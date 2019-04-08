Take 5: Good bets to win the Masters

Masters week is here, and one of the many intriguing elements is the small field at Augusta National. Only 87 players qualified for this year’s event, making it even more likely that one of the world’s best players will earn a green jacket come Sunday.

Defending champion Patrick Reed offers good odds at 60-1 by Sportsbook.ag, but he hasn’t shown the form of late that instills confidence that he can threaten a repeat. The same would be true for the likes of former champs Jordan Spieth (18-1 despite zero top-10s since last year’s Open Championship) and Phil Mickelson (45-1, two missed cuts in past three events and eliminated in group stage of Match Play).

Five good bets to win the 2019 Masters.

5. Tiger Woods, United States (14-1): Never count Tiger out at Augusta National. It’s the tournament he covets the most and builds his entire schedule around. But he’s also 43 years old and the most recent of his 14 major titles came 11 years ago. He hasn’t donned the green jacket since 2005. Woods has only five events under his belt in 2019 and hasn’t shown the form of late to make him one of the true favorites this week. But, hey, he also has four green jackets to his name and few players understand the nuances of Augusta National better than Tiger.

4. Francesco Molinari, Italy (18-1): Those are pretty favorable odds for one of the world’s most consistent players. Since tying for 20th at last year’s Masters, Molinari has posted four worldwide wins, including last month’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. His ball-striking is typically impeccable and he has the steely nerves to handle the pressure of the back nine on Sunday.

3. Eddie Pepperell, England (150-1): If you’re looking for a longshot, Pepperell is worth a strong look at 150-1. He’s ranked 40th in the world and has shown the ability to compete on golf’s biggest stages. Pepperell posted a 67 on Sunday of last year’s Open Championship – the lowest score in the final round – to tie for sixth. He also made a Sunday charge with a 66 at The Players last month before ultimately tying for third. Pepperell primarily plays on the European Tour and this will be the 28-year-old’s first time in the Masters. Only three Masters rookies have won since the tournament began in 1934, hence the long odds. Pepperell is one of 10 professionals making their Masters debuts this week.

2. Dustin Johnson, United States (10-1): Justin Rose snuck past him for the No. 1 spot in the world rankings entering this week, but Johnson’s numbers across the board in 2019 are as well-rounded as any player in the field. He has the length to tame Augusta National and his short iron play has improved markedly. The lone question is the putter, as some painful misses in the 5- to 10-foot range have crept into Johnson’s game the past few events.

1. Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (8-1): The betting favorite, McIlroy is unquestionably the hottest player on the planet. He has seven consecutive top-10s to begin 2019, highlighted by his win at The Players, and all facets of his game have come together. If he can get the putter even reasonably hot this week, McIlroy has perhaps his best opportunity yet to complete the career grand slam come Sunday.

–Derek Harper, Field Level Media

Panthers sign five, including four AAF players

The Carolina

The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of five players on Monday, highlighted by former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao and four others with experience in the now-suspended Alliance of American Football.

Vaeao, 25, has played parts of three seasons with the Eagles since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2016. He was cut by the Eagles last October and was signed to the New York Jets practice squad the following month, but never saw regular-season action.

With the Eagles, Vaeao played in 33 career games (three starts) and recorded 27 tackles and three sacks.

In addition, the Panthers added four others who played in the AAF. Rashad Ross, 29, caught 36 passes for 583 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and a league-best seven touchdowns for the Arizona Hotshots. His signing initially was reported on Thursday.

Also joining Carolina’s 90-man roster are defensive tackle T.J. Barnes, who also played in parts of three NFL seasons with the Jets, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs from 2014-16. He has six career tackles in 21 games (one start).

The other ex-AAF players to sign Monday are tight end Thomas Duarte and offensive tackle Brandon Greene.

–Field Level Media

Cardinals re-sign DT Gunter

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed defensive tackle Rodney Gunter to a

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed defensive tackle Rodney Gunter to a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

Gunter reportedly made a free-agent visit to the Green Bay Packers last week.

The 27-year-old Gunter established career highs of 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks last year in his fourth season with the Cardinals. He has 95 tackles and eight sacks in 64 career games (25 starts).

The Cardinals also announced that they signed two offensive linemen who played for the recently disbanded Alliance of American Football: Andrew Lauderdale (Arizona Hotshots) and Jeremiah Poutasi (Salt Lake City Stallions).

Poutasi has played in 12 NFL games (eight starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2015) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016).

–Field Level Media

Bills allocated British rugby player Christian Wade

Former rugby player Christian Wade has been allocated to the Buffalo Bills as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, the team announced on Monday.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Wade was a highly decorated rugby star in the United Kingdom, having played for the national team at the U16, U18 and U20 levels, as well as making the British and Irish Lions squad. He retired from the rugby union last year to pursue playing in the NFL.

Wade’s 82 tries (touchdowns) in Premiership Rugby, mostly as a ballcarrier, is third all-time and he has been designated as a running back with the Bills.

Wade, 27, is one of seven international athletes from five countries who have been training in Florida with the goal of landing one of four placements among AFC East teams this offseason. He participated in a pro day last week, where he was timed at 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

The four clubs will be allowed to carry an extra player (91 total) during training camp and, should the player not make the final roster, will also receive an extra practice squad spot for the allotted player. However, those placed on the practice squad with the international player exemption will be ineligible to be activated during the season.

The International Player Pathway Program began in 2017 and rotates through divisions each year.

–Field Level Media

Reports: Dolphins agree to deal with WR Louis

The Miami Dolphins have reached a one-year

The Miami Dolphins have reached a one-year deal with former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis, according to multiple reports.

A fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2016, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Louis missed all of last season with a neck injury that he had surgically repaired before training camp.

The two seasons prior, Louis appeared in all 32 games with 12 starts, catching 45 passes for 562 yards. He also averaged 18.2 yards on nine kickoff returns as a rookie after running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

The Browns waived Louis, 25, on April 1.

Louis starred at Miami Beach High before moving on to play for the Auburn Tigers. He now joins a Dolphins receiving crew that includes Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.

–Field Level Media

2019 NFL Draft: Top 250 prospects

Field Level Media's Top 250 prospects

Field Level Media’s Top 250 prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft, ranked overall by position.

Rank (Position Rank), Player (*=underclassman) Pos, Ht., Wt., 40, Proj., School

1. (1) Nick Bosa, DE, 6-3 3/4, 266, 4.79, 1, Ohio State

2. (1) Quinnen Williams, DT, 6-3, 303, 4.83, 1, Alabama

3. (1) Ed Oliver, DT, 6-1 7/8, 287, N/A, 1, Houston

4. (1) Josh Allen, OLB, 6-4 7/8, 262, 4.63, 1, Kentucky

5. (1) Devin White, ILB, 6-0, 237, 4.42, 1, LSU

6. (2) Rashan Gary, DE, 6-4 3/8, 277, 4.58, 1, Michigan

7. (3) Montez Sweat, DE, 6-5 3/4, 260, 4.41, 1, Mississippi State

8. (4) Clelin Ferrell, DE, 6-4 3/8, 264, N/A, 1, Clemson

9. (1) Jonah Williams, OT, 6-4 1/2, 302, 5.12, 1, Alabama

10. (1) Dwayne Haskins, QB, 6-3 3/8, 231, 5.04, 1, Ohio State

11. (1) Andraez “Greedy” Williams, CB, 6-1 7/8, 185, 4.37, 1, LSU

12. (1) T.J. Hockenson, TE, 6-4 3/4, 251, 4.7, 1, Iowa

13. (2) Brian Burns, OLB, 6-4 3/4, 249, 4.53, 1, Florida State

13. (2) Kyler Murray, QB, 5-10 1/8, 207, N/A, 1, Oklahoma

14. (1) D.K. Metcalf, WR, 6-3 3/8, 228, 4.33, 1, Mississippi

15. (2) Byron Murphy, CB, 5-10 3/4, 190, 4.55, 1, Washington

16. (3) Christian Wilkins, DT, 6-3 1/4, 315, 5.04, 1, Clemson

17. (1) Nasir Adderley, S, 5-11 3/4, 206, N/A, 1, Delaware

18. (2) N’Keal Harry, WR, 6-2 3/8, 228, 4.53, 1, Arizona State

19. (2) Jawaan Taylor, OT, 6-5, 312, N/A, 1, Florida

20. (4) Dexter Lawrence , DT, 6-4 1/2, 342, 5.05, 1, Clemson

21. (2) Devin Bush, ILB, 5-11, 234, 4.43, 1-2, Michigan

22. (2) Noah Fant, TE, 6-4 1/8, 249, 4.5, 1-2, Iowa

23. (5) Jerry Tillery, DT, 6-6 1/2, 295, 4.93, 1-2, Notre Dame

24. (2) Johnathan Abram, S, 5-11 3/8, 205, 4.45, 1-2, Mississippi State

25. (3) Deionte Thompson, S, 6-1, 195, N/A, 1-2, Alabama

26. (3) Andre Dillard, OT, 6-5, 315, 4.96, 1-2, Washington State

27. (3) Deandre Baker, CB, 5-11, 193, 4.52, 1-2, Georgia

28. (1) Cody Ford, OG, 6-3 3/4, 329, 5.21, 1-2, Oklahoma

29. (1) Josh Jacobs, RB, 5-10 , 220, N/A, 1-2, Alabama

30. (3) Drew Lock, QB, 6-3 3/4, 228, 4.69, 1-2, Missouri

31. (3) Marquise Brown, WR, 5-9 3/8, 166, N/A, 1-2, Oklahoma

32. (4) Dalton Risner, OT, 6-4 3/4, 312, 5.3, 1-2, Kansas State

33. (4) Amani Hooker, S, 5-11 3/8, 210, 4.48, 1-2, Iowa

34. (5) Anthony Nelson, DE, 6-7, 271, 4.82, 1-2, Iowa

35. (4) A.J. Brown, WR, 6-0 1/2, 226, 4.49, 1-2, Mississippi

36. (4) Daniel Jones, QB, 6-5 1/8, 221, 4.81, 1-2, Duke

37. (1) Garrett Bradbury, C, 6-2 7/8, 306, 4.92, 2, North Carolina State

38. (5) Kaleb McGary, OT, 6-7 1/8, 317, 5.05, 2, Washington

38. (7) Jeffery Simmons, DT, 6-3, 305, N/A, 2, Mississippi State

39. (4) Lonnie Johnson, CB, 6-1 7/8, 213, 4.52, 2, Kentucky

40. (5) Taylor Rapp, S, 5-11 3/4, 208, N/A, 2, Washington

41. (6) Trysten Hill, DT, 6-2 3/4, 308, 5.04, 2, Central Florida

42. (5) Deebo Samuel, WR, 5-11 1/4, 214, 4.48, 2, South Carolina

43. (6) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, 5-10 7/8, 210, 4.48, 2, Florida

44. (6) Joe Jackson, DE, 6-4 1/4, 275, N/A, 2, Miami

45. (2) Chris Lindstrom, OG, 6-3 3/4, 308, 4.91, 2, Boston College

46. (6) Greg Little, OT, 6-5 1/4, 310, 5.33, 2, Mississippi

47. (5) Kendall Sheffield, CB, 5-11 3/8, 193, N/A, 2, Ohio State

48. (3) Mack Wilson, ILB, 6-1 1/8 , 240, N/A, 2, Alabama

49. (7) Jachai Polite, DE, 6-2 5/8, 258, 4.84, 2, Florida

50. (6) Hakeem Butler, WR, 6-5 3/8, 227, 4.48, 2, Iowa State

51. (6) Amani Oruwariye, CB, 6-1 5/8, 205, 4.47, 2, Penn State

52. (7) Darnell Savage, S, 5-10 3/4, 198, 4.36, 2, Maryland

53. (7) Parris Campbell, WR, 5-11 7/8, 205, 4.31, 2, Ohio State

53. (8) Zach Allen, DE, 6-4 1/8, 281, 5.0, 2, Boston College

54. (8) JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, 6-2, 225, N/A, 2, Stanford

55. (3) Chase Winovich, OLB, 6-2 3/4, 256, 4.59, 2, Michigan

56. (2) Elgton Jenkins, C, 6-4 1/2, 310, N/A, 2-3, Mississippi State

57. (4) Vosean Joseph, ILB, 6-1 1/2, 230, N/A, 2-3, Florida

58. (7) Michael Jackson, CB, 6-0 5/8, 210, 4.45, 2-3, Miami

59. (9) Charles Omenihu, DE, 6-5 3/8, 280, 4.92, 2-3, Texas

60. (3) Dru Samia, OG, 6-5 3/4, 305, 5.29, 2-3, Oklahoma

61. (5) Jarrett Stidham, QB, 6-2 3/8, 218, 4.81, 2-3, Auburn

62. (8) Justin Layne, CB, 6-1 3/4, 192, 4.50, 2-3, Michigan State

63. (2) Trayveon Williams, RB, 5-8 1/8, 206, 4.51, 2-3, Texas A&M

64. (10) L.J. Collier, DE, 6-2 1/4, 283, 4.91, 2-3, TCU

65. (3) Foster Moreau, TE, 6-4 1/8, 253, 4.66, 2-3, LSU

66. (3) Erik McCoy, C, 6-3 7/8, 303, 4.89, 2-3, Texas A&M

67. (8) Khalen Saunders, DT, 6-0 3/8, 324, 5.01, 2-3, Western Illinois

68. (7) Mitch Hyatt, OT, 6-5 3/8, 303, N/A, 2-3, Clemson

69. (4) Dawson Knox, TE, 6-4 3/8, 254, N/A, 2-3, Mississippi

70. (3) Darrell Henderson, RB, 5-8 3/8, 208, 4.49, 2-3, Memphis

71. (4) Connor McGovern, OG, 6-5 3/8, 308, N/A, 2-3, Penn State

72. (8) Martez Ivey, OT, 6-5, 315, N/A, 2-3, Florida

73. (8) Juan Thornhill, S, 6-0 1/4, 205, 4.42, 2-3, Virginia

74. (4) Mike Weber, RB, 5-9 5/8, 211, 4.47, 3, Ohio State

75. (10) Joejuan Williams, CB, 6-3 5/8, 211, 4.64, 3, Vanderbilt

76. (9) Terry Beckner, Jr. , DT, 6-3 5/8, 296, 5.19, 3, Missouri

77. (5) Kahale Warring, TE, 6-5 1/8, 252, 4.67, 3, San Diego State

78. (5) David Montgomery, RB, 5-10 1/8, 222, 4.63, 3, Iowa State

79. (5) Nate Davis, OG, 6-3 1/4, 316, 5.23, 3, Charlotte

80. (5) Ben Banogu, OLB, 6-3 1/2, 250, 4.62, 3, TCU

81. (9) Rock Ya-Sin, CB, 5-11 3/4, 192, 4.51, 3, Temple

82. (11) Kris Boyd, CB, 5-11 1/2, 201, 4.45, 3, Texas

82. (10) Isaiah Buggs, DT, 6-3 1/8, 306, 5.15, 3, Alabama

83. (5) Bobby Okereke, ILB, 6-1 3/8, 239, 4.58, 3, Stanford

84. (6) Drue Tranquill, OLB, 6-2, 234, 4.57, 3, Notre Dame

85. (6) Josh Oliver, TE, 6-4 5/8, 249, 4.63, 3, San Jose State

86. (12) Trayvon Mullen, CB, 6-1 1/2, 199, 4.46, 3, Clemson

87. (6) Damien Harris, RB, 5-10 1/8, 216, 4.57, 3, Alabama

88. (6) Michael Deiter, OG, 6-5 1/8, 309, 5.23, 3, Wisconsin

89. (7) Miles Sanders, RB, 5-10 5/8, 211, 4.49, 3, Penn State

90. (11) Dre’Mont Jones, DT, 6-2 3/4, 281, 5.12, 3, Ohio State

90. (9) Yodny Cajuste, OT, 6-4 7/8, 312, N/A, 3, West Virginia

91. (7) Justin Hollins, OLB, 6-5 1/4, 248, 4.50, 3, Oregon

92. (13) Sean Bunting, CB, 6-0 3/8, 195, 4.42, 3, Central Michigan

93. (6) Tyree Jackson, QB, 6-7, 249, 4.59, 3, Buffalo

94. (9) David Sills V, WR, 6-3 1/3, 211, 4.57, 3, West Virginia

95. (11) Maxx Crosby, DE, 6-4 7/8, 255, 4.66, 3, Eastern Michigan

96. (10) Kelvin Harmon, WR, 6-2 1/2, 221, 4.6, 3, North Carolina State

97. (9) Will Harris, S, 6-1, 207, 4.41, 3, Boston College

98. (11) Andy Isabella, WR, 5-8 3/4, 188, 4.31, 3, Massachusetts-Amherst

99. (10) Marvell Tell III, S, 6-2, 198, N/A, 3, Southern California

100. (12) Austin Bryant, DE, 6-3 7/8, 271, N/A, 3, Clemson

101. (4) Blake Cashman, OLB, 6-1 1/8, 237, 4.50, 3, Minnesota

102. (14) Isaiah Johnson, CB, 6-2 1/8, 208, 4.40, 3-4, Houston

103. (8) Devin Singletary, RB, 5-7 1/2, 203, 4.66, 3-4, Florida Atlantic

104. (13) Dontavius Russell, DT, 6-2 3/4, 319, 5.15, 3-4, Auburn

105. (8) Sione Takitaki, OLB, 6-1 1/8, 238, 4.63, 3-4, BYU

106. (13) Riley Ridley, WR, 6-1 1/4, 199, 4.58, 3-4, Georgia

107. (15) Julian Love, CB, 5-10 3/4, 195, 4.54, 3-4, Notre Dame

108. (12) Max Scharping, OT, 6-5 7/8, 327, N/A, 3-4, Northern Illinois

109. (14) Terry McLaurin, WR, 6-0 1/8, 208, 4.35, 3-4, Ohio State

110. (9) Oshane Ximines, OLB, 6-3 1/2, 253, 4.78, 3-4, Old Dominion

111. (10) Tytus Howard, OT, 6-5, 322, 5.05, 3-4, Alabama State

112. (16) Jamel Dean, CB, 6-1, 206, 4.30, 3-4, Auburn

113. (10) Jordan Brailford, OLB, 6-2 5/8, 252, 4.65, 3-4, Oklahoma State

114. (12) Mecole Hardman, WR, 5-10 1/4, 187, 4.33, 3-4, Georgia

114. (7) Iosua Opeta , OG, 6-4 1/4, 301, 5.02, 4, Weber State

115. (11) Isaiah Prince, OT, 6-6 1/2, 305, 5.09, 4, Ohio State

115. (13) Jaylon Ferguson, DE, 6-4 6/8, 271, 4.82, 4, Louisiana Tech

116. (13) Oli Udoh, OT, 6-5 1/2, 323, 5.05, 4, Elon

117. (8) Phil Haynes, OG, 6-3 5/8, 322, 5.20, 4, Wake Forest

118. (6) Cody Barton, ILB, 6-2 1/2, 237, 4.64, 4, Utah

119. (9) Myles Gaskin, RB, 5-9 1/4, 205, 4.58, 4, Washington

119. (11) Darius West, S, 5-10 7/8, 208, 4.39, 4, Kentucky

120. (9) Beau Benzschawel, OG, 6-6 1/4, 309, 5.24, 4, Wisconsin

120. (15) Keelan Doss, WR, 6-2 1/8, 211, N/A, 4, UC-Davis

121. (14) John Cominsky, DE, 6-5 1/4, 286, 4.69, 4, Charleston

122. (14) David Edwards, OT, 6-6 1/4, 308, 5.28, 4, Wisconsin

123. (16) Ryan Davis, WR, 5-9 7/8, 189, N/A, 4, Auburn

124. (7) Cameron Smith, ILB, 6-2, 238, 4.69, 4, Southern California

125. (17) Saivion Smith, CB, 6-0 7/8, 199, 4.65, 4, Alabama

125. (12) Albert Huggins, DT, 6-2 7/8, 305, 5.12, 4, Clemson

126. (7) Ryan Finley, QB, 6-4, 213, 4.73, 4, North Carolina State

127. (12) Khari Willis, S, 5-10 7/8, 213, 4.52, 4, Michigan State

128. (17) Gary Jennings, Jr. , WR, 6-1, 214, 4.42, 4, West Virginia

129. (10) Justice Hill, RB, 5-9 5/8, 198, 4.4, 4, Oklahoma State

130. (14) Daylon Mack, DT, 6-1, 336, 5.10, 4, Texas A&M

131. (11) Kaden Elliss, OLB, 6-2 1/4, 238, 4.62, 4, Idaho

132. (4) Lamont Gaillard, C, 6-2 5/8, 305, N/A, 4-5, Georgia

133. (11) Benny Snell, RB, 5-10 3/8, 224, 4.66, 4-5, Kentucky

134. (8) Clayton Thorson, QB, 6-4, 222, N/A, 4-5, Northwestern

135. (7) Jace Sternberger, TE, 6-4, 251, 4.75, 4-5, Texas A&M

136. (15) Chuma Edoga, OT, 6-3 1/2, 308, 5.19, 4-5, Southern California

137. (12) Terrill Hanks, OLB, 6-2, 242, 4.98, 4-5, New Mexico State

138. (16) Michael Jordan, OT, 6-5 7/8, 312, 5.27, 4-5, Ohio State

139. (8) Drew Sample, TE, 6-4 3/4, 255, 4.71, 4-5, Washington

140. (13) Malik Gant, S, 5-11 5/8, 209, 4.63, 4-5, Marshall

141. (19) Myles Boykin, WR, 6-3 3/4, 220, 4.42, 4-5, Notre Dame

142. (19) DaMarkus Lodge, WR, 6-1 7/8, 202, 4.55, 4-5, Mississippi

143. (13) Christian Miller, OLB, 6-3 3/8, 247, N/A, 4-5, Alabama

144. (14) Marquise Blair, S, 6-1 1/4, 195, 4.48, 4-5, Utah

145. (18) Jazz Ferguson, WR, 6-4 5/8, 227, 4.45, 4-5, Northwestern State (La.)

145. (12) Jordan Scarlett, RB, 5-10 5/8, 208, 4.47, 4-5, Florida

146. (15) Renell Wren, DT, 6-4 7/8, 318, 5.01, 4-5, Arizona State

147. (8) Germaine Pratt, ILB, 6-2 1/2, 240, 4.57, 4-5, North Carolina State

148. (18) Corey Ballentine, CB, 5-11, 196, 4.47, 4-5, Washburn

149. (13) Rodney Anderson, RB, 6-0 3/8, 224, N/A, 5, Oklahoma

150. (9) Will Grier, QB, 6-2 1/2, 217, 4.84, 5, West Virginia

151. (14) Chase Hansen, OLB, 6-2 7/8, 222, N/A, 5, Utah

152. (9) Irv Smith, Jr. , TE, 6-2 3/8, 242, 4.63, 5, Alabama

153. (14) Dexter Williams, RB, 5-11, 212, 4.57, 5, Notre Dame

154. (16) Porter Gustin, OLB, 6-4 1/2, 255, 4.69, 5, Southern California

155. (10) Alize Mack, TE, 6-4, 249, 4.7, 5, Notre Dame

156. (15) Ryquell Armstead, RB, 5-11 1/4, 220, 4.45, 5, Temple

157. (1) Mitch Wishnowsky, P, 6-2 1/8, 218, 4.63, 5, Utah

158. (9) Otaro Alaka, ILB, 6-3, 239, 4.82, 5, Texas A&M

159. (19) Iman Lewis-Marshall, CB, 6-0 5/8, 207, 4.53, 5, Southern California

160. (10) Hjalte Froholdt, OG, 6-4 5/8, 306, 5.20, 5, Arkansas

161. (16) Bryce Love, RB, 5-8 7/8, 200, N/A, 5, Stanford

162. (10) Ty Summers, ILB, 6-1 3/8, 241, 4.51, 5, TCU

163. (20) Dillon Mitchell, WR, 6-1 1/4, 197, 4.46, 5, Oregon

164. (11) Caleb Wilson, TE, 6-4 1/4, 240, 4.56, 5, UCLA

165. (15) Gerri Green, OLB, 6-4, 252, 4.63, 5, Mississippi State

166. (15) Sheldrick Redwine, S, 6-0, 196, 4.44, 5, Miami

167. (18) Tyler Roemer, OT, 6-6 3/8, 312, 5.21, 5, San Diego State

168. (15) Jonathan Ledbetter, DE, 6-3 3/4, 280, 5.14, 5, Georgia

169. (20) Jordan Brown, CB, 6-0 3/8, 201, 4.51, 5, South Dakota State

170. (16) Greg Gaines, DT, 6-1, 312, 5.16, 5, Washington

172. (21) Jamal Peters, CB, 6-1 3/4, 218, 4.63, 5, Mississippi State

173. (11) Derwin Gray, OG, 6-4 1/2, 320, 5.26, 5, Maryland

174. (21) Darius Slayton, WR, 6-1, 190, 4.39, 5, Auburn

175. (17) Bobby Evans, OT, 6-4 3/8, 312, 5.2, 5, Oklahoma

176. (16) Shareef Miller, DE, 6-4 1/2, 254, 4.69, 5, Penn State

177. (22) Tyre Brady, WR, 6-2 7/8, 211, N/A, 5, Marshall

178. (17) Jalen Jelks, DE, 6-5 3/8, 256, N/A, 5, Oregon

179. (23) Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, 6-3 5/8, 210, 4.75, 5, Texas

180. (24) Travis Fulgham, WR, 6-2 1/2, 215, 4.58, 5, Old Dominion

181. (25) Emanuel Hall, WR, 6-1 7/8, 201, 4.39, 5, Missouri

182. (26) Johnnie Dixon, WR, 5-10 3/8, 201, 4.41, 5, Ohio State

183. (27) Jalen Hurd, WR, 6-4 3/4, 226, N/A, 5, Baylor

184. (5) Ross Pierschbacher, C, 6-3 5/8, 307, 5.20, 5-6, Alabama

185. (12) Nate Herbig, OG, 6-3 1/2, 335, 5.41, 5-6, Stanford

186. (19) William Sweet, OT, 6-6, 313, 5.27, 5-6, North Carolina

187. (17) Ugo Amadi, S, 5-9 3/8, 199, 4.51, 5-6, Oregon

188. (12) Dax Raymond, TE, 6-4 3/4, 255, 4.73, 5-6, Utah State

189. (1) Alec Ingold, FB, 6-0 3/4, 242, 4.89, 5-6, Wisconsin

190. (11) Jahlani Tavai, ILB, 6-2 3/8, 250, N/A, 5-6, Hawaii

191. (17) Byron Cowart, DT, 6-3, 298, 5.16, 5-6, Maryland

192. (18) Gerald Willis, DT, 6-1 3/4, 302, N/A, 5-6, Miami

193. (17) D’Andre Walker, OLB, 6-2 3/8, 251, N/A, 5-6, Georgia

194. (22) Derrick Baity, CB, 6-2 1/8, 197, N/A, 5-6, Kentucky

195. (16) Andrew Wingard, S, 6-0 1/8, 209, 4.56, 5-6, Wyoming

196. (28) Hunter Renfrow, WR, 5-10 1/4, 184, 4.59, 6, Clemson

197. (17) Travis Homer, RB, 5-10 3/8, 201, 4.48, 6, Miami

198. (18) David Long, Jr. , OLB, 5-11 1/4, 227, 4.45, 6, West Virginia

199. (18) Mike Edwards, S, 5-10 1/2, 205, N/A, 6, Kentucky

200. (13) Ben Powers, OG, 6-4 , 307, N/A, 6, Oklahoma

201. (13) Kaden Smith, TE, 6-5, 255, 4.92, 6, Stanford

202. (18) Alex Barnes, RB, 6-0 3/8, 226, 4.59, 6, Kansas State

203. (19) Kingsley Keke, DT, 6-2 5/8, 288, 4.95, 6, Texas A&M

204. (23) Jordan Miller, CB, 6-0 5/8, 186, 4.49, 6, Washington

205. (29) Stanley Morgan Jr. , WR, 6-0, 202, 4.53, 6, Nebraska

206. (14) Fred Johnson, OG, 6-7 1/8, 326, N/A, 6, Florida

207. (19) Lukas Denis, S, 5-11 1/4, 190, 4.64, 6, Boston College

208. (31) Terry Godwin, WR, 5-11 3/8, 184, 4.55, 6, Georgia

209. (12) Te’Von Coney, ILB, 6-0 7/8, 234, N/A, 6, Notre Dame

210. (1) Matt Gay, K, 6-0 , 232, N/A, 6, Utah

210. (20) Yosh Nijman, OT, 6-6 7/8, 324, N/A, 6, Virginia Tech

211. (13) Tre Lamar, ILB, 6-3 3/8, 253, 4.95, 6, Clemson

212. (18) Darryl Johnson, DE, 6-6, 253, N/A, 6, North Carolina A&T

213. (30) KeeSean Johnson, WR, 6-1 1/8, 201, 4.6, 6, Fresno State

214. (24) David Long, CB, 5-10 5/8, 196, 4.45, 6, Michigan

215. (32) Jakobi Myers, WR, 6-1 5/8, 203, 4.63, 6, North Carolina State

216. (10) Gardner Minshew II, QB, 6-0 7/8, 225, 4.97, 6, Washington State

217. (20) Jaquan Johnson, S, 5-10 1/8, 191, 4.69, 6-7, Miami

218. (11) Trace McSorley, QB, 6-0 1/8, 202, 4.57, 6-7, Penn State

219. (25) Mark Fields, CB, 5-9 7/8, 192, 4.37, 6-7, Clemson

220. (15) Ethan Greenidge, OG, 6-4 3/8, 327, N/A, 6-7, Villanova

221. (12) Jake Browning, QB, 6-1 7/8, 211, 4.74, 6-7, Washington

222. (19) Jalin Moore, RB, 5-10, 212, N/A, 6-7, Appalachian State

223. (19) Sutton Smith, OLB, 6-0 3/8, 233, 4.69, 6-7, Northern Illinois

224. (21) Devon Johnson, OT, 6-7 1/4, 338, 5.16, 6-7, Ferris State

225. (20) Karan Higdon, RB, 5-9 1/8, 206, 4.49, 6-7, Michigan

226. (33) Felton Davis III, WR, 6-3 1/2, 211, N/A, 6-7, Michigan State

227. (20) Demarcus Christmas, DT, 6-3 3/8, 294, 5.08, 7, Florida State

228. (14) T.J. Edwards, ILB, 6-0 230, , N/A, 7, Wisconsin

229. (21) Tony Pollard, RB, 5-11 5/8, 210, 4.52, 7, Memphis

229. (2) Austin Seibert, K, 5-9 1/4, 213, N/A, 7, Oklahoma

230. (21) Ben Burr-Kirven, OLB, 6-0, 230, 4.56, 7, Washington

230. (22) Dre Greenlaw, OLB, 5-11 1/2, 237, N/A, 7, Arkansas

231. (22) Ryan Pope, OT, 6-7, 320, N/A, 7, San Diego State

232. (24) Emeke Egbule, OLB, 6-2, 245, 4.65, 7, Houston

232. (24) LJ Scott, RB, 6-0 3/8, 227, N/A, 7, Michigan State

233. (22) Qadree Ollison, RB, 6-0 5/8, 228, 4.58, 7, Pittsburgh

234. (23) James Williams, RB, 5-9 1/2, 197, 4.58, 7, Washington State

235. (14) Keenen Brown, TE, 6-2 1/2, 250, 4.75, 7, Texas State

236. (13) Brett Rypien, QB, 6-1 5/8, 210, 4.91, 7, Boise State

236. (34) Antoine Wesley, WR, 6-4 1/8, 206, N/A, 7, Texas Tech

237. (26) Xavier Crawford, CB, 5-10 7/8, 187, 4.48, 7, Central Michigan

237. (27) Hamp Cheevers, CB, 5-9 3/8, 169, 4.52, 7, Boston College

237. (20) Carl Granderson, OLB, 6-4 3/4, 254, 4.79, 7, Wyoming

238. (15) Deshaun Davis, ILB, 5-11 3/8, 234, N/A, 7, Auburn

239. (3) Cole Tracy, K, 5-10 3/8, 184, N/A, 7, LSU

240. (16) Javon Patterson, OG, 6-2 78, 307, 5.13, 7, Mississippi

241. (19) Wyatt Ray, DE, 6-3 1/4, 257, 4.83, 7, Boston College

242. (23) Gary Johnson, OLB, 5-11 7/8, 226, 4.43, 7, Texas

243. (14) Nick Fitzgerald, QB, 6-4 5/8, 226, 4.64, 7, Mississippi State

244. (35) Greg Dortch, WR, 5-7 1/8, 173, N/A, 7, Wake Forest

245. (22) Mike Bell, S, 6-2 3/4, 210, 4.83, 7, Fresno State

246. (15) Jordan Ta’amu, QB, 6-2 5/8, 221, 4.77, 7, Mississippi

247. (21) Zedrick Woods, S, 5-11, 205, 4.29, 7, Mississippi

248. (2) Jack Fox, P, 6-2 1/2, 213, 4.73, 7, Rice

249. (36) Anthony Johnson, WR, 6-1 7/8, 209, N/A, 7, Buffalo

250. (25) Alexander Mattison, RB, 5-11, 221, 4.67, 7, Boise State

251. (17) Easton Stick, QB, 6-1 1/4, 224, 4.62, 7, North Dakota State

252. (16) Kyle Shurmur, QB, 6-4, 230, 4.91, 7, Vanderbilt

–Field Level Media

Steelers’ Smith-Schuster slams ex-teammate Brown

The Pittsburgh Steelers' former franchise

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ former franchise receiver took a Twitter swipe at the team’s new franchise receiver on Sunday.

The Steelers’ newest top wideout is not pleased, and not staying quiet.

Nearly a month after the Steelers traded seven-time Pro Bowl wideout Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders after a contentious few months, including his absence from the team’s season finale, Brown sparked a Twitter spat with ex-teammate Juju Smith-Schuster when commenting on a fan post on social media.

Brown had been tagged on a posted image with the header touting the 22-year-old Smith-Schuster as the Steelers’ 2018 team MVP. Brown’s Twitter response blamed Smith-Schuster for his crucial fumble late in a Week 16 loss at New Orleans, saying he “fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year.”

Smith-Schuster caught wind of the post and tweeted, “Keep your emotions off the internet,” followed by a series of tweets referencing Brown.

“All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league,” Smith-Schuster tweeted. “I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?”

Smith-Schuster continued, tweeting, “Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love!”

Smith-Schuster then posted a quote from famous author Mark Twain that read, “Never argue with a fool. Onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.”

Brown, 30, and Smith-Schuster were Pittsburgh teammates for the younger wideout’s first two NFL seasons in 2017-18. Publicly, Smith-Schuster has supported Brown, but he has also voiced strong support for Brown’s former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. Brown and Roethlisberger reportedly had a practice dispute heading into the Steelers’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati.

That apparent argument devolved into Brown missing the Steelers’ final game, despite their playoff fates being on the line.

Surrounding his trade to Oakland in March, Brown has often referenced his problems with Roethlisberger’s leadership style. Last month, Smith-Schuster publicly backed his quarterback amid the controversy, saying, “I was so blessed to enter the league and play with a Hall of Fame QB as a 20-year old. Ben has taught me so much, he’s a true Leader and I can’t wait to rock with my guy this season.”

Brown tweeted the next day, “Do not listen to any NFL player who haven’t got paid yet! They will do and say anything to make sure they going to get paid even if it’s compromising integrity or anything ! sad but true.”

In late January, Smith-Schuster appeared on ESPN’s First Take and said the Steelers needed to limit off-field drama and distractions, comparing the team to a family of reality TV stars.

“I think everyone just needs to stop being divas,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball.”

While the wideout wouldn’t offer names at the time when asked about which teammates he might be referring to, he said only, “I’ve learned a lot in that locker room, and I know that I would never want to be a problem to any franchise.”

“For me, personally, let’s focus on the main goal: win a Super Bowl,” Smith-Schuster said.

In his second season, Smith-Schuster finished with 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, reaching his first Pro Bowl. Brown caught an NFL-high 15 touchdown passes while catching 104 passes for 1,297 yards. Brown caught 100-plus passes for an NFL-record sixth consecutive season.

–Field Level Media

Rose reclaims No. 1 ranking

Justin Rose reclaimed the No. 1 world ranking from Dustin Johnson heading into Masters week.

Both players were idle last week, but Rose crept past Johnson in the two-year ranking system. The Englishman has an average of 439.33 points to Johnson’s 433.08, and will arrive at Augusta National atop the world golf rankings for the 13th week in his career.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy remained No. 3, followed by Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Italy’s Francesco Molinari, Spain’s Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Xander Shauffele in the top 10. Fowler slipped one spot following his T17 at the Valero Texas Open.

Canada’s Corey Conners vaulted 112 spots to No. 84 with his first career PGA Tour victory at TPC San Antonio. Charley Hoffman moved up 12 spots to No. 66 with his solo second-place finish.

–Field Level Media

Projected top 50 picks among medical re-checks in Indy

A few dozen players who were invited to the Scouting Combine in February have been asked to return to Indianapolis this week for updated medical evaluations.

With the 2019 NFL Draft less than three weeks away, teams want to get the most current information available on the status of players recovering from various injuries. Players are not required to return to Indianapolis but generally make the trip if requested to do so.

Players are evaluated at the same medical facility at the Indiana University Health as their original appointments back in February. A key difference in April’s re-check is that only a player’s specific area of concern is being evaluated, unlike the exhaustive head-to-toe evaluation performed previously.

Five players with pressing medical concerns or rehabilitations whose stock may hinge on the information learned by IU Health doctors this week:

5. OLB Chase Hansen, Utah (151st-ranked prospect by Field Level Media/14th among OLBs)

Why he will be invited back to Indianapolis: Herniated disk in back

Timeline for return: Hansen told reporters at Utah’s March 28 pro day that he anticipates being fully cleared by the opening of NFL training camps in July.

Medicals matter: A former safety turned first-team All-PAC-12 outside linebacker, Hansen has the resume to warrant top 100 consideration, but his stock is in flux following surgery in January to correct a herniated disk in his lower back. The 6-3, 222-pound Hansen suffered the injury this past October and played through it, receiving multiple injections as he gutted it out to lead the Utes in both tackles (114) and tackles for loss (22) while playing in every game, even accepting an invitation to the play at the Senior Bowl.

Rather than compete in the prestigious all-star game, however, Hansen underwent surgery that has kept him from working out for scouts at the Combine or the Utes’ pro day. Older than most prospects due to serving a two-year LDS mission in Brisbane, Australia, the 25-year-old Hansen is now viewed as a likely mid-to-late Day Three selection who could slip out of the draft entirely should teams be nervous about the long-term durability of his back.

4. RB Bryce Love, Stanford (161, 16)

Why he will be invited back to Indianapolis: Torn right ACL.

Timeline for return: Love is hoping to be back on the field this summer for training camp after undergoing corrective surgery Dec. 18 with the renowned Dr. James Andrews. Team doctors will handle his recovery plan and return once he’s drafted with running backs and other “skill” position talent often requiring more of a grace period than others due to their reliance on elusiveness. A redshirt rookie year is possible.

Medicals matter: After making the surprising decision to return for his senior season following a breakout junior campaign in which he rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns, Love suffered a heartbreaking injury in the final regular-season game of his career, tearing knee ligaments on his 22nd carry (matching his season-high) against rival California. B

Before the injury, the 5-9, 200-pounder was viewed as one of the few running backs in this class worthy of early-round consideration. Unable to work out before the draft, however, Love is now likely to be still on the board well into Day Three.

3. CB Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State (47/5)

Why he will be invited back to Indianapolis: Torn left pectoral muscle.

Timeline for return: With no surgery planned, Sheffield is hoping to be available for May rookie minicamps.

Medicals matter: For the second consecutive year, a projected top 50 pick out of Ohio State suffered a torn pectoral muscle while competing in the bench press at the Combine. The injury (and subsequent surgery) did not impact former Buckeyes’ standout offensive lineman Billy Price’s stock with the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him 21st overall last spring. That provides plenty of reason for optimism for Sheffield, who suffered a partial tear on his seventh repetition in the event and was unable to further compete in Indianapolis or the Buckeyes’ March 20 pro day.

Given that Sheffield started just one season for Ohio State, scouts certainly want to get as much information as they can about him, making his individual workout scheduled for April 11 (and the interviews scheduled around it) as critical as any player on this list. While health and football character are concerns for some, no one questions his raw athleticism.

Sheffield, who originally with Alabama out of high school, is widely regarded as one of the nation’s fastest players. He broke the Ohio State school record in the 60-meter dash in February 2018 with a time of 6.663 seconds, eclipsing a 23-year-old record at a program well known for producing speedsters.

2. WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma (31/3)

Why he will be invited back to Indianapolis: Lisfranc surgery on left foot.

Timeline for return: After undergoing surgery in January, Brown is reportedly expected to be back on the field in time for summer training camp.

Medicals matter: While fellow big-play specialists D.K. Metcalf (Mississippi) and Parris Campbell (Ohio State) have since proven their exceptional timed speed in workouts, it was Brown who was widely regarded as the preeminent vertical threat in college football the past two years, averaging a healthy 18.3 yards per catch and scoring 17 touchdowns in 25 games for the Sooners.

Despite his gaudy production, Brown struggled with recurring foot issues in 2018 and may have aggravated the injury against Texas in the Big 12 Championship game, catching five passes for a relatively pedestrian 54 yards. Brown played against Alabama in the Orange Bowl but without his trademark speed, he was ineffective and did not catch a single pass.

The cousin to longtime NFL standout Antonio Brown, “Hollywood” is viewed as an elite vertical threat who should be among the first 50 players selected, as long as teams are comfortable with his recovery and a slim frame (5-9 3/8, 166 pounds).

1. DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State (38/7)

Why he will be invited back to Indianapolis: Torn left ACL.

Timeline for return: Simmons is reportedly on track to be back on the field in October. Team doctors will handle his recovery plan and return once he’s drafted, and the typical 9-12-month schedule applies. A redshirt rookie year shouldn’t be ruled out.

Medicals matter: Simmons was a potential top-10 pick before he suffered the injury training in Boca Raton, Fla. approximately two weeks before the Combine. Though obviously unable to compete in the on-field drills at Mississippi State’s March 27 pro day due to the injury, Simmons did meet with teams – all 32 attended the workout – and he showed off his strength, performing 28 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press.

He has met or plans to visit with several teams, with the Browns, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars and Seahawks among them. Simmons is expected to be drafted in the second round as long as clubs are satisfied with his recovery, as well as his explanation for his role in a fight involving two women before attending Mississippi State.

–By Rob Rang, Field Level Media

Conners claims first title at Valero Texas Open

It was an old-fashioned Texas shootout on Sunday at the Valero Texas Open, where 27-year-old Canadian Corey Conners held off final-round charges from Charley Hoffman and Ryan Moore to win his first PGA Tour title.

Conners shot 6-under 66, reaching 20-under 268, on the par-72 TPC San Antonio course to become first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour event since Arjun Atwal at the 2010 Wyndham Championship, and just the fifth player to do so since 1980.

It was a roller-coaster day for Conners, who earned his spot in the field in a six-way playoff for one available spot in a Monday qualifier. He opened with birdies on four of his first five holes, but a string of bogeys on Nos. 6-9 jeopardized his lead.

Conners regained his momentum on the back, reeling off four birdies over the next five holes to regain the top spot. He began to pull away from the field on the closing holes thanks to birdies at 16 and 17, stretching his lead to three (20 under) as he headed to the 18th tee.

It was the third time in six attempts this season that Conners earned his spot in the field through Monday qualifying. He’s capitalized each time, posting a runner-up finish in October at the Sanderson Farms Championship, a career best, and a T-3 at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. In 10 other PGA Tour starts this season, he’s made the cut just twice.

Hoffman, the four-time PGA winner, who started the day two strokes back of the lead after a blistering 64 on Saturday, saw his name atop the leaderboard midway through the day. But his bogey-free 67 wasn’t enough for the 42-year-old California native, who finished second at 18 under.

Also giving Conners a run for his money was five-time PGA Tour winner Moore, who fired an 8-under 64 on Sunday to place third at 17 under. The 36-year-old Washington native, whose last win came at the 2016 John Deere Classic, posted a birdie-eagle start to get a jump on the leaders. He then opened a streak on the back with four birdies between Nos. 12-16 to grab a brief share of the lead.

The 23-year-old South Korean Si Woo Kim, the leader for three rounds, fell short in his attempt to become the tour’s first wire-to-wire winner since Brandt Snedeker at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. He stumbled early in his round after a double-bogey 5 on No. 3 and bogey 5 on No. 9.

The 2017 Players Championship winner regained some ground thanks to birdies at 14 and 15, but Kim appeared to have suffered an abdominal injury midway through the back nine and was seen holding his ribs on 15th green and 16th tee. He birdied the 17th but bogeyed the 18th, finishing at even par on the day and 15 under for the tournament, tying for fourth.

Tying Kim was Michigan native Brian Stuard, 36, who carded eight birdies and two bogeys to shoot 66.

Illinois native Kevin Streelman, the 40-year-old two-time PGA winner, tied Moore for the low round of the day with an 8-under 64 that featured nine birdies — including four straight on Nos. 14-17 — along with a lone bogey at No. 18. He finished sixth.

–Field Level Media

Ex-Jets GM Tannenbaum joins ESPN

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum has

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum has joined ESPN.

Tannenbaum, 49, served as general manager of the New York Jets from 2006-12, during which time the Jets finished 57-55 and competed in the playoffs three times, including losses in two AFC conference title games.

In January 2015, he was named the executive vice president/football operations of the Miami Dolphins, who “reassigned” him to an unspecified role after the 2018 season.

At ESPN, he will fill the role of front office insider vacated by Bill Polian. He is expected to appear on “SportsCenter,” as well as “NFL Live” and other shows, and also contribute to ESPN Radio’s draft coverage this month.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Tannenbaum told the Miami Herald. “I’ve always admired the people and professionals at ESPN, and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”

–Field Level Media

Report: Vikings to add QB Mannion

The

The Minnesota Vikings will be signing unrestricted free agent Sean Mannion as a backup to Kirk Cousins, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Sunday, citing a source.

Mannion spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Rams, who moved on from Mannion in the offseason when they signed former Jacksonville Jaguars starter Blake Bortles as an experienced backup to Jared Goff.

Mannion appeared in 10 games with the Rams, with one start in 2017 — a season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mannion, a 2015 third-round pick out of Oregon State, completed 33 of 53 passes for 258 yards, with one interception and no touchdowns, in his career with the Rams.

The Vikings let Trevor Siemian go via free agency — he signed with the Jets — and also have quarterback Kyle Sloter on their roster. Sloter, 25, has yet to appear in an NFL game.

–Field Level Media

Ex-Tulsa golfer Irawan dies at PGA-China stop

Malaysian pro Arie Irawan died overnight in his hotel room in Sanya, China, where he had been competing in the Sanya Championship.

The final round was canceled out of respect to Irawan.

PGA.com reported that his death was believed to

Malaysian pro Arie Irawan died overnight in his hotel room in Sanya, China, where he had been competing in the Sanya Championship.

The final round was canceled out of respect to Irawan.

PGA.com reported that his death was believed to be from natural causes, but an autopsy had not been completed.

Irawan, who was 28, was found unresponsive by his roommate, American Kevin Techakanokboon. Another American, Shotaro Ban, arrived and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation while another player’s wife contacted emergency services, according to the PGA Tour China website.

Medical personnel declared Irawan dead after 45 minutes of efforts to revive him.

“This is just a terrible tragedy that affects all of us who are part of a very tight-knit family here in China,” said Greg Carlson, PGA TOUR Series-China executive director, in a statement.

“Arie played with us in 2018, his first full year on our Tour, and I know he was excited about this season as he continued his professional golf pursuits. We are incredibly saddened by this news, and we extend our sincere condolences to his wife and family.”

Irawan, who turned pro in 2013, had missed the 36-hole cut, but was staying around for the tournament’s finish. He played four years of collegiate golf at Tulsa beginning in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Marina, along with his parents and a sister.

–Field Level Media

Report: Cowboys’ Lawrence set for labrum surgery

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, fresh off reaching

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, fresh off reaching a five-year deal to remain in Dallas, will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Lawrence, whose deal reportedly is worth $105 million, had put off the surgery while he sorted out his contract.

The 26-year-old is expected to need three to four months to recover. He played through the injury last season.

The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row, giving them until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1 million tender, and he could have made $20.5 million on the tag in 2019, but reports had indicated he was unlikely to participate in training camp if he didn’t receive a long-term extension.

Over the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

Kim holds one-shot lead at Valero Texas Open

It may have been moving day on Saturday at the Valero Texas Open, but South Korea’s Si Woo Kim stood his ground atop the leaderboard and a fired a 3-under 69 to stand at 15-under 201 after three rounds to hold a one-shot lead over Corey Connors at the par-72 TPC San Antonio course.

Charley Hoffman is two strokes back at 13-under after posting a 64.

The 23-year-old Kim, who led by a shot after the first round and four shots after the second, bobbled at the first with a bogey on the par 4, but recovered with birdies at Nos. 2 and 7 to make the turn at 1 under on the day.

It was a bit more dramatic for Connors, who opened with three straight birdies followed by two more at the fifth and seventh to turn at 5-under 31. The 27-year-old Canadian made bogey at No. 10 — the same time co-leader at the time Kim made birdie — causing a two-shot swing on the leaderboard.

But birdies at 11 and 12 brought Connors back to share the lead with Kim, until a bogey at 15 dropped him from the top spot once again. Connors rebounded with a birdie, making 2 at the par-3 16th to knot it up with Kim.

Kim, attempting to become the first wire-to-wire winner since Brandt Snedeker at the 2018 Wyndham Championship, made birdie on 18 while Connors made par to work his way back into solo lead.

Connors, who earned his spot in the field in a six-way playoff for one available spot in a Monday qualifier, is attempting to become the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour event since Arjun Atwal at the 2010 Wyndham Championship. It was the third time in six attempts this season that Conners has made it through via Monday qualifying.

He’s made the most of each opportunity: Connors posted a runner-up finish last October at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss., a career best, and tied for third at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. In 10 other PGA Tour starts this season, he’s made the cut just twice.

The 42-year-old Hoffman, a four-time PGA Tour winner, fired the low round of the day with his 8-under trip around the course. He had just one bogey, a 4 at the par-3 13th, but carded seven birdies and finished with an eagle-3 at the par-5 18th to move into lone share of third place.

Scott Brown (67), Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas (67) and South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee (69) are tied for fourth place at 11-under 205.

Texas native Jordan Spieth, former world No. 1 and University of Texas standout, was also in the final group of the day but struggled mightily on the front nine and turned at 6-over 42. His scorecard included bogeys at Nos. 3 and 5, and double bogeys at Nos. 4 and 9. He recovered on the back by shooting a 31 with five birdies, including three straight on 16, 17 and 18, to post a 1-over 73 and is tied for 16th at 7-under 209.

–Field Level Media

Bengals waive troubled RB Walton

The

The Cincinnati Bengals have waived running back Mark Walton after his third arrest of 2019, the team announced on Saturday.

“It’s important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season,” said head coach Zac Taylor in the statement.

“For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don’t want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate.”

Walton surrendered to police in Florida on Thursday on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.

That evening, police tried to pull over Walton as he drove erratically. When he did park the car, he got out and ran away. He was shot in the back with a stun gun as he tried to escape but managed to remove the prongs and vanish, according to the Miami Herald, citing court documents.

A search of the car, which had been rented in Walton’s name, resulted in police locating a 9 mm carbine rifle, several loaded clips and 14 grams of marijuana, according to police. He had purchased the weapon legally.

On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South Florida.

Police said those charges stemmed from an argument he had with a couple at his condominium complex over his car blocking the entrance to the parking garage, the Miami Herald reported.

A scuffle occurred when Walton, apparently angry the woman was recording their confrontation on her phone, took the phone from her, according to the Herald. Walton and the woman sustained scratches in the incident.

He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January and is awaiting trial.

Walton, 22, played his college football at Miami and was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw limited action, gaining 34 yards on 14 carries.

–Field Level Media

Report: RB Lacy works out for Ravens

Running back Eddie Lacy,

Running back Eddie Lacy, who spent last season out of football, worked out for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, according to reports.

Lacy, 28, was a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2013 and spent his first four seasons in Green Bay.

The offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, Lacy’s production went down after his first two seasons in Green Bay. After two 1,100-yard plus seasons, Lacy dropped to 758 yards in his third season and just 360 yards (in five games) in his final year with the Packers, which ended early due to an ankle injury.

He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, but managed just 179 yards on 69 carries.

For his career, Lacy has 857 carries for 3,614 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns — 20 of those coming in his first two seasons.

–Field Level Media

AAF issues statement of apology

The Alliance of American

The Alliance of American Football issued a statement of apology late Friday over its abrupt suspension of play on Tuesday, eight weeks into the 10-week regular season.

“This week, we made the difficult decision to suspend all football operations for the Alliance of American Football. We understand the difficulty that this decision has caused for many people and for that we are very sorry,” the statement opened.

“This is not the way we wanted it to end, but we are also committed to working on solutions for all outstanding issues to the best of our ability. Due to ongoing legal processes, we are unable to comment further or share details about the decision.”

Despite a glitzy start to the season in February, the AAF ran into financial problems almost immediately. Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon made a $250 million commitment to the league, putting in $70 million at the time, and became the majority owner. He pulled the plug on the league this week despite the protests of league co-founder Bill Polian.

“When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all,” Polian said in a statement.

The league’s statement on Friday went on to express gratitude to players, coaches, fans and other league employees.

–Field Level Media

Cowboys, Lawrence agree for five years, reported $105M

The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end

The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a five-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Multiple media outlets reported the deal is worth $105 million, with $65 million guaranteed and more money in the first year ($31.1 million) than any non-quarterback contract in NFL history, breaking the mark set by Khalil Mack last fall.

According to The MMQB, the deal also sets new benchmarks among defensive players in percentage of total and full guarantees on a long-term contract. Mack, the NFL’s highest-paid defender at $23.5 million annually, received $90 million guaranteed for injury and $60 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Earlier Friday, NFL Network reported Lawrence and the Cowboys were making progress after negotiations appeared to be stalled last week.

Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week the sides were at an “impasse,” adding, “We’re apart. But certainly optimistic. … We’ll continue to chop wood.”

The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row, giving them until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1 million tender, and he could have made $20.5 million on the tag in 2019, but reports had indicated he was unlikely to participate in training camp if he didn’t receive a long-term extension.

Lawrence, who turns 27 on April 28, reportedly was seeking a multiyear deal worth upward of the $20.5 million tag amount. He also reportedly planned to delay the shoulder surgery he needs until a long-term resolution was reached, which could explain why there was urgency to reach a deal now and not closer to the July 15 deadline.

Over the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

Browns sign ex-AAF QB Gilbert, FA safety Burnett

The Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns, still busy retooling this offseason, signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Morgan Burnett on Friday.

Gilbert became available when the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week. The former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams had led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, playing for the Orlando Apollos.

He will compete for the backup spot behind Baker Mayfield, who, like Gilbert, went to Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas (Gilbert graduated in 2009, Mayfield in 2013).

Burnett was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Steelers played Burnett primarily at dime linebacker during his one season in Pittsburgh, but the former Green Bay Packers veteran is hoping to return to safety.

Burnett, 30, signed a two-year deal, according to Cleveland.com.

The Browns also signed wideout and return specialist Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.

–Field Level Media

Reports: Cowboys, Lawrence agree for five years, $105M

The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end

The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a five-year contract worth $105 million with $65 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

Lawrence’s deal reportedly will pay him more money in the first year ($31.1 million) than any non-quarterback contract in NFL history, breaking the mark set by Khalil Mack last fall.

According to The MMQB, the deal also sets new benchmarks among defensive players in percentage of total and full guarantees on a long-term contract. Mack, the NFL’s highest-paid defender at $23.5 million annually, received $90 million guaranteed for injury and $60 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Earlier Friday, NFL Network reported Lawrence and the Cowboys were making progress after negotiations appeared to be stalled last week.

Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week the sides were at an “impasse,” adding, “We’re apart. But certainly optimistic. … We’ll continue to chop wood.”

The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row, giving them until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1 million tender, and he could have made $20.5 million on the tag in 2019, but reports had indicated he was unlikely to participate in training camp if he didn’t receive a long-term extension.

Lawrence, who turns 27 on April 28, reportedly was seeking a multiyear deal worth upward of the $20.5 million tag amount. He also reportedly planned to delay the shoulder surgery he needs until a long-term resolution was reached, which could explain why there was urgency to reach a deal now and not closer to the July 15 deadline.

Over the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

