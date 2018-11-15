Take 5: Chiefs-Rams take center stage
Monday night’s battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams is a doozy, as just the fifth matchup since 1970 featuring two teams without multiple losses after Week 10.
The victor might just be whoever has the ball last, but each offense has issues to address.
1. K.C. must protect Mahomes
An injury-plagued O-line finally cracked last week in protection, allowing five sacks and seven hits of Patrick Mahomes. Several came from mental breakdowns, which Andy Reid called a learning opportunity for an inexperienced group.
Even so, Reid would be wise to ease the burden on fill-ins Andrew Wylie and Austin Reiter on Monday. The Chiefs’ tackles should hold up fine, but Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers could feast inside if K.C. keeps throwing so often (34.5 attempts per game).
Instead, the Chiefs should go run-heavy against a front allowing an NFL-worst 5.2 yards per carry, including 5.6 a pop since Week 7.
Donald looks more patient and disciplined versus the run this year, but he doesn’t have the frame to dictate against double teams. Suh can be hit-or-miss, either stonewalling a double or getting washed out of the play. More concerning, slender linebackers Cory Littleton and Mark Barron struggle to get free when O-linemen reach the second level.
Reid helps linemen do that by shrewdly manufacturing light boxes. He loves stacking or bunching wideouts and tight ends out wide, forcing a linebacker to shade outside. Reid then gets five blockers on five box defenders by using arc releases and zone-read and jet-sweep fakes, often with a pass option built in. These tactics become even more effective against two-high safety looks, which Tyreek Hill’s speed often mandates.
The Chiefs also should consider more fake-screen-and-go concepts, which they’ve used surprisingly little despite running so many bubble screens. Executed properly, they could punish an aggressive secondary.
Also worth noting: Reid exploited Wade Phillips’ stingy Broncos defenses in 2015 and ‘16, averaging 29.0 points and scoring at least 24 in four meetings.
2. How will the Rams fill Cooper Kupp’s void?
L.A. scored 58 points from Weeks 7-8 without Kupp, and many expect the offense to keep humming with Josh Reynolds stepping in. But there’s no doubt Kupp’s torn ACL will have ripple effects.
As detailed in our Week 2 film study, Kupp isn’t just a great route-runner with sure hands. He also thrives as a featured blocker (often lining up inline like a tight end) and a key play-action cog, diligently selling the run with patient and crafty releases. Robert Woods also excels in these areas, but Reynolds likely won’t meet that standard, a concern for an offense that relies heavily on play-action.
Sean McVay might stray some from his beloved 11 personnel (one RB, one TE, three WRs) — used on 95 percent of snaps this year — for more two-TE sets (only 15 snaps total). The Rams planned as much entering the season before explosive-but-raw sophomore Gerald Everett (shoulder) missed the preseason. They could sprinkle it in now, although it might hurt the run game — Everett’s a shaky blocker — and two tight ends would invite more crowded boxes.
But that won’t hurt Monday night if it means more snaps against Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland. A ferocious banger against downhill runs, Ragland struggles on the move against outside zone — the bedrock of L.A.’s run game — and is highly susceptible in coverage. If K.C. prefers more speed, rangy-but-undisciplined rookie Dorian O’Daniel or dime safety Daniel Sorensen will play alongside Anthony Hitchens.
3. Can the Bears’ D handle a bigger stage?
After quietly impressing in 2017, Chicago’s defense blossomed with Khalil Mack’s arrival. Four-man pressure weaponizes coordinator Vic Fangio’s slew of disguised zone coverages, blurring quarterbacks’ reads and creating bountiful turnover opportunities.
But takeaways are inherently fickle, and the Bears’ pilfered troves from terrible teams: 11 of 24 via the Cardinals, Dolphins and Bills. Frankly, Chicago has faced few formidable offenses, and leaked badly against Tom Brady and a gimpy Aaron Rodgers.
Kirk Cousins is playing mentally sharper than ever and reading the field well in coordinator John DeFilippo’s scheme. He has just five interceptions on 363 attempts (1.4 percent, well below 2.4 career average), with two hitting his receivers’ hands and one due to miscommunication. His top weapons, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, are rarely pinned down one-on-one, and both know how to settle into voids to beat zone coverage.
The Bears must turn the tide up front. Rookie right tackle Brian O’Neill — who took Rashod Hill’s job — will need extensive help against Mack, meaning Leonard Floyd and Aaron Lynch will have opportunities against struggling left tackle Riley Reiff. Inside, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Roy Robertson-Harris should exploit a battered trio.
Game script will be critical. If Cousins & Co. take an early lead and aren’t forced into obvious passing situations, they should win the battle.
4. Beginning of the end for Washington?
Jay Gruden’s club deserves tremendous credit for a 6-3 start, and its two-game NFC East lead might hold up. But the Skins’ point and yardage differentials (plus-1 and minus-212, respectively) portray a mediocre team, and if regression doesn’t catch up to them, their offensive-line injuries probably will.
The run game (4.6 yards per carry) survived Sunday against the Bucs without left tackle Trent Williams and guards Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao, but Washington managed only 286 yards against a defense that’s allowed 414.3 per game against all others. Williams will eventually return, but Scherff — due for a monster extension this offseason, by the way — and Lauvao are done for the year.
That’s bad news with J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and the Texans’ top-ranked run defense (3.6 yards per carry) visiting Sunday, especially for a team so reliant on running the ball and playing from ahead. Remarkably, Washington has seen zero lead changes in nine games, a statistical oddity that nonetheless speaks to the team’s limitations.
Washington’s defense remains stingy, but if the offense can’t run efficiently, Alex Smith will have to throw more while facing more pressure. It’s hard to see that ending well, either on Sunday or down the stretch this season.
5. Battered Eagles’ secondary draws a brutal matchup
Helping Washington, however, is that division-rival Philadelphia could be staring at a 4-6 record.
Already without safety Rodney McLeod (MCL, IR) and cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring), Philly lost Ronald Darby (ACL) for the season last week. Jones should return Sunday, but the paper-thin secondary now must face the fire-breathing Saints.
With the terrifying combo of Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, Drew Brees and Sean Payton barely even need other proven weapons. After newly signed Dez Bryant tore his Achilles before playing a game, the Saints promoted Keith Kirkwood and promptly sprung the undrafted rookie — in his first NFL game — for a wide-open 42-yard catch on a “throwback” design.
The Eagles’ D-line could exploit Terron Armstead’s absence (shoulder) to limit the damage, but Brees delivers so quickly it probably won’t matter. Philadelphia’s offense might need to score 40 points to keep the Eagles from falling two games below .500.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
JPP going against Eli for the first time as Bucs face Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — They were long-time teammates and champions on the New York Giants' Super Bowl team in February 2012.
Eli Manning and Jason Pierre-Paul will add a new dimension to their eight-year friendship Sunday when the Giants (2-7) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) at MetLife Stadium.
They'll be opponents
They’ll be opponents for the first time.
As he has been the past 15 seasons, Manning will be quarterback for the Giants. Pierre-Paul will be playing defensive end for Tampa Bay in his first game at the Meadowlands since New York traded him to the Bucs in March to clear salary-cap space.
Pierre-Paul has had this date checked since the schedule was announced.
“Eli is Eli, man. I know one thing: If he’s hot, he’s going to continue being hot,” Pierre-Paul said of Manning, who took some heat off himself by throwing three touchdown passes and engineering a late TD drive in the Giants’ win over San Francisco last Monday night. “We’ve got to get after him early and he knows I’m coming. I’m coming Eli, I’m coming. Just letting you know.”
Pierre-Paul didn’t get the best sendoff after the trade. Not many teammates called him, although Manning did.
“He’s a leader. I actually learned this from him, he comes in every morning real early,” said Pierre-Paul, who has eight sacks this season, two less than the entire Giants team. “He started that as a rookie. He never changed. Eli’s a great guy. But I ain’t falling asleep on him. That’s for sure.”
Manning laughed saying, he hopes JPP takes it easy on him.
“He’s getting a lot of sacks and making plays,” Manning said. “I expect him to be fired up. Hopefully we’ve got a game plan for him, and make sure we try to control him.”
Here are five things to watch Sunday:
CONTROLLING PIERRE-PAUL
The Giants’ offensive line, which added waiver-wire pickup Jamon Brown at right guard, had one of its better performances Monday. Manning, who has been sacked 32 times, was taken down once. Left tackle Nate Solder will probably go against Pierre-Paul most of the time.
Since Pierre-Paul lines up at different spots, right tackle Chad Wheeler also will go against him. Expect a tight end or a running back to chip him.
EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE
Tampa Bay has the NFL’s top-ranked passing attack and is also No. 1 in total offense. With 3,251 yards passing, the Bucs have thrown for the second-most yards through the first nine games of a season in NFL history behind the 2000 St. Louis Rams (3,330).
They’ve had over 500 yards total offense four times this season, but are 1-3 in those games, including last week’s loss to Washington. Turnovers are the biggest reason. They are a league-worst minus-19 and have gone six consecutive games without a takeaway.
CLASSMATES
Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and New York’s Odell Beckham Jr. were part of an outstanding class of rookie receivers who entered the NFL in 2014. The group included Brandin Cooks, Jarvis Landry, Devante Adams, Sammy Watkins, Allen Robinson, Jordan Matthews, John Brown and Kelvin Benjamin. Evans (5,416) and Beckham (5,282) rank 1-2 among the class in career yards receiving, while Beckham is first with 42 TD catches, followed by Evans with 36. Beckham has 24 100-yard receiving games, tops in the class. Evans is next at 17.
LACK OF PRESSURE
The Giants have 10 sacks. Rookies Lorenzo Carter and B.J. Hill lead with two apiece. The Bucs had allowed 26 sacks, but they also throw the ball an average of 41 times.
“We’ve got to find a way to get some more pressure,” Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher said. “We’ve got to win some more 1-on-1s, we’ve got to beat the back when we get on the back in protection. If we get a free runner, we’ve got to time up our pressures a little bit better. We had a couple of those this past week when our timing just wasn’t good enough. We were a little late in the pressures and we’ve got to clean that up, and play better on third down.”
A RETURNMAN
The Giants seemingly have found someone to return kickoffs. Corey Coleman handled the job for the first time in his NFL career, averaging almost 31 yards on three returns.
Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey was confident the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft (Cleveland) could handle the job after being signed to the practice squad on Oct. 18. He had been waived by the Patriots.
“He did it in college,” McGaughey said. “That’s part of our job as coaches, we’ve got to do our research. I worked with Art Briles, so I always followed Baylor kind of closely so I knew about him and I knew about his past. Kid can run.”
AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.
Bosa’s status vs Broncos likely to be game-time decision
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa's status for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos is likely to be a game-time decision.
The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end has practiced the last two days as he works his way back from a foot injury that caused him to miss the first 10 games.
The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end has practiced the last two days as he works his way back from a foot injury that caused him to miss the first 10 games. Bosa said before Thursday’s practice that he is doing both team and individual drills and that he feels good.
Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the third-year lineman looked good in the limited snaps he took.
Bosa first injured his foot during training camp, which caused him to miss the preseason. He reinjured it during practice on Sept. 5.
The Chargers are 7-2 and have won six straight despite Bosa’s absence.
Raiders face Cardinals in matchup of struggling teams
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — It's not exactly a clash of titans at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
The Oakland Raiders, with the NFL's worst record at 1-8, drag a five-game losing streak into their game with the Arizona Cardinals, who at 2-7 are tied for the third-worst record in the league.
Both teams
Both teams look at this as a game they realistically can win, while a loss will make a bad season much uglier.
It’s a matchup of first-year coaches with Jon Gruden in Oakland and Steve Wilks in Arizona. It has been a bumpy ride for both.
“They’re going to be ready. This is the National Football League, and I told the guys this morning that you can throw the record out the window,” Wilks said. “These guys are coming here to win a football game. They’re down. They need a win just like we need one. So, we better make sure that we’re prepared and ready to play.”
Gruden knows there are those who believe his team is “tanking” to get a high pick in next year’s draft.
“If you pay attention to that stuff, anybody that says that, I don’t agree with, but I can’t control what’s out there,” he said. “We’ve had to make some tough decisions, and everybody’s going to have their own opinion, but I know what the reality is. I know what the truth is, and we’re doing everything that we feel like is in the best interest of the Raiders, not only for this year, but for the future.
“When you’re the head coach, you’re going to take criticism, and that’s just the way it is.”
Arizona’s offense showed some life after Wilks fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and elevated Byron Leftwich to the job. In last week’s loss to the Chiefs, Arizona running back David Johnson had a season-best 183 yards from scrimmage, 98 rushing and 85 receiving. He scored both Cardinals touchdowns.
Here are some things to consider when the Raiders come to the desert:
FITZGERALD AGAIN
Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald is closing in on yet another milestone. He needs eight receptions to break Jerry Rice’s NFL record for the most catches with one team. Fitzgerald has played all 15 of his seasons with the Cardinals.
In last week’s loss against Kansas City, he moved past Terrell Owens into second on the NFL’s career list for yards receiving.
REPLACEMENT RECEIVERS
The Raiders traded No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper last month and then lost two more receivers to injuries last week. Martavis Bryant will be out for at least a few weeks with an injured knee and Jordy Nelson is questionable this week with a knee injury.
Rookie Marcell Ateman, who has been on the practice squad or inactive all year, will get a chance alongside Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts. Ateman showed flashes during training camp and hopes that translates this week.
“I didn’t take a back seat when I got on the practice squad,” he said. “I kept working so that when I get my opportunity I’m better.”
BATTERED ROSEN
Arizona rookie quarterback Josh Rosen took some big hits in the Cardinals’ 26-14 loss to Kansas City last Sunday, operating behind an offensive line that struggled even before losing starting right guard Justin Pugh to a season-ending knee injury.
Rosen took the physical punishment in stride, something that impressed Gruden.
“He’s showing a lot of mental and physical toughness,” the Oakland coach said. “He has got a great arm, and he’s got a huge upside, I believe.”
CAUTIOUS CARR
Derek Carr has gone four straight games without throwing an interception for the first time in his five-year career. The problem is that while Carr has avoided the catastrophic mistakes, the big plays have been missing as well.
Carr is averaging just 6.8 yards per attempt in that span, down from 8.1 his first five games when he had eight INTs. His sack rate has also more than doubled over the past four games.
“We had some turnovers and things like that,” Carr said about taking more shots downfield earlier in the season. “Turning the ball over is worse for our team than me checking the ball down if it’s not completely open.”
BLIND SIDE
Oakland traded down with Arizona on draft day, dropping five spots to No. 15 and gaining a third-round pick in the process. The Cardinals took Rosen, while the Raiders got the left tackle they wanted in Kolton Miller and used the third-round pick to acquire Bryant.
Miller has played much of the season on an injured knee and has allowed the most sacks (10) and second-most pressures (39) of any lineman in the league.
“I think he’s really learning a lot about this business the hard way,” Gruden said.
Chiefs WR Watkins returns to practice
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice Thursday and there’s a “pretty good chance” he will play against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, coach Andy Reid said.
Watkins, who played with the Rams last season, missed last Sunday’s win against the Arizona Cardinals with a foot injury.
Watkins has 39 receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns this season, including 100-yard games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 and the Denver Broncos in Week 8.
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ribs) also returned to practice Thursday. Center Mitch Morse (concussion) did not participate.
–Field Level Media
Report: Steelers actually secured much of Bell’s belongings
Unable to lock up Le’Veon Bell to a new contract, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making sure they at least lock up his belongings. Even if it is a day too late.
A day after video surfaced showing Steelers players supposedly raiding their former teammate’s locker of his gear, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday that most of Bell’s items were actually “packed up and placed in the back of team headquarters, with former teammates scoring a few pairs of cleats and not much more during Wednesday’s raid.”
Bell did not sign his $14.5 million tender before Tuesday’s deadline and will sit out the remainder of the season. On Wednesday, teammates reportedly removed Bell’s nameplate from his locker and reportedly treated themselves to numerous items in his locker, including cleats, CDs, shirts and a suit.
But center and team captain Maurkice Pouncey told Fowler that Bell’s items will likely be shipped directly Bell, which is customary when a player is no longer with a team.
Cornerback Mike Hilton told Fowler that the locker raid was more therapeutic and that the players like their former teammate.
“Everybody was tired of talking about it and wondering when he was going to show up or not,” Hilton said, per Fowler. “(You’d see the locker) and think, OK, maybe he’s going to show up. Now it’s all understood, and everybody can really get past it.”
The most widely seen video from the raid showed linebacker Bud Dupree holding up some of Bell’s Jordan cleats and telling a camera, “Appreciate the cleats, my guy. I wish you success, my guy.”
Bell has not tweeted nor spoken publicly since foregoing the remainder of the season.
–Field Level Media
Oakland brings five-game losing streak to Arizona
Two teams that have emerged as the favorites to battle it out for the first pick in the 2019 draft go head-to-head Sunday afternoon when the Oakland Raiders face the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.
The Raiders (1-8) have lost five in a row to sink to the bottom of the NFL heap as the league’s only remaining one-win team. They’ve been outscored 149-50 during the losing streak, including 34-3 in Week 9 by the San Francisco 49ers, who have lost twice to the Cardinals (2-7).
Arizona has been the more competitive of the two teams in recent weeks, not only beating San Francisco 18-15 in Week 8, but then returning from a bye with a respectable effort in a 26-14 loss last week at Kansas City.
A key to the improved play has been the increased role of star running back David Johnson, who accumulated 100 total yards (59 rushing, 41 receiving) against the 49ers for just the second time all season and then went for a season-best 183 (98 rushing, 85 receiving) against Kansas City.
The uptick is no coincidence. It’s what Byron Leftwich promised when he replaced Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator after the first seven games.
“Byron said the first thing he was going to try to do is have me utilized more as a receiver and a running back,” Johnson said after the Kansas City game. “It felt good to be back having that kind of offense.”
The Raiders, meanwhile, have struggled in all aspects of their offense in recent weeks, held to a total of nine points by the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers in their last two games.
Quarterback Derek Carr’s season hit rock-bottom late in the loss to the Chargers when he intentionally threw the ball into the ground on a fourth-down play that essentially ended the Raiders’ hopes.
Rather than criticize the decision, Oakland coach Jon Gruden took time Wednesday to insist to reporters that better days are ahead.
“I’m not going to publicly go through any player’s grades,” he said when asked about Carr. “He’s done some really good things under some very difficult circumstances, and he’s going to continue to get better and better and better as we get better around him. I’ll just leave it at that.”
For what it’s worth, neither team has been linked to a quarterback with its first pick next season.
The Raiders, seriously lacking in a pass rush since trading Khalil Mack on the eve of the season, are expected to go in that direction.
The Cardinals appear most in need of offensive and defensive linemen.
–Field Level Media
Bears, Vikings meet in primetime showdown for NFC North lead
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky understands how high the stakes are.
The Chicago Bears have a chance to tighten their grip on the NFC North lead and demonstrate just how far they have come when they host the defending division champion Minnesota Vikings in a prime-time showdown for first place Sunday night.
“It’s a huge opportunity to show the world what we’re about and make a statement in our division,” Trubisky said.
It has been a long time since the Bears (6-3) have been in a spot like this.
They endured four straight last-place finishes before a resurgence this year brought on by an offseason overhaul and the progress of Trubisky, their prized quarterback, in his second season.
They’re in sole possession of the division lead for the first time since 2013. They’ve won three in a row for the second time this season after beating Detroit last week to snap a 10-game skid against division opponents.
And a victory over Minnesota (5-3-1) would give the Bears their longest win streak since a six-game run in 2012. But the Vikings are also on a roll, having won four of five.
Both teams boast top-five defenses. Chicago leads the NFL with 16 interceptions and ranks second in takeaways with 24.
Points could be hard to come by for both teams.
“TV-wise, it’s probably boring, you know?” Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said. “Guys don’t want to sit there and watch an 8-7 game, but those games are fun for us. They might not be fun for the offense, but they’re still fun for us.”
Some things to know before the Vikings-Bears showdown:
EYES OPEN
Chicago coach Matt Nagy’s scheme uses a lot of pre-snap motions by running backs and wide receivers designed to confuse the defense. But the Vikings have faced plenty of that in previous games against the Rams and Eagles.
“Still got to hike the ball,” Richardson said. “It don’t mess with us too much. Don’t get caught up in the eye candy. That’s it. Read your keys. They’ll tell you where they’re going.”
Of course, whatever Nagy has shown over the first nine games is just a snapshot of what’s in that complex playbook.
“There’s no doubt in my mind we’re going to get new plays,” Zimmer said, adding: “Every week you’re going to get new plays, you’re going to get new formations, you’re going to get new personnel groups. That’s part of the NFL.”
FOR KICKS
Chances are, Bears kicker Cody Parkey will never have another week like this.
Hitting uprights four times while missing two extra points and two field goals against Detroit was just the start.
Jimmy Fallon poked fun at him on “The Tonight Show,” saying: “In his defense, that’s actually way harder to do. That’s pretty awesome. Then after the game, it took him four tries to get through the locker room door.”
Several Chicago TV stations sent helicopters to shoot footage when he practiced at Soldier Field on Wednesday night.
Parkey is 13 of 18 on field goals after signing with Chicago in March. At 72.2 percent, that’s below the 86.4 rate he had in his first four seasons with Philadelphia, Cleveland and Miami.
SETTLING IN
Trubisky debuted against Minnesota in Week 5 last season in a loss at home. He’s looking a little more comfortable these days.
Trubisky tied a franchise record last week with his fourth 300-yard passing game, throwing for a career-best 355 yards and three touchdowns. He went 23 for 30 and had a 148.6 rating.
In last year’s game at Soldier Field, he was 12 of 25 with 128 yards. He wasn’t great, either, in the finale at Minnesota, going 20 of 36 for 178 yards.
PRIME TIMERS
This is one of two games on the NFL’s Sunday night showcase over the next four weeks for each team.
The Bears had their game against the Rams flexed to Sunday night on Dec. 9, just like this game against the Vikings was. The Vikings host the Packers on Nov. 25 on Sunday night. They also have a Monday night game at Seattle on Dec. 10.
SWEET HOME
Cousins grew up in the northwest Chicago suburb of Barrington, and his allegiance to the Bears held strong well after his family moved to Michigan at age 13. Walter Payton’s children attended the same grade school as Cousins. His youth football coach knew Mike Singletary. His father, a pastor, held some team chapels for the Bears. Though Cousins was born more than two years after the Bears won Super Bowl 20, he was well aware of the legend of that star-studded team.
Cousins has played at Chicago twice, in 2015 and 2016 with Washington, but it’s still a special trip, one of those games during the season “where you pinch yourself a little bit to realize you’re living a dream playing at Soldier Field on Sunday night football.”
Bengals, Ravens have issues heading into pivotal clash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Flacco's sore right hip means Ravens coach John Harbaugh may have to wait until Sunday before deciding who to start at quarterback in a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Harbaugh’s options are Flacco, an ailing 11-year veteran; Lamar Jackson, a rookie who’s never made an NFL start; or Robert Griffin III, who’s been inactive every game this season.
Rather than fret, Harbaugh attempted to put a positive spin on the situation.
“It just makes it tougher for the Bengals to prepare for us,” he said. “So, that’s kind of a good thing.”
Actually, Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis couldn’t care less. He’s got his own problems, most notably a horrific defense that set a dubious Super Bowl-era record by yielding at least 500 yards in three successive games.
Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday and assumed the responsibility of running the defense with the aid of Hue Jackson , who was hired Tuesday after being dismissed as head coach of the Browns earlier this season.
Asked to describe his wild week, Lewis said quite sarcastically: “Yeah, it’s what you wish for.”
The Ravens (4-5) and Bengals (5-4) fully expected to be in a better place with seven games to go. After a 4-2 start, Baltimore has lost three straight. The Bengals have dropped four of five after opening 4-1.
The importance of this game for both teams cannot be understated.
“Us and Baltimore at this point are where we need this win,” Cincinnati receiver Tyler Boyd said. “It’s a huge game to make or break a team.”
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said: “When you come off three losses, you definitely know you definitely have to win.”
Some other things to know about this AFC North matchup:
NO GREEN
Overlooked in the Bengals’ defensive collapse in a 51-14 loss to the Saints last week was how the offense struggled without receiver A.J. Green, sidelined indefinitely with a toe injury.
The Bengals put together a 75-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession, and the starters didn’t score again. Cincinnati wound up with 284 yards. Andy Dalton was only 12 of 20 for 153 yards with four sacks and two interceptions.
The receivers know they must do better in Baltimore.
“We need to make more plays on the ball,” Boyd said. “When Andy puts the ball in the air, we need to fight for the ball or at least not let the opponent get the interception.”
COACH AND QB TANDEMS
Lewis has been coaching the Bengals for 16 years, and Harbaugh is in his 11th season with Baltimore.
Asked to find the common thread between the two, Lewis said, “If you look around the league, the people who have been in these jobs for a long time, they’re fortunate to have quarterbacks that lead the franchise and win games. I guess that, to me, is the main commonality.”
Flacco has been Harbaugh’s starting quarterback since 2008 , and they’ve won a Super Bowl together. Dalton has a 68-48-2 record as a starter over an eight-year run.
SCENE OF THE GRAB
The Bengals return to the place where they broke the Ravens’ hearts and made the Buffalo Bills giddy with one big play in the final regular-season game last season.
Dalton’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Boyd on a fourth-and-12 play with 49 seconds left sent the Bengals to a 31-27 win that kept Baltimore out of the playoffs and gave the Bills their first postseason appearance since 1999.
Bills fans donated more than $450,000 to Dalton’s foundation in gratitude, and the quarterback was warmly received at a preseason game in Buffalo last August.
“It was one of the coolest moments of my career, with everything that happened on the play and afterward,” Dalton said.
JACKSON READY
If Flacco can’t go, Jackson will likely get the call. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and former Louisville star has thus far been used periodically in running situations and is second on the team with 139 yards rushing.
Jackson said it would be “awesome” to start, but has no complaints about this current role.
“It’s been pretty cool,” he said. “I’m on the field. I’d rather be out there than just sitting down.”
GOOD BYE
The Ravens are 8-2 following a bye under Harbaugh and an NFL-best 13-3 since 2002 after getting an extra week off.
Asked how he spent the week, Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs cracked up the media with this quote: “As (NBA guard) Kyle Lowry would say, ‘I got a chance to decompose.’ It’s kind of fun just to get your mind away a little bit.”
Thomas used bye week to catch up for 2nd game with Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — While most of his new teammates were relaxing on beaches or attending football games at their universities during Houston's bye week, Demaryius Thomas was at NRG Stadium studying the playbook and watching film.
Thomas, who was acquired from Denver on Oct. 30, didn’t have the luxury of a break. The receiver had too much to catch up on after struggling at times in his Texans debut in a 19-17 win over his former team just five days after the trade.
He had three receptions for 61 yards in that game, but had a false start, lined up in the wrong spot and looked lost on a drive in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t even want to have to deal with that again,” Thomas said. “It was two critical downs where it could have hurt us in the game, but it didn’t. So I stayed here, got situated and I was in the playbook.”
Thomas believes his extra work will make things smoother Sunday when the Texans travel to face the Redskins. The game will also be emotionally easier for Thomas since it isn’t against the team with which he spent his entire career before the trade.
“I feel way better,” he said. “I ain’t playing the Denver Broncos, a team I was playing for for nine years also. So with the weeks in and preparation still going on, I feel a lot better.”
The Broncos honored Thomas, who was their first-round pick in 2010, with a video tribute before the game which featured some of the top touchdown receptions from his time in Denver. He acknowledged that seeing that and then lining up against his former team made the day rather emotional.
“Yeah it was,” he said. “It was tough.”
But he’ll have no such distractions Sunday when the Texans, who lead the AFC South, face another first-place team in the Redskins, who sit atop the AFC East standings.
“Both teams are 6-3, both teams are finding ways to win and that’s the main thing about this league is getting a W at the end of it,” he said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
The Texans traded for Thomas after Will Fuller, who ranks second on the team with 503 yards receiving, suffered a season-ending knee injury. Now that Thomas has gotten up to speed with the Texans, coach Bill O’Brien is looking to get him more involved this week.
“We’ve got to be able to use him more, even more than we did,” O’Brien said. “He had three catches. I think they were all basically almost on the first or second drive of the game … I think we’re going to make a lot of strides with him from week to week.”
Thomas said he has spent a lot of time with quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins since his arrival in Houston. But he doesn’t ask them a lot of questions. He simply watches them at practice to figure out how he’s supposed to do things.
“I’ve been able to catch on fast since I’ve been in the league, so it’s just stuff that when we’re on the field and we’re going fast, those are things that I really need because I haven’t heard them before,” Thomas said.
Watson said the transition has been made easier since he had a relationship with Thomas before the trade.
“It’s been good,” Watson said. “We’ve known each other before, so as far as hanging out and just talking ball, we’ve done that before. Now, being on the same team and having more time, especially, the past bye week of getting together and getting on the same page, it’s been good.”
Panthers-Lions Preview Capsule
CAROLINA (6-3) at DETROIT (3-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE - Panthers by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Carolina 5-4, Detroit 5-4
SERIES RECORD - Panthers lead 6-2
LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Lions 27-24, Oct. 8, 2017
LAST WEEK - Panthers lost to Steelers 52-21; Lions lost to Bears 34-22
AP PRO32 RANKING – Panthers No. 8, Lions No. 25
PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (3), PASS (24).
PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (9), PASS (7).
LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (23), PASS (22).
LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (28), PASS (8).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Carolina QB Cam Newton threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns in last meeting with Lions. Detroit’s Matthew Stafford threw for 229 yards and two TDs. … Panthers DE Mario Addison has 3 ½ sacks in past two meetings with Lions. … Carolina has intercepted 11 passes this season, while Detroit has just three INTs. … Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey is one of three NFL RBs with at least 50 receptions and 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season. … Carolina CB Donte Jackson leads all rookies with four interceptions. … Panthers’ Greg Olsen has 661 receptions and needs two to move into fifth place on career list for TEs. He needs 105 yards receiving to move into seventh place for TEs. … Since 2013, Panthers are 26-14 in games decided by seven points or fewer. They have won five straight games decided by three or fewer. … Stafford is third in NFL since 2011 with 34,332 yards passing. … Detroit’s Kerryon Johnson is second among rookies with 757 yards from scrimmage and fourth with 554 yards rushing. … Lions have allowed 16 sacks in last two games. … Detroit has only gone three-and-out on 11.2 percent of possessions, third-best mark in league. … Stafford set for 122nd consecutive start, which would tie Joe Flacco for sixth-longest streak among QBs. … Lions K Matt Prater is 45 of 60 in career from at least 50 yards. … Stafford has not thrown more than 13 INTs since 2013, but he’s at eight already this season. … Fantasy tip: Newton has thrown at least two TD passes in eight straight games, longest streak in franchise history.
Raiders-Cardinals Preview Capsule
OAKLAND (1-8) at ARIZONA (2-7)
Sunday, Nov. 18, 4:05 p.m., ET
OPENING LINE — Cardinals by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 2-7, Arizona 5-3-1
SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 5-4
LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat Raiders 24-13, Oct. 19, 2014
LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Chargers 20-6; Cardinals lost to Chiefs
AP PRO32 RANKINGS — Raiders No. 32, Cardinals No. 31
RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (24), PASS (16)
RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (21)
CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (31)
CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (29), PASS (4)
STREAKS, STATS & NOTES — Raiders DE Frostee Rucker played for Cardinals previous five seasons. … Last time Raiders played at Arizona (2010), they missed 32-yard field goal as game ended in 24-23 Cardinals win. … This is rare matchup of bottom two teams in AP Pro32 rankings. … Arizona beat San Francisco twice this season, Raiders lost to 49ers 34-3. … Oakland has been outscored 54-9 in last two games. … Raiders QB Derek Carr is third QB in franchise history to top 17,000 yards passing. … Carr has not thrown interception in four straight games, longest such streak of career. … RB Jalen Richard leads Oakland in receptions (48). … Oakland still has to meet Kansas City twice, Pittsburgh at home and has road games at Baltimore and Cincinnati. … Arizona has only two more remaining home games (Lions, Rams). … WR Larry Fitzgerald needs eight receptions to surpass Jerry Rice on NFL career list for most catches for one team. Fitzgerald needs 52 catches to pass Tony Gonzalez for second on NFL career receptions list. … Cardinals rookie QB Josh Rosen made public plea this week for donations to help with those victimized by California wildfires, with link to do so on photo he placed on Instagram. … Arizona sacked Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes five times, three more than he had been sacked in single game this season. … DE Chandler Jones had two sacks against Kansas City, has team-high 8 ½ sacks this season. … In his past three games, Rosen has thrown for four TDs and been intercepted six times. He has six TDs and eight interceptions for season. … Starting RG Justin Pugh was placed on injured reserve this week (knee). … Fantasy tip: David Johnson had season-best 183 yards from scrimmage against Kansas City, 98 rushing, 85 receiving, and scored both Arizona TDs. Johnson has 283 yards from scrimmage in two games since Byron Leftwich became offensive coordinator.
Bengals’ Lewis back to doing what he loves: running defense
CINCINNATI (AP) — The joy shows on Marvin Lewis' face. The Bengals coach is back to doing what he loves — running a defense.
Can his return to his football roots save his team from another ignominious season? Will the 16th-year head coach get burned out doing two demanding jobs? And can he really make much of a difference on a defense that’s sapped by injuries and depending upon youth?
Those questions will start to get answers on Sunday when the Bengals (5-4) play at Baltimore (4-5) , the place where Lewis led one of the NFL’s greatest defenses to a Super Bowl title in the 2000 season.
“I’ve got it,” Lewis said, with a reassuring smile.
For the second straight season, the Bengals have plunged into a coaching makeover at midstream. They fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese after an 0-2 start last season. The offense got better, but still finished last in the NFL as the Bengals failed to make the playoffs.
This time, it’s the other side of the ball getting a severe makeover in mid-November, with no margin for error in the AFC North. The Bengals need to win Sunday in Baltimore and then at home against Cleveland the following week to keep themselves in playoff position heading into December.
“Us and Baltimore at this point are where we need this win,” receiver Tyler Boyd said. “It’s a huge game to make or break a team.”
Sensing his team is running out of time, Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday and brought back close friend Hue Jackson to help him run the defense. Few try to balance running a defense and coaching a team because of the exhausting workload during the week, let alone the challenges on game day.
“Again, there’s a lot,” Lewis acknowledged.
For now, the 60-year-old coach seems energized by the role he’s carved out for himself. He enjoyed preparing the week’s defensive plan at home on Monday night, just like old times.
“It’s fun, I’ll tell you that,” Lewis said. “It’s exciting for me.”
Players are curious about how things will change on Sunday. So far, Lewis has tried to focus on basics after players struggled to execute Austin’s defense. He’s also pulled out some plays from previous years and added them to the week’s package.
The best defensive coordinators are known for quickly adapting during games and finding ways to blunt whatever an offense throws at them. Nobody knows how Lewis will use the defensive plays differently on Sunday.
“I’ve never been under the reins of Marvin Lewis as a defensive coordinator, so it’s going to be pretty interesting,” defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “He’s not going to change the defense. It’s just going to be called differently. He’s going to put his twist on it.”
Lewis’ defense in Baltimore was one of the best of all-time, allowing only 165 points — an NFL record — on its way to the Super Bowl title. The Bengals’ defense is one of the worst of all time , on pace to give up a league record in yards. Cincinnati has allowed at least 500 yards in three straight games, a first in the Super Bowl era, and is coming off a 51-14 loss to the Saints.
It’s also severely depleted by injuries. Four linebackers — Vontaze Burfict, Preston Brown, Nick Vigil and Vincent Rey — are dealing with injuries, along with cornerbacks Darqueze Dennard and Dre Kirkpatrick.
Jackson sat in the back of the defensive room while Lewis unveiled the defensive game plan on Wednesday with a PowerPoint presentation that included a font so small that some players had trouble reading it on the screen. Instead, the followed along on their iPads.
“We all just kind of squinted and tried to figure it out,” linebacker Preston Brown said. “It was kind of funny.”
Why didn’t anyone point out the problem?
“If we’d won the past couple of games, we would have said something,” Brown said. “But we’ve given up 500 yards. We’re going to be quiet until we make a couple of plays.”
INJURY UPDATE
Brown (knee) and Vigil (knee) were among seven players held out of practice in Thursday. Burfict (hip), Rey (groin), Dennard (shoulder) and Kirkpatrick (concussion) were limited. Running back Joe Mixon also was limited with a sore knee. Receiver A.J. Green will miss his second straight game with a toe injury.
NBC to use studio personnel to announce Thanksgiving game
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC will use studio hosts Mike Tirico for play by play and Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison for analysis on its Thanksgiving night telecast of the Falcons game at New Orleans.
They will replace the usual duo of Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels.
They will replace the usual duo of Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels.
Tirico, of course, is a veteran of play by play and does Notre Dame football games for the network. Dungy, a Pro Football Hall of Famer as a coach, will be working his third game in a broadcast booth. He did two December 2016 matches: Dolphins-Jets on a Saturday night, and a Christmas afternoon game between the Ravens and Steelers. Those games were produced by NBC and televised on NFL Network.
It will be Harrison’s debut in the booth.
Michele Tafoya will continue her sideline reporter’s role.
The opening to “Sunday Night Football” also will change on Thanksgiving. Rather than the usual Carrie Underwood performance, New Orleans-based master chef Emeril Lagasse and voodoo rocker Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews will headline the opening.
Set at Emeril’s New Orleans, the special show opening will feature Lagasse setting the table by creating NFL-themed fare for a Thanksgiving feast. As dinner is being prepared, Trombone Shorty will play his distinctive brand of New Orleans street music, capped by his own rendition of the SNF theme song, backed by the New Breed Brass Band.
“What better place to celebrate Thanksgiving than in a city that perpetually revels in food, family, and football,” Lagasse says. “We’re so happy to be a part of this Thanksgiving special and bring our traditions home to you. Who Dat?!”
Chiefs-Rams Preview Capsule
LOS ANGELES (AP) — KANSAS CITY (9-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-1)
Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Rams by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Kansas City 8-2-0, Los Angeles 4-5-1
SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Rams, 34-7, Oct. 26, 2014
AP PRO32 RANKING — Chiefs No. 2, Rams No. 3
CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (13), PASS (4).
CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (23), PASS (28).
RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (2), PASS (5).
RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (24), PASS (11).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Marquee showdown was moved from Mexico City to LA Coliseum six days before game due to poor quality of field at Azteca Stadium. … First meeting in NFL history this late in season between two teams averaging 33 points per game. … Fifth meeting since 1970 between two teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later. … Chiefs have scored 353 points, tops in NFL. Rams have 335, second in league. Only New Orleans (36.7) is averaging more points per game. … Kansas City has won six straight vs. Rams. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads NFL in yards passing (3,150). Rams QB Jared Goff is second (3,134). … Mahomes set Chiefs record with NFL-best 31st TD pass of season last week. Len Dawson had held record since 1964. … Mahomes has best TD-INT differential in NFL at plus-24 (31 TDs, 7 INTs). … Mahomes had streak of eight straight 300-yard passing games end last week vs. Cardinals. … Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins expected to play after missing last week with foot injury. He spent last season with Rams in role currently filled by Brandin Cooks. … RB Kareem Hunt leads NFL with 514 touches since last fumble. … Reigning NFL rushing champion Hunt became first player since Abner Haynes in 1960-61 with 1,000 yards rushing in first two seasons last week vs. Cardinals. … Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt has just 28 punts. … Andy Reid, Chiefs’ Los Angeles-born coach, needs two wins to match Marty Schottenheimer (205) for seventh in NFL history. Reid needs six to match Chuck Noll for sixth. … Chiefs DT Chris Jones has sack in six straight games. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has career-best seven receiving TDs. … Chiefs LB Dee Ford has nine sacks this season. … Rams stayed in high-altitude Colorado Springs for week of prep even after game was moved. Team flew out families of players affected by wildfires back home in Thousand Oaks. … RB Todd Gurley leads NFL in scoring (108 points), yards rushing (988), carries (198), yards from scrimmage (1,390) and touchdowns (17). He has scored touchdown in 13 consecutive games, extending own franchise record. … Rams CB Marcus Peters spent first three NFL seasons with Chiefs before moving to LA last offseason. Rams LB Ramik Wilson also spent last three seasons with KC. … Rams DT Aaron Donald leads NFL with 12 1-2 sacks, already career best. … Fantasy tip: With Rams WR Cooper Kupp out for season with knee injury, his playing time could go to Josh Reynolds. Second-year pro has been stuck lower on depth chart, but already has two TD catches this season.
Bengals-Ravens Preview Capsule
CINCINNATI (5-4) at BALTIMORE (4-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE - OFF
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cincinnati 4-5, Baltimore 4-5
SERIES RECORD - Bengals lead 23-22
LAST MEETING - Bengals beat Ravens 34-23, Sept. 13
AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 17, Ravens No. 20
BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (25), PASS (21).
BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (32).
RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (27), PASS (9).
RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (10T), PASS (3).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Cincinnati has won eight of last 10 in series. … Bengals fired first-year defensive coordinator Teryl Austin after 51-14 loss to Saints, second-most points allowed in franchise history. Bengals became first team in Super Bowl era to give up 500 yards in three straight games. They have allowed 481, 551, 576 and 509 yards in last four games, going 1-3. Bengals are on pace to give up NFL-record 7,273 yards. … Marvin Lewis takes over defensive coordinator job in addition to head coaching. Lewis was coordinator of Ravens’ record-setting defense when they won Super Bowl in 2000. … Fired Browns coach Hue Jackson was hired to assist Lewis in game planning and defensive coordinating on field during games, Jackson’s third stint on Lewis’ staff. … Saints ran for 244 yards at Cincinnati and scored on every possession except last one, when they took knee three times in field-goal range. … Bengals missing WR A.J. Green, out indefinitely with toe injury. Green has 53 catches and nine TDs in 11 games vs. Ravens. … Andy Dalton 8-6 career vs. Ravens with 19 TDs, 17 INTs and 76.9 passer rating. He completed 24 of 42 for 265 yards and four TDs in 34-23 win earlier this season. … Dalton has 185 touchdown passes for career, two shy of Boomer Esiason for second on franchise list. Ken Anderson threw 197. … Baltimore QB Joe Flacco has right hip injury, which could provide first-round pick Lamar Jackson his first NFL start. Flacco has 13 TD passes and one INT in last nine home games. … Ravens 18-4 at home in November under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … Baltimore allowing 17.8 points per game, second best in NFL behind Tennessee. … Coming off bye, Ravens 8-2 under Harbaugh and NFL-best 13-3 since 2002. … Baltimore owns minus-4 turnover differential with only seven takeaways compared to plus-17 with 34 takeaways in 2017. … Ravens LB Terrell Suggs is 1 ½ sacks short of tying Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O’Neal for 13th all-time with 132 ½ sacks. … Willie Snead leads Ravens with 45 catches, John Brown tops team with four TD receptions. … Fantasy tip: With Ravens QB position uncertain, RB Andre Collins could shine against Bengals’ porous defense.
Eagles-Saints Preview Capsule
PHILADELPHIA (4-5) at NEW ORLEANS (8-1)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Saints by 7
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 3-6, Saints 7-2
SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 17-13
LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Saints 39-17, Oct. 11, 2015
LAST WEEK — Eagles lost to Cowboys 27-20; Saints beat Bengals 51-14.
AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 16; Saints No. 1
EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (22), PASS (10)
EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (7), PASS (23)
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (8), PASS (7)
SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23t), RUSH (1), PASS (31)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles coach Doug Pederson played QB for I-AA Northeast Louisiana from 1987-90. Pederson’s alma mater since renamed Louisiana-Monroe and now in FBS Sun Belt Conference. … Eagles QB Carson Wentz has passer rating better than 100 in franchise-record five consecutive games. Wentz has completed at least 70 percent of passes in team-record four straight. Wentz has thrown multiple TDs in six straight. … TE Zach Ertz has 75 catches for 789 yards and five TDs. Ertz on pace to break TE single-season records for catches, held by Jason Witten with 110, and yards receiving, owned by Rob Gronkowski with 1,327. … WR Alshon Jeffery has 14 receptions for 296 yards, two TDs in two games vs. Saints. … WR Golden Tate only had two catches for 19 yards in Eagles debut last week. … DE Michael Bennett leads Eagles with 5 1/2 sacks, all in past six games. … DT Fletcher Cox set career highs with three sacks and two forced fumbles in last meeting with Saints. … Defense missing half of starting secondary after CB Ronald Darby joined S Rodney McLeod on injured reserve. … Saints coach Sean Payton’s first NFL coaching job was as QB coach with Philadelphia in 1997. He spent part of childhood in Philadelphia area and attended 1975 Flyers Stanley Cup parade. … Saints have scored at least 40 in five games this season, third team in NFL history to score 40 in five of first nine. … QB Drew Brees completed 88 percent (22 of 25) for 265 yards with three TDs, no INTs for 150.4 rating last week. … Brees has 509 career TD passes, and surpassed Brett Favre (508) for second most last week. … RB Alvin Kamara had 102 scrimmage yards (56 rushing, 46 receiving) and two TDs rushing last week. Kamara has at least two TDs in three straight outings. Kamara has scored at least two TDs in nine of 25 career games. … RB Mark Ingram had 162 scrimmage yards (104 rushing, 58 receiving) and TD catch last week. … DT Sheldon Rankins has three sacks in past three games. … CB Eli Apple had interception in Week 10, his first with Saints. … LB Alex Anzalone has sack, forced fumble and INT in past three games. … Fantasy tip: Saints WR Michael Thomas is tied for NFL lead with 78 catches, ranks second with 950 yards, and this week faces Eagles’ injury-depleted secondary.
Red-hot Texans visit Redskins in meeting of division leaders
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jay Gruden occasionally has to remind people his team is in 6-3 and in first place.
"That's a heck of deal after nine games," the Washington Redskins' coach said. "But I'm also excited with the fact that we have not played our best yet, and I think the best
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jay Gruden occasionally has to remind people his team is in 6-3 and in first place.
“That’s a heck of deal after nine games,” the Washington Redskins’ coach said. “But I’m also excited with the fact that we have not played our best yet, and I think the best is yet to come.”
It wasn’t been a flawless ride, but when the roller-coaster Redskins host the rolling Houston Texans on Sunday, it’ll be a showdown between two surprising division leaders. Washington has gotten into first place in the NFC East alternating strong and weak performances, and Houston has won six in a row to also reach 6-3 and sit atop the AFC South.
Led by veterans Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson, the Redskins come into the matchup motivated by a lack of respect. Second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans are full of confidence after digging out of an 0-3 hole.
“Winning helps,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien said. “Everybody has confidence in their ability to go out there and play well, but I also think our team understands that this is a very humbling league. This is a league, it’s a short walk. It’s a short walk from where you are right now to where you were when you were 0-3.”
It’s a very short walk for the Redskins from their best to their worst. A three-game October winning streak and last week’s victory at Tampa Bay didn’t show their best.
So there’s reason why, despite leading the division by two games, Washington isn’t getting the same buzz as other playoff contenders. Players are just fine with that.
“Nobody’s really looking at the Redskins or anything,” middle linebacker Zach Brown said. “For us, we’re just going to keep trying to stack up the wins and see where we can take it. For us, we just need an invite to the dance because you never know what might happen.”
Peterson figures it’s too early to think playoffs, but said: “You can definitely have it in the back of your mind and understand how important each and every game is.”
Coming off their bye week, the Texans fully understand the value of every game to their chances of winning a third division title in four seasons.
“We have to win against the Redskins to even keep conversations like that alive,” defensive end J.J. Watt said. “If you start to look that far ahead and you start to think about things like that, that’s when you get blindsided.”
Some things to watch when the Texans visit the Redskins:
WHAT A COMEBACK
Watt and Peterson are top candidates for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award after turning in strong performances in their return from two straight seasons that were cut short by injuries.
Watt played just eight games in the previous two seasons because of back surgeries and a broken leg. Peterson missed 19 games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons combined because of knee surgery and a neck injury.
Watt is tied for third in the NFL with nine sacks and tied for first by forcing four fumbles. He also has 16 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for losses and has swatted down two passes.
Peterson is tied for fifth in the league with 672 yards rushing and has scored four touchdowns.
Watt raved about Peterson’s comeback.
“He’s obviously one of the great running backs of the game,” Watt said. “What he’s been able to do in his career, but then to be able to come back the way he has and have the type of season he’s having — obviously, I know how difficult it is from firsthand experience to come back from injuries, so I’m extremely impressed by what he’s been able to do. I have a ton of respect for his game. It’s always a good challenge to play against him and I enjoy the competition.”
SWEARINGER REVENGE GAME
Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger, who was drafted by the Texans in the second round in 2013 and cut after the 2014 season, has not been shy to rip O’Brien. He posted on Instagram this week about “unprofessional actions” by O’Brien that led to his release, which his former coach responded to by saying he didn’t know what Swearinger was talking about.
“D.J. made a lot of plays for us here,” O’Brien said. “He’s a very instinctive, tough, competitive player. He’s obviously gone on to Arizona and now in Washington and I think he’s a captain there and he’s (second in) the league in interceptions, doing a great job, has got excellent ball skills, good tackler, tough, competitive guy.”
WATSON DOWN
Only the Giants’ Eli Manning and Cowboys’ Dak Prescott have been sacked more this season than Watson. The Texans quarterback said he tries to get back as close to the line of scrimmage as possible so as not to lose yardage on his 30 sacks.
Brown has noticed on film that defenses can force sacks on Watson when they lock down on coverage because the young QB holds on to the ball so long trying to make something happen.
“I think he’s just trying to make plays,” Brown said. “He’s still young. Eventually he’ll get that clock ticking in his head.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Steelers-Jaguars Preview Capsule
PITTSBURGH (6-2-1) at JACKSONVILLE (3-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Steelers by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Steelers 6-3, Jaguars 3-5-1
SERIES RECORD - Jaguars lead 14-11.
LAST MEETING - Jaguars beat Steelers 45-42 in AFC playoffs, Jan. 14
AP PRO32 RANKING – Steelers No. 4, Jaguars No. 24
STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (21), PASS (3).
STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (4), PASS (19).
JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (13).
JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (18), PASS (1).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers have won five in row and Jaguars have lost five in row. … Jacksonville won twice last year in Pittsburgh, 30-9 in regular season and 45-42 in divisional round of AFC playoffs. Steelers have won last two appearances in Jacksonville. … Steelers WR Antonio Brown has caught touchdowns in seven straight games. Club record is 11 straight by Buddy Dial in 1959-60. … Pittsburgh will play entire season without RB Le’Veon Bell, who declined to sign one-year franchise tender by Nov. 13 deadline. … Steelers RB James Conner is eighth player in team history with at least 10 rushing touchdowns, and first since DeAngelo Williams in 2015. … Conner expected to play after being placed in concussion protocol after last week’s win over Carolina. He leads AFC with 771 yards. … Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger posted perfect QB rating (158.3) against Panthers for fourth time in career and first time since Dec. 20, 2007 vs. St. Louis. … Roethlisberger’s 350 career touchdown passes tie him with Eli Manning for seventh all-time. … Steelers have allowed average of 268.6 yards during five-game winning streak. They allowed 420.5 yards per game in first four games. … Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt’s 15 career sacks are most by Steelers player in first two seasons since Keith Willis (15 in 1982-83). … Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette returned from hamstring injury last week and carried 24 times for 53 yards. He had a combined 20 carries in limited action against Giants and Jets because of hamstring. … Fournette and T.J. Yeldon each had more than 50 yards receiving against Colts, first time since Nov. 12, 2006 Jaguars had two RBs with 50-plus receiving yards in same game (Fred Taylor, Maurice Jones-Drew). … Fantasy tip: Jaguars PK Josh Lambo has made 24 straight FGs.
Titans try to get best of Luck in visit to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Tennessee Titans believe a whole new look might solve their Andrew Luck problem.
Hey, nothing else has worked.
Hey, nothing else has worked.
Since the Indianapolis Colts drafted Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, he’s started nine games against the Titans and never lost — not when he played poorly, not when he left early, not even when he got hurt. So this time, the Titans are going with a different strategy in hopes of outwitting an old nemesis.
“They give you multiple looks, they’re probably more multiple than any team in the league,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I look at it much like an offense, in terms of what we try to do on offense with packages, they do it on defense. They do it well.”
The Titans (5-4) have stolen a page right out of New England’s playbook and made it work.
They’ve allowed the fewest points per game, fewest touchdowns scored and lowest passer rating against the blitz in the league. They’ve moved into second place in the AFC South, one game behind Houston, by pitching consecutive second-half shutouts against Dallas’ Dak Prescott and New England’s Tom Brady.
Now comes the hard part: Beating Luck.
“For me it’s always personal going against this guy,” said Jurrell Casey, the Titans’ three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman whose struggles against Luck also include two college losses. “I’m always talking mess but right now I can’t talk too much mess. He’s got the upper hand.”
Tennessee knows the story all too well.
Before sweeping Indy (4-5) last season, when Luck sat out following shoulder surgery, the Titans had lost 11 straight in the series to three different Indy quarterbacks — Luck, former Titans starter Matt Hasselbeck and Dan Orlovsky, who ended the Colts’ 0-13 start with a win over Tennessee in 2011.
Even in the game Luck initially injured the shoulder, Week 3 in 2015, his late rally gave the Colts their first win of the season.
But this week’s challenge could be even more daunting with Luck playing some of the best football of his career.
He’s thrown at least one touchdown pass in a league-high 32 consecutive games and three or more TDs in six straight games, fourth all time behind Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino. Luck’s completion rate, 66.3 percent, is a career best and he hasn’t been sacked in 185 dropbacks, another career high.
Not surprisingly, the Colts have won three straight and can get back to .500 — if Luck wins again.
“I’m aware of it,” Luck said, downplaying his 9-0 mark. “But what’s happened has happened and good, bad or ugly, it doesn’t really matter.”
GEARING UP
The health of Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota has improved dramatically since an elbow injury produced numbness in his throwing hand in the season opener, and it’s shown. In the past two games, he’s completed 69.9 percent of his passes with 468 yards, four TD passes, no interceptions and a 122.2 passer rating in victories over Dallas and New England. Mariota also caught a 21-yard pass and ran for 21 yards in last week’s victory over the Patriots.
LONG-TIME ACQUAINTANCES
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has been around so long he could break George Blanda’s NFL record for most career regular-season wins (209) on Sunday. And he could set the new mark against one of his former teammates, new Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Vinatieri entered the league in 1996, one year before Vrabel was drafted, and then spent five years together in New England in the early 2000s before Vinatieri joined the Colts as a free agent in 2006.
SHUTDOWN D
It’s not just the obvious stats showing how well the Titans have played defensively. New England managed only six first downs, 117 yards and converted 1 of 7 third downs last week in the second half. The improvement also coincides with the return of strong safety Kenny Vaccaro, who missed three games because of an injured elbow. “I think it’s a credit to the players, that’s what it is,” Vrabel said. “They get a call, and the players go out and execute. That’s really what it comes down to.”
REGGIE’S RETURN
Former Colts receiver Reggie Wayne returns to Lucas Oil Stadium for his induction into Indy’s Ring of Honor. Wayne spent his entire 14-year career with the Colts, playing in a franchise-record 211 games and catching 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 TDs. He’s 10th in the NFL all time in receptions and yards receiving and was part of both of Indy’s Super Bowl teams. Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Jeff Saturday, all former teammates, have already been inducted. Tony Dungy, who coached Wayne, and former general manager Bill Polian, who drafted Wayne in 2001, have also been inducted.
___
Chiefs thriving when it comes to pressure quarterbacks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had the Cardinals' Josh Rosen seeing red last week.
As in a whole lot of red jerseys right in his face.
As in a whole lot of red jerseys right in his face.
The Chiefs sacked Arizona’s rookie quarterback five times in their 26-14 victory. They hit him 13 times, forced a fumble and generally made life miserable on a cold afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.
No wonder Rosen was asked quite sympathetically how he felt after the game.
Probably like he went through a trash compactor.
But that performance by the Chiefs’ much-maligned defense was closer to the norm than anything special this season. They already have 31 sacks to match their total from all last season, even though their highest-paid player and top pass rusher, Justin Houston, has missed four games to injury.
That puts the Chiefs in a tie with Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Green Bay for the NFL lead.
“Defenses right now are stretched in the National Football League. You’ve seen it every week,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “To be able to get the pressure that we did on the quarterback (against the Cardinals) was a huge part of it. Stepping up with big plays when needed.”
The Chiefs struggled last season to pressure the quarterback, and there was little reason to think that would change this season. They brought back most of the same cast, though Tamba Hali stepped into retirement after an unproductive year and rookie Breeland Speaks took his spot, and defensive coordinator Bob Sutton was retained after coming under intense scrutiny.
But the Chiefs did make a couple of other important changes to the coaching staff, replacing their longtime linebackers coach Gary Gibbs with Mark DeLeone and Mike Smith. DeLeon handles the inside guys and Smith handles the outside linebackers, and by splitting up the duties both of them are able to give more one-on-one time to their players’ skill-specific needs.
The progress is easiest to see in Dee Ford, the Chiefs’ former first-round pick who had battled injuries and inconsistency his first four seasons. The Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option — that was no guarantee — and he has flourished when it comes to getting after the quarterback.
He has nine sacks to trail only the Rams’ Aaron Donald — who will be on the field against Kansas City on Monday night — and the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter. His total is also tied with J.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Von Miller, leaving the always-upbeat Ford in some pretty select company.
“I don’t think anyone in this league can block him coming off that edge one-on-one,” said Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who has tried several times with little success in practice.
Ford isn’t just getting sacks, though. He has also hit the quarterback an astounding 20 times and has four strip-sacks to give the Chiefs the ball in some crucial situations.
“Every week, that’s really what we preach. When you pressure the quarterback, mistakes happen, turnovers happen,” Ford said. “This is just our way of playing defense.”
The Chiefs’ Chris Jones has seven sacks, including one in six straight games, and fellow defensive tackle Allen Bailey has a career-best five. Houston only has three sacks because of injuries, but he was back to near-100 percent against the Cardinals, picking off Rosen at the line of scrimmage.
“Just hitting the quarterback, affecting him in any type of way,” Jones said. “Helping the back-end guys out — we affect the quarterback with tips, overthrows. They could be incomplete passes or interceptions. We kind of complement each other.”
Indeed, the Chiefs’ aggressive pass rush has been doubly important after their secondary had to go through some growing pains. Kansas City traded away top cornerback Marcus Peters, star safety Eric Berry has been out all season with a heel injury, and fellow safety Daniel Sorensen only recently returned to the field after breaking his leg in training camp.
In other words, it has been a mishmash of next-man-up lineups in the defensive backfield, putting even more pressure on the guys up front to help them out.
“We say every week that we’ve got to be willing to win the game however it presents itself, whether it’s on offense, defense or special teams,” Ford said. “Defense actually met this week and that’s one thing we spoke on: Let’s take it to another level. We can’t really rely, especially late in the season, off of a lot of points from our offense.
“They’re tremendous,” Ford added by way of clarification, “but we can be tremendous also, and the same goes for special teams. Once we play like that as a unit, this team can be really great.”
NOTES: SS Eric Berry (heel) and C Mitch Morse (concussion) did not practice Thursday. … Reid said the change in venue for Monday night’s game from Mexico City didn’t change his preparations. “Other than going to a hotel in Los Angeles,” he said. “That’s about it.”
