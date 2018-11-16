Surging Saints brace for desperate Eagles
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If the Philadelphia Eagles are to snap out of their Super Bowl hangover and re-establish a measure of credibility to their title defense, this would be the week to do it.
The Eagles (4-5) visit the Superdome on Sunday to take on the Saints (8-1), whose eight straight victories represent the longest active winning streak in the NFL.
When the season began, the Eagles’ visit looked like one of the tougher games on New Orleans’ schedule. Now, odds makers are listing the surging Saints, who lead the NFL in scoring with 36.7 points per game, as favorites by more than a touchdown.
Still, the Saints sound wary of underestimating the team that upended the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl just nine months ago.
“They’re still a good team no matter what their record is,” Saints running back Alvin Kamara insisted. “They wouldn’t have won last year if they didn’t have the talent.”
Kamara’s take is no surprise to Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, who asserted that when you’re the defending champs, “you get everybody’s best each week.”
Pederson even recalled pep-talks he gave his team last season in which he said, “Listen, if you want to be one of the best teams in the league, we have to beat the best. And I know teams are saying that about us, and we just haven’t lived up to how we’re capable of playing in a couple of situations this year.”
They need to start living up to their capabilities now. A loss in New Orleans, combined with a Washington win, would put the Eagles three games down in the NFC East with six games left.
That makes Philadelphia the more desperate team in this game, and in the NFL, a combination of talent and desperation can be dangerous.
“They are a prideful group. They know how to win,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “They have a ton of playmakers over there. We have our work cut out for us and we know what type of game it’s going to be. We know they’re coming in hungry for a win. Both teams have a lot to play for.”
Some other key story lines in the Eagles-Saints matchup:
SLOW STARTS
The Eagles have scored only 21 points in the first quarter, including 14 against the Giants after a turnover set up a short field. Pederson scripts the first 15 plays and they have often resulted in more negative yards than positive.
Pederson said he bases his script on watching film of the opponent and tries to avoid repeating play calls and giving away indicators. It’s not working.
“In the case of some of our struggles, it has just been our execution,” Pederson said. “How we start games, that’s where the urgency, I think, coaches, players, everybody involved really needs to sort of heighten, so that we can stay on the field and go down and score points.”
BREES APPRECIATION
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz didn’t have to spend a lot of time watching highlights of Brees throwing interceptions or getting sacked. Brees has one pick and he’s been sacked nine times, none in the past three games.
“He’s playing at an insane level right now,” Schwartz said. “Extremely accurate quarterback, smart, knows where to go with the ball. Still has good mobility, can buy time.”
It doesn’t help Philadelphia’s case that starting cornerback Ronald Darby went down with a torn ACL last week. Jalen Mills, the starter opposite Darby, has been limited by a foot injury. Starting nickel cornerback Sidney Jones has missed the past three games because of a hamstring injury. Also, starting safety Rodney McLeod already was lost for the season with a knee injury.
“We’ve got some young players that need to fill in and make their way in the league,” Schwartz said. “Our job as players and coaches is work to find a formula that works for the guys that we have.”
LINE ITEMS
The Saints enter the game without starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who left last week’s victory in Cincinnati with an unspecified shoulder injury. Coach Sean Payton declined to update Armstead’s condition this week, but he did not practice and reportedly could miss several weeks. Filling in is Jermon Bushrod, who was a first-year starter at left tackle on the Saints 2009 Super Bowl team. He left in free agency several years ago, only to return this season as a reserve.
“For him to step in, he’s ready for that,” Brees said. “We’re used to that and we’re ready to go.”
INGRAM’S INFLUENCE
The Saints are rushing for more than 140 yards per game since veteran running back Mark Ingram returned from a four-game suspension to start the season. His return has eased the workload on Alvin Kamara, leaving both players relatively fresh during games. In a 51-14 victory at Cincinnati last week, Ingram gained 104 yards on 13 carries to go with three catches for 58 yards, including a 28-yard TD.
“I feel like we’re getting in a groove,” Ingram said. “We have a great team, we have great players, and I just want to be on point so I can help us win.”
MARSHALL PLAN
The Saints have given 34-year-old free agent receiver Brandon Marshall a chance to join their prolific passing game . The 6-foot-5 Marshall has had eight 1,000-yard seasons, but he didn’t fit in with Seattle, which released him seven games into the season. Time will tell how he meshes with the record-setting Brees.
Defensive adjustments have fueled recent surge by Vikings
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s fumble gave Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions a fresh set of downs early in the fourth quarter two weeks ago, another opportunity to start climbing back into the game.
Though they held an 11-point lead, the Vikings had been unable to pull away. On the first play after the change of possession, Stafford faked a handoff to Kerryon Johnson and rolled out to his right.
With a hard stop, Stafford pivoted and threw back to his left where Johnson was waiting for the screen pass with four blockers within 5 yards of him. Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson wasn’t fooled, though.
He kept his eyes on the running back the entire time, closing in to make the tackle for a 6-yard loss as soon as the ball was caught. Five plays later, with the Lions still in their own territory, defensive end Danielle Hunter scooped up a fumble and returned it for a victory-sealing touchdown.
When the Vikings beat the Lions 24-9 that afternoon, the most encouraging development entering their week off was the start-to-finish dominance by a defense that didn’t look like its usual self in the first quarter of the season. That rollout screen play that Johnson blew up went for big gains against the Vikings a few times earlier in the fall. Coach Mike Zimmer and his staff put plenty of work into adjusting the scheme and the calls after in light of the vulnerabilities that arose in September.
The Vikings allowed a season-low 209 yards to the Lions. Their next three lowest totals all came over the three previous games.
“There’s a lot of teams now that are playing a style of defense similar to us. Now, all these offenses are attacking these defenses pretty much the same way. So we’ve had to adjust and change coverages,” Zimmer said, adding: “Luckily, our players have been able to execute it.”
The 4-3 system that Zimmer largely used throughout his time as defensive coordinator for Dallas and Cincinnati gained fame by the novel use of the double A-gap blitz that send the inside linebackers as pass rushers on both sides of the center.
As more and more teams began to integrate that concept, the added exposure around the league gave opponents more opportunities to strategize about how to block it. Zimmer estimated that 10 or 12 other teams around the NFL now use a form of what his original base defense was.
As for the Double-A gap blitz, Zimmer has rarely called one of those this season. One alternative that has worked well has been to overload one side of the line and use a defensive back to rush like Harrison Smith or Mackensie Alexander, who had the only one of 10 sacks of Stafford what wasn’t from a defensive lineman.
“Everybody copies if you’ve been good,” Zimmer said, adding: “You see a gradual thing. I’ve had many coaches say they watch our blitz tape every week to see what we’re doing. That’s kind of how it starts.”
General manager Rick Spielman will often join Zimmer for his 5:30 a.m. film review of the previous game on Monday mornings, and this season he’s been witness to perhaps more scheming than usual.
“It’s pretty incredible to see how they evolve things and why they evolve it,” Spielman said.
The Vikings (5-3-1) play at Chicago (6-3) on Sunday night for control of the NFC North, and they’ll need the defense to keep this up.
“We’re recognizing the plays and understanding the downs and distances, getting to the ball, getting to the quarterback,” cornerback Xavier Rhodes said. “We’re in great coverage. We’re aggressive. Once we call a blitz, we’re aggressive all the way around. We’re just being us. We’re finding our identity. We had it, but we were making errors in the beginning of the season and now we’re trying to minimize those.”
Steelers have reason to overlook Jaguars now
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Even if the memory is still fresh, the temptation is there for Pittsburgh to overlook the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Steelers might have been guilty of that in January in the AFC divisional playoffs. Mike Mitchell and Le’Veon Bell talked more about a rematch in the conference title game against New England than the Jaguars, who had beaten them soundly at home earlier in the year. The Jaguars beat them again, 45-42.
Never mind that both players are not gone, Mitchell signing with the Colts and Bell not signing his $14.5 million franchise tender and sitting out the season.
“Hopefully, people get the memo on that and respect these guys, because all they’ve done is kick our butt the last two times we’ve played them,” Steelers guard David DeCastro said. “I don’t know that there’s much to talk about, playing at their place. It’s going to be a tough game. They’re a really good defense, especially for us.”
But there is much to talk about.
The Steelers are soaring. After a sluggish start, they have won five straight games, including a 52-21 victory a week ago Thursday against the Carolina Panthers when Ben Roethlisberger had a perfect quarterbacking rating for the first time in nearly 11 years.
“They’re going to come in with a chip on their shoulder,” Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette said.
The Jaguars more closely resemble the team that went nine straight seasons without reaching the playoffs than a team that was one quarter away from beating New England and reaching its first Super Bowl.
From a 3-1 start, the Jaguars have lost five in a row. And while they still have the top-rated pass defense in the league, they looked bumbling at times last week in a 29-26 loss at Indianapolis thanks to busted coverages and confusion.
Jacksonville can’t afford another loss if it wants to return to the playoffs. And it can’t afford to live in the past, whether it’s the 30-9 victory at Heinz Field last year when it intercepted Roethlisberger five times and Fournette ran for 181 yards, or the postseason win.
“Our margin for error is zero,” Jacksonville defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. “But we have the ability to do something special. We have to bury the past and just look forward. With our team, our coaches and the way we prepare, I don’t see why we can’t make it happen.”
The Steelers are favored to win, just like the last two times. No one is talking about that on either side.
MOVING ON
The Steelers no longer have the absence of Bell hanging over them. He won’t play this season after declining to sign his one-year, $14.5 million franchise tag. They’ve managed just fine with second-year running back James Conner, second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage. His 10 rushing touchdowns are more than Bell ever had in a single season.
Conner’s rise put him in a bit of an awkward spot. He considers Bell a friend and wanted no part of the narrative that he and Bell would be at odds if Bell opted to return. Now that the possibility of them reuniting is out of the way, Conner feels free to just go about his business.
“I’m excited we’ve got more football to play,” Conner said. “I earn everything. Nothing was given to me. I’m going to be doing the same thing I’ve been doing every week.”
FOURNETTE FORGES AHEAD
One reason for the Jaguars’ sluggish start has been the absence of Fournette, not only a bruising runner but an explosive one. He broke off a 90-yard score last year against the Steelers in that 30-9 victory.
Fournette played parts of two games this year and had 20 carries. He returned last week and rushed 24 times and caught five passes.
“There no pitch count,” Fournette said, adding that his hamstring felt strong.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says the Jaguars’ turnover margin — minus 11 — is one reason for the 3-6 start. Another was the absence of Fournette.
“When you lose your feature runner, particularly one of his caliber, it affects you and it affects you in negative ways,” Tomlin said.
ON THE ROPES
The Jaguars are three games behind Houston in the AFC South and have lost to every team in the division, putting their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.
“We put a lot of stuff in a lot of other people’s hands,” linebacker Tevin Smith said.
Quarterback Blake Bortles said Jacksonville needs a winning streak, but it has to start with one win first.
“We continue to let opportunities pass us by and eventually we’re going to have to change that and win a football game,” Bortles said. “That’s the only way to get hot and get a win streak going. You have to start with one. No better week to start than this week. … It’s a perfect game for us to get fired up.”
Streaking Chargers face challenge hosting Broncos on Sunday
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers offense have been sensational during their six-game winning streak. The veteran quarterback noted this week as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos that things can turn south quickly.
“We haven’t won six in a row in a while, but it can be a one-game losing streak just like that. So I think, again, it’s week to week,” Rivers said. “Again, now we’ve reset and get ready for the Broncos on Sunday.”
The Chargers (7-2) have one of the league’s most-balanced offenses. Rivers is third in the league with a 115.4 passer rating and running back Melvin Gordon is third in yards from scrimmage (1,033).
Rivers has been sacked only 12 times, third least among quarterbacks who have started nine or more games. But the Broncos have one of the NFL’s best pass-rushing duos in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, who have combined for a league-high 17 sacks.
Miller, who has nine sacks this season, has sacked Rivers 15 times since entering the league as the second overall pick in 2011. That is the most by an active player against an active QB.
“I’m a big Philip Rivers fan. I feel like he’s always played great, but the difference this year is he doesn’t have as many interceptions,” Miller said. “He can make all the throws but he don’t take all the shots. He is still accurate as hell, the running game is lights out, and he has a pretty good team.”
Miller added that the biggest difference with the Chargers this season is they are relying more on the running game with Gordon and Austin Ekeler, which has allowed Rivers to take fewer risks.
Chubb, the fifth overall pick in last April’s draft, has 6 1-2 of his eight sacks over the past four games. Chubb said he got to meet Rivers last season at North Carolina State when he came in to talk to the team.
“He throws the ball out quick. It’s making sure that when I get there, I make sure I try to get the ball out,” Chubb said. “He’s kind of a bigger guy, he’s not going to try to move around too much. But a lot of guys slip off of him. If I get to him, just make sure I secure it and get the ball up.”
Rivers is tied for fourth in the league with 21 touchdown passes and has thrown two or more in nine straight games. Only five quarterbacks have done it in 10 or more straight games. He has thrown two or more TDs the past three times the Chargers have faced the Broncos.
Denver (3-6) is rested after having its bye last week, while the Chargers return to StubHub Center for the first time in six weeks. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he sees a lot of similarities between this year’s Broncos and his team last year, which was 3-6 before winning six of its last seven.
“This team (Denver) has lost four of the six games to division leaders, and they were close games. So this is a good football team,” Lynn said. “So, you know, I think it’s a matter of time that this team gets going on a streak, but we’re just trying to prevent that from being this week.”
Here are other things to watch in the meeting of AFC West rivals:
GORDON’S STREAK
Gordon has five straight games of at least 120 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Only four players in NFL history have done it in six straight games or more. Coincidentally, the last to do it was the Chargers’ LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.
FREEMAN’S RETURN
Broncos RB Royce Freeman, who has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, is likely to be back for this week. Freeman is part of a prolific rookie trio that also features RB Phillip Lindsay and WR Courtland Sutton. They have combined for 1,462 yards from scrimmage, sixth-most yards by a rookie trio through nine games since the 1970 merger.
CHALLENGING CORNERBACK
Broncos star Chris Harris Jr. is hardly being challenged by quarterbacks this season. In his last game, he locked down on Texans No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins and was only thrown at twice. But he knows that will change Sunday.
“Against Rivers, I’m excited this week because he always gives me a chance. I know Rivers is going to let me play ball.”
CENTER OF ATTENTION
With Matt Paradis on IR with a broken right leg, Connor McGovern will get his first start at center Sunday after moving over from right guard. QB Case Keenum said losing Paradis puts a lot more on everyone’s plate.
“Everyone needs to step their game up,” Keenum said. “What’s great is that nobody has to be anybody but themselves. Everybody’s confident in what their ability is and everybody’s confident in what their job is. I think everybody is going to step up on the offensive line, including me, too. I definitely can help out with those guys.”
KEEP AN EYE ON
Chargers DE Joey Bosa is back practicing and could he see action. Bosa has missed the first 10 games due to a bone bruise to his left foot, but will be a game-time decision. The Chargers struggled with their pass rush early this season, yet have 15 sacks over the past four games.
Vander Esch showing 1st-round talent as rookie for Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Leighton Vander Esch said it almost felt weird to have the ball in his hands again on the first NFL interception for the Dallas Cowboys linebacker.
The rookie from Boise State who used to play every down — offense and defense — for his eight-man high school team never said anything about it feeling strange to diagnose a screen pass before it was in the air, slip past a pair of blockers and make a critical open-field tackle for loss.
That defensive play of the game in a season-saving win at Philadelphia was a signature moment weeks in the making, through preparation and focus that Vander Esch said should be expected of any team’s first-round draft pick. At least that’s how he sees it.
“I’ve never really thought that I’ve been caught off-guard with anything,” said Vander Esch, taken 19th overall last spring . “I’m confident in my abilities and my athleticism, in my preparation. It’s going to put me in position to make plays on the field on game day.”
Vander Esch established a Cowboys rookie record with 19 tackles against the Eagles, according to the coaches’ count. He’s the first rookie Dallas linebacker with an interception since injured teammate and mentor Sean Lee had two in the same game eight years ago.
Barring a surge from Jaylon Smith, who figures to be his linebacking partner for years to come in Dallas, Vander Esch could become the first rookie to lead the Cowboys (4-5) in tackles since coaches starting tracking the stat in 1977.
Vander Esch has 96 through nine games going into Sunday’s trip to Atlanta (4-5), and Smith is second with 82.
“He’s going to be around here a long time,” Smith said. “He’s developing into a great player. He’s the best tackler on the team. I joke to him all the time. He’s finding ways to learn from his 96-inch arms.”
Smith, a first-round talent relegated to the second round in 2016 because of a knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame, watched as a rookie while recovering from the injury, so his second season was really his first.
Because of injuries to Anthony Hitchens and Lee, Smith had to play more than expected and struggled at times. More hamstring issues for Lee have forced the 6-foot-4 Vander Esch into essentially a full-time role — he and Smith played all 62 defensive snaps against the Eagles.
Vander Esch hasn’t struggled nearly as much, perhaps in part because he’s had Smith out there with him. And he’s had Lee in his ear on the sidelines — and in the meeting rooms all week. The Cowboys have raved about Lee’s preparation for years.
“He’s lucky to have a guy like Sean Lee in that room with him,” coach Jason Garrett said. “To see that example really each and every day in your room, up close, seeing how a guy like that does it, how he approaches it, I think that’s been really good for him.”
Apparently so.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him,” Vander Esch said. “He’s right there to give us tips and to be on us right as we come on the sideline after being on the field. I love the guy. I feel like I’ve known him for my whole life.”
Lee has already missed four games with separate hamstring injuries and likely won’t be back until the final month because of the second one. Injuries have defined his career, and several times brought the Dallas defense down with them.
Smith’s improvement in his first year without a foot brace that he needed because of nerve damage from the knee injury is part of the reason the Cowboys, ranked seventh in the NFL in total defense, are in their best shape in several years to survive without Lee.
The rapid rise of the Vander Esch is the other reason, and perhaps isn’t that surprising considering he went from tiny Riggins, Idaho, to a Boise State walk-on who developed fast enough through a redshirt year and three seasons to enter the draft early.
“For a guy as big as he is, the things that we saw from him on tape in college that led him to be really intriguing prospect, it is showing up,” passing game coordinator Kris Richard said. “And it’s translating into this league.”
Vander Esch has a signature play to show for it.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will have linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Bashaud Breeland available Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
Martinez had been listed as questionable on the final injury report with an ankle injury and Breeland was questionable with a groin injury. Breeland’s availability was especially important after the Packers ruled out four starters on Wednesday including cornerback Kevin King and safety Kentrell Brice. Also ruled out were linebacker Nick Perry and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
Seattle is without linebacker K.J. Wright due to a knee injury that knocked him out of last week’s game against the Rams. Wright was listed as doubtful. Defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) and safety Delano Hill (quadriceps) were also inactive.
Green Bay also activated wide receiver Trevor Davis from injured reserve. Davis had been out since early September and could take over duties on kick returns for the Packers.
DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have three straight home games coming up — probably their last chance to turn their season around and make a run at a playoff spot.
The opposition is formidable, though.
After three consecutive losses, the Lions host Carolina on Sunday. That game is followed by a Thanksgiving matchup with Chicago and another home test against the NFC West-leading Rams. There’s time for Detroit to rally, but the path forward looks difficult.
“I think everybody’s doing everything they can to try and get us going,” said Stafford, whose team has scored only 20 first-half points over the past three games. “I think it’s a total team effort. Everybody’s trying to play better at all positions.”
The Lions (3-6) will face a Carolina team that’s in a much better spot, although the Panthers (6-3) are trying to rebound as well from their most recent outing, a 52-21 loss to the Steelers on Nov. 8. The 52 points allowed tied the most in franchise history. Pittsburgh scored on seven of its first eight possessions.
“I don’t think that is indicative of who we are as a football team,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “One game is not going to define who we are going forward. It is an example of what happens if we don’t play to our abilities and stick to our fundamentals, don’t play the defense, offense or special teams play the way that it is called.”
The Lions and Panthers are in different divisions, but they did meet last season, when Carolina won 27-24 in Detroit. Cam Newton threw for three touchdowns in that game, and Stafford threw for two.
A few more things to watch when the Lions host the Panthers:
MISMATCH?
The Lions are 28th in the NFL against the run, and now they’ll have to face Carolina’s versatile running back Christian McCaffrey, who has seven touchdowns in the past three weeks. McCaffrey has run 45 times for 201 yards and caught 14 passes for 150 yards during that span.
McCaffrey has been on the field for 96 percent of his team’s offensive snaps, more than any running back in the NFL.
ROLLING
Newton has thrown for at least two touchdowns in eight consecutive games, a franchise record.
“Obviously one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL and someone that can really change the outcome of the game all by himself,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “Still has obviously all the athletic ability, the arm strength now just kind of combined with the experience and his knowledge of the game. And he’s just really been able to take it to the next level and carry those guys around him.”
SPEED ON TURF
The Panthers will get to see how their much-improved team speed does in their first game this season on artificial turf.
Carolina added D.J. Moore from Maryland in the first round of the NFL draft, while fellow wide receiver Curtis Samuel back after an injury-plagued rookie season.
“It’s going to be fun to see,” Rivera said. “We’ve got some quick guys who will be even quicker on turf.”
PROTECTION
Detroit has allowed 16 sacks in the past two games, and the Lions put guard T.J. Lang on injured reserve this week. The Lions still have a couple of recent first-round draft picks on their offensive line in Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, but pass protection will be an area to watch this week.
Detroit’s running game has improved a bit, but it wasn’t of much use last week after the Lions fell behind 26-0 in the second quarter of a loss at Chicago .
MEETING AGAIN
DE Julius Peppers of the Panthers is still a factor at age 38. He had a sack in the game against Pittsburgh.
Back in 2010, Peppers sacked Stafford, injuring his right shoulder. Peppers played for Chicago then, and he’s also spent time with Green Bay, so the Lions have seen plenty of him.
“He’s 6-6, 295 pounds, whatever he is. Extremely athletic, very smart player,” Stafford said. “He’s seen a lot of football, he’s a smart rusher. We’ve seen him do just some things late in the pass rush, getting sacks, that’s pretty special.”
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The standings give Malcolm Jenkins and the Philadelphia Eagles all the motivation they need against the New Orleans Saints.
Trash talk doesn’t matter when your season is on the line.
The Saints (8-1) were 10 seconds away from facing the Eagles in the NFC championship game last January before the “Minneapolis Miracle” ended their season.
Alvin Kamara used colorful language when he told a reporter in August the Saints would’ve defeated the Eagles, who ended up routing the Vikings and beating the Patriots for their first Super Bowl title.
“We won the Super Bowl,” Jenkins said. “The bulletin board material is more for you guys than us.”
Kamara explained his thoughts Thursday.
“I don’t care if we’re playing against the Monstars (from “Space Jam”). My team, whatever team I’m on, I’m going to say we’re going to win. Period,” the star running back said. “And I guarantee it’s the same way with any other guy in this league that feels strongly about the team they’re on. … It’s no disrespect, direct disrespect to, you know, I didn’t call a name or call like direct names. It’s just my team against your team. And that’s all I’m going to say about that.”
The Eagles (4-5) trail Washington (6-3) in the NFC East and need an upset to avoid falling further behind. That’s plenty of incentive when they face Kamara and the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome.
“I have a laundry list of reasons why I want to be excited for this game,” said Jenkins, who played his first five seasons in New Orleans. “One, is it’s our next game. Two, our season is kind of in the balance. I could go on for days, so I don’t need any more motivation.”
The Saints would’ve presented a different challenge for the Eagles 10 months ago for various reasons. Foremost, Drew Brees is an elite quarterback who already won a playoff game in Philadelphia’s hostile stadium.
Instead, Case Keenum led the Vikings to Philadelphia and tossed a momentum-changing pick-6 in the first quarter. Nick Foles and the offense did the rest in a 38-7 victory.
“It is done and gone,” Brees said about the team’s last-second loss to Minnesota in the divisional round. “I thought about it back then, but not now. It is a new season, new team. Here we are now, we’re playing now.”
While the Eagles are desperate for a win, the Saints are trying to keep pace with the Rams (9-1). They already own the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed because of a win over Los Angeles.
“We have our work cut out for us and we know what type of game it’s going to be,” Brees said. “We know they’re coming in hungry for a win. Both teams have a lot to play for.”
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Julio Jones seems to take pleasure in shutting down questions about his accomplishments.
It comes to him as naturally as catching a pass over the middle and stiff-arming a defender for extra yards.
Jones, the Atlanta Falcons’ star wideout, last week became the quickest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards receiving. He accomplished the feat in 104 games, easily breaking Calvin Johnson’s mark of 115.
But Jones refuses to take much credit, pointing out that quarterback Matt Ryan, his teammate since the Falcons drafted him sixth overall in 2011, and many others played an equally big role.
“For me, I’m never an individual guy,” Jones said Thursday. “I couldn’t have done it by myself. It was just like Matt did a great job giving me opportunities, the offensive line. It’s like one of those things that I can’t go out there and play by myself — football is the ultimate team sport. I don’t know. I feel regular.”
Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, in his second season working with Jones, has a pretty good idea why his big playmaker causes so many matchup problems even as he’s constantly double-teamed. Linebackers often aren’t fast enough to cover him. Defensive backs are often too small to tackle the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder.
“It’s incredible how much ground he can cover,” Sarkisian said. “You can tell two guys to run a six-step route. He may get to 20 yards and another guy might run it at 14 or 15. He can just cover so much ground, and then his explosiveness to get in and out of breaks, for a man that size, is very impressive.”
Jones is more concerned with helping the Falcons (4-5) beat Dallas (4-5) to stay in the NFC playoff hunt. The Cowboys’ secondary has only two interceptions but is still a threat with cornerbacks Byron Jones, Chidobe Awuzie and safeties Jeff Heath and Xavier Woods having combined for 22 pass breakups.
“Cover-three team, mix in a little man, and they do have cover-two in there,” Jones said. “But who knows how they’re going to play us? They’re going to be who they are, and we can probably expect them to come in with one-high (safety).”
In last week’s loss at Cleveland, the Falcons couldn’t answer quickly enough when they trailed by 18 points midway through the third quarter. Knowing Atlanta was no longer a threat to run the ball, the Browns dropped back in coverage and kept everything in front of them.
Jones wants the Falcons to establish the run early and maintain it throughout the game. Ryan needs the threat of play-action to keep the linebackers up and let his receivers get open for big gains.
“Not taking anything away from Cleveland, but there were some opportunities that we’ve got to take advantage of,” Jones said. “There are always things out there that you miss on the field, but that’s more so on us. We’ve made the corrections.”
Notes: Thursday marked the first day that K Matt Bryant was listed as a full participant in practice since Week 6. Bryant, the career franchise scoring leader, has been sidelined with a sore hamstring. If he is able to play, the Falcons might release Giorgio Tavecchio to add depth at other positions. … MLB Deion Jones, returning from a foot injury that’s sidelined him since Week 1, was a limited participant for the second straight day. … Also limited were WR Mohamed Sanu (hip), S Damontae Kazee (shoulder), DE Derrick Shelby (groin), LBs De’Vondre Campbell (calf) and Bruce Carter (knee).
“I’ve always enjoyed going against Philip,” Miller said Thursday. “Well, I’m lying. I didn’t use to always like going against Philip. I really didn’t like the guy until like two years ago.”
That’s when the Broncos’ star pass rusher got to know the Chargers’ star quarterback at the Pro Bowl.
“When we kicked it at the Pro Bowl, I was just blown away about what type of guy he was on and off the football field,” Miller said. “And I got a lot of respect for him.”
Miller said that if Rivers were surrounded by the talent the likes of which Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger have enjoyed throughout their careers, “he’d have multiple Super Bowls just like those guys.”
Miller and Rivers face each other for the 15th time Sunday when the reeling Broncos (3-6), losers of six of their last seven, face the red-hot Chargers (7-2), who have won six in a row.
Miller said the only reason he used to despise Rivers was the uniform he wears.
“I just didn’t like him because he played for the Chargers,” Miller said.
It wasn’t so hard for him to come around to liking the guy, however.
“You ride on the bus at the Pro Bowl and in the locker room you’re just around the guys and you’re like, ‘Man, this guy’s cool. I like this guy.’ He’s a great father. He’s a great leader for the Chargers,” Miller said. “I know some guys over there in Melvin Ingram and Melvin Gordon and they say the same thing about him.
“Everybody loves him. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and this game’s going to be a good one.”
Miller said so many other defenders are bothered by Rivers because of his talent and renowned trash talk.
“I wouldn’t say it’s trash because his trash talking really doesn’t bother me: ‘Got the first down, sucker!’ It really doesn’t bother me. Some guys it does, but not me,” Miller said. “I like playing against Philip. He’s a good guy.”
Miller has sacked Rivers 15 times , by far the most of any quarterback he’s ever faced and almost twice as many times as No. 2 on the list, Alex Smith, with eight.
Rivers said Miller is even more dangerous opposite rookie Bradley Chubb.
Combined, they have 17 sacks so far.
“Those are two really good rushers, really good football players,” Rivers said. “I think Von plays the heck out of the run. So does Chubb.”
Miller said Rivers has never been better.
He’s getting the ball out quicker than ever, the Chargers’ ground game is the best it’s been in years and L.A.’s O-line is playing exceptionally well, all reasons Rivers has only been sacked a dozen times so far.
“It’s the best Chargers team that I have played in my career,” said Miller, an eighth-year pro.
So, who’s replaced Rivers atop Miller’s enemies list?
“I don’t really have any enemies at quarterback,” Miller said. “Now, offensive linemen, it’s different. But you know quarterbacks, whenever I get close to them they fall or they run away. Those are the type of pants I like to wear.
“I’m pretty cool with quarterbacks. It’s a quarterbacks’ league, so I’m friendly with all the quarterbacks.”
And pretty good at buttering them up, too.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay has looked up to Andy Reid for years. The Los Angeles Rams’ young coach constantly studies video of his Kansas City counterpart’s offensive sets during the season, marveling at their intricacies and ingenuity.
“Every single week they do something where you say, ‘That’s pretty good,'” McVay said with an understated smile. “I’d be lying if I said we haven’t stolen some of their stuff this year.”
McVay gets a close-up look Monday night in one of the biggest games of the regular season and a possible Super Bowl preview.
The Chiefs (9-1) are visiting the Rams (9-1) in a game originally scheduled for Mexico City before poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium prompted the NFL to move the game to California on six days’ notice.
Instead, the Coliseum will host a meeting of two prolific offenses masterminded by coaches separated by 28 years of age, but shoulder-to-shoulder on the cutting edge of football.
“He’s done a phenomenal job,” said Reid, a Los Angeles native who lives in Orange County in the offseason. “He came up through a good system. He’s put his own flair to it. He’s a smart kid. I am proud of him for the job he’s done.”
Two offenses averaging 33 points per game have never met this late in a regular season, and the game is only the fifth meeting since 1970 between two one-loss or unbeaten teams in Week 11 or later.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in yards passing with Jared Goff in second. The backfields contain Kansas City’s Kareem Hunt, last season’s NFL rushing champion, and Todd Gurley, the current runaway leader in the category.
Offensive fireworks seem inevitable in a matchup tailor-made for prime time, even if the late venue switch caused logistical hurdles for ESPN . Both teams expressed disappointment about the game being moved out of Mexico City, even though McVay said it was “clearly the right thing to do” given the field conditions.
“We’re certainly not going to complain about getting the chance to play at the Coliseum in front of a great atmosphere,” McVay said.
More things to watch in the first “Monday Night Football” game at the Coliseum since 1985, and the Rams’ first in the venerable arena since 1979:
ON THE MOVE
The late change of venue ruined a big night for thousands of Mexican fans and thrilled Rams fans who will get an eighth home game to cheer, but it had little effect on either team’s preparation. The Rams planned to spend the week in Colorado Springs to prepare for Mexico City’s altitude, and they decided to stay anyway — partly because several players and coaches wouldn’t be able to return to their homes this week because of wildfires surrounding the towns near the Rams’ training complex. The Chiefs merely altered their travel plans to take them west instead of south. “We really haven’t had to change much, other than going to a hotel in Los Angeles,” Reid said.
GETTING HEALTHY
The Chiefs should have WR Sammy Watkins (foot) and LB Anthony Hitchens (ribs) on the field against the Rams. Neither played last week against Arizona, though Hitchens was active in what Reid called “an emergency situation.” Undrafted rookie Ben Niemann got the start in Hitchens’ place and performed reasonably well. Watkins is returning to the Coliseum, where he spent last season as the Rams’ deep threat before getting a huge free-agent deal with the Chiefs.
MAHOMES MOURNS
Mahomes spent part of the week mourning the death of his longtime girlfriend’s stepfather. The man had a medical emergency during their game against Arizona last Sunday, and Mahomes learned after leading Kansas City to a 26-14 victory that he had died. The Chiefs were off Tuesday and Wednesday, giving Mahomes time to spend with family, but he did not miss any practice time. “They’ve got some things organized and settled down from that side of it,” Reid said, “so he can do what he’s got to do.”
OLD FRIENDS
Rams CB Marcus Peters spent his first three NFL seasons with Kansas City, making the Pro Bowl twice and establishing himself as an elite defender with 19 interceptions.
But the Chiefs traded Peters to Los Angeles last offseason, and Reid has been reluctant to talk about why the organization gave up on the talented, occasionally volatile cornerback. Peters has generally played well in LA, although he acknowledged that he struggled two weeks ago when the Rams went up against the NFL’s other dominant offense at New Orleans.
The Rams haven’t had any evident problems with Peters off the field, either. “He’s got a good feel for the game,” McVay said. “He’s passionate about it, and I think that I’ve been able to learn some things from him and enjoy being around him.”
PROTECTING PAT
The Chiefs allowed five sacks last week against Arizona, the first time all season that their hodgepodge offensive line has struggled that much. That’s not a good sign when the next opponent has NFL sacks leader Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh on the defensive line.
The Chiefs have been playing without C Mitch Morse (concussion) and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (broken leg), forcing them to shuffle things around. “You know,” Reid said, “I thought it could be a positive for us. That group hasn’t played a bunch together, and so (the Cardinals) did a couple of things in there that will help us down the road here and we can learn from.”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Former Syracuse and NFL defensive lineman Tim Green has revealed he has Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Green wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night that for the past five years he’s been coping with “neurological problems” in his hands. He says doctors first thought the damage his elbows had received during his playing days in the 1980s and 1990s was the culprit. But the problems didn’t go away after surgery and his voice also began to get weak before he was diagnosed with ALS.
The 54-year-old Green, the Orange All-American who played eight seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, writes that the version of the disease, known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, that he has is slow-progressing and that he’s “extremely grateful” for that.
A best-selling author since his playing days, Green will appear on CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday night to tell his story. He’s one of at least 16 other former NFL players to have suffered from ALS. Former 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark died in June from the disease.
Green and his family have started a non-profit called Tackle ALS.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears continue to back kicker Cody Parkey and expect him to put aside a rough outing.
Coach Matt Nagy says Parkey is confident and “able to rebound.” Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor agreed Thursday, saying he knows “what’s under the hood with this kid.”
The NFC North-leading Bears host Minnesota in a first-place showdown on Sunday night. Last week, Parkey hit uprights each time while missing two extra points and two field goals in a win over Detroit.
He was lampooned by Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” and TV news crews shot footage from helicopters when he practiced at Soldier Field on Wednesday. Tabor responded “no comment” when asked what he thought about that.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Figuring out where the Titans are coming from defensively requires a lot of film study, and that might not even be enough to solve the riddle.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees has consistently changed where players line up and seems to be constantly switching their responsibilities.
Linebacker Wesley Woodyard said it’s easy to see on game tape just how much Tennessee is confusing opponents.
“Some of the looks we give quarterbacks, you can clearly see once you watch film that they’re confused, don’t know where the blitz is coming from, don’t know which defensive system we’re in, so it’s cool man to keep that mixed-up look for the offense to keep them off balance,” Woodyard said.
Rookie coach Mike Vrabel talked about how the Titans would show multiple looks on defense after being hired in January. So did Pees.
Now the Titans (5-4) are putting all that talk into results on the field where they lead the NFL in scoring defense, allowing just 16.8 points per game. They’re also first inside the red zone, allowing touchdowns on only 34.8 percent of opponents’ possessions.
The Titans also have not allowed more than 23 points in eight straight games, the longest streak in the NFL this season. It’s the longest such streak for this franchise since the first 10 games of the 2008 season and faces a stern test Sunday when the Titans visit Andrew Luck and the Colts (4-5).
Pees said Thursday he believes the Titans are getting better and getting more comfortable with how he changes up defenses from week to week, even if the changes aren’t much different.
“I think they understand now kind of the philosophy what Mike wants, what I want, what we want, and that’s being multiple in the front, being multiple in the back end, disguise things,” Pees said. “I think they’re starting to feel comfortable with that, comfortable with the philosophy of how we’re going to attack the teams.”
Linebacker Brian Orakpo said the Titans now see exactly what Vrabel was talking about when he talked about multiplicity for the defense.
“Rather than just talking about it and putting it on the whiteboard, we can actually play on Sundays and distribute what we learn, and it shows,” Orakpo said. “We turn on the film, and guys are flying around. Quarterbacks don’t know what to do with the ball. It’s just satisfying to see when things start working.”
Making all that work requires players buying in and doing the studying, especially when they need to slide over to spots they might not normally play.
“Sometimes I’m over the center, sometimes I’m on the edge,” Orakpo said. “We’re all over the place. (Defensive lineman Jurrell) Casey may be on the edge, inside we got a linebacker blitzing in the middle, outside we got people all over the place. We got nickel Logan (Ryan) coming all the time now in certain situations. You have to know multiple positions to kind of make this defense thrive, which we’re doing so far.”
The Titans finished last season 17th in points allowed in Dick LeBeau’s final season as defensive coordinator.
So far, the Titans also rank sixth in total yards, tied for 10th in rushing and sixth in passing yards allowed even with some key starters missing games to injuries. Linebacker Derrick Morgan has missed the last three games with an injured shoulder. Woodyard was out the first two games in October with an injured shoulder. Safety Kenny Vaccaro missed all three October games.
“It’s definitely fun,” Orakpo said. “It keeps the offense and quarterbacks on their toes, and we can just go out there and make plays.”
Notes: RT Jack Conklin (concussion protocol) practiced fully for the first time since being hurt in Dallas on Nov. 5. LG Quinton Spain (ankle) was limited.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner issues a warning to his wide receivers and tight ends if they happen to get tackled at the 1-yard line.
“There’s a chance you might not get it again,” Fichtner said. “When you get down there, you better make it count.”
Fichtner isn’t kidding. The first-year play-caller understands the abundance of options he has while guiding one of the league’s most potent offenses. Yet he’s also installed a bit of an old-school approach when the Steelers get close to the end zone. More runs. Fewer passes. More big guys doing what big guys do best: pushing players in opposing jerseys out of the way.
The results have been startling. Pittsburgh has turned a league-high 78 percent (22 of 28) of its red zone opportunities into touchdown celebrations, one of the main reasons the streaking Steelers (6-2-1) are on pace to set a franchise record in points.
It’s a stark departure from Todd Haley’s productive if occasionally volatile six-year tenure as offensive coordinator, when Pittsburgh had no trouble piling up yards but would often bog down with the goal line in sight. The Steelers finished between 12th and 18th in red zone efficiency during Haley’s run, one of the reasons the team opted to go in another direction in the offseason when it fired him and replaced him with Fichtner.
Fichtner was given a mandate from ownership to put up more points, and Fichtner has taken a decidedly collaborative approach to making it happen, whether if it’s giving quarterback Ben Roethlisberger more freedom calling plays or picking the brain of offensive line coach Mike Munchak and assistant Shaun Sarrett to see what might work best when space gets tight.
“Coach Randy has been really good in the sense that ‘Hey, Munch, what do you want to do? What’s best in this situation?'” left guard Ramon Foster said. “We all know that Munch is a guy that understands and knows the run. He and Randy have been putting us in really good position to run the ball in too. I say their communication is really high.”
Having a running back who seems to embrace the dirty work required near the end zone helps. James Conner set an Atlantic Coast Conference record for touchdowns during his remarkable college career at Pittsburgh. He moved next door after the Steelers drafted him in the third round of the 2017 draft and was thrust into the starter’s roll when two-time All-Pro Le’Veon Bell decided to sit out the season rather than sign his one-year franchise tender.
All Conner has done in his first nine games is score 11 touchdowns, 10 of them on the ground and seven of them on runs from inside the opponent 5. Bell never scored more than nine rushing touchdowns in a season and scored 18 rushing touchdowns total on carries inside the 5 during his five seasons with the Steelers.
The issue for Bell wasn’t necessarily production but opportunities. Bell never had more than seven rushing attempts inside the 5 in a single season. Conner already has 11. Roethlisberger ranked second in the NFL in red zone pass attempts inside the 10 in 2017. He’s 15th this season because rather than throw it, he’s turning around to hand it off.
“I think it’s been a shift,” wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey said. “When you have a new offensive coordinator he’s going to emphasize some things that he feels like needs to change. I think the past 3-4 years we haven’t been great in the red zone. So having that run element has been good but also having (tight end) Vance (McDonald) healthy, having others guys healthy allows us to expand more and do different things and get teams in different personnel so we can run the ball.”
And still throw it when necessary. Roethlisberger threw five touchdowns to five different receivers in last week’s 52-21 dismantling of Carolina, three of them coming from 12 yards or less.
“We got a lot of guys that can make plays in this offense and coach Randy is finding a way to get that done,” Foster said. “Whether it’s him calling or whether it’s Ben calling, we’re finding a way to get it done.”
Even if finding a way means simply looking at the talent at your disposal and try to avoid the temptation to get cute.
“Sometimes you overthink it,” Heyward-Bey said. “Sometimes you’re trying to game plan, ‘Oh this worked for another team, so let’s try it.’ Sometimes you’ve just got to play hard-nosed football and I think that’s what we’ve been trying to do. We throw a couple tricks here and there, but we’re just going to try and come downhill and try to score.”
NOTES: RT Marcus Gilbert (knee) and DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow) did not practice on Thursday. … Conner (concussion) and Roethlisberger (coach’s decision) did practice.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ defense has one primary goal entering Sunday’s game against Dallas: Slow down Ezekiel Elliott and make Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott try to beat them with his arm.
The Falcons will need all their resources to corral Elliott, who leads the NFL with 93 runs of 10 or more yards over the last three years.
Atlanta coach Dan Quinn says his defense, which gave up 211 yards rushing in last week’s loss at Cleveland, must maintain gap control against a patient, powerful running back.
“He can wait to set up a block and stick his foot in the ground and really explode,” Quinn said. “Oftentimes, you can see him take a handoff and see a read about to happen, then he can change the direction and really explode. I would say the second piece of that is he’s really effective as a pass catcher, too.”
Atlanta’s struggling defense should get a boost from the return of middle linebacker Deion Jones, who hasn’t played since breaking his right foot in the season opener. When healthy, Jones is the Falcons’ best defender. He calls the plays, is stout against the run and is fast enough to cover running backs and receivers in coverage.
Jones’ injury and season-ending surgeries for starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen have been too much for the Falcons to overcome. They rank third-worst in average yards allowed and fourth-worst in scoring average.
Elliott is coming off a dazzling performance — 19 runs and six catches for 187 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns — in a win at Philadelphia. But the Cowboys had to stay the course early when Elliott had just seven yards through the team’s first two possessions.
“Honestly, at the beginning, it was a little bit tough sledding,” Elliott said. “We made some good adjustments. We have to have the same mentality going into this game.”
Dallas’ defense faces a tough challenge in matching up against Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and star wideout Julio Jones, who has reached 10,000 yards receiving quicker than any player in NFL history.
So, there isn’t much wiggle room for either team. Both are 4-5 and trying to stay in the playoff hunt.
Here are things to know about the Cowboys-Falcons matchup:
THIN D-LINE
The Cowboys started practice this week with five defensive linemen sidelined by injuries: David Irving (ankle), Taco Charlton (shoulder), Maliek Collins (knee), Daniel Ross (calf) and Antwaun Woods (concussion).
Collins and Woods both played more than 60 percent of the snaps against Philadelphia. If either can’t play against the Falcons, the depth on the interior line will be tested.
Dallas might not be able to use Tyrone Crawford outside as much to ease the load on DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. Lawrence, who has battled shoulder issues this season and has a history of back trouble, played a season-high 90 percent of the snaps against the Eagles.
FIGHTING FOR RESPECT
Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is enduring his toughest year as a pro with five dropped interceptions, the worst coming on Cincinnati’s game-winning drive in Week 4.
Trufant, a first-round pick in 2013, takes the blame for not playing consistently sound fundamentals.
“I’m judging myself harder than anybody else can,” he said. “So it is what it is. It’s the league. I’m in the spotlight. I’m earning what I’m earning. It just comes with it. That’s just how it goes. I’m in that position. I’ll just keep working, attack the issues, stay humble. I’ve been here before. I’ll just keep working.”
COMPARING PICKS
The Cowboys were high on Calvin Ridley going into the draft, having spent plenty of time with the former Alabama receiver and needing a replacement after releasing Dez Bryant, the franchise’s career leader in touchdown catches, in a cost-cutting move in the offseason. Instead, Dallas went with Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch at No. 19. The Falcons chose Ridley seven picks later.
Both teams are pleased.
Vander Esch set a rookie franchise record with 19 tackles against the Eagles, according to the coaches’ count. Ridley leads all rookies with 500 yards receiving and has been a strong complement to Julio Jones.
LOOKING BETTER
Prescott was steady in leading 75-yard drives for touchdowns in the fourth quarter last week, each of which answered a TD from the Eagles. It has been an inconsistent season for the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie the Year as he ranks 33rd in average yards passing, but Dallas coach Jason Garrett says the team ignores outside criticism.
“Well, we don’t spend much on that,” Garrett said. “We spend most of our time on ourselves and what we need to do to be better. That’s every one of us. Every coach. Every player. And we love Dak. Dak has done some really great things for our team in the 2 ½ years that he’s been our starting quarterback. He’s continuing to grow as a player.”
STAY STRONG
Ryan needs the threat of play-action, but that’s hard to maintain when the Falcons’ running game starts strong and fades. It’s been a frustrating trend all season.
“We just need to stick with it,” he said. “Last week, we just played from behind most of the third and fourth quarter, which makes it difficult to run the football. I thought that we had our opportunities. We did some nice things in the run game last week, so staying in front of the chains and staying ahead and the score is key to keeping our run game rolling.”
CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield is making a handoff from the heart.
The Browns rookie quarterback has teamed up with Barstool Sports to raise money for Special Olympics, an organization he first made a personal connection with while playing at Oklahoma. Mayfield has helped create a line of clothing merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies and a flag bearing his image, with 100 percent of the sales proceeds going to Special Olympics Ohio.
Mayfield was moved to do more charitable work after being involved in college with “Special Spectators,” a program that allows seriously ill children to have an all-access, VIP-day at sporting events.
“It was a special bond, and when you do stuff like that, it makes a huge difference when you can build an actual relationship instead of just saying, ‘Hey, I like this cause I want to throw money at it’,” Mayfield said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.
“But there were relationships throughout that process that made a huge impact on me so my love for inspiring kids and competing in sports made Special Olympics a very easy choice to help out.”
Mayfield said being around children and young adults with disabilities and other challenges gives him perspective — and appreciation.
“I’m so blessed to be in the position that I’m in,” he said. “It makes me think that there are no bad days. I need to be thankful for what I have and when I’m around kids like that, they always find a way to put a smile on my face when they have absolutely every reason not to do that. And to me, that’s inspiring. That’s finding the good in every situation, the positives in every situation that you can and it’s so much fun to see.”
Mayfield launched the initiative during his bye week with the Browns, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. Mayfield had his best game as a pro last week, throwing three touchdown passes as Cleveland beat Atlanta 28-16 to snap a four-game losing streak.
It’s been a bumpy first NFL season for both Mayfield and the Browns, who are undergoing more change following coach Hue Jackson’s recent firing.
But Mayfield has long-suffering Cleveland fans feeling good about the team’s future, especially because it appears the Browns finally have found a franchise quarterback.
For Mayfield, the adversity is nothing new. He battled to win a starting job in high school and then walked on at both Texas Tech and Oklahoma before winning the Heisman Trophy.
Obstacles are nothing new, and in some ways, he feels coming to Cleveland and helping the Browns was destined.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” he said. “I love a good challenge. I think it’s been everything that I’ve gone through, the lessons I’ve learned and the things that I’ll continue to learn now that I’m here. Yeah, I think it’s absolutely meant to be, and I couldn’t be happier to have an opportunity to change it.”
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — They were long-time teammates and champions on the New York Giants’ Super Bowl team in February 2012.
Eli Manning and Jason Pierre-Paul will add a new dimension to their eight-year friendship Sunday when the Giants (2-7) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) at MetLife Stadium.
They’ll be opponents for the first time.
As he has been the past 15 seasons, Manning will be quarterback for the Giants. Pierre-Paul will be playing defensive end for Tampa Bay in his first game at the Meadowlands since New York traded him to the Bucs in March to clear salary-cap space.
Pierre-Paul has had this date checked since the schedule was announced.
“Eli is Eli, man. I know one thing: If he’s hot, he’s going to continue being hot,” Pierre-Paul said of Manning, who took some heat off himself by throwing three touchdown passes and engineering a late TD drive in the Giants’ win over San Francisco last Monday night. “We’ve got to get after him early and he knows I’m coming. I’m coming Eli, I’m coming. Just letting you know.”
Pierre-Paul didn’t get the best sendoff after the trade. Not many teammates called him, although Manning did.
“He’s a leader. I actually learned this from him, he comes in every morning real early,” said Pierre-Paul, who has eight sacks this season, two less than the entire Giants team. “He started that as a rookie. He never changed. Eli’s a great guy. But I ain’t falling asleep on him. That’s for sure.”
Manning laughed saying, he hopes JPP takes it easy on him.
“He’s getting a lot of sacks and making plays,” Manning said. “I expect him to be fired up. Hopefully we’ve got a game plan for him, and make sure we try to control him.”
Here are five things to watch Sunday:
CONTROLLING PIERRE-PAUL
The Giants’ offensive line, which added waiver-wire pickup Jamon Brown at right guard, had one of its better performances Monday. Manning, who has been sacked 32 times, was taken down once. Left tackle Nate Solder will probably go against Pierre-Paul most of the time.
Since Pierre-Paul lines up at different spots, right tackle Chad Wheeler also will go against him. Expect a tight end or a running back to chip him.
EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE
Tampa Bay has the NFL’s top-ranked passing attack and is also No. 1 in total offense. With 3,251 yards passing, the Bucs have thrown for the second-most yards through the first nine games of a season in NFL history behind the 2000 St. Louis Rams (3,330).
They’ve had over 500 yards total offense four times this season, but are 1-3 in those games, including last week’s loss to Washington. Turnovers are the biggest reason. They are a league-worst minus-19 and have gone six consecutive games without a takeaway.
CLASSMATES
Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and New York’s Odell Beckham Jr. were part of an outstanding class of rookie receivers who entered the NFL in 2014. The group included Brandin Cooks, Jarvis Landry, Devante Adams, Sammy Watkins, Allen Robinson, Jordan Matthews, John Brown and Kelvin Benjamin. Evans (5,416) and Beckham (5,282) rank 1-2 among the class in career yards receiving, while Beckham is first with 42 TD catches, followed by Evans with 36. Beckham has 24 100-yard receiving games, tops in the class. Evans is next at 17.
LACK OF PRESSURE
The Giants have 10 sacks. Rookies Lorenzo Carter and B.J. Hill lead with two apiece. The Bucs had allowed 26 sacks, but they also throw the ball an average of 41 times.
“We’ve got to find a way to get some more pressure,” Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher said. “We’ve got to win some more 1-on-1s, we’ve got to beat the back when we get on the back in protection. If we get a free runner, we’ve got to time up our pressures a little bit better. We had a couple of those this past week when our timing just wasn’t good enough. We were a little late in the pressures and we’ve got to clean that up, and play better on third down.”
A RETURNMAN
The Giants seemingly have found someone to return kickoffs. Corey Coleman handled the job for the first time in his NFL career, averaging almost 31 yards on three returns.
Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey was confident the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft (Cleveland) could handle the job after being signed to the practice squad on Oct. 18. He had been waived by the Patriots.
“He did it in college,” McGaughey said. “That’s part of our job as coaches, we’ve got to do our research. I worked with Art Briles, so I always followed Baylor kind of closely so I knew about him and I knew about his past. Kid can run.”
___
The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end has practiced the last two days as he works his way back from a foot injury that caused him to miss the first 10 games. Bosa said before Thursday’s practice that he is doing both team and individual drills and that he feels good.
Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the third-year lineman looked good in the limited snaps he took.
Bosa first injured his foot during training camp, which caused him to miss the preseason. He reinjured it during practice on Sept. 5.
The Chargers are 7-2 and have won six straight despite Bosa’s absence.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — It’s not exactly a clash of titans at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
The Oakland Raiders, with the NFL’s worst record at 1-8, drag a five-game losing streak into their game with the Arizona Cardinals, who at 2-7 are tied for the third-worst record in the league.
Both teams look at this as a game they realistically can win, while a loss will make a bad season much uglier.
It’s a matchup of first-year coaches with Jon Gruden in Oakland and Steve Wilks in Arizona. It has been a bumpy ride for both.
“They’re going to be ready. This is the National Football League, and I told the guys this morning that you can throw the record out the window,” Wilks said. “These guys are coming here to win a football game. They’re down. They need a win just like we need one. So, we better make sure that we’re prepared and ready to play.”
Gruden knows there are those who believe his team is “tanking” to get a high pick in next year’s draft.
“If you pay attention to that stuff, anybody that says that, I don’t agree with, but I can’t control what’s out there,” he said. “We’ve had to make some tough decisions, and everybody’s going to have their own opinion, but I know what the reality is. I know what the truth is, and we’re doing everything that we feel like is in the best interest of the Raiders, not only for this year, but for the future.
“When you’re the head coach, you’re going to take criticism, and that’s just the way it is.”
Arizona’s offense showed some life after Wilks fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and elevated Byron Leftwich to the job. In last week’s loss to the Chiefs, Arizona running back David Johnson had a season-best 183 yards from scrimmage, 98 rushing and 85 receiving. He scored both Cardinals touchdowns.
Here are some things to consider when the Raiders come to the desert:
FITZGERALD AGAIN
Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald is closing in on yet another milestone. He needs eight receptions to break Jerry Rice’s NFL record for the most catches with one team. Fitzgerald has played all 15 of his seasons with the Cardinals.
In last week’s loss against Kansas City, he moved past Terrell Owens into second on the NFL’s career list for yards receiving.
REPLACEMENT RECEIVERS
The Raiders traded No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper last month and then lost two more receivers to injuries last week. Martavis Bryant will be out for at least a few weeks with an injured knee and Jordy Nelson is questionable this week with a knee injury.
Rookie Marcell Ateman, who has been on the practice squad or inactive all year, will get a chance alongside Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts. Ateman showed flashes during training camp and hopes that translates this week.
“I didn’t take a back seat when I got on the practice squad,” he said. “I kept working so that when I get my opportunity I’m better.”
BATTERED ROSEN
Arizona rookie quarterback Josh Rosen took some big hits in the Cardinals’ 26-14 loss to Kansas City last Sunday, operating behind an offensive line that struggled even before losing starting right guard Justin Pugh to a season-ending knee injury.
Rosen took the physical punishment in stride, something that impressed Gruden.
“He’s showing a lot of mental and physical toughness,” the Oakland coach said. “He has got a great arm, and he’s got a huge upside, I believe.”
CAUTIOUS CARR
Derek Carr has gone four straight games without throwing an interception for the first time in his five-year career. The problem is that while Carr has avoided the catastrophic mistakes, the big plays have been missing as well.
Carr is averaging just 6.8 yards per attempt in that span, down from 8.1 his first five games when he had eight INTs. His sack rate has also more than doubled over the past four games.
“We had some turnovers and things like that,” Carr said about taking more shots downfield earlier in the season. “Turning the ball over is worse for our team than me checking the ball down if it’s not completely open.”
BLIND SIDE
Oakland traded down with Arizona on draft day, dropping five spots to No. 15 and gaining a third-round pick in the process. The Cardinals took Rosen, while the Raiders got the left tackle they wanted in Kolton Miller and used the third-round pick to acquire Bryant.
Miller has played much of the season on an injured knee and has allowed the most sacks (10) and second-most pressures (39) of any lineman in the league.
“I think he’s really learning a lot about this business the hard way,” Gruden said.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice Thursday and there’s a “pretty good chance” he will play against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, coach Andy Reid said.
Watkins, who played with the Rams last season, missed last Sunday’s win against the Arizona Cardinals with a foot injury.
Watkins has 39 receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns this season, including 100-yard games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 and the Denver Broncos in Week 8.
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ribs) also returned to practice Thursday. Center Mitch Morse (concussion) did not participate.
–Field Level Media