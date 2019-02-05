Super Snoozer causes TV ratings to plummet
The Super Snoozer apparently put many television viewers to sleep, according to the data released by Nielsen on Monday night.
Nielsen said Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams averaged approximately 98.2 million viewers on CBS, the lowest since Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and Patriots averaged 97.4 million viewers on Feb. 3, 2008.
The Patriots won Sunday’s game 13-3 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl. New England led 3-0 at halftime and the Rams didn’t score their only points until the game was nearly 43 minutes old.
Sunday’s viewership was down more than 5 million from the previous Super Bowl, when 103.4 million views tuned in to the Philadelphia Eagles’ high-scoring 41-33 win over the Patriots.
The city of New Orleans shunned the Super Bowl in a big way as fans protested the game after the Saints lost in controversial fashion to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Only 26.1 percent of television sets in use were tuned into the game, according to Nielsen.
For comparison, New Orleans drew a 53.0 rating for last year’s Eagles-Patriots game.
Pats’ McCourty twins unlikely to visit White House
Scratch at least one member of the New England Patriots roster from making a trip to the White House, providing an invitation from President Donald Trump comes this year.
Defensive back Devin McCourty said Monday he will not attend, while Jason McCourty, Devin’s 31-year-old twin brother and teammate in the secondary, offered that his chances of going are “highly” doubtful.
TMZ also reported that Patriots safety Duron Harmon would skip the White House visit.
During Super Bowl week, Devin McCourty hinted at retiring from football after Super Bowl LIII, which the Patriots won 13-3 in a defensive battle against the Los Angeles Rams.
One day after the victory, though, the sixth Super Bowl title for the Patriots, Devin McCourty said in an Associated Press story, “The only thing I thought about was that parade and that ring ceremony. Two more times with this team; that’s going to be a lot of fun. So I can’t wait for those two events.”
He also was on New England’s Super Bowl-winning team following the 2016 season in a nine-year NFL career, all with the Patriots, who made him a first-round pick in 2010. Jason, who played at Rutgers with his brother, then was drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans in 2009, joined the Patriots in 2018 after eight seasons with the Titans and one with the 0-16 Cleveland Browns in 2017. He has 17 career interceptions, while Devin has 21, including seven in his rookie season.
Playing on a Super Bowl-winning team with Jason “was 10 times better than both of the other Super Bowls,” said Devin McCourty, who celebrated with his teammates Monday when they returned from Atlanta and were greeted by hundreds of fans at Gillette Stadium. “Better than I thought it would be. It’s still a pretty good feeling.”
The world champion Boston Red Sox plan to visit the White House on May 9, after they end a series in Baltimore against the Orioles. But according to a report in January, American League MVP Mookie Betts will not attend. Manager Alex Cora has also said he’s unsure whether he’ll go there.
Last season’s Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Patriots 41-33, didn’t go to the White House, and their invitation was rescinded after several players decided not to attend.
NFL notebook: Dolphins, Bengals get their coaches
New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores was officially hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins on Monday.
“Two things that stand out immediately when you meet Brian are his football intelligence and leadership skills,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. “Brian is widely respected throughout the NFL. He paid his dues in New England working in personnel, on offense, defense and special teams, which helped him build a great understanding of what it takes to win.”
Flores, New England’s defensive play-caller, helped shut down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Flores won four Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots’ coaching staff.
Flores, who turns 38 later this month, spent 11 seasons learning at the knee of Bill Belichick and was promoted in the 2018 offseason, when Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was hired as head coach of the Detroit Lions.
–The Bengals officially announced the hiring of Zac Taylor as their new head coach. He previously had been identified as Cincinnati’s choice, but the organization couldn’t move forward until after the Super Bowl, with Taylor being the quarterbacks coach of the Los Angeles Rams.
“This is a great organization with good people and a rich history, and I am excited to get started,” he said in a statement. “I am looking to add to that history by setting high standards, and holding everyone here accountable to those standards. There is a lot of work to do, and this is day one. We’re going to attack every day with enthusiasm to get this team ready to go.”
Taylor, 35, spent the past two seasons with the Rams, who lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. He also had a four-year stint coaching quarterbacks for the Miami Dolphins from 2012-15.
–The NFL is leaning toward a historic matchup to kick off its 100th season in 2019.
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are expected to play in the Thursday night opener, according to Westwood One’s Ed Werder.
In a nod to the historic rivalry to open a celebration-filled 100th season of the NFL, the longtime regional rivals would replace the reigning Super Bowl champions in the first game of the 2019 regular season.
–Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz admitted his shortcomings could have inspired anonymous criticism from teammates, who described the 26-year-old as selfish and egotistical.
Wentz said parts of the critical story published last month by PhillyVoice.com were wrong, and others prompted reflection. The story cited “more than a half dozen” players who requested anonymity “fearing repercussions.”
“It’s never fun to read, but to an extent, you look at it and be like, ‘Well, if someone did have this perception of me, why? What have I done wrong? What can I get better at?'” Wentz said, per ESPN. “I realize I have my shortcomings. Yes, I can be selfish. I think we all have selfishness inside of us. There’s human elements to that, that I really look at and say, ‘Well, I can get better.'”
–Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl next season, according to one Las Vegas sportsbook.
The Chiefs are 6-1 at Westgate SuperBook, jumping ahead of the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Those three teams are 8-1.
Super Bowl LIV will be played on Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
–Field Level Media
Eagles QB Wentz: 'I'm not perfect'
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz admitted his shortcomings could
Eagles QB Wentz: ‘I’m not perfect’
Bengals officially hire Taylor as coach
The Cincinnati Bengals officially announced the hiring of Zac
Bengals officially hire Taylor as coach
Film Study: How the Patriots finished the Rams
The New England Patriots cracked the Los Angeles Rams’ defense in Super Bowl LIII by running the exact same play three times in a row.
New England ran the play out of its heaviest, non-goal line package. Strange as it sounds, the simple formula proved to be the antidote against an otherwise ferocious defense.
Wade Phillips’ unit hounded Tom Brady and the passing game almost all night. The Rams pestered the 41-year-old with myriad looks, timely coverage rotations and sporadic spurts of pressure, forcing poor reads, bad decisions, errant throws and even an ugly sack-fumble.
Almost all of Brady’s success came through Julian Edelman, who was named MVP, and occasionally Rob Gronkowski. Elsewhere, the Rams rendered the Patriots’ auxiliary passing-game weapons nearly useless.
To all other targets, Brady went 5 of 16 for 34 yards and an interception. Chris Hogan failed to catch any of his six targets, with one intercepted and another nearly picked. Phillip Dorsett — who caught a 29-yard TD two weeks ago — played sparingly and wasn’t targeted. Even James White was shut down, catching just one of his four targets for 5 yards.
With no supplementary weapons helping in the passing game, the Patriots essentially took them off the field for the biggest drive of the game, instead favoring run-heavy personnel in order to throw the ball. That sounds counterintuitive, but it worked perfectly because it reduced Phillips’ defensive options and gave Brady the clearest possible picture of the defense.
In today’s pass-happy NFL, defenses use base personnel so little that most install only a few coverages out of it, sticking to basic man and zone calls with little disguise. This has been one of Phillips’ few problem areas in recent seasons — teams have forced his defenses into base personnel, spread it out and thrown the ball. The Falcons and Patriots both did this with great success against Phillips’ Broncos in 2016.
With the Lombardi Trophy on the line Sunday, New England did the same on the game-winning touchdown drive, picking the Rams apart for 67 yards on four straight passes.
The Patriots opened the series with a crafty design.
With 21 personnel (two backs, one tight end, one wideout) in an I-formation, Edelman motioned left to leave Gronkowski as the only receiver to the right side. Edelman’s motion confirmed man coverage, and L.A.’s alignment meant only safety John Johnson or edge rusher Samson Ebukam could cover Gronkowski. At the snap, Gronkowski blocked Ebukam, who naturally assumed — as did Johnson — it was a run. Johnson flew downhill and Ebukam fought upfield, only to find Gronkowski leaking out for an easy 18-yard catch.
Then New England went empty with 22 personnel (two backs, two tight ends, one wideout) and ran “Hoss Y Juke” back-to-back-to-back, flipping the formation on the second play and changing the motion on the third. The play calls for two curls on the outside (run by Rex Burkhead and James Develin), two seams up the slot — by Gronkowski (inside Burkhead) and Allen (inside Develin — and an option route by Edelman from the slot inside of Allen.
On the first, Burkhead’s motion from the backfield showed Brady the Rams were playing Cover-4 zone (also called quarters), with four deep and three underneath. The seams and curls completely cleared out the middle of the field and isolated Edelman on linebacker Cory Littleton, who had no chance amid so much space. Edelman picked up an easy 13 yards.
The Rams adapted on the next snap, playing a matchup Cover-3 zone but sending two underneath defenders to jam Edelman and having another jam Gronkowski as Mark Barron carried his seam vertically. His preferred options taken away, Brady still got 7 easy yards by checking down to Burkhead under Marcus Peters’ cushion.
Phillips ran matchup zone on the next snap, too, but motion — this time Edelman instead of Burkhead — created confusion, as Littleton and safety Lamarcus Joyner both moved to align over Edelman. Joyner quickly corrected Littleton, but the linebacker was late returning to where he should be — over Gronkowski — giving the tight end a headstart up the seam. Brady held the centerfield safety with his eyes, then dropped it over Littleton for 29 yards, setting up the game-winning 2-yard TD.
Perhaps most striking about this sequence was how easy it was. Gronkowski’s first catch was a one-read throw that was all but guaranteed to be open. All three plays out of empty defined Brady’s read either before the snap or immediately after it and produced wide-open targets.
And it was all facilitated by run-heavy personnel, even though no runs were called.
-McCourty’s miracle
Of course, the Rams’ defensive efforts still should have been enough for a victory, if the offense could have just found the end zone twice.
But L.A.’s best chance at paydirt was thwarted by the lesser heralded McCourty twin, cornerback Jason McCourty, who spent 2017 on the winless Browns and was playing in his first postseason.
With 3:42 left in the third quarter, the Patriots called Cover-4, against a Rams formation featuring three receivers bunched right of the line and Brandin Cooks alone on the left. Off play-action, Cooks’ seam route perfectly bisected the deep zones of cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (outside) and Jonathan Jones (inside), and Gilmore tried to pass Cooks off to Jones.
However, Jones was trained on a deep crosser from Robert Woods, who had come from the bunch formation. In Cover-4 against trips, the backside “safety” (played by a cornerback in Jones, in this case) is responsible for vertical routes from the trips side of the formation, which is why Woods drew his attention. As a result, Cooks came absolutely wide open in the end zone.
Then McCourty came to the rescue.
The other two Rams in the bunch formation stayed in to block, leaving McCourty no receiver near his deep zone (outside to the offense’s right). But rather than sitting around, he went looking for work, reading Jared Goff’s eyes and spying Cooks open in the end zone. As Goff released the ball, McCourty was still outside the numbers at the 7-yard line, with Cooks on the far hash at the 3. Somewhat miraculously, the cornerback closed the gap just in time, arriving to jar Cooks’ arms in the back of the end zone.
The late intervention wound up saving four points, as L.A. settled for a field goal and a tie instead of taking a 7-3 lead.
-Goff the goat
As great a play as it was though, McCourty never should have had the chance.
Goff had just two routes to read, and he was looking right at Cooks when the wideout — who put his arm up to call for the ball while crossing the 13-yard line — sprung completely free. Despite his target coming wide open and on-time by design, Goff inexplicably took three hitches from the top of his drop before throwing.
Even then, it still should have been a touchdown. The throw was wobbly and too high, hanging in the air, and thrown unnecessarily out in front of Cooks instead of right on him or to his back shoulder. McCourty needed every bit of Goff’s help to make the play.
Unfortunately for the Rams, it was far from the only play Goff would want back.
The third-year signal-caller struggled to see things clearly throughout the evening. He threw two would-be interceptions that were dropped — the first could have been picked by Devin McCourty OR Jonathan Jones if John Simon had not batted it at the line — then botched the aforementioned play to Cooks, and finally made three critical errors in the fourth quarter.
On second-and-22 with 10:36 remaining, Goff failed to spot a likely 40-plus-yard gain. The Rams ran a “dagger” concept with Woods’ vertical route clearing out space for Josh Reynolds’ dig (the primary option on the play), which came wide open against the Patriots’ Cover-3 zone, with nobody within 10 yards of Reynolds. For whatever reason — perhaps a predetermined decision — Goff instead opted for Cooks’ out-and-up on the far side, which was blanketed by Gilmore.
On the next series, Goff went for the tying touchdown on a fade to Cooks and actually threw a terrific pass, dropping it in the bucket. But he failed to hold the single-high safety (Duron Harmon) long enough with his eyes, and Harmon was able to break to Cooks’ route (which came from a tight split) and help dislodge the ball.
Cooks still could have caught the pass — and Gilmore sneakily hooked one of the wideout’s arms before it arrived — but he very well might have hung on if not for a crushing hit from Harmon, whom Goff could have removed from the play with his eyes.
One play later, Goff all but sealed the defeat with a poor decision against 0-blitz, the Patriots’ first time all game sending six or more rushers. After showing a few 0 looks on earlier third downs but having Harmon bail to play free safety, New England brought them all this time, and Harmon came unblocked up the middle. With no short hot route available, Goff looked to Cooks’ vertical pattern but threw early and without definition, well before the receiver had the chance to turn and find the ball. With eyes on Goff the whole way, the 6-foot Gilmore easily elevated over the 5-foot-10 Cooks for the pick.
It wasn’t all bad from Goff, who made a few outstanding throws in the game. None was better than the 18-yarder to Woods on third-and-6 — one play before McCourty’s miracle break-up — as Goff fired a bullet past Jones’ tight man coverage despite Trey Flowers barreling into his face.
But the missed opportunities were crushing, especially in a low-scoring game that was there for the taking.
-Brilliant Belichick does it again
Naturally, Belichick deserves plenty of credit for Goff’s struggles.
His game plan was geared toward exposing the quarterback’s weaknesses by shutting down the run game and taking away easy play-action completions.
Up front, the Patriots used primarily five- and six-man fronts — with only one linebacker off the ball — and played aggressively uphill against the run. Extra men on the line created more single blocks, and penetration forced cutbacks into the waiting arms of other defenders. Belichick also employed various run blitzes and gap exchanges to distort the Rams’ zone-blocking assignments. Neither Todd Gurley nor C.J. Anderson found much daylight, with 57 yards on 17 carries between them (16 of which came on one play).
As we suspected in our preview, Belichick followed the lead of Matt Patricia’s Lions (and other teams that gave the Rams fits late in the regular season) by playing plenty of Cover-4 on early downs. The deep zones combined to double-team many of the Rams’ deep route combinations off play-action, limiting explosive plays. Goff wound up holding the ball, checking down, throwing it away or forcing it into coverage, as he did on Dont’a Hightower’s dropped interception to open the second half.
A better showing from New England’s offense would have forced Los Angeles to throw even more, but the Rams still wound up in plenty of obvious passing situations, putting all of the burden on Goff.
That’s exactly what Belichick wanted, and he made the 24-year-old miserable with an endless array of stunts, twists and blitzes, exactly like he did against Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game. None used more than five rushers — until the 0-blitz call on Gilmore’s interception — and many required only four. Hightower and Kyle Van Noy alternated between leading stunts and looping around the slants of defensive linemen, leaving the Rams’ highly touted offensive line helpless as it tried to pick up the weaving rushers.
The Patriots ultimately racked up four sacks and 12 QB hits, giving them eight and 21, respectively in the the final two playoff games. This from a defense that had only 30 sacks (tied second fewest in the NFL) and 100 QB hits in the entire regular season.
The suddenly terrifying pass rush was just another example of Belichick’s uncanny chameleon-like qualities, shaping his defenses to fit the opponent and deliver in critical moments.
Belichick: MVP Edelman hardest worker I’ve coached
ATLANTA – Julian Edelman is going to Disney World.
A flier draft pick – No. 232 in 2009 – from the Mid-American Conference, Edelman earned MVP honors Sunday for his latest standout performance in a Super Bowl. Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards and gained eight yards on one rushing attempt.
Introduced Monday morning as MVP of Super Bowl LIII by commissioner Roger Goodell, who noted his “off the charts” playoff performances, Edelman will extend his latest ride with a parade this afternoon at Disney World. By Tuesday at noon, Edelman should be near the end of his third victory parade in Boston.
“To see how this team grinded and worked each week, when things weren’t at its best, we constantly tried to improve,” Edelman said. “A resilient group. One you’ll never forget.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning Edelman is one of the players he never could forget, putting him in a class with wide receiver Troy Brown and Mike Vrabel.
“No one has worked harder in my career to develop his skills and his craft at a position he’d never played,” Belichick said.
Edelman caught 26 passes in the three playoff wins this postseason, going for 151 yards against the Chargers, 96 yards at Kansas City and polishing it off with his MVP performance Sunday. Edelman caught passes on all three scoring drives for New England.
“I’m just so proud and happy to be a part of the team,” Edelman said. “Guys that just battled, brought their lunchpail, hard hat to work. A lot of noises out there – we just continued to try to get better.”
New England converted only three third downs Sunday night – all Edelman receptions. But when asked what his favorite play in the victory was, Edelman went off script.
“The knee at the end,” he said with a smile barely visible through a thicket-level beard.
A close friend and confidant of quarterback Tom Brady, Edelman found Brady immediately after the game for a celebratory embrace.
“He just said, ‘I’m proud of you.’ That was big,” Edelman said. “It’s pretty flattering. He’s a fighter. It’s a flattering comment to hear that from a guy you look up to.”
Edelman credited Brady for coming through in the clutch.
“He’s just an awesome player, great teammate, friend, and I’m so proud of everything he’s done for our team,” Brady said.
Belichick recalled Monday, a few hours after the party in celebration of Super Bowl LIII ended in downtown Atlanta, unearthing Edelman as a seventh-round pick from Kent State playing like he belonged on the same field with Ohio State.
“It’s an incredible story. He played the game with an intensity that was hard for them to handle,” Belichick said. “I go back to his first playoff game against the Ravens, he was probably our best player on the field. He played that game the way he played the Ohio State game against Kent State. We didn’t play very well that day. But I know he did. He caught a slip screen, broke about five tackles for a first down.”
“He’s there every day competing against himself trying to get better,” Belichick said.
Following Sunday’s effort, Edelman, 32, now ranks second all-time in playoff receiving yards with 1,412. Edelman has at least five receptions in 13 consecutive postseason games, the longest streak in playoff history. His 115 career postseason receptions rank second in NFL history. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice holds the record with 151 career catches in the playoffs.
Not all celebrated Edelman’s honor.
USA Today published an editorial Monday arguing Edelman shouldn’t even have been on the field due to the performance-enhancing drug violation, revealed when the 198-pound receiver was suspended four games to start the 2018 season.
Edelman, who missed the 2017 season with a torn ACL, said he was driven by watching New England lose in the Super Bowl last season to the Philadelphia Eagles.
“My head was down, just trying to go out and try to win ball games and help the team,” he said.
Report: Dolphins to introduce Flores as head coach
New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is expected
Report: Dolphins to introduce Flores as head coach
Chiefs, Patriots early Super Bowl LIV betting favorites
Reigning
Chiefs, Patriots early Super Bowl LIV betting favorites
Fowler jumps to No. 8 in world rankings
Fowler jumps to No. 8 in world rankings
Rickie Fowler vaulted six spots to No. 8 in the official world golf rankings on Monday following his fifth career PGA Tour victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
There were no changes among the top seven, with England’s Justin Rose remaining No. 1 despite a missed cut at the Saudi International. Brooks Koepka is still No. 2 following a tie for 57th, but Dustin Johnson closed the gap considerably with his victory in the inaugural event on the European Tour.
Justin Thomas is No. 4, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, Spain’s Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Fowler. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Italy’s Francesco Molinari each dropped one spot to close out the top 10.
Fowler fell to No. 14 following a tie for 66th at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, but he earned 56 points for Sunday’s victory. He reached as high as sixth in the rankings last year.
Despite a difficult closing stretch on Sunday, Matt Kuchar continued his rise up the rankings. He is now No. 20 following a tie for fourth in Scottsdale, Ariz. He is also second in the FedEx Cup standings behind Schauffele.
Patriots topple Rams in SB LIII for sixth title in 18 years
The New England Patriots claimed the Lombardi Trophy for a record-tying sixth time, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a Super Bowl LIII slugfest Sunday in Atlanta.
A clash of generations at quarterback and head coach, this was billed as a battle between 41-year-old Tom Brady and 66-year-old Bill Belichick of New England and 24-year-old Jared Goff and 33-year-old Sean McVay of Los Angeles.
Instead it was the placekickers, punters and the defensive play-callers, Wade Phillips of the Rams and Brian Flores of the Patriots, who controlled much of the action — or lack thereof. It was the first Super Bowl without a touchdown by either team through three quarters, and the lowest-scoring Super Bowl (3-3) entering the fourth. It finished as the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all-time, fewer than Super Bowl VII (21 points).
“It’s sweet,” Belichick said while accepting the Lombardi Trophy. “Everybody counted us out, from the beginning of the season to midseason, but we’re still here.”
Brady being Brady, he came through when it mattered and helped the Patriots match the Pittsburgh Steelers with six Super Bowl rings.
Taking over at their own 31 after the Rams’ ninth punt, the Patriots marched 69 yards in five plays to score the game’s only touchdown and take a 10-3 lead with 7:00 to play. Brady was 4-for-4 for 67 yards on the drive, including a 29-yarder to Rob Gronkowski to set up Sony Michel’s 2-yard touchdown run. It was the rookie’s sixth TD of the postseason.
The Rams roared right back, driving to the New England 27 in five plays. On the sixth play, Stephon Gilmore and Duron Harmon broke up a potential touchdown catch by Brandin Cooks. On the seventh play, Gilmore picked off an errant throw to Cooks with 4:17 left as Goff tried to avoid a Patriots blitz.
“To be honest, I couldn’t believe he threw it,” Gilmore told reporters afterward of the play.
Capping a nine-play, 72-yard drive, Stephen Gostkowski then iced the game for the Patriots with his second field goal. His 41-yarder stretched the lead to 10 with 1:12 remaining.
Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards and one interception. Julian Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards to claim Super Bowl MVP honors, and Michel rushed 18 times for 94 yards.
“It was an unbelievable year,” Brady told CBS on the field after the game. “We just fought through it more so than anything. It’s unbelievable to win this game. … We’ve been this far and lost, which is really tough. I wish we had played a little better on offense, but we won and it’s unbelievable.
“… I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”
Goff finished 19 of 38 for 229 yards and the one pick. Cooks had eight grabs for 120 yards.
“It kills,” Goff said of the loss, calling it the toughest of his life. “It hurts. … It hurts me knowing how well our defense played, against that team, against Tom, and us not holding up our end of the bargain. It’s our job to score points and we didn’t do that tonight.”
McVay put plenty of blame on himself.
“I’m pretty numb right now,” he told reporters. “Definitely I got out-coached, and I didn’t do nearly enough for our football team.”
After eight straight Johnny Hekker punts to begin the game, the Rams made it 3-3 on Greg Zuerlein’s 53-yard field goal with 2:11 left in the third quarter. Los Angeles left some points on the field, however, as three plays earlier, Goff was late throwing to a wide-open Cooks in the back of the end zone, with the throw broken up by Jason McCourty.
“I just took off,” McCourty said of the play, in which he came from across the field for the breakup. “I saw Cooks wide open and really wasn’t sure if I was gonna get there in time, but I was able to get the ball out and we were able to live to see another play.”
After two weeks of buildup, the showdown started slowly with the ninth scoreless first quarter in Super Bowl history. The Patriots have been involved in five of those — and won all five. New England took a 3-0 lead into halftime on Gostkowski’s 42-yard field goal in the second quarter.
The Rams had more punts (six) in the first half than first downs (two) or completions (five). The NFL’s No. 2 offense in both scoring and yards during the regular season, L.A. reached intermission with 57 total yards.
“We weren’t great on third downs today,” C.J. Anderson told NFL Network. “Couldn’t extend drives.”
The Patriots tallied 12 first downs and gained 195 yards in the half but mustered only three points, despite four trips inside the Rams’ 35. Gostkowski missed his first field-goal attempt (46 yards), and Brady had the half’s only turnover, a deflected interception on his first pass attempt. New England also failed on fourth-and-1 late in the half.
Neither team reached the red zone before the break. It was the second-lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history. The Pittsburgh Steelers led the Minnesota Vikings 2-0 at halftime in Super Bowl IX.
Patriots’ Brady says he plans to return
Tom Brady made history by winning his sixth Super Bowl ring Sunday night.
Now, Brady is determined to win No. 7. He shook his head when asked whether he might step away after his record-setting victory.
“It doesn’t change anything,” Brady said in a postgame interview with CBS. “I can’t wait to spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife. I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”
The 41-year-old quarterback completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He was picked off once.
Questions about Brady’s future have persisted for several seasons, but he shows no signs of slowing down. He passed for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns during the regular season and has thrown for 517 touchdowns in his career.
Patriots WR Edelman snags Super Bowl MVP
ATLANTA — Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII.
Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards to help New England claim a second Super Bowl in three seasons. He caught one of the most memorable passes in Super Bowl history to help New England rally over the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.
Edelman, who began the season serving a four-game suspension, is the first wide receiver to be named Super Bowl MVP in 10 years. He is the seventh wide receiver in Super Bowl history to be named MVP.
“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Edelman said. “We knew, it’s just about taking one play at a time. It’s about being resilient.”
The high-scoring Rams were held to three points in Super Bowl LIII, prompting Edelman to say he didn’t deserve the MVP award.
“They should be the MVP — the whole D,” Edelman said.
Edelman, 32, now ranks second all-time in playoff receiving yards with 1,412. Edelman has at least five receptions in 13 consecutive postseason games, the longest streak in playoff history. His 115 career postseason receptions rank second in NFL history. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice holds the record with 151 career catches in the playoffs.
“We just kept grinding it out, grinding it out,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said.
Rookie running back Sony Michel scored the only touchdown in the game.
“We’ve got a saying, ‘Do your job,'” Michel said. “That’s what we all did.”
Quarterback Tom Brady was MVP of four of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl wins. Edelman joins Brady and wide receiver Deion Branch, who was MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, as players to earn the award in Patriots’ Super Bowl wins.
Edelman also had one rushing attempt for eight yards.
Brady did not throw a touchdown pass, but Edelman had receptions on each of the Patriots’ scoring drives.
“It wasn’t pretty. I’ll take any ugly win over a pretty loss,” Edelman said.
Rams RB Gurley insists knee is ‘fine’
Despite another game with less than his typical workload, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley insisted his left knee is healthy following Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.
“I know there’s been a lot of concern about my knee but I really am fine,” Gurley told reporters after the game, in which he had 10 carries for 35 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard. He also had a 13-yard carry wiped out by a holding penalty.
Gurley said he had an MRI on the knee after the Rams’ Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but asked if he was limited at all on Sunday, he replied, “Nah, I was fine, man. I felt good.”
He also told reporters the knee doesn’t need more time to heal or any surgical procedure.
Gurley sat out the team’s final two regular-season games but racked up 115 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries in the divisional playoffs against the Cowboys. In the conference championship against the Saints, he finished with just five touches and played fewer snaps than C.J. Anderson after a pair of early drops.
On Sunday, Gurley got the slightly heavier workload (11 touches to nine), but neither back was effective, as Anderson finished with seven carries for 22 yards.
“I’m just — whenever my name is called in the game, I’m ready,” Gurley said. “But like I said, we’ve got a good running back in C.J., so obviously he’s going to come in as well, and I’ve got to take advantage of my opportunities when I get the chance as well.”
Through 14 games this season, Gurley averaged 18.3 carries for 89.4 yards and 4.2 receptions for 41.4 yards per game, scoring 21 total touchdowns. He signed a contract extension before the season that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history at $14.375 million annually.
Patriots TE Gronkowski non-committal on future
Fresh off his third Super Bowl championship, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not want to comment about his NFL future Sunday night.
Instead, the 29-year-old said he wanted to enjoy the moment and be with his teammates. Questions have persisted about whether Gronkowski might call it quits on a grueling career that has included significant injuries and multiple surgeries.
“It’s really not about that tonight, it’s about celebrating with my team tonight,” Gronkowski said in a postgame interview with NFL Network. “I’m going to take a few weeks, a week or two, see where I’m at, make a decision from there. But tonight it’s about celebrating with the team, celebrating with everyone. We were grinding, what, seven months since training camp, putting the work on. It paid off, and now it’s time to celebrate.”
Gronkowski hauled in six catches for 87 yards in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. His 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter helped to set up Sony Michel’s 2-yard rushing touchdown, which put New England ahead for good.
The nine-year veteran tight end credited Tom Brady with putting the ball in a perfect spot.
“On that play, we saw that there was a matchup right there,” Gronkowski said. “There was a linebacker on me, and that’s when I knew the ball was going to come to me. I knew Tom was going to throw it up there and (I could) just run up and make the play. It was a crucial play, and Sony just did the job finishing it off with a touchdown, which was awesome.”
Gronkowski was willing to clarify one question about his future: Yes, he planned to party Sunday night and beyond.
“Bill (Belichick) said he’s partying tonight, and I ain’t going to let him out-party me,” Gronkowski said with a grin.
Report: Raiders eye S.F. Giants’ stadium in 2019
Still a year away from moving to Las Vegas, the Oakland Raiders have reportedly reached a deal with the San Francisco Giants to play in their baseball stadium in 2019.
The Raiders’ preference to spend next season in San Francisco was reported first by NBC Bay Area KNTV. NFL Network reports both the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL must approve the decision for it to become final.
Oracle Park, a stadium along the waterfront in San Francisco, was known as AT&T Park before its recent name change.
Las Vegas is set to welcome the Raiders for the 2020 season. The Raiders are searching for a one-year home after their lease expired at Oakland’s O.co Coliseum at the end of last season.
The team was expected to stay in the Bay Area one way or another, whether through a resolution at the Coliseum, or by sharing with the 49ers or MLB’s Giants.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked last week whether the Raiders might spend one season in San Diego.
“I think the hope of (Raiders owner Mark Davis) is to continue to be in the Bay Area with Raider fans,” he said.
Rams QB coach Taylor sidesteps questions about Bengals
Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is expected to be named the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach on Monday, but he was not in the mood to talk about his next career move after Sunday’s Super Bowl loss against the New England Patriots.
The Rams mustered only three points in the defeat, and Jared Goff threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter.
“Going to finish everything up with these guys in this locker room that have given us their heart and soul and this coaching staff I’ve grown to be so close with,” Taylor said to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Tonight we focus on us, this team and relationships we built, and we will approach tomorrow when it comes.”
The disappointing ending followed a dazzling season for the Rams, who finished 13-3 to capture the NFC West crown. Taylor drew praise for his work with Goff, a third-year standout who passed for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games.
The Bengals reportedly opted to go young with Taylor, 35, who is set to replace longtime coach Marvin Lewis. Cincinnati has missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, and Lewis finished 0-7 in the postseason in 16 years with the franchise.
Saints fire back at Rams via social media
The New Orleans Saints’ players and fans did not hold back as they watched the Los Angeles Rams struggle in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Two weeks earlier, the Saints watched in disbelief as a controversial non-call contributed to their overtime loss to the Rams in the NFC title game. The league later admitted that its officials blew the call, but that provided little solace to New Orleans’ players and fans.
The Rams’ 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots on sports’ biggest stage seemed to help. A little.
“Y’all better score more than 3 points in that new stadium,” Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted.
“Don’t cry now LA,” added Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune spoke volumes with a Monday front page that was almost entirely blank, but for five words.
“Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?” a headline asked.
New Orleans was not the only city to give the cold shoulder to the Rams. In St. Louis, which the Rams called home from 1995 until leaving in 2016, radio station KMOX-AM replayed Game 6 of the 2011 World Series between the Cardinals and Texas Rangers — a comeback win thanks to David Freese’s heroics — as the Super Bowl took place.
Fowler survives triple bogey to win Phoenix Open
Fowler survives triple bogey to win Phoenix Open
Rickie Fowler recovered from a back-side triple-bogey to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Fowler’s final-round 3-over-par 74 came with birdies on two of the final four holes after his lead disappeared at TPC Scottsdale.
Fowler finished at 17-under 267 to win by two shots over South Africa’s Branden Grace, whose final-round 69 wasn’t enough.
A year ago, Fowler couldn’t hold a lead in this tournament entering the final round. This time, he had a four-shot cushion, and he saw that vanish.
Fowler pulled even with Grace thanks to a birdie on the par-5 No. 15. Another birdie at the par-4 No. 17 after Grace took a bogey on the 17th gave Fowler a two-shot edge. Then Grace hit into the water on No. 17, proving costly.
Fowler had been pumped up by then as he drove the green on the par-4 17th with a chance at an eagle putt.
But it wasn’t easy from there. Fowler’s tee shot on the 18th ended up buried in the tall grass strips located in a fairway sand trap. Two shots later, he had a short putt for par to clinch the title.
Fowler, 30, secured his fifth victory on the PGA Tour. It came despite the highest final-round score in the tournament’s history.
Fowler made triple at the par-4 11th when his approach rolled past the pin, over the green and into the water behind the green, which was deemed a penalty area. The ball rolled back into the water, costing him another stroke, before Fowler finally got up and down for a 7. He followed up with a bogey 4 on the par-3 No. 12.
Justin Thomas, who contended all week, had three birdies during his final-round 72 and ended up third at 14 under.
Matt Kuchar, who joined Thomas and Fowler in the final group, shot 75 and faded to a tie for fourth at 12 under. He shared that with Bubba Watson (71) and Chez Reavie (68)
Fowler’s double bogey on No. 5 created the first notable movement on the leaderboard, softened some because Kuchar and Thomas both took bogeys on the hole.
Defending champion Gary Woodland closed with 72 for his worst round of the tournament and finished tied for seventh at 11-under.
