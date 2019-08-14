Stills and Dolphins owner ‘agreed to disagree’ over Trump
Miami receiver Kenny Stills said he has talked with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on the phone about his comments last week regarding Ross’s relationship with President Donald Trump.
“We agreed to disagree and that was it,” Stills told reporters after practice Tuesday, per the Palm Beach Post.
Stills, who characterized their conversation as cordial, said that Ross hosting a fundraiser for Trump contradicts the owner’s nonprofit organization that opposes racial discrimination in sports.
“There’s not much to argue about,” Stills said. “He has his feelings about it and he stands firm in that, and I respect that. But I disagree and I told him there’s no hard feelings. There’s no beef and let’s win some games this year.”
Stills, 27, said his criticism is not about politics, adding “I don’t have any hard feelings toward (Ross).”
“It’s not right,” Stills told reporters. “Our country is in a rough place right now. I think there are other candidates (Ross) could support, but it’s not about Democrat or Republican. It’s about why are you trying to help this man raise money to continue to do the things he has been doing.”
“Someone has to have enough courage to let him know he can’t play both sides of this,” he added. “If you say you’re going to be about something, let’s be about it.”
Stills said he received death threats, but he doesn’t regret making his voice heard.
Stills is entering his fifth year with the Dolphins and has been a team captain the last two years. He has knelt during the national anthem before games since the 2016 season.
–Field Level Media
Woods feeling ‘way, way better’ at BMW pro-am
Tiger Woods said he felt much better during his pro-am round Wednesday at the BMW Championship, a stark contrast to how he felt at The Northern Trust last week.
Woods was in an upbeat mood during his nine-hole round at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago, doing as much talking as playing while working his way back from an oblique strain.
“Way, way better,” he said. “It was nice to take those days off and let it calm down and get a bunch of treatment on it. It feels so much better. I played the front nine today and played quite well. It was nice to see. Took the back nine off, chipped and putted quite a bit. It feels a lot better than it did on Friday. That’s for sure.”
Woods, 43, told reporters that his oblique injury came as a result of changes he made to his swing in response to a back ailment.
“Unfortunately, I haven’t really done a very good job of that, and when I have, I’ve hit the ball quite well,” Woods said. “I was really excited about what I was doing at Liberty (National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.). I made some nice changes and obviously didn’t feel very well on Thursday.”
Woods withdrew before the second round of The Northern Trust on Friday morning. He struggled a day earlier, shooting an opening-round 4-over-par 75 in the first of three events of the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.
Woods dropped from 28th to 38th in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 advanced to this week’s no-cut tournament at Medinah, but he has work to do to make the 30-man field for next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.
Woods will need to finish in 11th place or better this weekend to punch his ticket to Atlanta.
The reigning Masters champion has a tee time of 11:54 a.m. ET for Thursday’s opening round, going off with Billy Horschel and C.T. Pan.
Since winning his 15th major, Woods has played in five events, missing the cut at the PGA Championship and Open Championship, tying for ninth at the Memorial, tying for 21st at the U.S. Open and withdrawing last week.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods long shot to win BMW Championship
Tiger Woods has won two major championships at Medinah Country Club and is ranked sixth in the world entering this week’s BMW Championship.
He’s also recovering from an oblique injury that forced him to withdraw from last week’s The Northern Trust and has only 13 competitive rounds under his belt since winning the Masters in April.
So it’s certainly not surprising that sportsbooks list him as a long shot to win the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs outside Chicago this week.
In fact, it’s likely only because his name is Tiger Woods that PointsBet is offering 40/1 odds on him winning the BMW. That’s compared to 50/1 by DraftKings and FanDuel.
The BMW is a no-cut event with only 69 players in the field. Woods is projected to need an 11th-place or higher finish to advance to Atlanta next week and defend his Tour Championship title.
DraftKings is offering +900 on Woods finishing in the top 5 (PointsBet +800, FanDuel +650) and +450 on him claiming a top 10 finish (PointsBet +360, FanDuel +310).
None of the three books are offering Woods in H2H or group bets, but PointsBet does have him listed as the ninth favorite to be the top finisher from the United States, offered at +2000 along with Jordan Spieth. DraftKings is also offering a +150 bet on Woods finishing in the top 20 and +4500 odds that the notoriously slow starter leads after the first round.
DraftKings currently has No. 1 Brooks Koepka as the favorite to win the FedEx Cup at +250, with Woods well down the list at +8000.
Woods, 43, said he felt much better during his pro-am round Wednesday after playing nine holes.
“Way, way better,” he said. “It was nice to take those days off and let it calm down and get a bunch of treatment on it. It feels so much better. I played the front nine today and played quite well. It was nice to see. Took the back nine off, chipped and putted quite a bit. It feels a lot better than it did on Friday. That’s for sure.”
–Field Level Media
Browns QB Mayfield: ‘People want to see us lose’
Quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t care if other clubs think the Cleveland Browns are being overhyped.
Mayfield insists that the Browns are worried about their locker room, not the noise coming from others.
“You’ve got to believe in it and take it one week at a time. Because I wouldn’t say that everybody wants to beat us,” the 24-year-old Mayfield said in an interview with Complex Sports.
“I think in the media and everything that comes with the hype around our team right now, people want to see us lose, just because the hype is so real. But we’ve got to go out there and take it one week at a time. We’re trying to win every week.”
Mayfield wasn’t done.
“It went from having excitement over Bud Light coolers being opened to now people waiting to see us lose so they can say, ‘Oh, they got too hyped up.’ That’s why you’ve got to have an even-keel mindset when it comes to that stuff.”
The Browns made a series of offseason moves following their 7-8-1 mark in 2018, most notably naming Freddie Kitchens as head coach and acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Kareem Hunt and defensive end Olivier Vernon.
Mayfield was 6-7 as the starter last year, throwing for 3,725 yards and setting an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes.
–Field Level Media
Chargers sign TE Johnson
The Los Angeles Chargers signed
The Los Angeles Chargers signed tight end Ben Johnson on Wednesday.
Johnson, 25, spent time in training camp with the Chargers last season as an undrafted rookie from Kansas.
The Chargers needed another tight end after losing Andrew Vollert, who sustained a torn ACL in last week’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Johnson recorded 61 receptions for 670 yards and two touchdowns in 45 career games at Kansas, including 30 catches for 363 yards and a score in 2017.
The Chargers waived linebacker Josh Corcoran to free up the roster spot.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins RB Drake dealing with foot injury
Miami
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake wore a walking boot on his right foot and did not participate in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury, which reportedly happened in Tuesday’s practice.
Drake, 25, is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins, who picked him in the third round out of Alabama in the 2016 NFL Draft.
He has rushed 286 times for 1,358 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 94 passes for 762 yards and six scores while playing all 48 games since 2016.
Drake has been splitting carries in camp with second-year running back Kalen Ballage, who gained 247 yards from scrimmage in 12 games last season.
–Field Level Media
Jets RB Bell: Preseason reps not essential for success
New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell isn’t worried about getting up to speed after sitting out all of last season in a contract dispute.
He told reporters he doesn’t believe preseason work is required for him to be ready for the season opener.
“I don’t really necessarily need (preseason reps),” Bell said, per the New York Daily News. “If I get them, they’ll help. But I don’t think I’ll need them. I think once we get out there … football is football. I’ve been playing for so long. It naturally will come back to me. I’ll get adjusted to the game … in a couple plays and I’m ready to go.”
Bell, 27, signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in March.
Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven scores in five seasons (62 games) with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-17.
The Jets face the Atlanta Falcons in a preseason game on Thursday.
–Field Level Media
Colts GM: Luck’s injury to high ankle, not bone
The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday gave a third suspected cause for the pain that quarterback Andrew Luck has been feeling in his lower left leg, this time not involving the “small little bone” that team owner Jim Irsay blamed it on the day before.
General manager Chris Ballard told media members on a conference call on Tuesday that Luck’s problem is a high ankle issue, specifically to the front of the ankle. And while Ballard wasn’t ruling Luck out for the Colts’ season opener on Sept. 8 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, the QB “most likely” won’t take part in preseason games.
“We’re 3 1/2 weeks away from regular season, so I’m not ready to say” whether Luck will take part, Ballard said.
With the new diagnosis, Ballard hopes that an appropriate change in treating Luck’s leg can still get him ready for the regular season.
“Once we get that under control, then we can really move forward,” Ballard said. “All players need reps, and he knows that, and he knows he needs to get out there and get his reps. So we’ll play that kind of day-by-day.”
Ballard’s comments came a day after team owner Jim Irsay said the reason for Luck’s extended absence from practice is related to a “small little bone” in his left leg — the os trigonum, a small bone behind the ankle.
“I know everyone’s had their questions about Andrew and that sort of thing, but I really feel very confident that he’s going to find his way through this thing,” Irsay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think after the (Kevin) Durant things (that) everyone’s erring on the side of caution, but quite frankly this is not even in the Achilles tendon. It’s in another area. It’s a bone. You know I’m not good at these things. … It’s a small little bone.”
Luck, who turns 30 next month, originally injured his calf in April and has participated in only limited fashion in three practices in training camp. That brought the initial word that he was dealing with a calf strain.
Zak Keefer of The Athletic listed the sequence of the team’s announcements of suspected causes of Luck’s discomfort, saying the team “believes they’ve found source of pain.”
Luck was the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2018, passing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns after sitting out the entire 2017 season because of a shoulder injury.
It’s possible a third quarterback would be kept on the Colts’ 53-man roster behind Jacoby Brissett, who would start if Luck is absent.
–Field Level Media
Jags QB Foles likely to sit vs. Eagles
New Jacksonville
New Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles isn’t expected to face his old team Thursday night when the Jaguars host the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jags coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday he likely will hold out many of his starters and doesn’t want to put Foles on the field until his first-string line is healthy and ready to play.
That means Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII after taking over for injured Eagles starter Carson Wentz late in the season and through the playoffs, won’t get to match up against his former mates.
Foles also took over down the stretch in 2018 when a back injury ended Wentz’s season, and he pushed Philadelphia to a playoff win over the Chicago Bears before a loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Foles left in the offseason via free agency, signing a reported four-year deal worth $88 million.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Brown back in Raiders’ camp
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown returned to
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown returned to training camp Tuesday in Napa, Calif., one day after losing his helmet grievance with the NFL.
Brown had not been with the team since he left practice early on July 30. The 31-year-old veteran had sought permission to wear his old helmet, which is no longer certified.
Brown remains out of practice because of blistering feet, the result of a frostbite mishap during cryogenic therapy. Coach Jon Gruden was unsure when Brown would return to practice but expressed confidence the receiver would play in the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9.
–Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck isn’t likely to play in the preseason because of a calf injury that has turned into an ankle problem, general manager Chris Ballard said on a conference call.
Luck, who originally injured his calf in April, has only participated (in limited fashion) in three practices in training camp. Ballard said the injury to the front of the ankle developed while Luck was dealing with the calf.
Ballard added that no surgery is planned while the 29-year-old quarterback rehabs the ankle though the preseason. Luck’s availability for the season opener is uncertain.
–New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate lost the appeal of his four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Tate, who reportedly will forfeit $465,000 in base salary, previously indicated that the positive test came from a prescribed fertility medication. He said he reported the use to the league and the Giants prior to testing positive.
“I went into this arbitration with the understanding that due to the facts, unlike many other cases, we could be the exception to win,” Tate said in a statement. “Unfortunately the NFL stood by their no tolerance policy, which I hope one day to help have a part in reforming, so no other player has to go through this situation.”
–Giants rookie first-rounder Daniel Jones is the franchise’s future at quarterback, but owner John Mara hopes to see only 38-year-old Eli Manning this season.
“I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field,” Mara said. “That would be in an ideal world, you’d like to see that. At the end of the day it’s going to be a decision by the head coach as to when, or if, Daniel ends up playing this year.”
Manning is 8-23 as the starter over the past two seasons, throwing 40 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions during that span. Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
–New England released Danny Etling, ending the Patriots’ attempt to convert the second-year quarterback into a wide receiver.
The Patriots selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, and he spent last season on the practice squad for the Super Bowl LIII champions.
The 25-year-old was waived to clear space for tight end Eric Saubert, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
–New Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles isn’t expected to face his old team Thursday night when the Jaguars host the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jags coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday he likely will hold out many of his starters and doesn’t want to put Foles on the field until his first-string line is healthy and ready to play.
Foles was the MVP of Super Bowl LII after taking over for injured Eagles starter Carson Wentz late in the season and through the playoffs. He left this offseason via free agency, signing a reported four-year deal worth $88 million.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed safety Darian Stewart, who is entering his 10th NFL campaign.
Stewart, 31, won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.
He has appeared in 130 games (91 starts) with the Broncos (2015-18), Baltimore Ravens (2014) and St. Louis Rams (2010-13) since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina.
–Field Level Media
Pats end Etling experiment, cut former QB
New England released Danny
New England released Danny Etling on Tuesday, ending the Patriots’ attempt to convert the second-year quarterback into a wide receiver.
The Patriots selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft and he spent last season on the practice squad for the Super Bowl LIII champions.
The 25-year-old was waived to clear space for tight end Eric Saubert, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
Etling’s experimental shift to wide receiver and special-teams duties had been one of the most closely watched storylines for the team in training camp.
The notable comparisons were to New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and to the Patriots’ own Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl MVP receiver who played quarterback in college for Kent State.
Hill rushed 37 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes and returned 14 kicks for 348 yards with the Saints last season.
Etling had been bumped from New England’s QB depth chart following the selection of Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Stidham is listed third behind superstar Tom Brady and veteran backup Brian Hoyer.
Saubert, who was a fifth-round choice in the 2017 NFL Draft, caught five passes for 48 yards last season. The Patriots sent a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in the trade, according to NFL Network.
–Field Level Media
Tiger feels ‘good’ as he arrives at Medinah
Tiger Woods arrived at the BMW Championship on Tuesday and announced “I feel good” after withdrawing from last week’s event due to injury.
“Feel a lot better than I felt last week,” Woods said via Golfweek.com. “Felt good this morning so I thought I’d give it a go.”
Woods withdrew before the second round of The Northern Trust on Friday morning, citing a “mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness.” He struggled a day earlier, shooting an opening-round 4-over-par 75 in the first of three events of the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.
Woods, 43, dropped from 28th to 38th in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 advanced to this week’s no-cut tournament at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago, but he has work to do to make the 30-man field for next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.
According to projections on PGATour.com, Woods needs a solo 11th-place finish to play next week.
The reigning Masters champion was expected to undergo treatment Tuesday and participate in Wednesday’s pro-am, with a 7:50 a.m. ET tee time. He has a tee time of 11:54 a.m. ET for Thursday’s opening round, going off with Billy Horschel and C.T. Pan.
Since winning his 15th major, Woods has played in five events, missing the cut at the PGA Championship and Open Championship, tying for ninth at the Memorial, tying for 21st at the U.S. Open and withdrawing last week.
–Field Level Media
Giants WR Tate loses appeal of four-game ban
New York
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate lost the appeal of his four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Tate’s appeal was heard by an arbiter in New York on Tuesday. Tate will reportedly forfeit $465,000 in base salary.
Tate will be eligible to return to the Giants on Sept. 30, one day after the club’s Week 4 game against the Washington Redskins.
Tate previously indicated that the positive test came from a prescribed fertility medication.
After the suspension was initially announced on July 27, Tate released a statement.
“This past April, during the offseason, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning,” the statement began. “I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient on the league’s banned substance list. I immediately discontinued use, I reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and I spoke with my coaches and general manager. I did all of this well before a failed test was even confirmed.”
The Giants signed Tate, 31, to a four-year, $37.5 million contract during the offseason. He spent the 2018 season with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, catching 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns.
Over nine NFL seasons, Tate has 611 receptions for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Cody Latimer is expected to join the starting lineup during Tate’s suspension. The 26-year-old has 46 catches for 635 yards and four touchdowns in 51 games over five NFL campaigns.
–Field Level Media
WR Brown rejoins Raiders after helmet grievance
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown returned to training camp
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown returned to training camp Tuesday in Napa, Calif., one day after losing his helmet grievance with the NFL.
Brown had not been with the team since he left practice early on July 30.
The 31-year-old veteran had sought permission to wear his old helmet, which is no longer certified. He revealed his feelings about the decision on his Instagram account.
“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown wrote Monday.
Pro Football Talk reported Monday that the NFL will let Brown wear his preferred Schutt Air Advantage helmet if he can find one that is less than 10 years old.
On Tuesday, Brown turned to Twitter for help locating one. “I’m looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
He caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance: Race for top 30 heats up at BMW Championship
Field Level Media's Golf
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Northern Trust (Patrick Reed)
THIS WEEK: BMW Championship, Aug. 15-18
Medinah CC No. 3, Medinah, Ill. (Par 72, 7,657 yards)
Purse: $9.25 million (Winner: $1.665 million)
Defending champion: Keegan Bradley
FedEx Cup leader: Brooks Koepka
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12-3 p.m. (GC), 3-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12-2 p.m. (GC), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
NOTES: The is the second of the three FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments and is a no-cut event. The top 30 players in the rankings after the BMW Championship will advance to next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the top-ranked player will begin the tournament with a two-shot lead over the No. 2 player. … Tiger Woods is No. 38 in the standings after withdrawing from The Northern Trust with an oblique injury. The defending Tour Championship winner is projected to need an 11th-place finish or higher to advance to Atlanta. Woods won the PGA Championship at Medinah in 1999 and 2006. … Kevin Na withdrew on Monday to be with his wife, who is expecting the couple’s second child. … Paul Casey returns after sitting out The Northern Trust to spend time with family. … Course No. 3 has held the Ryder Cup (2012), three U.S. Opens (1949, 1975 and 1990), two PGA Championships (1999, 2006) and three Western Opens (1946, 1962 and 1966).
BEST BETS: Koepka (8/1 by PointsBet) is a three-time winner this season and wants to secure the No. 1 spot for the coveted two-shot cushion entering Atlanta. … Despite missing two cuts in his last eight PGA Tour starts, Jon Rahm (10/1) is on a hot streak with a win, a pair of T-3s and two top-10 finishes in the other six events. He was leading on the back nine at The Northern Trust on Sunday but suffered another string of late errors to fall short. … England’s Justin Rose (16/1) is trying to become the first player to successfully defend as a FedEx Cup champion. He is coming off a T-10 at The Northern Trust and has not finished worse than T-20 in his past five events. … Byeon-Hun (Ben) An is a gut shot play at 80/1. He has finished T-13, T-32, 3rd and T-38 in his past four events while rising into the world top 50. An has three career international victories, with the most recent coming in 2015.
NEXT WEEK: Tour Championship, East Lake, Atlanta
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Ladies Scottish Open (Mi Jung Hur)
THIS WEEK: OFF
NEXT TOURNAMENT: CP Women’s Open, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 22-25
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Senior Open Championship (Bernhard Langer)
THIS WEEK: DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Aug. 16-18
En-Joi Golf Course, Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.05 million (Winner: $307,500)
Defending champion: Bart Bryant
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron
Television: Friday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 2-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: Bryant is a two-time winner of the event. His first Champions Tour victory came during his rookie season in Endicott in 2013. … Fred Couples, who won the 1991 B.C. Open at En-Joie, returns to compete at the course for the first time in 24 years. … Langer is fifth in Cup standings following his victory at The Senior Open. … Retief Goosen won the Senior Players and finished T-3 at the Senior Open in his past two events. He was also fourth at the Senior PGA Championship … Kevin Sutherland shot a 59 in the second round in 2014 at En-Joie.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.
–Field Level Media
Giants owner hopes rookie QB Jones won’t have to play
New York Giants owner John Mara is rooting for Eli Manning.
Asked by SNY what he thought an ideal 2019 season would look like, Mara said the 38-year-old Manning is the Giants’ present and rookie first-rounder Daniel Jones is the franchise’s future.
“I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field,” Mara said. “That would be in an ideal world, you’d like to see that. At the end of the day it’s going to be a decision by the head coach as to when, or if, Daniel ends up playing this year.”
Manning is 8-23 as the starter over the past two seasons, throwing 40 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions during that span.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection enters his 15th NFL season ranked seventh all-time in passing yards (55,981) and eighth in TD passes (360).
The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut last week.
Mara said he would be happy if Jones never took a snap this season.
“I’d be very happy with that because that means we’re having a great year and Eli’s having a great year,” he said.
–Field Level Media
Book removes Luck prop bets
The uncertain nature of Andrew Luck's injury situation and timetable
The uncertain nature of Andrew Luck’s injury situation and timetable for return has led DraftKings to remove the Indianapolis Colts quarterback from multiple 2019 player future prop bets.
Luck returned from shoulder surgery to throw for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2018. However, he injured his calf in April and has only taken part in three training camp practices.
DraftKings still listed his over/under total passing yards at 4,450.50 (-110 moneyline) last week. Only Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (4,650.50) and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan (4,575.50) were projected to throw for more yards this season.
But the sportsbook had removed multiple Luck-related future prop bets on Tuesday after Colts owner Jim Irsay said the soon-to-be 30-year-old quarterback has a “small little bone” injury in his left leg.
“I know everyone’s had their questions about Andrew and that sort of thing, but I really feel very confident that he’s going to find his way through this thing,” Irsay said. “I think after the (Kevin) Durant things (that) everyone’s erring on the side of caution, but quite frankly this is not even in the Achilles tendon. It’s in another area. It’s a bone. You know I’m not good at these things. … It’s a small little bone.”
Over/under prop bets on Luck are not being offered by DraftKings for passing yards or passing touchdowns in 2019.
However, he is still being offered at +650 to lead the NFL in passing yards, behind only Mahomes (+400) and Ryan (+475). He is +600 along with Ryan to lead the league in touchdowns, with Mahomes the clear betting favorite at +350.
Luck is also still listed as the second betting favorite to win the NFL MVP award (+900) behind Mahomes (+600).
PointsBets and FanDuel are not listing player-related over/unders, but Luck is +900 by FanDuel to win MVP (Mahomes is +600). He is offered at +700 by both books to lead the league in passing yards and +450 by PointsBet and +420 by FanDuel to lead the league in passing TDs.
Luck is also being offered at +2200 by FanDuel to win Super Bowl MVP honors.
–Field Level Media
Byrd seeking kidney donor for mother
Byrd seeking kidney donor for mother
Five-time PGA Tour champion Jonathan Byrd turned to social media hoping to find a kidney donor for his mother.
“Her best possible option is to find a living donor with O positive or O negative blood type,” Byrd said in a video posted Monday on Twitter. “Up to this point, she’s had 12 friends and family come forward to donate their kidney but unfortunately no one has been approved a match yet. This would greatly improve her quality of life.”
Byrd, 41, said his mother, Jo, is battling kidney disease. He lost his father, Jim, to brain cancer in 2009. His former caddie, Chuck Hoersch, passed away in 2012 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Byrd competed in 17 events on the PGA Tour in the 2019 season, posting his best finish in March when he placed fourth at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.
–Field Level Media
Report: WR Brown to rejoin Raiders on Tuesday
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown will be at
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown will be at training camp Tuesday in Napa, Calif., ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Brown, who lost his helmet grievance against the NFL on Monday, has not been with the team since he left practice early on July 30.
The 31-year-old veteran had sought permission to wear his old helmet, which is no longer certified. He revealed his feelings about the decision on his Instagram account.
“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown wrote Monday.
Pro Football Talk reported Monday that the NFL will let Brown wear his preferred Schutt Air Advantage helmet if he can find one that is less than 10 years old.
On Tuesday, Brown turned to Twitter for help locating one. “I’m looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
He caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Colts owner says QB Luck has bone injury
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said the reason for star quarterback Andrew Luck’s extended absence from practice is related to a “small little bone” in his left leg.
Luck is known to be dealing with a calf injury, but Irsay’s comments Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio suggest the four-time Pro Bowl passer may have multiple ailments.
“I know everyone’s had their questions about Andrew and that sort of thing, but I really feel very confident that he’s going to find his way through this thing,” Irsay said. “I think after the (Kevin) Durant things (that) everyone’s erring on the side of caution, but quite frankly this is not even in the Achilles tendon. It’s in another area. It’s a bone. You know I’m not good at these things. … It’s a small little bone.”
Luck, who turns 30 next month, originally injured his calf in April and has only participated (in limited fashion) in three practices in training camp.
Luck was the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2018, passing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns after sitting out the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury.
The Colts open the regular season Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s possible a third quarterback would be kept on the 53-man roster behind Jacoby Brissett, who would start in Luck’s absence.
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers sign veteran S Stewart
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran safety Darian Stewart on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.
Entering his 10th NFL campaign, the 31-year-old Stewart won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.
He has appeared in 130 games (91 starts) with the Broncos (2015-18), Baltimore Ravens (2014) and St. Louis Rams (2010-13) since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina.
Stewart has registered 439 tackles, 11 interceptions, six forced fumble and five sacks.
Denver released him in March in a cost-cutting move that saved the team nearly $3.5 million against the 2019 salary cap.
The team also announced that defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo has been waived.
–Field Level Media
