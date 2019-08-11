Steelers WR coach Drake dies at 62
The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, who died Sunday morning.
Drake, who joined the Steelers in 2018, was 62. No information about the cause of his death was available.
Team owner Art Rooney issued a statement honoring Drake on Sunday morning.
“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning,” it begins. “Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.”
“Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”
Drake played wide receiver at Western Kentucky before embarking on a short pro career that saw him spend time with the Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League.
Drake returned to Western Kentucky as a graduate assistant, eventually moving up to become a position coach. He also coached at Georgia, Baylor and Texas before breaking into the NFL as a wide receivers coach with the Chicago Bears from 2004-12, He held the same position with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17.
The Steelers canceled their practice on Sunday.
Cardinals: ‘Inexcusable’ team VP was arrested on suspicion of DUI
Ron Minegar, the exeutive vice president and COO of the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, with the team releasing a stern statement Sunday afternoon.
“Ron Minegar’s actions last night are inexcusable. He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself,” the team statement began. “According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.”
It is the second straight summer that a Cardinals executive has been arrested on a drunk-driving charge, and the repercussions were serious the first time.
Last July, it was general manager Steve Keim. The team suspended him for five weeks and fined him $200,000 after he entered a guilty plea to extreme DUI.
In Minegar’s case, police in Chandler, Ariz., said he initially was pulled over for speeding, driving in a bike lane and failing to drive in one lane of traffic on Saturday night. Upon further investigation, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, cited and released.
Minegar, 60, is in his 20th year with the Cardinals.
Ravens trade K Vedvik to Vikings
The Baltimore Ravens traded kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The Ravens said they are receiving an “undisclosed draft pick” in exchange. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported it was a 2020 fifth-round pick.
Several teams had contacted the Ravens about Vedvik after the 25-year-old Norwegian drilled four field goals, including a 55-yarder, in Thursday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville.
Vedvik also connected from 26, 29 and 45 yards and averaged 55.5 yards on two punts during the 29-0 victory against the Jaguars.
Baltimore already has Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Dan Bailey is currently the kicker in Minnesota.
Vedvik, who played college football at Marshall, also had a strong preseason with the Ravens last year, but was placed on the non-football injury list in September after he was the victim of an assault.
Vedvik was found with substantial facial injuries and bruises on the back of his head in East Baltimore and taken to the hospital. He reportedly told police he had no memory of the assault.
Cards activate TE Clay, CB Williams from PUP list
The Arizona Cardinals activated tight end Charles Clay and cornerback Brandon Williams from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.
Clay was sidelined with a knee injury and Williams has been dealing with a back issue. The moves leave only offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee) on Arizona’s PUP list.
Clay, 30, signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in February after four seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2011-14) and four with the Buffalo Bills (2015-18).
Clay caught 21 passes for 184 yards in 13 games in 2018 and has 339 career receptions for 3,631 yards and 23 touchdowns in 112 games.
Williams, 26, was Arizona’s third-round pick in 2016. He has 33 tackles in 45 career games, including 10 stops in 16 games last season.
Jets CB Johnson (hamstring) sidelined indefinitely
New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson injured a hamstring in practice Sunday and will be sidelined indefinitely.
The 29-year-old veteran apparently suffered the injury on a long interception return.
“Anytime a guy that makes a living has a hamstring … we’ll see how it goes,” coach Adam Gase said, per ESPN. “He’s going to have to get a lot of treatment and strengthen it up, and we’ll get him back as fast as possible.”
Johnson made 10 starts in his first season with the Jets in 2018, registering 40 tackles, four interceptions and one fumble recovery. He signed a five-year, $72.5 million deal with $34 million in guarantees in March 2018.
He has appeared in 95 career games (72 starts) with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012-17) and the Jets and has 22 interceptions, four of them returned for touchdowns.
49ers OT Coleman has surgery on broken leg
San Francisco 49ers tackle Shon Coleman had surgery Sunday to repair a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle suffered in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Coleman, 27, was injured in the first quarter and left the game on a cart with an air cast around his lower right leg.
A third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Coleman was traded to the 49ers in August 2018.
He appeared in 23 games for the Browns, including 16 starts in 2017, and was expected to be the 49ers’ swing tackle behind starters Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey this season.
Report: Broncos RB Riddick (shoulder) out six to eight weeks
Denver Broncos running back Theo Riddick will be out six to eight weeks with a slight shoulder fracture, according to a report Sunday.
Mike Kils of 9News in Denver said Riddick sustained the injury Thursday night in the Broncos’ preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He said surgery won’t be required.
Starting fullback Andy Janovich also is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a partially torn pec muscle Thursday in Seattle.
Both players likely will be on the inactive list for at least the first two games of the regular season: Sept. 8 at Oakland and Sept. 15 against Chicago.
The Broncos signed Riddick to a one-year deal for $2.5 million, with $1 million guaranteed, just a week ago after the Detroit Lions released him.
The 28-year-old Riddick, a sixth-round draft choice out of Notre Dame in 2013, had spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, utilized as a third-down back after beginning his career on special teams. In 84 career games, Riddick has rushed 288 times for 1,023 yards, with 285 catches for 2,238 yards. He has scored 19 touchdowns.
Jets K Catanzaro retires at 28
The New York Jets were forced to find a replacement on Sunday after kicker Chandler Catanzaro announced his retirement.
The 28-year-old Catanzaro missed two of three extra point tries in the Jets’ preseason opener on Thursday.
Catanzaro was the only kicker in camp, so the Jets signed free agent Taylor Bertolet after a tryout on Saturday.
Bertolet was with the Jets during training camp last year but has yet to play in a regular-season game. He most recently played for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football league. With Salt Lake, he made nine of his 14 field goal attempts, including four of seven from over 50 yards
Catanzaro entered the league with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 and spent three seasons there. He spent the next season with the Jets before splitting the 2018 between with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.
He leaves the NFL having made 83.8 percent of his career field goal attempts and 92.9 percent of his extra point tries.
Giants rookie CB Baker to have MRI on knee
New York Giants rookie cornerback Deandre Baker was scheduled for an MRI on Sunday after he “felt something” in practice, coach Pat Shurmur said.
The 2019 first-round pick (30th overall) from Georgia had one tackle in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Jets.
Baker, 21, has been working with the first team at cornerback opposite veteran Janoris Jenkins during training camp.
Baker started 12 games for the Bulldogs last season, registering 40 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed.
Browns sign TE Gathers
The Cleveland Browns signed tight end Rico Gathers on Sunday and released tight end/fullback Orson Charles.
The Dallas Cowboys, who selected Gathers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, waived him earlier this week.
Gathers played college basketball at Baylor, and the Cowboys drafted him in hopes he’d become the next Antonio Gates, who turned into an All-Pro with the Chargers franchise after a basketball career at Kent State.
But in three years in Dallas, Gathers caught just three passes for 45 yards.
If he makes the final roster in Cleveland, Gathers must serve a one-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
The discipline is related to Gathers’ arrest on Aug. 31, 2018, in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March and avoided jail time.
Gruden: Raiders ‘supporting’ Brown on helmet stance
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden defended wide receiver Antonio Brown to reporters on Saturday night, dismissing criticisms of Browns’ injured feet and insistence on using his old helmet.
Speaking after opening the preseason with a 14-3 home win over the Los Angeles Rams, Gruden said the team understands why Brown wants to stick with his old helmet, a model that has been discontinued and is no longer approved by the league.
“He has a strong feeling about what he’s worn on his head, and we’re supporting him,” Gruden said. “We understand the league’s position as well, so we’re in a tough spot, and we hope Antonio is here soon because he’s exciting to be around. I’m excited. I’ve got some plays for him. I hope we can start calling them.”
ESPN reported Friday that Brown has threatened to retire if not allowed to use his old helmet, as he believes newer models interfere with his vision. The report also said the helmet issue was the primary reason Brown has been absent from training camp in Napa, Calif., rather than frostbite-type symptoms on his feet reportedly caused by a cryotherapy mishap.
NFL Network reported Friday that things have been anything but peaceful between Brown and the Raiders, who acquired the wide receiver via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason. Among other issues, Brown has been chronically late, distracted by technology during meetings and does not communicate with team officials and coaches, per the report.
Gruden shook off those reports Saturday and again defended his wideout.
“I support this guy,” Gruden said of Brown. “I think that’s what needs to be said. I don’t know what anybody’s writing or what anybody thinks, but this foot injury wasn’t his fault. This was a total accident. It really wasn’t his fault, and it’s a serious injury.
“I know that some people are [joking about] it, but it’s really not a laughing matter. The guy is hurt, he didn’t do anything wrong, and the helmet thing is a personal matter to him.”
Brown has practiced just twice since training camp began, and not since the end of July.
As for the helmet dispute, Brown had a conference call with an independent arbitrator on Friday after filing a grievance against the league. ESPN reports no ruling has been issued, though one could come soon.
Gruden sounded confident that Brown will be on the field with the Raiders this season, regardless of the outcome with the helmet.
“I’ve got a feeling he would play with no helmet — that’s how much he loves to play,” Gruden said. “But I’m not going to put words in anybody’s mouth. We’re going to support him, and whatever his decision is, we’ll stand by it. But we’re confident that he’s going to be a huge factor for the Raiders for years to come.”
NFL roundup: Raiders handle Rams in opener
Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman combined for 266 passing yards, and Peterman chipped in 56 rushing yards as the Oakland Raiders won their preseason opener 14-3 over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.
With starter Derek Carr sitting out, Glennon opened and went 17 of 25 for 200 yards, though he threw two interceptions. Peterman followed and finished 9 of 12 for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also ripped off a 50-yard run, weaving through the Rams defense.
Blake Bortles was quiet in his Rams debut, going 3 of 8 for 50 yards. As they typically have under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams sat all of their starters.
Chiefs 38, Bengals 17
Patrick Mahomes was perfect on his lone drive, completing four passes for 66 yards, and rookies Mecole Hardman and Darwin Thompson each scored as Kansas City handled visiting Cincinnati.
Hardman, a second-round pick, turned a pop pass from Kyle Shurmur into a 17-yard touchdown. Thompson, a sixth-rounder, had a 29-yard catch-and-run score from Chase Litton.
Andy Dalton was sharp for Cincinnati, going 7 of 9 for 80 yards, while fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley went 13 of 18 for 109 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
49ers 17, Cowboys 9
Third-round rookie receiver Jalen Hurd scored a pair of touchdowns, and San Francisco rallied past visiting Dallas.
Hurd had just three catches, but he turned one into a 20-yard score and another into a 4-yarder, which gave the 49ers the lead early in the fourth quarter. Second-round rookie wideout Deebo Samuel chipped in 75 total yards on three touches, including a 45-yard reception.
Dak Prescott completed all four of his passes for 23 yards, leading the Cowboys to a field goal on his only drive. Backup Cooper Rush finished 16 of 26 for 142 yards.
Reports: Packers fear LB Burks has torn pec
Linebacker Oren Burks, a projected starter for the Green Bay Packers, reportedly tore a pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports Saturday.
As a rookie in 2018, he missed the first two games of the season while recovering from a shoulder injury and saw limited action, despite starting four games. He made 24 tackles on the season.
The Packers selected the Vanderbilt product in the third round of last year’s draft.
Coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday that he didn’t know if Burks would be out long term.
“Honestly, I don’t really know anything right now,” LaFleur told reporters. “It’s kind of wait and see, but I hope not.”
Burks, 24, sustained the injury in the first quarter of the preseason game on Thursday against the Houston Texans.
NFL notebook: Cardinals release DE Philon after arrest
The Arizona Cardinals released defensive end Darius Philon on Saturday, a day after he was arrested on an aggravated assault charge.
Philon, 25, appeared in court on Saturday and was granted a $5,000 secured appearance bond.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred in the Phoenix area in May in which he allegedly threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club, TMZ reported.
In March, Arizona signed Philon to a two-year deal worth $10 million with $5 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus.
–Linebacker Oren Burks, a projected starter for the Green Bay Packers, reportedly tore a pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports.
As a rookie in 2018, he missed the first two games of the season while recovering from a shoulder injury and saw limited action, despite starting four games. He made 24 tackles.
The Packers selected the Vanderbilt product in the third round of last year’s draft.
–The Detroit Lions signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to compete for the backup role behind Matthew Stafford.
Johnson, 33, was 1-2 as a starter for the Washington Redskins last season, completing 52 of 91 passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Lions gave the free agent a one-year deal after losing No. 2 quarterback Tom Savage to an apparent concussion in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots.
–Jacksonville could be without two key pieces on offense when quarterback Nick Foles makes his Jaguars debut in the regular-season opener.
Wide receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson “are really trying hard … but I don’t know if they are going to be ready for the season,” coach Doug Marrone said.
Lee, 27, is working his way back after missing last season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. He was the Jaguars’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, Lee had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.
–Longtime Baltimore Ravens defensive back Lardarius Webb retired at age 33.
Webb played cornerback and safety for nine seasons in Baltimore before sitting out the 2018 NFL season after being released by the Ravens that March.
He played in 127 regular-season games (86 starts) and tallied 15 interceptions, five sacks and 480 tackles.
–The Seattle Seahawks signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett in a depth move at quarterback.
The Seahawks also added linebacker Juwon Young, an undrafted rookie out of Marshall. In corresponding moves, the team waived linebacker Chris Worley and safety Marwin Evans.
Seattle has Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith as backups to starting quarterback Russell Wilson, but Smith is out for at least a week because of a cyst on his knee and might not be available for the second preseason game on Aug. 18 at the Minnesota Vikings.
–The Detroit Lions activated defensive end Trey Flowers from the physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve.
Signed to a five-year, $90 million contract in March, Flowers has been recovering from surgery on his shoulder following his victory with New England in Super Bowl LIII.
Flowers, who turns 26 next Friday, played in 46 games (37 starts) for the Patriots and registered 21 sacks, 164 tackles and 59 quarterback hits from 2015-18.
–The Buffalo Bills placed oft-injured cornerback E.J. Gaines on injured reserve, according to reports.
The Bill signed Gaines, 27, to a one-year deal in March. Gaines has played in just 43 games since entering the league in 2014.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran offensive lineman Evan Smith.
The interior lineman, who had been with the team for the past five seasons, was set to make $2 million this season.
–The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Rishard Matthews.
Matthews logged just one catch for seven yards in the Saints’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He left camp a day later.
Bills sign CB Munnerlyn, put Gaines on IR
The Buffalo Bills signed veteran cornerback Captain Munnerlyn to fill the void of E.J. Gaines, who was placed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.
Munnerlyn, 31, spent last year with the Carolina Panthers, notching an interception and nine pass breakups in 16 games (five starts). It was his second year in his second stint with Carolina, after playing there from 2009-13, crossing paths with current Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.
With McDermott as his D-coordinator in 2012 and 2013, Munnerlyn had 21 pass breakups and four interceptions, all returned for touchdowns, across 32 games.
The 10-year veteran has 12 interceptions and 64 pass breakups in 154 career games (85 starts).
Gaines, 27, returned to the Bills — whom he played for in 2017 — in March after spending a year with the Cleveland Browns. He missed 10 games last season and five in each of the previous two seasons.
Through four NFL campaigns with Cleveland, Buffalo and the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Gaines has four interceptions and 33 pass breakups in 43 games (38 starts).
The Bills also signed offensive lineman Demetrius Rhaney and defensive tackle Roderick Young. Those roster spots were made available when offensive lineman Nico Siragusa was released and defensive tackle Robert Thomas was placed on IR with a knee injury.
Cardinals DE Philon’s status uncertain after arrest
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury declined to answer questions Saturday about the future of defensive end Darius Philon, who was arrested on Friday.
“Obviously, we’re aware of the situation and the serious allegations,” Kingsbury said. “It’s been reported to the league. We will allow that process from the legal perspective and the league’s standpoint to move forward, and we aren’t allowed to comment further at this time.”
Kingsbury would not say whether the team had suspended Philon, though the 25-year-old reportedly was not present when the Cardinals practiced on Saturday.
Instead, he appeared in court and was granted a $5,000 secured appearance bond, and the judge gave him permission to leave the state for work-related matters.
Philon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred in the Phoenix area in May in which he allegedly threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club, gossip site TMZ reported.
In March, Arizona signed Philon to a two-year deal worth $10 million with $5 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus.
The 6-foot-1, 286-pound lineman was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. He played in all 16 games with the Chargers last season, starting 13, recording four sacks, 33 tackles and a forced fumble.
If Philon can’t play for the Cardinals, rookie Zach Allen, a third-round draft pick from Boston College, is next in line to assume Philon’s starting job.
Cardinals release DE Philon after arrest
The Arizona Cardinals released defensive end Darius Philon on Saturday, a day after he was arrested on an aggravated assault charge.
Earlier Saturday, coach Kliff Kingsbury declined to answer questions about Philon’s future.
“Obviously, we’re aware of the situation and the serious allegations,” Kingsbury said. “It’s been reported to the league. We will allow that process from the legal perspective and the league’s standpoint to move forward, and we aren’t allowed to comment further at this time.”
Philon, 25, appeared in court on Saturday and was granted a $5,000 secured appearance bond. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred in the Phoenix area in May in which he allegedly threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club, TMZ reported.
In March, Arizona signed Philon to a two-year deal worth $10 million with $5 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus.
The 6-foot-1, 286-pound lineman was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. He played in all 16 games with the Chargers last season, starting 13, recording four sacks, 33 tackles and a forced fumble.
With Philon’s release, rookie Zach Allen, a third-round draft pick from Boston College, is next in line to assume a starting job.
“I like what Zach Allen has brought, and I’m really excited that we have him here,” Kingsbury said earlier about Allen, praising his coachability and how hard he’s worked. “We think he has a heck of a future.”
Still, the Cardinals could be seeking reinforcements at the position. They previously released former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche and waived Vincent Valentine, who had injury issues.
Jags not counting on WR Lee, OT Robinson for opener
Jacksonville could be without two key pieces on offense when quarterback Nick Foles makes his Jaguars debut in the regular-season opener.
Wide receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson “are really trying hard … but I don’t know if they are going to be ready for the season,” coach Doug Marrone said Saturday.
Lee, 27, is working his way back after missing last season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. He was the Jaguars’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, Lee had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.
Robinson, the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, started 15 games as a rookie and two games in 2018 before missing most of the season with a torn ACL.
Both are on the physically unable to perform list.
Marrone said he had considered Saturday’s practice as a “benchmark” to whether Lee and Robinson would be ready for the opener on Sept. 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We just can’t get them over the hump,” Marrone said. “We have to go and start preparing to play without them, unfortunately. And it could be change, but it’ll be tough.”
Former Ravens DB Webb announces retirement
Longtime Baltimore Ravens defensive back Lardarius Webb retired Saturday at age 33.
Webb played cornerback and safety for nine seasons in Baltimore before sitting out the 2018 NFL season after being released by the Ravens that March.
He played in 127 regular season games (86 starts) and tallied 15 interceptions, five sacks and 480 tackles.
Webb thanked the Ravens for taking a chance on an undersized player in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Nicholls State.
“You all gave me an opportunity to show the world, to give other little kids that don’t have that size, might not be the fastest, to give them that hope, and say that they can do it‚” Webb said, per the Baltimore Sun. “Lardarius Webb did it. He was 160-some pounds. My thing was making kids believe. You all gave me an opportunity to let my light shine.”
Webb is the only player in Ravens history to return a punt, kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Reed takes 1-shot lead at Northern Trust
Patrick Reed shot a 4-under-par 67 to grab the lead in Saturday’s third round at The Northern Trust, the first stop on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.
He holds a one-shot advantage on Mexico’s Abraham Ancer going into Sunday’s final round at Liberty National Golf Club in Paramus, N.J. Reed is at 14-under 199.
Ancer shot a 68 Saturday, his highest round of the tournament.
Brandt Snedeker made the big move of the round, notching a 63 and holding a share of third place with Spain’s Jon Rahm (69) at 12 under.
Even though Tiger Woods withdrew a day earlier, there could be plenty of excitement as the tournament winds down.
The upper part of the leaderboard includes Englishmen Danny Willett (66) and Justin Rose (69), along with Harold Varner III (68), at 11 under.
Reed, who began the round two shots off the top, didn’t have a bogey in the tournament until the par-4 15th. He posted a birdie two holes later.
Ancer moved into the lead with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 12-14. But his bogey on the 16th cost him the outright lead as Reed’s late birdie reconfigured the top spots.
Ancer birdied all three par-5 holes Saturday. He missed the cut in his previous two tournaments, so he hadn’t played a weekend round on the PGA Tour since mid-June at the Travelers Championship.
Second-round leader Dustin Johnson fell to a 10th-place tie at 9 under after a 74. Johnson is a two-time winner of playoff-opening tournaments, though at other venues.
Jordan Spieth had another troublesome start to the weekend, continuing a trend throughout the season. His 74 dropped him to 8 under and into a tie for 13th place.
A week earlier in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., Spieth’s third-round 77 knocked from contention all the way out of the tournament as he missed the secondary cut.
Lions activate DE Flowers, place WR Kearse on IR
The Detroit Lions activated defensive end Trey Flowers from the physically unable to perform list Saturday and placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve.
Signed to a five-year, $90 million contract in March, Flowers has been recovering from surgery on his shoulder following his victory with New England in Super Bowl LIII.
Flowers, who turns 26 next Friday, played in 46 games (37 starts) for the Patriots and registered 21 sacks, 164 tackles and 59 quarterback hits from 2015-18.
Kearse, 29, suffered a broken left leg on Detroit’s first possession in Thursday’s preseason opener against New England.
Kearse caught 37 passes for 371 yards and one touchdown in 14 games with the New York Jets in 2018.
He has appeared in 99 games with the Seattle Seahawks (2012-16) and Jets (2017-18), registering 255 receptions for 3,290 yards and 17 scores.
