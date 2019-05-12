Steelers sign first-round LB Bush for reported $18.9M
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Devin Bush to his rookie contract Sunday, a four-year deal with a fifth-year option reportedly worth nearly $19 million.
The Steelers traded three picks to the Denver Broncos to move up to the No. 10 slot to draft the 20-year-old Michigan star last month. The Broncos received Pittsburgh’s first- and second-round selections in 2019 and a 2020 third-rounder.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the total value of Bush’s deal at $18,871,768, all fully guaranteed.
Bush was a consensus All-American and named the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 66 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Wolverines. In 2017, he posted career highs with 95 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
“He’s an all situations linebacker,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “A three-down type of guy, versus the run, versus the pass, be it in coverage or in pressures. Those are just the tangible things.
“We were equally excited about his intangibles. He comes from a football family. He is a football guy. Everyone speaks very highly of him not only as a player, but a person. His leadership skills are unquestioned. The position he plays is like a defensive quarterback and I think that is something that comes very natural to him.”
Bush’s father, Devin Bush Sr., played safety in the NFL for eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (1995-98), St. Louis Rams (1999-2000) and Cleveland Browns (2001-02).
–Field Level Media
The Miami Dolphins signed former Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on Sunday.
A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by Cincinnati, Walton was released last month by the Bengals following his third arrest in 2019.
“I’m trying to leave an impression on the coaches. I’m trying to leave a lasting mark on them,” Walton told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel during his weekend tryout. “I can’t really say too much about the other stuff (off) the field. But I know what I got to do while I’m here. That’s all I can talk about right now.”
Walton appeared in 14 games for Cincinnati as a 2018 rookie, rushing 14 times for 34 yards and catching five passes for 41 yards.
–The Philadelphia Eagles will sign former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Kessler, 26, was cut by Jacksonville earlier this week. Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2016 has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in 17 games (12 starts) with the Browns (2016-17) and Jaguars (2018).
–The New York Jets signed edge rusher Jachai Polite, a third-round draft pick from Florida. Over The Cap reported the contract is for four years and $3.6 million with a $1.22 million signing bonus.
With the Gators, he had 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2018.
–The Detroit Lions signed wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Jordan Smallwood following their rookie minicamp.
Kennedy is a former professional lacrosse player who played college football at Rhode Island’s Bryant University, tallying 57 catches for 888 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games in 2017. Smallwood was on the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted out of Oklahoma.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman received something special to add to his collection of three Super Bowl rings.
A college diploma.
Thirteen years after he entered Kent State with a year of community college under his belt, Edelman was back in Ohio on Saturday, walking in the graduation ceremony and later posing for photos with his proud parents.
Edelman shared on Instagram earlier in the week that he had earned his degree and would put on the cap and gown.
“It is important to me that I make my parents proud as I fulfill a promise that I made to them that I would, one day, be a college graduate,” he said. “I also want to set a great example for my daughter, so that when I talk about the importance of a college degree, I can show her that earning my degree was important to me.”
He was back on social media Saturday, sharing a photo of himself flanked presumably by his parents, that read: “Kent State class of 2019… we did it!” followed by a graduation cap emoji and “#13YearSenior.”
Teammates and friends had their fun with Edelman on social media.
“Who ever knew it could take 14 years to graduate college?” Tom Brady commented.
Edelman, who turns 33 later this month, played quarterback for the Golden Flashes for three seasons, completing 54.5 percent of his passes for nearly 5,000 yards with 30 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.
The Patriots selected Edelman in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
–Field Level Media
Matt Every was 6-under par through nine holes Saturday to take a one-stroke lead before the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas was suspended due to darkness.
Every began his day by holing out for eagle from 97 yards on the par-5 first hole before adding four birdies in a span of five holes from Nos. 4-8. The 35-year-old will look to maintain his momentum when play resumes Sunday at 7:30 a.m. local time.
“It was like a normal round of golf for me,” he said.
“Felt like it was playing super easy, so it wasn’t like I had time to be nervous about anything. I just needed to keep making birdies. But I got into a rhythm. Didn’t have to wait on the group in front of us once, I think, which was kind of nice.”
Saturday’s play was delayed several times because of inclement weather.
Every, after shooting 65 in each of the first two rounds, is at 18-under-par for the tournament.
“I got to keep my head down and keep going,” he said. “Once you start looking over your shoulder out here, it’s not going to work … especially on a course like this where the guys are shooting the grass off of it.”
South Korea’s Sung Kang, who tied the Trinity Forest Golf Club course record with a 10-under 61 on Friday, is in second at 17 under. He was 1 under through his first nine holes of Round 3. Tyler Duncan is two strokes behind him, firing a 3-under par total through nine holes Saturday.
Scott Piercy, Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini are tied for fourth at 13 under and were on the back nine when play was suspended.
Brooks Koepka, the top-ranked player in the field, is in a tie for seventh at 12 under after being 1 under through his first 10 holes of the third round. Dallas native Jordan Spieth is tied for 16th at 10 under after shooting 3 under through 11 holes.
Only 12 of the remaining 83 players in the field finished their third round Saturday, including Patrick Reed, who shot 4 under and is tied for 35th at 8 under for the tournament.
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden declared an open competition at quarterback, with first-round pick Dwayne Haskins joining Case Keenum and Colt McCoy after an impressive start in rookie camp.
“Yeah, for sure. We have to have that,” Gruden said Saturday. “I mean Case coming off the most experience is great. Colt has the most experience with this terminology in this system, and Dwayne was the 15th pick in the draft. We’ll see what happens.”
With Alex Smith expected to miss the 2019 season as recovers from a broken right leg, the Redskins traded a pair of late-round picks in 2020 to the Denver Broncos for the 31-year-old Keenum in March.
McCoy is still recovering from his own injury, a broken right fibula that has required three surgeries.
Haskins, 22, made the most of his lone season as the starter at Ohio State. He passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, setting 28 Buckeyes records and seven Big Ten marks.
“I’ll be ready for whatever the coaches want for me, whether that’s starting right away or next year or during the season,” Haskins said. “I’m just going to prepare like I’m the starter, and that’s with me in the weight room, me in the meeting rooms, me with the younger guys, me with the older guys. Every opportunity for me is an opportunity for me to showcase that I’m the guy.”
Even if Keenum begins the season as the starter, he is likely just the bridge until Haskins is ready.
Keenum passed for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and threw for 3,890 yards and 18 scores with the Broncos in 2018.
Gruden said Haskins is at “the very bare minimum” right now and still has much to learn.
“We’re going to go at it,” Gruden said. “Throw the ball out there let these guys compete really. I think he obviously displayed enough of a skill set to warrant the 15th pick in the draft and to give him an opportunity to see how far he can take this thing without a doubt.”
–Field Level Media
Will it be a journeyman or a former first-round draft pick who wins the starting quarterback job for the Miami Dolphins?
Coach Brian Flores said let the best man win.
The Dolphins begin organized team activities Monday, giving Flores his first look at his quarterbacks: Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 14th season and playing for his eighth team, and second-year player Josh Rosen, recently acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.
“As far as the quarterback position, like every other position, there’ll be competition there,” Flores told reporters.
“In that position, we’re looking for leadership, we’re looking for, obviously, accuracy, we’re looking for someone, who, for the most part, can lead the team. And put together successful drives and put us in good position in the run game and the pass game, from a protection standpoint. So there’s a lot that goes into it; it’s a leadership position and there’s going to be some competition at that position for sure.”
–Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy vowed to get on the field this season, but left in question whether that will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection, who voiced his displeasure with trade rumors this week and hasn’t been attending voluntary workouts, spoke about it with Spectrum Sports 360 host Mike Cairns at the Dick Vitale Gala in Tampa.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy said.
Pressed about whether that meant in Tampa Bay, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
–The New York Giants signed offensive lineman Mike Remmers to a reported one-year deal for $2.5 million with additional incentives.
After starting 16 games at right guard last season for the Minnesota Vikings, the 30-year-old will shift back to right tackle with the Giants.
–Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was invited to try out with the Miami Dolphins, despite pending criminal charges against him. “I think people deserve a second chance,” Miami coach Brian Flores told the Palm Beach Post.
Last month the Bengals waived Walton, a 2018 fourth-round pick, following his third arrest of 2019. The latest incident involved charges of marijuana possession, reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon.
–Dallas Cowboys running back Mike Weber will undergo an MRI exam after injuring his knee at rookie minicamp.
A seventh-round draft pick from Ohio State, Weber was injured during the morning session and did not participate in the afternoon workout.
–Field Level Media
Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was invited to try out with the Miami Dolphins, despite pending criminal charges against him.
“I think people deserve a second chance,” new Miami coach Brian Flores told the Palm Beach Post. “I believe that. I think that’s the case. I don’t want to judge people based on one incident. Two incidents. I think it’s a case-by-case situation for a player and for people in general. That’s kind of my stance.”
The Bengals waived Walton on April 6 after his third arrest of 2019. He was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana charge in January, a misdemeanor battery charge in February, and in April on possession of marijuana, reckless driving and felony concealed weapons charges from an alleged incident in March.
“He’s here on a tryout,” Flores said. “Obviously, talented player. But we want to take a look at him and see if he was a fit for us, on the field and off the field. I think he’s done a good job, really in the one day that he’s been here. So we’ll see how it goes.”
Flores said that the Dolphins brass had discussed Walton’s legal issues.
“Again, it’s a tryout,” Flores said. “And just that’s kind of part of the process. Getting to know him. And getting to see him on and off the field.”
Walton, 22, played his college football at Miami and was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw limited action last season, gaining 34 yards on 14 carries.
–Field Level Media
Will it be a journeyman or a former first-round draft pick who wins the starting quarterback job for the Miami Dolphins?
Coach Brian Flores said let the best man win.
The Dolphins begin organized team activities on Monday, which will give Flores his first look at his quarterbacks: Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 14th season and playing for his eighth team, and second-year player Josh Rosen, recently acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.
“As far as the quarterback position, like every other position, there’ll be competition there,” Flores told reporters. “In that position, we’re looking for leadership, we’re looking for, obviously, accuracy, we’re looking for someone, who, for the most part, can lead the team. And put together successful drives and put us in good position in the run game and the pass game, from a protection standpoint. So there’s a lot that goes into it, it’s a leadership position and there’s going to be some competition at that position for sure.”
Rosen, whom the Arizona Cardinals traded to make room for No. 1 draft pick Kyler Murray, is 22 and Fitzpatrick is 36. Flores said he isn’t in a hurry to rush Rosen into the starting job that was held by Ryan Tannehill the past six seasons.
“If [Fitzpatrick] wins the competition, absolutely I’m good with that,” Flores said. “I think that would be what’s best for the team and what’s best for the Miami Dolphins.”
If that happens, Flores still will have his eye on Rosen.
“Thankfully, we get to evaluate him every day in practice,” he said.
Flores said QB isn’t the only position that will have a competition.
“There’s going to be competition, really across the board on this team,” the first-year head coach said. “I don’t think that there’s any way to raise the level of a group than to create competition.”
The new-look Dolphins open the season Sept. 8 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.
–Field Level Media
The New York Giants signed offensive lineman Mike Remmers, the versatile veteran’s agent announced Saturday on Twitter.
After starting 16 games at right guard last season for the Minnesota Vikings, Remmers will shift back to right tackle with the Giants, according to agent Brett Tessler.
Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Remmers, 30, signed a five-year, $30 million deal with the Vikings in March 2017. He was released in March after two seasons in a cost-cutting move.
He has started 64 of his 65 NFL games over seven seasons with the Vikings, Carolina Panthers (2014-16) and San Diego Chargers (2013).
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys running back Mike Weber will undergo an MRI exam after injuring his knee Saturday at rookie minicamp.
A seventh-round draft pick from Ohio State, Weber was injured during the morning session and did not participate in the afternoon workout.
“Yeah, he hurt his knee in the practice so they’re going to get an MRI and just kind of check it out,” said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, per ESPN.
Weber rushed for 2,676 yards and 24 touchdowns in 38 games with the Buckeyes from 2016-18.
The Cowboys drafted Weber and Tony Pollard of Memphis (fourth round) as backups to two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott.
–Field Level Media
Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy vowed to get on the field this season on Friday night, but left in question whether that will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection, who voiced his displeasure with trade rumors earlier this week and hasn’t been attending voluntary workouts at the team’s headquarters, spoke about it with SpectrumSports 360 host Mike Cairns at the Dick Vitale Gala in Tampa.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy said.
Pressed about whether that meant in Tampa Bay, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
McCoy, the third overall pick in 2010 NFL Draft, has three years left on his contract and has been a pillar on otherwise subpar defenses for most of his career in Tampa.
McCoy’s base salary in 2019 is $13 million as he crosses the midway point of the six-year, $95.2 million deal he signed in 2016. His base salary is $10 million next season and $10.432 million in 2021.
New head coach Bruce Arians might have set the rumor mill in motion, unintentionally. At the NFL Spring Meeting in Arizona, Arians said every player should be at One Buc Place for workouts in April and May if they’re committed to winning.
“I’ve gotta evaluate him,” Arians said of the 31-year-old McCoy in March. “Guy’s up there in age, it’s different. It’s usually the age when they’re getting paid the most, and production and [pay] don’t match. So we’ve gotta find that out.”
General manager Jason Licht responded to those comments and questions about where McCoy was during workouts by saying he’s “the last person I would worry about. He’s a consummate pro. He’s always been one.”
–Field Level Media
On the same day the Seattle Seahawks officially announced the signing of defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, the team also reportedly plans to add veteran defensive tackle Al Woods.
Woods’ agency, SportsTrustAdvisors, posted news of the agreement on Twitter on Friday, with NFL Network reporting a deal to be signed that could be worth up to $2.5 million for next season.
Woods, 32, a captain last season with the Indianapolis Colts, has played for five NFL teams in his nine seasons in the league. That includes a two-game stint he spent with the Seahawks in his second year in 2011.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Woods is known as a bulky run-stopper in the middle of the defensive line. He recorded 24 tackles in 14 games (eight starts) last season with the Colts.
Originally a fourth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of LSU by the New Orleans Saints, who cut him before the season began, Woods has played for Tampa Bay (2010), Seattle (2011), Pittsburgh (2012-13), Tennessee (2014-16) and Indianapolis (2017-18).
He has 172 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his nine-year career.
–Field Level Media
If quarterback Kyler Murray’s first day of rookie minicamp with the Arizona Cardinals didn’t start so smoothly, he has an excuse: It must be the shoes.
“My feet hurt a little bit,” Murray said. “It’s been a long time since I put cleats on. I’ve been running around. The cleats were pretty new.”
Murray was missing his usual cleats, which weren’t delivered to the practice facility in time for the start of minicamp, so the backup pair didn’t have a comfortable feel.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects the proper pair to arrive for Saturday’s practice, so he wasn’t too worried about Murray’s quick feet. He basically liked what he saw Friday of the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma.
“Not bad,” Kliff Kingsbury said of Murray’s on-field debut. “Some familiarity with the system helps. He can really throw it. He’s got a presence about himself. I liked how he operated.”
The No. 1 overall draft pick who on Thursday signed his rookie contract, a four-year deal worth $35.1 million fully guaranteed, can buy all the shoes he wants now.
“It was good finally touching the field again,” Murray said. “A lot of this process has been just a lot of talk and evaluation and stuff like that. Just to actually be able to play football again, get out here with the guys and do what you love, it was fun.”
Other than the shoe issue, he was pleased with how the first day went, saying “it was great” to work with Kingsbury.
“Obviously, it’s only been day one, but I can already feel the rhythm going,” Murray added. “Hopefully, we can keep this thing going and do something good, do something great.”
Kingsbury, who began recruiting Murray during the quarterback’s sophomore year in high school, finally has the man he has wanted to coach.
“He’s been born and bred to do this. I’ve said it all along,” Kingsbury said Friday. “That’s his mentality. That’s what he’s always expected to do and be. So he’s kind of living it out right now. It might affect other people, but it doesn’t seem to affect him.”
With Murray jumping in feet first, there’s no telling how far he’ll take the Cardinals.
–Field Level Media
Despite raising eyebrows in the New York media by skipping voluntary team workouts two months after signing a contract with $27 million guaranteed, new Jets running back Le’Veon Bell intends to participate in the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.
According to the New York Daily News, head coach Adam Gase confirmed Friday that his star free agent pickup said he plans to show up when the Jets convene on a mandatory basis from June 4-6.
“We had a conversation about what was kind of his schedule,” Gase said. “We’ll kind of see how the (organized team activities) go. As of right now, I know the mandatory stuff … he said he was going to be here for that. So I don’t expect him to not show up.”
Bell preferred his Miami-area digs for offseason training as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including his full year spent in relative exile as a holdout.
The Daily News on Friday characterized the Jets as not “particularly pleased” that Bell, 27, has not shown up for the voluntary portion of the Jets’ offseason schedule, despite most other veterans attending. Earlier this week the former Steelers Pro Bowler explained why he preferred to work out on his own at this time of the year.
“When it’s time to play football…” Bell wrote on Instagram. “I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be…I’m not just tryna win football games, I want a ring. I want to desperately show everybody what I can REALLY do…I’ll take the heat right now, everybody will forget about that once January comes around.”
His new coach tried to downplay the situation on Friday.
“It’s voluntary,” Gase said. “Everybody can get upset about it. There’s no point. We know where he is. He’s working out. He’s always been ready. Every year that he’s played, he’s been ready to go. So that’s just what it is. If somebody doesn’t like it, then talk to the NFLPA.”
–Field Level Media
Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul will miss five to six months as a best-case scenario due to the broken neck he suffered in a car accident last week, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Friday.
A decision on whether Pierre-Paul will need neck surgery hasn’t yet been reached. “Very unfortunate,” Arians said of the situation. “All we can do is just pray and hope for the best and hope it’s one of those five- or six-month things and go from there.”
Pierre-Paul was injured in the early morning hours of May 2 when he lost control of his Ferrari and it veered off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier. It was raining at the time of the accident, according to the crash report. Pierre-Paul was not ticketed at the scene.
The loss of Pierre-Paul would be a big blow as even the hopeful scenario outlined by Arians would have him missing six to 10 games. Not having him at all in 2019 is also possible. Pierre-Paul had a team-best 12.5 sacks last season, his first with the Bucs after playing eight years for the New York Giants.
–Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, who has 48 career sacks, officially signed one-year, $9 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.
The signing of Ansah figures to help make up for the departure of Frank Clark, who was recently dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs after leading the team with 13 sacks last season. Defensive end Nate Orchard was released to open a roster spot for Ansah. The four-year veteran was signed by Seattle last month.
Coming off shoulder surgery after missing nine games in 2018, Ansah expects to be cleared by mid-August, according to the NFL Network. Ansah, who turns 30 on May 29, had four sacks and seven quarterback hits in seven games (two starts) while playing on the franchise tag ($17.1 million) for Detroit last season.
–The New England Patriots agreed to terms with receiver Dontrelle Inman on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.
Inman, 30, caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Indianapolis Colts last season. Inman’s best season came in 2016, when he established career highs of 58 receptions, 810 yards and four touchdowns for the then-San Diego Chargers.
Inman played for the Chargers from 2014-17 — including four games in 2017 after the move to Los Angeles — and also played for the Chicago Bears (eight games in 2017). He has 158 career receptions for 2,101 yards and 11 scores in 58 games (34 starts).
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kendell Beckwith will miss a second consecutive season after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Beckwith missed 2018 after having surgery to repair a broken ankle suffered in a single-car accident near his home in Louisiana. According to ESPN, there are fears his injury could be career-ending. He returned to practice late last season, but after three weeks, the team declined to add him to the active roster.
Beckwith, 24, played in all 16 games (11 starts) as a rookie third-round pick in 2017, collecting 73 tackles, two passes defensed and a sack. His NFL debut was his first in-game action since suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in November 2016 during his senior season at LSU.
–Field Level Media
Competitors awoke Friday to an unusual situation at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas: sweater weather.
It didn’t matter to Sung Kang, the South Korean who now lives in nearby Coppell, Texas. He shot a 10-under 61 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in the second round to tie the course record set last year by Marc Fleishman the first time the course played host to the tournament.
Kang — still seeking his first win on the PGA Tour — holds the lead after two rounds at 16-under 126, getting some serious breathing room from his nearest competitors, Matt Every and Tyler Duncan, who are at 12 under.
“It’s like perfect and awesome,” Kang said of the cool and sometimes windy day at the wide-open course. “Nice conditions for a low score.”
Kang admitted that 59, the PGA record for a round, did cross his mind, but he chose to play conservatively down the stretch rather than risk giving some shots back to the field.
“Conditions were so hard, you try to force it and the course is playing so tough out there,” he said. “So, just try to get the opportunity, probably try to hit it within 15 feet and if I make the putt, good. If I don’t, make par and get me going.
“I still think it was a great round.”
Kang played a bogey-free round, birdieing the opening hole and closing out the front nine with five straight birdies. He made it six in a row with a birdie on No. 10. He birdied all three of the course’s par-5s.
The weather seemed to be a bigger issue for many players.
At least Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, who is at 6-under 136 and tied for 17th, was ready for it.
“Had four layers on and felt a little bit like the Michelin Man,” he said after shooting a 2-under 69.
Dallas native Jordan Spieth was not. He had to call his wife and have her deliver some cool-weather gear after he got a dose of the conditions on the practice range.
“No excuses if you’re in your hometown,” he told reporters with a smile.
Spieth mixed seven birdies with a bogey and double bogey to finish the day 4 under. He is at 7 under through two rounds, in a tie for 10th.
Brooks Koepka is at 11 under after a 66 on Friday. Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini rounds out the top five, alone at 10 under after firing a 65.
–Field Level Media
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah officially signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.
Ansah, who has 48 career sacks, reportedly received a one-year, $9 million contract.
“I’m super excited,” Ansah told the team website after signing his contract. “This is a great team. The caliber of players who have been through here, they have a great coach out here, the environment, the organization, it’s just great. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
The signing of Ansah figures to help make up for the departure of Frank Clark, who was recently dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs after leading the team with 13 sacks last season..
Coming off of shoulder surgery after missing nine games in 2018, Ansah is expected to be cleared by mid-August, according to the NFL Network.
Ansah, who will turn 30 on May 29, had four sacks and seven quarterback hits in seven games (two starts) while playing on the franchise tag ($17.1 million) for the Detroit Lions last season, after posting 12 and 17, respectively, in 2017.
His best season came in 2015, when he had 14.5 sacks and 34 QB hits while earning his only Pro Bowl nod.
Drafted fifth overall by Detroit in 2013, Ansah has 110 quarterback hits in six NFL seasons.
The change of scenery appeals to Ansah.
“I am really motivated right now,” Ansah said. “Not that I wasn’t motivated before, but I’m just super excited to be part of the Seahawks.”
Defensive end Nate Orchard was released to open a roster spot for Ansah. The four-year veteran was signed by Seattle last month.
Orchard has five sacks in 38 NFL games for the Cleveland Browns (2015-17), Buffalo Bills (2018) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018).
–Field Level Media
Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul will miss five to six months as a best-case scenario due to the broken neck he suffered in a car accident last week.
The best-case scenario was provided by coach Bruce Arians on Friday, when he met with reporters. A decision on whether Pierre-Paul will need neck surgery hasn’t yet been reached.
“Very unfortunate,” Arians said of the situation. “All we can do is just pray and hope for the best and hope it’s one of those five- or six-month things and go from there.”
Pierre-Paul was injured in the early morning hours of May 2 when he lost control of his Ferrari and it veered off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier. It was raining at the time of the accident, according to the crash report.
Pierre-Paul was not ticketed at the scene.
The loss of Pierre-Paul would be a big blow as even the best-case scenario outlined by Arians would have him missing six to 10 games. Not having him at all in 2019 is possible if the timetable worsens.
Pierre-Paul had a team-best 12.5 sacks last season, his first with the Bucs after playing eight years for the New York Giants. The 12.5 sacks tied for his second most behind the 16.5 he had for New York in 2011.
Pierre-Paul has faced adversity before as he was involved in a fireworks accident on July 4, 2015. He lost a finger and part of a second and played in just eight games in the 2015 season.
Arians is still pondering how the Buccaneers would replace Pierre-Paul.
“I don’t know what the answer is yet, if he’s gonna play, if he’s not gonna play,” Arians said. “(You) just practice with the guys you have, just like if anybody else gets hurt, on the field or off the field. You march on.”
–Field Level Media
Tony Romo was happy with Friday’s 3-over 74 but the round didn’t prevent him from missing the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas.
Romo shot 8-over 150 in 36 holes in his third PGA Tour event, all due to sponsor’s exemptions.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said he was encouraged by his trek around the course on Friday.
“I think more than anything, I got a sense to be able to hit a lot of high-quality shots under what is a pressure situation for me,” Romo told reporters. “That’s encouraging and shows that the work you’re doing holds up when it counts. And from there, you just got to find the little things that allow you to keep things going and not derail a round. Just small stuff, technique-wise, but we’re coming on.”
Romo shot three birdies, four bogeys and one double-bogey during the second round. He hit nine of 14 fairways.
He felt he performed better than Thursday, when he shot 76 despite recording an eagle-3 on the par-5, seventh hole.
“I hit so many good shots today,” Romo said after Friday’s round. “I mean, I kind of know that the driver is going to be the ability to go low because you have to put yourself in position to attack the pins consistently. I think you found the next step of what we’re going to be working on (with the driver). I think it’s more just your ability to keep your misses small. Out here, golf is a game of misses.”
–Field Level Media
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kendell Beckwith will miss a second consecutive season after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Friday.
Beckwith missed last season after having surgery to repair a fractured ankle suffered in a single-car accident near his home in Louisiana.
According to ESPN, there are fears Beckwith’s ankle injury could be career-ending. He returned to the practice field late last season, but after three weeks the team declined to add him to the active roster.
Beckwith, 24, played in all 16 games (11 starts) as a rookie third-round pick in 2017, collecting 73 tackles, two passes defensed and a sack. His NFL debut was his first in-game action since suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in November of 2016 during his senior season at LSU.
–Field Level Media