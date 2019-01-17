Steelers’ Rooney not expecting Brown to return
Steelers’ Rooney not expecting Brown to return
Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said he still hasn’t talked to disgruntled wideout Antonio Brown but has left the door open a crack for a reconciliation.
In a wide-ranging discussion with Pittsburgh-area media on Wednesday, Rooney discussed a number of topics, including the future of coach Mike Tomlin.
But much of the conversation focused on Brown.
Rooney said he would be willing to discuss Brown’s return to the Steelers, but there are “not that many signs out there that that’s going to happen.” Rooney told reporters he and Brown have not talked since the end of the season and he doesn’t expect him to return.
“I would have liked to have had the opportunity to talk to him and understand where he is,” Rooney told the reporters. “Maybe that will happen at some point, who knows?”
Brown didn’t play in Week 17 after missing multiple practices in the preceding week. Rooney said he wasn’t a big distraction to the team until that week.
“I’m not gonna sit here and disparage Antonio,” Rooney said during the session. “You have to remember he’s been one of the most productive receivers in the league for a long time now. He’s helped us win a lot of games over the last few years. Was it always done the way you’d like to see it done? No.
“But I don’t think he was a major distraction to the team up until the last weekend of the season. The proof is in the pudding for the most part.”
It is expected the Steelers will trade Brown, though Rooney said the team has not engaged in any trade talks.
Soon after Rooney talked with the media, Brown tweeted his intention to air his side in an interview.
“Clearly they feel indifferent about me seeing all these reports the big interview coming! watching my teammates, fans and organization show me how they really feel! Stay Woke,” he wrote.
Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and a career-best 15 touchdowns in 2018. He has topped 100 receptions in each of the past six seasons and has seven 1,000-yard receiving campaigns during nine years with the Steelers.
Concerning another disgruntled player, Rooney said he never expected running back Le’Veon Bell would sit out the entire season in a contract dispute. Rooney said he is content with the Steelers’ backfield situation, putting his trust in James Conner and Jaylen Samuels.
Tomlin also was a main discussion point, with Rooney not committing to an extension of his contract. The coach has two years left on his contract.
“Those are things we get to later in the offseason,” Rooney said. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”
The Steelers finished 9-6-1 this season and missed the playoffs, despite being in the driver’s seat for a postseason berth much of the season. In his 12 seasons with the team, Tomlin has a 125-66-1 record.
Rooney added he doesn’t expect any other coaches to depart, and that the Steelers will concentrate on filling staff vacancies.
He said a contract extension for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is an offseason priority, however.
Rooney also addressed the status of linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a serious spinal injury 13 months ago. Shazier has maintained he wants to one day resume playing, and Rooney confirmed that Shazier continues to rehabilitate with the intention of putting on the uniform again.
Shazier will be a free agent in March, and Rooney said the team is willing to comply.
“To the extent he wants to do that, we’re open to working that out,” Rooney said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
–Field Level Media
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday they have hired John DeFilippo as their offensive
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday they have hired John DeFilippo as their offensive coordinator.
The Jaguars also interviewed former NFL head coach Mike McCoy for the job, according to reports on Tuesday.
DeFilippo, 40, spent 2015 with the Cleveland Browns as offensive coordinator, then was the quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia in 2016-17. The Minnesota Vikings hired DeFilippo as offensive coordinator just days after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, then fired him after a 21-7 loss to Seattle in Week 14.
Early in his career, he was in charge of offensive quality control with the New York Giants, working under head coach Tom Coughlin, who now is the Jaguars’ vice president of football operations.
Coach Doug Marrone announced additional coaching staff assignments on Wednesday.
Terry Robiskie will serve as running backs coach, George Warhop as offensive line coach, Jason Rebrovich as defensive line coach, David Merritt as assistant defensive line coach, Tim Walton as secondary/cornerbacks coach and Joe Danna as secondary/safeties coach.
–Field Level Media
The Detroit Lions have hired former Seattle Seahawks offensive
The Detroit Lions have hired former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to run their offense, the team announced Wednesday.
Bevell, 49, replaces Jim Bob Cooter, whose contract was not renewed after Detroit finished 24th in total offense and 25th in scoring offense in 2018.
Bevell was out of coaching last season. He was fired by the Seahawks in January 2018 after seven seasons as their offensive coordinator and did not land another position.
Bevell was also the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings for five seasons (2006-10) before he joined Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle in 2011.
His offense with the Seahawks peaked in 2015, finishing fourth in the NFL in both scoring offense and total offense.
He helped the Seahawks reach the playoffs in five of his seven seasons, including consecutive trips to the Super Bowl. Seattle defeated Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII and notoriously lost to New England in Super Bowl XLIX when his offense opted to throw from the 1-yard line and Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass to seal the win for the Patriots.
The New England defensive coordinator that day was Matt Patricia, now the head coach of the Lions.
Bevell’s NFL resume also includes working with the Green Bay Packers from 2000-05, the last three years as quarterbacks coach.
–Field Level Media
Former
Former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was ordered to stand trial on three felony counts by a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge on Wednesday, stemming from an incident last February in which he allegedly threatened former NFL teammate Richie Incognito and two former high school classmates.
Martin’s social media post from Feb. 22 was ruled to possess enough evidence for the 29-year-old Martin to answer to the charges, judge Shellie Samuels said at a preliminary hearing, according to the New York Daily News.
The Instagram post displayed Martin with a 12-gauge shotgun resting on a motel bed with 19 shells scattered around the weapon. The social media handles for Incognito, fellow former Dolphins teammate Mike Pouncey, and two former classmates at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles were tagged into the post, which featured #MiamiDolphins on the gun handle and #HarvardWestlake on the barrel.
It also had this message: “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.”
Martin left the Dolphins in the middle of the 2013 season and accused Incognito of bullying him. An NFL investigation later found that Incognito was one of three players who bullied Martin and Incognito was suspended for eight games.
Martin has experienced his own issues and his lawyer, Winston McKesson, said those troubles were the reasons for the social media post. He said Martin checked himself into a facility shortly after posting the image.
“He was struggling with his own demons. That’s what this is,” McKesson said in court, claiming the post wasn’t specific enough to be a criminal threat.
Judge Samuels disagreed with the argument.
“It does say suicide or revenge. That does sound equivocal on its face,” Samuels said. “However, on the photo, there are 19 shells. Suicide would take one shot. Nineteen shells is a mass shooting, killing more than one person, revenge.
“I think that’s unequivocal enough to be a criminal threat.”
Martin remains free on $210,000 bail and his next court date is Jan. 30, according to the Daily News.
Earlier, a Los Angeles Police Department detective testified that Martin’s web surfing on Feb. 9 showed he pulled up a story about Incognito just hours before ordering the shotgun from American Gun Works.
Court testimony also disclosed that Incognito was in such great fear when he learned of the post on Feb. 22 that he drove two hours north from Scottsdale, Ariz., to meet with an FBI agent.
Meanwhile, Harvard-Westlake closed the school on Feb. 23 as a precaution after being informed of Martin’s post.
–Field Level Media
It’s official. Tiger Woods will make his 2019 PGA Tour debut next week at the Farmers Insurance Open at his beloved Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Woods has also committed to the Feb. 14-17 Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, where he serves as tournament host.
“Kicking off this season on the west coast at @FarmersInsOpen and my TGRF’s @GenesisOpen,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Can’t wait!”
In addition to his seven Farmers Open titles, Woods also won the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines — the most recent of his 14 major championships. He tied for 23rd last year in his first official PGA Tour event following fusion surgery on his back.
His 2019 entry had been expected, but the tournament received official word from the tour headquarters Wednesday morning.
“It’s fantastic, exciting,” tournament director Peter Ripa told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Players have choices for where they want to play, and for Tiger to choose San Diego … we’re going to be the center of the sports universe next week.”
Woods, 43, is No. 12 in the official world golf rankings. He last played at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from Nov. 29-Dec. 2, finishing 17th in the 18-man field.
The Farmers field also includes defending champion Jason Day, world No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Justin Rose, 2017 winner Jon Rahm, San Diegan Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman and Jordan Speith.
Woods won his first PGA Tour event at Riviera in 1992 while playing on a sponsor’s exemption as an amateur. His TGR Live manages the event and proceeds from the tournament benefit his TGR Foundation.
“I’m looking forward to being back in Los Angeles for the Genesis Open,” Woods said in a statement. “It’s always great to be able to play at Riviera and I am very proud of the impact the Genesis Open has been able to make on education through my foundation.”
Woods missed the cut at Riviera CC in 2018, one of only two missed cuts in 19 events.
–Field Level Media
The
The Buffalo Bills signed veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles to one-year contract extensions on Wednesday.
Alexander, 35, played in all 16 games in 2018 and registered 6.5 sacks, 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a career-high two interceptions. He was set to become a free agent.
He originally signed with the Bills in 2016 after nine seasons with the Washington Redskins (2007-12), Arizona Cardinals (2013-14) and Oakland Raiders (2015). Buffalo re-signed him to a two-year, $9 million deal in March 2017.
Undrafted out of Cal in 2005, Alexander has been an incredible success story. He made the Pro Bowl in 2012 and again in 2016, when he was named the game’s Defensive MVP.
Earlier this month, the team captain expressed his desire to remain with the Bills.
“Obviously, I’m invested,” he told the media. “I’ve been here three years, I’m invested in the community. I’m invested in this team and this organization. I would like to be able to continue to play here and be able to retire here.”
Sirles, 27, joined the Bills as a free agent in Week 5 of the season and played in 12 games (five starts) across the offensive line.
A Nebraska product, Sirles entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He saw limited action that season with the then-San Diego Chargers, then played 28 games over two seasons in Minnesota before joining the Bills. The Carolina Panthers released him from injured reserve earlier in the season.
Sirles tweeted a picture of himself with his contract in hand, and captioned it: “God is so good! The dream continues. Thank you @buffalobills time to get back to work!”
–Field Level Media
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley was back home in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday after being taken for a mental evaluation Tuesday by Los Angeles police.
“There is no reason to believe that this was anything serious,” team spokesman Brian Cearns told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s back home in Oakland with his family.”
Police were called to a Los Angeles hotel by a friend who was concerned about McKinley’s well-being. The 23-year-old player was not arrested, as police encouraged him to seek help and he complied.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn addressed the situation Tuesday.
“Any time a situation occurs that is or could be related to mental health issues we take it very seriously,” Quinn said in a statement. “We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk, as our players’ mental and physical well-being are always our top priority.”
McKinley was the No. 26 overall pick by the Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft. The UCLA product agreed to a four-year, $10.2 million contract with the Falcons that included a $5.6 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.
In 31 games over two seasons, he has recorded 42 tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
–Field Level Media
The New York Jets officially
The New York Jets officially named Gregg Williams as their defensive coordinator on Wednesday.
Williams spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, serving as defensive coordinator before taking over as interim head coach in midseason last year when the Browns fired Hue Jackson.
The Jets also confirmed that new head coach Adam Gase is retaining special teams coordinator Brant Boyer.
The well-traveled Williams, 60, returns to the AFC East for the first time since he was head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2001-03.
Williams was let go by the Browns last week after the team chose Freddie Kitchens as its next head coach. He went 5-3 while guiding Cleveland.
In 17 years as a defensive coordinator, Williams has called plays for six teams and is well known for his aggressive, attacking 4-3 schemes.
His units have ranked 11th or better in yards and points in the same season six times, though not since 2010 with the New Orleans Saints. He was infamously at the center of the Bountygate scandal in New Orleans, which led to a one-year suspension in 2012.
The Jets’ defense has ranked 22nd or worse in points allowed in three straight seasons and 25th in yards allowed each of the last two years.
–Field Level Media
The Denver Broncos are close to hiring San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Scangarello interviewed with new head coach Vic Fangio on Tuesday and returned for more talks Wednesday.
“Sources say his interview with Vic Fangio and others went well. The expectation, barring a snag in talks, is that he becomes the new #Broncos offensive coordinator,” Rapoport tweeted.
Scangarello, 46, has never been a coordinator at the NFL level, but he held the OC position in the college ranks at Wagner in 2016 and at Northern Arizona from 2012-14.
He was the quarterbacks coach on coach Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff the past two seasons. He earned praise for his work with rookie quarterback Nick Mullens and second-year signal-caller C.J. Beathard after starter Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3.
Scangarello’s lengthy resume also includes stints as an offensive quality control coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2009 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.
–Field Level Media
The Buffalo Bills signed veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday.
Alexander, 35, played in all 16 games in 2018 and registered 6.5 sacks, 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a career-high two interceptions. He was set to become a free agent.
He originally signed with the Bills in 2016 after nine seasons with the Washington Redskins (2007-12), Arizona Cardinals (2013-14) and Oakland Raiders (2015). Buffalo re-signed him to a two-year, $9 million deal in March 2017.
Undrafted out of Cal in 2005, Alexander has been an incredible success story. He made the Pro Bowl in 2012 and again in 2016, when he was named the game’s Defensive MVP.
Earlier this month, the team captain expressed his desire to remain with the Bills.
“Obviously, I’m invested,” he told the media. “I’ve been here three years, I’m invested in the community. I’m invested in this team and this organization. I would like to be able to continue to play here and be able to retire here.”
–Field Level Media
It’s official. Tiger Woods will make his 2019 PGA Tour debut next week at the Farmers Insurance Open at his beloved Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
In addition to his seven Farmers Open titles, Woods also won the 2008 U.S. Open there — the most recent of his 14 major championships.
His entry had been expected, but the tournament received official word from the tour headquarters Wednesday morning.
“It’s fantastic, exciting,” tournament director Peter Ripa told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Players have choices for where they want to play, and for Tiger to choose San Diego … we’re going to be the center of the sports universe next week.”
Woods, 43, is No. 12 in the official world golf rankings. He last played at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from Nov. 29-Dec. 2, finishing 17th in the 18-man field.
The Farmers field also includes defending champion Jason Day, world No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Justin Rose, 2017 winner Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman and Jordan Speith.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks
Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark said he played the final three games of the 2018 season at 60 percent due to torn ulnar collateral ligaments in his elbows.
“I wouldn’t lie to you guys. I played the whole season at 60 percent,” Clark wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. “Trust me I hit it well. Two torn UCL’s in one season. Both against the Minnesota Vikings.”
Clark was first on the injury report with an elbow injury in Week 2. The Seahawks played the Vikings in the preseason and again Dec. 10.
He said via Twitter on Tuesday, “I ain’t have no elbows mane.”
There was little sign of a slowdown from Clark, a player head coach Pete Carroll said last month would not be let out of Seattle as he approaches free agency in March.
“He is a Seahawk,” Carroll said on ESPN 710 Seattle. “He ain’t going anywhere. We aren’t losing him.”
Meeting with reporters later Monday, Carroll added, “We’ve got to figure [Clark’s contract situation] out somehow. It’s a big issue.”
Clark, a 2015 second-round pick, is having a career season in the final year of his rookie deal. He has career highs of 13 sacks and 25 QB hits.
The 25-year-old told reporters in October there’s no place he’d rather be than Seattle. Those comments came two days after Clark’s agent told ESPN his client was in no hurry to sign an extension, as the defensive end planned to maximize his earnings on his next contract. As part of the patient approach, Clark has an insurance policy to guard against injury.
If the two sides are unable to reach a long-term deal before spring, the Seahawks will likely use the franchise tag on Clark, which would give him a one-year salary around $19 million. The sides would then have until mid-July to hammer out a long-term extension, or else have Clark play the 2019 season on the tag.
Clark has made about $3.7 million total over four years on his rookie contract.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner is Pro Bowl-bound for the first time in his three-year NFL career.
Buckner was selected to take the place of Philadelphia defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who is out due to a right foot injury that limited him Sunday in the Eagles’ 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints in a divisional playoff game.
A 24-year-old Hawaii native, Buckner finished this season with a career-high 12 sacks plus 67 tackles and three passes defensed. He started all 16 games for the 49ers, and he has missed just one start in his pro career. Buckner has 21 career sacks.
The 49ers selected Buckner with the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Oregon, where he was the 2015 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Buckner joins two San Francisco teammates, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle, in the all-star game to be played Jan. 27 at Orlando, Fla.
Cox, 28, had been elected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row in his seventh NFL season. Starting every game for the defending Super Bowl champions, he notched 10.5 sacks, 46 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defensed. He had five tackles (one for a loss) in two playoff games this month.
A Mississippi State product, the Eagles made Cox the 12th overall selection in the 2012 draft. He has 44.5 career sacks.
–Field Level Media
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley was undergoing a mental evaluation Tuesday after being detained by police in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports.
He reportedly was involved in an undisclosed incident at a hotel, and a friend who was with McKinley became worried and called the police.
TMZ reported McKinley was not arrested. Instead, police encouraged him to seek help, and he agreed and went with police.
“We were recently made aware of the situation involving Takk in Los Angeles earlier today,” head coach Dan Quinn said in a statement. “Any time a situation occurs that is or could be related to mental health issues we take it very seriously. We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk, as our players’ mental and physical well-being are always our top priority.”
McKinley, 23, was the No. 26 overall pick by the Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft. A UCLA product, he agreed to a four-year, $10.2 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, which included a $5.6 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.
In 31 games over two seasons, he has recorded 42 tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen missed several games this season as he dealt with a mental health issue.
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, replacing New York Giants safety Landon Collins, who will miss the game after undergoing shoulder surgery.
It will be the third Pro Bowl appearance as a member of the Eagles for Jenkins, 31, after a season in which he had 97 tackles, a sack, an interception and three forced fumbles.
Jenkins will join Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in the Jan. 27 game at Orlando, Fla. Philadelphia guard Brandon Brooks and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox were also named to the NFC team but are being replaced because of injuries.
Jenkins, in his 10th season out of Ohio State, has 17 career interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and six touchdowns.
Collins, 25, in his fourth season out of Alabama, had 67 tackles in 12 games and a forced fumble. He has eight career interceptions, three forced fumbles and a touchdown.
Other Giants players who will participate in the Pro Bowl include running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Olivier Vernon and kicker Aldrick Rosas.
The defending champion Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs after a loss Sunday at New Orleans. In two playoff games, Jenkins recorded 15 tackles.
–Field Level Media
The Denver Broncos agreed Tuesday to hire former
The Denver Broncos agreed Tuesday to hire former Chicago Bears defensive backs coach Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, the team announced.
Donatell has been one of new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio’s top assistants since 2011 in San Francisco. He also had two previous tenures in Denver as the secondary coach, from 1995-99 as part of two Super Bowl-winning teams and a one-year stint in 2010.
“Ed’s been an integral part of top-10 defenses for six of the last eight seasons in two different places, and he’s a great fit to be our defensive coordinator,” Fangio said in a statement. “Having worked very closely with him for a number of years, Ed has a strong understanding of the entire defense from the front end to the back end with the defensive backs being his specialty.”
Donatell, who turns 62 in February, interviewed for the Bears’ coordinator position after Fangio left for Denver, but that job went to Chuck Pagano. The Bears wanted him back as DBs coach, but Donatell was free to leave as his contract expired.
In Denver, he will have the coordinator title for the fourth time in his career, though Fangio plans to call plays on Sundays. Donatell was last a coordinator with Washington in 2008, after previous stints running defenses in Green Bay (2000-03) and Atlanta (2004-06).
The Broncos announced earlier Tuesday they have hired former Bears outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley for the same position in Denver, after he spent two years under Fangio in Chicago.
Per 9News Denver, the Broncos are continuing to interview San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello on Tuesday for their opening at offensive coordinator, after beginning the process Monday.
There have been no other reported candidates for the offensive coordinator position. Gary Kubiak was expected to fill the role before philosophical differences disrupted the plan, and he has since been hired by the Minnesota Vikings.
–Field Level Media
Donatell has been one of new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio’s top assistants since 2011 in San Francisco. He also had two previous tenures in Denver as the secondary coach, from 1995-99 as part of two Super Bowl-winning teams and a one-year stint in 2010.
Donatell, who turns 62 in February, interviewed for the Bears’ coordinator position after Fangio left for Denver, but that job went to Chuck Pagano. The Bears wanted him back as DBs coach, but Donatell was free to leave as his contract expired.
In Denver, he will have the coordinator title for the fourth time in his career, though Fangio plans to call plays on Sundays. Donatell was last a coordinator with Washington in 2008, after previous stints running defenses in Green Bay (2000-03) and Atlanta (2004-06).
The Broncos announced earlier Tuesday they have hired former Bears outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley for the same position in Denver, after he spent two years under Fangio in Chicago.
Per 9News Denver, the Broncos are continuing to interview San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello on Tuesday for their opening at offensive coordinator, after beginning the process Monday.
There have been no other reported candidates for the offensive coordinator position. Gary Kubiak was expected to fill the role before philosophical differences disrupted the plan, and he has since been hired by the Minnesota Vikings.
–Field Level Media
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has not ruled out the possibility that quarterback Cam Newton might miss the 2019 season as he recovers from a right shoulder injury.
Tepper spoke Tuesday with reporters at Bank of America Stadium about the state of the Panthers, who finished their regular season at 7-9. Newton missed the final two games of the season because of a sore shoulder, which was surgically repaired two years ago.
A reporter asked Tepper to compare Newton’s injury situation with that of Andrew Luck, who sat out the 2017 season because of a shoulder injury and came back strong this season.
“If you told me he took a year off and could recover and be fully recovered and everything else, and that’s what it took, an extra year, why wouldn’t you do (that)?” Tepper said. “Now, we would have to do other things, right? We’d have to go out and get another quarterback. If you could find me some more cap space, I’d appreciate that.”
Newton, who will turn 30 in May, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has passed for 182 touchdowns and rushed for 58 more in his first eight seasons with Carolina. In 14 starts last season, he passed for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while rushing for 488 yards and four scores.
If Newton opts for another surgery or simply decides to rest his arm, the Panthers could choose from several veteran quarterbacks to help fill the void. Nick Foles, Teddy Bridgewater, Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick could be among the options.
“Hopefully, Cam’s shoulder is fantastic, right?” Tepper said. “And we’re hunky dory, all fantastic. If it’s not, you may need more cap space. You may need to go out and find somebody. If you don’t, you guys are going to be writing what a dope we are here. … You want to put yourself as best you can in a position to win, and I’m talking for the long term.”
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is headed to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, the Cowboys announced Tuesday.
Vander Esch, who turns 22 in February, set a Cowboys rookie record — by the team’s measurement — with 176 tackles despite starting just 11 games. (The NFL officially credited Vander Esch with 140.) He filled in for injured linebacker Sean Lee and then kept the starting job when Lee returned, chipping in two interceptions and seven passes defensed.
Drafted 19th overall last April, Vander Esch becomes the seventh rookie from the 2018 class to earn a Pro Bowl selection, joining running backs Saquon Barkley and Phillip Lindsay, guard Quenton Nelson, cornerback Denzel Ward, safety Derwin James and punter Michael Dickson.
Kuechly was not known to be dealing with an injury, but the NFL does not hold players to high standards to skip the Pro Bowl, which will be Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla. The 27-year-old missed just one practice all season, a veteran rest day leading up to Week 16.
–Field Level Media
The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, the team announced Tuesday, despite his unit being one of the best in football this past season.
The team also announced assistant offensive line coach Bobby Johnson is leaving to take the lead job for the Buffalo Bills.
The Colts allowed an NFL-low 18 sacks and graded out second in pass blocking and fourth in run blocking by Football Outsiders, but DeGuglielmo is out after just one year because head coach Frank Reich wants to hire his own guy, NFL Network reported.
Indianapolis gave up a league-high 56 sacks in 2017.
DeGuglielmo was the only offensive coach hired last year by Josh McDaniels before the Patriots’ offensive coordinator changed his mind at the 11th hour to pass on the Colts’ head-coaching post. The Colts went on to hire Reich, who led the team to the playoffs as a wild card in his first season, in large part because of the revamped O-line.
Further, there were reports that Reich and DeGuglielmo weren’t on the same page. However, NFL Network reports Reich is recommending DeGuglielmo to others.
DeGuglielmo has been an assistant coach for 13 years, including previous stops in Miami, New England and with the New York Giants, the latter two resulting in Super Bowl titles.
Johnson will be in his second stint in Buffalo, after serving as assistant offensive line coach from 2010-11.
Whomever Reich hires in Indianapolis will inherit a group of young linemen led by All-Pro rookie left guard Quenton Nelson, rookie right tackle Braden Smith and former first-round center Ryan Kelly.
The Colts were ousted from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
–Field Level Media