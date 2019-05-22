Steelers’ Roethlisberger: ‘I lacked in leadership’ in 2018

As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2019 organized team activities got underway on Tuesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pinned the team’s 2018 struggles on himself.

“I lacked in leadership,” Roethlisberger told reporters. “Because that’s my job as the leader of this team, to get us to the playoffs. I’m gonna need to focus and refocus my energy and time on, how can I be a better leader to get us back to the playoffs?”

The comments came a day after Roethlisberger told Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate, KDKA, he probably went “too far” in making critical comments about wide receiver Antonio Brown after a loss at Denver last year. Brown had a falling out with the team, demanded a trade this offseason and was dealt to the Oakland Raiders.

“I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments … and especially towards him,” Roethlisberger told KDKA. “I genuinely feel bad about that and I’m sorry.”

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old spoke further about Brown, who responded Monday to the quarterback’s interview with KDKA by tweeting only, “Two face.” The QB said he wasn’t sure why the pair’s relationship deteriorated last year and added that he didn’t get a chance to repair it.

“I never really saw any of it coming,” Roethlisberger said. “I would have loved to have had the chance to talk to him. That’s why I said yesterday, whatever I did to offend him, I apologize for it. I tried to do that in person, talk to him. He wouldn’t allow me to.”

Roethlisberger also said Tuesday he is emphasizing his connections with his current teammates, as this group looks to build toward a better season.

“You just have to focus on the guys that are here and make sure they are good,” he said. “Everyone I’ve talked to is good with me. … We’ve been attacked from all angles this year, this offseason. We just need to stick together and have each other’s backs.”

The Steelers finished 9-6-1 in 2018, missing the postseason for the first time since 2013. They haven’t had a losing season since 2003.

–Field Level Media