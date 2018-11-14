Steelers RB Conner practices, still not cleared for game
Pittsburgh running back James Conner was a full participant in practice Wednesday, despite still being in concussion protocol, according to NFL.com.
Conner sustained the concussion Thursday in the Steelers’ 52-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Coach Mike Tomlin said he was hopeful Conner would play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would need to clear concussion protocol by Saturday to be eligible.
Conner is the Steelers’ clear No. 1 back now that Le’Veon Bell isn’t returning to the Steelers this season. Conner leads the AFC in rushing with 771 yards and has 10 rushing touchdowns to go with his 387 receiving yards.
Cardinals sign 2 cornerbacks, guard Justin Pugh goes on IR
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerbacks David Amerson and Leonard Johnson.
Wednesday's move came a day after the team placed starting right guard Justin Pugh on injured reserve with a knee injury and released safety Eddie Pleasant.
Pugh was injured in Sunday’s loss at Kansas City. Oday Aboushi, who signed with Arizona on Oct. 23 after spending training camp with Oakland, is expected to start in Pugh’s place against the Raiders this Sunday.
Amerson is in his fifth NFL season, appearing in 68 games for Washington (2013-15) and Oakland (2015-17).
Johnson, also in his sixth season, has played in 77 NFL games for Tampa Bay, New England, Carolina and Buffalo.
NFL flexes games in Weeks 13 and 14
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Chargers at Steelers game on Dec. 2 to prime time, replacing the 49ers at Seahawks matchup originally schedule for Sunday night.
San Francisco-Seattle will move to 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox.
For the next week, the Dec. 9 game of the Rams at the Bears is now a prime-timer at 8:20 p.m. EST. Pittsburgh at Oakland moves from a night contest to 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox.
This Sunday night’s game, Minnesota at Chicago, previously was flexed from daytime, replacing Pittsburgh at Jacksonville.
Falcons move linebacker Deion Jones to active roster
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has been moved to the active roster and is eligible to play for the first time since breaking his right foot in Week 1.
Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that the team will see how he looks in practice this week before deciding if Jones will be in uniform Sunday when Atlanta (4-5) hosts Dallas (4-5).
Jones’ return would boost a defense that ranks 28th in scoring and 30th in average yards. Jones was a Pro Bowl alternate selection last year after getting 91 solo tackles, six tackles for minus yards and nine pass breakups in 16 games.
Jones says, “Anything I could do I’ve done to get back out there with my boys … make sure I’m ready to go when I go.”
Chargers DE Joey Bosa practices for first time in 2 months
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa practiced for the first time in two months Wednesday as he tries to come back from a foot injury.
Bosa did individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. Coach Anthony Lynn said he is trying to slowly work Bosa back in but acknowledged there’s a possibility he could play Sunday against Denver, depending on how well the third-year lineman does in practice.
Bosa first injured his foot during training camp, which caused him to miss the preseason. He reinjured it during practice on Sept. 5.
The Chargers are 7-2 and have won six straight despite Bosa’s absence. Bosa has 23 sacks in two seasons, including an NFL-record 19 in his first 20 games.
Mexicans disappointed with NFL decision to move Chiefs-Rams
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The NFL*s decision to move the regular-season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams due to the poor condition of the turf at Azteca Stadium has left many Mexicans disappointed, angered and wondering how it will affect the relationship with the league for the future.
After consulting with the players association and local officials, the NFL determined the conditions of the historic venue did not meet the standards for playability and moved the game back to the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Rams (9-1) and the Chiefs (9-1) will face off Monday night in a much-anticipated game between the top two teams in each conference.
Based solely on the teams’ records, the game was going to be the best matchup ever played outside the United States.
But Mexico blew it.
“Colossal shame”, was the headline of the sports newspaper Record. “The league takes away the best game of the season due to the lousy state of the field that Estadio Azteca was not able to fix. The NFL has left, and its return is in jeopardy.”
Azteca officials changed the playing surface from natural grass to a hybrid in May, but the turf hasn’t been ideal for several months due to its intense use. Since July 21, America and Cruz Azul, the two Liga MX teams that share the stadium, have played 23 games between them in the stadium, and the women*s professional team from America has played another seven games there.
The stadium also hosted two concerts by Colombian singer Shakira on Oct. 11 and 12, and another one from music channel Telehit on Nov. 7 that left the field in its worst condition in years.
“I feel devastated, angered and ashamed, all of that together,” said former NFL kicker Raul Allegre, who is Mexican and works as an analyst for ESPN Deportes. “I*m still trying to figure out how small minds were so irresponsible in the preparations for a game of this magnitude. I know that the world does not revolve around the NFL, but this is a great event not only for the sport but for the country, and it is inconceivable how it was taken so lightly.”
According to an NFL study released last year, the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Texans played in 2016 generated a $45 million impact on the local economy. The Mexican government said that last year*s game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots topped that number.
The game is usually scheduled on the third weekend of November, when Mexicans celebrate the Revolution*s anniversary, and the authorities organize additional activities in order to entice fans to spend the whole weekend in the capital. For this year*s game, the fanfest that drew more than 300,000 fans in Chapultepec Park was moved to the Zocalo, the country*s main square located in downtown Mexico City, in an attempt to draw even more fans. The NFL office in Mexico and the Sports Institute of Mexico City also scheduled a 5k and 10k race for Sunday.
Local authorities have not said whether both events will continue.
“We have to learn from this experience so it won*t happen again in the future”, said Horacio De la Vega, director of the sports institute in Mexico City. “Everyone needs to assume their own responsibility in this. I think that the crew that takes care of the field in Azteca should have put more attention in such a big issue as the playing field is, and that did not happen.”
Many fans are also angered because they already paid airfares and hotel fees that are probably lost.
“I*m very upset because I already purchased my plane tickets and they canceled the game at the last minute. They promised to reimburse my money for the game ticket, but what about the other expenses, who is going to be held accountable for that?” said Víctor Reynoso, a Rams fan who was planning to come to the capital from the northern city of Monterrey.
Reynoso is probably not alone, according to Mexico*s Tourism Secretary; around 30,000 fans come to the city for the weekend of the game.
The federal government, through the Tourism Secretary, pays the NFL $14.5 million for each game. Last year, the NFL and Televisa, which owns Estadio Azteca, announced that they signed an extension to bring back games until the 2021 season.
But it*s uncertain what is going to happen after Televisa failed to present a field up to the standards for an NFL game. Several NFL owners are wary of further games at Azteca because of this situation, and the league is still keen on playing games in Mexico, but might be ready to consider other venues there. Monterrey and Guadalajara have stadiums capable of hosting NFL games, and both cities will be hosting games in the 2026 World Cup.
AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed.
Chargers DE Bosa returns to practice
Joey Bosa returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time in more than two months.
Bosa has been sidelined all season with a foot injury, but Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters prior to practice that Bosa would be a limited participant.
According to Lynn, the plan was for Bosa to start with individual drills before an assessment would be made.
There isn’t an indication yet as to whether Bosa has a chance to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Bosa, 23, injured his left foot during a practice on Aug. 7, and it has been slow to heal. He later suffered a setback and was placed in a cast before advancing to a walking boot.
Bosa posted a career-best 12.5 sacks and forced four fumbles while earning Pro Bowl honors last season.
He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 when he had 10.5 sacks in 12 games.
Big Ben texted Bell before deadline, but never heard back
Whatever the reasons Le’Veon Bell ultimately decided not to sign his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers and instead sit out the entire 2018 season, lack of effort on the part of his former quarterback isn’t among them.
Ben Roethlisberger revealed Wednesday that he texted Bell ahead of the Tuesday deadline for Bell to sign his $14.5 million tender or sit out the season, but never heard back from the running back.
“I texted him yesterday before the deadline asking him — texted — saying I was hoping he was going to show up, and if he decided not to I wish him nothing but the best,” Roethlisberger told reporters at his locker. “He was a great teammate and football player. To each their own on what they want to walk away from.”
When asked whether he could ever see himself missing a season of football while in his prime, Roethlisberger said, “It would be tough. … Part of the great thing about this sport is this band of brothers, this group of guys in here. Being with them is kind of what keeps me coming back here, just so many years, too. But like I said, to each their own. Each guy has their own motives and motivations and I can’t comment on him.
“I am glad that we won’t talk about this anymore, though.”
Bell is now set to hit free agency in March. The Steelers are unlikely to tag him for a third consecutive year, which would cost more than $20 million, but some reports have said they plan to use the transition tag, which would cost around $10 million while allowing Pittsburgh to match any offer Bell gets from another team.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro, Bell is the first player to sit out an entire season on the franchise tag since Washington Redskins defensive lineman Sean Gilbert in 1997. Gilbert cashed in with a seven-year, $46.5 million contract the following offseason with the Carolina Panthers, for whom he played five seasons and tallied 15.5 sacks in 64 games.
The Steelers will move forward with second-year back James Conner as the starter. Conner, who is currently in the concussion protocol, has 771 yards (4.7 average) and 10 scores on the ground this season, along with 39 catches for 387 yards and a score. Those totals look favorable compared to Bell’s output through nine games in 2017: 840 yards (3.8 average) and five touchdowns on the ground, 40 catches for 251 yards and no touchdowns.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Conner to be cleared from the concussion protocol by Wednesday, allowing him to play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Bears PK Parkey to get extra kicks in stadium
Bears PK Parkey to get extra kicks in stadium
Chicago Bears: At Soldier Field, the Bears plan to leave the lights on for kicker Cody Parkey on Wednesday night and again Thursday. Parkey, who missed four kicks by clanging the ball off the upright last week against the Lions, will practice with the Bears all week but his evening plans include spending time kicking at the Bears’ gameday home to replicate the environment the team will play in Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Matt Nagy hinted that the primary concern would be lakefront wind conditions that can’t be produced at Halas Hall, the team’s northeast suburban practice facility in Lake Forest. Parkey said the exercise was more about checking boxes in mental preparation. Parkey said he will travel into the city with long snapper Patrick Scales and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.
Detroit Lions: With three games in a 12-day span, the Lions skipped practice Wednesday and ran only a light walkthrough. Head coach Matt Patricia said he is anticipating a highly physical game with the Carolina Panthers, who were lit up for 52 points by the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday. Patricia said there is no sign of surrender in his locker room after three consecutive blowout losses and big hits absorbed by quarterback Matthew Stafford. “We’re not hitting the panic button,” Patricia said.
Green Bay Packers: The Packers flew to Seattle on Tuesday after a light workout and game plan installation for Thursday’s game, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he’s glad to see running back Aaron Jones continue to get prime billing. Jones rushed for 145 yards last week against the Miami Dolphins. Notably, he was a regular option in the red zone. Attacking via the run is typically low on the play sheet when coach Mike McCarthy’s teams get to the red zone. “Running the football in the red zone has not been a high priority for us, but the abilities that he brings slashing inside can give us some opportunities to run some more of those plays in the red zone,” Rodgers said of Jones.
Minnesota Vikings: Chicagoan Mike Zimmer is excited to test the Bears’ offense in the Sunday night showdown this week. Zimmer, who called the Bears’ passing game “Kansas City-ish” gave a lot of credit to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for avoiding mistakes. Trubisky has 22 total touchdowns this season. But he has not faced a blitz-heavy man scheme the caliber of Minnesota’s, and the Vikings are coming off of a bye week. In his only start against the Vikings last season, Trubisky had six completions and saw 18 blitzes. According to Pro Football Focus, Trubisky has a completion percentage of 45 (45 of 100) facing a rush of five or more in 2018.
Dorsey says Williams will be candidate for Browns job
Dorsey says Williams will be candidate for Browns job
Interim coach Gregg Williams “deserves” to be considered for the permanent position, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said on Wednesday.
“I think he deserves that,” Dorsey said of Williams, who went 17-31 in Buffalo during his only other head coaching stint.
Dorsey, hired in December 2017, fired former coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29 after a 2-5-1 start. Jackson won just one of 32 games in his previous two seasons.
ESPN reported Dorsey will lead the search for Jackson’s replacement with owners Jim and Dee Haslam signing off on the finalists.
Williams, a longtime defensive coordinator, has gone 1-1 since taking over for Jackson.
Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh have had their names floated as potential hires.
Browns interim coach Williams to get shot at full-time gig
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — As John Dorsey prepares to make a critical decision he knows may shape Cleveland's football fortunes, the Browns general manager spends a moment every day giving himself a pep talk.
And a stern warning.
"Just make sure you don't mess it up, that's what I tell myself," Dorsey said.
“Just make sure you don’t mess it up, that’s what I tell myself,” Dorsey said. “Just don’t mess this thing up.”
Dorsey is in the early stages of heading his first coaching search with the Browns, who have been in a futile pursuit of a competent leader for nearly as long as they’ve been looking for a quarterback.
With the Browns (3-6-1) on their bye this week, Dorsey provided some insight into a quest that will accelerate once the season is completed and conclude with Cleveland’s ninth coach since 1999.
As expected, Dorsey said interim coach Gregg Williams will be one of the candidates interviewed. Dorsey has been impressed with the job that Williams, the team’s fiery defensive coordinator, has done over the past two weeks since taking over for Hue Jackson, who was fired on Oct. 29 after going just 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
The Browns beat Atlanta 28-16 on Sunday and have split their two games under the 60-year-old Williams, who Dorsey feels he has provided more than stability.
“I’ve always been a believer of you play the game like you practice and I think these practices have been very competitive,” Dorsey said. “They’ve been very structured, they’ve been very disciplined, and guys have had some energy and that’s the difference I see. There’s been a focus on the little things which I think is important.”
Williams has previous head coaching experience with Buffalo from 2001-2003. He was also the defensive coordinator in New Orleans from 2009-2011, when he guided a group that won the Super Bowl but was also embroiled in the “Bountygate” scandal that resulted in him being suspended by the NFL for one season.
Besides Williams, Dorsey has been pleased with how Cleveland’s offense has played under running backs coach Freddie Kitchens, who took over play-calling duties when coordinator Todd Haley was fired the same day as Jackson. Dorsey would not speculate on Kitchens’ future with the team, but said he “has done a heck of a job.”
Dorsey would not divulge who else in upper Cleveland’s management team will help him find a coach, but he was adamant the Browns will not hire an outside firm to assist, which is something owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have done in the past.
“We don’t need that,” he snapped.
Dorsey was tight-lipped on other aspects of the search, including whether he would be willing to hire a college coach with no pro experience. However, he did outline the traits he’s seeking in a new coach.
“For me personally, I would like to see a man of character,” he said. “I would like to see a man who can lead young men. I would like a man who has high football acumen. Those are the three basic things there I’m looking for.”
Dorsey promised to be as publicly quiet about the search as he was earlier this year when he kept Cleveland’s No. 1 draft pick a well-guarded secret before choosing quarterback Baker Mayfield.
That selection is part of why Dorsey feels Cleveland’s coaching gig is so appealing. Mayfield is showing signs of growth and along with rookie running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and others, the Browns have a talented core of young players. The Browns also have nearly $60 million in salary cap space, a rabid fan base, 11 draft picks in 2019 and committed owners fixated on winning.
“Those are exciting things for this organization moving forward,” he said. “Anybody, once they understand that, you will see that, you know what? Cleveland is a good place to be.”
NOTES: Dorsey had little to say about Jackson returning to Cincinnati as a special assistant to Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. “I wish him the best,” he said. “It was hard a couple of weeks ago.” … Dorsey would not say if he intends to interview former Arizona coach Bruce Arians, who is retired and doing TV analysis but has expressed interest in Cleveland’s opening. “I have a lot of respect for coach Arians,” Dorsey said. “Right now, we are in the process of beginning to finalize our plan. If it comes to the appropriate time and if he happens to be one of the people, you will find out.”
Hue Jackson back with Bengals in unscripted coaching role
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hue Jackson was talking to reporters outside Paul Brown Stadium when quarterback Andy Dalton yelled at him that practice was about to begin.
Just like old times.
The former Bengals offensive coordinator is back in town, though this time dabbling in the other side of the playbook. Coach Marvin Lewis hired his close friend to help with a change on defense as the Bengals (5-4) prepare to play in Baltimore (4-5).
Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and decided to fill both roles — head coach and coordinator — with Jackson helping him prepare the game plans and direct players on the sideline on game days.
It’s an undefined role with one clear boundary: No involvement in the offense.
Packers-Seahawks Preview Capsule
GREEN BAY (4-4-1) at SEATTLE (4-5)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, Fox/NFL Network
OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 4-5, Seattle 5-3-1
SERIES RECORD —Packers lead 13-8
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Seahawks 17-9, Sept. 10, 2017
LAST WEEK -- Packers beat Dolphins 31-12; Seahawks lost to Rams
AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 13, Seahawks No. 14
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (22), PASS (5).
PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (16), PASS (18).
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (1), PASS (27).
SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (18T), PASS (7).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Fifth straight year teams are meeting in regular season, but first in Seattle since Week 1 of 2014. … Packers have won last three. … Packers have scored 23 or more points in seven of past eight November road games. … Packers have rushed for 95 or more yards in eight straight games, current longest streak in league. … Green Bay leads NFL averaging 5.17 yards per carry. … QB Aaron Rodgers has 10 TDs and two interceptions in seven career starts vs. Seattle. … Rodgers has not thrown interception in past four road games. .. RB Aaron Jones leads NFL averaging 6.7 yards per rush. … Jones rushed for career-high 145 yards last week vs. Miami. … WR Davante Adams had two TD catches last week. He has TD in 12 of past 14 road games. Adams tied for second in NFL with nine TD catches. … TE Jimmy Graham had 170 catches and 18 touchdowns in 43 career games during three seasons with Seahawks. … Packers are tied for league lead with 31 sacks. DL Kenny Clark and LB Kyler Fackrell lead team with five sacks each. … Packers have been outscored 134-97 in first half this season. … Seahawks have won five straight Thursday night games and are 7-1 overall under Pete Carroll. … Seahawks 14-2 in prime-time games at home since 2010. They have not lost three straight overall since early in 2011 season. … QB Russell Wilson has 14 TDs and two interceptions in past five games. Wilson has not thrown for 300 yards this season but rushed for season-high 92 yards last week vs. Rams. … Seahawks lead NFL in rushing, averaging 152.2 yards per game. … Seahawks rushed for 273 yards vs. Rams, most since 2014 vs. Giants. … Rookie RB Rashaad Penny rushed for career-high 108 yards last week vs. Rams. … WR Tyler Lockett already has career-high seven TD catches. … TE Nick Vannett has TD catches in consecutive games. … Seahawks allowing 6.9 yards per carry in past two games. … DE Frank Clark has five sacks, two forced fumbles and fumble recovery in past four outings. … LB Bobby Wagner has had 13 tackles in consecutive games. … Seahawks fourth in league with plus-8 turnover margin, but have not forced turnover in past two games. … Fantasy tip: Rodgers likes playing on short week. In his past two Thursday night games, Rodgers has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions.
ESPN has to scramble its traveling circus with site switch
NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN's equipment trucks already were headed for Mexico when the network found out next Monday night's mega-matchup between the Chiefs and Rams was being switched to Los Angeles.
And the scramble was on.
Those trucks had been dispatched from Santa Clara, California, and were making their way through Arizona — ESPN already had a catering truck on site in Mexico City — when the NFL, citing the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium, switched the game to the LA Coliseum. So, under the most unusual of circumstances, “Monday Night Football” returns to Los Angeles for the first time in 33 years.
“We are disappointed that we are not going to be in Mexico City,” Jay Rothman, the “Monday Night Football” producer, said Wednesday. “We were really excited about the game when the schedule came out, we had it two years ago, we wanted it last year with New England and didn’t get it, and this year we got it back.
“We understand the circumstance and just had to adjust. As difficult as the logistics are for both teams … the same holds true for our crew. We had 150 people mobilizing.
“Our fleet of trucks left Santa Clara and were to be at the Mexican border this morning. It turned into a scramble mode for much of our team.
“Now, ‘Monday Night Football’ returns to LA for the first time since 1985, and we are excited about that.”
ESPN was not consulted by the league about changing the locale of the game, but was notified by the NFL that it was a possibility. While that doesn’t lessen the work involved for a network expecting to televise a game from one time zone and then discovering the site will be two times zones away — in another country — it did help ESPN’s planning.
“We were not part of the decision other than they did — which we really appreciated — they gave us some notice of the potential issues some days ago,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’s executive vice president of programming and scheduling. “The logistics change here is not insignificant, but we appreciate that the NFL made us aware of the possibility several days ago.”
Asked if pushing the game back a week — both teams have byes following the Monday nighter — was broached, Magnus said the network was not “made aware of anything other than a venue switch.”
Rothman noted that having Southern Cal playing its annual rivalry game with UCLA at the Rose Bowl this year makes the switch a bit easier.
“We are a traveling circus, with six mobile units, so certainly it helps that USC is in the Rose Bowl on Saturday and not at home,” Rothman said. “It helps us in terms of setup.”
These have been strange days for ESPN, he added.
“It’s crazy that the last two games, what we had in San Francisco with the air quality in the Bay Area, and any talk of moving that game,” Rothman said.
“Needing to get our trucks to Mexico. That was a stressful week there, not knowing how the air quality would be. A lot that’s been going on over the last week.”
Cardinals sign CBs Johnson, Amerson
While the Arizona Cardinals await MRI results on injured safety Budda Baker, they signed a pair of corners to add some defensive depth.
Arizona added David Amerson on Tuesday night and Leonard Johnson on Wednesday.
Amerson, 26, was a second-round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2013 and also played for the Oakland Raiders. He was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs just before the start of the season.
Johnson, 28, was an undrafted free agent when he entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. He was also released just before the season after spending training camp with the New York Giants.
The team had two roster spots open after cutting safety Eddie Pleasant and placing right guard Justin Pugh on injured reserve with a left knee injury on Tuesday, ending his season.
Pugh reportedly tore the medial collateral ligament in his knee during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, his first game back in the lineup since he broke his left hand in Week 6.
Pugh, 28, made seven starts this season after joining the Cardinals on a five-year, $45 million contract in free agency. He previously battled injuries with the New York Giants, missing 17 games from 2014 to 2017, including eight last year.
RB Foreman set to return to Texans practice
Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman has been removed from the physically unable to perform list and is set to practice for the first time this season.
Foreman has been recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered last November.
His removal from the PUP list opens a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team and the Texans can decide to either reinstate him to the roster or put him on the reserve/injured list for the rest of the season.
In his rookie season with the Texans, Foreman played in 10 games and rushed for 327 yards and two touchdowns on 78 carries. He was a third-round pick out of Texas.
Packers fly to Seattle, leave WR Cobb behind
The Green Bay Packers left for Seattle on Tuesday night, but wide receiver Randall Cobb didn’t make the trip, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
Cobb has been dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t practice on Monday or Tuesday. Cobb last played in a Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, making five catches for 24 yards.
Safety Kentrell Brice (ankle), cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Perry (knee) also didn’t make the trip.
The players’ final status will be released on Wednesday, leaving open the possibility they could fly out later and join the team.
The Packers face the Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday night.
Report: Saints LT Armstead out 3-4 weeks
The New Orleans Saints will lose left tackle Terron Armstead, a key piece of their offensive line, for the next 3-4 weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Armstead reportedly suffered a pectoral injury in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
He’s expected to be replaced in the lineup by Jermon Bushrod.
Armstead, 27, was a third-round pick by the Saints in 2013 and is considered among the best blindside protectors in the NFL.
Though he’s started 55 of the 59 games in which he’s appeared, Armstead has yet to play a full season.
The Saints (8-1) face the Philadelphia Eagles (4-5) on Sunday.
Packers have bitter memories of CenturyLink Field
The Green Bay Packers have some bitter memories of CenturyLink Field. Who can blame them?
The NFC championship game in the 2014 season was in their control until a fake punt by the Seahawks and some bad decisions by the Packers helped Seattle force overtime.
Then Russell Wilson spoiled the Cheeseheads’ night with a 35-yard TD pass to Jermaine Kearse — brilliant throw, even more brilliant catch — and Seattle headed to the Super Bowl. Many believe those Packers would have handled the New England Patriots for the league title. Hey, had Seahawks coaches not gone wacky at the end of that Super Bowl, Seattle would have beaten the Pats.
Neither the Packers (4-4-1) nor Seahawks (4-5) looks like championship material. They might find a way to sneak into the playoffs, but a win Thursday night would be crucial in that chase.
“I know they’re frustrated, too,” coach Pete Carroll says, noting his Seahawks have lost two in a row, both against the LA teams. “They’ve dropped a couple of games that they should’ve won and I’m sure their outlook … we’re kind of in a similar boat right here.
“They’ve been a winning program for a really long time and we don’t think of them as anything other than that. I mean, it happens to be the Packers and the Seahawks, so it’s a big deal. We’ve had some great matchups in the past, so we’ve got to play good football.”
Seattle, ranked 14th in the AP Pro32, is a 2½-point favorite over No. 13 Green Bay.
SEAHAWKS, 26-23
KNOCKOUT POOL: Green Bay did the job for us on Sunday, and now we go with ARIZONA. What? Look who the Cardinals are facing.
No. 23 Denver (plus 7) at No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers might be “the other team” in LA, but they’re very solid.
BEST BET: CHARGERS, 30-19
No. 7 Minnesota (plus 2 1-2) at No. 10 Chicago
If Bears win this one, we’ll start believing.
UPSET SPECIAL: VIKINGS, 22-20
No. 4 Pittsburgh (minus 4 1-2) at No. 24 Jacksonville
Do Steelers remember playoff matchup with Jaguars? Is Pittsburgh the Steel City?
STEELERS, 34-20
No. 2 Kansas City (plus 2 1-2) at No. 3 Los Angeles Rams
Game moved from Mexico back to LA. Expect lots of scoring.
RAMS, 40-36
No. 8 Carolina (minus 3 1-2) at No. 25 Detroit
Panthers need turnaround coming off real stinker. They’ll get it.
PANTHERS, 26-24
No. 15 Dallas (plus 3) at No. 19 Atlanta
Falcons need turnaround coming off real stinker. They’ll also get it.
FALCONS, 26-19
No. 16 Philadelphia (plus 9) at No. 1 New Orleans
Eagles need turnaround coming off real stinker. Sorry, not here.
SAINTS, 37-27
No. 12 Tennessee (plus 2 1-2) at No. 18 Indianapolis.
Pro Picks is certain this looks like a crazy choice after what Titans did to Patriots. Still …
COLTS, 21-20
No. 9 Houston (minus 2 1-2) at No. 11 Washington
Two clubs that can begin thinking playoffs with victory here.
TEXANS, 23-17
No. 26 Tampa Bay (plus 1) at No. 28 New York Giants
At least Giants don’t have to face that other Tampa team, unbeaten UCF.
GIANTS, 26-24
No. 32 Oakland (plus 4) at No. 31 Arizona
Liked how Cardinals played at KC. Raiders ain’t Chiefs, so …
CARDINALS, 20-10
No. 17 Cincinnati (OFF) at No. 20 Baltimore
Flacco, Jackson or RG3 as Ravens QB? Won’t matter against Bungles’ defense.
RAVENS, 29-23
2018 RECORD:
Last Week: Against spread (7-6-1). Straight up (8-6)
Season Totals: Against spread (72-68-5). Straight up: (98-48-2)
Best Bet: 3-7 against spread, 7-3 straight up
Upset special: 7-3 against spread, 6-3-1 straight up
Appeals court to hear case of ex-Saints star Smith’s killer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana appellate court is set to hear the case of Cardell Hayes, convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.
Hayes insisted he shot Smith in self-defense after Smith grabbed a gun and fired as the two argued following a 2016 traffic collision.
Hayes insisted he shot Smith in self-defense after Smith grabbed a gun and fired as the two argued following a 2016 traffic collision. No one else testified Smith held a gun. A handgun was found loaded but unused in Smith’s car.
Hayes is serving a 25-year sentence.
Arguments before Louisiana’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal were set for Wednesday afternoon. An immediate ruling was not expected.
Hayes’s attorneys say a judge should have granted a new trial because a witness who contacted the defense a day after Hayes’ conviction said he had heard two guns at the time of the shooting.
NFL, Woodruff Foundation helping veterans on many levels
For decades, the NFL has had a strong bond with the military. That relationship stretches far beyond the pregame and halftime ceremonies that honor veterans, and particularly ratchets up in November with the league's Salute To Service.
For decades, the NFL has had a strong bond with the military. That relationship stretches far beyond the pregame and halftime ceremonies that honor veterans, and particularly ratchets up in November with the league’s Salute To Service.
This year, the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation have partnered to find and grant funds to organizations helping former military members. So far, 38 organizations have received grants, some in the spring and others this fall.
“One of the things we have come across are just an unbelievable amount of nonprofit organizations working to support the veteran and military community,” says Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility. “There are some reports of 40,000 such organizations.
“We hear from these organizations and we want to help every one we can, but that is sometimes difficult. The commissioner had a relationship with the Bob Woodruff Foundation and learned about the process they go through to determine which organizations should receive grants, and that there could be an awesome partnership as a grant referral pipeline. They can take our salute dollars and put them to use with the organizations doing the most impactful work in this landscape.”
The Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Its $2 million affiliation with the NFL bolsters the grant work done by the foundation.
“We have now been through … basically a whole year of granting with the NFL,” says Dr. Margaret Harrell, the director of programs and partnerships for BWF. “The Woodruff Foundation brings our expertise to help the NFL select the most effective and important programs that are serving the post-911 veteran population. It’s a really nice partnership to ensure an increasing number of veterans benefit around the country.
“There hasn’t been a huge learning curve because it’s been such a delightfully smooth partnership; we have a shared interest.”
Adds Isaacson: “This came together in our world somewhat quickly. There already are (22) organizations receiving a grant from the NFL and BWF, and some organizations we may not have partnered with have had the opportunity to engage in a partnership.”
One of those groups is the Furniture Bank of Atlanta, a relatively small local company with a full-time staff of 11 that received a grant in October. Furniture Bank serves about 40 families a week, providing furniture to veterans and others who had been homeless and have now found a place to live. A bed for each person, plus tables, chairs, a sofa, a dresser — as many as 14 pieces, mostly used, that have been donated to the company — are supplied.
But the group takes it several steps further for those vets. It puts them to work .
Some of the former military members become interns and load and unload Furniture Bank trucks. Others who show the initiative and know-how can become drivers, which allows the bank to increase its delivery schedules.
“Before we had the program, we had the idea to start an internship for someone who is homeless, help them to get a license (to drive a box truck),” says Megan Anderson, executive director of Furniture Bank of Atlanta. “We realized in 2014 we could expand that and the internship was a good fit with our warehouse and trucks. We had United Way seed money, and could take on 10 to 12 veterans who had to be homeless or just moving into housing.
“They work on our trucks for eight weeks, get a small stipend … and then can go the warehouse route and get certified or get their license to drive the trucks.”
Anderson stresses that the folks they are helping are motivated to help themselves . After all, they served in the military, where motivation is a given stimulus.
“One thing we noticed, more recently out of the military members especially, is they are hard working, punctual, and have a strong appreciation for teamwork,” she says. “A lot of teamwork is involved here. They certainly can work as a unit. We also found multiple veterans have that camaraderie and help encourage each other.
“Maybe someone is homeless and another veteran just got an apartment, and another has a job. If someone has been homeless a while, they are pretty hopeless to some extent. Maybe they have bad luck with employment or have not been treated well, and they lose trust. It helps to see others who have succeeded.”
Anderson is certain the affiliation between the NFL and BWF has helped her group and will help others who apply for the grants. She emphasizes how easy the application process is on the NFL or BWF website, as does Harrell.
“From our perspective, the partnership between the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the NFL made applying to the foundation and getting the grant seem more accessible for a local and small organization,” Anderson says. “That is how we learned about this opportunity and it seemed more feasible, and it was OK that we were just working in Atlanta, which I thought was cool.”
Harrell notes that the public could get the wrong impression that all veterans are struggling when they make the transition from the military; that’s far from accurate. But the work done by Furniture Bank of Atlanta is essential.
“The group Furniture Bank is serving is a group that has considerable challenges in their post-military lives,” she explains. “The organization gives these individuals the benefit of the doubt and works with them on an individual basis, provides them with credentials for the future, and keeps them on board long enough for Furniture Bank to vouch for them as an employee.”
She offers a reminder to those groups that have applied but not received NFL/BWF grants that they won’t be forgotten. Of the roughly 200 that BWF expects will submit a proposal, the foundation requests a further proposal from around 30 to 40 submissions, although it will engage in feedback with all 200.
“There is no set number of grants or a set grant amount,” she says. “It depends on the need and scope of the program and the level we can handle. Of the 200 proposals we receive, we probably wind up granting to only a small portion, but we re-engage with them to explain where their proposal did not meet what we were seeking.
“I am very confident, given our expertise from the foundation, that the money goes to the best organizations and we are excited to see especially local small programs that we were not familiar with being recognized.”
