Steelers place LB Shazier on PUP list
The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday.
It will mark the second straight campaign in which Shazier will spend the season on the PUP list. He hasn’t played since suffering a spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017.
Shazier is slated to make $473,000 this season.
The 26-year-old Shazier has remained motivated toward playing in the NFL again. He reiterated that a few months ago when speaking to reporters shortly before the Super Bowl.
“I definitely want to play,” Shazier said during a media tour. “I try to tell people at the end of the day, just because I got hurt, doesn’t mean I lost the love of the game of football. I love football so much. I just care about the game. I really feel like the game has taken me places I never expected to go.
“I am putting everything into it. I feel like I was the best linebacker in the league. I don’t want to leave that as my legacy. I feel like I have so much to show.”
Shazier was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his last two playing seasons. Overall, he has 303 tackles, seven forced fumbles and seven interceptions in 46 career games (41 starts).
The first-round pick in 2014 also understands that he is now an inspirational figure to others who have faced similar challenges.
“Every day I am constantly trying to get better,” Shazier said. “One milestone after the next. I try to make goals for myself constantly, so I always have something to reach for. I have been knocking them off one step at a time.
“I have been working my tail off. Every day I am grinding.”
The Steelers selected Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in hopes that he could be a possible replacement for Shazier.
Pittsburgh also signed undrafted free agent P.J. Locke on Monday. He played at Texas.
–Field Level Media
Post-draft Super Bowl odds favor Patriots, Rams
Oddsmakers favor a Super Bowl rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in post-draft odds to make it to Miami in February 2020.
The Patriots defeated the Rams in February and remain atop the heap based on post-draft lines at betus.ag.
New England is slightly ahead of the Rams — +800 to +900 — who nudged ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs in the listing of odds to win Super Bowl LIV.
The Chiefs and New Orleans Saints are +1000.
Another bookmaker, Las Vegas SuperBook, has New England on top and an over-under of 11 regular-season wins.
Behind the top four is a new kid on the block: the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland (+700) is also third to win the AFC Championship, behind only the Patriots (+450) and Chiefs (+500).
Both books installed the Browns as the favorite in the AFC North.
Betus.ag has Cleveland, the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles at +1400.
At +1600 stand the Chicago Bears — NFC North rivals Green Bay and Minnesota are both +2500 — and Indianapolis Colts.
The longshots in each division based on betus.ag are the Washington Redskins and Arizona Cardinals (+5000) in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins in the AFC. Miami has the NFL’s worst conference title odds at +6600. Cincinnati is +5000.
–Field Level Media
Raiders’ Mayock: ‘We’re ready to ride’ with Carr
Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock doubled down on Derek Carr as the team’s franchise quarterback after not selecting a signal-caller during the 2019 NFL Draft.
“We’re always going to do our homework at every position. That’s my job, that’s our job,” the former NFL Network analyst told The Rich Eisen Show on Monday. “And I have a head coach who loves quarterbacks, so we’re always going to evaluate and analyze quarterbacks.
“But, you kidding me? Derek Carr is our guy. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. We’re ready to ride with him.”
Mayock was widely panned by the media following his first draft as a GM. The second-guessing began with his first selection, using the No. 4 overall pick on Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell.
Mayock said he and coach Jon Gruden identified Ferrell as the player they wanted entering the first round, and they were comfortable taking him at No. 4 after an opportunity to trade down did not materialize.
“The bottom line is that we knew going in that he was going to be our guy,” Mayock said. “Whether that was at (No.) 4 … 7, 8, 10, whatever, he was going to be our guy.”
Mayock said Ferrell fits the mold of “foundational” players he is trying to get in the building to establish the team’s identity.
“That first pick, for me as a new GM, I felt like it was important to set a tone,” he said. “Jon Gruden and I talked a lot about this — foundation players. And to me, foundation is defined as talent and character. And underneath character has to be high football passion, a love of the game.
“That’s where Ferrell stood out on top of Clelin Ferrell the football player. He’s a leader.”
The Raiders’ 2019 draft haul included three players from Clemson and another polarizing choice with the selection of Alabama running back Josh Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick.
Following an offseason that already includes the acquisition of enigmatic star wide receiver Antonio Brown and the expected retirement of running back Marshawn Lynch, Mayock has shown little fear as an analyst-turned-GM.
“It was all I kind of thought and hoped (for), and even more,” Mayock said of his first draft as a decision-maker. “I think having ownership, having skin in the game, takes it to a different level.
“I think every general manager, every pick, is open to inspection. It’s the world’s biggest reality show, right? And now that I’ve gone over to the ‘dark side,’ it’s open season on GMs, man.”
Mayock used to head out for vacation following months of intense lead-up to the draft as an analyst. But there’s no rest for the weary for an NFL GM, not with a rookie minicamp and offseason program on tap.
“It’s been a blast,” he said. “I’ve never been more energized. Jon Gruden brings more energy to a room than anyone I’ve ever met in my life. It’s all about football every day.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Browns plan to sign Scottish punter
The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some competition for punter Britton Colquitt.
The team worked out undrafted Scottish free agent punter Jamie Gillan before the NFL draft and they are on the verge of signing him. Gillan, nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer," averaged 42.9
The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some competition for punter Britton Colquitt.
The team worked out undrafted Scottish free agent punter Jamie Gillan before the NFL draft and they are on the verge of signing him. Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” averaged 42.9 yards per punt last season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Born in England, Gillan played rugby growing up in Scotland but began playing football after his father, a member of the Royal Armed Forces, was transferred to the United States. He attended high school in Leonardtown, Md.
Colquitt was a Pro Bowl alternate last season when he established a team record with 32 punts inside the 20 and averaged 45.4 yards per kick.
–Field Level Media
Notebook: Eagles pick up Wentz’s fifth-year option
The Philadelphia Eagles said Monday that they have
The Philadelphia Eagles said Monday that they have exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Carson Wentz for the 2020 campaign.
Wentz will make more than $20 million in 2020 though exact figures for fifth-year options won’t be firmed up until a later date.
Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has passed for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 40 career games. He finished third in MVP balloting in 2017 and passed for a franchise-record 33 touchdowns in 13 games before tearing the ACL in his left knee.
Wentz returned from the injury to play in 11 games last season and passed for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Wentz, 26, is the Eagles’ undisputed starter after Super Bowl-winning Nick Foles departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.
–The Detroit Lions exercised the fifth-year option of offensive tackle Taylor Decker.
Decker has started all 40 games in which he has played since being the No. 16 overall pick of the 2016 draft.
–Tight end Jacob Hollister is on the move, traded from the New England Patriots to the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional 2020 draft pick, per reports.
Hollister made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2017 out of Wyoming and played in 23 games over two seasons with the team.
–Field Level Media
Take 5: Murray installed as OROY favorite
Gone are the days of treating marquee rookies with kid gloves and having young quarterbacks hold clipboards for a few seasons.
NFL teams expect instant returns from most first-round draft picks, and here are sportsbetting.ag’s top five players most likely to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
–Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals (5/2)
Arizona general manager Steve Keim answered with a resounding “yes” when asked Monday if he expects Murray to start Week 1. Opportunity is the first step toward racking up numbers as a rookie and while the Giants might take an Aaron Rodgers approach with No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones, the Cardinals shipped Josh Rosen out of town, clearing the decks for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
Murray’s height and slight frame are the biggest questions about his ability to stay on the field in the NFL. And he might have had a better offensive line in front of him at Oklahoma than he’ll see out of the gates in Arizona. But the heavy odds are that he’ll start right away and he has enough weapons in the passing game — including security blanket David Johnson out of the backfield — to be productive early on.
–Dwayne Haskins, QB, Redskins (7/1)
Haskins was a one-year starter for the Buckeyes, but it was an insanely productive one. There are questions about how he fared against elite defenses in 2018, but there isn’t much standing in his way of starting early on for the Redskins — if not in Week 1.
Alex Smith is recovering from a career-threatening leg injury and the other viable quarterbacks on the roster are veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. One could keep the seat warm for a few weeks, but expect Haskins to get the nod if he shows the ability to pick up the playbook during OTAs and training camp.
–Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders (9/1)
New Raiders GM Mike Mayock targeted Jacobs as his Marshawn Lynch replacement shortly after taking the job. He believes the former Alabama star has the makings of a bruising and productive lead back. The Raiders do have veteran depth in Isaiah Crowell, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.
None of them possess Jacobs’ explosiveness, and he should emerge as the go-to back immediately — at least on first and second downs. What remains to be seen is what Jacobs can contribute to the passing game, and whether he can block well enough to stay on the field on third down.
–Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens (10/1)
The Ravens didn’t mess around securing more weaponry for second-year QB Lamar Jackson, using the 25th overall pick on Brown and a third-rounder on Miles Boykin. Brown didn’t run the 40-yard dash leading up to the draft while recovering from a Lisfranc injury, but he is arguably the most explosive rookie receiving threat.
If the undersized (5-9, 166-pound) Brown can beat NFL corners off the line, he has the acceleration and open-field running ability to be a serious home-run threat. And while Jackson may struggle to throw 10-yard out patterns, he is very adept at dropping vertical passes in the bread basket.
–Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs (10/1)
Hardman is a promising athlete whom the Chiefs picked up out of Georgia in the second round. But make no mistake, these odds are a direct result of the expectation that the Chiefs will be forced to part ways with Tyreek Hill.
Like Hill, Hardman is an undersized (5-10, 187-pound) speed burner who runs a 4.3 40. He turned a lateral into a 30-yard sprint down the sideline last season. Sound like another versatile Chiefs threat you know? He has special acceleration and can also contribute in the return game. While Hardman is far from a polished prospect, coach Andy Reid has a playbook filled with gadget plays to get the ball in Hardman’s hands if Hill is out of the picture.
LONG SHOT PICK: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks (20/1)
The Seahawks were widely applauded for using the final pick of the second round on Metcalf, a physical freak of nature who many thought was a first-round talent. The bet here is he will either be a Pro Bowl regular or out of the league in three years — he has that type of boom-or-bust quality.
Metcalf is also entering a situation where he will be given every opportunity to prove he’s the former. Doug Baldwin reportedly might be forced to retire and the Seahawks lack imposing downfield weapons outside of Tyler Lockett. Quarterback Russell Wilson loves to throw it vertically, and he’ll find it enticing to take shots to a 6-3 target who sports an 82 7/8-inch wingspan to go with his 4.33-second speed.
–Field Level Media
NFL draft drew record attendance, TV ratings
The 2019 NFL Draft was the best-attended and most-watched
The 2019 NFL Draft was the best-attended and most-watched draft in league history.
The NFL said Monday that more than 600,000 fans gathered in Nashville during the three-day event to soak in the draft atmosphere. The previous record was set in 2017, when 250,000 fans flocked to the streets of Philadelphia.
The draft, which aired on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and affiliated digital channels, drew more than 47.5 million viewers on channels measured by Nielsen, an increase of 5 percent from 2018, and a draft record.
“The 2019 NFL Draft was a tremendous continuation of the celebration of the NFL’s 100th season and an opportunity to welcome the next generation of stars,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
The 2020 draft will be held in Las Vegas, making it the first big event in what will be the NFL’s next destination. The Oakland Raiders are scheduled to begin play in Las Vegas in the 2020 season.
–Field Level Media
Cards GM Keim on QB Murray: ‘Wow’
Arizona general manager Steve Keim said he remembers the moment he decided the Cardinals would make former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
“When I closed my eyes and I visualized Kyler Murray running around State Farm Stadium in red and white, for whatever reason, all I saw was just fireworks, excitement, a must-see [environment] where fans have to go and show up and see this thing. Him being the architect was a phenomenal fit for me,” Keim told NBC’s Peter King.
That makes two seasons in a row that Keim has picked a quarterback in the first round, trading up in 2018 to draft UCLA’s Josh Rosen, who was dispatched to the Miami Dolphins in a trade on Friday night.
New coach Kliff Kingsbury recruited Murray, a Texas native, when he was a college coach recruiting in the state. But Keim and Kingsbury both said the coach didn’t insist on the selection.
“The thing I respect the most about Kliff is he never once interrupted the process,” Keim said, with Kingsbury sitting at the table with him and King. “He never once came down and put his fist on the table and said, ‘I want Kyler Murray. I have to have him.’ I knew that he loved him as a player, but he allowed the process to take care of itself. To me, that was the only way we were going to get it right.”
Keim said he put off watching tape of Murray until just six weeks ago. And when he did watch, he was mesmerized by the quarterback, who measured 5-foot-10 1/8 at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“I was reluctant to study him because I knew what we had in Josh Rosen,” Keim said. “As I watched the first game, I watched the second game, I couldn’t put down the controller. All I wanted to do was keep watching this kid on tape. I don’t know if I wrote down ‘wow’ 100 times, or 500 times, but my hand got tired of writing it. In the time I’ve been doing this, I haven’t seen a guy who could throw like him and run like him. I’ve seen guys who could do one of each, but I’ve never evaluated a guy who possesses the skill set to do both things at such a high level.”
–Field Level Media
Testaverde’s son invited to Bucs’ rookie minicamp
Vincent Testaverde, the
Vincent Testaverde, the son of former Tampa Bay quarterback Vinny Testaverde, will try out for the Buccaneers during the team’s rookie minicamp.
His college coach at Albany, Greg Gattuso, made the announcement on Twitter.
The minicamp will be held May 10-11. Testaverde also took part in the Buccaneers’ local pro day workout.
The elder Testaverde, now 55, played at Miami, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1986. He was the No. 1 overall selection in the 1987 draft.
His son didn’t have the same collegiate success after leaving Jesuit High School in Tampa. He played the 2014 season as a walk-on at Texas Tech, appearing in one game, then transferred to Miami. He sat out a year and didn’t play the following season, then transferred to Albany.
At Albany, transfer rules forced him to sit out the 2017 season, and in his one season for the Great Danes, he threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Report: NFL considering exempt list for Chiefs’ Hill
The NFL is considering putting Tyreek Hill on the commissioner’s exempt list as early as this week, amid an ongoing criminal investigation surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs wideout, ESPN reported late Sunday night.
Overland Park (Kan.) Police reopened an investigation — regarding an injury to the child of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal — after a local TV station on Thursday revealed an audiotape in which Hill threatens Espinal while the couple discuss their son’s injuries.
The commissioner’s exempt list isn’t typically used during the offseason, but the league is considering making an exception in this case, ESPN reported. The report adds that the NFL has the full audiotape.
The league has normally used the exempt designation when a legal situation or allegations against a player surface during the season, effectively suspending the player indefinitely (with pay) until the situation reaches a resolution. The NFL also conducts an investigation of its own during that time, determining if punishment is merited.
If Hill is placed on the list, he would be barred from team activities. But the Chiefs already suspended Hill from team activities — he participated in workouts earlier this offseason — following the emergence of the audiotape on Thursday. During the 11-minute audio clip, Espinal accuses Hill of breaking their son’s arm, and Hill tells Espinal she should be “terrified” of him.
On Wednesday, the district attorney’s office had declined charges against Hill and Espinal, saying that despite the belief a crime had been committed, there was no evidence as to who committed it. The case was reopened upon the emergence of the audiotape.
Through a statement and comments from general manager Brett Veach and chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the Chiefs have said multiple times they are “deeply disturbed” by the tape.
“I’d just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now, and we’re going to go through the process,” Hunt told reporters at the team’s annual draft party over the weekend. “We’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time.”
Hill could be subject to NFL discipline, regardless of whether he is charged by law enforcement.
–Field Level Media
Rahm/Palmer seize lead, don’t let up to win Zurich Classic
The team of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer took sole possession of the lead on the first hole and never let it go Sunday to win the PGA Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
They shot a final-round 3-under-par 69 on the TPC Louisiana course to finish at 26-under-par 262, three shots ahead of the team of Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.
Rahm/Palmer began the day tied with Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax at 23-under par before Stallings/Mullinax bogeyed the first hole and Rahm/Palmer birdied the second to take a two-shot lead.
Rahm, No. 11 in the World Golf Ranking, and Palmer, ranked No. 70, played as teammates for the first time in the event, which concluded with foursomes (alternate shot), repeating the second-round format. The teams played four-ball (best-ball) in the first and third rounds.
Rahm and Palmer each received $1,051,200 from the total prize money of $7.3 million. Rahm broke a tie with Rory McIlroy for the most top 10 finishes on Tour this season with his eighth.
The teams of KH Lee/Matt Every and Brian Gay/Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini finished tied for third at 21 under, and four teams tied for fourth at 20-under — Seamus Power/David Hearn, Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale, Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Hank Lebioda/Curtis Luck.
Stallings/Mullinax finished tied for 13th after shooting a final-round 77 to finish at 18 under.
After a string of pars on holes 3-5, Rahm/Palmer had their first bogey of the day at No. 6, but still led by two strokes over Stallings/Mullinax and Garcia/Fleetwood.
Garcia/Fleetwood birdied No. 7 to get within one shot, then bogeyed nine and birdied 11 to again get within a shot. Stallings/Millinax joined them at 22-under when they birdied No. 7.
A bogey at No. 13 dropped Garcia/Fleetwood out of the second-place tie moments before Rahm/Palmer moved to 24-under and a two-shot lead with a birdie at No. 10.
The lead grew to three strokes when Stallings/Mullinax bogeyed No. 11, dropping into a second-place tie with Garcia/Fleetwood and Gay/Sabbatini.
Garcia/Fleetwood took sole possession of second place with a birdie on No. 17, but moments later Rahm/Palmer birdied No. 13, then birdied 14 to take a four-shot lead.
No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.
–Field Level Media
Report: Kicker Janikowski retiring
Kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who seemingly set as many marks off the field
Kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who seemingly set as many marks off the field as he did on it in a career that spanned nearly two decades, is retiring, ESPN reported Sunday.
“It was a good run. I still think of the Super Bowl — it still hurts,” the 41-year-old reportedly told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Super Bowl to which he referred was Super Bowl XXXVII, which his Oakland Raiders lost 48-21 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2003. The Raiders have been to the playoffs just once since.
According to ESPN, Janikowski said his body could just no longer take the physical toll inflicted by playing in the NFL.
In his 19-year career, Janikowski made 436 field goals (tied for ninth in NFL history) and attempted 542 (10th). His 1,913 career points are also 10th all time. His 1,799 points with the Raiders are a franchise record.
After 18 seasons with Oakland, the player nicknamed ‘Seabass’ last season made 22 of 27 field-goal attempts for Seattle. He also hit 2 of 3 field goals in a wild-card game in Dallas, but suffered a leg injury on the lone miss late in the first half. His absence in the second half forced the Seahawks to go for two points following both of their touchdowns (they converted both) but left them without a field-goal kicker in a 24-22 loss.
Janikowski made some of the biggest headlines of his career before he even signed his first contract. The Raiders selected him 17th overall in the 2000 draft, making him the first kicker taken in the first round since 1978. According to ESPN, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now the only active player remaining from the 2000 draft.
Multiple times in his career, Janikowski also signed contracts that made him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. In 2010, he signed a four-year, $16 million deal with the Raiders. He made at least $3 million in base salary four different seasons and retires with $53,285,137 in career earnings according to spotrac.com — the most by a kicker in league history.
His 58 career field goals of at least 50 yards in length is another NFL record, six better than Jason Hanson. His 63-yard field goal in 2011 tied the NFL record at the time for the longest in history. Matt Prater has since broken it, albeit a 64-yard boot in the altitude of Denver.
–Field Level Media
Giants’ sixth-round pick shot in Kansas
New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was wounded and
New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was wounded and his former Washburn University teammate was killed in a shooting early Sunday in Topeka, Kansas, authorities said.
Dwane Simmons, 23, a defensive back from Lee’s Summit, Mo., died in the shooting at an off-campus party, the university announced.
Ballentine, 23, a cornerback who was drafted 180th overall on Saturday, is expected to make a full recovery, Washburn president Dr. Jerry Farley said in a statement. Details of his injuries were not released.
“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” Farley said. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”
The Giants also released a statement on Sunday.
“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”
Ballentine was just the sixth player from the Division II program to be drafted. He was one of only three D-II players selected to the 2019 Senior Bowl.
Topeka police are investigating the incident.
–Field Level Media
Undrafted free agent notebook: QB Jackson staying in Buffalo
Former University at Buffalo quarterback
Former University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson and the Buffalo Bills reached an agreement on an undrafted free agent deal.
“I truly thought he would be drafted,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters. “He was on our draft board to be drafted. I’m surprised. You saw his name still sitting there late in the seventh, and you start going, ‘Man, if this kid doesn’t get drafted, we’re going to have to go after him.’ And we did.”
Beane said the 6-foot-7, 249-pound Jackson must pass a physical before a contract can be signed. He then will have a chance to compete for a backup spot to Josh Allen with veterans Derek Anderson and Matt Barkley. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal includes a $75,000 guarantee.
Jackson left college with one year of eligibility remaining. In three seasons, he completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 6,999 yards, throwing for 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
Other undrafted free agents and their reported destinations:
–C Nate Trewyn (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Buccaneers
–CB Saivion Smith (Alabama), Jaguars
–CB Chris Westry (Kentucky), Cowboys
–CB Davante Davis (Texas), Seahawks
–CB Kemon Hall (North Texas), Chargers
–CB Jalin Burrell (New Mexico), Chiefs
–DE Carl Granderson (Wyoming), Saints
–DE Kyle Phillips (Tennessee), Jets
–DE Malik Carney (North Carolina), Lions
–DE Kahzin Daniels (Charleston), Buccaneers
–DT Gerald Willis (Miami), Ravens
–DT Javier Edwards (Colorado), Texans
–DT Chris Nelson (Texas), Steelers
–K John Baron (San Diego State), Bears
–LB Gary Johnson (Texas), Chiefs
–LB Terrill Hanks (New Mexico State), Dolphins
–LB Josiah Tauaefa (Texas-San Antonio), Giants
–LB E.J. Ejiya (North Texas), Ravens
–OL Alex Bars (Notre Dame), Bears
–OL Fred Johnson (Florida), Steelers
–OL Garrett Brumfield (LSU), Steelers
–OL O’Shea Dugas (Louisiana Tech), Bengals
–OT Ryan Pope (San Diego State), Lions
–OT Koda Martin (Syracuse), Chargers
–OT Tyree St. Louis (Miami), Patriots
–QB Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State), Buccaneers
–QB Kyle Shurmur (Vanderbilt), Chiefs
–QB Jake Browning (Washington), Vikings
–QB Brett Rypien (Boise State), Broncos
–QB John Lovett (Princeton), Chiefs
–RB Elijah Holyfield (Georgia), Panthers
–RB Alex Barnes (Kansas State), Titans
–RB Devine Ozigbo (Nebraska), Saints
–S Micah Abernathy (Tennessee), Vikings
–S Dravon Askew-Henry (West Virginia), Steelers
–S Brandon Watson (Michigan), Jaguars
–TE Matt Sokol (Michigan State), Chargers
–TE Daniel Helm (Duke), Chargers
–TE Tyree Mayfield (Wyoming), 49ers
–TE Brandon Dillon (Marian), Vikings
–WR Emanuel Hall (Missouri), Bears
–WR Jason Moore (Findlay), Chargers
–WR DeMarkus Lodge (Ole Miss), Buccaneers
–WR Jazz Ferguson (Northwestern State), Seahawks
–WR Cody Thompson (Toledo), Chiefs
–WR Jaylen Smith (Louisville), Ravens
–WR Olamide Zaccheaus (Virginia), Falcons
–WR Malik Taylor (Ferris State), Buccaneers
–WR Trevion Thompson (Clemson), Chargers
–WR Preston Williams (Colorado State), Dolphins
–WR Deonte Harris (Assumption), Saints
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers defend decision to draft another kicker
Questioned about their strategy after drafting a kicker for the second time in four years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defended the decision.
“We need to score more points,” coach Bruce Arians told ESPN on Saturday after the club selected Matt Gay of Utah in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
In 2016, the Buccaneers dealt third- and fourth-round picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to move up to draft Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo with 59th overall pick
Aguayo, the first kicker taken in the second round since the New York Jets picked Mike Nugent in 2005, was a flop. In his only NFL season in 2016, he played in 16 games for the Bucs and missed nine of his 31 field-goal attempts and two extra points. He was cut in the 2017 preseason.
General manager Jason Licht, who drafted Aguayo, rejected the criticism of Saturday’s selection of Gay.
“You wouldn’t say the same thing for a receiver, if a receiver didn’t work out a couple years ago that you took in the second round, would you be afraid to take a receiver in the fifth round? No,” Licht told ESPN. “This is a very, very important position.”
In two seasons at Utah, Gay made 56 of 65 field-goal attempts and all 85 of his PATs.
Tampa Bay’s kicking game struggled last season with Chandler Catanzaro (nine games) and Cairo Santos (seven games). Combined, they converted 20 of 27 field goals and 40 of 44 extra points.
–Field Level Media
Seattle Seahawks draft review
1 (29). L.J. Collier, DE: 6-2, 283, TCU
2 (47). Marquise Blair, S: 6-1, 195, Utah
2 (64). D.K. Metcalf, WR: 6-3, 228, Ole Miss
3 (88). Cody Barton, OLB: 6-3, 237, Utah
4 (120). Gary Jennings Jr., WR: 6-1, 214, West Virginia
4 (124). Phil Haynes, OG: 6-4, 322, Wake Forest
4 (132). Ugochukwu Amadi, S: 5-9, 199, Oregon
5 (142). Ben Burr-Kirven, LB: 6-0, 230, Washington
6 (204). Travis Homer, RB: 5-10, 201, Miami
6 (209). Demarcus Christmas, DT: 6-3, 294, Florida State
7 (236). John Ursua, WR: 5-9, 178, Hawaii
Grade: B+
Two months ago, GM John Schneider had just four 2019 draft picks, so he deserves credit for working the board to get more. Collier and Blair felt like mild reaches, but Metcalf — whom some considered the draft’s top wideout — was a major steal. Barton and Burr-Kirven complement each other well, while Jennings and Ursua provide depth with Doug Baldwin’s future unclear.
Best pick: Collier isn’t an explosive pass rusher, but he fits very well in the Seahawks’ defense. He plays with great power and technique, and his size gives him inside-outside versatility like that which Michael Bennett displayed for years in Seattle. Collier won’t replace Frank Clark, but he’s a good start.
Upside pick: Metcalf might top out as a one-dimensional deep threat, which still would fit Seattle’s offense well. But he might become much more. Perhaps with a little less weightlifting and a bit more yoga, Metcalf could improve his flexibility, become a better route-runner and further weaponize his 4.33 speed.
–Field Level Media
Atlanta Falcons draft review
1 (14). Chris Lindstrom, OG: 6-4, 308, Boston College
1 (31). Kaleb McGary, OT: 6-7, 317, Washington
4 (111). Kendall Sheffield, CB: 5-11, 193, Ohio State
4 (135). John Cominsky, DE: 6-5, 286, Charleston (W.Va.)
5 (152). Qadree Ollison, RB: 6-1, 228, Pittsburgh
5 (172). Jordan Miller, CB: 6-1, 186, Washington
6 (203). Marcus Green, WR: 5-8, 190, Louisiana-Monroe
Grade: D+
It seemed as if the Falcons took a page from the Colts’ approach in 2018, throwing extra resources at the offensive line to ensure it’s fixed. That’s understandable, but both Lindstrom and McGary felt like slight reaches, and the latter cost Atlanta its second- and third-round picks in a trade-up. Sheffield is gifted, and Cominsky could rotate in early, but it’s a surprise to see no defensive tackle in a D-line-heavy draft.
Best pick: Even if he was a slight reach, Lindstrom is a very polished player with above-average movement skills. He could start immediately, even after the Falcons signed guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown in free agency, and he’s more mobile than both.
Upside pick: Sheffield isn’t a finished product, but he has a great combination of size, speed and press-man coverage ability, which perfectly fits the mold for cornerbacks in Dan Quinn’s defense. It will take some time, but Sheffield could become a top-end starter with more consistency.
–Field Level Media
Carolina Panthers draft review
1 (16). Brian Burns, OLB: 6-5, 249, Florida St.
2 (37). Greg Little, OT: 6-5, 310, Ole Miss
3 (100). Will Grier, QB: 6-3, 217, West Virginia
4 (115). Christian Miller, OLB: 6-3, 247, Alabama
5 (154). Jordan Scarlett, RB: 5-11, 208, Florida
6 (212). Dennis Daley, OT: 6-5, 317, South Carolina
7 (237). Terry Godwin, WR: 5-11, 184, Georgia
Grade: B-
Carolina is trending toward more 3-4 looks on defense, as Burns and Miller are lighter types who mostly used two-point stances in college. The Panthers couldn’t pass on Burns for a top offensive tackle at No. 16, so they traded up to secure Little in Round 2. Grier at No. 100 was a worthwhile flier given Cam Newton’s shoulder issues, and Carolina added some playmakers late.
Best pick: Burns must keep his added weight on and maintain his explosiveness, and he might be limited to passing downs early on. However, he has a premium skill — pass rush — that the Panthers need with Julius Peppers gone. It’s not all about his physical ability; he has a nice array of moves, including a nasty spin.
Upside pick: Little didn’t live up to his recruiting status at Ole Miss, but he had stretches of brilliance when using proper footwork and technique. With Daryl Williams around for at least one more year, he has time to develop.
–Field Level Media
New Orleans Saints draft review
New Orleans Saints draft review
2 (48). Erik
2 (48). Erik McCoy, C: 6-4, 303, Texas A&M
4 (105). Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S: 5-11, 210, Florida
6 (177). Saquan Hampton, S: 6-1, 206, Rutgers
7 (231). Alize Mack, TE: 6-4, 249, Notre Dame
7 (244). Kaden Elliss, LB: 6-2, 238, Idaho
Grade: D+
Often willing to mortgage the future — in both free agency and the draft — New Orleans traded its 2019 first-round pick for Marcus Davenport last year, then gave up its 2020 second-rounder to nab McCoy this year. McCoy is a nice replacement for Max Unger, but the bill eventually will come due. Getting Gardner-Johnson in Round 4 softens the blow, but there isn’t much else here.
Best pick: It appeared the Saints pegged free agent signing Nick Easton as their replacement for Unger, but McCoy is ready for the job if given the chance. He drew some buzz as a possible first-round pick and has the versatility to excel in both zone- and gap-blocking schemes.
Upside pick: Another prospect who garnered some fringe first-round buzz, Gardner-Johnson tested very well at the combine (4.48-second 40-yard dash at 210 pounds) and has some incredible plays on his tape. He needs to hone his instincts and be more consistent, but he has the athletic ability to line up anywhere.
–Field Level Media
Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft review
1 (5). Devin White, LB: 6-0, 237, LSU
2 (39). Sean Bunting, CB: 6-0, 195, Central Michigan
3 (94). Jamel Dean, CB: 6-1, 206, Auburn
3 (99). Mike Edwards, S: 5-11, 205, Kentucky
4 (107). Anthony Nelson, DE: 6-7, 271, Iowa
5 (145). Matt Gay, K: 6-0, 232, Utah
6 (208). Scott Miller, WR: 5-9, 174, Bowling Green
6 (215). Terry Beckner Jr., DT: 6-4, 296, Missouri
Grade: C+
White is an outstanding prospect, but is he more valuable than a top edge rusher such as Josh Allen? Bunting felt like a slight reach, and while he and Dean are talented, they are also indictments on 2018 second-rounders Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart. Jason Licht surprisingly had the audacity to draft Gay after the failed Roberto Aguayo experiment, although he got nice contributors in Edwards and Nelson.
Best pick: Even if Allen might be more valuable, White is clearly a top-five player in this class. He’s instinctive, can slip run blocks and has the physical tools to thrive in coverage. He also excels as a blitzer, making him an immediate threat in Todd Bowles’ scheme.
Upside pick: Edwards isn’t big or particularly explosive, but he’s extremely versatile, having played deep, in the box and over the slot in both man and zone coverage. He has the instincts to handle each of those assignments, making him an ideal multi-tool piece in today’s NFL.
–Field Level Media
Arizona Cardinals draft review
1 (1). Kyler Murray, QB: 5-10, 207, Oklahoma
2 (33). Byron Murphy, CB: 5-11, 190, Washington
2 (62). Andy Isabella, WR: 5-9, 188, UMass
3 (65). Zach Allen, DE: 6-4, 281, Boston College
4 (103). Hakeem Butler, WR: 6-5, 227, Iowa State
5 (139). Deionte Thompson, S: 6-1, 195, Alabama
6 (174). Keesean Johnson, WR: 6-1, 201, Fresno State
6 (179). Lamont Gaillard, C: 6-3, 305, Georgia
7 (248). Joshua Miles, OT: 6-5, 314, Morgan State
7 (249). Michael Dogbe, DE: 6-3, 284, Temple
7 (254). Caleb Wilson, TE: 6-4, 240, UCLA
Grade: A-
Arizona could have had Josh Rosen, Nick Bosa and a 2020 fifth-rounder instead of Murray and Isabella, but there’s little else to quibble with. Murphy was arguably the draft’s top corner, Isabella can fly deep or win underneath, and Allen fits great as a 3-4 end. Even better, Butler and Thompson provide upside late-round upside, and Gaillard could contribute early.
Best pick: Butler might be the steal of the draft. A gigantic target with 4.48 speed, he can dominate on contested grabs or create long touchdowns after the catch. A penchant for drops likely caused Butler to slide, but he should at least thrive in the red zone, with potential as a top wideout.
Upside pick: A higher ceiling is why Murray is in Arizona and Josh Rosen is in Miami. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has drawn legitimate comparisons to Russell Wilson and yet has a better arm and movement traits than Wilson, suggesting the sky is the limit. Murray isn’t the most refined field-reader, but he’s so gifted, it might not matter.
–Field Level Media