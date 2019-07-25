Steelers extend Tomlin’s contract through 2021

NFL notebook: Chargers RB Gordon begins camp holdout

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon didn’t report to training camp on Wednesday, beginning his holdout as he looks to land a new contract.

The Chargers responded by placing Gordon on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. The team’s first official practice is Thursday at Costa Mesa, Calif. Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of reserves.

–The Chargers placed left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) on the physically unable to perform list.

Telesco said Okung endured a serious medical issue in June and is still recovering. He said the 30-year-old might miss all of training camp and possibly some regular-season games.

–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he expects Trent Williams to show up soon after the offensive tackle did not report for the start of training camp.

NFL Network reported Monday that Williams is unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and would also like at least an “alteration” to his contract.

–The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels, a day before the first training camp practice.

Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in 2015.

–An emotional Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans posted a video to social media to share that he’s facing a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

Lewan, the NFL’s highest-paid offensive tackle, maintained he never took a prohibited supplement and went so far to say that he took a polygraph test to help corroborate his defense.

–Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to report to training camp, but his stance on a potential trade remains.

Johnson wants out of Cleveland, but he’s found little sympathy around the Browns after sitting out offseason workouts.

–The Browns said they don’t expect running back Kareem Hunt to face any league-imposed discipline linked to a video that TMZ posted earlier this month.

TMZ shared the video that showed Hunt and a police officer speaking after Hunt and a friend allegedly had a slight altercation at a Cleveland bar. The bar’s owner characterized the incident as “roughhousing” at the time, according to a report. No police report was filed, and Hunt was not arrested.

–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list.

Pierre-Paul continues to recover from a neck injury sustained in a car accident in May. He will not participate in training camp and likely will be moved to the reserve/NFI list before the regular season, which would rule him out for at least the first six games.

–Coach Ron Rivera said Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was slowly worked back into throwing activities in the offseason coming off of shoulder surgery, will be placed on a strict “pitch count” during training camp.

In January, Newton underwent the second surgery on his throwing shoulder in two years. He was limited down the stretch to end the 2018 season and sat out the final two games.

–The New Orleans Saints agreed to sign former first-round defensive lineman Ziggy Hood, NFL Network reported. The former first-rounder played for both Washington and Miami in 2018.

–Free agent running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared by Dr. James Andrews in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, ESPN reported.

The 26-year-old was hurt in October in the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, ending his season after four games.

–The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, providing depth at the position after a six-game suspension for Jarran Reed was announced on Monday.

Also boosting the defensive line, end Ezekiel Ansah avoided the physically unable to perform list, meaning he is cleared for training camp after sitting out the entire offseason program during his recovery from shoulder surgery.

–The New England Patriots and tight end Lance Kendricks agreed to a one-year contract.

The Patriots are looking for depth at the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. They signed veteran Benjamin Watson, but he must serve a four-game NFL suspension to start the season.

–The Arizona Cardinals signed former Los Angeles Rams linebacker/defensive end Matt Longacre to a one-year deal.

–The Houston Texans signed former Jacksonville Jaguars punter Bryan Anger to a one-year, $1 million contract.

–The Minnesota Vikings claimed running back De’Angelo Henderson off waivers, one day after the three-year veteran was waived by the Jets. The Vikings also worked out 11-year veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who played his first 10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

–Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas told ESPN that he doesn’t regret displaying his middle finger during a game last season, confirming the gesture was directed at his then-coach with the Seahawks, Pete Carroll.

–Field Level Media