Steelers CB Joe Haden enjoying renaissance in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The end came quickly in Cleveland for Joe Haden, a stark reminder that the NFL is a business. The Browns were rebuilding again in the summer of 2017, and having a cornerback in his late 20s making eight figures didn’t exactly fit the plan, fiscally or otherwise.
For the first time in his football life, Haden felt adrift.
The two-time Pro Bowler understood his final two seasons in Cleveland were marred by injury and inconsistent play.
Still, getting cut loose — even a split as amicable as the one between Haden and the Browns — thrust his long-range plans into serious jeopardy.
“When I first got in the league I was thinking I’d play 15 years,” Haden said.
Less than halfway there, Haden was willing to settle for just one more to prove something to Cleveland and — if he’s being honest — himself too.
Funny how things work out. Fast forward 14 months and Haden finds himself the linchpin of Pittsburgh’s revamped secondary. The 29-year-old is in a sweet spot of sorts. The speed that helped make him the seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft is still there, joined by the smarts accumulated from nearly a decade shadowing the league’s best receivers.
“Joe’s athletic ability is still pretty sharp,” defensive backs coach Tom Bradley said. “Mentally he gets better as time goes on. I think he understands what people are trying to get done.”
While the first-place Steelers (3-2-1) remain very much a work in progress heading into Sunday’s visit from the Browns (2-4-1) — particularly at the cornerback spot opposite Haden, where Artie Burns, Coty Sensabaugh and Cam Sutton remain in a rotation until one of them takes firm ownership of the position — Haden’s steadying presence has provided a much-needed lift.
Three weeks ago he kept Atlanta star wide receiver Julio Jones without a catch until the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand. Two weeks ago in Cincinnati, he held A.J. Green out of the end zone. Haden’s reward? A quick trip to Los Angeles during Pittsburgh’s bye to check in on buddy LeBron James.
Now a rematch with the Browns — who fought to an ugly 21-all tie with Pittsburgh in the season opener — awaits. It’s a game that doesn’t feel nearly as personal as it did last season, when Haden found himself lining up against his former teammates just days after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert sprinted to sign him after being released by Cleveland.
While Haden was pretty sure he’d land a job after getting let go, he admits the fervency with which the Steelers went after him during their very brief courtship gave him a jolt of confidence.
“Coach Tomlin and Kev just really helped me out through the process of getting here, just showing me how much they wanted me, how much they loved me,” Haden said. “They were like ‘Joe, listen, we need you here.'”
Perhaps even more than Tomlin and Colbert knew. The Steelers signed Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract last August and he spent much of last season trying to fit in for a team that raced to its second straight AFC North title. Then Pittsburgh cut veterans Mike Mitchell, William Gay and Robert Golden in March, leaving Haden as the elder statesman.
“He’s a guy that in the secondary, for us to be young, we can rely on and feel good with him out there,” said second-year nickel back Mike Hilton. “He has become more vocal because he knows he’s the guy in the room.”
Haden developed a tightknit relationship with Burns — like Haden a former first-round pick — and his experience in Cleveland grounded him in a way. The Browns didn’t win much during Haden’s seven seasons in town. The atmosphere and the stakes are higher in Pittsburgh, where the losses are fewer but also more consequential. His message to the rest of the group that includes eight players with less than four years of NFL experience: relax.
“If we’re winning or if we’re losing, we still have the same amount of little corrections,” Haden said. “It’s just that one spot where you have to make a play or they have to make a play. It’s never really that bad.”
A season ago he appeared to be at a crossroads. Now his teammates believe Haden is once again among the league’s elite. While Haden will leave that for others to decide, he’s still open to the idea that his best football remains in front of him as 30 approaches.
“You hear people say ‘Oh yeah, the game is slowing down,'” Haden said. “But I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Now I finally feel like literally, I feel like the game is slowing down.”
Even as Haden insists that he’s not.
NOTES: Burnett (groin) and LB L.J. Fort (ankle) were full participants on Wednesday. … WR Darrius Heyward-Bey and TE Xavier Grimble (concussion) were limited. … RT Marcus Gilbert (knee) did not practice.
Newton, Panthers winning without throwing the deep ball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton and the Panthers are proving they can win without throwing the ball deep down the field.
Newton said the lack of vertical passing game isn’t something he’s concerned with entering Sunday’s home game against the Ravens (4-3), especially with his team 4-2 this season.
“When you are moving the ball, people say why aren’t you taking many shots downfield?” Newton said. “When you take too many shots downfield and it’s not there and you start forcing the ball, they say why can’t you protect the ball? So our thing is we turn our ears to mute and take what the defense is giving us. When we have opportunities to take shots down the field trust and believe nobody loves touchdowns more than I do — and if it’s there I’m going to take it.”
Added Newton: “If not, you just live to fight another day.”
Coach Ron Rivera likes that approach, saying he is just fine with how Newton is playing. Newton has completed 11 touchdown passes this season and has four interceptions and has a solid 94.7 QB rating.
“I think the quarterback is very efficient with (the ball) right now,” Rivera said. “There’s no reason to panic.”
The formula seems to be working for the Panthers, who are winning games behind Newton’s heroics.
Three weeks ago against the Giants the eighth-year QB rallied Carolina back in the final seconds, leading a drive that set up Graham Gano’s winning 63-yard field goal. This past Sunday Newton brought the Panthers back from a 17-0 deficit on the road against the Super Bowl champion Eagles with three TD drives to finish the game, earning him his 10th career NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor on Wednesday.
Rivera said when the game is on the line Newton has the same mentality as Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion who many still consider the best basketball player of all time.
“He’ll come up and say, ‘Put it in my hands, coach. Trust me,'” Rivera said of Newton. “Michael Jordan used to say, ‘Certain guys want the ball when it’s crunch time. Other guys just don’t seem to come off the picks the way they’re supposed to.’ I’ve told that to Cam, and Cam has always wanted the ball.”
Although the Panthers still looking stagnant at times on offense — including the first three quarters against the Eagles when they managed just seven first downs and no points — Newton seems adjusting well to new offensive coordinator Norv Turner’s scheme, which features more check downs and screen plays than the Panthers have typically run in the past.
“When we get into the logistic things of football, and what the defense is giving and what they aren’t, you can’t just go down and chuck the football downfield and just expect, ‘Well, we didn’t take shots in the game,'” Newton said. “That’s not what good teams or offenses do. We don’t let the defense dictate to us, we dictate to the defense. So that’s been our approach.”
With the emphasis focused on shorter routes, Newton is completing a career-high 65.6 percent of his passes, well above his career average of 58.9 percent.
So while Newton says he likes the big play as much as anyone, he seems fine with Turner’s philosophy — as long as the Panthers are winning games.
“Whatever Norv and his offensive staff calls it’s my job as the quarterback to execute it,” Newton said. “If I see anything otherwise, it’s my job to make the proper audible. If not, then run the play.”
Jets’ Powell needs surgery on neck injury, could end career
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Bilal Powell needs surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, and coach Todd Bowles says it's a potentially career-ending injury.
Bowles says the injury is similar to the one that sidelined wide receiver Quincy Enunwa for all of last season, but adds that it’s a bit worse.
The playing future for Powell, the franchise’s 10th-leading rusher, was already uncertain before the grim news. He turns 30 on Saturday and is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.
The team also has announced it signed safety Ibraheim Campbell, filling a need at another of the Jets’ injury-plagued positions.
Mayfield says ‘no words’ for ref’s explanation of helmet hit
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The explanation didn't make any sense at the time. Days later, Baker Mayfield remains baffled.
“The quarterback is still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head,” Hochuli announced. “He had not yet begun his slide. There is therefore no foul.”
Mayfield can’t grasp that explanation.
“No words,” an incredulous Mayfield said Wednesday. “Honestly. No words.”
Mayfield said he didn’t initially hear Hochuli’s comments, mainly because he was focused on calling the Browns’ next play.
Once he found out, Mayfield was dumbfounded.
“I thought that’s why they put the rule in,” Mayfield said. “But we’ll see.”
The NFL is expected to fine Whitehead for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Mayfield, a person familiar with league discipline told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Mayfield had begun to slide at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he was drilled by Whitehead, who used the crown of his helmet to plaster the No. 1 overall pick.
Whitehead should have been flagged for unnecessary roughness or unsportsmanlike conduct, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not commented on calls from last week’s games.
The league, which has placed an extra emphasis on protecting quarterbacks, has been announcing fines on Saturday. If Whitehead is punished, it will be public confirmation that the play should have been penalized.
However, the Browns aren’t looking for another veiled apology from the league. They’ve had several questionable calls go against them this season, but guard Joel Bitonio doesn’t think officials are biased against the Browns (2-4-1), who have played four overtimes games.
“It’s a tough job being an NFL ref,” said Bitonio said. “Mistakes happen. That’s part of the job. We miss things. They miss things. It’s part of the business. We have to overcome that. The refs might have blown a call here and there, but we’ve had opportunities to make things happen. When it came down to it, we missed those opportunities.”
And while the league has been proactive in protecting quarterbacks, late hits remain a problem. The one on Mayfield was particularly alarming because he was doing everything correctly, still got whacked and nothing was called.
Browns coach Hue Jackson is in favor of such plays being subject to replay review if it means getting the call correct.
“The league and the officials want to get it right, so to me anything that is questionable that way, I think you take a real good look at it,” Jackson said.
“Let’s just not move on from it, even if you have to review it. Let’s make sure that those things are correct as those calls are being made, when it’s something that’s that vicious, that kind of hit, especially on a quarterback.”
Jackson said he has had positive “conversations” with the league. Ultimately, he said the goal is for fairness.
“I think the most important thing for the league, for teams, for coaches, for everybody, is we just want to get it right,” he said. “Games are won and lost on these things. Jobs will be on the line because of these things and that’s important. Again, we just want it to be right.”
Mayfield feels the NFL might consider adopting the college “targeting” rule in which players are subject to ejection and suspensions if called for using their helmets to deliver a blow. Mayfield said the rule served as a deterrent when he was at Oklahoma.
“I definitely know it affected our team,” Mayfield said. “When anytime you have guys that are flying around trying to impose their will on an offense and a hit like that can take them out of not only that second half but then the first half of the next game, that can affect a lot of guys.”
Mayfield wasn’t injured on the play and he sneered “I’ll be all right” when asked if he felt fortunate that he didn’t sustain a concussion.
After he got popped by Whitehead, Mayfield jumped to his feet and walked directly at him while yelling that he needs to hit harder. The moment underscored Mayfield’s toughness and fire.
“That’s who he’s always been,” running back Duke Johnson said. “We’re going to back him. We’re going to support him, and it’s great to see. Wish he’d get down a lot sooner, but it’s great to see him get up from it, bounce back and go down there and make more plays.”
NOTES: LB Joe Schobert (hamstring), WR Rashard Higgins and CB E.J. Gaines (concussion) will miss Sunday’s game. … Jackson is following through on his promise to be more involved in Cleveland’s offense, but Mayfield doesn’t think the unit needs an overhaul. “We don’t have to re-invent the wheel,” he said. “We need to perfect our craft. You look at the good teams around the league, they work hard at what they do and they become good at it. We have what we have.”
Eagles lose defensive end Derek Barnett for the season
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett had shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
Three-time Pro Bowl pick Michael Bennett will likely replace Barnett in the starting lineup. Bennett has three sacks in the past four games.
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata was back at practice Wednesday after missing three games because of a calf injury.
The Eagles (3-4) play the Jaguars (3-4) in London on Sunday.
Report: Raiders players questioning Gruden’s accountability
Following the second trade of a multi-time Pro Bowler in less than two months, some Oakland Raiders players are questioning the accountability of head coach Jon Gruden, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday.
The Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, eight days after Gruden had said Cooper wasn’t being shopped and a few months after voicing plans to build the offense around the wideout. The trade came seven weeks after Oakland dealt defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, despite the team’s previous assertions that they planned to sign him long-term. Both deals have had negative impacts on the locker room, per the report.
“The Mack trade was a real stiff jab,” another anonymous player said. “But the Cooper one was like a knockout punch, especially because we had just walked back in the door from the bye. We didn’t want to believe it was coming, and Coach said we weren’t going to trade him.”
The Cooper trade was made worse, per The Athletic, when Gruden didn’t tell players about it at the end of Monday’s practice, despite the wideout being pulled off the field in the middle of the session. Instead, players found out about the trade via news on their phones, and Gruden spoke to ESPN about the deal before talking to his team.
Despite Gruden’s assertions that the team is “trying to stay competitive,” The Athletic quoted multiple players who doubt the team isn’t tanking.
“You have to wonder if we haven’t been playing for draft picks all along,” a player said. “Despite everything the coaches told us at training camp.”
That perspective appears to have some players less invested in the team because they don’t expect to be around during the teardown and rebuild. The Raiders have 20 players who are set to be unrestricted free agents after the season, and another five set to hit unrestricted free agency.
“I think many of us realize we won’t be here next year,” one said. “We are just waiting to see if we will be here next week.”
One player who spoke to The Athletic without anonymity is tight end Lee Smith, who confirmed he has worries about the locker room and voiced frustration with the idea of a rebuild.
“Of course I’m concerned about the locker room,” Smith said. “I am a leader on this team and I am under contract next year, but more importantly I care about all my teammates. …I know how hard guys work all year. Guys don’t work their ass off year-round because they are worried about the team being good in two or three years, they work hard to win. Now.
“Nobody was happy when we traded Khalil. And nobody is happy that we traded Amari. How could you be? You never ever want to trade elite, homegrown talent. But Coach Gruden is thinking long-term. It’s no secret that he got a 10-year contract. And having five first-rounders in the next two years is pretty good. …And he has been clear about his open-door policy. If guys have a problem with this trade, they can go sit in his office and tell him.”
Gruden was expected to address the Cooper trade with the team on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s day off.
The story from The Athletic comes a day after the publication reported quarterback Derek Carr has a “fractured relationship” with teammates stemming from a perceived lack of toughness by the QB.
Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt happy with whatever role in offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt spent the first few weeks of the season doing what he called "dirty work," which mostly amounted to carrying the ball late in games as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to run out the clock.
He never complained. Never seemed down.
In fact, the second-year pro insisted all along that he would have his opportunities, once the rest of the league decided they’d better pay attention to the Chiefs’ passing game.
And lo and behold, that’s exactly what has happened the past few weeks, when the Chiefs have been able to pry open massive holes for him in the running game and Mahomes has been able to find him in the passing game.
“We don’t count touches,” Chiefs offensive lineman Cam Erving said. “We have a lot of weapons and when a team schemes for one thing, we have another one to pop it back with. Kareem has just done a great job of being patient and waiting for those moments to come.
“He grabs those moments,” Erving added, “and he finishes.”
He certainly lets the woebegone defender that gets in his way know, too. Rarely does the bruising, Walter Payton-esque running back go down on first contact. Often not second or third.
Take his most impressive run last week against Cincinnati, when he appeared to be bottled up near the sideline. Hunt made a nifty spin move to shake one defender, darted to his left to avoid a few more and then hurdled — without getting any head of steam — yet another before finally going down.
It was the biggest highlight on a night Hunt scored three touchdowns.
“I probably made the wrong read,” Mahomes said of the run-pass option, “and then I handed it to him. It should’ve been a tackle for a loss and then he broke a tackle and jumped over a dude. This is a very talented (Bengals) defense who have a lot of guys who are built to stop the run, and it just speaks to the strength and the power he has when he runs the football.”
Those raw physical skills have been on display the past four weeks, beginning with a win in Denver when Hunt ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and caught three more passes for 54 yards.
He followed up with a touchdown against Jacksonville, had 185 yards from scrimmage and another score against New England, and had 86 yards rushing and three touchdowns total against Cincinnati.
“(Hunt) makes it all go because you can’t simply ignore the guy,” said Broncos coach Vance Joseph, whose team gets another shot Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. “Our first game, he made most of the big plays, honestly. He’s a guy that runs downhill and he catches the ball in the pass game.”
In other words, he’s the perfect running back for a system that is predicated on misdirection.
“He did well last year, too,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “but he’s playing as well as any running back in the National Football League. He’s not only running the ball like crazy, he’s also catching the football. I actually took him out before he broke the 100-yard mark last week.
“He’s punishing people right now,” Reid added with a grin, “and it’s something to watch.”
Yet just like Hunt took his relative lack of production the first few weeks in stride, he’s done just the same with his sudden surge of success. He heaped praise on his offense line, showered Mahomes and the rest of the offense with accolades and complemented his coaches on getting him the ball.
“I’m just a guy who is going to come in and try my best to make every effort possible to score a touchdown,” he said. “It’s not even about me. It’s about the team winning. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I’m a team guy. I’m down to do whatever.”
Hunt did finally let his bravado show a little when Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris, who was dressing nearby, described him as “a bull.” Hunt thought for a moment and decided that was a pretty good label, then he realized that bulls don’t really carry much workload.
“I like to be an ox, too,” he said.
Notes: Free safety Daniel Sorensen (broken leg) returned to practice Wednesday. He’d been on the IR since early in training camp and is eligible to play in games beginning Week 8. … Strong safety Eric Berry (heel), Linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) did not practice. … Linebacker Terrance Smith tore his ACL on a kick return against Cincinnati, Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said. He went on IR earlier this week.
Patrick Peterson vows to help Cardinals ‘for years to come’
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has issued a statement vowing to continue to give his all to his team for "years to come," adding "I am an Arizona Cardinal."
The statement did not directly address that report but Peterson said he has “been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone.”
Arizona is 1-6 heading into Sunday’s home game with San Francisco.
“But my energy is 100 percent focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around,” Peterson said. “I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates and fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal and my focus is on this week’s game.”
NFL Week 7 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
We almost got to see a day full of NFC North vs AFC East matchups. The Patriots defeated the Bears in game that came down to a few feet on a final play. The Vikings dismantled the Jets, and the Lions beat Miami by 11. Green Bay had their long needed bye week, and Buffalo
We almost got to see a day full of NFC North vs AFC East matchups. The Patriots defeated the Bears in game that came down to a few feet on a final play. The Vikings dismantled the Jets, and the Lions beat Miami by 11. Green Bay had their long needed bye week, and Buffalo was trounced by the Colts 37-5 (a score that had never happened before). The NFC North won the day 2-1, pushing the Bears from 1st to 4th in a matter of a few hours. The NFC North is a certainly one of the closest divisions, with all four teams sitting at 3 or 4 wins.
Notable Performances
- Patrick Mahomes tossed 358 yards and 4 touchdowns
- Eli Manning and Matt Ryan combined for 778 yards and 2 touchdowns
- Michael Roberts and TY Hilton both caught 2 touchdowns
- Todd Gurley and Latavius Murray both rushed for 60+ yards and 2 touchdowns
- 13 Players with 100+ receiving yards
Fusco becomes Falcons’ sixth player on injured reserve
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have added more depth to their offensive line after placing right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve.
Fusco suffered a broken right ankle in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, and the team announced Tuesday he would miss the remainder of the season.
Fusco is Atlanta’s sixth player to be placed on IR this season, joining safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, linebacker Deion Jones, offensive guard Andy Levitre and running back Devonta Freeman.
Arbitrator has denied Eric Reid’s grievance against Bengals
Eric Reid's grievance against the Cincinnati Bengals has been denied by an arbitrator, a decision that has irked the NFL Players Association.
The grievance claimed that Reid wasn’t signed by any team because of his anthem protests.
Reid is now with the Carolina Panthers, whom he joined this month. The interview with Bengals owner Mike Brown came in April.
The Bengals say Wednesday they have no comment on the matter.
The union adds, “We will review the decision more carefully with Eric and his lawyers to consider our next steps.”
Jets place RB Powell on IR
Jets place RB Powell on IR
New York Jets backup running back Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury on Wednesday.
Powell is 20th in the NFL in rushing yards while sharing the load with lead back Isaiah Crowell (sixth). Safety Ibraheim Campbell was signed to
Powell left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half and did not return.
The 29-year-old has 343 yards on 80 carries and 110 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions in 2018.
AP source: Hit on Browns QB Mayfield expected to draw fine
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with NFL discipline says Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to be fined for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Fines are typically announced on Friday.
Whitehead initially drew a flag, but officials conferred and decided not to penalize him. Referee Shawn Hochuli added confusion by announcing to the crowd that Mayfield had not started his slide and “is allowed to be hit in the head.”
The league implemented a rule that prohibits players from lowering their heads to deliver a blow.
Browns coach Hue Jackson has said the non-call was “disappointing.”
NFL Week 8: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Total: 44
I think it’s easy to pile on the Bills because they struggled to do much of anything on offense with Derek Anderson at quarterback in Indianapolis. But that was Anderson’s first start in two years and he had been on the roster just a couple weeks. Look for him to be more acclimated in a home game against another vulnerable defense when Buffalo hosts the Patriots in Week 8.
That’s not to say the Bills will put up 30 points, but even double digits should be enough to push this one over. The Patriots have scored at least 38 points in four consecutive games. They’re almost certain to hit the 30 mark against a team that surrendered 37 to the Colts and gave up 31 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this season.
This one should sail into the 50s.
Predicted score: Patriots 37, Bills 17
Under of the week: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Total: 55.5
The Chiefs might be the highest-scoring team in football, but there’s some evidence that bookmakers are overdoing it with their totals. Kansas City games have gone over in only four of the team’s seven games, which has us thinking 55.5 is far too high for a Week 8 divisional matchup with the Broncos.
These teams combined for “only” 50 when they met in Denver a few weeks ago, but the Broncos played extremely well defensively that night and they’ve since gained momentum on that side of the ball (they’ve surrendered just 33 points combined in their last two games).
The Broncos might also be destined to come back to earth offensively after scoring 45 points against a mess of an Arizona Cardinals team in Week 7. That result could be inflating this total, but it was probably an anomaly. Throw in that the Chiefs have started to play decent defense (they’ve given up just 24 points total in their last two home games) and this is a no-brainer.
Predicted score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 2-0
2018 season: 9-5
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Week 8 Preview
NFL ENTERS WEEK 8 AS 2018 SEASON APPROACHES MIDPOINT
Griffen to rejoin Vikings after mental health evaluation
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is returning to the team after being out for the past month for a mental health evaluation.
The Vikings say Griffen will resume team activities Wednesday. They didn't say when he would return to game action.
General manager Rick Spielman said Griffen’s return comes in consultation with his doctors.
In a statement, Griffen called a return “the next step in a longer process” and said he hopes to eventually talk publicly about his issue.
Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Patriots, Chiefs tied at No. 2
NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are in seventh heaven.
The Rams (7-0) remain the league's only unbeaten team after a 39-10 rout of the San Francisco 49ers.
They will look to stay unbeaten when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
“With (running back) Todd Gurley and (defensive lineman) Aaron Donald doing the dirty work, the league’s only unbeaten team is blessed with superstars on both sides of the ball,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are tied for second with 365 points. The Patriots (5-2) have won four in a row and are back on top of the AFC East. They will close out Week 8 when they head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on “Monday Night Football.” New England has won 31 of its past 35 meetings with the division rival.
The Chiefs (6-1) have the AFC’s best record and rebounded in a big way from their only loss with a 45-10 rout of Cincinnati.
“They call him ‘Showtime,’ and Patrick Mahomes continues to live up to the nickname with yet another spectacular showing in a four-touchdown performance against the Bengals,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said. “There may not be a defense capable of stopping him.”
The Chiefs will face the Broncos on Sunday for the second time this month. In the first matchup, the Chiefs rallied in the fourth quarter with two late touchdowns for a 27-23 win. It’s their closest margin of victory in a game this season.
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings are next at Nos. 4 and 5. The first-place NFC teams will meet on Sunday night in one of the top matchups of Week 8.
The Los Angeles Chargers slipped a spot to No. 6 after holding on for a 20-19 win over the Titans in London when Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel went for a 2-point conversion instead of attempting a game-tying PAT.
There was another tie in the top 10 as Pittsburgh and Carolina are both No. 7. The Steelers (3-2-1) lead the AFC North after their bye week and will face Cleveland on Sunday for the second time this season.
Also Sunday, the Panthers will host the Baltimore Ravens, who slipped three spots to No. 9 after losing 24-23 to the Saints when Justin Tucker missed a game-tying PAT in the final minute. Tucker had been 222 for 222 on PATs since turning pro in 2012.
“I feel like I cost us the game,” he said Sunday night. “Every single one of my teammates thus far has told me the opposite, and no one play wins or loses a game. But that’s a tough thing to grapple with when you’re the guy in that situation at the end of the game.”
Washington (4-2) jumped six spots to round out the top 10. The Redskins were the beneficiary of a missed kick against Dallas. Matt Baher’s 52-yard attempt hit the left upright as time expired in Washington’s 20-17 win.
Falcons lose G Fusco for rest of season
The injury woes of the Atlanta Falcons continue as right guard Brandon Fusco is done for the season after suffering a broken right ankle during Monday's game against the New York Giants.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the injury was of the season-ending variety.
Fusco was injured during the first half of Monday’s game, carried off the field and then carted to the locker room.
Fusco is the sixth starting player and second offensive lineman to be placed on injured reserve for the Falcons this year. Atlanta previously lost left guard Andy Levitre with a season-ending triceps injury.
The other starters placed on injured reserve are safeties Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles), linebacker Deion Jones (foot) and running back Devonta Freeman (groin). The injuries to Neal and Allen also were season-ending ailments, while Jones and Freeman could be recalled if healthy down the line.
Fusco is his first season with Atlanta. He signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract as a free agent in March.
Ben Garland replaced Fusco in the lineup against the Giants and is in line to start when the Falcons visit the Washington Redskins on Nov. 4. Atlanta has a bye this week.
“You really felt his speed to try to get to the second level,” Quinn told reporters of Garland. “He did a good job in protection as well. We keep track of finish plays and finished blocks … (he had) six or seven of those from a finishing standpoint, which is good.”
The Falcons also released backup guard Zac Kerin, leaving them with two open roster spots entering the bye.
Eagles DE Barnett (shoulder) done for season
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is undergoing shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Barnett initially injured the shoulder in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The NFL Network reported that he has a torn rotator
Barnett missed the Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings before playing in Philadelphia’s past two games.
Barnett, who was a first-round pick in 2017, had 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games this season. He notched five sacks as a rookie.
Michael Bennett is expected to receive a larger role with Barnett sidelined. Bennett has three sacks this season.
The Eagles play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.
Ravens place DT Henry on injured reserve
The Baltimore Ravens placed defensive tackle Willie Henry on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the practice squad on Tuesday.
Henry, the Ravens' fourth-round pick in 2016, has played in three games this season and posted three tackles and one
The exact nature of Henry’s injury is unclear. He missed the first month of the season after having hernia surgery and will now miss at least the next eight weeks.
Henry, 24, played in 14 games as a rookie in 2017 and tallied 3.5 sacks and 32 tackles.
Eluemunor, a fifth-rounder in 2017, appeared in eight games as a rookie but has not seen action yet in 2018.
Report: Reid’s grievance against Bengals denied
The Cincinnati Bengals were within their rights to ask then-free agent safety Eric Reid if he planned to continue kneeling during the national anthem, an arbitrator has reportedly decided.
The NFLPA argued that the Bengals passed on Reid based solely on his answer to the anthem question. Such a precondition of employment would violate the collective bargaining agreement, according to the union.
Reports at the time said Reid was not willing to promise Bengals owner Mike Brown that he would not kneel during the anthem.
Reid, 27, has started three games and registered 16 tackles this year. He has continued to kneel during the anthem to protest social injustice and racial inequality.
Mark Geragos, Reid’s attorney who also represents Colin Kaepernick, had no comment on the matter, per NFL Network. Neither did the NFL or NFLPA.
Reid’s collusion grievance against the NFL is still pending and not expected to be resolved soon. The former San Francisco 49ers safety filed it in May after he went unsigned through the first six weeks of free agency.
