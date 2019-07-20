Stanley unapologetic for not yelling ‘Fore!’
A day after he failed to yell “Fore!” when he hit an errant shot, Kyle Stanley revisited the issue on Saturday and refused to be remorseful about it.
“To me, it’s kind of a non-issue,” he said.
On hole 17 during Friday’s second round at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Stanley’s hit off the tee hit the mother of the caddie of his playing partner, Robert MacIntyre.
MacIntyre criticized Stanley for his inaction.
“I said I wasn’t happy,” MacIntyre, a 22-year-old Scot, said. “He didn’t really like my response. He’s the only one I’ve seen do that. It was straight into the crowd. It was into the crowd from the word go. And we’re expecting him to shout ‘Fore.'”
Stanley said plenty of others did, though.
“Five or six people yelled ‘Fore.’ My caddie did, my two playing partners, a couple of the marshals. So I thought that was enough,” he said.
The 31-year-old Stanley, who has two PGA Tour wins to his credit, added: “He made the argument that since I hit the ball, it maybe should’ve come out of my mouth first.
“It certainly wasn’t my intention to put anyone in harm’s way. I had my wife in the gallery, and my coaches.”
The woman reportedly was not injured by the golf ball.
–Field Level Media
Ireland’s Lowry shoots 63, leads The Open by 4
Shane Lowry said he was not pleased with the state of his game as he made the 180-mile drive north from his home town of Clara, Ireland, for this week’s Open Championship.
He changed his mind set after a conversation with his caddie at a local pub, and now is 18 holes away from claiming not only his first major title, but the first Open Championship held at Northern Ireland’s Royal Portrush in 68 years.
Lowry tied the second-lowest score in major championship history with his 8-under-par 63 on Saturday, narrowly missing a fourth consecutive birdie putt on the 18th hole to tie Branden Grace’s 62 at Royal Birkdale two years ago.
As it stands, Lowry is 16-under par and will enter the final round with a four-shot lead over England’s Tommy Fleetwood.
“My mind’s a bit fuzzy at the minute,” Lowry told NBC after completing his bogey-free round. “Obviously, I just had an incredible day on the golf course. I’m looking forward to sitting down a little later on and just kind of reflect on it.”
Lowry leads the field with 19 birdies this week. The world’s 33rd-ranked player also leads in greens in regulation and his 197 is the lowest 54-hole score in Open Championship history. The only lower 54-hole score in any major was David Toms’ 196 at the PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club in 2001.
While his game is certainly in excellent shape, the 32-year-old knows the mental part will be the biggest factor on Sunday.
Lowry held a four-shot lead after 54 holes of the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, but settled for a tie for second after imploding with a final-round 76.
“Look, I’m very excited for tomorrow,” he said. “Four ahead for an Open Championship in Ireland … I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to say.”
J.B. Holmes birdied the 18th hole to get to 10-under par and sits alone in third place.
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is tied for fourth along with England’s Justin Rose at 9 under. They are seven shots behind Lowry but still in contention with wind and rain in Sunday’s forecast.
“It’s going to be an advantage for me, with the fact that I feel like I’m striking the ball well and I’m so far back,” Koepka told NBC Sports. “If you’re going to have difficult conditions, it’s going to be windy, maybe a little bit of rain, that’s kind of what I need. I need a chance, and hopefully that will be to my benefit.”
Koepka shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday despite struggling with his putter to post his 18th sub-par round in his last 20 rounds in majors. He is a combined 56 under in those rounds. Koepka has 26 major rounds in the 60s since 2017 — five better than anyone else (Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth).
“Just relying on ball striking, that’s it,” Koepka said. “I don’t think anybody in the field has hit it better than me. I’ve just probably putted the worst in the entire field, which is quite frustrating. I feel like I haven’t made anything outside 4 feet.”
Fowler posted a 66 on Saturday and is another shot off the pace, tied for sixth place with England’s Lee Westwood at 8 under.
Making up eight shots on Lowry figures to be difficult. Lowry said he was aware of Sunday’s forecast as he made a final push to reel off three consecutive birdies on No. 15-17 to increase his cushion over Fleetwood.
“I know it’s a bad weather forecast, so I said to myself if I can make one or two coming in I’ll really help myself,” Lowry said. “And that’s what I did, which is nice.”
With the partisan crowd heartily cheering his name, Lowry was quick to acknowledge that he will need to stay mentally sharp on Sunday.
“It’s going to be a difficult 24 hours,” he said. “But … God, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. Hopefully I can stick to my game plan and stick to my mental process over the next 24 hours and see where it leaves me this time tomorrow.”
–Field Level Media
McDowell relishes home crowd, thinks of McIlroy
Graeme McDowell, who grew up in the shadows of Royal Portrush, ended Saturday’s round at The Open Championship at 2-under par 211 and in a tie for 29th place, well off the leaders.
And while McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, realistically won’t hoist the Claret Jug on Sunday, he was the feel-good story of the day, giving the home crowd a local hero.
Fellow Northern Irishmen Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy missed the cut on Friday.
“They were 10 deep down the first and second fairways. It was incredible,” he said after Saturday’s round. “Obviously without Rory and Darren here people really focused on me.”
With their encouragement, McDowell shot a 3-under 68 on the day. He started the day nine shots behind overnight leaders Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes, meaning he had no pressure on him when he took the course.
“It was fun to have that Saturday looseness and kind of aggressiveness going on, but to be able to feed off this amazing crowd and to be able to enjoy it, frankly,” the 39-year-old said. “It didn’t have that Thursday, Friday tightness to it, that three-shots-off-the-lead tightness. I was relaxed and enjoying it and really taking it all in. It was a lot of fun. Massive crowds and great support.”
He had family support. His brother, Gary, works at Royal Portrush as a groundskeeper.
And he also was thinking of McIlroy, who was at Royal Portrush in spirit after making a late charge on Friday. He fell just short of making the cut and was emotional when he didn’t.
“I think Rory probably won himself a lot of fans last night. To show that raw emotion, to see how much it means to him, to see how much it means to all of us being out here and to bring this great tournament to Portrush, and for him obviously to not play the way he wants to play, the way he battled coming down the stretch says a lot about him as a person,” he said. “Sometimes these guys look like robots out here. We’re not robots; we hurt, and we hurt a lot sometimes. It’s a tough sport.
“He was coming in with the pressure of a nation on his shoulders and he was always going to feel a lot more than we did. So it obviously meant a huge amount to him.”
–Field Level Media
Broncos coach Fangio bans music during practices
The Denver Broncos should be able to hear every whistle, every instruction,
The Denver Broncos should be able to hear every whistle, every instruction, every hit during training camp.
That’s because new head coach Vic Fangio has banned music during everything from the pre-practice stretch until the day’s final whistle.
“Anybody’s who has been a position coach, or assistant coach, they don’t like the music,” said Fangio, who turns 61 next month. “It makes it hard to talk to your guys. I don’t see the benefit of having music out there. I was an assistant coach and I don’t want to drum out the noise to talk to my players.
“And,” he said, “there’s no music in games.”
The longtime NFL assistant coach is in his first head coaching role. He was hired in January to replace Vance Joseph, who was fired after two losing seasons.
“When it goes to the point where we need to simulate crowd noise in practice, which we will do, it will be noise,” Fangio said Friday. “It won’t be music. It will be noise. That’s what it is in the game. Noise by definition sounds annoying. Music sounds nice so if we have to deal with noise let’s deal with noise.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chiefs WR Hill avoids discipline
NFL notebook: Chiefs WR Hill avoids discipline
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver
NFL notebook: Chiefs WR Hill avoids discipline
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be punished under the personal conduct policy as the NFL closed its formal investigation into multiple alleged physical altercations.
Hill pleaded guilty to an assault and battery charge in 2015 but a full version of an audio recording aired recently revealed Hill denying assaulting his fiancée.
“Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy,” the statement reads.
The Chiefs released a statement on Friday welcoming Hill back to the team for the start of training camp next week. The team’s fifth-round draft choice out of West Alabama in 2016 has amassed 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns.
–The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 36-year-old running back Darren Sproles, the team announced.
“My heart is in Philly. That’s where I want to end my career,” Sproles said on the team’s website. “That team, the city is like a family.”
Sproles, who ranks sixth all-time in the NFL in all-purpose yards (19,520), needs 163 yards to pass Tim Brown for fifth place. The three-time Pro Bowler will begin his sixth season with the Eagles after spending the first six years of his career with the San Diego Chargers and then playing three years with the New Orleans Saints.
–Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock found out what the school of hard knocks will be like under new head coach Vic Fangio.
“He’s not a quarterback yet,” Fangio told reporters on the second day of training camp. “He’s a hard-throwing pitcher that doesn’t know how to pitch yet. The faster he gets that, the better off he’ll be and we’ll be.”
Lock, who failed to get selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft before the Broncos grabbed him the 42nd overall pick, isn’t expected to unseat new addition Joe Flacco as the starter in 2019.
–The Buffalo Bills signed journeyman safety Kurt Coleman to replace Rafael Bush, who is retiring after nine seasons.
Coleman, 31, is entering his 10th season and received a one-year contract that is reportedly worth just over $1 million.
He played all 16 regular-season games last season for the New Orleans Saints, making nine starts. Coleman finished with 32 tackles.
–Running back David Williams, who was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2018, rejoined the team.
Williams wound up playing last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed him off the Broncos’ practice squad.
He rushed eight times for 36 yards in six games with the Jaguars. Williams was released May 10.
–The high stakes for building an NFL stadium for the Raiders in Las Vegas continues to rise with the latest cost estimate now coming in at $1.9 billion, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
A report indicated $40 million was being added to the cost in order to give the venue 20 more additional suites and a new club area near the north end zone.
The Raiders are expected to move into the stadium for the 2020 season, playing on a natural grass field under a translucent roof. Stadium plans call for it to have sliding doors that will open to give a view of the nearby Las Vegas Strip. The UNLV football program is also expected to use the facility.
–Field Level Media
Herman leads Barbasol field at midpoint
Herman leads Barbasol field at midpoint
Jim Herman shot a second consecutive
Herman leads Barbasol field at midpoint
Jim Herman shot a second consecutive 7-under-par 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead at the midway point of the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky.
Bill Haas is second at 13-under 131 following a 66 at Keene Trace Golf Club’s Champion course.
David Toms (8 under on Friday), D.J. Trahan (5 under), Kelly Kraft (5 under) and Kramer Hickok (5 under) are tied for third at 12 under.
First-round leader J.T. Poston, who tied the course record with a 62 on Thursday, produced a 73 on Friday to fall into a tie for 18th at 9 under.
Herman, whose only career PGA Tour win came at the 2016 Shell Houston Open, opened with four birdies and one bogey on the front nine. The 41-year-old Cincinnati native added four more birdies in a bogey-free back nine.
“Everything seems to be working this week,” Herman said. “I’ve really been playing very well. … I’m rolling the ball great. I’m hitting a lot of greens and making some putts. That’s always a good combination. …
“I’ve tried the best I could this week to set my sights high. I knew everyone was going to be going low. I’ve been always around the cut line it seems the last year, just fighting for cuts, missing out by a shot here and there. I had a goal of 15 under (through two rounds) and I just missed it, so we’ll reset and see what we can do on the weekend.”
John Daly, who completed in the Barbasol Championship after the Open Championship refused to give him a medical exemption for the use of a golf cart, missed the cut by three strokes. He shot 71-72–143.
–Field Level Media
Ireland’s Lowry shares Open lead with Holmes
Ireland’s Shane Lowry survived a shaky back nine and grabbed a share of the 36-hole lead with J.B. Holmes at The Open Championship on Friday while some of the game’s most famous names bit the dust.
Lowry, who grew up 180 miles from Royal Portrush, shot another 67 to match his first-round score. That left him at 8 under and even with Holmes, who shot 68 in the second round.
“I knew with the weather coming in, there’s going to be rain in the afternoon, I knew I needed to get off to a decent start anyway,” Lowry said of his 31 on the front nine. “To be out there doing it in front of the Irish people, it’s incredible.”
Lowry is not entirely new to the pressure of leading a major. He held the 54-hole lead in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont with a third-round 65, only to become the first golfer since Payne Stewart (1998) to blow a lead of more than four shots in the final round.
Holmes’ two-round total of 134 is his best in a major by four strokes. A winner of five PGA tournaments, most recently the 2019 Genesis Open, he did not compete in the British Open last year.
“You can have that great round and that day where everything goes right. But it’s nice to get two rounds in a row,” Holmes said. “It shows a little consistency. And two days in a row I’ve hit the ball really well and putted well.”
Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood, both from England, are one shot behind at 7 under. Westwood was the Open Championship leader through 54 holes at Muirfield in 2013, when Phil Mickelson emerged with the Claret Jug.
Mickelson, who carded an 8-over 150 total through two rounds, and Tiger Woods (6-over 148) missed the cut (1-over 143), along with local favorite Rory McIlroy, who shot a 6-under 65 but failed to make the weekend by one stroke.
“You know, I’m playing so bad that I really don’t know what to say,” Mickelson said following his round. “I’m just playing terrible golf.”
Defending champion Francesco Molinari of Italy (74-69) and Portrush native Graeme McDowell (73-70) just made the cut.
Without a single bogey in the second round, Westwood walked off the course Friday with only his second bogey-free round in 86 tries in The Open. But the 46-year-old Westwood, who would become the oldest first-time major winner, isn’t ready to start counting his shots toward a major title.
“There’s too much ground to cover before Sunday night. There’s a long way to go in this tournament,” he said. “I’ve never felt under that much pressure, to be honest. You lads write about it. I’ve always gone out and done my best. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
With a 7-under 135, Fleetwood shot his best score through two rounds of any major, thanks to four birdies on the back nine and six overall on Friday.
Brooks Koepka, who shot a 2 under 69 on Friday, is three shots back of the lead at 5 under along with Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam and South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli. After winning the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, the 29-year-old Koepka is trying to become the fourth player to earn five or more major titles before turning 30.
Woods started the back nine birdie-birdie but finished with bogeys on 17 and 18. Woods confessed he was travel-weary and ready to pack his bags Friday night.
“I just want some time off just to get away from it,” Woods said. “I had a long trip to Thailand and then trying to get ready for this event, to play this event, it’s been a lot of travel, a lot of time in the air, a lot of moving around and different hotels and everything.
“I just want to go home.”
McIlroy wasn’t quite ready to tag out after a miserable first-round 79, charging toward the cut line with a furious run of birdies in the second round. But he missed the cut at the Open for the first time since 2013, bouncing back with a win the next year.
Frittelli spun out of a share of the lead with a horrific tee shot on 17 and more trouble on 18 to end double bogey-bogey. His group at 6-under is one shot behind England’s Justin Rose, South Africa’s Justin Harding and Australia’s Cameron Smith, who are tied for fifth.
–Field Level Media
Hometown hero McIlroy falls just short of Open cut
Rory McIlroy was 14 shots better in the second round than he was on Thursday, but a 65 left the hometown favorite one stroke from making the Open Championship cut at Royal Portrush.
McIlroy ran out of hometown magic but gave a strong effort before a raucous and supportive gallery following a brutal opening round.
McIlroy, who grew up in Northern Ireland approximately an hour drive from the Royal Portrush Golf Club, nearly pulled off the improbable after opening the final major tournament of the year Thursday with an 8-over-par 79.
It took all of McIlroy’s course knowledge and determination to reverse his fortunes Friday and shoot a 6-under 65 in the second round, but a final birdie was not to be had after the four-time major winner missed the green with his approach shot at the 18th hole.
His one-putt par left him at 2-over par for the tournament.
“It was awesome, sort of emotional,” McIlroy said of the crowd support in an interview on the ESPN broadcast. “I feel like I get a lot of great support anywhere I go, but I really felt it today. Every green to tee, all these people are here for me and they want me to do well. It sucks I’m not here for the weekend. I would’ve loved to play in front of them for two more days.”
Adding to the backdrop of McIlroy’s week was his history at the famed course. He once played Royal Portrush as a present for his 10th birthday.
McIlroy’s first-round struggles at a course he knows so well came as surprise. He shot a course-record 61 at Royal Portrush when he was just 16.
That kind of play was somewhat evident early Friday when McIlroy opened the front nine at 2-under with birdies at No. 3 and 7. His charge really started to gain momentum with birdies on the opening three holes of the back nine.
An untimely bogey at No. 13 derailed did not help the cause. He found a fairway bunker off the tee while following an aggressive line and was unable to salvage par. He still rebounded with a birdie at No. 14 and another at the par-3 16th hole but could not find one last birdie.
The 14-stroke improvement from his first round to his second round was by far his best in any event. His previous best improvement between the first two rounds was 10 strokes at the 2018 U.S. Open.
“I’m proud of how I snuck in there and played a really solid round of golf today,” McIlroy said. “It wasn’t quite enough. The good thing about this game is there’s always next week. Dust myself off and get ready for (the WGC-FedEx-St. Jude Invitational at) Memphis.”
–Field Level Media
Former Giants OL Petrus dies of heat stroke
Former Giants OL Petrus dies of heat stroke
Former offensive lineman Mitch Petrus, who earned a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in 2011, died Thursday night of an apparent heat stroke.
Petrus, who was 32, had spent the day working outside of his family's business near Little
Former offensive lineman Mitch Petrus, who earned a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in 2011, died Thursday night of an apparent heat stroke.
Petrus, who was 32, had spent the day working outside of his family’s business near Little Rock, Ark. The area has been under a heat advisory, with temperatures into the 90s.
The former University of Arkansas walk-on was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round in 2010 and was part of the team that won the title after the 2011 season. He was cut after the season and spent time with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots the following season before leaving the NFL.
The official Razorbacks twitter account posted a tribute to Petrus on Friday morning.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mitch Petrus,” it reads. “He was an outstanding competitor, incredible teammate and a true Hog. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest easy Mitch.”
–Field Level Media
Tiger (6-over) projected to miss cut at The Open
Tiger Woods will likely miss the cut at The Open after shooting a 1-under 70 in the second round at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Woods appeared to recover from a disastrous first round on Thursday — he labored to a 7-over 78 — but bogeys on the final two holes left him at 6-over for the tournament.
Stamina and physical health were questioned in Woods’ media session after his first two rounds. While he said there is no specific injury, Woods confessed he’s beaten down emotionally by his physical limitations.
“There were some physical issues — it was more frustrating than anything else,” Woods said. “This is me not playing well. Not scoring well. I don’t have the flexibility I once had. … There are times it’s going to be there, times it won’t.
“There’s been a lot of travel lately. I just want to go home.”
The cut line was hovering around 2-over par, but had shifted to 1-over as the morning wave finished the second round.
Woods entered the second round 12 shots off the lead, but birdied two of the first six holes to pick up momentum.
A bogey on the par-5 No. 7 interrupted his strong start, though he quickly got back on track with birdies on Nos. 10 and 11.
After a string of pars, Woods followed up a bogey on No. 17 with another on No. 18 as his chances faded away.
The highest opening round by a champion of The Open since World War II was a 75 by Gary Player in 1959.
Woods began the week ranked No. 5 in the world, and could have climbed as high as No. 2 with a victory.
–Field Level Media
NFL declines to punish Chiefs WR Hill
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be punished under the personal conduct policy as the NFL closed its formal investigation into multiple alleged physical altercations.
Hill pleaded guilty to an assault and battery charge in 2015 but a full version of an audio recording aired recently revealed Hill denying assaulting his fiancée.
“Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy,” the statement reads.
“Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.”
The Chiefs announced in late April that Hill has been barred from team activities. In three seasons with the Chiefs after he was a fifth-round draft choice out of West Alabama in 2016, Hill has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The Chiefs released a statement on Friday welcoming Hill back to the team for the start of training camp next week.
“We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week.”
In the recently released recording, played by 610 KCSP radio, Hill is heard telling Crystal Espinal that he “didn’t touch you in 2014.”
“You f—ing ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014,” Hill told Espinal. “I’m still not over that. I didn’t touch you in 2014.
“You lied on me in 2014. If you want to rewind that night, we can rewind that night, too. You was in my house. And did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no. I picked you up and put you out my door and after that you left.”
In August 2015, eight months after his arrest, Hill entered a guilty plea to domestic assault and battery by strangulation for allegedly punching and choking Espinal, who was pregnant at the time.
While entering his plea, Hill told a judge that he “did something I shouldn’t have done” and that “I let my feelings take control of me,” according to ESPN’s reporting.
Kansas City television station KCTV aired another audio recording, believed to have been made as Hill and Espinal were in Dubai’s international airport, that spurred the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office to take a second look at a possible criminal case involving injuries to the couple’s 3-year-old son.
The television station said it received the audio from “someone who is concerned about the welfare of the couple’s child.”
When police responded to their home previously, there were signs that a crime had been committed against the child, but the District Attorney’s Office said it would not have been able to prove who did it.
In the 11-minute audio file released in April, Espinal is heard telling Hill that the boy said “Daddy did it,” referring to an injury to the child’s arm.
The league left the door open for potential discipline down the line, saying “If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”
–Field Level Media
Tiger 500-1 to rally for The Open Championship
Tiger
Tiger Woods entered The Open Championship as a 20-1 bet to claim his 16th career major title this week at Royal Portrush.
After a sloppy and disastrous 7-over-par 78 in Thursday’s opening round, PointsBet and FanDuel dropped those odds to 500-1, as Woods will need a stellar round on Friday to even sniff the cut line.
He was given the same odds to win as David Duval, who carded a 91 on Thursday.
Woods began the week ranked No. 5 in the world, with an opportunity to climb as high as No. 2 with a victory. Others in his odds category entering Friday include the likes of Champions tour regular Tom Lehman, 528th-ranked Innchoon Hwang of South Korea, No. 350 Nino Bertasio of Italy and No. No. 327 Yosuke Asaji of Japan.
Woods looked so out of sorts, admitting after his round that he’s not feeling 100 percent physically, that Rory McIlroy has odds twice as good to win the tournament despite sitting another shot back at 8 over.
After offering everything from whether Woods would be paired with Sergio Garcia at some point during the tournament to whether he would keep the flagstick in on the final shot of a victory, the only Tiger-related prop bet being offered by PointsBet on Thursday was a “3-ball” bet. Woods is favored at +169 to play better on Friday than England’s Matt Wallace (+176, currently at 2 over) and former Masters champion Patrick Reed (+183, currently at even par).
For those who believe Woods can make one of his vaunted comebacks, PointsBet is offering a 30-1 bet that Woods can rally to finish within the top 10. FanDuel is offering 100-1 that he can climb his way into the top 5, but a less aggressive play is the 10-1 to rally for a top 40 finish.
Then again, that’s shorter odds than the 11-1 FanDuel is offering for the same bet on Phil Mickelson, who begins Round 2 two shots ahead of Woods at 5 over.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Norton discharged from hospital after losing arm
Two weeks after a car accident
Two weeks after a car accident led to him losing his left arm, Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton walked out of a Miami hospital Thursday afternoon after being discharged, offering his gratitude after his life-changing amputation.
The 22-year-old Norton, who underwent six surgeries since his July 4 wreck, spoke on camera briefly from the parking lot at Jackson Memorial Hospital and thanked his numerous supporters through the ordeal.
“I just want to give a big thank you first of all to God for me still being here,” Norton said. “Second of all to Jackson Medical Center. They did a great job. They took great care of me while I was in here.
“Next, I want to thank the Miami Dolphins family. They’ve been crazy with how much help they’ve been willing to give and, you know, they really didn’t have to. … Everyone’s been showing so much support and so much love. I really appreciate it. … They’ve been a big part of me being able to even be out this early.”
Norton, who played at the University of Miami, said that several Dolphins teammates and coaches came to see him in the hospital often, and cited first-year head coach Brian Flores as a daily guest to his hospital room since the career-ending accident.
Norton spent most of the 2018 season on the Panthers’ practice squad after Carolina selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. The Dolphins signed him in December.
NFL officials have said league and team insurance will cover his medical bills.
Norton was cited with making an improper lane change, per a Florida Highway Patrol report. He suddenly pulled his F-250 truck in front of a Maserati and clipped it, sending his car into a concrete barrier. The other driver was not injured, and the report said drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor.
–Field Level Media
J.T. Poston tied the course record with a 10-under-par 62 to grab the first-round lead in the Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Ky.
The 26-year-old North Carolina native produced 11 birdies and one bogey at Keene Trace Golf Club’s Champion course. He sits one shot ahead of Canada’s Nick Taylor and two shots in front of Wes Roach.
Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok, D.J. Trahan, Roberto Castro, Jim Herman, Bill Haas, Josh Teater and Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz are tied for fourth at 7 under.
Poston notched birdies on six of his first eight holes before recording his lone bogey on the par-3 ninth hole. He bounced back with five more birdies on the back nine, rolling in a 27-foot putt to end his round and match the course record.
“It was one of those days, everything clicked and I was hitting it so good, I didn’t have that many lengthy birdie putts I made until the last hole,” Poston said. “I kind of hit it like that the last month or so and had a couple of good rounds. …
“Lot of rain last night, so (the greens) are soft and they are really good greens and you can make a lot of putts. They are rolling really well.”
Former major champion Jason Dufner is tied for 15th at 5 under par.
John Daly, who pulled out of this week’s Open Championship a week ago after being denied a medical exemption for the use of a golf cart, shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday in the Barbasol event.
The alternate-field tournament is being held concurrently with The Open, which is underway at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
–Field Level Media
