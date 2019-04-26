Stallings/Mullinax tied for lead at suspended Zurich Classic

Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax were able to complete their opening round at 11-under-par 61 before play was suspended due to darkness at the Zurich Classic in Avondale, La.

Only 13 teams were able to complete their first rounds at TPC Louisiana following a weather delay that included lightning in the area. Play was suspended at 7:35 p.m. CT and will resume at 7 a.m. Friday.

“It was kind of an odd day,” Stallings said.

The day included good fortune to finish 18 holes and more than a few good shots by both players, who rented a house together for the week.

“We play a lot of golf together, and I think we really enjoy having fun with one another,” Mullinax said. “We’re not worried about hitting bad shots out there. He’s seen me hit bad shots and I’ve seen him hit bad shots, so we don’t really feel like we have to apologize to one another.”

Martin Laird/Nick Taylor (finished) and Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini (14 holes) were tied for second at 10 under. Another shot off the pace were the teams of Joel Dahmen/Brandon Harkins and Brice Garnett/Chesson Hadley, who were both able to complete their rounds.

The two-player team event includes Four-ball (best ball) rounds on Thursday/Saturday and Foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday/Sunday.

No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.

The field will be cut from 60 teams to 35 following the second round.

NOTES: The 2017 Zurich Classic was the first official PGA Tour team event in 36 years. … Billy Horschel is the only player to win the event in both the individual and team formats. … The Australian team of Jason Day/Adam Scott is the only team in the field with two players ranked inside the top 30. Other notable teams include Brooks Koepka playing with younger brother Chase and European Ryder Cup stars Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood. … Walk-up music will be used on the first tee during Saturday’s round.

–Field Level Media