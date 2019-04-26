Stallings/Mullinax tied for lead at suspended Zurich Classic
Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax were able to complete their opening round at 11-under-par 61 before play was suspended due to darkness at the Zurich Classic in Avondale, La.
Only 13 teams were able to complete their first rounds at TPC Louisiana following a weather delay that included lightning in the area. Play was suspended at 7:35 p.m. CT and will resume at 7 a.m. Friday.
“It was kind of an odd day,” Stallings said.
The day included good fortune to finish 18 holes and more than a few good shots by both players, who rented a house together for the week.
“We play a lot of golf together, and I think we really enjoy having fun with one another,” Mullinax said. “We’re not worried about hitting bad shots out there. He’s seen me hit bad shots and I’ve seen him hit bad shots, so we don’t really feel like we have to apologize to one another.”
Martin Laird/Nick Taylor (finished) and Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini (14 holes) were tied for second at 10 under. Another shot off the pace were the teams of Joel Dahmen/Brandon Harkins and Brice Garnett/Chesson Hadley, who were both able to complete their rounds.
The two-player team event includes Four-ball (best ball) rounds on Thursday/Saturday and Foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday/Sunday.
No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.
The field will be cut from 60 teams to 35 following the second round.
NOTES: The 2017 Zurich Classic was the first official PGA Tour team event in 36 years. … Billy Horschel is the only player to win the event in both the individual and team formats. … The Australian team of Jason Day/Adam Scott is the only team in the field with two players ranked inside the top 30. Other notable teams include Brooks Koepka playing with younger brother Chase and European Ryder Cup stars Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood. … Walk-up music will be used on the first tee during Saturday’s round.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals draft Murray with No. 1 overall pick
The Arizona Cardinals made
The Arizona Cardinals made Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The long-rumored marriage, first hinted at with the hiring of head coach Kliff Kingsbury in January, finally came true after various reports of uncertainty swirled in recent days, with the Cardinals insisting a decision was not yet final.
Kingsbury — who recruited Murray, then a high school prospect, to Texas A&M — famously said in an October interview, while still head coach at Texas Tech, that he “would take (Murray) with the first pick of the draft if I could.”
Murray’s selection is historic in a number of ways.
He is the first person ever to be a first-round pick in both the Major League Baseball and NFL drafts, after the Oakland Athletics drafted him ninth overall last summer. Murray pledged to pay back his $4.66 million signing bonus to the A’s when announcing in February that he would be committed to football full-time moving forward.
“I pride myself on being different, doing different things,” Murray said from the red carpet before the draft, referring to the expected two-sport milestone. “Obviously it’s a testament to God blessing me with the ability to play (both) games. That’s why I’m here.”
At 5-foot-10 1/8, Murray is the first quarterback under 6 feet tall to be taken in the first round since Johnny Manziel in 2014, and the shortest taken before Round 3 since at least 1985.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions last year while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield went first overall last year to the Cleveland Browns, Murray’s selection marks the first time since 1968-69 that the top pick in back-to-back years came from the same school (offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968, running back O.J. Simpson in 1969, Southern California).
“I talk to Bake a lot,” Murray said of Mayfield. “He’s a close friend of mine. Getting advice from him has definitely been helpful.”
Meanwhile, the Cardinals, having traded up to No. 10 overall to take Josh Rosen last year, are the first team to take first-round quarterbacks in back-to-back years since 1982-83, when the Baltimore Colts took Art Schlichter fourth overall in 1982 and John Elway first overall in 1983.
With Murray on board, Rosen is expected to be on the trade block, but ESPN reported earlier Thursday that the Cardinals won’t rush a deal. According to the report, a trade on Friday could be more likely than on Thursday, with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers the most likely suitors.
–Field Level Media
Cards snag Murray at No. 1; 49ers take Bosa second
The Arizona Cardinals made Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The San Francisco 49ers then selected Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the second overall pick, and the New York Jets followed by taking Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams third overall, after reported attempts to trade down.
Murray became the first person ever to be a first-round pick in both the Major League Baseball and NFL drafts, after the Oakland Athletics drafted him ninth overall last summer. Murray pledged to pay back his $4.66 million signing bonus to the A’s when announcing in February that he would be committed to football full-time moving forward.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions last year while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield went first overall last year to the Cleveland Browns, Murray’s selection marks the first time since 1968-69 that the top pick in back-to-back years came from the same school (offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968, running back O.J. Simpson in 1969, Southern California).
The pick of Bosa deepened the legacy of one of football’s most accomplished families.
Bosa, widely considered the draft’s best or second-best player, wound up going one pick higher than his brother, Joey Bosa, whom the then-San Diego Chargers took third overall in 2016.
Their father, John Bosa, was also a first-round defensive end, taken 16th overall by the Miami Dolphins in 1987. A uncle of Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa, Eric Kumerow, was also a defensive end drafted 16th overall by Miami in 1988.
Nick Bosa was limited to three games for the Buckeyes in 2018 due to a core muscle injury, but he still managed four sacks and six tackles for loss. He had 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2017 as a true sophomore.
Williams, whom some put ahead of Bosa as the draft’s top player, came out of nowhere last season to become a consensus All-American and win the Outland Trophy winner, given to the best interior lineman in college football. After working as a rotational player in 2017, Williams racked up eight sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.
The pick marked the 11th straight year in which an Alabama player has gone in the first round.
The fourth pick of the draft brought the first major surprise, with the Oakland Raiders opting for Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.
Ferrell was widely expected to be a first-round pick, but few pegged him as a top-10 selection, and almost no mock drafts had him in the top five.
A redshirt junior, Ferrell was extremely productive in college, finishing with 27 sacks and 50.5 tackles for loss in 43 games, including 11.5 and 20, respectively, in 15 games in 2018.
Tampa Bay followed at No. 5 by taking LSU linebacker Devin White, who was widely expected to be a top target of the Buccaneers.
White racked up 256 tackles (25.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and one interception over the last two seasons for the Tigers, winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Steelers get 10th pick from Broncos, select LB Bush
Two teams looking to dethrone the New England Patriots as kings of the AFC — the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers — joined forces Thursday night and pulled off the first trade of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Broncos sent the 10th overall pick in the draft to the Steelers, who in turn used the pick to select Devin Bush, an inside linebacker who played at Michigan.
In return, Pittsburgh sent Denver the Nos. 20 and 52 picks in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in 2020.
According to multiple reports, the teams had been in talks about the 10th pick but as the Broncos went on the clock, they presumed the Steelers were no longer interested in making a deal. But in the closing minute of Denver’s allotted time to make a pick, Pittsburgh called and made the deal.
Bush will be looked upon to help address the void in production the Steelers have yet to fill since losing Ryan Shazier to a spinal injury in 2017. As a junior last season with the Wolverines, Bush had 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cardinals still considering DT Williams at No. 1
Despite the assumption for weeks that the Arizona Cardinals will take quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, multiple media outlets reported Thursday afternoon the team has told Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams he’s still in the mix.
NFL Network reported Cardinals general manager Steve Keim reached out to Williams personally to say he’s still a possibility. A separate NFL Network report said Arizona could be planning a “surprise” pick at No. 1.
Meanwhile, ESPN reported that Williams’ camp was told he is “not out of the realm of possibility” as an option at No. 1.
A separate ESPN report said “all signs” still point to Murray as the No. 1 overall pick. That report added that current Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is actually likelier to be traded on Friday rather than Thursday, with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers as the most likely contenders.
Murray has been the reported favorite to go first overall since the NFL Scouting Combine, but the team has insisted as recently as this week that no final decision has been made with the top pick.
Rosen has participated fully in the team’s offseason workouts despite swirling trade rumors, drawing praise from head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
The Cardinals officially go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs make trade for DE Clark official
The Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced their acquisition of defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.
The deal, which was reported Tuesday, sent the 29th overall pick in Thursday’s first round and a 2020 second-round pick to the Seahawks. The teams also swapped 2019 third-round picks, with the Chiefs moving up eight spots from No. 92 overall to No. 84.
“We believe Frank is a premier player in this league and an elite pass rusher,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “In his four seasons in Seattle, he established himself as a leader in the locker room, and we’re looking forward to bringing him here to help our defense.”
“We’re happy to add Frank to our team,” head coach Andy Reid added in a statement. “Competing against him and watching his film, you can see how physical and impressive he is in both the run and the pass game. He’s young and has consistently played at a high level since he entered the league.”
The team’s announcement did not mention any signing of a new contract, but it did include a photo of Clark putting pen to paper. According to multiple reports Tuesday, Clark agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed as part of the trade.
Clark, who turns 26 in June, was set to make $17.1 million on the franchise tag in 2019, after being tagged by the Seahawks. He posted career highs of 13 sacks and 27 quarterback hits last season while starting all 16 games for the first time in his career.
Clark has 35 sacks and 72 QB hits through 62 games (33 starts) over four seasons since being drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2015.
He will join recent acquisitions Alex Okafor (free agency) and Emmanuel Ogbah (trade) at defensive end in new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, as the Chiefs look to replace departed pass rushers Justin Houston and Dee Ford.
–Field Level Media
Report: 49ers shopping former first-round pick Thomas
The San Francisco 49ers are shopping former No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday prior to the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The 49ers selected Thomas in the 2017 draft, after trading back one pick with the Chicago Bears.
The 23-year-old has underwhelmed through two seasons, totaling 72 tackles (13 for loss), four sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 30 games (25 starts). He had just one sack, six QB hits and three tackles for loss in 16 games last season.
Thomas has been used at defensive end and, at times, inside at defensive tackle in passing situations. The 49ers widely have been connected to defensive end Joey Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick, and they traded for defensive end Dee Ford in March.
Any team to acquire Thomas would owe him about $7.4 million over the final two years of his rookie contract. The 49ers paid $18.6 million of Thomas’ $28.2 million rookie contract as a signing bonus in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Report: DE Sweat was misdiagnosed at combine
Former Mississippi State defensive
Former Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat has been a bit of a draft mystery since it was reported that a pre-existing heart condition had been discovered at the NFL Scouting Combine.
But hours before the draft kicks off, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports that follow-up examinations suggest that Sweat’s condition was misdiagnosed.
Sweat’s condition wasn’t publicly known prior to the combine. Doctors determined his condition to be low-risk, according to NFL.com, and allowed Sweat to participate.
Sweat was reportedly originally diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which leads to thickening of the heart wall, but a doctor who performed follow-up tests disagreed with the findings. According to Rapaport, one team suggested the measurement of the heart wall had been done wrong by accident.
Sweat ran a blazing 4.41-second, 40-yard dash at the combine, topping the previous mark for a defensive lineman shared by North Carolina State’s Manny Lawson (2006) and Isaac Hilton (2004) from Hampton. The performance elevated him into contention to be a possible Top 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sweat’s agents downplayed the original report last month.
“Because of privacy issues we are not allowed to comment specifically,” the statement began, “but I will tell you that this is not news. Montez is the same person that was medically cleared to play and dominate the SEC, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL combine. No change in health and no change in domination!”
Sweat ranked among the SEC leaders in sacks and tackles for loss in each of his two seasons (2017-18) with the Bulldogs, tallying a combined 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in 2017-18.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Sweat posted a time that was faster than all but one of 23 running backs tested.
–Field Level Media
The Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are open to trading franchise-tagged defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for the right price, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Thursday.
The Texans tagged Clowney earlier this offseason, and various reports since have said the sides are not close to a long-term extension. They have until July 15 to agree to a new deal, or Clowney will play 2019 on the tag, which is worth $15.967 million.
General manager Brian Gaine told reporters last week that keeping Clowney around long-term is “still the plan.”
“You know, there’s a reason why we did that with every hope and intention to continuing to work on that,” Gaine said of using the franchise tag. “That’s a negotiation, it’s a process. It has to be a deal that makes sense for both sides, for the player, for the organization as it relates to short term and long term. That’s still the plan.”
Clowney, 26, has 18.5 sacks and 42 quarterback hits over the last two seasons.
He is likely seeking more than $20 million annually on a contract extension, after defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark each exceeded that benchmark within the last month.
Clark, who was tagged by the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, got his contract from the Kansas City Chiefs after being traded by Seattle for first- and second-round picks earlier this week. He was the second franchise-tagged pass rusher to be dealt this offseason, as the Chiefs sent Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick in March.
Drafted first overall by the Texans in 2014, Clowney missed 15 games to injury over his first two seasons but has played in 45 of a possible 48 since. He has 29 sacks and 67 QB hits in 62 career games.
–Field Level Media
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year option on
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year option on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III on Wednesday.
Hargreaves was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. He also ended the previous season on injured reserve.
Selected 11th overall in the 2016 draft, Hargreaves is coming off a down 2017 season that saw him post 42 tackles over nine games, missing the team’s final seven contests with a hamstring injury. He had 76 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in his 16-game rookie season in 2016.
Despite the missed time over the past two seasons, Hargreaves, 23, is expected to factor in as a press corner in new head coach Bruce Arians’ defense, which is being run by incoming defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.
The Buccaneers pick fifth overall in the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night.
–Field Level Media
Jernigan returns to Eagles on one-year deal
The Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan agreed to a one-year contract on Thursday.
The move comes after Philadelphia previously declined to pick up Jernigan’s $11 million option in March.
Jernigan, 26, played in just three games last season after undergoing offseason back surgery to repair a herniated disk.
The previous season, he was a key cog in the Eagles’ Super Bowl winning campaign and recorded 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 games.
Jernigan spent his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and had 13 sacks in 43 games (26 starts). He was traded to Philadelphia prior to the 2017 season.
Jernigan was a second-round pick in 2014 by the Ravens out of Florida State.
–Field Level Media
Woods will play in PGA Tour’s first Japanese event
When the
When the PGA Tour plays an official event in Japan for the first time, its biggest name will be in the field.
Tiger Woods confirmed Wednesday that he will compete in the Zozo Championship from Oct. 24-27 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo.
“I’m excited to play in the inaugural Zozo Championship in October and return to Japan, one of my favorite countries,” Woods said in a statement. “The fans in Japan really enjoy, appreciate and understand golf, and I’m looking forward to competing there.”
Woods, 43, last played in Japan in 2006, when he finished second to Padraig Harrington in a playoff at the Dunlop Phoenix event. He hasn’t played in any of the fall events since the PGA Tour went to a “wrap-around” schedule in 2013-14.
The Zozo Championship will feature 78 players competing for $9.75 million in prize money. The event will join the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea and the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, to give the PGA Tour three official Asian tournaments in the fall.
According to ESPN, Woods also will play an exhibition match in Asia, part of a content agreement he entered into with GolfTV in 2018.
Already the game’s biggest draw, Woods added to his legend when he won the Masters this month for his 15th career major championship and first since the 2008 U.S. Open.
Woods has not yet announced the location of his next event, but multiple media outlets reported that he is likely to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, May 2-5 in Charlotte, N.C.
–Field Level Media
Blind fan to read Ravens pick off Braille card
The Baltimore Ravens will have a blind 13-year-old fan announce a fourth-round pick during this week’s draft by reading off of a card written in Braille.
Mo Gaba, who is battling cancer and lost his vision at nine months old, will become the first person ever to announce an NFL draft pick off a Braille card.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called into a Baltimore radio show that had Gaba on as a guest to deliver the good news. The team posted a video of the interaction on Twitter.
“Really?” Gaba responded when offered the opportunity by Harbaugh. “I’ve never done that before. I’d like to do that. Yeah.”
The Ravens currently hold two fourth-round picks, Nos. 113 and 123. Gaba is scheduled to announce No. 123.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chiefs WR Hill won't be charged
Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to two-year extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed
The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed to a contract extension on Wednesday that will keep him in black and gold through the 2021 season.
“I know Ben’s focus is on only one goal — to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Pittsburgh,” team president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “We are excited to finalize this new contract that will keep him as a Steeler through the 2021 season.”
The Steelers did not disclose terms, but NFL Network reports Roethlisberger will make $63 million over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The 37-year-old was previously due $12 million base salary for 2019, and he got a $5 million roster bonus last month.
Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in NFL history last week, signing a four-year, $140 million extension, but Wilson is only 30. The most recent top quarterback in Roethlisberger’s age bracket to sign a new deal, Drew Brees, signed a two-year, $50 million contract in March 2018 at age 39.
“I am grateful to the Rooneys and the Steelers organization for continuing to believe in me,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. “It has always been a goal to play my entire career in Pittsburgh. This is home for me and my family, and we love this city. I am as excited to be a Steeler in year 16 as I was when they drafted me. They will get my absolute best.”
At the start of the 2017 season, Roethlisberger said he believed he could play another three to five seasons.
He will lead a new-look offense in 2019, with disgruntled stars Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown gone. Running back Bell held out last season and opted for free agency, signing with the New York Jets. Wideout Brown got his wish to be traded, dispatched to the Oakland Raiders.
Despite the distractions, Roethlisberger posted his best statistical season in 2018 — his 15th as a starter — leading the league and setting career highs in completions (452), attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129) and tossing a career-high 34 touchdown passes. The Steelers missed the playoffs, however, at 9-6-1.
The Steelers’ first-round pick (11th overall) in 2004, Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ranks sixth in NFL history in passing yards (56,194) and seventh in touchdown passes (363).
–Field Level Media
Report: NFL reminds Jaguars about league workout rules
The NFL wants Tom Coughlin and the Jaguars to remember that voluntary workouts are just that: voluntary.
The league sent a letter to Coughlin, warning Jacksonville’s executive vice president of football operations that future comments like the ones he made last week critical of players who didn’t attend voluntary offseason workouts could result in league discipline, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The discipline could include a fine or loss of practice days.
The NFL Players Association had asked the league to remind the Jaguars that players should not be pressured to attend the workouts, ESPN said.
With players in town for the start of the offseason program, the Jaguars held their annual state of the franchise address last Thursday. During his four-minute turn at the podium, Coughlin spoke about team attendance — or lack thereof.
“We’re very close to 100 percent attendance, and quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side by side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals,” said Coughlin, known as a strict disciplinarian, per ESPN. “Success in the NFL demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team.
“It’s not about rights and privileges. It’s about obligations and responsibility, and the question is: Can we count on you?”
According to multiple reports, the specific players Coughlin was criticizing for not being in attendance were cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith.
NFLPA president Eric Winston issued a statement the following day in support of the players.
“Our CBA definition of voluntary is the same as the actual definition of voluntary and prohibits anyone from threatening players to participate in voluntary workouts,” Winston said. “This is precisely the reason players negotiated strict work rules and bright lines when it comes to offseason activities. We know, from experience, that not all coaches and executives will adhere to them and we always pursue any violations to protect our rules.”
–Field Level Media
DE Robison retires with Vikings’ 1-day contract
Veteran defensive end Brian Robison announced his retirement Wednesday after signing a one-day contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Robison, who turns 36 on Saturday, played in 173 games in 11 seasons with the Vikings from 2007-17.
He did not play in the NFL last year after getting cut by Minnesota on Sept. 1, the week before the start of the regular season.
“Minnesota, no matter what happens from here on out or where the Robison family goes, you will always have a piece of our heart,” Robison said in a video posted to on the Vikings’ website. “You have given us 11 of the best years of our life. Some of the best and fondest memories will be from our time here. This is not goodbye by any means but rather until next time. Skol.”
A fourth-round pick out of Texas in 2007, Robison is the third longtime Vikings defensive lineman in the past three years to end his career with a one-day deal. Jared Allen and Kevin Williams did it in 2016.
Robison and Williams are tied for fifth on the franchise’s career list with 60 sacks. Robison also tallied 112 quarterback hits, 13 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.
–Field Level Media
Stafford’s wife back in hospital after brain surgery
Stafford's wife back in hospital after brain surgery

Kelly
Stafford’s wife back in hospital after brain surgery
Kelly Stafford checked herself back into the hospital Wednesday because of pain following brain surgery.
The wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford posted on Instagram that she needed medical help to cope with headaches and other side effects. She had a 12-hour operation last week to remove a brain tumor and returned home Sunday.
“I told myself the pain would succumb to me, I wouldn’t succumb to it,” Kelly Stafford wrote in the post.
“I was so wrong. The pain got so far ahead of me I couldn’t keep anything down. Including meds. I ended up in the ER very early this morning, back on steroids and pain medication. At first I felt like I had failed, like I couldn’t handle it. But what I really failed at was listening to my own body.”
She said she would be held overnight for observation and hoped to return home Thursday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Matthew Stafford returned to workouts with the Lions on Monday but that the team has told him to take whatever time he needs to assist his wife.
The Staffords are parents to twin girls who turned 2 last month and an 8-month-old daughter.
–Field Level Media