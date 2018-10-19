Sproles among several Eagles out Sunday with injuries
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles will miss his sixth straight game because of a hamstring injury, and cornerback Sidney Jones and safety Corey Graham are also out for Sunday’s game against Carolina.
Linebackers D.J. Alexander (quadriceps) and Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee) also won’t play when the Eagles (3-3) host the Panthers (3-2). Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.
Sproles was injured in the season opener. Jones suffered a hamstring injury last week. Graham hurt his hamstring in Week 5.
The Eagles have already lost starting running back Jay Ajayi and safety Rodney McLeod to season-ending knee injuries.
Khalil Mack questionable for Bears’ game with Patriots
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears linebacker Khalil Mack must wait until just before game time to learn if he gets a chance to rush New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Soldier Field.
Mack is listed as questionable for Sunday. Nagy says team medical personnel will monitor how he bounces back from Friday’s practice.
Mack has played in 70 straight games and has never missed a start.
Pats’ Gronkowski tops AP’s list of top NFL tight ends
NEW YORK (AP) — Rob Gronkowski is a difficult man to stop.
Just ask the Kansas City Chiefs.
The latest example was Sunday night, when the Patriots tight end had two key catches in the fourth quarter as New England edged the Chiefs 43-40.
“He made a big play. He’s been making a lot of those his career,” Brady said. “I’ll keep throwing to him in the biggest moments.”
Because of his knack for coming through when needed most, Gronkowski was the runaway choice as the NFL’s top tight end by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press. The All-Pro received eight first-place votes in balloting released Friday.
“He hasn’t played in all 16 games since 2011, but when he’s on the field he’s still essentially unstoppable,” said Minnesota-based AP Football Writer Dave Campbell.
Kansas City’s Travis Kelce was second. He has 33 catches for 468 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs, who are off to a 5-1 start entering Sunday night’s matchup against Cincinnati.
“Kelce is already just a notch behind Gronkowski and could top this list soon while playing in Kansas City’s high-flying offense with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball,” said New York-based AP Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr.
Zach Ertz of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles was third. He leads tight ends with 48 catches for 480 yards.
“One wonders if Wentz-Ertz will be a household combo along the lines of Brady-Gronk five years from now,” said Dallas-based AP Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. “It’s lofty company, but the pieces are in place.”
Green Bay’s Jimmy Graham was fourth. He has 27 catches for 349 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Packers.
“Aaron Rodgers sure knows what to do with a tight end like Graham,” said Nashville-based AP Football Writer Teresa Walker.
Graham edged out Carolina’s Greg Olsen, who has been dealing with injuries the past two seasons. After Olsen, Minnesota’s Kyle Rudolph finished sixth.
Tennessee’s Delanie Walker, who is also hurt and out for the season with a broken leg, still managed to finish seventh.
“It’s a shame he is injured, and the flop of the Titans’ offense has a lot to do with his absence,” said New York-based AP Football Writer Barry Wilner.
Eric Ebron, who has six touchdowns, has been a bright spot for the Colts in his first season in Indianapolis. He finished eighth.
“He’s become a go-to guy in the red zone for Andrew Luck,” Philadelphia-based AP Football Writer Rob Maaddi said.
Veteran Jared Cook, who’s third among tight ends with 32 receptions, was ninth.
“Might be the only bright spot in Oakland right now,” said Denver-based AP Football Writer Arnie Stapleton of the one-win Raiders.
Rounding out the top 10 was San Francisco’s George Kittle. The 2017 fifth-round pick is tied for sixth among tight ends with 27 catches.
“Kittle has emerged from being primarily a blocking tight end in college at Iowa to a real dual threat for the 49ers,” Bay Area-based AP Football Writer Josh Dubow said.
The rankings:
1. Rob Gronkowski, New England
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City
3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia
4. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay
5. Greg Olsen, Carolina
6. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota
7. Delanie Walker, Tennessee
8. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis
9. Jared Cook, Oakland
10. George Kittle, San Francisco
What to Look For – Week 7 Wide Receivers/Kickers
What to Look For – Week 7 Running Backs
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
SCRIMMAGE YARDS
|
RUSH TDS
|
Priest Holmes
|
Kansas City
|
2004
|
1,017
|
13
|
Priest Holmes
|
Kansas City
|
2002
|
1,113
|
12
|
Terrell Davis*
|
Denver
|
1998
|
1,099
|
12
|
Eric Dickerson*
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1983
|
1,045
|
12
|
Jim Brown*
|
Cleveland
|
1958
|
1,060
|
14
|
Todd Gurley
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2018
|
870**
|
9**
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
TOUCHDOWNS
|
Chuck Foreman
|
Minnesota
|
45
|
Marcus Allen*
|
Los Angeles Raiders
|
44
|
Larry Johnson
|
Kansas City
|
44
|
Eric Dickerson*
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
42
|
Earl Campbell*
|
Houston Oilers
|
41
|
Barry Sanders*
|
Detroit
|
40
|
David Johnson
|
Arizona
|
39**
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 100+ SCRIMMAGE YARDS
|
Eric Dickerson*
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1983
|
10
|
Edgerrin James
|
Indianapolis
|
1999
|
9
|
Kareem Hunt
|
Kansas City
|
2017
|
7
|
Kevin Jones
|
Detroit
|
2004
|
7
|
Jamal Lewis
|
Baltimore
|
2000
|
7
|
Clark Gaines
|
New York Jets
|
1976
|
7
|
Saquon Barkley
|
New York Giants
|
2018
|
6**
Brees and Saints vs Suggs and Ravens: ‘A good, fun game’
BALTIMORE (AP) — The challenge of facing one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and the league's highest-scoring offense is precisely why 36-year-old Terrell Suggs still gets a kick out of playing football.
Suggs and the Baltimore Ravens’ top-ranked defense take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in an intriguing matchup of first-place teams.
“They’re the kind of explosive offense that gives you nightmares,” Suggs said. “We get to play football against one of the premier quarterbacks. It’s going to be a good, fun game.”
Suggs had one of Baltimore’s 11 sacks last week in a 21-0 rout of Tennessee. The Ravens (4-2) are allowing an NFL-low 12.8 points and 270.8 yards per game and have given up only 12 second-half points.
“There’s really no weakness,” Brees said. “They do so many things well.”
The Saints (4-1) come off a bye with a four-game winning streak. New Orleans is averaging an NFL-best 36 points per game behind Brees, the league’s career leader in yards passing with 72,103 yards .
“It’s definitely going to be a task there, but we’re up for it,” said Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker. “We like this game. We get the chance to compete against as good a team as there is.”
The prospect of facing the Saints and the 39-year-old Brees is enough to make Suggs feel young again.
“He’s been here longer than me, so I won’t be the old guy,” Suggs said with a smile. “But definitely, I mean that just goes to his experience. He’s mastered his craft. He’s not showing age; he’s just one of those ferocious, deadly quarterbacks in our league.”
Brees is 0-4 lifetime against the Ravens. When the teams last played, in November 2014, Suggs had six tackles and a sack in Baltimore’s 34-27 victory.
“He’s the ageless wonder,” Brees said of Suggs. “He’s still playing at such a high level deep in his career, and man, he’s been doing it so well for so long. I’m obviously aware of that they are the only team that I haven’t beaten, but they’ve always had a great team.”
Some other things to know about the Saints-Ravens game:
DEVELOPING DEFENSE
The Saints’ defense stumbled out of the gate, but has looked markedly better in the previous two games. New Orleans yielded averages of 421 yards and 34.3 points through its first three games, but allowed fewer than 300 yards and 20 points in each of the past two.
The improvement could stem from increasing comfort within the scheme of a few new players, including veteran linebacker Demario Davis and rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport.
New Orleans has been — at least statistically — the NFL’s best against the run, allowing just 71.4 yards per game. One reason is that opponents have gone to the air on nearly two-thirds of their offensive plays against the league’s 30th-ranked pass defense.
HELLO, OLD FRIEND
Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead was once one of Brees’ favorite targets. He left for Baltimore as a restricted free agent during the offseason, and now is catching passes from Joe Flacco.
“It’s great to see him doing well and doing the things I’m sure a quarterback like Joe appreciates,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.
Snead intends to trade jerseys with Brees after the game.
“Absolutely,” Brees said. “He’s a stud, man. I love Willie.”
ELUSIVE ACHIEVEMENT
Brees is trying to become just the third QB in NFL history to defeat every team in the league, joining Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.
Now in his 13th season with the Saints after five years with the Chargers, Brees is still searching for a victory against the Ravens.
“I would love to beat these guys,” Brees said. “You always know it is going to be a slugfest.”
HOME AGAIN
Coming off a three-game road trip, the Ravens play four of the next five at home, where they’re 61-21 since coach John Harbaugh arrived in 2008.
“We get to play in front of our home fans, so that’s going to be exciting,” Suggs said. “It feels like it’s been forever since they got the opportunity to see us play.”
EMERGING TARGETS
It took three games for free-agent acquisition Cameron Meredith to make his first catch with New Orleans and four games for third-round draft choice Tre’Quan Smith to make his initial reception.
Now it appears as if they’ve got the hang of it. Smith had touchdowns of 62 and 35 yards against Washington, and Meredith had five catches for 71 yards, including a 46-yard gain. Their emergence has strengthened a receiving group led by Michael Thomas, who leads the club with 46 catches for 519 yards.
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.
Browns missing CB Gaines vs. Bucs because of concussion
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Stopping the NFL's top-ranked passing offense got more daunting for the Browns.
Starting cornerback E.J. Gaines will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay because of a concussion, further challenging a Cleveland defense also without Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert, who could be out several weeks with a hamstring injury.
The loss of Gaines would be tough any time, but especially this week against the high-flying Buccaneers, who are averaging 368.4 yards passing per game and have a trifecta of talented receivers in Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin.
With size and speed, Tampa Bay’s receivers stress defenses.
“Stresses the coaches, too, everybody,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “They are good. Make no doubt about it. We have one that is averaging 23 yards a reception (Jackson), another guy that is 14 yards per reception (Evans) and another guy that is 13 or 12, whatever he is (Goodwin).
“They all are making plays. They have all scored touchdowns. Then you throw the tight ends in there, too. They have some weapons. Guys that can score the ball. It is a big challenge for us. Have to go play well.”
Gaines only recently moved into the starting lineup after Terrance Mitchell, who started Cleveland’s first four games, was placed on injured reserve after he broke his right wrist at Oakland on Sept. 30.
Gaines practiced on Wednesday, but reported to the team’s facility Thursday with concussion-like symptoms and was placed into league protocol. Jackson doesn’t know exactly when Gaines got hurt, but said it was not during practice this week.
“These things, sometimes they flare up at different times in different ways with players,” Jackson said. “We had one of these a year ago that was a little different. Once they check them and put them into the protocol, in they go.”
With Gaines sidelined, T.J. Carrie will start on one corner opposite rookie Denzel Ward, and Briean Boddy-Calhoun will take over at nickel back.
Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million free agent contract with Cleveland in March after four seasons in Oakland. The 28-year-old Carrie started all 16 games last season and 37 during his tenure with the Raiders. He was credited with 12 tackles when the Browns played the Raiders and has 26 this season in a reserve role.
Carrie said all of Tampa Bay’s receivers are dangerous.
“It is going to be a challenge,” he said. “All of us on the back end are going to have to really bone up because they have some talented receivers with the guys that they have. It is another challenge that we have always prepared for. Week in and week out, there is always going to be a challenge with receivers in this league. So many teams in this league have No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 so for our matchup, it is about going out there and being confident in what we do.”
Cleveland’s got a major injury issue on the offensive side as well with starting center JC Tretter slowed by a high left ankle sprain.
Tretter didn’t practice again Thursday so he could get more treatment on the ankle he injured last week while blocking on a quarterback sneak in the first half of a loss to the Chargers. Tretter will test the ankle Friday, but feels positive he’s going to play.
“We will tape it up and we will see what it feels like, and we will make a good decision,” said Tretter, who is wearing a walking boot. “I still feel confident about playing on Sunday. I played with it during the game for the rest of it, and it feels better than it did at that point. I feel confident.”
NOTES: Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley said there were plenty of teaching points for rookie QB Baker Mayfield after his shaky performance last week. Haley said it’s vital the No. 1 pick bounces back Sunday. “How we respond to that, how he (Mayfield) responds to a game like that is very, very critical,” Haley said. “It was one game of 16.” … The Browns have scored just six points in the first quarter this season, and Haley’s emphasized stronger starts. “I have told the offense very clearly that we need to do something to get the Browns going early. We can’t wait around and wait for somebody else to do it — for (DE) Myles Garrett to make a big sack/fumble or something like that. We have to do it. That is the charge this week and looking to see our guys respond.”
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for Week 7
Fantasy football in 2018 has been defined by a revival at quarterback. Entering Week 7, the position is 12 to 15 players deep with quality starters along with a handful of others who can deliver above-average numbers, depending on the matchup.
There are also those who came into the season expecting to put up monster numbers but haven’t.
There will be more of the same at the position this week, as well as some under-the-radar backs who need to be in most lineups and a receiver who has worked his way into WR2 status.
START: Sony Michel, RB, Patriots: He’s arrived to borderline RB1 status. In his past three games, Michel is averaging 105.1 yards on a solid 4.7 yards per carry average while scoring four touchdowns. By averaging 22.1 carries a game, Michel has shattered the longtime fear of fantasy owners committing to Patriots running backs. Even against a Bears defense that is second only to the Ravens in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing running backs, Michel belongs in most lineups.
SIT: Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans: Watson looks like a quarterback with only 13 games of experience under his belt. In his past two starts, Watson has thrown three interceptions and has led the offense to only two drives that resulted in touchdowns. A lot of his issues come from the fact Houston’s running game averages just 3.9 yards per carry and has only one rushing touchdown from its backs (Watson has the only other rushing TD), a problem that will not be resolved on the road against a Jaguars D that is fourth in fewest fantasy points allowed per game to opposing quarterbacks. Better days lie ahead for Watson, but Sunday won’t be one of them.
START: John Brown, WR, Ravens: Nothing says “rebound” like facing the Saints pass defense that is the most fantasy-friendly unit against opposing receivers. Brown had only three targets last week against the Titans but should easily return to the nearly nine targets per game he had before that. New Orleans has given up 21 passes of at least 20 yards, which plays well for Brown, who had at least one catch for better than 20 yards in each game prior last week. Expect at least 2-3 shots up top to Brown, who’ll make the most of the opportunities.
SIT: Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings: Although Cook practiced Wednesday without a hitch, the weekly saga continues for owners of Cook. He has only 10 touches over the last four games and even if he does get on the field, there’s no guarantee how many touches he’ll see. Cook could miss out on a Jets defense that is a modest 17th against the run, which means Latavius Murray owners should be ready to plug him in as either an RB2 or flex if Cook is either limited or completely unavailable.
START: Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers: Finally healthy, Goodwin torched the Packers for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just four catches. The Rams secondary has struggled without injured All-Pro corner Aqib Talib, having allowed nine touchdown passes in the last four games. Expect Goodwin — who has just 14 targets all season — to approach double digits in a game where the 49ers will likely be playing catch-up. Niners quarterback C.J. Beathard has thrown two touchdown passes in three straight games and is likely to keep that streak if he gets Goodwin involved from the outset.
SIT: Jordan Howard, RB, Bears: Howard has just one touchdown thus far and has become almost nonexistent in the Chicago passing game. Tarik Cohen continues to eat away into his snaps and Howard’s 3.5 yards per carry only makes using him tougher. Even though the Patriots are a middle of the road run defense (18th overall), Howard probably deserves to be benched, especially in PPR formats.
START: C.J. Uzomah, TE, Bengals: Uzomah is a big, athletic target who has caught eight of the nine passes thrown in his direction the past two games and gets a chance to make his fantasy mark against a Chiefs defense that is 30th in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing tight ends. Kansas City last in passing yards allowed, and if they become too focused on stopping receivers A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd, Uzomah will have the middle of the field to himself for much of Sunday night. He’s likely available in most leagues.
SIT: Evan Engram, TE, Giants: Everything is pointing in the direction of Engram returning to the lineup but he’s not a lock and with the G-Men playing on Monday night, fantasy owners will be taking a high risk in assuming the potential TE1 will be on the field. Engram has an impressive 77 percent catch rate and should develop into a must-start performer; however, that development might be best served until next week for fantasy owners.
START: Josh Gordon, WR, Patriots: The Bears secondary gives up catches to opposing receivers at a 71 percent rate. Gordon’s workload has increased with each game, and it’s not a stretch to envision him getting double-digit targets on Sunday. This has a good chance of being Gordon’s best fantasy game since arriving to New England.
SIT: Lamar Miller, RB, Texans: Even if it wasn’t against the Jaguars, Miller merits time on the bench, managing 105 yards on 39 carries in the last three games, a 2.7 yards per carry average. D’Onta Foreman is one to two weeks away, so Miller’s owners should consider stashing Foreman if possible.
Chiefs defense continues to hold back electrifying offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The only thing that might hold back the Kansas City Chiefs this season is their defense.
That's because they haven't been able to hold back anybody.
The unit is allowing a league-high 468.2 yards and more than 28 points per game.
The latest glaring letdown came last Sunday night in New England, when the Chiefs had just forged a 40-all tie with 3 minutes left on Mahomes’ 75-yard touchdown toss to Tyreek Hill. Their defense proceeded to allow Tom Brady and Co. to march the length of the field, getting within range for Stephen Gostkowski to drill a point-blank field goal and give the Patriots the win.
“When you score 40 points and you lose, you’ve got to look yourself in the mirror,” Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick said. “This team has got great character. It’s one of the best groups of guys I’ve been around in my whole 11-year career. We’ll be fine. I’m not worried about it at all.”
That makes one person.
Among fans in bars and restaurants or call-ins on sports-talk radio, the biggest source of angst this week has been the porous defense. And the biggest point of discussion has been defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, whose group struggled so much last season that some thought he would be fired.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid decided to stick with him, preferring continuity over change, and the result has been — well, a continuation of last season. The defensive line has been pushed around to the tune of 127.8 yards rushing per game, and the secondary is second-to-last in the NFL in yards passing.
“I don’t want to single out anybody for not meeting supposed expectations,” Sutton said Thursday. “I think everybody needs to elevate their game. You don’t make quantum leaps. You make these small improvements individually, and you hope collectively if we all do that we have a chance to move this in the direction we’d all like it to be going.”
Still, the Patriots were particularly successful last weekend.
Sony Michel and James White helped to grind out 173 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and Brady was 24 of 35 or 340 yards and a score. His favorite target down the stretch was Rob Gronkowski, who had three catches for 97 yards and helped set up the winning field goal.
“They got us on a couple of big plays there,” Reid acknowledged. “Bob goes back and evaluates it, we talk — ‘What can we help the guys with? What can the guys do to help themselves?’ We’re in it just like the players are in it. We’re going to get you in the best position and if you are, then you have to look at technique. But our guys stand up. They tell you, ‘Hey, listen, I messed up.’
“If you have that you get better,” Reid continued. “If there’s a wall, eh, you’re average. But we all take responsibility and that’s what is important.”
Reid is the last to make excuses, but the Chiefs defense has two readily available.
The first is the fact that Kansas City has roared to big leads in many of its games, forcing its opponents to air it out from behind. Many of the yards that the Chargers’ Philip Rivers, the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger and the Jaguars’ Blake Bortles put up came in garbage time.
They count toward the stats. They didn’t count much toward the outcome.
The second is injuries, which began hitting the Chiefs defense in training camp and have continued to be a problem. They’re down three safeties in Eric Berry, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts — Berry and Sorensen are hopeful of playing this season — along with top pass rusher Justin Houston.
Throw in nagging injuries to Dee Ford and Tanoh Kpassagnon, and the Chiefs were forced last week to sign Frank Zombo, who was cut in training camp, to give them some insurance against more injuries.
“Unfortunately you’re going to have injuries,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said, “but people come in and learn the scheme and have to be ready the same week. It’s part of the business.”
Or, as Ford said, “you have to answer the bell at the end of the day.”
“We know that as a defense as a whole, we have to keep rocking and rolling,” he said. “There’s just a bunch of little things that we need to correct.”
Notes: Safety Eric Berry (heel), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and C Mitch Morse (concussion) did not practice Thursday. … P Dustin Colquitt is averaging a career-best 48.7 yards per punt, and special teams coach Dave Toub said there’s a couple reasons for it. “We haven’t had a lot of punts,” Toub said, “and it’s still warm. It’s not winter yet. The cold weather hasn’t hit. It’s going to get harder as it gets further on, but he’s off to a really good start.”
Super Bowl 53 Odds: Updated for Week 7
Key takeaways from week 6:
- Rams, Patriots, and Chiefs remain in top three spots
- LA Chargers are 4-2, with losses only to the LA Rams, KC Chiefs
- Biggest jump: New York Jets (+42.9%)
- Biggest drop: New York Giants (-100.00%)
- No change: Lions, Vikings (0%)
Super Bowl 53 Odds
Super Bowl 53 Odds
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Belichick: Don’t compare Bears’ Mack to LT just yet
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — No matter how dominant Chicago Bears star pass rusher Khalil Mack is, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wanted to make one thing clear.
He's no L.T.
The Patriots visit the Bears this week and that means Belichick will get an up-close look at one of the game’s top outside linebackers, assuming Mack is ready to play after injuring his ankle last week.
Belichick knows the Patriots could have their hands full with a two-time All-Pro and havoc-wreaking edge rusher who has energized a struggling franchise. He’s just not ready to place Mack — or anyone else — on Taylor’s level.
“He’s already had a huge impact on the Bears’ defense in the first five games,” said Belichick who was Taylor’s position coach and then defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.
“So, I’m not taking anything away from him. You’re talking about Lawrence Taylor, you’re talking about probably the greatest defensive player in the history of the game. So, I think it’s a little early. I mean, look, I wouldn’t put anybody in Lawrence Taylor’s category. Not that I’ve seen. And I’ve seen a lot of great players.”
Whether Mack will play this week is up in the air after he was injured in an overtime loss at Miami. He did not practice Wednesday, and coach Matt Nagy said he is day to day.
Mack was hurt early in the game against the Dolphins and his 2018 streak of at least one sack and one forced fumble in each game ended. Playing without him would be a huge blow, particularly with Tom Brady and the Patriots visiting on Sunday.
“We’re just going to continue to keep an eye on it and make sure whatever we do, we’re more cautious than anything,” Nagy said. “I believe in that and I think it’s important to go that route.”
Mack has not missed a game since Oakland drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in 2014. Chicago acquired him from the Raiders just before the start of the season, after he held out the entire offseason and preseason trying to secure a long-term deal rather than play under the final season of his rookie contract. Mack and the Bears then agreed to a six-year, $141 million extension that guarantees $90 million.
The trade for Mack has boosted a franchise with four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North. Despite the loss at Miami, the Bears (3-2) remain in sole possession of the division lead for the first time since late in the 2013 season. But the defense wasn’t the same against the Dolphins with Mack at less than 100 percent.
The pass rush never got to Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler, and the Bears’ league-best run defense was trampled by 35-year-old running back Frank Gore for 101 of Miami’s 161 yards rushing.
Missed tackles on Albert Wilson contributed to two shorter passes going for long touchdowns to cap off a rough game in the heat for the Bears.
“I guess it happens every once in a while, not maybe to that extent, to have that much of an impact on a game,” said cornerback Kyle Fuller, who had two interceptions. “But it’s one of those things we just learn from it and move forward.”
NOTES: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring), WR Allen Robinson (groin) and LG Eric Kush (neck) were limited in practice. DB Marcus Cooper (hamstring) did not participate.
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed to this report.
Browns’ Mayfield ready to get past ‘worst loss’ of career
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield bravely stood in the pocket last week, held the ball — sometimes for too long — and took some punishing shots from the Los Angeles Chargers.
He hasn't recovered.
Physically, he's fine. Mentally, Cleveland's quarterback hasn't healed.
"That is the worst loss that I have ever had," Mayfield said
“That is the worst loss that I have ever had,” Mayfield said Wednesday.
For the first time this season, the Browns (2-3-1) weren’t competitive in Sunday’s 38-14 loss to the Chargers, and Mayfield looked like what he is: a rookie who is going to make mistakes and take some lumps from time to time.
But as he and his teammates prepare to play at Tampa Bay on Sunday, the No. 1 overall pick is showing leadership and a resolve not to let it happen again. The Browns may soon find out how far they’ve come — or how far they’ve got to go.
“Any loss like that hurts,” Mayfield said. “You have to push forward and just have to do your job, and you will find out what this team is made of. It is never about the week before or if you win or lose — it is how you react from it. Coming off of a loss, we will really see what this team is made of.”
Mayfield’s third career pro start was one of the worst of his football life. He completed just 22 of 46 passes (48 percent) for 238 yards with two interceptions.
For a player who completed 71 percent of his passes last season at Oklahoma and 69 percent over four years (the first at Texas Tech), Mayfield’s inaccuracy against the Chargers was an anomaly.
It was the first time his completion rate was under 50 percent since Nov. 21, 2015, when he went 9 of 20 against TCU. However, he only played the first half of that game because of a concussion.
Mayfield only twice completed less than 50 percent of his passes in 48 college games, which is why he was so despondent about his performance last week.
“Mathematically, which I think goes hand in hand with emotionally,” he said when asked why he called it his worst loss. “Just did not play well, plain and simple. No way around it. It was not fun.”
Cleveland’s offensive line struggled to protect Mayfield, whose mobility was impacted when he slipped and tweaked his ankle while running out of bounds in the first quarter. The Chargers were able to keep Mayfield from rolling out and making plays.
But perhaps more problematic was Mayfield missed open receivers, misread coverages and didn’t release the ball quickly enough. There were plays when a simple dump-off throw to a running back would have been a better option.
“Kudos to them for doing their job,” Mayfield said of the Chargers. “They did it well. At the same time, if I get the ball out of my hands, then none of that really matters. It just comes down to me not doing my job to the best of my ability, plain and simple. There is no way around it. I have to be better for this team and be that for our offense.”
Browns coach Hue Jackson was pleased to hear that Mayfield was accountable. However, it wasn’t entirely his fault as Cleveland’s receivers weren’t getting open and rookies Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley didn’t make plays on deep balls that could have been touchdowns.
Mayfield took the blame.
Jackson spread it around.
“We have to make sure that we are in the right spots for him all of the time,” Jackson said. “I think there were some opportunities there. As I said to our line coaches, we have to make sure that we give up ground grudgingly for this young man. I do not want people hitting our quarterback. He has been hit way too much in my mind and then he has to get the ball out of his hand.
“I have seen some things where he can improve, but I have seen some things where the unit can improve more than anything.”
NOTES: QB Tyrod Taylor, who lost his job to Mayfield when he suffered a concussion in Week 3, believes he can still be a winning NFL starter. The 29-year-old said he has not considered asking for a trade. “My mindset is to continue to keep helping this team,” Taylor said in his first extensive interview since getting hurt. “It’s a new role for me.” Taylor will be a free agent after the season, and Jackson expects him to finish it with the Browns. “Until someone tells me something differently,” Jackson said. “He is our backup quarterback.” … Starting C JC Tretter (ankle) did not practice, but Jackson thinks he’ll be ready for Sunday. If not, rookie Austin Corbett will start.
Jets, Darnold to face QB who spurned team
Miami Dolphins: As the former defensive coordinator of an AFC East team — the Patriots — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia said he knows what to expect when his team meets the Dolphins Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. “I’ve always had battles with this team,” Patricia told reporters. “This is a grueling team to play at home.” The Dolphins (4-2) have not lost in three home games, averaging 28.7 points per game. On the road, the Dolphins have averaged about half of that. Patricia said the South Florida weather could compound the problems for the Lions. “It’ll be a big challenge for us,” he said. “We haven’t had heat or humidity like they’re anticipating down there this weekend. I think you saw in the Chicago game, you definitely could see the sideline with the sun on the visitor sideline beating down on the players there and as the course of the game goes on, when you start to get into those 80-plus-play games, you just kind of wear out at the end. “
New England Patriots: Tom Brady will retire — someday — with a truckload of awards, multiple entries in the team and league record books, and lots of rings. But here’s one fun fact about Brady that most people don’t know. Since taking over as starting quarterback of the Patriots in 2001, Brady has more regular-season and postseason wins to his credit than only one major league pitcher. Brady has won 227 games in 294 starts. CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees has 256 wins in 561 starts, according to Boston Sports Info. Starting pitchers who stay healthy and throw every fifth game start an average of 32.4 games per year — double the number of NFL regular-season starts.
New York Jets: When the Jets host the Minnesota Vikings this week, the game will feature New York’s franchise quarterback against the man who could have been their franchise quarterback. The Jets made a big offseason play for free agent Kirk Cousins, who spurned them for the Vikings. That led to the Jets moving up in the draft to grab a quarterback, who turned out to be Sam Darnold. Some NFL insiders said this week that the Jets should thank Cousins for passing.
“Cousins or Darnold? Me, personally, I’d take Darnold,” a longtime NFL talent evaluator told ESPN on the condition of anonymity. “They gave up a lot for Darnold, but you can’t minimize the money and how it impacts their cap. They got Darnold at a fraction of the price. I thought they did a good job.” And here’s another take from a rival general manager. “Cousins is likely who he is in terms of ceiling, but at that, it’s good and productive. I just think when you get a chance to draft and groom your own guy to play for 10 or 12 years, it can be special.”
Redskins’ defense ready for Elliott-led Cowboys running game
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Even after Dak Prescott rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown last week, the Washington Redskins aren't zeroing in on stopping the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
"We don't really care about him running," linebacker Zach Brown said. "Him running is not really our concern."
“Definitely with their O-line, their running game is something that definitely jumps off on film,” linebacker Mason Foster said. “You don’t want to start thinking about Cam Newton or thinking about Dak Prescott so much that you’re letting Zeke and (Panthers running back Christian) McCaffrey run free because those are the guys who really can hurt you.”
Amid plenty of inconsistency , Washington has not allowed an opponent to rush for more than 104 yards in a game so far this year. Newton was the Panthers’ leading rusher when they had just 81 yards on the ground.
“One of our things is trying to make a team one-dimensional because we know if you put it in the air, you eventually might make a mistake,” Brown said. “The run is just something we’ve got to make sure we stop. If a team can run the ball on you, they can kind of control the game. So we’ve got to make sure they’re not running that ball on us.”
The big difference for the Redskins this season is the addition of first-round pick Daron Payne and the return of a healthy Jonathan Allen on the defensive line. The Alabama products plus young defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle finally give Washington the muscle up front to handle prolific running attacks.
“Having Jon Allen back, Ioannidis fully healthy, Ryan (Kerrigan) — all these guys are physical up front, closing gaps,” Foster said. “Guys are going to bust runs or guys are going to make plays, but it’s about limiting those plays and making them earn it.”
The Cowboys’ diverse run schemes present what Redskins coach Jay Gruden called a big challenge for Payne, Allen and the young defensive linemen. But those guys think they’re plenty prepared to handle the dual-threat ground game of Elliott and Prescott.
“Just hit them in the mouth, get the O-line going backwards, win the line of scrimmage,” Settle said Wednesday. “They got to block us. We don’t have to worry about them. They got to stop us from accomplishing what we want to accomplish. I feel like the more focused we are, the more dominant we play.”
No one is calling the Redskins’ defense dominant quite yet, but the organization zeroed in on Payne with the concept of him being a difference-maker against the run and the pass. Elliott running all over them contributed to the decision to take Payne 13th overall.
“When you have a weakness, you’ve got to address it,” Gruden said. “Daron Payne was, we thought, the best run-stopper — him and Vita Vea — in the draft and we were lucky to get him. Obviously we paid it huge consideration for adding a player of that caliber.”
Payne has been every bit of what coaches expected, but he can’t stop Elliott by himself. Safety D.J. Swearinger said defenders are thinking, “We’ve got to find ways to stop 21” and let the rest of Dallas’ offense beat them.
That’s what Gruden wants to hear, putting the emphasis on gang-tackling a running back who doesn’t go down easily.
“These one-on-one tackles against Zeke are easier said than done,” Gruden said. “Great backs can make the unblocked player miss or run through them for another 5 or 6 yards, and that’s what he’s done in his career. … There’s always going to be a free guy coming, and that guy has got to make his presence felt and make that tackle or at least hold him up for when other guys can get off blocks and make the tackle.”
NOTES: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (shoulder/ankle/knee), WR Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee), LG Shawn Lauvao (calf), RG Brandon Scherff (knee), CB Danny Johnson (broken right forearm) and S Troy Apke (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Gruden said Crowder is the most iffy to play against Dallas. … The Redskins plan to hold a moment of silence for longtime reporter Rich Tandler, who died unexpectedly Tuesday at age 63. A team spokesman says a plaque will be placed at Tandler’s seat in the press box at FedEx Field, which will remain empty.
Chargers release season-ticket prices for new LA Stadium
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have announced that season-ticket prices for non-premium seats in the new LA Stadium at Hollywood Park will range from $50 to $150 per game.
Seat licenses increase the lower the seats are in the stadium. Seat licenses for $125 and $150 seats in the 300 level are $3,000 per seat. There are $100 seats located in the lower bowl in the end zones, which also have $3,000 seat licenses.
The Rams announced in September that season tickets for reserved seats would range from $60 to $125 per game with seat licenses from $1,000 to $5,000.
Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement that he believes the prices are affordable for a family of four to be able to buy season tickets.
The new stadium in Inglewood will have a capacity of 70,240 with 260 suites and 13,000 premium seats when it opens for the 2020 season.
WRs Enunwa, Pryor, Anderson top Jets’ lengthy injury list
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Wide receivers Quincy Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor and Robby Anderson top a lengthy list of banged-up players on the New York Jets' first injury report of the week.
There are 18 players listed Wednesday, meaning one-third of the entire 53-man roster.
Meanwhile, Enunwa (ankle) and safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb) have already been ruled out for the Jets’ game Sunday against Minnesota.
Anderson (hamstring) and Pryor (groin) didn’t practice, and the Jets could look to add a receiver this week.
Also sitting out Wednesday’s practice: cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion), running back Isaiah Crowell (foot), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (back) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot).
49ers offense making strides under CJ Beathard
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — C.J. Beathard went toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for nearly 60 minutes before the San Francisco 49ers fell just short at the end of another tough loss.
The 49ers (1-5) have gained 400 yards in back-to-back games under Beathard but are still seeking their second win in the past two seasons without Garoppolo starting thanks in part to eight turnovers and a few other crucial mistakes in those games.
“I thought C.J. did some real good things. C.J., he was one of the reasons that I thought we had a chance to win that game,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He made some big plays throughout the game, kept the chains moving a number of times for us. There’s a couple of plays at the end that I know he’d like to have back where he had a couple of opportunities that he missed. But, he also had a few opportunities early in the game that he made, which was one of the reasons we were in the position that we were. By no means was it perfect, but I was happy with how he played.”
Beathard has completed 64 percent of his passes for 892 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in three games since Garoppolo got injured. Those are all big improvements over his performance in five starts last year before Garoppolo took over.
His best play might have come in the first three-plus quarters in Green Bay in a performance the Niners hope they can build on this week when they host the Los Angeles Rams (6-0).
The Niners scored on six of their first eight drives against the Packers, with just one punt and one fumble by Kyle Juszczyk being the only unproductive offensive possessions.
But the offense faltered late and was unable to close the game out. The Niners went three-and-out on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for Rodgers to lead a game-tying touchdown drive.
San Francisco still had a chance to win it, taking over at its own 47 with 1:49 to go in a tie game. Beathard completed a 7-yard pass to George Kittle on first down but then had a pass batted down at the line on second down before taking a deep strike against the blitz on third down.
The pass was intercepted by Kevin King, setting the stage for Rodgers to lead the game-winning drive. Shanahan said that wasn’t the option he wanted on the play, although Beathard said Tuesday that he didn’t know if he had a better choice.
“Obviously it didn’t work so it’s tough,” he said. “Say you hit it, it’s a good play. But, when you don’t, it’s not. And it was not a good play.”
Marquise Goodwin’s speed provided a major boost to the offense earlier in the game. He hurt his hamstring while playing just 15 snaps in the opener before missing the second game. He played Week 3 against Kansas City before getting hurt again the following week.
He finally was fully healthy against the Packers and delivered four catches for 126 yards, including touchdowns of 67 and 30 yards in the first half. Perhaps even more importantly, his sprinter’s speed forces defenses to provide help in coverage, opening up holes in the running game and opportunities for other receivers.
“When you have somebody who can take the top shelf off the coverage, that backs people up, it opens up everything,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “It opens up your intermediate throws on the three-level game. It opens some of your quicker-hitting play-actions. It loosens things up for the run game and most important it gives you a dynamic playmaker who can create explosives.”
The running game fared well against the Packers, gaining 174 yards on 30 carries. Raheem Mostert made the most of his most extensive playing time in four years as a pro, gaining 87 yards on 12 carries.
But San Francisco was unable to generate a first down on the ground when the game was on the line.
“I left a lot of yards out on the field, especially with my speed,” Mostert said. “I feel I could have got to the edge a little faster. I watched the film and I was really hard on myself. Even though I had some good runs, I had some real busts, too.”
NOTES: S Marcell Harris had his window to resume practice opened. He has been on IR all season as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He is eligible to return to play Nov. 1 against Oakland. … The Niners signed DL Ryan Delaire and TE Cole Wick to the practice squad.
Titans address protection issues after giving up 11 sacks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans face a sense of urgency to correct the problems they have protecting their quarterback.
Giving up a franchise-record 11 sacks — one off the NFL record for a game — is a beacon to defenses looking to hit quarterback Marcus Mariota.
This franchise had never given up more than nine sacks in a game — and the last time that had happened was Oct. 31, 1971, against Cincinnati as the then-Houston Oilers. Eight different Ravens ripped through and around the Titans’ offensive line to sack Mariota in last week’s 21-0 shutout .
Now they’re preparing to face the Chargers (4-2) who piled up five sacks of their own last week in beating Cleveland, and center Ben Jones said the Titans have to hold up no matter how many defenders are coming after the quarterback.
“If they are bringing more guys or beating us late or right off the bat, we have to be on the right guys and have to hold up longer,” Jones said after the loss. “We put ourselves in bad situations. We were in third-and-long in a lot of situations. The routes take longer, everything takes longer, so we have got to be better and not put ourselves in those situations.”
Making the sack-filled performance so surprising is that the Titans had allowed only nine sacks through the first five games combined. This also was their third straight game the Titans had all five of their starters back on the offensive line, though two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan was knocked out of the loss in Buffalo with an injured right foot.
Lewan called the 11 sacks frustrating after the game.
“We’ll do the best job we can to go and fix that,” Lewan said.
Several of the sacks came with Mariota running, trying to extend plays while looking for a receiver. Coach Mike Vrabel said that will be part of the discussions with the quarterback on the fine line of when Mariota can extend a play or the time to throw the ball away to avoid contact.
“Then also, he has the ability to do some of those things and pick up some of those yards with his feet,” Vrabel said.
Mariota beat Jacksonville mostly with his legs on Sept. 23, then used his arm throwing for 344 yards to down Philadelphia in overtime on Sept. 30. He also ran for 46 yards against the Eagles.
But the Titans quarterback has just two touchdown passes with four interceptions, a similar deficit to last season when he had more interceptions (15) than TD passes (13) while being sacked 27 times in 15 games. Mariota ranks 31st in yards passing (793) in the NFL, and 31 more quarterbacks have more TD passes than he does.
Vrabel said the key is everyone doing more, from coaching to the Titans practicing and executing better. Tight end Jonnu Smith said the Titans have complete confidence in Mariota.
“Man, outsiders looking inside, they can’t really tell the true story you know what I mean …?” Smith said. “Marcus is a great player, and it has nothing to do with him. We’re a team and especially on our side of the ball it’s an offense and it takes all 11.”
Notes: LG Quinton Spain (right shoulder), LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder) and LB Will Compton (hamstring) did not practice. S Kenny Vaccaro (right elbow) returned to practice but was limited. LB Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) was limited, but DL Bennie Logan (elbow) practiced fully.
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
Brocktober continues: Dolphins QB Tannehill ruled out Sunday
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — With Ryan Tannehill ruled out of Sunday's game against Detroit, Brock Osweiler will get another start at quarterback, and the Miami Dolphins' super sub is optimistic he can deliver a successful encore to the most prolific game of his career last week.
“My confidence,” he said, “will never waver.”
A journeyman already at age 27, Osweiler will start his second game in a row for the Dolphins (4-2). They announced Wednesday that Tannehill will not play against the Lions because of an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Tannehill also missed an overtime win against the Chicago Bears last Sunday, and Osweiler stepped in to throw for a career-high 380 yards and three touchdowns.
Thanks to that performance, Brocktober now comes with a hashtag on Twitter.
“It’s fun,” Osweiler said. “Keep using it.”
Brocktober is likely to continue for the rest of the month, at least. It’s doubtful Tannehill would return next week, when the Dolphins have little preparation time before a Thursday night game at Houston on Oct. 25.
“I know what Brock brings to the table,” coach Adam Gase said. “I know what his strengths are and what he likes to do. I’m real comfortable with where we’re at right now.”
Tannehill was on the field in shoulder pads during practice Wednesday, but didn’t throw because rest for the shoulder has been prescribed. Gase said Tannehill is still expected to return at some point this season.
“It’s really day to day,” Gase said. “Every week hopefully we’ll see progress.”
Tannehill’s injury has given Osweiler a chance to start for Gase for the first time. They were together for four seasons in Denver, where Gase was an assistant and Osweiler was on the bench behind Peyton Manning.
Osweiler washed out as a starter in Houston in 2016, and went 0-4 as a starter when he returned to Denver in 2017. He then signed with Miami because of the chance to reunite with Gase — and perhaps run his offense.
“It’s something I’ve been wanting for a lot of years,” Osweiler said. “I heard a lot of play calls come in through that earpiece that weren’t coming in for me. To go out last week and be the guy finally pulling the trigger, it was a very special day.”
Led by Osweiler, the Dolphins netted 541 yards against the Bears, their highest total in 30 years. Among those applauding the performance was Manning, who happened to be at the game.
“We talked before the game in the locker room,” Osweiler said. “We talked after the game as well, and Monday morning. Payton and I spent four years together in Denver. We really built a tremendous relationship. I think we have a ton of respect for each other.”
Osweiler said the primary lesson he learned from Manning was how to prepare. As a result, Osweiler was ready last week, even though he took first snaps during practice.
This week he’ll get all the reps with the first team, and he’ll have input on the game plan. Otherwise, he said, this week will be no different.
He’s confident.
“I’ve been through some ups and downs and I’ve learned so much,” he said. “I’ve always believed in who I was. None of this has taken me by surprise, but it’s special because in this league, you never know how many opportunities you’re going to get.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jags bring back training camp practices amid losing streak
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in training camp mode after consecutive lopsided losses.
Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday they will spend the week trying "to correct a lot of bad football that we have been playing."
The Jaguars (3-3) have been outscored 70-21 in road losses to Kansas City and Dallas , failing to score in the first half of both games and allowing a combined 802 yards and 49 first downs.
Marrone deflected questions about AFC South rival Houston (3-3), which plays in Jacksonville on Sunday, and said he’s more focused on football fundamentals.
“It doesn’t matter who the hell you are playing,” Marrone said. “You have to get your ship right. You have to get your stuff in house right.”
Jacksonville looked lost on both sides of the ball against the Chiefs and Cowboys.
The usually stout defense got gouged on the ground and picked apart by big plays. The offense was even worse, with Blake Bortles turning the ball over six times and getting sacked eight times. The injury-riddled offensive line was the main issue again. Receivers also failed to create separation and get open, and running back Leonard Fournette missed his fourth game with a strained right hamstring.
The Jaguars are now down their top two left tackles, their top two tight ends, two of their top three running backs and their No. 1 receiver. Those injuries have forced the team to sign three guys off practice squads and five off the street.
“We can’t use that as an excuse,” Marrone said. “We have to go out there and find things that they can do well and we have to do that in a short period of time to be able to go out there and perform well enough or execute well enough to do it.”
Marrone shouldered much of the blame for his team’s most recent performances and insisted things would change against the Texans, who won six in a row in the series until getting swept in 2017.
The message that flashed on television screens around the facility read “humility is not thinking less of yourself. It’s thinking of yourself less.” A more rare sight: at least six assistant coaches roamed the locker room during lunchtime to mingle with player.
The biggest difference came on the practice field.
“There was no other choice but to work hard today,” linebacker Myles Jack said. “They got the most out of us. It was like a camp practice. Camp is basically about fundamentals, Day 1 teaching, so I think that was the common mindset: let’s reset, let’s go back to square one.”
Not everyone thought significant changes were needed.
Linebacker Telvin Smith stood firm on his belief that everything is fine on the field and inside the locker room.
“This whole week is tough because a lot of people see us right now and they see you lose two games and then they go crazy,” he said. “And that’s understandable. It’s what y’all are supposed to do, but don’t place that on me. We good.
“We’re 3-3. To me, that’s still good in the league. It’s not like we’re 0-6 or 1-5 or something. We battled. We came out the second quarter (of the season) and didn’t start off right, didn’t get the job done. But I think we’re going to be fine.”
Nothing about Jacksonville’s direction will truly be known until Sunday afternoon, after three camp-like practices in sweltering, 90-degree heat.
Marrone’s team meeting Wednesday highlighted all the possible directions and included anecdotes from his past at the college level and in the three previous NFL stops.
“Is it something that we need to hear?” safety Tashaun Gipson said. “I think that was already understood. I would hope that we have the guys in here to understand that coach didn’t need to come in there and say that because we should have enough mature guys in this locker room to understand that we’ve got to get this thing right. …
“You can do whatever you need to do on Wednesday and Thursday and Friday, but if you come out on Sunday and play like we did the last two weeks, specifically defensively, it doesn’t matter what we do on Wednesday and Thursday and Friday, it doesn’t matter what Coach Marrone says, we’ve got to go out there and play the game.”
Broncos, Cardinals in Thursday matchup of struggling teams
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals can't run the football. The Denver Broncos can't stop the run.
So maybe the ground game will be the deciding factor when these two struggling teams meet on Thursday night.
Arizona (1-5) ranks dead last in the NFL in total offense and in rushing, averaging 64 yards per game on the ground. Denver (2-4) is last in rushing defense, allowing a whopping 161.3 yards per game.
“We need to do a much better job up front as far as blocking, executing our assignments,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks, then referring to running back David Johnson: “We need to move him around a little bit more. Try to find ways to get him out into space, different things right here to try to open it up some.”
Denver has allowed 593 yards rushing in its last two games. Two of the opposing running backs, the New York Jets’ Isaiah Crowell and the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley, topped 200 yards rushing, something that’s never happened against the same team in NFL history.
“We’ve had really two bad weeks, and it’s really with our nickel defense,” Joseph said. “We have to fix that and obviously play in more fronts and fix it that way.”
The Cardinals aren’t good against the run, either. They rank 31st in the NFL, just ahead of Denver, giving up 151.2 yards per game. That could clear the way for the Broncos’ rookie running back tandem of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, who have a combined four touchdowns and average 5.19 yards per carry.
But Denver has relied more on the passing of Case Keenum than in the running game in recent weeks.
The Cardinals will be without safety Tre Boston, who leads the team with three interceptions. He didn’t practice this week with shoulder and rib injuries.
The Broncos have lost four straight, the latest a close home loss to the undefeated Rams. Arizona has beaten Denver only once in the 10-game history of the series.
Here are some things to consider when the Broncos face the Cardinals:
BEAT-UP LINES
Both teams are beaten up on the offensive line.
The Broncos lost their best lineman, left guard Ronald Leary, to a torn Achilles tendon against the Rams.
“You guys already know how good he is and what he brings to this team, and everyone in this locker room knows how important he is to our organization,” tackle Garett Bolles said. “Having someone like that go down is a tough situation and puts us in a tight spot.”
Denver right tackle Jared Veldheer — a former Cardinal — will miss the game with a knee injury.
Arizona left guard Mike Iupati is sidelined with a back injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s loss at Minnesota. Right guard Justin Pugh has his injured right hand in a cast-like wrap and plans to try to play Thursday.
MIFFED MILLER
Von Miller repeatedly promised that the Broncos would whoop the Cardinals. “I wouldn’t say it’s a must win,” Miller said. “We’re going to kick their (behind), though. Make sure you put that up there. We’re going to kick their (behind).”
Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb had 4½ sacks between them last week, but Miller insisted they hadn’t unlocked some sort of pass rush puzzle.
“No, we just got on the board,” Miller said. “And if we’re playing our best, I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that can block me and Bradley. … Especially not the Cardinals. They’re going to get our best on Thursday. They got to come with their best.”
UP-TEMPO
The Cardinals’ offense, under rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, showed some signs of life with an up-tempo game late against the Vikings. Expect to see more of it against Denver.
“It was very effective for us. It’s something that we’ve got to definitely consider,” Wilks said. “It’s part of his comfort zone, based off college and the things he did back there. We’ve got to do everything we can right now to get this offense going in the right direction.”
ELWAY’S CRITICISM
Broncos general manager John Elway reprised his “soft” criticism he also used last year when discussing Denver’s run defense this week.
Elway suggested the Broncos must realize that “we’re fighting for our lives” Thursday night.
Asked if he interpreted that as fighting for his job, Joseph said, “Absolutely. And that’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something. If we were 5-1, I would feel that way. That doesn’t motivate me. I’m already motivated to win games and to fix our football team.”
MCCOY’S HEAT
For the second year in a row, Mike McCoy is feeling heat as an offensive coordinator.
McCoy was fired by Joseph after 10 games with the Broncos last season. Now he’s facing severe criticism as offensive coordinator of the Cardinals.
“We’re preparing like any other week,” McCoy said. “Our objective every week is to go out and win the next game that you’re playing. That’s our focus.”
___
