Smith throws for 178 yards, TD; Redskins beat Bucs 16-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Smith threw for 178 yards and one touchdown to lead the Washington Redskins to a 16-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Dustin Hopkins kicked three field goals for the Redskins (6-3), who forced four turnovers and rebounded from a lopsided loss to Atlanta despite playing with a makeshift offensive line because of mounting injuries.
Smith, who was 19 of 27 with no interceptions, threw 6 yards to Josh Doctson for the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Hopkins kicked field goals of 43, 43 and 26 yards, the last set up by Greg Stroman’s fourth-quarter interception and 24-yard return to the Bucs 14.
Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 403 yards for Tampa Bay (3-6), but was intercepted twice and lost a fumble on a sack inside the Washington 10.
The Bucs, who’ve lost three in a row and six of seven following a 2-0 start, failed to force a turnover on defense for the sixth straight game.
Meanwhile, three of their four giveaways thwarted scoring opportunities, including Jacquizz Rodgers’ fumble on a reception that rolled 18 yards into the Washington end zone, where it was recovered by safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
The Redskins were outgained 279 yards to 136 in the first two quarters, yet led 6-3 at halftime after getting two field goals from Hopkins.
The Bucs moved into Redskins’ territory on all five of their first-half possessions, but had little to show after Josh Norman made a leaping interception on the goal line of a pass intended for Chris Godwin, and Chandler Catanzaro missed a 30-yard field goal.
Catanzaro also missed a 47-yarder early in the second half.
Rodgers finished with eight receptions for 102 yards for Tampa Bay. Godwin had seven catches for 100 yards.
Adrian Peterson helped the Redskins run out the clock late, finishing with 68 yards rushing on 19 attempts.
INJURIES
Redskins: With Trent Williams recovering from surgery on his right thumb, Ty Nsekhe started at left tackle along with guards Jonathan Cooper and Tony Bergstrom, replacements for Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff, who were lost for the season against the Falcons. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) also missed the game, with Fabian Moreau filling in.
Buccaneers: Played without defensive end Vinny Curry for the third time in four games. Safety Justin Evans (toe) left in the second quarter and linebacker Lavonte David (knee) departed in the third, though both returned.
UP NEXT
Redskins: Home vs. Houston next Sunday.
Buccaneers: at New York Giants next Sunday.
___
Lions-Bears Stats
|Detroit
|0
|7
|3
|12—22
|Chicago
|13
|13
|8
|0—34
|First Quarter
Chi_Cohen 3 run (kick failed), 11:22.
Chi_Al.Robinson 36 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), :38.
|Second Quarter
Chi_Miller 45 pass from Trubisky (kick failed), 11:24.
Chi_Trubisky 4 run (Parkey kick),
|Detroit
|0
|7
|3
|12—22
|Chicago
|13
|13
|8
|0—34
|First Quarter
Chi_Cohen 3 run (kick failed), 11:22.
Chi_Al.Robinson 36 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), :38.
|Second Quarter
Chi_Miller 45 pass from Trubisky (kick failed), 11:24.
Chi_Trubisky 4 run (Parkey kick), 8:14.
Det_Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 1:05.
|Third Quarter
Det_FG Prater 52, 13:23.
Chi_Al.Robinson 26 pass from Trubisky (T.Burton pass from Trubisky), 2:50.
|Fourth Quarter
Det_Golladay 5 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 8:30.
Det_Johnson 13 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 7:21.
A_61,393.
___
|Det
|Chi
|First downs
|24
|20
|Total Net Yards
|305
|402
|Rushes-yards
|24-76
|22-54
|Passing
|229
|348
|Punt Returns
|1-11
|1-18
|Kickoff Returns
|3-61
|2-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-42-2
|23-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-45
|1-7
|Punts
|4-39.0
|3-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-41
|6-46
|Time of Possession
|32:00
|28:00
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Johnson 14-51, Zenner 1-12, Stafford 2-9, Blount 6-4, Bellore 1-0. Chicago, Howard 11-21, Trubisky 3-18, Cohen 7-15, Mizzell 1-0.
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 25-42-2-274. Chicago, Trubisky 23-30-0-355.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 6-78, Riddick 6-60, Johnson 6-38, M.Jones 3-55, Toilolo 1-16, T.Jones 1-12, Roberts 1-9, Powell 1-6. Chicago, Al.Robinson 6-133, Cohen 6-29, Miller 5-122, T.Burton 4-40, Braunecker 1-20, Howard 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Parkey 41, Parkey 34.
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
Trubisky throws 3 TDs, Bears beat Lions 34-22
CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns, and the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions 34-22 to snap a 10-game losing streak against division opponents on Sunday.
___
Luck, Ebron lead Colts past struggling Jaguars 29-26
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis Colts' defense forced a late turnover Sunday to preserve a 29-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
___
___
___
Barkley, Bills light up listless Jets in 41-10 laugher
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Matt Barkley stunningly sparked Buffalo's bumbling offense with two touchdown passes, including one to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. LeSean McCoy broke out of a season-long slump with 113 yards rushing and a pair of TD runs, and the Bills embarrassed the New York Jets 41-10 on Sunday.
___
Mahomes throws 2 TD passes as Chiefs beat Cardinals 26-14
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns, outplaying Arizona counterpart Josh Rosen in a matchup of two of the NFL's bright young quarterbacks, and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled past the Cardinals 26-14 on Sunday.
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
Brees passes Favre with 3 TDs, Saints crush Bengals 51-14
CINCINNATI (AP) — Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes in the first half, moving ahead of Brett Favre for second place on the career list, and the New Orleans Saints rolled to their eighth straight victory Sunday, 51-14 over the Cincinnati Bengals.
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
Seahawks face Rams without RB Carson, guard Fluker
The Seattle Seahawks will face the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams minus running back Chris Carson and guard D.J. Fluker.
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
Falcons WR Jones becomes fastest to 10,000-yard mark
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones surpassed 10,000 receiving yards on Sunday, becoming the fastest to reach the mark.
His 30-yard reception in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns put him over the 10,000-yard milestone in his 104th game. Former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson, who did it in 115 games, previously held the record.
Coming into the game, Johnson had 645 career receptions for 9,987 yards and 44 touchdown receptions.
He has a long climb up the career yardage list if he aims to overtake the all-time leader, Jerry Rice, who gained 22,895 yards in his Hall of Fame career. Another Hall of Fame member, Terrell Owens, is No. 2 on the list at 15,934 but should be overtaken soon by Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who was 32 yards behind him entering play Sunday.
The Falcons selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 29-year-old is a two-time first-team All-Pro selection.
–Field Level Media
Brees passes Favre for second place on TD passes list
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw three first-half touchdown passes in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals to pass Brett Favre for second place on the career list with 509.
The go-ahead touchdown came when Brees tossed a 17-yard scoring pass to Michael Thomas with two seconds left to give the Saints a 35-7 halftime lead.
Brees, who completed 18 of 20 passes for 214 yards in the first half, stands 30 touchdown passes behind all-time leader Peyton Manning.
Brees tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Thomas in the first quarter. He later connected with Mark Ingram on a 28-yard touchdown with 13:33 left in the half to tie Favre. The Saints scored touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions.
–Field Level Media
Gronkowski officially out vs. Titans
The New England Patriots have ruled
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
The shape of Azteca a concern ahead of Mexico game
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The abused hybrid grass of Azteca Stadium is generating concerns for its poor condition a week before it hosts an NFL regular-season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.
