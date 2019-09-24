NFL and NCAA Football News
NFL notebook: Wentz signs extension through 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles locked up franchise quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday, with
The Philadelphia Eagles locked up franchise quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday, with the sides agreeing to terms on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
ESPN reports the extension is worth $128 million, with a max value of $144 million and a record of more than $107 million guaranteed. Combined with the final two years of his rookie deal — including $4.1 million in 2019 and $22.8 million in 2020 — Wentz’s contract is worth $154 million, with a max value of $170 million, over six years.
Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has passed for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 40 career games. He finished third in MVP balloting in 2017, when he passed for a franchise-record 33 touchdowns in 13 games before tearing the ACL in his left knee. Backup Nick Foles directed the Eagles through the playoffs and to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.
Wentz, 26, returned from the injury to play in 11 games last season and passed for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He missed the final three regular-season games and both playoff contests with a back injury but is healthy and participating in OTAs.
–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady clarified to reporters that his attempt to trademark the nickname “Tom Terrific” was not done with the intent to use the moniker but rather to stop its use.
Brady, who filed to trademark the term last month, has drawn heavy criticism from New York Mets fans, as longtime Mets pitcher Tom Seaver earned the nickname “Tom Terrific” during his time with the Mets from 1967 to 1977. Brady said Thursday he regrets filing the trademark, adding he did so only so nobody else could.
“It’s unfortunate,” Brady said.
“I was actually trying to do something because I didn’t like the nickname, and I wanted to make sure no one used it, because some people wanted to use it. I was trying to keep people from using it, and then it got spun around to something different than what it is. Good lesson learned, and I’ll try to do things a little different in the future.”
–Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse joined the Detroit Lions and reunited with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
The one-year deal reportedly is worth $2.3 million, according to multiple reports.
Kearse, 29, played for Bevell with the Seattle Seahawks but played most recently for the New York Jets. He caught 37 passes for 371 yards and a touchdown last season.
–The Arizona Cardinals claimed offensive tackle Desmond Harrison off the waiver wire.
The Cardinals had the first claim for the 25-year-old lineman, who was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday after he missed the first day of minicamp.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Harrison missed a flight and was “a little late.” He added that the team “just decided to move on.”
–New England Patriots long-snapper Joe Cardona was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Navy during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Cardona, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, was promoted from lieutenant junior grade. The event was held on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, whose father, Steve, coached and scouted for the Navy football team from 1956-89, was in attendance to say a few words.
“Congratulations to Lieutenant Joe Cardona on his promotion,” Bill Belichick said, per ESPN. “And obviously a day to remember our World War II veterans on D-Day. The 75th anniversary, that’s kind of a big one for us. I want to recognize all the things that they did.”
–Field Level Media
McIlory moves into tie for lead at RBC Canadian Open
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson each enjoyed bogey-free rounds on Saturday to join Matt Kuchar in a three-way tie for the lead at 13-under-par following the third round of the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario.
McIlroy, who is making his event debut, roared into contention at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club with a 6-under 64. He kicked off with a birdie at the first hole, followed by two more at Nos. 5 and 8 before making the turn. He dropped three more on the back, at Nos. 11, 15 and 17, and was first into the clubhouse at 13 under.
McIlroy missed his first cut of the season last week at The Memorial and said that gave him some extra practice time.
“I feel like I turned that missed cut into a positive,” he said. “There were a couple things in my game that were highlighted and I had a chance to work on them. … That’s why I am where I am on the leaderboard.”
Simpson, who started the day two shots off the lead at 10 under, posted birdies at Nos. 7, 11 and 12 en route to his 3-under 67. The 33-year-old North Carolina native, whose last win came in 2018 at The Players Championship, is seeking his sixth PGA Tour win.
It was not as smooth of a day for Kuchar, the second-round co-leader, who had two bogeys and three birdies in his round of 69. Kuchar dropped a shot early with a bogey at No. 3 but rebounded with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 4 and 5. He canceled out a birdie at 11 with a bogey at 15 and finished by getting up and down on 18 to shoot 1 under for the day.
In a tie for fourth are Ireland’s Shane Lowry (66), Brandt Snedeker (69) and Canada’s Adam Hadwin (67), who is aiming to become the first Canadian to win country’s national event since Pat Fletcher in 1954. Fellow Canadians Mackenzie Hughes (69, 9 under) and Nick Taylor (73, 8 under) are also within striking distance.
World No. 1-ranked Brooks Koepka, who also is making his event debut, posted a 2-over 72 on Saturday and stands tied for 50th place. Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who has an opportunity to reclaim the No. 1 ranking this week, moved into a tie for 17th place after shooting 68. Jonathan Byrd matched McIlroy for low round of the day with a 64 and moved into a tie for ninth place.
–Field Level Media
Eagles, QB Wentz agree to 4-year extension
The Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles locked up franchise quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday, with the sides agreeing to terms on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
ESPN reports the extension is worth $128 million, with a max value of $144 million and a record of more than $107 million guaranteed. Combined with the final two years of his rookie deal — including $4.1 million in 2019 and $22.8 million in 2020 — Wentz’s contract is worth $154 million, with a max value of $170 million, over six years.
“I can’t even explain to you right now how excited I am to be a part of this great city for this many more years,” Wentz said in a video on Twitter.
“It means the world to me. From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special and I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world in all of sports, and I knew we had the opportunity to build something truly special. …
“It’s going to be a fun ride.”
The Eagles in April exercised the fifth-year option on Wentz’s rookie contract for the 2020 campaign, worth about $22.8 million.
Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has passed for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 40 career games. He finished third in MVP balloting in 2017, when he passed for a franchise-record 33 touchdowns in 13 games before tearing the ACL in his left knee. Backup Nick Foles directed the Eagles through the playoffs and to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.
Wentz, 26, returned from the injury to play in 11 games last season and passed for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He missed the final three regular-season games and both playoff contests with a back injury but is healthy and participating in OTAs.
–Field Level Media
Pats’ Brady clarifies ‘Tom Terrific’ intentions
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady clarified to reporters on Thursday that his attempt to trademark the nickname “Tom Terrific” was not done with the intent to use the moniker but rather to stop its use.
Brady, who filed to trademark the term last month, has drawn heavy criticism from New York Mets fans, as longtime Mets pitcher Tom Seaver earned the nickname “Tom Terrific” during his time with the Mets from 1967 to 1977. Brady said Thursday he regrets filing the trademark, adding he did so only so nobody else could.
“It’s unfortunate,” Brady said. “I was actually trying to do something because I didn’t like the nickname, and I wanted to make sure no one used it, because some people wanted to use it.
“I was trying to keep people from using it, and then it got spun around to something different than what it is. Good lesson learned, and I’ll try to do things a little different in the future.”
After news of the trademark filing emerged, the Mets posted on Twitter saying that only Seaver should be called “Tom Terrific.” In a show of bipartisan support, two New York congressmen — Peter King and Tom Suozzi — both told TMZ Sports the same on Wednesday.
“There’s only one ‘Tom Terrific,’ and that’s Tom Seaver,” King said. “Brady should stay up in New England.”
“(King is) a Republican, I’m a Democrat, and we both agree there will always only be one ‘Tom Terrific,'” Suozzi added.
Brady reiterated Thursday that he meant no disrespect to Hall of Fame member Seaver, a three-time Cy Young Award winner.
“I don’t like the nickname,” Brady said. “I don’t like when people give me many nice compliments, certainly that. It wasn’t something I was trying to do out of any disrespect or ill manner, or anything like that.”
–Field Level Media
Browns RB Johnson still wants to be traded
Cleveland
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson showed up for the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday and restated his desire to be traded.
Johnson was a no-show for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program last month after reportedly telling the team he wanted to move on.
General manager John Dorsey has said that second-year back Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have expressed interest in the 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015.
Addressing the running back’s comments, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said it doesn’t matter what Johnson wants.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
Second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield is hoping Johnson will set aside his grievances and give a good effort for the team.
“It’s not awkward. No. It’s self-inflicted. It is what it is,” Mayfield told reporters of Johnson’s tense situation. “That’s not awkward for anybody else in this building. He’s got to do his job. He said he’s a professional, I hope he does his job.”
Johnson signed a three-year, $15.6 million contract ($7.8 million guaranteed) extension last summer that runs through the 2021 season.
He has played in all 64 games since entering the league, rushing for 1,286 yards and five touchdowns and catching 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight scores.
–Field Level Media
Colts rookie C Patterson tears ACL in practice
Colts rookie C Patterson tears ACL in practice
Indianapolis Colts rookie center
Colts rookie C Patterson tears ACL in practice
Indianapolis Colts rookie center Javon Patterson tore his ACL during organized team activities Tuesday and will miss the 2019 season.
Head coach Frank Reich confirmed the injury to Patterson, a seventh-round pick from Ole Miss.
Patterson, 21, started all 36 games in his last three seasons with the Rebels. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound lineman saw action at left guard, right guard and center.
The Colts were expecting Patterson to compete for a backup job on the interior of their offensive line this season.
–Field Level Media
PGA Tour adds Bermuda to 2019-20 schedule
PGA Tour adds Bermuda to 2019-20 schedule
The PGA Tour added the island of Bermuda to the 2019-20 schedule, with the Bermuda Championship making its debut from Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2019.
On Tuesday, the tour announced a five-year agreement through 2023 with the Bermuda Tourism Authority as the title sponsor
The PGA Tour added the island of Bermuda to the 2019-20 schedule, with the Bermuda Championship making its debut from Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2019.
On Tuesday, the tour announced a five-year agreement through 2023 with the Bermuda Tourism Authority as the title sponsor of the tour’s first annual event on the Caribbean island.
The tournament held at the Port Royal Golf Course will feature an anticipated field of 120 players and a $3 million purse, with 300 FedExCup points awarded to the champion.
“We are excited to add the Bermuda Championship to the PGA Tour beginning next season,” executive vice president Ty Votaw said in a statement. “Bermuda is an appealing year-round destination, and the players will love visiting in the fall, plus we will be hosted by an outstanding golf course. It promises to be a wonderful opportunity to showcase Bermuda — a beautiful island destination that embodies genuine hospitality — to the world.”
The Bermuda Championship will be played the same week as the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China.
–Field Level Media
Patriots release TE Seferian-Jenkins
Patriots release TE Seferian-Jenkins
The New England Patriots released tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on Tuesday.
Seferian-Jenkins signed a one-year deal in April and was expected to compete for a role after the offseason retirement of star Rob Gronkowski.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Seferian-Jenkins is dealing with personal issues that will take him at least a month to resolve.
It is possible that New England will consider bringing him back in July prior to training camp.
Seferian-Jenkins, 26, has caught 116 passes for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns in 43 games over five NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-16), New York Jets (2016-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018). He was the Bucs’ second-round pick in 2014.
His best season came with the Jets in 2017 when he had career bests of 50 receptions and 357 yards.
–Field Level Media
The New England Patriots are releasing tight end Austin
The New England Patriots are releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday.
Seferian-Jenkins signed a one-year deal in April and was expected to compete for a role after the offseason retirement of star Rob Gronkowski.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Seferian-Jenkins is dealing with personal issues that will take him at least a month to resolve.
Seferian-Jenkins wasn’t at the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, not so surprising after coach Bill Belichick said all the players required to show were in attendance.
It is possible that New England will consider bringing him back in July prior to training camp.
Seferian-Jenkins, 26, has caught 116 passes for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns in 43 games over five NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-16), New York Jets (2016-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018). He was the Bucs’ second-round pick in 2014.
His best season came with the Jets in 2017 when he had career bests of 50 receptions and 357 yards.
–Field Level Media
All-Pro LB Bowman retires at 31
All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman retired Tuesday in San Francisco at age 31.
Bowman earned four All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl invitations during seven-plus seasons with the 49ers. Released during the 2017 season, he joined the Oakland Raiders and made 10 starts. He did not play in 2018.
“NaVorro gave his heart and soul to this team for the last eight years, and for that we are all extremely grateful,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a team press release. “During that time, NaVorro was a key component of one of the best teams in the league, and his passion for the game allowed him to quickly become a favorite of our faithful fans.”
San Francisco’s third-round pick in 2010 out of Penn State, Bowman registered more than 100 tackles in five of his eight seasons.
After missing the 2014 season with a knee injury, Bowman returned to lead the NFL with 154 tackles in 2015.
Bowman’s final numbers included 798 tackles, 14 sacks, five interceptions and six fumble recoveries in 99 games.
He announced his retirement at San Francisco’s team headquarters. The 49ers said they were unable to sign Bowman to a ceremonial one-day contract because their roster is currently at capacity and it would have required a transaction.
–Field Level Media
Mets to QB Brady: There’s only one ‘Tom Terrific’
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s request to trademark the nickname “Tom Terrific” is getting slammed, particularly by two former New York Mets who were teammates of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver.
“Maybe it’s the new athlete,” former Mets first baseman Ed Kranepool said Tuesday in a USA Today story. “Maybe it’s the ‘I’ generation, who can only think about himself. He’s the greatest quarterback who ever lived and I supported him over the years, and any time I’m rooting in football, I’m rooting for Tom Brady. But when you ask me about Tom Terrific and having played behind a guy like (Seaver), there’s only one guy who can be called Tom Terrific and that’s him. But when you’re first in line, I think there should only be one of any kind. (Brady) is the second model.”
Seaver, though, never filed for a trademark of the nickname that first was popularized by the “Tom Terrific” cartoon. Seaver is now battling dementia.
According to the USA Today report, Brady’s company, TEB Capital, has filed for two “Tom Terrific” trademarks, one for trading cards, posters, and signed photographs, and another for clothing.
On Monday, the Mets tweeted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, making their point with a photo of the right-handed Seaver during his heyday with the Mets.
“Hey @uspto, with all due respect to @TomBrady…There’s only one #TomTerrific to us. #LGM #Mets,” the tweet read.
A planned protest Tuesday at an Upper East Side restaurant in New York never gained momentum as, along with Kranepool and former Mets outfielder Art Shamsky, only a few fans showed up. But some reportedly grabbed Brady No. 12 jerseys and threw beans at them, then tossed them in a trash can.
Shamsky, who played with the Miracle Mets team that included Kranepool and Seaver and won the 1969 World Series, interviewed Seaver in 2017 for a book he was writing about the aftermath of that team.
“Tom Seaver will always be known as ‘Tom Terrific,'” Shamsky said Tuesday. “He will always be the face of the Mets, and one of the greatest pitchers who ever pitched in the major leagues.”
Seaver won 311 games in a 20-year career. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with a then-record of appearing on 98.84 percent of voters’ ballots.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Bell works out at Jets’ minicamp
Running back Le'Veon Bell
Running back Le’Veon Bell took part in on-field workouts at the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday after skipping most of the team’s spring voluntary workouts.
He worked with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills in what was his first competitive football since January 2018, when he last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bell sat out last season in a contract dispute and signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets.
–All-Pro Todd Gurley likely won’t be the workhorse out of the backfield for the Los Angeles Rams this season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams are going to incorporate a number of running backs into the game in 2019, including Darrell Henderson, their third-round draft pick in April.
“The days of Todd Gurley just being the straight-up, every-down bell cow are probably over, just based on his knee, his age, the position, the amount of carries he’s had.” Rapoport said. “This is a team that is clearly ready to spread the ball around.”
–All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman retired in San Francisco at age 31.
Bowman earned four All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl invitations during seven-plus seasons with the 49ers. Released during the 2017 season, he joined the Oakland Raiders and made 10 starts. He did not play in 2018.
–Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams skipped the start of mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract with the Washington Redskins.
Williams has two years left on his existing contract worth $24 million, which includes base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12.5 million in 2020.
Williams, who turns 31 before the start of training camp, underwent knee surgery last year and in April had an operation to remove a tumor from his head.
–Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson showed up for the start of mandatory minicamp and restated his desire to be traded.
Johnson was a no-show for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program last month after reportedly telling the team he wanted to move on.
General manager John Dorsey has said that second-year back Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February.
–Indianapolis Colts rookie center Javon Patterson tore his ACL during organized team activities and will miss the 2019 season.
Coach Frank Reich confirmed the injury to Patterson, a seventh-round pick from Ole Miss. The Colts were expecting him to compete for a backup job on the interior of their offensive line.
–The New England Patriots released tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who signed a one-year deal in April and was expected to compete for a role after the offseason retirement of star Rob Gronkowski.
Rapoport reported that Seferian-Jenkins is dealing with personal issues that will take him at least a month to resolve.
–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s request to trademark the nickname “Tom Terrific” is getting slammed, particularly by two former New York Mets who were teammates of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky.
Seaver, who is now battling dementia, never filed for a trademark of the nickname that first was popularized by the “Tom Terrific” cartoon. According to a USA Today report, Brady’s company, TEB Capital, has filed for two “Tom Terrific” trademarks, one for trading cards, posters and signed photographs, and another for clothing.
–Field Level Media
Bradley shoots 63, leads RBC Canadian Open by 1
Keegan Bradley shot a 7-under-par 63 on Thursday to grab a one-stroke lead after the first round of the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario.
Bradley was even par through six holes at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club before going on a tear that saw him reel off five consecutive birdies and seven birdies overall on his final 12 holes.
“It was solid almost top to bottom,” Bradley told the Golf Channel. “I hit almost every fairway, almost every green, then holed some putts. With me, it’s all about the putter. If that thing gets going, I can do stuff like today.”
Bradley is one shot clear of a group of five players at 6 under that includes Nick Taylor, who is one of 12 players in the field attempting to become the first Canadian to win the country’s national event since Pat Fletcher in 1954.
Also shooting 64s on Thursday were Roberto Castro, Ireland’s Shane Lowry, South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen and PGA Tour rookie Sungjae Im of South Korea.
Adam Hadwin, the most successful Canadian player on Tour over the past several years, is among a group of eight players at 5 under. That pack also includes FedEx Cup leader Matt Kuchar and former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell, a Northern Irishman who spent hours on Tuesday trying to locate his clubs from Air Canada.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka, playing for the first time since winning the PGA Championship last month, is at even par. So, too, is sixth-ranked Justin Thomas, who added this event last Friday after missing the cut at the Memorial.
Like Koepka, Rory McIlroy is making his debut in the event, using it as a tune-up for next week’s U.S. Open. The fourth-ranked Northern Irishman is four shots off the lead after carding a 3-under 67 on Thursday.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson, ranked No. 2 in the world, is at 1 over, as are Bubba Watson and Spain’s Sergio Garcia.
Bradley will have to keep up his phenomenal all-around play to hold off the deepest field the Canadian Open has seen in recent memory. Bradley entered the week ranked No. 37 in the world after missing the cut in two of his past three events. His most recent victory came at the BMW Championship last September, and Bradley has only two top-20 finishes this year.
He hit 12 of 14 fairways Thursday and all but one green while needing only 29 putts during his bogey-free round.
“Today was one of the best of the year, if not the best,” Bradley said of his ball-striking. “I knew that if I just put myself in the fairway, which I did today … I was having these short irons in. I’m pretty dialed in right now, so I was able to really get that close, and then hole those putts.
“It’s a lot of fun … it’s a lot more fun doing that.”
NOTES: Bradley came in fourth place in the Canadian Open last year. … The event moved from July to June for the first time since 1989. … Scott Piercy (263 in 2012) holds the tournament scoring record at Hamilton G&CC, which first hosted the event 100 years ago. … Johnson is seeking to become the seventh player to successfully defend a Canadian Open title.
–Field Level Media
D.J. downplays split with swing coach
Dustin Johnson downplayed the recent announcement of his split with swing coach Claude Harmon III as he prepares to defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open ahead of next week’s U.S. Open.
Johnson announced over the weekend that he will work with longtime coach Alan Terrell and continue to work with Claude Harmon’s father, Butch, via video.
“I really haven’t had a coaching change,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday. “I’ve always worked with coach Terrell. I’ve always worked with Butch and Claude. So it’s not really a change.”
Claude Harmon also works with top-ranked Brooks Koepka, and texted Johnson from last week’s Memorial Tournament that he believed it was time to move on. Johnson, the world’s No. 2 player, worked with Terrell at the PGA Championship.
Johnson, who has one PGA Tour victory this season at the WGC-Mexico in February, finished second to Koepka at Bethpage Black last month.
Terrell recruited Johnson to Coastal Carolina in 2004 and runs his branded golf academy in South Carolina. Johnson also sends weekly swing videos to Butch Harmon, who decided last season to stop traveling the Tour.
Koepka is the two-time reigning U.S. Open champion, while Johnson is a two-time winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Either one could arrive in California next week as the No. 1-ranked player, depending on how the RBC Canadian Open plays out.
“I feel like I’m rested. I’m mentally sharp, and I’m ready to go for the last push through the end of the year,” Johnson said. “I’ve got a lot of really big tournaments coming up, and for me it’s just about putting myself into position to have a chance to win.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Redskins’ Williams wants out over medical care
Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams wasn’t present Tuesday for the start of mandatory minicamp, and it was presumed he wanted a new contract.
One report Wednesday, however, said that isn’t the case at all. Instead, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that Williams wants out of Washington because of how the team addressed surgery he had in April to remove a tumor from his scalp.
La Canfora said numerous sources confirmed that Williams’ issues with the Redskins are not related to money. Instead, he wants to be traded or released “due to their handling of his recent medical situation. Has vowed not to play for them,” La Canfora wrote on Twitter.
Coach Jay Gruden addressed the report with the media on Wednesday and didn’t deny La Canfora’s reporting. He said he found out a few days ago that Williams wouldn’t be showing up at minicamp and said he hopes he changes his mind and rejoins the team.
“I’m just trying to focus on the guys that are here right now,” Gruden said. “I know Trent knows how much we need him and want him back. That’s the only thing I can do from here. As far as what happened with him and the doctors, that’s between he and the doctors, and hopefully we get that cleared up soon.”
Gruden gave his support to the doctors.
“I think our medical staff has done a good job,” he said. “Where the frustration might lie is the timing of the diagnosis. Maybe he wishes it was diagnosed a little bit sooner.”
Gruden would not discuss the specifics of the medical condition.
NFL Network reported in April that Williams had an operation to remove a growth or tumor on his head that doctors initially feared was malignant, but he was expected to be fully recovered for the season.
Williams has two years left on his existing contract worth $24 million, which includes base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12.5 million in 2020.
The seven-time Pro Bowler will turn 31 before the start of training camp. Williams has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they made him the No. 4 overall selection in the NFL draft.
Reliable swing tackle Ty Nsekhe left Washington for Buffalo during free agency. Former New York Giants first-round pick Ereck Flowers has been working as the first-team left tackle, and 2018 third-rounder Geron Christian is also competing for the swing tackle job.
–Field Level Media
Browns waive former LT Harrison after tardiness
The
The Cleveland Browns waived former starting left tackle Desmond Harrison on Wednesday, a day after he missed the first practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Harrison missed a flight and was “a little late.” He added that the team “just decided to move on.”
Harrison, 25, started the Browns’ first eight games in 2018 at left tackle — the first player to start at the position following stalwart Joe Thomas’ retirement — as an undrafted rookie out of West Georgia. He was a late scratch in Week 9 with an illness and was inactive the rest of the year after losing the starting job to Greg Robinson.
Robinson was re-signed to a one-year, $7 million deal this offseason.
Harrison was once considered a potential high draft pick after joining Texas as a top high school recruit, but he was suspended three times by the Longhorns and spent two years away from football before joining West Georgia in 2017. He starred at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine but still went undrafted.
–Field Level Media
Koepka ‘could care less’ about Canadian Open result
Brooks Koepka acknowledges that his debut appearance at this week’s RBC Canadian Open is geared specifically toward preparing for next week’s U.S. Open.
The world’s top-ranked player told reporters that “I’ve not touched a club” since winning last month’s PGA Championship. That victory marked Koepka’s fourth major title in the past eight majors, and the two-time defending U.S. Open champion’s sole concern this week is in sharpening his game for Pebble Beach.
“I could care less what happens (this week),” he said, per the Golf Channel. “I just want to feel good going into next week. As long as I can leave feeling confident, striking the ball very well, starting it where I want to, finishing where I want to, hitting some good putts … it doesn’t matter if they do go in or not. I just want to feel confident leaving.”
The Canadian Open benefitted greatly from the move to June from its traditional July slot. Pegged between two majors, it boasts a field featuring Koepka, No. 2 Dustin Johnson and No. 4 Rory McIlroy.
Koepka has played the week before all four of his major victories, including finishing no better than 30th the week before his two U.S. Open triumphs.
“The result doesn’t really matter this week,” he said. “It’s just how I feel I’ve played. Am I hitting enough good shots and really finding a rhythm?”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: LT Williams reportedly wants out of D.C.
Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent
Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams wasn’t present Tuesday for the start of the Washington Redskins’ mandatory minicamp, and it was presumed he wanted a new contract.
One report Wednesday, however, said that isn’t the case. Instead, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that Williams wants out of Washington because of how the team addressed surgery he had in April to remove a tumor from his scalp.
La Canfora said numerous sources confirmed that Williams’ issues with the Redskins are not related to money. Instead, he wants to be traded or released “due to their handling of his recent medical situation. Has vowed not to play for them,” La Canfora wrote on Twitter.
Coach Jay Gruden addressed the report with the media on Wednesday and didn’t deny La Canfora’s reporting. He said he found out a few days ago that Williams wouldn’t be showing up at minicamp and said he hopes he changes his mind and rejoins the team.
–Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard admitted that he knew linebacker Bobby Okereke faced a sexual assault allegation in 2015 at Stanford when the team selected the linebacker in the third round of April’s draft.
An independent student-run website at Stanford called The Fountain Hopper detailed Okereke’s situation on Tuesday and reported that the Colts knew of the allegation when they selected him. A Title IX investigation in 2016 sided with Okereke, so he didn’t face discipline.
According to Ballard, Okereke informed the Colts of the situation at the Senior Bowl in January. Ballard said the team studied documents from the Title IX case and was comfortable with selecting Okereke.
–The Cleveland Browns waived former starting left tackle Desmond Harrison, a day after he missed the first practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Harrison missed a flight and was “a little late.” He added that the team “just decided to move on.”
Harrison, 25, started the Browns’ first eight games in 2018 at left tackle — the first player to start at the position following stalwart Joe Thomas’ retirement — as an undrafted rookie out of West Georgia. He was a late scratch in Week 9 with an illness and was inactive the rest of the year after losing the starting job to Greg Robinson.
–The Baltimore Ravens agreed on a four-year rookie contract with first-round wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.
Like all first-round contracts, the deal comes with a fifth-year team option. No terms were announced, but the expected value based on Brown’s No. 25 draft slot is $11.8 million over the first four years.
Brown is recovering from a Lisfranc injury in his foot and has not participated in offseason practices, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans is recovering from a surgical procedure on his heel, not on the toe that ended his 2018 season, head coach Bruce Arians said on Tampa Bay WDAE radio.
Evans was in a walking boot when mandatory minicamp opened Tuesday, with many speculating it related to last year’s toe injury. Arians clarified Wednesday that it is a heel issue, and Evans will be in a boot for a few weeks.
Evans, 23, has started 19 of 24 games through two seasons after he was a second-round pick in 2017.
–Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey visited the Atlanta Falcons, ESPN reported.
Bailey, 30, has also visited the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks. He had career highs of six sacks and 10 quarterback hits last season while playing mostly on the interior for the Chiefs.
–Former Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart visited the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week, NFL Network reported.
Stewart, 30, was released by the Broncos to save cap space in March. He started 58 of 61 games over the last four seasons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2016.
–The Buffalo Bills signed defensive tackle L.T. Walton and tight end Nate Becker, releasing defensive tackle Quindarius Thagard and tight end Moral Stephens to make room on the roster.
Walton, 27, played in 36 games (four starts) for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last four years, making two sacks. Becker is an undrafted rookie out of Miami (Ohio) who spent time briefly with the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason.
–The Panthers signed former Bucs cornerback Javien Elliott, waiving guard Brendan Mahon to make room on the roster.
Elliott, 25, played in 36 games (seven starts) over the past three seasons, with one interception and two pass breakups.
–Field Level Media
Broncos RB Lindsay hopes to be ready for camp
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has been out of action with a right wrist injury since Dec. 24, and he — along with new head coach Vic Fangio — is looking forward to getting back to work when the team reports to training camp in mid-July.
Lindsay, who suffered the injury in a loss to the Oakland Raiders, required surgery to repair ligament damage and has missed the team’s workouts since. While on the practice field during OTAs and this week’s minicamp, he has focused on strength and conditioning while the rest of the players go through team drills.
“The surgeon told me [it would take a few months to recover] … but when you hear it, it’s ‘OK, OK,’ but when you have to go through it and now it’s like four months in, you’re like, ‘Man, now it’s going to be six months,'” Lindsay said Wednesday at minicamp. “It’s a long process, but it’s worth it. … It’s your livelihood, you’ve got to be OK and they want to put me in the best position to make plays.”
Lindsay shed a bulky wrist brace this week and has been catching passes from the jugs machine, showing progress.
After Wednesday’s practice, Fangio said he expects Lindsay to be ready for training camp.
“I haven’t seen him out on the field, but I think he’s a very intense competitor, wants to do well and has his priorities in order,” Fangio said. “I think he can already be classified as a good pro even though it’s his second year, and that’s probably why he had the very good rookie season. Everything that I’ve learned about him is all good.”
Asked if they are taking extra precautions with Lindsay and his wrist, Fangio said, “No, it’s not heightened. It’s a particular injury where they tell me everything’s gone well and they just don’t want it to get bumped on yet. He can go out there and do everything. They just want to use this time and the next five weeks to make sure he’s ready to go.”
Lindsay, who became the first undrafted offensive rookie ever to earn Pro Bowl honors, amassed 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on 192 carries last season. His average of 5.4 yards per carry tied for second in the league.
Regarding his current status, Lindsay said, “I feel like I’m very close. It’s going to come down to the head coach and our training staff to make the decisions. I trust them. For me, I’m going to be ready when it’s time. That’s it. When they say it’s time to go, they say I’m going today, I’ll be ready.”
–Field Level Media
49ers extend LT Staley through 2021
The San Francisco 49ers signed
The San Francisco 49ers signed left tackle Joe Staley to a two-year contract extension Monday, the team announced Wednesday evening during its “State of the Franchise” presentation for season-ticket holders.
Staley was set to enter the final year of a six-year, $44.7 million contract, with expected earnings of $8.6 million in 2019, but is now under contract through 2021. Additional terms of the extension have yet to be reported.
Staley appeared on the show alongside other players, coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and CEO Jed York.
“Honestly Jed, since the moment you guys drafted me in 2007, it’s been my absolute honor to play for my franchise,” Staley said, “and I wanted nothing more to complete my entire career with this franchise.
“…What we want to do is bring you a championship trophy. I want to because this is the only franchise that matters to me.”
Staley, who will turn 35 in August, has 174 career starts since the 49ers drafted him 28th overall in 2007, reaching six Pro Bowls. He started all 16 games last season for the first time since 2015, allowing 3.5 sacks, per STATS LLC. That was his lowest single-season figure since 2013.
San Francisco drafted tackle Mike McGlinchey ninth overall last year, but he will remain on the right side for the forseeable future.
–Field Level Media
Lions sign WR Kearse
Wide
Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse joined the Detroit Lions and reunited with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
The one-year deal reportedly is worth $2.3 million, according to multiple reports.
Kearse, 29, played for Bevell with the Seattle Seahawks but played most recently for the New York Jets.
Kearse caught 37 passes for 371 yards and a touchdown last season.
Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay were Detroit’s top receivers last season but have been unable to participate fully in offseason workouts as they recover from injuries. The Lions signed slot receiver Danny Amendola in free agency.
Kearse, entering his eighth season, did not bow out of New York peacefully, saying he was overlooked by the Jets and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals claim OT Harrison from Browns
The Arizona Cardinals claimed
The Arizona Cardinals claimed offensive tackle Desmond Harrison off the waiver wire on Thursday.
The Cardinals had the first claim for the 25-year-old lineman, who was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday after he missed the first day of minicamp.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Harrison missed a flight and was “a little late.” He added that the team “just decided to move on.”
Harrison, who began his college career at Texas, played his rookie season in 2018 with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Division II West Georgia. He started the first eight games, but when coach Hue Jackson was fired, Harrison was benched and didn’t play again.
–Field Level Media
Patriots LS Cardona promoted to lieutenant in Navy
New England
New England Patriots long-snapper Joe Cardona was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Navy on Thursday during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Cardona, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, was promoted from lieutenant junior grade. The event was held on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, whose father, Steve, coached and scouted for the Navy football team from 1956-89, was in attendance to say a few words.
“Congratulations to Lieutenant Joe Cardona on his promotion,” Belichick said, per ESPN. “And obviously a day to remember our World War II veterans on D-Day. The 75th anniversary, that’s kind of a big one for us. I want to recognize all the things that they did.
“…[We’re] happy to recognize Joe on this day. It just makes it a special day for all of us.”
Cardona, 27, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round in 2015. He has played in all 64 possible games through four seasons despite his commitments to the Navy, and he signed a four-year contract extension last June.
–Field Level Media
Colts knew LB Okereke faced sexual assault accusation
Indianapolis Colts general manager
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard admitted Wednesday that he knew linebacker Bobby Okereke faced a sexual assault allegation in 2015 at Stanford when the team selected the linebacker in the third round of April’s draft.
An independent student-run website at Stanford called The Fountain Hopper detailed Okereke’s situation on Tuesday and reported that the Colts knew of the allegation when they selected him.
A Title IX investigation in 2016 sided with Okereke so he didn’t face discipline.
According to Ballard, Okereke informed the Colts of the situation at the Senior Bowl in January. Ballard said the team studied documents from the Title IX case and were comfortable with selecting Okereke.
“When we looked at it and talked about it and talking to the young man, an incident from four years ago, no discipline by the university and he was never charged with a crime,” Ballard told reporters. “And then you look at his track record from that point to now. Team captain. Lott Trophy quarterfinalist. He graduated with a degree in management and engineering. He’s working on his master’s.
“From 2015 to 2019, from everything we gathered and high recommendations that we got, it felt appropriate to take him.”
A New York Times story in December 2016 reported that an unnamed Stanford football player wasn’t disciplined by the school or football program after a disciplinary board of five panelists didn’t return the needed four votes to say a sexual assault had occurred. Ballard said Okereke told him he was the unnamed player.
Documents studied by the New York Times and The Fountain Hopper displayed that three of the five panelists believed a sexual assault occurred. The accuser was reportedly angry about the decision and eventually left Stanford to avoid having to see Okereke on campus.
“(These things are) very difficult,” Ballard said. “Not only from our perspective from trying to get the information, but from the university perspective. You have a he-said, she-said incident. I don’t want to sit here and act like we don’t have sensitivity for both sides of it.
“But as I’ve kind of said, it happened four years ago and because there were no charges or disciplinary actions by the university and then his track record from everything we know to this point has been good.”
Ballard said the Colts didn’t attempt to speak to the accuser or her lawyer because no disciplinary measures were taken.
The Fountain Hopper said the NFL didn’t respond to multiple requests for comments regarding the Okereke situation.
Okereke, a team captain, played in 51 games at Stanford and had 240 career tackles. He had 19 tackles for loss (including 10.5 sacks) and also forced three fumbles.
–Field Level Media
Woods, Koepka embrace attention as PGA superpowers
Tiger Woods said Tuesday
Tiger Woods said Tuesday he wakes up feeling older than his age more often than not.
But he arrived at the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black knowing his best is enough to win golf’s grandest events.
“In order to win this one, driving is going to be at the forefront with the rough as lush as it is,” Woods said Tuesday in Farmingdale, N.Y., where he shoots for his fourth consecutive top-10 finish in a major. “The fairways are plenty wide because it’s wet. You’ve got to hit it not only straight but hit it far.
“As the week goes on and the greens dry out, the majority of the greens are elevated. Trying to get an upspin to the ball to get it elevated, you’ve got to be in the fairway to do that.”
Woods, 43, has finished in the top 30 in each of his six starts in 2019, including winning his 15th career major at the Masters last month. If the ball rolls his way again at Bethpage — as it did when he won the U.S. Open in 2002 — Woods could leave this course on Sunday ranked No. 1 in the world. He’ll start the event at No. 6 and, in his words, “relevant again” alongside defending champion Brooks Koepka.
“The players that’ve had the most success on Tour — NFL football player, you’re in the Hall of Fame after nine years. If you play out here only nine years, you haven’t really done that well. Out here, you’re measured in decades,” Woods said. “Arnold Palmer played in 50 straight Masters. Because of the nature of the sport, you’re able to hang on a lot longer and still be relevant.
“When Jack (Nicklaus) played his final PGA in 2000, I played with him. He said he played with Gene Sarazen in his final PGA. The fact that golf can span nearly 60-70 years in playing careers, that’s what makes it so special. Now, Brooksy look like a young me? I was never that big. I was 130 pounds. We’re both able to generate speed. I did it through whip and timing. Brooksy is just pure power. He’s an athlete.”
Koepka, 29, tees off with Woods and Francesco Molinari at 8:24 a.m. ET on Thursday. He’ll be attempting to become the first player since Woods to repeat the PGA Championship. Woods did it in 2006 and 2007.
Woods and Koepka have finished 1-2 in the past two majors — Woods’ win at Augusta in April and last year’s PGA at Bellerive. Koepka enters with the longest streak of subpar rounds in majors at nine, followed by Jon Rahm (eight) and Woods (seven)
“There’s a big age difference there,” Koepka said of starting his seventh PGA Championship start. “He’s a little bit older. I don’t see it as a rivalry. It’s just golf. It’s just really been the last couple of years, I don’t see it as a rivalry. Although it is fun to play with him. Best player to ever play the game. It’s exciting more to me. I’m really looking forward to playing with him.
“It’s good to have Tiger back winning majors. That atmosphere, when he was done, was pretty special.”
Koepka said he doesn’t “fear” Woods, because they aren’t planning to fight.
“He’s not going to knock my teeth in. What’s there to be afraid of?”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Judge suppresses video in Kraft’s solicitation case
A judge on Monday granted Robert Kraft’s motion to suppress video evidence, delivering the New England Patriots owner a huge victory — and potentially derailing the prosecution’s case — as he combats charges of soliciting a prostitute at a Jupiter, Fla., massage parlor.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser sided with the defense’s contention that the warrant that allowed recording devices into the spa, and the methods detectives used to obtain video, did not sufficiently protect the privacy and identity of innocent people in the surveillance videos.
Hanser added that the police’s stop of Kraft’s car on Jan. 19 constituted an unlawful search and thus all information obtained from that search is also suppressed. While the state could appeal the ruling, the suppression could effectively end the state’s case against the 77-year-old Kraft.
–The Patriots officially signed free agents Dontrelle Inman (WR) and Jared Veldheer (OL). Terms were not announced. To make room on the roster, the Patriots released undrafted rookies Calvin Anderson (OL) and Xavier Ubosi (WR).
Inman, 30, caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for Indianapolis last season. Veldheer, 31, started 12 games at right tackle for Denver last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
–Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller said he wants the team to give cornerback Chris Harris Jr. the money he wants, but acknowledged, “both sides kind of take it personally, honestly.”
Harris, a four-time Pro Bowl pick in the last year of a five-year, $42.5 million deal he signed in 2015, reportedly wants a contract extension worth $15 million a year and is not participating in the Broncos’ voluntary offseason program. He would be an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season.
–Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph told a reporter he is hoping to find a way to stay with the team despite trade rumors and reported contraction negotiation breakdowns. Rudolph, 29, has one year left on his contact and is due $7.5 million in 2019.
–Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Gunther Cunningham has passed away after a brief illness. He was 72. Cunningham compiled a 16-16 record in two seasons at the helm of the Chiefs from 1999-2000. He also served as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Raiders (1992-93), Chiefs (1995-98, 2004-08) and Detroit Lions (2009-13).
–The Seattle Seahawks will reportedly meet with free agent quarterback Geno Smith on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Other reports said a signing is imminent. Smith, 28, was 12-18 as a starter in four seasons with the Jets, lost his only start with the New York Giants in 2017, and attempted just four passes with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
–Buffalo is bringing back tight end Lee Smith on a reported three-year, $9 million deal. Smith, 31, played the last four seasons with the Raiders, catching 36 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. He spent his first four NFL campaigns with the Bills, tallying 20 receptions for 144 yards and three scores from 2011-14.
–Stefen Wisniewski reportedly re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, with $500,000 in additional incentives. A guard and center, Wisniewski has started at least six games each of the past three seasons. Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks is recovering from a torn Achilles, and Wisniewski could open training camp with the first unit.
–The Chargers re-signed defensive lineman Damion Square to a one-year contract after his 31-tackles, three-sack season in which he started a career-high 11 times.
–New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was with fellow rookies, in meetings and the classroom, two weeks after the cornerback was shot on the night he was drafted. He was shot in the backside on April 28 in an incident in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons. He is still rehabbing his injuries.
–Jury selection was set to begin in San Diego County in the trial of former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who faces possible life imprisonment on multiple charges of rape, kidnapping and indecent exposure. The allegations against Winslow, 35, include the rape of a 17-year-old girl in 2003; the rape of a 54-year-old hitchhiker in 2018; and the rape of a 59-year-old homeless woman, also in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Hill releases statement about child abuse probe
Chiefs’ Hill releases statement about child abuse probe
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill released a statement through his lawyers Thursday, a day after the district attorney’s office announced it would not bring charges against him for child abuse and neglect.
“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.
Kansas City District Attorney Stephen Howe on Wednesday said he believes a crime resulting in injury happened to Hill’s son, but that the evidence couldn’t support a charge against Hill or the child’s mother.
Hill’s attorneys Thursday insisted he is “innocent of any crime.”
“Contrary to media reports, Tyreek cooperated with law enforcement, waived his Fifth Amendment rights, and answered questions from both law enforcement and DCF,” Hill’s attorneys said in the release.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill, 25, and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son suffered a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody, as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Despite not being charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill released a statement through his lawyers Thursday, a day after the district attorney’s office announced it would not bring charges against him for child abuse and neglect.
“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.
Kansas City District Attorney Stephen Howe on Wednesday said he believes a crime resulting in injury happened to Hill’s son, but that the evidence couldn’t support a charge against Hill or the child’s mother.
Hill’s attorneys Thursday insisted he is “innocent of any crime.”
“Contrary to media reports, Tyreek cooperated with law enforcement, waived his Fifth Amendment rights, and answered questions from both law enforcement and DCF,” Hill’s attorneys said in the release.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill, 25, and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son suffered a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody, as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Despite not being charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
–Field Level Media
Jernigan returns to Eagles on one-year deal
The Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan agreed to a one-year contract on Thursday.
The move comes after Philadelphia previously declined to pick up Jernigan’s $11 million option in March.
Jernigan, 26, played in just three games last season after undergoing offseason back surgery to repair a herniated disk.
The previous season, he was a key cog in the Eagles’ Super Bowl winning campaign and recorded 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 games.
Jernigan spent his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and had 13 sacks in 43 games (26 starts). He was traded to Philadelphia prior to the 2017 season.
Jernigan was a second-round pick in 2014 by the Ravens out of Florida State.
–Field Level Media
Report: DE Sweat was misdiagnosed at combine
Former Mississippi State defensive
Former Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat has been a bit of a draft mystery since it was reported that a pre-existing heart condition had been discovered at the NFL Scouting Combine.
But hours before the draft kicks off, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports that follow-up examinations suggest that Sweat’s condition was misdiagnosed.
Sweat’s condition wasn’t publicly known prior to the combine. Doctors determined his condition to be low-risk, according to NFL.com, and allowed Sweat to participate.
Sweat was reportedly originally diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which leads to thickening of the heart wall, but a doctor who performed follow-up tests disagreed with the findings. According to Rapaport, one team suggested the measurement of the heart wall had been done wrong by accident.
Sweat ran a blazing 4.41-second, 40-yard dash at the combine, topping the previous mark for a defensive lineman shared by North Carolina State’s Manny Lawson (2006) and Isaac Hilton (2004) from Hampton. The performance elevated him into contention to be a possible Top 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sweat’s agents downplayed the original report last month.
“Because of privacy issues we are not allowed to comment specifically,” the statement began, “but I will tell you that this is not news. Montez is the same person that was medically cleared to play and dominate the SEC, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL combine. No change in health and no change in domination!”
Sweat ranked among the SEC leaders in sacks and tackles for loss in each of his two seasons (2017-18) with the Bulldogs, tallying a combined 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in 2017-18.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Sweat posted a time that was faster than all but one of 23 running backs tested.
–Field Level Media
Report: Texans open to trading Clowney
The Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are open to trading franchise-tagged defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for the right price, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Thursday.
The Texans tagged Clowney earlier this offseason, and various reports since have said the sides are not close to a long-term extension. They have until July 15 to agree to a new deal, or Clowney will play 2019 on the tag, which is worth $15.967 million.
General manager Brian Gaine told reporters last week that keeping Clowney around long-term is “still the plan.”
“You know, there’s a reason why we did that with every hope and intention to continuing to work on that,” Gaine said of using the franchise tag. “That’s a negotiation, it’s a process. It has to be a deal that makes sense for both sides, for the player, for the organization as it relates to short term and long term. That’s still the plan.”
Clowney, 26, has 18.5 sacks and 42 quarterback hits over the last two seasons.
He is likely seeking more than $20 million annually on a contract extension, after defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark each exceeded that benchmark within the last month.
Clark, who was tagged by the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, got his contract from the Kansas City Chiefs after being traded by Seattle for first- and second-round picks earlier this week. He was the second franchise-tagged pass rusher to be dealt this offseason, as the Chiefs sent Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick in March.
Drafted first overall by the Texans in 2014, Clowney missed 15 games to injury over his first two seasons but has played in 45 of a possible 48 since. He has 29 sacks and 67 QB hits in 62 career games.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cardinals still considering DT Williams at No. 1
Despite the assumption for weeks that the Arizona Cardinals will take quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, multiple media outlets reported Thursday afternoon the team has told Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams he’s still in the mix.
NFL Network reported Cardinals general manager Steve Keim reached out to Williams personally to say he’s still a possibility. A separate NFL Network report said Arizona could be planning a “surprise” pick at No. 1.
Meanwhile, ESPN reported that Williams’ camp was told he is “not out of the realm of possibility” as an option at No. 1.
A separate ESPN report said “all signs” still point to Murray as the No. 1 overall pick. That report added that current Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is actually likelier to be traded on Friday rather than Thursday, with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers as the most likely contenders.
Murray has been the reported favorite to go first overall since the NFL Scouting Combine, but the team has insisted as recently as this week that no final decision has been made with the top pick.
Rosen has participated fully in the team’s offseason workouts despite swirling trade rumors, drawing praise from head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
The Cardinals officially go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs make trade for DE Clark official
The Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced their acquisition of defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.
The deal, which was reported Tuesday, sent the 29th overall pick in Thursday’s first round and a 2020 second-round pick to the Seahawks. The teams also swapped 2019 third-round picks, with the Chiefs moving up eight spots from No. 92 overall to No. 84.
“We believe Frank is a premier player in this league and an elite pass rusher,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “In his four seasons in Seattle, he established himself as a leader in the locker room, and we’re looking forward to bringing him here to help our defense.”
“We’re happy to add Frank to our team,” head coach Andy Reid added in a statement. “Competing against him and watching his film, you can see how physical and impressive he is in both the run and the pass game. He’s young and has consistently played at a high level since he entered the league.”
The team’s announcement did not mention any signing of a new contract, but it did include a photo of Clark putting pen to paper. According to multiple reports Tuesday, Clark agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed as part of the trade.
Clark, who turns 26 in June, was set to make $17.1 million on the franchise tag in 2019, after being tagged by the Seahawks. He posted career highs of 13 sacks and 27 quarterback hits last season while starting all 16 games for the first time in his career.
Clark has 35 sacks and 72 QB hits through 62 games (33 starts) over four seasons since being drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2015.
He will join recent acquisitions Alex Okafor (free agency) and Emmanuel Ogbah (trade) at defensive end in new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, as the Chiefs look to replace departed pass rushers Justin Houston and Dee Ford.
–Field Level Media
Report: 49ers shopping former first-round pick Thomas
The San Francisco 49ers are shopping former No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday prior to the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The 49ers selected Thomas in the 2017 draft, after trading back one pick with the Chicago Bears.
The 23-year-old has underwhelmed through two seasons, totaling 72 tackles (13 for loss), four sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 30 games (25 starts). He had just one sack, six QB hits and three tackles for loss in 16 games last season.
Thomas has been used at defensive end and, at times, inside at defensive tackle in passing situations. The 49ers widely have been connected to defensive end Joey Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick, and they traded for defensive end Dee Ford in March.
Any team to acquire Thomas would owe him about $7.4 million over the final two years of his rookie contract. The 49ers paid $18.6 million of Thomas’ $28.2 million rookie contract as a signing bonus in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals draft Murray with No. 1 overall pick
The Arizona Cardinals made
The Arizona Cardinals made Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The long-rumored marriage, first hinted at with the hiring of head coach Kliff Kingsbury in January, finally came true after various reports of uncertainty swirled in recent days, with the Cardinals insisting a decision was not yet final.
Kingsbury — who recruited Murray, then a high school prospect, to Texas A&M — famously said in an October interview, while still head coach at Texas Tech, that he “would take (Murray) with the first pick of the draft if I could.”
Murray’s selection is historic in a number of ways.
He is the first person ever to be a first-round pick in both the Major League Baseball and NFL drafts, after the Oakland Athletics drafted him ninth overall last summer. Murray pledged to pay back his $4.66 million signing bonus to the A’s when announcing in February that he would be committed to football full-time moving forward.
“I pride myself on being different, doing different things,” Murray said from the red carpet before the draft, referring to the expected two-sport milestone. “Obviously it’s a testament to God blessing me with the ability to play (both) games. That’s why I’m here.”
At 5-foot-10 1/8, Murray is the first quarterback under 6 feet tall to be taken in the first round since Johnny Manziel in 2014, and the shortest taken before Round 3 since at least 1985.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions last year while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield went first overall last year to the Cleveland Browns, Murray’s selection marks the first time since 1968-69 that the top pick in back-to-back years came from the same school (offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968, running back O.J. Simpson in 1969, Southern California).
“I talk to Bake a lot,” Murray said of Mayfield. “He’s a close friend of mine. Getting advice from him has definitely been helpful.”
Meanwhile, the Cardinals, having traded up to No. 10 overall to take Josh Rosen last year, are the first team to take first-round quarterbacks in back-to-back years since 1982-83, when the Baltimore Colts took Art Schlichter fourth overall in 1982 and John Elway first overall in 1983.
With Murray on board, Rosen is expected to be on the trade block, but ESPN reported earlier Thursday that the Cardinals won’t rush a deal. According to the report, a trade on Friday could be more likely than on Thursday, with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers the most likely suitors.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chiefs’ Hill allegedly threatens fiancee on tape
An explosive audio recording aired by a Kansas City television station on Thursday night reportedly includes Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee, who accused him of injuring their young son.
In the recording broadcast by CBS affiliate KCTV, a voice identified as the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, tells Hill that her son said regarding who punched him, “Daddy did it.” She adds, “He is terrified of you.”
A voice alleged to be Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—.” The man identified by the TV station as Hill adds, “I didn’t do nothing.”
Espinal reportedly made the recording as an “insurance policy” and gave it to a friend, who passed it along to the TV station, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. The 11-minute recording, reportedly taped at a Dubai airport, includes Espinal accusing Hill of using a belt on the boy, along with an accusation that “you open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”
–The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced their acquisition of defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks. The team’s announcement did not mention any signing of a new contract, but it did include a photo of Clark putting pen to paper. According to multiple reports Tuesday, Clark agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million contract, with $63.5 million guaranteed, as part of the trade.
The deal, which was reported Tuesday, sent the 29th overall pick in Thursday’s first round and a 2020 second-round pick to the Seahawks. The teams also swapped 2019 third-round picks, with the Chiefs moving up eight spots from No. 92 overall to No. 84.
Clark, who turns 26 in June, was set to make $17.1 million on the franchise tag in 2019, after being tagged by the Seahawks. Clark has 35 sacks and 72 QB hits through 62 games (33 starts) over four seasons since being drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2015.
–The Houston Texans are open to trading franchise-tagged defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for the right price, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported.
The Texans tagged Clowney earlier this offseason, and various reports since have said the sides are not close to a long-term extension. They have until July 15 to agree to a new deal, or Clowney will play 2019 on the tag, which is worth $15.967 million.
Clowney, 26, has 18.5 sacks and 42 quarterback hits over the last two seasons. He is likely seeking more than $20 million annually on a contract extension.
–The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan agreed to a one-year contract. The move comes after Philadelphia previously declined to pick up Jernigan’s $11 million option in March.
Jernigan, 26, played in just three games last season after undergoing offseason back surgery to repair a herniated disc.
The previous season, he was a key cog in the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning campaign and recorded 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 games.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year option on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III.
In 2018, Hargreaves was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. He also ended the previous season on injured reserve.
Selected 11th overall in the 2016 draft, Hargreaves is coming off a down 2017 season that saw him post 42 tackles over nine games, missing the team’s final seven contests with a hamstring injury. He had 76 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in his 16-game rookie season in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Hill allegedly threatens fiancee on explosive recording
An explosive audio recording aired by a Kansas City television station on Thursday night reportedly includes Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee, who accused him of injuring their young son.
In the recording broadcast by CBS affiliate KCTV, a voice identified as the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, tells Hill that her son said regarding who punched him, “Daddy did it.”
She adds, “He is terrified of you.”
A voice alleged to be Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—.”
The man identified by the TV station as Hill adds, “I didn’t do nothing.”
Espinal reportedly made the recording as an “insurance policy” and gave it to a friend, who passed it along to the TV station, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. The 11-minute recording, reportedly taped at a Dubai airport, includes Espinal accusing Hill of using a belt on the boy, along with an accusation that “you open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”
The Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney’s office now has the recording, the newspaper reported.
The development comes a day after the district attorney’s office announced it would not bring charges against him for child abuse and neglect. Officials have said the criminal case is closed but could reopen with new evidence.
Hill’s attorneys insisted earlier Thursday that Hill is “innocent of any crime.”
For his part, the 25-year-old Hill released a statement through his lawyers before the recording came to light.
“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill and Espinal were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son sustained a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Despite not being charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
–Field Level Media
Stallings/Mullinax tied for lead at suspended Zurich Classic
Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax were able to complete their opening round at 11-under-par 61 before play was suspended due to darkness at the Zurich Classic in Avondale, La.
Only 13 teams were able to complete their first rounds at TPC Louisiana following a weather delay that included lightning in the area. Play was suspended at 7:35 p.m. CT and will resume at 7 a.m. Friday.
“It was kind of an odd day,” Stallings said.
The day included good fortune to finish 18 holes and more than a few good shots by both players, who rented a house together for the week.
“We play a lot of golf together, and I think we really enjoy having fun with one another,” Mullinax said. “We’re not worried about hitting bad shots out there. He’s seen me hit bad shots and I’ve seen him hit bad shots, so we don’t really feel like we have to apologize to one another.”
Martin Laird/Nick Taylor (finished) and Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini (14 holes) were tied for second at 10 under. Another shot off the pace were the teams of Joel Dahmen/Brandon Harkins and Brice Garnett/Chesson Hadley, who were both able to complete their rounds.
The two-player team event includes Four-ball (best ball) rounds on Thursday/Saturday and Foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday/Sunday.
No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.
The field will be cut from 60 teams to 35 following the second round.
NOTES: The 2017 Zurich Classic was the first official PGA Tour team event in 36 years. … Billy Horschel is the only player to win the event in both the individual and team formats. … The Australian team of Jason Day/Adam Scott is the only team in the field with two players ranked inside the top 30. Other notable teams include Brooks Koepka playing with younger brother Chase and European Ryder Cup stars Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood. … Walk-up music will be used on the first tee during Saturday’s round.
–Field Level Media
Cards select Murray to open unpredictable 2019 draft
The Arizona Cardinals selected Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The pick unites Murray with Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona, seven years after the coach first began pursuit of the player.
“I feel we can be very dangerous. He’s one of the best in the world at calling plays and offensive mind, so for me, I can’t wait to get up there with him. It’s been a long time coming, and I hope he feels the same,” Murray said.
The San Francisco 49ers selected Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the second overall pick, and the New York Jets followed by taking Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at No. 3.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions last year while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield went first overall last year to the Cleveland Browns, Murray’s selection marks the first time since 1968-69 that the top pick in back-to-back years came from the same school (offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968, running back O.J. Simpson in 1969, Southern California).
The pick of Bosa deepened the legacy of one of football’s most accomplished families.
Bosa, widely considered the draft’s best or second-best player, wound up going one pick higher than his brother, Joey Bosa, whom the then-San Diego Chargers took third overall in 2016.
Their father, John Bosa, was also a first-round defensive end, taken 16th overall by the Miami Dolphins in 1987. A uncle of Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa, Eric Kumerow, was also a defensive end drafted 16th overall by Miami in 1988.
Nick Bosa was limited to three games for the Buckeyes in 2018 due to a core muscle injury, but he still managed four sacks and six tackles for loss. He had 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2017 as a true sophomore.
Williams, whom some put ahead of Bosa as the draft’s top player, came out of nowhere last season to become a consensus All-American and win the Outland Trophy winner, given to the best interior lineman in college football. After working as a rotational player in 2017, Williams racked up eight sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.
The pick marked the 11th straight year in which an Alabama player has gone in the first round.
The fourth pick of the draft brought the first major surprise, with the Oakland Raiders opting for Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.
Ferrell was widely expected to be a first-round pick, but few pegged him as a top-10 selection, and almost no mock drafts had him in the top five.
Two Tigers’ teammates, defensive tackles Christian Wilkins (13th, Miami Dolphins) and Dexter Lawrence (17th, Giants), were also first-rounders. Another ACC pass rusher, Florida State defensive end Brian Burns, was the 10th defensive player drafted in the top 16.
Tampa Bay went defense at No. 5, taking LSU linebacker Devin White, who racked up 256 tackles (25.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and one interception over the last two seasons for the Tigers, winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2018.
The New York Giants made waves with the sixth overall pick, grabbing Duke quarterback Daniel Jones as the apparent successor to Eli Manning.
The Giants had been connected to Jones throughout the draft process, but many believed he might be the team’s target with the 17th overall pick rather than at No. 6.
Jones went ahead of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (15th, Washington Redskins) and deep connections to current Giants’ employees were a factor. Jones played at Duke under head coach David Cutcliffe, who coached both Peyton and Eli Manning in college and remains a mentor for both. Jones, personal quarterbacks coach, David Morris, also played under Cutcliffe while backing up Eli Manning at Ole Miss.
Next, the Jacksonville Jaguars capitalized on the slide of Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen at No. 7 overall. Allen led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2018.
At No. 8 overall, the Detroit Lions took Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, the first tight end drafted by any team in the top 10 since Detroit took Eric Ebron 10th overall in 2014.
Hockenson was the Mackey Award winner — as the nation’s top tight end — in 2018 after totaling 49 catches for 760 yards and six touchdowns, plus a seventh on the ground.
With the ninth pick, the Buffalo Bills nabbed Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Oliver, who declared he was entering the NFL before his junior season began, totaled 13.5 sacks and 53 tackles for loss in 32 career games. He battled injury in 2018 and was limited to three sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in eight games.
The 10th pick brought the first trade of the night, as the Pittsburgh Steelers sent the 52nd overall pick and a 2020 third-rounder to the Denver Broncos to move up from No. 20 to No. 10. With the 20th pick, the Broncos nabbed Iowa tight end Noah Fant.
The Steelers, whose last first-round trade-up came in 2003 to take Troy Polamalu, grabbed Michigan linebacker Devin Bush at 10. Two picks later, the Green Bay Packers selected Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary.
At pick 11, the Cincinnati Bengals selected the first offensive lineman of the draft — Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams.
The hometown franchise Tennessee Titans used the 19th pick on Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. He’s recovering from a torn knee ligament and might not be on the field until midseason.
A trade with the Seattle Seahawks put the Packers on the clock at No. 21, up nine spots, for Maryland safety Darnell Savage, who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and has also played cornerback.
Another deal put the Philadelphia Eagles up next to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard.
–Field Level Media
Cards snag Murray at No. 1; 49ers take Bosa second
The Arizona Cardinals made Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The San Francisco 49ers then selected Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the second overall pick, and the New York Jets followed by taking Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams third overall, after reported attempts to trade down.
Murray became the first person ever to be a first-round pick in both the Major League Baseball and NFL drafts, after the Oakland Athletics drafted him ninth overall last summer. Murray pledged to pay back his $4.66 million signing bonus to the A’s when announcing in February that he would be committed to football full-time moving forward.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions last year while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield went first overall last year to the Cleveland Browns, Murray’s selection marks the first time since 1968-69 that the top pick in back-to-back years came from the same school (offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968, running back O.J. Simpson in 1969, Southern California).
The pick of Bosa deepened the legacy of one of football’s most accomplished families.
Bosa, widely considered the draft’s best or second-best player, wound up going one pick higher than his brother, Joey Bosa, whom the then-San Diego Chargers took third overall in 2016.
Their father, John Bosa, was also a first-round defensive end, taken 16th overall by the Miami Dolphins in 1987. A uncle of Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa, Eric Kumerow, was also a defensive end drafted 16th overall by Miami in 1988.
Nick Bosa was limited to three games for the Buckeyes in 2018 due to a core muscle injury, but he still managed four sacks and six tackles for loss. He had 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2017 as a true sophomore.
Williams, whom some put ahead of Bosa as the draft’s top player, came out of nowhere last season to become a consensus All-American and win the Outland Trophy winner, given to the best interior lineman in college football. After working as a rotational player in 2017, Williams racked up eight sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.
The pick marked the 11th straight year in which an Alabama player has gone in the first round.
The fourth pick of the draft brought the first major surprise, with the Oakland Raiders opting for Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.
Ferrell was widely expected to be a first-round pick, but few pegged him as a top-10 selection, and almost no mock drafts had him in the top five.
A redshirt junior, Ferrell was extremely productive in college, finishing with 27 sacks and 50.5 tackles for loss in 43 games, including 11.5 and 20, respectively, in 15 games in 2018.
Tampa Bay followed at No. 5 by taking LSU linebacker Devin White, who was widely expected to be a top target of the Buccaneers.
White racked up 256 tackles (25.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and one interception over the last two seasons for the Tigers, winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2018.
–Field Level Media
NFL draft trade roundup: Active Giants make three picks
Two teams looking to dethrone the New England Patriots as kings of the AFC — the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers — joined forces Thursday night and pulled off the first trade of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Broncos sent the 10th overall pick in the draft to the Steelers, who in turn used the pick to select Devin Bush, an inside linebacker who played at Michigan.
In return, Pittsburgh sent Denver the Nos. 20 and 52 picks in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in 2020. The Broncos used the 20th pick to select Iowa tight end Noah Fant.
According to multiple reports, the teams had been in talks about the 10th pick, but as the Broncos went on the clock, they presumed the Steelers were no longer interested in making a deal. However, in the closing minute of Denver’s allotted time to make a pick, Pittsburgh called and made the trade.
Bush will be looked upon to help address the void in production the Steelers have yet to fill since losing Ryan Shazier to a spinal injury in 2017. As a junior last season with the Wolverines, Bush had 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended.
According to reports, the Broncos were eyeing tight end T.J. Hockenson — Fant’s teammate at Iowa — with the 10th pick. However, Hockenson went to the Detroit Lions at No. 8.
–The Seattle Seahawks traded the 21st overall selection to the Green Bay Packers, who used the pick on safety Darnell Savage Jr. from Maryland. In return, the Seahawks got pick No. 30 plus a pair of 2019 fourth-round picks.
Savage was the first defensive back taken in a draft that initially was dominated by front-seven players and offensive linemen. Though not viewed by many prognosticators as being in the running to be the first defensive back off the board, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Savage had at least 52 tackles in each of his final three seasons with the Terrapins. He also had seven interceptions and 10 passes defended over the last two seasons.
Savage could pair with Adrian Amos in a new-look back line for the Packers. The team signed Amos to a four-year contract this offseason after he spent his first four seasons in Chicago.
–On the very next pick, the Baltimore Ravens sent the No. 22 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 25 overall pick as well as fourth- and sixth-round picks in this draft.
The Eagles used the pick to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard out of Washington State. He is the first offensive lineman from Washington State taken in the first round.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans targeted Dillard with the No. 23 pick, forcing the Eagles’ hand. Cornerstone tackle Jason Peters, a likely future Pro Football Hall of Fame member, is 37 and entering his 16th season.
With the 25th pick, the Ravens selected wide receiver Marquis Brown out of Oklahoma. Brown, cousin of the Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown, was the first receiver selected on Thursday.
–After staying put and getting quarterback Dwayne Haskins at No. 15, the Washington Redskins moved up to No. 26 to take Mississippi State defensive lineman Montez Sweat. In return, the Indianapolis Colts got a pair of second-round picks, No. 46 overall this year and a second-rounder next year.
Sweat made headlines at the scouting combine last month when he ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, the fastest 40 by a defensive lineman at the combine in at least 15 years.
Some people predicted a fall down the draft board for Sweat after reports surfaced that a heart condition was discovered during medical tests at the combine. But in recent days, some reports indicated that may have been a misdiagnosis, simply adding to the mystery around Sweat’s draft prospects. In his last two seasons with the Bulldogs, Sweat posted 98 tackles, 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
–The Seahawks shipped that 30th overall pick they received in the earlier trade with Green Bay to New York. With that pick, the Giants selected Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker — the first cornerback selected Thursday.
New York sent Seattle three picks in return — Nos. 37, 132 and 142 this year. The move also meant the Giants made three picks in the first round this year.
Baker had 116 tackles, seven interceptions and 23 passes defended in his collegiate career, though he played in only one game as a freshman.
–The Los Angeles Rams traded the next pick, as well, sending No. 31 to Atlanta in exchange for picks 45 and 79 this year. With the pick, Atlanta took offensive tackle Kaleb McGary out of Washington.
It was the Falcons’ second pick of the night, and second offensive lineman selected. Atlanta took Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th pick.
–Field Level Media
Two teams looking to dethrone the New England Patriots as kings of the AFC — the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers — joined forces Thursday night and pulled off the first trade of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Broncos sent the 10th overall pick in the draft to the Steelers, who in turn used the pick to select Devin Bush, an inside linebacker who played at Michigan.
In return, Pittsburgh sent Denver the Nos. 20 and 52 picks in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in 2020. The Broncos used the 20th pick to select Iowa tight end Noah Fant.
According to multiple reports, the teams had been in talks about the 10th pick, but as the Broncos went on the clock, they presumed the Steelers were no longer interested in making a deal. However, in the closing minute of Denver’s allotted time to make a pick, Pittsburgh called and made the trade.
Bush will be looked upon to help address the void in production the Steelers have yet to fill since losing Ryan Shazier to a spinal injury in 2017. As a junior last season with the Wolverines, Bush had 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended.
According to reports, the Broncos were eyeing tight end T.J. Hockenson — Fant’s teammate at Iowa — with the 10th pick. However, Hockenson went to the Detroit Lions at No. 8.
–The Seattle Seahawks traded the 21st overall selection to the Green Bay Packers, who used the pick on safety Darnell Savage Jr. from Maryland. In return, the Seahawks got pick No. 30 plus a pair of 2019 fourth-round picks.
Savage was the first defensive back taken in a draft that initially was dominated by front-seven players and offensive linemen. Though not viewed by many prognosticators as being in the running to be the first defensive back off the board, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Savage had at least 52 tackles in each of his final three seasons with the Terrapins. He also had seven interceptions and 10 passes defended over the last two seasons.
Savage could pair with Adrian Amos in a new-look back line for the Packers. The team signed Amos to a four-year contract this offseason after he spent his first four seasons in Chicago.
–On the very next pick, the Baltimore Ravens sent the No. 22 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 25 overall pick as well as fourth- and sixth-round picks in this draft.
The Eagles used the pick to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard out of Washington State. He is the first offensive lineman from Washington State taken in the first round.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans targeted Dillard with the No. 23 pick, forcing the Eagles’ hand. Cornerstone tackle Jason Peters, a likely future Pro Football Hall of Fame member, is 37 and entering his 16th season.
–Field Level Media
Steelers get 10th pick from Broncos, select LB Bush
Two teams looking to dethrone the New England Patriots as kings of the AFC — the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers — joined forces Thursday night and pulled off the first trade of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Broncos sent the 10th overall pick in the draft to the Steelers, who in turn used the pick to select Devin Bush, an inside linebacker who played at Michigan.
In return, Pittsburgh sent Denver the Nos. 20 and 52 picks in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in 2020.
According to multiple reports, the teams had been in talks about the 10th pick but as the Broncos went on the clock, they presumed the Steelers were no longer interested in making a deal. But in the closing minute of Denver’s allotted time to make a pick, Pittsburgh called and made the deal.
Bush will be looked upon to help address the void in production the Steelers have yet to fill since losing Ryan Shazier to a spinal injury in 2017. As a junior last season with the Wolverines, Bush had 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended.
–Field Level Media
2019 Draft: Best Players Available after Round One
Below
Below are the best available players remaining in the 2019 NFL Draft according to composite rankings from Field Level Media:
(Ovr Rank, Pos Rank, Player (*=underclassman), Pos, School, Comments)
11, 1, Andraez “Greedy” Williams, CB, LSU, Teases with exceptional height, fluidity & ballskills, but cover-corner mentality in run support is troubling.
15, 1, D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi, Calvin Johnson-like size/speed. Grandfather, father, uncle played in NFL. Missed 15/36 games to injuries.
16, 2, Byron Murphy, CB, Washington, Lacks top-notch speed but buttery smooth hip turn, instincts and physicality for position. Ideal zone CB.
18, 1, Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware, Dominant small schooler who stood out at Sr. Bowl. Classic FS with range, ballskills and reliable tackling.
20, 2, Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida, Earth-mover with the mass, power to spark an immediate upgrade in running game. Solid in pass pro too.
26, 3, Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama, Exciting size, range and ballskills but struggled in playoffs. Inability (or unwillingness) to work out since.
29, 1, Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma, Built like an OG but with the feet and length (34″) of an OT. Experienced at both for nation’s top OL.
31, 3, Drew Lock, QB, Missouri, Broke SEC record for most passing TDs as a junior and opted to return. Plus arm, accuracy. Gets rattled.
33, 4, Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State, Blue-collar blocker who starred wherever KSU needed him. Impressive reps vs. Montez Sweat at Sr. Bowl.
34, 4, Amani Hooker, S, Iowa, Third consecutive Big Ten DB of the year for Iowa. Smart, agile and a slashing hitter. Proven at nickel too.
35, 5, Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa, Overshadowed in this DL class. Long, strong and impressive athlete for size. Scheme/position versatile.
36, 4, A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi, Alpha dog at Ole Miss rather than workout warrior like teammates. Anquan Boldin-like possession WR.
41, 4, Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky, Bigger than most WRs and uses it to his advantage, bullying them with his length and strength.
42, 5, Taylor Rapp, S, Washington, Poor timed speed in the 40-yard (4.77 at Pro Day) but exceptional quickness, instincts and tackling.
43, 6, Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida, Quick-twitch penetrating three-technique DT who clashed with UCF coaches and thus requires vetting.
44, 5, Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina, Golden Tate-like frame and physicality makes this dynamic WR and PR more of a RB after the catch.
45, 6, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida, Ideal frame, physicality and speed for safety. Reminiscent of former UF teammate Keanu Neal.
46, 6, Joe Jackson, DE, Miami, Blue-collar base 4-3 DE who may lack elite initial quickness but possesses length, power and grit.
48, 6, Greg Little, OT, Mississippi, Imposing LT with exciting tools who just needs to iron out some of the wrinkles to be a longtime starter.
49, 5, Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State, Forecasted to be fastest player at Combine before partially tearing pec during BP. Originally at Alabama.
50, 3, Mack Wilson, ILB, Alabama, Prototypically built MLB with the awareness and loose hips to handle coverage. Just avg. speed, though.
51, 7, Jachai Polite, DE, Florida, Explosive intitial burst to beat OTs with speed alone. Active hands. Forced NCAA-best 7 fumbles in 2018.
52, 6, Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, Imposing split end with size to post-up CBs and the speed to beat them over the top. Too many drops.
53, 6, Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State, First-round tools but didn’t emerge as full-time starter until senior year. More athletic than aggressive.
55, 8, Zach Allen, DE, Boston College, Better football player than athlete. Tough to move and finds the ball. Ultra-productive and reliable.
56, 7, Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State, Among most dynamic athletes in this class. Pigeonholed as underneath WR at OSU but could be more.
57, 8, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford, Former basketball player and plays like it, boxing out DBs to snatch passes with his hands. Big slot in NFL?
58, 3, Chase Winovich, OLB, Michigan, Tasmanian Devil-like intensity out of the 2- or 3-point stance. Stiff-hipped. Needs to rush, not cover.
59, 2, Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State, Powerful and battle-tested with experience all over OL. Solid now; should improve focusing on one role.
60, 4, Vosean Joseph, ILB, Florida, Instinctive, athletic and highly combative, Joseph is a future starter if he can learn to control his emotions.
61, 7, Michael Jackson, CB, Miami, Ideal frame and speed but isn’t as fluid on the field as the track. Only 4 career INTs came in 2017.
62, 9, Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas, Looks like Superman but played like Clark Kent until his senior season. Powerful but lacks top burst, bend.
63, 3, Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma, Powerful and aggressive. Most consistent blocker on an OL graded as the best in the country. Classic RG.
64, 5, Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn, Pro-style QB whose development was hampered in read-option offense. Potential future starter.
65, 8, Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State, Former WR who struggled to turn PBUs into INTs. Ideal size, athleticism speaks to his undeniable upside.
66, 2, Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M, Undersized back with wiggle, burst to create chunk plays. Stronger than he looks. Devonta Freeman-like.
68, 3, Foster Moreau, TE, LSU, Rarely used as a pass-catcher at LSU but has soft hands, good speed. Physical and competitive blocker.
69, 3, Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M, Late-bloomer who developed into one of nation’s better, more athletic interior OL. Still improving.
70, 8, Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois, Short, stubby DT who wowed scouts with his quickness, strength, focus (and backflip) at the Senior Bowl.
71, 7, Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson, Four-year starting LT for Tigers who might project best at OG in NFL. More technician than total package.
72, 4, Dawson Knox, TE, Mississippi, Exciting seam threat under-utilized at Ole Miss. Could be this classes’ George Kittle or Travis Kelce.
73, 3, Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis, Big play “air back” who averaged 8.9 yards on his 214 carries in 2018, albeit against lower competition.
74, 4, Connor McGovern, OG, Penn State, Imposing frame and physicality. A classic RG in the NFL who likes to bully opponents to create movement.
75, 8, Martez Ivey, OT, Florida, Aptly-named tackle with vines for arms (36 1/4″). Can get lazy with footwork but has starting potential.
–Field Level Media
2019 Draft: Winners and Losers
Only the first 32 picks are in the books, but the winners and losers after Day One of the NFL draft were abundantly obvious.
Here’s a look at the best and worst of the first round:
Winners:
Detroit Lions: TE T.J. Hockenson, No. 8 overall
A tight end at No. 8 feels rich, especially when you consider the last top-10 tight end in the NFL draft was Eric Ebron, who disappointed in Detroit after going 10th overall in 2014.
Don’t fret, Lions fans. Hockenson is a far more complete and much safer prospect than Ebron, but he still has plenty of upside. His blocking is well documented — he regularly handled defensive ends and often buried linebackers and defensive backs at Iowa — but he is also an excellent receiver.
Hockenson isn’t as athletic as Hawkeye teammate Noah Fant, but he’s a much better route-runner, showing the nuance to set up defenders and find soft spots in zones. He’s also far from a slouch as an athlete, with the speed to threaten up the seam and the power to bulldoze defenders after the catch.
Buffalo Bills: DT Ed Oliver, No. 9 overall
With plenty of pre-draft smoke connecting Oliver to the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants and even the Atlanta Falcons via a trade-up, it seemed the Bills wouldn’t have a shot at him. Instead, after surprise picks at Nos. 4 and 6 overall, Oliver slid right into Buffalo’s lap.
With Kyle Williams retiring, the Bills needed more interior pass rush, and Oliver’s athleticism will fit very well next to 2017 third-round pick Harrison Phillips. Oliver isn’t nearly as polished as a pass rusher as Aaron Donald was when he came out in 2014, but he has comparable explosiveness for his size and will be a disruptor — if not a finisher — from Day 1.
Washington Redskins: QB Dwayne Haskins, No. 15 overall; OLB Montez Sweat, No. 26 overall
Leaks sprung like crazy from Washington over the last few days, painting an unflattering picture of an organization in disagreement. Reports on Thursday said owner Dan Snyder and team president Bruce Allen loved Haskins, while head coach Jay Gruden and some others preferred Daniel Jones.
But Washington wound up with the better prospect, and did so without having to trade up. Despite being a redshirt sophomore and one-year starter, Haskins is far more mentally advanced than most college quarterbacks. He ran a pro-style offense and read the field very well at Ohio State, and he has an excellent arm and the accuracy to hit open receivers at all three levels.
Haskins should fit well in Gruden’s scheme — assuming Gruden is there beyond 2019, which is far from certain — and he could be afforded the opportunity to sit behind Case Keenum or Colt McCoy. Washington’s franchise is almost infamous for its instability, but this pick could very well bring a long-term answer at the game’s most important position.
With a trade back into Round 1 later Thursday night, Washington got another dynamite player in Montez Sweat, who slid due to reported medical and character concerns. I don’t love the price Washington paid — a 2020 second-round pick to jump from No. 46 to No. 26 — but Sweat is extremely explosive and should fit in well opposite Ryan Kerrigan.
Losers:
New York Giants: QB Daniel Jones, No. 6 overall; DT Dexter Lawrence, No. 17 overall; CB DeAndre Baker, No. 30 overall
Washington’s gains were indirectly a result of a division rival’s worrisome decisions.
If you have conviction about a quarterback, you should take him at your first opportunity, and the Giants did. But that doesn’t mean they picked the right quarterback.
Despite his cerebral reputation — as a Duke product who has worked with David Cutcliffe and Peyton and Eli Manning — Jones needs plenty of work. He ran a lot of half-field reads and worked primarily short and intermediate with the Blue Devils. He also made far too many poor decisions for a player whose arm is just OK. This one will look especially rough if Haskins develops into a star and Jones does not.
The Giants’ pick at No. 17 also raised some eyebrows. Lawrence is an excellent run defender but might never be a great pass rusher. If he tops out as a solid pocket pusher who gets to QBs now and then, he might only play 55 percent of the snaps. That’s not a great return for the top asset that the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. brought back.
It’s also odd that the Giants traded Damon Harrison with the intention of moving Dalvin Tomlinson to nose tackle… and then added another nose tackle. They also have B.J. Hill, a promising third-round pick who had 5.5 sacks as a rookie. An edge rusher — and Sweat was there for the taking — would have made much more sense.
Getting Baker at No. 30 gives the Giants a nice, instinctive cover man, but they had to give up fourth- and fifth-round picks to get him.
Overall, that’s just too many question marks for a roster that needs a lot of work.
Oakland Raiders: DE Clelin Ferrell, No. 4 overall; RB Josh Jacobs, No. 24 overall; S Johnathan Abram, No. 27 overall
On one hand, the Raiders drafted three very good players and filled three holes. On the other, they made some questionable decisions when it came to value.
Very few evaluators pegged Ferrell as a top-10 pick, and virtually nobody had him going in the top five. It’s unclear if the Raiders tried to move down to add value while still getting Ferrell, but even if they tried and failed, there were better ways to get their guy.
It’s possible, perhaps probable, that Ferrell would have been available closer to the Raiders’ second pick at No. 24 than to their first at No. 4. With plenty of draft capital at their disposal, they could have worked the draft board and traded up into the mid-teens to grab him.
The player they wound up taking at No. 24, Jacobs, is an excellent talent and a well-rounded back who can block and catch. Still, there’s a convincing argument to be made that it’s never worth drafting a running back in the first round, given the fungibility and short shelf life at the position.
It’s harder to quibble with Abram, who brings tremendous physicality and energy, but his selection does appear to be a sign that former first-round pick Karl Joseph doesn’t have a future with the team.
With three first-round picks, including one in the top five, the Raiders simply could have gotten more value.
Houston Texans: OT Tytus Howard, No. 23 overall
Perhaps Howard was the top-ranked offensive tackle on Houston’s board. And he might very well develop into an excellent player.
But this feels like a reach at a position of (dire) need. Jonah Williams was the first tackle off the board at No. 11, and the Philadelphia Eagles swooped in to nab Andre Dillard, the best pass protector in the draft, one pick in front of the Texans. Houston could have ensured itself Dillard with a modest trade-up, or it could have simply taken Jawaan Taylor, who some consider a top-10 prospect and was still on the board.
Instead, they opted for a raw, small-school prospect who might not be ready to start but could be forced into the lineup to protect Deshaun Watson. That sounds a lot like current left tackle Julién Davenport, who has not worked out thus far.
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
Cards select Murray, D-line dominates first round in 2019 draft
The Arizona Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The pick unites Murray with Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona, seven years after the coach first began pursuit of the player.
“This is where I wanted to be,” said Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. “I feel we can be very dangerous. He’s one of the best in the world at calling plays and (a top) offensive mind, so for me, I can’t wait to get up there with him. It’s been a long time coming, and I hope he feels the same.”
While Murray was the crown jewel of the draft, the night belonged to defenders.
Eighteen defensive players, including 13 defensive linemen (counting Josh Allen and Brian Burns as defensive ends), were selected in a first round bereft of skill-position players until a run in the bottom third of the top 32.
The San Francisco 49ers selected Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the second overall pick, and the New York Jets followed by taking Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at No. 3.
“Nick Bosa is a player we have long coveted,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said.
Bosa, widely considered the draft’s best or second-best player, wound up going one pick higher than his brother, Joey Bosa, whom the then-San Diego Chargers took third overall in 2016.
Their father, John Bosa, was also a first-round defensive end, taken 16th overall by the Miami Dolphins in 1987. An uncle of Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa, Eric Kumerow, was also a defensive end drafted 16th overall by Miami in 1988.
Nick Bosa was limited to three games for the Buckeyes in 2018 due to a core muscle injury, but he still managed four sacks and six tackles for loss. He had 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2017 as a true sophomore.
Williams, whom some put ahead of Bosa as the draft’s top player, came out of nowhere last season to become a consensus All-American and win the Outland Trophy winner, given to the best interior lineman in college football.
“You combine the technique, you combine the instincts, you combine the athletic ability. I think he has the parts and pieces to be a really good player,” Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said.
The pick marked the 11th straight year in which an Alabama player has gone in the first round.
The fourth selection of the draft brought the first major surprise, with the Oakland Raiders opting for Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell. The Raiders added Alabama running back Josh Jacobs with the 24th pick and hard-hitting safety Johnathan Abrams of Mississippi State 27th, two picks received in the trades of linebacker Khalil Mack (Bears) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (Cowboys).
Two more Clemson D-linemen, defensive tackles Christian Wilkins (13th, Miami Dolphins) and Dexter Lawrence (17th, Giants), were also first-rounders. Another ACC pass rusher, Florida State defensive end Burns, was the 10th defensive player drafted in the top 16.
Tampa Bay went for defense at No. 5, taking LSU linebacker Devin White. He racked up 256 tackles (25.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and one interception over the last two seasons for the Tigers, winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2018.
The New York Giants made waves with the sixth overall pick and wound up taking three players — including Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker 30th via trade — in the first round for the time in franchise history.
The team’s original selection was No. 6, and it was a shocker — Duke quarterback Daniel Jones as the apparent successor to Eli Manning. Jones said Thursday he was unaware he’d be selected by the Giants until his phone rang moments before the official announcement was made.
Jones went ahead of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (15th, Washington Redskins), and deep connections to current Giants employees were a factor. Jones played at Duke under head coach David Cutcliffe, who coached both Peyton and Eli Manning in college and remains a mentor for both. Jones’ personal quarterbacks coach, David Morris, also played under Cutcliffe while backing up Eli Manning at Ole Miss.
Next, the Jacksonville Jaguars capitalized on the slide of Kentucky defensive end Allen at No. 7 overall. Allen led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2018.
At No. 8 overall, the Detroit Lions took Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, the first tight end drafted by any team in the top 10 since Detroit took Eric Ebron 10th overall in 2014.
Hockenson was the Mackey Award winner — as the nation’s top tight end — in 2018 after totaling 49 catches for 760 yards and six touchdowns, plus a seventh on the ground.
With the ninth pick, the Buffalo Bills nabbed Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Oliver, who declared he was entering the NFL before his junior season began, totaled 13.5 sacks and 53 tackles for loss in 32 career games. He battled injury in 2018 and was limited to three sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in eight games.
The 10th pick brought the first trade of the night, as the Pittsburgh Steelers sent the 52nd overall pick and a 2020 third-rounder to the Denver Broncos to move up from No. 20 to No. 10. With the 20th pick, the Broncos nabbed Iowa tight end Noah Fant.
The Steelers, whose last first-round trade-up came in 2003 to take Troy Polamalu, grabbed Michigan linebacker Devin Bush at No. 10. Two picks later, the Green Bay Packers selected Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary.
The run on front seven defenders kept up, and the 2019 draft became the first since 1974 without a cornerback selected in the top 25 picks. (The first chosen was Baker at No. 30).
At pick No. 11, the Cincinnati Bengals selected the first offensive lineman of the draft, Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams.
The hometown franchise Tennessee Titans used the 19th pick on Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. He is recovering from a torn knee ligament and might not be on the field until midseason.
A trade with the Seattle Seahawks put the Packers on the clock at No. 21, up nine spots, and Green Bay chose Maryland safety Darnell Savage, who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and has also played cornerback.
Another deal put the Philadelphia Eagles up next to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard, and the Houston Texans address their own O-line woes at No. 23 with Alabama State offensive tackle Tytus Howard.
When Jacobs went 24th, it was the latest into any draft that the first running back or wide receiver was picked. Baltimore, which slid to No. 25 in the trade with the Eagles, drafted Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown.
Washington worked a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to get back into the first round at No. 26 and select Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery 28th. Seattle spent the 29th pick on TCU defensive end L.J. Collier.
Atlanta drafted two offensive linemen — Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom (14th) and Washington tackle Kaleb McGary (31st) — and the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots closed the first round with Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry.
After former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield went first overall last year to the Cleveland Browns, Murray’s selection marks the first time since 1968-69 that the top pick in back-to-back years came from the same school (offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968, running back O.J. Simpson in 1969, Southern California).
–Field Level Media
Tiger on Masters: ‘It really hasn’t sunk in’
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is sending a message that he thinks he still has enough left, emotionally and physically, to win three more major championships to tie Jack Nicklaus’ record 18 titles.
Speaking to GolfTV in his first sit-down interview since the Masters, Woods said he has taken some time off since his victory at Augusta National, which still doesn’t feel real.
“Honestly, it’s hard to believe,” Woods said. “I was texting one of my good friends last night … that I couldn’t believe that I won the tournament. That it really hasn’t sunk in. I haven’t started doing anything. I’ve just been laying there. And every now and again, I’ll look over there on the couch and there’s the jacket.”
That’s the fifth green jacket for the 43-year-old Woods, who hadn’t won a major tournament since the 2008 U.S. Open. Along the way, four back surgeries, a divorce and other personal issues derailed him.
He said he has been spending time with his children – daughter Sam, 11, and son Charlie, 10 – who weren’t born when their father was the most dominant golfer on the planet.
“They never knew golf to be a good thing in my life and only the only thing they remember is that it brought this incredible amount of pain to their dad and they don’t want to ever want to see their dad in pain,” Woods said. “And so to now have them see this side of it, the side that I’ve experienced for so many years of my life, but I had a battle to get back to this point, it feels good.”
He said he hopes – maybe expects — they’ll see this side again.
And no one will take Woods for granted at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course on Long Island, N.Y., which starts May 16.
Woods said he’ll be ready for a course he already conquered once in a major: the 2002 U.S. Open.
“I’m doing all the visual stuff, but I haven’t put in the physical work yet. But it’s probably coming this weekend,” he said.
Before Woods encountered health and personal problems, it was expected that topping Nicklaus’ major mark was “when” and not “if.” Then the certainty went away, but Woods thought he still had a chance.
“I always thought it was possible, if I had everything go my way. It took him an entire career to get to 18, so now that I’ve had another extension to my career – one that I didn’t think I had a couple of years ago – if I do things correctly and everything falls my way, yeah, it’s a possibility. I’m never going to say it’s not.
“Now I just need to have a lot of things go my way, and who’s to say that it will or will not happen? That’s what the future holds, I don’t know. The only thing I can promise you is this: that I will be prepared.”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs ban Hill from football activities after hearing explosive audio
An explosive audio recording aired by a Kansas City television station on Thursday night reportedly includes Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee, who accused him of injuring their young son.
The Chiefs responded late Thursday night by banning Hill from football activities while they investigate the latest developments.
In the recording broadcast by CBS affiliate KCTV, a voice identified as the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, tells Hill that her son said regarding who punched him, “Daddy did it.”
She adds, “He is terrified of you.”
A voice alleged to be Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b–.”
The man identified by the TV station as Hill adds, “I didn’t do nothing.”
Espinal reportedly made the recording as an “insurance policy” and gave it to a friend, who passed it along to the TV station, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. The 11-minute recording, reportedly taped at a Dubai airport, includes Espinal accusing Hill of using a belt on the boy, along with an accusation that “you open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”
The Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney’s office now has the recording, the newspaper reported.
Late Thursday night, after the first round of the NFL draft ended, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach held a press conference.
“Earlier this evening we were made aware of the audio between Tyreek and Crystal,” Veach read from a prepared statement. “We were made aware of this information in real time, just like the general public. We were deeply disturbed by what we heard, and deeply concerned. Now obviously, we have great concern for Crystal, we are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main focus, main concern, is with the young child. …
“I had the chance to call Drew Rosenhaus (Hill’s agent), and we decided at this time and for the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We are going to gather more information, we’re going to evaluate this information, and we will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”
Veach did not take questions from reporters.
The tape’s release came a day after the district attorney’s office announced it would not bring charges against him for child abuse and neglect. Officials have said the criminal case is closed but could reopen with new evidence.
Hill’s attorneys insisted earlier Thursday that Hill is “innocent of any crime.”
For his part, the 25-year-old Hill released a statement through his lawyers before the recording came to light.
“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill and Espinal were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son sustained a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Despite not being charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
–Field Level Media
Bucs pick up option on CB Hargreaves III
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year option on
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year option on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III on Wednesday.
Hargreaves was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. He also ended the previous season on injured reserve.
Selected 11th overall in the 2016 draft, Hargreaves is coming off a down 2017 season that saw him post 42 tackles over nine games, missing the team’s final seven contests with a hamstring injury. He had 76 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in his 16-game rookie season in 2016.
Despite the missed time over the past two seasons, Hargreaves, 23, is expected to factor in as a press corner in new head coach Bruce Arians’ defense, which is being run by incoming defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.
The Buccaneers pick fifth overall in the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Kingsbury says Cards undecided on top pick
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday that the team has yet to finalize its plans for the top overall pick in the draft, which starts Thursday.
“We’re still working through it,” Kingsbury said after his team’s first practice of the year at a voluntary minicamp. “I wouldn’t say the hay is in the barn.”
Quarterback Josh Rosen, who is widely believed to be on the trade block as the Cardinals consider Kyler Murray with the top pick, has been a full participant during the offseason program despite rampant rumors. Kingsbury said he “couldn’t be more impressed” with Rosen, whom the Cardinals traded up to draft 10th overall last year.
–Odell Beckham Jr. is happy as with the Cleveland Browns and glad to have left behind the New York Giants, according to a Twitter rant, seemingly set off by a user who called him a “cancer” with the Giants.
“Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person…. yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct !” wrote Beckham, who was traded by the Giants in March, one season into a five-year, $95 million contract extension he signed last August.
–Philadelphia defensive end Chris Long told USA Today he is uncertain about whether he will return for a 12th NFL season in 2019.
“From the looks of things they’re going to make it hard for me in my favorite city,” Long said.
After seeing media speculation that the Eagles have asked him to take a pay cut, Long responded on Twitter, indicating his decision is related to how much playing time the team can offer him.
–The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a swap of 2019 third-round picks, according to multiple reports.
Clark, who must pass a physical for the trade to become official, has also agreed in principle with the Chiefs on a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
–Although Josh Gordon is still suspended indefinitely by the NFL, the wide receiver signed his restricted free agent tender with New England, according to multiple media reports.
By signing the contract tender, Gordon ensures that if he becomes eligible to play at any point this coming season, it will be with the Patriots. The 28-year-old is set to earn up to $2,025,000 on the one-year deal, but only if he plays all 16 games.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a contract extension with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before the draft begins Thursday, ESPN reported.
According to the report, the sides have been in discussions since the regular season ended and are making progress.
–Veteran kicker Robbie Gould informed the San Francisco 49ers he won’t negotiate a long-term contract with the team and wants to be traded, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Gould’s agent, Brian Mackler, said that if Gould decides to play with the 49ers this fall, he would hold out throughout training camp and report just before the season opens on Sept. 8. San Francisco put the franchise tag on Gould in February.
–The Los Angeles Rams exercised quarterback Jared Goff’s fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2020.
The option, which is guaranteed only for injury, will pay Goff an estimated $22.8 million. He is set to make $4.3 million in base salary in 2019, part of a rookie contract worth $27.9 million over the first four seasons.
–The Los Angeles Chargers picked up the fifth-year option on defensive end Joey Bosa, according to multiple reports.
Bosa, 23, was the Chargers’ first-round pick — No. 3 overall — in the 2016 draft.
–The Baltimore Ravens exercised left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2020.
The option, which is guaranteed for injury only, will be worth around $13 million in 2020. Stanley’s rookie contract was worth $13.1 million over the first four seasons, including a $3.2 million salary for 2019.
–Longtime Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of his old team, ending an 11-year NFL career.
“Thank you @panthers for 10 amazing seasons and bringing me to this place that I now call home,” Stewart said, according to the team’s Twitter account. “Keep Pounding!!!”
–Two videos that allegedly show New England owner Robert Kraft participating in illegal acts at Florida massage parlor will not be released to the public yet.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with a request made by Kraft’s defense team to keep the videos sealed, at least for now. In his decision, he wrote “making these images public, at this time, seriously jeopardizes Defendant’s fundamental right to a fair and impartial jury.”
–Field Level Media