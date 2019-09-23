NFL and NCAA Football News
Guerrero: Brady thinks he can play until 46 or 47
New England Patriots quarterback
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady initially said that he envisioned himself playing in the NFL until he’s 45.
Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero, however, thinks the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player can go even longer than that.
“It all comes to commitment, really,” Guerrero said Thursday on Boston-area radio station WEEI. “No one thought you could play at the elite level in your late 30s, early 40s. That is something we always felt we could do. I have really wanted to be there to help him accomplish that goal. I certainly do believe that 45 is a very realistic goal. We talk about it all the time.
“Every year he just adds another year. He goes in and he’s like, ‘Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go ’til 45.’ I am like, ‘OK.’ Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.'”
Should the 42-year-old Brady follow suit on that claim, he’d be playing in the NFL through the 2023 or 2024 seasons.
Last month, Brady sang a different tune as he acknowledged publicly for the first time that he is uncertain about his future with the franchise as he enters the final year of his contract.
“One day I’ll wake up and feel like that will be enough. When that day comes, that day comes. I don’t know if it will be after this year. I don’t know if it will be five years from now,” Brady said on his weekly appearance on sports radio WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”
“But I don’t have to determine those things right now either. That’s kind of a good part where I’m at. So I think just taking advantage of the opportunity that I have this year and do the very best I can do. Those decisions come at the more appropriate times.”
Brady has completed 230 of 355 passes for 2,536 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season for the Patriots (8-1), who visit the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) on Sunday.
— Field Level Media
Vikings out to keep Cook on front burner vs. Broncos
Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings made the turn into the second half of the 2019 season in position to check off a lot of goals on their preseason to-do list.
At 7-3, the Vikings have the NFL’s leading rusher and are second in the NFC North with plenty of time to push the Green Bay Packers for the division crown behind a defense with as much bite as it has bark.
Cook leads the NFL in rushing with 991 yards — including six 100-yard games — and is second in the league with 10 rushing touchdowns behind Green Bay’s Aaron Jones (11) and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey (11).
But head coach Mike Zimmer reminded players at the start of the Week 11 work week not to get high on the hog with the 3-6 Denver Broncos coming to town. While the Vikings beat Dallas 28-24 on the road last week, the Broncos got a win with newbie quarterback Brandon Allen and have a miniscule point differential of minus-21 in those six defeats.
“They’ve lost three games by two points (each). We’re going to have our hands full and are going to have to play really well on Sunday to win,” Zimmer said.
A core concern is getting ready for Allen, who is in the lineup due to a season-ending neck injury to Joe Flacco. Allen has a passer rating of 125.6, compiled entirely in his first career start Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. The Broncos had a bye last week.
“It’s difficult because he hasn’t been there the entire time; you got a one-game summary of it,” Zimmer said. “Really, we have to prepare for the offense, and then we have to prepare for the players, and then with him being different, just trying to re-study everything that he’s done. But it is more difficult having that small of a sample size”
One pillar the Broncos know well thanks to assistant coach Gary Kubiak coming over from Denver and Zimmer’s experience coaching against him is head coach Vic Fangio. Like Zimmer, Fangio played the bridesmaid role in many a coaching search before finally landing his first head-coaching gig with the Broncos. An assistant and primarily defensive coordinator — also Zimmer’s calling card — for 19 seasons and most recently with Minnesota’s NFC North rival the Chicago Bears, Fangio is widely respected by the Vikings.
“I wish he didn’t now,” Zimmer said, joking of Fangio landing the Broncos’ job. “”He’s been a good defensive coordinator for a long, long time,” Zimmer said. “I’m not saying anything bad about anybody else, but a lot of these guys come in and then one year [later] they get a head coaching job and [other] guys never get an opportunity. I felt like Vic was a guy that earned that opportunity because of the body of work he had.”
The Broncos did not practice during the bye week but Fangio said Allen got extra work and spent time at the team facility prepping for Minnesota’s flexible and dominant defense. The Vikings didn’t allow a rushing first down to Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys in last week’s game. The test for Allen is much more difficult in his second career start.
Allen, 27, wants to maximize his opportunity and keep second-round rookie Drew Lock on the bench. Fangio said developing players is part of the plan down the stretch. Lock has only returned to practice Tuesday, and could be another week from being deemed ready to roll.
“Obviously I want to play well. I want to win,” Allen said.
Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said the Vikings are not easy to prepare for thanks to two Pro Bowl-caliber wide receivers complementing Cook and the grind-it-out ground game. Beyond that, a play-action game that includes a heavy dose of screen passes can baffle a defense.
“They’re one of the better screen teams we play,” Harris said. “They do way more zone (runs) than our offense. They do a good job of playing out the fakes, plays that look similar and playing out the screens.”
This is the 15th meeting all-time between the teams and first since 2015. Each team has seven wins in the series.
–Field Level Media
Bears, Rams try to salvage season on Sunday night
Two teams left
Two teams left wondering how everything has gone wrong this season will clash Sunday night in Los Angeles, with both trying to revamp their offenses behind quarterbacks under some heavy scrutiny.
The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams will meet in a night game for the second consecutive season, but under far different circumstances this time around.
Last season at Chicago, the Rams were the NFL’s hot team in early December with just one loss and an offense that churned out points in bunches before the Bears put on the defensive show of the NFL season in a 15-6 victory.
Less than a year later, the Rams no longer are mass-producing points and the Bears aren’t getting the same kind of play as a team, although it did all come together for Chicago last Sunday in a 20-13 victory over the Detroit Lions that ended a four-game losing streak.
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw three touchdowns against the Lions and at least quieted the criticism of his rough season for one week. Trubisky enters Week 11 ranked 26th in the NFL with 1,390 yards passing and 21st with a 63.6 completion percentage. His eight touchdown passes are tied for 28th.
“When you go through a stretch like we did, it’s tough,” said Trubisky, who reportedly had televisions turned off at the Bears’ practice facility the week before the Lions game to quiet criticism of the team. “… You appreciate (victories) a little bit more, just getting back to that good feeling of winning. We’ve got to just build off that and definitely not take it for granted.”
The Rams are the team now taking the heat after a sluggish offensive performance at Pittsburgh on Sunday led to a 17-12 defeat. The offense delivered just a field goal, with the defense scoring a touchdown and getting a safety. Cooper Kupp, the Rams’ leading receiver this season, did not have a reception.
That game looked similar to the Rams’ 20-7 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 13.
What the 49ers and Steelers defeats had in common was a relentless pass rush from the opposing defense that forced quick decisions from quarterback Jared Goff. The results? Goff had just 78 yards passing against the 49ers with two interceptions and had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown against Pittsburgh.
Those games looked awfully familiar to what the Bears did against Rams last year when Goff threw for 180 yards and four interceptions.
Personnel changes and injuries on the line have put the Rams’ chances of an offensive revival in jeopardy. Center Brian Allen joined tackle Joe Noteboom with season-ending knee injuries. Tackle Rob Havenstein (knee) will not play against the Bears.
There are issues at tight end as well with Tyler Higbee (knee) not practicing Wednesday and Gerald Everett (wrist) limited.
“When you don’t have guys with game experience … there’s a lot of things you have to go over and teach and almost kind of thinking back of all the things that come up when a guy gets in for the first time and goes through certain situations,” tackle Andrew Whitworth said. “You almost can’t possibly go through all of them. There’s going to be some growing pains there.”
Bears injuries included linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow), linebacker Isaiah Irving (quadriceps) and tight end Trey Burton (calf) not practicing Wednesday. Running back David Montgomery (ankle) was limited.
–Field Level Media
49ers look to fix mistakes, rebound vs. Cardinals
49ers look to fix mistakes, rebound vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers will face a new challenge against a very recent challenger Sunday.
After suffering their first loss of the season to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, the 49ers have a short week to prepare for this Sunday’s visit by the Arizona Cardinals, who were within a field goal of hanging that first loss on San Francisco on Halloween.
San Francisco has a lot to polish up after committing three turnovers, dropping a handful of passes, giving up five sacks and missing a potential game-winning field goal in overtime of the heartbreaking 27-24 loss to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.
The 49ers (8-1) could look at it as a minor blip, however. They will bring the best record, the stingiest defense and the greatest point differential in the NFC into the home game against the Cardinals (3-6-1), who are on their second three-game losing streak of the season.
“It was a little like a gut check,” 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner said.
Buckner scored one of the 49ers’ two touchdowns against Seattle on a rare off night by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who completed 24-of-46 passes for 248 yards, although his stat line was greatly compromised by receiver drops in key situations.
“We just didn’t have the consistency,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Garoppolo will look to bounce back against the Cardinals after posting his best game of the season in a 28-25 victory in Arizona on Oct. 31, when he completed 28 of 37 passes for a season-high 317 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes.
The 49ers had 411 total yards and a nine-minute advantage in time of possession that night, and after squandering 11 points of a 28-14 lead, ran out the final 4:59 by converting three third-down runs. The Cardinals had won the previous eight in the series.
The Cardinals continue to struggle on defense. They have given up 412.5 yards per game (31st in the NFL), and failed to hold a 27-23 lead at Tampa Bay last week when the Buccaneers went 92 yards on six plays and two pass interference penalties for a 30-27 lead with 1:43 remaining.
Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who has thrown for 2,553 yards and 12 touchdowns, threw his first interception in 212 attempts to set up the Bucs’ go-ahead drive. His streak of 211 without a pick set an NFL rookie record.
The Cardinals found a weapon in wideout Christian Kirk, who had 138 yards receiving and three touchdowns, but the offense sputtered while converting only 1-of-10 third-down opportunities.
“I don’t think we’ve hit a plateau,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “I think we have to do the little things better.
“Given ourselves a chance at the end of every game, but the margin of error is so small in this league that if you are having those penalties and having the missed opportunities … you are not going to win those games.”
San Francisco wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered a rib injury in the first quarter of the Seattle game and was called “day-to-day” by Shanahan. George Kittle (ankle, knee) did not play against Seattle and, like Matt Breida (ankle), is doubtful. Offensive tackle Joe Staley will miss at least a couple of weeks with a broken finger.
Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson, who suffered a calf injury late against Tampa Bay and was not on the field for the Buccaneers’ winning drive, is questionable. Halfback Chase Edmonds (hamstring) remains out.
–Field Level Media
After upset loss, Saints begin vital stretch vs. Bucs
The New Orleans Saints came out of their bye week with an opportunity to take command of the NFC South.
They were all alone in first place with a 7-1 record and approaching four consecutive games against division opponents.
But their six-game winning streak came to an end with a 26-9 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.
Now they go on the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“These are defining games obviously,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “Because not only do you put yourself in a position to win one, but you put someone in your division in that position to lose one. Right? That is why we always say, in a lot of cases these are worth two (games). These are important games.”
New Orleans still holds a two-game lead over second-place Carolina, which it hosts next week in Week 12, and a four-game lead over the Buccaneers, whom it defeated last month. The Falcons, who host the Saints on Thanksgiving night, are five games back.
“Look at this division,” Brees said. “Throw the records out the door, OK. No matter who’s playing, where they are playing, these games always seem to be very close and can be very hard-fought.”
The Saints didn’t score a touchdown against the Falcons, had a season-low in rushing yards (52) and Brees was sacked six times by a defense that had seven sacks in its previous eight games.
“You turn the page,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “Quickly, you turn the page to this opponent and it’s attention to detail from all of us. Coaches, making sure we put a plan in place and get ready to bounce back and play (a) good football game.
“I think we have got good leadership here. I think these guys understand the process. They understand the importance of the workweek relative to how you win in this league. They’ve been in big moments. They’ve experienced postseason play and they recognize the importance of winning in the regular season.
“You lean on your leadership and these guys will work on getting it corrected. Coaches as well. We’ve got to be better and then you focus on the next challenge.”
When these teams last met, Brees was in the midst of a five-game absence due to thumb surgery and Teddy Bridgewater led New Orleans to a 31-24 victory on Oct. 6.
“It’s the same offense,” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said. “That’s the beauty of having a guy like Teddy. He can do it. I think he might be a little more mobile, but I don’t see them doing anything differently. They’re still feeding the same three or four guys.”
The Bucs defense will look different Sunday after releasing safety Vernon Hargreaves from the NFL’s lowest-rated passing defense and scoring defense.
Arians didn’t explain why the Bucs released Hargreaves, a former No. 1 draft choice and a key player on their defense, but he did say, “There’s two things you can control. You can control your attitude and your effort.”
Tampa Bay’s secondary already was short-handed because of injuries to cornerbacks Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart.
–Field Level Media
Rising Raiders intend to keep Bengals winless
Rising Raiders intend to keep Bengals winless
Two teams that have demonstrated the impact turnovers can have on a football season go head to head Sunday afternoon when the winless Cincinnati Bengals visit the playoff-contending Oakland Raiders.
The surprising Raiders (5-4), a four-win club a year ago, have used consecutive error-free games to vault into the thick of the AFC playoff chase and onto the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in the AFC West.
After a brutal early schedule in which they didn’t see their home field for a remarkable 48 straight days, the Raiders used a 2-0 turnover advantage to edge Detroit 31-24 and a 3-0 advantage to knock off the Los Angeles Chargers to open a three-game homestand.
Now Oakland, which has the fourth-fewest giveaways in the NFL with eight, goes up against a Bengals squad that has the fourth-most turnovers in the league (18) and the fourth-worst takeaway/giveaway ratio (minus-11).
Cincinnati (0-9) is coming off a game in which it dominated Baltimore in time of possession, keeping the ball for 36:11, and accumulated more first downs than its AFC North rival (21-20). But three turnovers helped produce one of the least competitive games of the NFL season, a 49-13 Ravens runaway.
No doubt, Raiders coach Jon Gruden, whose team had last weekend off after a Thursday date with the Chargers, caught a bit of the Bengals’ disaster at Baltimore while NFL channel-surfing. But he also saw what happened in New Orleans and Indianapolis, and he has used that as a warning for his guys this week.
“I just watched the (Atlanta) Falcons go to New Orleans and beat them — and beat them bad,” he told this week. “Miami goes on the road and beats Indianapolis; no one really expected that would happen …
“I know Cincinnati. I know those players. I know those coaches — two of them were on my staff last year. We’re going to get their best shot, and we better be ready to go or else.”
The Raiders know they can expect nothing less from Bengals star running back Joe Mixon, a former prep star from about 40 miles northeast of Oakland in Oakley, Calif.
The five-star recruit, who chose Oklahoma, will be making his first Oakland homecoming.
The Raiders are quite aware of his talents, however, as he ran through them for a career-high 129 yards on 27 carries in a 30-16 Bengals home win last December.
Mixon went for a season-best 114 yards last week in the loss to Baltimore, then shared the credit with his offensive line after the game.
“I’m definitely proud of how them boys fought out there,” he said. “We take pride in the run game, and (the offensive linemen) did their thing.”
So has Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, the leader of Oakland’s ball-protecting offense. He’s gone three consecutive games without an interception and has just four all season while firing 14 touchdown passes.
Sunday will mark nearly the 10th anniversary of the Raiders’ last win over the Bengals, a 20-17 decision in Oakland on Nov. 22, 2009.
Cincinnati has captured the past three meetings — and none has been close. The Bengals won 34-10 at home in 2012 and 33-13 at Oakland in 2015, leading into last year’s triumph in Cincinnati.
–Field Level Media
MVP candidates clash as Texans visit Ravens
MVP candidates clash as Texans visit Ravens
For all the razzle-dazzle that Baltimore Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson brings to the table, one factor that acolytes and critics alike tend to overlook is his ability to steward an efficient ship.
Jackson has passed and dashed his way near the top of the NFL Most Valuable Player leaderboard while helming an offense that leads the NFL in rushing (197.2 yards per game) and ranks ninth in passing efficiency (101.3 rating). The latter is aided by the former, and the Ravens’ ability to run the ball with impunity is derived from their consistency in scoring touchdowns on opening possessions.
Baltimore (7-2), set to host the Houston Texans (6-3) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, has scored on eight of nine opening possessions this season, including six touchdowns. Establishing early advantages feeds into the Ravens’ ability to commit to their punishing rushing attack.
“(It is) really important,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We talk about starting sharp. We want to be on point. We want to be focused. It’s both sides of the ball. Obviously, anytime you can get the lead, that’s an advantage. We want to get the lead. We want to keep the lead and extend the lead, if we can. So, I really think our guys have done a good job of that.
“It kind of goes (back to) what I said before, with the guys and the preparation, being on point and coming out and being ready to play. That’s really important.”
The Texans, sixth in the NFL in yards per play (6.08), aim to strike a similar run-pass balance despite star quarterback Deshaun Watson at the controls. Central to the Texans’ efficiency is ball security, and Watson has an interception rate (1.7) that ranks 15th among 34 qualified signal-callers.
Watson continues to advance by executing the finer points of his job. In consecutive wins over the Raiders and Jaguars, Watson passed for 480 yards and five touchdowns while completing 73.1 percent of his attempts and without tossing an interception. An offensive line beset by injuries surrendered just four sacks over 67 passing attempts, enabling Watson to establish a rhythm.
Of course, finer details aren’t driving the MVP conversation for either Jackson or Watson. Both have amassed enough dynamic plays to bloat any highlight reel, and whoever performs best on Sunday could carve an advantage over the signal-caller stewarding the losing team.
“It’s cool, I guess,” Watson said of the MVP chatter. “The only thing I can really control is performing on the field, and then everything else is to the voters and whoever decides on that decision. I don’t get too much caught up in that. My ultimate goal is trying to win as many games as I can to get to that ultimate goal.
“That MVP stuff is going to take care of itself. If it’s deserving for me, then I’ll do it, but if not, then best to whoever wins that award.”
At this stage, Watson, like Jackson, is certainly deserving of consideration. Fans, NFL media and players recognize everything both Jackson and Watson offer as exceptional talents. The hype is real.
“He dope,” Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters said of Watson. “He’s an excellent quarterback. You’ve got to give him respect.”
Both teams made mid-week additions. The Ravens added veteran D-linemen Justin Ellis and Domata Peko to reinforce an injured group up front, while the Texans claimed former first-round cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers from Tampa Bay.
–Field Level Media
Foles, Brissett to return as Jaguars battle Colts
Foles, Brissett to return as Jaguars battle Colts
Welcome back, Nick Foles. You too, Jacoby Brissett.
The return of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ and Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterbacks injects extra juice into Sunday’s AFC South battle at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Foles will make his first start since Week 1, when he sustained a broken clavicle while throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter of a loss to Kansas City. Brissett is back after missing last week’s 16-12 home loss to Miami with a knee injury suffered during a 28-26 defeat Nov. 3 in Pittsburgh.
Without Foles, Jacksonville (4-5) at least managed to tread water. Rookie Gardner Minshew threw 13 touchdown passes and just four interceptions after Foles’ injury, establishing himself as a viable option for the long run, whether that’s in north Florida or somewhere else.
While the Jaguars are occupants of the division cellar, they still possess playoff hopes. And no one knows better than Foles the meaning of having a chance. After all, he did take Philadelphia on a surprise Super Bowl run after Carson Wentz’s season-ending injury two years ago, and helped rally the Eagles by going 5-1 down the stretch in 2018 and won a wild-card game last year at Chicago.
“To be back in a situation where we have an opportunity to make a run, that’s all we can ever ask. I’m grateful and happy to be back with those guys,” Foles said.
Besides getting its veteran starter back under center, Jacksonville has had a week off to get healthy after enduring a 26-3 beating from Houston on Nov. 3 in London. The addition of Foles gives a team with a powerful running back in Leonard Fournette, as well as developing young receivers, a veteran who knows about winning big games.
“More is on the line,” Foles said of playing in November and December. “Offenses and teams and cultures have been developed. Each year a team develops a culture. That’s the biggest challenge of stepping back in there and just playing football.”
By that standard, Brissett should have an easier time finding a rhythm. All he’s missed is a game and a half. But that was enough time for the Colts to fall behind Houston in the division race.
Last week’s defeat to Miami was one of the most puzzling results of the year in the NFL. Even with backup Brian Hoyer under center, Indianapolis (5-4) was a double-digit favorite. But Hoyer’s first start in two years was an unmitigated disaster, as he was just 18 of 39 for 204 yards with three crushing interceptions.
Through eight games, Brissett has completed a career-best 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,649 yards with a 14-3 touchdown-interception ratio. Coach Frank Reich said Friday that Brissett “was full go (in practice) the whole week” and ready to play.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, the team’s leading pass catcher with 32 receptions, won’t play, Reich said Friday. Hilton (calf) has missed the past two games and wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday.
This is the teams’ first meeting of the year. They will play again in the season finale at Jacksonville.
–Field Level Media
Patriots stand in way of Eagles extending win streak
Patriots stand in way of Eagles extending win streak
The Philadelphia Eagles will be searching for their third consecutive victory when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday.
After falling below .500 at 3-4 after an ugly loss at Dallas, the Eagles have responded with wins over the Buffalo Bills on the road and at home against the Chicago Bears. As a result, the Eagles have pulled into a tie for first place with the Cowboys in the NFC East.
The Eagles added wide receiver Jordan Matthews this week for his third stint with the franchise since deep threat DeSean Jackson was placed on injured reserve after undergoing abdominal surgery. The offense has been inconsistent, as evidenced by rolling up a 19-0 lead over the Bears before struggling the rest of the way in a 22-14 victory.
“Obviously he’s (Jackson) unique, so it isn’t going to be just one guy that does that,” Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said. “We have plenty of good players that are out there in the huddle with (quarterback) Carson (Wentz) and we have to find ways to create those explosive plays that you talk about, get guys open, and help them get open and then make the plays when the plays are there to be made.”
But outside of tight end Zach Ertz (46 receptions, tied for fourth in NFL among tight ends), Wentz has been unable to move the ball downfield with his wide receiving corps consisting mostly of Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery and Mack Hollins. Agholor and Jeffery have continued to drop passes throughout the first nine games.
Head coach Doug Pederson doesn’t believe it’s a huge problem.
“The ball is going to find the open guy,” he said matter-of-factly.
Pederson confirmed that left tackle Jason Peters had recent arthroscopic surgery on his knee, but was at practice on Wednesday.
For the first time this season, the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots will be entering a game following a loss, 37-20 on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.
Actually, that loss snapped a 13-game winning streak, which had included three playoff games during the team’s Super Bowl run a season ago.
Since 2002, the Patriots are 44-8 following a loss.
New England was uncharacteristically sloppy against the Ravens with two costly turnovers, including a rare interception by quarterback Tom Brady. But the Patriots still stayed close late in the game until two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Baltimore.
“Hopefully, it will be a great second half of the season,” said Brady, who has 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. “But it’s really up to us to earn it, the people that are in the locker room. We’ve got to show up to work every day with a great sense of determination, commitment to doing our best for each other and for the team. We’ll try to go get a win and it starts this week in Philly.”
The Patriots’ defense has 32 sacks this season (fourth in NFL), and putting pressure on Wentz will be paramount if New England is able to start a new winning streak with a road win in a difficult environment.
Conversely, the Patriots realize the importance of putting points up early and often.
“Anytime you play a defense like that, you know they’re not going to beat themselves,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “You know they’re not going to make a bunch of simple mistakes and give you easy yards and opportunities.”
–Field Level Media
Colts' Brissett expected to start vs. Jaguars
Colts' Brissett expected to start vs. Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will return from a knee injury to start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, barring a setback.
“Jacoby, we’re anticipating, will practice full today,” head coach Frank Reich told reporters before practice Wednesday. “And as long as he practices full today and gets through today the way we expect, then he’ll be starting in the game.”
Brissett indeed practiced in full after being limited all three days last week and sitting out the Colts’ 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Reich said he would follow up with the quarterback to make sure everything felt all right.
“We’ll check that box and say barring any setbacks the rest of the week he’ll be the starter,” Reich said. “I know his knee feels a lot better today than it did five days ago.”
Brissett, who was hurt in Week 9 at Pittsburgh, has 1,649 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in eight starts this year. Fill-in starter Brian Hoyer threw three interceptions in the loss to the Dolphins.
Meanwhile, Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton remained out of practice with a calf injury. He has not played since Week 8 against Denver.
Rookie receiver Parris Campbell (hand) also remains out, but veteran Devin Funchess (clavicle) returned to practice for the first time since landing on injured reserve following Week 1.
Funchess wore a no-contact jersey and has not been fully cleared yet, per Reich. The team has three weeks to either activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.
The 25-year-old had three catches for 32 yards in the opener before getting hurt. He joined the Colts on a one-year, $13 million contract in free agency in March.
–Field Level Media
49ers likely down 3 offensive starters this weekend
49ers likely down 3 offensive starters this weekend
Suddenly, the losses just keep coming for the San Francisco 49ers.
Two days after his team suffered its first loss of the season to Seattle on Monday night, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday told reporters that starting left tackle Joe Staley will miss at least a couple of weeks with a broken finger and that the likelihood of tight end George Kittle playing Sunday against Arizona seems slim.
In addition, running back Matt Breida will reportedly miss 1-2 weeks with a sprained ankle.
Staley broke his leg in Week 2 and missed the 49ers’ next six games. He returned to the field on Monday but fractured and dislocated a finger in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks. According to Shanahan, Staley underwent surgery on the finger and will “probably be out a couple weeks.”
After playing in all 16 games for five consecutive seasons from 2011-15, Staley has missed at least one game in three of the last four seasons — sitting out 10 games over that span.
As for Kittle, the knee and ankle injuries that kept him out of the Seattle game look like they will keep him off the field in Santa Clara, Calif., again this weekend. Kittle originally sustained the injuries on Halloween, against the Cardinals in Arizona.
The third-year tight end has 46 grabs for 541 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season, after setting a single-season NFL record for tight ends with 1,377 yards last season.
It was originally reported that Shanahan confirmed to Arizona media that Kittle would not play, but the 49ers later clarified Shanahan’s statement to indicate there is a plan in place should the tight end miss the game, but the 49ers are not yet ruling him out.
Breida sustained his injury Monday night. In nine games this season, Breida has 542 yards on 109 carries with a touchdown both rushing and receiving. Raheem Mostert will likely see more work in Breida’s absence.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Gase's job safe for 2020
NFL notebook: Gase's job safe for 2020
New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is sticking with Adam Gase as head coach for the 2020 season.
Johnson said Wednesday he informed the team last week that the franchise had already decided to enter next season with Gase as its head coach. The Jets are 2-7 and in last place in the AFC East.
Gase was hired as head coach prior to the season after being fired by the Miami Dolphins.
–Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will return from a knee injury to start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, barring a setback.
Brissett practiced in full Wednesday after being limited all three days last week and sitting out the Colts’ 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
–The Dolphins plan to have a representative in attendance for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s workout this weekend, coach Brian Flores announced.
The Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons also will be represented, and the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys reportedly will have someone in attendance.
–San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that starting left tackle Joe Staley will miss at least a couple of weeks with a broken finger and that the likelihood of tight end George Kittle playing Sunday against Arizona seems slim.
In addition, running back Matt Breida will reportedly miss one to two weeks because of a sprained ankle.
–Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen sat out practice due to a hamstring injury that has hampered him for three weeks.
Thielen didn’t play Oct. 24 against the Washington Redskins and last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. In between, he started against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 3 but appeared in just seven plays and didn’t catch the lone ball that was thrown his way.
–Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was scheduled to return to Seattle on Wednesday after spending two nights in a Bay Area hospital, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Team owner Jody Allen provided a plane to fly Lockett back to Washington, Schefter said.
Lockett was taken to Stanford Medical Center on Monday night after a contusion on his shin swelled up, leading Seattle’s’ medical staff to fear he had sustained a more serious injury. He was injured during the Seahawks’ overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.
–Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice as the Lions began preparing for a Sunday visit from the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford was held out of last weekend’s game in Chicago after tests on his ailing back revealed that his injury was more serious than previously thought.
–Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is expected to be out “about a month” with an MCL sprain in his knee, NFL Network reported. Coach Dan Quinn told the media that Hooper is a “long shot” to play Sunday at Carolina.
–Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross was cleared to practice and designated to return from injured reserve. He has been sidelined with a shoulder injury he sustained Sept. 30.
–The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers. The former first-round pick (11th overall in 2016) was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, two days after he was benched for what coach Bruce Arians deemed a lack of hustle.
–The New Orleans Saints will be without starting left guard Andrus Peat for six weeks after he had surgery on his broken arm, ESPN reported.
–Cleveland defensive end Olivier Vernon was ruled out of the Browns’ Thursday game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Vernon, 29, is nursing a knee injury that also forced him to miss last week’s game.
–The Browns signed defensive end Bryan Cox, the son of the former three-time Pro Bowl selection by the same name. Linebacker Malik Jefferson was waived to make room on the roster.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks still Super Bowl bargain
Seahawks still Super Bowl bargain
Seattle shocked San Francisco on Monday night, beating the 49ers on a field goal in overtime to throw the NFC playoff picture into complete chaos.
Sportsbooks are still figuring out how to reset the Super Bowl LIV odds. The Seahawks remained a consensus 30-1 shot to win the title in Miami in February according to vegasinsider.com, and Fan Duel on Tuesday morning kept San Francisco at +750, second in the NFC to the New Orleans Saints (+650). Vegasinsider’s consensus model kept the 49ers second overall to the New England Patriots.
New England was listed at 5-2, the 49ers at 9-2 and the Saints and Baltimore Ravens knotted at 6-1.
The Seahawks (now 8-2 overall this season) are idle until a run of three consecutive primetime games against playoff contenders, starting Nov. 24 at Philadelphia before hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Dec. 2. The Vikings are +2000 on Fan Duel’s futures board but ahead of the Seahawks — at 14-1 odds — according to Vegasinsider.
Seattle hosts the 49ers (8-1 record this season) on Dec. 29 to end the regular season. The Seahawks and 49ers entered training camp at +3000 to win the Super Bowl.
Vegasinsider has the Green Bay Packers (10-1 odds) and Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) among its LIV favorites.
The reigning NFC champion Rams are fading and stand at +5500 at Fan Duel.
–Field Level Media
Patriots defense returns to form ahead of facing Texans
Patriots defense returns to form ahead of facing Texans
With their stifling of the Cowboys last Sunday, the New England Patriots pushed their aberrant defensive performance against the Ravens deeper into the recesses of their collective memory.
Prior to surrendering 37 points to Baltimore in their lone loss of the season in Week 9, the Patriots (10-1) had allowed a total of 34 points over the previous four games combined.
In recording consecutive wins over the Eagles and Cowboys, New England allowed 19 total points and seemingly re-established its reputation as the best defense in the NFL, doing so just prior to another stiff test on Sunday night in a visit to face the AFC South-leading Houston Texans (7-4) at NRG Stadium.
There is plenty of nuance baked into any analysis of what makes the Patriots so stout defensively. Yet sometimes, the simplest answer offers the steadiest path to seeking clarity.
“Good players,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “A lot of good players on that group and we’ve played quite a few guys. I’d say 18-20 are involved there with significant play time. But we have good depth and players that have been productive and consistent and good with their assignments and their technique, fundamentals.”
Supporting the theory of the Patriots thriving based on superior depth is the fact that four players have recorded between 40 and 58 tackles this season: linebackers Jamie Collins (58) and Dont’a Hightower (47), and linemen Lawrence Guy and Danny Shelton (40 each). Cornerback Jason McCourty has 39 tackles despite missing the Dallas game with a groin injury.
The New England secondary is anchored by shutdown cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who is making a play for Defensive Player of the Year honors. Gilmore (34 tackles, four interceptions) silenced Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper and is sure to draw the assignment against Texans two-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins (81 receptions for 839 yards and six touchdowns).
“He’s got really good size, length, speed,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said of Gilmore. “Very smart. He’s been playing for a long time. Very instinctive, good ball skills, does a good job of being patient. He’s patient, he never panics, he’s got a lot of confidence in himself.”
Still, even in a relatively down year for the Patriots offensively, quarterback Tom Brady remains the focal point for any opposing defense. New England has struggled with consistency on offense this season, sometimes flashing past brilliance, other times struggling to mount drives.
That fact doesn’t diminish Brady or his effectiveness. O’Brien and Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel have extensive coaching histories with the Patriots, and both enter this game armed with the knowledge of what it takes to disrupt Brady and, by proxy, slow the Patriots.
Countless teams over the years have come to discover that task is much easier said than done.
“Our coaches will do a good job of giving us the right game plan, put us in the right position,” Texans linebacker Brennan Scarlett said. “Obviously they know (Brady) very well and that coaching staff very well. It will be up to us to execute, give him different looks, make sure we’re disguising and not give him answers to the test and we’ll go from there.”
–Field Level Media
Raiders aim for Chiefs in AFC West showdown
Raiders aim for Chiefs in AFC West showdown
A division the Kansas City Chiefs ruled on their terms the past three seasons is now up for grabs as the AFC West chase plays out in the final month of the 2019 season.
The Chiefs (7-4) still face each of their division rivals at home, and they carry a one-game lead. The team in closest pursuit, the Oakland Raiders (6-5), visits on Sunday night.
Kansas City is 24-3 against division opponents since 2015 and has won four straight and 11 of 13 against Oakland.
“The Raiders got to come with it (like) every other team,” said defensive end Frank Clark, who leads the Chiefs with seven tackles for loss. “I’m going to say that and keep saying it.”
Home field not been so kind to the Chiefs, who stand 2-3 in Arrowhead Stadium this season. Coach Andy Reid, however, makes good use of bye weeks, standing 10-1 at home and 17-3 overall when resuming play, and the team was idle last week.
The Chiefs were able to take some time off and as Reid put it, “decompress there a little bit and get healthy.”
The capabilities of quarterback Patrick Mahomes are always foremost among any concerns, but he has shown no ill effects from a dislocated kneecap that kept him out two games and allowed him to heal a tender ankle.
Mahomes, however, is coming off his worst passing performance as a pro in a full game, a 182-yard effort in a Nov. 18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City. Mahomes did add a career-best 59 yards rushing in that victory.
Penalties remain an issue for a Kansas City offense that ranks tied for 23rd in red-zone efficiency.
“We need to make sure we clean that up,” Reid said, “and that’s something we can do. That’s obvious.”
Oakland had a three-game win streak, and an opportunity to tie the Chiefs for the division lead, shattered with a humiliating 34-3 road defeat last Sunday against the New York Jets.
The chance to renew a storied rivalry and tighten the AFC West will be motivation for the Raiders, who grabbed a 10-0 lead after one quarter before crumbling 28-10 to the Chiefs at home on Sept. 15.
“We are going to have to work hard to get Mahomes off the field,” Oakland coach Jon Gruden said. “They’re coming off a bye week. They’ll be fresh as daisies, so it’ll be a great challenge in one of the great places and great rivalries in football. Hopefully it brings out a much better performance in us.”
Oakland will miss Hunter Renfrow. The surging rookie slot receiver is out indefinitely with a rib injury after becoming a third-down favorite of quarterback Derek Carr. Of Renfrow’s 36 receptions, 23 generated first downs.
“It’s going to hurt. I love that guy,” Carr said. “When you have that kind of chemistry, you have a trust for him. Then when you get into games and he keeps making plays, how do you not throw it to him? But it will open things up for other guys to make plays.”
Gaining more production from other receivers will be critical. Josh Jacobs plays a huge role, too. The rookie running back already has 957 rushing yards, and he confronts a Kansas City defense ranked 30th against the rush in what is forecast to be cold, windy conditions.
Raiders center Rodney Hudson continues to deal with an ankle injury, and he did not practice Wednesday.
Speedy Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill tweaked a hamstring against the Chargers but was a full participant Wednesday in practice. So too was defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle). Running back Damien Williams (rib) is questionable.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Stafford says Lions right to sit him on Sunday
NFL notebook: Stafford says Lions right to sit him on Sunday
Matthew Stafford was scratched with a back injury by the Detroit Lions before Sunday’s game at Chicago, and the NFL is looking into when the team knew its quarterback wouldn’t be able to go against the Bears, per multiple reports on Monday.
Stafford was hurt late in the Week 9 loss to Oakland, according to general manager Bob Quinn, and the Lions did list Stafford as limited throughout the week on the official injury report.
But several Lions players told ESPN the team disclosed Saturday that Stafford wouldn’t play. No official status update was given until Stafford was ruled inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Soldier Field.
Stafford said Monday he’s not considering being shut down for the rest of 2019 and felt he made the best decision he could on his status for last week.
–Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman might be out two weeks while tight end Austin Hooper will be sidelined an undetermined length of time after having MRI exams to determine the extent of their injuries, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Freeman initially was diagnosed with a foot sprain following the Falcons’ upset in New Orleans on Sunday, and the ailment is relatively minor, according to Rapoport.
Hooper left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, and the MRI found a sprained medial collateral ligament, per Rapoport. Hooper reportedly will seek a second opinion.
–The Los Angeles Rams have lost center Brian Allen for the rest of the season, while right tackle Rob Havenstein and wide receiver Brandin Cooks were ruled out for their upcoming game against Chicago.
Allen, who has started nine games this season, suffered an MCL injury in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh, coach Sean McVay said.
Havenstein could miss a couple of weeks due to a meniscus injury, while Cooks will miss his second consecutive game after suffering two concussions in October.
–Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be the starter for the rest of the season, interim coach Bill Callahan said.
Haskins, 22, made his first NFL start before the Redskins’ just-completed bye week. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a loss at Buffalo on Nov. 3.
The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Haskins is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no TDs and four interceptions in three appearances. Case Keenum will be Haskins’ backup, with Colt McCoy serving as the No. 3 quarterback.
–Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. No cause of death has been reported.
An All-American at Michigan State, Rogers was selected second overall behind Carson Palmer in the 2003 NFL Draft. He was unable to avoid injuries and off-field trouble, ultimately becoming one of the NFL’s biggest draft busts.
Rogers suffered season-ending collarbone fractures in 2003 and 2004 and was suspended by the league for substance abuse violations in 2005. He was arrested at least six times from 2008-12.
–New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore is week-to-week with a hamstring injury sustained in Sunday’s loss against Atlanta, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
He was holding the back of his left leg upon leaving game during the second quarter in New Orleans and he did not return.
Lattimore, 23, has 38 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception in nine games this season.
–After missing two games with a shoulder injury, Steelers running back James Conner reportedly is on track to return Thursday night in Cleveland.
Conner sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in the waning moments of a victory against Miami on Oct. 28. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the team expects him to play when the Steelers battle the Browns in prime time.
Conner, 24, has 97 carries for 380 yards and four touchdowns this season.
–Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday.
The arthroscopic procedure will allow Williams to return in a few weeks. Williams underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last season and missed two games.
Xavier Su’a-Filo will enter the starting lineup. He has played in six games this season, primarily on special teams.
–The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly gave Brandon Brooks a four-year, $56.2 million extension that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid guard.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the deal, which includes $30 million in guaranteed money for the 30-year-old right guard. Brooks has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two seasons.
Brooks has started 55 of the Eagles’ 57 games since joining the team from the Houston Texans.
–The New York Jets could be without tight end Chris Herndon and right guard Brian Winters for a while.
Winters left Sunday’s victory against the New York Giants after re-dislocating his shoulder, while Herndon departed after fracturing a rib. According to a Jets team reporter, Winters might be done for the season and Herndon will be out for an extended period of time.
Winters, 28, has started nine games this season. Herndon, 23, the Jets’ fourth-round pick in 2018, made his season debut Sunday and caught one pass for 7 yards.
–Field Level Media
Rams can't afford slipup against Cardinals
Rams can't afford slipup against Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams will limp into Arizona on Sunday clinging to slim playoff hopes while facing a Cardinals team that has had its fill of moral victories to this point.
The Rams (6-5) have lost two of their past three games, but what resonates is the 45-6 thumping they took at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
The Los Angeles offense delivered just two second-quarter field goals, and quarterback Jared Goff completed a month of November in which he failed to throw a touchdown pass. A Rams defense that had been solid for well over a month gave up touchdowns on the Ravens’ first six possessions.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, have lost four consecutive games before last week’s bye, including two of the last three to the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers in games in which they were competitive. Arizona (3-7-1) had the lead over the 49ers in their last meeting inside the final two minutes before San Francisco rallied.
The Cardinals have scored at least 25 points in each of their past three games as rookie quarterback Kyler Murray continues to grow. Murray accounted for 217 yards of total offense against a relentless 49ers defense as Arizona got maximum efficiency out of its offense. The Cardinals nearly won despite gaining 176 yards fewer than San Francisco.
With five games to go, the Cardinals are looking to hit the reset button after some promising play.
“We want to treat it like its own season,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Nothing that’s happened before this really matters. It’s all about executing at a high level and playing our best football in these last five (games). …
“We have three at home in a row, and it’s a great opportunity to get some momentum going and try to finish strong.”
Badly damaging the Rams’ playoff hopes would be a prize the Cardinals would enjoy collecting. Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the Rams have seen their offense look nothing like it did in its high-flying 2018 season, although the struggles first appeared in the title game against the Patriots.
Some teams have gone as far as to copy that New England game plan to keep the Rams in check, as both the running game with Todd Gurley and the passing game with Goff have been disappointing. While he was eighth in the league in passer rating at 101.1 last season, Goff is tied for 31st this season at 80.3.
While Goff’s last passing TD came Oct. 27 in a 24-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in London, his last scoring pass in the United States came Oct. 20 at Atlanta.
One sign of hope for the Rams, this week anyway, is a matchup against a Cardinals passing defense that is last in the NFL with 297.5 yards allowed in the air each game. The 29 TD passes they have allowed is also the worst total in the league.
The Los Angeles defense needs to halt a dual-threat quarterback in Murray one week after MVP favorite Lamar Jackson used his dual-threat abilities to rack up 264 yards of total offense against Los Angeles.
“(Murray’s) ability to speed it up and be able to deliver the ball when he sees guys open is really impressive (and shows) just how twitchy he is,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He can make plays in the pocket, out of the pocket, and then you see just what a dynamic runner he is.”
–Field Level Media
Stafford remains uncertain as Cowboys visit Lions
Stafford remains uncertain as Cowboys visit Lions
The Dallas Cowboys have become increasingly reliant on the right arm of Dak Prescott, and for good reason.
Prescott is completing his throws at a career-high 68.3-percent rate. He’s averaging 308.6 yards per game and has already thrown for 18 touchdowns, five shy of his career best for a season.
The Detroit Lions also have an accomplished quarterback having a career season in Matthew Stafford, but his status looks shaky at best as the Lions prepare to host the Cowboys on Sunday. Stafford’s streak of 136 consecutive starts ended when he sat out a 20-13 loss at Chicago last weekend due to broken bones in his back.
Stafford did not practice on Wednesday, and it’s unclear if he will do so later in the week.
The Cowboys (5-4) also lost on Sunday, falling to Minnesota 28-24 despite a big game from Prescott, who passed for 397 yards and three touchdowns. It was his second consecutive three-touchdown performance.
Prescott has completed 40 passes that have gone for 20 or more yards.
“He’s playing with conviction and confidence,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “We’re calling some of those things, trying to give those guys an opportunity to win down the field. Protection has been really good, allowing those routes to develop down the field and for Dak to see them. All of that contributes to it, and those big plays matter.”
Lions coach Matt Patricia has noticed on film that Prescott has also become a smarter quarterback.
“He’s doing a great job at the line of scrimmage,” Patricia said. “He’s changing plays, he’s making audibles, he’s making adjustments based on what he’s seeing from the defense. His post-snap read of a coverage is a lot better. He’s doing a really good job of deciphering some of those looks he’s getting and really taking advantage of the skill players he has out there.”
Top target Amari Cooper sliced through the Minnesota secondary for 11 catches, 147 yards and a touchdown. But the Cowboys didn’t have good balance, as Ezekiel Elliott was held to 47 yards on 20 carries, snapping a streak of three straight 100-yard games. Elliott, who received a record contract extension just prior to the season opener, is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns.
Detroit’s offense can be dynamic when its top players are healthy, but that’s not the case. Not only is Stafford injured, but top running back Kerryon Johnson is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Ty Johnson sustained a concussion against the Bears, which leaves the Lions with the combination of Paul Perkins and J.D. McKissic in the backfield.
Jeff Driskel started in place of Stafford in Chicago and passed for 269 yards and a 47-yard touchdown to Kenny Golladay. He was also intercepted once, sacked twice and scrambled for 37 yards.
“I was really pleased with Jeff and the way he played in the game,” Patricia said.
Golladay has made the most of his 38 receptions, averaging 18.3 yards per catch while scoring eight touchdowns.
“He makes a lot of plays down the field,” Garrett said. “He’s big, he’s athletic, he’s talented, and he’s very good at going up and getting the football.”
The Lions (3-5-1) have lost five of their last six games, with all but one decided by seven points or fewer.
“These games have all been really competitive, really tough mentally and physically,” Patricia said. “Our guys are doing a great job of grinding all the way through that. There are a lot of situations where we’ve seen teams in the past that just mentally can’t do that every single week. Each game is coming down to maybe one or two plays.”
For the Cowboys, the offensive line is banged up. Three starters missed Wednesday’s practice — guards Zack Martin (back, ankle, elbow) and Connor Williams (knee) and right tackle La’el Collins (knee, back). Williams underwent minor knee surgery and won’t play Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Titans, Colts square off, hoping to catch Texans
Titans, Colts square off, hoping to catch Texans
After falling out of a first-place tie in the AFC South last week with a Thursday night loss at Houston, the Indianapolis Colts will try to accomplish two objectives with a Sunday win against the Titans: Stay in the hunt, and keep Tennessee from drawing closer to the front-running Texans.
At 6-5, Indianapolis is even with the Titans in the division, one game behind Houston. With the Texans hosting 10-1 New England on Sunday night, the odds are decent that the winner of this game could be tied for first place with four games left.
That would be an interesting proposition for both teams, but particularly so for Tennessee. The Titans play Houston twice in the season’s final three weeks. But Titans coach Mike Vrabel isn’t terribly concerned with the future, only with cracking the Colts’ code.
Indianapolis has beaten Tennessee in 14 of the teams’ past 16 matchups, including a 19-17 victory in Week 2 at Nashville.
“I don’t think whatever we have done against them before I was here or while I have been here is going to have much bearing on the game on Sunday,” Vrabel said. “The focus is going to be on this Colts team, our team here trying to go on the road against a division opponent. And the chance to get to 7-5 is the most important thing.”
Tennessee routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-20 last week, blowing open a 7-3 game by scoring four touchdowns in six snaps in the third quarter. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, playing to a 155.8 passer rating.
Tannehill has pumped up the Titans’ attack since taking over for Marcus Mariota after a Week 6 loss in Denver. Tennessee has averaged 29.4 points per game with Tannehill at the controls.
“Guys made plays for him (on Sunday),” Vrabel said of Tannehill’s performance. “We ran the football, and the quarterback was decisive.”
While the Titans rolled, Indianapolis endured a tough 20-17 loss to the Texans despite doing most of the things it wanted to. The Colts controlled the ball for more than 33 minutes, getting 104 rushing yards and a touchdown from Jonathan Williams, and led 17-13 in the fourth quarter.
However, DeAndre Hopkins’ second touchdown catch early in the fourth was a score Indianapolis couldn’t overcome. And the Colts could be more short-handed for this game than they were last week. Tight end Eric Ebron (ankle) is out for the year, leading rusher Marlon Mack (hand) is out for a second straight week, and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Hilton, who played only 25 snaps at Houston, is hopeful that three extra days of rest will allow him to shoulder a bigger load in a key game.
“Hopefully, he can progress during the week, and then we’ll see what kind of load he can handle on Sunday,” Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said.
The Colts were hoping to get back wide receiver Devin Funchess from a clavicle injury that has kept him out since Week 1, but Reich ruled him out for this week. Funchess could return for a Week 14 contest at Tampa Bay.
–Field Level Media
Tampa Bay targets running game against Jacksonville
Tampa Bay targets running game against Jacksonville
Tampa Bay running backs Ronald Jones II and Peyton Barber figure to be fighting one another for carries on Sunday.
That’s because the Buccaneers are visiting Jacksonville in a battle of 4-7 teams, and stopping the run isn’t a specialty of the Jaguars.
Jacksonville has allowed more than 200 rushing yards in each of its past three games — losing each contest, each against division rivals — and is giving up an average of 233 during the span.
The Jaguars rank 29th in the NFL in rushing defense (142.3 yards per game) and defensive coordinator Todd Wash is well aware that improvement is needed quickly.
“We just have to do a better job of executing, and then when we get in position to make plays, we have to make plays,” Wash told reporters.
Jacksonville allowed 219 rushing yards in last week’s 42-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. That followed giving up 264 to the Indianapolis Colts and 216 to the Houston Texans.
Earlier in the season, the Jaguars allowed 285 to the Carolina Panthers.
Only time will tell if the modest rushing outputs for Jones (team-best 474 yards) and Barber (352) grow substantially on Sunday, but the Buccaneers do know they need to cut down on their turnovers. They lead the NFL with 27 giveaways.
Specifically, quarterback Jameis Winston needs to trim his miscues. He has thrown a league-worst 20 interceptions and that is overshadowing his streak of six straight 300-yard games.
“It’s really been us stopping us,” Winston told reporters. “We have the utmost confidence in our offense every single week, but we just have to do our job to give us a chance to win and not beat ourselves.”
Winston ranks second in the NFL with 3,391 passing yards and third with 22 touchdown passes. Wideouts Chris Godwin (1,071 receiving yards) and Mike Evans (1,043) are two of the only three NFL players to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season so far, with Michael Thomas (1,242) of the New Orleans Saints being the other.
Godwin was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after having seven catches for a career-best 184 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 35-22 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons.
Godwin understands he will be a marked man this Sunday by a Jacksonville unit that ranks 10th in passing defense (222.3 yards per game).
“What the defense does to try to stop our offense is up to them,” Godwin told reporters. “It’s our job to combat it and do what we can to make plays whenever the ball comes our way.”
While the season has been disappointing for the Buccaneers, it has been even more of a downer for the Jaguars.
Jacksonville reached the AFC Championship two seasons ago and expected to rebound from last year’s dismal 5-11 campaign. But instead the Jaguars are floundering and en route to missing the playoffs for the 11th time in 12 seasons.
Executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin declined to give coach Doug Marrone (20-25 in three-plus seasons in Jacksonville) a vote of confidence on Wednesday during his first time speaking to the media in seven months. Coughlin did express his disappointment over the underachieving campaign.
“We know as an organization that we’ve put ourselves in a hole this season and, specifically, not performed as we had planned in the second half of the last three divisional games,” Coughlin said. “I offer no excuses. … It’s important to keep in mind that we have five games to play and we are committed to do our very best to prepare, to practice and to put ourselves in the best possible position to win five games, one game at a time.”
One positive for the Jaguars has been the season of running back Leonard Fournette, who had injury and attitude troubles last year while rushing for just 439 yards. Fournette needs 49 yards to reach 1,000 for the second time in three NFL seasons.
Jacksonville has won four of the past five meetings.
–Field Level Media
With hopes squandered, Chargers, Broncos meet again
With hopes squandered, Chargers, Broncos meet again
Two teams with high aspirations in September are now trying to figure out how to play out a disappointing season.
The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, looking for something positive and a measure of revenge. The Broncos beat the Chargers 20-13 in Week 4 to give head coach Vic Fangio his first win. It also started a downward spiral for L.A.
The Chargers, coming off a 12-4 campaign and a return to the postseason in 2018, are stumbling through a tough stretch that has all but knocked them out of playoff consideration. Los Angeles (4-7) has lost five of its last seven games — starting with the loss to Denver — and veteran quarterback Philip Rivers is turning the ball over at an alarming rate.
Rivers has 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, plus two lost fumbles, on the season for an offense that hasn’t been able to generate much. Only once in the first 11 games has a running back rushed for more than 100 yards, and the Chargers haven’t topped 30 points in a game all season. They’ve been held to 20 or fewer in seven games.
Despite those numbers, linebacker Thomas Davis says the defense is to blame despite ranking fifth in yards allowed per game (317.5) this season.
“Our record says we haven’t played well enough,” Davis told The Los Angeles Times. “That’s the ultimate thing that determines how we’ve played as a defense. The offense has put up enough points for us to be more successful.
“We just haven’t figured it out for four quarters. We’ve played extremely well at times, and other times we’ve been inconsistent. If we do a better job in certain situations, our record could be much, much better.”
The defense could get back All-Pro safety Derwin James this week, after he was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday and has been practicing in his return from foot surgery.
Whether or not James plays, the unit will get a chance to shut down another struggling offense in Denver. The Broncos (3-8) are 29th in scoring (15.9 points per game) and have moved on from Joe Flacco (on IR) at quarterback to Brandon Allen, who has struggled in the last two games.
Now second-round rookie Drew Lock appears on track to make his NFL debut Sunday, after taking the majority of reps in practice this week. Fangio said a starter will be determined late in the week.
“When you don’t win games, it’s always hard (to keep your spot) and obviously, he’s a second-round pick so they want to see what he can do,” Allen said Wednesday. “They’ll up his reps and give him a chance.”
Part of Allen’s struggles has been who the Broncos have played — and where. Two weeks ago, Denver lost in Minnesota after holding a 20-0 halftime lead. Last week in Buffalo, the Bills held Allen to 82 yards passing and the team to 134 yards of total offense, its lowest total in a game since 1992.
The defense has kept the Broncos in most games despite losing linebacker Bradley Chubb to a torn ACL early in the season. Linebackers Von Miller (knee), Alexander Johnson (knee) and Josey Jewell (ankle) as well defensive lineman Shelby Harris (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Fangio hasn’t ruled any of the players out for Sunday’s game.
A loss would give Denver its third straight losing season for the first time in more than 40 years.
The Chargers had all players present at Wednesday’s practice. Offensive tackles Russell Okung (groin) and Sam Tevi (knee) were limited after each missed the last few games.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks' OT field goal ends 49ers' perfect run
Seahawks' OT field goal ends 49ers' perfect run
Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired in overtime Monday night, allowing the visiting Seattle Seahawks to hand the San Francisco 49ers their first defeat of the season, 27-24.
After rookie 49ers kicker Chase McLaughlin missed a potential game-winning 47-yarder in the extra session, Russell Wilson set up Myers’ heroics with an 18-yard run into San Francisco territory.
The win allowed the Seahawks (8-2), unbeaten on the road this season at 5-0, to move within a half-game of the first-place 49ers (8-1) in the NFC West.
San Francisco had been the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten team.
In a mistake-filled game that featured defensive touchdowns by linemen Jadaveon Clowney of the Seahawks and DeForest Buckner of the 49ers, San Francisco’s McLaughlin, signed earlier in the week off the scrap heap to replace injured Robbie Gould, forced the overtime when he made his third field goal, a 47-yarder with one second left in regulation.
The score matched a 46-yarder by Myers to 1:45 to go.
The 49ers trailed 21-10 early in the fourth quarter before Buckner’s 12-yard fumble return, a two-point conversion pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Kendrick Bourne and a 39-yard field goal by McLaughlin produced a tie with 6:21 to play.
Buckner’s momentum-swinging play capped a wild sequence in which Wilson, in the process of being sacked by Arik Armstead and K’Waun Williams, bobbled the ball into the hands of his teammate, guard Germain Ifedi.
The offensive lineman attempted to advance the ball but was stripped by Fred Warner and fumbled, with Buckner picking it up and racing 12 yards for a touchdown with 12:12 remaining.
The 49ers then forced a punt on Seattle’s next possession, after which the NFC West leaders drove 48 yards in eight plays to set up McLaughlin’s second field goal.
Clowney’s touchdown came in a more conventional manner. He scooped up a rolling football after a sack by Jarran Reed had forced a Garoppolo fumble and took it 10 yards for Seattle’s first score with 2:51 remaining in the half.
The 49ers built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 43-yard field goal by McLaughlin and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Bourne.
Down 10-7 at the half, the Seattle grabbed a 21-10 lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard pass from Wilson to tight end Jacob Hollister and a 1-yard plunge by Chris Carson.
Wilson finished 24 of 34 for 232 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 53 yards on six carries.
Carson was the game’s leading rusher with 89 yards on 25 attempts.
Garoppolo went 24 of 46 for 248 yards, also with one TD and one interception.
San Francisco’s Deebo Samuels had eight catches for a game-high 112 yards.
–Field Level Media
Ravens' Jackson, 49ers' D collide in heavyweight bout
Ravens' Jackson, 49ers' D collide in heavyweight bout
Two teams trying hard to focus on the present and not upon a possible Super Bowl meeting will collide in a regular-season showdown when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The interconference titanic pits the top team in the NFC (the 10-1 49ers) against the hottest team in the AFC (the 9-2 Ravens) in a game that won’t guarantee anything for the winner, but figures to create a potential problem for the loser.
With five games remaining, the 49ers began the week one game ahead of Seattle (9-2) in the NFC West and also one up on New Orleans (9-2) for the top seed in the conference.
The Niners still play both on the road this year, with a fall from the top all the way down to a wild-card spot still a realistic possibility for a team that opened the season 8-0.
Little has gone wrong for the 49ers this season, but one thing they’ve struggled with has been mobile quarterbacks. Their lone loss came against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, while they needed big offensive games to narrowly overcome Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals twice in the last four weeks.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan observed earlier this week that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is different — and not in a good way for the 49ers defense.
“He’s a running back when he has the ball,” Shanahan explained. “The other two guys (Wilson and Murray), they can make a lot of plays with their legs and stuff, but eventually, they are going to slide and things like that. This guy, he’s a running back out there, and a quarterback when he’s throwing, but he can run hard. You’ve got to bring him down. He can take the hits, and he also can deliver them.”
As noted, Jackson can throw, too. He’s averaging 220.6 passing yards per game, compared to the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo’s 248.3, and his 24 passing touchdowns are four more (20) than Garoppolo.
And then there’s the rushing, where Jackson (876 yards, six TDs) has outdistanced the 49ers’ leading rusher (Matt Breida, 542 yards) by more than 30 yards a game while equaling San Francisco’s top scoring back (Tevin Coleman, six TDs).
Jackson has been sacked just 20 times all season, but this week finds himself up against a Nick Bosa-led unit that got to Murray seven times in their two meetings and Wilson five times. Throw in last week’s five sacks against the elusive Aaron Rodgers in a 37-8 shellacking, and that’s 17 in the last four games alone.
If the Ravens, who have won seven in a row, are worried, they’re not showing it. Safety Earl Thomas, a former 49ers rival as a member of the Seahawks earlier in his career, made headlines this week when putting his new team on a pedestal above all other teams, including the 49ers.
“You think the 49ers are going to the Super Bowl?” Thomas blurted to reporters. “It could be. Let’s see … When the Super Bowl comes, whoever we play, they’re going to be in trouble.”
At the start of Week 12, the road to the Super Bowl in the AFC went through New England (10-1) even though the Patriots have a head-to-head loss to Baltimore.
A Ravens loss to the 49ers could double the gap.
A 49ers-Ravens Super Bowl wouldn’t be the first. In the historic duel between brothers Jim and John Harbaugh in February of 2013, Baltimore prevailed 34-31.
The 49ers have won the only head-to-head since, 25-20 at home in October of 2015, narrowing their all-time deficit to 4-2 in the series. They’ve never won at Baltimore.
–Field Level Media
Third-string QB likely to start for Lions vs. Bears
Third-string QB likely to start for Lions vs. Bears
The Detroit Lions probably would prefer to hide rather than have their warts exposed to a national television audience on Thanksgiving Day.
The nation is likely to see Detroit’s third-string quarterback make his NFL debut against the visiting Chicago Bears.
The Lions have lost four straight, and longtime starter Matthew Stafford has been ruled out of his fourth consecutive game due to a back injury. His replacement, Jeff Driskel, is dealing with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable.
ESPN reported Wednesday that the Lions will give the start to David Blough. The 24-year-old out of Purdue has yet to throw an NFL pass.
Detroit coach Matt Patricia said of his quarterbacks, “They’re a very competitive group, so they like to out-compete each other even with the preparation part of it. I think Blough falls right in line with those other two guys as far as the prep part of it.”
There is currently no backup behind Blough on the roster or practice squad. Tight end Logan Thomas, a former quarterback, would likely be the emergency option if Blough is hurt.
Driskel has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions in his three starts. Three of those picks came against Washington last week, including one in the final minute that led to the Redskins’ game-winning field goal.
Losing to Washington has increased the heat on second-year coach Patricia, who has a 9-17-1 record after the Lions plucked him from Bill Belichick’s New England staff.
“We’re fighting every single week to try to go out and do our best and make sure we’re putting ourselves in a position where we can have that opportunity to win,” Patricia said. “I also know that this is a process. I know there’s a lot in play here that we’re going through, and we’re trying to build, and we’re trying to do the best we can to improve and get better.”
The Lions (3-7-1) have lost their past two Thanksgiving Day games, including a 23-16 decision to the Bears last season.
Chicago (5-6) also won 20-13 when the two teams met in the Windy City earlier this month. Driskel made his first start that afternoon and threw a touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay. The Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes, however.
That was one of the few bright spots this season for the Bears, whose season has been equally as disappointing. They edged the New York Giants 19-14 on Sunday but still trail NFC North leaders Green Bay and Minnesota by three games with five remaining.
Trubisky passed for a touchdown and ran for another against the Giants but was also picked off twice.
The Bears offense had its best moments in a no-huddle look and that’s something coach Matt Nagy plans to continue on Thursday.
“We’ve really done it for a lot of the season,” Nagy said. “That’s stuff we look into. There’s pros and cons to it. It’s good when it works but when it doesn’t work, you’ve got to be careful of that. … Mitch feels comfortable in that and I think the offense does, too, so we definitely want to keep that going.”
Another positive development is the play of wideout Anthony Miller, who has 12 receptions for 131 yards over the last two games. He’s providing a solid second option to Allen Robinson (63 receptions, 764 yards, four TDs).
“I thought he grew (against the Giants),” Nagy said of Miller. “He’s already a good route runner but he’s become a good route runner at the right time.”
–Field Level Media
Banged-up Rams lose C Allen (MCL) for season
Banged-up Rams lose C Allen (MCL) for season
The Los Angeles Rams have lost center Brian Allen for the rest of the season, while right tackle Rob Havenstein and wide receiver Brandin Cooks have already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
Allen, a second-year pro who has started nine games this season, suffered an MCL injury in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Sean McVay said Monday. Allen was a 2018 fourth-round pick out of Michigan State.
Havenstein could miss a couple of weeks due to a meniscus injury, while Cooks will miss his second consecutive game after suffering two concussions in October. Cooks, 26, had at least three previous concussions in the NFL before this season.
Austin Blythe moved from guard to center to replace Allen on Sunday, with Austin Corbett likely to enter the starting lineup this week at guard. David Edwards stepped in for Havenstein on Sunday, with Bobby Evans another possibility at right tackle.
The Rams (5-4) host the Bears (4-5) on Sunday night.
–Field Level Media
Packers add OT Veldheer after injury to Bulaga
Packers add OT Veldheer after injury to Bulaga
The Green Bay Packers claimed retired veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer off waivers from the New England Patriots on Wednesday as insurance in case injured right tackle Bryan Bulaga’s return is delayed.
On Tuesday, New England released Veldheer, who announced his retirement in May just a week after signing with the Patriots. Though he didn’t play a game with the Patriots and was on the reserve/retired list, Veldheer reportedly is “in shape” and has been looking to be a late-season addition to a team in need of an offensive lineman.
A nine-year veteran, Veldheer started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer has made 113 career starts in 118 games, with the majority at left tackle.
Bulaga sustained a right knee injury in the Packers’ 37-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He didn’t practice Wednesday and is expected to be out at least through Green Bay’s road game against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Though former undrafted free agent Alex Light replaced Bulaga against the 49ers, Packers coach Matt LaFleur plans to consider various options.
“We’ll look at everything,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “Our goal is just to put our best five out there, and we’ll go from there. And we’ll take the week to figure that out.”
–Field Level Media
Browns, Steelers downplay melee, focus on game
Browns, Steelers downplay melee, focus on game
Going into a rematch just 17 days after their first meeting, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are desperate for a win. That’s not the only point on which they would agree.
The bitter AFC North rivals are vowing to look past an ugly incident in the first meeting and not get caught up in retribution, retaliation, etc.
“We’ve got to stay together, stay composed,” Browns running back Nick Chubb said.
In the final minute of Cleveland’s 21-7 win on Nov. 14, emotions took over, and a melee broke out after Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled the helmet off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it at him, hitting him in the head.
Garrett and Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey will miss Sunday’s game because of suspensions stemming from the brawl, and there were several fines issued totaling over $750,000.
Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was limited in midweek practice because of a groin injury but seems likely to play, said he has learned from earlier experiences and won’t be carrying a grudge.
“In my eyes, it’s just another football game,” he said. “We all know what’s at stake and what we’ve got to do. And this week that’s beating Pittsburgh.”
The Steelers offered a back-at-you.
“I think the game matters more than all the talk,” Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro, who was fined for what he says was being a peacemaker, said of any carryover.
Cleveland (5-6) has won three straight and with a win would pull even with Pittsburgh (6-5), sweep the season series, reach .500 and keep alive slim hopes for a wild-card spot.
“It’s good to be playing a meaningful game against Pittsburgh in December. … We’re trying to build on what we’ve done the past couple weeks,” Browns guard Joel Bitonio said.
The Browns are relatively healthy, although tackle Greg Robinson was put in concussion protocol, and his status is unclear.
The Steelers have won five of their past six games — the loss to the Browns the lone exception — and find themselves in a dilemma on offense.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin announced Devlin “Duck” Hodges as the starter for the rematch. The third-stringer recently has outplayed Rudolph.
In addition, top Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster — who passed concussion protocol but is still battling a knee issue — and top running back James Conner (shoulder) weren’t practicing as of midweek.
Rudolph stepped in after Ben Roethlisberger had season-ending elbow surgery. Hodges was forced to play when Rudolph got a concussion. But even after he got healthy, Rudolph wasn’t as effective as the Steelers had hoped.
In the team’s past 28 possessions led by Rudolph, there have been two touchdown drives, five interceptions and 14 punts.
Hodges stepped in in relief last week and sparked Pittsburgh to a 16-10 comeback win at Cincinnati. In his three appearances, including one start, he is 27 of 40 passing for 318 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Even with a lot on the line, and the spotlight aimed at him, Hodges sheds nerves like, well, water off a duck’s back.
“I go out there with a lot of confidence, a lot of energy. I just try to go out there and slow everything down, enjoy the game and have fun,” Hodges said. “A lot of it is that I don’t have anything to lose. I was undrafted. … And I’ve always been calm.
“(My teammates) know I can get the job done, and I know I can. Just try and go do it.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Falcons RB Freeman, TE Hooper to miss time
Report: Falcons RB Freeman, TE Hooper to miss time
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman could miss about two weeks with a foot sprain, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Freeman, who underwent an MRI exam on Monday, was injured in the Falcons’ 26-9 upset in New Orleans on Sunday. So, too, was Austin Hooper, whose 56 catches are tied for the most in the league among tight ends.
Hooper suffered an MCL sprain, according to Rapoport, who added that Hooper will get a second opinion Tuesday after Monday’s MRI to determine how long he will be out.
Freeman, 27, rushed 10 times for 38 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards and did not play in the second half against the Saints. He has rushed for 371 yards and no touchdowns in nine starts this season, adding 38 catches for 282 yards and three scores.
Atlanta (2-7) plays at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and is home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 24.
Backup Brian Hill would be in line to start Sunday if Freeman can’t go. Hill, 24, rushed for 61 yards on 20 carries and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass against New Orleans.
Hooper, 25, has 56 receptions for 608 yards in nine games. He leads the Falcons with six touchdown grabs.
Veteran Luke Stocker, 31, is the No. 2 tight end on Atlanta’s roster. Primarily a blocker, he has six catches for 34 yards this season.
–Field Level Media
Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins
Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The Eagles fell to 5-6 and remained one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East following a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. After moving to 5-4, the Eagles have since dropped close games to the New England Patriots and Dolphins.
Quarterback Carson Wentz committed four turnovers in the loss to Seattle — two interceptions and two lost fumbles — the first four-turnover game since he joined the Eagles in 2016. Wentz also injured his throwing hand, though X-rays came back negative.
“I think we just have to keep two hands on the ball in the pocket when we start to feel pressure,” Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said of Wentz. “Obviously, he’s really good in escaping, but being able to keep two hands on the ball, protect it against your chest, lock it up until you do break out in the clear, get out of the pocket.”
The Eagles were competitive in the past two games despite being undermanned on both sides of the ball. All signs point to the return of tackle Lane Johnson and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor against the Dolphins. Starting running back Jordan Howard remains up in the air due to a stinger, while tight end Zach Ertz missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.
Regardless of the personnel, the Eagles’ offense must play a cleaner game to get back in the playoff race.
“There won’t be any of that,” left tackle Jason Peters said of players pointing fingers and possible unrest. “Not in our locker room. Not while I am here. We’ll keep all the guys together, rally around each other and just go forward.”
The reeling Dolphins lost their first seven games, rallied to beat the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts and then dropped their last two games against the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns, both by 17 points.
The Dolphins’ offense was similar to the Eagles on Sunday in that it scuffled for most of the game. The Dolphins had only 7 total yards in the first quarter and were called for four pass interference penalties — three in the first half — in the 41-24 loss to the Browns.
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did toss a pair of touchdowns and ran for another, but he also threw two interceptions. Too many drives stalled because of penalties and miscues.
“I’ve got to continue to do a better job,” Fitzpatrick said. “Overall, we need more consistency, and that starts with me.”
The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick — who played through right forearm and shoulder injuries in the loss — will continue to compete despite the disappointing season. It’s the only way he knows how to play.
“I just want to show them, every single play, whether we’re up by 28 or down by 28, I’m going to give it everything I have and continue to try to put the team in the best position to win,” Fitzpatrick said, referring to his kids. “I’m hoping that rubs off on them a little bit, whether it’s football or life.”
The Dolphins fell behind 28-0 against Cleveland, but head coach Brian Flores said he didn’t consider switching from Fitzpatrick to Josh Rosen.
“I think we have to keep the score competitive, and it wasn’t that way,” Flores said. “We’ve got to play better across the board.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Lions' Blough to start at QB vs. Bears
Report: Lions' Blough to start at QB vs. Bears
Though Detroit quarterback Jeff Driskel is listed as questionable for the Lions’ Thursday game against the visiting Chicago Bears, rookie David Blough is expected to get the start, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Driskel, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Blough, a 24-year-old who was undrafted out of Purdue, has yet to throw an NFL pass.
Driskel, 26, has thrown for 685 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in three games this season. He has rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (3-7-1).
Detroit’s regular quarterback, Matthew Stafford, was already ruled out for a fourth consecutive contest due to hip and back injuries.
Aside from Stafford, Driskel and Blough, there are no other quarterbacks on the roster. Logan Thomas, now a tight end, was a quarterback at Virginia Tech from 2010-13 and for his first few years in the NFL.
The Lions also will play without cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), wide receiver Marvin Hall (foot) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin (ribs). They placed the questionable tag on defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive end Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (knee), tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) and safety Tracy Walker (knee).
The Bears (5-6) ruled out tight ends Ben Braunecker (concussion) and Adam Shaheen (foot), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle), defensive back Sherrick McManis (groin) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow).
–Field Level Media
Flu bug forces 8 Patriots (5 starters) to miss practice
Flu bug forces 8 Patriots (5 starters) to miss practice
If anyone can beat the New England Patriots down the regular-season stretch, maybe it’s the flu bug.
Eight players missed practice due to illness on Wednesday, including five starters — All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Patrick Chung, linebackers Jamie Collins Sr. and Dont’a Hightower, and left tackle Isaiah Wynn (left tackle).
Also missing practice because they were ill were cornerback Joejuan Williams, tight end Ryan Izzo and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.
The outbreak reportedly is the worst case of the flu during Bill Belichick’s coaching tenure.
“This is probably, for me, in my 10 years here, the most guys I’ve seen just be gone from being sick,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said after practice, the first in preparation for a game at the Houston Texans on Sunday. “No injuries or anything, we just had guys come in and you look in their eyes and you could just tell they were just out of it. Hopefully, a day at home and meds and rest can help guys out.”
Starting offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who was also ill on the Friday before last Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, was limited in practice Wednesday.
“We’re all working together on this — the player, the medical staff and the coaching staff,” Belichick said about the decision to let Cannon play. “Unless the player is cleared medically, there’s no conversation to be had. If the player is cleared medically, then it enters into some element of a coaching, player conversation. As I said, each one is different, and we just try to do the best we can.”
After improving to 10-1 with a hard-fought 13-9 victory over the visiting Cowboys in the wind and the rain, the Patriots were encouraged by Belichick to do anything they can to get healthy for this week’s game against the Houston Texans.
“As coach would say, we have to stay germ free,” captain and veteran wide receiver Matthew Slater said. “It is the season.”
Another team captain, linebacker Elandon Roberts, said: “And if you do feel a certain way, say something so you don’t try to hold it in, try to fight through it, and get everyone else sick around you.”
It wasn’t all bad news for the Patriots at practice, though. Receiver Phillip Dorsett II, who missed Sunday’s game, reported that he is out of the concussion protocol, saying “I’m just happy to be back.”
–Field Level Media
Jets look for 4th straight win at Cincinnati
Jets look for 4th straight win at Cincinnati
Nobody in the NFL can really understand what it’s like to be the Cincinnati Bengals right now.
But the New York Jets have a pretty good idea what it’s like to be in such a desperate position — and know they don’t want to return there anytime soon, especially Sunday, when New York looks to extend its winning streak to four games with a visit to the winless Bengals.
The Jets continued surging with a stunning 34-3 upset of the visiting Oakland Raiders last Sunday. The host Bengals remained the lone NFL team without a win by falling at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10.
The win was the third in a row for the Jets (4-7), who have used a dominant defense and an opportunistic offense to salvage something from a once-disastrous season.
The Jets have scored 34 points in each of the last three games, a span in which they’ve scored two defensive touchdowns while forcing five turnovers and collecting 13 sacks. Second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, fully recovered from his September bout with mononucleosis, has thrown for seven touchdowns and just one interception over the three games while posting a passer rating of 117.2.
The surge has generated some quiet playoff chatter about the Jets, who are two games out of a wild-card spot in a conference that could yield a 9-7 playoff team. Of course, just three weeks ago, New York was 1-7 and fresh off a loss to the then-winless Miami Dolphins, so head coach Adam Gase isn’t worried about his team overlooking Cincinnati.
“We’re 4-7, we were 1-7 not long ago,” Gase said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re going on the road in the NFL. Those games are never easy games to be part of. Weather’s probably not going to be great. We’ve got to be wired in, we’ve got to make sure that we bring our ‘A’ game.”
An ‘A’ game has been elusive for the Bengals, who broke the franchise record for most consecutive losses to open a season last week. The Jets’ recent surge provides some inspiration to Cincinnati, which has held a lead in eight games and has either led or tied a game in the fourth quarter five times.
“It just takes that first win,” first-year Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. “You get that win, you get your mojo back a little bit and get going. And now they’re on a roll, three-game winning streak. And nobody would have said that three weeks ago, probably.”
The Bengals will look to a familiar face to help them get over the hump. Ninth-year quarterback Andy Dalton, whose tenure with the team seemed to end when he was benched for rookie Ryan Finley following Week 8, was re-named the starter this week after the Finley-directed offense scored just 33 points in three games.
“I have no idea what’s going to happen moving forward,” Dalton said. “I’m just worried about these next five (games).”
Darnold was a notable addition to the Jets’ injury report Wednesday with knee and left thumb issues, though he was a full participant in practice and is on pace to play Sunday. Cornerback Darryl Roberts, who has missed the last two games, was a limited participant Wednesday and is expected to return Sunday.
For the Bengals, Dalton’s longtime top target, wide receiver A.J. Green, has been out all season with an ankle injury and sat out practice once again Wednesday.
–Field Level Media
Panthers bid to snap three-game skid vs. Redskins
Panthers bid to snap three-game skid vs. Redskins
The Carolina Panthers need to get well in a hurry, and it could be an ideal time with the Washington Redskins visiting for Sunday afternoon’s game in Charlotte, N.C.
Carolina (5-6) has lost three games in a row heading into its encounter with the Redskins, who are fresh off a rare win.
“We’re still in it, believe it or not,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “We’ve got a Washington team that’s coming off a victory, so we’ve got to go out to play to our abilities.”
The Redskins (2-9) defeated the Detroit Lions on Sunday for a rare bright spot in an otherwise challenging season, yet they’re enjoying a good vibe around the team.
Washington will bid to win consecutive games for the first time since emerging victorious in three straight in Weeks 6-8 of the 2018 season.
“I challenge the team every week,” Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan said, noting the team has more to accomplish. “I think the message was really clear that we needed to start fast, play harder, play faster than what we have been done.”
Washington rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins has yet to record a road victory, so Sunday’s game represents an opportunity to do just that.
Haskins received plenty of criticism for the distraction caused by a taking a late-game selfie with fans with time still on the clock.
Callahan said that situation has been addressed and it created a learning moment for Haskins. It also seemed to be a primary talking point involving Haskins leading up to the Carolina game, but his on-field performances might be evolving.
“I think he performed under pressure,” Callahan said. “That’s the exciting dynamic part about his play.”
There’s a matter of Haskins connecting more frequently with open receivers.
“I don’t think he’s far off at all,” Callahan said. “I think there’s a matter of more experience and going back to his fundamental techniques.”
Haskins had a slight wrist injury in the Detroit game, but he said that’s not an issue.
“There is nothing wrong with it,” Haskins said Wednesday. “Everything came back good. Ready to go.”
Carolina needs young players to emerge with more consistency if it’s going to make a bid to return to the playoffs.
“We’re through the process of their growth, and it’s time to play,” Rivera said. “We’ll see from here.”
Carolina is below .500 for the first time since a four-game winning streak followed two losses to open the season.
The Panthers received a strong outing in Sunday’s 34-31 loss to New Orleans from quarterback Kyle Allen, so perhaps that will ease some of the scrutiny that has fallen on him since it was announced that Cam Newton won’t return this season.
“Kyle learns,” Rivera said. “He very seldom makes the same mistake twice. I think he gets it. He understands, ‘Let’s correct things and not make the same mistake twice.’ I just think the more reps he gets and the more opportunities he gets, the more he’s going to grow as a football player.”
While the emotional toll of the loss to the Saints could linger for the Panthers, the physical condition of the team is a concern as well. Defensive tackle Dontari Poe (quad) and offensive guard Greg Van Roten (foot) went on injured reserve Wednesday. The Panthers replenished the roster by signing defensive linemen Woodrow Hamilton IV and Stacy McGee.
Hamilton was with the Panthers in the preseason, while McGee played the past two seasons with the Redskins before his March release. Earlier in the week, offensive lineman Garrett McGhin was signed from Carolina’s practice squad to the active roster.
The Redskins have issues as well, with veteran linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in the concussion protocol. He might miss a game for the first time in his eight-year career.
The Redskins have the lowest-ranked offense in the NFL with 253.4 total yards per game.
Washington’s third-down defense is the worst in the league, though cornerback Quinton Dunbar has a team-high four interceptions. Cornerback Josh Norman, the team’s highest-paid player, will be a backup for the second straight week, with Fabian Moreau starting.
The Redskins have won eight of 14 all-time meetings, including the most-recent clash last year by a 23-17 decision at home that ended the Panthers’ five-game win streak in the series.
–Field Level Media
Packers eye rebound vs. skidding Giants
Packers eye rebound vs. skidding Giants
The Green Bay Packers, coming off a humbling, blowout loss at San Francisco, have a chance to get well on Sunday against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Giants have lost seven in a row. Their rookie quarterback, Daniel Jones, has 18 turnovers, including seven lost fumbles over the last five games. Their best player, running back Saquon Barkley, hasn’t been the same since suffering a high-ankle sprain early in the season. New York’s secondary includes two rookie cornerbacks and might not include its top safety.
For the Packers, the focus is inward. They’ve lost two of their last three games with a sputtering offense, error-prone defense and shaky special teams.
“I just think what we lacked, and from a coaching standpoint, as well, is just communication,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’ve got to make sure everybody’s on the same page. We had too many mental mistakes and too many lapses on communication, really, in all three phases. And that’s the stuff that really gets you beat.
“Especially when you look on the defensive side of the ball, we’re not communicating certain types of calls, we don’t pass things off the right way and the next thing you know they get an explosive. So, really in all three phases, the communication has to be much better.”
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off one of the worst games of his career. He’ll face a Giants defense that is 31st in yards allowed per pass (8.08), with rookies DeAndre Baker and Corey Ballentine starting alongside Janoris Jenkins at cornerback. Safety Jabrill Peppers, who leads the team in tackles and forced fumbles, did not practice Wednesday due to a back injury.
“Probably converting on third down, getting down in the red zone and converting in the red zone,” Rodgers said of the key to getting the offense going. “I don’t think there’s any magic recipe. We have to get the ball to our playmakers.”
Green Bay failed on its first 14 third downs at San Francisco.
Meanwhile, New York lost its seventh in a row at Chicago on Sunday, a 19-14 verdict that marked its fourth loss in five games by seven points or fewer. Jones threw two touchdown passes with zero interceptions but lost his league-worst 10th fumble.
Barkley, who led the league in yards from scrimmage last year, rushed 17 times for 59 yards and caught two passes for only 1 yard.
“Our guys are fighting through,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. “I’m thankful for the fact that these guys know how to persevere and fight. We’ve been involved in a lot of very close games that just haven’t quite gone our way. We’re fighting to get it to break over the top and obviously win this next game and then try to start winning consistency. I think that’s the important piece. They’re about their business, win, lose or draw.”
Peppers isn’t the only injured starter for the Giants. Evan Engram, who would be a huge asset against a Packers defense that has struggled against tight ends, didn’t practice because of a foot injury that’s sidelined him the past two games. Fellow tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) and receiver Golden Tate (concussion) were out, as well.
For Green Bay, right tackle Bryan Bulaga missed most of last week’s game with a knee injury and did not practice Wednesday. The Packers claimed veteran tackle Jared Veldheer off waivers from New England, and he could potentially step directly into the starting lineup. Tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday, either, during a light workout.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys G Williams to undergo knee surgery
Cowboys G Williams to undergo knee surgery
Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday, according to the team.
The arthroscopic procedure will allow Williams to return in a few weeks.
Williams underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last season and missed two games.
Xavier Su’a-Filo will move into the starting lineup. He has seen action in six games this season, primarily on special teams. He received seven offensive snaps in Week 1 and none since.
The Cowboys visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Report: Eagles make Brooks NFL's top-paid guard
Report: Eagles make Brooks NFL's top-paid guard
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly gave Brandon Brooks a four-year, $54.2 million extension Monday that makes him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the deal, which includes $30 million in guaranteed money for the 30-year-old right guard.
Brooks, a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two seasons, is in the fourth season of a five-year, $40 million free-agent contract he signed in March 2016.
Brooks has not missed a game since December 2016, starting 55 of the Eagles’ 57 games since joining the team from the Houston Texans.
He appeared in 50 games (44 starts) for the Texans, who picked him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Miami (Ohio).
–Field Level Media
'Next Lamar?' Top 5 dual-threat QBs in 2020 draft
'Next Lamar?' Top 5 dual-threat QBs in 2020 draft
The old adage goes, “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em,” which certainly applies to the NFL and its collective feeling on Baltimore Ravens 22-year old superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Despite winning the Heisman Trophy at Louisville using the same dazzling combination of athleticism and accuracy that has earned him obvious front-runner MVP status, Jacksons slipped to the 32nd and final pick of the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had as many critics as proponents, with some even suggesting that his best shot at success against the pros would require a switch to wide receiver.
Jackson, currently tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns (24) and leading all rushers with nine plays of at least 20 yards, not only has silenced his critics in guiding the Ravens to a 9-2 start (including a seven-game winning streak), his stellar play has turned doubters into fans, forcing some front office executives and NFL scouts to wonder if, perhaps, strictly pocket passers could be dinosaurs as the pro game evolves.
As such, the race is on this winter to canvas the country in search of the “next Lamar.”
The frank reality is that while college football does offer some intriguing dual-threat quarterbacks, Jackson is special.
How special? Consider that despite being bigger, more elusive and more accurate on short and intermediate passes, Jackson has tirelessly been compared to Michael Vick, who entered the league when the former was just five years old. The cliché “generational talent” actually applies with these quarterbacks.
The closest comparable to either currently playing college football is Ohio State true sophomore Justin Fields, who won’t be eligible to enter the NFL draft until 2021.
But should an NFL team really be willing to commit to basing their offense around a dual-threat dynamo from this year’s draft class, these are the must-see candidates.
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma Sooners, 6-1, 218, 4.50 40-yard dash: A legitimate Heisman candidate, Hurts is easily the most celebrated and proven of the quarterbacks on this list, starring not only for the Sooners but previously at Alabama. Though he possesses the vision and nimble feet to elude defenders, Hurts relies on his rifle for an arm and a more physical running style than either Jackson or Vick, proving more F-150 than Ferrari. Along with his physical traits, Hurts will earn high marks with scouts for his leadership. Through 11 games, Hurts has completed 71.3 percent of his passes with 30 touchdowns against just six interceptions, while rushing for another 1,156 yards and 17 scores.
Khalil Tate, Arizona Wildcats, 6-1, 215, 4.60: Like Hurts, Tate is a such a gifted athlete that many have already pegged him as a candidate to switch positions in the NFL. His vision, lateral agility and burst could draw looks at running back, or depending on his ball-skills, either wide receiver or safety. Tate currently has 2,207 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns to his credit, including a spectacular 2017 when the then-sophomore averaged an eye-popping 9.2 yards per carry for a total of 1,411 yards and 12 scores. Unlike some of the others on this list, however, Tate has not improved his accuracy with experience, completing just 60.4 percent of his passes this season with a disappointing 12-8 TD to INT ratio through 10 starts.
Tyler Huntley, Utah Utes, 6-1, 215, 4.60: The fastest-rising dual-threat passer in the country this year is Huntley, who quietly has made significant strides in his accuracy while guiding the Utes to their second consecutive Pac-12 title game and a potential College Football Playoff berth. Huntley sports a shorter, squattier frame than Jackson and is more of a scrambler than a true breakaway threat. He currently has 1,084 rushing yards on his resumé along with 16 touchdowns, and has shown much better precision and poise from the pocket this year, especially on the critical intermediate passes that have helped Jackson distinguish himself from Vick.
Bryce Perkins, Virginia Cavaliers, 6-2, 215, 4.55: From a size and style perspective, Perkins may be the closest comparable to Jackson. Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall recognizes the unique versatility Perkins provides, incorporating plenty of read-option and designed runs for the fleet-footed quarterback, as well as passes to all levels of the field. While talented, Perkins remains quite raw as a passer, too often throwing off his back foot and spraying the ball. The Arizona State transfer flashed as a junior, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,680 yards and an impressive 25 touchdowns against just eight interceptions but has failed to build upon these numbers in 2019, watching his touchdowns (15) drop along with his yards per attempt. He doesn’t have the same make-you-miss that Jackson possesses – frankly, no one does – but is a decisive runner with smooth acceleration, as his 1,446 rushing yards and 18 scores in just under two seasons for the Cavaliers prove.
Kelly Bryant, Missouri Tigers, 6-3, 225, 4.70: After being sandwiched between Deshaun Watson and projected future first-round pick Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, Bryant has relied more upon his arm than legs at Missouri, throwing for a career-high 15 touchdowns against just six interceptions while rushing for just 242 yards and a single score. Scouts who remember him at Clemson, however, will recall that Bryant can be very effective on the ground, as well. He ran for 665 yards and 11 scores in 14 starts in 2017 and possesses the size, arm talent and name recognition to warrant an invite to a senior all-star game where his dual-threat talents might be put more on display.
(Rob Rang’s NFL draft analysis has been featured on various national media platforms, including CBS, FOX, YAHOO! and NFL.com since 2001)
–Field Level Media
Jets lose TE Herndon, OL Winters to injuries
Jets lose TE Herndon, OL Winters to injuries
The New York Jets could be without tight end Chris Herndon and right guard Brian Winters for a while.
Winters left Sunday’s 34-27 victory against the New York Giants after re-dislocating his shoulder, while Herndon departed after fracturing a rib.
According to a Jets team reporter, Winters might be done for the season and Herndon will be out for an extended period of time.
Winters, 28, was New York’s third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He has started nine games this year and 79 of his 89 career games.
Herndon, 23, the Jets’ fourth-round pick in 2018, made his season debut Sunday and caught one pass for 7 yards. He was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and then missed the next four games with a hamstring injury.
Herndon caught 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (12 starts) as a 2018 rookie.
–Field Level Media
Eagles K Elliott signs five-year contract extension
Eagles K Elliott signs five-year contract extension
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott signed a five-year contract extension through the 2024 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Financial terms were not disclosed by the Eagles, however NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $21.8 million with $10.45 million guaranteed.
Elliott, 24, has made all 14 of his field-goal attempts this season and 21 of 23 extra-point tries.
“It’s awesome, man. This is the place where I’ve grown the last couple of years and luckily I’m a part of it and I look forward to being a part of it for a really long time,” Elliott said in a statement. “It’s a great feeling.”
Elliott has converted 66 of 76 field-goal attempts and 93 of 100 tries on extra points over his three seasons in Philadelphia.
“At that position in this league, where points are at a premium, it’s a great feeling to know that when you cross the (opponent’s) 35-yard line you are in Jake’s range and he’s going to be accurate and put points on the board,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. “We’re blessed and fortunate to have Jake.
“He’s a guy who reminds me of Ryan Longwell, who I played with for eight years in Green Bay. He’s an outgoing guy, a tremendous athlete, and a little bit of a jokester. When it’s time for business, though, he’s all about it. He’s on point. Jake never really wavers. It doesn’t matter what the situation might be. It doesn’t matter what the weather is like. He’s a pro. We ask him to make some kicks and he comes through.”
–Field Level Media
Redskins CB Norman to remain backup Sunday
Redskins CB Norman to remain backup Sunday
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will suit up again, but only play as a backup, on Sunday at the Carolina Panthers, head coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday.
“He’ll be playing,” Callahan said. “But he’s not a starter this week. He’ll be backing up.”
Norman has been “fighting through some injuries,” according to Callahan, and was expected to be scratched last week against the Detroit Lions, but he wound up dressing and playing just two snaps, both on special teams.
Fabian Moreau — normally the nickelback — started on the outside opposite Quinton Dunbar, while rookie seventh-round pick Jimmy Moreland played in the slot in nickel packages. Washington held Detroit to 189 yards passing and intercepted Jeff Driskel three times.
Norman, who turns 32 in December, is in the fourth year of a five-year, $75 million deal that pays him $11.3 million this season. He is expected to be released this offseason, voiding the remaining $12.5 million on his contract, after Washington’s reported efforts to trade him in recent years failed.
Norman has six pass breakups and one interception in 10 games (eight starts) this season. He has 43 pass breakups and seven picks in 56 games since joining Washington as a free agent in 2016.
The eighth-year pro has not returned to the Pro Bowl since making his lone appearance and earning first-team All-Pro honors with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.
–Field Level Media
Redskins name QB Haskins starter for rest of 2019
Redskins name QB Haskins starter for rest of 2019
Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be the starter for the rest of the season, interim coach Bill Callahan said Monday.
Haskins, 22, made his first NFL start before the Redskins’ just-completed bye week.
He completed 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in a 24-9 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 3. He also rushed three times for 14 yards and was sacked four times against the Bills.
The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Haskins is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no TDs and four interceptions in three appearances.
Case Keenum will be Haskins’ backup, with Colt McCoy serving as the No. 3 quarterback on Sunday when the Redskins (1-8) host the New York Jets (2-7).
–Field Level Media
Vikings WR Thielen sits out, DT Joseph returns
Vikings WR Thielen sits out, DT Joseph returns
A day after taking part in an informal practice, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) went back to sitting out on Wednesday, making his status unclear for Monday night’s game at Seattle.
With the Vikings coming off their bye and not playing until Monday, they don’t have to issue an injury report until Thursday. It’s unknown if Wednesday’s inactivity was planned, or a response to a setback with Thielen’s injured hamstring.
ESPN reports there was “a slight scare” with Thielen’s injury earlier this week, perhaps prompting Wednesday’s absence.
Thielen, 29, injured his hamstring on a touchdown catch on Oct. 20 against the Detroit Lions. He tried to play at Kansas City two weeks later but lasted only seven snaps and has not played since. He has missed three of the last four games after playing in 87 straight to begin his NFL career.
Thielen has 27 catches for 391 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season.
Meanwhile, defensive tackle Linval Joseph participated on Wednesday for the first time since having surgery on the meniscus in his knee in early November. He last played Nov. 3 at Kansas City.
Joseph, 31, has 31 tackles (five for loss), three sacks and five QB hits in nine games this season.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars' Coughlin declines to address Marrone's status
Jaguars' Coughlin declines to address Marrone's status
Tom Coughlin’s first media session in seven months was lacking one thing: A vote of confidence for Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone.
The Jaguars are a disappointing 4-7 this season, and Marrone’s status is a hot topic. But Coughlin, the team’s executive vice president of football operations, repeatedly dodged questions on Wednesday about Marrone, who is 19-24 in three full seasons with the club after going 1-1 as interim head coach in 2016.
“Five games to win,” Coughlin said when asked about Marrone the first time.
A bit later, the answer included a mention of evaluations throughout the organization.
“We have five games to go, and then there will certainly be an evaluation of every one of us. Of everybody,” Coughlin said.
Marrone, Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell all have contracts through the 2021 season, after receiving extensions following the teams’ run to the AFC Championship game in January of 2018.
Asked if he would return next season, Coughlin said, “there are five games to go.”
One thing Coughlin was candid about is that there are “no excuses” for the poor season the team is experiencing.
Jacksonville has fallen out of the AFC South race with three straight setbacks and is on its way to missing the playoffs for the 11th time in 12 seasons.
“We know as an organization that we’ve put ourselves in a hole this season and, specifically, not performed as we had planned in the second half of the last three divisional games,” Coughlin said. “I offer no excuses. … It’s important to keep in mind that we have five games to play, and we are committed to do our very best to prepare, to practice and to put ourselves in the best possible position to win five games, one game at a time.”
Another topic Coughlin wanted no part of was the in-season trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey sharply criticized Coughlin prior to the trade.
“I’m not going to speak about Jalen,” Coughlin said. “He’s no longer a part of our team. He’s a member of another team.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints CB Lattimore injures hamstring
Report: Saints CB Lattimore injures hamstring
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is week-to-week with a hamstring injury sustained in Sunday’s setback against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
He was holding the back of his left leg when he left the game during the second quarter of the 26-9 loss in New Orleans. He did not return.
Not long after, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan found Julio Jones for a 54-yard completion that helped to set up a field goal.
The No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Lattimore made the Pro Bowl that year and was voted the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Lattimore, 23, has 38 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception in nine games this season. In 38 career contests (all starts), he has 149 tackles, 40 passes defensed, eight picks, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
–Field Level Media
Saints LT Armstead ruled out vs. Falcons
Saints LT Armstead ruled out vs. Falcons
New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead has been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Armstead, who is nursing an ankle injury, is joined by fellow offensive lineman Andrus Peat (forearm) and fullback Zach Line (knee) in being ruled out by the Saints (9-2).
Armstead, 28, was helped off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s 34-31 victory over Carolina and then carted to the locker room after being checked out in the sideline medical tent.
A third-round pick by the Saints in 2013, Armstead has never made it through a 16-game season without missing time to injuries. His 11 starts this season were his most since 2015, and he has played in only 71 of a possible 107 regular-season games.
The 2018 Pro Bowl selection was replaced by veteran Patrick Omameh on Sunday.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was limited in practice on Wednesday and was listed as questionable to face the Falcons (3-8) on Thursday (8:20 p.m. ET).
Center/guard Will Clapp (back) and wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harris (hamstring) were also listed as questionable.
–Field Level Media
Steelers' Smith-Schuster (knee), Conner (shoulder) miss practice
Steelers' Smith-Schuster (knee), Conner (shoulder) miss practice
Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowlers JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner remained absent from practice on Wednesday as the team began its week of practicing leading up to Sunday’s game against the Browns.
Smith-Schuster cleared concussion protocol on Wednesday, but his knee injury is a bigger issue, preventing him from practicing. The receiver sustained both injuries on the same play at Cleveland on Nov. 14.
Conner continues to battle a shoulder injury, which he aggravated at Cleveland after initially sustaining it in Week 8 against Miami. He lasted just 13 snaps in his Week 11 return, and he told reporters Monday “it’ll be a little longer” before he can return again.
“I don’t know what their status will be as I stand here,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.
Rookie fourth-rounder Benny Snell had the best game of his young career in Conner’s place on Sunday against the Bengals, returning from a three-game absence due to a knee injury and rushing for 98 yards on 21 carries.
With Smith-Schuster also out in Cincinnati, second-year wideout James Washington had three catches for 98 yards, including a 79-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Broncos QB Lock gets starting reps, could debut Sunday
Broncos QB Lock gets starting reps, could debut Sunday
Second-round rookie quarterback Drew Lock will share the Denver Broncos’ first-team practice reps with incumbent starter Brandon Allen this week, and he could make his debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
“We’re going to up Drew’s reps this week extensively in practice, see how he does with that, and then make a decision prior to the game,” head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Wednesday, adding the decision could go “potentially right up to the game.”
Lock has been on injured reserve since spraining his throwing thumb in the preseason, but he was designated to return two weeks ago, allowing him to practice and opening a three-week window to be activated to the 53-man roster. He has taken a handful of reps with the starters and split scout-team work thus far, showing enough to earn more work.
“I just feel like he’s had a couple good weeks of limited practices and seems like — I think he’s ready to advance in his reps and let’s see where he’s at further,” Fangio said. “When you’re getting eight to 10 with the offense, it’s not a great look, but he passed those, and let’s see where he’s at with getting more.”
The coach added that all options remain on the table: Lock could be the starter, the backup or remain on injured reserve.
“I’m prepping to be starter,” Lock said. “If that happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’ll be ready either way.”
Allen, who was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1 from the Los Angeles Rams, has started the past three games and gone 1-2. In Sunday’s 20-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Allen completed 40 percent of his passes — 10 of 25 — for 82 yards and an interception. He was sacked four times for a loss of 33 yards.
In all, the Broncos’ offense generated just 134 yards in Buffalo, the lowest output in a game since 1992 and the first time under 200 total yards since 2003.
Lock was drafted 42nd overall in 2019 out of Missouri, where he completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns across four seasons.
–Field Level Media
Texans' Roby practices, on path to return vs. Patriots
Texans' Roby practices, on path to return vs. Patriots
Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby appears to be on the right track toward a return from a hamstring injury.
Roby was limited in practice on Wednesday, however the effort was enough for coach Bill O’Brien to tell reporters that the cornerback is trending in the right direction to play against the visiting New England Patriots (10-1) on Sunday night.
NFL Network reported the team expects Roby to play, which would end a five-game absence.
The 27-year-old Roby has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in Houston’s 31-24 victory over Kansas City on Oct. 13.
Roby has collected 24 tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble in six games this season for the Texans (7-4).
He has recorded 260 tackles, eight forced fumbles, seven interceptions, 64 pass breakups and three sacks in 85 career games with the Denver Broncos (2014-18) and Texans.
–Field Level Media
Steelers RB Conner on track to return Thursday
Steelers RB Conner on track to return Thursday
After missing two games with a shoulder injury, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner reportedly is on track to return Thursday night in Cleveland.
Conner sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in the waning moments of a 27-14 victory against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Monday that the team expects him to play when the Steelers (5-4) battle the Browns (3-6) in prime time.
Without Conner in the lineup, the Steelers averaged a season-worst 1.6 yards per carry on 27 attempts in a 17-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Conner, 24, has 97 carries for 380 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season, one year removed from reaching the Pro Bowl with 973 yards and 12 scores.
–Field Level Media
Lions' Driskel (hamstring) questionable to face Bears
Lions' Driskel (hamstring) questionable to face Bears
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the visiting Chicago Bears.
Driskel, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.
The 26-year-old has thrown for 685 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in three games this season. He has rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (3-7-1).
With Matthew Stafford (hip, back) ruled out for a fourth consecutive contest, undrafted rookie quarterback David Blough would be in line to get the start should Driskel be unable to suit up against the Bears (5-6).
Blough, a 24-year-old product of Purdue, has yet to throw an NFL pass.
Detroit ruled out cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), wide receiver Marvin Hall (foot) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin (ribs) while placing the questionable tag on defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive end Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (knee), tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) and safety Tracy Walker (knee).
The Bears ruled out tight ends Ben Braunecker (concussion) and Adam Shaheen (foot), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle), defensive back Sherrick McManis (groin) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow).
–Field Level Media