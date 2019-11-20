NFL and NCAA Football News
Shanahan, 49ers aim to get home-field edge vs. Packers
The Green Bay Packers will visit the San Francisco 49ers in a game that could wind up deciding home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.
If that’s not enough, the connections between these two rising powers run deep.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who is a month shy of his 40th birthday, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur, a week past his 40th birthday, are close friends who worked together on staffs in Houston, Washington and Atlanta.
“Matt and I spent a lot of time together,” Shanahan said. “We were pretty good friends, too. We challenged the heck out of each other. We had a lot of good, hard arguments and I think we both made each other better through it all.”
LaFleur and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh were roommates while on the coaching staff at Central Michigan in 2004.
“Robert, he’s one of my closest friends in life,” LaFleur said.
Meanwhile, LaFleur’s brother, Mike LaFleur, is the 49ers’ passing game coordinator.
Shanahan and Matt LaFleur are among the frontrunners for NFL Coach of the Year honors. Shanahan entered this season on shaky ground, having gone 10-22 in his first two seasons, but is 9-1 this season behind an 8-0 start.
In his first season, LaFleur has the Packers (8-2) in position to snap a two-year playoff drought and is one win away from being the Packers’ first rookie coach to post a nine-win season.
“I feel like we see it so much alike,” LaFleur said. “That’s a byproduct of working with somebody for so long and having a lot of conversations about it. I feel like he’s taught me how to see the game.”
Shanahan and LaFleur are offensive-minded head coaches. The starting point for both teams is the running game.
The 49ers have a deep backfield led by big-play Matt Breida and veteran Tevin Coleman. The Packers have the one-two punch of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, both of whom are averaging more than five yards per carry over the past six weeks. Both teams even use a fullback — a rarity in today’s NFL.
The big difference offensively is at quarterback, with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers having a sizable edge over counterpart Jimmy Garoppolo. Rodgers, a two-time MVP, is 10th in the league with a 102.7 passer rating and has 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Garoppolo is 13th with a passer rating of 97.7 and has 18 touchdown passes, but his 10 interceptions rank tied for fourth-most in the league.
The 49ers have the sizeable edge on defense, though. They are tied for the league lead with 39 sacks. Arik Armstead (eight), Nick Bosa (seven), Dee Ford (6.5) and DeForest Buckner (five) give the 49ers the only quartet of players with five-plus sacks. That group fuels a defense that ranks second in defensive passer rating (72.3) and fourth in interceptions (11).
“They’ve had a number of sacks, which is obviously helping not only their overall yardage but the back end as well, because the back end knows the ball’s got to come out at a certain time,” Rodgers said. “There’s not any holes on this defense. It’s solid from the front seven to the back end as well. They’re playing really well together. It’s going to be a really good test for us.”
Green Bay is coming off its bye and didn’t have anyone out of practice on Wednesday due to injuries. San Francisco, on the other hand, was without tight end George Kittle, receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel, running back Matt Breida and defensive end Dee Ford, among others.
–Field Level Media
Haskins, Redskins look to generate offense vs. Lions
Dwayne Haskins threw the
Dwayne Haskins threw the first two touchdown passes of his career last weekend. The next step for the Washington Redskins rookie quarterback is to collect his first win as a starter.
Haskins will make his third consecutive start when the Redskins host the reeling Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Haskins connected with running back Derrius Guice and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle for fourth-quarter scores after Washington fell behind 34-3 to the New York Jets. Haskins, who was picked off once, finished with 214 passing yards in the 34-17 defeat.
The solid finish gives Haskins a little boost as the Redskins (1-9) try to win a home game after dropping their first five this season.
“From this point, it’s just trying to figure out what needs to be corrected and then just executing at a high level every time I get the opportunity,” he said.
Haskins has been handed the starting job for the rest of the season by interim coach Bill Callahan. The Ohio State product passed for just 144 yards in a 24-9 loss at Buffalo earlier this month.
The punchless Redskins have scored 17 or fewer points in each of their past eight games.
“We’ve just got to be accountable,” Haskins said. “We’ve got to look deep inside ourselves and try to figure out what needs to be fixed and make a change.”
The return of Guice gives the offense a little more hope. The rookie second-round draft pick came off injured reserve last week after recovering from a knee injury and rushed for 24 yards on seven attempts to go along with his 45-yard touchdown reception.
Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin caught a 41-yard pass from Haskins, but veteran Adrian Peterson was held to 25 rushing yards after gaining 108 on the ground at Buffalo.
“They have three really good young players, but I really wouldn’t forget about Adrian Peterson,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “You see those guys that have that longevity, that sort of ability to keep going. It’s so impressive from a coaching standpoint. I would say that he’s so dangerous for us right now.”
Patricia expects to see Haskins roll out more often to buy time.
“They’re learning his skill set and what he does well, so probably more of the read-option type plays so they can get him out into space, a little bit more movement plays,” he said. “He’s a really good athlete. He’s one of those quarterbacks that’s not going to extend the play to run, he’s definitely going to try to extend the play to throw the ball. He’s got a huge arm.”
The Lions’ big-armed quarterback is on the sidelines. Matthew Stafford has missed the past two games due to a back injury, and he is unlikely to play on Sunday.
“We’re still in the same ballpark week by week as far as that goes,” Patricia said.
Detroit (3-6-1) has lost three straight and six of its past seven. Stafford’s backup, Jeff Driskel, passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 51 yards and a score in a 35-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.
Rookie running back Bo Scarbrough played well in his NFL debut, gaining 55 yards on 14 carries and scoring a touchdown.
However, Detroit’s defense has been a big disappointment. The Lions are allowing 27.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.
The Lions will be facing an offense that has produced the fewest points (12.5 per game), but Haskins is optimistic that will improve.
“As a person who really prides himself on positive energy, I know that if I bring my best game to practice every day, to meetings and to the game, eventually things will change, things will turn around,” he said. “Right now, we’re losing, but I don’t plan on losing for long.”
–Field Level Media
Rested Seahawks hope to have Lockett at Philadelphia
The
The Seattle Seahawks’ bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.
The Seahawks got a break after an emotional 27-24 overtime victory against previously undefeated San Francisco on Monday Night Football, in which leading receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a leg contusion that caused him to spend two nights in a Bay Area hospital.
Seattle (8-2) hopes to have Lockett, who was officially limited at Wednesday’s practice, back when it travels to face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-5) on Sunday.
“He’s doing better. We’ll know later in the week his status,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re hoping, planning on him being able to play, but he has to show us, so we’ll see.”
Lockett, who has turned into the go-to receiver for quarterback Russell Wilson following Doug Baldwin’s offseason retirement, was hurt late in the fourth quarter against the 49ers and didn’t appear in overtime. The contusion caused severe swelling, which led to the extended hospital stay.
“They wanted to take an extra day to just ensure that he was fine and all that. He really is on the road to recovery now. He’s past that. That was just the initial concern,” Carroll said. “We were very fortunate that he was at a great place and they took great care of him and all that, and everything worked out fine. Now he’s on the road back, and we’re optimistic about it, but he’s still going to have to do it. The extra days are absolutely helping us.”
The Seahawks are riding a three-game winning streak and are 5-0 on the road this season. Seven of their eight victories have been by a touchdown or less, including consecutive overtime wins.
“I think the great thing about this game for our football team was just the resilience,” Wilson said after the San Francisco game. “We’ve had it all year. We’ve been, I think, the toughest team just in terms of resilience all year, in my opinion. Just how we stay encouraged, how we stay focused, how we keep having the faith and believe something great is going to happen.”
The Eagles haven’t shown the same resiliency, although their injuries have been more numerous.
They were without their leading rusher, Jordan Howard, and two best receivers, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, for last weekend’s 17-10 loss to New England, in which the Patriots scored the game’s final 17 points.
In addition, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a concussion and left the game following the Eagles’ lone touchdown drive. All five of New England’s sacks came after Johnson was out.
“It affects you in a few ways,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of the injuries. “We still game-plan the same. You always miss players. But this is football. You have to coach up the guys you have.”
Jackson is out for the season after abdominal surgery. Howard (shoulder) hadn’t yet been cleared for contact when the Eagles began practicing this week, and Jeffery (ankle) was also limited. Johnson remains in the league’s concussion protocol, and wideout Nelson Agholor (knee) joined him in sitting Wednesday.
Without much help, Carson Wentz completed only half of his pass attempts and lost a fumble against the Patriots.
“It’s not about one guy,” Pederson said in defense of his quarterback. “It takes 11 on offense. So we have to do better up front in protection, obviously, the backs have to do a better job there as well, and then our skill guys have to get open. So there is a combination of a lot of things that we can all take away from this game.”
–Field Level Media
Allen, Panthers try to rebound at Saints
The New Orleans Saints bounced back quite well from a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Now the Carolina Panthers will try to do the same thing.
The Saints (8-2) saw their six-game winning streak end in a 26-9 home loss to the Falcons two weeks ago. Last week, they went to Tampa Bay and won, 34-17.
The Panthers (5-5) absorbed a 29-3 home loss to the Falcons last Sunday and they visit New Orleans this Sunday, desperately needing a win to stay relevant in the NFC South.
These teams will meet again in the regular-season finale, but a Saints victory Sunday would give them a four-game lead on Carolina and a leg up on the tiebreaker with five games to play.
The Panthers could make the remainder of the season more interesting if they can sweep the head-to-head meetings.
In order to do so they’re going to have to bounce back like the Saints did.
“We know what type of team we are,” Saints cornerback P.J. Williams said. “We know (the Falcons game) wasn’t us, so we knew we were going to bounce back in a big way.”
Against the Falcons, the Saints didn’t score a touchdown, rushed for a season-low 52 yards and had Drew Brees sacked six times. Against the Buccaneers, the Saints rushed for 109 yards against what had been the NFL’s top run defense, and Brees threw three touchdowns and wasn’t sacked.
The offensive line made a big difference. Left tackle Terron Armstead was healthy after battling the flu the whole Falcons week. Nick Easton made his first start of the season against Tampa Bay in place of left guard Andrus Peat, who suffered a broken arm against the Falcons.
“That Atlanta game was not what we’re about and something we weren’t proud of at all,” tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. “It was uncharacteristic, but we’re going to get on this roll and keep going and playing our game.”
The Panthers hope to play their best brand of football this week, but they are trending in the wrong direction, having lost three of their last four after a four-game winning streak.
Running back Christian McCaffrey is having an MVP-quality season, but that hasn’t been enough to slow the slide. He has passed 1,000 rushing yards and is on pace to accumulate 2,522 yards from scrimmage, which would be an NFL record.
The Panthers’ offensive line, which has featured seven different starters this season, struggled against Atlanta.
“It’s kind of tough for that group to build a little bit of cohesiveness when they don’t have an opportunity to work together as often as you would like,” Carolina coach Ron Rivera said.
Kyle Allen, who was sacked five times and hit 10 times against Atlanta, threw four interceptions. One came in the end zone and two others came inside the 5, against a defense that had just two interceptions all season.
Allen has been sacked three or more times in six games this season, including four straight. Though he was pressured, Allen attributed the interceptions to “poor decision-making.”
“Turnovers are not going to give us any chance to win,” he said. “So, my decision-making has to be better.”
In Allen’s first four games this season after replacing injured Cam Newton, he threw seven touchdown passes and had no interceptions. In the last four games, he has thrown three touchdowns and nine interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Steelers look to get back to business at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph
Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph is hoping for a much less eventful time on the football field when the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Rudolph is attempting to move on from the Nov. 14 incident in which he was conked on the head with his own helmet by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
The skirmish led to an indefinite suspension for Garrett, a three-game suspension for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and a one-game penalty for Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Plenty of Browns felt Rudolph was the instigator and also should have been disciplined.
Rudolph addressed the situation Wednesday and said he lost his cool.
“For my involvement last week, there’s no acceptable excuse,” Rudolph told reporters. “The bottom line is I should have done a better job keeping my composure in that situation. And it falls short of what I believe it means to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and member of the NFL.”
Rudolph and the Steelers (5-5) will look to get back on track after the 21-7 loss to Cleveland halted a four-game winning streak.
Pittsburgh finishes the regular season with four of six games on the road, with downtrodden Cincinnati (0-10) first on the slate.
Rudolph completed a stellar 24 of 28 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns when Pittsburgh notched a 27-3 home win over the Bengals on Sept. 30.
Top target JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to miss the rematch due to a concussion and knee injury. The team leader with 38 receptions and 524 yards has just eight catches for 81 yards over the past three games.
The running back situation is also dicey with James Conner (team-best 390 rushing yards) re-injuring his shoulder against the Browns.
Benny Snell, who has 118 rushing yards, returned to practice Wednesday after missing three games with a knee injury. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is interested in seeing the rookie fourth-round pick receive a lot of work.
“We’ll get him on the field and see what he looks like,” Tomlin told reporters. “Not only in terms of his health, but a young guy like him who has missed a block of time, we’ll be focused on his ability to execute and execute in great detail. And so he’s got a two-pronged thing he has to answer — not only health but game readiness from a detail and knowledge standpoint, which is a reasonable process for a young guy.”
The Bengals haven’t seen seven-time Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Green (ankle) on the field this season, and coach Zac Taylor isn’t expecting it to happen this Sunday either after Green was unable to practice on Wednesday.
“Not impossible, but it is difficult with any player, especially a player that hasn’t played in a long time,” Taylor told reporters. “You want to make sure they get the reps and get a feel for the game plan.”
Cincinnati recently benched veteran quarterback Andy Dalton in favor of rookie Ryan Finley, and the passing attack is suffering.
Finley, a fourth-round pick, has completed just 47.5 percent of his passes for 282 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in two starts. His longest pass play gained only 24 yards.
Finley was just 13 of 31 for 115 yards and a pick last week in Cincinnati’s 17-10 setback to the Oakland Raiders. Leading receiver Tyler Boyd (58 receptions, 598 yards) had just one catch for 0 yards and expressed his dissatisfaction about being targeted a season-low three times.
“I feel like I’m the go-to guy with A.J. down,” Boyd told reporters. “I felt like my targets were not where they should have been. I feel that I’m a game-changer and I could have utilized my talents in any way to move the chains, and nothing was coming my way.”
Taylor was peppered with questions about Finley’s status, including whether his starting position was safe.
“I know everyone wants to nitpick his last performance, but I continue to see growth from him, and everyone around him needs to step up and do a better job as well,” Taylor said. “A lot of things get pointed at the quarterback. We kind of said the same things about Andy as the season was going. Everyone else has to do their job as well.”
Pittsburgh has won its past nine meetings with Cincinnati, including a January 2016 playoff game.
–Field Level Media
Season could be on line for Jaguars, Titans
The Tennessee Titans are trying to build on a streak in which they have won three of their past four games, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are desperately looking for a turnaround after being smacked around in back-to-back setbacks.
The two AFC South teams battle on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn., with the Jaguars (4-6) looking to halt a five-game losing streak in Music City when they clash with the Titans (5-5).
Both squads could badly use a win with the division race being jumbled. The co-leading Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans — both with 6-4 records — play each other on Thursday night.
No matter the Thursday night result, Tennessee’s positioning would improve with a win over the Jaguars.
“This is the NFL, right? It’s a tough, tough league, and every week is huge, especially late in the year,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said at a press conference. “So we have to play our best football here down the stretch, and it starts this week with Jacksonville.”
Tannehill has fueled Tennessee’s improved play since replacing Marcus Mariota. His promotion kickstarted the 3-1 stretch and he has guided three game-winning drives, including a 35-32 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 10 before the team’s bye.
Tannehill has thrown eight touchdown passes over the four-game stretch and twice topped 300 yards passing.
“Just trying to go out and play good football,” Tannehill said. “We’ve got good players on this team and good weapons on the outside, so just trying to distribute the football and throw it to the open guy. … I think we’ve done a decent job at certain times of executing and being an efficient offense, and that’s what we’ll look to do.”
Standout runner Derrick Henry (832 yards, eight touchdowns) racked up a season-best 188 rushing yards against the Chiefs. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama is likely salivating to see the Jaguars on the schedule based on two prime reasons.
The first is that Jacksonville has allowed an average of 240 rushing yards over the past two games — 216 in a 26-3 loss to the Texans and 264 in a 33-13 defeat to the Colts.
Secondly, Henry rushed for a career-best 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-9 home rout of the Jaguars last December. Among the highlights was an exhilarating 99-yard scoring run on the Thursday night television stage.
Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone has been working overtime to shore up the run deficiencies, including adjusting Wednesday’s practice schedule to focus on tackling. The Jaguars rank 29th in stopping the run at 134.6 yards per game.
“Tennessee is not a team that you just go in there and stop a couple of plays and they just stop running the ball,” defensive tackle Abry Jones told reporters. “They have a great workhorse back there who deserves to get the ball down-in and down-out.
“It’s a mentality to make sure we’re going to take away the run game from them and if they think they can get it back, we have to keep taking it from them.”
The Jacksonville defense bottled up Henry and his offensive teammates pretty well earlier this season while posting a 20-7 home victory. The Jaguars limited Henry to 44 yards on 17 carries and harassed Mariota repeatedly while posting nine sacks.
Jacksonville won that contest with rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew running the show. Veteran Nick Foles returned from a broken clavicle last Sunday and completed 33 of 47 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Colts.
Foles sees time running out on the Jaguars if they can’t immediately improve from the last two games when they were outscored by a combined 59-16.
“We’re going through our journey right now. Everyone wants you just to arrive at the end goal, but that’s not how this thing works,” Foles told reporters. “We’re in that tough time. This is where you get tested. … That’s where we’re at right now.
“This is where your culture is built. This is where you establish so many things — in these trials. We’re figuring out who we are as a culture.”
The Titans hope to have a key defender back as tackle Jurrell Casey (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday after missing the previous two games.
Tennessee has won four of the past five overall meetings.
–Field Level Media
Falcons hope to maintain sudden hot streak vs. Bucs
In routing the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints and then the Carolina Panthers on the road the past two weeks, the Atlanta Falcons earned every bit of praise they garnered for 26-9 and 29-3 wins in which their defense didn’t allowed a touchdown.
They’ve also brought to mind a question: Where was this performance when the team was stumbling to a 1-7 start and putting head coach Dan Quinn’s job in jeopardy?
“If we keep playing the way we are as a defense, offense and special teams put together, that’s the team we believe we can be,” Atlanta safety Ricardo Allen said. “I know we’ve got something we can do. I know who we have. We just have to put it out there and not talk about it.”
Atlanta will try to continue this sudden streak of excellence Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town, attempting to salvage the remains of a once-promising season that has fallen off the rails.
Both teams enter with 3-7 records, but the Falcons have the splashier resume, based on what they’ve done the past two games. The consecutive division routs mark the first time since 2009 that they’ve allowed fewer than 10 points in back-to-back games.
“Just watching the New Orleans film, when they beat them in New Orleans, it was a different group of guys,” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said of the Atlanta defense. “Same guys, but it was a different group of guys. There seems to be more energy, especially defensively up front for them. Their coverage and their pass rush is syncing well right now.”
The Buccaneers’ offense is explosive on paper, but very mistake-prone. Five years into his NFL career, quarterback Jameis Winston continues to mix wonderful throws with mind-boggling mistakes.
Winston has tossed a league-high 18 interceptions this year, including four last week in a 34-17 home loss to New Orleans. Some were of the fluky variety, but the fact remains he’s already matched a career high in that department, and he has added 11 fumbles (four lost).
Of course, Winston isn’t completely to blame for the performance of his offensive line, which has allowed 36 sacks. That’s already a career high and the most absorbed by any player this season.
“It’s a combination — bad blocking and not getting open,” Arians said. “He’s done a good job in the last three weeks of throwing the ball away. Some of it was on him, trying to make plays early in the season, and he’s finally adjusted to getting rid of the ball.”
With neither team contending for a playoff spot, individual feats will be a compelling reason to watch this game. Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans needs just 7 yards for the sixth 1,000-yard season of his six-year career, while Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones is 118 yards from his sixth straight 1,000-yard year and seventh overall.
The contest may also carry a bit more meaning for a couple of Falcons assistant coaches. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and secondary coach Raheem Morris were Buccaneers head coaches earlier this decade.
Atlanta had several key players miss Wednesday’s practice, including quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle), Devonta Freeman (foot), tight end Austin Hooper (knee) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (shoulder). Ryan is expected to play, while the others’ status will be decided late in the week.
Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice for the Bucs, but Winston was a full participant despite tweaking his ankle last week.
–Field Level Media
Allen, Bills wary of battered Broncos
Josh
Josh Allen is the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback isn’t resting easy despite playing a team with a losing record Sunday.
“I don’t think their record shows how good they are,” Allen said of the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. “They’ve lost a couple of games by less than one score. Their defense is pretty dang good.”
The Broncos are on track for a third straight losing season, after previously going without two in a row since 1971-72. But despite a 3-7 record, Denver has been in almost every game, with four losses decided by a single play in the final minute.
The latest was last week’s 27-23 loss at Minnesota, in which the Broncos blew a 20-point halftime lead and couldn’t score on three plays from the 4-yard line in the final seconds.
With the playoffs a distant dream, Denver will need to focus on building for the future.
“I know we do have some stuff growing, and we’re building,” cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “We’re understanding the defense, understanding what the new guys that we brought in (can contribute), building that chemistry, so it’s something that definitely we can build on for next year. But like I said, I’m just focusing on the week to week. Every week is a challenge, a great challenge for me, and I have to be able to play good for us to win.”
Quarterback Brandon Allen will make his third career start Sunday in Buffalo, where the Broncos haven’t won since 2007. Allen has played well since taking over for the injured Joe Flacco, and he will be the starter for the foreseeable future.
Rookie Drew Lock, who has been on injured reserve since the start of the season, won’t be activated this week and may stay on IR for the rest of the season, although he began practicing last week. Lock could have been put on the active roster after fullback Andy Janovich’s season-ending right elbow injury, but the team signed tight end Orson Charles on Tuesday.
Denver is dealing with plenty of injuries on offense, but it does have a formidable defense that could give Josh Allen some trouble. The Broncos rank fourth in total defense (310.8 yards per game), fifth in pass defense (210.3) and tied for seventh in scoring defense (19.7 points per game) in the NFL.
Buffalo will try to stop the likes of linebacker Von Miller and defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who had three sacks last week, without right tackle Ty Nsekhe, who injured his ankle last Sunday in a 37-20 win at Miami.
The Bills are also dealing with injuries on their defense. Safety Siran Neal is in the concussion protocol, and defensive lineman Jerry Hughes is battling a nagging groin injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday.
Hughes was able to play against the Dolphins despite the injury flaring up in the preparation for the Week 11 game. Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t rule anyone out of Sunday’s game other than Nsekhe, who is considered week to week.
In addition to Janovich’s injury, Broncos offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James (knee) and tight end Jeff Heuerman (knee) are questionable for the Sunday game.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Browns’ Garrett states case in appeal
NFL notebook: Browns' Garrett states case in appeal
NFL notebook: Browns’ Garrett states case in appeal
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday appealed his suspension for his on-field conduct last Thursday, when he took Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit Rudolph in the head, stating in his hearing that precedent doesn’t support his indefinite ban, ESPN reported.
Citing a source, ESPN’s Dan Graziano said Garrett and representatives from the players union argued in an appeal hearing in New York that a player involved in a similar incident in 2013 received only a three-game suspension.
In the hearing, Graziano reported, Garrett and his team likened the action to what happened in a 2013 preseason game when Antonio Smith of the Houston Texans swung his helmet at offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who then played for the Miami Dolphins.
A ruling on Garrett’s appeal — and on the appeal of Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension — will come later this week, the NFL announced. The league announced that Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi’s one-game suspension, for hitting Rudolph after the play, was upheld.
–Rudolph, meanwhile, read a prepared statement to reporters, stating his regret the way he handled the on-field altercation with Garrett last week.
“I have no ill will toward Myles Garrett. Great respect for his ability as a player. And I know that if Myles could go back, he would handle the situation differently,” said Rudolph, 24.
–New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell appeared to suggest that he’s being unfairly targeted by the NFL and its drug-testing policy.
“I done had 5 ‘random’ HGH blood test in 10 weeks,” Bell wrote on Twitter. “@NFL I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty (expletive) needles … find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.”
Bell received a two-game suspension in 2014 after he was charged with marijuana possession and a DUI. He also was handed a four-game ban for missing a test in 2016.
–Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), wideouts Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) were among several key San Francisco 49ers who missed practice.
Also absent were running back Matt Breida (ankle), kicker Robbie Gould (quad) and defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring), who is expected to miss at least a game or two.
Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he expects most of those players’ statuses to be decided late in the week.
–Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Hill sustained his injury early in the first quarter of Kansas City’s 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in Mexico City. The Chiefs are now on a bye week, and the 25-year-old receiver could return to action when the team faces the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1.
–Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a full participant at practice, says his injured hip is feeling better, and he is considered day-to-day in advance of Chicago’s Sunday home game against the New York Giants.
Trubisky sustained a right hip pointer injury near the end of the second quarter of Chicago’s 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Coach Matt Nagy pulled him in the fourth quarter in favor of Chase Daniel.
–The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons.
Jones and McCain sustained shoulder injuries in Miami’s 37-20 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s AFC South showdown against the host Houston Texans.
Hilton has been sidelined for three games with a calf injury that he sustained in a practice.
–Browns tight end David Njoku has been designated to return from injured reserve and has started practicing, the team announced.
Njoku has been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in Cleveland’s 23-3 victory over the Jets on Sept. 16.
–Though the Detroit Lions at 3-6-1 are basically done for the season, injured quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t ready to call it quits.
For any doubters wondering why Stafford would even consider playing the rest of the season, the QB had a simple answer.
“Because this is what I do,” Stafford said on the team’s website. “… This is what I love to do. I love playing football.”
–Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is making strides toward an NFL comeback, 12 months after a gruesome leg injury put his career in jeopardy.
“I’ve really tried to transition into working on some football stuff,” Smith recently said on the Redskins’ podcast, “The Alex Smith Report.”
Smith sustained a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, 2018, that required 17 surgeries. He also had to fight off an infection.
–Field Level Media
Raiders aim to bolster playoff odds against Jets
Raiders aim to bolster playoff odds against Jets
Raiders aim to bolster playoff odds against Jets
Two teams playing their best football of the season will put winning streaks on the line Sunday when the Oakland Raiders visit the New York Jets.
In a historic rivalry in which little or nothing has been at stake in their last 10 meetings, the Raiders (6-4) have a chance to move into a tie for first place in the AFC West with the idle Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) with a fourth straight win.
Standing in the way are the Jets (3-7), who have won two in a row and have six wins in 10 games against the Raiders since they met in the 2003 playoffs.
Ten regular-season meetings in 16 years is rare for teams not in the same division, but it’s commonplace for the two former American Football League powers, who will be seeing each other for a remarkable 47th time in the last 60 years.
For the 11th straight time, the game features at least one team with a losing record. Such also was the case in December 2006, when the Jets earned an AFC wild-card berth with a 23-3 home win over a Raider team that finished 2-14.
That’s the last time — until this week — that a Raiders-Jets game had late-season significance.
It’s Oakland’s improbable run at a playoff spot after a rugged early travel schedule that allows this meeting to impact the playoff race.
The Raiders have reached the postseason only once since 2002 — a year in which they beat the Jets in an AFC wild-card game en route to the Super Bowl. But they enter Week 12 this season not only in the thick of the division, but tied for the fifth-best record in the entire AFC.
Oakland’s three-game winning streak has come at home against teams all unlikely to make the playoffs — Detroit, the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati — and five of their six remaining opponents have records of .500 or worse.
Such is the reward when the first half of your season has included a 49-day span between home games, a stretch that included a trip to London to face Chicago as well as matchups with Minnesota, Indianapolis, Green Bay and Houston.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden borrowed from former Oakland boss Al Davis when, for the second week in a row, he warned that his club’s focus must be on this week, not December or January.
“There’s an old saying around here: ‘Just win, baby,'” Gruden reminded reporters. “We’ve fought our hearts out to put ourselves in a 6-4 position. That doesn’t mean anything. We’ve got a lot of respect for the Jets and a lot of work to do.”
The game features a matchup of quarterbacks Derek Carr and Sam Darnold, each of whom has silenced doubters of late.
Carr has just one interception in his last four games, a stretch in which he’s thrown 120 passes. He complemented one TD pass with a TD run in last week’s 17-10 win over Cincinnati.
Darnold, meanwhile, came up big in last Sunday’s 34-17 victory at Washington, throwing for season-best four touchdowns with just one interception. He has nine touchdowns (including one rushing) in his last four games, with just two interceptions in his last three.
Like the Raiders, the Jets have hit a soft patch in the schedule. Coming off games against Jacksonville, Miami, the Giants and Washington, the Jets get Cincinnati and Miami after the Raiders.
Darnold noted after the Washington game that the New York offense is gaining momentum and has a chance to pick up even more steam.
“As an offense as a whole, it’s just another stepping stone in the right direction,” he told reporters. “So that’s how we’re going to look at it.”
–Field Level Media
Giants visit Bears hoping to stop 6-game skid
Giants visit Bears hoping to stop 6-game skid
Two teams going nowhere meet
Giants visit Bears hoping to stop 6-game skid
Two teams going nowhere meet at Soldier Field at noon Sunday.
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants have combined for one victory since the end of September, with the G-Men coming off their bye in the throes of a six-game losing streak, and Chicago having dropped five of six.
That was somewhat expected of the 2-8 Giants, especially after they ditched veteran quarterback Eli Manning as the starter for rookie Daniel Jones in Week 3. But the Bears had Super Bowl aspirations on the heels of a 12-4 turnaround in 2018. However, a 4-6 start has all but dashed those hopes.
The Bears’ demise has left many wondering how 2018 Coach of the Year Matt Nagy, the offensive play-caller, has lost his magic from one year to the next, and how quarterback Mitch Trubisky has regressed from the player who showed great promise last year.
After last week’s hip pointer sidelined him for the final few minutes in Sunday night’s loss, Trubisky’s status was characterized as day-to-day Wednesday, but he practiced in full.
The Giants’ slump has increased the heat on head coach Pat Shurmur, but his work with Jones, the 2019 sixth overall draft pick, has been encouraging lately. The QB has tossed nine touchdown passes and just one interception in his last three games.
Shurmur’s job security could wind up being tied to Jones’ maturation, and the coach acknowledged the importance of that relationship.
“It’s primary,” Shurmur said. “When the game’s over, they ask many people what happened in the game; but they always ask the head coach and the quarterback. It has to be a really strong relationship.”
Jones, though, has been plagued by fumbles, including 10 in his last four games. He has lost nine of his 13 fumbles and thrown eight picks as well.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s performance has dipped much like Trubisky’s, although injuries and a porous offensive line are at least partly to blame for the talented runner who set numerous records as a rookie.
While Jones has shown the potential to lead his franchise forward down the road, Trubisky’s demise has left the Bears with a bleak future at the most important position.
The second overall pick in 2017 has struggled throwing the ball, but he has also been reluctant to use his legs as a weapon. After Trubisky ran 68 times for 421 yards (6.2 average) and three touchdowns last season, he has just 15 rushing attempts for 58 yards (3.9 average) with no touchdowns this year. He has already been sacked 23 times after taking just 24 sacks in 14 starts last year.
Nagy has been a staunch supporter of Trubisky, though that has not manifested itself in the coach’s conservative play-calling.
“The last two weeks, he has without a doubt gotten a lot better,” Nagy said of Trubisky, who has thrown for 363 yards, four touchdowns and an interception over that span. “Decision-making, throws … has been a lot better.”
In the Sunday night prime-time debacle, a 17-7 loss to the Rams, Trubisky completed 24 of 43 passes for 190 yards with one TD, one interception and a 65.1 passer rating.
–Field Level Media
Injured Lions QB Stafford not ready to shut it down
Injured Lions QB Stafford not ready to shut it down
Injured Lions QB Stafford not ready to shut it down
Though the Detroit Lions are basically done for the season, injured quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t ready to call it quits.
With their playoff hopes dwindling with each passing week, the 3-6-1 Lions do have hope when they go on the road to face the 1-9 Washington Redskins on Sunday. But they’ll likely do it without Stafford, who sat out practice again Wednesday and whose status is considered week to week with fractured bones in his back.
For any doubters wondering why Stafford would even consider playing the rest of the season, the QB had a simple answer.
“Because this is what I do,” Stafford said Wednesday on the team’s website. “… This is what I love to do. I love playing football. I appreciate all the hard work that all the guys in this locker room and in this organization put into going out there and trying to win games on Sunday and I love being a part of that.”
Before sitting out the Nov. 10 game at the Chicago Bears, Stafford had started 136 consecutive games — the sixth-longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history.
Though Stafford practiced before the Bears game, a recent scan of his back showed problems that have kept him from practicing the last two weeks.
Backup Jeff Driskel started against the Bears and was back under center Sunday against the Cowboys.
“It’s tough for me to sit there without the pads on and not be able to impact the game on the field the way I’m used to doing,” Stafford said. “That’s driving me to get back out there, and whenever we all deem it’s the right time for me to get back out there, I’ll be out there.”
Shutting him down hasn’t been discussed, but Lions coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday that Stafford’s status could change as the final weeks of the regular season approach.
“For us, it’s probably, maybe a different conversation as you get closer toward the end of the season,” Patricia said. “Right now, where we’re at, we’re just focused on this week and just worried about kind of everything that affects us for this week.”
The 31-year-old Stafford has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games this season.
–Field Level Media
Browns trying to stack wins as Dolphins visit
Browns trying to stack wins as Dolphins visit
Browns trying to stack wins as Dolphins visit
The Cleveland Browns have reached the soft part of their schedule riding a two-game winning streak, and their playoff hopes remain alive as they prepare to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Four of the final six games for the Browns (4-6) are against teams with a combined five wins: Miami, the Arizona Cardinals, and two against the winless Cincinnati Bengals.
Further, the Browns are 2-0 in their division with games remaining against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, both of whom they’ve beaten. While chasing down the Ravens in the division is unlikely, a wild-card spot is attainable for the Browns, currently the 10th seed in the AFC.
But the big question for the Browns is, can they put aside the distractions to string together quality games and take care of business against inferior competition?
Their first challenge comes in the form of the Dolphins (2-8), who had won two straight before Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
The Browns are heavy favorites and are playing their third straight home game, but they’ve lost their best pass-rusher, Myles Garrett, indefinitely (pending appeal) after his infamous meltdown last week against Pittsburgh.
And the Dolphins, despite their lack of talent, play disciplined football. That’s a stark contrast to the Browns, who are third in the league in penalties assessed (87) and No. 1 in penalty yardage assessed (822), nearly twice as much as the league-low Dolphins (444).
Miami also leads the league in fewest penalties assessed (55).
But in every other way, all signs point to the Browns being able to dominate the Dolphins.
Behind running back Nick Chubb, the Browns are 12th in the NFL at 121.9 yards rushing per game and fifth in yards per carry (4.92); the Dolphins average 148.3 rushing yards allowed, second worst in the league behind only the hapless Bengals.
Chubb is third in the league with 1,011 rushing yards.
Further, the Dolphins have allowed 42 sacks — tied for most in the NFL — and their offensive line ranks worst in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders. The Browns sport a stingy pass defense, allowing 216.8 yards through the air, good for sixth best in the league.
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (1,687 yards, eight TDs, eight INTs), while an able leader in terms of guile, grit and determination, comes in with a quarterback rating of 79.9, third worst among qualified passers.
The worst quarterback rating belongs to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (76.8), but he has a streak of three games without throwing an interception against five touchdown passes. His rating in those three games is 95.2.
Further, Mayfield’s completion percentage has been in the mid-to-high 60s in three of his past four games.
Mayfield’s favorite targets so far are the dynamic wide receiving duo of Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Landry has 49 receptions to Beckham’s 48; Landry has 695 yards to Beckham’s 692.
For the season, Mayfield has 11 TD passes against 12 INTs.
Miami placed starting safeties Bobby McCain (shoulder) and Reshad Jones (ribs) on injured reserve on Wednesday, though no others missed practice. Fitzpatrick was limited with right (throwing) shoulder and forearm issues, but he is still expected to play Sunday.
For the Browns, defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) and safety Eric Murray (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Vernon was hurt late in a Week 9 loss at Denver and has not played since.
–Field Level Media
Kittle, Sanders, Samuel among 49ers missing practice
Kittle, Sanders, Samuel among 49ers missing practice
Kittle, Sanders, Samuel among 49ers missing practice
Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), wideouts Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) were among several key San Francisco 49ers who missed Wednesday’s practice.
Also absent were running back Matt Breida (ankle), kicker Robbie Gould (quad) and defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring), who is expected to miss at least a game or two.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he expects most of those players’ statuses to be decided late in the week, potentially during pregame warmups for Sunday night’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.
Kittle has missed the last two games since getting hurt Oct. 31 at Arizona, while Breida missed this last week’s contest.
Sanders was injured Nov. 11 against Seattle, leaving the game and not returning, but he played through the pain on Sunday in a rematch with the Cardinals.
Samuel was hurt Sunday, though he posted eight catches for a career-high 134 yards in the game.
Staley had finger surgery last week, just a game after his return from a fractured leg, and was expected to potentially miss multiple weeks.
Gould has missed two games, being replaced by undrafted rookie Chase McLaughlin.
Ford left Sunday’s game in the first half and could miss significant time, according to reports. He has 6.5 sacks this season.
–Field Level Media
Brady, Prescott center stage as Cowboys visit Patriots
A pair
A pair of teams with lofty aspirations will meet when the New England Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
New England (9-1), which is tied for the best record in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, is aiming to build upon its perfect 4-0 mark at home this season.
The Patriots are coming off a 17-10 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week.
Meanwhile, Dallas (6-4) also sits in first place in its division, but only a game separates the club from second-place Philadelphia. The Cowboys are looking for back-to-back victories after a 35-27 road win against the Detroit Lions last week.
All eyes will be on a high-profile quarterback showdown between New England’s Tom Brady and Dallas’ Dak Prescott.
Brady has completed 63.7 percent of his passes this season for 2,752 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He ranks second all-time in passing touchdowns with 531 — only eight shy of Peyton Manning’s record 539.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, a former NFL quarterback, did not hesitate to describe Brady’s greatness.
“You can make an argument that he’s the best player that ever walked,” Garrett said. “What he’s done throughout his career, the productivity, his ability to win with a lot of different teams and a lot of different guys a lot of different ways, he’s just been remarkable.”
At 26 years old, Prescott’s career is far less decorated, but he has been at least as good as Brady as of late. Prescott has completed 67.7 percent of his passes for a league-high 3,221 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and he is the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 444 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions. Wide receiver Amari Cooper went through a full practice on Wednesday and is expected to be full strength Sunday.
Another storyline in the matchup involves Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett, who will return to New England for the first time since the Patriots traded him to Dallas on Oct. 25 in exchange for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick. Bennett has three sacks in his first three games with the Cowboys and almost certainly will be eager to stand out against his former team.
“It’s never personal in the NFL. It’s always business,” Bennett said Wednesday. “I’m at the point now where I don’t have to prove myself. You go out there, you play as hard as you can, simply not for yourself but for your teammates every single time I go out there. It’s not really about me. It’s really about the guys lined up that are lined up next to me.”
New England’s offense could get a boost with the return of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was activated this week from the injured reserve list. Wynn has been out since Week 3 and is expected to stabilize an offensive line that has struggled at times. Brady has been critical of the group’s performance, but offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels doesn’t view Brady’s push for perfection as a negative.
“I’ve been with Tom a long time. I appreciate his competitive spirit, his desire to be perfect in everything he does, and with everything our unit does,” McDaniels said. “I don’t ever take that as a negative. I understand he wants to go out there and do what we all do, which is to put a lot of points on the board every week.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has spent this week scouting Dallas on film. He also appreciates the Cowboys’ place in NFL history.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the Cowboys organization, the history there, what they’ve created,” Belichick said. “Obviously, they’re probably the premier franchise in all of pro sports. That’s no accident. That didn’t happen overnight.
“What Jerry (Jones) and Stephen (Jones) and the rest of the organization have put together there, and the history going back to Coach (Tom) Landry and Coach (Jimmy) Johnson, those are standards that I’d say all of us in the profession aspire to look up to and aspire to meet the levels of success that they have achieved.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Browns’ Garrett says precedent doesn’t support suspension
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett appealed his suspension for his on-field conduct on Wednesday, stating in his hearing that precedent doesn’t support his indefinite ban, ESPN reported.
Citing a source, ESPN’s Dan Graziano said Garrett and representatives from the players union argued in an appeal hearing in New York that a player involved in a similar incident in 2013 received only a three-game suspension.
The NFL suspended Garrett on Friday, just 12 hours after he took Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit Rudolph in the head with it in Cleveland’s 21-7 win.
But in the hearing, Graziano reported, Garrett and his team likened the action to what happened in a 2013 preseason game when Houston’s Antonio Smith swung his helmet at offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who then played for the Miami Dolphins.
Smith, a defensive end who was out of the league after the 2016 season, was suspended for two preseason games and one regular-season game.
Garrett also argued in the meeting that Smith only missed one game check since players don’t receive preseason pay, Graziano reported. Players’ pay is based on the 16-game regular season. Garrett has been suspended without pay for at least six regular-season games and any playoff games the Browns might play in this season.
He will need to meet with league officials and apply for reinstatement before he can play in 2020 under the grounds of the suspension.
The suspension is the longest in NFL history for a single in-game incident.
Graziano also reported that Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who was suspended three games for his role in the fight, had his appeal heard on Tuesday. He contended that no on-field fight ever has brought a suspension longer than one game.
–Field Level Media
Bears QB Trubisky (hip) considered day-to-day
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says his injured hip is feeling better — “Day and night almost” — and he is considered day-to-day in advance of Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants.
Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer injury near the end of the second quarter of Chicago’s 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Coach Matt Nagy pulled him in the fourth quarter in favor of Chase Daniel.
“Just going to rest and rehab this thing and try to play,” Trubisky told reporters Wednesday.
Trubisky was 24-of-43 passing for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception before being removed. He said the hip stiffened up through the second half.
“We want him to be out there as the starter. I hope that’s the case,” Nagy said.
Trubisky, the second overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, has passed for 1,580 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. The Bears (4-6) are averaging only 16.9 points per game, ranking 28th in the NFL.
Daniel was 1-of-4 passing for nine yards after replacing Trubisky.
“We’re getting better each day,” Trubisky said of the hip. “If it keeps improving by Sunday, I don’t see any problems, but the main thing is just avoiding any setbacks or overdoing it and aggravating it.”
–Field Level Media
Colts WR Hilton questionable to face Texans
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s AFC South showdown against the host Houston Texans.
Hilton has been sidelined for three games with a calf injury that he sustained in a practice.
The 30-year-old was upgraded from a non-participant in practice on Tuesday to a full participant — via projection — on Wednesday. The Colts held a walkthrough session as opposed to a practice on Wednesday.
Hilton has recorded 32 receptions for 360 yards and five touchdowns in six games this season. The four-time Pro Bowler has 539 catches for 8,457 yards with 45 touchdowns in 114 career games (93 starts) since being selected by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Indianapolis ruled out running back Marlon Mack (hand), wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand), cornerback Shakial Taylor (ankle) and safety Khari Willis (concussion) for Thursday’s game.
The Colts also listed tight ends Eric Ebron (ankle) and Mo Alie-Cox (thumb) as well as cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) as questionable.
Mack suffered a broken right hand during the third quarter of Sunday’s 33-13 victory over Jacksonville after rushing 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He had surgery Monday but there is no timetable for his return.
The Colts (6-4) and Texans (6-4) are tied for the division lead entering Thursday’s game. Indianapolis won the first meeting, 30-23, in Week 7.
— Field Level Media
Steelers’ Rudolph: ‘No ill will’ toward Browns’ Garrett
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph regrets the way he handled the on-field altercation with defensive end Myles Garrett last week.
Rudolph said Wednesday he respects Garrett, even after the incident that resulted in Garrett’s indefinite suspension.
In the closing seconds of Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns, Garrett yanked Rudolph’s helmet off and struck the quarterback on the top of his unprotected head.
Rudolph read a prepared statement to reporters on Wednesday, his first comments about the situation since his postgame remarks.
“I have no ill will toward Myles Garrett. Great respect for his ability as a player. And I know that if Myles could go back, he would handle the situation differently,” the 24-year-old Rudolph said. “As for my involvement last week, there’s no acceptable excuse. The bottom line is I should’ve done a better job keeping my composure in that situation. (I fell) short of what I believe it means to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and a member of the NFL.”
The incident started after Rudolph dumped off a short pass. After getting knocked down, Rudolph appeared to grab at Garrett’s helmet before Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and, with Steelers’ offensive linemen attempting to intervene, hit the quarterback in the head with it.
Rudolph, who missed time earlier this season when he was concussed after being knocked unconscious by Earl Thomas of the Ravens, was not injured.
Garrett, 23, was in New York on Wednesday to appeal his suspension. ESPN reported the meeting lasted less than two hours. The suspension, which will cover at least the rest of this season, including the playoffs should the Browns qualify.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (three games) and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (one game) also are appealing their suspensions.
Rudolph said he didn’t provoke Garrett with any comments, and added he regretted Pouncey was suspended for having to defend him.
The NFL is not done doling out punishments. Rudolph is expected to be fined and said he would accept the NFL’s decision.
–Field Level Media
Jets RB Bell rips NFL’s ‘random’ drug tests
New York
New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell appeared to suggest on Wednesday that he’s being unfairly targeted by the NFL and its drug-testing policy.
“I done had 5 ‘random’ HGH blood test in 10 weeks,” Bell wrote on Twitter. “@NFL I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty (expletive) needles … find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.”
Bell received a two-game suspension in 2014 after he was charged with marijuana possession and a DUI. He also was handed a four-game ban for missing a test in 2016.
Jets coach Adam Gase acknowledged he was aware of Bell’s tweet, but noted that the running back “never said anything to me about it. It’s something out of our control.”
Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract in the offseason, has struggled to produce behind a patchwork offensive line in his first season in New York. The 27-year-old has turned 161 carries into 508 yards and a 3.2-yard rushing average. He’s added 46 receptions for 309 yards, while his four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) are tied for the team lead.
In his five previous seasons in Pittsburgh, Bell had 5,336 rushing and 2,660 receiving yards with 42 touchdowns. He led the NFL in 2017 in both carries (321) and total touches (406). He sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute.
— Field Level Media
Redskins QB Smith returning to a routine, one year post-injury
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is making strides toward his NFL comeback, 12 months after a gruesome leg injury put his career in jeopardy.
“I’ve really tried to transition into working on some football stuff,” Smith said on the Redskins’ podcast, “The Alex Smith Report” recently. “Like into some quarterback stuff.”
Smith suffered a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, 2018, that required 17 surgeries. He also had to fight off an infection.
He has been progressing throughout the year to where he is today: working on things that quarterbacks take for granted, such as dropback passes thrown to live receivers and “getting some kind of real work in.”
“I’m working on my own, doing some of that stuff, so it’s kind of the next phase in this,” Smith said. “It was always lurking to kind of graduate out of everyday stuff and try to get into some athletic stuff and try to push that.”
He continued: “It just feels good to be able to run and drop and throw.”
The Redskins acquired Smith from Kansas City before the 2018 season. He signed a four-year contract extension that put him under contract for five years and $111 million. It included $71 million in injury guarantees.
Smith, 35, was 6-4 with the Redskins in 2018, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by San Francisco, Smith has a 94-66-1 record as a starter with the 49ers, Chiefs and Redskins.
Washington (1-9) could use a healthy Smith. The Redskins started the season with veteran Case Keenum at quarterback and have turned to rookie Dwayne Haskins.
Interim head coach Bill Callahan spoke glowingly about Smith’s efforts.
“I’ve never seen anything like the effort he’s pouring into his rehab,” Callahan said in October. “It’s so impressive, and for him to be going out there in the stages he’s gone through, he’s got the ultimate respect from all of us.”
–Field Level Media
Dolphins place safeties Jones, McCain on IR
The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
Jones, who is the Dolphins’ longest-tenured player, sustained a shoulder injury in Miami’s 37-20 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
The 31-year-old has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $60 million contract he signed in March 2017.
Jones had 27 tackles and one pass defensed in four games this season. He dealt with multiple injuries in 2019, including a chest ailment that sidelined him for four contests.
Jones has recorded 776 tackles, 21 interceptions, 10.5 sacks and four defensive touchdowns in 128 career games since being selected by Miami in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
McCain, 26, also sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game against the Bills. He posted 25 tackles and two interceptions in nine games this season.
The Dolphins on Wednesday signed safety Adrian Colbert off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad, activated rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel from injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Gerald Willis from the practice squad. The team also placed wide receiver Gary Jennings on injured reserve.
Colbert, 26, had 58 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 21 games with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-18.
Van Ginkel, who was selected by the Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was placed on injured reserve prior to playing in a regular-season game.
Willis has spent most of the season on Miami’s practice squad while Jennings made his NFL debut last week but did not record a catch.
–Field Level Media
Koepka (knee) out of Presidents Cup
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka announced Wednesday that he has withdrawn from the Presidents Cup due to a knee injury.
Tiger Woods selected Rickie Fowler to replace Koepka on his 12-man United States team that will play an International squad at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia from Dec. 9-15.
“Today, I am announcing my withdrawal from the USA Presidents Cup team because of my knee injury,” Koepka said in a statement.
“I notified Captain Tiger Woods that despite constant medical care and rehab, I am not able to play golf at this time. I consider it to be a high honor to be part of the 2019 team and I regret not being able to compete.
“Since my injury in Korea, I have been in constant contact with Tiger and assured him that I was making every effort to be 100 percent in time for the Presidents Cup in Australia. However, I need more time to heal.
“I’m sorry I won’t be able to represent the Red, White, and Blue this time around and I wish my teammates nothing but the best as they work to retain the Presidents Cup for the USA.”
Koepka has not competed since he withdrew from the CJ Cup in South Korea last month.
“Brooks and I talked, and he’s disappointed that he won’t be able to compete,” Woods said. “I told him to get well soon, and that we’re sorry he won’t be with us in Australia. He would clearly be an asset both on the course and in the team room.”
Though he finished in the top five in all four major golf events this year, Koepka revealed in early October that he recently received a stem-cell injection to help repair a partially torn left patellar tendon.
Koepka underwent the painful procedure shortly after the Tour Championship in late August, where he tied for third place.
Fowler will make his third appearance on the U.S. Team.
“I spoke to Rickie and he has agreed to join the U.S. Team,” Woods said. “Rickie has played on a couple Presidents Cup teams, was someone seriously considered for a pick and is well respected and liked by his teammates. I know he’s going to do a great job for us. We’re all excited about this year’s event. The course is outstanding, the fans will be loud and we’re playing against great competitors. We’re ready to go.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs WR Hill nursing minor hamstring injury
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Hill sustained his injury early in the first quarter of Kansas City’s 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in Mexico City. The 25-year-old will enter the Chiefs’ bye week and could return to action when the team faces the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1.
“There is a real chance he doesn’t miss any time,” Rapoport reported.
The speedy Hill played just seven offensive snaps before pulling up lame on a downfield route.
Hill has recorded 33 receptions for 543 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection missed four games (Weeks 2-5) with a shoulder injury.
Hill has 256 catches for 3,798 yards and 30 touchdowns in 54 career games since being selected by Kansas City in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has also rushed 67 times for 495 yards and four scores.
–Field Level Media
Browns TE Njoku (wrist) designated to return from IR
Cleveland Browns tight end David
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice on Wednesday, the team announced.
Njoku has been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in Cleveland’s 23-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 16. Should the Browns (4-6) activate him this week, Njoku would be eligible to play on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) against the visiting Miami Dolphins (2-8).
The 23-year-old Njoku caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland’s 43-13 season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans. He did not record a catch against the Jets.
Njoku collected 56 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has 92 catches for 1,062 yards and nine scores in 34 career games since the Browns selected him with the 29th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Texans get rematch with Colts in AFC South showdown
With four victories in their previous five games and coming out of a bye week, the Houston Texans appeared primed for their Nov. 17 showdown in Baltimore against the Ravens.
The result was an embarrassing 41-7 defeat that proved sobering for the Texans, who will host the Indianapolis Colts (6-4) on Thursday with first place in the AFC South on the line. The Texans (6-4), who have been trying to mute chatter of whether they’re a legitimate playoff contender, now must rebuild with haste in a short week.
“I actually think that’s probably a good thing,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “I think that these guys, we have a resilient locker room. These guys will be ready. They’ll be very focused. They’re a great group to coach. They realize that in the NFL, it’s a week-to-week business and we’ve got to do a much better job this week, obviously.”
As expected, the Colts received a boost from the return of quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who passed for 148 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 33-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. A knee injury sidelined Brissett for the bulk of two games, both Colts losses, and with Indianapolis needing positive momentum, Brissett gave an effort that left his teammates applauding.
“Well, there’s no doubt he played a really good football game,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I don’t know where it would (rank) — I think he’s played a bunch of good games this year, but he made some critical plays. I remember one drive in particular, when you run the ball the way we did and it got to a third-and-long and he completes a ball over the middle to Chester Rogers on a third-and-10 after we had gotten in a bad position.
“Obviously he makes an incredible play on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 that probably only a handful of guys make, the way he avoided and kept his balance and extended the play. So, there were some big-time plays he made in that game for sure,” added Reich, referring to Brissett buying time until he could find Marcus Johnson for a touchdown pass in the third quarter.
But as integral as Brissett was in the victory over the Jaguars and in his team’s first meeting with the Texans, a 30-23 Colts’ win in Indianapolis on Oct. 20, his team’s effectiveness running the ball remains paramount.
Houston entered its matchup with the Ravens ranked among the best defenses in the league at stopping the run. The Ravens responded to that challenge by amassing 263 yards, on a whopping 7.3 yards per rush and including a 63-yard touchdown run by Gus Edwards touchdown.
That result should signal opportunity for Indianapolis, even without running back Marlon Mack (hand), whose 862 rushing yards rank fifth in the NFL. Jonathan Williams filled in for Mack against the Jaguars with 116 yards on 13 carries, confirming the Colts’ run-blocking prowess.
“This is a great offensive line,” Williams said. “All five of them are dominant. Every day they come in here day in and day out and they work hard so it’s great running behind them.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Gronk hints at eventual return
Rob Gronkowski still has football on his mind, though the retired
Rob Gronkowski still has football on his mind, though the retired All-Pro tight end has no immediate plans to return to the game.
“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,'” Gronkowski said Tuesday in an announcement he teased earlier via social media. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man. It’s always an option in the back of my head. It’s not like I’m not staying in shape and not doing anything. I’m never stressed over it.”
Gronkowski retired in March, but New England Patriots fans remain hopeful he will come back. Gronkowski would need to file the appropriate paperwork by Nov. 30 to play this season. He reiterated Tuesday — while formally announcing his Super Bowl party plans in Florida — that football isn’t a priority at the moment.
“What’s better, me playing or me hitting this party?” Gronkowski chuckled.
–Former New England wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on social media to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for all “the drama” surrounding his brief tenure with the team.
“Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB,” Brown posted to his 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
Brown began the season with the Oakland Raiders but was cut on Sept. 7. He signed with the Patriots and played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15. The Patriots released him five days later.
–Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg issued a statement through the team, denying a claim this week that he wanted to move quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver.
Mornhinweg was the Ravens’ offensive coordinator during Jackson’s rookie season last year when the first-round pick made seven starts at QB while appearing in all 16 games. On The GM Shuffle podcast episode released Monday, former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi said Mornhinweg asked the coaching staff when Jackson was going to be moved to wide receiver.
“My thoughts before the draft, and even more when we started working with Lamar, was that this young man was going to be a special quarterback,” Mornhinweg said in his statement. “Very early we saw that along with all of his throwing and escape abilities, he reads the field as well as any young quarterback I ever worked with.”
–The Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending the veteran’s season after eight games played.
Burnett was injured in Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not long after returning an interception 43 yards. He came up limping late in the first half after a non-contact play.
Not only is Burnett’s 2019 season finished, but the injury is expected to complicate his 2020 season, as well.
–Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will have an MRI on his hamstring in “the next day or so,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.
Hill played just seven offensive snaps before pulling up lame on a downfield route in Monday night’s 24-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City. He did not make a catch.
The testing should clarify a timetable for Hill’s return. The timing is favorable, as the Chiefs have a bye this week and don’t play again until Dec. 1 against the Oakland Raiders.
–The Denver Broncos signed well-traveled tight end Orson Charles and placed fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve after he dislocated his right elbow during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Charles, 28, has five years of experience with four teams. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals to start his career in 2012-13, while also playing for the Detroit Lions, Chiefs and Browns.
Janovich, a sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2016 out of Nebraska, had five receptions for 42 yards this season and ran the ball one time for a 1-yard touchdown.
–Running back Mark Walton was released by the Miami Dolphins after his most recent arrest.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the 22-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting the expectant mother of his child. The woman is five weeks pregnant, according to the report.
Walton was in the midst of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s conduct and substance abuse policies. He would have been eligible to return Dec. 8 at the New York Jets.
–The Patriots offensive line got a boost when left tackle Isaiah Wynn was activated off injured reserve.
In a corresponding move, New England placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with hamstring and ankle injuries.
–Field Level Media
Patriots activate OL Wynn (toe) from IR
The New
The New England offensive line got a boost Tuesday as the Patriots activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn off injured reserve.
The 2018 first-round pick started the first two games this season but sustained a turf-toe injury during a 43-0 victory at Miami in Week 2.
Wynn sat out the entire 2018 season on injured reserve with a torn Achilles suffered in the preseason.
The Patriots lead the AFC with a 9-1 record, but they have struggled at times to run the football (24th in the NFL at 91.0 yards per game).
In a corresponding move, New England placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with hamstring and ankle injuries.
The 22-year-old undrafted rookie caught two passes for 34 yards and returned 20 punts for 179 yards in eight games this season.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance: 60 players chase LPGA’s richest prize
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Mayakoba Golf Classic (Brendon Todd)
THIS WEEK: The RSM Classic, Nov. 21-24
Sea Island GC (Seaside), Sea Island, Ga. (Par 70, 7,005 yards)
Purse: $6.4 million (Winner: $1.15 M)
Defending Champion: Charles Howell III
FedEx Cup leader: Todd
TV: Thursday-Friday, 12-4 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
NOTES: Originally opened as a nine-hole course in 1929, Tom Fazio redesigned the course in 1999 to bring two nine-hole courses together. … All players will play one of their first two rounds on the Plantation Course, which was redesigned this year by Davis Love III and his brother Mark. … Howell led wire-to-wire last year, but needed to birdie three of his final four holes on Sunday and then birdied the second playoff hole to beat Patrick Rodgers. … This is the final leg of the 11-tournament Fall swing, and the final opportunity to qualify for the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions. … A popular destination for touring professionals, local residents in the field include Patton Kizzire, Zach Johnson, Harris English, Hudson Swafford, Jonathan Byrd and J.T. Poston. No Sea Island resident has won the event.
BEST BETS: No. 12 Webb Simpson (+750 by DraftKings) is the top-ranked player in the field and is using this as a final warm-up before the President’s Cup. He has competed only once during the Fall swing, a T7 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. … Kevin Kisner (+3100) won the event in 2015 and is one of the most experienced players in a field featuring a bevvy of youngsters trying to earn increased Tour status. … Four of the nine RSM Classic champions have been first-time winners on Tour, and Scottie Scheffler (+3500) has two T10s and two more T20s this fall. … South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli (+4100) isn’t a household name, but he did win the John Deer Classic and has a par of T10s this fall along with a T11 last week. … Rodgers (+14000) hasn’t finished better than T44 in his past 14 events but provides long-shot odds for someone who lost this event in a playoff 12 months ago.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Hero World Challenge, Dec. 4-7
LPGA TOUR
LAST WEEK: TOTO Japan Classic (Ai Suzuki)
THIS WEEK: CME Group Tour Championship, Nov. 21-24
Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
Purse: $5M (Winner: $1.5M)
Defending Champion: Lexi Thompson
CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
TV: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ET (NBC)
NOTES: The season-ending event features a 60-player field, with all players eligible to win the tournament and the LPGA Tour-record $1.5 million winner’s prize. … World No. 1 Ko has already secured the Player of the Year and Rolex ANNIKA Major awards. If she wins the Vare Trophy for low scoring average, which she leads entering the tournament, Ko will join Ariya Jutanugarn (2018) as the only players to win all three in a single season. … Twenty different players have won a Tour event this year. … Former World No. 1 Stacy Lewis was the last player to earn a spot in the tournament. The 34-year-old has not played since withdrawing before the Solheim Cup due to a rib injury.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Jan. 15-19
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Jeff Maggert; Scott McCarron won Charles Schwab Cup)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: PNC Father Son Challenge, Dec. 5-8
–Field Level Media
Broncos sign TE Charles, place FB Janovich on IR
The Denver Broncos signed well-traveled tight end Orson Charles on Tuesday and placed fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve after he dislocated his right elbow during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Charles, 28, has five years of experience with four different teams. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals to start his career in 2012 and 2013, while also playing for the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. He also spent 2014 with the New Orleans Saints but did not appear in a game.
Over 49 career games (eight starts), Charles has 14 receptions for 185 yards. He was also drafted by the XFL’s DC Defenders in October.
Janovich, a sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2016 out of Nebraska, had five receptions for 42 yards this season and ran the ball one time for a 1-yard touchdown. In 50 career games (19 starts), he has 22 grabs for 233 yards with one TD, and 13 rushing attempts for 51 yards and three TDs.
–Field Level Media
All eight XFL teams to hold training camp in Houston
All eight XFL teams will conduct their training camps in the Houston area from Jan. 4-22, 2020.
“Everyone at the XFL is grateful to each of the area college and high school athletic directors who have helped make this a reality,” XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said in a statement released on Tuesday. “We are excited to welcome our teams to Houston and benefit from these world-class facilities as we prepare for kick-off on February 8, 2020.”
Teams will practice at the following facilities:
–Dallas Renegades: Darrell Tully Stadium, Spring Branch Independent School District
–DC Defenders: Rice Stadium, Rice University
–Houston Roughnecks: TDECU Stadium, University of Houston
–Los Angeles Wildcats: Alexander Durley Stadium, Texas Southern University
–New York Guardians: Husky Stadium, Houston Baptist University
–St. Louis BattleHawks: W.W. Thorne Stadium, Aldine Independent School District
–Seattle Dragons: Delmar Stadium, Houston Independent School District
–Tampa Bay Vipers: George Turner Stadium, Humble Independent School District
“Houston is a sports town,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. “We have great fans and we support our teams. … I’m confident this will generate a great deal of fan excitement and interest in the new football league.”
The DC Defenders will host the Seattle Dragons in the opening game of the 2020 XFL season on Feb. 8, six days after the NFL season ends with the Super Bowl in Miami.
–Field Level Media
Bears’ Nagy passes on giving up play-calling chores
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy will take a hard pass on surrendering play-calling duties.
Nagy and the Bears are mired in a slump of growing proportion and significance, and the chorus is growing louder for a shift — either at quarterback or play-caller.
Nagy called plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, a role head coach Andy Reid surrendered, before being selected as coach of the Bears.
“What I would say is this,” Nagy said, adding that if he identifies play-calling as a problem, “I’ll be the first to tell you, then we need to be better or if there’s a rhythm to something. I have zero ego and I have zero care of giving play-call duties to somebody else. I really do not care about that, and if that’s what we feel like from going through it that that’s what we need to do, then I would do that, I really would.
“But when you go through the tape and you look at things and you know schematically where we’re at and what we’re calling and when we’re calling it. … There’s without a doubt a few plays in that game that I would go back and say, ‘You know what, that’s our fault. We didn’t scheme it right,’ and that starts with me. And I need to be able to accept that and know how do I fix that. But we’ll do everything we can … we’re turning over every stone to get this thing right.”
At 4-6, the Bears are longshots to get back to the playoffs after winning the NFC North in 2018 in Nagy’s inaugural season in Chicago.
Averaging only 16.9 points per game, only the Washington Redskins are scoring less in the NFC (12.5 ppg). The Bears rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
In last week’s 17-7 loss to the Rams, Nagy pulled quarterback Mitchell Trubisky but said his health — not performance — was the reason Chase Daniel entered the game.
“When you’re not a part of it and you don’t really know what’s going on, I’m not questioning what people are thinking,” Nagy said. “I’m just telling you exactly what happened. I can’t be more honest than that. We knew there was pain and we had to monitor that the entire second half. You’ll see it when you watch the tape, on almost every play, you’ll see where it’s affecting him.”
The Bears host the New York Giants on Sunday in Week 12, then visit the Detroit Lions for a Thanksgiving Day game four days later.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs WR Hill to have MRI on hamstring
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will have an MRI on his hamstring in “the next day or so,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
Hill played just seven offensive snaps before pulling up lame on a downfield route in Monday night’s 24-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City.
He was targeted twice but did not make a catch.
The testing should clarify a timetable for Hill’s return. The timing is favorable, as the Chiefs have a bye this week and don’t play again until Dec. 1 against the Oakland Raiders.
Hill, 25, has 33 receptions for 543 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection missed four games (Weeks 2-5) with a shoulder injury.
–Field Level Media
Mornhinweg denies wanting to move Jackson to WR
Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg issued a statement through the team Tuesday, denying a claim this week that he wanted to move quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver.
Mornhinweg was the Ravens’ offensive coordinator during Jackson’s rookie season last year when the first-round pick made seven starts at QB while appearing in all 16 games.
On The GM Shuffle podcast episode released Monday, former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi said Mornhinweg asked the coaching staff when Jackson was going to be moved to wide receiver.
Mornhinweg strongly denied that he was thinking of a position change for the former Heisman Trophy winner.
“My thoughts before the draft, and even more when we started working with Lamar, was that this young man was going to be a special quarterback,” Mornhinweg said in his statement. “Very early we saw that along with all of his throwing and escape abilities, he reads the field as well as any young quarterback I ever worked with.”
Mornhinweg, who called plays last season, left the Ravens coaching staff after Greg Roman was promoted to offensive coordinator during the offseason.
“Organizationally, we were on the same page with Lamar, and I thought (former general manager) Ozzie (Newsome) and (current general manager) Eric (DeCosta) did a great job to take him where we did,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Marty was excited from the beginning to coach Lamar and was instrumental in helping him progress through his rookie season.”
Jackson has led the Ravens to an 8-2 record heading into Monday night’s game at Los Angeles against the Rams. He has passed for 2,258 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, while also rushing for 788 yards and six more scores.
The Louisville product threw for four touchdowns Sunday in a victory over the Houston Texans, one off the five TDs he threw in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Jackson is the first quarterback in Ravens history to throw four or more TD passes in multiple games during a season.
–Field Level Media
Brown apologizes to Patriots’ Kraft for ‘drama’
Former New
Former New England wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on social media Tuesday to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for all “the drama” surrounding his brief tenure with the team.
“Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB,” Brown posted to his 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
Brown began the season with the Oakland Raiders but was cut on Sept. 7.
He signed with the Patriots and played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15. The Patriots released him five days later.
The four-time All-Pro has been under investigation by the NFL under its personal conduct policy since former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit in September alleging that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.
Brown reportedly met with the NFL last week to discuss those allegations, but no decision has been made about his future in the league.
Brown has filed eight grievances against the Raiders and Patriots seeking nearly $40 million in lost salary and bonuses, according to an ESPN report.
In 10 NFL seasons, nine of them with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins release RB Walton after another arrest
Running back Mark Walton
Running back Mark Walton was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday after his most recent arrest.
The South Florida SunSentinel reported that the 22-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting the expectant mother of his child. The woman is five weeks pregnant, according to the report.
“We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton. We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in a team statement.
Walton was in the midst of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s conduct and substance abuse policies. He would have been eligible to return Dec. 8 at the New York Jets.
The Cincinnati Bengals waived Walton in April after his third arrest of 2019.
Walton surrendered to police in Florida in April on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.
On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South Florida.
He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January.
The Dolphins (2-8) decided to take a chance on the second-year running back, who played collegiately for the Miami Hurricanes, after the Bengals released him. He rushed 53 times for 201 yards this season and was expected to emerge as the primary back after the Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in late October.
–Field Level Media
Gronk: Football ‘always an option,’ but not in ’19
Rob Gronkowski still has football on his mind, but
Rob Gronkowski still has football on his mind, but the retired All-Pro tight end has no immediate plans to get back in the game.
“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,'” Gronkowski said Tuesday in an announcement he teased earlier via social media. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man. It’s always an option in the back of my head. It’s not like I’m not staying in shape and not doing anything. I’m never stressed over it.”
Gronkowski retired in March, but New England Patriots’ fans remain hopeful he will come back. Gronkowski would need to file the appropriate paperwork by Nov. 30 to play this season, and he reiterated Tuesday — while formally announcing his Super Bowl party plans in Florida — that football isn’t a priority at the moment.
“What’s better, me playing or me hitting this party?” Gronkowski chuckled.
Gronkowski said the beach music festival would be the place to be Super Bowl week.
“I’m bringing the FIESTA to Miami with GRONK BEACH BIG GAME WEEKEND presented by @MonsterEnergy! Prepare for my personal over the top oceanfront music festival featuring my friends @diplo | @kaskade| @RickRoss | @official_flo | @djcarnage | @3LAU http://www.GronkBeach.com.”
–Field Level Media
Browns place S Burnett on IR, ending his season
The Cleveland Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending the veteran’s season after eight games played.
Burnett was injured in Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not long after he returned an interception 43 yards. He came up limping late in the first half after a non-contact play.
Not only is Burnett’s 2019 season finished, but the injury is expected to complicate his 2020 season as well.
In addition to his interception, Burnett made five first-half tackles in Thursday’s game. In his 10th season in the NFL — his first in Cleveland — the 30-year old had 41 tackles and two sacks.
A third-round draft pick by the Packers in 2010, Burnett played his first eight seasons in Green Bay before spending 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns picked him up in April when the Steelers released him.
The 30-year-old has 788 career tackles, 9 1/2 sacks and 10 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs pick Rivers off 4 times, edge Chargers
Patrick Mahomes overcame a slow start to pass for 182 yards and one touchdown, and added a career-high 59 yards on the ground, as the Kansas City Chiefs stopped the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 at Mexico City on Monday night.
The Chargers reached the Chiefs’ 14-yard line with 24 seconds remaining, thanks in large part to a 50-yard bomb a leaping Mike Williams caught from Philip Rivers to move from the Los Angeles 25 to the Kansas City 25.
On second down, however, Rivers threw his fourth interception of the game when Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen snagged in the end zone to secure the win.
The victory enabled the Chiefs (7-4) to retain a half-game lead over the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West. It marked the 24th win in the last 26 games for Kansas City against division rivals.
Playing without his big-play threat, Tyreek Hill, who suffered a hamstring injury on the first series, Mahomes led the Chiefs to touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half.
That gave them a 24-9 lead, achieved with a 6-yard rush by Darrel Williams and a 23-yard strike to tight end Travis Kelce, who led Kansas City receivers with seven catches for 92 yards.
Rivers passed for 353 yards and a touchdown but it was all undone by the four interceptions.
Melvin Gordon rushed for 69 yards on 14 carries, while Austin Ekeler led the Los Angeles pass-catchers with eight catches for 108 yards.
Los Angeles ran 20 more first-half plays and outgained Kansas City in yardage, 312-109, but trailed 10-9 at halftime. A missed field goal and two interceptions hurt the Chargers, who crossed into Chiefs territory on all but one of their six first-half drives.
Micheal Badgley made field goals of 27, 26 and 49 yards, and missed from 40. The 49-yarder ended the half.
Down 6-0, Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Rivers with nine minutes left in the first half and returned it 35 yards to the Chargers’ 6. LeSean McCoy ran it in on the next play to give the Chiefs a 7-3 lead. After Badgley’s second field goal, Harrison Butker tacked on a 41-yard field goal to make it 10-6 Chiefs.
Mahomes finished the half with a pedestrian 64 yards passing with one interception.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Browns’ Garrett to appeal
Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett plans to appeal his indefinite suspension at a hearing with James Thrash on Wednesday.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Garrett intends to argue he was provoked by a shot to the groin from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Garrett was suspended Friday by the NFL, a ban that spans the rest of the regular season plus the postseason. In Cleveland’s Thursday win over Pittsburgh, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off of the quarterback’s head. As the confrontation continued, Rudolph lunged at Garrett. Garrett reared back and, using Rudolph’s helmet, struck Rudolph atop the unprotected head.
Thrash is expected to render his decision on the appeal the same day, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and Garrett plans to plead his case in person. Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said Garrett was in self-defense mode on Thursday. Rudolph was fined, not suspended, for his role in escalating the incident.
–The Indianapolis Colts won’t have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari Willis for their Thursday night AFC South clash with the Houston Texans.
Both starters were injured Sunday during Indianapolis’ 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack sustained a broken right hand during the third quarter after rushing 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He had surgery Monday, and there is no timetable for his return.
Willis developed concussion symptoms after the game and was placed in the league’s concussion protocol, coach Frank Reich confirmed. The 2019 fourth-round pick ranks seventh among rookies with 44 tackles through 10 games. He also has two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.
–Lamar Jackson’s latest jaw-dropping performance did more than just extend Baltimore’s winning streak to six and move the Ravens closer to a first-round playoff bye. It also made Jackson the odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP for the first time this season.
According ESPN, Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas has Jackson at +140 (or 7-5 odds), followed by Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson at +200 (2-1).
From there, the field — with the top six all quarterbacks — takes a sharp drop with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers third at +900 (9-1), followed by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (+1000, 10-1), Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins (+1500, 15-1) and Houston’s Deshaun Watson (+2000, 20-1).
–Chicago coach Matt Nagy insisted that pulling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky from the Bears’ Sunday night game had “zero to do with his play.”
Nagy said Trubisky has a right hip pointer injury that occurred near the end of the second quarter of Chicago’s 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Trubisky completed 24 of 43 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception before being removed in favor of Chase Daniel. Nagy was seen chatting with Trubisky shortly before the 25-year-old was pulled.
–An AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium was bumped into the featured spot in the NFL Week 13 game lineup.
The league announced that the Dec. 1 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders was moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on CBS. Both teams were 6-4 ahead of the Chiefs’ game in Mexico City on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bumped from that slot on CBS, the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game will be played at 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City beat the Raiders 28-10 in their first meeting of the season in Week 2.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran tight end Nick O’Leary, according to his agents.
O’Leary, 27, was released by the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 29. The Jaguars were short-handed at the position after rookie tight end Josh Oliver left the team’s loss at Indianapolis on Sunday with a back injury. Seth DeValve missed the game with an injured oblique.
O’Leary caught four passes for 37 yards in seven games (two starts) with Miami this season. He has 44 catches for 596 yards and three touchdowns in 54 games (21 starts) with the Dolphins (2018-19) and Buffalo Bills (2015-17).
–Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown will undergo season-ending triceps surgery, coach Jason Garrett announced.
Brown was injured in Dallas’ 35-27 road victory against the Detroit Lions Sunday. Eligible to become a unrestricted free agent, Brown may have played his last game for the Cowboys. The 25-year-old has 17 tackles (11 solo) and no interceptions in nine games (four starts) this season.
Also, Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins has a left knee injury. Garrett said the injury was similar to one Collins had earlier this season that caused him to miss one game.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys CB Brown lost for the season
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown will undergo season-ending triceps surgery, coach Jason Garrett announced Monday.
Brown was injured in Sunday’s 35-27 road victory against the Detroit Lions.
Eligible to become a unrestricted free agent, Brown may have played his last game for the Cowboys.
The 25-year-old Brown has 17 tackles (11 solo) and no interceptions in nine games (four starts) this season. Overall, he has 172 tackles and four interceptions in 56 games in four seasons with Dallas.
Also, Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins has a left knee injury. Garrett said the injury was similar to one Collins had earlier this season that caused him to miss one game.
–Field Level Media
Bears’ Nagy: Pulling Trubisky ‘zero to do’ with performance
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted Monday that pulling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky from Sunday night’s game had “zero to do with his play.”
Nagy said Trubisky has a right hip pointer injury that occurred near the end of the second quarter of Chicago’s 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
“It was completely based off the injury that he had last night and where he’s at,” Nagy said at a press conference.
Trubisky was 24-of-43 passing for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception before being removed in favor of Chase Daniel.
Nagy was seen chatting with Trubisky shortly before the 25-year-old was pulled.
“I wanted him to know, coming from me, that he needs to be brutally honest with me in regards to his pain and where he’s at,” Nagy said. “I sat there and I told him, ‘Listen, we appreciate your toughness, we appreciate you being as tough as you can possibly can be and wanting to stay in the game, but I need to be able to make a decision.'”
Nagy said Trubisky’s hip stiffened up in the second half. He said it got to the point where the quarterback couldn’t even sit on the bench.
Nagy said he sometimes has to protect Trubisky from himself due to the player’s toughness.
Told there was skepticism surrounding Trubisky’s injury and subsequent removal, Nagy reiterated it was a health issue that prompted the change in quarterbacks.
Nagy said Trubisky will start Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants if he’s healthy.
Trubisky has passed for 1,580 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He was the second overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Daniel was 1-of-4 passing for nine yards after replacing Trubisky.
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Garrett to appeal, taking shot at junk defense
Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett plans to appeal his indefinite suspension at a hearing with James Thrash on Wednesday.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Garrett intends to argue he was provoked by a shot to the groin from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Garrett was suspended Friday by the NFL, a ban that spans the postseason and set a new standard for punishment stemming from in-game conduct. In Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off of the quarterback’s head. As the confrontation continued, Rudolph lunged at Garrett. Garrett reared back and, using Rudolph’s helmet, struck Rudolph atop the unprotected head.
Thrash is expected to render his decision on the appeal the same day, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and Garrett plans to plead his case in person.
Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said Garrett was definitely in self-defense mode on Thursday. Rudolph was fined, not suspended, for his role in escalating the incident.
“Of course he was,” Richardson said of Garrett defending himelf. “If a guy scratching at your face, what you going to? The helmet is overboard, let’s get that clear. But defending yourself, I don’t blame him for defending (himself) at all.”
Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said the Browns “stand by” Garrett despite the poor decision.
“There’s no excuse for that to happen on a football field,” Kitchens said. “I know that. Myles knows that. All the players in the locker room know that. That’s it. There’s no excuse. But, in saying that, we’re going to support Myles Garrett going forward in any way that he needs support.”
According to multiple reports, at least 10 players — including some who left the bench area to join the fracas — have been issued fines.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for kicking and punching Garrett after the helmet was used to hammer Rudolph. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game. His appeal was heard Monday.
–Field Level Media
Colts RB Mack, S Willis ruled out for Thursday
The Indianapolis Colts won’t have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari Willis for Thursday night’s key AFC South clash with the Houston Texans.
Both starters were injured during Sunday’s 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mack suffered a broken right hand during the third quarter after rushing 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He had surgery Monday but there is no timetable for his return.
Mack, 23, ranks fifth in the NFL with 862 rushing yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry with four scores in 10 games.
Willis developed concussion symptoms after the game and is now in the league’s concussion protocol, coach Frank Reich confirmed.
The 2019 fourth-round pick ranks seventh among rookies with 44 tackles through 10 games. He also has two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.
The Colts (6-4) and Texans (6-4) are tied for the division lead entering Thursday’s game in Houston. Indianapolis won the first meeting, 30-23, in Week 7.
–Field Level Media
Ravens QB Jackson now MVP favorite in Vegas
Lamar Jackson's latest
Lamar Jackson’s latest jaw-dropping performance did more than just extend Baltimore’s winning streak to six and move the Ravens closer to a first-round playoff bye.
It also made Jackson the odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP for the first time this season.
According ESPN, Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas has Jackson at +140 (or 7-5 odds), followed by Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson at +200 (2-1).
From there, the field — with the top six all quarterbacks — takes a sharp drop with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers third at +900 (9-1), followed by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (+1000, 10-1), Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins (+1500, 15-1) and Houston’s Deshaun Watson (+2000, 20-1).
DraftKings has similar numbers, with Jackson in the lead at +170 (17-10) and Wilson at +200. Rodgers (+900), Watson (+900) and Mahomes (+1200) round out the top five there. A pair of running backs — Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey and the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook — come in better than 30-1 at +2000 and +2500, respectively, at DraftKings.
The Ravens thrashed the Texans on Sunday, 41-7, in what was supposed to be a matchup of Super Bowl contenders with similarly dynamic quarterbacks in Jackson and Watson. Instead, Jackson threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns while adding another 86 yards on the ground.
Watson, on the other hand, threw for 169 yards with no scores and an interception, and the Texans didn’t get on the board until they were down 34-0 halfway through the fourth quarter.
The win moved the Ravens to 8-2 while dropping the Texans to 6-4 and into a first-place tie with Indianapolis in the AFC South.
Jackson opened the NFL regular season at 100-1 to win the award, even odds with Chicago outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott at Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.
–Field Level Media
NFL adjusts Week 13 schedule, Raiders-Chiefs into spotlight slot
An AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium was bumped into the featured spot in the NFL Week 13 game lineup.
The league announced Monday that the Dec. 1 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders was moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on CBS. Both teams are 6-4 entering the Chiefs’ game in Mexico City on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bumped from that slot on CBS, the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game will be played at 1 p.m. ET.
Week 13 includes three Thursday games on Thanksgiving, starting with the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Buffalo Bills in the afternoon game and a primetime pairing between the host Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.
Kansas City beat the Raiders 28-10 in their first meeting of the season in Week 2.
–Field Level Media
Film Study: Did Raiders find future star in DE Crosby?
After piling up four sacks Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby has 6.5 this season, all since Week 5.
That’s tied — with Joey Bosa — for sixth in the NFL over that span.
A fourth-round pick from Eastern Michigan, Crosby is certainly outplaying his draft status. Let’s dig into the tape to explore what he’s done, and what he could become.
–Sunday’s four-pack
Four-sack games inherently require some luck, but Crosby’s quartet was no fluke. His third sack was easy (he was unblocked off a Bengals bootleg) but the others were earned with nifty moves.
First, Crosby cross-chopped past Bengals left tackle John Jerry, using his left (inside) hand to “chop” Jerry’s left (outside) arm downward. That made Jerry lurch forward and cleared the edge for Crosby to dip around it.
Interior pressure caused Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley to fade and drift to his right, making Crosby’s angle easier, and he maximized the opportunity by stripping Finley.
Two plays into the fourth quarter, Crosby victimized Jerry in a different way. Jerry helped briefly on interior rusher Dion Jordan, then kicked out to Crosby, who exploited the late movement. Crosby bull-rushed to maintain Jerry’s momentum upfield — getting Jerry hopping on one foot — before shedding inside to wrap up Finley.
Crosby’s final sack was ad-libbed on the Bengals’ second-to-last play. Lined up opposite Jerry, Crosby saw running back Giovani Bernard aligned to chip him outside. When Bernard did, Crosby quickly redirected inside, looping around defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and coming free to snare Finley’s legs.
This wasn’t a planned stunt (or “game”) — Hurst’s rush was traditional — but rather a “natural game” that gave Jerry no chance. Crosby’s rush would have been picked up if the center slid his way, and Finley could have escaped left (Crosby’s responsibility to contain). But the sudden, instinctive move paid off.
Crosby disrupted four other dropbacks — two with hand-swipe-to-rip moves outside where Finley stepped up and away; one bull rush into a club-rip move outside to get a hand on Finley; and a bull rush that flushed Finley before the game-sealing interception.
–Recognition in run defense
Despite the sacks, Crosby was exploited at times by the Bengals’ ground game, which entered ranked 29th in yards per carry (3.33).
Most came on perimeter runs. On three pitches/sweeps, Crosby recognized late and was pinned inside, including a 30-yard run — the Bengals’ longest rush all season. Likewise, he was slow off the snap and late recognizing an 18-yard jet sweep his way.
Crosby also way overpursued from the backside of Joe Mixon’s 3-yard touchdown run, loping down the line instead of closing Mixon’s angle. He should have had a tackle for loss but instead lost contain.
These mistakes are common for rookies, but not the norm for Crosby. Given his shakiness as a run defender in college, he’s actually impressed in that area in the pros.
–Physical and technical development
Perhaps most surprising about Crosby’s rookie season is how quickly he’s changed his body.
Crosby said he finished his final college season at 240 pounds, and it showed in his limited play strength, both as a bull rusher and run defender. He was up to 255 by the combine — and still shined in testing (more on that later) — and 266 by training camp.
That sort of transformation is exceedingly rare for a rookie, especially from a smaller school. It’s much more common after a player has had a full offseason in an NFL strength and conditioning program.
The fact that it’s already happened for Crosby is huge, accelerating his development in other areas. He has an improved anchor and is throwing his body around, rag-dolling tight ends at times and creating havoc when he’s the aggressor.
Crosby has also shown improved hand usage, regularly swatting O-linemen’s arms and repositioning for leverage, unlike most rookies.
–What can he become?
Crosby dominated the combine, testing in the 90th-plus percentile in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps, 3-cone drill and 20- and 60-yard shuttles. His weight — since boosted — was his biggest concern, and his wingspan (81″) made up for relatively short arms (32 7/8″).
Those numbers show up on tape, though not as traditionally as you’d expect. Crosby isn’t exactly twitchy — he’s actually a bit clunky, a long-strider with build-up speed. He’s not cat-quick laterally, but he’s very smooth redirecting, with good balance and bend.
Crosby’s wingspan also pops off the tape. Despite shorter arms, he shows a wide radius for snagging ball carriers, and his reach can ward off O-linemen’s arms or get into their chest first.
Given the physical tools and sharp development curve, it’s tempting to say Crosby is destined for stardom. That’s not out of the question, but it’s also important to maintain context.
All of his pressure Sunday came against either Jerry — a career-long guard playing left tackle — or Bobby Hart, who allowed 11.5 sacks in 2018. Those two made up 40 percent of the New York Giants’ disastrous O-line from 2015-17.
Likewise, Crosby’s standout Week 10 performance — half-sack, three QB hits, one pass defensed and one interception forced– came against the Los Angeles Chargers’ woeful tackles. He’ll face tougher tests in the Chiefs and Titans in Weeks 13 and 14 (though he also gets the Jets, Chargers and Broncos down the stretch).
Crosby may develop into a threat against top opponents down the line. For now, it’s clear the Raiders have something, which is much more than they’ve been able to say since Khalil Mack was traded.
–By David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Field Level Media
Jaguars sign veteran TE O’Leary
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran tight end Nick O’Leary on Monday, according to his agents.
O’Leary, 27, was released by the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 29.
The Jaguars were short-handed at the position after rookie tight end Josh Oliver left Sunday’s 33-13 loss at Indianapolis with a back injury. Seth DeValve missed the game with an injured oblique.
O’Leary caught four passes for 37 yards in seven games (two starts) with Miami this season. He has 44 catches for 596 yards and three touchdowns in 54 games (21 starts) with the Dolphins (2018-19) and Buffalo Bills (2015-17).
Oliver, 22, suffered small fractures in his back and could be out for several weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The third-round pick from San Jose State has three receptions for 15 yards in four games.
DeValve, 26, has six catches for 68 yards in nine games (five starts) in his first season with the Jaguars. He spent the previous three years with the Cleveland Browns, catching 48 passes for 596 yards and four scores in 41 games (10 starts).
–Field Level Media
Todd wins at Mayakoba for second straight victory
Brendon Todd won the Mayakoba Golf Classic by one stroke on Monday to become the PGA Tour’s first back-to-back winner since Bryson DeChambeau in 2018.
Todd carded a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish at 20-under (264), one better than Vaughn Taylor, Adam Long and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz.
Play had been suspended due to darkness Sunday night with 12 players remaining on the El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
By following up his victory at the Bermuda Championship (Oct. 31-Nov. 3), the 34-year-old Todd climbed to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings.
“It’s incredible,” Todd told Golfweek. “I’m just overcome with emotion right now. The whole final round was much more nerve-wracking than Bermuda.”
A year ago, Todd had missed 37 of 41 cuts on the PGA Tour and was contemplating a career change.
“It is so surreal,” Todd said. “I’m enjoying it and I’m just going to keep grinding.”
Todd and Taylor were tied at 20 under through 14 holes when play was suspended. Todd took the lead with a birdie at the par-3 15th hole. Both players bogeyed the par-4 16th and parred the last two holes, posting identical rounds of 68.
Long and Ortiz both finished with rounds of 5-under 66. Long played a bogey-free final round, while Ortiz overcame a double bogey on the first hole.
Harris English, attempting to become the event’s first two-time champion (2014), double-bogeyed the par-4 16th to finish with a 1-under 70 and a solo fifth-place showing at 17 under.
Defending champion Matt Kuchar aced the par-3 eighth hole Sunday en route to a 9-under 62. He finished in a tie for 14th at 12 under.
After rain and thunderstorms wiped out Thursday’s opening round, tournament organizers attempted to play the final two rounds Sunday, with threesomes teeing off from Nos. 1 and 10. The last Monday finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic was in 2015, when Graeme McDowell beat Russell Knox and Jason Bohn in a playoff.
The Mayakoba Golf Classic is the penultimate PGA Tour event this year, with the final tournament later this week at Sea Island on the Georgia coast.
–Field Level Media
Bears QB Trubisky leaves late with hip injury
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was pulled late in the fourth quarter Sunday night because of what the team described as a hip injury.
“He just wasn’t feeling right,” Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters. “His hip was hurting him.”
Trubisky finished 24 of 43 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was replaced by Chase Daniel, who completed one of four passes for nine yards in the Bears’ 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The quarterback change prompted speculation that Nagy had benched Trubisky, particularly after cameras showed the two men huddled closely in conversation. Trubisky never was shown meeting with medical personnel, and he stood on the sideline for the remainder of the game before walking on the field afterward to shake hands with Rams players before heading to the locker room.
Nagy said Trubisky was injured several series before being pulled from the game, but he tried to play through the pain.
“He had an earlier deal where he landed on it,” Nagy said.
The injury affected Trubisky’s ability to throw, particularly on passing plays to the left, the coach said.
“I finally pulled him aside,” Nagy said. “I said, ‘Listen, here’s the deal. We’ve got to know. You’ve got to be honest with us about where you’re at.'”
At that point, Nagy said, Trubisky acknowledged his hip was bothering him.
Nagy said it was too soon to know how Trubisky’s injury would affect his status for next week.
–Field Level Media