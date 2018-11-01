Shurmur searching with Giants at 1-7. What to do with Eli?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The NFL trading deadline passed and the New York Giants decided to stand pat despite speculation they would be wheeling and dealing with a second straight season going down the tubes.
Linebacker Olivier Vernon, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Landon Collins will finish the season with the Giants, who are 1-7 for the second straight year and have virtually no chance of making the playoffs in Pat Shurmur’s first season as coach.
Cornerback Eli Apple and 2016 All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison were the only players traded, and they were shipped the week before the deadline.
Heading into their bye week, the question facing Shurmur is where does the team go from here.
To be honest, there isn’t a lot he can do. This team has only made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in 2012. There is not a lot of depth.
The one change fans and the media want is at quarterback. Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is as stationary as a quarterback can be and that does not work in the NFL, especially when his offense line is playing poorly. The 37-year-old has been sacked 31 times and this past Sunday he seemed to ducking as soon as the pressure got near him.
Many wanted Shurmur to put in rookie Kyle Lauletta to see what the fourth-round pick out of Richmond could do.
That’s probably not going to happen now.
The 22-year-old was arrested Tuesday on motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses while driving near a road construction site to practice.
Weehawken police said he failed to obey a police officer’s order and almost hit the officer while making an illegal turn. He was charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest. He was also charged with reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions, improper turn and failure to remain in a marked lane.
He might face a league suspension. The Giants would look foolish replacing Manning for him. Veteran Alex Tanney also isn’t the answer.
“We’re trying to do what we can to win this season, and certainly you always do what you can in the short run,” Shurmur said before heading into the bye.
What the Giants will do is evaluate all facets of their games to find plays that work.
There is little they can do with the offense line. It was revamped to start the season and 60 percent has changed. Center Jon Halapio broke a leg and is done for the season. Right tackle Ereck Flowers was cut and free agent right guard Patrick Omameh struggled, was hurt and lost his job. Left tackle Nate Solder, the big free agent signing who has struggled at times, and rookie second-round draft pick Will Hernandez are the only starters remaining.
The talent in the skill positions is obvious. Odell Beckham Jr. (61 catches for 785 yards) and Sterling Shepard (40 for 542) are outstanding receivers.
Shurmur needs to find a way to get second-year tight end Evan Engram more involved. He was an explosive receiver last season and that has been missing.
Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, has helped the passing game, catching 58 passes for 497 yards and two touchdowns.
The biggest need is to get the running game going. Despite getting 519 yards from Barkley, the rest of the team has contributed just over 100 yards. It has allowed opposing defenses to play the pass, limiting the offense. The unit has hurt itself with penalties and sacks that have created too many third-and-long plays, and it has settled for too many field goals, averaging 18.5 points.
“We got good players,” said Manning, who wants to remain the starting quarterback. “There’s some good football. There are some good plays. There’s some big plays, some explosive plays. There’s just some bad football as well. So, it’s just cleaning up the bad stuff.”
The positive for the Giants has been James Bettcher’s defense. It has given the Giants a chance to win games. Its only drawback is it has not taken the ball away more. New York has seven takeaways.
“We always said from the beginning, we got all the weapons that we showcase, and we expected to win,” Collins said of the season. “So yeah, I’m very surprised by it.”
Barkley, who lost only five games in his last two seasons at Penn State, said losing in the NFL has been an adjustment for him, as it has been for many of his teammates.
“It’s part of the NFL, it’s a part of the sport. It’s adversity right now,” Barkley said. “When we get this thing going, and we get this thing rolling, we’re going to look back at this and laugh, and see how this made us tougher.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Texans’ Thomas makes quick return trip to Denver
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos may have lost a respected voice when they traded former captain Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans on Tuesday, but they certainly didn't lose any of their gift of gab.
"I don't flinch from situations like this," declared rookie receiver Courtland Sutton , whose emergence as a big-play threat
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos may have lost a respected voice when they traded former captain Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans on Tuesday, but they certainly didn’t lose any of their gift of gab.
“I don’t flinch from situations like this,” declared rookie receiver Courtland Sutton , whose emergence as a big-play threat made the 30-year-old Thomas more valuable to general manager John Elway as trade bait than a tutor.
Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who credited Thomas with helping to make him the superstar he’s become, will spend Sunday trying to snarl DeAndre Hopkins when the Broncos (3-5) host the Texans (5-3) in Thomas’ hurried homecoming.
If Harris finds himself covering Thomas, who’s replacing Will Fuller (ACL) in the Texans’ lineup, the advantage goes to …
“Oh, me,” Harris said matter-of-factly.
Why’s that?
“I’m that good.”
The same can’t be said for the Broncos overall.
They’ve lost five of six despite a backfield that’s the best in the business, averaging an NFL-high 5.3 yards per carry but just 18th in rush attempts per game.
Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is doing what Mike McCoy did in Denver before getting fired last year: spreading out the offensive formations despite a good ground game and left tackle Garett Bolles’ holding habit.
Case Keenum has been sacked 22 times, 20 of which have come with him in the shotgun, to go with a league-high 10 interceptions.
Defensively, the Broncos have been stumped by cornerback Bradley Roby’s slide after his promotion from nickel back following the trade of Aqib Talib. In a contract year, they expected him to flourish as a starter. Instead, he’s been giving his man too much cushion or getting fooled by quarterbacks burning him for big plays.
Middling drafts prior to this year’s crescendo has left coach Vance Joseph (8-16) without the option of benching Bolles or Roby, although cornerback Tramaine Brock’s return from a pulled hamstring and solid play over the past two weeks could foretell a return to some nickel back snaps for Roby.
Elway insists the Broncos can turn things around over the second half and avoid the franchise’s first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72.
If not, Joseph could be out of a job.
Texans coach Bill O’Brien was feeling the heat himself before J.J. Watt and DeShaun Watson rounded into form, leading Houston on a five-game winning streak, something only four other teams in the Super Bowl era have done after starting 0-3.
The Texans were devastated last week when receiver Will Fuller (32 catches, 503 yards, 4 TDs) tore an ACL, ending his season.
Enter Thomas (36 catches, 402 yards, three TDs) .
“It’s going to be great” having Thomas alongside Hopkins, Watson said. “Nothing really should stop the train. D.T.’s a veteran guy that can do a lot of different things and he’s played a lot football. So it’s a great opportunity for all of us to get on the same page and continue to put a lot yards in the air and put a lot points on the board.”
Other subplots Sunday when Thomas returns to Denver for his first look at the visitor’s locker room and gets a peek at the “Thank you” banner being added to his 10-story-high image on the north side of Mile High Stadium:
KEENUM-O’BRIEN
Keenum and O’Brien are mutual admirers, but they have a different view of their brief time together in Houston.
In his book, Keenum wrote that when the Texans signed Ryan Mallet and cut him, “Coach O’Brien looked right at me and told me I’d never be more than a third-string quarterback in the NFL.”
Not so, said O’Brien.
“In all my years of coaching, I’ve never said anything like that to any player,” O’Brien said, adding, “I have a great, great amount of respect for Case Keenum.”
Keenum didn’t back down, saying he “outlined it in my book,” but he did return the praise.
“I’ve got so much respect for Coach O’Brien. I learned so much ball from him, just how to study defenses, what type of leverages and coverages, just dissecting defenses. He taught me so much ball,” Keenum said.
“Whatever it was that was said motivated me. Every coach I’ve ever had, they’ve gotten me to where I am now. I’ve got the utmost respect for him and the whole Texans organization.”
WATT A COMEBACK
Watt has shaken off two years of injuries to return to superstardom with eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles. He’s started all eight games this season after playing in just eight games combined over the previous two seasons because of a bad back and a broken leg.
“I can’t sit here and get too mad at people who thought I might be washed up or thought I might be done because I was sitting in that same boat when I was sitting at home with a cast on my leg and not being able to walk, thinking, ‘Man, will I be the same again?'” Watt said.
“I still don’t think I’m there yet. I still think I’m working and trying to get back there, but it’s been fun to play, it’s been fun to win, it’s been fun to just go out there and make some plays.”
YOUTH SERVED
Sutton isn’t the only Broncos rookie making a huge impact. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb , the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, leads all rookies with seven sacks and is won Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for October. Undrafted running back Phillip Lindsay leads all rookies with 531 yards rushing.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
Super Bowl 53 Odds: Updated for Week 9
Key takeaways from week 8:
- Rams, Patriots, and Chiefs remain in top three spots
- 49ers have the lowest odds at 2500/1
- Biggest jump: Seattle Seahawks (+34%)
- Biggest drop: San Francisco 49ers (-400%)
- No change: Patriots, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans (0%)
Super Bowl 53 Odds
{{CODE_SB_ODDS_AFTER_WEEK_8}}
Key takeaways from week 8:
- Rams, Patriots, and Chiefs remain in top three spots
- 49ers have the lowest odds at 2500/1
- Biggest jump: Seattle Seahawks (+34%)
- Biggest drop: San Francisco 49ers (-400%)
- No change: Patriots, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans (0%)
Super Bowl 53 Odds
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
What to Look For – Week 9 Running Backs
PRESS RELEASE
PRESS RELEASE
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
RUSHING TDS
|
RECEIVING TDS
|
Marshall Faulk^
|
St. Louis
|
2000
|
18
|
8
|
|
St. Louis
|
2001
|
12
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Todd Gurley
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2017
|
13
|
6
|
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2018
|
11*
|
4*
Luck’s comeback season gives Colts momentum heading into bye
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck's health was Indianapolis' biggest question the past two years.
Halfway through his comeback season, the star quarterback looks like his old self and the numbers suggest he's actually playing better.
Luck's strong return has helped the Colts win back-to-back games for the first time in nearly two years and they
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck’s health was Indianapolis’ biggest question the past two years.
Halfway through his comeback season, the star quarterback looks like his old self and the numbers suggest he’s actually playing better.
Luck’s strong return has helped the Colts win back-to-back games for the first time in nearly two years and they head into the bye weekend full of momentum and plenty of hope.
“He made some incredible plays. I mean some incredible plays, conversions on third downs, plays that he shouldn’t make, plays that normal quarterbacks don’t make,” first-year coach Frank Reich said, describing Luck’s impressive game Sunday at Oakland.
Many wondered if Luck could ever regain the form that had many calling him the league’s best young quarterback before Indy took him with the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2012.
He exceeded the hype by leading the Colts to playoff appearances in each of his first three seasons and earning Pro Bowl selections all three years, too.
Then came the injuries and the losses. Luck hurt his right shoulder early in the 2015 season and wound up missing nine games — the last seven with a lacerated kidney. He sat out one game in 2016 with a concussion and missed the entire 2017 season after having surgery for a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.
But he’s answered the critics with a solid first half.
Indy (3-5) needs one more win to match last season’s victory total and faces the second-easiest schedule over the second half. They’re two games out of the AFC South lead with five division games remaining and Luck getting even stronger.
He is 225 of 342 with 2,187 yards, 23 touchdowns — a pace to set career highs in each category including completion rate (65.8 percent). He’s also flirting with the best rating of his career at 96.2. He had a 96.4 in 2016.
Numbers only tell part of the tale, though.
Luck has done it despite losing top receiver T.Y. Hilton for two games with a hamstring injury, Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle for five games with an injured hip and five different starting lineups on the offensive line.
“You’re returning from an injury, you’re learning a new system, you’ve got T.Y. Hilton and some receivers hurt and you’re breaking in some new linemen — it’s not going to be as easy as people think,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said before last weekend’s game. “I’ve got a lot of respect for what he has done in this league and what his capabilities are.”
An improving cast could make Luck & Co. even tougher to contend with.
From 2012-17, Colts running backs topped the 100-yard mark just four times. Last week, Marlon Mack became Indy’s first back with consecutive 100-yard games since Joseph Addai in 2007.
The revamped offensive line has allowed just 10 sacks, a stark contrast to the 156 times Luck went down in his first 70 starts. In fact, Luck hasn’t been sacked in three games — the longest stretch since he left Stanford.
Part of the explanation is Reich’s philosophical change, asking Luck to make quicker decisions.
That, too, has showed in the numbers.
His completion rate and rating against defenders within 1 yard of a receiver have jumped from 25.9 percent and a 45.0 rating in 2016 to 36.0 and 72.5 this season.
And while his throws over 20 yards have declined from 2016 to 2018, his rating on throws between 11 and 20 yards has gone from 99.0 to 106.0.
The one bugaboo continues to be interceptions. Luck has thrown eight this season, putting him on a pace to throw more than he has in all but two seasons. But he’s thrown five in the past six games and none in four of those six.
“No one on this team is going to go out with a sort of harness on them and say you can’t go play full speed,” Luck said recently. “I think our coaches do a great job of allowing us to play free and fast and loose, but within that, I guess at the same time you have to play disciplined.”
Where would the Colts be if Luck had stayed healthy?
Nobody truly knows.
Yes, he would have reached 20,000 yards passing sooner. The Colts may not have missed the playoffs each of the past three seasons. His progression may have been a little steadier, and all those pesky questions about his arm may never have been an issue.
But, for now, the Colts are just happy to have Luck back, playing well.
“When you have the quarterback that we have there is an expectation that we have to score points,” Reich said. “Everybody in this building knows we have an elite quarterback.”
___
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow also contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Eagles have tough road ahead after mediocre first half
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Repeating as Super Bowl champions already was a tough task before the Philadelphia Eagles had a mediocre first half.
The offense was inconsistent, the defense couldn't protect leads in the fourth quarter and injuries were a factor. So the Eagles entered their bye at 4-4 and were second behind Washington (5-2) in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Repeating as Super Bowl champions already was a tough task before the Philadelphia Eagles had a mediocre first half.
The offense was inconsistent, the defense couldn’t protect leads in the fourth quarter and injuries were a factor. So the Eagles entered their bye at 4-4 and were second behind Washington (5-2) in the NFC East.
They have a challenging schedule coming up and it’s unlikely they’ll win enough games to get a first-round bye if they can even catch the Redskins.
But help is on the way from the outside and from within.
Wide receiver Golden Tate was acquired from Detroit shortly before the NFL’s trade deadline, giving Carson Wentz a needed option. The Eagles are averaging only 22.2 points per game, down from 28.6 last year.
Running back Darren Sproles could be returning for Philadelphia’s next game against Dallas after being sidelined since injuring his hamstring in Week 1. Two more players from the group on injured reserve — receivers Mack Hollins and Mike Wallace and tight end Richard Rodgers — also will be eligible to come back.
“We definitely have the pieces and now is the time to get hot going into November with five more division games,” Tate said. “We just need to stay on track. I plan on going to the playoffs and playing a few more.”
Giving up a third-round pick for Tate, who is in the final season of his contract, was a risky move. It shows the organization believes the team is still a Super Bowl contender despite the so-so record.
“We have a lot of confidence in our players and in our coaching staff,” personnel boss Howie Roseman said. “Has everything gone exactly the way we thought this year? No. I don’t think any season does.
“But we think we have a really good football team and we are adding a really good player. We are going to keep our foot on the gas. We are not going to sit on our hands.”
Wentz was one of the positives in the first two months. He has been mostly excellent since missing the first two games while recovering from knee surgery that forced him to miss the playoffs. However, the offense had other issues.
Running back Jay Ajayi tore his ACL, wideout Alshon Jeffery missed the first three games and bookend tackles Jason Peters and Lane Johnson are banged-up and didn’t play up to their high standards.
“That week off is huge both for people’s minds and their bodies to just really heal up, get away from the game for a couple days and everything, get your mind right so we can come back and make this run,” Wentz said.
Tate could help the offense get in sync. He has more time to learn the playbook because the team is on a break.
“I want to do whatever’s going to help this team win,” Tate said. “When the ball is in my hand, I want to be able to make a play.”
Tate has made plenty of plays throughout his 8½ seasons in the league. He has more yards after catch (3,910) than anyone else since 2010. He gives coach Doug Pederson flexibility to move guys around and perhaps put Nelson Agholor back in the slot where he thrived in 2017.
“He’s a tremendously productive player,” Roseman said. “His run-after-the-catch numbers are phenomenal. We’re really excited to get him.”
The Eagles are now better equipped to win shootouts if their defense doesn’t perform up to expectations. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s unit struggled against the pass and allowed several fourth-down conversions in important situations in a couple of losses when a stop would’ve given the team a win.
“We have to score more points,” Pederson said. “We have to get better. Hopefully we get some guys back healthy. We know our division. We have five division (games) in the next eight weeks, so that’s a challenge, but everything is right in front of us.”
Some of the issues on defense have been surprising. The line was supposed to be a major strength, but the front four isn’t getting enough pressure. Brandon Graham only has 1½ sacks and Derek Barnett had season-ending shoulder surgery.
The secondary has been a problem, too. Safety Rodney McLeod went down with a knee injury and starting cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby have given up too many big plays.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
VICIS launching youth helmet with help from Aaron Rodgers
SEATTLE (AP) — VICIS, the top-rated helmet maker for pros according to an NFL survey, is bringing its youth helmet to market with investment from NFL players, including Aaron Rodgers.
The company announced Thursday that its ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is now available, capping several years of development and study in the attempt to make a
SEATTLE (AP) — VICIS, the top-rated helmet maker for pros according to an NFL survey, is bringing its youth helmet to market with investment from NFL players, including Aaron Rodgers.
The company announced Thursday that its ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is now available, capping several years of development and study in the attempt to make a safer youth helmet available for young football players.
“We looked at the scientific literature and we studied what is different about young players. Their anatomies, the sort of impacts that they impact on-field. And we’ve designed that helmet specifically for kids,” VICIS CEO Dave Marver said in an interview with The Associated Press. “The helmet, for example, is tuned to lower impact velocity. Its impact performance is extremely good in the front and side locations, which is where the scientific literature suggests they are experiencing the majority of the hits. It’s lighter in weight than other helmets, which reflects that kids their necks are not as well built as adults for example. This is the first helmet of its kind on the market that is truly designed and optimized for kids, whereas the other youth helmets that are out there are the adult helmets with lightweight shells.”
VICIS has been working toward getting into the youth market since refining the design of its helmet that is used at the professional, collegiate and high school level. The ZERO1 YOUTH is hitting the market on the same day the company announced a Series B investment of $28.5 million that includes contributions from Rodgers through his company Rx3 Ventures.
“We invested in VICIS because its commitment to player safety — specifically at the youth level — is one we wanted to support,” Rodgers said in a statement. “We look forward to working with VICIS as they continue to develop outstanding technologies for players at all levels.”
VICIS is also attempting to regulate the cost in bringing its technology to the youth helmet. Benefiting from increased volumes, this season VICIS reduced the price of its ZERO1 helmet for pros, colleges and high schools, called varsity, to $950. NCAA and high school programs that purchased the ZERO1 in volume qualified for pricing under $800 per helmet.
Marver said the youth helmet will cost between $450-495, which he says is about 20 percent higher than current youth helmets on the market.
VICIS isn’t alone in the youth development field. Riddell has its InSite Training Tool, which provides such specific data that it is applicable at the youth, high school, college and pro levels. Basically, it tells observers if an out of the ordinary impact happens on the field.
Marver said the feedback VICIS has received from the growing number of NFL players using the helmet helped contribute to the development of the youth helmet. Among the investors or advisers for the company are Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, Jerry Rice and Roger Staubach.
“The NFL player investment has been very important to us as a company, It’s been highly validating, and that elite players at the top of the game have seen the technology and chosen to invest in us,” Marver said. “It has also I think given the confidence to other investors to also support our efforts to develop new technology in football and other sports. And it’s also led to a higher level of engagement from those NFL players than one would typically get from a garden-variety advisory relationship. These players are keenly interested in the technology, in providing feedback on helmet fit, helmet comfort, helmet performance. So we benefit a lot as a company from having those very close relationships.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 9 Breakdown, Patriots-Packers, Rams-Saints
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 9 Breakdown, Patriots-Packers, Rams-Saints appeared first on SportsHandle.
On The Pro Football Handle, brought to you by PropSwap.com, Las Vegas-based sports talk voice Matt Perrault and veteran bookmaker Robert Walker of USBookmaking dive into select NFL games,
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 9 Breakdown, Patriots-Packers, Rams-Saints appeared first on SportsHandle.
On The Pro Football Handle, brought to you by PropSwap.com, Las Vegas-based sports talk voice Matt Perrault and veteran bookmaker Robert Walker of USBookmaking dive into select NFL games, line movements and bookmaker liabilities, plus greater sports betting topics and stories that may have nothing to do with football. Walker has seen it all behind the counter and Perrault the same from behind the microphone, so they’ll have you prepared for anything.
We’re over the halfway mark: Welcome to NFL Week 9. This week has two unwatchable games with Raiders vs. 49ers and Jets vs. Dolphins, but also has two monster games in Rams at Saints and Patriots at Packers. There’s also lots of teaser opportunities this week. Buckle up and dive in for a profitable and fun week.
Spotify fans go here to listen. Time codes for the episode follow below. Your feedback is welcome at @sports_handle.
1:20 — USBookmaking’s New Mexico launch review and NFL Week 8 recap.
6:22 — New Mexico sports betting kiosk roll out.
9:10 — L.A. Rams RB Todd Gurley’s smart football play (that upset some folks).
12:57 — PropSwap.com Future Focus: Rams to win the Super Bowl?
15:14 — Oakland Raiders +2.5 at San Francisco 49ers — You have to bet $10 on this game to even watch it.
17:53 — Detroit Lions +4.5 at Minnesota Vikings — Line dropped from 7 to 4.5, why so much movement?
20:31 — Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 at Cleveland Browns — Bettors are actually taking home dog Cleveland, but what does a change in coaching staff mean for the Browns? Anything over +7 is a play here.
24:25 — Pittsburgh Steelers +3 at Baltimore Ravens — Head says take the Steelers, but the Ravens may win this game.
[Right now, PropSwap is offering Pro Football Handle listeners 10% off their first purchase or sale. Just go to PropSwap.com/Handle to get 10% off.]
26:18 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6.5 at Carolina Panthers — Will we see an inconsistent Fitzpatrick or the the return of FitzMagic?
28:51 — L.A. Chargers +1.5 at Seattle Seahawks — Great teaser potential, this will be a tight football game.
31:24 — Chicago Bears -10 at Buffalo Bills — This isn’t a bet on the Bears, it’s a bet against the Bills.
34:33 — Atlanta Falcons +1.5 at Washington Redskins — Washington may be the worst 5-2 team ever.
36:07 — N.Y Jets +3 at Miami Dolphins — At least they are playing each other…
36:23 — Houston Texans +1 and Denver Broncos — Houston is overrated and this is a game Denver can win.
39:14 — L.A. Rams +1.5 at New Orleans Saints — NFC Championship preview and the best regular season game of the year. Would a loss benefit the Rams?
45:10 — Green Bay Packers +5.5 at New England Patriots — Primetime, at home? You don’t bet against the Patriots.
51:12 — Tennessee Titans +6.5 at Dallas Cowboys — Do you have the stomach to take the Titans? Perrault just might.
[Located in New Jersey and want to join a quality legal sportsbook with a generous sign up bonus? Read our review of SugarHouse Sportsbook here. Sign up using our link and you’ll get a 100% match bonus on up to $250 on your first deposit (with only a 1x wager requirement). Use code HANDLE when depositing.
[You can download the app for Android phones here and iOS devices here. Prefer the laptop/desktop experience? The web-based platform is accessible here.]
Have a profitable Week 9, folks. Follow Perrault on Twitter @sportstalkmatt and Walker @robertusfsports.
Thanks for listening and see you back next week, tell a friend, sign up for our newsletter and also stay tuned for this week’s Cover City Podcast with Eric Rosenthal.
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 9 Breakdown, Patriots-Packers, Rams-Saints appeared first on SportsHandle.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 9 Picks
I like some road dogs this week, boys and girls. We’re riding a hot streak over the last several weeks, so let’s take some chances in Week 9. There are a handful of road dogs I like; I’ve boiled it down to the two I like the most along with three other solid
I like some road dogs this week, boys and girls. We’re riding a hot streak over the last several weeks, so let’s take some chances in Week 9. There are a handful of road dogs I like; I’ve boiled it down to the two I like the most along with three other solid picks for the week. Strap in, we’re officially past the halfway point of the season and this is when teams on the fringe start to make their move.
Steelers -3 at Ravens (-120)
Oddsmakers clearly are close to moving this line even lower since we’re getting this at -120 instead of the standard -110. In a game between two rivals, even though the game is in Baltimore, there’s every reason to believe it’s going to be a close game. Typically, that means a field goal deficit. That gives us the breathing room we always talk about that if Pittsburgh does fall by a field goal, we still earn a push.
Both these teams have been hard to figure out as of late and the Ravens have dropped two straight. The Steelers look to be the Steelers of old, but are they really? This game will tell us a lot. It looks like it will be James Conner back at tailback again with Le’Veon Bell not reporting to the team yet. Even so, I really like Pittsburgh getting three points. The bet: $3 for total payout of $5.50.
Falcons over Redskins (+110)
Here is our first road dog of the week that I love. Washington is not nearly as good as their 5-2 record would indicate. They have quality wins over the Packers and Panthers, but they allow teams to stay in games. Say what you will about the Falcons this season, but they are the more desperate team coming into this match up. If they lose, they can pretty much kiss their playoff hopes goodbye.
Every game is a playoff game for Atlanta for a while and this should be a good test of Matt Ryan and Co. I tend to put a lot of stock into which team “wants it more” and based on the standings, you have to think that’s the Falcons in this scenario. Atlanta also just has more pure talent. With them being an underdog paying out +110 for a win, this is a must bet this week. The bet: $5 for total payout of $10.50.
Texans over Broncos (+120)
Here’s our second road dog to jump on this week. Yes, Denver is at home, but I can’t imagine how Houston is +120 when they’ve been the better team and hotter team over the last five weeks. Case Keenum and the Broncos have shown me nothing to convince me they might be for real. Deshaun Watson and the Texans on the other hand? They’ve been red hot, winners of five straight games.
Some may tell you they’re due for a letdown game on the road in a tough environment, but I’m just not buying that. They will be without WR Will Fuller V, who tore his ACL in the team’s Week 8 win over the Dolphins, but DeAndre Hopkins is a one-man wrecking crew, plus RB Lamar Miller broke out against Miami, his former team. There’s a lot to like about this Texans team and the same can’t be said for Denver. Especially with a +120 money line, we have to throw money on this one. The bet: $5 for total payout of $11.
Rams-Saints UNDER 60 points (-110)
We move on to some over/unders and this one seems like a really good bet. The Rams and Saints might just be the best two teams in the NFC and they will be playing indoors and on turf at the Superdome, but 60 is a bit outrageous. Think for a second about the fact the Saints have the best rush defense in the league. That should at least hold Todd Gurley III in check by his extremely high standards. Their pass defense? Well, let’s not ruin a good story with facts (they rank 28th out of 32 teams).
L.A.’s pass defense ranks in the top 10, though, so don’t expect Drew Brees to just have his way. As usual with over/unders, this will largely be decided by the complexion the game takes on early. If both teams score early and it becomes a shootout, we’re in trouble. However, if each team is trying to set the tempo, potentially by trying to establish the run, then the clock keeps running and we’re likely to hit this under. The bet: $5 for total payout of $9.50.
Jets-Dolphins OVER 45 points (-110)
AFC East games not involving the Patriots can be pretty unpredictable. This seems to be the case again this weekend with New York and Miami. We just saw Miami give up 42 points to the Texans. No, the Jets don’t have nearly the firepower that Houston does, but they have to be licking their chops after mustering just 10 points against a top 5 defense in the Bears over the weekend.
You would imagine this game would be close, and if it is, that’s how our over is going to hit. If this somehow becomes a blowout one way or the other, we’re probably in some trouble. It’s easy to imagine a 27-20 type game and that puts us right at the over. This might be a bit of a reach, but a lot of the over/unders this week seemed to be spot on, so this is a pretty good option if you’re a fan of those types of bets. The bet: $2 for total payout of $3.80.
As usual, we’ll dare to dream and see what we’d make if we parlay these five games together with our $20 to spend. Since we took two road underdogs this week, the payout will be even higher than we’ve seen in recent weeks. On this five-game parlay, you would make $617.23 on a $20 bet. We’ve been close a few times with ⅘ picks correct, but we’ve yet to have a perfect 5/5 week. Here’s to hoping that changes this week. Happy betting!
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
Titans need young receivers to mature, hang on to passes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are doing their best to help their young group of wide receivers grow up.
General manager Jon Robinson's biggest personnel move before Tuesday's trade deadline was adding a fullback, not bolstering a receiving corps that includes a couple second-year players (Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor) and another (Tajae
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are doing their best to help their young group of wide receivers grow up.
General manager Jon Robinson’s biggest personnel move before Tuesday’s trade deadline was adding a fullback, not bolstering a receiving corps that includes a couple second-year players (Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor) and another (Tajae Sharpe) essentially in his second season after sitting out 2017 on injured reserve.
Tight end Jonnu Smith also is in his second season after being drafted in the third round last year.
Their youth is even more apparent after three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker broke his right ankle in the season opener followed by veteran receiver Rishard Matthews being released at his request in September.
Coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans are trying to help those receivers improve as quickly as possible.
“That’s why you draft them is to play them and get them better,” Vrabel said. “And so we just got to keep heading down that path of improving and making sure these guys understand where they fit in the scheme and how they can help us on third down.”
With the Titans at 3-4 and mired in a three-game skid, receivers need to start hanging on to more balls.
The Titans have dropped 10 passes this season, according to Stats .com. That’s 14th in the NFL but count much more in an offense 31st with only 126 total catches. Tennessee, which visits Dallas (3-4) on Monday night, is 30th in the league in passing offense.
One drop on a would-be touchdown pass late Oct. 7 in Buffalo led to a 13-12 loss and cost Nick Williams his job. A couple more dropped passes came in their last game, a 20-19 loss to the Chargers in London. Receivers coach Rob Moore said they won’t use youth as an excuse and have been working on technique, hand placement and getting the head around better to correct the problem.
“I believe that we have the guys in our room to get that done, and we just have to demonstrate that from week to week,” Moore said during the bye week.
Davis, the fifth overall pick in 2017, leads the Titans with 30 catches for 395 yards receiving. He had his best game with nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s overtime win over Philadelphia on Sept. 30. He’s been held to a total of eight catches over the past three games.
Sharpe was the first pick of the fifth round in 2016 and started 10 games as a rookie. He has started six games this season, and the 6-foot-2 receiver is coming off his best game yet after a career-high 101 yards receiving catching seven of nine passes thrown to him. Each catch earned the Titans a first down, and five of Sharpe’s catches came on third down.
“He’s found ways to kind of get open,” Mariota said. “At the same time, he understands his routes. He understands the concepts. If we can find ways to kind of get everybody on the same page, just as Tajae is figuring it out, I think we can be even better on third down. I give credit to Tajae. I think he’s done a great job of understanding his role and finding zones or beating his man on third down.”
___
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills sign QB Barkley
Quarterback Matt Barkley signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday as the possible backup to Nathan Peterman in the continuing QB carousel in Buffalo.
Barkley could be forced into the No. 2 role this week against the Chicago Bears. Nathan Peterman is scheduled to start with rookie first-round pick Josh
Quarterback Matt Barkley signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday as the possible backup to Nathan Peterman in the continuing QB carousel in Buffalo.
Barkley could be forced into the No. 2 role this week against the Chicago Bears. Nathan Peterman is scheduled to start with rookie first-round pick Josh Allen injured and Derek Anderson also hurt. Anderson started the past two games ahead of Peterman, but he left Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots with an arm injury and is now in the concussion protocol.
Head coach Sean McDermott did not rule out Anderson to make it back to face the Bears.
Barkley, 28, and punter Colton Schmidt were officially added to the roster on Wednesday.
Buffalo is Barkley’s sixth team since he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Allen has missed the two games with an elbow injury.
To make room on the roster for Barkley and Schmidt, running back Taiwan Jones (neck) and punter Corey Bojorquez (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
Jets, MGM Resorts announce gaming deal partnership
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International have agreed on a multiyear deal that is the first of its kind in the NFL.
With the announcement Wednesday, MGM Resorts is now the official gaming partner of the Jets. The agreement is the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International have agreed on a multiyear deal that is the first of its kind in the NFL.
With the announcement Wednesday, MGM Resorts is now the official gaming partner of the Jets. The agreement is the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in the league, and the first to go beyond a casino sponsorship.
The NHL announced a multiyear agreement Monday to provide MGM Resorts with data for use in betting. It was the second major U.S. professional sports league to strike a deal with the casino since the Supreme Court opened the way for expanded gambling last spring. Las Vegas-based MGM also is the first official sports betting partner of the NBA and WNBA, a deal that was reached in July.
The partnership with the Jets includes giving fans access to an enhanced mobile game that can be played through the team’s app. Marketing aspects, such as signage at MetLife Stadium and advertising, are also included.
MGM Resorts will also sponsor and receive access to the Jets’ production studio at the team’s facility, and Play MGM Studio will be the year-round multimedia home for team content. The casino giant will also provide various hospitality opportunities for Jets season-ticket holders and Jets Rewards members.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patriots place DB Eric Rowe on injured reserve
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed defensive back Eric Rowe on injured reserve with a groin injury.
Rowe sat out last week's win at Buffalo and has missed four of the past six games. He started the first two games of the season at cornerback opposite Stephon Gilmore, but has appeared
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed defensive back Eric Rowe on injured reserve with a groin injury.
Rowe sat out last week’s win at Buffalo and has missed four of the past six games. He started the first two games of the season at cornerback opposite Stephon Gilmore, but has appeared in just two other games as a substitute. He has nine tackles and one pass defense on the season.
A fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2015, he was traded to New England in 2016. He has appeared in 21 regular-season games with 12 starts for the Patriots, posting 49 tackles and one interception.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
FANTASY PLAYS: New key roles for those left after NFL trades
This has been one of the more active NFL trade deadlines for fantasy purposes.
Fans of Houston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are assuredly excited by their new players, picking up Demaryius Thomas, Golden Tate and Ty Montgomery. However, it's the teams that traded those players that will likely provide the most opportunity for fantasy value.
DENVER
This has been one of the more active NFL trade deadlines for fantasy purposes.
Fans of Houston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are assuredly excited by their new players, picking up Demaryius Thomas, Golden Tate and Ty Montgomery. However, it’s the teams that traded those players that will likely provide the most opportunity for fantasy value.
DENVER BRONCOS
The Broncos shipped Thomas to the Texans, which will condense the target share within this offense. The primary beneficiaries are Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton, as the Thomas departing removes 20 percent of the team’s targets this season and one of its top red zone threats.
Sanders’ role won’t change much. According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders has taken 64.5 percent of his snaps in the slot. He’s been very successful there, averaging 10 yards per target and catching 76 percent of his targets. Look for similar production for Sanders moving forward but with a better floor/ceiling combination on volume.
On the other hand, Sutton gets a huge boost. Despite being Denver’s third receiver, Sutton already accounted for 22 percent of the team’s air yards, just behind 25 percent for Thomas. With his target share likely moving from the low teens to around 20 percent and much of that volume coming down the field, the ceiling here has expanded significantly for the rookie out of SMU.
DETROIT LIONS
The Lions sent their most targeted wideout in Tate to the Eagles, removing a whopping 27 percent of the team’s targets from their offense. The clear beneficiaries here are Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay. Neither will take Tate’s role out of the slot, but they should each receive a boost in volume. Given the efficiency and profile of each wide receiver, that boost is going to have a meaningful impact.
Jones is averaging 8.2 yards per target and historically has a TD rate well above the league average for wide receivers. He’s the big play receiver with a 15.5 average depth of target (aDOT), which measures how far downfield players are when they are thrown the ball.
While the second year receiver Golladay also has big play ability down the field, his 12.3 aDOT indicates he runs more shorter routes than Jones, which accounts for the much higher catch rate. At 6-4 with speed, Golladay sees the larger jump in ceiling in this offense.
Tate’s direct role in the offense may be filled by T.J. Jones or undrafted free agent Brandon Powell. That will be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward, and both players are worth stashing in dynasty leagues.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
It’s finally going to be the Aaron Jones show in Green Bay. The second year back has the most athletic upside of the team’s options. He has burst and agility and produce well in college, both in terms of yards per carry and percentage of team yards and touchdowns.
Out of the bye week, Jones already looked like the primary back for Green Bay, playing 32 snaps to 13 for Jamaal Williams and six for Montgomery. With Montgomery sent to the Ravens, there’s one less competitor for touches in the Green Bay offense.
___
For more Week 9 daily fantasy advice and tips, visit DailyRoto: https://dailyroto.com
Business move: Mayfield, Browns go forward following firings
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield called coach Hue Jackson's midseason firing his "welcome to the business" moment.
Mayfield and his teammates regrouped Wednesday, two days after Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were dismissed by owner Jimmy Haslam, who cited "internal discord" in making the moves.
The Browns (2-5-1) have lost
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield called coach Hue Jackson’s midseason firing his “welcome to the business” moment.
Mayfield and his teammates regrouped Wednesday, two days after Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were dismissed by owner Jimmy Haslam, who cited “internal discord” in making the moves.
The Browns (2-5-1) have lost three straight games and regressed following a promising start.
Mayfield said the firings “caught me off guard” and added it’s vital for he and his teammates to stick together. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft experienced something similar in college when Bob Stoops retired at Oklahoma and was replaced by Lincoln Riley.
While defensive coordinator Gregg Williams fills in, the Browns are looking for a new coach and Riley has emerged as a potential candidate.
Mayfield said Riley’s style would work in the NFL because “he is smart. He gets his guys to believe in him.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he’ll play for Redskins this weekend
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will "be suited up this weekend" to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it's on defense or special teams.
At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will “be suited up this weekend” to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it’s on defense or special teams.
At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is “real close” with Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger. The two worked out together in Miami during the offseason.
Clinton-Dix also said he admired late Redskins safety Sean Taylor and models his game after him.
Washington acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. His contract expires after this season.
The Redskins host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
___
https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 9
There was very little change from last week. The top four spots remained the same, and their odds barely changed.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative
There was very little change from last week. The top four spots remained the same, and their odds barely changed.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
NFL Week 9: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Total: 54
The Carolina Panthers are rolling offensively. One week after putting up 21 fourth-quarter points on the Philadelphia Eagles, they scored 36 on the league’s top-rated scoring defense in a home victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Little reason to believe they won’t push the 40 mark on Sunday against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers D that ranks dead-last in the league with 33.3 points per game allowed, especially in the comfy confines of their home stadium. The Panthers have scored at least 30 points in their last three home games, so look for another explosion against Tampa Bay.
And the Bucs shouldn’t have too much trouble scoring either. They’ve put up at least 27 points in all but one game this season and are in better shape with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback instead of Jameis Winston.
Even if Carolina pulls away, there’s a good chance we’ll see garbage-time points from a loaded Bucs offense, which should make it easy to push 60 here.
Predicted score: Panthers 38, Buccaneers 35
Under of the week: Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Total: 57
This number might be inflated by the fact it’s a high-profile game between two high-profile teams involving two high-profile quarterbacks in prime time, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with a relatively low-scoring tilt Sunday night.
The Green Bay defense hasn’t been good this year, but it still ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed and is coming off a strong showing against the league’s most potent offense in Los Angeles. Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels are playing superb football, and I don’t think that’ll change against a New England offense that wasn’t clicking in Week 8.
One thing that was clicking for the Patriots Monday night in Buffalo? The defense, which allowed seven or fewer points for the second time in five weeks. Trey Flowers is grooving up front, and you wonder if they’re going to start stringing strong performances together. After all, Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick.
I don’t expect New England to shut down the Packers the way it shut down the Bills, but I don’t think either team is coming close to the 30-point mark in what should be a closely contested Sunday nighter.
Predicted score: Patriots 24, Packers 23
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 1-1
2018 season: 10-6
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Steelers QB Roethlisberger dealing with broken index finger
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh's 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for Roethlisberger when the AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) travel to Baltimore (4-4) on Sunday.
Roethlisberger completed 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards passing and two touchdowns to Antonio Brown against the Browns as Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to three games. Roethlisberger could be limited in practice this week, though he occasionally does not practice on Wednesdays in general.
Pittsburgh cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is dealing with a toe injury that could limit his practice time. Sensabaugh played extensively against the Browns in place of Artie Burns. Tomlin said Burns was late to a walkthrough on Saturday and did not take any snaps on defense, though the former first-round pick did play on special teams.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Redskins get Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Packers for 4th-rounder
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to improve a defense that's carried them to the top of the NFC East, the Washington Redskins added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to improve a defense that’s carried them to the top of the NFC East, the Washington Redskins added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger to give the Redskins (5-2) a pair of veteran safeties who rank at the top of the league in interceptions.
Second-year player Montae Nicholson has been starting at safety alongside Swearinger for Washington, which is on a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons.
Clinton-Dix was drafted out of Alabama in the first round in 2014 by the Packers and has appeared in all 71 games since, starting 65.
He has 14 interceptions, including three this season for Green Bay (3-3-1), which is in third place in the NFC North and also traded away running back Ty Montgomery on Tuesday to Baltimore.
With the Packers, Clinton-Dix accumulated 419 tackles, 5½ sacks and 38 passes defensed.
One of Clinton-Dix’s picks came in Green Bay’s 31-17 loss at Washington in Week 3. After grabbing the football when tight end Jordan Reed went one way and quarterback Alex Smith threw another in the second quarter, Clinton-Dix ended up by the Redskins sideline, where he slapped palms with Swearinger.
Currently, Swearinger leads the NFL with four interceptions, while Clinton-Dix is in a group of 14 players tied for second place right behind him.
Clinton-Dix, who tweeted “Much love y’all” with an emoji of a piece of cheese, joins a substantial core of defenders on Washington’s roster who played for coach Nick Saban at Alabama. That includes recent first-round picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along the defensive line, and second-round pick Ryan Anderson at linebacker.
That side of the ball is where the Redskins are among the league’s best so far.
Only three teams are allowing opponents to gain fewer yards per game, and only four are giving up fewer points per game.
___
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich
___
https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills QB Anderson has concussion; Peterman next option
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving open the possibility of the Buffalo Bills starting Nathan Peterman against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
Coach Sean McDermott wouldn't rule out Anderson being cleared to play this week in revealing the nature of his injury on Tuesday.
Anderson was hurt
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving open the possibility of the Buffalo Bills starting Nathan Peterman against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t rule out Anderson being cleared to play this week in revealing the nature of his injury on Tuesday.
Anderson was hurt when he was sacked in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Anderson was making his second start since rookie Josh Allen sprained his elbow on his right throwing arm in a 20-13 loss at Houston.
With Allen’s status uncertain, the Bills would have little choice but to turn to Peterman, who lost the starting job after faltering badly in the first half of a season-opening 47-3 defeat at Baltimore.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL