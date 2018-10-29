Seven from Sunday – Week 8 Highlights
- Indianapolis kicker ADAM VINATIERI converted two field goals and all four of his point-after attempts for 10 total points scored in the Colts’ 42-28 win at Oakland.
Vinatieri, who has scored 2,550 total points during his 23-year NFL career, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer MORTEN ANDERSEN (2,544) as the league’s all-time leading scorer.
- Philadelphia quarterback CARSON WENTZ completed 21 of 30 passes (70 percent) for 286 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 119.6 rating in the Eagles’ 24-18 victory over Jacksonville before a crowd of 85,870 at London’s Wembley Stadium, the largest single-game attendance in the London Series since the league began playing annual games in London in 2007.
Wentz became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 30 pass attempts and a passer rating of at least 115 in four consecutive games, joining Denver’s PEYTON MANNING (2012).
Wentz, who had 28 rushing yards and caught a four-yard pass off of a deflection, is the first player with a passing first down, rushing first down and receiving first down in a London Series game.
- The LOS ANGELES RAMS defeated Green Bay, 29-27, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams, who are the league’s last remaining unbeaten team, advance to 8-0 for the first time since 1969.
Rams running back TODD GURLEY had 195 scrimmage yards (114 rushing, 81 receiving) and a receiving touchdown in the win. Gurley, who leads the league with 15 touchdowns this season, became the fourth player in NFL history with at least 15 touchdowns in his team’s first eight games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM BROWN (17 touchdowns in 1958) and PRIEST HOLMES (15 touchdowns in both 2002 and 2004).
- Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES completed 24 of 34 attempts (70.6 percent) for 303 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for a 125 rating in the Chiefs’ 30-23 win against Denver.
Mahomes, who had four touchdown passes in both Week 6 and Week 7, became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw at least four touchdown passes in three consecutive games, joining DREW BREES (three consecutive games in 2011), PEYTON MANNING (five consecutive games in 2004) and Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (four consecutive games in 1984).
With 303 passing yards, Mahomes joined ANDREW LUCK (eight consecutive games in 2014) and DREW BREES (seven consecutive games 2011) as the only quarterbacks in league annals with seven consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards in a single season.
- Pittsburgh wide receiver ANTONIO BROWN had six receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns and running back JAMES CONNER rushed for 146 yards with two touchdowns in the Steelers’ 33-18 win over Cleveland.
Brown, who has eight touchdown receptions on the season, is the fifth player since 1970 to record at least eight touchdown catches in six consecutive seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JERRY RICE (11 seasons from 1986-96), MARVIN HARRISON (eight from 1999-2006) and CRIS CARTER (six from 1995-2000), and ANTONIO GATES (seven from 2004-10).
Conner, who had two rushing touchdowns in Weeks 1, 5 and 6, is the third first-or-second year player to record four games with at least two rushing touchdowns in his team’s first seven games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers STEVE VAN BUREN (1945), JIM BROWN (1958) and ERIC DICKERSON (1983).
- Washington running back ADRIAN PETERSON had 149 rushing yards on 26 attempts (5.7 average) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Redskins’ 20-13 win at the New York Giants.
Peterson, at 33 years and 221 days old, is the oldest player in NFL history to record at least 100 rushing yards and both a rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game. Miami’s RICKY WILLIAMS, at the age of 32 years, 182 days old, was previously the oldest player to accomplish the feat (November 19, 2009 at Carolina).
With a 64-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, Peterson joined STEVE BONO (76 yards on October 1, 1995), ROCKY BLEIER (70 yards on October 7, 1979) and Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM THORPE (80 yards on October 16, 1921) as the only players with a touchdown run of at least 60 yards at age 33 or older in NFL history.
Peterson is the fourth player in league annals with at least 140 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game at age 33 or older, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JOHN HENRY JOHNSON (200 rushing yards and three touchdowns on October 10, 1964) and JOHN RIGGINS (140 rushing yards and one touchdown on September 23, 1984) and DE ANGELO WILLIAMS (143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on September 12, 2016).
- Seahawks quarterback RUSSELL WILSON completed 14 of 17 passes (82.4 percent) for 248 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 158.3 passer rating in the Seahawks’ 28-14 win at Detroit.
Wilson is the first quarterback in franchise history to register a 158.3 passer rating (minimum 10 attempts), the highest rating a passer can achieve. He is the second quarterback to accomplish the feat this season, joining Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback JARED GOFF (158.3 passer rating in Week 4).
Giants coach Shurmur: ‘I think Eli’s our QB’
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that 37-year-old Eli Manning remains the team's starting quarterback "at this point."
However, he did leave himself a bit of wiggle room to change his mind following the bye week for the Giants (1-7).
"We'll see," Shurmur said. "But yeah, I think
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that 37-year-old Eli Manning remains the team’s starting quarterback “at this point.”
However, he did leave himself a bit of wiggle room to change his mind following the bye week for the Giants (1-7).
“We’ll see,” Shurmur said. “But yeah, I think Eli’s our QB. I know what you’re all trying to tease a headline out of. At this point, Eli’s our QB and we’re looking at all ways to improve.”
Shurmur also said Monday that he expects wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and safety Landon Collins will still be with the team after the NFL trade deadline passes on Tuesday. Multiple reports over the weekend indicated that other teams had inquired about both players.
Collins is in the final year of his rookie deal, and his low contract value would make him appealing to teams looking for help. Beckham, on the other hand, would be nearly impossible to trade since he’s in the first year of a $95 million contract.
On Sunday, Manning threw for 316 yards and a touchdown but also was intercepted twice in the 20-13 loss to the Redskins.
Shurmur, though, said Manning will need to improve.
“We’ve got to do what we can to help him be better,” he said. “There’s a handful of plays where he needs to be better. That’s obvious.”
The help can start with the offensive line. Manning has been sacked 31 times this season, already equaling last year’s total and putting him on pace for an astounding 62 sacks. He has never been sacked more than 38 times in a season.
“Each one has its own story,” Manning said Sunday. ” Some of them were coverage things, some of them were getting beat and some were that I have to do a better job getting the ball out.”
Manning’s name has been rumored in trade talks, but he said Sunday he doesn’t intend to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. On Monday, speaking to reporters in front of his locker, he said he expects he will start at quarterback after the bye week.
“I’ve always been a team player and do what I’m told,” he said. “I expect and want to be the starting quarterback until I’m told differently.”
The other options for the Giants are journeyman Alex Tanney and fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta.
Tannehill begins throwing in return from shoulder injury
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill has begun throwing, a major step in his recovery from a shoulder injury, but it's undetermined whether he'll play this week against the New York Jets.
Tannehill has missed the past three games, including Thursday's 42-23 loss at Houston.
Gase said a decision
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill has begun throwing, a major step in his recovery from a shoulder injury, but it’s undetermined whether he’ll play this week against the New York Jets.
Tannehill has missed the past three games, including Thursday’s 42-23 loss at Houston.
Gase said a decision regarding the timetable for Tannehill’s return will depend on how sore he is the day after throwing, and how quickly his full arm strength comes back. Tannehill is expected to take part in the Dolphins’ next practice Wednesday but may be limited.
Gase also said he doesn’t anticipate the Dolphins (4-4) will be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. There has been speculation the Dolphins are shopping receiver DeVante Parker, but Gase said he expects Parker to remain with Miami.
AP source: Browns fire Hue Jackson in third losing season
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired coach Hue Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
Jackson was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey, a day after the Browns lost their 25th straight road game, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired coach Hue Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
Jackson was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey, a day after the Browns lost their 25th straight road game, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the move official.
Jackson lost all 20 road games during in his tenure. The Browns have lost three straight games after a promising start this season.
It’s not immediately clear who will fill in for Jackson for the rest of this season.
The Browns have been more competitive following a 0-16 season, but the Browns continue to be wrapped in drama and dysfunction under Jackson.
Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will now look for their fifth full-time head coach since buying the Browns in 2012.
Jackson’s firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue.
NFL Week 8 Football Props: Rams vs. Packers
The Rams continue to roll. Boasting an impressive 7-0 start, they're the favorites to win Super Bowl 53. Jared Goff is playing as an MVP candidate, Aaron Donald is Wreaking havoc for QBs in the backfield, Todd Gurley the unstoppable force that has yet to meet the immovable object. They've posted 235 points and allowed
The Rams continue to roll. Boasting an impressive 7-0 start, they’re the favorites to win Super Bowl 53. Jared Goff is playing as an MVP candidate, Aaron Donald is Wreaking havoc for QBs in the backfield, Todd Gurley the unstoppable force that has yet to meet the immovable object. They’ve posted 235 points and allowed only 128 (a point differential of +107). It’s true, 3 of those games were against the dismally woeful 49ers, Cardinals, and Raiders. However, starting Sunday, they’ll begin a tough stretch, facing the Packers, Saints, and Seahawks before heading into their Bye Week.
Green Bay is coming off of a much-needed bye week. Their wide-receiving corps hasn’t seemed to be 100% healthy since week 1. Aaron Rodgers has slowly but surely been improving his mobility, allowing him to be more of a threat outside of the pocket. The Rams pose their biggest challenge of the season so far, and a win this week (combined with a Minnesota loss) would put the Packers atop the NFC North. After the Rams, the Packers play New England, Miami, Seattle and Minnesota, and only the game vs the Dolphins is at home.
It’s interesting to note that the Packers are 0-2 on the road, and 1 field goal away from being 4-0 at home. The Rams are averaging just over 35 Points at home and 32 on the road, so it doesn’t really matter where they play. Los Angeles comes in as 9-point favorites to a game that very likely will have playoff implications down the line.
Alternate lines are available at Sugar House Sportsbook if you live in the state of New Jersey.
Rams vs. Packers Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
What to Look For – Week 8 Wide Receivers/Kickers
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
TOTAL POINTS SCORED
|
Morten Andersen*
|
New Orleans, Atlanta, New York Giants, Kansas City, Minnesota
|
2,544
|
Adam Vinatieri
|
New England, Indianapolis
|
2,540
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
RECEIVING YARDS
|
Jerry Rice*
|
San Francisco, Oakland, Seattle
|
22,895
|
Terrell Owens*
|
San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo, Cincinnati
|
15,934
|
Larry Fitzgerald
|
Arizona
|
15,800
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 100+ REC. YARDS
|
Calvin Johnson
|
Detroit
|
2012
|
8
|
Adam Thielen
|
Minnesota
|
2018
|
7*
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
Denver
|
2014
|
7
|
Michael Irvin**
|
Dallas
|
1995
|
7
|
Charley Hennigan
|
Houston Oilers
|
1961
|
7
Pats’ run game back in spotlight entering Buffalo matchup
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Running the football has been an adventure for the New England Patriots this season.
Injuries and inconsistency were issues early on as the Patriots struggled in short yardage and failed to produce a touchdown in the first three games.
Jeremy Hill was lost for the year after he suffered a knee
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Running the football has been an adventure for the New England Patriots this season.
Injuries and inconsistency were issues early on as the Patriots struggled in short yardage and failed to produce a touchdown in the first three games.
Jeremy Hill was lost for the year after he suffered a knee injury in the New England’s season opener. Two games later, starter Rex Burkhead hurt his neck in the Patriots’ loss to Detroit and was also placed on injured reserve.
Buoyed by the production of rookie Sony Michel, who had missed the preseason with his own knee issue, New England scored seven touchdowns on the ground over the next three games. Michel had four of them, to go along with two 100-yard games.
But the Patriots’ running backs were again held out of the end zone in last week’s 38-31 win at Chicago.
Production slowed considerably when Michel had to be helped off the field in the second quarter after having his left knee bent back awkwardly while he was being tackled.
“What happened to Sony … could happen to anybody at any time, unfortunately. So, we have to be prepared for those things,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “At whatever point the die is cast and we know what it is, we go in that direction.”
Where that is exactly is to be determined as New England returns to AFC East play Monday night at Buffalo. Following Michel’s injury, James White and Kenjon Barner began the week as the only healthy running backs on the roster.
White leads the team with 45 receptions and six receiving touchdowns and is the second-leading rusher (40 carries, 189 yards, TD) behind Michel. Barner has 16 carries for 63 yards, but his comfort level in the offense is unclear.
This is his third stint with the Patriots this season after being twice released and spending time on the practice squad.
White said Barner and current practice squad running back Kenneth Farrow are prepared to contribute as needed.
“They’re good guys,” White said. “They’re working hard, trying to learn as much as possible. It can be a lot thrown at you pretty fast, but they’re willing to work, ask the questions and they try to go out there and perform on the practice field. You can tell it’s showing up for Kenjon in the game. He’s running hard, doing everything he needs to do.”
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he’s comfortable having White handle more of the load.
“I think that comes down to individual execution and that credit goes to James White,” McDaniels said. “He’s the one that runs the routes, he’s the one that makes decisions and cuts in the backfield if you’re handing it to him, and he’s the one that catches the ball wherever you put him on the field.”
While White has a subdued demeanor off the field, center David Andrews said he has the confidence of the entire offense when his number is called.
“Every time he gets the football, I like it a lot,” Andrews said.
White says he’s ready to do whatever is asked of him.
“It’s just taking care of your body and going out there and executing, getting the job done whether it’s more touches or not,” he said. “I just want to make the most of the opportunities that I get and just have fun out there and play to the best of my abilities.
“That’s all it is. It doesn’t matter whether it’s 10 touches, one touch, 20 touches. It doesn’t really matter. Just go out there and play hard and do whatever I can to help this team.”
What to Look For – Week 8 Quarterbacks
PRESS RELEASE
PRESS RELEASE
|
Tom Brady*
|
New England
|
504
|
Drew Brees*
|
San Diego, New Orleans
|
501
|
Dan Marino**
|
Miami
|
420
|
Philip Rivers*
|
San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers
|
359
|
Eli Manning*
|
New York Giants
|
346
|
Fran Tarkenton**
|
Minnesota, New York Giants
|
342
|
Ben Roethlisberger*
|
Pittsburgh
|
341
|
Aaron Rodgers*
|
Green Bay
|
325
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS
|
Tom Brady**
|
New England
|
2007
|
30
|
Peyton Manning**
|
Denver
|
2013
|
29
|
Peyton Manning**
|
Indianapolis
|
2004
|
26
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
Kansas City
|
2018
|
22*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
RECEPTIONS
|
TOUCHDOWNS
|
Marvin Harrison*
|
Indianapolis
|
677
|
74
|
Larry Fitzgerald
|
Arizona
|
623
|
66
|
A.J. Green
|
Cincinnati
|
596*
|
62*
Broncos insist they’re focused on football, not noise
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — After relishing in their rout in Arizona last week, the Denver Broncos have found themselves dealing with trade rumors, Halloween party poopers, a backup quarterback's arrest and the owner's family's fight being played out in public thanks to a lawsuit.
All the while, the Broncos (3-4) are preparing for a crucial
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — After relishing in their rout in Arizona last week, the Denver Broncos have found themselves dealing with trade rumors, Halloween party poopers, a backup quarterback’s arrest and the owner’s family’s fight being played out in public thanks to a lawsuit.
All the while, the Broncos (3-4) are preparing for a crucial game at Kansas City , where another loss to the Chiefs (6-1) might send the team spiraling toward its first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72.
Coach Vance Joseph understands that Broncos fans pay attention to all things Broncos, but he insists the players and coaches aren’t distracted by any of the outside noise.
“There’s noise every day in this business,” Joseph said Friday. “It’s my job to keep this team focused .”
After the Broncos’ 45-10 win over the Cardinals last week, the good vibes came to a quick halt with rumors over the weekend that ninth-year receiver Demaryius Thomas , the team’s longest-tenured member, was on the trading block ahead of next week’s deadline.
Emmanuel Sanders, Brandon Marshall, Bradley Roby and Chris Harris Jr. all heard their names bandied about, as well.
On Monday night, there was the Halloween party hosted by Von Miller that ended up the talk of the town, first when some players wore costumes depicting drug-addicted characters or celebrities and shared video on social media and then when backup QB Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of criminal trespassing after leaving the party.
On Wednesday, Kelly was summoned to team headquarters ahead of his court appearance and Elway informed him he was done in Denver.
On Thursday night, a rift in the team owner’s family became public when Pat Bowlen’s brother, Bill, filed a complaint in state district court seeking the removal of the trustees who have been running the franchise since 2014 when Pat Bowlen, 74, stepped down to battle Alzheimer’s.
Pat Bowlen entrusted the club’s operations to his trust until one of his seven children is deemed ready to take over the franchise, which is valued at about $2.5 billion.
The complaint, filed in Arapahoe District Court, questions whether Pat Bowlen was of sound mind to establish the trust in March 2009 and it asks that team President Joe Ellis, Broncos general counsel Rich Slivka and attorney Mary Kelly be removed for conflicts of interest, overlapping fiduciary roles and failure to act in good faith.
All of this was met by blank stares in the locker room Friday.
“I don’t think it’s any different than any other week. I really don’t hear the outside noise,” linebacker Todd Davis said. “Actually, I didn’t even know about the Bowlen lawsuit and everything until you told me about that right now. I kind of disconnect myself. I log off all my social media when I go home with the family and then I just watch film. So, if it’s not football or not family, I’m kind of oblivious to it.”
He insisted he wasn’t an outlier in that regard, either.
“This locker room hasn’t talked about anything but the Chiefs,” Davis said. “We haven’t talked about any of the outside noise. So, I think we’re 100 percent focused.”
Bill Bowlen’s complaint was filed five days after Brittany Bowlen , 28, announced she hopes to one day succeed her father as Broncos principal owner.
The complaint states that Pat Bowlen began showing signs of Alzheimer’s in 2006, three years before he made significant changes to his estate planning documents and about eight years before he stepped away from day-to-day team operations.
Bill Bowlen’s filing criticizes the trust for dismissing an effort by Beth Bowlen Wallace — Pat’s daughter from his first marriage — to become principal owner and accused the trustees of causing and “continuing to cause dysfunction in the team and Bowlen family.”
It said that Bill Bowlen “prays that filing this action will relive the Bowlen family (and the team) from the uncertainty and turmoil surrounding the ownership of the Denver Broncos.”
When Beth Bowlen Wallace announced in May her desire to take over as principal owner of the team, the Pat Bowlen Trust issued a statement saying she was “not capable or qualified at this time.”
Beth Bowlen Wallace was hired as the team’s director of special projects in 2012, and the complaint states that Pat Bowlen’s wife, Annabel Bowlen, who was to have no management role in the team, per her husband’s wishes, “became very upset and threatened to have … Ellis fired” after Beth attended the NFL spring owners meeting in March 2012. Beth was fired from her position in 2015 and has been denied further employment opportunities with the team, the complaint states.
Dan Reilly, legal counsel for the Pat Bowlen Trust, responding to the complaint by saying, “The trustees will continue to execute Pat Bowlen’s long-standing succession plan for the Denver Broncos in compliance with all NFL ownership policies.”
The NFL didn’t return a message seeking comment on the lawsuit’s accusations.
Joseph insisted the Broncos weren’t unique in having to block out so much on the team’s periphery.
“Everyone has issues,” Joseph said. “We have no excuses. Every team has problems, every team has gossip and rumors. So, we simply don’t care about that, honestly. That’s truthful. We don’t care.”
FANTASY PLAYS: Raiders, Rams offer attractive daily stacks
Guaranteed prize pool tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings have become a strategic focus for daily fantasy players at the same time the NFL becomes more of a passing league.
With scoring up, a strategy of stacking — pairing a QB with his pass-catchers — has shown to be the best way to win big tournaments.
Guaranteed prize pool tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings have become a strategic focus for daily fantasy players at the same time the NFL becomes more of a passing league.
With scoring up, a strategy of stacking — pairing a QB with his pass-catchers — has shown to be the best way to win big tournaments. Winning lineups last week featured Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (300-plus passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 80-plus rushing yards and a rushing TD) paired with tight end Trey Burton and running back Tarik Cohen. Many of the top lineups also featured another running back from the same game, as New England Patriots RB James White had eight catches and two receiving touchdowns with nearly 100 all-purpose yards.
The traditional method of stacking in daily fantasy tournaments has leaned on pairing a quarterback with a wide receiver or tight end. But the modern NFL has shown pass-catching backs to be valuable components of stacks. Using DailyRoto’s daily fantasy lineup optimizer we are able to identify a few unconventional stacks that focus on QB and pass-catching RB targets.
OAKLAND: QB Derek Carr plus RB Jalen Richard and WR Jordy Nelson or TE Jared Cook
Richard ranks 12th in the NFL in market share of targets this year, receiving 16.3 percent of all Oakland passing targets despite playing on just 35 percent of snaps this season. With Marshawn Lynch injured, Richard and Doug Martin will receive elevated playing time and with Amari Cooper traded to Dallas it is Richard that will see an expanded role and benefit even more in PPR formats. Oakland is projected to be playing from behind as a 3-point underdog at home and the game flow should leave Richard on the field. DailyRoto has Richard projected for 15 percent of his team’s targets and a top 5 value at the position.
The stack of Carr-Richard-Nelson or Carr-Richard-Cook will cost you less than $15,000 of total salary cap on DraftKings, provides top 5 values at each position and allows you to spend up at other positions.
LOS ANGELES RAMS: QB Jared Goff plus RB Todd Gurley and WR Robert Woods or WR Brandin Cooks
The Rams have a 32 1/2-point implied team total in the betting markets and Las Vegas expects either the Rams or Chiefs to finish as the highest scoring individual team. Gurley is on pace for 32 touchdowns this season, which would break the current record of 31, and already has three receiving touchdowns and 270 yards through the air. Gurley is averaging five targets per game and has a steady receiving floor.
If Goff is going to pay off his price tag ($8,500 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings) and win daily fantasy tournaments he will need to throw for 300-plus yards and generate three or more touchdowns. If he is to do that it will likely go through Gurley, Woods and Brandin Cooks. Cooper Kupp’s status for the Sunday matchup with the Packers is still on the unlikely side and if he sits, DailyRoto has Woods and Cooks projected to split 50 percent of the passing targets. Unlike last week’s matchup with the 49ers, when the Rams were able to take their foot off the gas in the second half, Sean McVay will want to keep the pressure on to stay ahead of Aaron Rodgers. Woods and Cooks are projected to top 180 yards receiving and can be stacked either together or with Gurley to generate tournament-winning upside.
Sometimes it’s not the QB who is to blame for failings
NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes it's not the quarterback who has fallen apart, it's the quarterbacking situation that has gone wrong.
Fans and "experts" can scream all they want about Eli Manning , Blake Bortles and Derek Carr . The truth is, Manning likely isn't washed up, Bortles should never be counted on as the
NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes it’s not the quarterback who has fallen apart, it’s the quarterbacking situation that has gone wrong.
Fans and “experts” can scream all they want about Eli Manning , Blake Bortles and Derek Carr . The truth is, Manning likely isn’t washed up, Bortles should never be counted on as the go-to guy on offense, and Carr doesn’t seem to have the confidence of the old/new coach.
While the Patriots, Saints and Packers can relax knowing they have Hall of Fame-quality QBs, and the Steelers, Chargers and Seahawks have men behind center who could be in that company, a bunch of teams have predicaments at the key offensive position. And it’s not necessarily the players involved who should be the targets of all the criticism.
Take Buffalo, for example. Bills faithful were so thrilled to see their team break that ridiculously long playoff drought that they ignored or pushed aside the fact the Bills are not real talented. Well coached for sure, but not brimming with stars.
Then management messed up the backup QB configuration by acquiring, then getting rid of, AJ McCarron after having traded away Tyrod Taylor, who helped get them to the postseason for the first time since the turn of the century. Sure, going after Josh Allen in the first round of the draft made sense. Sticking him in behind a depleted and under-skilled line and with no true No. 1 receivers does not.
What’s going on in Jacksonville is another example of much of the blame being misplaced. No, Bortles has not earned his keep this season, but he’s been inconsistent throughout his five-year pro career, and there was no reason to believe he’d become an All-Pro.
That’s not what the Jaguars were looking for, anyway — though they would have taken it. They want to pound the ball with Leonard Fournette, but he’s been injured almost as often as he’s been healthy. And they wanted to rely on their defense, which has sprung leaks.
Bortles’ strength is as a complementary piece. When he has to be a focal point, he tends to flop.
Then there’s Manning, whose two Super Bowl rings should have earned him a lot more respect and leeway than the New York fans or tabloids are willing to dole out. Manning hasn’t lost his grit, his intelligence or his arm strength. What he’s lost is a semblance of protection from an offensive line weaker than any other than perhaps Buffalo’s.
Manning also is in a new offensive system for the third time in four years. If that’s a problem for a veteran quarterback — and it is — imagine how challenging it is for the relative kids.
Rich Gannon, the 2002 NFL MVP who spent much of his career mastering difference schemes and now dissects them as one of the most insightful NFL TV analysts, points directly to system change as a culprit for poor quarterback play in some cities.
“Different systems are the most dysfunctional situation you can have,” Gannon says. “A guy like Alex Smith, look at what he went through with all the coordinators in his first seven years in the league (in San Francisco). It’s crazy, and the player is never able to grow in a system. I think you see it with Mariota; Marcus is not able to grow with a system because of all those changes, and you are stunting their growth when you do it.
“Suppose I say to you in the first year, we are going to learn German together. Then I come to you the next year, we are going to learn Spanish. The next year it’s French, then Polish. You have nothing to fall back on and that is what is happening with a lot of these situations. They draft a guy and in his first year they put him through that?
“You can’t let the system change around the quarterback. One of the biggest reasons that Mike McCarthy and Aaron, Sean Payton and Drew, or Tom and the Patriots have had so much success is (continuity). When Charlie Weis was getting ready to leave, the Patriots didn’t look outside, they stayed in the building and hired someone you didn’t know, Josh McDaniels. When Josh left (for Denver), they promoted Bill O’Brien. Then Josh returned.”
Gannon also notes that putting novice quarterbacks on the field so early is a recipe for failure because of the practice limitations in the offseason and regular season. You can cram all kinds of stuff into their heads, and some playbooks stack high enough to use as Olympic diving boards.
“It’s all about reps, right? Repetition is the mother of learning,” he says.
“These rookies aren’t getting the reps. We have the rules where when they are in college and it’s not until they graduate can you get them in to the program. Then they took away quarterback school and some of the learning in the spring (through the CBA).
“Most of them are not getting the reps initially — Allen and (Jets rookie Sam) Darnold weren’t getting a ton, even (Cleveland’s top overall draftee) Baker Mayfield wasn’t because they were going with Tyrod Taylor. Then Tyrod gets hurt and they go, ‘Now we’ll give you all the reps.’ That’s on Sept. 10. Can’t work like that.
“More important is the thorough understanding of the system and how much they can retain and process. The coaches call these plays and the quarterback is walking to the line thinking about what he’s supposed to be doing, who is his No. 1 progression, what’s the personnel? They don’t even get a chance to look at the defensive side of the ball.
“With Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady and Drew Brees, they hear that play and the whole play comes to life in a split-second for them. Their eyes are always set on the defense, what are the coverages and alignment, where is the pressure? Because they know everything instantly about the play. For the rookie, it is several stages down the road before reaching that.”
It’s unanimous: Kuechly repeats as AP’s best inside ‘backer
DALLAS (AP) — L-u-u-u-u-u-ke, and this time it's unanimous.
Luke Kuechly was voted the NFL's top inside linebacker by The Associated Press for the second straight year Friday, with all 10 members of the panel picking the Carolina star first.
The top three remained unchanged from a year ago, with Seattle's Bobby Wagner second followed
DALLAS (AP) — L-u-u-u-u-u-ke, and this time it’s unanimous.
Luke Kuechly was voted the NFL’s top inside linebacker by The Associated Press for the second straight year Friday, with all 10 members of the panel picking the Carolina star first.
The top three remained unchanged from a year ago, with Seattle’s Bobby Wagner second followed by C.J. Mosley of Baltimore. Kuechly got seven of 11 first-place votes in 2017, and Wagner picked up the other four. No such split this time.
“Hands down the top linebacker in the game,” wrote Barry Wilner, the AP’s lead NFL writer based in New York. “Kuechly is destructive against the run, savvy and versatile against the pass. A leader by example.”
While injuries — most notably concussions — limited Kuechly for two seasons and ultimately ended a three-year All-Pro run in 2016, the five-time Pro Bowler was back in All-Pro form last year. Kuechly had 125 tackles and three interceptions while tying a career high with five quarterback hits.
“Kuechly has been one of the top inside linebackers ever since entering the league and only injuries have slowed him down,” wrote AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow, based in San Francisco.
The 27-year-old missed just one game last year with a concussion and helped Carolina get back to the playoffs, with the Panthers losing a wild-card game to New Orleans.
Kuechly played a career-low 10 games in 2016, the only time the Panthers have missed the playoffs in the past five seasons with Kuechly as their defensive anchor.
“Carolina’s do-everything LB is the best in the business once again,” wrote Denver-based AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton.
Seven of the 10 second-place votes went to Wagner, who finished with 76 points to 69 for Mosley.
Wagner is the central figure in the Seahawks trying to move on from the Legion of Boom era since safeties Kam Chancellor (neck injury) and Earl Thomas (broken leg after contentious holdout) have likely played their final games in Seattle, while cornerback Richard Sherman has moved on to San Francisco.
The 28-year-old Wagner has one sack and one tackle fewer than Kuechly since the start of the 2014 season. He’s coming off consecutive All-Pro seasons, including career highs in tackles (168) and QB hits (13) in 2016.
Wagner had 13 tackles for loss and another 13 quarterback hits last year while battling hamstring issues, and had a groin injury early this season.
“Wagner is right up there with Kuechly in terms of making an impact whenever he’s on the field, and he has become even more important for Seattle without the Legion of Boom,” wrote New York-based AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak.
Mosley was a walk-in starter as a rookie first-round pick in 2014, the last time the Ravens made the playoffs. They missed the postseason for a third straight year in 2017 despite a career-high 132 tackles from Mosley.
Tied for second in the AFC North with Cincinnati, Baltimore is the only NFL team allowing fewer than 300 yards per game. Opponents are averaging 281 yards.
“Baltimore is playing smothering defense and looking much like the 2000 squad that won a Super Bowl, and Mosley is a key piece to this unit,” wrote Tennessee-based AP Pro Football Writer Teresa Walker.
New England’s D’onta Hightower was a distant fourth with 37 points, followed by Benardrick McKinney of Houston (31), Dallas’ Sean Lee (28) and Deion Jones of Atlanta (21). Miami’s Kiko Alonso (20 points), Telvin Smith of Jacksonville (19) and Washington’s Zach Brown (15) rounded out the top 10.
Brady eagerly looks forward to playing Bills on Monday night
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tom Brady is so looking forward to his annual trip to Buffalo the Patriots quarterback posted a video on social media playfully announcing his impending arrival.
"Another great win, 5-2. Got to get to 6-2," he said, walking alongside teammate Lawrence Guy following a 38-31 victory at Chicago last weekend.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tom Brady is so looking forward to his annual trip to Buffalo the Patriots quarterback posted a video on social media playfully announcing his impending arrival.
“Another great win, 5-2. Got to get to 6-2,” he said, walking alongside teammate Lawrence Guy following a 38-31 victory at Chicago last weekend. And when Guy chimed in by saying, “6-2 on the way,” Brady responded with a wide-eyed: “Woo! Bills Mafia, here we come.”
Bills fans, who refer to themselves as the “Mafia,” naturally took Brady’s remarks as a taunt in advance of Buffalo (2-5) hosting New England on Monday night.
The more upset fans are, the better, Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said.
“I think it’s perfect,” Hughes said. “I think that’s great to get our fans riled up, because we’re going to need all that anger, all that hostility.”
The young, patchwork and offensively challenged Bills could use whatever edge they can get for various reasons.
They’re already on their third starting quarterback, with Derek Anderson filling in for injured rookie Josh Allen; have scored just 81 points; and have lost by 22 or more three times, including a 37-5 meltdown at Indianapolis last weekend.
Then there’s the prospect of facing Brady, who at 41, has every good reason to be upbeat given his career-long string of dominance over New England’s AFC East rival.
With a 28-3 record against Buffalo, Brady holds the NFL mark for most wins by a quarterback against one opponent. His 466 yards passing in a 40-32 win at Buffalo in 2015 are the most against the Bills. He threw five touchdown passes — four to Randy Moss alone — in having a hand in Buffalo’s most lopsided home loss, a 56-10 Patriots win in 2007.
And Brady also contributed to the Patriots racking up 580 yards offense — the most allowed by Buffalo at home — in a 52-28 win in 2012.
The past means nothing to the Patriots, who are 31-5 against Buffalo since 2000, when Bill Belichick took over as coach.
“It’s always tough in Buffalo,” Belichick said, discounting the fact the Patriots have won six straight at Orchard Park, New York, by a combined margin of 230-144.
The Patriots enters the game on a roll, having scored 38 or more points in winning four straight.
Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams took no exception to Brady’s remarks.
“Why wouldn’t the man be confident, right? I think that comes with good players,” Williams said, referring to Brady’s 201-57 career record. “Good players are confident. Great players are even more confident. That’s no shock.”
NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME
The Bills are 2-10 in their past 12 Monday night games, and have lost six straight since a 23-18 win at Miami in 1999. Buffalo hasn’t hosted a Monday night game since giving up a touchdown and field goal in the final 20 seconds of a 25-24 loss to Dallas on Oct. 8, 2007.
Buffalo is 0-13 in games played on either Sunday or Monday nights since a 2000 season-opening 16-13 win against Tennessee. Adding in Thursday and Saturday night games, Buffalo is a combined 3-18 since 2001.
UNDERDOGS AGAIN
Bills coach Sean McDermott shrugged when informed the Patriots opened as 11-point favorites.
“Is that new?” he said, before noting how the Patriots won the AFC championship last season and extended their NFL record by winning their ninth consecutive division title.
“Until you beat them, then they’re going to be favored. That’s how it works,” McDermott said.
MICHEL ON THE MEND
The Patriots will likely be without rookie running back Sony Michel, who hurt his left knee injury against Chicago.
Michel missed New England’s first two practices this week, and leads the team with 422 yards rushing and four TDs. His absence would leave the Patriots with James White and Kenjon Barner as the only healthy running backs on the roster.
MISTER MONDAY
Brady has no trouble getting up for Monday. His 48 career touchdown passes on Monday night are the fourth most in history behind Dan Marino (74), Brett Favre (69) and Drew Brees (50).
Brady also enters the matchup with Buffalo on the cusp of becoming the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, counting playoffs. Peyton Manning tops the list with 579, Brady is second with 575.
RETIRING NO. 34
The Bills will honor Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas by retiring his No. 34 during halftime. He joins quarterback Jim Kelly and defensive end Bruce Smith as the only Bills player to earn the honor.
Thomas hopes his presence and Brady’s comments regarding Bills fans might spur Buffalo.
“The fans will be riled up now because of what Tom Brady said,” he said.
No matter the outcome, Thomas added: “It’ll be a special night. It absolutely means more than anything I could ever imagine right now at this point in my life.”
What to Look For – Week 8 Running Backs
PRESS RELEASE
PRESS RELEASE
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
SCRIMMAGE YARDS
|
Jerry Rice*
|
San Francisco, Oakland, Seattle
|
23,540
|
Emmitt Smith*
|
Dallas, Arizona
|
21,579
|
Walter Payton*
|
Chicago
|
21,264
|
Marshall Faulk*
|
Indianapolis, St. Louis
|
19,154
|
LaDainian Tomlinson*
|
San Diego, New York Jets
|
18,456
|
Barry Sanders*
|
Detroit
|
18,190
|
Frank Gore
|
San Francisco, Indianapolis, Miami
|
18,087
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
GAMES WITH 2+ TOUCHDOWNS
|
Terrell Davis**
|
Denver
|
1998
|
5
|
Emmitt Smith**
|
Dallas
|
1995
|
5
|
Eric Dickerson**
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1983
|
5
|
Marcus Allen**
|
Los Angeles Raiders
|
1982
|
5
|
Todd Gurley
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2018
|
4*
Projected States with Legal Sports Betting (2019)
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Miracle redux: Saints downplay revenge, Vikes ready for best
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings screamed at Stefon Diggs to step out of bounds once he secured the leaping catch at the sideline , seeking to stop the clock for a long field goal try just after the New Orleans Saints had taken a late lead in their NFC divisional-round playoff game last season
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings screamed at Stefon Diggs to step out of bounds once he secured the leaping catch at the sideline , seeking to stop the clock for a long field goal try just after the New Orleans Saints had taken a late lead in their NFC divisional-round playoff game last season .
Diggs spun around instead, pressed his hand on the turf to keep his balance and sprinted the remaining 34 yards for the game-ending 61-yard touchdown pass that became known as the Minneapolis Miracle.
That throw-catch-run will forever be one of the most memorable plays in NFL history.
With the Saints set to visit the Vikings on Sunday night in a prime-time reprise of their instant classic, the coaches and players on both sides were trying their best to forget it — as inevitable as the replays have been throughout the week.
“We’ll just have to deal with watching that last play again another 15 times, another 20 times, but that’s part of it,” said Saints coach Sean Payton, who sounded more disturbed by a failure by his offense to convert a third-and-1 on the previous drive that would have further limited the time the Vikings had to rally.
If Saints safety Marcus Williams had tackled Diggs instead of trying an ill-fated undercut, the story of that game would have been about yet another comeback engineered by Drew Brees.
“We did everything we could at the end of that game to go win it, and unfortunately they made a great play that allowed them to win it,” Brees said. “So I let it go pretty quick. I guess it wasn’t meant to be.”
Though he remains a promising second-year player, Williams has had a hard time handling his infamy .
“It’s another game,” he repeated each time the subject was broached by reporters this week.
Even Diggs ducked the media this week. As for the revenge factor? The Saints dismissed that as fast as Diggs raced to the end zone that day. The Vikings did, too.
“I think the Saints will come in with a chip on their shoulder because that’s who they are,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.
Here are some other key angles to follow for the game:
BRILLIANT BREES
At age 39, Brees has completed better than 77 percent of his passes this season for 1,870 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. In beating the Baltimore Ravens last week, Brees became the fourth player in NFL history with 500 or more career touchdown passes.
The Vikings might be without top cornerback Xavier Rhodes, which could mean a big test for rookie Holton Hill.
“I’m really not worried about this guy as far as the game being too big for him or anything like that if he has to play,” Zimmer said of Hill. “I feel like he’s a competitor. But he’s going to get in some matchups that may not be great.”
THE BASICS
With the whiff by Williams at the worst possible time as a prime example, there’s no defensive skill more vital than tackling. The Vikings have been burned more than usual this season in pass coverage, but they’ve been sound on the ground with an average of 89.7 rushing yards allowed per game. With cornerback Trae Waynes, safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Eric Kendricks among the standouts, the Vikings have some of the surest tacklers in the league.
“In today’s NFL, the way everybody’s playing in space now, if you’re not a good tackler in space it makes it really hard to be a good defensive team,” Zimmer said.
GOING FOR IT
The Saints have run a fourth-down offensive play eight times in six games, converting seven.
“That gives us confidence when you’ve got a coach that believes in his players,” running back Alvin Kamara said. “It’s cool to have that type of coach where he gives us opportunities to prove ourselves.”
The Vikings have stopped four of the seven fourth-down plays against them. During their current three-game winning streak, they’ve thwarted 28 of 32 third downs and reclaimed the top spot in the league with a 23.4 percent conversion rate allowed.
HILL’S ASCENT
Last season, the Saints began to experiment with third-string quarterback Taysom Hill’s versatility by letting him cover kicks. This year, he has on several short-yardage occasions replaced Brees under center as a change-of-pace, read-option quarterback. Hill also has executed fake punts as a runner and a thrower, caught a pass and even took his first pitch as a running back last week.
“He’s powerful. He’s got speed,” Kamara said. “I love having him. I wouldn’t want him to be nowhere else.”
TEDDY TALK
Between Brees and Hill on the depth chart is Teddy Bridgewater, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets two months ago. Though he’s not likely to see the field, this will be Bridgewater’s first visit to Minnesota as an opponent after playing his first four seasons for the Vikings.
“He’s got a lot of really good traits. You can tell he’s a guy that guys really like and will follow, and that’s what you need at the quarterback position,” Brees said.
If Bridgewater had not suffered that devastating knee injury in 2016, he’d probably still be the face of the franchise in Minnesota instead of Kirk Cousins.
“Like I’ve said a million times, I thought he’d be the quarterback for the rest of my career,” Zimmer said. “I love the kid. I love his nature, competitiveness, everything about him.”
‘Cover City’: NFL Week 8 Picks, Preview With Christian Pina
Sports Handle is pleased to present Cover City: A Pro Football Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@ericcports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who focuses on NFL and college football. He’s wagered more than $25 million in the last nine years, getting banned from many sportsbooks along the way.
For the
Sports Handle is pleased to present Cover City: A Pro Football Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@ericcports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who focuses on NFL and college football. He’s wagered more than $25 million in the last nine years, getting banned from many sportsbooks along the way.
For the NFL Week 8 picks and preview pod, Rosenthal is joined again by Christian Pina (@ChristianPina), professional sports handicapper for Radar Sharp Edge, host of Inside Vegas and Gambling Podcast content editor. With some truly bad games (for bettors and fans alike) this week, the guys are picking their spots carefully.
But there are some great teaser opportunities and prop bets out there for consideration. Don’t miss Rosenthal’s SuperContest picks at the end of the pod, too.
Time codes for the episode follow below. Listen and subscribe on Spotify here.
1:17 — Week 7 recap and lessons learned.
4:25 — Philadelphia Eagles -3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London) — Both teams are struggling and while this is technically a neutral site, the “London Jaguars” are familiar with this city and trip.
8:18 — Cleveland Browns +8 at Pittsburgh Steelers — This game is why teasers exist.
12:00 — Denver Broncos +10 at Kansas City Chiefs — Team totals are the way to go for this type of game. Possible 3 team teaser.
15:12– N.Y. Jets +7.5 at Chicago Bears — Rosenthal has no interest in betting this game, and Christian notes that most of the money coming in is on the Bears.
16:14 — Washington Redskins PK at N.Y. Giants— Neither Rosenthal nor Christian are betting this game. Pass or take the Giants.
18:38 — Seattle Seahawks +3 at Detroit Lions — Rosenthal’s favorite line on the board, he loves the Lions and is waiting for a move to 2.5.
21:46 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4.5 at Cincinnati Bengals — Buy low, sell high. Bengals QB Andy Dalton in the prop market is a great look.
24:00 — Baltimore Ravens -2 at Carolina Panthers — Rosenthal staying away from this game but Christian is leaning towards Baltimore with a bounce back for Ravens QB Joe Flacco.
26:23 — Indianapolis Colts -3 at Oakland Raiders — Raiders coach John Gruden is locked in on Vegas and will do it his way. Take the over.
30:10 — San Francisco 49ers PK at Arizona Cardinals — Christian is avoiding this game, but Rosenthal sees a 3-team teaser opportunity.
34:20 — Green Bay Packers +9.5 vs. L.A. Rams — Game of the week! Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is the best in the game, while the Rams are on another planet. Take the over on Rams total, or total overall.
40:37 — New Orleans Saints PK at Minnesota Vikings — Good game, tough game, keep an eye on the prop market, especially Vikings WR Adam Thielen.
44:09 — New England Patriots -14 at Buffalo Bills — Check out the first quarter line and first half line. If you like the Pats, take them now. Buffalo is not going to win.
48:55 — SuperContest picks!
[Located in New Jersey and want to join a quality legal sportsbook with a generous sign up bonus? Read our review of SugarHouse Sportsbook here. Sign up using our link and you’ll get a 100% match bonus on up to $250 on your first deposit (with only a 1x wager requirement). Use code HANDLE when depositing.
[You can download the app for Android phones here and iOS devices here. Prefer the laptop/desktop experience? The web-based platform is accessible here.]
Also check out: Sports Handle’s Week 8 edition of “Lookahead Lines“: By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier, we can get a sense of where recency bias or overreactions are seeping in.
Listen to more ‘Cover City’: NFL Week 8 Picks, Preview With Christian Pina on SportsHandle.
Chiefs’ Mahomes just as dangerous outside pocket as inside
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Most coaches assume good things will happen when their defense generates enough pressure on an opposing quarterback that he must flee the pocket — a sack, an incomplete pass, a short run at worst.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph has a very different feeling when Patrick Mahomes goes on the run.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Most coaches assume good things will happen when their defense generates enough pressure on an opposing quarterback that he must flee the pocket — a sack, an incomplete pass, a short run at worst.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph has a very different feeling when Patrick Mahomes goes on the run.
Just eight games into his professional career, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback has already earned a reputation for being just as good outside the pocket as inside it.
In fact, some of his biggest plays during the Chiefs’ win in Denver a few weeks ago came when Von Miller and Co. forced him to scramble.
“Your plan has to trap and contain him and keep him where you want to be,” Joseph said, “but you have no plan for when he breaks the pocket. That’s going to be effort and want-to, and he outran most of our big guys and shook off most of our pass rushers. There’s no exact plan when he’s out of the pocket.”
That’s because Mahomes has displayed a natural talent far beyond his years.
You see, most young quarterbacks escape pressure and then immediately look to limit their losses. They may chuck the ball out of bounds or take off for a short gain and then slide to protect themselves.
But what sets veterans such as Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady apart is that they have the uncanny ability to keep their eyes downfield, forcing defenses to continue covering even as they find open field. Then they have the arm strength and accuracy to deliver the ball from odd angles and off-balance positions.
Joseph explained that Mahomes has those very same traits.
“It’s very rare,” he said. “He understands the pressures of when the pocket breaks, he can do damage. Most young quarterbacks are looking to gain 4 or 5 yards and slide and he is not. He’s trying to make a play, and the problem with this guy is he can throw across his body left or right.
“So how can you combat that?” Joseph said. “You can’t.”
The Broncos did a decent job of it in their meeting earlier this season, when they had the advantage of a home crowd. But Mahomes made some adjustments in the second half and began picking apart their secondary, helping the Chiefs rally for a 27-23 victory.
“As a quarterback you always feel more comfortable in the pocket,” Mahomes said, “especially when I’m getting the protection I am now. But at the same time I like to get out of the pocket and give those wide receivers some time to make plays.”
That’s because the Chiefs have some dangerous playmakers catching the ball.
Whether it’s tight end Travis Kelce causing matchup problems with linebackers, running back Kareem Hunt out of the backfield, or speedsters Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins on the outside, Mahomes knows that if he’s able to give them enough time that somebody is bound to come open.
“Mahomes, he can make all of the throws. I think with him you just try to pick and choose whether you can make your plays,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said.
“I’ve been watching film on everybody else and everybody else playing these guys are scared. They’re not challenging them. (Hill) is just running around free. That’s not how we play. When we play them, we get up, we challenge them, put hands on them and that’s how we come to play. We’re not coming to be scared and let guys run for free all day.”
The Broncos acknowledge the difficulty in that, though. It’s easy enough to cover several players for a few seconds, but it’s much more difficult when Mahomes keeps a play alive three times that long.
“Listen, for anything he’s doing right now, he’s done a nice job of being such a young guy,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “but to have that ability to keep your eyes downfield when you’re outside the pocket is a big thing. Some of that comes natural to him and (our coaches) work with him on it, but a lot of it does come natural, keeping his eyes downfield and being able to throw with accuracy.
“That’s a gift,” Reid said. “Now, they work on it every day, but he does have a natural gift.”
Notes: Center Mitch Morse (concussion), linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and strong safety Eric Berry (heel) remained out of practice Thursday. Free safety Daniel Sorensen continued to work his way back onto the field after he rejoined the team from injured reserve earlier this week.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit during Week 8
Week 8 doesn't offer too many "can't miss" fantasy starts, but astute owners who have worked the waiver wires or patiently waited for a slow starter to finally gain steam will be rewarded, as the slate provides a handful of under-the-radar performers who will deliver quality numbers.
On the flip side, those players who struggled
Week 8 doesn’t offer too many “can’t miss” fantasy starts, but astute owners who have worked the waiver wires or patiently waited for a slow starter to finally gain steam will be rewarded, as the slate provides a handful of under-the-radar performers who will deliver quality numbers.
On the flip side, those players who struggled during the first seven weeks won’t see much of a respite. As the midway point of the season — and the NFL trade deadline next week — approaches, most of this season’s disappointing fantasy players are likely to continue showing their true, frustrating colors.
START: Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers: Yes, the turnovers (seven in three games) is cause for concern, but Winston has also thrown for 760 yards and four touchdowns in his first two starts and gets a Bengals defense that is 28th in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing quarterbacks. What puts Winston high atop the must-start mountain is a renewed effort to run, as he has rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown in the last two games. It’s hard to envision Winston, who has attempted 93 passes in his two starts, not finding the end zone multiple times in what should be a high-scoring affair.
SIT: T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars: His pass-catching skills have made him a darling in PPR leagues, but Yeldon has yet to eclipse 60 rushing yards in a single game, a feat that becomes even less likely with the addition of Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville backfield. The trip to London becomes less fruitful for Yeldon as he contends with an Eagles defense that is second in fewest fantasy points per game allowed to opposing running backs and seventh overall against the rush. There will be some flex appeal to Yeldon in PPR formats, but the prospect of Hyde cutting into his touches diminishes his value in other types of leagues.
START: Marlon Mack, RB, Colts: Mack has averaged nearly 7 yards per carry in his last two games and will face an Oakland defense that is 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.7) and 22nd overall. He’s shown potential as a pass catcher out of the backfield, and while rookie Nyheim Hines will get the bulk of snaps in passing situations, expect Mack to be targeted a few times. Mack is an RB2 with a chance to produce RB1 numbers.
SIT: Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles: Part of the reason why the champs have struggled offensively, Agholor has just one touchdown this season and has been held under 30 receiving yards four times, including last week’s feeble 20-yard effort in the loss to the Panthers. Don’t expect Agholor to find his 2017 form in London against a Jaguars defense that leads the league with 195.4 passing yards per game. Although he’s averaging nearly eight targets per game, Agholor has done little to justify Carson Wentz throwing in his direction.
START: Josh Gordon, WR, Patriots: The prospect of his first monster game in a New England uniform is rising. Gordon caught four passes for 100 yards in last week’s win over the Bears and he has seen his targets rise from six in his first two games to 16 over the past two outings. The Bills are fourth in receiving yards allowed, but they have given up 13 passing touchdowns, tying them for 20th overall. While Gordon has only one touchdown in New England, that is likely to increase on Monday night.
SIT: Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions: Detroit’s gunslinger has thrown at least two touchdowns in five straight games, a streak that will be tested by a Seattle pass defense that is tied for second with only eight scoring passes allowed. No longer the “Legion of Boom,” the Seahawks still lead the league in fewest net passing yards allowed and are in the top 10 in interceptions. An improved ground game has led Stafford to throw a combined 48 passes in the last two games, and if the Lions are able to remain balanced offensively, then Stafford’s prolific yardage totals will also take a sizable hit.
START: Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers: If Matt Breida (ankle, hamstring) can’t go, then Mostert gets a great matchup against the Cardinals, who have the worst run defense in the league. Arizona also is dead last with 12 rushing touchdowns allowed, further bolstering Mostert’s value. He has averaged 7.6 yards per carry over the past two weeks and is a solid receiver out of the backfield; even if Breida happens to play, Mostert should still get enough touches to get RB2 status in PPR formats.
SIT: Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets: With Bilal Powell (neck) facing potential retirement, Crowell will get his share of the 13 touches per game that Powell totaled. However, Crowell must face a Bears defense that is third against the run and is the only team that has yet to allow a touchdown on the ground. Crowell has rushed for a combined 69 yards on 24 carries in the two games since he ran through the Broncos for 219 yards, making him a longshot of an RB2. He still won’t be heavily involved in the passing game, further dampening his value in PPR formats.
START: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears: He’s proven the six-TD outburst he had against the Buccaneers wasn’t a fluke, as Trubisky has thrown for 649 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games. The Jets are 25th in receiving yards allowed and have given up 13 touchdown passes, and with coach Matt Nagy taking the gloves off Trubisky, this makes for a great opportunity to run with the budding fantasy standout.
SIT: Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns: The Steelers are 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and while that makes starting Mayfield intriguing, he’s best off on the fantasy bench. He’s averaged just 226.5 passing yards per game in the last two weeks and could remain near that total if the Browns make a commitment to getting running back Nick Chubb an extensive workload.
One-win 49ers, Cardinals vie to avoid NFC-worst label
The Steve Wilks Era in Arizona began in Week 1. The Josh Rosen Era, in Week 4. Now the Cardinals have turned to new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in an attempt to turn things around.
Leftwich was promoted late last week to replace Mike McCoy, fired after a 45-10 loss to Denver
The Steve Wilks Era in Arizona began in Week 1. The Josh Rosen Era, in Week 4. Now the Cardinals have turned to new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in an attempt to turn things around.
Leftwich was promoted late last week to replace Mike McCoy, fired after a 45-10 loss to Denver that dropped the Cardinals to 1-6. Their only victory has come against the 49ers, who will visit Arizona on Sunday.
Like the Cardinals, the 49ers are on their second quarterback this season, and either Rosen or 49ers’ second-year man C.J. Beathard should find a week of respite after the 1-6 teams meet again.
The Cardinals are averaging 13.1 points a game and are last in the NFL in total offense, rushing yards, third-down conversion percentage and time of possession. They have not gained more than 269 yards in a game.
“We weren’t productive enough, and that may be an understatement,” Cardinals first-year coach Steve Wilks said of his change in coordinators. “Josh is a smart and intelligent guy. He can handle a lot. I think it’s clarity. That’s what we need. And we didn’t have that.”
Rosen has completed 71 of 129 passes for 820 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in four starts and one relief appearance. The Broncos returned two interceptions for touchdowns last Thursday, when Rosen also lost two fumbles. He suffered a sprained toe in that game and was limited in practice Wednesday but is expected to start.
Beathard, to make his fifth start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, threw for a career-high 349 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions the first time these teams met, when the Cardinals used a 5-0 turnover advantage to take a 28-18 victory on Oct. 7.
The 49ers dominated the game statistically, with an edge in total yards (447-200), first downs (33-10) and time of possession (40:12-19:48), but Cardinals linebacker Josh Bynes returned one of three 49ers fumbles for a touchdown and Johnson scored twice on short-field drives after turnovers.
San Francisco has lost five in a row during a tough stretch that has included two games against the Rams and dates with the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers have given up an average of 33 points during the losing streak and have 12 turnovers and no takeaways in the last three games.
“I know if we don’t take care of the ball better, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “You can’t go three games with (12) turnovers and zero takeaways. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing the best team in the NFL or the worst team in the NFL. We have to get that fixed, regardless of who we play.”
The 49ers are averaging 137.4 rushing yards per game, second in the league, utilizing the 1-2 punch of Matt Breida and Alfred Morris. Breida leads the 49ers with 445 yards rushing. He had 56 and Morris had 61 of San Francisco’s 147 yards rushing in the first game against Arizona. Breida did not practice Wednesday after aggravating an ankle sprain in a loss to the Rams last week and his status is unknown.
The Cardinals have given up an average of 148.3 yards a game rushing, worst in the league. Mike Davis (101) and Latavius Murray (156) had 100-yard games against them, and Adrian Peterson and Phillip Lindsay had at least 90 yards.
San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman has missed two of the last four games with a calf injury and his status is unknown, and 49ers safety Adrian Colbert suffered a season-ending ankle sprain last week. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon appears doubtful.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did not practice Wednesday because of a lingering hamstring issue but is expected to play.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks, Lions ride running games into matchup
After the undefeated Los Angeles Rams and one-loss New Orleans Saints, there are 11 NFC teams with records between 4-2 and 3-4.
Two of those are the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, who will meet Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Both 3-3, the Seahawks and Lions are trending in the
After the undefeated Los Angeles Rams and one-loss New Orleans Saints, there are 11 NFC teams with records between 4-2 and 3-4.
Two of those are the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, who will meet Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Both 3-3, the Seahawks and Lions are trending in the right direction — each have won three of four games since 0-2 starts — in large part for the same reason: renewed running games.
The Seahawks have relied on the tandem of Chris Carson and Mike Davis, while the Lions have succeeded with second-round draft pick Kerryon Johnson.
After the first two losses, coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks re-evaluated and re-emphasized the running game and made sure “that was the essence of what we were all about.”
Combined with the return of offensive lineman D.J. Fluker in Week 3, the results have been apparent. Carson has a team-high 352 yards rushing, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and one touchdown, and Davis has 193 yards, 4.6 per rush and three TDs.
That’s quite a turnaround for an offense that last season saw quarterback Russell Wilson lead the team in rushing and had just one TD from a running back on the ground.
The Seahawks rushed for 155 yards in a 27-3 victory against Oakland in London before their bye week, and Wilson was sacked just once after being sacked six times in each of the first two games of the season.
“We’re just getting rolling,” Carroll said. “I’ll never not be frustrated by the way we started this season, but we’re moving.”
The Lions were embarrassed in their first two games, blown out at home 48-17 on Monday Night Football by the New York Jets and a rookie quarterback, Sam Darnold, making his first career start and then dropping a 30-27 decision to San Francisco (1-6).
Detroit had 248 rushing yards, its highest single-game output in 21 years, and 7.1 yards per carry in a 32-21 victory at Miami last weekend. Johnson rushed for 158 of those yards and has 444 this season.
“We’re always going to try to be balanced the best we can,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “Look, when you go out and you can execute and do it the right way, it looks really good. We’ve seen it when it doesn’t look so good the other way.”
Against the Dolphins, the Lions had more rushes than passes for the first time this season.
Quarterback Matt Stafford said he was fine with that.
“It’s incredible,” he said. “Our guys up front dominated. They played great. I thought our receivers in the back end blocked well, and then obviously our backs were awesome. It was a lot of fun to watch them do their thing.
“I haven’t been a part of too many of those, and it was a whole lot of fun.”
Both teams will get some reinforcements for Sunday’s game.
Carroll said the Seahawks expect to have linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and tight end Ed Dickson (upper leg) in the lineup for the first time this season.
The Lions made a trade Wednesday with the New York Giants to acquire standout defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison.
Carroll said Harrison is a great addition for the Lions.
“Tell him to take his time getting there,” Carroll joked.
–Field Level Media