Seahawks’ Wright, Dickson to make season debuts
The Seattle Seahawks will emerge from their bye with most of the 53-man roster healthy, led by the expected season debuts of linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson.
Both players were full participants in practice Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday, and both avoided being labeled as questionable for Sunday’s game at the Detroit Lions. Wright is coming back from a preseason knee scope, while Dickson has been on the active/non-football injury list while battling a quad injury.
Without Wright, a 2016 Pro Bowler, the Seahawks have relied on a number of linebackers, including free agent signee Mychal Kendricks, until he was suspended on Oct. 2 following his guilty plea on charges of insider trading. Austin Calitro has been the most recent starter on the weak side and next to Bobby Wagner in nickel packages.
With rookie Will Dissly (knee) out for the season, Dickson is expected to play a significant role immediately. A move will have to be made before Sunday’s game to clear a roster spot for him.
Kendricks met with the league last week, and news is expected soon on a specific length of a suspension for him, rather than the indefinite tag the NFL initially announced.
The Lions will be without running back Theo Riddick (knee), while defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and linebacker Jarrad Davis (calf) are questionable. Both practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. Davis has not missed a game this season, while Ansah hasn’t played since Week 1, when he logged just 19 defensive snaps.
49ers’ Garoppolo upbeat in recovery after ‘freak accident’
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was as surprised as anyone that his season ended prematurely after suffering a knee injury on a scramble in Week 3.
"I've always been pretty cautious, so that was kind of the freak accident of the
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was as surprised as anyone that his season ended prematurely after suffering a knee injury on a scramble in Week 3.
“I’ve always been pretty cautious, so that was kind of the freak accident of the play,” Garoppolo told reporters Friday, his first time meeting the media since the injury. “I don’t know if it was just instinct or what, to cut back like that. But it is what it is.”
He added that the most difficult part of the injury — a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg, which buckled when he made a cut against the Kansas City Chiefs — was coming to terms with the fact that it happened.
“I think just the overall acceptance of it initially, it was tough,” Garoppolo said. “I have never had a serious injury like this, so it’s different, but we’re very positive now.”
Having turned his attention to his recovery, Garoppolo will remain on crutches for another two weeks or so, but he has been able to do rehab work in a pool. He also is back to attending team meetings, offering advice to teammates and watching games from the team’s box rather than in Los Angeles, where he had the surgery.
There is no general timeline for Garoppolo’s return, but with no other torn ligaments, he could participate in some offseason activities. ESPN reported he has a six- to eight-month timetable and should be cleared in time for training camp.
“It’s a long process and so you can’t look too far ahead and start thinking about things that don’t matter right now,” Garoppolo said. “So, I think just staying locked in every day and trying to get better.”
Garoppolo, who is 6-2 as a starter with the 49ers, acknowledged he might not be his old self when he first returns, but he’s confident any kinks will get sorted out over time.
“Your style of play I think will alter initially,” he said. “But eventually, everyone keeps telling me you’ll get back to how your legs were before, just as strong if not stronger. It’s all about putting in the work right now, coming back stronger than I was before, mentally being better and just overall being better.”
The 49ers are 0-4 with C.J. Beathard starting this season. They are a combined 3-28 over the last three seasons when any quarterback other than Garoppolo starts.
Rested Rodgers, Green Bay pack for road test at Rams
In 2011, the Green Bay Packers rolled through the season with a 15-1 record. With Aaron Rodgers winning his first MVP award, the Packers scored 560 points, third-most in NFL history.
In 2018, the Los Angeles Rams are emerging as
In 2011, the Green Bay Packers rolled through the season with a 15-1 record. With Aaron Rodgers winning his first MVP award, the Packers scored 560 points, third-most in NFL history.
In 2018, the Los Angeles Rams are emerging as a similar juggernaut. They are the NFL’s lone undefeated team at 7-0. With 33.6 points per game, they are on pace to score 538 points this season.
On Sunday in Los Angeles, powerhouses past and present collide when the Packers (3-2-1), despite having Rodgers as their quarterback and coming off their bye, are 10-point underdogs – the largest ever for Rodgers.
“Ten? Wow,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said of the oddsmakers take on the matchup.
This game kicks off a key stretch for both teams. For Green Bay, it’s coast-to-coast road trips to face the Rams and New England Patriots. It returns home to play Miami before hitting the road again to battle Seattle on a Thursday night and Minnesota. Those teams are a combined 23-10-1.
For Los Angeles, which is coming off a three-game road sweep of Seattle, Denver and San Francisco, it’s this home game against Green Bay, a trek to New Orleans, and home games against Seattle and Kansas City before a Week 12 bye. Those teams are a combined 17-7-1.
“We’re going to have to play a lot better than we have to win those games,” Rodgers said. “This is an important stretch in our season. I’m not going to say it’s going to define our season but it’s definitely going to shake things out when we get on the other side of this and get back home in six weeks on where we’re at in the race and what we’re playing for.”
The quarterbacks will take center stage.
Rodgers, nearly recovered from a Week 1 injury to the point that he could go without a brace at the Coliseum, ranks third with 333 yards per game and has a glittering 12 touchdowns vs. one interception. Jared Goff ranks in the top six in yards, yards per attempt, completion percentage and passer rating.
Green Bay’s primary worry, however, is Rams running back Todd Gurley, who leads the NFL in rushing and is on pace to score 32 touchdowns, which would break LaDainian Tomlinson’s single-season record of 31. Gurley’s excellence sets up the Rams’ bread-and-butter play-action passing game.
“I think the play action is something that is part of our foundational identity and what we believe in philosophically as an offense,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “When you have a player like Todd, he certainly legitimizes those play-actions. We do things that are definitely a little bit different as a result of having such a special player like him. Yes, we do believe in the play-action game, without a doubt, but certainly having a player of his caliber and his magnitude at the running back spot legitimizes those run actions because of who it is and because of our offense’s ability to run the ball pretty efficiently.”
Chiefs’ Morse out, Houston doubtful; Broncos’ Freeman out
The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be missing three starters on Sunday, while the visiting Denver Broncos will be without at least three in the rematch of a Week 4 showdown.
Chiefs center Mitch Morse will miss his second consecutive game with
The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be missing three starters on Sunday, while the visiting Denver Broncos will be without at least three in the rematch of a Week 4 showdown.
Chiefs center Mitch Morse will miss his second consecutive game with a concussion, while outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) are doubtful. Morse has yet to practice since getting a concussion against the New England Patriots in Week 6, and Houston has missed the last two games. Berry has yet to practice since mid-August, and he hasn’t played since tearing his Achilles in the 2017 season opener.
The Broncos have ruled out running back Royce Freeman (ankle), right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) and safety Darian Stewart (neck), while outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) is doubtful and linebackers Von Miller (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (knee) are questionable. Miller picked up his injury in Thursday’s practice but is expected to play, while Marshall played through a knee injury earlier this season.
Freeman has started every game but trails fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay in rushing yards (436 to 309) this season. Veldheer was hurt in the teams’ first meeting in Week 4 and hasn’t played since, while Stewart went down early in Week 7 in Arizona.
Lindsay will start for Denver and Devontae Booker will get more work. Billy Turner will remain Veldheer’s replacement at right tackle, and Will Parks steps in for Stewart.
Morse’s absence will thrust another new face into Kansas City’s starting offensive line, as Austin Reiter will start at center. Jordan Devey, who had been filling in for Morse, went on injured reserve this week with a torn pectoral. A seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, Reiter has one career start.
Andrew Wylie has stepped in for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (broken fibula, IR) at right guard, and the team re-signed former draft pick Jeff Allen last week for depth on the interior.
Rookie second-rounder Breeland Speaks and 2017 second-rounder Tanoh Kpassagnon will likely rotate opposite Dee Ford if Houston cannot play.
Vikings rule Barr, Compton, Cook, Sendejo out vs. Saints
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled our four injured starters against New Orleans, linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin).
Left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) was listed as doubtful after being held out of practice Friday. Cornerback
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled our four injured starters against New Orleans, linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin).
Left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) was listed as doubtful after being held out of practice Friday. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and nose tackle Linval Joseph (ankle/knee) were listed as questionable for Sunday.
Defensive end Everson Griffen took part in a full week of practice, putting him on track to play for the first time in six weeks after a hiatus for mental health treatment. Coach Mike Zimmer said he hadn’t decided yet whether Griffen would play.
Cook will sit out for the fourth time in five games. Barr, Compton and Rhodes were hurt last week.
Lindon Crow, who played in NFL’s ‘greatest game ever,’ dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindon Crow, the former NFL defensive back who had three interceptions in the 1958 sudden-death NFL championship dubbed "the greatest game ever played," has died. He was 85.
He died Thursday in Exeter, California, due to complications from a series of strokes, the University of Southern California said Friday.
He died Thursday in Exeter, California, due to complications from a series of strokes, the University of Southern California said Friday.
Crow led the NFL in interceptions with 11 in 1956 and had 41 picks in his pro career. He played defensive back for the Cardinals from 1955-57, New York Giants from 1958-60, and Los Angeles Rams from 1961-64.
He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in 1956, ’57 and ’59.
In the 1958 NFL title game, Crow had three interceptions in the Giants’ 23-17 loss to the Baltimore Colts at Yankee Stadium. It was the first NFL game to go to sudden-death overtime and was televised nationwide on NBC.
Crow was a teammate of the late Frank Gifford on the Giants, whose offensive coordinator was future Packers coach Vince Lombardi and whose defensive coordinator was Tom Landry, future Dallas Cowboys coach.
Crow also played in the NFL title game the following year, with the Colts winning again 31-16 in Baltimore.
Crow was a second-round pick of the Chicago Cardinals in the 1955 NFL draft.
He was a three-year letterman as a two-way halfback at Southern California from 1952-54. Crow rushed for 666 yards and caught 13 passes with six touchdowns in his career. He also had 11 career interceptions.
Crow played in two Rose Bowls for the Trojans, including a 1953 victory over Wisconsin. He captained the Trojans’ 1954 team, and earned All-Pacific Coast Conference honors in 1952 and ’54.
He also played in the 1955 Senior Bowl and College All-Star game.
After retiring from football, Crow worked as defensive coordinator at Cal State Northridge from 1972-75 and as head coach at St. Genevieve High in Panorama City, California, from 1976-88. He also served four years as the school’s athletic director.
He is survived by Sandy, his wife of 47 years, daughters Wendy and Melissa and son Lindon Jr., six grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. No services were planned.
Giants MLB Ogletree to sit out against Redskins
New York Giants middle linebacker Alec Ogletree will miss Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins because of a hamstring injury.
Ogletree was injured during Monday night's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and didn't practice all week.
Ogletree has 48
New York Giants middle linebacker Alec Ogletree will miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins because of a hamstring injury.
Ogletree was injured during Monday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t practice all week.
Ogletree has 48 tackles in seven games this season.
The loss of Ogletree comes after the Giants traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions and cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints earlier this week.
Receiver Jawill Davis (concussion) will miss his second straight game.
Vikings DE Griffen set to return against Saints
Defensive end Everson Griffen is expected to make his return when the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Griffen missed the last five games while dealing with mental health issues. He returned to practice Wednesday for the first
Defensive end Everson Griffen is expected to make his return when the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Griffen missed the last five games while dealing with mental health issues. He returned to practice Wednesday for the first of three consecutive workouts and is no longer listed on the injury report.
“It’s been hard to be away, but I’m happy to be back,” Griffen told reporters earlier this week. “It’s a good feeling right now, and I’m taking one day at a time and one thing at a time to get things back on track.”
The three-time Pro Bowl selection was involved in a series of incidents in September that concerned teammates, team personnel and family members. He had one sack in two games before taking time to deal with the situation.
Minnesota ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), offensive tackle Tom Compton (knee), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) for the game against the Saints. Cook will be missing his fourth straight game and Sendejo will be sitting out his third in a row.
Offensive tackle Riley Reiff (foot) is listed as doubtful and is in danger of missing his third straight game. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (ankle/knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) are questionable.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Texans WR Fuller suffers season-ending knee injury
Wide receiver Will Fuller is out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the Houston Texans' 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
The third-year wideout suffered the injury trying to make a catch in the
Wide receiver Will Fuller is out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the Houston Texans’ 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
The third-year wideout suffered the injury trying to make a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter, according to the Houston Chronicle.
An MRI exam on Friday confirmed the injury, and Texans coach Bill O’Brien broke the news during a press conference.
In seven games this season, Fuller has 503 yards receiving on 32 catches with four touchdowns.
–Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will miss Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hip injury.
Burfict was injured during the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Burfict has played in just three games this season after missing the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.
Also slated to miss Sunday’s game are running back Giovani Bernard (knee), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (shoulder), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot), receiver John Ross (groin) and linebacker Nick Vigil (knee). Center Billy Price (foot) is doubtful and also figures to sit out, while long snapper Clark Harris cleared concussion protocol and will play.
–Indianapolis kicker Adam Vinatieri, who has been slowed by a groin injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
The Colts worked out three kickers — Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet — this week as Vinatieri received treatment. Vinatieri, 45, is five points shy of breaking Morten Andersen’s all-time NFL scoring record of 2,544 points.
The Colts also placed defensive lineman Jihad Ward on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and promoted rookie wide receiver Steve Ishmael, signed from the practice squad.
–Defensive end Everson Griffen is expected to make his return when the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Griffen missed the last five games while dealing with mental health issues. He returned to practice Wednesday for the first of three consecutive workouts and is no longer listed on the injury report.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection was involved in a series of incidents in September that concerned teammates, team personnel and family members.
–New York Giants middle linebacker Alec Ogletree will miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins because of a hamstring injury.
Ogletree was injured during Monday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t practice all week.
The Giants traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions and cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints earlier this week. Receiver Jawill Davis (concussion) will miss his second straight game.
–The New York Jets will meet the Chicago Bears with a short-handed corps of wide receivers on Sunday with Robby Anderson listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.
Already ruled out was leading receiver Quincy Enunwa, who will miss a second consecutive week with a high ankle sprain. The wide receiver group this week will be Jermaine Kearse, who has 16 catches this season but no touchdowns, along with Andre Roberts, Charone Peake, rookie Deontay Burnett and Rishard Matthews, who signed Tuesday.
At least three other starters are expected to miss the game for the 3-4 Jets: running back Bilal Powell (season-ending neck surgery), center Spencer Long (knee/finger) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps). Long and Johnson are listed as doubtful, while free safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb) is questionable.
–Quarterback Blake Bortles said he isn’t going to be looking over his shoulder on Sunday, a week after Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone benched him.
“You’ve just got to go play. I don’t think you can worry about it,” Bortles told reporters after practice Friday in London, where the Jaguars will meet the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mistakes led to Marrone pulling Bortles for backup Cody Kessler last week in a 20-7 loss to Houston. Marrone made the switch after Bortles’ second lost fumble of the game, and Bortles also has thrown eight interceptions in the first seven games.
–Neither the Eagles nor the Jaguars will be at full strength when they meet Sunday.
For Philadelphia, running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Nate Gerry (ankle/knee) have been ruled out. Safety Corey Graham (hamstring) also is out, although he did make the trip to London, while defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable.
Jacksonville is again without running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring). A key injury for the Jaguars is cornerback A.J. Bouye, who is sidelined this week by a calf injury. Tyler Patmon is also out, while fellow cornerback D.J. Hayden is listed as doubtful.
–Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke his silence on Amari Cooper, saying he expects the young wide receiver to be in Dallas for the long haul.
Cooper, acquired Monday from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick, is recovering from a concussion. Dallas is on bye this week, and Cooper was also off in Week 7 during Oakland’s bye.
Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan, said that he wouldn’t have given up a first-round pick if he didn’t expect Cooper to have an impact. Cooper is under contract through the 2019 season.
Jets WR Anderson unlikely to play Sunday
The New York Jets will meet the Chicago Bears with a shorthanded corps of wide receivers on Sunday with Robby Anderson listed as doubtful with an ankle injury on Friday.
Already ruled out was leading receiver Quincy Enunwa, who will miss a second
The New York Jets will meet the Chicago Bears with a shorthanded corps of wide receivers on Sunday with Robby Anderson listed as doubtful with an ankle injury on Friday.
Already ruled out was leading receiver Quincy Enunwa, who will miss a second consecutive week with a high ankle sprain.
The wide receiver group this week will be Jermaine Kearse, who has 16 catches on the season but no touchdowns, along with Andre Roberts, Charone Peake, rookie Deontay Burnett and Rishard Matthews, who signed Tuesday.
“It’s a big test, but these guys have been champing at the bit to play,” coach Todd Bowles said Friday. “They’ve been practicing hard, and they’re getting their chance.”
The Jets released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor last week with an injury settlement, but Bowles said the team could look to bring him back next week. Pryor had a partially torn groin when he was released but his condition is believed to be improving.
At least three other starters are expected to miss the game for the 3-4 Jets: running back Bilal Powell (season-ending neck surgery), center Spencer Long (knee/finger) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps). Long and Johnson are listed as doubtful.
Free safety Marcus Maye has a broken thumb and is questionable.
Jaguars QB Bortles knows job on the line
Quarterback Blake Bortles said he isn't going to be looking over his shoulder on Sunday, a week after Jacksonville Jaguars' coach Doug Marrone benched him.
"You've just got to go play. I don't think you can worry about it," Bortles told reporters
Quarterback Blake Bortles said he isn’t going to be looking over his shoulder on Sunday, a week after Jacksonville Jaguars’ coach Doug Marrone benched him.
“You’ve just got to go play. I don’t think you can worry about it,” Bortles told reporters after practice Friday in London, where the Jaguars will meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. “You can’t play the position and play the game constantly worrying about, ‘What happens if I make a mistake?’
“I’ve always kind of played fearless and not scared to make the mistake. I think that’s allowed me to make some plays, but in saying that, I’ve got to also be smart and obviously take calculated risks and make sure whatever I’m doing is putting us in position to score.”
It’s those mistakes that led to Marrone pulling him for backup Cody Kessler last week in a 20-7 loss to Houston. Marrone made the switch after Bortles’ second lost fumble of the game, and Bortles also has thrown eight interceptions — against just nine touchdowns — through the season’s first seven games.
Marrone declared Bortles his starter for Sunday, but the 26-year-old will have a short leash.
“I’ve got to go play, be smart, take care of the football,” Bortles said. “Do the things that kind of we’ve always preached, things that are obviously important as far as playing quarterback. Get completions, be efficient, move the chains, score points and, most importantly, take care of the ball.”
A stable running game also could help Bortles and the offense for the Jaguars (3-4). Running back Leonard Fournette has played in only parts of two games with a hamstring injury and is out again this week. Carlos Hyde, acquired last week in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, is expected to make his debut for Jacksonville on Sunday.
Bortles seemingly has been a target of criticism since the Jaguars made him the No. 3 overall pick in 2014, but he said he doesn’t feel any different pressure this week knowing Marrone could pull him again.
“There’s been pressure it seems like since I got to Jacksonville, so it’s kind of normal,” Bortles said. “I think there’s pressure at every position at all times in the NFL. If you’re not getting the job done or playing well or being successful, they’ll eventually replace you and find somebody else that can.”
NFL admits penalty should have been called on Mayfield hit
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL flagged itself for blowing the call on the nasty helmet-to-helmet hit put on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The league said Friday that Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead should have penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet in last Sunday's 26-23 overtime win. Mayfield was sliding
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL flagged itself for blowing the call on the nasty helmet-to-helmet hit put on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The league said Friday that Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead should have penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet in last Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win. Mayfield was sliding at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he got blasted by Whitehead, who was initially penalized before the officials conferred and decided to pick up the flag — and one against Mayfield for taunting.
First-year referee Shawn Hochuli made the situation worse by incorrectly announcing that Mayfield “was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head.”
Senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron pointed out several mistakes in a video released by the league.
“I’ll tell you ahead of time that we had a flag on this play and we incorrectly picked it up after we had a conference by the officials,” Riveron said before showing Mayfield get blasted by Whitehead. “We’re watching the defender as he lowers his head to initiate contact, and he does make contact, so that right there is a foul within itself. No. 2, as we can see the quarterback starts to slide, and even though he slides late, he is still afforded protection from forcible contact to the neck and head area.”
Whitehead is expected to be fined, a person familiar with the league discipline told the AP earlier this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because fines are announced Saturday.
The shot on Mayfield was making other reverberations Friday.
Browns coach Hue Jackson said he was “disappointed” with comments made by Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter, who felt Mayfield was taunting after he jumped to his feet and walked toward Whitehead. Mayfield admitted telling Whitehead he was going to have to hit him harder to knock him out of the game.
On Thursday, Koetter was asked for his take on the play and intimated Mayfield was equally guilty.
“What they said on the field was it’s a helmet-to-helmet hit and then (Mayfield) got up and taunted our guy, so then they threw the second flag,” Koetter told reporters in Tampa. “Somehow, they worked it out that they were picking up both flags. Where I was on the field, I didn’t see it as a helmet-to-helmet (hit). But when you look at it on tape, it clearly was, and I guess the fallout from that is what it is.”
Jackson was bothered by Koetter’s remarks, and defended Mayfield’s actions after the hit.
“That disappointed me,” he said. “The guy shouldn’t have hit our player in the head, first of all, and, obviously, our guy got up and he tossed the ball to the official. Obviously, the guy was close by, but the bottom line is our guy shouldn’t be getting hit in the head. I don’t care about some taunting foul. We’re talking about our quarterback taking a shot in the head and sliding. I think that’s wrong. Totally wrong.”
Jackson further explained his disappointment with Koetter, arguing that Whitehead’s hit triggered everything.
“The biggest thing that happened was the quarterback got hit in the head,” Jackson said. “Taunting? Does that really matter? I mean, really? That, to me, made no sense.”
Seahawks, Mychal Kendricks remain in limbo about suspension
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday he's been in contact with the NFL regarding a review of the indefinite suspension given to linebacker Mychal Kendricks and is hopeful some sort of decision will come early next week.
Kendricks met with league officials earlier this week, according to Carroll,
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday he’s been in contact with the NFL regarding a review of the indefinite suspension given to linebacker Mychal Kendricks and is hopeful some sort of decision will come early next week.
Kendricks met with league officials earlier this week, according to Carroll, and the Seahawks have been awaiting word on whether the suspension may be reduced and whether they might have the linebacker available at some point later in the regular season.
“I did hear some more and the league is still working on where they are going with it. I’m hopeful by the end of this week, maybe something early next week that they have some kind of decision here,” Carroll said. “That’s kind of hopeful on my part. They haven’t guaranteed us that at all. But they have gone through the process and they have come out of it with the direction that they’ve got to come up with where this fits and trying to measure what to do next. They’re on it, it should happen fairly soon.”
The league declined to comment about Kendricks on Friday.
Kendricks was placed on indefinite suspension by the league earlier this month after he pleaded guilty to federal insider trading charges. The suspension — which fell under the personal-conduct policy — had been anticipated following his plea in early September. Kendricks is not scheduled to be sentenced in his legal case until January.
“I’ve just been in support of him and tried to stay abreast of it,” Carroll said. “Really what I’m concerned about is Mychal and trying to keep him in tune of what is going on because it is a very difficult situation to kind of be in limbo. He’s got some big stuff coming up in January but this is different, this is a different set of circumstances and he’s working with the league and hoping he can get a sense for where it fits so he can get his mind right. I’ve just been trying to get information to help (Mychal) kind of make sense of all this.”
Seattle signed Kendricks prior to Week 2 because of a need at linebacker with K.J. Wright out following knee surgery. It was a controversial signing since Kendricks had pleaded guilty in federal court only days earlier.
Kendricks has started two of the three games he’s played with Seattle and played a significant amount of snaps at weakside linebacker for the Seahawks. He had 12 total tackles and a sack in the last two games he played for Seattle prior to his suspension.
NOTES: Carroll said the Seahawks expect both TE Ed Dickson and LB K.J. Wright to make their season debuts Sunday against Detroit. Dickson will need to be activated from the non-football injury list to the active roster in order to play. Wright has been out since having knee surgery in August. … Only CB Neiko Thorpe (groin) and reserve OL Jordan Simmons (calf) were listed as doubtful on Seattle’s final injury report. Thorpe, a major contributor on special teams, suffered a groin strain during Thursday’s practice.
Lions rule out Riddick for Sunday, Ansah questionable
DETROIT (AP) — Lions running back Theo Riddick will miss a second straight game with a knee injury when Detroit hosts Seattle on Sunday.
The Lions ruled Riddick out Friday. He has 23 catches on the season.
Detroit listed defensive end Ziggy Ansah as questionable with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Jarrad Davis
DETROIT (AP) — Lions running back Theo Riddick will miss a second straight game with a knee injury when Detroit hosts Seattle on Sunday.
The Lions ruled Riddick out Friday. He has 23 catches on the season.
Detroit listed defensive end Ziggy Ansah as questionable with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Jarrad Davis is questionable with a calf injury.
Ansah, a pass-rushing standout who is back with the Lions this season on the franchise tag, has not played since the season opener.
Steelers safety Morgan Burnett set to return against Browns
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Morgan Burnett is just happy to be back on the field.
The veteran safety will play Sunday at home against Cleveland after missing the previous four games with a groin injury.
"It's good to get back into the flow of things and get back into a
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Morgan Burnett is just happy to be back on the field.
The veteran safety will play Sunday at home against Cleveland after missing the previous four games with a groin injury.
“It’s good to get back into the flow of things and get back into a normal work week,” Burnett said Friday. “As a competitor, you want to be out there, you don’t want to miss anything, but I understand that comes with the game. This is a physical game, and you demand a lot from your body, but once it happened, being upset isn’t going to help you heal faster.”
Burnett, in his ninth season, played in the Steelers’ first two games against Cleveland and Kansas City, but he has been out since Sept. 16 with his injury. This week was the first time Burnett fully practiced three straight days without any setback.
“Everything felt good,” Burnett said. “Everything went well this week. I definitely feel prepared and ready. I’m just trying to take positive steps forward.”
Burnett tried to practice before the Sept. 30 home game against Baltimore and the following week against Atlanta, but wasn’t able to return.
“It wasn’t quite ready and my body made sure it let me know that,” Burnett said. “We went back to rehabbing and went from there. I just followed protocol, and I did what the trainers asked me to do to try and get back as quick as possible.”
The 29-year-old Burnett spent his first eight seasons in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $14.5-million contract with the Steelers in the offseason. He started 102 games for the Packers and won a Super Bowl ring in 2011, when Green Bay beat Pittsburgh.
The Steelers signed Burnett in hopes he could provide leadership to a young secondary group, but the veteran has spent most of his time in Pittsburgh watching from the sideline thanks to a steady stream of injuries. He missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury before his latest groin issue.
“I think it’s your job as a professional to stay locked in,” Burnett said. “You can’t physically go out there, so you have to stay in tune mentally with the game plan.”
Defensive coordinator Keith Butler is excited to have Burnett back in the fold.
“We miss him and I’m glad he’s back,” Butler said. “I think Morgan gives us a little bit more opportunity to do some things that we haven’t done. I think he’ll help us.”
Rookie safety Terrell Edmunds has started the last four games in place of Burnett. The Steelers’ first-round pick was supposed to spend his first season learning behind Burnett, but he has been thrown into the mix with favorable reviews.
Still, Edmunds is glad to see Burnett healthy again.
“It’s definitely nice to have him back, it’s nice to have everybody back,” Edmunds said. “It’s just a good thing to have another leader in the secondary.”
Burnett just wants to make an impression during his first season in Pittsburgh and put his injury struggles in the past.
“It’s tough, but that just comes with the business,” Burnett said. “The only thing you can do is take it one day at a time and do all you can do to get back on the field.
“I just want to be accountable as a teammate and do my job to the best of my ability.”
NOTES: Starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Second-year lineman Matt Feiler will fill in and make his second start of the season at right tackle. Feiler also started the Steelers’ first win of the season Sept. 24 at Tampa Bay.
Packers turn to rookie Looney to prepare for Rams, Darnold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers turned to rookie defensive lineman James Looney to get ready to face Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Other than sharing jersey No. 99, Donald and Looney have little in common. Looney was one of Green Bay's seventh-round draft picks this year,
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers turned to rookie defensive lineman James Looney to get ready to face Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Other than sharing jersey No. 99, Donald and Looney have little in common. Looney was one of Green Bay’s seventh-round draft picks this year, failed to make the roster and has been toiling on the practice squad. Donald, meanwhile, is the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year and leads the NFL with eight sacks.
Still, Looney made for a solid Donald stand-in for the Packers this week.
“I think Looney actually did a really good job this week trying to emulate Donald,” left guard Lane Taylor said, “and being that elusive, athletic, active kind of guy for us.”
At 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds, Donald is equal parts speed and strength, tenaciousness and technique. The Rams’ first-round pick in 2014, his 4.68-seconds time in the 40-yard dash before that draft is tied for the fastest for any interior defensive lineman in the history of the NFL combine.
That speed is almost impossible to mimic on the practice field. But, Looney’s 4.89 time was among the fastest for an interior defensive lineman at this year’s combine.
“I think the biggest thing is you’ve got to have a guy fresh in there going full speed all the time,” center Corey Linsley said. “Looney was in there and did a heck of a job. He put in a good work week. He did a hell of a job. Kudos to him.”
No matter how opponents prepare during the week, Donald has been a terror.
After posting 11 sacks and five forced fumbles last season, he had four sacks in last week’s rout of San Francisco, the most by any player in the league this season. Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips moves him up and down the defensive line. Against the 49ers, he had sacks when lining up at left defensive end, left defensive tackle and right defensive tackle.
“He’s unique, there’s no doubt about it,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “He has the whole deal. He’s so powerful and quick. What he’s able to accomplish in phone-booth football is the challenge. He’s got great power (and) quickness, and he’s obviously very much in tune with what the other guy is doing. I think he has very good instincts and awareness, and his anticipation is very high.”
Green Bay has struggled to protect the quarterback this season. Playing through an injured left knee, Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 19 times in six games and Green Bay is No. 23 in sack percentage. Donald, a Pro Bowler following each of his four seasons, will provide a major challenge for the linemen, quarterback and coaches.
Coming off their bye week, Donald has been at the forefront of the coaches’ thoughts as Green Bay enters a challenging a five-game stretch against the Rams, Patriots, Dolphins, Seahawks and Vikings – teams with a combined record of 23-10-1.
“We’ve given a lot of thought to every single pass route that we put up on the board and we draw up and we diagram and we give to the players,” offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. “We want to know where 99 is. We want to know how we’re going to handle 99.”
So does every offense, but Donald has sacked a lot of game plans in his four-plus seasons.
“You’ve got to be aware of where he’s at,” Rodgers said. “He’s one of the more dominant players that the league has seen in a number of years. . He’s a menace inside. You’ve got to find a way to try to get bodies on him, slow him down and get him some different looks.”
NOTES: The Packers are relatively healthy coming off their bye-week break. Rodgers is off the injury report, as are receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin). Receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) is questionable but fully participated in practice. Cobb missed the last three games, while Allison and Alexander missed the last two. … After practice, the team left for Los Angeles.
Gase set for troubling movie: game tape of Dolphins defense
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — With no game Sunday, Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase will spend much of the weekend watching bad movies.
That wasn't exactly the way he described the task Friday, but his study of the team's recent games won't be much fun.
After a 3-0 start, the Dolphins (4-4) reversed course
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — With no game Sunday, Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase will spend much of the weekend watching bad movies.
That wasn’t exactly the way he described the task Friday, but his study of the team’s recent games won’t be much fun.
After a 3-0 start, the Dolphins (4-4) reversed course and are gathering momentum in the wrong direction. They’ve been outscored 167-99 while losing four of their past five games, including Thursday’s 42-23 thumping at Houston .
Their next game is Nov. 4 at home against the New York Jets, followed by a bye. That means only one game in the next 16 days, giving Gase plenty of time to assess and address a myriad of problems.
“I’d like to say I’m actually going to see my kids this weekend,” said Gase, who has three young children. “But when we give up the amount of points we gave up and play as bad as we did on defense, and we have a lot of things to clean up on offense, I’ll probably spend most of my time working through all this stuff.”
The Dolphins have played the past three games without injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose status for next week is uncertain. And that’s not even close to their biggest issue.
The defense has been awful three weeks in a row. Over that span Miami has allowed 200 yards rushing per game and 5.9 per carry. During the same stretch, opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 751 yards with 10 touchdown passes, one interception and a passer rating of 143.9.
Questions are swirling about the job security of second-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke , but Gase said he’s not inclined to heap blame on his assistant.
“First, I always look at players,” Gase said. “To me, they have the final say on a lot of this stuff.”
And their performance speaks volumes. Five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake said the wide-open receivers and gaping holes for running backs make it clear blown assignments are the biggest issue.
“I’ll give you a pro tip: There is no defense from kiddie football, high school, college where players are uncovered,” Wake said. “There is no defense where gaps aren’t filled. So any time you see that, where there’s a guy running through the gap untouched or a receiver running free, there’s an error being made somewhere. Whether it’s miscommunication or a bad read, whatever, obviously there’s a few.”
On offense, the outlook is less gloomy. Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler had his worst game yet at Houston, but Tannehill may be close to beginning a throwing program that would test his right shoulder injury, Gase said.
Tannehill hasn’t been ruled out of the Jets game, but his rehabilitation will proceed cautiously, and it’s more likely he’ll return after the bye in Week 11.
“I want to make sure I’m not putting him in a position where he has some kind of relapse and goes through this all over again,” Gase said.
Tannehill can’t help the defense anyway. That unit ranks last in the NFL in yards and rushing yards allowed, and the per-game sack rate is second worst.
The Dolphins are tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions, but that source for success has dried up of late, and they have no takeaways in the past two games.
In short, the problem is a team effort.
“It’s not one position; it’s the whole group,” Gase said. “We have to use our hands better at linebacker. We have to stop running around blocks in the defensive line. In the secondary we have to know who we’re supposed to cover.”
Is the Dolphins defense simply overmatched physically? Maybe.
“It’s hard to tell,” Gase said, “because we don’t play what we’re supposed to play. When you don’t execute anything right, it’s hard to evaluate that.”
To make that determination, some bad movies will need to be watched more than once.
Jets could be without WR Anderson, CB Johnson, C Long
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful for Sunday's game at Chicago because of an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.
Receiver Quincy Enunwa was previously ruled out this week with a high ankle sprain. That leaves rookie quarterback Sam Darnold without
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful for Sunday’s game at Chicago because of an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.
Receiver Quincy Enunwa was previously ruled out this week with a high ankle sprain. That leaves rookie quarterback Sam Darnold without two top receivers against the Bears.
Center Spencer Long is questionable with finger and knee ailments, after originally being listed as doubtful. Either Jonotthan Harrison or Dakota Dozier would replace Long on the starting offensive line if he can’t play. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is questionable with a back injury.
The secondary got a boost with cornerback Buster Skrine cleared from the concussion protocol. But New York could still be short-handed there. Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful and Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) is questionable — as is safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb).
New book examines greatness of Walsh, Gibbs, Parcells
Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs, Bill Parcells. Hall of Famers all.
The three coaches who dominated the NFL in the 1980s and just beyond — Walsh coached the 49ers to three Super Bowl titles, Gibbs did the same with the Redskins, and Parcells won two with the Giants — are the subject of an
Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs, Bill Parcells. Hall of Famers all.
The three coaches who dominated the NFL in the 1980s and just beyond — Walsh coached the 49ers to three Super Bowl titles, Gibbs did the same with the Redskins, and Parcells won two with the Giants — are the subject of an outstanding new book by longtime Newsday columnist Bob Glauber.
“Guts And Genius” includes interviews with more than 150 people who had close contact with the men who outshined all other coaches as NFC teams won 13 straight Super Bowls. Walsh popularized the West Coast offense, Gibbs won his trio of titles with three different quarterbacks, and Parcells was a defensive mastermind and superb motivator.
“These three coaches did things differently, yet they all arrived at the same place multiple times — holding the Lombardi Trophy aloft after the Super Bowl,” Glauber says. “Walsh was the intellectual who could outthink his opponents. Gibbs was the master technician who was perhaps the best strategist ever by winning three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks, none of whom was close to Hall of Fame quality. And Parcells was the Jersey guy bully who willed his teams to victory.
“These coaches brought out the best in their players, and those players developed lifelong affection for them. I found it astonishing how influential Walsh, Gibbs and Parcells were on their players, many of whom call the coaches the greatest influences of their lives.”
One oddity about each of the three is they all struggled to get or hold onto their head coaching gigs. Gibbs began his career with the Redskins by losing his first five games and six of seven in 1981. Parcells got the Giants job when Ray Perkins high-tailed to Alabama, and the Tuna then went 3-12-1, looking outmatched at times.
Walsh was bypassed for the Bengals’ pro job and wound up as coach at Stanford before the 49ers reached out.
Soon, they were earning championship rings.
Glauber goes deep in detail about how all three were hired, built their teams, and had a profound influence on the sport. Indeed, Walsh’s impact has been most profound, with such proteges as Mike Holmgren, Andy Reid, Mike McCarthy and Jon Gruden either winning or reaching Super Bowls.
“The impact of these coaches, particularly Walsh and Parcells, continues in today’s game,” Glauber notes, “and their fingerprints are all over the NFL. All 32 of this year’s coaches — every single one of them — has either a direct or indirect connection with Walsh and Parcells, whose coaching trees are among the most productive in the history of pro sports.”
DISSING BORTLES
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins took a shot at Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles while trying to make a point that Colin Kaepernick belongs in the NFL.
“I can turn on the tape this week of our opponent and see that Colin Kaepernick deserves a job,” Jenkins said.
Bortles was benched during Jacksonville’s third straight loss last week, but will start against Philadelphia in London on Sunday.
Jenkins, co-founder of The Players Coalition, has maintained support for Kaepernick and the quarterback’s friend and former 49ers teammate, Panthers safety Eric Reid. They’re all fighting against racial and social inequality. However, Kaepernick and Reid disagree with Jenkins on how to do it. Reid and Jenkins had to be separated before the coin toss of Carolina’s 21-17 win at Philadelphia. Afterward, Reid called Jenkins a “sellout.”
HALL HONORING THE MILITARY
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will provide free museum admission and parking to all veterans and active military plus a guest throughout November. The offer is good for all United States active duty personnel, including National Guard reservists and retired military service members who show a valid military ID at the Hall’s ticket office.
The Hall of Fame’s annual Veterans Day event takes place Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. EDT. This year’s program is entitled “Honoring the Nation’s Heroes” and will include U.S. Army veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier.
Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion who overcame a severe foot injury, losing part of his right foot during his service in the Vietnam War, will share his story of service at the event. In addition, several Medal of Honor recipients will be on hand for the program in Canton, Ohio.
BREES BATTLES FOR INTERCEPTION
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been setting passing records through October. He’s also rooting for an interception.
Brees is working this year with the NFL and the American Cancer Society in their “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” initiative.
For the 10th year, the NFL and the ACS are working together in this program, which addresses early detection and risk reduction efforts for multiple cancers. Since 2009, more than $18.5 million has been raised and donated to ACS through the partnership.
As part of the campaign, the NFL and ACS created The Defender, a digital tool that provides consumers with personalized tips to reduce their cancer risk. The free, user-friendly tool allows fans to take control of their health and increase their understanding of how healthy lifestyle habits can help reduce their cancer risk.
A painting of Brees by Jon Moody is being auctioned off by the NFL to raise funds for “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.” In addition, a signed Brees helmet is being auctioned off .
Fans who complete The Defender will have the option to donate to ACS and enter for a chance to win two tickets to February’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, inclusive of travel and other Super Bowl-related events, as part of an ACS contest.
___
NBC INNOVATIONS
Was that field goal good? By how much?
NBC will let fans know exactly that in Sunday night’s strong NFC matchup between New Orleans and Minnesota, both division leaders. The new “SNF Kicks Tracer” can map the flight of the ball on all field goal attempts. The SNF Kicks technology will provide additional data, including trajectory, speed of the football, and a “good from” statistic indicating the furthest distance from which a made field goal would have been successful.
The “good from” metric will be used for made field goals of 45 yards or longer. It uses TrackMan technology that has been popularized by NBC Sports golf coverage, and determines how far the kick would have been good from by tracking the football from when it is kicked until it hits the net behind the goal posts.
“As we continue to use the most cutting-edge technology to enhance our ‘Sunday Night Football’ broadcast, we are excited to add the tracer to our coverage,” says Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of SNF. “With many games coming down to field goals, this new element will illustrate the flight of the football, while also providing many statistics pertinent to the kicking game.
“And field goals are only the beginning. By the end of the season, we hope to be showcasing the technology on kickoffs and punts, and eventually make our way to the passing game.”
___
I REMEMBER YOU
Few NFL head coaches have deeper ties than Tampa Bay’s Dirk Koetter and Cincinnati’s Marvin Lewis. They both played at Idaho State, with Lewis a year ahead. Koetter was a high school quarterback when he first met Lewis on Idaho State’s field.
“We’d practice after them,” Koetter said. “He was the scout team quarterback. I’d watch Marvin my senior year. When I committed to go there, I originally thought Marvin and I would be in competition with each other, but Marvin moved to defense and had a terrific career as a defensive player.”
They became close friends and Lewis spent a lot of time with the Koetter family.
“It’s very unique, having sat in class with Dirk for years,” Lewis said. “I kind of grew up eating Thanksgiving dinner at his home, and I went to high school football games with his mother when his dad was coaching and his brother was the quarterback.
“So it’s a little bit unique.”
Their friendship extends beyond football.
“I was coaching high school and Marvin introduced me to my wife, Kim,” Koetter said. “I’ll be forever grateful.”
___
AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Simmi Buttar, Rob Maaddi and Sports Writer Joe Kay contributed.
Jets likely without WR Anderson, C Long, CB Johnson at Bears
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful to play at Chicago on Sunday because of an injured ankle that kept him out of practice all week.
Fellow receiver Quincy Enunwa was previously ruled out this week with a high ankle sprain. That leaves rookie quarterback Sam
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful to play at Chicago on Sunday because of an injured ankle that kept him out of practice all week.
Fellow receiver Quincy Enunwa was previously ruled out this week with a high ankle sprain. That leaves rookie quarterback Sam Darnold without two top receivers against the Bears.
Center Spencer Long is doubtful with finger and knee ailments, with either Jonotthan Harrison or Dakota Dozier expected to replace him on the starting offensive line. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is questionable with a back injury.
The secondary got a boost with cornerback Buster Skrine cleared from the concussion protocol. But New York could still be short-handed there. Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful and Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) is questionable — as is safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb).
Browns coach Jackson flags Bucs coach for taunting remarks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson is "disappointed" Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter felt quarterback Baker Mayfield was taunting after being struck in the helmet by Tampa Bay's Jordan Whitehead.
Mayfield was hit while sliding in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. The blow was initially penalized and then waved off by referee
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson is “disappointed” Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter felt quarterback Baker Mayfield was taunting after being struck in the helmet by Tampa Bay’s Jordan Whitehead.
Mayfield was hit while sliding in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. The blow was initially penalized and then waved off by referee Shawn Hochuli, who incorrectly announced Mayfield “was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head.”
On Thursday, Koetter said Mayfield “taunted our guy, so then they threw the second flag.”
Jackson was bothered by Koetter’s remarks, saying Friday, “the biggest thing that happened was the quarterback got hit in the head. Taunting? Does that really matter? I mean, really? That, to me, made no sense.”
Earlier this week, a person familiar with NFL discipline told The Associated Press that Whitehead will likely be fined. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league announces fines on Saturday.
