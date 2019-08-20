Seahawks WR Baldwin has knee, shoulder surgeries
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is expected to be ready for the 2019 season after undergoing shoulder and knee surgeries, head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.
Carroll disclosed the surgeries while speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Baldwin, 30, missed two games in September with the knee injury, which bothered him even before the start of the season. His shoulder problem arose later in the campaign.
In 13 regular-season games last season, Baldwin caught 50 passes for 618 yards and five touchdowns. Baldwin had three receptions for 32 yards in a playoff defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in January. He is entering his ninth season with Seattle.
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Oklahoma star quarterback Kyler Murray already has exceeded expectations at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, measuring a bit over 5-feet-10 and weighing 207 pounds on Thursday morning.
Murray officially was listed at 5-10 at Oklahoma, but most expected him to come in slightly below that. Instead, he measured an eighth of an inch over 5-10. Likewise, his weight of 207 was 12 pounds over his listed weight with the Sooners, easing concerns about his frame being too slight to hold up to the punishment of the NFL.
Another worry was addressed when Murray’s hands measured at 9 1/2 inches, right around average among starting NFL quarterbacks. Many teams — especially those that play in cold weather — consider nine-inch hands or smaller to be an issue when it comes to ball security.
While Murray’s measurements were positive, some might not have had concerns about the undersized Heisman Trophy winner, anyway.
“I don’t know what the physical concerns are,” Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Thursday, shortly before Murray’s measurements came out. “You talking about the height? I think that’s been proven to not be as much of a factor as maybe it was years ago. If you ask Russell Wilson, or (Drew) Brees or the kid in Cleveland (Baker Mayfield), I don’t know that it’s a true impact on the position or the performance.”
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway had a similar refrain Wednesday, though he suggested teams that operate more often under center might be less inclined to draft a shorter quarterback.
“Obviously, the size is always the question, but we’ve seen guys that have had success in the league that are not necessarily the prototypes as far as when it comes to height,” Elway said. “He’s got the ability to be a great player.
“I will say this, having played the position — if you’re shorter and in shotgun, you can see the field much better. If you are playing in shotgun every down, the height to me doesn’t have nearly the impact as it would coming out underneath.”
According to Elias, only five quarterbacks listed at 5-10 or under have attempted a pass in the NFL since 1960, with the last being Doug Flutie in 2005.
Meanwhile, NFL Network reported Thursday that Murray has told teams in meetings that he does not plan to throw when the quarterbacks take the field for workouts on Saturday.
The report added that Murray’s plans could change, but he currently doesn’t intend to do much. A later NFL Network report said Murray isn’t expected to do any on-field workouts at the combine, including the 40-yard dash. Instead, he plans to wait for his March 13 pro day.
If he were to run the 40-yard dash, Murray would be expected to challenge for the fastest time of any prospect in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS — Signing Kareem Hunt was all about knowing his heart, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said Thursday.
Hunt should soon know his standing with the NFL and Browns.
Dorsey said at 2019 NFL Scouting Combine the league was still reviewing Hunt’s status. The running back is on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as a result of a physical confrontation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel caught on video. The release of the evidence led to Hunt’s contract being terminated by the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We had done our research,” Dorsey said. “We thought at the appropriate time with all the information we did have, how truly remorseful he was and … knowing when he comes here there are no guarantees, he’s going to earn your respect with his actions. Right now, I feel very comfortable with the signing.
“Deep down, if you really sit down and engage with him, he has a really good heart. The act he did last year — it was egregious. We all know that. … He’s showing through his actions, not his words, how remorseful he is.”
Dorsey was with the Chiefs when Hunt, who grew up in Ohio and played at Toledo, was drafted.
“He’s got a lot of work to do,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, “between now and when that second chance comes. Right now, our job is to support Kareem and help him grow as a person.”
Hunt is expected to be suspended at least six games and likely 10-plus games, ESPN reported.
Kitchens said Nick Chubb is the starting running back for the Browns, and Duke Johnson will be viewed as the third-down back. While Hunt might be able to contribute in the future, Kitchens said football is not yet his priority.
“Kareem has to be willing, has to show remorse, has to be willing to make a change. There’s some good that can come out of this,” Kitchens said.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he expected a second chance to come for Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie and was leading the league in total yards when Kansas City cut him.
“I’m a fan of second chances as long as they do the right steps to get there,” Reid said.
On the topic of second chances, when asked about the Browns’ interest in Antonio Brown, Dorsey held his cell phone in the air with his right hand and said, “(Steelers GM) Kevin (Colbert) here’s my cell phone.”
Dorsey said the Browns will continue to be aggressive in their personnel pursuit.
“You have to explore all opportunities,” Dorsey said. “We’ll examine everything. That’s what you’re trying to do — get better year in, year out.”
Disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown said recent comments from Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed that the team doesn’t respect its players.
In an interview with ESPN, which will air over the weekend, Brown said he isn’t “angry” with the Steelers but still wants to move on from the franchise.
Last week, Colbert told reporters that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “has 52 kids under him, quite honestly” and wanted players to look to the veteran QB for guidance and advice.
Later, Colbert seemed to step back from those comments and told NFL Network he was trying to emphasize Roethlisberger is the team’s “unquestioned leader” and didn’t mean to imply that the Steelers have a “bunch of juveniles.”
“Of course he tried to clarify because, you know, he stated the truth and he’s going to backpedal on his words,” Brown told ESPN. “But what grown man is calling another grown man a kid? ‘Fifty-two kids.’ Like, you don’t have no respect for these guys? Like, these are the guys that go to work for you. And that’s what I’m telling you guys … that’s my issue. You know what I’m saying? It’s all about respect.
“… Things [are] not getting better. They’re not changing. You know what I mean? He just stated it. There’s 52 kids and it’s this guy (Roethlisberger). Bro, it’s one team. … So that’s what it is, man. Just understanding truths.”
Brown met with team president Art Rooney II last week, and he later announced on Twitter that both sides had decided to part ways.
Colbert said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that trade interest in Brown has heated up but that the team would not deal the wide receiver without significant compensation in return for the four-time All-Pro.
Jason Witten agreed to a contract Thursday to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season, the team announced.
Witten, 36, made a surprise retirement announcement last spring and joined ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth for the 2018 season. But the tight end, who is ranked fourth all-time in receptions, has decided to return to Dallas for a 16th NFL season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Witten has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported via Twitter that the deal could be worth $5 million with incentives.
–Former Oklahoma star quarterback Kyler Murray already has exceeded expectations at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, measuring a bit over 5-feet-10 and weighing 207 pounds.
Murray officially was listed at 5-10 at Oklahoma, but most expected him to come in slightly below that. Instead, he measured an eighth of an inch over 5-10. Likewise, his weight of 207 was 12 pounds over his listed weight with the Sooners, easing concerns about his frame being too slight to hold up to the punishment of the NFL.
–Known for his preparation, Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams was clearly ready for the barrage of questions about his 33 5/8-inch arms at the 2019 combine.
“It’s a small portion of what it takes to be a tackle at the next level,” Williams said of arm length. “I think I’m proud of the way I play. My approach to the game is what makes me a great player.”
–Signing Kareem Hunt was all about knowing his heart, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said. The running back was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs last season after being seen on video kicking and pushing a woman.
“We had done our research,” said Dorsey, who noted that the league was still reviewing Hunt’s status. “We thought at the appropriate time with all the information we did have, how truly remorseful he was and … knowing when he comes here there are no guarantees, he’s going to earn your respect with his actions. Right now, I feel very comfortable with the signing.”
–Disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown said recent comments from Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed that the team doesn’t respect its players.
In an interview with ESPN, which will air over the weekend, Brown said he isn’t “angry” with the Steelers but still wants to move on from the franchise.
Last week, Colbert told reporters that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “has 52 kids under him, quite honestly” and wanted players to look to the veteran QB for guidance and advice. Later, Colbert seemed to step back from those comments.
–The Los Angeles Rams are taking a wait-and-see approach with free agents Ndamukong Suh and Dante Fowler Jr., but they hope to bring both back, coach Sean McVay said.
General manager Les Snead added that there’s “a good possibility” most of the team’s free agents will test the market, though that won’t preclude the Rams from bringing anyone back.
–New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to solicitation of prostitution charges in Florida and is requesting a non-jury trial, according to court records.
Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla.
–Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is expected to be ready for the 2019 season after undergoing shoulder and knee surgeries, coach Pete Carroll said.
Baldwin, 30, missed two games in September with the knee injury, which bothered him even before the start of the season. His shoulder problem arose later in the campaign.
–New Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner, a central figure of the bullying scandal in Miami more than five years ago, said he has “to be smarter” in the way he motivates players.
“Unfortunately, some of the things that I said and some of the things I did with my players had to come out. And so, moving forward, I just have to be smarter about what I do when I try to use entertainment to motivate the players,” said Turner, who was fired by the Dolphins following the 2013 season.
–Running back Bryce Love, a draft prospect, expects to be back on the football field in August.
Love is recovering from a torn ACL. He returned to Stanford for his senior season in 2018 rather than entering last year’s draft. Love had 2,118 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns as a junior in 2017, when he finished runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting to Baker Mayfield.
–Free agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was in custody in Denver on charges stemming from a single-car crash earlier this month, according to multiple reports. Thomas was being held for investigation of vehicular assault, reckless driving and driving without insurance.
–A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy with the Wisconsin high school sports regulatory body over what was termed his “unacceptable” behavior toward high school basketball officials earlier this week.
–The New York Jets are giving wide receiver Robby Anderson a second-round level restricted free agent tender, keeping him in the fold for another season, according to multiple reports.
Johnny Manziel might not be without a job for long, with the new Alliance of American Football set to allow the former Heisman Trophy winner to work out for its teams.
AAF chairman Tom Dundon told USA Today Sports that his league has been in contact with Manziel’s camp since the 26-year-old quarterback was released Wednesday from his contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.
“Right now, it’s a decision of the (AAF) GMs, and they can decide what they want to do,” Dundon told USA Today Sports. “If talent-wise this is close, the negative of him is that there is drama with him and you are trying to win games and build a team. The positive is that he brings in fans and attention.”
Earlier Thursday, San Antonio Commanders general manager Daryl Johnston said the team had not contacted Manziel’s representatives directly, but he had discussed the possibility with Dundon.
Because Manziel is a product of Texas A&M, where he won the Heisman in 2012, his rights would belong to the AAF’s Texas team.
“(Dundon) was the one who informed me (Wednesday) of what happened and that Johnny Manziel was now available,” Johnston said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “He just said, ‘He belongs to you in San Antonio, so what are your thoughts?’ I said, ‘Let’s just sit back and see what the league thinks, and we’ll move ahead from there.’ We’re in a holding pattern right now here locally.”
At issue could be the exact reason Manziel was released from his Alouettes contract. Not only is he no longer the property of the Montreal team, but he is not allowed to join any CFL club for violating terms of his contract. Neither the Alouettes or the CFL revealed the exact reason the contract was terminated.
Johnston told the Express-News that he has already received indication that Manziel would be open to the AAF’s salary structure of $250,000 over three seasons for players.
Manziel threw for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns in two seasons at Texas A&M.
He was the No. 22 pick overall in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns but was released at the end of the 2015 season. He played in 15 games and made eight starts with the Browns, throwing for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns.
Manziel had more interceptions (seven) than touchdown passes (five) in his eight games for Montreal last year. He threw for 1,290 yards.
INDIANAPOLIS — Once pegged as a backup awaiting his turn amid Alabama’s deep stable of running backs, Josh Jacobs has suddenly rocketed to become the consensus top prospect at the position.
Asked Thursday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine if he’s the best back in the draft, a humble Jacobs reluctantly admitted that he thinks he is.
Most outlets agree, touting Jacobs’ explosiveness, physicality and versatility, as well as minimal mileage on his odometer. While some might question Jacobs’ inexperience — he had just 299 career touches in college — he said being part of a committee “definitely” helped him by keeping him fresher and healthier.
“I mean I didn’t have any injuries this year,” Jacobs said. “After games, I was even like — didn’t have bruises, stuff like that. I felt crazy good.”
The true junior also made his opportunities with the Crimson Tide count by averaging 6.9 yards per touch and scoring 21 touchdowns.
“I didn’t have a lot of carries or nothing like that, but if you look at the production of what I did when I was in the game, it kind of speaks for itself, so I just let it do that,” Jacobs said.
In a league increasingly tilting toward a committee approach at running back, Jacobs is already familiar and comfortable with being part of a rotation.
He also is prepared to make an impact as a receiver in today’s pass-happy NFL after catching 48 passes for 571 yards (11.9 average) and five scores at Alabama.
“I can line up in the slot, or I can play running back, wherever you want to put me,” said Jacobs, who added that he’s learned much of what he knows as a route-runner from former Crimson Tide standout Julio Jones. Jones spends plenty of time during the offseason working out in Tuscaloosa and tutoring Alabama players.
After avoiding injuries in college, Jacobs sustained a “mild” groin strain while training that will keep him from working out on the field this week. He said Thursday he’s around 85 percent and would play in a game if there were one tomorrow, but he’ll wait until he’s 100 percent on Alabama’s March 19 pro day.
Jacobs, measured at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, said he has been running the 40-yard dash in the 4.46-second range during training.
The New York Jets are giving wide receiver Robby Anderson a second-round level restricted free agent tender, keeping the Temple product in the fold for another season, according to multiple reports.
After earning $633,000 last season, his third with the Jets, the second-round tender would bump Anderson’s salary to $3.1 million. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder was an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Jets in 2016.
In November, Anderson, 25, indicated that his preference was to not be tendered in order to negotiate a longer-term deal. While the tender offer keeps Anderson off the open market, he can still negotiate a long-term deal with the Jets.
After catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017, Anderson followed that in 2018 with 50 catches for 752 yards and six scores. He started in 15 of the 16 games he played in 2017 and had starts in nine of the 14 games he played in last season.
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for his preparation, Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams was clearly ready for the barrage of questions about his 33 5/8-inch arms at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.
“It’s a small portion of what it takes to be a tackle at the next level,” Williams said of arm length. “I think if you look at a lot of the really successful tackles over the past 10 years, from Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, Jake Matthews, Jason Peters, La’el Collins, Riley Reiff, Ryan Ramczyk… Just a couple guys off the top of my head that have shorter arms than me.
“I don’t think that that’s necessarily a huge deal. I think I’m proud of the way I play. My approach to the game is what makes me a great player.”
Many have argued Williams will have to bump inside to guard or across the formation to right tackle in the NFL, despite starting 29 games on the left side over the last two seasons at Alabama. Most scouts prefer tackles with arms of 34 1/2 inches or longer, but to Williams’ point, plenty of top-level tackles have succeeded despite measuring shy of that mark.
A likely first-round pick and possible top-10 selection, he believes his play against the SEC’s top competition speaks for itself. At the same time, he understands he might wind up playing another position, depending on which team drafts him.
“If your opinion is that there’s a certain benchmark you have to pass to be a tackle, that’s your opinion,” Williams said. “I’m not going to change that, and my arms aren’t going to grow longer. I think you watch the film, you make your own decisions.”
“I was the best tackle in college football, and so I know I can play at the next level,” he added. “But you know, I’m a competitor. I want to be on the field. I’ll play wherever’s needed.”
Williams started at right tackle for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman, earning second-team All-SEC honors from The Associated Press. He also played on the left and right sides in high school, where his team flipped its tackles depending on the formation and which hash mark the ball was on.
Whatever position, Williams plans to use relentless preparation — and a nasty on-field demeanor — to succeed.
“I want to watch more film than everyone on the defense combined,” he said. “I want to know what each player does before they do it. I want to know what their best moves are, what percentage they win on those moves, how I can combat those moves.
“…Kind of the double-edged sword of that is I think I can overanalyze things sometimes, kind of overthink things, play a bit hesitantly, so that’s something I’ve really been working on this past season. … Make your reads… and then as soon as the ball is snapped, cut it loose and try to take someone’s head off.”
Williams’ teammate, Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs, doesn’t have any doubts about Williams’ ability translating to the NFL.
“Jonah is special,” Jacobs said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game where he’s messed up multiple times. He does everything he’s supposed to do and is asked of him. He’s just a solid overall player.”
INDIANAPOLIS — Stanford running back Bryce Love expects to be back on the football field in August.
Love, who measured 5 feet, 8 7/8 inches and weighed 200 pounds Thursday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, is recovering from a torn ACL. He returned to Stanford for his senior season in 2018 rather than entering last year’s draft. Love had 2,118 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns as a junior in 2017, when he finished runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting to Baker Mayfield.
He was injured in the regular-season finale against Cal and had surgery on his right knee Dec. 18.
“No regrets,” Love said. “In my mind, I got the opportunity to play at one of the best universities with some of my best friends for another year. We didn’t win as many games as we wanted to, but you’re only guaranteed 12 games.
“As of right now, the timetable is to be ready by mid-training camp and the season.”
As a senior, an ankle injury slowed Love before his knee injury.
Love has leaned on former Stanford teammate and fellow running back Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) to prepare for the combine.
“That’s my guy,” Love said. “At the end of the day, I’ve learned so much from him while I was out in Stanford. He’s a great leader and a great mentor and I’m thankful for him.”
Love said Thursday he had meetings with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. He’s been compared to Bears running back Tarik Cohen, a waterbug-quick back with limited size and strength.
His long-term focus is to be a pediatrician. Love chuckled when asked if he has to convince teams he loves football more than he embraces hitting the books.
As for his greatest football trait, Love said it’s obvious to anyone who has seen him play at Stanford.
“Explosiveness,” Love said.
“I really just want to be the best at it, the best ever to do it, and I know I’m far from that, but the mindset of working to that point, I have it and I’m willing to do it,” he said.
New Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner, a central figure of the bullying scandal in Miami more than five years ago, said Thursday he has “to be smarter” in the way he motivates players.
Turner was fired by the Dolphins following the 2013 season after an official report — authored by Ted Wells — concluded Turner tolerated and participated in the harassment and bullying of players, including Jonathan Martin.
“Unfortunately, some of the things that I said and some of the things I did with my players had to come out. And so, moving forward, I just have to be smarter about what I do when I try to use entertainment to motivate the players,” Turner told ESPN from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
This marks Turner’s return to the NFL for the first time since then, having been hired by head coach Zac Taylor.
Turner told ESPN that he likened dealing with NFL players as the same as dealing with Marines; Turner was a lieutenant in the Marine Corps.
“When I’m standing in a room filled with Marines, it can be harsh and it can be direct as to what you want them to do. … I don’t see the NFL, speaking to an offensive line in the NFL, as much different,” Turner told ESPN. “And so there are some things said sometimes that wouldn’t come out right if the average citizen walking down the street were to listen to it.”
Turner and Taylor have known each other since 2008, and Taylor defended the hire earlier this month, saying, “I know the man and I know he’s a great person, great human. And so, somebody I trust.”
Turner, who most recently had been coaching the offensive line at Texas A&M, said he appreciates Taylor for the second chance.
“I appreciate Zac. Whenever you take these jobs, or any job for that matter, at some point when you try to make the thing right, you’re going to have to stand on the table for somebody and I appreciate him doing that,” Turner said.
Jason Witten agreed to a contract Thursday to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season, the team announced.
Witten, 36, made a surprise retirement announcement last spring and joined ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth for the 2018 season.
But the tight end, who is ranked fourth all-time in receptions and was destined for the Hall of Fame in five years, has put that enshrinement on hold to return to Dallas for a 16th NFL season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Witten has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported via Twitter that the deal could be worth $5 million with incentives.
“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a news release issued by the Cowboys. “This team has a great group of rising young stars and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”
The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram reported that Witten isn’t likely to play more than 25 snaps per game.
Schefter reported Thursday that Witten started to debate a return to the Cowboys during the 2018 regular season. Despite frequent criticism of Witten’s work alongside Joe Tessitore in the broadcast booth, ESPN had committed to his return in 2019. He had a four-year deal wtih the network.
“We thank Jason for his many contributions to “Monday Night Football’ and to ESPN over the past year and wish him continued success,” ESPN said in a statement. “We have seen many former coaches and players go into broadcasting before eventually returning to the game they love, so we understand Jason’s desire to return to the Dallas Cowboys. In the coming weeks we will determine our MNF plans for the 2019 season.”
A third-round pick in the 2003 draft from Tennessee, Witten has played only for the Cowboys. He is a two-time first-team All-Pro and an 11-time Pro Bowl selection.
The 6-foot-6, 263-pound Witten has 1,152 career receptions and 68 touchdowns, He had a career-best 110 receptions in 2012, setting an NFL record for receptions in a season by a tight end. He had 18 catches in a game during the 2012 season, also an NFL record for a tight end.
His list of Cowboys records is plentiful, including career receptions, receiving yards and most consecutive seasons with a reception. His 68 receiving TDs are third most in Cowboys history.
A potential replacement for Witten in the TV booth is Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who reportedly has been pursued by both FOX and ESPN. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Olsen “has told me he wants to play” in 2019, however.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to solicitation of prostitution charges in Florida on Thursday and is requesting a non-jury trial, according to court records.
NBC 10 in Boston posted a certified copy of Kraft’s plea on Twitter.
“The defendant, Robert Kraft, hereby pleads not guilty to all charges and requests a non-jury trial in the above-styled cause,” the court document states.
Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla. The 77-year-old billionaire is alleged to have twice visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January and received sex acts in exchange for money.
Jupiter police have said Kraft was caught on surveillance video on both occasions, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
According to the court filing, Kraft is being represented by prominent West Palm Beach defense attorney Jack Goldberger, who led the legal team that defended billionaire Jeffrey Epstein against charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.
The first-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail, a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and a class on the negative effects of human trafficking, according to CNBC.
Kraft’s arraignment is set for March 27.
A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy with the Wisconsin high school sports regulatory body over what was termed his “unacceptable” behavior toward high school basketball officials earlier this week.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) confirmed to Fox 11 WLUK-TV that it received a complaint Wednesday made by three referees who said they were subjected to a “verbal tirade” from McCarthy after a game Tuesday night.
McCarthy’s stepson plays for Notre Dame Academy, which was defeated by Pulaski High School by one point, ending its season.
The Pulaski School District confirmed that McCarthy is the person seen in a video following the officials as they were escorted from the floor, and school athletic director Janel Batten told Fox 11 that McCarthy’s language against the refs was “clearly unacceptable.”
“Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language,” Batten told WLUK.
Notre Dame Academy athletic director Steph Mathu told WLUK that it has been contacted by the WIAA about the incident and the school is “currently looking further into this situation.”
McCarthy, 55, was fired by the Packers in December, amid his 13th season with the team. He has said he wants to coach again but will sit out the 2019 season. He went 135-85-2, including postseason appearances, in Green Bay.
Free agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was in custody Thursday morning in Denver on charges stemming from a single-car crash earlier this month, according to multiple reports.
Thomas was being held for investigation of vehicular assault, reckless driving and driving without insurance.
On Feb. 16, Thomas, 31, was behind the wheel when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll over. He and a male passenger sustained minor injuries. The second passenger, a woman, suffered more serious injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.
Initial indications from police were that neither drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Thomas was the first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2010 and had four Pro Bowl seasons there. He was traded to the Houston Texans midway through last season.
He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Week 16. The Texans released him earlier this month.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Los Angeles Rams are taking a wait-and-see approach with free agents Ndamukong Suh and Dante Fowler Jr., but they hope to bring both back, head coach Sean McVay said Thursday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
General manager Les Snead added that there’s “a good possibility” most of the team’s free agents will test the market, though that won’t preclude the Rams from bringing anyone back.
Suh, who joined the Rams last offseason on a one-year, $14 million deal, is expected to garner plenty of attention in free agency, especially after a strong postseason.
“The biggest thing you look at with Ndamukong — outstanding job in the playoffs, where he was really affecting the game in a variety of ways. … He’s definitely somebody who we’re very interested in,” McVay said. “I know he’s going to get some interest around the league, and as we navigate through this process, a lot of those decisions are still to be made. But I think he did a great job of making a case for why he’s still such a special player in this league.”
Suh, 32, finished with just 4.5 sacks in the regular season, but he also had 19 quarterback hits, and added another 1.5 sacks and five QB hits in the postseason. Suh has yet to miss a game to injury in his nine-year career.
McVay also praised Fowler for his work in the playoffs, after the outside linebacker joined the Rams midseason via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fowler had 1.5 sacks and three QB hits in three playoff games, and his pressure forced the interception in overtime of the NFC championship game that set up the Rams’ winning field goal.
“I thought Dante was outstanding down the stretch,” said McVay, who also praised the 24-year-old’s energy and practice habits. “… He’s got a motor, he loves football and he certainly is talented, so definitely want to be able to try to get Dante back.”
Fowler, the third overall pick in 2015 by Jacksonville, had his fifth-year option declined by the Jaguars and is hitting free agency after four seasons. He has 16 sacks and 27 QB hits in 47 regular-season games (seven starts) since missing his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL.
Meanwhile, McVay said wide receiver Cooper Kupp is “making great progress” in his return from a torn ACL, which ended his season in mid-November.
“It’s something we’re going to monitor this offseason, but we fully expect him to be ready to go for training camp,” McVay said.
Kupp had 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns through eight games last season, his second in the NFL, before the injury.
“He’s a guy that, situationally, was a big part of our offense, whether it be in the red zone or on third downs,” McVay said. “So we certainly missed him.”
McVay also said he wasn’t surprised to hear 37-year-old left tackle Andrew Whitworth announce earlier this week he will return for a 14th NFL season.
“He likes to make it dramatic with the nice announcement,” McVay said with a smile. “The good thing about Andrew is we knew that right after we were walking off the field (at the Super Bowl). I got a sense from him that there wasn’t — that he certainly knew he wasn’t done right away.”
Whitworth started all 16 games for the ninth time in his career last season, despite battling an ankle injury in the middle of the year.
“He’s such a freak that he’s able to sustain and play at a high level (despite the injury),” McVay said. “But once he got that thing healthy, you could really see… he was outstanding.”
Running back Derrick Henry practiced with the Tennessee Titans on Monday after being sidelined with a calf injury since early in training camp.
Henry eased back into practice, taking handoffs and catching the ball out of the backfield.
Head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t commit to Henry playing in Sunday night’s exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We will see how he is and if we can progress a little bit more tomorrow,” Vrabel said. “I am not going to hope and wish, but if he’s better by Sunday and ready to play then we will play him. If not we will keep working toward getting him back.”
Henry, 25, posted career highs with 1,059 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He had a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville in Week 14.
Henry has totaled 2,293 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns along with 39 catches for 372 yards and one score in 47 games since the Titans drafted him in the second round in 2016.
In other personnel news, the Titans removed kicker Ryan Succop and tight end Jonnu Smith from the physically unable to perform list.
Both veterans passed their physicals and were cleared to return to practice with about three weeks left until the Sept. 8 season opener in Cleveland against the Browns.
Succop, 32, has been recovering from offseason knee surgery. He made 26 of 30 field goals last season and has converted 83.6 percent of his field goals (235 of 281) over 10 seasons with the Titans (2014-18) and Kansas City Chiefs (2009-13).
Smith, who turns 24 on Thursday, has also been recovering from knee surgery. He caught 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season. The 2017 third-round pick has 38 receptions for 415 yards and five scores in 29 career games with Tennessee.
Smith practice on Monday but Succop didn’t, ESPN reported.
The Tennessee Titans removed kicker Ryan Succop and tight end Jonnu Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.
Both veterans passed their physicals and are cleared to return to practice with about three weeks left until the Sept. 8 season opener in Cleveland against the Browns.
Succop, 32, has been recovering from offseason knee surgery. He made 26 of 30 field goals last season and has converted 83.6 percent of his field goals (235 of 281) over 10 seasons with the Titans (2014-18) and Kansas City Chiefs (2009-13).
Smith, who turns 24 on Thursday, has also been recovering from knee surgery. He caught 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season. The 2017 third-round pick has 38 receptions for 415 yards and five scores in 29 career games with Tennessee.
The Titans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third preseason game on Sunday.
Sterling Shepard, expected to emerge as the New York Giants No. 1 receiver, is back to full practice after breaking his left thumb at the opening of training camp, and all signs point to him being on the field in Week 1.
The Giants open the season on Sept. 8 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
Over the weekend, Shepard practiced without restrictions and didn’t need to wear the yellow, non-contract jersey.
“It’s actually healed up pretty fast and … I’m feeling good,” Shepard told the New York Post. “I wouldn’t say I’m all the way back, but I’m pretty close. I’m where I need to be. I feel good about that.”
He is still wearing a splint but said he expects to play against the Cowboys.
After trading Odell Beckham Jr. and acquiring veteran Golden Tate, the Giants expected to have a good one-two punch with Tate and Shepard. But with Tate suspended the first four weeks of the season for a violation of the league’s rules on performance-enhancing drugs, Shepard’s rapid recovery is just the good news the Giants need.
“He’s been cleared all along to be out here. It’s just the next step in the process. He’s fine,” head coach Pat Shurmur said.
Shepard, who had career-high totals of 66 receptions and 872 yards last season, signed a four-year, $41 million deal in April. He has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdown receptions in 43 games (42 starts) for the Giants.
New England wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas returned to the practice field Monday.
Edelman has been on the non-football injury list with a broken left thumb suffered this offseason, while Thomas has been on the physically unable to perform list while recuperating from a torn Achilles.
ESPN reported that both veterans participated in warm-ups during the portion of Monday’s practice that was open to media members.
Edelman, 33, caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in the 2018 regular season and was the MVP of the Super Bowl LIII win against the Los Angeles Rams.
Thomas, 31, split last season between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He registered a combined 59 receptions for 677 yards and five scores before getting hurt in Week 16 at Philadelphia.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection with Denver, Thomas signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract with New England in April.
This is the latest good news for the Pats’ receiving corps, following the NFL’s conditional reinstatement last week of Josh Gordon.
