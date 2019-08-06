Seahawks vague on MLB Wagner’s injury; out indefinitely
Seahawks vague on MLB Wagner’s injury; out indefinitely
Seattle Seahawks All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is out indefinitely after undergoing a platelet-rich plasma therapy procedure over the weekend, although the team is not specifying the nature of the injury being treated and is calling it “minor.”
“Bobby had a little procedure done,” head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday, saying only that the targeted area was on Wagner’s “lower body.”
“He’s going to get a little break here to get right,” Carroll said. Wagner was at practice on Monday.
The News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., reported that the PRP procedure likely took place Sunday since he took part in the Seahawks’ annual mock game scrimmage on Saturday.
Monday marked the ninth practice Wagner has missed, and it was less than two weeks ago that he set a new standard for middle linebacker salaries by signing a three-year deal worth $54 million.
Carroll at one point described the nature of Wagner’s treatment as “a little bit of everything. Here, there, it’s something that he’s done regularly and we are doing it again now at this time of year.”
The Seahawks begin their preseason schedule on Thursday night at home against the Denver Broncos, and also are home for the season opener on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Carroll described the timing of the procedure, two weeks into camp, by saying it was “just to make sure we have plenty of time between games and all that stuff. We have a big two weeks coming up, ten days coming up after this game. He’ll have two weeks before the next game.”
Wagner, a second-round draft pick out of Utah State in 2012, will be entering his eighth NFL season, all with the Seahawks. He has played in at least 14 games each season except for 2014, when he played in 11. He has started in 102 of the 103 games he has played.
Wagner has 981 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and nine interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Redskins QB Keenum surprised by depth chart
Redskins QB Keenum surprised by depth chart
Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum takes pride in his ability to read a
Redskins QB Keenum surprised by depth chart
Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum takes pride in his ability to read a defense. As for reading a depth chart, Keenum is not nearly as interested.
The 31-year-old signal-caller was not aware that he had been listed as the Redskins’ No. 2 quarterback behind Colt McCoy until a reporter told him Monday.
“I didn’t know,” said Keenum, who started 30 games over the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. “It’s news to me. Whatever reps I’m getting, I’m getting ready to play. That’s hands-down what I’m doing. (The depth chart) is for you guys to talk about. I’m not going to change what I do and how I approach each day.”
Redskins coach Jay Gruden downplayed the depth chart, which includes rookie Dwayne Haskins as the third-stringer behind McCoy and Keenum. He wants to see how training camp unfolds and how each quarterback fares in preseason action.
“Yeah, it’s early, and I was forced to make it,” Gruden told reporters. “I wouldn’t have made a depth chart right now; there’s no reason to, it’s silly. It’s words on a piece of paper, names on a piece of paper, and an order that means nothing at this point.”
McCoy, 32, has thrown for 29 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his career. He owns a career passer rating of 78.9.
Keenum has thrown for 64 touchdowns and 42 interceptions and has an 84.5 career passer rating.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Brady finalizes contract, could be 2020 FA
NFL notebook: Brady finalizes contract, could be 2020 FA
New England Patriots quarterback Tom
NFL notebook: Brady finalizes contract, could be 2020 FA
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finalized a contract extension on Monday that technically runs through the 2021 season, but he could become a free agent this March.
The six-time Super Bowl champion will make $23 million in 2019, tied for sixth-highest among quarterbacks.
According to multiple reports, the final two years automatically void at the end of the 2019 league year, and language in the deal prevents the Patriots from using the franchise or transition tag. That would make Brady a free agent, although signing another extension in New England would be an obvious option.
“I have a great opportunity here,” Brady said Monday, two days after turning 42. “… I’m ready to go this year, and that’s really what matters and that’s where my focus is.”
–Quarterback Andrew Luck believes playing Week 1 is a realistic expectation even after the Indianapolis Colts announced he would miss another week with a calf injury.
Luck told Peter King of NBC that he is planning for be in the lineup when the regular season begins Sept. 8 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.
“I certainly believe I will [be ready],” Luck told King. “That’s certainly the goal.”
–Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney will end his camp holdout after the third game of the preseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“That is my understanding of when Clowney is planning to show up,” Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live. “(He) wouldn’t play in the fourth preseason game. Would get a week to make sure he’s all right. And I am told he’s in great shape. And the Texans don’t have any worries there.”
Houston plays at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 24 in the third preseason game before wrapping up Aug. 29 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
–Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed criticism from former offensive line coach Bob Wylie, telling reporters, “Bob doesn’t wear brown and orange anymore.”
“I had the opportunity to hire Bob,” Kitchens added. “I didn’t want to.”
Wylie, whose contract wasn’t renewed by Kitchens in January, said Saturday on CBS Sports Radio he was shocked when Kitchens was named head coach. Wylie also credited former quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, and not Kitchens, for the Browns’ offensive turnaround in the second half of 2018.
–Odell Beckham Jr. missed the Browns’ practice because of an illness.
–Texans rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson was kicked out of joint practice with the host Green Bay Packers after delivering a pair of violent hits.
Johnson, a second-round pick, first clobbered Packers tight end Jace Sternberger — knocking his helmet off — and stood over him flexing. A scrum ensued but was broken up. Sternberger was evaluated for a concussion but returned to practice.
Johnson later hit Packers wideout Trevor Davis, who was injured and did not return. Texans coach Bill O’Brien sent Johnson packing.
–Wide receiver Golden Tate’s appeal of his four-game suspension will be heard Tuesday, New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said.
Tate was suspended last month for violating the NFL’s policy on PEDs. The arbitrator’s decision must be announced within three days, under terms of the CBA.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, coach Bruce Arians said.
Arians expects David to be ready for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.
–The Baltimore Ravens traded offensive lineman Alex Lewis to the New York Jets for a conditional seventh-round pick.
Lewis recently passed his physical after offseason shoulder surgery and was expected to compete to start at left guard, but he announced on Instagram that he had been cut. The Jets, however, came in with a trade offer before he was put on waivers.
–Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle tore his quad muscle and likely will miss the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Recuperation time is expected to be four to five months, Schefter said. The Bills signed Waddle to a one-year, $2 million contract in the offseason.
–The Colts claimed running back D’Onta Foreman off waivers from the Texans and waived running back Keith Ford.
Foreman missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in November 2017.
–The Raiders and Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant announced a naming rights agreement for the stadium under construction in the city.
The team is scheduled to move from Oakland to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season. UNLV football also will play in Allegiant Stadium.
–The Dallas Cowboys waived tight end Rico Gathers.
The Cowboys drafted Gathers, a former Baylor basketball player, in the sixth round in 2016, when he hadn’t played football since middle school. He did not appear in an NFL game until 2018, totaling three catches for 45 yards in 15 games (four starts).
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals sign WR Crabtree
Report: Cardinals sign WR Crabtree Report: Cardinals sign WR Crabtree
The Arizona Cardinals signed free agent wide receiver Michael Crabtree on Monday, Pro Football Talk reported.
Crabtree, who turns 32 in September, had gone unsigned following his release from Baltimore in February. He’ll be joining his fourth NFL team, after totaling 54 catches for 607 yards and three scores in 16 games with the Ravens last season.
The Cardinals have a wealth of receivers already on the roster. Larry Fitzgerald and 2018 second-round pick Christian Kirk are expected to start, and free agent signee Kevin White was listed ahead of three rookie draft picks — Andy Isabella (second round), Hakeem Butler (fourth) and KeeSean Johnson (sixth) — on the team’s initial depth chart, which was released Saturday.
Crabtree spent his first six NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him 10th overall in 2009, before joining the Oakland Raiders for three seasons. He was released by Oakland in March of 2018. In 141 career games (138 starts), Crabtree has 633 catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Crabtree both played in college under coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech, though Kingsbury graduated four years before Crabtree arrived in Lubbock (2006).
Kingsbury’s Air Raid scheme is expected to feature four- and five-wide receiver sets — rare personnel groupings for most NFL teams — with regularity.
–Field Level Media
Raiders CB Lawson gets 4-game PED ban
Raiders CB Lawson gets 4-game PED ban
Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson
Raiders CB Lawson gets 4-game PED ban
Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson announced Monday he will be suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.
Lawson wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for Ostarine, adding he has never knowingly taken the substance. He acknowledged he is responsible for what goes into his body and indicated he will accept the suspension.
“I want to apologize to my family, my teammates, my fans and the entire Raiders organization that trusted I would be on the field week one and for the entire 2019 season,” Lawson added. “I can only promise to give my all when I am permitted to return to the field and will take even extra care in ensuring that no impermissible substances are consumed in the future.”
The 28-year-old will miss home games against the Broncos and Chiefs and trips to Minnesota and Indianapolis before being eligible to play Oct. 6 against the Chicago Bears. He will forfeit $235,294 in salary.
The Raiders signed Lawson to a one-year, $3 million deal in March after he was released by the Detroit Lions.
A fourth-round pick by the Lions in 2014, Lawson made 54 starts in 60 games over the last four seasons, totaling 193 tackles and 25 pass breakups.
He was listed with the third team on the Raiders’ initial depth chart, which came out earlier Monday.
–Field Level Media
Broncos WRs Sanders, Sutton fight at practice
Broncos WRs Sanders, Sutton fight at practice Broncos WRs Sanders, Sutton fight at practice
Denver Broncos wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton got into a fight during Monday’s practice and had to be separated multiple times.
According to reporters in attendance, the two exchanged heated words before Sanders lunged at Sutton. Offensive lineman Ronald Leary, defensive end Derek Wolfe and other teammates stepped in to separate the two, but Sanders and Sutton continued, swinging punches and throwing water bottles before they were pulled apart.
Head coach Vic Fangio, who responded sternly to the only previous scuffle of training camp on July 25, called the team together and addressed the situation before practice resumed.
“I don’t know all of the details of it,” Fangio told reporters after practice. “It kind of happened about 10 minutes before I even found out about it because I was on the other side of the field. Obviously, it’s not good. Can’t happen, shouldn’t happen, but you have to be able to react to these things and handle them the right way.”
Asked by former Broncos wideout Brandon Stokley, now a Denver radio host, if the bad blood between Sanders and Sutton could linger, Fangio replied, “I don’t think so.”
“As you well know being an ex-receiver,” he continued, “they’re a bunch of divas in there at times. Hopefully, it’s just a rare episode. If it continues, then I think it’s a problem.”
Sutton avoided the media after practice, and Sanders declined to comment, saying with a smile, “You guys know I’m not talking.” Sutton was mic’d up by the team for Monday’s practice, but no footage relating to the fight was released in a video posted to the team’s site.
Sanders, 32, has been working back toward full participation after an Achilles tear in December.
Sutton, 23, is entering his second season and expected to take a larger role.
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Kitchens fires back at Wylie, warns leakers
Browns' Kitchens fires back at Wylie, warns leakers
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed criticism from
Browns’ Kitchens fires back at Wylie, warns leakers
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed criticism from former offensive line coach Bob Wylie, telling reporters on Monday, “Bob doesn’t wear brown and orange anymore.”
“I had the opportunity to hire Bob,” Kitchens added. “I didn’t want to.”
Wylie, a fan favorite on HBO’s Hard Knocks last August whose contract wasn’t renewed by Kitchens in January, said Saturday on CBS Sports Radio he was shocked when Kitchens was named head coach. Wylie also credited former quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, and not Kitchens, for the Browns’ offensive turnaround in the second half of 2018.
“Baker (Mayfield) likes Freddie,” Wylie said on The Zach Gelb Show. “There’s a good relationship there even though Kenny Zampese did all the coaching there. Baker likes Freddie, so that had to (factor) into the decision.
“Freddie didn’t have any coordinator experience or head-coaching experience.”
Kitchens said Monday he’s not concerned about which coach deserves the credit for 2018’s success, when the Browns went 5-2 to close the season, but rather that the players get recognized.
“I know what happened, he knows what happened, the staff knows what happened,” Kitchens said. “… I don’t care what he says about me. I can take it. But the players turned it around.”
Wylie also said he found out he wouldn’t be retained by Kitchens from his daughter while he was in the hospital, recovering from a serious ankle and knee injury sustained in December.
“My daughter called me and said, ‘Hey, dad, you just got fired today,'” Wylie said. “That’s the first time I heard about it. I was laying in a hospital bed. They packed up my office and they put my office in storage because I was still in the hospital.”
Kitchens told reporters that Wylie wasn’t fired, noting his contract had expired, and added that the 68-year-old Wylie had “talked about retiring forever.” Kitchens also said he visited Wylie weekly in the hospital and FaceTimed with the coach before the games Wylie missed in December.
“Sometimes, when a person says something, they have to be made to feel relevant,” Kitchens said. “Bob’s a good person, and I don’t want to lose sight of that.”
A first-year head coach, Kitchens also praised his staff as a group that “will stay together no matter what” and “pull in the same direction” moving forward. And for anyone who isn’t on board and considers leaking information, he issued a warning.
“The days of inside information and the days of unnamed sources, stuff like that, have ended,” Kitchens said. “So you’re not going to get any information like that ever. Anybody. And if I ever see it, they’re fired, immediately. That’s the way we’re running this organization.
“And I can take it. (General manager) John Dorsey can take it. I promise you.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Clowney to join Texans after 3rd preseason game
Report: Clowney to join Texans after 3rd preseason game
Report: Clowney to join Texans after 3rd preseason game
Houston Texans’ pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who will play this season on a franchise tag, will end his camp holdout after the third game of the preseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“That is my understanding of when Clowney is planning to show up,” Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live. “(He) wouldn’t play in the fourth preseason game. Would get a week to make sure he’s alright. And I am told he’s in great shape. And the Texans don’t have any worries there.”
Houston plays at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 24 in the third preseason game before wrapping up Aug. 29 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Texans open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9, at the New Orleans Saints.
Clowney, 26, is due $15.97 million this season on the franchise tag for outside linebackers. It was reported last month that the NFLPA was expected to file a grievance on his behalf, contending that he should have been tagged as a defensive end, which carries about a $1.7 million higher salary.
Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. Clowney had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts).
He has 29 sacks in the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
He can be a free agent in March 2020, if the Texans don’t tag him again.
“It sounds to me like they are both going to use each other for good,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Clowney is going to show up and ball. The Texans are going to get one year out of it, and then probably get a (compensatory) pick (if he signs elsewhere in free agency). Seems like both sides could benefit.”
–Field Level Media
USGA changes U.S. Open rule for amateur champs
USGA changes U.S. Open rule for amateur champs
USGA changes U.S. Open rule for amateur champs
The U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur champions will now receive exemptions into their respective U.S. Open tournaments, even if they turn pro.
The USGA announced the change Monday, scrapping the rule that the exemption could be used only if the winners retained their amateur status. The change is effective immediately as the U.S. Women’s Amateur begins this week in West Point, Miss., followed by the U.S. Amateur next week in Pinehurst, N.C.
“We believe this change gives our champions an important option as they choose whether and when to embark on their professional careers,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA senior managing director of championships.
“Given the significant purses awarded at the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open, we realize how important it is for players to make the most appropriate decision for his or her career, and the positive impact it could have at the outset of their professional careers.”
Four of the past 10 U.S. Amateur winners have turned pro rather than use the exemption, while three of the past 10 have done so on the women’s side.
The new champs won’t have to choose, as Viktor Hovland of Norway had to do after winning last year’s U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach. He was the low amateur at the 2019 Masters (T32) and U.S. Open (T12), which also was held at Pebble Beach. He turned pro after the U.S. Open and posted top 20s in his past four events, including a fourth-place finish at last week’s Wyndham Championship.
By playing in only five events as a pro, he potentially missed out on making the 125-man field for the FedEx Cup playoffs and earning his PGA Tour card. He will try to earn that card via the Korn Ferry Finals, a three-event series.
“I already knew that it wasn’t going to count. So I mean, it is what it is,” Hovland said, per GolfChannel.com about his amateur status not counting toward tour eligibility. “I just should have played a little bit better and it wouldn’t have been a problem. No, I don’t have any complaints.”
–Field Level Media
Poston jumps to No. 77 in world rankings
Poston jumps to No. 77 in world rankings
JT Poston vaulted 87 spots
Poston jumps to No. 77 in world rankings
JT Poston vaulted 87 spots to a career-high No. 77 in the official world golf rankings on Monday, the day after capturing his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship.
Poston earned $1.116 million for the victory and continued his ascent after being ranked as low as 345th in November. He began the year still outside of the top 300, but a T7 at the Desert Classic in January moved Poston to No. 259.
He has had an up-and-down season overall, including six missed cuts in his past 14 events, but Poston also posted a T6 at the RBC Heritage and a T11 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to steadily climb the rankings before Sunday’s breakthrough victory.
With most of the top players taking last week off ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs, there were no changes among the top 10 players, with Brooks Koepka still maintaining a comfortable lead at the top over Dustin Johnson. Webb Simpson did move up four spots to No. 13 with his second-place finish at the Wyndham, leapfrogging Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar.
South Korea’s Byeong Hun An also moved into the top 50, reaching No. 48 with his third-place finish despite a disappointing Sunday round as the overnight leader.
–Field Level Media
Six rings in, Brady counts dollars, digs into doubters
Six rings in, Brady counts dollars, digs into doubters
Tom
Six rings in, Brady counts dollars, digs into doubters
Tom Brady cashed in again with a contract extension that runs through the 2021 season, with a clause that could guide him to free agency in March 2020.
But the New England Patriots’ quarterback isn’t focused on finances or free agent visits, rather he’s digging in again to those who doubted he could become a great player when he emerged as a starter in 2001.
“I have a great opportunity here,” Brady said Monday, two days after turning 42 and as his reworked contract was finalized with the Patriots.
“It’s really the reality for most guys in the NFL. I don’t want anyone to think I’m any different from everyone else. Football is a tough business. It’s a production business. I’m ready to go this year, and that’s really what matters and that’s where my focus is.
“I’ve just had a great history here. I love playing quarterback here. I love this team, this organization, Mr. (Robert) Kraft, Jonathan (Kraft), Coach (Bill) Belichick, all the coaches, all the players. The focus is this year and what we have to do. That’s where I’m focused. That’s all that really matters in the end, and that’s what this team expects of me — to put everything into it, like I always have. I’m really excited for the year.”
The six-time Super Bowl champion will make $23 million in 2019, tied for sixth-highest among quarterbacks with Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.
From there, the Patriots have void years for 2020 and 2021, potentially setting Brady free for the first time in his career. ESPN reported the Patriots agreed they will not use the franchise tag to keep Brady for the 2020 season. Signing him to another extension after the contract is voided would be an obvious option and keep Brady from the open market.
“It is what it is. That’s a good line. Whoever said it; it’s very pertinent. Like I said, there are a lot of guys who have one year left on their contract. So the situation — I have one year to go, we’ll see what happens,” Brady said.
Belichick, who is one to use the “it is what it is” phrase, declined to discuss specifics of Brady’s deal or any level of negotiations that took place on Monday. But he did seem genuinely excited to begin another season with No. 12 behind center.
“On the Brady contract, it’s always good to come to an agreement with any player,” he said.
“Tom’s been very consistent throughout the course of his career. Feel like we’re off to a good start in training camp. We all have a long way to go. But Tom’s worked hard. He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of work, as he always does. He’s very well prepared. We’re looking forward at building for this season and getting better on a daily basis.”
Brady posted a message to social media Sunday that he got a chance to hold his draft card from the 2000 NFL Draft, when the Patriots selected him 199th overall, with a message: “Never forget where you came from.” The chip on Brady’s shoulder is not a secret, and he said Monday that’s a reason he’s still around for a 20th season.
“It’s really, you’ve got to take care of your body. I wrote a book on it, literally,” Brady said. “Hopefully I can be an inspiration. I’ve got a great opportunity to prove to people that, you know, didn’t think I could do it.”
–Field Level Media
Giants WR Tate to appeal suspension on Tuesday
Giants WR Tate to appeal suspension on Tuesday
Wide receiver Golden
Giants WR Tate to appeal suspension on Tuesday
Wide receiver Golden Tate’s appeal of his four-game suspension will be heard Tuesday, New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said.
Tate was suspended last month for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The appeals hearing will be held in New York City.
“He is going to go to the City at some point tomorrow,” Shurmur said after practice on Monday. “He may have to leave practice a little early, but it’s kind of an important thing he has to go do.”
The arbitrator’s decision must be announced within three days, under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.
After the suspension was announced on July 27, Tate released a statement stating the failed test was linked to fertility drugs.
“This past April, during the off-season, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning,” the statement began. “I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient on the league’s banned substance list. I immediately discontinued use, I reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and I spoke with my coaches and general manager. I did all of this well before a failed test was even confirmed.”
The Giants signed Tate, 31, to a four-year, $37.5 million contract during the offseason. He spent the 2018 season with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, catching 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Raiders, Allegiant agree on stadium naming rights
Raiders, Allegiant agree on stadium naming rights Raiders, Allegiant agree on stadium naming rights
The Raiders and Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant announced a naming rights agreement for the stadium under construction in the city on Monday.
The team is scheduled to move from Oakland to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season. UNLV football also will play in what will be known as Allegiant Stadium.
Beginning in 2020, the domed stadium will be the site of the Las Vegas Bowl, which will pair a Pac-12 team with an opponent from either the Southeastern Conference or the Big Ten. The Pac-12 already has announced its football conference championship game will be played there in 2020 and 2021.
–Field Level Media
Jets trade for Ravens OL Lewis before release
Jets trade for Ravens OL Lewis before release Jets trade for Ravens OL Lewis before release
The Baltimore Ravens, on the verge of cutting offensive lineman Alex Lewis, traded him Monday to the New York Jets, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.
Lewis, who was expected to compete for the starting spot at left guard, entered training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. And although he passed his physical, he announced on Instagram on Monday that he had been cut.
The Jets, however, came in with a trade offer before he was put on waivers. The Ravens will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to reports.
The Ravens selected Lewis in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He has played in just 20 games (18 starts) over three seasons because of injuries.
“It has been a memorable three years,” the 27-year-old posted to Instagram before the trade news. “Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along this way. … Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! ‘As one door closes another opens.'”
Trading Lewis will save the Ravens about $2.1 million in salary cap space.
The Jets, who lured former All-Pro center Ryan Kalil out of retirement last week on a one-year, $8.4 million deal, will take on the final year of Lewis’ contract at a base of $2.025 million.
–Field Level Media
Colts claim RB Foreman off waivers from Texans
Colts claim RB Foreman off waivers from Texans
Colts claim RB Foreman off waivers from Texans
The Indianapolis Colts claimed running back D’Onta Foreman on Monday, a day after he was waived by the Houston Texans.
The Colts waived running back Keith Ford in a corresponding move.
Foreman, a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas, missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in a Nov. 19, 2017, win against the Arizona Cardinals.
He reported to Texans camp seemingly in shape, but coach Bill O’Brien had declined to tab him as the backup to starter Lamar Miller. The coaching staff was reportedly upset by his work habits and tardiness to meetings.
Foreman ran for 327 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie before the injury. In 11 total games with the Texans, Foreman had 326 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.
Ford appeared in two games (one start) as a rookie last season for the Buffalo Bills, rushing 21 times for 79 yards. He signed with the Colts as a free agent on July 28.
Marlon Mack is the Colts’ leading returning running back, finishing last season with 195 carries for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games.
–Field Level Media
Texans’ Johnson booted from practice with Packers
Texans' Johnson booted from practice with Packers
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson was kicked out of Monday's
Texans’ Johnson booted from practice with Packers
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson was kicked out of Monday’s joint practice with the host Green Bay Packers after delivering a pair of violent hits.
Johnson, a second-round pick, first clobbered Packers third-round rookie tight end Jace Sternberger on a crossing route — knocking his helmet off — and stood over him flexing. Several Green Bay players immediately went after Johnson, and players from both teams converged, though the scrum was broken up before escalating.
Sternberger went inside to be evaluated for a concussion but returned to practice.
Johnson later hit Packers wideout/returner Trevor Davis during a kick-return drill. Davis was injured and did not return, and Johnson was sent packing by head coach Bill O’Brien.
“That’s between me and Lonnie,” O’Brien told reporters when asked about Johnson’s departure. “It’s not a big deal, it’s just a play that developed over there, and it was time for Lonnie to head to the showers.”
Both teams were in full pads, but players rarely escalate beyond “thud” tackling in practices. Several Packers players said afterward Johnson’s conduct was unacceptable.
“Obviously he’s a rookie and he needs to know you can’t be hitting guys live in practice,” tight end Jimmy Graham said. “That’s absolutely ridiculous. And we’re not going to stand for that here, obviously.
“… This isn’t a game. We’re going to play on Thursday. You can do that then. It’s one of those things, rookie on rookie, but (No.) 32 has to chill out.”
Green Bay wideout Davante Adams called Johnson’s play “unnecessary.”
“Be a coward when you do stuff like that in practice, it’s not a good look,” Adams said. “We take care of each other up here. I don’t know how they practice, I don’t know what they do over there, but there’s consequences for stuff like that.”
Sternberger did not sound as bothered, saying, “I still think it’s football,” but he added he didn’t know Johnson had stood over him celebrating after the hit.
Johnson did not meet the media Monday but tweeted after practice, “Not trying to hurt nobody just wanna be great.”
The sides have another joint session on Tuesday, leading up to Thursday’s preseason opener at Lambeau Field.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bills OT Waddle (quad) done for season
Report: Bills OT Waddle (quad) done for season
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian
Report: Bills OT Waddle (quad) done for season
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle tore his quad muscle in a weekend practice and likely will miss the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.
Recuperation time is expected to be four to five months, Schefter said.
Waddle, 28, spent the first two-plus seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions being waived during the 2015 campaign. The New England Patriots acquired him off waivers, and he stayed with the team through their Super Bowl LIII victory.
He’s appeared in 61 career games, starting 31.
The Bills signed Waddle to a one-year, $2 million contract in the offseason to bolster the offensive line.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that veteran tackle Sam Young, 32, would work out for the Bills on Monday. He played for the Bills from September 2011 until he was waived early in the 2013 season.
The 6-foot-8 lineman also has played for the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, appearing in 12 games for the latter in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Ravens release OL Lewis
Ravens release OL Lewis
Ravens release OL Lewis
The Baltimore Ravens cut offensive lineman Alex Lewis, who was expected to compete for the starting spot at left guard, on Monday.
Lewis entered training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. And although he passed his physical, he announced on Instagram on Monday that he had been cut.
The Ravens selected Lewis in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in just 20 games (18 starts) over three seasons because of injuries.
“It has been a memorable three years,” the 27-year-old posted to Instagram. “Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along this way. … Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! ‘As one door closes another opens.'”
Releasing Lewis will save the Ravens about $2.1 million in salary cap space.
–Field Level Media
Jerry Jones: Amari, Zeke and Dak contracts “will happen”
Jerry Jones: Amari, Zeke and Dak contracts “will happen”
Speaking after a Dallas Cowboys intersquad scrimmage Sunday, owner Jerry
Jerry Jones: Amari, Zeke and Dak contracts “will happen”
Speaking after a Dallas Cowboys intersquad scrimmage Sunday, owner Jerry Jones said new contracts for quarterback Dak Prescott, running Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper will get done.
“Just know that like so many things, it’ll happen. It’ll happen,” Jones said. “There literally is no concern on my part at all about any time frame. That’ll happen. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. Think about it now. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. That always happens when it’s that good for both of us.”
Dallas has talked with Prescott and Elliott about new deals, while Cooper is waiting for Julio Jones to sign a new contract before he enters discussions.
Elliott is currently a holdout and working out on his own in Mexico.
In total, Jones said there are seven-to-eight players the Cowboys are currently negotiating with or expecting to negotiate with in the near future.
–Field Level Media
Colts QB Luck confident playing Week 1 is realistic
Colts QB Luck confident playing Week 1 is realistic
Quarterback Andrew Luck believes playing
Colts QB Luck confident playing Week 1 is realistic
Quarterback Andrew Luck believes playing Week 1 is a realistic expectation even after the Indianapolis Colts announced he would miss another week with a calf injury.
Luck told Peter King of NBC that he is planning for be in the lineup when the regular season begins Sept. 8 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.
“I certainly believe I will [be ready],” Luck told King. “That’s certainly the goal. . . . At times I do worry about it. It can be frustrating. The arc of an injury, whether it’s a big surgical one or something you’re rehabbing through. But no, because I’ve improved. Maybe I’m not improving as fast as I want and missing things is no fun. It eats at you. But I do know at the end of the day if I’m getting the most out of myself, if I’m being the best I can that day, then that’s what I need to do.”
Luck missed all of the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. He had surgery after originally trying to overcome the injury through treatment and rehabilitation.
The calf injury, Luck said, popped up in April and the team described it as a strain. King reported Monday that Luck has had three MRI exams on the calf, and none revealed anything of concern.
Head coach Frank Reich, starting his second season with the Colts and a former NFL backup quarterback himself, said he plans to have Luck but will prepare backup Jacoby Brissett accordingly.
“I really don’t lay awake at night thinking about it,” Reich told King. “When our players have injuries, I’m not the guy who’s asking every five minutes how they’re doing. That’s just the way I am. Part of that is because I think my 14 years of experience as a player … I know he wants to be there as bad as anybody. Me asking him every five minutes how he’s doing doesn’t help anything.”
Then again, Luck is at the center of what Reich believes could be a video-game productive offense in 2019.
“I don’t know if he’s ever been in an offense that wants to turn him loose like we’re going to turn him loose this year,” Reich said. “I use this illustration. It’s like if you’re playing a video game and there’s all these easy targets, worth 100 points. Every now and then there’s this little target that pops up and it just flashes for a brief second. It’s really small. That’s worth 1,000 points. And in NFL football, that’s what happens all the time. These little targets come up. The great ones can hit those 1,000-point targets. As a coach, I don’t know when they’re going to come up. Only he knows. So you want a guy pulling the trigger who can see them and know when it’s worth it to try to hit them, then go for them.”
–Field Level Media
Browns WR Beckham misses practice with illness
Browns WR Beckham misses practice with illness
Odell Beckham Jr. missed the Cleveland
Browns WR Beckham misses practice with illness
Odell Beckham Jr. missed the Cleveland Browns practice Monday because of an illness.
Beckham, 26, was kept inside the team’s facility during practice. He is the second player to miss practice because of an illness, with defensive end Chad Thomas missing multiple days of practice with a stomach virus.
In Saturday’s Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium, Beckham caught a 19-yard pass from Baker Mayfield.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment