Seahawks survive Steelers after Roethlisberger hurt

Russell Wilson completed 29 of 35 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Pittsburgh Steelers 28-26 Sunday.

The Steelers (0-2) played the second half without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who suffered a right elbow injury late in the second quarter. Mason Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger and was 12 of 19 for 112 yards and two touchdowns, both to tight end Vance McDonald.

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly caught two of Wilson’s TD passes, with rookie DK Metcalf getting the other on a 28-yarder with 7:15 remaining to give Seattle (2-0) a nine-point lead. Seattle’s Rashaad Penny added a 37-yard touchdown run.

The Seahawks’ Chris Carson rushed for 61 yards, one less than Penny, but fumbled twice deep in his own territory that led to a pair of Pittsburgh touchdowns.

The latter led to a 3-yard TD pass from Rudolph to McDonald, cutting Seattle’s lead to two with 5:34 remaining.

But the Steelers never got the ball back. Carson earned a measure of redemption with a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 at the Pittsburgh 33-yard line with 2:00 remaining to help the Seahawks run out the clock.

The Seahawks, who trailed 10-7 at the half, went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half. But they scored touchdowns the next three times they had the ball.

Seattle took its first lead on a 12-yard pass from Wilson to Dissly with 9:49 left in the third. The score was set up when Rudolph’s pass deflected off receiver Donte Moncrief’s hands and was intercepted by Seattle safety Bradley McDougald at the Pittsburgh 40-yard line.

The Steelers trimmed their deficit to 14-13 on a 33-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. The key play on the drive was Rudolph’s first career completion, a 45-yarder to JuJu Smith-Schuster on a flea flicker.

The Seahawks came right back with a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by Penny’s TD run to take a 21-13 lead into the fourth.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Steelers took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by James Conner with 14:44 left in the half after a Carson fumble. Conner would leave in the second half with a knee injury.

The Seahawks responded with a 12-play, 61-yard drive, with Wilson hitting Dissly for a 14-yard scoring strike.

After the teams exchanged punts, Boswell kicked a 41-yard field goal to make it 10-7.

–Field Level Media