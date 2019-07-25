Seahawks sign DT Mitchell; DE Ansah cleared
The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell on Wednesday, providing depth at the position after a six-game suspension for Jarran Reed was announced on Monday.
Also boosting the defensive line, end Ezekiel Ansah avoided the physically unable to perform list, meaning he is cleared for training camp after sitting out the entire offseason program during his recovery from shoulder surgery.
The Seattle players reported to camp on Wednesday and will begin practices Thursday.
Mitchell, 31, spent the past two years with the San Francisco 49ers, totaling 61 tackles (five for loss), one sack and six quarterback hits. He has 66 starts in 130 games across nine seasons with San Francisco, Miami and Houston.
Ansah, 30, joined Seattle on a one-year, $9 million deal in May as a free agent. His market developed slowly as he rehabbed his shoulder after finishing last season on injured reserve with the Detroit Lions.
Ansah posted four sacks in seven games (two starts) last season after totaling 12 sacks in 14 starts in 2017. His best season came in 2015, when he reached the Pro Bowl with 14.5 sacks.
Also avoiding the PUP list was tight end Will Dissly, a 2018 fourth-round pick who sat out the offseason program while recovering from a torn right patellar tendon.
Dissly, 23, had eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns in four games as a rookie before the knee injury.
The team also signed wideout Daniel Williams and waived running back Marcelias Sutton and cornerback Derrek Thomas. Safety Lano Hill — who changed his first name from Delano this offseason — was placed on the PUP list, and wideout Caleb Scott was placed on the non-football injury list.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon didn’t report to training camp on Wednesday, beginning his holdout as he looks to land a new contract.
The Chargers responded by placing Gordon on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. The team’s first official practice is Thursday at Costa Mesa, Calif. Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of reserves.
–The Chargers placed left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) on the physically unable to perform list.
Telesco said Okung endured a serious medical issue in June and is still recovering. He said the 30-year-old might miss all of training camp and possibly some regular-season games.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he expects Trent Williams to show up soon after the offensive tackle did not report for the start of training camp.
NFL Network reported Monday that Williams is unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and would also like at least an “alteration” to his contract.
–The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels, a day before the first training camp practice.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in 2015.
–An emotional Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans posted a video to social media to share that he’s facing a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
Lewan, the NFL’s highest-paid offensive tackle, maintained he never took a prohibited supplement and went so far to say that he took a polygraph test to help corroborate his defense.
–Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to report to training camp, but his stance on a potential trade remains.
Johnson wants out of Cleveland, but he’s found little sympathy around the Browns after sitting out offseason workouts.
–The Browns said they don’t expect running back Kareem Hunt to face any league-imposed discipline linked to a video that TMZ posted earlier this month.
TMZ shared the video that showed Hunt and a police officer speaking after Hunt and a friend allegedly had a slight altercation at a Cleveland bar. The bar’s owner characterized the incident as “roughhousing” at the time, according to a report. No police report was filed, and Hunt was not arrested.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list.
Pierre-Paul continues to recover from a neck injury sustained in a car accident in May. He will not participate in training camp and likely will be moved to the reserve/NFI list before the regular season, which would rule him out for at least the first six games.
–Coach Ron Rivera said Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was slowly worked back into throwing activities in the offseason coming off of shoulder surgery, will be placed on a strict “pitch count” during training camp.
In January, Newton underwent the second surgery on his throwing shoulder in two years. He was limited down the stretch to end the 2018 season and sat out the final two games.
–The New Orleans Saints agreed to sign former first-round defensive lineman Ziggy Hood, NFL Network reported. The former first-rounder played for both Washington and Miami in 2018.
–Free agent running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared by Dr. James Andrews in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, ESPN reported.
The 26-year-old was hurt in October in the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, ending his season after four games.
–The New England Patriots and tight end Lance Kendricks agreed to a one-year contract.
The Patriots are looking for depth at the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. They signed veteran Benjamin Watson, but he must serve a four-game NFL suspension to start the season.
–The Arizona Cardinals signed former Los Angeles Rams linebacker/defensive end Matt Longacre to a one-year deal.
–The Houston Texans signed former Jacksonville Jaguars punter Bryan Anger to a one-year, $1 million contract.
–The Minnesota Vikings claimed running back De’Angelo Henderson off waivers, one day after the three-year veteran was waived by the Jets. The Vikings also worked out 11-year veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who played his first 10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
–Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas told ESPN that he doesn’t regret displaying his middle finger during a game last season, confirming the gesture was directed at his then-coach with the Seahawks, Pete Carroll.
Free agent running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared on Wednesday by Dr. James Andrews in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, ESPN reported.
Per the report, teams have been informed, and Ajayi is expected to join a new team soon.
The 26-year-old was hurt in October in the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, ending his season after four games with 45 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He has not drawn much reported interest since becoming a free agent in March.
Ajayi joined Philadelphia via trade from Miami midway through 2017 and helped the Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title that year. He reached the Pro Bowl with the Dolphins in 2016, rushing 260 times for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns.
He has 2,516 rushing yards and 13 scores across 42 games through four seasons.
Many teams were concerned about Ajayi’s right knee and his long-term availability when he came out of Boise State, contributing to his slide to the fifth round in 2015.
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said he doesn’t regret displaying his middle finger during a game last season, confirming the gesture was directed at former coach Pete Carroll.
“I don’t regret my decision,” Thomas told ESPN in an interview published Wednesday. “If my teammates felt like it was toward them, I regret that part. But I don’t regret doing that to Pete.”
Then with the Seattle Seahawks, Thomas made the gesture as he was being carted off the field with a broken leg during a Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals, an injury that required surgery and ended his season. Thomas, who had been involved in a contract dispute with the team since the offseason, told ESPN he didn’t believe Carroll’s concern following the injury was genuine.
“I gave Pete the middle finger because I felt like he wasn’t being honest with me,” he said.
A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro in nine years with Seattle, Thomas added that he hasn’t spoken to Carroll since.
He described an up-and-down history with the coach, even when the team was performing well.
“We got to walk with each other the rest of our lives because we won a Super Bowl together,” Thomas told ESPN. “But they’ll love you one minute and then hate you the next. That was our relationship.”
Thomas joined the Ravens on a four-year, $55 million contract in free agency in March. His departure from Seattle had long been expected after the Seahawks showed little interest in extending him entering the final year of his contract.
“I think my time just ran out,” Thomas said of how things ended. “Pete and the front office didn’t value me like they used to, and I just talked to Coach Carroll, and he was saying how he was trying to get me in the plans of getting a new contract. But I got hurt the next week. I think I hurt myself, too, by my actions getting carted off the field.”
Thomas, 30, had 28 interceptions in 125 games with the Seahawks, ranking sixth in franchise history.
He will face his former team in Seattle on Oct. 20, when the Ravens visit the Seahawks in Week 7.
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to sign former first-round defensive lineman Ziggy Hood, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Mike Garafolo reported that Hood, 32, will join the Saints after playing for both Washington and Miami in the 2018 season, during which he recorded only nine tackles and without a sack in 12 games .
After starting 27 of his 31 games over the previous two seasons in 2016-17, Hood appeared in just four games without a start with the Redskins last season before getting cut in mid-October. He was picked up by the Dolphins two weeks later and played eight more games in Miami without a start.
Once the 32nd overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2009 NFL Draft, Hood played five seasons with the Steelers before signing a four-year, $16 million deal with Jacksonville before the 2014 season.
After one season with the Jaguars, Hood played in two games with the Chicago Bears in 2015 before joining the Redskins the following season.
In 10 NFL seasons Hood has recorded 235 tackles and 14 sacks in 141 games (73 starts).
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon didn’t report to training camp on Wednesday and is officially a holdout as he looks to land a new contract.
The Chargers responded by placing Gordon on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. The team’s first official practice is Thursday at Costa Mesa, Calif.
Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said there is no ill will between the franchise and Gordon.
“I love Melvin Gordon,” Telesco told reporters. “He’s an excellent player. He’s tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he’s not here.
“I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he’s going through. I always look at the player’s side, so I can see it. It doesn’t mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is.”
Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.
“I’m not naive: I know we’re better with Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said. “But we’ve got a strong group of guys that are here, and it’s their time to work and get ready to go.”
The Chargers also placed left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) on the physically unable to perform list.
Telesco said that Okung endured a serious medical issue in June and is still recovering. He said the 30-year-old might miss all of training camp and possibly some regular-season games.
Okung is expected to discuss his situation with reporters on Thursday.
The Chargers also signed running back Derrick Gore on Wednesday. Gore participated in the club’s rookie minicamp during the spring.
As for Gordon, he is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. He is in the final season of his rookie contract, and slated to make $5.6 million this season.
According to reports, the two sides are not close to a deal. Gordon said last week he was seeking a fair deal and knows his value.
Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, said two weeks ago that Gordon would not report to training camp without a new contract. Smith also said that a failure to reach an agreement would result in a trade demand.
The Chargers were 4-0 in games Gordon did not play last season due to injury.
Gordon signed a four-year, $10.67 million deal as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and in April, the Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for 2019. Gordon is seeking a long-term contract with guarantees.
The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Gordon did not attend offseason voluntary workouts with the Chargers but did report to minicamp in June.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially placed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list on Wednesday, as players reported to training camp.
The move was expected, as Pierre-Paul continues to recover from a neck injury sustained in a car accident in May. He will not participate at all in training camp and will likely be moved to the reserve/NFI list before the regular season, which would rule him out for at least the first six games.
Pierre-Paul, who did not have surgery for the injury, was still in a neck brace in early July.
Head coach Bruce Arians said in June that Pierre-Paul could return as soon as October, after previously suggesting a 5- to 6-month timeline that would have kept Pierre-Paul out for virtually the whole season.
The 30-year-old was injured in the early morning hours of May 2, when he lost control of his Ferrari and it veered off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier.
Pierre-Paul led the Bucs with 12.5 sacks last season, with Carl Nassib second at 6.5 sacks.
Also on Wednesday, the Bucs signed tight end Troy Niklas and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins while waiving/injured rookies Jalen Allison (cornerback) and Xavier Ubosi (wide receiver).
Niklas was a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 when Bruce Arians was the head coach. He had 19 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns through four seasons before spending last year without a team.
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday he expects offensive tackle Trent Williams to show up soon, after the veteran did not report for the start of training camp.
“We know how we feel about Trent, how important he is to this team,” Gruden told reporters. “We expect him here shortly. Right now, there are some things he has to work out individually, personally, with his agent … whatever that may be. Love Trent, love what he’s done for this franchise and this team.”
NFL Network reported Monday that Williams would not report for the start of camp, saying his absence could last for some time. The report added Williams is unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and would also like at least an “alteration” to his contract. A CBS Sports report earlier this offseason said Williams wanted out of Washington.
Gruden did not sound overly concerned, however.
“It’s just something we have to go through,” he said. “It’s business at this point. I expect him to come back. Hope is not a word I’m going to use — I expect him to come back. He understands what this franchise has done for him and he understands what he’s done for this franchise. Hopefully we get him back soon.”
Williams, who turned 31 on Friday, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
Meanwhile, Gruden announced that second-year running back Derrius Guice has been fully cleared for training camp.
Guice tore his ACL during the 2018 preseason, had additional surgeries to fight an infection in the knee, and then pulled a hamstring during OTAs.
“It was not that big of a deal though,” Gruden said of the hamstring issue. “In a couple of weeks, he’ll be fine. He’s been running and training the last couple of weeks before training camp here today. He’s been working with the trainers and got it back, so he’s in good shape.”
Guice, 22, was a second-round pick in 2018. He was expected to compete for the starting role as a rookie before his torn ACL.
Gruden also confirmed that he will continue to hold an open competition at quarterback during training camp, as he did during the spring, with veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy battling rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
“We got to give these guys opportunities to make plays and see which one is the best,” Gruden said. “It might come down to the wire.”
Quarterback Alex Smith, who is working back from a gruesome compound leg fracture sustained in November, was officially placed on the physically unable to perform list. He is not expected to play any time soon.
A relaxed Julio Jones met with the media Wednesday afternoon in a post-practice news conference, seemingly unfazed about negotiations on a new contract or his ability to regain his full speed after an offseason foot procedure.
“I’m in a great place,” Jones, the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver said.
All along, Jones has maintained he trusts owner Arthur Blank’s commitment to a new contract. General manager Thomas Dimitroff told ESPN that he doesn’t anticipate any complications with a contract.
“We have the utmost faith that Julio is coming here and he’s taking care of his business while he’s here, and we’ll keep plugging away with (Jones’ agent) Jimmy (Sexton),” Dimitroff told ESPN on Tuesday. “I’m confident (the deal) will get done.”
Jones has two years and $21 million remaining on his contract. Due to a league technicality, he cannot sign a new contract until July 27.
Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns is the league’s highest-paid wide receiver at an average of $18 million per season. Jones is No. 12 on the wide receiver list.
In 2018, Jones led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards. He caught 113 passes, eight of them for touchdowns.
Brooks Koepka has four major titles on his resume – twice as many as the rest of his career total of PGA Tour victories combined, as the world No. 1 player has acknowledged a keen focus on the majors.
Dustin Johnson has been on Koepka’s heels for the No. 1 ranking, but has scuffled through an underwhelming summer. He hasn’t finished inside the top 20 in any of his past four events and has struggled to close on Sunday when in contention several times this year.
Rory McIlroy spent the better part of the last year gearing up for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, only to miss the cut in his home country.
There are plenty of reasons to cast doubt on putting money on any of the top three players in this week’s field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude at in Memphis, Tenn.
It’s equally hard to bet against any of them, either.
Koepka owns at 68.70 career scoring average at TPC Southwind, while Johnson is at 67.75 in 20 career rounds, including a victory during the final regular PGA Tour stop last summer.
Johnson is the favorite by BetStars at 8/1, while he is the co-favorite with Koepka at 8/1 by FanDuel and at 9/1 along with McIlroy by PointsBet.
Even with Tiger Woods, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Open champion Shane Lowry taking the week off, the field is typically loaded for a WGC event.
Spain’s Jon Rahm is the fourth betting favorite by all three books: 11/1 by FanDuel and BetStars and 12/1 by PointsBet. Justin Thomas is technically the defending champion, despite the event moving from Akron’s Firestone Country Club. He’s the fourth betting favorite: 12/1 by BetStars and 14/1 by the other two.
PointsBet is also offering The Field at -200 against a winner from the group of Koepka, Johnson, McIlroy, Thomas or Jon Rahm (+155)
There are any number of reasons to look at other marquee players with better payoffs. England’s Justin Rose will play TPC Southwind for the first time, but it’s a tee-to-green course that suits the former No. 1’s game very well, and he’s 18/1 by BetStars, 20/1 by PointsBet and 22/1 by FanDuel.
Looking further down the list at excellent ball strikers, you can find big potential returns on players like Louis Oosthuizen (50/1 by PointsBet). The South African was in contention at The Open last week before settling for a T20.
Uneasy about putting all your proverbial eggs in one betting basket in a stacked field? PointsBet is also offering various props for finishing placement.
PLACE BETTING TOP 5
Dustin Johnson: +215
Rory Mcilroy: +221
Brooks Koepka: +240
Jon Rahm: +275
Justin Thomas: +320
PLACE BETTING TOP 10
Dustin Johnson: -103
Rory Mcilroy: +100
Brooks Koepka: +100
Jon Rahm: +121
Justin Thomas: +150
PLACE BETTING TOP 20
Brooks Koepka: -286
Dustin Johnson: -286
Rory McIlroy: -286
Jon Rahm: -223
Justin Thomas: -200
You can also have fun with some tournament head-to-head matchups, including:
Dustin Johnson (vs. Rory McIlroy): -125
Rory McIlroy (vs. Dustin Johnson): -106
Brooks Koepka (vs. Patrick Cantlay): -125
Patrick Cantlay (vs. Brooks Koepka): +100
Jon Rahm (vs. Justin Thomas): -134
Justin Thomas (vs. Jon Rahm): +100
The New England Patriots and tight end Lance Kendricks have agreed to a one-year contract.
Kendricks’ agent, David Canter, confirmed the deal to ESPN.
Financial terms were not announced.
The Patriots are looking for depth at the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. They signed veteran Benjamin Watson, but he must serve a four-game NFL suspension to start the season.
Kendricks (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) was a second-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2011. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Rams and the past two with the Green Bay Packers.
The Wisconsin product, now 31, has 241 career receptions for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will save his bullets for the regular season.
Head coach Ron Rivera said Newton, who was slowly worked back into throwing activities in the offseason coming off of surgery, will be placed on a strict “pitch count” during training camp.
“Based on the things that we have, as far as going in with our install, will dictate what he does,” Rivera said.
In January, Newton underwent the second surgery on his throwing shoulder in two years. He was limited down the stretch to end the 2018 regular season and sat out the final two games with shoulder discomfort.
When Newton returned from his previous shoulder surgery, the Panthers were forced to pause and scale back his practice workload.
“There will be a count obviously,” Rivera said. “They’re going to pay attention to the reps and see how he is the next morning.
“We believe he’s ready to roll.”
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to report to training camp but his position on a trade remains.
Johnson wants out of Cleveland, but he’s found little sympathy around the Berea, Ohio, facility after sitting out offseason workouts. Quarterback Baker Mayfield called Johnson’s issues “self inflicted” and head coach Freddie Kitchens shook off questions about trading the backup to Nick Chubb.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
General manager John Dorsey doubled down on previous comments that Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February. Hunt must serve a suspension connected to a video showing him shove and kick a woman last year while he was a member of the Chiefs.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson said. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have expressed interest in the 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015.
In four seasons in Cleveland, Johnson has 3.456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
An emotional Taylor Lewan posted a video to social media on Wednesday to share that he’s facing a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
Lewan, the highest-paid tackle in the NFL, maintained he never took a prohibited supplement.
“I’m making this video so it comes from me and from nobody else and it doesn’t leave anything up for interpretation,” said Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl selection. “I received a letter from the NFL a few weeks ago saying that I failed a drug test for Ostarine.”
He later continued: “I went and did a polygraph test about Ostarine and knowingly taking it and I passed that test. I’ve never taken anything that would cheat the game. I’m so sorry to the Tennessee Titans … This is hard. I’m sorry to the Titans and the fans that I won’t be there for four games. I’ve never cheated myself and I never wanted you guys to feel cheated. And I’m sorry, but I’m gonna be better for this. I’m gonna come back. I got my supplements tested by a third party. I’m going to release that polygraph. There’s also been letters on the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), Clemson and other NFL players that have failed for Ostarine as well that I’ll make public. I’ll do whatever I can to prove that I’ve never done anything wrong in regards to supplements or taking anything knowingly. Thank you so much for watching this video and thank you to everyone who supports me.”
He said he would be sharing the independent polygraph results, too.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Lewan announced the news before the league did.
“My understanding is this is not yet been made official (by the league office),” Rapoport said. “There’s no statement coming from the NFL just yet. They’re still in the process of going through the different samples making sure that the first sample matching the second sample. If it does, Lewan is expected to be suspended the four games that he mentioned. Until then he is still in limbo. According to his words, he does in fact expect this suspension to come. A significant blow to the Tennessee Titans.”
Lewan, 28, was the No. 11 overall pick by the Titans in the 2014 NFL Draft. Entering his sixth season, he has played in 73 games (68 starts) and is depended on to protect the heath of quarterback Marcus Mariota.
There is no readymade replacement on the roster, but the Titans could slide former first-round pick Jack Conklin over from right tackle to fill the void if Lewan is suspended. Conklin, however, is recovering from ACL surgery and likely to progress slowly during August.
The Cleveland Browns don’t expect running back Kareem Hunt to face any league-imposed discipline linked to a video that gossip site TMZ posted earlier this month.
TMZ shared the video that showed Hunt and a police officer speaking after Hunt and a friend allegedly had a slight altercation at a Cleveland bar. The bar’s owner characterized the incident as “roughhousing” at the time, according to a report. No police report was filed, and Hunt was not arrested.
On Wednesday, both Browns general manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens said they did not anticipate punishment beyond the eight-game suspension he already will serve for a violent altercation with a woman last year.
The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt last November after video of his confrontation with the woman emerged. He cleared waivers and went unclaimed. The Browns later signed him as a free agent.
Hunt, who turns 24 next month, played his college football at Toledo, and he burst onto the scene as a third-round draft pick in 2017.
Hunt rushed for an NFL-high 1,327 yards as a rookie for the Chiefs. He led the league with 824 yards through 11 games in 2018 until his suspension was levied.
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not report to training camp in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday and will hold out for a new contract as planned.
According to reports, the two sides are not close to a deal. Gordon said last week he was seeking a fair deal and knows his value.
The Chargers will stop contract talks, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Wednesday, and Gordon will be subject to a $40,000 fine for every day he misses camp.
Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, said two weeks ago that Gordon would not report to training camp without a new contract. Smith also said that a failure to reach an agreement would result in a trade demand.
The Chargers were 4-0 in games Gordon did not play last season due to injury.
Gordon signed a four-year, $10.67 million deal as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and in April, the Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for $5.61 million for 2019. Gordon is seeking a long-term contract with guarantees.
The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Gordon did not attend offseason voluntary workouts with the Chargers but did report to minicamp in June.
Yannick Ngakoue did not report to Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on Wednesday, but his teammate, Jalen Ramsey, did so in big fashion.
Ramsey arrived in an armored truck, emerging from the back of the vehicle where he was surrounded by money bags.
Both Ngakoue and Ramsey want new contracts.
Ngakoue didn’t attend minicamp last month, either. The Maryland product and defensive end was the Jaguars’ third-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. In 48 games (47 starts) over three seasons with the Jaguars, he has produced 29.5 sacks.
He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.
Ngakoue is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal and is scheduled to earn $2.025 million.
As for Ramsey, he announced in June that he had been informed he wouldn’t receive a contract extension this year.
“I feel like I have outplayed my rookie contract and I feel I’ve earned a new contract. But at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world,” the cornerback posted on social media then. “I’m tremendously blessed. I’m so blessed. I’m not down on it or anything like that at all, but that is the circumstance. That is what I’ve been told.”
Ramsey, 24, is entering his fourth season. In April, the Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract that will pay him $13.7 million in 2020. He will earn a base salary of $3.6 million in 2019.
Ramsey has started all 48 games since the Jags made him the No. 5 overall pick in 2016, totaling 193 tackles, nine interceptions and 44 passes defended. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 and has made two straight Pro Bowls (2017-18).
The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels on Wednesday, a day before the first training camp practice.
Coach Matt LaFleur said general manager Brian Gutekunst would speak about the release later Wednesday.
“He’s meant a lot to this community, a lot to this football team. I still think he’s a really good player,” LaFleur told reporters.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in December 2015. He is expected to receive his $400,000 workout bonus, the report indicated.
On Tuesday, the Packers signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a three-year, $20.325 million extension.
Daniels, 30, was a fourth-round selection in 2012 out of Iowa and made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He started in every game he appeared in from 2014-17, playing in all 16 regular-season games for the first three years of that run.
He had 29 sacks in 102 games for the Packers, including a career-best 6.5 during the 2013 season when he started in just one of the 16 games he played.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reed is looking forward to seeing Tyreek Hill in training camp on Saturday.
Reid told reporters on Tuesday that the Pro Bowl receiver/returner will be welcome when he shows despite an offseason of turmoil as the NFL investigated child-abuse allegations against Hill before announcing Friday that he didn’t violate the league’s personal-conduct policy.
“Let’s talk about Tyreek,” Reid said during his opening statement to reporters at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph’s, Mo. “I know that’s a hot topic. The law enforcement side of it, there’s been statements made on that. There’s been statements made by the Chiefs. There’s been statements made by Tyreek and with all those, we obviously, we’re comfortable with Tyreek coming back here. …
“We look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back and doing what he loves to do. He has some obligations that he’ll take care of as he goes and I’m not going to get into all that. I’m going to kind of end it after this here.
“You’ve all read all the statements, as we have, and we have the trust in Tyreek and we’re going to go forward in a positive way.”
Kansas City suspended Hill from its offseason program in April. At the same time, Hill and then-fiancee Crystal Espinal were being investigated by authorities after their 3-year-old son allegedly suffered a broken arm.
Reid said he has been able to discuss the situation with Hill.
“I’ve had a chance to talk to him, on the phone, in person. I spent quite a bit of time with him, actually,” Reid said. “He’s remorseful that he’s had to put all of us through what we went through and he had to go through. That’s a sensitive situation. He wants to get back and he wants to do what he needs to do to be a father and to be a player here. He’s very conscious of that.”
Hill has certainly been productive in three seasons after the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round in 2016. He has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also has rushed for four scores and has five return touchdowns (four punts, one kickoff).
Shortly after Hill was cleared last Friday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he got together with Hill to throw him passes and work out.
“He’s in an excited mindset, I guess you would say,” Mahomes told reporters. “He’s ready to be out here and be a part of the guys and get to enjoy this. You always stay in touch with your teammates, with guys you’ve built relationships with. We stayed in touch with him as much as possible … and it was good to welcome him back now and be a part of the team and we can build the team we want to build.
“He’s obviously a great football player and more than that he’s a good friend of mine and someone I work with a lot. So I’m excited to have him back out here with us and building that chemistry even more.”
Also, defensive tackle Chris Jones skipped offseason workouts and could be a holdout. Jones had a career-high 15.5 sacks last season in his third NFL campaign but is slated to make just $1.2 million this season.
“Our people have talked with Chris’ people and there’s been communication there,” Reid said. “And so, we’ll just see whether he’s here or not here. We obviously want him here, and he probably wants to be here too.
“We’ll see how all of that works out.”
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reed is looking forward to seeing Tyreek Hill in training camp on Saturday.
Reid told reporters on Tuesday that the Pro Bowl receiver/returner will be welcome when he shows despite an offseason of turmoil. The NFL investigated child-abuse allegations against Hill before announcing Friday that he didn’t violate the league’s personal-conduct policy.
“We have the trust in Tyreek and we’re going to go forward in a positive way,” Reid said.
–Quarterback Mark Sanchez is retiring after 10 years in the NFL to join ABC’s college football coverage, the New York Post reported.
Sanchez, 32, led the New York Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in the 2009 and 2010 seasons and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and most recently the Washington Redskins in 2018.
Sanchez compiled a 37-36 career record, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 15,357 yards with 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions.
–Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd agreed to a four-year, $43 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.
Boyd, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and due to make about $1.03 million. The 2016 second-round pick out of Pittsburgh will make $11.3 million in the first year of his new contract, according to NFL Network.
Boyd caught 76 passes for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season.
–Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill is suspended without pay for an additional four games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substance abuse, the league announced.
The league in April suspended Hill for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Hill will be allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games, and he can return to the active roster Oct. 25.
–Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick, who missed last season as he recovered from Guillain-Barre syndrome, is expected to be active for the start of training camp on Saturday, NFL Network reported.
Frederick, a four Pro Bowl performer, was diagnosed with the rare auto-immune disorder during training camp last year. He participated in individual drills in offseason workouts, when he also was recovering from hernia and shoulder surgeries.
–The Cowboys are releasing veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns, multiple outlets reported. Hurns was due to be paid $4 million in base salary in 2019 with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.
Hurns, 27, caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games during his first season in Dallas in 2018. His season ended in horrific fashion, however, as he sustained a dislocated left ankle and broken fibula in the NFC wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5.
–Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay will attend training camp Wednesday despite his contract dispute, multiple outlets reported.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection skipped a mandatory minicamp in June and missed voluntary workouts this spring, but sources told the Detroit Free Press and ESPN that Slay will not hold out.
–Financial problems continue to mount for Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who is being sued for failure to repay a $5.2 million loan, according to a report by The Athletic.
Now involved in three lawsuits, Peterson owes $6.6 million (which included interest and legal fees) to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales, the company that filed the latest lawsuit in New York, according to The Athletic. He also owes a combined $3 million to two other creditors.
–The Redskins released veteran linebacker Mason Foster ahead of training camp, the team announced on its Twitter account.
Foster, 30, is coming off a season in which he made a career-high 131 tackles and intercepted two passes while starting all 16 games. The Redskins will save $4 million in salary cap space, according to reports, by releasing him.
–The Green Bay Packers agreed on a contract extension with defensive end Dean Lowry, the team announced.
The NFL Network reported Lowry’s deal is worth $20,325,000 over three years. Lowry, 25, is slated to make $2,025,000 this season in the final year of his rookie contract.
–Former Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine is back in Buffalo after being named the Bills’ senior personnel adviser. Gaine will work in college and pro scouting under Bills’ GM Brandon Beane, according to a team statement.
The Texans abruptly fired Gaine last month after just one season, even though Houston finished 11-5 and won the AFC South title before losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round.
–The New York Jets released running back De’Angelo Henderson, the team needing to clear space on the 90-man training camp roster after signing tight end Ryan Griffin on Monday.
The Washington Redskins released veteran linebacker Mason Foster ahead of training camp, the team announced on its Twitter account Tuesday.
Foster, 30, is coming off a season in which he made a career-high 131 tackles and intercepted two passes while starting all 16 games.
Foster seemed to be in line for a starting role again, especially after the Redskins lost Reuben Foster to a torn ACL in spring camp, but the release signals that the team is comfortable with second-year pro Shaun Dion Hamilton and Jon Bostic (signed after Reuben Foster’s injury) as the starting inside linebackers.
The Redskins will save $4 million in salary-cap space, according to reports, by releasing Mason Foster.
Foster’s agent, Blake Baratz, was irate with the timing of the transaction.
“If you ever want to doubt that there is zero good faith in the NFL business, look no further (than) the Redskins cutting Mason Foster today, the day he was heading to report for camp,” Baratz wrote on Twitter. “Nine-year veteran, captain of the defense, played 99 percent of the snaps last season and cannot even get a straight answer as to why.
“Keep in mind the team has been off for 5 weeks and he was the starting (middle linebacker) the entire off season. I operate in good faith as a human being and as a business, I expect more from the NFL and certain organizations in particular, we can be better.”
Foster, Tampa Bay’s third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing with the Redskins in late September 2015. He has 661 career tackles, with 41 for loss and 8.5 sacks, in 107 games (92 starts).
