Seahawks sack Murray, Cardinals in 27-10 win

Fowler among three tied for early U.S. Open lead

Rickie Fowler narrowly missed a birdie putt on the final hole that would have tied the U.S. Open scoring record at Pebble Beach, settling for a 5-under-par 66 on Thursday to share the lead with Xander Schauffele and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen after the morning wave.

With players taking advantage of ideal scoring conditions along the Monterrey Peninsula, it was the first time there were three scores of 66 or better in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach — and the afternoon wave was just starting.

Fowler carded six birdies against a lone bogey. He pulled his approach shot left on the par-5 18th hole, and his birdie putt slid right of the cup, preventing Fowler from tying Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open course-record 65 from the first round in 2000.

“I thought I made it as soon as I hit it, just didn’t really react the way I thought it would,” Fowler told FOX Sports. “To be honest, I felt like that was about as bad as I could have shot. I thought there was more out there.

“It was just a fun day, it’s nice when you can shoot a stress-free 66 and get off to a good start for the week.”

Fowler was alone atop the scoreboard when he left the course, but he soon was joined by Schauffele and Oosthuizen, who chipped in for eagle on his second hole of the day.

Schauffele equaled the feat, but did it in dramatic fashion with an eagle on the 18th hole after ricocheting his drive off the rocks along the peninsula. He went on to cap off a 5-under 31 on the back nine.

“My round was solid, but I feel very fortunate just because of that late eagle,” he told FOX Sports. “I hit two really bad shots and a great putt, and that’s how that 3 occurred there.”

Scott Piercy was the first to reach 5 under for the tournament with an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. He went 1 over the rest of the way, missing a par putt on No. 18 to fall to 4 under, which he called a “kick in the stomach.”

Piercy finished with the eagle, five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

“I thought it was set up really fair,” Piercy said of the course. “If you hit a good shot, you got rewarded for it. If you miss, which I did a couple of times, you really had to scramble.”

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was among a group of four players another shot off the pace. He carded a 3-under 68 despite failing to birdie any of the three par-5s.

“I think I did what I wanted to do,” McIlroy told FOX Sports with a sigh. “I feel like I just did everything you need to do in a U.S. Open. I stayed patient. I bogeyed the first hole, then played really, really solid golf after that.

“I did what you’re supposed to do at a U.S. Open — made a lot of pars, chipped off the birdies when you can … and I thought it was a good day’s work.”

Fowler’s day included six birdies against a lone bogey. Most important, he hit 13 fairways — his most on Tour this season.

“It definitely helps everything out from there. Driving the ball well frees you up a bit. I feel like I’m swinging it well throughout the bag. You gotta get the ball in the fairway to allow yourself to use the rest of your game to your advantage. If you don’t drive it in the fairway, you’re just playing catch-up.”

McIlroy was candid earlier in the week how important he felt getting off to a fast start would be. It has been five years and 17 starts since his last major victory, but McIlroy has also gone on to win the past three majors in which he opened with a 68 or better.

“Especially trying to get back to winning these big events, you know, it is important,” McIlroy said of Thursday’s start. “The first two majors of the year, I think I shot 73 at Augusta and I shot over par at Bethpage (in the PGA Championship) as well. It’s so hard to chase, especially when the golf courses are so hard.

“To get off to a good start like this today … you’re right in the tournament from the start, which is a nice position to be in.”

NOTES: World No. 2 Dustin Johnson shot an even-par 71. He is one shot ahead of Phil Mickelson, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. … Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell (2-under 69), the winner of the last U.S. Open held at Pebble Beach in 2010, put together his first bogey-free round in a major since the 2009 PGA Championship at Bellerive.

–Field Level Media