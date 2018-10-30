Seahawks release WR Marshall
Seahawks release WR Marshall
The Seattle Seahawks released wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Marshall “absolutely” wants to continue playing.
Marshall was signed last spring and began the season as a starter, but the 34-year-old struggled to gain separation from defensive backs and slid down the depth chart. He played only two snaps in Sunday’s win at the Detroit Lions, while David Moore has ascended into a starting role.
Marshall has 11 catches on 23 targets for 136 yards and one touchdown this season. He signed with the New York Giants in 2017, but played in only five games due to a season-ending ankle injury, finishing with 18 catches for 154 yards and no touchdowns.
In his career, Marshall has 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns. The former Central Florida star spent his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos before playing two years for the Miami Dolphins in 2010-11.
Marshall played for the Chicago Bears from 2012-14 before moving on to the New York Jets for two seasons.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not concerned about head coach Jason Garrett traveling to Los Angeles to attend Game 3 of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, despite some external criticism.
Garrett attended the game, which lasted for a World Series-record 18 innings, on Friday during the Cowboys’ bye week, sitting behind home plate and hanging out with country singer Brad Paisley.
His presence drew criticism from former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson, who said on Sunday’s pregame show on Fox, “I think it sends the wrong message, not only to the fans, but to the players. At 3-4, there’s work to be done.”
The Cowboys’ coaches were given time off through the weekend, and the players were not required to return from the bye until Wednesday, with the Cowboys’ next game on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.
Jones said he’s not concerned about Garrett being distracted or putting in any less than his utmost effort.
“No one recognizes more the visibility and, if you will, interest in what we are doing when we aren’t playing football on that particular weekend and so everyone takes that into account,” Jones said. “But as far as, again, going back to Jason. I just chuckle when I think about there might be some criticism as to where his mind is and his work ethic.”
Garrett, 52, is 70-57 as the Cowboys’ head coach in eight-plus seasons.
His tenure is already 47 games longer than any of the other six Cowboys head coaches since Jones bought the team. Johnson coached 80 games with Dallas before parting ways with the team in March of 1994 after winning a second consecutive Super Bowl.
The Miami Dolphins made a move to shore up their run defense by signing veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood on Tuesday.
Hood's agent, Andy Ross, confirmed the signing.
Hood was released by the Washington Redskins earlier this month.
The 31-year-old has 229 tackles, 14 sacks and five fumble recoveries in 133 career games (73 starts) over 10 NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2009-13), Jacksonville Jaguars (2014), Chicago Bears (2015) and Redskins (2016-18).
Miami is expected to utilize Hood at both defensive end and tackle.
The Dolphins are tied for 29th in run defense by allowing 143.1 yards per game, and are also allowing 4.6 yards per carry.
In Miami’s last game, Houston’s Lamar Miller rushed for 133 yards and the Texans had 188 as a team.
The Dolphins allowed 248 on the ground to the Detroit Lions the previous contest. Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson had 158.
Miami created roster space on Monday by waiving safety Maurice Smith and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman.
New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested for several traffic offenses Tuesday morning, according to police in Weehawken, N.J.
The Weehawken Police Department said in a press release that Lauletta was observed operating a 2017 Jaguar “in a dangerous manner in heavy traffic” and nearly struck an officer while attempting to evade him.
“Upon being directed by an officer to continue in his marked lane, Mr. Lauletta attempted to evade him, making an illegal turn and continuing towards Route 495, almost striking the officer,” the statement said in part. “Mr. Lauletta was subsequently stopped by another officer and refused various instructions to provide his driving credentials and exit his vehicle.
“He was then arrested and charged with eluding police, a third-degree crime, obstructing administration of law, and resisting arrest, which are disorderly persons offenses. Motor vehicle charges are for reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions, improper turn in marked traffic lane, and failure to remain in a marked lane.”
The police statement said a 2017 Jaguar registered to Lauletta was involved in a similar incident on Monday in the same location and didn’t stop at the scene. The police said summonses were issued by mail.
Lauletta, 23, was the Giants’ fourth-round draft choice in April. With the struggles of quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants (1-7), there’s been speculation coach Pat Shurmur soon would turn to Lauletta.
“We are aware of the situation and are in contact with Kyle,” a Giants official said. “We are still gathering information.”
Lauletta has not appeared in a game this year. The Giants have a bye week and next play Nov. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Falcons continue to bolster OL, sign veteran Zane Beadles
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have continued to fortify their offensive line by signing veteran tackle Zane Beadles.
The Falcons placed right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve last week with a broken right ankle after losing left guard Andy Levitre to a season-ending triceps injury last month.
The addition of Beadles comes after the Falcons (3-4), who play at Washington (5-2) on Sunday, signed offensive linemen Rees Odhiambo and Austin Pasztor last week.
The team waived defensive lineman Michael Bennett IV on Tuesday to clear a spot for Beadles.
The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks, general manager John Elway confirmed Tuesday.
Thomas’ name had been common in rumors and reports as Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline approached. The longest tenured player on the Broncos’ roster, he will coincidentally play his first game on a different team back in Denver, as the Texans visit the Broncos this Sunday.
The Texans needed another wide receiver with Will Fuller lost for the season after sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament last Thursday. NFL Network reported that Houston is not necessarily done looking at wide receivers, as the Texans are still considering a trade for Patriots wideout Phillip Dorsett, who has barely played since New England acquired Josh Gordon.
Thomas, who turns 31 on Christmas Day, has 36 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season, but he became expendable with the emergence of second-round rookie Courtland Sutton in Denver. Denver also likes fourth-round wideout DaeSean Hamilton, who is dealing with a minor knee injury at the moment.
“With the youth we have at receiver, we wanted to get them on the field, and Demaryius goes to a team that wanted him,” Elway told 9News Denver of the trade. “It was best for both sides. We weren’t going to do this unless we got value. We weren’t taking less than a fourth.
“I told him he will always be a Bronco. I know he wanted to finish his career with the Broncos and that didn’t work out, but when he’s finished he’ll go up in our Ring of Fame.”
The Broncos will save about $4 million against the cap this season and $14 million in 2019, the final year of Thomas’ five-year contract.
A first-round pick in 2010, Thomas went to four Pro Bowls and racked up 665 catches for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in 125 career games (111 starts) with the Broncos. He ranks second in team history in receiving yards, third in catches and third in total touchdowns.
The deal leaves Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr. as the longest tenured players on Denver’s roster. Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in 2011, while Harris joined the team that year as an undrafted free agent.
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a third-round pick on Tuesday, both teams announced.
"It's been real DETROIT! I'll love ya forever. Philly Philly let's get it!!" Tate tweeted.
Tate, 30, has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season. He is in the final year of a five-year free agent contract he signed in March of 2014.
Tate posted 416 catches for 4,741 yards and 22 scores in 71 games across four and a half seasons with the Lions, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2014.
The Eagles’ receiving corps has been thinned by injuries this year, with both Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins on injured reserve after Alshon Jeffery missed the first three games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Tate is due about $3.7 million in salary over the remainder of the season and will be able to hit free agency in March. He has topped 90 catches in each of the past four seasons and gone over 1,000 yards in three of them.
The move will mean more work for second-year Lions wideout Kenny Golladay, who has moved into the starting lineup and received more snaps (88.2 percent) than Tate (79.4 percent) this season.
Golladay, who turns 25 on Saturday, has 30 grabs for 477 yards and three scores, already meeting or surpassing his totals from his rookie season.
It’s the second consecutive year in which the Eagles have acquired a former Pro Bowler before the trade deadline. Last year, they sent a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi.
The Atlanta Falcons signed guard Zane Beadles and waived defensive tackle Michael Bennett on Tuesday.
Beadles began his career in Denver and spent four years with the Broncos before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He signed with the 49ers two years later, but started only five of 16 games in 2017 and was released in a salary cap-saving move over the spring.
Bennett, 25, has appeared in two games this season, recording five tackles, including one for loss. The former Ohio State star played in 13 games for the Jaguars in 2015, recording 10 tackles, but appeared in only one more over the past two years.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a fractured left index finger during Sunday's victory over the Cleveland Browns, coach Mike Tomlin said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Roethlisberger’s practice time could be hindered due to the injury, according to Tomlin. He normally takes Wednesday’s practice off and participates in the full session on both Thursday and Friday.
Roethlisberger passed for 257 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 33-18 victory over Cleveland.
Overall, he has passed for 2,290 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Broncos trade wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to Texans
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos traded nine-year veteran Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans on Tuesday.
Thomas won't have to wait long to play his old team — the Texans (5-3) visit the Broncos (3-5) this weekend.
The Texans found themselves thin at wide receiver when they lost Will Fuller for the season to a torn knee ligament and have had trouble keeping rookie Keke Coutee on the field.
In a conference call with Denver media on Tuesday, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he knew nothing of the trade talks for Thomas, saying, “I’ve been in meetings all day game planning.” Besides, he added, that’s general manager Brian Gaine’s department, not his.
Veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood signs with Dolphins
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood has signed with the Miami Dolphins, who are seeking to upgrade a poor run defense.
The Dolphins made the move Tuesday.
Hood has 73 career starts and 14 sacks. Miami is his fifth team.
The Dolphins (4-4) have allowed 600 yards rushing in the past three games.
Seahawks LB Kendricks gets 8-game suspension
Seahawks LB Kendricks gets 8-game suspension
The NFL has decided the suspension for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be eight games for his guilty plea to federal insider trading charges, according to multiple reports.
He previously had been suspended indefinitely under the league's personal conduct policy.
Kendricks will be credited for three games he already missed, meaning he will be eligible to play again on Dec. 10 when the Seahawks meet the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football.”
The suspension begins immediately and Kendricks can return to the team on Nov. 12 for meetings and practices. He may appeal but has not indicated if he will do so. As it stands, he will be back for the playoff run for the Seahawks (4-3).
In August, federal authorities charged Kendricks with the crime, alleging Kendricks had made $1.2 million illegally through tips from an acquaintance. After the news of his involvement broke, he was released by the Cleveland Browns, whom he signed with in the offseason.
The Seahawks signed Kendricks last month to a one-year contract worth almost $750,000, and he played in three games before the suspension was handed down Oct. 7. On the season, he has 15 tackles and two sacks.
Kendricks entered a guilty plea to the charges on Sept. 6 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24. Under federal guidelines, he could be sentenced to between 30 and 37 months in prison, according to ABC News.
Kendricks has repaid the money he made through the insider trading and apologized, saying, “I wholeheartedly regret my actions.”
NFL to schedule 4 London games in 2019
NFL to schedule 4 London games in 2019
London will play host to four NFL games in the 2019 season, the league's United Kingdom office announced Tuesday.
The league did not say which teams would play and did not disclose the game dates.
Two of the games will be played at Wembley Stadium, with the others at the stadium being built for Premier League team Tottenham.
Three NFL games were played in London this year. There have been 24 regular-season games played in London since the league began scheduling games there in 2007. All but three of the NFL’s 32 teams have made at least one London trip.
Reports: Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested
Reports: Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested
New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested for an alleged traffic offense Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.
Lauletta, 23, was the Giants’ fourth-round draft choice in April. With the struggles of quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants (1-7), there’s been speculation coach Pat Shurmur soon would turn to Lauletta.
“We are aware of the situation and are in contact with Kyle,” a Giants official said. “We are still gathering information.”
Lauletta has not appeared in a game this year. The Giants have a bye week and next play Nov. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires immediately
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires immediately
Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced Tuesday that he is retiring immediately.
A product of Tennessee State, he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 16 overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft and played his first three seasons with the team. He also played four seasons with the New York Giants and had stops in Denver and Philadelphia. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he signed with Oakland in August.
He was a backup with the Raiders and appeared in seven games. He did not play a defensive snap Sunday in the Raiders’ loss to Indianapolis.
Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, had 30 career interceptions and 449 tackles. He scored seven defensive touchdowns — six on interceptions and one on a fumble.
NFL to play 4 regular-season games in London next year
LONDON (AP) — The NFL says it will play four regular-season games in London next year, two at Wembley Stadium and two at the new stadium being built for Premier League team Tottenham.
The NFL did not say which teams would be making the trip, or when the games will be played.
The NFL started playing games in London in 2007. Since then, the league has staged 24 regular-season games in the British capital and 29 of the 32 teams have made the trip at least once.
McCoy laments 13-yard outing in Bills 25-6 loss to Patriots
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ever since he topped the 10,000 career yards rushing mark last season, LeSean McCoy set a "12K or bust" objective.
“I’ve had bad games, but this? The flow of the season and everything is bad,” McCoy said following a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots. “I’m 30 years old. I’ve been playing since high school. This stuff has never happened to me. Yeah, it’s tough.”
McCoy, who has missed one game with a groin injury, has just 257 yards rushing through eight games. That’s 20 yards more than he had in his first two games with Philadelphia in 2013, when McCoy finished with an NFL-leading 1,607 yards rushing.
What hurts even more is being part of an anemic offense that is doing very little in supporting a defense that limited Tom Brady and the Patriots to scoring four field goals through three quarters.
“It’s tough. And you see the defense out there just grinding, it’s so frustrating,” said McCoy, who did lead the Bills with 82 yards receiving. “We don’t do nothing on offense, and it’s not fair on them.”
Buffalo lost its third straight and dropped to 2-6 in which it has scored just 87 points.
As for New England, Brady was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season. And yet the Patriots secured their fifth straight win and improved their AFC East-leading record to 6-2 courtesy of James White scoring on a 1-yard run and defensive back Devin McCourty returning an interception 84 yards for a touchdown four minutes apart in the fourth quarter.
The interception was the turning point.
Trailing 18-6, the Bills responded with what was initially ruled a touchdown, when tight end Jason Croom appeared to make a diving, one-handed catch in the end zone. The 25-yard catch was negated when replays showed Croom never had possession.
Two plays later, McCourty jumped in front of Derek Anderson’s attempt to hit tight end Charles Clay over the middle.
“Those are bonus points. It’s hard to count on those,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “It was a big play for us. They were driving in the red area and it turned it around.”
SUNDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN
With a win on Monday night out of the way, the Patriots can look ahead to hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for a Sunday night showdown. It’ll mark just the second time Brady and Rodgers will face each other as starters. And Green Bay won the last meeting, 26-21, in 2014.
“Aaron’s one of the best to ever play, so it’ll be exciting,” said Brady, who finished 29 of 45 for 324 yards passing against the Bills.
PATTERSON ON THE RUN
With rookie running back Sony Michel out with a left knee injury, the Patriots leaned on Cordarrelle Patterson to help their ground game. Patterson finished with a team-best 38 yards rushing.
White had 15 yards rushing, and added 10 catches for 79 yards. He now has 55 catches in becoming the NFL’s ninth running back to top 50 in his first eight games.
SPUTTERING BILLS
The Bills have scored just seven touchdowns this season, and two in their past five. Buffalo also hasn’t scored a touchdown in the first half since rookie quarterback Josh Allen scored on 14-yard run in a 13-12 win against Tennessee on Oct. 7.
Kicker Stephen Hauschka accounted for all of Buffalo’s points by hitting 51- and 47-yard field goals.
ANDERSON HURT
The Bills might be down yet another quarterback after Anderson was escorted off the field after being sacked with 1:25 left. Coach Sean McDermott couldn’t provide any details on Anderson’s injury because the player was still being evaluated.
The 35-year-old went 22 of 39 for 290 yards passing with an interception and a lost fumble in making his second start in place of rookie Josh Allen, who is listed week to week with a sprained right elbow. Buffalo’s only other quarterback is Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job after faltering in the first half of a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.
BY THE NUMBERS
Brady improved to 29-3 against the Bills, extending his NFL record of most wins by a quarterback against one opponent. … The Patriots have won at least six of their first eight for the sixth straight year. … The Bills are off to their worst start since losing their first eight games in 2010. … The Bills have lost seven straight games on Monday night since a 23-18 win at Miami in 1999.
Montgomery and Gurley both kept Rodgers on the sideline
Ty Montgomery gets the Bonehead Award for Week 8 for keeping Aaron Rodgers on the sideline.
Todd Gurley gets the Egghead Award for Week 8 for keeping Aaron Rodgers on the sideline.
Rodgers never got a shot at his 22nd career game-winning drive because Montgomery ignored instructions to take a knee for a touchback and instead took the kickoff out of the end zone .
That was a bad move as far as clock management goes, and it quickly turned into a downright destructive decision when linebacker Ramik Wilson blew him up at the 20-yard line, jarring the ball loose and smothering it.
“That play didn’t lose the game,” Rodgers said, “but it took away an opportunity to win.”
Moments later, Gurley, cognizant that a missed extra point would leave Green Bay within striking distance, stopped running with a clear path to the end zone , allowing the Rams to run out the clock and keep Rodgers stewing on the sideline.
“That’s the situational awareness we talk about,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Unselfishness.”
Both Gurley and Montgomery had been told exactly what to do in the very situations in which they found themselves.
“Sean told me to remind everyone we don’t want to score, just get down if we get a chance to score,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said.
“That’s something that we talk about, but Todd probably would have done that on his own,” McVay said. “But when we send it in we say, ‘All right, this is a situation where if we get the first down we’re going down, we don’t want to score.’ But smart players find a way to just make it happen when it comes down to it.”
Gurley said, “We go over this stuff every week. We know what to do in what situations. That’s what makes us the team that we are: unselfish players, situation masters.”
For the Packers then, that was a selfish player and a situational disaster.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Montgomery had been told not to take the ball out of the end zone, leaving Green Bay with the chance to stop the clock twice as Rodgers drove the Packers downfield for a chance to retake the lead.
“The plan there is to stay in the end zone,” McCarthy said.
And put the ball back in Rodgers’ capable hands, the game on his broad shoulders.
Montgomery left L.A. without talking to reporters but he had plenty to say Monday about his uncertain role and anonymous criticism from a teammate about costing his team a chance to beat the Rams.
Montgomery, now a third-string running back and kick returner, denied the accusations in an NFL.com story in which an unidentified teammate said he had thrown a tantrum when he was taken out of the game on the previous series and “ran it out anyway” because he was upset.
“It’s very frustrating that the perception in the media now is no one has my back. I’m insubordinate. I’m a cancer, whatever is out there,” Montgomery said, adding that he has gotten threats online.
He said he made a split-second decision to defy his coaches’ orders to take a touchback when he caught the kickoff 2 yards deep and worried he might be too close to the goal line to take a knee.
McCarthy gave no indication that the Packers were planning to cut Montgomery, who also said he’s unsure of his role on the team with fellow running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams getting more snaps.
“I don’t fully understand what my role is right now, what I’m supposed to be doing,” Montgomery said, “how I’m supposed to help this team.”
He sure found a way to hurt his team.
Other takeaways from Week 8 included a 22-yard shank that Denver’s rookie punter blamed on a blown whistle that apparently came from the stands, a double firing in Cleveland and the Jacksonville Jaguars living it up in London in the wee hours before losing again.
SHRILL SHANK
Colby Wadman might be the second punter replaced in Denver this season. Wadman blamed a whistle on his 22-yard shank that gave Kansas City the ball at the Broncos 32 and led to Kareem Hunt’s TD that put the Chiefs ahead 30-14 in the third quarter Sunday.
“He heard a whistle somewhere, but he’s got to follow through with the kick,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph lamented. “That short field killed us.”
Joseph said he didn’t hear a whistle.
“I did not but the players heard whistles,” Joseph said. “And again, come on! Whatever! Kick the ball!”
Also in that game, the Broncos had a beef with several flags that were thrown — negating three 20-yard-plus gains — and some that weren’t — like the ones when the guards were blocking 5 yards downfield only to see Patrick Mahomes throw to a wide-open Travis Kelce.
And then there was linebacker Reggie Ragland’s sack of Case Keenum that wasn’t flagged even though it was a textbook example of the “body weight” rule that’s been such a hubbub this season.
BROWNS BREAKUP
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam thought hiring a high-profile offensive coordinator like Todd Haley would help Hue Jackson.
It did — it helped get him fired .
“Sometimes the best plans do not work out,” Haslam said Monday after firing both Jackson and Haley hours apart after the pair’s feud went public, threatening to turn a turnaround season into another one of those Cleveland catastrophes.
Jackson won just three of 40 games over two-plus seasons after the Browns (3-5-1) lost their 25th consecutive road game, one shy of the NFL record.
JAGUARS JUSTICE
Jaguars strong safety Barry Church said his arrest, along with that of three teammates, at a London nightclub early Saturday morning was a big misunderstanding.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the four men were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, but did not clarify the details. The Jaguars said in a statement that the players were detained because they did not pay their bill, but would not comment further.
Their 24-18 loss to the Eagles hours later at Wembley Stadium, their home away from home, left last-place the Jaguars at 3-5.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Colts continue to take advantage of tight end mismatches
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich thought he could exploit the Indianapolis Colts' tight end advantage.
Defenses still haven't solved it.
Less than a year after helping the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl, Reich brought the philosophy to his first head coaching job and is getting similar results.
“I did expect we were going to spread it around, that’s just kind of how we roll,” Reich said Monday, a day after beating Oakland. “Now it’s probably exceeded expectations, but the expectations were pretty high to start.”
There’s been little to quibble with through the first half of the season.
Only three tight ends in the league have more receptions than Eric Ebron (36), a free-agent signee who finally appears to be meeting the hype of a first-round draft pick. Only Antonio Brown (eight) has more touchdown catches than Ebron (seven).
Pro Bowler Jack Doyle has 15 receptions in three games and caught his first scoring pass Sunday, giving Indy a league-high 12 TD catches among four tight ends.
The group played so well Sunday, they pulled off a rarer feat than Adam Vinatieri becoming the NFL’s career scoring leader, Marlon Mack becoming the first Colts’ runner with back-to-back 100-yard games since 2007 and Andrew Luck avoiding a sack in a third straight game for the first time in his pro career.
Ebron, Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox became the first tight end trio to each catch a TD pass in the same game since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
And they did it in style.
Cox’s first career score came on an acrobatic, one-handed grab that Reich quickly dubbed one of the best catches he’s ever seen. It’s the first time fans really witnessed what the former college basketball star and undrafted free agent really could do on the football field.
Ebron’s score came as he tap-danced along the sideline for the tying score in the third quarter.
Doyle gave Indy the final lead change of the game with a 10-yard catch-and-run that ended with Doyle diving just inside the pylon.
“What an awesome job our tight end group does to complement this offense, to complement the wide outs, to complement each other in the way we play,” Luck said.
“I think there’s a lot of different personnel groups that run out on that field. It basically allows us to be successful in all those personnel groups, and I think that puts a lot of pressure on a defense.”
It’s all by design.
Reich saw how effective the tight ends could be during previous stints with the Colts, Chargers and the past two seasons in Philadelphia.
So when he returned to Indy and found the reliable Doyle and Erik Swoope, another college basketball convert, on the roster, Reich figured why not start building around tight ends. The Colts lured Ebron from Detroit, where he fell out of favor because of his reputation for drops, and they signed Ryan Hewitt in early September after he was cut by Cincinnati.
Alie-Cox has proved a pleasant surprise after spending last season on the Colts’ practice squad, reacquainting himself with a sport he hadn’t played since transferring to a non-football playing high school in Virginia.
“I bet in the last month there’s probably been three, four, maybe even five wow moments on the practice field involving Mo, although the one in the game might have been better than all those we saw on the practice field,” Reich said. “I remember when we got here and Chris is telling me about Mo and saying he really thought Mo had something to him.”
Now it’s translating to success on the field.
Indy (3-5) heads into its bye week on a two-game winning streak, in large part because its tight ends have been able to stretch the field and continue to play their part in protecting Luck and creating holes for Mack.
If they keep it up, the Colts could play their way back into the AFC South race. They’re just two games out of the division lead with home games looming against Jacksonville (3-5), Tennessee (3-4) and Miami (4-4) following the bye and the second-easiest schedule remaining.
“As we’ve said all offseason, the tight ends are a point of strength for this team and this offensive roster,” Reich said. “They showed up big (Sunday).”
Note: Indy signed offensive tackle Antonio Garcia to the practice squad Monday.
Jets’ Leggett helping raise awareness for abdominal injuries
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Leggett remembers the sudden buzz on the sideline and in the stands as cellphones lit up with texts delivering the scary news.
A young player from a rival high school football squad in Florida had been seriously injured during a game and he might not make it.
“Everybody on the team where I was from was like, ‘Oh, man, he must’ve just got like a big hit,'” the New York Jets tight end recalled. “We heard later that he passed away, so it was kind of a big deal.”
Taylor Haugen was only 15 on Aug. 30, 2008, when he went out across the middle of the field for a pass, reached up and grabbed the football — and was immediately slammed into by two defenders, one to the front of his body and the other to his back. The impact to Haugen’s abdominal area ruptured his liver and the Niceville High School wide receiver was rushed to the hospital, where he died a few hours later.
“The surgeons who worked on my child all night said it looked like a car crash,” Kathy Haugen said in a telephone interview.
Leggett, who was a wide receiver for nearby Navarre High School in the Florida Panhandle, had never met Haugen, but was shaken by his stunning death. Ten years later, Leggett is honoring his memory with his “Touchdowns For Taylor” campaign, working with Haugen’s parents and the Taylor Haugen Foundation to raise awareness about abdominal injuries in youth football and trying to educate parents, players and coaches about how to better prevent them.
Shortly after Leggett was drafted by New York in the fifth round out of Clemson last year, his agents asked if he was interested in supporting any charities. Leggett talked to someone from back home, and they mentioned the Taylor Haugen Foundation.
“It just brought back all those memories from back in high school because I was there (in Florida) when it happened,” Leggett said. “So, it was just something I wanted to be a part of.”
The 23-year-old Leggett started the “Touchdowns For Taylor” charity campaign last season through the sports fundraising platform Pledge It, with donors contributing money for every touchdown catch by the Jets this season.
“We’ve never been Jets fans in our entire lives,” Brian Haugen said with a big laugh, “but we find ourselves rooting for the Jets to score touchdowns.”
New York has 11 TD catches so far, with Leggett contributing to the total with the first of his NFL career in Week 4 at Jacksonville.
“Last year, I didn’t get to play at all and my soon-to-be mother-in-law actually thought it would be cool to donate as much as my jersey number, so with 86, she’ll donate $86 per touchdown,” said a smiling Leggett, who missed last season with a knee injury. “We had a lot of touchdowns last year and she thought it was specifically just for my touchdowns, so it was kind of funny because she was the biggest donor.”
Leggett and Haugen’s parents met for the first time in July in Florida, where they were able to chat about life in the NFL, high school rivalries, chilly Northeast weather — and, most of all, Taylor, and their combined mission.
“He’s just a great kid,” Kathy Haugen said of Leggett. “He’s a wonderful person and we’re really honored that he wanted to do something to give back to his community and chose the foundation and our son’s legacy to do it.”
Added Brian Haugen: “He’s a sweet soul.”
They are all fiercely driven by the same goal: spreading the word that abdominal injuries are potentially life-threatening to anyone playing football. And there are ways of offering better protection.
“If you think about football, and I think this is the story that people don’t get is with the chop-block rules and helmet-to-helmet contact, where are they going to hit?” Brian Haugen said. “The torso is now the target.”
The Haugens have spent the last 10 years doing all they can to educate by speaking at conferences and workshops around the country and collaborating with medical experts and others in the college and NFL communities to learn more.
“The problem that needs to be fixed is, how do we avoid abdominal injuries, or at least try to better protect against them?” Brian Haugen said. “People say, ‘Wow, that never happens.’ No, dude, you don’t get it. Kathy gets phone calls almost daily from parents across the country who see this thing that ‘never happens.’
“It happens all the time.”
One of the most frustrating aspects for the Haugens is that statistics on abdominal injuries and deaths from football-related hits at the high school level are largely incomplete or inaccurate. It’s also a big reason the Haugens started the foundation bearing the name of their only child. They are pushing for consistent injury tracking and lobbying for better protection standards at the youth sports level.
“Logic would say that if you’re going to protect the organ on top of your shoulders,” Kathy Haugen said, “you would protect the organs within the middle of your body.”
The Haugens support a product called the EvoShield shirt, which provides padded protection to the abdominal region and is worn by players at every level of the sport, including the NFL. They also started the Youth Equipment for Sports Safety (YESS) program to educate athletes and provide them with equipment to protect against abdominal injuries.
They have also developed a six-part “Pledge To Protect,” which includes a goal of making sure that by 2028 everyone playing youth football throughout the United States is wearing abdominal protection equipment as an essential part of their sports gear.
“It’s being aware that this is an injury that takes place, that there are steps as a parent you can take to make sure that your child is better protected,” Kathy Haugen said. “Ask questions and ask your coaches — be engaged. You are your child’s best advocate when it comes to safety.”
The Haugens say they still wouldn’t have prevented their son from playing the game he loved. But they stress they are educated now about the type of injuries that Taylor suffered — and they would know now how to better keep him safe.
And they, along with Leggett and their many supporters, want other families to learn how to protect their kids — and never experience the loss they did.
“I think it’s always a terrible situation when parents have to bury their children,” Leggett said. “But they took the terrible thing that happened to their son and they’re trying to make it better for other families who have kids who are playing the sport of football, and they’re trying to make it better for everybody else.
“I mean, they’re extremely strong for what they do and it’s good to see.”
Chiefs owner Hunt surprised by quick success of Mahomes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Not even the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, who gave the green light to trade up last year and select Patrick Mahomes 10th overall, expected his young quarterback to succeed this quickly.
That includes then-general manager John Dorsey, current GM Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid, who has been instrumental in his progress.
“I think there was a big question mark in all our minds coming into the year with the transition at quarterback,” Hunt said. “We knew that Patrick was very talented, but any time an NFL team goes with a young quarterback it’s a very challenging endeavor.
“As we’ve seen, we’ve had Patrick ready since Week 1 and he’s played outstanding, perhaps at an MVP-caliber the first eight weeks, and the credit really goes to Andy and his staff.”
Mahomes spent last season learning the ropes under Alex Smith, but he was turned loose when the Chiefs traded their Pro Bowl quarterback to the Washington Redskins this past offseason.
Mahomes has responded by leading the Chiefs to a 7-1 record and first place in the AFC. He’s on a run of seven straight 300-yard passing games to obliterate the franchise record, and already he has six games with a passer rating of 100-plus — the fifth most in a single season in Chiefs history.
And lest anyone miss Smith, consider this fact: Mahomes already has 25 touchdown passes this season, matching what his predecessor accomplished all of last season.
“Patrick got off to a very good start in Week 1, and you know, everybody — me included — was pretty excited about his performance. But was that a one-time example of his talent or something that is going to be consistent?” Hunt said. “He’s shown it every week and built on it.”
Mahomes’ latest dazzling performance came Sunday against Denver, when he threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw six touchdown passes in a game earlier this season.
“He also has excellent leadership abilities,” Reid said. “We’ve seen that this year, it’s very, very challenging for a young quarterback at 22, 23 years old to step into an NFL locker room and almost overnight become one of the leaders of the team. And he’s done that.”
Hunt addressed several other topics Monday. Among them:
TRADE DEADLINE
Hunt said he has a hard time believing the Chiefs will make any moves ahead of this week’s trade deadline, and he would be particularly reticent to deal away a first-round pick.
“I value those picks very highly, as do Brett and Andy,” Hunt said. “It’s not a light decision to trade away a pick, especially a first-round pick. Obviously in hindsight the decision to trade up to take Patrick, even though it cost us a first-round pick, was a great decision.”
LEAGUE-WIDE RATINGS
TV ratings are on the rise, and the Patriots-Chiefs game in Week 6 represented a 34 percent increase in viewership over the Giants-Broncos game on the same Sunday night last season.
“There was a lot of concern I think around the league and also from those who follow the NFL about the decrease in ratings two consecutive years and that has turned around, and I’m not sure that was expected,” Hunt said.
“I’ve heard people mention the NFL is more exciting this year, there are a number of high-powered offenses that help drive that. I get it. It’s fun to watch our offense play and I think that’s really helped ratings not only here in Kansas City but also around the country.”
AFC WEST MOVES
Hunt called it too early to tell whether the division-rival Chargers and Raiders made the right decision by moving. The Chargers are playing at StubHub Center in suburban Los Angeles while awaiting their new stadium, while the Raiders are playing at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in anticipation of their move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.
“I don’t have a lot of information on how the moves are going in terms of their ticket sales for their new buildings,” Hunt said, “and really that’s the important thing.”
HOLA, CHIEFS
The Chiefs are playing the Rams in Mexico City in a couple of weeks, and Hunt said he thinks the opportunity will help the organization built its fanbase south of the border.
“Any time we have a chance to show the Chiefs on a national, and in this case international, level it’s a benefit to the organization,” he said. “The great thing about this game is we’re not giving up a home game to do it. It’s a Rams home game.”
