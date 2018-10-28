Seahawks-Lions Stats
|Seattle
|0
|21
|0
|7—28
|Detroit
|7
|0
|0
|7—14
|First Quarter
Det_M.Jones 39 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:15.
|Second Quarter
Sea_Lockett 24 pass from R.Wilson (Janikowski kick), 14:15.
Sea_Moore 15 pass from R.Wilson (Janikowski kick), 12:42.
Sea_E.Dickson 12 pass from R.Wilson (Janikowski kick), 2:28.
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_Carson 7 run (Janikowski kick), 14:23.
Det_M.Jones 19 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 10:40.
A_65,237.
___
|Sea
|Det
|First downs
|20
|21
|Total Net Yards
|413
|331
|Rushes-yards
|42-176
|13-34
|Passing
|237
|297
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|3-77
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-17-0
|27-40-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|3-13
|Punts
|4-49.5
|4-45.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-111
|4-32
|Time of Possession
|34:55
|25:05
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 25-105, M.Davis 10-33, R.Wilson 2-15, Lockett 2-13, M.Dickson 1-9, Madden 2-1. Detroit, Johnson 8-22, Stafford 1-6, Tate 1-3, Blount 3-3.
PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 14-17-0-248. Detroit, Stafford 27-40-1-310.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Moore 4-97, E.Dickson 2-54, Lockett 2-34, Baldwin 2-26, Carson 2-19, Vannett 1-16, M.Davis 1-2. Detroit, M.Jones 7-117, Tate 7-50, Johnson 6-69, Willson 3-21, Blount 1-23, Toilolo 1-12, Golladay 1-12, Abdullah 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Trubisky throws 2 TDs as Bears beat Jets 24-10
CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns, and the short-handed Chicago Bears beat the New York Jets 24-10 on Sunday.
The Bears (4-3) got the win they needed after dropping two in a row to fall out of the NFC North lead, even though star pass rusher Khalil Mack (right ankle)
CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns, and the short-handed Chicago Bears beat the New York Jets 24-10 on Sunday.
The Bears (4-3) got the win they needed after dropping two in a row to fall out of the NFC North lead, even though star pass rusher Khalil Mack (right ankle) and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson (groin) missed the game.
With Sam Darnold struggling against Chicago’s defense, the Jets (3-5) managed just 207 yards and lost their second straight game.
Trubisky was shaky but did enough to help the Bears come out on top. He connected with Tarik Cohen for a 70-yard touchdown on a screen in the first quarter and threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Anthony Miller in the third, making it 14-3. But the second-year pro was wild again after struggling with his control against New England the previous week.
Trubisky was 16 of 29 for 220 yards. He also ran for 51 on six attempts.
Cohen’s lone reception was the big touchdown. He also ran for 40 yards on five carries.
Jordan Howard ran for 81 yards and a touchdown. He scored from the 2 to make it 24-10 midway through the fourth quarter, sealing the win after tight losses to Miami and the Patriots.
But guard Kyle Long had to be helped off the field with a right leg injury in the closing minutes. Tight end Dion Sims rolled into him as the two were blocking for Howard on a run.
Coming off his worst game as a pro with three interceptions, Darnold was 14 of 29 for a career-low 153 yards in his eighth NFL start. On the plus side, he did not throw an interception after getting picked off three times last week.
Chicago grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Cohen turned a screen from Trubisky against an all-out blitz into a 70-yard touchdown. It was the longest play from scrimmage by the Bears this season.
New York’s Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it a four-point game.
It stayed that way until Miller caught a 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone from Trubisky midway through the third to make it 14-3. He kept his feet in bounds as he fell backward with New York’s Buster Skrine defending him.
A short punt by Lachlan Edwards then gave Chicago possession at midfield. Trubisky converted on fourth-and-1 at the 23, and Cody Parkey made it 17-3 with a 32-yard field goal to start the fourth.
The Jets then went 75 yards, with Darnold throwing a 16-yard TD to Chris Herndon. But Howard then scored from the 2 after breaking off a season-high 24-yard run to the 6 on Chicago’s next possession, making it 24-10.
ANTHEM
There were no protests by either team during the national anthem.
INJURIES
Jets: TE Neal Sterling left with a head injury in the second quarter when he got hit by Chicago’s Kyle Fuller after making a catch. Coach Todd Bowles confirmed Sterling has a concussion.
Bears: TE Ben Braunecker left because of a concussion. … Mack missed his first game since Oakland drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2014.
UP NEXT
Jets: At Miami next Sunday.
Bears: At Buffalo next Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Wilson throws 3 TDs in 2nd quarter, Seahawks top Lions 28-14
DETROIT (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Seattle Seahawks ahead and they went on to beat the Detroit Lions 28-14 Sunday.
The Seahawks (4-3) looked sharp on both sides of the ball coming off their bye and won for the fourth time in five
DETROIT (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Seattle Seahawks ahead and they went on to beat the Detroit Lions 28-14 Sunday.
The Seahawks (4-3) looked sharp on both sides of the ball coming off their bye and won for the fourth time in five games after opening the season with two losses.
Wilson completed 10 passes, two for scores, before having an incompletion late in the second quarter. He finished 14 of 17 for 248 yards, leading to a perfect quarterback rating. Wilson’s 24-yard pass to Tyler Lockett , 15-yard throw to David Moore and 12-yard pass to Ed Dickson for touchdowns gave Seattle a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Chris Carson, who had 105 yards rushing, scored on a 7-yard run early in the fourth to put the Seahawks up 28-7.
Detroit acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick just four days before the game, but he wasn’t able to immediately help one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.
The Lions (3-4) had won three of four and got off to a good start against Seattle, breaking a scoreless tie late in the first quarter on Matthew Stafford’s 39-yard pass to Marvin Jones. Stafford threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jones early in the fourth to cut the deficit to 14.
Stafford lost a fumble midway through the fourth quarter and threw an interception with 3:08 to go at the Seattle 1.
To seal the victory, Seahawks punter Michael Dickson ran out of his end zone and gained 9 yards on a fourth-and-8 from the Seattle 3.
The game, though, began to slip away from Detroit earlier in the afternoon when Ameer Abdullah fumbled on a kickoff return in the second quarter.
Wilson took advantage, connecting with Moore for a go-ahead touchdown pass that went off his left arm and helmet before he grabbed it. On Seattle’s next drive, coach Pete Carroll won a challenge to have Moore credited with a catch to keep a drive going that ended with Dickson’s touchdown.
INJURY REPORT
Seahawks: SS Bradley McDougald left with an apparent shoulder injury, but was able to return.
Lions: LB Christian Jones left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: Host Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.
Lions: At Minnesota next Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at www.twitter.com/larrylage
Steelers down Browns 33-18 a day after synagogue shooting
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, James Conner scored twice, and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 33-18 on Sunday to bring some solace to a city grieving from tragedy.
The Steelers (4-2-1) overcame a slow start and their own mistakes to win their 15th straight
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, James Conner scored twice, and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 33-18 on Sunday to bring some solace to a city grieving from tragedy.
The Steelers (4-2-1) overcame a slow start and their own mistakes to win their 15th straight at Heinz Field over the Browns (2-5-1), who have lost 25 consecutive road games — one shy of the NFL record.
The win brought temporary comfort to Pittsburgh’s fans a day after a gunman stormed into the Tree of Life Synagogue and killed 11 people. A moment of silence was observed before the game and several signs with the Steelers’ helmet logo — inlaid with a Star of David — were displayed by fans.
Roethlisberger connected on TD passes of 43 and 1 yard with Brown, and Conner continued to minimize Le’Veon Bell’s absence. Conner rushed for 146 yards, and scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter that put the Steelers ahead 23-12.
Conner’s 22-yard TD with 2:04 left made it 33-12.
Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pair of TD passes, but the Browns squandered some early scoring chances and remain winless in Pittsburgh since 2003.
The loss will put further heat on embattled Browns coach Hue Jackson, who dropped to 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
Conner’s first TD came after Steelers return man Ryan Switzer inexplicably allowed a free kick following a safety to roll free and the Browns recovered at Pittsburgh’s 24-yard line.
The Steelers then committed three penalties — roughing the passer, interference and holding — to give Cleveland a first down at the 1. On the next play, Mayfield avoided pressure and lofted his scoring pass to rookie Antonio Callaway, who caught it despite being held to pull the Browns within 16-12.
But with the momentum in Cleveland’s favor, Pittsburgh grabbed control of the game.
Conner, who has filled in while Bell holds out in a contract dispute, ripped off runs of 30 and 16 yards and then broke several tackles on his scoring run.
Roethlisberger’s second TD pass with 8 seconds to go in the first half put the Steelers ahead 14-6, and left the Browns thinking about settling for Greg Joseph field goals and not getting touchdowns.
Pittsburgh gambled by going on fourth-and-1 at the 4 on the previous play before Roethlisberger drilled his pass to Brown, who lined up wide and came back toward his QB to make the catch and step into the end zone. The score completed an 87-yard drive that ate up 7:12 and included the Steelers maintaining possession after Roethlisberger appeared to fumble before replay review showed his knee was down.
The Steelers started slowly, failing to get a first down in the first quarter when they were outgained 119-16.
But the Browns failed to score a touchdown on three trips inside the Pittsburgh 27-yard line, and after Joseph missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt that would have put Cleveland ahead 9-0, Pittsburgh pounced.
Roethlisberger’s pump fake fooled Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, allowing Brown to get behind him down the left sideline, and Roethlisberger made an easy throw to his favorite target.
MOVING UP
Roethlisberger’s second TD pass to Brown moved him past Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (342) on the career list. Eli Manning (346) is seventh. Peyton Manning holds the record with 539 TD passes.
DYNAMIC DUO
Roethlisberger and Brown have combined for 67 TDs, tied for seventh most in league history. Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne also had 67 scores.
INJURIES
Steelers: CB Coty Sensabaugh left with a foot injury in the second half.
Browns: RB Duke Johnson injured his leg while running after a screen pass on the game’s second play and was ineffective afterward.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Visit Baltimore on Nov. 4.
Browns: Host Kansas City on Nov. 4.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns-Steelers Stats
|Cleveland
|6
|0
|6
|6—18
|Pittsburgh
|0
|14
|9
|10—33
|First Quarter
Cle_FG Joseph 34, 9:10.
Cle_FG Joseph 45, 2:34.
|Second Quarter
Pit_A.Brown 43 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 11:26.
Pit_A.Brown 1 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), :08.
|Third
|Cleveland
|6
|0
|6
|6—18
|Pittsburgh
|0
|14
|9
|10—33
|First Quarter
Cle_FG Joseph 34, 9:10.
Cle_FG Joseph 45, 2:34.
|Second Quarter
Pit_A.Brown 43 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 11:26.
Pit_A.Brown 1 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), :08.
|Third Quarter
Pit_safety, 8:07.
Cle_Callaway 1 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 5:24.
Pit_Conner 12 run (Boswell kick), 2:42.
|Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 42, 13:29.
Pit_Conner 22 run (Boswell kick), 2:04.
Cle_DeValve 24 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), :06.
A_63,780.
___
|Cle
|Pit
|First downs
|17
|25
|Total Net Yards
|237
|421
|Rushes-yards
|21-74
|31-168
|Passing
|163
|253
|Punt Returns
|2-26
|3-46
|Kickoff Returns
|3-62
|2-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-(minu
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-36-1
|24-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-4
|Punts
|5-47.0
|4-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-52
|8-60
|Time of Possession
|27:48
|32:12
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 18-65, Mayfield 1-9, Johnson 2-0. Pittsburgh, Conner 24-146, Samuels 4-17, Roethlisberger 2-6, Dobbs 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 22-36-1-180. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 24-36-1-257.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 8-39, Callaway 5-36, DeValve 2-28, Johnson 2-16, Chubb 2-10, Hilliard 1-24, Ratley 1-21, Fells 1-6. Pittsburgh, A.Brown 6-74, Conner 5-66, Smith-Schuster 4-33, McDonald 3-47, Hunter 2-15, Ridley 2-13, James 2-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Joseph 41.
Ravens-Panthers Stats
|Baltimore
|7
|0
|7
|7—21
|Carolina
|7
|17
|3
|9—36
|First Quarter
Bal_Collins 14 run (Tucker kick), 7:50.
Car_McCaffrey 11 run (Gano kick), :36.
|Second Quarter
Car_Olsen 11 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 13:25.
Car_McCaffrey 6 pass from Newton (Gano kick),
|Baltimore
|7
|0
|7
|7—21
|Carolina
|7
|17
|3
|9—36
|First Quarter
Bal_Collins 14 run (Tucker kick), 7:50.
Car_McCaffrey 11 run (Gano kick), :36.
|Second Quarter
Car_Olsen 11 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 13:25.
Car_McCaffrey 6 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 3:45.
Car_FG Gano 54, :00.
|Third Quarter
Car_FG Gano 44, 2:58.
Bal_Allen 9 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), :10.
|Fourth Quarter
Car_Newton 12 run (pass failed), 9:52.
Car_FG Gano 30, 3:10.
Bal_H.Hurst 26 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:02.
A_73,843.
___
|Bal
|Car
|First downs
|20
|22
|Total Net Yards
|325
|386
|Rushes-yards
|18-101
|33-154
|Passing
|224
|232
|Punt Returns
|1-23
|2-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-39
|1-14
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-(minu
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-44-2
|22-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|0-0
|Punts
|3-51.0
|3-45.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-68
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|25:59
|34:01
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Collins 11-49, L.Jackson 3-26, Flacco 2-14, Edwards 2-12. Carolina, Newton 10-52, McCaffrey 14-45, D.Moore 2-39, Anderson 5-20, Heinicke 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Baltimore, Flacco 22-39-2-192, L.Jackson 4-5-0-46. Carolina, Newton 21-29-0-219, Heinicke 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Snead 5-54, Andrews 4-31, Crabtree 3-31, J.Brown 3-28, Allen 3-18, H.Hurst 2-29, C.Moore 2-19, Collins 2-14, Boyle 1-7, Edwards 1-7. Carolina, D.Moore 5-90, Olsen 4-56, McCaffrey 4-11, Samuel 3-28, Funchess 3-27, Wright 2-5, Thomas 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
The Latest: Jameis Winston benched by Bucs for Fitzpatrick
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
___
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
___
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
___
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Raiders bench safety Reggie Nelson; Rams without Cooper Kupp
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson was benched by coach Jon Gruden for Oakland's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
Nelson had played in 82 consecutive regular-season games before being a healthy scratch on Sunday.
Left guard Kelechi Osemele also was inactive for Oakland, missing a third straight game with a knee injury.
Colts kicker
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson was benched by coach Jon Gruden for Oakland’s game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
Nelson had played in 82 consecutive regular-season games before being a healthy scratch on Sunday.
Left guard Kelechi Osemele also was inactive for Oakland, missing a third straight game with a knee injury.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (right groin) and running back Marlon Mack (ankle) were active. Vinatieri entered the day needing five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record of 2,544.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp sat out a second straight game with an injured knee, as expected, and the team activated just two running backs and two tight ends against the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb was active after being limited in practice with a hamstring injury.
The Arizona Cardinals were without their top defensive lineman, Corey Peters (ankle) against the San Francisco 49ers, who didn’t have center Weston Richburg (knee).
Earlier Sunday, star linebacker Khalil Mack sat out for the Chicago Bears against the New York Jets, the first game he’s missed since entering the NFL.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos were down three starters apiece for their AFC West matchup.
Chiefs center Mitch Morse was going through the league’s concussion protocol, while linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) are also out Sunday.
The Broncos, trying to snap a six-game losing streak against the Chiefs, were without running back Royce Freeman (ankle), right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) and strong safety Darian Stewart (neck).
Mack was out with an injured right ankle for Chicago, while wide receiver Allen Robinson is sidelined by a groin injury. Mack had played in every game since he was selected by Oakland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft; the Raiders traded him to the Bears before the start of this season.
The Jets were short a trio of starters: wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps muscle) and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle).
The NFC East-leading Washington Redskins took on the rival New York Giants without starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who missed a second consecutive game with an injured shin. Washington was also without wide receiver Jamison Crowder, but two other offensive playmakers who sat a week ago were active: running back Chris Thompson and receiver Paul Richardson.
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s NFL games:
___
INDIANAPOLIS-OAKLAND
Colts: WR Ryan Grant (ankle), S Malik Hooker (hip), TE Eric Swoope (knee), RB Robert Turbin (shoulder), OL Donzelle Good, WR Steve Ishmael, DT Hassan Ridgeway.
Raiders: Nelson, Osemele, WR Marcell Ateman, LB Shilique Calhoun, LB Emmanuel Lamur, CB Rashaan Melvin, OT Justin Murray.
___
GREEN BAY-RAMS
Packers: 8 QB Tim Boyle, CB Bashaud Breeland, CB Tony Brown, LB Korey Toomer, G Justin McCray, T/G Alex Light, WR J’Mon Moore.
Rams: WR Cooper Kupp, DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, RB John Kelly, LB Trevon Young, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, TE Johnny Mundt.
___
SAN FRANCISCO-ARIZONA
49ers: QB Tom Savage, WR Pierre Garcon, DB Greg Mabin, DT Julian Taylor, OT Shon Coleman, DL D.J. Jones, C Weston Richburg.
Cardinals: QB Sam Bradford, WR Trent Sherfield, S Tre Boston, OL Justin Pugh, OL Jeremy Vujnovich, OL Korey Cunningham, DL Corey Peters.
___
DENVER-KANSAS CITY
Broncos: RB Royce Freeman, SS Darian Stewart, WR DaeSean Hamilton, OL Jared Veldheer, LB Alexander Johnson, LB Shane Ray, OL Nico Falah
Chiefs: SS Eric Berry, LB Justin Houston, C Mitch Morse, RB Darrel Williams, LB Nate Orchard, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton
___
PHILADELPHIA-JACKSONVILLE
Eagles: S Corey Graham, CB Sidney Jones, RB Darren Sproles, LT Jordan Mailata, RG Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld
Jaguars: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Leonard Fournette, TE James O’Shaughnessy, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tyler Patmon, DT Eli Ankou, DE Dawuane Smoot
___
BALTIMORE-CAROLINA
Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, CB Marlon Humphrey, G/T Alex Lewis, G/T James Hurst, TE Maxx Williams, DT Zach Sieler.
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, G Brendan Mahon, G Amini Silatolu, LB Andre Smith, S Rashaan Gaulden, DE Marquis Haynes.
___
TAMPA BAY-CINCINNATI
Buccaneers: G Alex Cappa, DE Vinny Curry, QB Ryan Griffin, DE Demone Harris, OL Michael Liedtke DT Gerald McCoy, RB Shaun Wilson.
Bengals: WR John Ross, CB Darqueze Dennard, RB Giovani Bernard, C Billy Price, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, TE Tyler Kroft.
___
CLEVELAND-PITTSBURGH
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR James Washington, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton.
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Ra’Mari Scott, CB E.J. Gaines, LB Joe Schobert, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Rashard Higgins, DL Carl Davis.
___
JETS-CHICAGO
Jets: WR Robby Anderson, CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Dakota Dozier, WR Quincy Enunwa, DL Folorunso Fatukasi.
Bears: WR Allen Robinson, DB Marcus Cooper Sr., DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, LB Khalil Mack, OL Eric Kush, OL Rashaad Coward, DT Nick Williams.
___
WASHINGTON-GIANTS
Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, CB Tony Lippett, DB Karmin Moore, CB Michael Jordan, LB Alex Ogletree, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis.
Redskins: CB Quinton Dunbar, WR Jamison Crowder, RB Samaje Perine, DB Kenny Ladler, C Casey Dunn, T Geron Christian Sr., WR Brian Quick.
___
SEATTLE-DETROIT
Seahawks: DT Nazair Jones, DE Rasheem Green, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, LB Maurice Alexander, CB Neiko Thorpe, C Joey Hunt, OG Jordan Simmons.
Lions: DE Ezekiel Ansah, RB Theo Riddick, WR TJ Jones, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Kerry Hyder, OT Andrew Donnal, OG Joe Dahl.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: TD celebration fit for World Series time
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle's clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
___
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
___
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Roethlisberger, Peterson move up career lists
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
___
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Moore, Brown, Karras enter Pride of Lions
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jaguars’ Church says London arrest ‘a misunderstanding’
LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars strong safety Barry Church said his arrest, along with that of three teammates, at a London nightclub early Saturday morning was the result of a mistake.
Church and his teammates were arrested failing to pay their tab, but were later released with no further action taken by police.
LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars strong safety Barry Church said his arrest, along with that of three teammates, at a London nightclub early Saturday morning was the result of a mistake.
Church and his teammates were arrested failing to pay their tab, but were later released with no further action taken by police. The Jaguars and the Metropolitan Police have declined to disclose the names of the players involved, but multiple outlets reported Sunday that Church, fellow safeties Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson, and cornerback D.J. Hayden were the players arrested.
“There was definitely a misunderstanding, but as far as my actions are concerned, I take full responsibility,” Church said after the Jaguars lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-18 at Wembley Stadium. “I don’t want to be a distraction or anything like that to my team and my teammates, but we handled it as a private matter within the team. and we’ll just go from there.”
Church, the only one of the four players who in the locker room after the game when reporters were permitted to enter, declined to say how long he and his teammates were detained or whether any punches were thrown at the nightclub located near Piccadilly Circus.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the four men were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, but did not clarify the details. The Jaguars said in a statement that the players were detained because they did not pay their bill, but would not comment further.
“I don’t want to get into any details about that, but we were just hanging out as a team,” said Church, in his ninth season. “That’s it.”
Church started against the Eagles and Harrison and Wilson also played. Hayden missed his fifth consecutive game with a toe injury.
“It’s just disappointing how it went down,” Church said. “I didn’t want to be a distraction or anything like that, but hey, it happened. I took full responsibility for it with my teammates, and we just weren’t able to pull a victory out today. It just kind of adds to it. That’s what happened.”
Coach Doug Marrone said he spoke to each of the players.
Marrone added he did not get the feeling they have given up on the season. The Jaguars reached the AFC championship game in January, losing to the New England Patriots, but fell to 3-5 following this defeat.
“Whatever happens, whatever goes on, I’m responsible for,” Marrone said. “Like the statement said, I’m not going to go into specific details. We’re still gathering information from it. You know the lines that they say. You guys have seen the statement. Obviously, before we start going on the field to perform better, we’ve got to take a good look at what we’re doing all the other times — when we’re in the building, out of the building and all those things.”
The Jaguars were already shorthanded in the secondary, with starting cornerback A.J. Bouye and backup Tyler Patmon failing to make the trip because of calf and neck injuries, respectively.
Quenton Meeks, an undrafted rookie out of Stanford, started for Bouye before injuring a knee in the fourth quarter, and was then replaced by Tre Herndon, an undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt.
Meeks got his hands on three of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s passes in the first half, but he failed to stop tight end Dallas Goedert from reaching the end zone on a 32-yard first-half reception.
“I’m proud of them stepping in there with some confidence,” said cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who had an interception. “We’re going to see the film and correct what we’ve got to correct, but as far as them going out there and playing with confidence and filling in for some guys that are down, I’m proud of them for that.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Demonstrators gather in support of Panthers’ Reid
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers' stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Protest in support of Eric Reid outside stadium
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers' stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Report: Bucs WR Jackson requests trade
Report: Bucs WR Jackson requests trade
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson has requested a trade, according to a report by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, although Bucs general manager Jason Licht is reportedly not open to trading one of the league's most dangerous
Report: Bucs WR Jackson requests trade
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson has requested a trade, according to a report by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, although Bucs general manager Jason Licht is reportedly not open to trading one of the league’s most dangerous deep threats.
Jackson, 31, has 23 catches for 526 yards for a league-leading 22.9 yards per reception this season. However, he has struggled to build chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston, and was held to a season-low two catches for 25 yards in last week’s overtime win against the Cleveland Browns.
Jackson had nine catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season and openly lobbied for Ryan Fitzpatrick to keep the starting job when Winston returned from a suspension. An 11-year NFL veteran, Jackson has 571 career receptions for 10,013 yards and 52 touchdowns.
The former Cal star is earning $11 million this season, although his $10 million salary next season is not guaranteed.
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders earlier this week, and Denver’s Demaryius Thomas and Miami’s DeVante Parker are among those believed to be on the trade market as well.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bills unlikely to trade RB McCoy
Report: Bills unlikely to trade RB McCoy
The Buffalo Bills are unlikely to trade running back LeSean McCoy before Tuesday's trade deadline unless an extremely attractive offer emerges, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
Per the report, Buffalo has heard from a few teams regarding McCoy, but an offer that
Report: Bills unlikely to trade RB McCoy
The Buffalo Bills are unlikely to trade running back LeSean McCoy before Tuesday’s trade deadline unless an extremely attractive offer emerges, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
Per the report, Buffalo has heard from a few teams regarding McCoy, but an offer that leads to a deal is not expected, as the team still values McCoy moving forward.
McCoy, 30, has one more year left on his deal, as he is due a little over $6 million in 2019. He sustained a concussion last week but is expected to play Monday night against the New England Patriots.
The six-time Pro Bowler has 63 carries for 244 yards this season, along with 13 receptions for 85 yards, though he is still looking for his first touchdown. McCoy has made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons, including all three of his years with the Bills.
–Field Level Media
Wentz, Eagles hold off Jaguars in London
Wentz, Eagles hold off Jaguars in London
Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns on Sunday and the Eagles held off a charging Jacksonville squad to defeat the Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Wentz completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 286 yards and touchdown passes to Dallas
Wentz, Eagles hold off Jaguars in London
Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns on Sunday and the Eagles held off a charging Jacksonville squad to defeat the Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Wentz completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 286 yards and touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz as the Eagles were victorious in their first trip to London.
The Eagles’ defense came up big with Philadelphia clinging to a 24-18 lead. Blake Bortles’ pass on fourth-and-2 from the Jaguars’ 48-yard line with 3:41 left was incomplete.
Wentz and the offense were able to milk the clock to zero as the Eagles evened their record at 4-4.
The Jaguars (3-5) had won three straight times in London and despite falling behind 17-6 in the third quarter, had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth period.
Bortles marched the Jaguars 75 yards in nine plays to pull the Jaguars within 17-12 at 4:33 of the third. Bortles went 6 for 8 on the drive, which he capped off with an 11-yard strike to Dede Westbrook in the back of the end zone. Rasul Douglas broke up a pass intended for Westbrook on the two-point conversion attempt.
On the Jaguars’ next possession, Bortles got the ball at the Jacksonville 48-yard line. Eleven plays later, the Jags had to settle for a 33-yard field goal and trailed 17-15.
It took the Eagles only 3:15 to answer. Wentz found Ertz from 5 yards out to extend the Philly lead to 24-15.
Josh Lambo’s 24-yard field goal, his fourth of the day, closed the deficit to 24-18.
Bortles, who was benched during last week’s game, went 24 for 41 for 286 yards and one touchdown. He did not throw an interception.
The Eagles outgained and outplayed the Jaguars in the first half, but turnovers and mistakes plagued the reigning Super Bowl champs.
Philadelphia’s offensive line was decimated in the first half as the Eagles lost both starting tackles, Jason Peters and Lane Johnson. Peters returned for the second half, but Johnson did not.
Yet, it was Wentz and the Eagles who capitalized on a Jacksonville turnover late in the second half. Bortles completed a pass to Keelan Cole, who fumbled on the Philadelphia 43-yard line. Malcolm Jenkins scooped up the fumble and returned it to the Jacksonville 44.
Four plays later, Wentz found Goedert for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 10-6 lead heading into halftime.
Lambo hit field goals of 51 and 57 yards in the first half.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders assured Carr he’ll keep starting job
Report: Raiders assured Carr he'll keep starting job
The Oakland Raiders have assured quarterback Derek Carr his job as the starter is safe, according to ESPN.
Carr has come under scrutiny as the Raiders have started the season 1-5 heading into Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Report: Raiders assured Carr he’ll keep starting job
The Oakland Raiders have assured quarterback Derek Carr his job as the starter is safe, according to ESPN.
Carr has come under scrutiny as the Raiders have started the season 1-5 heading into Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Athletic reported earlier this week that Carr has a “fractured relationship” with teammates stemming from a perceived lack of toughness by the QB, claiming Carr cried after getting hurt late in a Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London.
Carr — who responded to the report on Twitter on Tuesday by saying “Not one tear, not one time” — told reporters Wednesday, “I don’t pay that any mind.”
“When you’re losing, crap happens,” Carr added of the report.
Coach Jon Gruden said on Wednesday that the team wasn’t interested in trading Carr despite the Raiders having made two high-profile trades since the season began.
“I don’t see us making any more trades,” said Gruden, who moments earlier said he would “never say never” about any future trades. “Certainly, I don’t see us trading our quarterback.”
The Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, eight days after Gruden said Cooper wasn’t being shopped and a few months after voicing plans to build the offense around the wideout. The trade came seven weeks after Oakland dealt defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, despite the team’s previous assertions that they planned to sign him to a long-term contract.
Both deals have had negative impacts on the locker room, per the report.
Carr also told reporters he expects to remain with the Raiders, saying Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie have given him no reason to think otherwise.
“I have confidence I’ll be here tomorrow, and when we turn this around, I’m very confident I’m gonna be here for that as well,” Carr said.
–Field Level Media
Bears’ Mack, Robinson out vs. Jets
Bears' Mack, Robinson out vs. Jets
Defensive end Khalil Mack (ankle) is inactive for the first time in his career as the Chicago Bears host the New York Jets on Sunday.
The pass-rushing star had been active for all 70 games since entering the league as the fifth overall pick
Bears’ Mack, Robinson out vs. Jets
Defensive end Khalil Mack (ankle) is inactive for the first time in his career as the Chicago Bears host the New York Jets on Sunday.
The pass-rushing star had been active for all 70 games since entering the league as the fifth overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2014.
Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) were both listed as questionable before being declared inactive on Sunday morning.
Both players returned to a limited practice on Friday after sitting out sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Both were expected to be evaluated during pregame warmups on Sunday before their status is determined.
Mack is without a sack in his last two games while battling the ankle issue, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio acknowledged this week that the injury has affected Mack’s play.
Robinson left last week’s game against the Patriots after making one catch for 4 yards. He had caught touchdowns in each of his previous two games, his first two scores as a Bear.
The Bears will also be without left guard Eric Kush (neck), who has been rotating with rookie second-rounder James Daniels for the last three weeks. Daniels will make his first career start, which head coach Matt Nagy called a “big chance” for the rookie.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers DE Bosa nowhere near return
Report: Chargers DE Bosa nowhere near return
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is not "anywhere near ready to play right now," as he recovers from a mid-foot sprain, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
Bosa's prognosis in late September suggested he was targeting a Week 9 return following
Report: Chargers DE Bosa nowhere near return
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is not “anywhere near ready to play right now,” as he recovers from a mid-foot sprain, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
Bosa’s prognosis in late September suggested he was targeting a Week 9 return following the team’s Week 8 bye, but ESPN’s report said Bosa will not practice this week and is not expected to be ready to face the Seattle Seahawks. He has yet to take part in any football activities, sticking with field workouts as he continues his rehab.
Bosa was initially hurt in early August, but he suffered a setback as he tried to get healthy enough for the start of the regular season.
The 23-year-old pass rusher was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with a career-high 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.
The Chargers’ pass rush has been adequate, as the team ranks 15th in both sacks and sacks per pass attempt this season. Rookie safety Derwin James is tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks, along with defensive end Melvin Gordon.
–Field Level Media
Report: Eagles RT Johnson has sprained MCL
Report: Eagles RT Johnson has sprained MCL
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson sustained a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee during Sunday's game in London, according to an NFL Network report.
Johnson went down in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was carted to the locker
Report: Eagles RT Johnson has sprained MCL
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson sustained a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee during Sunday’s game in London, according to an NFL Network report.
Johnson went down in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was carted to the locker room. He did not return.
The Eagles initially replaced Johnson with swing tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, but Vaitai moved across to left tackle after starter Jason Peters went down and was checked for a concussion. Stefen Wisniewski stepped in at left guard as starter Isaac Seumalo moved out to right tackle, but Peters returned after halftime.
Philadelphia will now hit its bye week after winning to move to 4-4, giving Johnson extra time to get healthy. The Eagles’ next game is Nov. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.
The team also lost cornerback Jalen Mills during Sunday’s game. Mills was carted off the field with a foot injury and did not return.
-David DeChant