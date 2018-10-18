Seahawks have redefined, accepted clear style to win
SEATTLE (AP) — By the time December rolls around, the Seattle Seahawks may have more regret than they currently do about what transpired the first two weeks of the regular season.
Because in hindsight, those first two games appear such outliers from where the Seahawks are headed based on the way they’ve played for the past month.
“I’ll never not be frustrated by the way we started this season, but we’re moving,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “This is kind of how we’ve done it over the years and we got a chance to be a really nice team.”
The Seahawks sit at 3-3 going into their bye week, but a .500 record doesn’t fully tell the story of what Seattle has shown through six games.
For two weeks, the Seahawks were lost in trying to discover their identity. No matter how much they said during the offseason they were committed to running the ball, relying on field position and defense, putting that mission statement into practice when the regular season began proved difficult.
That’s why Seattle seemed so out of whack offensively during season-opening losses to Denver and Chicago. It was counter to everything Carroll and his staff preached leading into the opener.
And it’s why a reset before Week 3 has proved the difference in putting the Seahawks in position to be part of the playoff conversation as the season progresses.
The reset Seattle made offensively before facing Dallas in Week 3 involved two key aspects. The first happened on the offensive line. D.J. Fluker returned from injury and was slotted in at right guard, sliding veteran J.R. Sweezy over to left guard. The shuffling on the line instantly made Seattle a significantly better run-blocking team. Fluker has put together his own personal highlight tape of flattening defenders in recent weeks, while Sweezy’s demeanor and style is akin to the Seattle teams he played for several years ago when the Seahawks were making Super Bowls.
The second came with Seattle’s stable of running backs. Rather than trying to be equitable, as the Seahawks were through the first two weeks, the decision was made to make Chris Carson the primary ball carrier. No more splitting carries just for the sake of doing so. Only when Carson needed a break would another back get the chance.
The results for the past four games — when the Seahawks have gone 3-1 — have completely changed the course of Seattle’s season. In those four games combined, Seattle is one of three teams to have rushed for more than 600 yards, along with the Rams and Cowboys. The Seahawks’ 180 total rushing attempts are second only to the Rams. In the past four games, Seattle has 142 rushes, the most of any team during that span.
And the Seahawks are getting these yards with only limited contribution from Russell Wilson as a running threat a year after he was Seattle’s leading rusher.
At a time the league is going wild with passing and scoring, the Seahawks are bucking the offensive trend in the other direction with a formula that appears to be working.
“This is winning football,” Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin said. “You run the ball, you convert on third down in passing game when you have to. You play stifling defense and stopping the run, and you don’t turn the ball over. Usually you win the games when you do that.”
The most telling stat comes from looking at Wilson’s numbers. In the first two games, he was sacked 12 times, completed just 59.4 percent of his throws and had a passer rating of 89.3. In the four games since, Wilson is completing 67 percent while attempting significantly fewer throws; has a passer rating of 116; and has been sacked seven times.
Just as eye opening is his lack of runs: Wilson has just 17 rushes for 62 yards through six games. Last year, Wilson had already run 32 times.
“Russell’s doing more than he’s ever done before. He’s orchestrating and controlling the play calling, the adjustments at the line of scrimmage when he can,” Carroll said. “He’s just been brought to a different level of responsibility and he’s doing a nice job with it. He’s putting us in position to run the ball effectively now as well as in the passing game, so he’s grown, yeah he’s improved.”
Whether that formula is capable of keeping Seattle in the playoff race will be tested when it returns from the bye. The Seahawks face a challenging five-week stretch in which four of the five opponents have above-.500 records. Three of those games — at Detroit, vs. Green Bay, at Carolina — come against teams Seattle could end up competing against for a wild-card berth.
“There’s a real style about it where we can sense now. It’s one week at a time, we just need to keep riding that and see how far it takes us,” Carroll said.
Flying and football fuel Packers tight end Jimmy Graham
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Two passions fuel Jimmy Graham, each related in one way or another with moving quickly through the air.
Football in the fall, flying in the offseason.
A 1950s-era amphibious plane that he restored to pristine condition also represents how far he has come back from a serious knee injury.
This season, the aviation enthusiast and pass-catching tight end has landed in Wisconsin for the next leg of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
“They ebb and flow together. It’s the two biggest parts of my life,” Graham said about flying and football. “I don’t think I could be as good at one without the other.”
Graham, a five-time Pro Bowler, signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Packers in the offseason following three years with the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers brought him in to provide a big target in the red zone for Aaron Rodgers.
Through six games, Graham has 27 catches for 349 yards and a score, including 11 receptions on 20 targets over the past two games. With the Packers choppy so far in the red zone, Graham isn’t perhaps having quite the touchdown production he initially envisioned.
“Hopefully they’ll start coming my way, too. It’s kind of a rough start for us, just not finishing really and not getting the ball down in the end zone,” Graham said after the 33-30 win on Monday night over the San Francisco 49ers.
“We’ve got to work off that, with (Rodgers) and these receivers and these running backs and this O-line we’ve got, we’ve got a lot more than 30 points in us,” Graham said. “And learn from this … to get to where we’re scoring every time we touch the ball. That’s the goal. Start fast, finish fast.”
It’s a goal to focus on for next week, though, when the Packers return from their bye to prepare for a game at the Los Angeles Rams.
During this off week, Graham figures to be back in the air. He spoke about his love of flying over the summer during the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, about 50 miles southwest of Green Bay.
“I’ll fly on off days. But basically once Wednesday starts, I’m doing nothing but watching film, getting the body ready and running people over,” Graham said.
He wasn’t kidding — two days later, the Packers started training camp.
Graham was drafted by the Saints in 2010 out of Miami. He played only one season of college football following four seasons as a power forward for the Hurricanes’ basketball program. He followed in the footsteps of other NFL tight ends with basketball backgrounds such as Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates.
One of the main reasons he got into football was because “a lot of people didn’t believe I could do it,” Graham recounted.
“I took that whole idea of how difficult and impossible this thing was going to be and just took one day at a time and kind of used it as fuel,” he said.
His love of flying goes back to childhood after first seeing the Tom Cruise movie, “Top Gun.” He wanted to be a Navy Seal or Marine, but he got bigger and taller, so he played basketball.
It was during his junior year at Miami he had the opportunity to sit in a single-engine plane with a pilot certified in aerobatics. The experience got him hooked.
“Flying was such a want and a dream that I had as a child, the first moment that I had to attack it, I did,” Graham said.
It was a challenge, too.
“I feel like in my life, I’m always on the move, and I’m always looking for my next challenge, what can push me. And flying has really fulfilled that in many ways,” he added.
He wants to share that passion with a new generation of aviators after becoming the honorary co-chair of EAA Young Eagles Program, which is dedicated to giving youth ages 8 to 17 their first free ride in a plane.
“He brings a completely different perspective to our Young Eagles program. He’s a very accomplished individual, but did it really essentially himself,” EAA Chairman Jack Pelton said.
“As he tells the story, he took his first airplane ride and it hooked him on aviation,” Pelton added. “So I think that’s going to make him very relatable because that’s where he came from.”
At Oshkosh, Graham gave rides to two young and aspiring pilots in his 1957 De Haviland DHC-2 Beaver. He started restoration on the classic in the summer of 2015.
That November, Graham tore a patellar tendon in his knee, an injury that forced him to miss the final month of the season. The plane was finished in the summer of 2016. Graham returned for the 2016 season, and he has played every regular-season game since.
“I think flying really focuses me, centers me,” Graham said. “It gets me to disconnect from the pressures that this game can provide.”
Giants look to snap 3-game skid against hurting Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Pat Shurmur isn't about to express sympathy for the Atlanta Falcons' ever-growing list of key players on injured reserve.
The New York Giants' coach has his own problems.
The Giants (1-5) will try to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Falcons (2-4) in Monday night's matchup of
The Falcons will lean on Tevin Coleman as their new starting running back after placing Devonta Freeman on I R this week with a groin injury. Freeman already missed three games with a bruised knee and last week’s game with the groin injury, so it was easy for Shurmur to study Falcons film with Coleman and rookie Ito Smith sharing all the snaps at running back.
“I’ve always been impressed with the way they move the ball and the way they score points,” Shurmur said. “They find a way to score points no matter who is running the ball.”
The Giants’ offensive woes continued in a 34-13 loss to the Eagles to extend their losing streak.
Freeman joins offensive guard Andy Levitre as offensive starters on IR. Overall, the Falcons have lost five starters to IR, including safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen and linebacker Deion Jones. Also, top defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has missed two straight games with an ankle injury.
The Falcons hope Freeman and Allen can return this season, but each must miss at least eight games. Freeman wouldn’t be eligible to return until the next-to-last game of the regular season.
“It’s heartbreaking to see my guy go down,” said Coleman of Freeman.
Coleman said he has to fill the void so defenses can’t focus on Matt Ryan and Atlanta’s passing game.
“We definitely need to stay with the run just to open up the pass and keep defenses honest,” he said.
Here are some things to know about the Giants-Falcons matchup of last-place teams:
BARKLEY ROLLING
Giants rookie halfback Saquon Barkley had a career-high 229 yards from scrimmage (130 rushing, 99 receiving) last week. He has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first six career games, one off the rookie record set by Kareem Hunt of Kansas City last season. The record for most consecutive games with 100 yards from scrimmage by a rookie during any point in the season is 10, set by Eric Dickerson of the Los Angeles Rams in 1983.
NEW KICKER
Giorgio Tavecchio was signed by Atlanta to fill in for at least one week for kicker Matt Bryant, who strained his right hamstring making a 57-yard field goal last week.
Tavecchio, a native of Milan, Italy, made 16 of 21 field goal attempts with Oakland last season and spent time with the Falcons in the preseason.
SCORING LETDOWN
Giants quarterback Eli Manning has passed for more than 300 yards in three road games, and Barkley is sixth in the league with 437 yards rushing. Still, New York is scoring only 19.5 points per game to rank 27th.
“You’ve got to figure out what it is to score, and figure out what the problem is and fix it fast,” said wide receiver Sterling Shepard. “I think the coaches did a great job putting together a game plan for this week and we’ve just got to go out there and execute it.”
BREAKOUT TIGHT END
Falcons tight end Austin Hooper has suddenly emerged as a top target for Ryan with nine catches in each of his last two games. Hooper, in his third season, says all his practice with Ryan is paying off. “You add a couple thousand reps in the offseason and after a while it just becomes like playing catch,” he said.
MIFFED MARA
Giants co-owner John Mara criticized his team earlier in the week , saying he was disappointed by the second consecutive 1-5 start. He was particularly angry with Odell Beckham Jr. The NFL’s highest-paid receiver was critical of Manning and questioned the heart of the team two weeks ago in a televised interviewed. Mara said he wished Beckham would start making his news on the field.
It will be interesting to see how Beckham and the team respond on Monday night.
Bengals’ banged-up D gets high-flying Chiefs in prime time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marvin Lewis flipped on tape of the Kansas City Chiefs this week and saw Tyreek Hill moving all over the field, Kareem Hunt bulldozing for first downs, Travis Kelce making acrobatic catches, and Patrick Mahomes delivering the ball to all of them.
Then he was asked what worries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marvin Lewis flipped on tape of the Kansas City Chiefs this week and saw Tyreek Hill moving all over the field, Kareem Hunt bulldozing for first downs, Travis Kelce making acrobatic catches, and Patrick Mahomes delivering the ball to all of them.
Then he was asked what worries him most about facing the Chiefs on Sunday night.
“Everything,” Lewis said, adding a halfhearted laugh.
Yes, the banged-up Bengals (4-2) and their struggling defense are headed to Arrowhead Stadium for a high-profile showdown against quite possibly the most dynamic offense in the NFL.
They are also doing it with a handful of guys ailing or injured, notably in a secondary that will have to find a way to slow Hill and Kelce. All those injuries nearly crippled the Bengals last week, when Pittsburgh drove the length of the field in the fourth quarter for the winning touchdown.
“It makes it harder, yeah,” Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap said, “but we have 1A and 1B. Everybody is trained to get in the game because you’re always one play away. You never know when it is.”
Injuries aren’t an excuse, either.
“”We’ve got guys down. I believe in those (backup) guys,” Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. “I feel we’ve got all the tools, even the backup guys, to beat this team.”
The Chiefs (5-1), who are coming off their first loss last Sunday night in New England, know all about being hurt. They remain without injured safeties Eric Berry, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts, top pass rusher Justin Houston and two starters on the offensive line.
They still have Mahomes, though. Not to mention all his weapons.
That group struggled in the first half against the Patriots, but adjustments at halftime opened up things. Mahomes wound up throwing four TD passes, three to Hill, and the Chiefs nearly outscored Tom Brady and Co. in what became an entertaining shootout.
“Everyone is still in great spirits,” Mahomes said after his first loss as a starting quarterback, which came seven games into his NFL career. “We know there’s a lot of season left. There’s going to be ups and downs, but you have to know that’s going to happen. It’s how you respond that matters.”
Mahomes said the vibe all week has been positive, and that the loss to New England only served to embolden a team with Super Bowl aspirations. After all, the Chiefs trailed most of the way, on the road and in prime time, and nearly came back to steal a victory.
“We finished hard. We fought every play,” Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins said. “You saw the grit on the sideline and we’re here to build on that. You’re not going to lead every game 28-0.”
As the Bengals try to slow down Kansas City, here are some things to know:
BANGED-UP BENGALS
There were no fewer than 15 players listed on Cincinnati’s initial injury report this week, and six of those didn’t participate at all to start the week. That included three defensive players in cornerback Darqueze Dennard, linebacker Nick Vigil and safety Shawn Williams.
FLEX AND POSE
The Chiefs’ high-flying offense and the Bengals’ strong start resulted in the game being flexed by NBC to Sunday night. It was originally supposed to be a noon CDT kickoff.
“Every game is a big stage. This is the NFL,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said, dismissing the fact they’re in prime time for the second straight week. “You want to play every game like it’s your last.”
ON THE HUNT
The Chiefs have leaned on Hunt late in games to protect leads, but he was a big part of their comeback a week ago. Hunt ran for 80 yards on just 10 carries and caught five passes for 105 yards and a score. He also was overthrown down the middle of the field on what could have been another long TD reception.
“You can’t miss those when you play really good teams,” Mahomes said.
BLITZBURGH HANGOVER
The Bengals’ 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh wiped out much of their early momentum and evened things in the AFC North. It was another stunning loss against their biggest nemesis — the Steelers have won seven straight in the series, including a comeback win in the 2015 playoffs. They know they can’t afford another bad showing in Kansas City as they approach the midway point of the season.
“I would say we do have a chip on our shoulders,” defensive end Jordan Willis said.
WHAT ABOUT BURFICT
In his second game back from his latest NFL suspension, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was on the field for 84 percent of the defense’s plays against Pittsburgh and finished second with eight tackles and two passes deflected. He also was in the middle of several altercations, trading words with Ben Roethlisberger, stepping over James Conner in the end zone, and hitting Antonio Brown in the head with his forearm after a reception.
Burfict has been suspended three times by the league and was ejected from a game last season. The Bengals need him to continue making an impact on games, without the drama.
“Vontaze can be as great as he wants to be,” Dunlap said.
Saints place wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr on injured reserve
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who has been struggling with knee soreness, on injured reserve.
Ginn has played in four games this season, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, but has regularly appeared on New Orleans' official injury report since
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who has been struggling with knee soreness, on injured reserve.
Ginn has played in four games this season, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, but has regularly appeared on New Orleans’ official injury report since early in Week 2.
Ginn’s production had largely dipped since Week 2 and he did not have a reception in Week 4 before sitting out a Week 5 triumph over Washington.
The move could mean more opportunities for rookie Tre’Quan Smith, whom the Saints selected in the third round of last spring’s draft. Like Ginn, Smith has exceptional speed. New Orleans’ previous game was Smith’s best one yet; he had touchdown catches of 62 and 35 yards.
With Ginn removed from the active roster, New Orleans added a player, re-signing offensive tackle Michael Ola.
The Saints visit Baltimore on Sunday.
With Dolphins’ Tannehill still out, Lions brace for Gore
MIAMI (AP) — It was New Year's Day 2006 when Frank Gore first became a 100-yard rusher. And he still is one, which could spell trouble Sunday for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit has a leaky run defense, and Miami will again be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill , which could mean another busy day for Gore.
“He’s definitely a guy they can kind of rally behind,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “Frank has done an unbelievable job of taking care of his body and executing at a high level for a long time. He has an edge about him that has been able to carry him all the way through his career. He’s always proving everybody wrong.”
While the Dolphins (4-2) will try to beat an NFC North team for the second week in a row, the Lions (2-3) are coming off a bye and three games into a stretch of 10 consecutive games against opponents now at .500 or better.
Here are things to know about teams meeting for only the 12th time:
THIRTEEN SEASONS LATER
Gore was a 22-year-old rookie when he first ran for 100 yards for San Francisco in the final game of the 2005 season, and last week he did it for the 46th time. That made him the fifth player since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to have a 100-yard rushing game past age 34, joining Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, John Riggins and MacArthur Lane.
“I told him I wish I could have played with him 10 years ago,” teammate Ja’Wuan James said, “just to see how that would have been.”
By one measure Gore is actually better now. Sharing carries with Kenyan Drake, he has an average of 4.9 yards per carry this season, his best since 2009.
“You can’t think about age,” Gore said. “You’ve got to continue like you’re a young man out there.”
He might be able to do that against the Lions, who gave up 152 yards rushing to Ezekiel Elliott, 138 to Matt Breida, and 102 to Isaiah Crowell. Patricia’s defense ranks third worst in yards rushing allowed per carry and per game.
While Gore battered the Bears, Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards subbing for Tannehill, sidelined with a throwing shoulder injury.
Handing off to Gore was a kick, Osweiler said.
“That’s something I’ll never forget,” he said. “Watching a future Hall of Famer from the field level is pretty special.”
NO SWEAT?
While the Lions are 0-2 on the road, the Dolphins have won their first three home games for first time since 2002. Last week, Miami rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final 16 minutes of regulation against the Bears, who tired in 89-degree sunshine.
“We like playing at home, I know that,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. “We like it hot. The other team wears down eventually, and we just keep fighting.”
The forecast for Sunday is 87 in Miami, compared with 47 in Detroit. Of course, the Lions play indoors at home.
“We’re not going down there to play the weather,” Lions safety Glover Quin said. “We’re playing the Dolphins.”
BALL HAWKS
The Dolphins have never led the NFL in interceptions, not even in the days of Jake Scott and Dick Anderson. But they rank first this week with 11, two more than they had all of last season.
“We’re just hungry for the ball,” safety Reshad Jones said.
The secondary will be tested by one of the NFL’s best trios of wideouts, and by Matt Stafford, who threw four interceptions in opener but has only one since.
INCONSISTENT
The Lions recovered from an awful start with wins over Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers . If they play to the level of their competition, that would be good, because their next seven opponents are 22-11-1.
“We can play with and beat anybody,” Quin said. “But we can also be beaten by anybody.”
REAL ESTATE
Michigan native Gase and his wife lived in Dearborn when he was a Lions assistant in 2003-07. They sold their house there just in the past couple of years, although Gase is fuzzy on details of the transaction.
“I just remember my wife rented it out, and then that was the last thing I heard about it, and then all of a sudden she was like, ‘Hey, I sold the house,'” Gase said. “I’m kind of not real good with the economic aspect of anything, so that’s on her.”
Eagles look to make another statement vs. Panthers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles made a statement last October when they beat Carolina on the road in Week 6.
They're trying to do it again this season, this time at home.
Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles (3-3) are back to prove-it mode after a so-so start. The Panthers (3-2)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles made a statement last October when they beat Carolina on the road in Week 6.
They’re trying to do it again this season, this time at home.
Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles (3-3) are back to prove-it mode after a so-so start. The Panthers (3-2) are also looking to establish themselves as playoff contenders when they play in Philadelphia on Sunday.
“We were fortunate enough to come away way with a victory on the road,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said about a 28-23 win in a Thursday night game on Oct. 12, 2017. “This year, it’s no different. Two good football teams. Two aggressive style defenses. So it’s going to have to be a complete game if we expect to win. It’s going to be a really good test for us to see where we are in Week 7.”
Both teams were 4-1 when they met last time. The Eagles already have matched their loss total from last season but they’re coming off a dominating 34-13 win at the Giants on Oct. 11. The Panthers lost at Washington 23-17.
“There’s no reason to panic,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “We’re just going to keep working hard and trying to improve.”
Some things to watch between the Panthers and Eagles:
TORREY’S RETURN
Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith was a starter for the Eagles last season and caught a touchdown pass on a flea flicker in the NFC championship game against Minnesota. He said he has no hard feelings over being traded to Carolina after only one season in Philadelphia. Pederson praised Smith’s leadership ability.
“He’s a great leader. Great man, first of all,” Pederson said. “He brings explosiveness, he can still run, he can still get open.”
CONTAINING CAM
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Cam Newton is difficult to tackle when he runs the ball. He has 208 yards rushing and a team-high three TDs on the ground.
“We have to make sure we do our job,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. “If you don’t, that’s when Cam gets out and he beats you. He’s a big boy. You just have to make sure you go get him, bring him to the ground, tackle well. We have to be aggressive but play smart, too.”
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said Newton is “more of a power running back than half the running backs they have.”
THE BODYGUARD
Eagles nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters isn’t expected to miss a game despite tearing his right biceps. Pederson said there’s no risk to a further injury and he doesn’t see a need to rest the 36-year-old Peters. Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters after the two-time All-Pro had season-ending knee surgery last season. He performed well enough to help Philadelphia win the Super Bowl.
CHESS MATCH
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce is eager to match wits with four-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly.
“You game plan against difference makers and he’s one of those guys,” Kelce said. “Not only is he an incredibly gifted athlete but mentally he’s as sharp as they come. He does a phenomenal job as the orchestrator of that defense.”
DINK AND DUNK
Newton has completed only one pass that traveled more than 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage this season. He is also averaging just 6.8 yards per completion. But Newton’s completion percentage under first-year offensive coordinator Norv Turner is a career-best 65.9.
“When we get into the logistical things of football and what the defense is giving and what they aren’t, you just can’t go down and chuck the football downfield and just expect, ‘Well, we didn’t take shots in the game,'” Newton said. “Whatever Norv and his offensive staff calls, it’s my job as a quarterback to execute it.”
Jets don’t have revenge in mind for snub by Vikings’ Cousins
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is coming to MetLife Stadium as a villain in purple and gold.
The Vikings quarterback was hotly pursued by the Jets in the offseason, with New York offering a massive three-year, $90 million deal to be the man to lead the struggling franchise. Instead, Cousins chose
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is coming to MetLife Stadium as a villain in purple and gold.
The Vikings quarterback was hotly pursued by the Jets in the offseason, with New York offering a massive three-year, $90 million deal to be the man to lead the struggling franchise. Instead, Cousins chose to go to Minnesota, which actually signed him to a deal worth $6 million less.
The details of his free agency journey after six years in Washington were captured in a documentary series recently posted by the Vikings. It led to some harsh takes by New York-area media for using the Jets as leverage, and will undoubtedly result in plenty of boos from scorned fans when Cousins takes the field Sunday. And, the veteran quarterback is ready for it all.
“Criticism is going to be a part, especially when you’re going into an opposing team’s media climate,” Cousins said. “They’re going to find ways to criticize.”
Oh, and fittingly, New York is holding a Marvel-sponsored promotion Sunday with a Hulk (the Jets, of course) vs. Thor (the Vikings, of course) theme.
As everything turned out, though, Jets fans can’t be too disappointed by the snub.
After being turned down by Cousins, New York focused fully on the draft. The Jets swung a stunning deal with Indianapolis to move up to No. 3 overall and ended up grabbing Sam Darnold.
“Either you get him or you don’t,” coach Todd Bowles said. “We didn’t have him and we are happy with Sam. I’m sure they are happy with Kirk.”
Cousins has the Vikings off to a 3-2-1 start , and has thrown 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions. His 185 completions rank second in the NFL, one behind Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck.
The Jets know, in the back of their minds, that Cousins could’ve been doing that for them. Still, they insist there are no hard feelings or a sense for delivering some revenge.
“I don’t pay any attention to that,” linebacker Jordan Jenkins said. “The guy’s a competitor. He came from a position that he didn’t really like and made the most of it. I don’t hold anything against him.”
Meanwhile, Darnold has shown nice progress the last few weeks and made the Cousins situation a distant memory .
The 21-year-old rookie was 24 of 30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns with an interception last week in a 42-34 win over Indianapolis. His 80.0 completion percentage was the highest by a Jets rookie in a single game, and Darnold looks for his third straight outing with at least two TD passes.
“Yeah,” Darnold said, “everything worked out for the best, I think.”
Here are some other things to know as the Jets host the Vikings:
HOME COOKIN’
The Jets are looking to sweep a three-game homestand after wins against the Broncos and Colts. And they’ll try to do it against a team they’ve never lost to at home.
New York is 8-2 in 10 all-time meetings with Minnesota, including 5-0 at home.
“It’s huge,” Darnold said. “I think it’s safe to say we want to win every single game we play, but definitely on a homestand, winning every single game that we get at home because our fans are amazing.”
THRIVING RICHARDSON
The Vikings are tied for fifth in the NFL with 18 sacks, with defensive end Danielle Hunter tied with Houston’s J.J. Watt for the league lead with seven sacks apiece. The presence of defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, the 2013 first-round draft pick by the Jets, has been a boost to an already stout front four.
Richardson is tied for eighth in the NFL with 10 quarterback hits, and has taken on more double-team blocks than he expected, allowing Hunter and his other teammates more space to disrupt the opposing backfield.
The last two years of Richardson’s tenure with the Jets were rocky , but after a one-season stop in Seattle he has felt settled in Minnesota despite playing on a one-year, prove-it contract.
“A good situation, a good team, good family oriented guys, good coaching staff,” Richardson said. “Can’t really beat it.”
DEALIN’ WITH THIELEN
The Jets will be missing safety Marcus Maye on Sunday because of a broken thumb, but he’s not the only concern in the secondary. Cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion) are uncertain to play, which means New York will have to get creative against Vikings receiver Adam Thielen.
Thielen leads the NFL with 58 catches — the most by a player through the first six games in league history — and 712 yards receiving. He also has 100 or more yards receiving in every game.
Rookie Parry Nickerson and veteran Darryl Roberts could end up seeing a lot of Thielen.
“Whether you double him, triple him, single him or play zone, he finds a way to get open and get it done,” Bowles said.
AN ANSWER FOR Q
Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the game with a sprained ankle that could sideline him for a few weeks.
It’s a big blow to the offense — especially Darnold, who had developed a nice rapport with him. Enunwa leads the team with 22 catches and 287 yards receiving.
Jermaine Kearse, who led New York in receptions last year, might be the immediate beneficiary. He caught a season-high nine passes for 94 yards last week.
HUNTING FOR QUARTERBACKS
Hunter, who will turn 24 on Oct. 29, has 32½ sacks in 52 career regular-season games.
His prowess, plus the emergence of third-year defensive end Stephen Weatherly, helped the Vikings overcome the unexpected absence of three-time Pro Bowl pick Everson Griffen, who remains away from the team indefinitely for mental health reasons . Hunter has played 216 of a possible 239 snaps in four games Griffen has been inactive.
“I think Danielle can play a million plays if he wanted to,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s built like Adonis.”
Panthers rookie WR working on ball-protection techniques
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers drafted wide receiver D.J. Moore in the first round this past April because of his ability to make plays after the catch.
The Panthers are not fazed by the miscues, and coach Ron Rivera plans to continue to target the speedy Moore.
“This is all about building confidence,” Rivera said. “D.J. is going to be a part of what we do for a long time. …. I’m not too concerned about punishing players for making mistakes as much as we are about developing and making sure they are learning and growing.”
Moore spent the week “learning” by watching film of other receivers and how to carry the ball and how not to carry the ball. He’s been working on his technique in practice with coaches.
“Young guys have to learn the hard way sometimes,” Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner said. “There is a certain way you have to carry the ball when you are in traffic. You do have to understand, particularly on the punt return, that there are five guys around you, and you are not getting out of that mess — so just get down.”
Moore is hoping a return to his hometown of Philadelphia on Sunday will help turn things around.
“Every time I get the ball I just have to have two hands on the ball once I get in traffic,” Moore said.
The Panthers (3-2) would have a tough time keep Moore off the field because he is so dangerous when he has the ball.
He showed off his speed, quickness and big-play potential in Week 2 when he caught his first NFL pass over the middle from Cam Newton and turned it into a 51-yard touchdown, seemingly shifting to a different gear while outrunning the defense to the end zone.
But he’s drawn some criticism early this season because his numbers don’t match up to Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was drafted 26th overall — two spots behind Moore. Moore has 10 receptions for 162 yards and one score in five games. Ridley has 22 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns in six games, although he has the luxury of playing opposite one of the game’s best wide receivers in Julio Jones.
Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess said any concern over Moore is unwarranted, and that people simply need to allow him to develop.
“I tell him all of the time, he’s an athlete. He’s a playmaker,” Funchess said. “When he breaks a tackle, you all love him; if he drops the ball you all hate him. But once he gets in a rhythm and gets comfortable he’s going to be all right.”
The even keel Moore doesn’t let much get to him, and he’s not about the start now.
Moore said most of his family is outspoken, but he and older brother don’t show their emotions too often. He doesn’t watch any NFL games when he’s not playing, instead spending his free time watching cartoons on Nickelodeon or the Disney Channel. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton dubbed him “Sleepy” because he looks like he’s about to fall asleep.
So the 6-foot, 215-pound Moore isn’t stressing over a couple of mistakes.
“I just have to go out there and help the team win and not turn the ball over,” Moore said. “That’s the main goal for this week.”
Cowboys WR Terrance Williams gets 3-game substance abuse ban
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams has been suspended three games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, a ban he will serve while on injured reserve because of lingering issues from offseason surgery for a broken right foot.
The league said Thursday the suspension will be in effect Sunday when
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams has been suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, a ban he will serve while on injured reserve because of lingering issues from offseason surgery for a broken right foot.
The league said Thursday the suspension will be in effect Sunday when the Cowboys visit Washington. After Dallas’ open week and a home game against Tennessee, the final game of the ban will be Nov. 11 at Philadelphia.
But Williams will miss at least three more games after that while on injured reserve. His first possible game is Dec. 9 at home against the Eagles.
Williams was arrested in May on a charge of public intoxication in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, where team headquarters is located. The case was dismissed after Williams completed a state-mandated alcohol awareness education course.
Titans get in work at home before leaving late for London
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Kamalei Correa had one crucial tip for how the Tennessee Titans can best handle the franchise's first trip to London for a regular-season game:
Sleep as much as possible on the plane.
"That's the biggest thing man," said Correa, who has played in London previously while with Baltimore.
The Titans (3-3) practiced at home Thursday before heading to the airport for the nonstop flight to London. Coach Mike Vrabel joked that the reason for the later departure was because his passport didn’t arrive until Thursday. The real reason was much more practical for a franchise that has played outside the United States only twice, both preseason games, with the last in 1994 in Mexico City when still the Houston Oilers.
“We wanted to try to keep everything as normal as possible,” Vrabel said. “We have a great facility here. Guys like to sleep in their own beds, they like to see their wives, they like to see their kids. That’s part of their routine. I felt like after talking to some people, you could do it either way.
“You could go over there and you can spend a week over there, you could arrive Friday morning, and we’re excited.”
The Titans shipped some equipment to London by ship during the summer, taking advantage of having bought extra gear last year when the team spent a week in Arizona between games out West.
This is the second trip to London for the Chargers, who played in London in 2008, and for their coach Anthony Lynn. He spent the entire week in England on his first trip. This time, Lynn has checked out how other teams have approached the trip and chose to give his team more time to sleep and game plan before traveling. The Chargers (4-2) stayed in Ohio after beating the Browns last weekend and also are flying to London on Thursday.
“Hopefully, it works,” Lynn said. “Anytime you’re on a plane that long, it’s not ideal to get off and go through things. But, like I said, we’ll get there Friday and we’ll have Friday to relax, and Saturday to recover, and go play the game on Sunday.”
Correa played in London last season while with the Ravens. Safety Johnathan Cyprien, currently on injured reserve, played in London with the Jaguars. Linebacker Will Compton, who is dealing with an injured hamstring, and safety Kenny Vaccaro also have played in London with other teams.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been on plenty of long airplane rides, and he agrees with his fellow Hawaii native that sleep is the best approach to deal with jetlag. Mariota has had enough practice that he says he sleeps well on planes. The Titans will have seats that stretch out to help them sleep.
The Titans will have some time Friday night and Saturday for potential sightseeing, and many of the players have family also traveling. Taking care of business is the Titans’ main focus. They’ve lost two straight and need a win going into their bye to keep themselves atop the struggling AFC South.
“This will be my first time in London, so I’m excited. The team is excited,” safety Kevin Byard said. “But the main thing is to go out there and get a W, and that’s what we want to go do.”
Notes: LB Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) practiced fully for the first time since hurting his shoulder Sept. 30. Vaccaro (elbow) was limited for a second straight day. DL Bennie Logan also practiced fully. Compton, LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder) and LG Quinton Spain (right shoulder) did not practice.
Vikings RB Cook, DE Hunter miss Thursday’s practice
Vikings RB Cook, DE Hunter miss Thursday's practice
Dalvin Cook's anticipated return Sunday against the New York Jets might have hit a roadblock Thursday.
The Minnesota Vikings' top running back did not practice due to a hamstring injury that has been an issue for several weeks. Cook practiced Wednesday but
That’s not the only worry for Minnesota.
The Vikings’ top three defensive linemen were all sitting Thursday. Everson Griffen, who remains away from the team, did not practice, but more concerning is the absence of his primary replacement, Danielle Hunter. Hunter missed practice with a groin injury.
Defensive tackle Linval Joseph, listed on the injury report with knee, ankle and shoulder issues, sat out for the second consecutive day, as did two other starters: offensive tackle Riley Reiff and safety Andrew Sendejo.
–Field Level Media
QB Wentz practices, Eagles get OT Johnson back
QB Wentz practices, Eagles get OT Johnson back
Quarterback Carson Wentz completed Thursday's practice without incident as the Philadelphia Eagles also welcomed back right tackle Lane Johnson.
Wentz sat out practice on Wednesday with what the team described as muscle spasms in his back. The issue was expected to be
Johnson has been slowed by an ankle injury and was a game-time decision last week before he made the start against the New York Giants.
Johnson is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Sunday, along with left tackle Jason Peters. Peters was hurt in the Week 6 win at New York but intends to play through torn biceps.
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata was limited Thursday with a calf injury and running back Darren Sproles remained out with a hamstring injury.
–Field Level Media
Falcons WRs Ridley, Sanu sit out Thursday
Falcons WRs Ridley, Sanu sit out Thursday
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan operated without two of his top targets in practice on Thursday when Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley were sidelined due to injuries.
Sanu is battling a sore hip and Ridley has an ankle injury. The only other player
Head coach Dan Quinn sounded optimistic on Thursday that both Sanu and Ridley could be on the field for the primetime game.
Ridley has a team-leading six touchdowns and 22 receptions. Sanu also has 22 catches and three touchdowns this season.
–Field Level Media
Giants sign WR Coleman to practice squad
Giants sign WR Coleman to practice squad
The New York Giants have signed former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.
The wide receiver now is with his fourth team in three months. He worked out with the Giants on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Browns selected the Baylor product with the 15th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and traded him to Buffalo on Aug. 5 for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. He was released less than a month later.
Coleman, 24, then signed with New England but was released after less than a week; the Patriots later re-signed him to the practice squad. He was released nine days later when they acquired another former Browns receiver, Josh Gordon.
The bulk of his guaranteed salary of $1.5 million is being paid by the Bills.
In 19 NFL career games, Coleman has 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns.
In three seasons at Baylor, Coleman caught 173 passes for 3,009 yards and 33 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Browns CB Gaines enters concussion protocol
Browns CB Gaines enters concussion protocol
Cleveland Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines entered the NFL's concussion protocol on Thursday and will miss Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The decision to place Gaines in concussion protocol was made when he showed up Thursday morning with symptoms, according to coach
Gaines had been starting in place of Terrance Mitchell (broken wrist). Jackson said T.J. Carrie likely will start opposite Denzel Ward against the Buccaneers, who have the No. 1 passing offense in the league.
“We understand what the challenge is,” Jackson told reporters. “They have 16 touchdowns passes. That’s how they score. They’re going to throw the football.”
Gaines, 26, is in his first season with the Browns following stints with the with the Rams, first in St. Louis and then in Los Angeles, and the Buffalo Bills. He has one interception and three passes defensed in five games this season.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Dolphins’ Tannehill not facing surgery
NFL notebook: Dolphins' Tannehill not facing surgery
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill faces an "uphill challenge" in his recovery from a shoulder injury and is unlikely to play next Thursday against the Houston Texans, according to a report by ESPN.
Tannehill was ruled out of Miami's Week 7 game against
Gase told reporters Thursday that surgery is not on the table for Tannehill. “He could throw tomorrow if he wanted to,” Gase said. “He probably wouldn’t feel very good.”
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Such investigations are not uncommon, particularly when involving prominent players, but there is reason to believe the Dolphins’ injury report last week was inaccurate.
–Cleveland Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines entered the NFL’s concussion protocol and will miss Sunday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The decision to place Gaines in concussion protocol was made when he showed up Thursday morning with symptoms, according to coach Hue Jackson, who added Gaines was not hurt in practice.
Gaines had been starting in place of Terrance Mitchell (broken wrist). Jackson said T.J. Carrie likely will start opposite Denzel Ward against the Buccaneers, who have the No. 1 passing offense in the league.
–The New York Giants signed former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman to the practice squad, the team announced.
The wide receiver now is with his fourth team in three months. He worked out with the Giants on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Browns selected the Baylor product with the 15th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and traded him to Buffalo on Aug. 5 for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. He was released less than a month later and had also been signed and released by the New England Patriots since.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders fined for injury report violation
Reports: Raiders fined for injury report violation
The Oakland Raiders have been fined $20,000 for violating the league's injury report policy regarding guard Kelechi Osemele, according to multiple reports Thursday.
The NFL docked the Raiders for failing to downgrade Osemele from "questionable" to "out" after he didn't travel with the
Osemele also missed Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in London with a knee injury.
The Raiders are off to a disappointing 1-5 start in Jon Gruden’s return to coaching.
–Field Level Media
Texans WR Hopkins (foot) misses Thursday’s practice
Texans WR Hopkins (foot) misses Thursday's practice
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sat out practice Thursday as he continues to battle a lingering foot injury.
Hopkins was listed as a limited participant Wednesday before missing Thursday's practice. It's unclear if he suffered a setback or if the Texans game
Hopkins spoke to reporters Thursday and expressed excitement toward matching up against Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey this weekend.
“I love it. He’s competitive,” Hopkins said. “He matches up against me well, better than a lot of other corners.
“I love playing guys that are at that level, at the All-Pro level. That’s what I play football for, the challenge to go up against guys like that.”
Hopkins, 26, is third in the league with 657 receiving yards this season. He has caught 44 passes, three for touchdowns.
Thursday’s practice also saw cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) and Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand, groin) limited after being full participants Wednesday. Cornerback Aaron Colvin, offensive lineman Zach Fulton and linebacker Brian Peters didn’t practice a second consecutive day as they each deal with ankle injuries.
–Field Level Media
Talkative Jalen Ramsey goes quiet after back-to-back losses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL's loudest trash talker has little to say after consecutive lopsided losses.
Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey delivered a repeat performance Thursday from his postgame news conference that followed a 40-7 loss to Dallas four days earlier.
Q: Where is the confidence level this week on defense? Still have confidence you guys can bounce back?
A: We’ll see.
Q: What are your thoughts about going up against Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins?
A: Same as usual.
Q: What’s that?
A: Same as it’s always been. My past two years, y’all have asked me the same question. Well, last year y’all asked me. Next question.
Q: Is Hopkins one of the guys you like going up against?
A: Yeah.
Q: Why?
A: Uh, just a good matchup.
Q: You guys have always had confidence and now it’s, ‘We’ll see’. Why such a change?
A: We’ve still got confidence, but we’re going to see how the game goes.
Q: What did you see from quarterback Deshaun Watson in the opener last year and on tape this year?
A: Really good.
Ramsey spoke for a little more than a minute Thursday. His media session after the loss to the Cowboys was a few seconds longer.
Neither compared to the verbose jabs Ramsey has taken against Kansas City “return specialist” Tyreek Hill and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore in recent weeks.
The third-year player and fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft also ripped several NFL quarterbacks in an interview with GQ magazine this summer.
Ramsey called Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen “trash” and said Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was “overrated.” Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck and Eli Manning of the New York Giants also got less-than-stellar reviews. Ramsey called Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger “decent at best.”
Ramsey also praised several QBs, including Watson.
A few weeks later, Ramsey upset a number of hockey players and their fans by saying he could play in the NHL despite having never skated.
The Tennessee native has 21 tackles and two pass breakups this season, part of a defense that allowed 802 yards, 63 points and 49 first downs in consecutive road losses to Kansas City and Dallas.
Patriots’ Brady looking to stay unbeaten against Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Tom Brady has five Super Bowl championships, three NFL MVP awards and more victories than any quarterback in a career spanning nearly two decades.
One thing he doesn't have: a loss to the Bears. Not that he wants one.
The Bears are 0-4 and one of five teams never to beat him, along with Atlanta (5-0), Dallas (4-0), Minnesota (4-0) and Tampa Bay (4-0). And he isn’t slowing down at 41 years old.
“I admire his competitiveness and just following his journey and what he’s had to overcome to be able to get where he’s at,” Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said. “It’s very admirable and doing it this long this well over a long period of time is pretty incredible.”
Brady already had more victories than any quarterback when the Patriots (4-2) beat the Kansas City Chiefs 43-40 last week. That made him the first with 200 regular-season wins.
Brady came through , passing for 340 yards and a touchdown while running for another score. He also helped set up Stephen Gostkowski’s 28-yard winning field goal, and the Patriots amassed season highs in points and yards (500).
The Bears (3-2) lost 31-28 in overtime at Miami after winning three in a row. They remained in sole possession of the NFC North lead, though star pass rusher Khalil Mack injured his right ankle.
Trubisky threw for 316 yards, three TDs and an interception last week. He has 670 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception over the past two games.
“I think he’s done a good job of getting ball to the players that are open or in space and letting them be playmakers,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “He has a lot of them. That’s the quarterback’s job is to deliver the ball to the playmakers and let them go. I think he’s done a good job of that. He’s a tough kid, which I respect. That’s what we would ask our quarterbacks to do, to make plays to help our team win, to get the ball to the players that are open and in space. It’s not about stats.”
Here are some things to know as New England goes for its fourth straight win and Chicago tries to avoid its first losing streak:
MACK HURTING
Mack’s ankle would be a big concern no matter who the Bears were playing. The fact that they’re facing Brady and the Patriots only adds to it.
Mack stayed in against Miami after being injured early in the game. But the two-time All-Pro’s streak of at least one sack and one forced fumble in each of the first four games ended.
With Mack less than 100 percent, the defense wasn’t the same.
Chicago never sacked Brock Osweiler. The Bears got run over by Frank Gore for 101 yards. And defenders missed tackles on Albert Wilson , turning two shorter passes into long touchdowns.
HOME AND AWAY
New England is 0-2 away from home, while the Bears are 2-0 at Soldier Field.
With a loss, the Patriots would match their worst road start since 1995. Chicago hasn’t been 3-0 at home since winning its first four at Soldier Field in 2012.
ROOKIE WATCH
The neck injury to Rex Burkhead in Week 3 and his subsequent injured reserve designation created a hole at running back for the Patriots. Rookie Sony Michel has stepped up to fill the gap nicely.
After not scoring a rushing touchdown over the first three weeks of the season, the Patriots have seven over the last three. Michel has four of them, including two 100-yard rushing games.
Michel’s production has helped bolster an offense that has scored 30 or more points in three straight games. The Patriots averaged just 19 points per game in their first three, losing twice. Michel missed all four preseason games with a knee issue and said he’s gotten more comfortable each week.
PICKING IT OFF
New England’s defense has an interception in all six games in 2018. It is the first time the team has had six consecutive games with a pick since 2013, when it did it in eight straight.
The team record for most games to start the season with at least one interception is 11 in 1985. The Patriots intercepted Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes twice in their 43-40 victory last week.
YARDWORK
Chicago’s Tarik Cohen eyes his third straight game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.
He caught seven passes for 90 yards and ran for 31 against Miami coming off a career performance two weeks earlier vs. Tampa Bay. The second-year pro set personal highs in yards receiving (121) and yards from scrimmage (174) against the Buccaneers.
