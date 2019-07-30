Seahawks first-rounder Collier (ankle) carted off
Seattle Seahawks first-round defensive end L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field after sustaining a right ankle injury during Tuesday’s practice.
Collier went down during an 11-on-11 drill and appeared to be in significant pain, according to reports. He hobbled off the field and was tended to on the sidelines before being carted to the locker room, with trainers looking at his right leg.
ESPN reported that Collier is being evaluated for an ankle injury.
The Seahawks drafted Collier, 23, 29th overall out of TCU in April. He was expected to play a major role as a rookie after defensive end Frank Clark was traded earlier in the offseason.
In his last three years with the Horned Frogs, Collier had 14.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss, including six sacks and 11.5 TFLs as a senior.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bengals’ Green has minor ankle procedure
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green had a minor
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green had a minor clean-up procedure on his left ankle Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported.
The report said the procedure won’t significantly change the receiver’s timeline to return, adding that Green has not yet been ruled out for Week 1 of the regular season.
ESPN reported Sunday that Green has torn ligaments in the ankle and will miss six to eight weeks, likely putting him out of Week 1 and potentially through Week 3. The Bengals open the season at Seattle on Sept. 8.
Green, who turns 31 on Wednesday, was carted off the field Saturday during the team’s first training camp practice at the University of Dayton.
He missed seven games last season with an injured right toe, falling short of 1,000 receiving yards for just the second time in his eight-year career.
Green has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance: Final push for FedEx playoffs; LPGA enters last major
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (Brooks Koepka)
THIS WEEK: Wyndham Championship, Aug. 1-4
Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C. (Par 70, 7,127 yards)
Purse: $6.2 million (Winner: $1.08 million) — Based on 2018
Defending champion: Brandt Snedeker
FedEx Cup leader: Koepka
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, noon-1:45 p.m. (GC), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).
NOTES: The field includes only nine of the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, but all but 10 from Nos. 85-185 in the final event before the playoffs. There are 13 players within 50 points of the cutoff line at No. 125. An average of 2.7 players have gained a last-tournament playoff spot in Greensboro since the playoffs began 12 years ago. However, only four players have arrived at Greensboro ranked 140th or lower and earned a playoff spot … England’s Paul Casey is the only entrant among the top 10, while Webb Simpson (No. 17) is the highest-ranked player in the field. … The Open champion Shane Lowry is in the field after withdrawing from last week’s WGC event. … Norway’s Viktor Hovland will play on a sponsors invite. … Sedgefield is the only Donald Ross original design to host a regular Tour stop.
BEST BETS: Simpson (10/1 by PointsBet) is not only the highest-ranked player in the field, he is coming off a T2 at last week’s WGC event and has not finished worse than T30 since the Masters in April. … Casey (22/1) enters at No. 19 in the world. He won earlier this year at the Valspar, one of four top-five finishes in his past 10 events. … Hovland (28/1) has watched fellow rookies Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff claim their maiden victories already, but the former Oklahoma State star has arguably the most well-rounded game of the three. … SungJae Im (50/1) dominated the Web.com Tour last year and appears poised for a breakthrough. Before a missed cut at The Open, he had posted five consecutive T21 or better finishes. He also had three top 10s in a four-event stretch in the spring. … Dylan Frittelli (60/1) is the hot hand in a softer field. He won the John Deere three weeks ago and was on the first page of the leaderboard at The Open before falling off over the weekend to a T32.
NEXT WEEK: The Northern Trust, Jersey City, N.J.
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Evian Championship (Jin Young Ko)
THIS WEEK: AIG Women’s British Open, Aug. 1-4
Woburn Golf Club (Marquess Course), Milton Keynes, England
Purse: $3.25 million (Winner: $504,821) — Based on 2018
Defending champion: Georgia Hall
CME Race to the Globe leader: Ko
Television: Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11 a.m. (GC), 11 a.m.2-p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 7-11 a.m. (GC), 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)
NOTES: Ko regained the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Rankings this week. She leads the Tour in money earned ($1.98 million), scoring average (69.109) and greens in regulation (78.9 percent). Ko is also the only three-time winner on Tour this year and is seeking to become the first LPGA player to win three majors in a single year since Inbee Park in 2013. … Hall is trying to become the first player to successfully defend at the Women’s British Open since Yani Tseng in 2010-11. … All 17 event winners in 2019 are in the field. … Karen Stupples holds the tournament scoring record of 269 set in 2004. … The average age of winners on Tour this year is 24.5. … Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda have secured spots on the U.S. Solheim Cup team. The next four in the standings are Lizette Salas, Megan Khang, Marina Alex and Brittany Altomare. … Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn won the only previous time the event was held at Woburn, a three-shot victory over Mo Martin and Mirim Lee in 2016. … No. 22 Bronte Law is the highest-ranked player from England in the field.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Ladies Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Senior Open Championship (Bernhard Langer)
THIS WEEK: OFF
NEXT TOURNAMENT: DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y., Aug. 16-18.
–Field Level Media
2019 Fantasy Football sleepers
So many people play fantasy football that everyone seems to know about the
So many people play fantasy football that everyone seems to know about the most popular sleeper targets.
There are some guys who are still falling beneath the general radar and are value plays.
Here are some later fliers you can pinpoint in your upcoming drafts:
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Arizona: Was supposed to break out last year, now he can make his splash with a better QB situation. He’ll be a prime TD target for Kyler Murray.
Qadree Ollison, RB, Atlanta: This is a deep shot, but Devonta Freeman has trouble staying healthy, and the rookie comes in as a power runner who can also catch passes out of the backfield. Ollison could at least operate in a time share if an opportunity arises.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore: As a rookie, Andrews displayed some occasional big play ability and started to click more with Lamar Jackson late in the regular season. He is a returning, familiar target for the second-year QB and has some TD potential.
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas: He started to come on late last year in the regular season and the playoffs. Gallup is poised to take over as the No. 2 WR in Dallas.
Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay: He was playing well in the first four games before injuries ruined his 2018 season. Allison has experience working with Aaron Rodgers and could pick up where he left off last year.
Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami: Kenyan Drake should get a chance to be the lead guy again in Miami. But if he falters at all, Ballage is a size/speed hybrid who could become a standout with frequent work.
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota: We have all witnessed Dalvin Cook’s injury struggles. If he cannot stay healthy again, Mattison was drafted as a power runner who can possibly take over and be the main cog in the running game.
Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans: He flashed promise at times as a rookie but was inconsistent. This season, he should start to become a more complete WR as Ted Ginn Jr. begins to fade away.
Derek Carr, QB, Oakland: He has his best supporting cast ever in a pivotal and crucial season. Carr must prove he can still be a quality starter for the Raiders and he has the tools and motivation to succeed.
Donte Moncrief, WR, Pittsburgh: James Washington is not ready to step forward as a starter yet, so the Steelers signed the veteran Moncrief. He is a big target with TD promise who can be a Fantasy WR3 in a significant role in the Pittsburgh offense.
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks: He does have some more sleeper cache than some others listed here, but we could not leave him out. If Chris Carson cannot stay healthy, Penny could seize the starting job and won’t look back.
Trey Quinn, WR, Washington: “Mr Irrelevant” as the last pick in the 2018 draft, Quinn could actually become relevant in his second pro season. Quinn is a sure-handed, big target who could become a Fantasy asset in PPR formats.
Scott Engel is a Senior Fantasy Analyst for Rotoballer.com. For more in-depth content from the industry leaders in Fantasy Sports insights and analysis, go to www.rotoballer.com.
–Field Level Media
Report: Titans RB Henry has calf strain
The injury that has sidelined Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry
The injury that has sidelined Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is a strained calf that could keep him off the field for about two weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Henry has yet to participate at Titans training camp and was seen Friday in a walking boot, but head coach Mike Vrabel declined to provide details or a timetable for Henry’s return.
Per previous reports and echoed by ESPN on Tuesday, Henry’s injury is not serious, and the team is taking a conservative approach.
Henry, 25, posted career highs with 1,059 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He had a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville in Week 14.
Henry has totaled 2,293 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns along with 39 catches for 372 yards and one score in 47 games since the Titans drafted him in the second round in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Colts’ Luck (calf) sits out; vows to play Week 1
With a calf injury from
With a calf injury from organized team activities still lingering three months later, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed Tuesday’s practice and will sit out at least two more days, head coach Frank Reich told reporters.
“Felt good about him going the first four days (of training camp), progressing up,” Reich said. “And then just getting feedback from Andrew, (he’s) just not ready to take the next step. Just thought the best thing to do is be conservative, go back and regroup, and let’s get this thing right. Still got plenty of time to go.”
Reich and Luck both stressed that the quarterback will be ready for Week 1. Reich said if there were a “big game” this Sunday, Luck would likely play.
Luck told reporters he is feeling pain in his ankle, but all tests have shown his Achilles tendon is not at increased risk. He added that while surgery has been discussed at times over the last few months, it was deemed unnecessary.
“I’m not looking for average,” Luck said of his standard when practicing. “And if I’m going out here with pain, I’ll be average. … that’s not good enough for me, that’s not good enough for this club.”
The quarterback participated in only individual drills when camp opened Thursday, then progressed to 7-on-7 on Friday before taking Saturday off with what was called a “maintenance day.” He returned to 7-on-7 drills Sunday before the team had Monday off. Reich previously expected Luck to work into 11-on-11 drills this week.
Now Reich says the team will “reassess” after Friday’s off-day. Luck will not play in the preseason opener Aug. 8 against the Buffalo Bills, but that was predetermined months ago, and his preseason reps were always planned to be scaled down. It’s possible he doesn’t play at all in preseason.
Luck, 29, was named the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completing a career-best 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and leading the Colts to a playoff berth.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft sat out the entire 2017 season following surgery on his right shoulder.
–Field Level Media
49ers activate DB Ward from PUP list
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward returned to practice Tuesday, three months after breaking his collarbone during organized team activities.
The team activated the versatile veteran from the physically unable to perform list.
Ward, 28, has appeared in 51 games (31 starts) at safety and cornerback since the 49ers made him the 30th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
The 49ers re-signed him to a one-year, $4.5 million deal in March despite his injury history. In both 2017 and 2018, Ward’s season ended in November because of a broken arm.
Ward’s career totals include 182 tackles, two interceptions and 21 passes defensed.
–Field Level Media
Saints add RB Kelley, move on from Allen
The New Orleans Saints signed running back Rob Kelley and moved on from free agent signee Buck Allen on Tuesday.
Head coach Sean Payton told reporters that Allen, who had yet to practice in training camp due to injury, would go to injured reserve. The team’s website said Allen’s contract was terminated.
Kelley, 26, worked out for the Saints on Thursday.
He impressed as an undrafted rookie out of Tulane with the Washington Redskins in 2016, collecting 704 rushing yards and six scores in 15 games (nine starts). But Kelley totaled just 202 yards and three scores in nine games while battling injury over the last two seasons.
Allen, who turns 28 later this month, signed with the Saints in May after four years with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 1,249 rushing yards and eight scores, plus 129 catches for 814 yards and six TDs, in 54 games with the Ravens.
The Saints also signed wide receiver Travin Dural and waived cornerback Chris Campbell with an injury designation.
Dural has been on and off the Saints’ roster, getting waived most recently in June, since going undrafted out of LSU in 2017.
Campbell joined the Saints’ practice squad last October. He was a sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 but did not make the 53-man roster.
–Field Level Media
Redskins, OT Penn agree to one-year deal
Offensive tackle Donald
Offensive tackle Donald Penn agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins, who are in camp without top tackle Trent Williams.
Williams is holding out in a contract-related matter and, according to reports, has no intention of coming to training camp.
Penn, 36, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and played last season for Jay Gruden’s brother, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.
Jay Gruden did not sound overly concerned about Williams’ absence earlier this week.
“It’s just something we have to go through,” he said. “It’s business at this point. I expect him to come back. Hope is not a word I’m going to use — I expect him to come back. He understands what this franchise has done for him and he understands what he’s done for this franchise. Hopefully we get him back soon.”
Williams, who turned 31 earlier this month, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Texans give raise to DB Joseph
The Houston Texans rewarded defensive back Johnathan
The Houston Texans rewarded defensive back Johnathan Joseph with a pay raise, according to reports on Tuesday.
The defensive back — who is in the final year of his contract — will now receive $6 million for the season instead of $4.5 million.
As part of the raise, the Texans increased Joseph’s base pay to $4 million from $2.9 million while Joseph signed a $1.5 million signing bonus.
Joseph’s in-game roster bonus did drop from $1 million to $500,000.
Joseph, 35, is entering his 14th NFL season, and ninth with the Texans. With Houston, he has played in at least 12 games every season.
For his career, Joseph has 30 interceptions (seven returned for touchdowns), seven forced fumbles and 181 passes defensed.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs WR Hill leaves practice, diagnosed with bruise
Kansas City Chiefs wide
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was injured Tuesday after a hard hit from cornerback Bashaud Breeland and diagnosed with a bruised quadriceps.
Hill limped off the field and was then taken to the team’s medical tent in the back of a John Deere motorized cart. He spent several minutes in the medical tent at training camp but will be considered day-to-day with the leg bruise.
Hill and Breeland collided during a passing drill while Hill was running a route.
One of six Chiefs named to the 2019 Pro Bowl, Hill is the lead receiver for an explosive offense directed by reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Hill caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018, but his offseason was mired in controversy surrounding investigations by police and the NFL related to allegations of child abuse when his 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm. The NFL ruled last week that since the police investigation did not find enough evidence to charge Hill, he wouldn’t be punished or suspended by the league.
Hill was cheered by Chiefs fans during his debut at training camp over the weekend.
“One thing stood out to me: my mom, as I was going through this long process, my mom told me people don’t need to change, they need to grow. When you think about it, a tree changes and a tree grows every day,” Hill said. “My mom kept telling me ‘Reek, you need to grow. You need to add layers to yourself because if a tree grows, it doesn’t go back.’ So, I don’t want to go back. I want to grow every day of my life.”
–Field Level Media
Flores: Fitzpatrick leading Rosen in Dolphins QB competition
Ryan Fitzpatrick grabbed the lead in the Miami Dolphins quarterback
Ryan Fitzpatrick grabbed the lead in the Miami Dolphins quarterback competition with Josh Rosen, first-year coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday.
“It’s pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way,” Flores said. “He’s done that in a lot of areas, from leadership to production on the field to the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs. This is an ongoing competition, but right now he’s leading the way.”
Flores had labeled the competition as even and wide open until the remarks, which match the evidence on the field through the early portion of training camp. Fitzpatrick is far outnumbering Rosen in overall reps, especially with the starting offense.
Rosen has not been consistent. The 2018 first-round pick, acquired from the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL draft, is viewed as a long-term option even if the 36-year-old journeyman Fitzpatrick wins the job to start this season.
“He’s been more productive, and at the end of the day that’s what it comes down to,” Flores said of Fitzpatrick. “He runs the offense very efficiently. He has great rapport with the entire team. He has a lot of leadership ability, and we need that to continue. We need him to grow in that role.”
Flores said he’s nowhere close to naming a starter and views the battle as an ongoing competition.
“Every day is a competition,” Flores said. “I think they all know that, but as we stand today I think Ryan has done a really good job. Hopefully he continues to improve and is consistent, and that will help this team for sure.”
Fitzpatrick signed a two-year deal worth $11 million in March, making the Dolphins his eighth NFL team. He made his intentions clear from the jump.
“I’m going to come in from day one and act like and be the starting quarterback for this organization until they tell me I’m not,” Fitzpatrick said.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys’ Elliott takes holdout to Cabo
If there were
If there were any doubts about Ezekiel Elliott’s training camp status with the Dallas Cowboys, they were clarified Monday: The holdout running back has left the country.
For the time being, Elliott will be training in Cabo San Lucas, a resort town in Mexico, multiple media outlets reported Monday.
A team source at NFL Network offered earlier in the day that Elliott’s decision is “not a good look,” in the Cowboys’ eyes, but that Elliott’s group and the team will keep working on negotiating a contract extension while he stays away.
During an interview with CBS 11 in Dallas on Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones showed his dismay when asked to make a comparison between Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith and Elliott by saying, “You don’t have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl. Emmitt was the first one to do it (in 1993).”
After Elliott was suspended by the NFL for six games in 2017 for violating its personal conduct policy, he trained in Cabo.
According to the Fort Worth (Texas) Star-Telegram, sources close to Elliott believe Cabo is not much different than the Cowboys’ training in Oxnard, Calif.
Elliott missed the team physical and a conditioning run on Friday, the Cowboys’ opening day of camp. He was the second high-profile running back to hold out. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon also was a no-show.
Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, is due to make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with a team option in 2020 for $9.1 million.
The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He had six rushing touchdowns and three receiving TDs.
Elliott, 24, has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons. He has rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six more TDs.
He is expected to be seeking a deal similar to that given to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who is under contract for four years and $57.5 million.
On Friday, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told reporters: “We expect all our players to be here. Zeke has been a good player for us for the last three years. This is the business of the NFL that happens. Our focus is on the guys who are here.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Dolphins fire OL coach
The Miami Dolphins fired offensive
The Miami Dolphins fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty in the first week of training camp, promoting analyst Dave DeGuglielmo into the role Monday.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that “Flaherty struggled to implement the new system, and it’s been an issue since the spring. It’s why DeGuglielmo was brought in.”
Offensive line is among the biggest concerns for new head coach Brian Flores, who is taking over after the team went 7-9 last season.
Flaherty, 63, has been an offensive line coach in the NFL since the 2004 season, when he joined the New York Giants under coach Tom Coughlin. DeGuglielmo, 51, is in his third stint on Miami’s coaching staff, having served as offensive line coach from 2009-11 and in 2017. He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he was fired in January.
–Cam Newton is on a pitch count in training camp, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and an injury he now says should have kept him on the sideline.
But with the Carolina Panthers fighting for a possible wild-card spot last year, Newton said he felt it was his job as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers to be on the field.
“I felt as if I wanted to give my team everything that I had honestly,” Newton said in an interview with Peter King. “Being hurt, being injured … looking back at it, it probably wasn’t the smartest, efficient thing, knowing that I left it all out there on the field. And if you asked me if I’d do it again, I’d do it again.”
–Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins shifted the figurative bull’s-eye on the New York Giants to a more literal one.
In a live interview with NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the former Giants safety said he would run over New York general manager Dave Gettleman if he got too close on the sidelines during pregame.
Collins called Gettleman a “liar” earlier this offseason and hasn’t tempered his emotions since. He expected to be tagged as the Giants’ franchise player in February but was allowed to enter free agency, where he signed a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington.
–Former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who was released Saturday by the Arizona Cardinals, cleared waivers and became a free agent.
Any team that claimed him off waivers would assume the $1.6 million remaining on the final year of his contract. The Cardinals let him go before Nkemdiche was due a $400,000 bonus had he been on the roster on the fifth day of camp.
Nkemdiche, who turns 25 in September, had been on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a December tear of his ACL, but he reported to camp last week in poor shape.
–Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser was carted off the field in practice, and coach Andy Reid told reporters it appeared he sustained a torn Achilles.
In April, he became the first player from the Alliance of American Football to sign with an NFL team after the AAF abruptly shut down. This is his second stint with the Chiefs. He previously played for the San Francisco 49ers (2014-17) and the Chiefs (2017).
–Cameron Meredith was released by the New Orleans Saints. The 26-year-old wide receiver had signed a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet with the Saints as a restricted free agent of the Chicago Bears in 2018.
Meredith never regained his pre-injury form following a torn ACL in the 2017 preseason with the Bears. He played in six games with the Saints last season but was not a participant in organized team activities or minicamp due to issues with his knee.
–The New England Patriots restructured right tackle Marcus Cannon’s contract, according to NFL Network.
Cannon, 31, now has $4.5 million in guaranteed money for this season, per the report. The Patriots also reportedly added incentives that could boost the total value of his contract.
–Saying that he feels treatment of African Americans is “going backward,” Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid said he will keep taking a knee during the National Anthem before games.
Reid, who joined the Panthers three weeks into the 2018 season, kneeled before every game last season, although no Panthers teammates joined him.
–Quarterback Vincent Testaverde, whose father was the No. 1 pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987, signed with the Bucs.
The younger Testaverde started his college career at Texas Tech and then moved on to his father’s alma mater, Miami, before ending up at Albany. In one season with the Great Danes, he started eight games and threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 53.4 percent of his passes.
–Field Level Media
Report: Minus holdout Elliott, Cowboys to sign RB Morris
On the same day that multiple media outlets reported that NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott will be training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, instead of joining his Dallas Cowboys teammates at training camp at Oxnard, Calif., the team has made a counterpunch.
The Cowboys have agreed to sign running back Alfred Morris to a one-year contract, Pro Football Talk reported Monday after confirming with his agency Katz Brothers Sports.
Morris, 30, returns to the Cowboys after playing the 2018 season with the San Francisco 49ers. In 12 games (one start with the Niners, Morris rushed for 428 yards and two touchdowns.
The seven-year NFL veteran played his first four seasons with the Washington Redskins, where he ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. As a rookie in 2012, Morris posted 1,613 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns — both figures ranking second in the league.
Morris signed a two-year contract with Dallas in March 2016 and mostly served as a backup behind Elliott. Morris did start five of six games that Elliott missed in 2017 after being suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
For his career Morris has accumulated 5,931 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns in 104 games (70 starts).
–Field Level Media
Reports: Ravens add QB Callahan with RG3 out
With backup quarterback Robert
With backup quarterback Robert Griffin III sidelined after injuring his thumb during training camp practice over the weekend, the Baltimore Ravens signed Joe Callahan on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Griffin, the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year back in 2012 with the Washington Redskins, reportedly sustained a hairline fracture to his right thumb after it accidentally struck the helmet of linebacker Tim Williams on Saturday.
Until adding Callahan, the Ravens had only two other quarterbacks on the current roster — starter Lamar Jackson and rookie sixth-round pick Trace McSorley. Several media outlets reported earlier in the day the Ravens were turned down by journeyman Josh Johnson, who started three games as a backup for Washington last season.
Callahan, 26, has been employed by five other organizations — Green Bay, New Orleans, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay — since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Wesley College, a Division III school in Delaware.
Callahan has played in just one game in the NFL, a Week 17 game in 2017 with the Packers against Detroit. Callahan went 5-for-7 for 11 yards in a reserve role.
–Field Level Media
DT Nkemdiche clears waivers, becomes free agent
Former first-round
Former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who was released Saturday by the Arizona Cardinals, cleared waivers and became a free agent on Monday.
Any team that claimed him off waivers would assume the $1.6 million remaining on the final year of his contract. The Cardinals let him go before Nkemdiche was due a $400,000 bonus had he been on the roster on the fifth day of camp.
Nkemdiche, who turns 25 in September, had been on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a December tear of his ACL, but he reported to camp last week in poor shape.
Nkemdiche was pegged as a potential top-10 pick coming out of Ole Miss in 2016, but he slipped to Arizona at 29th overall amid concerns about his personality and work ethic.
He started just six of 27 games in three seasons with the Cardinals. He was more productive in 2018, collecting all 4.5 of his career sacks and nine of his career 10 tackles for loss, but his season ended with the ACL tear in Week 14.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots restructure RT Cannon’s contract
The New England
The New England Patriots restructured right tackle Marcus Cannon’s contract, according to NFL Network.
Cannon, 31, now has $4.5 million in guaranteed money for this season, per the report. The Patriots also reportedly added incentives that could boost the total value of his contract.
The Texas native originally signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract extension in November 2016.
Cannon has played in 100 games for New England, making 54 starts. He was second team All-Pro in 2016.
–Field Level Media
PGA Tour to reduce cut from 70 to 65 players
It will be harder to make a cut on the PGA Tour next season as the number of players allowed to play during the final two days of a tournament will be reduced from 70 and ties to the top 65 and ties.
In doing so, the PGA Tour will eliminate the secondary 54-hole cut that has been used if 78 or more players advance after the 36-hole cut.
One of the main reasons for reducing the Saturday-Sunday field was the slow play that resulted when 78 or more players advanced to the final two rounds.
“I was a big proponent of not doing it,” golfer Brandt Snedeker said in Golf Digest about the new change in the cut rule. “I didn’t think the system was broken.”
Not everybody was objecting to the rule that will begin at the start of the 2019-20 season.
“I’ve been on both sides of it, and I still firmly believe you make your own success, so I’m a fan of it,” said Paul Casey, who is a member of the PGA Tour’s player advisory council. “As long as we’re not taking away opportunities to get into events, and I don’t think this is taking away earnings or opportunities for players.
“This is the right thing to do. We have to protect the product. We have too many three-balls and two-tee starts on the weekend.”
In another change, the fields in events played on the same weekend as major championships or WGC events, will be reduced from 132 players to 120, although fields can be expanded to accommodate players from the Korn Ferry Tour, formerly known as the Web.com Tour.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton: ‘Not smartest’ to play hurt
Cam Newton is on a pitch count in training
Cam Newton is on a pitch count in training camp, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and an injury he now says should have kept him on the sideline.
But with the Carolina Panthers fighting for a possible wild-card spot, Newton said he felt it was his job as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers to be on the field.
“As a quarterback in this league, you’re unanimously the leader, right?” Newton said in an interview with Peter King. “We needed that game. I felt as if I wanted to give my team everything that I had honestly. Being hurt, being injured … looking back at it, it probably wasn’t the smartest, efficient thing, knowing that I left it all out there on the field. And if you asked me if I’d do it again, I’d do it again.
“I just know my worth to this team – know how much these guys believe in me and how much I believe in them. I’m willing to do that, and I know I’ve seen other guys do the same thing, too.”
With Newton firing the ball forcefully and placing deep throws on the hands of his receivers in early training camp workouts, a message is being sent to those projecting his game will change dramatically after his latest shoulder surgery.
“It’s still speculation. You know, at the end of the day, God has possessed me with things that I’m grateful for,” Newton said. “Now, being older, you kind of look at things different. For me, it’s not that I’m limited with certain things, or that I’m not capable of doing certain things, it’s just other ways to do it.
“I’m not saying I’m not gonna run people over. I’m not saying I’m not gonna run the football. I’m not saying I’m not gonna throw the ball down the field. I’m just in a position now where none of that matters but one thing, and that’s winning football games. If it requires me to do all those things, I’m willing to do it. And if it doesn’t, I’m still fine with that.”
Newton said he looks at his present-day game as an evolution and is not envisioning becoming a pocket passer.
“You can look back at any type of sport and as a player grows, your game has to change. I remember reading and seeing a lot of clips about Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Brett Favre, even Peyton Manning to a degree,” Newton said. “When you get old, you have to change certain things. It kind of keeps you young. I actually look forward to it. I embrace this whole process because it’s made me feel like a rookie again; learning certain things, learning new mechanics, focusing on the little nuances of playing a quarterback position and trying to master it.
“At this point in my career, it’s not about velocity. It’s not about throwing a ball 70 yards. It’s about efficient football that’s gonna win football games.”
–Field Level Media
Bears, Nagy getting kick out of PK competition
Bears, Nagy getting kick out of PK competition
Bears, Nagy getting kick out of PK competition
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy went from staging pressure situations in the offseason to watching the last two standing in the placekicker competition excelling on a surprisingly bright stage at training camp.
With more than 13,000 total fans flocking to Bourbonnais, Ill., and Bears training camp over the weekend, Nagy and his 90-man roster came out pleased with the results of what became a can-you-top-this showdown between Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro.
The Bears got to this point by failing to secure a replacement for dispatched kicker Cody Parkey. His missed 43-yarder, which clanked off the left upright, then the right, only to land short in the end zone, ended Chicago’s season in a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in January.
Nagy, fans, and most everyone on the team have a very strong interest in the outcome of the only legitimate position battle in Bears camp.
On Saturday, with more than 8,300 fans in the stands, Fry made eight consecutive kicks and then was given the “dealer’s choice” opportunity by Nagy. This amounts to the chance to end practice with a field-goal attempt from any distance. Fry opted for a 60-yarder and punched it right through.
Sunday afternoon, Pineiro had a better day, and then pulled a 63-yarder out of his sleeve to end practice.
Pineiro felt the energy from fans when he pushed the 63-yarder through the uprights.
“I’ve never seen so many people cheer so loud in a practice before,” Pineiro said. “I’ve heard it in a game, but in a practice it’s unreal. It’s awesome.”
Nagy hopes not to be gritting his teeth through dramatic kicking moments this season. For now, he’s enjoying the competition.
“How do you not love two kickers battling for one spot, competing their tails off after everything that’s gone on with our team and our city?” Nagy said.
–Field Level Media
