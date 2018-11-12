Seahawks’ Carroll optimistic despite 4-5 mark after loss
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seattle coach Pete Carroll had every reason to be frustrated after his Seahawks dropped a second straight game in the final minute.
However, Carroll wasn’t sounding the alarm on his team’s season after a 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
“We aren’t slowing down. We’re going to keep running the football, keep setting the tempo,” Carroll said. “I love the way we’re playing. We just have to stay alive and keep going.”
The success of the Seahawks' running game is what has Carroll confident about his team's hopes of contending for a playoff spot. Seattle (4-5) ran for 273 yards — the eighth most in a single game in franchise history — despite Chris Carson missing the game due to a hip injury. Rashaad Penny, who was selected in the first round of last April's draft, had his first 100-yard game as a pro with 108 yards on 12 carries.
Penny missed most of training camp due to a broken finger before slowly working his way back into the rotation once he improved in the pass game and on pass blocking.
“I feel like I’ve grown up the last two to three weeks,” Penny said. “I told myself the whole game that I can do this and the coaches trust me.”
Russell Wilson, who was 17 of 26 for 176 yards and three touchdowns, had just 11 pass attempts going into the fourth quarter. That was the lowest number of pass attempts through three quarters in his seven-year career.
A turnover by Wilson has loomed large in both of Seattle’s recent losses. Last Sunday against the Chargers, he threw an interception in the fourth quarter that was returned for a touchdown. This week, he fumbled the ball on a strip sack by Rams linebacker Dante Fowler that was recovered at the Seahawks’ nine yard line with less than six minutes remaining. One play later, Brandon Cooks scored on a nine-yard run to give Los Angeles a 36-24 lead.
Seattle scored on its ensuing possession and got the ball back after holding the Rams to a three-and-out. Wilson got Seattle to the Rams 36 yard line with 39 seconds remaining, but three straight incompletions ended any hopes of a comeback.
The Seahawks haven’t been able to force a turnover in either loss, which has frustrated the defense.
“We just needed one tip ball or on the ground to flip the script and we didn’t come up with it,” defensive end Dion Jordan said. “We played these good teams hard twice and didn’t come up with the win. Pete doesn’t want us to get down on ourselves. This has to be turning point for us going into these last couple games.”
Seattle’s decision to call a surprise onside kick down 26-24 with under 10 minutes remaining ended up costing them. Carroll said Sebastian Janikowski hit the ball wrong, which led to an easy recovery by Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds. The short field ended up leading to a 20-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.
“Before that play, actually, I see them talking to the ref and kind of pointing in that area. Something’s a little up. And then I saw his approach,” Reynolds said. “I used to be a kicker in high school, so I saw his approach change right when he was about to kick the ball, so I knew what it was.”
The Seahawks have five of their final seven games at home, but it is not an easy stretch drive. It starts on Thursday night against Green Bay and also includes a game at Carolina (Nov. 25) and home games against Minnesota (Dec. 10) and Kansas City (Dec. 23).
“We feel like we are a lot better than our record shows,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “We had some plays get away from us and we lost some games. There’s still a lot of football left. We’re confident that we’ll pull it out.”
Man reaching for free shirt critical after fall over railing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fan reaching for a free T-shirt is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after losing his balance and falling through the awning that covers the tunnel to the Tennessee Titans' locker room.
The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):
10:45 p.m.
The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):
10:45 p.m.
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a potentially serious knee injury on Sunday — a blow to a team that has stayed remarkably healthy on the way to a 9-1 start.
Kupp went down in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ win over Seattle clutching his left knee, which sidelined him for two games earlier this season when he was hurt on a horse-collar tackle at Denver.
Coach Sean McVay said Kupp would have an MRI on Monday.
“I don’t think it’s good,” McVay said. “It’s his knee. We’ll get the MRI, but it doesn’t look good right now.”
Kupp led the Rams last season with 869 yards receiving as a rookie.
8:25 p.m.
Former President George W. Bush performed the coin flip in Philadelphia before the Eagles played the Dallas Cowboys.
Bush, who grew up in Texas, flipped tails — and the Cowboys won the toss.
Bush was at midfield with former first lady Laura Bush and shook hands with several players including Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz.
The Bushes were in Philadelphia to receive the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal for their commitment to veterans. Former Vice President Joe Biden presented the award to the couple at the Philadelphia history museum on Sunday, which is also Veterans Day.
7:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams have hung on for a 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The game was decided when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson overthrew Tyler Lockett along the sideline on fourth-and-10 from the Rams 35 yard line with 18 seconds remaining.
The Rams improved to 9-1 and bounced back from a 45-35 loss to New Orleans last weekend. Seattle has lost two straight and dropped to 4-5.
Los Angeles now prepares for a much anticipated prime-time showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mexico City on Nov. 19. Seattle faces a short week in preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
7:10 p.m.
Newly acquired Rams defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. has bounced back from a pair of penalties to force a turnover in helping Los Angeles build a 36-24 lead over NFC West rival Seattle.
Fowler forced a fumble while sacking Russell Wilson and then recovered it at Seattle’s 9. Brandin Cooks scored on the next play. The Rams have sacked Wilson four times, led by Aaron Donald’s 2 1/2.
The Rams acquired Fowler at the NFL trading deadline on Oct. 30 from Jacksonville for two draft picks, including a 2019 third-round selection.
6:50 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers are pulling away from the Miami Dolphins.
Davante Adams and Aaron Jones have accounted for two touchdowns each. Green Bay broke it open in the third quarter. After Jones scored on a 10-yard run, Green Bay’s Bashaud Breeland picked off Brock Osweiler deep in Miami territory.
Three plays later Aaron Rodgers hit Adams for a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 28-12 lead with 7:24 left. That was the score going into the fourth quarter.
The Dolphins have settled for kicker Jason Sanders hitting four field goals on five drives inside Green Bay’s 30.
6:40 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is closing in on extending his streak to nine games with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 95 or higher.
Rivers is already just the third player to do that in eight straight games to start a season. Only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who did it in 13 straight to open the 2011 season, and Tom Brady, 10 straight in 2007, have longer streaks.
Rivers is currently 17 of 25 for 219 yards passing with two TDs and an interception and a 105.2 passer rating with the Chargers up 20-6 on the Oakland Raiders with four minutes remaining.
6:05 p.m.
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones has 101 yards and a touchdown on eight carries at halftime with the Packers leading the Miami Dolphins 14-9.
It’s the first time that a Green Bay running back has gone over the 100-yard mark this season. Aaron Rodgers also has a touchdown pass to Davante Adams.
The Dolphins have been moving the ball in spite of missing three starting offensive linemen. But they turned the ball over a bad shotgun snap on their first series, and have been held to three field goals.
5:50 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has become the fourth NFL player to score a touchdown in each of his team’s first 10 games of a season.
Gurley scored on a 17-yard run to put the Ram up 17-14 with under three minutes left in the second quarter against Seattle. His 10-game streak matches former Rams player Elroy ‘Crazylegs’ Hirsch, who did it in 1951.
Baltimore’s Lenny Moore, in 1951, and Buffalo’s O.J. Simpson, in 1975, share the record in having scored in each of their teams’ first 14 games of the season.
The touchdown was Gurley’s league-leading 17th of the season. And he’s scored in 13 consecutive regular-season games since being held out of the end zone in a 32-16 win at Arizona last Dec. 3.
5:35 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald set a career-high with his 12th sack of the season and second of the game against Seattle’s Russell Wilson.
Donald entered the day second on the NFL list with 10 sacks this season, 11 1/2 behind Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter.
The fifth-year player passed his previous high of 11 sacks set in both 2015 and last season, and increased his career total to 61.
5:15 p.m.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore has topped 500 yards rushing for a 14th consecutive season to set an NFL record.
Gore entered the game against Green Bay tied with Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton, who had topped 500 yards in 13 straight seasons. Gore topped the milestone with a 9-yard run with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.
The 14-year veteran ranks fourth and leads active players with 14,464 yards rushing.
Green Bay leads Miami 14-6 early in the second quarter. For the Packers, running back Aaron Jones has 96 yards on four carries, including a career-long 67-yarder.
5 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has passed Hall of Famer Terrell Owens to move into second place on the career yards-receiving list.
The 15th-year player had six catches for 50 yards to up his total to 15,952 — moving 18 ahead of Owens — in a 26-14 loss at Kansas City.
Jerry Rice holds the record with 22,895 yards.
4:50 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams held a moment of silence before their game against Seattle for the 12 victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week.
The Rams’ training complex in less than five miles from the Borderline Bar and Grill. The team is donating proceeds from its stadium raffle and a jersey auction to a relief effort, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth has pledged his game check.
4:45 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers have cashed in on a turnover on the Miami Dolphins’ game-opening drive.
Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 6:07 left in the first quarter to give Green Bay a 7-0 lead. Running back Aaron Jones accounted for 54 total yards on the drive. The Packers capitalized after Dolphins’ quarterback Brock Osweiler mishandled a shotgun snap that was recovered by Reggie Gilbert at the Green Bay 30.
4:20 p.m.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had very little to show for gaining 501 yards offense in a 16-3 loss to Washington.
The Buccaneers became just the second team since 1940 to top 400 yards and score 3 or fewer points, according to Pro Football Reference. They join the then-St. Louis Rams, who had 424 yards offense in a 24-3 loss to Green Bay in 2011.
Four turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by Ryan Fitzpatrick, didn’t help. Neither did kicker Chandler Catanzaro missing field-goal attempts from 30 and 48 yards, both wide right.
3:50 p.m.
The New England Patriots have pulled quarterback Tom Brady while trailing the Titans 34-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Titans sacked Brady a season-high three times, and former New England cornerback Logan Ryan broke up a Brady pass to Julian Edelman on fourth down with 10:48 left to end a Patriots’ scoring threat.
Edelman went to the locker room after that pass was broken up. He is questionable to return with an injured ankle.
Brian Hoyer replaced Brady after Derrick Henry’s 10-yard run out of the wildcat put the Titans up 34-10 with 7:13 left.
The Patriots also were playing without left tackle Trent Brown, who left in the third quarter with an injured back. Tight end Dwayne Allen is questionable to return with an injured knee.
3:10 p.m.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has plenty to talk about now while enjoying his best game of the season.
Three quarters into Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets, McCoy has already topped 100 yards rushing for the first time since gaining 156 on a snow-covered field in a 13-7 overtime win over Indianapolis on Dec. 10.
He has also scored two touchdowns rushing for the first time since scoring twice in a 30-27 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017.
The touchdowns were the first of the season for McCoy. And the come two days after the 10th-year player broke nearly two weeks of silence by telling reporters he was frustrated with his lack of production.
McCoy entered the game with 267 yards rushing this season, and had 103 midway through the third quarter.
McCoy also surpassed 500 career points, and vaulted into 26th place on the career yards rushing list by moving ahead of Marshawn Lynch (10,379), Eddie George (10,441) and Tiki Barber (10,449).
2:50 p.m.
Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb broke a club record and maybe Atlanta’s back with a 92-yard TD run.
The running back took a handoff at Cleveland’s 8, cut right and avoided a few tacklers before streaking to the end zone to give Cleveland a 28-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
Chubb’s 92-yard run is the longest in team history, topping the 90-yard run by Bobby Mitchell in 1959 against Washington.
It was Chubb’s second touchdown of the game. He also caught a 13-yard pass from Baker Mayfield in the second quarter.
2:45 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans are following up their big win in Dallas with a strong first half against the Patriots.
Tennessee scored a season-high 28 points to beat the Cowboys on Monday night, and they now lead New England 24-10 at halftime.
The Titans scored a season-high 17 points in the first quarter with touchdown passes by Marcus Mariota on each of their first two possessions. Mariota is 11 of 16 for 152 yards.
The Titans have been getting plenty of pressure on Tom Brady. Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan sacked Brady on the final play of the first half, the Titans’ second sack of the first half.
James Develin has run for a TD, and Stephen Gostkowski connected on one of his two 52-yard field goal attempt for New England.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
2:40 p.m.
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating a game check to the families of the victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.
Whitworth will give his check from Los Angeles’ game against Seattle to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund. The fund was set up to help the families of the 12 people killed by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, the home of the Rams’ training complex.
Whitworth is in the second season of a three-year, $36 million deal with the Rams. He has played a major role in the Rams’ transformation into an elite NFC team under Sean McVay.
Whitworth, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers and other players are also auctioning off their game jerseys to benefit the victims’ fund and American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief.
Two wildfires are also burning in the same general area of the western Los Angeles suburbs.
2:30 p.m.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has moved ahead of Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season touchdown list with a sensational first half at Cincinnati.
He’s thrown three TD passes as the Saints have raced ahead 35-7, reaching the end zone on all five possessions. Brees has 509 career TD passes, one more than Favre.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
The Saints have piled up 311 yards, and they have 21 first downs on 40 plays. Brees is 18 of 20 for 214 yards.
2:15 p.m.
Baker Mayfield enjoyed a perfect half.
Cleveland’s rookie quarterback completed 12 of 12 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Atlanta. Mayfield connected on a 28-yard TD with Rashard Higgins and threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Nick Chubb.
Mayfield finished the half with a 158.3 quarterback rating, the highest possible score. The Browns did have one interception in the half, but it was thrown by running back Dontrell Hilliard, who attempted to hit a well-covered Mayfield on a trick play.
2:10 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes has broken the Kansas City Chiefs record for touchdown passes in a season.
The first-year starter threw his 31st of the season — and second of the game to Tyreek Hill — to pass Len Dawson. The Hall of Famer threw 30 in 1964.
The record-setter came on third-and-goal from the Arizona 14. Hill celebrated by leaping into the stands, just as he did on his first TD catch, then playing with the TV cameras.
That last bit earned Hill an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
___
2 p.m.
Atlanta receiver Julio Jones has reached 10,000 yards receiving faster than any player in NFL history.
Jones reached the plateau in his 104th career game, catching a 30-yard pass in the second quarter from Matt Ryan. Calvin Johnson held the previous mark, getting to 10,000 yards in his 115th game. Torry Holt and Antonio Brown got there in 116 games.
Jones caught a short pass over the middle and broke a couple tackles on his first reception of the game. He came in with 933 yards receiving this season.
Moments later, Jones caught a 1-yard TD pass from Ryan to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead.
1:50 p.m.
The Buffalo Bills have scored twice in the first quarter against the New York Jets to match their combined total from their previous four games.
LeSean McCoy opened the scoring with a 28-yard run, 5 more than he totaled in his previous two games. And then tight end Jason Croom recovered teammate Zay Jones’ fumble in the end zone to put the Bills ahead 14-0.
Buffalo’s 14 points are the most they’ve scored in seven games, since a 27-6 victory at Minnesota on Sept. 23. And the Bills are doing this with Matt Barkley making his debut at quarterback less than two weeks after signing with Buffalo.
1:40 p.m.
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has thrown two touchdown passes against Cincinnati to up his regular-season total to 508 and match Brett Favre for second on the NFL career list.
Brees first TD was a 7-yarder to Michael Thomas midway through the first quarter. Mark Ingram II then turned a screen pass into a 28-yard touchdown
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
1:25 p.m.
Six teams reached the end zone on the opening possession of their games Sunday to get Week 10 off to a high-scoring start.
Kansas City, which lost the coin toss for the first time all season, went 75 yards in 56 seconds. Three plays were needed, with Patrick Mahomes connecting with Tyreek Hill for 38 yards, then for a 37-yard touchdown.
Tennessee’s Darius Jennings returned the opening kickoff 58 yards, then the Titans needed seven plays to go 40 yards, capped by Marcus Mariota 4-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith against New England.
Chicago’s Tarik Cohen had a 3-yard TD run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive vs. Detroit. But Cody Parkey missed the extra point.
Indianapolis covered 75 yards in seven plays and Andrew Luck found Eric Ebron for a 53-yard scoring pass against Jacksonville.
Buffalo used a mere two plays against the Jets, with newcomer Matt Barkley throwing 47 yards to Robert Foster before LeSean McCoy broke from a lengthy slump for his first touchdown this season, on a 28-yard run.
And Drew Brees threw his 507th career touchdown pass, leaving him one behind Brett Favre for second place on the career list, capping a 15-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 8 minutes, 30 seconds. It ended with Michael Thomas’ diving 7-yard catch.
1:15 p.m.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed only 56 seconds to throw his first touchdown pass against Arizona, moving him into a tie with Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the single-season franchise record.
Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill down the sideline for 38 yards on the game’s first play. Then, after an incompletion, Mahomes found Hill again for a 37-yard touchdown reception.
It was the 30th thrown by Mahomes this season. Dawson threw 30 during the 1964 season.
1:10 p.m.
The Indianapolis Colts honored kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s new career scoring leader, with a brief highlight show during pregame introduction before their game against Jacksonville.
Vinatieri received a roaring ovation from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd when he was announced as the final starter. The 45-year-old waved to the crowd and slapped hands with a group of fans gathered around the American flag on the field.
Vinatieri broke Morten Andersen’s record two weeks ago at Oakland, but the Colts had a bye last week and Sunday marked the first time Indy could celebrate the record-breaking moment on its home turf.
1 p.m.
Three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey was the last of the Titans defense introduced before kickoff for Tennessee’s game against New England.
Casey took the field carrying an American flag, and first shaking hands with a soldier as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service being held on Veteran’s Day. A soldier accompanied each Titans starter onto the field for a few steps.
Country artist Little Big Town performed the national anthem, which featured a flyover by military helicopters.
11:30 a.m.
Drew Brees and Tom Brady enter Week 10 of the NFL’s schedule neck and neck in closing in on matching Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season list.
Brees has 506 touchdowns passing, two behind Favre, as the New Orleans Saints play at Cincinnati. And Brady has 505 with his New England Patriots playing at Tennessee. Both are a little more than 30 behind Peyton Manning’s record of 539.
Brady does have chance to pass Manning on the career touchdowns passing list, including playoffs. Manning has 579, only three more than Brady.
On the other end of the quarterback matchup spectrum Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will feature a battle of the backups rather than far more intriguing AFC East showdown of two rookie first-round picks.
Matt Barkley is starting in place of Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained throwing elbow. For New York, Josh McCown is starting in place Sam Darnold, who is sidelined by a strained right foot. Darnold was drafted third overall, four spots ahead of Allen.
The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):
10:25 p.m.
The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):
10:25 p.m.
8:25 p.m.
Former President George W. Bush performed the coin flip in Philadelphia before the Eagles played the Dallas Cowboys.
Bush, who grew up in Texas, flipped tails — and the Cowboys won the toss.
Bush was at midfield with former first lady Laura Bush and shook hands with several players including Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz.
The Bushes were in Philadelphia to receive the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal for their commitment to veterans. Former Vice President Joe Biden presented the award to the couple at the Philadelphia history museum on Sunday, which is also Veterans Day.
7:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams have hung on for a 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The game was decided when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson overthrew Tyler Lockett along the sideline on fourth-and-10 from the Rams 35 yard line with 18 seconds remaining.
The Rams improved to 9-1 and bounced back from a 45-35 loss to New Orleans last weekend. Seattle has lost two straight and dropped to 4-5.
Los Angeles now prepares for a much anticipated prime-time showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mexico City on Nov. 19. Seattle faces a short week in preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
7:10 p.m.
Newly acquired Rams defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. has bounced back from a pair of penalties to force a turnover in helping Los Angeles build a 36-24 lead over NFC West rival Seattle.
Fowler forced a fumble while sacking Russell Wilson and then recovered it at Seattle’s 9. Brandin Cooks scored on the next play. The Rams have sacked Wilson four times, led by Aaron Donald’s 2 1/2.
The Rams acquired Fowler at the NFL trading deadline on Oct. 30 from Jacksonville for two draft picks, including a 2019 third-round selection.
6:50 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers are pulling away from the Miami Dolphins.
Davante Adams and Aaron Jones have accounted for two touchdowns each. Green Bay broke it open in the third quarter. After Jones scored on a 10-yard run, Green Bay’s Bashaud Breeland picked off Brock Osweiler deep in Miami territory.
Three plays later Aaron Rodgers hit Adams for a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 28-12 lead with 7:24 left. That was the score going into the fourth quarter.
The Dolphins have settled for kicker Jason Sanders hitting four field goals on five drives inside Green Bay’s 30.
6:40 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is closing in on extending his streak to nine games with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 95 or higher.
Rivers is already just the third player to do that in eight straight games to start a season. Only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who did it in 13 straight to open the 2011 season, and Tom Brady, 10 straight in 2007, have longer streaks.
Rivers is currently 17 of 25 for 219 yards passing with two TDs and an interception and a 105.2 passer rating with the Chargers up 20-6 on the Oakland Raiders with four minutes remaining.
6:05 p.m.
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones has 101 yards and a touchdown on eight carries at halftime with the Packers leading the Miami Dolphins 14-9.
It’s the first time that a Green Bay running back has gone over the 100-yard mark this season. Aaron Rodgers also has a touchdown pass to Davante Adams.
The Dolphins have been moving the ball in spite of missing three starting offensive linemen. But they turned the ball over a bad shotgun snap on their first series, and have been held to three field goals.
5:50 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has become the fourth NFL player to score a touchdown in each of his team’s first 10 games of a season.
Gurley scored on a 17-yard run to put the Ram up 17-14 with under three minutes left in the second quarter against Seattle. His 10-game streak matches former Rams player Elroy ‘Crazylegs’ Hirsch, who did it in 1951.
Baltimore’s Lenny Moore, in 1951, and Buffalo’s O.J. Simpson, in 1975, share the record in having scored in each of their teams’ first 14 games of the season.
The touchdown was Gurley’s league-leading 17th of the season. And he’s scored in 13 consecutive regular-season games since being held out of the end zone in a 32-16 win at Arizona last Dec. 3.
5:35 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald set a career-high with his 12th sack of the season and second of the game against Seattle’s Russell Wilson.
Donald entered the day second on the NFL list with 10 sacks this season, 11 1/2 behind Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter.
The fifth-year player passed his previous high of 11 sacks set in both 2015 and last season, and increased his career total to 61.
5:15 p.m.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore has topped 500 yards rushing for a 14th consecutive season to set an NFL record.
Gore entered the game against Green Bay tied with Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton, who had topped 500 yards in 13 straight seasons. Gore topped the milestone with a 9-yard run with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.
The 14-year veteran ranks fourth and leads active players with 14,464 yards rushing.
Green Bay leads Miami 14-6 early in the second quarter. For the Packers, running back Aaron Jones has 96 yards on four carries, including a career-long 67-yarder.
5 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has passed Hall of Famer Terrell Owens to move into second place on the career yards-receiving list.
The 15th-year player had six catches for 50 yards to up his total to 15,952 — moving 18 ahead of Owens — in a 26-14 loss at Kansas City.
Jerry Rice holds the record with 22,895 yards.
4:50 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams held a moment of silence before their game against Seattle for the 12 victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week.
The Rams’ training complex in less than five miles from the Borderline Bar and Grill. The team is donating proceeds from its stadium raffle and a jersey auction to a relief effort, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth has pledged his game check.
4:45 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers have cashed in on a turnover on the Miami Dolphins’ game-opening drive.
Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 6:07 left in the first quarter to give Green Bay a 7-0 lead. Running back Aaron Jones accounted for 54 total yards on the drive. The Packers capitalized after Dolphins’ quarterback Brock Osweiler mishandled a shotgun snap that was recovered by Reggie Gilbert at the Green Bay 30.
4:20 p.m.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had very little to show for gaining 501 yards offense in a 16-3 loss to Washington.
The Buccaneers became just the second team since 1940 to top 400 yards and score 3 or fewer points, according to Pro Football Reference. They join the then-St. Louis Rams, who had 424 yards offense in a 24-3 loss to Green Bay in 2011.
Four turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by Ryan Fitzpatrick, didn’t help. Neither did kicker Chandler Catanzaro missing field-goal attempts from 30 and 48 yards, both wide right.
3:50 p.m.
The New England Patriots have pulled quarterback Tom Brady while trailing the Titans 34-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Titans sacked Brady a season-high three times, and former New England cornerback Logan Ryan broke up a Brady pass to Julian Edelman on fourth down with 10:48 left to end a Patriots’ scoring threat.
Edelman went to the locker room after that pass was broken up. He is questionable to return with an injured ankle.
Brian Hoyer replaced Brady after Derrick Henry’s 10-yard run out of the wildcat put the Titans up 34-10 with 7:13 left.
The Patriots also were playing without left tackle Trent Brown, who left in the third quarter with an injured back. Tight end Dwayne Allen is questionable to return with an injured knee.
3:10 p.m.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has plenty to talk about now while enjoying his best game of the season.
Three quarters into Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets, McCoy has already topped 100 yards rushing for the first time since gaining 156 on a snow-covered field in a 13-7 overtime win over Indianapolis on Dec. 10.
He has also scored two touchdowns rushing for the first time since scoring twice in a 30-27 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017.
The touchdowns were the first of the season for McCoy. And the come two days after the 10th-year player broke nearly two weeks of silence by telling reporters he was frustrated with his lack of production.
McCoy entered the game with 267 yards rushing this season, and had 103 midway through the third quarter.
McCoy also surpassed 500 career points, and vaulted into 26th place on the career yards rushing list by moving ahead of Marshawn Lynch (10,379), Eddie George (10,441) and Tiki Barber (10,449).
2:50 p.m.
Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb broke a club record and maybe Atlanta’s back with a 92-yard TD run.
The running back took a handoff at Cleveland’s 8, cut right and avoided a few tacklers before streaking to the end zone to give Cleveland a 28-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
Chubb’s 92-yard run is the longest in team history, topping the 90-yard run by Bobby Mitchell in 1959 against Washington.
It was Chubb’s second touchdown of the game. He also caught a 13-yard pass from Baker Mayfield in the second quarter.
2:45 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans are following up their big win in Dallas with a strong first half against the Patriots.
Tennessee scored a season-high 28 points to beat the Cowboys on Monday night, and they now lead New England 24-10 at halftime.
The Titans scored a season-high 17 points in the first quarter with touchdown passes by Marcus Mariota on each of their first two possessions. Mariota is 11 of 16 for 152 yards.
The Titans have been getting plenty of pressure on Tom Brady. Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan sacked Brady on the final play of the first half, the Titans’ second sack of the first half.
James Develin has run for a TD, and Stephen Gostkowski connected on one of his two 52-yard field goal attempt for New England.
2:40 p.m.
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating a game check to the families of the victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.
Whitworth will give his check from Los Angeles’ game against Seattle to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund. The fund was set up to help the families of the 12 people killed by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, the home of the Rams’ training complex.
Whitworth is in the second season of a three-year, $36 million deal with the Rams. He has played a major role in the Rams’ transformation into an elite NFC team under Sean McVay.
Whitworth, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers and other players are also auctioning off their game jerseys to benefit the victims’ fund and American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief.
2:30 p.m.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has moved ahead of Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season touchdown list with a sensational first half at Cincinnati.
He’s thrown three TD passes as the Saints have raced ahead 35-7, reaching the end zone on all five possessions. Brees has 509 career TD passes, one more than Favre.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
The Saints have piled up 311 yards, and they have 21 first downs on 40 plays. Brees is 18 of 20 for 214 yards.
2:15 p.m.
Baker Mayfield enjoyed a perfect half.
Cleveland’s rookie quarterback completed 12 of 12 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Atlanta. Mayfield connected on a 28-yard TD with Rashard Higgins and threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Nick Chubb.
Mayfield finished the half with a 158.3 quarterback rating, the highest possible score. The Browns did have one interception in the half, but it was thrown by running back Dontrell Hilliard, who attempted to hit a well-covered Mayfield on a trick play.
2:10 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes has broken the Kansas City Chiefs record for touchdown passes in a season.
The first-year starter threw his 31st of the season — and second of the game to Tyreek Hill — to pass Len Dawson. The Hall of Famer threw 30 in 1964.
The record-setter came on third-and-goal from the Arizona 14. Hill celebrated by leaping into the stands, just as he did on his first TD catch, then playing with the TV cameras.
That last bit earned Hill an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
2 p.m.
Atlanta receiver Julio Jones has reached 10,000 yards receiving faster than any player in NFL history.
Jones reached the plateau in his 104th career game, catching a 30-yard pass in the second quarter from Matt Ryan. Calvin Johnson held the previous mark, getting to 10,000 yards in his 115th game. Torry Holt and Antonio Brown got there in 116 games.
Jones caught a short pass over the middle and broke a couple tackles on his first reception of the game. He came in with 933 yards receiving this season.
Moments later, Jones caught a 1-yard TD pass from Ryan to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead.
1:50 p.m.
The Buffalo Bills have scored twice in the first quarter against the New York Jets to match their combined total from their previous four games.
LeSean McCoy opened the scoring with a 28-yard run, 5 more than he totaled in his previous two games. And then tight end Jason Croom recovered teammate Zay Jones’ fumble in the end zone to put the Bills ahead 14-0.
Buffalo’s 14 points are the most they’ve scored in seven games, since a 27-6 victory at Minnesota on Sept. 23. And the Bills are doing this with Matt Barkley making his debut at quarterback less than two weeks after signing with Buffalo.
1:40 p.m.
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has thrown two touchdown passes against Cincinnati to up his regular-season total to 508 and match Brett Favre for second on the NFL career list.
Brees first TD was a 7-yarder to Michael Thomas midway through the first quarter. Mark Ingram II then turned a screen pass into a 28-yard touchdown
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
1:25 p.m.
Six teams reached the end zone on the opening possession of their games Sunday to get Week 10 off to a high-scoring start.
Kansas City, which lost the coin toss for the first time all season, went 75 yards in 56 seconds. Three plays were needed, with Patrick Mahomes connecting with Tyreek Hill for 38 yards, then for a 37-yard touchdown.
Tennessee’s Darius Jennings returned the opening kickoff 58 yards, then the Titans needed seven plays to go 40 yards, capped by Marcus Mariota 4-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith against New England.
Chicago’s Tarik Cohen had a 3-yard TD run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive vs. Detroit. But Cody Parkey missed the extra point.
Indianapolis covered 75 yards in seven plays and Andrew Luck found Eric Ebron for a 53-yard scoring pass against Jacksonville.
Buffalo used a mere two plays against the Jets, with newcomer Matt Barkley throwing 47 yards to Robert Foster before LeSean McCoy broke from a lengthy slump for his first touchdown this season, on a 28-yard run.
And Drew Brees threw his 507th career touchdown pass, leaving him one behind Brett Favre for second place on the career list, capping a 15-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 8 minutes, 30 seconds. It ended with Michael Thomas’ diving 7-yard catch.
1:15 p.m.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed only 56 seconds to throw his first touchdown pass against Arizona, moving him into a tie with Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the single-season franchise record.
Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill down the sideline for 38 yards on the game’s first play. Then, after an incompletion, Mahomes found Hill again for a 37-yard touchdown reception.
It was the 30th thrown by Mahomes this season. Dawson threw 30 during the 1964 season.
1:10 p.m.
The Indianapolis Colts honored kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s new career scoring leader, with a brief highlight show during pregame introduction before their game against Jacksonville.
Vinatieri received a roaring ovation from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd when he was announced as the final starter. The 45-year-old waved to the crowd and slapped hands with a group of fans gathered around the American flag on the field.
Vinatieri broke Morten Andersen’s record two weeks ago at Oakland, but the Colts had a bye last week and Sunday marked the first time Indy could celebrate the record-breaking moment on its home turf.
1 p.m.
Three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey was the last of the Titans defense introduced before kickoff for Tennessee’s game against New England.
Casey took the field carrying an American flag, and first shaking hands with a soldier as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service being held on Veteran’s Day. A soldier accompanied each Titans starter onto the field for a few steps.
Country artist Little Big Town performed the national anthem, which featured a flyover by military helicopters.
11:30 a.m.
Drew Brees and Tom Brady enter Week 10 of the NFL’s schedule neck and neck in closing in on matching Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season list.
Brees has 506 touchdowns passing, two behind Favre, as the New Orleans Saints play at Cincinnati. And Brady has 505 with his New England Patriots playing at Tennessee. Both are a little more than 30 behind Peyton Manning’s record of 539.
Brady does have chance to pass Manning on the career touchdowns passing list, including playoffs. Manning has 579, only three more than Brady.
On the other end of the quarterback matchup spectrum Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will feature a battle of the backups rather than far more intriguing AFC East showdown of two rookie first-round picks.
Matt Barkley is starting in place of Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained throwing elbow. For New York, Josh McCown is starting in place Sam Darnold, who is sidelined by a strained right foot. Darnold was drafted third overall, four spots ahead of Allen.
Osweiler, Dolphins squander chances for TDs vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The injury-riddled Miami Dolphins still managed to generate plenty of scoring opportunities against the Green Bay Packers.
But they couldn't get into the end zone, and settling for field goals wasn't going to cut it against Aaron Rodgers.
SCOREBOARD
STARS
Passing
— Drew Brees, Saints, was 22 for 25 for 265 yards and three touchdown passes in New Orleans’ 51-14 rout of Cincinnati. Brees passed Brett Favre for the second-most passing touchdowns in NFL history (509). Peyton Manning has the most career touchdown passes with 539.
— Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, was 23 for 30 for 355 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago’s 34-22 win over Detroit.
— Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, was 21 for 28 for 249 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City’s 26-14 win over Arizona. Mahomes has the most passing TDs (31) in a single-season in franchise history.
— Baker Mayfield, Browns, was 17 for 20 for 216 yards and three touchdowns in Cleveland’s 28-16 win over Atlanta. Mayfield is the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to record a passer rating of at least 150 on 20 or more pass attempts in a single game.
— Jared Goff, Rams, was 28 for 39 for 318 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles’ 36-31 win over Seattle.
— Andrew Luck, Colts, was 21 for 29 for 285 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in Indianapolis’ 29-26 win over Jacksonville.
___
Rushing
— Nick Chubb, Browns, had 20 carries for 176 yards, including a club-record 92-yard touchdown, in Cleveland’s 28-16 win over Atlanta. Chubb’s run broke the previous team mark held by Bobby Mitchell, who had a 90-yard TD run against Washington on Nov. 15, 1959. It was also the second-longest run by a rookie in league history, behind only Bobby Gage’s 97-yard run for Pittsburgh in 1949.
— Aaron Jones, Packers, had 15 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 31-12 win over Miami.
— Todd Gurley, Rams, had 16 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 36-31 win over Seattle. Gurley has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Rams’ first 10 games this season and joins Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson (14 games in 1975), Lenny Moore (14 in 1964) and Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch (10 in 1951) as the only players in league history to score a touchdown in each of their team’s first 10 games of a season.
— LeSean McCoy, Bills, had 26 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s 41-10 win over the New York Jets.
— Rashaad Penny, Seahawks, had 12 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
— Mark Ingram, Saints, had 13 carries for 104 yards and added three receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 51-14 win over Cincinnati.
___
Receiving
— Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, Bears. Robinson had six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, Miller had five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in Chicago’s 34-22 win over Detroit.
— Corey Davis, Titans, had seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s 34-10 win over New England.
— Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, had seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City’s 26-14 win over Arizona.
— Julio Jones, Falcons, had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 28-16 loss to Cleveland.
___
Special Teams
— Jason Sanders, Dolphins, was 4 for 4 on field goals in Miami’s 31-12 loss to Green Bay. Sanders tied the rookie record for a Miami kicker with the four field goals.
— Wil Lutz, Saints, was 3 for 3 on field goals and 6 for 6 on extra points in New Orleans’ 51-14 win over Cincinnati.
— Dustin Hopkins, Redskins, was 3 for 3 on field goals and added an extra point in Washington’s 16-3 win over Tampa Bay.
___
Defense
— Khalil Mack and Bryce Callahan, Bears. Mack had two sacks and Callahan had a sack and an interception in Chicago’s 34-22 win over Detroit.
— Aaron Donald, Rams, had 2½ sacks in the Los Angeles Rams’ 36-31 win over Seattle.
— Chandler Jones, Cardinals, had two sacks in Arizona’s 26-14 loss to Kansas City.
— Chris Jones, Chiefs, had two sacks and a forced fumble in Kansas City’s 26-14 win over Arizona.
___
MILESTONES
Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had six catches for 50 yards in the Cardinals’ loss at Kansas City. Fitzgerald has 15,952 receiving yards and surpassed Hall of Famer Terrell Owens (15,934) for the second-most receiving yards in NFL history. Only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (22,895) has more receiving yards. … Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4 percent) for 285 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 123.5 passer rating in the Colts’ 29-26 victory against Jacksonville. Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his past six games and is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history to have at least six consecutive games with three or more touchdown passes in a single season, joining Tom Brady (10 consecutive games in 2007) and Peyton Manning (eight in 2004). Brady and Manning were each the Associated Press Most Valuable Player in those respective seasons. … Atlanta receiver Julio Jones had 107 yards in the Falcons’ 28-16 loss to Cleveland. He became the fastest player to reach 10,000 yards with a 30-yard catch in the second quarter. Jones reached the 10,000-yard plateau in his 104th game, 11 quicker than Calvin Johnson. … A 9-yard run with about 3½ minutes left in the first quarter put Miami’s Frank Gore over the 500-yard mark for an NFL-record 14th straight season. He broke a tie with Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.
STREAKS & STATS
New Orleans rolled to its eighth straight victory, 51-14 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had eight catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas has 274 catches in 40 games and surpassed the Giants’ Odell Beckham, JR. (266) for the most receptions by a player in his first 40 games in NFL history. … Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a reception in his team’s 34-10 loss to Tennessee. Brady’s catch was just the third of his career and first since Dec. 6, 2015, when he caught a 36-yarder from Danny Amendola against Philadelphia. At 41, Brady became the oldest player with a catch since Jerry Rice had 30 at the age of 42. Brady appeared in his 300th game (including the postseason), joining Hall of Famer Brett Favre (326) as the only quarterbacks in league history to appear in 300 games. … Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 11-0-1 in his past 12 home games (including the postseason). Rodgers has 30 passing TDs and just three interceptions during that streak. … The first-place Bears beat the Lions 34-22 to snap a 10-game losing streak against NFC North opponents. The Bears (6-3) had dropped nine of 10 against Detroit (3-6) and were seeking their first victory over a division opponent since Oct. 31, 2016, against Minnesota. … The Jaguars lost to Colts 29-26 in an AFC South matchup. The Jags have lost five straight, six of seven and are last in the division. … The Buccaneers lost to the Redskins 16-3. Tampa Bay has lost three in a row and six of seven following a 2-0 start and fell to 1-3 in games when it has gained at least 500 yards this season. … The Los Angeles Chargers won their sixth straight game, 20-6 over the struggling Oakland Raiders. The Raiders have lost five straight by at least 14 points under coach Jon Gruden and have been outscored 75-9 in the past nine quarters in what has quickly become a lost season.
TOOTHLESS TIGERS
The Cincinnati Bengals were dominated in a 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals matched the most lopsided defeat in franchise history and gave up the second-most points in club history.
Cincinnati became the first team in the Super Bowl era to give up 500 yards in three consecutive games; New Orleans finished with 509.
In their past four games, the Bengals have given up 481, 551, 576 and 509 yards. They’re on pace to give up the most yards in NFL history.
It’s the fourth time the Bengals have lost a game by 37 points in their history. The club record for points allowed was 52 against Carolina in 2002. The 28 points allowed in the second quarter matched the club record.
___
BIG GIFT
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating his game check to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund, which was set up to help the families of the 12 people killed Wednesday night by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, the home of the Rams’ training complex. The Rams held a moment of silence before the game.
___
AUTOMATIC ADAM
The Colts honored the NFL’s new career scoring leader, Adam Vinatieri, before the game with a brief highlight film and the distinction of being the last starter introduced to the crowd, which roared. Vinatieri responded by waving to the crowd and slapping hands with some fans on the field. Then he added three more points to his record-breaking total (2,553) before missing a 52-yard attempt wide right with 2:58 left in the game.
He also tied George Blanda for the most regular-season wins in league history (209).
___
SIDELINED
Wide receiver Julian Edelman left the Patriots’ 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury and did not return on a rough day for the New England offense. Left tackle Trent Brown was hurt twice during the game, leaving for good when he injured his back in the third quarter. Tight end Dwayne Allen also hurt a knee in the third quarter. … Rams receiver Cooper Kupp went down in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ win over Seattle clutching his left knee, which sidelined him earlier this season. He eventually walked off the field. … The Packers’ defense lost two starters in Green Bay’s win over Miami when safety Kentrell Brice hurt an ankle and linebacker Nick Perry limped off with a knee injury. … For the Dolphins, running back Kenyan Drake left with a knee injury, and two wide receivers were hurt: Davante Parker (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (leg). Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick left the blowout loss to the Saints with a concussion. For the Detroit Lions, tight end Michael Roberts suffered a shoulder injury and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. hurt a knee.
SPEAKING
“Everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong. We stunk it up as coaches, we stunk it up as players.” Jets coach Todd Bowles after his team’s 41-10 loss to Buffalo.
___
“A great handoff. When I handed it off, it parted like the Red Sea.” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on his handoff to running back Nick Chubb on his 92-yard touchdown run in Cleveland’s 28-16 win over Atlanta.
___
The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):
8:25 p.m.
The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):
8:25 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams have hung on for a 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The game was decided when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson overthrew Tyler Lockett along the sideline on fourth-and-10 from the Rams 35 yard line with 18 seconds remaining.
The Rams improved to 9-1 and bounced back from a 45-35 loss to New Orleans last weekend. Seattle has lost two straight and dropped to 4-5.
Los Angeles now prepares for a much anticipated prime-time showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mexico City on Nov. 19. Seattle faces a short week in preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
7:10 p.m.
Newly acquired Rams defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. has bounced back from a pair of penalties to force a turnover in helping Los Angeles build a 36-24 lead over NFC West rival Seattle.
Fowler forced a fumble while sacking Russell Wilson and then recovered it at Seattle’s 9. Brandin Cooks scored on the next play. The Rams have sacked Wilson four times, led by Aaron Donald’s 2 1/2.
The Rams acquired Fowler at the NFL trading deadline on Oct. 30 from Jacksonville for two draft picks, including a 2019 third-round selection.
6:50 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers are pulling away from the Miami Dolphins.
Davante Adams and Aaron Jones have accounted for two touchdowns each. Green Bay broke it open in the third quarter. After Jones scored on a 10-yard run, Green Bay’s Bashaud Breeland picked off Brock Osweiler deep in Miami territory.
Three plays later Aaron Rodgers hit Adams for a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 28-12 lead with 7:24 left. That was the score going into the fourth quarter.
The Dolphins have settled for kicker Jason Sanders hitting four field goals on five drives inside Green Bay’s 30.
6:40 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is closing in on extending his streak to nine games with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 95 or higher.
Rivers is already just the third player to do that in eight straight games to start a season. Only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who did it in 13 straight to open the 2011 season, and Tom Brady, 10 straight in 2007, have longer streaks.
Rivers is currently 17 of 25 for 219 yards passing with two TDs and an interception and a 105.2 passer rating with the Chargers up 20-6 on the Oakland Raiders with four minutes remaining.
6:05 p.m.
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones has 101 yards and a touchdown on eight carries at halftime with the Packers leading the Miami Dolphins 14-9.
It’s the first time that a Green Bay running back has gone over the 100-yard mark this season. Aaron Rodgers also has a touchdown pass to Davante Adams.
The Dolphins have been moving the ball in spite of missing three starting offensive linemen. But they turned the ball over a bad shotgun snap on their first series, and have been held to three field goals.
5:50 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has become the fourth NFL player to score a touchdown in each of his team’s first 10 games of a season.
Gurley scored on a 17-yard run to put the Ram up 17-14 with under three minutes left in the second quarter against Seattle. His 10-game streak matches former Rams player Elroy ‘Crazylegs’ Hirsch, who did it in 1951.
Baltimore’s Lenny Moore, in 1951, and Buffalo’s O.J. Simpson, in 1975, share the record in having scored in each of their teams’ first 14 games of the season.
The touchdown was Gurley’s league-leading 17th of the season. And he’s scored in 13 consecutive regular-season games since being held out of the end zone in a 32-16 win at Arizona last Dec. 3.
5:35 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald set a career-high with his 12th sack of the season and second of the game against Seattle’s Russell Wilson.
Donald entered the day second on the NFL list with 10 sacks this season, 11 1/2 behind Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter.
The fifth-year player passed his previous high of 11 sacks set in both 2015 and last season, and increased his career total to 61.
5:15 p.m.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore has topped 500 yards rushing for a 14th consecutive season to set an NFL record.
Gore entered the game against Green Bay tied with Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton, who had topped 500 yards in 13 straight seasons. Gore topped the milestone with a 9-yard run with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.
The 14-year veteran ranks fourth and leads active players with 14,464 yards rushing.
Green Bay leads Miami 14-6 early in the second quarter. For the Packers, running back Aaron Jones has 96 yards on four carries, including a career-long 67-yarder.
5 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has passed Hall of Famer Terrell Owens to move into second place on the career yards-receiving list.
The 15th-year player had six catches for 50 yards to up his total to 15,952 — moving 18 ahead of Owens — in a 26-14 loss at Kansas City.
Jerry Rice holds the record with 22,895 yards.
4:50 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams held a moment of silence before their game against Seattle for the 12 victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week.
The Rams’ training complex in less than five miles from the Borderline Bar and Grill. The team is donating proceeds from its stadium raffle and a jersey auction to a relief effort, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth has pledged his game check.
4:45 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers have cashed in on a turnover on the Miami Dolphins’ game-opening drive.
Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 6:07 left in the first quarter to give Green Bay a 7-0 lead. Running back Aaron Jones accounted for 54 total yards on the drive. The Packers capitalized after Dolphins’ quarterback Brock Osweiler mishandled a shotgun snap that was recovered by Reggie Gilbert at the Green Bay 30.
4:20 p.m.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had very little to show for gaining 501 yards offense in a 16-3 loss to Washington.
The Buccaneers became just the second team since 1940 to top 400 yards and score 3 or fewer points, according to Pro Football Reference. They join the then-St. Louis Rams, who had 424 yards offense in a 24-3 loss to Green Bay in 2011.
Four turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by Ryan Fitzpatrick, didn’t help. Neither did kicker Chandler Catanzaro missing field-goal attempts from 30 and 48 yards, both wide right.
3:50 p.m.
The New England Patriots have pulled quarterback Tom Brady while trailing the Titans 34-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Titans sacked Brady a season-high three times, and former New England cornerback Logan Ryan broke up a Brady pass to Julian Edelman on fourth down with 10:48 left to end a Patriots’ scoring threat.
Edelman went to the locker room after that pass was broken up. He is questionable to return with an injured ankle.
Brian Hoyer replaced Brady after Derrick Henry’s 10-yard run out of the wildcat put the Titans up 34-10 with 7:13 left.
The Patriots also were playing without left tackle Trent Brown, who left in the third quarter with an injured back. Tight end Dwayne Allen is questionable to return with an injured knee.
3:10 p.m.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has plenty to talk about now while enjoying his best game of the season.
Three quarters into Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets, McCoy has already topped 100 yards rushing for the first time since gaining 156 on a snow-covered field in a 13-7 overtime win over Indianapolis on Dec. 10.
He has also scored two touchdowns rushing for the first time since scoring twice in a 30-27 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017.
The touchdowns were the first of the season for McCoy. And the come two days after the 10th-year player broke nearly two weeks of silence by telling reporters he was frustrated with his lack of production.
McCoy entered the game with 267 yards rushing this season, and had 103 midway through the third quarter.
McCoy also surpassed 500 career points, and vaulted into 26th place on the career yards rushing list by moving ahead of Marshawn Lynch (10,379), Eddie George (10,441) and Tiki Barber (10,449).
2:50 p.m.
Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb broke a club record and maybe Atlanta’s back with a 92-yard TD run.
The running back took a handoff at Cleveland’s 8, cut right and avoided a few tacklers before streaking to the end zone to give Cleveland a 28-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
Chubb’s 92-yard run is the longest in team history, topping the 90-yard run by Bobby Mitchell in 1959 against Washington.
It was Chubb’s second touchdown of the game. He also caught a 13-yard pass from Baker Mayfield in the second quarter.
2:45 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans are following up their big win in Dallas with a strong first half against the Patriots.
Tennessee scored a season-high 28 points to beat the Cowboys on Monday night, and they now lead New England 24-10 at halftime.
The Titans scored a season-high 17 points in the first quarter with touchdown passes by Marcus Mariota on each of their first two possessions. Mariota is 11 of 16 for 152 yards.
The Titans have been getting plenty of pressure on Tom Brady. Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan sacked Brady on the final play of the first half, the Titans’ second sack of the first half.
James Develin has run for a TD, and Stephen Gostkowski connected on one of his two 52-yard field goal attempt for New England.
2:40 p.m.
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating a game check to the families of the victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.
Whitworth will give his check from Los Angeles’ game against Seattle to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund. The fund was set up to help the families of the 12 people killed by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, the home of the Rams’ training complex.
Whitworth is in the second season of a three-year, $36 million deal with the Rams. He has played a major role in the Rams’ transformation into an elite NFC team under Sean McVay.
Whitworth, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers and other players are also auctioning off their game jerseys to benefit the victims’ fund and American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief.
2:30 p.m.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has moved ahead of Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season touchdown list with a sensational first half at Cincinnati.
He’s thrown three TD passes as the Saints have raced ahead 35-7, reaching the end zone on all five possessions. Brees has 509 career TD passes, one more than Favre.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
The Saints have piled up 311 yards, and they have 21 first downs on 40 plays. Brees is 18 of 20 for 214 yards.
2:15 p.m.
Baker Mayfield enjoyed a perfect half.
Cleveland’s rookie quarterback completed 12 of 12 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Atlanta. Mayfield connected on a 28-yard TD with Rashard Higgins and threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Nick Chubb.
Mayfield finished the half with a 158.3 quarterback rating, the highest possible score. The Browns did have one interception in the half, but it was thrown by running back Dontrell Hilliard, who attempted to hit a well-covered Mayfield on a trick play.
2:10 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes has broken the Kansas City Chiefs record for touchdown passes in a season.
The first-year starter threw his 31st of the season — and second of the game to Tyreek Hill — to pass Len Dawson. The Hall of Famer threw 30 in 1964.
The record-setter came on third-and-goal from the Arizona 14. Hill celebrated by leaping into the stands, just as he did on his first TD catch, then playing with the TV cameras.
That last bit earned Hill an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
2 p.m.
Atlanta receiver Julio Jones has reached 10,000 yards receiving faster than any player in NFL history.
Jones reached the plateau in his 104th career game, catching a 30-yard pass in the second quarter from Matt Ryan. Calvin Johnson held the previous mark, getting to 10,000 yards in his 115th game. Torry Holt and Antonio Brown got there in 116 games.
Jones caught a short pass over the middle and broke a couple tackles on his first reception of the game. He came in with 933 yards receiving this season.
Moments later, Jones caught a 1-yard TD pass from Ryan to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead.
1:50 p.m.
The Buffalo Bills have scored twice in the first quarter against the New York Jets to match their combined total from their previous four games.
LeSean McCoy opened the scoring with a 28-yard run, 5 more than he totaled in his previous two games. And then tight end Jason Croom recovered teammate Zay Jones’ fumble in the end zone to put the Bills ahead 14-0.
Buffalo’s 14 points are the most they’ve scored in seven games, since a 27-6 victory at Minnesota on Sept. 23. And the Bills are doing this with Matt Barkley making his debut at quarterback less than two weeks after signing with Buffalo.
1:40 p.m.
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has thrown two touchdown passes against Cincinnati to up his regular-season total to 508 and match Brett Favre for second on the NFL career list.
Brees first TD was a 7-yarder to Michael Thomas midway through the first quarter. Mark Ingram II then turned a screen pass into a 28-yard touchdown
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
1:25 p.m.
Six teams reached the end zone on the opening possession of their games Sunday to get Week 10 off to a high-scoring start.
Kansas City, which lost the coin toss for the first time all season, went 75 yards in 56 seconds. Three plays were needed, with Patrick Mahomes connecting with Tyreek Hill for 38 yards, then for a 37-yard touchdown.
Tennessee’s Darius Jennings returned the opening kickoff 58 yards, then the Titans needed seven plays to go 40 yards, capped by Marcus Mariota 4-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith against New England.
Chicago’s Tarik Cohen had a 3-yard TD run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive vs. Detroit. But Cody Parkey missed the extra point.
Indianapolis covered 75 yards in seven plays and Andrew Luck found Eric Ebron for a 53-yard scoring pass against Jacksonville.
Buffalo used a mere two plays against the Jets, with newcomer Matt Barkley throwing 47 yards to Robert Foster before LeSean McCoy broke from a lengthy slump for his first touchdown this season, on a 28-yard run.
And Drew Brees threw his 507th career touchdown pass, leaving him one behind Brett Favre for second place on the career list, capping a 15-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 8 minutes, 30 seconds. It ended with Michael Thomas’ diving 7-yard catch.
1:15 p.m.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed only 56 seconds to throw his first touchdown pass against Arizona, moving him into a tie with Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the single-season franchise record.
Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill down the sideline for 38 yards on the game’s first play. Then, after an incompletion, Mahomes found Hill again for a 37-yard touchdown reception.
It was the 30th thrown by Mahomes this season. Dawson threw 30 during the 1964 season.
1:10 p.m.
The Indianapolis Colts honored kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s new career scoring leader, with a brief highlight show during pregame introduction before their game against Jacksonville.
Vinatieri received a roaring ovation from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd when he was announced as the final starter. The 45-year-old waved to the crowd and slapped hands with a group of fans gathered around the American flag on the field.
Vinatieri broke Morten Andersen’s record two weeks ago at Oakland, but the Colts had a bye last week and Sunday marked the first time Indy could celebrate the record-breaking moment on its home turf.
1 p.m.
Three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey was the last of the Titans defense introduced before kickoff for Tennessee’s game against New England.
Casey took the field carrying an American flag, and first shaking hands with a soldier as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service being held on Veteran’s Day. A soldier accompanied each Titans starter onto the field for a few steps.
Country artist Little Big Town performed the national anthem, which featured a flyover by military helicopters.
11:30 a.m.
Drew Brees and Tom Brady enter Week 10 of the NFL’s schedule neck and neck in closing in on matching Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season list.
Brees has 506 touchdowns passing, two behind Favre, as the New Orleans Saints play at Cincinnati. And Brady has 505 with his New England Patriots playing at Tennessee. Both are a little more than 30 behind Peyton Manning’s record of 539.
Brady does have chance to pass Manning on the career touchdowns passing list, including playoffs. Manning has 579, only three more than Brady.
On the other end of the quarterback matchup spectrum Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will feature a battle of the backups rather than far more intriguing AFC East showdown of two rookie first-round picks.
Matt Barkley is starting in place of Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained throwing elbow. For New York, Josh McCown is starting in place Sam Darnold, who is sidelined by a strained right foot. Darnold was drafted third overall, four spots ahead of Allen.
|Seattle
|Seattle
|Sea
The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):
7:30 p.m.
The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):
7:30 p.m.
7:10 p.m.
Newly acquired Rams defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. has bounced back from a pair of penalties to force a turnover in helping Los Angeles build a 36-24 lead over NFC West rival Seattle.
Fowler forced a fumble while sacking Russell Wilson and then recovered it at Seattle’s 9. Brandin Cooks scored on the next play. The Rams have sacked Wilson four times, led by Aaron Donald’s 2 1/2.
The Rams acquired Fowler at the NFL trading deadline on Oct. 30 from Jacksonville for two draft picks, including a 2019 third-round selection.
6:50 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers are pulling away from the Miami Dolphins.
Davante Adams and Aaron Jones have accounted for two touchdowns each. Green Bay broke it open in the third quarter. After Jones scored on a 10-yard run, Green Bay’s Bashaud Breeland picked off Brock Osweiler deep in Miami territory.
Three plays later Aaron Rodgers hit Adams for a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 28-12 lead with 7:24 left. That was the score going into the fourth quarter.
The Dolphins have settled for kicker Jason Sanders hitting four field goals on five drives inside Green Bay’s 30.
6:40 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is closing in on extending his streak to nine games with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 95 or higher.
Rivers is already just the third player to do that in eight straight games to start a season. Only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who did it in 13 straight to open the 2011 season, and Tom Brady, 10 straight in 2007, have longer streaks.
Rivers is currently 17 of 25 for 219 yards passing with two TDs and an interception and a 105.2 passer rating with the Chargers up 20-6 on the Oakland Raiders with four minutes remaining.
6:05 p.m.
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones has 101 yards and a touchdown on eight carries at halftime with the Packers leading the Miami Dolphins 14-9.
It’s the first time that a Green Bay running back has gone over the 100-yard mark this season. Aaron Rodgers also has a touchdown pass to Davante Adams.
The Dolphins have been moving the ball in spite of missing three starting offensive linemen. But they turned the ball over a bad shotgun snap on their first series, and have been held to three field goals.
5:50 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has become the fourth NFL player to score a touchdown in each of his team’s first 10 games of a season.
Gurley scored on a 17-yard run to put the Ram up 17-14 with under three minutes left in the second quarter against Seattle. His 10-game streak matches former Rams player Elroy ‘Crazylegs’ Hirsch, who did it in 1951.
Baltimore’s Lenny Moore, in 1951, and Buffalo’s O.J. Simpson, in 1975, share the record in having scored in each of their teams’ first 14 games of the season.
The touchdown was Gurley’s league-leading 17th of the season. And he’s scored in 13 consecutive regular-season games since being held out of the end zone in a 32-16 win at Arizona last Dec. 3.
5:35 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald set a career-high with his 12th sack of the season and second of the game against Seattle’s Russell Wilson.
Donald entered the day second on the NFL list with 10 sacks this season, 11 1/2 behind Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter.
The fifth-year player passed his previous high of 11 sacks set in both 2015 and last season, and increased his career total to 61.
5:15 p.m.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore has topped 500 yards rushing for a 14th consecutive season to set an NFL record.
Gore entered the game against Green Bay tied with Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton, who had topped 500 yards in 13 straight seasons. Gore topped the milestone with a 9-yard run with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.
The 14-year veteran ranks fourth and leads active players with 14,464 yards rushing.
Green Bay leads Miami 14-6 early in the second quarter. For the Packers, running back Aaron Jones has 96 yards on four carries, including a career-long 67-yarder.
5 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has passed Hall of Famer Terrell Owens to move into second place on the career yards-receiving list.
The 15th-year player had six catches for 50 yards to up his total to 15,952 — moving 18 ahead of Owens — in a 26-14 loss at Kansas City.
Jerry Rice holds the record with 22,895 yards.
4:50 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams held a moment of silence before their game against Seattle for the 12 victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week.
The Rams’ training complex in less than five miles from the Borderline Bar and Grill. The team is donating proceeds from its stadium raffle and a jersey auction to a relief effort, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth has pledged his game check.
4:45 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers have cashed in on a turnover on the Miami Dolphins’ game-opening drive.
Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 6:07 left in the first quarter to give Green Bay a 7-0 lead. Running back Aaron Jones accounted for 54 total yards on the drive. The Packers capitalized after Dolphins’ quarterback Brock Osweiler mishandled a shotgun snap that was recovered by Reggie Gilbert at the Green Bay 30.
4:20 p.m.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had very little to show for gaining 501 yards offense in a 16-3 loss to Washington.
The Buccaneers became just the second team since 1940 to top 400 yards and score 3 or fewer points, according to Pro Football Reference. They join the then-St. Louis Rams, who had 424 yards offense in a 24-3 loss to Green Bay in 2011.
Four turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by Ryan Fitzpatrick, didn’t help. Neither did kicker Chandler Catanzaro missing field-goal attempts from 30 and 48 yards, both wide right.
3:50 p.m.
The New England Patriots have pulled quarterback Tom Brady while trailing the Titans 34-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Titans sacked Brady a season-high three times, and former New England cornerback Logan Ryan broke up a Brady pass to Julian Edelman on fourth down with 10:48 left to end a Patriots’ scoring threat.
Edelman went to the locker room after that pass was broken up. He is questionable to return with an injured ankle.
Brian Hoyer replaced Brady after Derrick Henry’s 10-yard run out of the wildcat put the Titans up 34-10 with 7:13 left.
The Patriots also were playing without left tackle Trent Brown, who left in the third quarter with an injured back. Tight end Dwayne Allen is questionable to return with an injured knee.
3:10 p.m.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has plenty to talk about now while enjoying his best game of the season.
Three quarters into Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets, McCoy has already topped 100 yards rushing for the first time since gaining 156 on a snow-covered field in a 13-7 overtime win over Indianapolis on Dec. 10.
He has also scored two touchdowns rushing for the first time since scoring twice in a 30-27 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017.
The touchdowns were the first of the season for McCoy. And the come two days after the 10th-year player broke nearly two weeks of silence by telling reporters he was frustrated with his lack of production.
McCoy entered the game with 267 yards rushing this season, and had 103 midway through the third quarter.
McCoy also surpassed 500 career points, and vaulted into 26th place on the career yards rushing list by moving ahead of Marshawn Lynch (10,379), Eddie George (10,441) and Tiki Barber (10,449).
2:50 p.m.
Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb broke a club record and maybe Atlanta’s back with a 92-yard TD run.
The running back took a handoff at Cleveland’s 8, cut right and avoided a few tacklers before streaking to the end zone to give Cleveland a 28-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
Chubb’s 92-yard run is the longest in team history, topping the 90-yard run by Bobby Mitchell in 1959 against Washington.
It was Chubb’s second touchdown of the game. He also caught a 13-yard pass from Baker Mayfield in the second quarter.
2:45 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans are following up their big win in Dallas with a strong first half against the Patriots.
Tennessee scored a season-high 28 points to beat the Cowboys on Monday night, and they now lead New England 24-10 at halftime.
The Titans scored a season-high 17 points in the first quarter with touchdown passes by Marcus Mariota on each of their first two possessions. Mariota is 11 of 16 for 152 yards.
The Titans have been getting plenty of pressure on Tom Brady. Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan sacked Brady on the final play of the first half, the Titans’ second sack of the first half.
James Develin has run for a TD, and Stephen Gostkowski connected on one of his two 52-yard field goal attempt for New England.
2:40 p.m.
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating a game check to the families of the victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.
Whitworth will give his check from Los Angeles’ game against Seattle to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund. The fund was set up to help the families of the 12 people killed by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, the home of the Rams’ training complex.
Whitworth is in the second season of a three-year, $36 million deal with the Rams. He has played a major role in the Rams’ transformation into an elite NFC team under Sean McVay.
Whitworth, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers and other players are also auctioning off their game jerseys to benefit the victims’ fund and American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief.
2:30 p.m.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has moved ahead of Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season touchdown list with a sensational first half at Cincinnati.
He’s thrown three TD passes as the Saints have raced ahead 35-7, reaching the end zone on all five possessions. Brees has 509 career TD passes, one more than Favre.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
The Saints have piled up 311 yards, and they have 21 first downs on 40 plays. Brees is 18 of 20 for 214 yards.
2:15 p.m.
Baker Mayfield enjoyed a perfect half.
Cleveland’s rookie quarterback completed 12 of 12 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Atlanta. Mayfield connected on a 28-yard TD with Rashard Higgins and threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Nick Chubb.
Mayfield finished the half with a 158.3 quarterback rating, the highest possible score. The Browns did have one interception in the half, but it was thrown by running back Dontrell Hilliard, who attempted to hit a well-covered Mayfield on a trick play.
2:10 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes has broken the Kansas City Chiefs record for touchdown passes in a season.
The first-year starter threw his 31st of the season — and second of the game to Tyreek Hill — to pass Len Dawson. The Hall of Famer threw 30 in 1964.
The record-setter came on third-and-goal from the Arizona 14. Hill celebrated by leaping into the stands, just as he did on his first TD catch, then playing with the TV cameras.
That last bit earned Hill an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
2 p.m.
Atlanta receiver Julio Jones has reached 10,000 yards receiving faster than any player in NFL history.
Jones reached the plateau in his 104th career game, catching a 30-yard pass in the second quarter from Matt Ryan. Calvin Johnson held the previous mark, getting to 10,000 yards in his 115th game. Torry Holt and Antonio Brown got there in 116 games.
Jones caught a short pass over the middle and broke a couple tackles on his first reception of the game. He came in with 933 yards receiving this season.
Moments later, Jones caught a 1-yard TD pass from Ryan to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead.
1:50 p.m.
The Buffalo Bills have scored twice in the first quarter against the New York Jets to match their combined total from their previous four games.
LeSean McCoy opened the scoring with a 28-yard run, 5 more than he totaled in his previous two games. And then tight end Jason Croom recovered teammate Zay Jones’ fumble in the end zone to put the Bills ahead 14-0.
Buffalo’s 14 points are the most they’ve scored in seven games, since a 27-6 victory at Minnesota on Sept. 23. And the Bills are doing this with Matt Barkley making his debut at quarterback less than two weeks after signing with Buffalo.
1:40 p.m.
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has thrown two touchdown passes against Cincinnati to up his regular-season total to 508 and match Brett Favre for second on the NFL career list.
Brees first TD was a 7-yarder to Michael Thomas midway through the first quarter. Mark Ingram II then turned a screen pass into a 28-yard touchdown
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
1:25 p.m.
Six teams reached the end zone on the opening possession of their games Sunday to get Week 10 off to a high-scoring start.
Kansas City, which lost the coin toss for the first time all season, went 75 yards in 56 seconds. Three plays were needed, with Patrick Mahomes connecting with Tyreek Hill for 38 yards, then for a 37-yard touchdown.
Tennessee’s Darius Jennings returned the opening kickoff 58 yards, then the Titans needed seven plays to go 40 yards, capped by Marcus Mariota 4-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith against New England.
Chicago’s Tarik Cohen had a 3-yard TD run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive vs. Detroit. But Cody Parkey missed the extra point.
Indianapolis covered 75 yards in seven plays and Andrew Luck found Eric Ebron for a 53-yard scoring pass against Jacksonville.
Buffalo used a mere two plays against the Jets, with newcomer Matt Barkley throwing 47 yards to Robert Foster before LeSean McCoy broke from a lengthy slump for his first touchdown this season, on a 28-yard run.
And Drew Brees threw his 507th career touchdown pass, leaving him one behind Brett Favre for second place on the career list, capping a 15-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 8 minutes, 30 seconds. It ended with Michael Thomas’ diving 7-yard catch.
1:15 p.m.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed only 56 seconds to throw his first touchdown pass against Arizona, moving him into a tie with Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the single-season franchise record.
Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill down the sideline for 38 yards on the game’s first play. Then, after an incompletion, Mahomes found Hill again for a 37-yard touchdown reception.
It was the 30th thrown by Mahomes this season. Dawson threw 30 during the 1964 season.
1:10 p.m.
The Indianapolis Colts honored kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s new career scoring leader, with a brief highlight show during pregame introduction before their game against Jacksonville.
Vinatieri received a roaring ovation from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd when he was announced as the final starter. The 45-year-old waved to the crowd and slapped hands with a group of fans gathered around the American flag on the field.
Vinatieri broke Morten Andersen’s record two weeks ago at Oakland, but the Colts had a bye last week and Sunday marked the first time Indy could celebrate the record-breaking moment on its home turf.
1 p.m.
Three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey was the last of the Titans defense introduced before kickoff for Tennessee’s game against New England.
Casey took the field carrying an American flag, and first shaking hands with a soldier as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service being held on Veteran’s Day. A soldier accompanied each Titans starter onto the field for a few steps.
Country artist Little Big Town performed the national anthem, which featured a flyover by military helicopters.
11:30 a.m.
Drew Brees and Tom Brady enter Week 10 of the NFL’s schedule neck and neck in closing in on matching Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season list.
Brees has 506 touchdowns passing, two behind Favre, as the New Orleans Saints play at Cincinnati. And Brady has 505 with his New England Patriots playing at Tennessee. Both are a little more than 30 behind Peyton Manning’s record of 539.
Brady does have chance to pass Manning on the career touchdowns passing list, including playoffs. Manning has 579, only three more than Brady.
On the other end of the quarterback matchup spectrum Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will feature a battle of the backups rather than far more intriguing AFC East showdown of two rookie first-round picks.
Matt Barkley is starting in place of Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained throwing elbow. For New York, Josh McCown is starting in place Sam Darnold, who is sidelined by a strained right foot. Darnold was drafted third overall, four spots ahead of Allen.
|Miami
|Miami
|Mia
