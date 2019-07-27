Seahawks bring back DB Shead on 1-year deal

NFL notebook: Cowboys RB Elliott officially a holdout

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t present for the opening of training camp on Friday, missing the team physical and a conditioning run, NFL Network reported.

He was not on the team’s plane headed to the Oxnard, Calif., camp on Thursday but could have traveled on his own to meet the reporting date. Elliott is officially a holdout and could be fined up to $40,000 for each day of camp he misses.

Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million. He is expected to seek a deal similar to that given to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who is under contract for four years and $57.5 million.

The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons and rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six TDs.

–Melvin Gordon is planning a lengthy holdout if the Los Angeles Chargers don’t meet his demands for a new contract on par with the NFL’s top-paid running backs, ESPN reported.

Gordon’s holdout began when the Chargers reported to training camp this week after a warning from Gordon through agent Fletcher Smith that he wouldn’t report without a new deal. Smith and Gordon plan to request a trade if a new deal isn’t struck, but the Chargers are showing no willingness to oblige.

Quarterback Philip Rivers said Friday that he likes the team’s running back depth even though he misses having Gordon around. Gordon is in the final season of his rookie contract and is slated to make $5.6 million this season.

–The Los Angeles Rams are counting on head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to continue leading the team’s renaissance well into the next decade.

The Rams announced that both men signed contract extensions that will keep them with the team through the 2023 season. Snead, 48, has been in his position since 2012, while McVay, 33, joined the Rams two seasons ago.

Under McVay, the Rams are 24-8 in the regular season and 2-2 in the postseason. The offense has gone from one of the worst in the league to one of the most explosive in the process.

–The San Francisco 49ers received good news a day before their first training camp practice. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made the announcement on Friday.

“It’s officially official,” he said. “We’re good to go.”

The veteran quarterback was cleared to participate fully beginning Saturday after completing a long rehab following surgery in October to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

–Former NFC Central rival defensive lineman Mike Daniels is joining the Detroit Lions.

Per multiple reports, Daniels could make up to $9.1 million on a one-year deal, which trumped interest from the Denver Broncos, among other suitors. Daniels and the Lions put the finishing touches on a contractual agreement on Friday.

Daniels, 30, spent seven seasons in Green Bay, posting 29 sacks in seven seasons. He was released by the Packers earlier this week as the team reported to training camp, in part because of his $10.7 million salary cap number for 2019.

–The New York Giants announced that former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman sustained a torn ACL in practice Thursday, the same workout in which fellow receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb.

With a depleted depth chart, the team scheduled a workout with free agent Kelvin Benjamin for Saturday. Benjamin was drafted by the Panthers when general manager Dave Gettleman was also with the Carolina franchise.

One thing Gettleman isn’t going to do is talk about departed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: “Odell Beckham plays for the Cleveland Browns now. We’re moving on. Wish him the best.”

–The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Allen Hurns to a one-year deal.

Hurns caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 but sustained a dislocated left ankle and broken fibula in the NFC wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5.

The Dolphins evaluated Hurns’ leg on Thursday before making the offer, which reportedly has a max value of $3 million. Hurns grew up in Miami and played for the hometown Hurricanes in college.

–Could Danny Etling become the next Julian Edelman?

The New England Patriots quarterback is getting the chance to try a new position as camp gets underway, with coach Bill Belichick moving Etling to wide receiver. Etling, who played at Purdue and LSU, was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 and spent last season on the practice squad.

Edelman came to the Patriots as a quarterback out of Kent State in 2009 but made the team as a receiver and a punt returner before developing into a key cog.

