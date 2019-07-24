San Francisco 49ers training camp primer

New faces: DE Dee Ford, LB Kwon Alexander, DE Nick Bosa, RB Tevin Coleman, CB Jason Verrett, WR Deebo Samuel, LB David Mayo, WR Jordan Matthews, WR/TE Jalen Hurd, TE Kaden Smith, P Mitch Wishnowsky

They’re gone: WR Pierre Garcon, DT Earl Mitchell, DE Cassius Marsh, P Bradley Pinion, RB Alfred Morris, LB Dekoda Watson

2019 snapshot: Hyped as a team set to make the leap last year, the 49ers stacked up another strong offseason and could finally be primed for a breakthrough.

No other NFL team improved as much on defense as San Francisco, which suddenly has two potential star edge rushers in Ford (acquired via trade from Kansas City) and Bosa (drafted second overall). Alexander’s price tag was absurd (four years, $54 million), but the structure doesn’t carry long-term risk, and he adds speed for D-coordinator Robert Saleh. This could certainly become a top-10 unit, especially if Verrett stays healthy.

On offense, Coleman was one of the offseason’s biggest bargains (two years, $8.5 million), giving coach Kyle Shanahan yet another multi-dimensional back to employ as a runner and receiver. Samuel and especially Hurd will probably need time to develop, but both bring unique skillsets to the offense, and Smith could contribute early in a scheme that caters perfectly to tight ends.

Meanwhile, the 49ers lost very few players of consequence, extended LT Joe Staley and will get QB Jimmy Garoppolo and RB Jerick McKinnon back from injuries after both missed nearly all of 2018. Taking a punter (Wishnowsky) in the fourth round was absurd, but if that’s the biggest quibble of the offseason, it seems things have gone quite well for the Niners.

Worth the investment?

–Last year’s preseason optimism has cooled somewhat, bringing the 49ers’ over/under win total into a friendly range at eight. Even in a tough division, that’s a bargain.

–If the 49ers take the leap many forecast in 2018, Jimmy Garoppolo (+3300) could be a sneaky MVP longshot. Kyle Shanahan coaxed an MVP campaign out of Matt Ryan just three years ago.

Bottom line: The health of Garoppolo will likely tell the story, but San Francisco did just about everything it could to thrust itself into playoff contention.

–Field Level Media