Saleh aiming to fix holes in 49ers defense
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Robert Saleh sometimes beams with pride when watching film of his 49ers defense.
Other times he wants to hide his eyes.
It’s been a perplexing season for San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, as Saleh has found it difficult to get his young unit to string together four quarters of mistake-free football.
“You see the flashes,” Saleh said Thursday. “You can go to every game, and there’s a block of plays where those guys are executing and performing at a very high level and they look unbelievable.
“But when we trip over ourselves, it looks horrendous.”
The 49ers’ knack for giving up big plays cost them dearly in Monday night’s 33-30 loss to Green Bay.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers carved up San Francisco’s secondary during a game-winning drive in the final minute.
Another big test awaits the 49ers (1-5) on Sunday afternoon when they host the undefeated Los Angeles Rams, who have the NFL’s top-ranked offense led by quarterback Jared Goff.
To have any chance at an upset, San Francisco’s defense has to avoid the blown coverages and game-changing plays that have marked its season so far.
“It’s just being where you’re supposed to be, when you’re supposed to be there, and doing that for 60, 70, 80 plays,” veteran cornerback Richard Sherman said.
Against the Packers, the 49ers gave up a 60-yard completion to a wide-open receiver on their first defensive snap, setting up a Green Bay touchdown. Two series later, a 54-yard completion on another busted coverage led to another touchdown.
The 49ers then clamped down, holding the Packers to just two field goals over their next seven possessions, spanning the end of the first quarter to midway through the fourth.
But trying to hold a 30-23 lead, San Francisco allowed 10 points in the final two minutes and lost. Rodgers picked apart the 49ers’ pass defense on the tying and game-winning drives.
San Francisco ranks 25th in the league in pass defense (279 yards per game), too often leaving receivers wide open with plenty of room to run after the catch.
The key is “guys staying on their details, doing their job,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “We’ve been having too many busts, and we can’t have that.”
Saleh called for more blitzes than normal against Green Bay, and the result was three sacks and good pressure on other plays that threw Rodgers off his rhythm.
But the 49ers need better play from whichever cornerback is playing opposite Sherman. Second-year corner Ahkello Witherspoon has lost his starting job for the time being.
Jimmie Ward, who started in place of Witherspoon at Green Bay, is nursing a hamstring injury. His status for Sunday is unknown. Greg Mabin, who spelled Ward after he was injured Monday, gave up several completions as the Packers made their late comeback.
Saleh, in his second season running San Francisco’s defense, said he’s examining his own game plans and preparation to make sure he’s putting players in the best position to succeed.
“When we’re not communicating and there’s a lack of execution, it is not pretty. And that’s the thing that’s happening,” Saleh said. “We make the smallest mistake and it’s going for a lot of yards.”
NOTES: Ward didn’t practice Thursday. Witherspoon (concussion protocol) and nickel back K’Waun Williams (shoulder) both practiced but were held out of contact. Among the receivers, Trent Taylor (back) and Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee) were both limited. Dante Pettis (knee) worked on a side field.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
After latest concussion, Lions’ Lang plans to keep playing
After latest concussion, Lions' Lang plans to keep playing
Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang plans to keep playing despite recently sustaining another concussion.
Lang, 31, visited several neurologists after his most recent concussion last month, either his fifth or sixth brain injury, per varying media reports. He said at
After latest concussion, Lions’ Lang plans to keep playing
Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang plans to keep playing despite recently sustaining another concussion.
Lang, 31, visited several neurologists after his most recent concussion last month, either his fifth or sixth brain injury, per varying media reports. He said at least one expert had concerns about him returning to play, but others indicated that he could do so once he was cleared.
“The biggest question I had was, do you guys feel safe?” Lane said in comments published by the Detroit Free Press. “Do you think I’ll be safe to return once I’m fully back healthy, and I think most of them said yeah. And that gave me a lot of comfort knowing that, hey, when this thing’s all settled and gone, then basically hit the reset button and continue to play.”
Lang brought his wife, Laura, to the consultations and admitted that the conversations were “tough.” He does not remember the play that caused his last concussion, a helmet-to-helmet hit with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith that dropped him to his knees.
“Coming off the field, I didn’t really remember what happened, but the next day or a couple days after that, I watched the TV copy and didn’t really want to look at it,” Lang said. “Nobody really, you don’t really want to see yourself in that kind of position, but this is what it is, man. It’s football. There’s a lot of risks in this game. It’s not the first time I’ve been injured. Hopefully it’s the last.”
Lang has appeared in 135 career games, including 119 with the Green Bay Packers before he joined the division rival Lions. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 and won a Super Bowl championship with the Packers in 2010.
The Michigan native said he might reconsider his position after this season.
“I think the offseason is definitely a time where you finally have a couple days to sit back, reflect and think,” Lang said. “I mean, cross that bridge when I get there, but for right now I’m comfortable where I’m at here (in Week 7) and I’m just glad I’m feeling better.”
–Field Level Media
Take 5: Battle in Baltimore highlights Week 7
Take 5: Battle in Baltimore highlights Week 7
Sunday brings the second matchup in three weeks featuring the league's best scoring offense and best scoring defense, this time when the New Orleans Saints (36 points per game) visit the Baltimore Ravens (12.8 allowed per game).
This one should look entirely
Take 5: Battle in Baltimore highlights Week 7
Sunday brings the second matchup in three weeks featuring the league’s best scoring offense and best scoring defense, this time when the New Orleans Saints (36 points per game) visit the Baltimore Ravens (12.8 allowed per game).
This one should look entirely different than the Jaguars-Chiefs clash of Week 5, mostly because the Ravens’ defense is built on disguises and blitzes, unlike the straightforward Jacksonville defense. The multiplicity will put a heavy burden on New Orleans up front.
1. Saints’ protection must be sharp physically and mentally
Anchored by tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints’ line is excellent in protection. Always uber athletic, Armstead has blossomed into a technician and has been nearly flawless on Drew Brees’ blind side this year. Baltimore’s Terrell Suggs remains a terror despite turning 36 last week, but he won’t have it easy Sunday.
Ramczyk has continued the steady play he showed as a rookie, and he’ll draw a variety of challenges in Baltimore: Solid third-year man Matt Judon, speedy pass-rush specialist Tim Williams and the 274-pound Za’Darius Smith, who plays both inside and outside and has already matched his career high with 5.5 sacks (three last week)
New Orleans is stout inside, too, where former tackle Andrus Peat has become a rock at left guard, and center Max Unger ($8 million cap hit) and right guard Larry Warford ($9 million) are well worth their hefty contracts. That group will be tested mentally this week against an expansive collection of amoeba fronts.
The Ravens often bring only four or five rushers, but good luck trying to figure out who’s coming. They routinely line up players in both A gaps (on either side of the center), threaten blitz off either edge or employ both tactics at once. Chaos ensues at the snap, as four or five (and sometimes six or seven) men rush, and two or three drop out. Veteran safeties Tony Jefferson and Eric Weddle might rotate 20 yards as one blitzes and the other drops deep, while Suggs, Judon or Smith will buzz under crossers to take away quick throws.
The coverage usually settles into a three-deep zone featuring matchup principles and two or three underneath defenders, but the Ravens mix in plenty of man coverage as well. That frees up linebackers and safeties to blitz when the running back or tight end to whom they are assigned stays in to block (called a green-dog blitz), which led to several of the 11 sacks on Marcus Mariota last week.
But Brees is no Mariota, who looked lost trying to decipher the Ravens’ coverages and routinely held the ball too long, essentially sacking himself on several plays. Brees, an 18th-year veteran, has great protection, but more important, he diagnoses and delivers on time and decisively, often aided by an offense that manufactures short completions.
Brees will sniff out some of Baltimore’s disguises and make them pay. Saints coach Sean Payton, a master of the screen game, will call several to slow down the rush. But the Ravens will get home some, too, especially with a rowdy home crowd making communication difficult. Brees has historically been a different player outdoors (103.6 QB rating in domes compared to 90.8 outside), and the forecast at M&T Bank Stadium calls for some wind.
That should make for one of the more intriguing and evenly matched offense-defense battles we’ll see this year.
2. Bears must fix fundamentals, and fast
The consensus best defense in football through five weeks collapsed on Sunday against Brock Osweiler, of all people, because its players suddenly forgot how to tackle. The Dolphins quarterback went just 7 of 16 with two interceptions on throws at least 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, but he finished with 380 yards and three touchdowns because his receivers generated 274 (!) yards after the catch.
Miami coach Adam Gase deserves credit for crafty underneath designs, but most of the damage came from missed tackles. Chicago safeties Adrian Amos and Eddie Jackson each whiffed on Albert Wilson’s 43-yard touchdown, and then again on his 75-yarder. Linebacker Danny Trevathan could have kept the latter to a 4-yard gain, but he inexplicably let Wilson escape from a trio of Bears before the two safeties missed.
Chicago must correct those mistakes immediately, because defending the Patriots’ offense is untenable with tackling breakdowns. New England coordinator Josh McDaniels — who hired Gase in Denver — engineers the NFL’s shrewdest horizontal passing game, which became all the more lethal with Julian Edelman’s return in Week 5.
Against zone-heavy schemes like Bears coordinator Vic Fangio’s, the Patriots attack underneath pockets over and over, putting the burden on linebackers and safeties to close quickly and tackle shifty wide receivers. Though not major pieces of the offense, Josh Gordon and Cordarrelle Patterson are even more dangerous in space than Edelman, and James White is also extremely elusive.
Even if Khalil Mack (ankle) is healthy, the Bears’ pass rush could have trouble getting home before Tom Brady delivers. If Chicago can’t tackle soundly, it’ll be an awfully long day on defense.
3. Geno Atkins is licking his chops
Through six weeks, we’ve seen Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes do almost everything, and do it extremely well. But he hasn’t yet had to deal with repeated pressure, a credit to both Andy Reid’s scheme and a front five that has been excellent in protection.
But that line is taking hits, with right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (fractured fibula) on injured reserve and center Mitch Morse (concussion) likely to miss at least one game. The timing isn’t ideal with Atkins coming to town this week. The Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle has a new contract that pays him more annually than any other non-QB over age 30 in NFL history, and Atkins has earned every penny so far.
The six-time Pro Bowler still has a lethal combination of lateral wiggle and forklift power, already producing six sacks and 12 QB hits (tied for second in NFL). Traditionally a 3-technique tackle, he usually lines up on a guard’s outside shoulder, but he also will align directly over the center in some third-down packages, a threatening look because centers are rarely isolated against top rushers in protection. Atkins happily beats single blocks, but he also reaches QBs through doubles on occasion and leading tackle-end stunts, plowing between the guard and tackle.
Jordan Devey moved to center in Morse’s absence last week, with Andrew Wylie stepping in at right guard. Even if recently re-signed Jeff Allen — released after struggling for two years in Houston — takes over at right guard, expect to see Atkins across from both spots often. Left guard Cameron Erving has had hiccups as well, so Atkins should have plenty of chances to collapse pockets in Mahomes’ face.
4. Get-right game for Jaguars’ pass rush
Eerily quiet in losses to the Chiefs and Cowboys the past two weeks, the famed “Sacksonville” front four is due for a bounce-back performance. As it happens, they face the league’s most exploitable offensive line this week.
Already thin entering the year, the Houston Texans lost Seantrel Henderson in Week 1, thrusting rookie third-rounder Martinas Rankin into the lineup opposite raw 2017 fourth-rounder Julien Davenport. Both players have been benched for stretches in favor of Kendall Lamm, a fourth-year undrafted free agent. The results have been about what you’d expect: 25 sacks (one shy of the NFL’s highest total) and 65 QB hits allowed, the latter a whopping 18 more than any other team.
With his front five whiffing blocks and getting bulled into him with frightening regularity, Deshaun Watson has exacerbated matters by moving preemptively and erratically. But his escapability isn’t limiting pressure — it’s expanding the burden up front because linemen aren’t taught to protect for a moving target. Not only is Watson moving into pressure, but he’s holding the ball too long while trying to create, leading to more hits and sacks.
Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell (four sacks, seven QB hits) should have a field day. Offensive tackles rarely face edge rushers with his raw power, and Davenport lacks the anchor to handle it. Yannick Ngakoue (four sacks, nine QB hits) also should give Lamm repeated trouble with his blend of burst and bendability.
For whatever reason, Texans coach Bill O’Brien has dialed back the use of play-action in Watson’s second season, but that would be a helpful tactic to feature again this week. It won’t matter, however, if Houston gets behind early and has to throw.
5. Pressure squarely on Titans’ linebackers
With an offense that possesses little identity and a quarterback who isn’t seeing the field clearly, Tennessee needs defense to win right now, and the unit has mostly impressed. One weak spot, however, has been inside linebacker, where first-round rookie Rashaan Evans has been pulled in some passing situations in favor of nominal special-teamer Daren Bates.
The group should be better this week with the return of Wesley Woodyard (shoulder), who pairs with second-year man Jayon Brown to form a speedy duo. The two will be stressed often in London against the Los Angeles Chargers’ outstanding running back tandem of Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, who rank eighth and second, respectively, in yards per carry among qualified rushers.
The Chargers killed the Browns with the perimeter run game last week, getting the edge on tosses and sweeps while often running the same plays. Gordon’s power and ability to set up blocks has been devastating, and the shifty Ekeler continues to leave defenders grasping at air in the open field.
They might be even more dangerous as receivers, especially because Philip Rivers has always been excellent at hitting his check-down early to maximize yards after catch. Gordon ranks fourth and Ekeler 12th in receiving yards by running backs this season, and Ekeler’s 14.8-yard average is tops among backs with more than 10 catches.
Woodyard and Brown will be central to the Titans’ hopes of slowing an offense that ranks fifth in scoring (29.2 points per game) and third in yards per play (6.8).
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
Titans, Chargers meet in London going in opposite directions
The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers have made the trip abroad to London for Sunday's game with their seasons going in opposite directions on offense.
The Chargers (4-2) are on a three-game winning streak with one of the more well-balanced offenses in the league while the Tians (3-3) have dropped two straight
The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers have made the trip abroad to London for Sunday’s game with their seasons going in opposite directions on offense.
The Chargers (4-2) are on a three-game winning streak with one of the more well-balanced offenses in the league while the Tians (3-3) have dropped two straight and haven’t scored a touchdown the past two weeks.
Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariotta said there is plenty of urgency going into the game, while also trying not to push too hard.
“It’s finding the happy medium. When it comes down to it, it’s just making plays,” he said. “When you’re out here in practice, it’s getting comfortable with the game plan, making sure that everybody knows the little details. From there, it’s just the process.”
If the Titans are going to be successful on Sunday, they needs to commit to keeping Mariotta upright and also recommitting to the run game. Mariotta was sacked 11 times in last Sunday’s 21-0 loss to Baltimore. The performance was surprising because the Titans had their top six offensive linemen back, including both tackles who’ve missed time because of injuries, and they had allowed only nine sacks combined over the first five games.
One step toward taking pressure off Mariotta would be finding a way to get running back Derrick Henry more involved. Henry came into this season having led the Titans with 744 yards rushing last season despite starting only two games, and he ran for 156 yards in their playoff victory last January. But the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner had a season-low seven carries for 21 yards in last week’s loss. Henry could be very helpful against a Chargers defense that is giving up 4.2 yards per carry.
Los Angeles has been firing on all cylinders offensively. Quarterback Philip Rivers has a 115.1 passer rating, which leads the AFC and is second in the NFL. A key to Rivers’ hot start is that he has been sacked only seven times.
Running back Melvin Gordon has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the past three weeks and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
Rivers said the biggest key for this week has been on maintaining a familiar schedule despite being away from home.
The Chargers stayed in Cleveland after last Sunday’s win against the Browns and practiced at Baldwin-Wallace University.
“We kind of talked about it as a group. Whatever you normally do, make sure you do it. There’s going to be plenty more time to do more, but make sure you do it whether it be a rehab routine you have, something you do recovery or studying,” Rivers said.
Here are other things to watch during the NFL’s second straight week at Wembley Stadium:
EARLY POSITIONING
As the season gets closer to the midway point both teams are looking to stay in prime postseason position. The Chargers, who haven’t been in the playoffs since 2013, are only a game behind Kansas City in the AFC West, but also in good early shape for a wild-card spot. The Titans are in a three-way tie for the top spot in the AFC South.
“We want to get this win and be able to rest up on a positive note. It always sucks if you were able to lose a game and then you have a bye week, then you have a long time to process and think about it. We want to come off on a good note.” Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo said.
STOUT DEFENSE
The Titans’ defense is allowing the third-fewest points in the league at 17.8 per game. They have also been very tough in the red zone, allowing only six touchdowns in 16 opportunities (37.5 percent).
SEARCHING FOR DAVIS
Tennessee wide receiver Corey Davis set career highs with nine receptions for 161 yards in a Sept. 30 win over Philadelphia. But Davis has only five receptions for 73 yards the past two weeks as the Titans have been kept out of the end zone.
PASS RUSH REBOUNDS
The Chargers had only eight sacks in the first four games, but have eight the past two weeks. They are still missing defensive end Joey Bosa (foot), but defensive tackle Corey Liuget’s return from a four-game league suspension has resulted in fewer double teams to Melvin Ingram and other players.
KEEP AN EYE ON
The Chargers kickers. Caleb Sturgis missed last Sunday’s game because of a quad injury, which meant Michael Badgley became the seventh kicker to make a field goal for the team since the start of last season. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said it is likely to come down to a game-time decision.
Sturgis’ future has been in doubt since he missed four extra points in the first five games.
___
AP Pro Football Writer Teresa Walker contributed to this story.
___
Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jaguars trying to straighten out turnovers against Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Of all the things that went right for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, turnovers were at the top of the list.
The Jaguars took care of the ball, especially in the postseason, and ranked second in the league with 33 takeaways. They finished the regular season at plus-10 in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Of all the things that went right for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, turnovers were at the top of the list.
The Jaguars took care of the ball, especially in the postseason, and ranked second in the league with 33 takeaways. They finished the regular season at plus-10 in turnover margin, tied for fifth in the NFL.
They’re nowhere close to that these days.
The Jaguars (3-3) have been careless with the football through six games and have done considerably less to create fumbles and interceptions.
The result: Jacksonville sits next to last in turnover margin, a minus-9 ratio that was a key part of consecutive blowout road losses to Kansas City and Dallas.
Finding a way to end the trend Sunday against Houston (3-3) could be the difference between first place in the AFC South and a three-game losing streak.
“We’re definitely not helping ourselves out by any means,” quarterback Blake Bortles said. “We are getting unlucky. Not only are we not helping ourselves, but we are also getting some bad bounces, and that is part of it.
“We will start creating our own good fortune, and I think with that we will start getting some breaks and some bounces will go our way as well.”
The Jaguars could use some better fortune, especially since they are without their top two left tackles, their top two tight ends, two of their top three running backs and their leading receiver from a year ago. The rash of injuries has hampered the offense so much that it failed to score in the first half of the past two games.
And the usually stout defense has done little, if anything, to pick up the slack. The unit allowed a combined 802 yards, 63 points and 49 first downs against the Chiefs and Cowboys.
“We haven’t lost our confidence,” defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. “I think it’s a reality check. We understand who we are. We know who we are. I think a lot of us are leaning on the accolades.
“We want to be Pro Bowlers. We have to be All-Pros. We want to be this, but we have to understand that we just have to play like we did last year, just stay carefree, and the less you care about your accolades off the field, the more we’ll win as a team.”
The Texans have won three in a row in dramatic fashion. They won twice in overtime and beat Buffalo last week thanks to Johnathan Joseph’s interception return for a touchdown in the waning minutes.
Houston hasn’t won four in a row since 2015.
Beating Jacksonville could come down to how well Houston’s offensive line plays. The Texans allowed 14 sacks in two lopsided losses to the Jaguars last season and have allowed 25 in six games this season, the second-most in the league.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson played last week with a partially collapsed lung and a broken rib.
“I’m fine now. I’m healthy,” he said. “I’m cleared to practice, cleared to do everything. I’m good.”
Bortles should be wary, too. He has been sacked eight times in the past two games while playing behind an injury-riddled line. And now the Jaguars have to deal with J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney.
Equally concerning are the team’s 14 turnovers and five takeaways.
“It has not been what we wanted or what we expected or planned for,” Bortles said. “Everybody knows that. You learn from it, you put it in the past and you move on. You have to find a way to get back on track and get back to playing like we did against the Jets or against New England or late last year. That is all we are focusing on: getting back to playing the kind of football and the execution level that we know we can do.”
Here are some other things to know about the Texans and Jaguars:
BACK TO BASICS
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone focused on fundamentals in practice all week, with several players saying they essentially returned to training camp mode in Week 7. Some might consider it a desperation move, but Marrone defended his decision to go back to square one.
“Anytime you see football being played as poorly as we have been playing, then it comes down to fundamentals,” he said. “That is my philosophy.”
HAL RETURNS
Texans safety Andre Hal, who is in remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, resumed practicing this week. He won’t play against the Jaguars, but gave the team an emotional lift this week. Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment.
“I’m in the best shape of my life just from working out all the time, eating right, getting closer to God, getting closer to myself, finding out who I am, stuff like that,” Hal said. “I’m a better person.”
PASSING LEAGUE
Watson and Bortles have three games each with at least 375 yards passing this season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Cowboys’ draft gamble paying off in emerging LB Jaylon Smith
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jaylon Smith makes himself presentable for the cameras, then turns to his locker to grab one last thing before starting an interview: the neck pad given to him by hard-nosed defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli to acknowledge the Dallas linebacker's physical style of play.
The former Notre Dame standout is
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jaylon Smith makes himself presentable for the cameras, then turns to his locker to grab one last thing before starting an interview: the neck pad given to him by hard-nosed defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli to acknowledge the Dallas linebacker’s physical style of play.
The former Notre Dame standout is proud of the memento. It still hangs loosely around his neck in front of reporters weeks after he got it, while Smith invariably gets another question about the painstaking recovery from a devastating left knee injury in his final college game.
Smith is doing more than just playing again two years after owner and general manager Jerry Jones gambled early in the draft on a player considered a top prospect before the career-threatening injury.
He has helped the defense surge into the top five while Sean Lee missed three games with a hamstring injury, when the opposite often happened in recent years during the oft-injured two-time Pro Bowler’s absences. The Cowboys (3-3) visit Washington (3-2) on Sunday.
“It’s just about doing my job and understanding the player that Jerry drafted,” Smith said. “He believed in me. The Cowboys organization believed in me, that I would get back to this point of being a top-five pick. It’s not a surprise to me. It’s expected. It was just a matter of time.”
With Lee out, Smith has a key companion in rookie first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch, who leads the Cowboys with 60 tackles while Smith has 57. No other Dallas defender has more than 35.
But the 2015 All-America at Notre Dame is the middle linebacker making most of the calls and displaying leadership skills that attracted the Cowboys to him in the first place, when Dallas and plenty of other teams were wondering if he could play again.
A case in point is also one of Smith’s signature plays this season. Before sprinting to the sideline to deliver a hard shoulder hit that stopped Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson on fourth down near the goal line, Smith told DeMarcus Lawrence, “I got you.”
That was Smith’s way of turning Dallas’ star pass rusher loose on Watson, and believing he could clean up the play wherever Watson decided to scramble.
“It’s just the trust, the growth and my leadership and my respect on this team,” Smith said. “People understanding that they can count on me and this team believes that.”
Smith probably wouldn’t have done that during his inconsistent debut a year ago, when it was generally acknowledged by coach Jason Garrett and others that he was forced to play too much because of injuries at linebacker and struggled as a result.
This season, Smith is no longer playing with a foot brace designed to help overcome the nerve damage associated with tearing a ligament in his knee during Notre Dame’s 44-28 loss to Ohio State in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day 2016.
Marinelli says Smith’s change of direction and lateral movements are the biggest differences from last season.
“And he’s more comfortable,” Marinelli said. “Sometimes a guy can look a little bit slower, or hesitant when you don’t really know what you’re doing. It’s our job is to make the complex simple for them, the irregular regular so they can see it and play fast. It takes time to do that.”
Marinelli’s schemes haven’t been big on blitzing since he came to Dallas, but Smith’s skills and the aggressive philosophy of new passing game coordinator Kris Richard have changed that.
Smith is second to Lawrence with three sacks and has eight QB pressures — three more than the rest of the Dallas linebackers combined.
“He might be one of the better blitzing linebackers I’ve been around,” Marinelli said. “He’s physical. He’s fast. He is playing lights out.”
Asked if the play on the goal line against Watson could be one of those definitive moments in Smith’s development, Garrett shot back, “Which one?”
That was Garrett’s way of saying the Cowboys have seen plenty of big plays from Smith this season. Smith says the same thing. And it fits with Garrett’s feeling that there was never one moment where he said to himself, “Jaylon Smith is back.”
The Cowboys knew more about Smith’s injury than most because team physician Dr. Dan Cooper performed the surgery. Garrett has always stopped short of calling that the primary factor in their decision to draft him.
“We heard so many great things about him as a guy,” Garrett said. “Anybody who has any chance of coming back from an injury like he had, it really started there, the kind of person he is. I think that’s shown through here the last couple of years.”
It used to show behind the scenes at the Cowboys’ facility. Now it’s showing on the field.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
So-so Cowboys, Redskins trying to stop alternating W’s, L’s
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jason Garrett's Dallas Cowboys and Jay Gruden's Washington Redskins have been the very definition of mediocre as the NFC East teams resume their rivalry.
The Cowboys are 3-3, while the Redskins head into Sunday's home game leading the so-so NFC East at 3-2 and with an 18-18-1 mark since
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jason Garrett’s Dallas Cowboys and Jay Gruden’s Washington Redskins have been the very definition of mediocre as the NFC East teams resume their rivalry.
The Cowboys are 3-3, while the Redskins head into Sunday’s home game leading the so-so NFC East at 3-2 and with an 18-18-1 mark since the start of the 2016 season.
Neither club has managed to win two games in a row in 2018. Neither has dropped two in a row, either. They just keep alternating W’s and L’s.
Something has to give, because both are coming off victories.
“It’s been a minute since I’ve had back-to-back wins,” Redskins left tackle Trent Williams said. “It’s very important for this team, for the confidence of this team.”
The Cowboys look at it the same way, and they are well aware of the disparity between how they perform when at home (3-0) and away (0-3).
Garrett and Gruden have been criticized for various flaws, but both might have earned some breathing room with what happened in Week 6 against opponents who entered with winning records and strengths that would seem to be trouble for the weaknesses exhibited by Dallas and Washington.
Having been embarrassed by Drew Brees just six days earlier, then forced to deal with Cam Newton and a Carolina offense coming off a pair of 30-point outings, the Redskins relied on their defense to beat the Panthers 23-17.
Up against a talented Jacksonville Jaguars defense, and coming off a 16-point effort, Dak Prescott led the offensively challenged Cowboys to a surprising 40-7 triumph.
“I’ve said it before,” said running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is second in the NFL in rushing with 586 yards. “If we don’t build on it, everything we did last week really means nothing.”
Here are some things to know about the Cowboys and Redskins:
SCHEDULING BREAKS
The Redskins do not play a team the rest of the way that currently has a record above .500. Their opponents’ combined mark, including Dallas, is 27-38, a .415 winning percentage. Dallas’ slate is not much tougher, although it does have to play New Orleans, which is 4-1. Still, the foes lined up on the Cowboys’ remaining schedule began this week at 25-31, a .446 winning percentage.
WHAT’S THE POINT?
The Redskins and Cowboys are having trouble putting up points. They both rank among the 10 lowest-scoring teams, with Washington at 21.2 per game, and Dallas 20.5. The Cowboys’ number plummets to 12.3 on the road.
MR. SMITH IN WASHINGTON
Alex Smith hardly has been a solution at QB for the Redskins, and Gruden was rather pointed in discussing his new guy’s play. Smith’s passer rating of 91.9 is barely ahead of the much-maligned Eli Manning’s 90.9. “There are some things we’ve got to clean up. Get his eyes in certain progressions a little bit quicker and maybe get off some a little bit quicker,” Gruden said about Smith. “Sometimes he hangs on too long, giving guys too much of a chance, where he needs get off of them, get to the next guy.”
RUNNING DAK
Running isn’t anything new for Dallas QB Dak Prescott; it just seems more important with the Cowboys learning to live without Jason Witten and Dez Bryant in the passing game.
The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year ran for a career-best 82 yards last week; Roger Staubach, with 90 in 1971, is the only Cowboys quarterback who gained more on the ground in a game. The Cowboys are using more zone read, playing off the strengths of Elliott.
“Some teams are going to make him hand the ball off; some teams are going to make him keep it,” Elliott said about Prescott. “It just depends on what the defense shows you.”
Sunday’s outcome could hinge on Dallas’ run game — averaging 147.5 yards per game, No. 2 in the league — vs. Washington’s run defense, which allows 90.2 per game.
YOUNG ‘BACKERS
Two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Sean Lee could miss a fourth consecutive game with a hamstring injury, but for the first time in several years, the Cowboys feel as if they have adequate replacements. Leighton Vander Esch leads the team with 60 tackles, and middle linebacker Jaylon Smith has 57.
Nobody else has more than 35. Vander Esch is a rookie first-round draft pick from Boise State, where he was a walk-on. Smith was a second-rounder in 2016 after a devastating knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame.
“Each of those guys, they are playing more snaps,” Garrett said. “They are seeing these different situations. They are becoming more confident football players.”
___
AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon in Frisco, Texas, and AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in Ashburn, Va., contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Struggling Buccaneers D braces for Mayfield-led Browns
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was a time when teams with defensive woes similar to those of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could count on the Cleveland Browns for relief.
Not anymore.
A little over a month into the NFL season, the Browns (2-3-1) have already surpassed their win total for the past two
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was a time when teams with defensive woes similar to those of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could count on the Cleveland Browns for relief.
Not anymore.
A little over a month into the NFL season, the Browns (2-3-1) have already surpassed their win total for the past two years combined, heightening expectations for what they might be capable of accomplishing with Baker Mayfield at quarterback.
The reeling Bucs (2-3), who’ve lost three straight and are allowing a league-high 34.6 points per game, certainly aren’t in position to assume anything other than they could have their hands full when they face the No. 1 overall draft pick on Sunday.
“The work that he’s put on film — you can see why he was picked where he was picked,” coach Dirk Koetter said.
“This guy’s going to be a really good quarterback in this league,” Koetter added. “He can spin it. He can move around. He makes good decisions. He gets the ball out on time. He’s tough. He makes plays outside of the pocket, both as a thrower and as a runner. He’s impressive so far.”
That’s not encouraging news for a Tampa Bay defense that’s 31st in yards allowed (439.8) and dead last in passing (355.6).
The Bucs, who fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith and replaced him with linebackers coach Mark Duffner on the heels of consecutive losses to Pittsburgh, Chicago and Atlanta, have allowed 30 or more points in four of five games.
Opponents have scored 40-plus twice.
Duffner isn’t promising a quick fix. Improving an inconsistent pass rush will be a challenge against Cleveland if Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy and end Vinny Curry can’t play because of injuries that kept them from practicing this week.
“I believe our approach has always been we play defense as aggressively as we possibly can. That doesn’t mean necessarily all blitz or pressure,” Duffner said, not shedding much light on his philosophy.
“That means that you play hard, that you play physical, you play smart — all those words kind of go into that word, ‘aggressive,'” Duffner added. “You can play aggressive coverage and be in zone defense. You can play aggressive run defense and not be in a pressure situation.”
For their part, the Browns are preparing for Tampa Bay’s scheme.
While Hue Jackson suspects Duffner will make adjustments and try to “put his personality on play calls,” the Cleveland coach firmly believes “the scheme, and who they are, is not going to change too much.”
Mayfield is keeping an open mind.
“Teams have thrown the ball. We will see what we can do,” said Mayfield, coming off a poor performance in a 24-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
“We will need to still be able to run the ball and establish that, but it is never about what they are doing,” the rookie added. “If they stick with what they have been doing or if they change it up, we just have to be able to do our job and adjust on the fly.”
Some things to know about the Browns and Bucs:
BOUNCE BACK
Mayfield was hard on himself following last week’s 38-14 loss, which he described as “the worst” of his career.
The top overall draft pick completed 22 of 46 passes for 238 yards in his third NFL start and was sacked five times by the Chargers, who were successful in keeping the rookie contained in the pocket. He struggled to find receivers, held onto the ball too long and didn’t check down to shorter routes.
Jackson expected a roller-coaster ride with his rookie and he’s getting it.
“I said this a long time ago, quarterbacks might as well start on their knees because they are going to be brought to their knees in this league,” he said. “He has to bounce back and you bounce back in a good way, you lead this team to victory this week — it is what you do. Everything we are doing and everything that we are trying to accomplish is leading to that. That is the goal.”
SHARING BLAME
Pressure had been mounting on Koetter to replace Smith ever since the Bucs gave up six touchdown passes to second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky in Tampa Bay’s 48-10 loss at Chicago on Sept. 30.
Linebacker Lavonte David stressed, however, that the players are just as responsible for what’s transpired as the coaches.
“At the end of the day, it all falls on our shoulders,” David said.
“This is a team game,” Koetter agreed, “so whether it’s success or failure, everybody has to share in it — all the coaches, all the players.”
CORNERED MARKET
The Browns are down two starting cornerbacks with E.J. Gaines out Sunday because of a concussion.
Gaines was placed in league protocol on Thursday, leaving the Browns little time to adjust as they get ready to face the pass-heavy Bucs, who have the second-most TD passes in the league with 16. Gaines had started the previous two games for starter Terrance Mitchell, who was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury.
T.J. Carrie will take over for Gaines, with rookie Denzel Ward on the other corner, and the Browns will try to slow Tampa’s terrific trio of receivers: Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin.
“They’re good,” Jackson said. “One’s averaging 23 yards a reception, another guy with 14 yards a reception and another guy with 13 or 12. They’re all making plays and scoring touchdowns. They have some weapons. It’s a big challenge for us.”
___
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Cards right guard Pugh active with big wrap on left hand
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals right guard Justin Pugh was active for Thursday night's game against Denver, his injured left hand encased in a large cast-like wrap.
There were no other surprises among inactives. Broncos left guard Ron Leary (Achilles tendon) and right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) already had been declared out,
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals right guard Justin Pugh was active for Thursday night’s game against Denver, his injured left hand encased in a large cast-like wrap.
There were no other surprises among inactives. Broncos left guard Ron Leary (Achilles tendon) and right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) already had been declared out, as was Cardinals left guard Mike Iupati (back) and safety Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs).
Also inactive for Denver were quarterback Kevin Hogan, cornerback Adam Jones, safety Dymonte Thomas, inside linebacker Alexander Johnson and outside linebacker Shane Ray.
Inactive for Arizona were quarterback Sam Bradford, running back T.J. Logan, cornerback Deatrick Nichols, outside linebacker Jeremy Vujnovich and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Reports: Saints place WR Ginn on IR
Reports: Saints place WR Ginn on IR
The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. on injured reserve, according to multiple reports Thursday.
The move created a roster spot for offensive lineman Michael Ola, whom the team reportedly re-signed.
Ginn, 33, did not practice Wednesday
Reports: Saints place WR Ginn on IR
The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. on injured reserve, according to multiple reports Thursday.
The move created a roster spot for offensive lineman Michael Ola, whom the team reportedly re-signed.
Ginn, 33, did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury that has plagued him since the season opener. New Orleans’ 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins in Week 5 was the first contest he missed.
On the season, Ginn has 12 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. It is unclear if he’s a candidate to return this season.
Ola, 30, is back with the Saints after serving as a backup for the team in Week 1. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and left guard Andrus Peat (head) are both banged up and were limited in practice Wednesday.
–Field Level Media
Report: Dolphins’ Tannehill faces ‘uphill challenge’ in recovery
Report: Dolphins' Tannehill faces 'uphill challenge' in recovery
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill faces an "uphill challenge" in his recovery from a shoulder injury and is unlikely to play next Thursday against the Houston Texans, according to a report by ESPN.
Tannehill was ruled out of Miami's Week 7 game
Report: Dolphins’ Tannehill faces ‘uphill challenge’ in recovery
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill faces an “uphill challenge” in his recovery from a shoulder injury and is unlikely to play next Thursday against the Houston Texans, according to a report by ESPN.
Tannehill was ruled out of Miami’s Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions by coach Adam Gase on Wednesday.
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler took all of the first-team reps. Osweiler started last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears.
Gase told reporters Thursday that surgery is not on the table for Tannehill.
“He could throw tomorrow if he wanted to,” Gase said
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Such investigations are not uncommon, particularly when involving prominent players, but there is reason to believe the Dolphins’ injury report last week was inaccurate.
Tannehill had been listed on the report as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to limited on Friday, when he was designated as questionable to face the Bears. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday, as Osweiler took some first-team reps during that practice.
If the NFL finds rules violations, it can levy punishments that include fines of the team or people involved, suspension or the docking of draft choices.
Osweiler went 28 of 44 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the overtime win over the Bears, though an incredible 274 of his yards came after the catch. He was just 7 of 16 with both interceptions on throws that traveled at least 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Tannehill, 30, has lost multiple games due to injury in three consecutive seasons after starting the first 77 games of his career. He missed the final three games of the 2016 season with a sprained ACL and all of last season after the ligament tore fully.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys WR Williams suspended 3 games
Cowboys WR Williams suspended 3 games
The NFL has suspended Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams for three games, presumably because of his offeseason DUI arrest.
Williams is on the injured reserve list with a foot injury, so that means the Cowboys won't have to pay him his salary during
Cowboys WR Williams suspended 3 games
The NFL has suspended Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams for three games, presumably because of his offeseason DUI arrest.
Williams is on the injured reserve list with a foot injury, so that means the Cowboys won’t have to pay him his salary during the three weeks of suspension. The Cowboys will save almost $720,000, according to USA Today.
He is in the second year of a four-year contract signed in 2017.
Williams, 29, was arrested in May when he crashed his Lamborghini into a light pole. He was charged with public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident, but those misdemeanor charges in Frisco, Texas, have since been dismissed.
The Cowboys selected Williams, a Baylor product, in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. While he has 232 career receptions and 20 touchdowns, he has caught just two passes for 18 yards this season. He was a starter and never missed a game across his first five years in the league.
–Field Level Media
Vikings RB Latavius Murray carries big load on field and off
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The first sign in Minnesota of Latavius Murray's varied interests was visible even before he signed his contract with the Vikings last year.
This season, his responsibilities have reached a new high.
That starts at home, where he and his fiancée brought home a baby boy named Major last
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The first sign in Minnesota of Latavius Murray’s varied interests was visible even before he signed his contract with the Vikings last year.
This season, his responsibilities have reached a new high.
That starts at home, where he and his fiancée brought home a baby boy named Major last month. The extra burden has extended to Minnesota’s backfield, where Murray has started three of the past four games for the injured Dalvin Cook. Last week, Murray rushed for a career-best 155 yards to help the Vikings beat Arizona .
“I try not to get caught up in whether I’m the number one or the number two,” he said. “I have to be me, and any opportunities I get I’ve got to do my best.”
Murray has long applied this wisdom beyond the game, a sixth-year running back ranking among the league leaders in well-rounded lives if the category existed.
During the offseason , he made a second humanitarian trip to Haiti with former Oakland teammate Derek Carr. Then he traveled to Germany and Italy as part of a United Service Organizations tour with a handful of other NFL players to meet with overseas troops. Murray’s fiancée, Shauntay Skanes, is in her 10th year in the Navy.
Moving toward a master’s degree in business administration through Syracuse, his hometown university in upstate New York, Murray is already a T-shirt entrepreneur of sorts. He used to be more personally involved with the merchandising, before outsourcing the work to avoid being too consumed by it.
While his agent negotiated a deal with the Vikings late into the March night in 2017, Murray passed the time on his first visit to the team’s facility with some online work toward his MBA. He’s about halfway done, with a goal of completion for 2019 after he and Skanes are married. That’s one way he has begun to prepare himself at age 28 for his post-football years.
“I’m just hoping that I’m doing something maybe bigger than what I’m doing right now,” Murray said. “That’s more than half of my life I’ll have when I’m done playing the game, and to try and limit it to just this right now would be dumb of me.”
Returning to Minnesota this season required a pay cut to help the team squeeze several big-ticket contract extensions under the salary cap, but the Vikings have been getting a bargain for the second straight year.
In 2017, Murray took over when Cook tore his ACL. This season, Cook has been bothered by a hamstring injury that again kept him from practicing on Thursday. When Murray signed with the Vikings, he was viewed as the replacement for Adrian Peterson. Then the Vikings made Cook their top draft pick and, thus, primary halfback. Murray could have been stung by the arrival of a hotshot rookie, but that wasn’t the case.
“He took me in as a little brother, and that’s what I respect most about him,” Cook said. “Most guys could just brush that off, but I highly respect Latavius for that. To this day, the bond has just got stronger.”
Fondly remembering the way he was treated by his elders with the Raiders, Murray simply made a point to pay that support forward.
“That was the kind of vets I had, guys who weren’t going to act like they were too good or too old or too big to try and teach me the game, hang out with me, have fun and do those kinds of things.”
Murray has a budding family to play for now, too, but his memory of childhood friend Jonathan Diaz has always been painfully close. Diaz was shot to death in Syracuse in 2016, since when Murray’s motivation to succeed on the field has started with him.
Diaz would have been proud of how Murray plowed through the Cardinals last Sunday, stiff-arming a safety on his way to a 21-yard touchdown run that helped the Vikings set the tone for an important victory.
“We love blocking for him,” left guard Tom Compton said. “He gives you a lot of options. If you’re a little shaky on anything, he’ll definitely help you out and run a guy over for you.”
With a forward lean to his running style that leads to plenty of yards after contact, Murray is a perfect complement to Cook and his more elusive skillset.
“He’s a great person. He’s very diligent about his work. He practices hard, but he’s got good feet and acceleration,” coach Mike Zimmer said, adding: “When he gets a chance, very seldom is this guy going backward when he gets hit. A lot of those things I really like.”
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Derek Carr’s struggles mirror Raiders woes past 2 years
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr's career was on a clear upward trajectory his first three seasons before a broken leg in the second-to-last game in 2016 ended his season, and any hopes the Oakland Raiders had of competing in the playoffs that year.
The leg took a few months to heal, but
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr’s career was on a clear upward trajectory his first three seasons before a broken leg in the second-to-last game in 2016 ended his season, and any hopes the Oakland Raiders had of competing in the playoffs that year.
The leg took a few months to heal, but Carr hasn’t been the same quarterback since, even with the coaching change that brought Jon Gruden to Oakland.
While the Raiders (1-5) head into their bye week with a litany of problems from a lack of a pass rush to a broken-down offensive line to a spotty secondary, Carr’s struggles this season are near the top of the list.
Gruden returned to coaching in part for the chance to coach Carr and was being counted on to get the best out of the quarterback the Raiders rewarded with a $125 million contract less than 16 months ago. That marriage hasn’t translated to results as of yet as Carr leads the NFL with 10 turnovers and has been unable to generate enough big plays for the Raiders.
“The results, they need to improve,” Gruden said. “I know that. He’s the strength of this football team. We’re going to get him to play better. He’s on my watch. I said it when I got here: If he doesn’t play better, I’ve failed. This guy is a good player that can be great. We’ve got to protect him better so we can really see what he can do. We’ve got to protect him better, obviously. If we do that, I think he’ll showcase what he can do.”
Carr has shown flashes this year. He completed 29 of 32 passes in a loss at Denver last month, threw for 437 yards and four TDs in an overtime win over Cleveland, and has made several throws that harken back to his better days in 2015 and ’16.
But there have been far too many problems to overshadow those successes as Carr tries to figure out how to run Gruden’s offense. He threw three interceptions in a season-opening loss against the Rams and then was possibly too cautious against the Broncos. He then threw key first-down interceptions in the end zone that contributed to losses at Miami and the Chargers as he showed a willingness to be more aggressive.
Carr hit rock-bottom last week in a loss in London to the Seahawks when he was unable to do anything behind a line that had rookies at both tackle spots, including an injured Kolton Miller on the left side, and a third-stringer for most of the day at left guard.
Carr was sacked six times and threw just one pass more than 10 yards downfield. He finished the day 23 for 32 for 142 yards, with 140 of those yards coming after the catch as he threw mostly at or behind the line of scrimmage, adding to the frustration.
“This being my fifth year, you want it now,” Carr said. “You want everything now. I know our fans want it now. Our players, our team, our coaches want it now and trust me, we are trying to do it now. But we’ve got to take this bye week, look at what we can do to play better right off of this bye week. What can we do to win that game and that’s where our mindset has to be.”
Carr’s career is almost back to where it started when he entered the NFL as a second-round pick. He lost his first 10 games as a rookie before starting to make big strides in the second year. The Raiders won seven games in 2015 as Carr developed into a potent passer with help from coordinator Bill Musgrave. Carr then broke through with 12 wins in 2016 thanks to seven fourth-quarter comebacks.
But his broken leg on Christmas Eve against the Colts cost Oakland a chance at a division title and led to a lopsided first-round playoff loss. Carr regressed last year after the Raiders fired Musgrave and replaced him with Todd Downing, and there has been only slight improvement this season under Gruden.
In 21 games since breaking his leg, Carr has won seven times with 29 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. That compares to 15 wins in the previous 21 games, when he had 38 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Carr’s biggest success came in his second season under Musgrave, the only time he’s remained in the same system in consecutive years.
“He’s on his fourth coordinator now in his time in the league and I think it’s a comfort level in the system,” said offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who ran Oakland’s offense in Carr’s rookie season in 2014. “I’ll say that. And it’s a matter of sometimes pressing. But, for us right now, certainly trying to get him to calm down and play in a more relaxed type of mode so that he doesn’t feel like he has to press to make plays. When you look at some of the turnovers he’s had this year, he’s been pressing, trying to make a play. Again, we like that part of about him and he’s a competitive guy, he wants to make every play. Just making better decisions moving forward.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Steady Steelers back in AFC North mix after bumpy start
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Haden knows from distractions and disappointment. Call it the byproduct of spending the first seven seasons of your career in Cleveland.
So the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback always kind of wondered about the level of concern and borderline panic — outside the locker room anyway — that accompanied his team's
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Haden knows from distractions and disappointment. Call it the byproduct of spending the first seven seasons of your career in Cleveland.
So the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback always kind of wondered about the level of concern and borderline panic — outside the locker room anyway — that accompanied his team’s bumpy start. Yes, ending the first quarter of the season with a losing record isn’t exactly what the Steelers envisioned. Yet Haden checked the roster, the pedigree and the history, and couldn’t quite wrap his head around “the sky is falling” narrative.
“I think just we have so many good players here, so many different personalities,” Haden said. “At the end of the day, everybody just wants to win. Winning cures everything. The questions go away when we win.”
Or at the very least, they quiet down. A dominant performance against Atlanta and the latest in a series of seemingly never-ending escapes in Cincinnati and the Steelers (3-2-1) entered their bye week just where they thought they’d be all along: right in the mix in the competitive AFC North.
“This is the second quarter (of the season),” defensive end Stephon Tuitt said. “That’s when you want to find the identity of your team. You get out the rust in the first quarter. About this time is when everybody gets it together, starts performing at the highest level.”
Tuitt isn’t wrong. Pittsburgh’s run of four straight playoff appearances has included its fair share of early head scratchers.
In 2014 it was a home loss to a Tampa Bay team that ended up 2-14. In 2015 it was a Thursday night loss to Baltimore in which a 13-point second-half lead vanished. In 2016 it was a 34-3 pounding on the road to a Philadelphia team led by rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. Last season it was an overtime setback to Chicago on an afternoon remembered far more for the stark image of the Steelers standing in the tunnel while left tackle Alejandro Villanueva saluted the national anthem by himself.
While the Steelers stressed they weren’t going to rely on the past to comfort themselves in the present, there has been a sense of normalcy during their modest two-game winning streak. The defense is giving up yards at an alarming rate but is also on pace to break the franchise record of 56 sacks established a year ago. The offense has found balance behind running back James Conner, who is thriving while Le’Veon Bell waits to sign his one-year contract .
The nearly constant inquiries about Bell have slowed. So, at least for now, has the seemingly daily drama surrounding star wide receiver Antonio Brown. The chatter about the All-Pro’s social media spats, lawsuits and his spotty “Wi-Fi” connection with Roethlisberger has been replaced instead with touchdown highlights, the last a 31-yard catch and run with 10 seconds to go in Cincinnati.
“I don’t think anybody in this organization felt great about the way we started,” Tuitt said. “Our leaders do a good job on this team. I think they do a good job communicating what they want and I think everybody focused on the task at hand.”
That includes coach Mike Tomlin, who made sure to spread the level of blame and responsibility evenly during film sessions and team meetings. As ugly has it looked at times — particularly in home losses to Baltimore and Kansas City — Tomlin didn’t feel the Steelers were far off.
“He doesn’t ask for anything crazy or anything extra,” Haden said.
Maybe, but he’s not above asking certain players to take on additional responsibility. That list includes Haden, who held Atlanta’s Julio Jones without a catch through three quarters during a potentially season-altering victory over the Falcons. Haden also kept Cincinnati’s A.J. Green out of the end zone as the Steelers won for the 18th time in 21 visits to Paul Brown Stadium.
Asked if he believes he’s getting better at age 29 — a time when many defensive backs start to see a noticeable dip in things like closing speed — and Haden nods.
“I really do,” Haden said. “It sounds crazy because that’s how the league goes. You’re only supposed to be in the league three years. Once you start getting older, cornerbacks start getting slower. You can’t roll with guys.”
That isn’t a problem for Haden, at least at the moment. The Steelers have needed Haden to return to the form that made him a two-time Pro Bowler for the Browns to give their shaky secondary some semblance of normalcy. Cornerback Artie Burns is struggling and his potential replacements — Coty Sensabaugh and Cam Sutton — haven’t quite done enough to unseat him.
So while Tomlin experiments with personnel, Haden quietly goes about his job. He’d never been on an NFL team that was above .500 six games into a season until 2017, his first in Pittsburgh. What the Steelers endured during September wasn’t fun, but it wasn’t exactly anything he worried about.
There is work to be done to be sure, particularly on defense. Yet one look across the locker room — Brown at one end and Roethlisberger at the other — and Haden understands why Pittsburgh is so adept at overcoming whatever adversity pops up.
“We just don’t need to be to be giving up 40 points or 30 points,” Haden said. “We just need to keep them to 20 or 17 or 14. We do that, we’re balling.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Seahawks have redefined, accepted clear style to win
SEATTLE (AP) — By the time December rolls around, the Seattle Seahawks may have more regret than they currently do about what transpired the first two weeks of the regular season.
Because in hindsight, those first two games appear such outliers from where the Seahawks are headed based on the way they've played
SEATTLE (AP) — By the time December rolls around, the Seattle Seahawks may have more regret than they currently do about what transpired the first two weeks of the regular season.
Because in hindsight, those first two games appear such outliers from where the Seahawks are headed based on the way they’ve played for the past month.
“I’ll never not be frustrated by the way we started this season, but we’re moving,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “This is kind of how we’ve done it over the years and we got a chance to be a really nice team.”
The Seahawks sit at 3-3 going into their bye week, but a .500 record doesn’t fully tell the story of what Seattle has shown through six games.
For two weeks, the Seahawks were lost in trying to discover their identity. No matter how much they said during the offseason they were committed to running the ball, relying on field position and defense, putting that mission statement into practice when the regular season began proved difficult.
That’s why Seattle seemed so out of whack offensively during season-opening losses to Denver and Chicago. It was counter to everything Carroll and his staff preached leading into the opener.
And it’s why a reset before Week 3 has proved the difference in putting the Seahawks in position to be part of the playoff conversation as the season progresses.
The reset Seattle made offensively before facing Dallas in Week 3 involved two key aspects. The first happened on the offensive line. D.J. Fluker returned from injury and was slotted in at right guard, sliding veteran J.R. Sweezy over to left guard. The shuffling on the line instantly made Seattle a significantly better run-blocking team. Fluker has put together his own personal highlight tape of flattening defenders in recent weeks, while Sweezy’s demeanor and style is akin to the Seattle teams he played for several years ago when the Seahawks were making Super Bowls.
The second came with Seattle’s stable of running backs. Rather than trying to be equitable, as the Seahawks were through the first two weeks, the decision was made to make Chris Carson the primary ball carrier. No more splitting carries just for the sake of doing so. Only when Carson needed a break would another back get the chance.
The results for the past four games — when the Seahawks have gone 3-1 — have completely changed the course of Seattle’s season. In those four games combined, Seattle is one of three teams to have rushed for more than 600 yards, along with the Rams and Cowboys. The Seahawks’ 180 total rushing attempts are second only to the Rams. In the past four games, Seattle has 142 rushes, the most of any team during that span.
And the Seahawks are getting these yards with only limited contribution from Russell Wilson as a running threat a year after he was Seattle’s leading rusher.
At a time the league is going wild with passing and scoring, the Seahawks are bucking the offensive trend in the other direction with a formula that appears to be working.
“This is winning football,” Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin said. “You run the ball, you convert on third down in passing game when you have to. You play stifling defense and stopping the run, and you don’t turn the ball over. Usually you win the games when you do that.”
The most telling stat comes from looking at Wilson’s numbers. In the first two games, he was sacked 12 times, completed just 59.4 percent of his throws and had a passer rating of 89.3. In the four games since, Wilson is completing 67 percent while attempting significantly fewer throws; has a passer rating of 116; and has been sacked seven times.
Just as eye opening is his lack of runs: Wilson has just 17 rushes for 62 yards through six games. Last year, Wilson had already run 32 times.
“Russell’s doing more than he’s ever done before. He’s orchestrating and controlling the play calling, the adjustments at the line of scrimmage when he can,” Carroll said. “He’s just been brought to a different level of responsibility and he’s doing a nice job with it. He’s putting us in position to run the ball effectively now as well as in the passing game, so he’s grown, yeah he’s improved.”
Whether that formula is capable of keeping Seattle in the playoff race will be tested when it returns from the bye. The Seahawks face a challenging five-week stretch in which four of the five opponents have above-.500 records. Three of those games — at Detroit, vs. Green Bay, at Carolina — come against teams Seattle could end up competing against for a wild-card berth.
“There’s a real style about it where we can sense now. It’s one week at a time, we just need to keep riding that and see how far it takes us,” Carroll said.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Flying and football fuel Packers tight end Jimmy Graham
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Two passions fuel Jimmy Graham, each related in one way or another with moving quickly through the air.
Football in the fall, flying in the offseason.
A 1950s-era amphibious plane that he restored to pristine condition also represents how far he has come back from a serious knee injury.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Two passions fuel Jimmy Graham, each related in one way or another with moving quickly through the air.
Football in the fall, flying in the offseason.
A 1950s-era amphibious plane that he restored to pristine condition also represents how far he has come back from a serious knee injury. Both rebuilds occurred a few years ago while he was playing for the Seattle Seahawks.
This season, the aviation enthusiast and pass-catching tight end has landed in Wisconsin for the next leg of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
“They ebb and flow together. It’s the two biggest parts of my life,” Graham said about flying and football. “I don’t think I could be as good at one without the other.”
Graham, a five-time Pro Bowler, signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Packers in the offseason following three years with the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers brought him in to provide a big target in the red zone for Aaron Rodgers.
Through six games, Graham has 27 catches for 349 yards and a score, including 11 receptions on 20 targets over the past two games. With the Packers choppy so far in the red zone, Graham isn’t perhaps having quite the touchdown production he initially envisioned.
“Hopefully they’ll start coming my way, too. It’s kind of a rough start for us, just not finishing really and not getting the ball down in the end zone,” Graham said after the 33-30 win on Monday night over the San Francisco 49ers.
“We’ve got to work off that, with (Rodgers) and these receivers and these running backs and this O-line we’ve got, we’ve got a lot more than 30 points in us,” Graham said. “And learn from this … to get to where we’re scoring every time we touch the ball. That’s the goal. Start fast, finish fast.”
It’s a goal to focus on for next week, though, when the Packers return from their bye to prepare for a game at the Los Angeles Rams.
During this off week, Graham figures to be back in the air. He spoke about his love of flying over the summer during the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, about 50 miles southwest of Green Bay.
“I’ll fly on off days. But basically once Wednesday starts, I’m doing nothing but watching film, getting the body ready and running people over,” Graham said.
He wasn’t kidding — two days later, the Packers started training camp.
Graham was drafted by the Saints in 2010 out of Miami. He played only one season of college football following four seasons as a power forward for the Hurricanes’ basketball program. He followed in the footsteps of other NFL tight ends with basketball backgrounds such as Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates.
One of the main reasons he got into football was because “a lot of people didn’t believe I could do it,” Graham recounted.
“I took that whole idea of how difficult and impossible this thing was going to be and just took one day at a time and kind of used it as fuel,” he said.
His love of flying goes back to childhood after first seeing the Tom Cruise movie, “Top Gun.” He wanted to be a Navy Seal or Marine, but he got bigger and taller, so he played basketball.
It was during his junior year at Miami he had the opportunity to sit in a single-engine plane with a pilot certified in aerobatics. The experience got him hooked.
“Flying was such a want and a dream that I had as a child, the first moment that I had to attack it, I did,” Graham said.
It was a challenge, too.
“I feel like in my life, I’m always on the move, and I’m always looking for my next challenge, what can push me. And flying has really fulfilled that in many ways,” he added.
He wants to share that passion with a new generation of aviators after becoming the honorary co-chair of EAA Young Eagles Program, which is dedicated to giving youth ages 8 to 17 their first free ride in a plane.
“He brings a completely different perspective to our Young Eagles program. He’s a very accomplished individual, but did it really essentially himself,” EAA Chairman Jack Pelton said.
“As he tells the story, he took his first airplane ride and it hooked him on aviation,” Pelton added. “So I think that’s going to make him very relatable because that’s where he came from.”
At Oshkosh, Graham gave rides to two young and aspiring pilots in his 1957 De Haviland DHC-2 Beaver. He started restoration on the classic in the summer of 2015.
That November, Graham tore a patellar tendon in his knee, an injury that forced him to miss the final month of the season. The plane was finished in the summer of 2016. Graham returned for the 2016 season, and he has played every regular-season game since.
“I think flying really focuses me, centers me,” Graham said. “It gets me to disconnect from the pressures that this game can provide.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Giants look to snap 3-game skid against hurting Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Pat Shurmur isn't about to express sympathy for the Atlanta Falcons' ever-growing list of key players on injured reserve.
The New York Giants' coach has his own problems.
The Giants (1-5) will try to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Falcons (2-4) in Monday night's matchup of
ATLANTA (AP) — Pat Shurmur isn’t about to express sympathy for the Atlanta Falcons’ ever-growing list of key players on injured reserve.
The New York Giants’ coach has his own problems.
The Giants (1-5) will try to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Falcons (2-4) in Monday night’s matchup of last-place teams. Atlanta snapped its own three-game skid with last week’s win over Tampa Bay .
The Falcons will lean on Tevin Coleman as their new starting running back after placing Devonta Freeman on I R this week with a groin injury. Freeman already missed three games with a bruised knee and last week’s game with the groin injury, so it was easy for Shurmur to study Falcons film with Coleman and rookie Ito Smith sharing all the snaps at running back.
“I’ve always been impressed with the way they move the ball and the way they score points,” Shurmur said. “They find a way to score points no matter who is running the ball.”
The Giants’ offensive woes continued in a 34-13 loss to the Eagles to extend their losing streak.
Freeman joins offensive guard Andy Levitre as offensive starters on IR. Overall, the Falcons have lost five starters to IR, including safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen and linebacker Deion Jones. Also, top defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has missed two straight games with an ankle injury.
The Falcons hope Freeman and Allen can return this season, but each must miss at least eight games. Freeman wouldn’t be eligible to return until the next-to-last game of the regular season.
“It’s heartbreaking to see my guy go down,” said Coleman of Freeman.
Coleman said he has to fill the void so defenses can’t focus on Matt Ryan and Atlanta’s passing game.
“We definitely need to stay with the run just to open up the pass and keep defenses honest,” he said.
Here are some things to know about the Giants-Falcons matchup of last-place teams:
BARKLEY ROLLING
Giants rookie halfback Saquon Barkley had a career-high 229 yards from scrimmage (130 rushing, 99 receiving) last week. He has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first six career games, one off the rookie record set by Kareem Hunt of Kansas City last season. The record for most consecutive games with 100 yards from scrimmage by a rookie during any point in the season is 10, set by Eric Dickerson of the Los Angeles Rams in 1983.
NEW KICKER
Giorgio Tavecchio was signed by Atlanta to fill in for at least one week for kicker Matt Bryant, who strained his right hamstring making a 57-yard field goal last week.
Tavecchio, a native of Milan, Italy, made 16 of 21 field goal attempts with Oakland last season and spent time with the Falcons in the preseason.
SCORING LETDOWN
Giants quarterback Eli Manning has passed for more than 300 yards in three road games, and Barkley is sixth in the league with 437 yards rushing. Still, New York is scoring only 19.5 points per game to rank 27th.
“You’ve got to figure out what it is to score, and figure out what the problem is and fix it fast,” said wide receiver Sterling Shepard. “I think the coaches did a great job putting together a game plan for this week and we’ve just got to go out there and execute it.”
BREAKOUT TIGHT END
Falcons tight end Austin Hooper has suddenly emerged as a top target for Ryan with nine catches in each of his last two games. Hooper, in his third season, says all his practice with Ryan is paying off. “You add a couple thousand reps in the offseason and after a while it just becomes like playing catch,” he said.
MIFFED MARA
Giants co-owner John Mara criticized his team earlier in the week , saying he was disappointed by the second consecutive 1-5 start. He was particularly angry with Odell Beckham Jr. The NFL’s highest-paid receiver was critical of Manning and questioned the heart of the team two weeks ago in a televised interviewed. Mara said he wished Beckham would start making his news on the field.
It will be interesting to see how Beckham and the team respond on Monday night.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bengals’ banged-up D gets high-flying Chiefs in prime time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marvin Lewis flipped on tape of the Kansas City Chiefs this week and saw Tyreek Hill moving all over the field, Kareem Hunt bulldozing for first downs, Travis Kelce making acrobatic catches, and Patrick Mahomes delivering the ball to all of them.
Then he was asked what worries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marvin Lewis flipped on tape of the Kansas City Chiefs this week and saw Tyreek Hill moving all over the field, Kareem Hunt bulldozing for first downs, Travis Kelce making acrobatic catches, and Patrick Mahomes delivering the ball to all of them.
Then he was asked what worries him most about facing the Chiefs on Sunday night.
“Everything,” Lewis said, adding a halfhearted laugh.
Yes, the banged-up Bengals (4-2) and their struggling defense are headed to Arrowhead Stadium for a high-profile showdown against quite possibly the most dynamic offense in the NFL.
They are also doing it with a handful of guys ailing or injured, notably in a secondary that will have to find a way to slow Hill and Kelce. All those injuries nearly crippled the Bengals last week, when Pittsburgh drove the length of the field in the fourth quarter for the winning touchdown.
“It makes it harder, yeah,” Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap said, “but we have 1A and 1B. Everybody is trained to get in the game because you’re always one play away. You never know when it is.”
Injuries aren’t an excuse, either.
“”We’ve got guys down. I believe in those (backup) guys,” Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. “I feel we’ve got all the tools, even the backup guys, to beat this team.”
The Chiefs (5-1), who are coming off their first loss last Sunday night in New England, know all about being hurt. They remain without injured safeties Eric Berry, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts, top pass rusher Justin Houston and two starters on the offensive line.
They still have Mahomes, though. Not to mention all his weapons.
That group struggled in the first half against the Patriots, but adjustments at halftime opened up things. Mahomes wound up throwing four TD passes, three to Hill, and the Chiefs nearly outscored Tom Brady and Co. in what became an entertaining shootout.
“Everyone is still in great spirits,” Mahomes said after his first loss as a starting quarterback, which came seven games into his NFL career. “We know there’s a lot of season left. There’s going to be ups and downs, but you have to know that’s going to happen. It’s how you respond that matters.”
Mahomes said the vibe all week has been positive, and that the loss to New England only served to embolden a team with Super Bowl aspirations. After all, the Chiefs trailed most of the way, on the road and in prime time, and nearly came back to steal a victory.
“We finished hard. We fought every play,” Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins said. “You saw the grit on the sideline and we’re here to build on that. You’re not going to lead every game 28-0.”
As the Bengals try to slow down Kansas City, here are some things to know:
BANGED-UP BENGALS
There were no fewer than 15 players listed on Cincinnati’s initial injury report this week, and six of those didn’t participate at all to start the week. That included three defensive players in cornerback Darqueze Dennard, linebacker Nick Vigil and safety Shawn Williams.
FLEX AND POSE
The Chiefs’ high-flying offense and the Bengals’ strong start resulted in the game being flexed by NBC to Sunday night. It was originally supposed to be a noon CDT kickoff.
“Every game is a big stage. This is the NFL,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said, dismissing the fact they’re in prime time for the second straight week. “You want to play every game like it’s your last.”
ON THE HUNT
The Chiefs have leaned on Hunt late in games to protect leads, but he was a big part of their comeback a week ago. Hunt ran for 80 yards on just 10 carries and caught five passes for 105 yards and a score. He also was overthrown down the middle of the field on what could have been another long TD reception.
“You can’t miss those when you play really good teams,” Mahomes said.
BLITZBURGH HANGOVER
The Bengals’ 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh wiped out much of their early momentum and evened things in the AFC North. It was another stunning loss against their biggest nemesis — the Steelers have won seven straight in the series, including a comeback win in the 2015 playoffs. They know they can’t afford another bad showing in Kansas City as they approach the midway point of the season.
“I would say we do have a chip on our shoulders,” defensive end Jordan Willis said.
WHAT ABOUT BURFICT
In his second game back from his latest NFL suspension, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was on the field for 84 percent of the defense’s plays against Pittsburgh and finished second with eight tackles and two passes deflected. He also was in the middle of several altercations, trading words with Ben Roethlisberger, stepping over James Conner in the end zone, and hitting Antonio Brown in the head with his forearm after a reception.
Burfict has been suspended three times by the league and was ejected from a game last season. The Bengals need him to continue making an impact on games, without the drama.
“Vontaze can be as great as he wants to be,” Dunlap said.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Saints place wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr on injured reserve
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who has been struggling with knee soreness, on injured reserve.
Ginn has played in four games this season, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, but has regularly appeared on New Orleans' official injury report since
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who has been struggling with knee soreness, on injured reserve.
Ginn has played in four games this season, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, but has regularly appeared on New Orleans’ official injury report since early in Week 2.
Ginn’s production had largely dipped since Week 2 and he did not have a reception in Week 4 before sitting out a Week 5 triumph over Washington.
The move could mean more opportunities for rookie Tre’Quan Smith, whom the Saints selected in the third round of last spring’s draft. Like Ginn, Smith has exceptional speed. New Orleans’ previous game was Smith’s best one yet; he had touchdown catches of 62 and 35 yards.
With Ginn removed from the active roster, New Orleans added a player, re-signing offensive tackle Michael Ola.
The Saints visit Baltimore on Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
With Dolphins’ Tannehill still out, Lions brace for Gore
MIAMI (AP) — It was New Year's Day 2006 when Frank Gore first became a 100-yard rusher. And he still is one, which could spell trouble Sunday for the Detroit Lions.
The ageless 35-year-old Gore had his most productive day of the season last week when he ran for 101 yards to help
MIAMI (AP) — It was New Year’s Day 2006 when Frank Gore first became a 100-yard rusher. And he still is one, which could spell trouble Sunday for the Detroit Lions.
The ageless 35-year-old Gore had his most productive day of the season last week when he ran for 101 yards to help the Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears in overtime. Now the Lions must tackle the challenge of facing the NFL’s leading active rusher.
Detroit has a leaky run defense, and Miami will again be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill , which could mean another busy day for Gore.
“He’s definitely a guy they can kind of rally behind,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “Frank has done an unbelievable job of taking care of his body and executing at a high level for a long time. He has an edge about him that has been able to carry him all the way through his career. He’s always proving everybody wrong.”
While the Dolphins (4-2) will try to beat an NFC North team for the second week in a row, the Lions (2-3) are coming off a bye and three games into a stretch of 10 consecutive games against opponents now at .500 or better.
Here are things to know about teams meeting for only the 12th time:
THIRTEEN SEASONS LATER
Gore was a 22-year-old rookie when he first ran for 100 yards for San Francisco in the final game of the 2005 season, and last week he did it for the 46th time. That made him the fifth player since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to have a 100-yard rushing game past age 34, joining Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, John Riggins and MacArthur Lane.
“I told him I wish I could have played with him 10 years ago,” teammate Ja’Wuan James said, “just to see how that would have been.”
By one measure Gore is actually better now. Sharing carries with Kenyan Drake, he has an average of 4.9 yards per carry this season, his best since 2009.
“You can’t think about age,” Gore said. “You’ve got to continue like you’re a young man out there.”
He might be able to do that against the Lions, who gave up 152 yards rushing to Ezekiel Elliott, 138 to Matt Breida, and 102 to Isaiah Crowell. Patricia’s defense ranks third worst in yards rushing allowed per carry and per game.
While Gore battered the Bears, Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards subbing for Tannehill, sidelined with a throwing shoulder injury.
Handing off to Gore was a kick, Osweiler said.
“That’s something I’ll never forget,” he said. “Watching a future Hall of Famer from the field level is pretty special.”
NO SWEAT?
While the Lions are 0-2 on the road, the Dolphins have won their first three home games for first time since 2002. Last week, Miami rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final 16 minutes of regulation against the Bears, who tired in 89-degree sunshine.
“We like playing at home, I know that,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. “We like it hot. The other team wears down eventually, and we just keep fighting.”
The forecast for Sunday is 87 in Miami, compared with 47 in Detroit. Of course, the Lions play indoors at home.
“We’re not going down there to play the weather,” Lions safety Glover Quin said. “We’re playing the Dolphins.”
BALL HAWKS
The Dolphins have never led the NFL in interceptions, not even in the days of Jake Scott and Dick Anderson. But they rank first this week with 11, two more than they had all of last season.
“We’re just hungry for the ball,” safety Reshad Jones said.
The secondary will be tested by one of the NFL’s best trios of wideouts, and by Matt Stafford, who threw four interceptions in opener but has only one since.
INCONSISTENT
The Lions recovered from an awful start with wins over Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers . If they play to the level of their competition, that would be good, because their next seven opponents are 22-11-1.
“We can play with and beat anybody,” Quin said. “But we can also be beaten by anybody.”
REAL ESTATE
Michigan native Gase and his wife lived in Dearborn when he was a Lions assistant in 2003-07. They sold their house there just in the past couple of years, although Gase is fuzzy on details of the transaction.
“I just remember my wife rented it out, and then that was the last thing I heard about it, and then all of a sudden she was like, ‘Hey, I sold the house,'” Gase said. “I’m kind of not real good with the economic aspect of anything, so that’s on her.”
___
AP Sports Writer Larry Lage contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.