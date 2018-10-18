Saints QB Brees heads to Baltimore seeking 1st win over Ravens
By the time he retires in some still unwritten chapter of his NFL playing career, Drew Brees may own every passing record in NFL history.
But the New Orleans Saints quarterback, fresh off becoming the NFL’s career passing yardage leader, would like to do one thing on Sunday that he hasn’t been able to do in 18 seasons — defeat the Baltimore Ravens.
Brees, 39, is 0-3 against the Ravens, the only NFL team he has yet to beat. A victory would make Brees the only quarterback besides Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to defeat all 32 NFL teams.
“Listen, I would love to beat these guys,” said Brees, who has led the 4-1 Saints to first place in the NFC South. ” They’re always a great team when you play them. So you always know it is going to be a slugfest. You do not get to play them all that often. It’s a once every four year deal being AFC and NFC, but they’re a great team. They’re the No. 1 defense in the league right now, so we have got our work cut out for us.”
Brees has always been ultra-competitive, and he admitted it does bother him not having been able to beat the Ravens (4-2).
“A little bit,” he said. “Again, you try to make it like any other game, any other opponent. You turn on the film and you know you just digest what you see you know. Take the name off the helmet and just go off you know what you see on film and they are an extremely talented defense across the board.”
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh doesn’t put much stock into the statistical oddity.
“This league – week to week, game to game – it’s crazy,” he said. “That’s probably what I would attribute that to.”
While the Saints had a bye week to rest from their 43-19 rout of the Washington Redskins on Oct. 8 – which has allowed starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore to show steady recovery from a concussion – Baltimore shut out the Tennessee Titans 21-0 on the road on Sunday, recording 11 sacks against quarterback Marcus Mariota, the league’s first 11-sack game since 2012. Mariota completed only 10 passes. He was sacked on 42 percent of his throws.
Harbaugh said it will be much more difficult to get Brees on the ground because of the way he gets rid of the ball so quickly.
“He looks better than ever,” Harbaugh said. “I think he’s playing at the highest level he’s played (at), if it’s possible. I can’t remember him playing any better. He knows where he is going with the ball, has weapons around him and they protect him. But he’s the maestro, he orchestrates the whole thing. Between he and Sean (Payton) game-planning and freeing guys up in man-zone coverage and him knowing where to go with the ball and getting it there quickly, it’s been very good.”
While the Saints probably will get Lattimore back to shore up their secondary, the Ravens are bit more banged up. Cornerback Brandon Carr (knee) and guard Alex Lewis (neck) did not practice on Wednesday.
Bills turn to QB Anderson with Colts, Luck up next
The Buffalo Bills are turning to journeyman quarterback Derek Anderson against an Indianapolis Colts team that is struggling despite the return of Andrew Luck.
Buffalo (2-4) will be the first NFL team to use a third starting quarterback this season
The Buffalo Bills are turning to journeyman quarterback Derek Anderson against an Indianapolis Colts team that is struggling despite the return of Andrew Luck.
Buffalo (2-4) will be the first NFL team to use a third starting quarterback this season on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Rookie Josh Allen is week-to-week after spraining his elbow in last week’s loss to the 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Opening week starter Nathan Peterman came on in relief and threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for the winning touchdown.
Anderson, who has a 20-27 record as a starter in Cleveland, Arizona and Carolina in his 12-year career, attempted only eight passes as a backup with the Panthers last season. He was signed on Oct. 9 to be a veteran mentor for Allen, giving him limited time to learn the Bills’ offense and gain familiarity with his new teammates.
“It’s football. Things that happen in this game never amaze me,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to be ready at all times and I was fully aware of what I was getting myself into coming here. Obviously, not ideal, but we’re going to do what we can.”
With Allen unable to practice on Wednesday and Bills coach Sean McDermott determined that even under less-than-ideal circumstances, Anderson gives Buffalo a better chance to win than Peterman, who has compiled a 29.9 passer rating with nine interceptions on 79 attempts in his two-year career.
“That’s always part of the evaluation,” McDermott said. “One piece, not all of it. I feel like this is the right decision for our football team right now.”
For the Colts (1-5), Luck has returned from the shoulder injury that cost him most of last season and leads the NFL in pass attempts (288) and completions (186). He’s also thrown a league-high eight interceptions, the most of any quarterback and one fewer than the Bills and Buccaneers quarterbacks have combined for.
Indianapolis has also been plagued by dropped passes, fumbles and penalties that have forced them to play from behind in most of their losses.
“We, I, do things that are stupid – it’s the only word that comes to mind. We do some silly things to ourselves,” Luck said. “But having fun playing? I’m having fun playing. The results are not where they need to be. We need to improve as an offensive unit. We all need to improve.”
Luck faces a Bills defense that has improved significantly over the past few weeks. After allowing 75 points through the first six quarters of the season, Buffalo has given up just 46 points over the last 18 quarters and has risen up to third in the NFL in yards allowed (311.6 per game).
The Colts could benefit from the return of Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has missed two games with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday but is working toward a return to game action this week, even if he is not yet 100 percent.
“The guys need me,” Hilton said. “So I’m here for them.”
Safety Clayton Geathers (concussion), offensive lineman Denzelle Good (non-injury absence) and defensive tackle Marcus Hunt (knee) have all returned to practice after being inactive for the Colts’ last game. Defensive lineman Denico Autry (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), receiver Ryan Grant (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (hip) and running back Robert Turbin (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Aside from Allen, kick returner Taiwan Jones (neck) is the only other injured player for Buffalo. Left guard Vladimir Ducasse (knee) and defensive end Trent Murphy (ankle) were limited in practice while defensive tackle Kyle Williams and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander were given veteran rest days.
London stage features surging Chargers, inconsistent Titans
Outside of royal weddings, the biggest blowouts in London lately have been NFL games.
The last five contests played in England have been no contest, decided by an average margin of 26.2 points.
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the
Outside of royal weddings, the biggest blowouts in London lately have been NFL games.
The last five contests played in England have been no contest, decided by an average margin of 26.2 points.
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the Tennessee Titans (3-3) look to stage a more competitive and more entertaining effort on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, where a London-record 84,922 fans saw Seattle whip Oakland 27-3 last weekend.
The Chargers have won three straight and four of their last five, with their only losses to the teams with the best records in the NFC (6-0 L.A. Rams) and AFC (5-1 Kansas City).
Los Angeles has the league’s fifth highest-scoring offense and is the only NFL team to score at least three offensive touchdowns in every game. Melvin Gordon is one of two players (Pittsburgh’s James Conner) with at least 450 rushing and 250 receiving yards, and Philip Rivers is third in the NFL with 15 touchdown passes.
This is the Bolts’ second appearance at Wembley, having lost 37-32 to New Orleans there in 2008.
After last week’s 38-14 win against the Browns, the Chargers remained in Cleveland to practice for a few days before flying out to London on Thursday. The players weren’t complaining about the travel.
“We’re on a road trip, we get to go to London and we play in the NFL,” receiver Tyrell Williams said. “If you’ve got complaints with that, you’ve got something wrong with you.”
The Titans have lost two in a row, but are in a three-way tie for the AFC South lead with Houston and Jacksonville.
Tennessee counters the L.A. offense with the league’s No. 3 scoring defense at 17.8 points per game, with only Dallas (17.2) and Baltimore (12.8) allowing fewer.
This is Tennessee’s first regular season game at an overseas location. As the Houston Oilers, they played preseason games in Tokyo in 1992 and Mexico City in 1994.
The Titans plan to arrive in London on Friday morning after an overnight flight. They don’t know exactly what to expect, only that it will be different.
“There’s going to be a time change. There’s going to be traffic, I think, whether you drive on whatever side of the road you drive on over there,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “The team that executes the best on Sunday will be the one that wins.”
The Titans won’t have starting outside linebacker Derrick Morgan (shoulder), but defensive lineman Bennie Logan (elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after missing last week’s game. Quinton Spain (shoulder) did not practice, while safety Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) and linebacker Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) were limited.
For the Chargers, kicker Caleb Sturgis (quad), center Mike Pouncey (knee) and tight end Virgil Green (ribs) were limited participants in practice Wednesday.
The Chargers have won eight of nine meetings with the Titans since the franchise relocated from Houston in 1997. Both teams have a bye next week.
Panthers plan to bring heat in Philadelphia
Coming off a Super Bowl appearance is no easy chore for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Carolina Panthers are aware of that.
Two teams trying to gain good footing meet Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
"There are a
Coming off a Super Bowl appearance is no easy chore for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Carolina Panthers are aware of that.
Two teams trying to gain good footing meet Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
“There are a lot of things that are reminiscent,” said Panthers coach Ron Rivera, whose team finished the 2015 season with a Super Bowl loss. “Things change and expectations get even higher.”
The Eagles are Super Bowl champions, but that hasn’t resulted in a smooth transition into this season.
But with quarterback Carson Wentz getting up to speed and coming off a game with three touchdown passes against the New York Giants, the Eagles (3-3) are feeling better about their situation.
“His aggressiveness, that’s what you love about him,” Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said. “That’s what you want out of that quarterback position. He can definitely bring that spark any time during the course of a game. It’s a great thing to have, especially out of one of your top leaders on the team.”
There appears to be confidence replenished with the Eagles, even as Wentz was bothered by back spasms and missed Wednesday’s practice.
“We let a couple of games slip through our hands,” Pederson said. “The players don’t panic. The players are resilient. … At some point, when I talk about ownership, the guys have to take it upon themselves to make the necessary (moves) to fix it They’re saying and doing the right things.”
The Panthers didn’t make the playoffs the season after their most-recent Super Bowl appearance.
This marks the third season in a row that the Panthers have a road game against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Last year, they won at New England.
Carolina (3-2) is fresh off a frustration-filled 23-17 loss at Washington.
“Nobody cares what you did last week,” Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said.
Olsen returned from a foot injury to play in that game. But the offense sputtered too often despite quarterback Cam Newton throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
“We can’t take back what we did,” Panthers receive Devin Funchess said. “Just play your game and everything else will be fine. … We’re going to continue to do what we do every day of the week and then Sunday go out and try to produce that ‘W.’ ”
For the Eagles, who won 28-23 last year at Carolina, it’s still a matter of the pieces coming together.
Running backs Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood have been pressed into increased roles.
“Two guys who take their job serious and feel like they have to prove something every single day,” Pederson said. “It makes us better as an offense. … I have total confidence in our runners.”
The Eagles are waiting for the return of Darren Sproles, who might be used as a punt returner once he’s back in action following a hamstring injury. He didn’t participate in practice Wednesday.
Philadelphia leads the NFL in time of possession at 32 minutes, 47 seconds per game.
Philadelphia played last week on Thursday night, winning at the Giants, so the extra time off could be beneficial. It might allow offensive lineman Jason Peters (biceps injury) a chance to be ready for the Carolina game, Pederson said.
On the other side, the Panthers have concerns about defensive tackle Kyle Love, who’s dealing with a shoulder ailment. He didn’t practice Wednesday.
The Eagles have won 13 of their past 15 home games, though they lost their most-recent home game Oct. 7 to the Minnesota Vikings.
Both of Carolina’s losses this season have come away from home.
The Eagles hold a 7-4 edge in the series, including a 4-2 home mark. But one of those home losses came in the only playoff matchup between the teams.
This is Carolina’s fourth game against an NFC East foe, defeating Dallas and the New York Giants and losing to Washington.
Bucs cook up new defensive plan with Mayfield, Browns in town
The last time the Cleveland Browns played in the postseason was 2002, the year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII.
Both teams believe they have what it takes to make the playoffs this season, and that's saying
The last time the Cleveland Browns played in the postseason was 2002, the year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII.
Both teams believe they have what it takes to make the playoffs this season, and that’s saying something for the Browns. In 2017, Cleveland did not win a game. The Buccaneers weren’t a whole lot better, notching only five wins.
Each team showed a lot of promise in the first month of the season, but fell back to earth with a mighty dud in their last game.
The Buccaneers (2-3), coming off their bye week, fell behind early, rallied and nearly pulled off an improbable comeback on the game’s final play in a 34-29 loss to Atlanta — Tampa Bay’s third straight loss.
With Jameis Winston throwing four touchdowns the Buccaneers looked potent again offensively if not for self-inflicted wounds. Winston also had two picks, including one in the end zone from the Falcons 7-yard line. Kicker Chandler Catanzaro also missed an extra point and Winston failed on a two-point conversion attempt.
So what does the team with the league’s No. 2-ranked offense do? Fire defensive coordinator Mike Smith, and replace him with linebackers coach Mark Duffner, who has 22 years’ experience coaching in the NFL.
“As I have said in the past, the issues we have had as a team are never one person’s fault,” head coach Dirk Koetter said. “During good times, as well as the bad, it is a collective effort between the coaches and the players. We all understand that this is a result-based profession and our results to this point have not met our standards.”
The Bucs defense has been porous, giving up 34.6 points per game.
Before last week, rookie Baker Mayfield and the Browns (2-2-1) would have been licking their chops game planning for Tampa Bay. But the Chargers served up a dose of reality to the Browns with a 38-14 beatdown that wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate.
Mayfield was sacked five times, was under constant pressure and unable to generate any juice on offense. He knows for the offense to give the Browns their best chance to win he has to develop better chemistry with his No. 1 weapon, wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
“He’s the best receiver in the league,” Mayfield said. “I have to put the ball in better range for him. I have to give him a chance to catch that ball. … I will get my stuff fixed. None of that is on Jarvis. He is doing his job. I have to find ways get him the ball more.”
“Am I frustrated? After a loss? Yeah, a little bit,” Landry said after catching two of nine targets for 11 yards. “Trying to forget about it as quickly as possible. Move on to Tampa. We’re on the road. Get the W, and that’ll be behind us”
Mayfield and Landry should get their opportunities. The Buccaneers give up a league-worst 355.6 passing yards per game and have recorded only nine sacks.
The Buccaneers game plan is simple — don’t turn the ball over, don’t let Mayfield get comfortable and attack the NFL’s 28th-ranked run defense. That aspect falls on the shoulders of running back Peyton Barber.
Barber had his best game of the season against the Falcons, rushing for 82 yards on 13 carries.
“Peyton did a nice job,” Koetter said. “He broke tackles, he was explosive, he looked quick. When he got opportunities in the passing game, he did a good job.”
Heading into Sunday’s game, the Bucs are concerned about two key defensive starters, Gerald McCoy and Vinnie Curry. Both sat out practice on Wednesday.
Jets, Darnold entertain Cousins, Vikings
Latavius Murray carried the ball 24 times and rushed for 155 yards last weekend. If all goes well, Murray will be fortunate to get half as many carries for the Vikings against the New York Jets this week.
The team's top running back, Dalvin Cook,
Latavius Murray carried the ball 24 times and rushed for 155 yards last weekend. If all goes well, Murray will be fortunate to get half as many carries for the Vikings against the New York Jets this week.
The team’s top running back, Dalvin Cook, has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury but he practiced in full on Wednesday. The Vikings rushed for 195 yards in a 27-17 win over Arizona and Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer wants to give the Cook-Murray duo plenty of work against the host Jets on Sunday.
“I think it’s important that we run the football,” Zimmer said. “That takes some of the pressure off the offensive line, it takes some of the pressure off the quarterback. Those kind of things help to open up play-action passes, but I think all those things are good anytime you can do them.”
The Jets might have to lean on their top back, Isaiah Crowell, due to injuries to their receiving corps. Robby Anderson, Onochie Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor missed the team’s first practice this week. Crowell is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns.
New York’s offense has been humming. The Jets (3-3) scored a combined 76 points in wins over Denver and Indianapolis the past two games. Their defense has been opportunistic all season, forcing 15 turnovers. Cleveland (16) is the only team with more takeaways.
“They get a lot of turnovers on defense,” Zimmer said. “They’re second in the league in getting turnovers and offensively they run the ball very well.”
Minnesota (3-2-1) has also won its last two games and scored one offseason win over the Jets. More money was on the table for free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins when he chose the Vikings over the Jets in March.
Cousins has been more prone to turn the ball over before he throws it.
He’s lost four fumbles but he’s only been intercepted three times in 260 attempts. Cousins has been extremely accurate, completing 71.2 percent of his passes, including 12 touchdowns.
“He can beat you in a lot of different ways,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said. “He can beat you with his brains and he can run better than people think.”
Vikings wideout Adam Thielen had a breakout season a year ago with Case Keenum at quarterback. Thielen is on pace for an even better season, hauling in 58 passes for 712 yards and four touchdowns. He racked up 11 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals.
“He’s tough and extremely smart,” Bowles said. “He’s seen every coverage you can throw at him. Outstanding hands and you can tell he’s a competitor of the highest level. Whether you double, triple, single him or play zone, he finds a way to get open and get it done.”
Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has also been getting it done, throwing five touchdown passes in the last two games. He completed 80 percent of his attempts against the Colts.
“Very strong arm, very accurate, moves well in the pocket, scrambles well and gets out of there fairly quick,” Zimmer said. “Seems to be going to the right place with the ball. He’s thrown some great deep balls.”
Bears, Mack ready for test against Patriots, Brady
After an up-and-down start to the season, the New England Patriots are starting to find their groove.
That could be bad news for the Chicago Bears as they prepare to welcome the Patriots to Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.
After an up-and-down start to the season, the New England Patriots are starting to find their groove.
That could be bad news for the Chicago Bears as they prepare to welcome the Patriots to Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.
New England (4-2) will go for its fourth win in a row with a high-powered offense that has scored 38, 38 and 43 points in its past three contests. The Patriots have vaulted into a tie with the Miami Dolphins atop the AFC East.
Meanwhile, Chicago (3-2) will try to bounce back from a late collapse against the Dolphins on the road. The Bears are 2-0 at home this season and have a chance to match their home victory total (three) from all of 2017.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said he expected his group to respond well this week.
“This is not a ‘Debbie Downer’ organization,” Nagy told reporters after his team returned to its practice facility to prepare for the Patriots. “We’re a winning team. We lost that game. Life goes on. How are we going to get better?”
It will not be easy against future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who has dominated the Bears throughout in his career. In four games against Chicago, he has thrown for 1,318 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions for a passer rating of 109.4.
Brady is joined on offense by rookie running back Sony Michel, who has four touchdowns in his past three games. Tight end Rob Gronkowski will try for his third straight game against the Bears in which he hauls in a touchdown.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return home for the first time since throwing six touchdown passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a record-setting performance. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.
Chicago has averaged 366.2 yards on offense, compared with 381.2 for New England. On defense, the Bears have allowed 343.8 yards a game, and the Patriots have allowed 379.3 yards a game.
The top defensive player for either side figures to be Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who has been electric since arriving from the Oakland Raiders just before the start of the season. In five games, he has 5.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown. But he could be hampered this week because of an ankle injury that he sustained against the Dolphins.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick paid Mack plenty of compliments, but is not about to compare Mack with another elite pass rusher, Lawrence Taylor, whom he coached in New York.
“Wait a minute, we’re talking about Lawrence Taylor now,” Belichick told reporters when asked about the two. “I’m not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor’s class. Put everybody down below that. With a lot of respect to a lot of good players, we’re talking about Lawrence Taylor.”
Cowboys-Redskins Preview Capsule
DALLAS (3-3) at WASHINGTON (3-2)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Redskins by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dallas 3-3, Washington 3-2
SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 70-44-2
LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Redskins 38-14, Nov. 30, 2017
LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Jaguars 40-7; Redskins beat Panthers 23-17
AP PRO32
COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (2), PASS (29)
COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (7), PASS (8)
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (12), PASS (24)
REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (9)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Neither team has won two games in row yet this season. … Dallas has beaten Washington in past four matchups. … Cowboys are 3-0 at home, 0-3 on road. … Matchup key to this one could be Dallas’ second-ranked rushing offense, which gains 147.5 yards per game and 5.1 per carry, against Washington’s sixth-ranked rushing defense allowing only 90.2 per game. … RB Ezekiel Elliott ranks second in league in rushing yards with 586 and third in yards from scrimmage with 752. He leads NFL with 3,200 yards on ground since 2016. … Neither of these offenses is all that productive. Both rank in NFL’s bottom 10 in points per game (Washington averages 21.1, Dallas 20.5). … Dallas QB Dak Prescott ran for career-best 82 yards and touchdown last week, his ninth career game with at least one passing TD and rushing TD. … Prescott is 4-0 with 97.8 passer rating in four starts against Washington, accounting for five scores (3 passing, 2 running). … Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might say team has lacked No. 1 receiver for a while, but Cole Beasley sure looked like one week ago with nine catches for 101 yards and pair of TDs. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence tied for fifth in league with 5 1-2 sacks; he and Arizona’s Chandler Jones are only two players with 20 or more sacks since beginning of 2017 season. … Redskins QB Alex Smith has six TDs, two INTs in three career games against Dallas; this will be his Washington debut in rivalry. … RB Adrian Peterson averaging 108.5 yards rushing and TD over past two home games. … TE Vernon Davis, reunited with former 49ers teammate Smith, had 61st career TD catch last week; ranks fourth among active NFL tight ends since entering league in 2006. … CB Josh Norman responded to benching and criticism with interception, forced fumble and five tackles last week. … OLBs Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith have combined for grand total of one sack so far in 2018. … Fantasy tip: Elliott will be seeking third consecutive game vs. Redskins with at least 120 yards from scrimmage and two TDs. Peterson eyeing fourth in row vs. Cowboys with rushing TD.
Vikings-Jets Preview Capsule
MINNESOTA (3-2-1) at NEW YORK JETS (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Vikings by 3 ½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 3-2-1, New York 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Jets lead 8-2
LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Jets 30-24, OT, Dec. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Cardinals 27-17; Jets
AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 7, Jets No. 21
VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (28), PASS (8).
VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (9), PASS (19).
JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (7), PASS (27).
JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (17), PASS (22).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams square off for 11th time, with New York undefeated at home in series (5-0). … Vikings look for three-game winning streak after victories at Philadelphia and vs. Arizona. … Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was offered three-year, $90 million deal by Jets during free agency in March, but chose to sign with Minnesota for three years, $84 million. After striking out on Cousins, New York turned to draft and took Sam Darnold at No. 3 overall. … Cousins’ 185 completions rank second in NFL, one behind Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck. His 1,921 yards passing through six games are second most in team history behind Daunte Culpepper (1,949 in 2004). … RB Latavius Murray coming off career-high 155 yards rushing vs. Cardinals. … WR Adam Thielen had 11 catches for 123 yards last week, joining Houston’s Charley Hennigan (1961) as only players in NFL history with 100 or more yards in each of his team’s first six games to begin season. With another 100-yard game, Thielen would join Detroit’s Calvin Johnson (eight, 2012), Denver’s Demaryius Thomas (seven, 2014), Dallas’ Michael Irvin (seven, 1995) and Hennigan (seven, 1961) as only players with at least seven games in row at any point in same season. Thielen also leads NFL with 58 catches — most by player in first six games in league history — and 712 yards receiving. Thielen has three games of 10 or more catches, second -most in a season for Vikings behind Cris Carter’s four in 1994 and ’95. … TE Kyle Rudolph has started 55 consecutive games, longest streak by any TE in team history. … DE Danielle Hunter tied with Houston’s J.J. Watt for NFL lead with seven sacks, and with Indianapolis’ Margus Hunt with nine tackles for loss. … DT Sheldon Richardson faces Jets for first time since being traded to Seattle before 2017 season for WR Jermaine Kearse and second-round draft pick. … Jets looking for first three-game winning streak since Weeks 3-5 of last season. … Darnold was 24 of 30 for 280 yards and two TD with one INT last week vs. Indianapolis, and 80.0 completion percentage was highest by Jets rookie in single game. Darnold looks for third straight game with at least two TD passes. … RB Bilal Powell needs 22 yards rushing to pass Adrian Murrell for ninth on Jets’ career list. … Leading WR Quincy Enunwa (22 catches, 287 yards) out for game with sprained ankle that could sideline him multiple weeks. … WR Terrelle Pryor has TD catches in each of last two games, but is dealing with groin injury. Status was uncertain mid-week. … LB Darron Lee joins Arizona S Tre Boston as only players with 35 or more tackles (37) and at least three INTs this season. … CB Morris Claiborne had first career pick-6 last week, returning Luck’s second pass of game 17 yards for TD. … Jets’ secondary banged up with CBs Buster Skrine (concussion) and Trumaine Johnson (quad) uncertain to play and S Marcus Maye (broken thumb) ruled out. … Jets only team to have two games with at least four takeaways in each. … K Jason Myers set franchise record by making seven field goals, one shy of Rob Bironas’ NFL record. He had 24 total points, with three PATs, to rank second to Bironas — who had 26 in record-setting game in 2007 — for most points in league history by player who didn’t score TD. … Fantasy tip: Thielen and Diggs could feast on Jets’ short-handed secondary, but Rudolph could also be in for big game against shaky coverage.
Saints-Ravens Preview Capsule
NEW ORLEANS (4-1) at BALTIMORE (4-2)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., Fox
OPENING LINE — Ravens by 2 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Saints 3-2, Ravens 4-2
SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 5-1
LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Saints 34-27, Nov. 24, 2014
LAST WEEK — Saints had bye, beat Redskins 43-19 on Oct. 8;
AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 4, Ravens No. 6
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (19), PASS (3).
SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (1), PASS (30).
RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (21), PASS (9).
RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (3), PASS (2).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Saints’ only win over Baltimore came in 2002. … Ravens WR Willie Snead played for Saints 2015-17. … Saints TE Benjamin Watson was Ravens’ leading receiver last year. .. New Orleans took four-game winning streak into bye. … New Orleans QB Drew Brees 26 for 29 for 363 yards and three TDs against Redskins. He has NFL-record 72,103 career yards passing, most in NFL history, and set record vs. Washington. … Brees this year has 78 percent completion percentage for 1,658 yards with 11 TDs and no INTs. … Brees is 0-4 lifetime vs. Ravens. … In return from four-game suspension, Saints RB Mark Ingram scored two TDs, ran for 53 yards, and had two catches for 20 yards vs. Washington. .. Alvin Kamara has half of Saints’ 10 rushing TDs. … New Orleans leads NFL with 36 points per game average, including league-best 13 per game in fourth quarter. … Saints 52-46 on road since 2006, fourth-best mark in NFL. … Since 2006, Saints yielded NFL-low 302 sacks, 48 fewer than Giants. They have allowed only this year. Ravens had 11 sacks last week against Tennessee. … Saints WR Michael Thomas has 30 catches for 387 yards and TD in past four games on road. … Ravens allowing NFL-low 12.8 points per game, lead league with 26 sacks and fewest yards allowed per game (270.8). … Ravens return home after three straight on road. … Baltimore has four of NFL’s last 14 shutouts since start of 2017 season. … Ravens QB Joe Flacco has completed at least 25 passes in nine straight games, tied for third-best streak NFL history. … Ravens WR John Brown averaging 20.2 yards per catch. … Baltimore 16-4 at home vs. NFC since coach John Harbaugh’s arrival in 2008, including 2010 win over Saints. … Ravens 61-21 at home under Harbaugh, allowing 16.4 points per game. … Ravens LB Terrell Suggs has 130 career sacks, 2 ½ behind Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O’Neal for 13th in NFL history. … Ravens P Sam Koch has 15 kicks inside 20, only three touchbacks. … Baltimore K Justin Tucker has NFL best 89.9 percentage on field goal tries over career. Tucker’s only two misses this year were blocked. … Tucker has never missed an extra point, going 110 for 110. … Fantasy tip: Ravens WR Brown against league’s 30th-ranked pass defense. Speedy Brown leads Baltimore in yards receiving (424) and TD catches (3).
Bengals-Chiefs Preview Capsule
CINCINNATI (4-2) at KANSAS CITY (6-0)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC
OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 6 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Bengals 4-2, Chiefs 6-0
SERIES RECORD — Bengals lead 15-13
LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Chiefs 36-21, Oct. 4, 2015
LAST WEEK — Bengals lost to Steelers 28-21; Chiefs lost to Patriots
AP PRO32 RANKING — Bengals No. 8, Chiefs No. 3
BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (25), PASS (17)
BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (20), PASS (28)
CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (13), PASS (7)
CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (27), PASS (31)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bengals have won four straight in series dating to Oct. 14, 2007. … This will be first night matchup between teams. Game was flexed from afternoon. … Bengals are 3-15 on Sunday night, losing eight straight. … Cincinnati WR A.J. Green needs two TD catches to pass Carl Pickens (63) for second in franchise history. … QB Andy Dalton needs nine TD passes to surpass Boomer Esiason (187) for second in Bengals history. … Cincinnati has scored TDs on 75 percent of red-zone trips (15 of 20); Chiefs have scored on 69.2 percent (18 of 26). … Cincinnati WR Tyler Boyd had two TD catches last week against Pittsburgh. … Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is 6-2 against Kansas City. … Bengals have yet to have 100-yard rusher this season. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs two wins to tie Dan Reeves (201) for eighth most in NFL history. … Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes leads NFL in TD-to-INT differential at plus-14: 18 touchdowns and four picks. … Chiefs are 7-3 in games on Sunday night. … TE Travis Kelce has reception in 69 straight games, third best in Chiefs history. … Kansas City OL Mitchell Schwartz has played NFL-leading 6,742 consecutive snaps. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has league-best nine catches of 25-plus yards. … Kansas City has won 12 straight games when its defense scores. … Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt had 80 yards rushing and 105 yards receiving last week at New England. … Fantasy tip: Start anybody you have on offense from either team, because Chiefs have league’s lowest-ranked defense and Bengals rank 29th out of 32. Both are dealing with slew of injuries.
Titans-Chargers Preview Capsule
TENNESSEE (3-3) vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-2) at London
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Chargers by 7
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Titans 3-3, Chargers 3-3
SERIES RECORD - Chargers lead 27-17-1
LAST MEETING - Chargers beat Titans 43-35, Nov. 6, 2016
LAST WEEK - Titans lost to Ravens 21-0; Chargers
AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 18, Chargers No. 5
TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (22), PASS (30).
TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (26), PASS (5).
CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (13).
CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (11), PASS (17).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chargers have won 10 of last 11 in series. … This first game between teams with Anthony Lynn coaching Chargers and Mike Vrabel with Titans. … Titans making franchise’s trip to London for first regular-season game outside U.S. Chargers making second trip to London. They lost to the Saints 37-32 on Oct. 26, 2008. … Titans gave up 11 sacks last week after allowing only nine combined through first five games. … Titans rank third in NFL, giving up just 17.8 points per game. … Tennessee has lost two straight. … QB Marcus Mariota has passed for 240 yards or more in past two times he has faced AFC West team. He threw for 313 yards and two TDs in last meeting vs. Chargers. … S Kevin Byard has nine interceptions since start of 2017 season, tied for most in league in that span. … Titans have 30 penalties, third fewest in NFL. … Chargers are 13-5 since starting last season 0-4. … Chargers QB Philip Rivers leads AFC and second in NFL with 115.1 passer rating. He has 13 TD passes and four interceptions in seven games vs. Titans. … RB Austin Ekeler averaging NFL leading 8.5 yards per touch. … WR Tyrell Williams has six receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns in past two games. … Chargers’ defense has eight sacks past two weeks after having eight in first four games. … K Caleb Sturgis (quad) remains questionable after missing last week’s game. Michael Badgley became seventh kicker to make field goal for Chargers since start of 2017. … Fantasy tip: Chargers RB Melvin Gordon has rushed for over 100 yards in back-to-back games for first time since 2016.
Patriots-Bears Preview Capsule
NEW ENGLAND (4-2) at CHICAGO (3-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Patriots by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 3-3, Chicago 3-2
SERIES RECORD — Patriots lead 9-4
LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Bears 51-23, Oct. 26, 2014
LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Chiefs 43-40; Bears lost to Miami
AP PRO32 RANKING — Patriots No. 2, Bears No. 13 (tie)
PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (11), PASS (19).
PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (18), PASS (21).
BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (22).
BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (4), PASS (16).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Tom Brady is 4-0 against Bears, one of five teams he has yet to lose to. Others are Atlanta (5-0), Dallas (4-0), Minnesota (4-0) and Tampa Bay (4-0). … Brady completed 30 of 35 passes for 354 yards with five TDs and no INTs in last meeting with Bears. In four career games against Chicago he has 1,318 yards passing, 11 TDs and only three INTs. … In his past three games, rookie RB Sony Michel has rushed for 316 yards, four TDs. … RB James White has touchdown catch in three of his past four games. … TE Rob Gronkowski has 381 yards receiving in his past four road games. … LB Dont’a Hightower had 10 tackles and half-sack in last meeting with Chicago. … Bears had three-game win streak stopped by Miami. … Chicago remains in sole possession of NFC North lead for first time since late in 2013. … Bears’ losses are by combined four points, including 24-23 in opener at Green Bay. … LB Khalil Mack hurt ankle early against Miami, failed to get sack, forced fumble for first time this season. … QB Mitchell Trubisky threw for 316 yards, three TDs, one interception last week. He has 670 yards, nine TDs, one INT over past two games. … RB Tarik Cohen had 90 yards receiving, 31 rushing last week. He’s aiming for third straight game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage. … WR Taylor Gabriel has 214 yards receiving, two TDs in past two games. … CB Kyle Fuller had two INTs last week. … Fantasy tip: Gronkowski figures to be more involved this week after catching just three passes against Kansas City, though he did have 97 yards. Bears don’t have height in the secondary to handle 6-foot-6 Gronkowski.
Breakfast Club helps former NFL players get healthy together
Kevin Mawae played 16 seasons in the NFL, earning eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro honors. Yet the former offensive lineman found himself struggling to walk in the summer of 2017.
With each step came stabbing pains because of severe plantar fasciitis.
The Breakfast Club came to his rescue by figuring out what
Kevin Mawae played 16 seasons in the NFL, earning eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro honors. Yet the former offensive lineman found himself struggling to walk in the summer of 2017.
With each step came stabbing pains because of severe plantar fasciitis.
The Breakfast Club came to his rescue by figuring out what caused his pain instead of focusing only on the symptoms.
“I started through the program, and it turns out for me I just got to stretch and take care of my body instead of being complacent in that area,” Mawae said.
The Breakfast Club is a free six-week program for former players with at least two credited seasons at EXOS workout facilities or YMCAs, bringing them together for three workouts a week, along with physical therapy and a nutritionist. The club started in February 2015 in Arizona through The Trust, which developed out of the 2011 labor agreement following a lengthy lockout. The Trust was created to help players transition to non-football lives once their careers end.
Mawae, a former president of the NFL Players Association, joined such former players as Pittsburgh linebacker Levon Kirkland and long snapper Jason Kyle, who played for four teams, in the club session in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mawae also spent four weeks with the club this summer before reporting for fall practice in August in his new job as a quality control analyst at Arizona State for coach Herm Edwards.
The man who played center his final 14 years in the NFL had a simple issue: He never stretched.
“So to finally get from where I could barely touch my shins to where I can put my hands on the ground now in a straight-legged stretch, that’s a huge accomplishment for me,” Mawae said.
A nutritionist also helps each player with an individual eating plan and teaches them how to pick healthy foods when shopping. They also get a cookbook developed to assist with making better choices.
Support comes from The Trust, which assists former players with career counseling, finances and education . Connecting former players and helping them take care of their bodies is where the Breakfast Club comes in. Bahati Van Pelt, executive director of The Trust, credits former player Aaron Taylor for creating the group workout concept by asking if EXOS could provide a workout plan if he got 10 players together in San Diego.
The concept quickly grew from a couple groups to five a year, then 12, and now through expansion with about 400 former players having taken part.
The Breakfast Club has been in the Dallas area; Miami; Tampa; Birmingham, Alabama; Jacksonville, Florida; Brentwood, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; and New Orleans. Van Pelt said they went to New Orleans last year because several former players reached out to Tulane, a medical partner of The Trust, when they had a large enough group for a Breakfast Club.
“Anytime we can have a player-driven, organized community that players are willing to buy into and incorporate and be active in, a part of that’s a no-brainer for us,” Van Pelt said.
With so many former NFL players in the Atlanta region, The Trust needed another gym option in areas without EXOS facilities. That led to the YMCA, where a free one-year membership is renewable and keeps former players working out once the club’s six-week sessions end.
Former players only have to register with The Trust, which is identifying more cities to host future Breakfast Clubs. The current club started Oct. 8 in Carlsbad, California, near San Diego, with players including former offensive tackle Vaughn Parker, now 47 who played 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Chargers.
The biggest benefit may be recreating the locker room vibe that disappears after football. Van Pelt said they’ve had former players ask when the club is coming back to their towns.
“It brought back that feeling of being in the locker room, of having a workout in your position group and having an accountability partner with your wellness,” Van Pelt said. “So if I don’t come work out on a Monday and Wednesday, I have teammates that are going to check in on me and find out what’s going on and make sure I’m there on Friday.”
Getting moving again with a routine matters most for players accustomed to living by practice and meeting schedules through high school, college and the NFL.
But Mawae said no former player wants to be a statistic, and the club can help men live longer, healthier lives.
“It doesn’t mean you can’t have a drink every now and then, you can’t indulge in sweets or candies or whatever, you can’t just relax for a week. That just means you don’t live a sedentary lifestyle where all your previous injuries can pile up and debilitate you,” Mawae said.
“And unfortunately for a lot of the players that retire, that’s exactly what happens.”
NFL happy with more scoring, close games
NEW YORK (AP) — Plenty of scoring and close games are good for business in the NFL.
Teams are scoring at a record pace. The number of points (4,489), touchdowns (504) and touchdown passes (328) are the most in league history through six weeks.
And, games are coming down to the end.
Sixty-nine
NEW YORK (AP) — Plenty of scoring and close games are good for business in the NFL.
Teams are scoring at a record pace. The number of points (4,489), touchdowns (504) and touchdown passes (328) are the most in league history through six weeks.
And, games are coming down to the end.
Sixty-nine percent of all games (64 of 93) have been within one score in the fourth quarter. A total of 54 games have been decided by one score — eight points or less. That’s tied for the most in league history at this point. There have been 28 games decided by three points or fewer, second-most at this point. At least one game has reached overtime the first six weeks for the first time since extra time was instituted in 1974.
“I don’t think there has been a better time to be an NFL fan,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday. “The quality of the games and the enjoyment that comes with that, I hear it from the fans all the time — that is No. 1 for them. From our standpoint, we look at this as a great moment for us, the tremendous growth and the tremendous popularity of our game.”
One of the key factors contributing to the scoring output is the emphasis on calling defensive holding penalties. The total is up to 36 from 11 through six weeks last season. The increase in roughing-the-passer penalties and eliminating use of the helmet to initiate hits are also important factors.
League officials also point to an influx of talented young quarterbacks. However, scoring could taper off once defenses make adjustments and weather could affect games later in the season.
Here’s a look inside more numbers going into Week 7:
MORE THIELEN: Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has at least 100 yards receiving in each of Minnesota’s first six games this season. Only Charley Hennigan had more with seven in 1961 for Houston. Thielen’s 58 catches lead the NFL and he’s on pace for 155 receptions.
BREEZING UP: Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s career record for yards passing last week and now is one TD pass away from joining Manning (539), Brett Favre (508) and Tom Brady (501) in the 500 TD club. The Saints visit the Ravens on Sunday.
CHASING LT: Rams running back Todd Gurley has 11 TDs rushing and receiving. He’s on pace for 29. Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson set the record with 31 in 2006 for the Chargers.
THE KICKING GOAT: Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is 10 points away from breaking Morten Anderson’s scoring record. Anderson had 2,544 points on 565 field goals and 849 extra points. Vinatieri has 2,535 points and already broke Anderson’s record for most field goals. He’s at 570 and counting.
PAT’S STATS: Patrick Mahomes has 18 TD passes in his first seven career games. Only Kurt Warner (21) and Deshaun Watson (20) had more through eight.
BIG PLAY TY: Mahomes’ teammate on the Chiefs, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, already has 14 career TDs of 50 yards or more. Only Gale Sayers (16) and Randy Moss (15) had more before age 25.
Rams’ McVay laments sharing division with 49ers’ Shanahan
Arizona Cardinals: A day after Broncos linebacker Von Miller said his team would kick the Cardinals' (expletive) in Thursday night's game, Arizona head coach Steve Wilks told reporters he doesn't expect his guys to need the bulletin-board material for motivation. "I hope not, from a
Arizona Cardinals: A day after Broncos linebacker Von Miller said his team would kick the Cardinals’ (expletive) in Thursday night’s game, Arizona head coach Steve Wilks told reporters he doesn’t expect his guys to need the bulletin-board material for motivation. “I hope not, from a standpoint of trying to get guys ready to play football,” Wilks said. The 1-5 Cardinals will be without guards Mike Iupati (back) and Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring) for the game, while guard Justin Pugh is questionable with a hand injury. Safety Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs) is also out, while cornerback Jamar Taylor (back) is questionable.
Los Angeles Rams: As they prepare to meet for the third time as head coaches, Sean McVay lamented that he can’t talk football as much with good friend Kyle Shanahan as much as he used to, now that they lead division rivals. “Any time that we cross paths at the combine or whatever it might be, we always enjoy talking ball, and it doesn’t have to be anything where you’re giving your secrets away,” McVay told reporters. “We certainly still talk. I know that I feel like I wish he wasn’t in our division and we didn’t have to play twice a year so that we could be a little bit more open with our dialogue. … But, we’re fortunate to even be in these roles. So we’ll take it, but I would prefer not to have Kyle Shanahan in our division, if you ask me.”
San Francisco 49ers: The offense took a big step forward last week in scoring 30 points against the Green Bay Packers, and while it wasn’t enough for a win, Shanahan is optimistic about the group with the return of wideout Marquise Goodwin from injury. “We’d been missing Quise a lot,” Shanahan said. “He’s been battling to get back. … He played very well for us, not just the plays he made, but he blocked very well and did a lot of good things when he wasn’t getting the ball. That loosens up the coverage for everyone. Quise does a good job and he also helps out other people and helps our run game.” Goodwin totaled 126 yards and a pair of scores on four catches against Green Bay.
Seattle Seahawks: Seattle hit its bye coming off its best game of the season, a 27-3 romp over the Raiders in London, and defensive end Frank Clark capped the triumph by being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Clark hounded rookie tackle Kolton Miller to rack up 2.5 sacks, including two sack-fumbles that were recovered by teammates, in just 29 defensive snaps as he battled an illness. In a contract year, Clark now has 5.5 sacks this season, best on the team and 1.5 shy of the NFL lead (J.J. Watt, Danielle Hunter).
NFL notebook: Broncos CEO hints Joseph’s job in danger
Denver Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis indicated Wednesday that head coach Vance Joseph's job could be in danger if he doesn't right the ship soon.
In acknowledging concern over nearly 10,000 no-shows in Denver's home loss to the unbeaten Los
Denver Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis indicated Wednesday that head coach Vance Joseph’s job could be in danger if he doesn’t right the ship soon.
In acknowledging concern over nearly 10,000 no-shows in Denver’s home loss to the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams last weekend, Ellis did not shy away from alluding to possible changes if the Broncos continue to struggle on the field and at the gates.
“I understand it, between weather and performance, these things happen,” Ellis told The Athletic from the NFL owners meetings in New York. “We’ve got to figure out a way to stop talking about how we need to do things differently and actually do things differently.”
“We [made an in-season coaching change] in 2010, I think,” Ellis added, referring to Josh McDaniels being fired with four games remaining in that season. “So we’ll see, we’ll see. I’m trying to stay focused on one game at a time and see where we go from there, and having conversations with [general manager] John Elway and see where we go.”
–Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7’s game against the Detroit Lions in Miami as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced.
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler was expected to take all of the first-team reps, per the Miami Herald.
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Tannehill had been listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to questionable on Friday. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday.
–Newly signed quarterback Derek Anderson will start Sunday for the Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis, coach Sean McDermott announced. “It’s the right decision for our football team right now,” McDermott said.
Rookie starter Josh Allen is out indefinitely with an elbow sprain, and McDermott chose not to turn to interception-prone Nathan Peterman, who started the season at quarterback but quickly was benched in favor of Allen.
Anderson, 35, is in his 13th season in the NFL and spent four seasons in Cleveland, one in Arizona and seven with the Carolina Panthers.
–Leonard Fournette did not practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a signal that he might not play for the third straight week because of the hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1.
Fournette has missed four of the last five games with a hamstring injury. Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that Fournette will try to practice Thursday. The Jaguars (3-3) lost their past two games, and Fournette has yet to finish a game this year.
Fournette’s replacement, T.J. Yeldon (foot, ankle), also missed practice Wednesday. Veteran Jamaal Charles, signed last week, and rookie David Williams are the other running backs on the Jacksonville roster.
–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice on after missing the past two games with chest and hamstring injuries.
Hilton was listed as a full participant as the Colts prepared for Sunday’s visit from the Bills. Neither Hilton nor Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed that Hilton would play, but Andrew Luck’s top target acknowledged the team could really use him in uniform.
“I don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself,” Hilton said. “So, for me, I’ll give it a test today. We’re in a must-win game, so I’ve gotta be out there.”
–Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is focusing on listening and learning, which has resulted in increased quality on and off the field.
“When you have people working together, listening to one another and that level of respect, I think everyone feels better,” Goodell said as the NFL fall owners meetings wrapped.
Goodell said overall quality and competitiveness are up across the league with a margin of victory on pace to be the third- or fourth-closest in NFL history. While some are concerned with growing protection of quarterbacks, Goodell said the focus on player safety is coming through in every game.
–Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.
Hal has been on the non-football illness list since his diagnosis in early June. With the lymphoma in remission and Hal back at practice, the Texans have 21 days to decide whether to activate him as part of the 53-man roster.
The team announced June 8 that Hal had been diagnosed with nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It was diagnosed after Hal reported he had blurry vision while practicing, and the cancer was discovered in his armpit and stomach.
–Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced that he has abandoned his 600 million pound bid to buy London’s Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.
The FA’s leadership was due to vote on Khan’s proposal next week, and Khan did not expect enough support in his favor.
Colts WR Hilton returns to practice
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the past two games with chest and hamstring injuries.
"The guys need me," HIlton said earlier in the day. "So I'm here for them."
Hilton was listed as
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the past two games with chest and hamstring injuries.
“The guys need me,” HIlton said earlier in the day. “So I’m here for them.”
Hilton was listed as a full participant as the Colts prepared for Sunday’s visit from the Buffalo Bills. Neither Hilton nor Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed that Hilton would play against the Bills, but Andrew Luck’s top target acknowledged the team could really use him in uniform.
“I don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself,” Hilton said. “So, for me, I’ll give it a test today. We’re in a must-win game, so I’ve gotta be out there.”
Hilton has 21 receptions for 294 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season. He eclipsed 100 yards in his most recent game, a 37-34 overtime loss against the Houston Texans on Sept. 30.
As he had missed just two games in his first six seasons, which included four Pro Bowl selections, Hilton told reporters he is eager to work back into shape.
“Just watching it on TV not being there with them, you know, it hurts me,” Hilton said. “It hurts me a lot.”
Jags owner withdraws bid to buy London’s Wembley
Shad Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, won't be adding the home of English soccer to his portfolio.
Khan announced Wednesday that he has abandoned his 600 million pound bid to buy London's Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.
Shad Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, won’t be adding the home of English soccer to his portfolio.
Khan announced Wednesday that he has abandoned his 600 million pound bid to buy London’s Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.
The FA’s leadership was due to vote on Khan’s proposal next week.
“At this moment, following last week’s FA council hearing, it appears there is no definitive mandate to sell Wembley and my current proposal, subsequently, would earn the backing of only a slim majority of the FA Council, well short of the conclusive margin that the FA chairman has required,” Khan said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, given where we are today, I’ve concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favored by the FA Chairman to sell Wembley Stadium. Until a time when it is evident there is an unmistakable directive from the FA to explore and close a sale, I am respectfully withdrawing my offer to purchase Wembley Stadium.”
FA chief executive Martin Glenn said in a statement, “At a recent meeting with Mr. Khan he expressed to us that, without stronger support from within the game, his offer is being seen as more divisive than it was anticipated to be and has decided to withdraw his proposal. Wembley Stadium is an iconic venue that is revered around world and it will continue to thrive under the ownership and direction of The FA.”
Khan also owns a London-based Premier League soccer team, Fulham FC, but he reportedly was not planning to move the club’s base to Wembley. The Jaguars have played at Wembley five times since 2013, and they are due to play the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles there on Oct. 28.
In future years, the NFL is scheduled to play four games a year in London, two at Wembley and two at Tottenham Hotspur’s under-construction stadium in North London.
Wembley serves as the home of the England national soccer team as well as playoff rounds of the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Football League.
Eagles’ Wentz limited in practice with back injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was one of four players limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's injury report.
Coming off a Thursday night win over the New York Giants and with a few extra days of rest before the
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was one of four players limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report.
Coming off a Thursday night win over the New York Giants and with a few extra days of rest before the Eagles host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, Wentz did not fully participate in practice because of a back injury.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team expects Wentz to practice without restrictions Thursday. The Eagles’ third-year passer missed this season’s first two games after recovering from a season-ending left ACL injury last December.
The three other players who did not complete a full practice Wednesday were tackle Jason Peters (biceps), defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf).
Six Eagles were sidelined for all of Wednesday’s practice — tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), plus linebackers D.J. Alexander (quadricep) and linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee).
Rams WR Reynolds ready to start in place of injured Kupp
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds prepares every week as if he is a starter.
With Cooper Kupp not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a knee injury, Reynolds will finally get to take his mindset literally.
"If you practice like
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds prepares every week as if he is a starter.
With Cooper Kupp not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a knee injury, Reynolds will finally get to take his mindset literally.
“If you practice like you’re a starter or prepare like you’re a starter, you know, you’re pretty much a starter,” Reynolds said Wednesday.
“You know everything. You know your assignments. You know what you’re supposed to do, and that’s like 95 percent of offense. If you know what you are doing then you’ll be pretty good.”
In his second season out of Texas A&M, Reynolds proved his worth as a reserve against Seattle in Week 5 when Kupp got a concussion late in the second quarter. Reynolds had two receptions for 39 yards and one carry for 10 yards, all on three consecutive plays during Los Angeles’ first possession of the third quarter.
When quarterback Jared Goff called the fly sweep, Reynolds was still tired from making his first catches of the season. But the whole sequence confirmed that Reynolds was capable of playing without a drop-off behind the three starters in Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.
“I kind of just chuckled and was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be fine,” running back Todd Gurley said.
For Reynolds, who had played just nine of the Rams’ 267 offensive snaps through the first five games, the quick introduction got him right in the flow of the game.
“I wasn’t used to three plays in a row like that from being a backup kind of guy,” Reynolds said. “But definitely being able to go in there and get those catches, it builds some confidence for me leading through the rest of the game and it helped a lot.”
Reynolds was pressed back into action when Kupp sprained his knee at Denver on Sunday, though he did not make as much of an impact as the previous week. He had one reception for a 2-yard loss and had another pass hit him in the facemask, bouncing up in the air and being intercepted.
It was only the sixth turnover of the season for the Rams, something Reynolds credits to Goff’s timing and the overall rhythm of the offense. He is still getting used to it after playing nearly 60 percent of snaps the past two games.
Still, Reynolds has made substantial strides in his overall understanding of coach Sean McVay’s offense.
“I’m able to work things out,” Reynolds said. “I’m feeling a lot more comfortable with the offense and knowing my assignments, so it definitely slows the game down for me.”
The difference will be on display this week, as McVay effectively ruled out Kupp from the Rams’ third straight road game.
To add depth at receiver, the Rams signed free agent Nick Williams on Tuesday. Williams has familiarity with some of the terminology and schemes McVay uses after playing in Washington, Atlanta and Tennessee. Williams most recently worked with former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur in a stint with the Titans earlier this season.
The addition of Williams became even more important as Reynolds was limited during Wednesday’s walkthrough because of a hand injury. Despite leaving the locker room with his hand wrapped in ice, Reynolds was looking ahead to a possible matchup with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.
“He’s an elite athlete, but at the same time I’m a player,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to have to compete. I’m not starstruck.”
NOTES: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), OLB Matt Longacre (back) and LG Rodger Saffold (knee) did not participate Wednesday.
