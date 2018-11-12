Saints’ Payton says he’ll pay to repair smashed alarm
Saints’ Payton says he’ll pay to repair smashed alarm
New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said Monday he will pay for the damages after smashing a fire alarm in the visitors’ locker room at Paul Brown Stadium before Sunday’s 51-14 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Alarms had been sounding throughout the stadium for about 15 minutes before Payton took matters into his own hands to silence the distraction.
“I just needed the noise to stop,” Payton said. “Gladly, we’ll take care of the repair cost and I consider the Brown family and that organization as close allies and people we have a lot of respect for, and the same way with (coach) Marvin (Lewis).”
It’s not clear whether any penalty is forthcoming, but the Bengals said they have alerted the authorities.
“We are aware of this situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time,” the Bengals said in a statement.
The reason for the fire alarms sounding in the first place remains unclear.
–Field Level Media
Browns’ interim coach Williams focused on wins, not future
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns interim coach Gregg Williams insists he's not thinking about his future with the team.
Cleveland has split its two games under Williams, the team's defensive coordinator who assumed head coaching duties after Hue Jackson was fired. The Browns (3-6-1) played one of their best all-around games in years on Sunday, beating
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns interim coach Gregg Williams insists he’s not thinking about his future with the team.
Cleveland has split its two games under Williams, the team’s defensive coordinator who assumed head coaching duties after Hue Jackson was fired. The Browns (3-6-1) played one of their best all-around games in years on Sunday, beating Atlanta 28-16 to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Browns’ performance is a good reflection on Williams, who coached Buffalo from 2001-03. He sidestepped questions about whether he wants to be Cleveland’s next full-time coach, saying “I like being employed.”
Williams acknowledged he does enjoy “the head coaching part of it. But the big part of what we’re doing is getting the players to focus. One day at a time and keep on moving in the right direction.”
With rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing three touchdown passes, the Browns easily handled the Falcons (4-5).
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chiefs’ maligned defense shines in victory over Arizona
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Justin Houston back onto the field Sunday against Arizona, and the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker made one of the plays of the game when he picked off Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen on a second-half screen pass.
The Chiefs also got safety Daniel
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Justin Houston back onto the field Sunday against Arizona, and the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker made one of the plays of the game when he picked off Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen on a second-half screen pass.
The Chiefs also got safety Daniel Sorensen back from injured reserve, where he had resided since breaking his leg in training camp, and he five tackles while providing a hard-hitting presence.
Perhaps it’s no surprise the Chiefs defense played the best it has all season.
With two of their anticipated starters back on the field, the Chiefs held the Cardinals to 260 yards in a 26-14 victory. They sacked Rosen five times, intercepted him twice and even managed to keep David Johnson under 100 yards rushing — just barely.
“I feel like the first couple weeks we were putting too much into it, trying too hard,” linebacker Reggie Ragland said. “We’re having fun with it. Whatever happens, happens. It’s football. We’ve been playing this game for too long for us not to have fun with it. It’s a child’s game and we’re grown men playing it, so have fun with it. Don’t worry about all that other stuff.”
The Chiefs (9-1) sure looked as if they were having a ball Sunday.
Dee Ford had his ninth sack of the season, not to mention three tackles for a loss and four hits on Rosen. Allen Bailey had his fifth sack while Chris Jones had two more to give him a career-high seven for the season, including at least one sack in six consecutive games.
All told, Rosen was hit 13 times and fumbled once while throwing for just 208 yards and a score.
“The one thing we’re doing right now is we are minimizing big plays,” defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins said. “That is one thing we all play on is minimizing big plays, then getting them one-dimensional so we can rush the passer. I think we did that this game.”
The only game in which the defense played nearly as well was Cincinnati, when the Chiefs allowed 239 yards in a 45-10 rout. But it’s often easier to play stingy defense when the game has gotten out of hand, and on Sunday the Chiefs needed to show up in a game that Arizona managed to keep relatively close.
“That’s happened a couple of times now, things have stalled out (on offense) then they step up and make plays,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “That’s a great thing. We need that as a football team. We need that. It’s important.”
Especially given who is up next: The Chiefs are headed to Mexico City to face the high-flying Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in a matchup of two of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.
The Rams are second in yards-per-game and the Chiefs are third, and those rankings are flipped when it comes to scoring with Kansas City second and Los Angeles third.
In other words, it’s a good time for the Chiefs’ maligned defense to start showing up.
They can still get a whole lot better, too. Middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens was out Sunday with bruised ribs, and backup linebacker Frank Zombo missed the game with a hamstring injury, giving undrafted rookie Ben Niemann a chance to start his first NFL game.
“I was still on four phases of special teams,” Niemann said, “so I got a little tired out there. But it was good. You want to play. You want to play as many snaps as possible.”
Someone else who wants to play? Eric Berry, the Chiefs’ star safety, who still hasn’t played since tearing his Achilles’ tendon in the season opener last year. Berry practiced throughout the summer and into training camp, but a heel injury has kept him off the field for months.
It would be another boon for the Chiefs defense if he can return in any effective capacity.
“Sooner or later, it has to be the defense (stepping up),” Jenkins said. “That’s part of being a team. You can’t be one-dimensional. I think the feeling we have now is it’s a good team. It wasn’t pretty (Sunday) but we got it done. That’s what we have to do.”
Notes: Reid said Monday he’s not concerned about the field conditions at Azteca Stadium, where the combination of concerts and soccer matches have wrecked the turf. “I’ve seen it,” Reid said, “but I think the NFL is on top of it. They do a great job with all that stuff.” … Reid said he doesn’t expect Patrick Mahomes to miss practice after his girlfriend’s stepfather died suddenly on Sunday. The Chiefs are off on Tuesday and Wednesday. “He’s here this morning and he’s got things set there, organized and settled down,” Reid said, “so he can do what he’s got to do here.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Reports: Jets won’t fire Bowles during bye week
Reports: Jets won't fire Bowles during bye week
New York Jets ownership is unlikely to fire head
Reports: Jets won’t fire Bowles during bye week
New York Jets ownership is unlikely to fire head coach Todd Bowles before season’s end, according to multiple reports.
The focus on Bowles’ future increased Sunday after the Jets (3-7) lost to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, 41-10. It was the fourth straight loss for the Jets.
The Jets have a bye week, raising speculation that Bowles could be fired this week.
ESPN reported that ownership expects to consider Bowles’ future at the end of the season instead. The lack of a clearcut interim coach on the staff, combined with the desire to have consistency for the Bowles-led defense, were cited as the reasons.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints sign veteran WR Marshall
Report: Saints sign veteran WR Marshall
After 13 seasons with six NFL teams, nearly 1,000 receptions and zero playoff appearances, veteran wide receiver
Report: Saints sign veteran WR Marshall
After 13 seasons with six NFL teams, nearly 1,000 receptions and zero playoff appearances, veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall could end his postseason drought after reportedly signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the transaction.
New Orleans (8-1) signed the 34-year-old free agent after losing the newly signed Dez Bryant last week to a torn Achilles tendon.
Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and eight-time 1,000-yard receiver with 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns
He played in six games for the Seattle Seahawks this season before being released last month, finishing with 11 receptions for 136 yards and one score.
Marshall has also played for the Denver Broncos (2006-09), Miami Dolphins (2010-11), Chicago Bears (2012-14), New York Jets (2015-16) and New York Giants (2017).
–Field Level Media
Reports confirm torn ACL for Rams WR Kupp
Reports confirm torn ACL for Rams WR Kupp Reports confirm torn ACL for Rams WR Kupp
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp tore the ACL in his left knee Sunday and will miss the rest of the 2018 season.
An MRI confirmed the preliminary diagnosis Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Kupp finishes his second NFL season with 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns. The 2017 third-round draft pick has 102 receptions for 1,435 yards and 11 TDs in 23 career games.
Kupp appeared to suffer a non-contact injury during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He made a cut on his left leg and fell to the ground, holding his knee. He had to be helped off the field.
Kupp originally sprained the same knee when he was tackled in mid-October as the Rams beat the Broncos 23-20 in Denver. He missed two games before returning for the Week 9 loss in New Orleans.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints’ Payton smashes fire alarm in Cincy
Report: Saints' Payton smashes fire alarm in Cincy
New
Report: Saints’ Payton smashes fire alarm in Cincy
New Orleans head coach Sean Payton reportedly smashed a fire alarm in the visitors’ locker room at Paul Brown Stadium before Sunday’s 51-14 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Times-Picayune first reported that the alarm had been sounding throughout the stadium for about 15 minutes before Payton took matters into his own hands to silence the distraction.
It’s not clear whether any penalty is forthcoming, but the Bengals said they have alerted the authorities.
“We are aware of this situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time,” the Bengals said in a statement.
The Saints declined to comment on the situation after the game.
The reason for the alarm sounding in the first place is unknown.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bengals fire defensive coordinator Austin
Reports: Bengals fire defensive coordinator Austin
Cincinnati fired
Reports: Bengals fire defensive coordinator Austin
Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin one day after the Bengals allowed 51 points and 509 yards in a lopsided loss to the New Orleans Saints, multiple outlets reported Monday.
The Bengals (5-4) have lost three of their last four while allowing a league-high 454.6 yards per game, including 500-plus in three straight games. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32.3) are giving up more points per game than Cincinnati (32.0).
Austin, 53, was in his first season with the Bengals after serving as defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions from 2014-17.
ESPN and NFL Network reported Austin’s firing Monday morning, citing unnamed sources.
The Bengals are in second place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1). Cincinnati goes on the road next Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
–Field Level Media
Owner Mark Davis on Raiders’ start: ‘It’s on me’
Owner Mark Davis on Raiders' start: 'It's on me' Owner Mark Davis on Raiders’ start: ‘It’s on me’
Owner Mark Davis took responsibility for the Oakland Raiders hitting eight losses with seven games to play in 2018.
“Where this team is right now is my fault. We haven’t been able to build a 22-man roster,” Davis said in an interview with ESPN, referring to the starting lineups on offense and defense. “We haven’t been able to give this team a chance to win because the reconstruction failed. We failed from 2014 on to have a roster right now.”
Embattled coach Jon Gruden has taken heat for the Raiders winning only one game this season, his first in a 10-year, $100 million contract that lured him back to the Raiders’ sideline from the broadcast booth.
Davis defended the decision to deal linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. He said the Raiders presented Mack and agent Joel Segal with a contract offer in June 2017 that would have made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. When Mack turned it down, the Raiders felt a long-term deal was not within their reach.
“My thought was, ‘Listen, he signed a five-year contract, if he’s the type of guy that I think he is, he’s going to honor that contract,'” Davis recalled. “And he’s going to come in and play for the $13 million for this year and then we’ll work for him during the year and get it. Word came back through certain players that know him and talk to him and know me as well, that he wasn’t going to come in. He was going to do the Le’Veon Bell (holdout). At that point, I said, ‘F it. The guy hasn’t talked to anybody. We’ve got to do something.'”
That trade opened the door for additional discord in the locker room.
Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper share an agent, and the former first-round pick was on the way to the same situation that led to the Mack stalemate: the final year of his rookie deal with a desire for a massive extension. The Raiders traded Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last month for a 2019 first-round pick.
“It might not have been the right decision, but the other point to this whole thing is that Segal is also the agent for Amari Cooper,” Davis said. “And we knew the same situation was coming up the next year. It wasn’t just one layer of chess; it was two layers of chess. But to blame Jon, for Khalil Mack not being here, is absolutely not the truth. It was a decision that was made and it wasn’t made easily … I don’t have any bad feelings toward (Mack). I wish he would have talked to Jon and (GM) Reggie (McKenzie) and wanted to at least honor the fifth year of his contract.”
Davis said he plans to sit down with McKenzie and discuss the best way to move forward.
He also said Gruden has the keys to the castle.
“I know how hard Jon Gruden works. I know how much he wants to win. And how much days like (Sunday) are killing him,” Davis said. “Having Jon Gruden here was the endgame for me. Jon’s going to be the stability here. Jon’s going nowhere. That’s just the way it is.”
–Field Level Media
Eagles’ Darby out for season with torn ACL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Darby was injured in the second half of Philadelphia's 27-20 loss to Dallas on Sunday night.
The Eagles already lost safety Rodney McLeod to a season-ending knee injury. Starting cornerback Jalen Mills and starting
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Darby was injured in the second half of Philadelphia’s 27-20 loss to Dallas on Sunday night.
The Eagles already lost safety Rodney McLeod to a season-ending knee injury. Starting cornerback Jalen Mills and starting nickel cornerback Sidney Jones didn’t play against the Cowboys because of injuries.
Mills isn’t expected to return this week, but Jones is a possibility.
The Eagles (4-5) visit New Orleans (8-1) next.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Saints add receiver Brandon Marshall after Dez Bryant injury
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the Saints have signed veteran receiver Brandon Marshall.
Marshall's addition adds depth to an offense that already leads the NFL in scoring with 36.7 points per game and ranks in the top five in yards per game with 413.9.
Last week, the Saints signed
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the Saints have signed veteran receiver Brandon Marshall.
Marshall’s addition adds depth to an offense that already leads the NFL in scoring with 36.7 points per game and ranks in the top five in yards per game with 413.9.
Last week, the Saints signed receiver Dez Bryant, but he tore his Achilles in only his second practice and never played a game for New Orleans.
The Seattle Seahawks released Marshall on Oct. 30 after he’d appeared in Seattle’s first seven games this season, catching 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. But his involvement in the offense dropped after Week 3 and he had just two catches for 16 yards in his last four games.
Seattle was the sixth NFL team for the 34-year-old Marshall, who has eight 1,000-plus-yard seasons in his career. His best season, statistically, came with the New York Jets in 2015, when he caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns. Marshall entered this season trying to come back from an ankle injury and toe surgery that cost him the majority of the 2017 season with the New York Giants.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Sean Payton says Bengals will be paid for broken fire alarm
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says he broke a blaring fire alarm in visitor's locker room at Cincinnati's Paul Brown stadium and that he intends to ensure the repairs are paid for.
Payton says it would be "a little sensationalist" to say he "destroyed" the fire alarm and that the
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says he broke a blaring fire alarm in visitor’s locker room at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown stadium and that he intends to ensure the repairs are paid for.
Payton says it would be “a little sensationalist” to say he “destroyed” the fire alarm and that the act was not intended as a motivational ploy.
Rather, Payton says the alarm had been blaring for what seemed to him like 10 minutes and that he “needed the noise to stop” as he prepared his team to play against the Bengals.
The Saints beat the Bengals 51-14 for their eighth straight victory.
Payton says he considers the Brown family, the Bengals organization and coach Marvin Lewis to be close allies for whom he has a lot of respect.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bengals fire defensive coordinator after rout by Saints
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, a day after their historically bad performance in a 51-14 loss to the Saints.
New Orleans scored on every possession except the last one — when it took a knee in field-goal range — during its rout at Paul Brown Stadium.
The
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, a day after their historically bad performance in a 51-14 loss to the Saints.
New Orleans scored on every possession except the last one — when it took a knee in field-goal range — during its rout at Paul Brown Stadium.
The Bengals (5-4) have given up 500 yards in three straight games — a first in the Super Bowl era — and are on pace to give up an NFL record for yards in a season.
It’s the second straight year the Bengals have fired a coordinator during the season. Last year, the Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese after an 0-2 start last year. Coach Marvin Lewis got a two-year contract extension after the 2017 season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ex-Detroit Lion Barney accuses pizza chain of discrimination
DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Lem Barney and his wife are suing a Detroit-area pizza chain for racial discrimination after being refused service.
The lawsuit filed in Detroit's federal court Monday says Lem and Jacqueline Barney went to Happy's Pizza in Commerce Township Nov. 2. The lawsuit says that
DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Lem Barney and his wife are suing a Detroit-area pizza chain for racial discrimination after being refused service.
The lawsuit filed in Detroit’s federal court Monday says Lem and Jacqueline Barney went to Happy’s Pizza in Commerce Township Nov. 2. The lawsuit says that when they tried to order, the manager told them to go to Happy’s Southfield location because “they would be more at home there.”
The Barneys are black. Southfield has a majority black population and Commerce Township is mostly white.
The lawsuit says the Barneys called the police. The restaurant manager told an officer that the Barneys were denied service because workers were preparing for a corporate catering event.
The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from Happy’s Pizza.
Column: Ugly performances by Jets, Bucs and Raiders
To say the Jets , Raiders and Bucs have quit would be hyperbole.
To say their fans are ready to quit watching them would be more accurate.
There was little to nothing worth mentioning about their performances Sunday in one-sided defeats. In the New York and Tampa Bay areas, much of the chatter
To say the Jets , Raiders and Bucs have quit would be hyperbole.
To say their fans are ready to quit watching them would be more accurate.
There was little to nothing worth mentioning about their performances Sunday in one-sided defeats. In the New York and Tampa Bay areas, much of the chatter will be about removing Todd Bowles and Dirk Koetter as head coaches of their respective outfits. At least Jon Gruden won’t be worrying about job security with a Raiders team he has torn asunder, and he has the job security to rebuild.
Bowles got it right at the New Jersey Meadowlands by saying following a 41-10 embarrassment at the hands of the previously-inept-on-offense Buffalo: “We stunk it up as coaches, we stunk it up as players.”
His team certainly represented what used to be swamp land quite well Sunday.
The Jets (3-7, losers of four in a row) were blitzed from the beginning by a quarterback, Matt Barkley, who was unemployed a few days ago, and has been a journeyman for almost his entire NFL stint; this was his 12th game since 2013. They were overrun by LeSean McCoy, which is fine except when you consider he was in a horrendous slump and hadn’t scored all season.
Worst, they seemed apathetic and disinterested from the start, a strong indictment of the players and the coaches.
“They just came in and just straight, flat out, beat us,” said Jets receiver Jermaine Kearse, who has had to adjust to lots of losing in New York after lots of winning while he was with the Seahawks. “I wish I could give you an explanation. It’s frustrating for all of us, but they just came in here and straight beat us.”
Maybe because the Bills were trying a whole lot harder?
“Nobody’s quit on anybody,” Kearse added. “We win together, we lose together and that’s everybody’s mindset right now. We’re all not perfect, we’re out here trying to figure it out and find ways to improve this situation like anybody else. So, I would think that’s far from the truth.”
The Jets have never fired a coach during the season since the Johnson family bought the franchise in 2000. At least Bowles seems to have that going for him.
Koetter is in his third season in charge in Tampa, and he’s supposedly an offensive mastermind. Until being manhandled by Washington, the Bucs were tearing it up when they had the ball. Maybe somebody tore up all the play sheets that worked previously because they scored a mere three points against a team struggling with injuries.
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken had been calling plays, but Koetter took over against the Redskins. He wouldn’t explain why, but clearly it was a bogus decision.
“We weren’t good enough as a team, and that starts with me,” Koetter said. “To move the ball like that and come up with three points, you’re just not going to win that way.”
Tampa (3-6) has the second-longest playoff drought, 10 seasons, and Koetter’s chances of breaking that string are diminishing rapidly.
No such worries for Gruden, whose return to Oakland has been a fiasco so far. Give him credit for all the high draft picks the Raiders will have in April, and maybe for the high prospects they will carry into Las Vegas when they move in 2020.
For now, though, well — pardon us on this one — they’ve fallen into a Black Hole.
“This will be a year that a lot of us will never forget,” Gruden said of his 1-8 team that has been outscored 75-9 in the past nine quarters in what has quickly become a lost season. “It’s painful. It’s really hard. It’s painful. It’s going to be hard to sleep again, hard to get up in the morning.”
When Gruden gets up, he’ll perhaps look at others to get rid of as he retools the roster already missing Khalil Mack, Bruce Irvin and Amari Cooper. He’s got that wildly lucrative 10-year contract, virtual total control of personnel and no qualms about doing pretty much anything.
What must hurt fans of these three teams that got hammered Sunday is that the effort from other losing clubs — Arizona, which tested powerful Kansas City; Cleveland, which stunned Atlanta; and, of course, Buffalo — was so strong, so admirable. Perhaps the worst sign for a struggling team is when it looks lost, lethargic and lacking skill on the field.
In New Jersey and the Tampa and Oakland bay areas, that’s exactly what the fans saw in Week 10.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
ICYMI in NFL Week 10: Bowles’ Jets bad; Norman knocks fans
Time to start the "Which coaches are on the way out?" watch in the NFL, and all eyes are on Todd Bowles of the New York Jets at the moment.
How quickly it all fell apart for them.
After going 10-6 in his first season there, the Jets are 13-29, a .310 winning
Time to start the “Which coaches are on the way out?” watch in the NFL, and all eyes are on Todd Bowles of the New York Jets at the moment.
How quickly it all fell apart for them.
After going 10-6 in his first season there, the Jets are 13-29, a .310 winning percentage.
How soon could Bowles be gone? Consider that the Jets now head into a bye week. So that might make sense as a time to make a change for a club that had zero fight in it during a 41-10 loss Sunday against the visiting Buffalo Bills and quarterback Matt Barkley, of all people.
“We stunk it up as coaches,” Bowles said. “We stunk it up as players.”
All true.
Here’s another comment that was rather telling: “That’s the first time I felt like somebody really smacked us,” Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne said, “and we didn’t do nothing about it.”
Keep in mind that the Bills are nothing special. Barkley is worse than that — a has-been who never was, nearly two years removed from his most recent NFL start. But defensive guru Bowles couldn’t come up with anything to stop the guy.
Now the Jets are 3-7 and heading in the wrong direction, losers of four straight games.
Bowles shouldn’t stand alone in terms of questions about how much longer he will — or should — last in his current job.
As embarrassing as the Jets suddenly are, Bowles is hardly the only coach whose club is looking unprepared and unable to compete lately:
— Doug Marrone’s Jacksonville Jaguars somehow immediately went from AFC runners-up to also-rans, dropping five consecutive games to fall to 3-6 after a 29-26 loss to the Indianapolis Colts;
— Dirk Koetter’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers somehow beat the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 1 and 2 but have lost six of seven games since to sit at 3-6 after a 16-3 setback against the visiting Washington Redskins;
— Jon Gruden is not going anywhere anytime soon, of course, but his Oakland Raiders are as bad as it gets right now, going to 1-8 after losing five games in a row by at least 14 points each, the latest a 20-6 defeat at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.
“This will be a year that a lot of us will never forget,” Gruden said. “It’s painful.”
Jets fans probably feel the same way about their season.
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s 10th Sunday:
ROAD, SWEET ROAD
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman celebrated a road victory by blasting the NFC East leaders’ home fans, saying it seems like they “just don’t really care; they just boo everything and aren’t really behind us.” Washington is 3-1 in away games, 3-2 at home. “We can play all the games on the road, if you ask me,” said Norman, who had an acrobatic interception early, one of four turnovers forced by Washington’s defense against the Bucs. Later, Norman sent out a tweet encouraging spectators to be more supportive and enthusiastic at home. After all, with a 6-3 record, a two-game division lead over the surprisingly so-so Super Bowl champion Eagles and the Cowboys (both 4-5 after Dallas beat Philadelphia 27-20 with the help of a hurdle by Ezekiel Elliott) and an easy schedule the rest of the way, the Redskins would host a playoff game if they avoid a collapse.
LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION!
This week’s most original TD celebration — remember when the league tried to discourage all of those with penalties and fines? — came courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill. After catching one of Patrick Mahomes’ two TD passes in KC’s 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Hills hopped into the stands and grabbed ahold of a TV camera, managing to record images of some teammates whooping it up, as well as the flag he earned for unsportsmanlike conduct. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was not exactly thrilled by that aspect of the charade. “That was too much,” Reid said. “I’m all into the ‘personality’ thing, but he was … out of character there.”
BETTER THAN OMAHA
Give Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff for directing a potent offense that’s helped his team get off to a 9-1 start. Give him credit, too, for quite an audible in LA’s 36-31 victory against the Seattle Seahawks, name-checking Oscar winner Halle Berry.
___
AP Pro Football Writers Dennis Waszak Jr. in East Rutherford, N.J., and Josh Dubow in Oakland, Calif., contributed to this report.
___
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ugly performances by Jets, Bucs and Raiders on Sunday
To say the Jets , Raiders and Bucs have quit would be hyperbole.
To say their fans are ready to quit watching them would be more accurate.
There was little to nothing worth mentioning about their performances Sunday in one-sided defeats. In the New York and Tampa Bay areas, much of the chatter
To say the Jets , Raiders and Bucs have quit would be hyperbole.
To say their fans are ready to quit watching them would be more accurate.
There was little to nothing worth mentioning about their performances Sunday in one-sided defeats. In the New York and Tampa Bay areas, much of the chatter will be about removing Todd Bowles and Dirk Koetter as head coaches of their respective outfits. At least Jon Gruden won’t be worrying about job security with a Raiders team he has torn asunder, and he has the job security to rebuild.
Bowles got it right at the Jersey Meadowlands by saying following a 41-10 embarrassment at the hands of the previously inept on offense Bills: “We stunk it up as coaches, we stunk it up as players.”
His team certainly represented what used to be swamp land quite well Sunday.
The Jets (3-7, losers of four in a row) were blitzed from the beginning by a quarterback, Matt Barkley, who was unemployed a few days ago, and has been a journeyman for almost his entire NFL stint; this was his 12th game since 2013. They were overrun by LeSean McCoy, which is fine except when you consider he was in a horrendous slump and hadn’t scored all season.
Worst, they seemed apathetic and disinterested from the start, a strong indictment of the players and of the coaches.
“They just came in and just straight, flat out, beat us,” said Jets receiver Jermaine Kearse, who has had to adjust to lots of losing in New York after lots of winning while he was with the Seahawks. “I wish I could give you an explanation. It’s frustrating for all of us but they just came in here and straight beat us.”
Maybe because the Bills were trying a whole lot harder?
“Nobody’s quit on anybody,” Kearse added. “We win together, we lose together and that’s everybody’s mindset right now. We’re all not perfect, we’re out here trying to figure it out and find ways to improve this situation like anybody else. So, I would think that’s far from the truth.”
The Jets have never fired a coach during the season since the Johnson family bought the franchise in 2000. At least Bowles seems to have that going for him.
Koetter is in his third season in charge in Tampa, and he’s supposedly an offensive mastermind. Until being manhandled by Washington, the Bucs were tearing it up when they had the ball. Maybe somebody tore up all the play sheets that worked previously because they scored a mere three points against a team struggling with injuries.
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken had been calling plays, but Koetter took over against the Redskins. He wouldn’t explain why, but clearly it was a bogus decision.
“We weren’t good enough as a team, and that starts with me,” Koetter said. “To move the ball like that and come up with three points, you’re just not going to win that way.”
Tampa (3-6) has the second-longest playoff drought, 10 seasons, and Koetter’s chances of breaking that string are diminishing rapidly.
No such worries for Gruden, whose return to Oakland has been a fiasco so far. Give him credit for all the high draft picks the Raiders will have in April, and maybe for the high prospects they will carry into Las Vegas when they move in 2020.
For now, though, well — pardon us on this one — they’ve fallen into a Black Hole.
“This will be a year that a lot of us will never forget,” Gruden said of his 1-8 team that has been outscored 75-9 in the past nine quarters in what has quickly become a lost season. “It’s painful. It’s really hard. It’s painful. It’s going to be hard to sleep again, hard to get up in the morning.”
When Gruden gets up, he’ll perhaps look at others to get rid of as he retools the roster already missing Khalil Mack, Bruce Irvin and Amari Cooper. He’s got that wildly lucrative 10-year contract, virtual total control of personnel, and no qualms about doing pretty much anything.
What must hurt fans of these three teams that got hammered Sunday is that the effort from other losing clubs — Arizona, which tested powerful Kansas City; Cleveland, which stunned Atlanta; and, of course, Buffalo — was so strong, so admirable. Perhaps the worst sign for a struggling team is when it looks lost, lethargic and lacking skill on the field.
In New Jersey and the Tampa and Oakland bay areas, that’s exactly what the fans saw in Week 10.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Elliott takes giant leap needed to lift Cowboys past Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott took one giant leap that may have saved Dallas' season.
But it was Elliott's go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that helped the Cowboys finally hurdle the Super Bowl champs.
The Cowboys showed a second-half spark — and cooled the hot seat for coach Jason Garrett
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott took one giant leap that may have saved Dallas’ season.
But it was Elliott’s go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that helped the Cowboys finally hurdle the Super Bowl champs.
The Cowboys showed a second-half spark — and cooled the hot seat for coach Jason Garrett a few degrees — in a 27-20 win over the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones burst into the locker room and channeled his inner Ric Flair with a “Wooo!” that perked up the winners. Jones hit the locker room like a politician stumping for votes, shaking hands with anyone within reach.
“Now that was a win, I’ll tell you right now,” he said to a small circle of Cowboys.
The Cowboys are just 4-5 but the victory steadied a franchise that saw Garrett again under fire and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman call for major organizational changes for a franchise in decline.
Elliott and Dak Prescott quieted the doubters after a dazzling Sunday that had the champion Eagles on the ropes.
“You can imagine the way Jason Garrett, his resolve before the game,” Jones said. “I asked him before the game, ‘You feeling any pressure?’ (Garrett replied) ‘It just makes me want to go out and do more to turn this thing.'”
Elliott made highlight reels and kept the Dallas’ NFC East title hopes alive when he extended a play in the first half. The Cowboys tried a fake punt on fourth-and-2 from their 31 and Jeff Heath took a direct snap and ran three yards. A few plays later, Elliott hurdled Tre Sullivan on a 32-yard run to the Eagles 8. Michael Bennett sacked Prescott on third down and Brett Maher kicked a 31-yard field goal for a 6-0 lead.
Was it Elliott’s best bound over a defender?
“I’ll leave that up to you guys to decide,” Elliott said.
Jones was positive it was Elliott’s best.
“We’ve seen him make that move before,” Jones said. “But I don’t know when I’ve ever seen him totally clear it.”
While the Super Bowl champions are reeling, the Cowboys didn’t exactly look a serious threat to the NFC East crown. Prescott had 270 yards passing, tossed for one touchdown and also ran for a score. Elliott also had a TD reception, against an Eagles secondary depleted by injury. The Cowboys will need a win at Atlanta (4-5) next week and then a win Nov. 22 against division-leading Washington to really establish themselves as a playoff contender. It’s a leap of faith larger than anything attempted by Elliott that Cowboys can wrest their way into the NFC playoff picture.
But for a night, it was enough.
“We had no choice but to win,” said Elliott, who cupped his hand to his ear as he walked off the field to boos.
Garrett, who has yet to lead Dallas to even an NFC title game, knew the magnitude of the rivalry game.
“We were in a challenging situation,” he said. “We had to come up here and win a football game.”
Both teams felt the pressure even before former President George W. Bush performed the coin flip. The Cowboys and Eagles got into a small pregame scuffle that ended on the sideline before they were ushered back into the tunnel.
Dallas took a 10-3 lead into the half before Elliott and Prescott got rolling. Elliott ran in from the 1 to give Dallas a 27-20 lead after Prescott completed passes of 24 yards to Amari Cooper and 23 yards to Allen Hurns on the drive.
It was the kind of drive that might have impressed Aikman. Aikman, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, said this week “there has to be a complete overhaul of the entire organization.”
The Cowboys just shrugged it off as just another controversy that didn’t concern them.
“We’re Dallas Cowboys. You guys love to talk about us, you guys love to make stories,” Elliott said. “We’re used to ignoring all the extra stuff and focusing on us.”
Eagles fans were spotted transporting a Cowboys coffin into Lincoln Financial Field, perhaps as a symbol of some sort of burial of Dallas’ season.
Don’t hold those last playoff rites for the Cowboys just yet.
“When you’re feeling low and you see the Grim Reaper,” Jones said, “and then you come in and have your team perform the way these guys did, I promise you, it is a special feeling.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Prescott, Elliott propel Cowboys past Eagles
Prescott, Elliott propel Cowboys past Eagles Prescott, Elliott propel Cowboys past Eagles
Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for one touchdown and rushed for another as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the host Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 Sunday night.
Ezekiel Elliott caught the touchdown pass and also rushed for one as the Cowboys (4-5) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Prescott was 26 of 36 for 270 yards, while Elliott rushed 19 times for 151 yards.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was 32 of 44 for 360 yards, tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Zach Ertz, but the Eagles fell to 4-5. Ertz had 14 catches for 145 yards.
The Eagles began the game without a pair of key injured players in right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Darren Sproles.
The Cowboys struck first when Brett Maher kicked a 25-yard field goal, set up by the first career interception from Leighton Vander Esch against Wentz.
Dallas went ahead 6-0 with 3:41 remaining in the second on a 31-yard field goal by Maher. The 14-play, 64-yard drive stalled after taking up more than eight minutes and Prescott was sacked by Michael Bennett.
Jake Elliott nailed a 56-yard field goal with 1:33 left in the second to get the Eagles within 6-3.
Prescott scored from the 1-yard line with 19 seconds left before halftime and the Cowboys took a 13-3 lead into the locker room.
Elliott’s 26-yard field goal early in the third quarter pulled the Eagles to within 13-6, and they tied the game at 13 when Wentz connected with Ertz on a 15-yard touchdown with 2:08 remaining in the third.
The Cowboys responded on their next drive and took a 20-13 lead when Elliott caught a 7-yard touchdown from Prescott with 11:42 left in the fourth.
Wentz connected with Nelson Agholor on a 51-yard strike and later threw the second touchdown of the game to Ertz, this time from 1 yard out to quickly tie the game at 20.
Dallas came back and drove 75 yards in eight plays, with Elliott plunging in from the 1 for a 27-20 advantage with 3:19 remaining.
The Eagles had one last chance with 40 seconds left, but their drive came up 6 yards short as time expired.
–Field Level Media
Mayfield’s sizzling start leads Browns over Falcons
Mayfield's sizzling start leads Browns over Falcons Mayfield’s sizzling start leads Browns over Falcons
Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes and fellow rookie Nick Chubb set a record for the longest touchdown run in team history as the Browns defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-16 on Sunday in Cleveland.
Chubb’s 92-yard run in the third quarter gave the Browns a 28-10 lead and broke Bobby Mitchell’s 90-yard record that had stood since 1959. Chubb finished with 176 rushing yards and also caught a 13-yard TD pass from Mayfield.
Mayfield completed his first 14 pass attempts and finished the day 17-for-20 for 216 yards. He did not throw an interception as the Browns (3-6-1) snapped a four-game skid and gave Gregg Williams his first win since taking over for Hue Jackson.
The Cleveland defense was stellar in the fourth quarter. Up 28-10 and with the Falcons knocking on the door, the Cleveland defense stopped Atlanta three straight times inside the Browns’ 1-yard line.
Atlanta (4-5) had a three-game winning streak snapped.
The Falcons were scoreless in the second half until Matt Ryan’s desperation heave with 4:24 left was caught by Austin Hooper, cutting the Browns’ lead to 28-16. Ryan was sacked on the two-point conversion try.
Ryan finished the day 38-for-52 for 330 yards and two scores.
Mayfield got the Browns on the board first when he scrambled and found Rashard Higgins from 28 yards out as the Browns scored a first-quarter touchdown for the first time this season.
Atlanta took the lead in the second quarter with Giorgio Tavecchio’s 40-yard field goal and Ryan’s short touchdown pass to Julio Jones. On the drive, Jones caught a 30-yard reception and passed Detroit’s Calvin Johnson to become the fastest to reach 10,000 yards. He did it in 104 games, 11 fewer than Johnson.
Mayfield got the ball back and drove the Browns 80 yards in eight plays. He hooked up with Chubb to put the Browns up 14-10 at the half.
Mayfield was a perfect 12-for-12 in the first half for 165 yards and two scores.
The opportunistic Browns defense struck on the Falcons’ first possession of the third quarter when T.J. Carrie forced a Mohamed Sanu fumble.
Mayfield made the Falcons pay for the turnover, finding Duke Johnson out of the backfield for an 11-yard touchdown and a 21-10 Browns lead.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys G Martin returns after knee injury
Cowboys G Martin returns after knee injury Cowboys G Martin returns after knee injury
Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury in the first quarter and was taken to the locker room, but returned early in the second quarter.
Martin hurt his left knee when he was rolled up on by teammate La’el Collins at the end of a play. He looked to be in significant pain and received attention from trainers for a few minutes before limping off under his own power. After getting evaluated in the sideline medical tent, Martin limped back to the locker room.
The four-time Pro Bowler hyperextended the same knee during the preseason and sprained his MCL before the team’s bye week, but he has not missed any regular-season action. He has been wearing a brace on the knee for extra protection.
The Cowboys’ offensive line was already without center Travis Frederick — who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome during training camp — and rookie left guard Connor Williams, who is out for a week or two following a knee scope.
Alex Redmond, who was claimed off waivers in early September, stepped in at right guard after Martin went down. He had competed with Xavier Su’a-Filo this week, with Su’a-Filo winning the starting job in place of Williams. Joe Looney has been filling in for Frederick at center.
Martin, who turns 28 on Nov. 20, has started all 72 games through four and a half NFL seasons. The two-time All-Pro became the highest-paid guard in NFL history in June when he signed a six-year, $84 million deal.
–Field Level Media