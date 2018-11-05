Saints’ Payton: Red zone defense has to get better
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton expressed concern on Monday that his first-place team eventually will falter if it fails to improve the way it defends snaps from within 20 yards of its own goal line.
“There’s a ton of football left,” said Payton, whose Saints (7-1) are riding a seven-game winning streak as they prepare to travel to Cincinnati (5-3). “There’s a ton of things we have to improve on and we need to improve on, or it’s going to hurt us later. Red zone defense — that has to get better.”
While Payton emphasized that there are a number of corrections that need to be made from week to week, a half-season’s worth of poor numbers on red zone snaps is “the one area that is bothering me.”
Saints opponents have scored touchdowns on 20 of 28 drives (71.4 percent) that have included at least one play run from inside the Saints 20. That ranks 28th out of 32 teams in defensive red zone efficiency.
“You can’t find any team having success later in the season with the numbers that we currently have,” Payton warned. “We’ve got to find a way to improve that.”
Payton’s caution comes even as his team holds the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs following a 45-35 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. In that game, the Rams ran red-zone plays on five separate possessions. Three of those drives ended with touchdowns, one ended with a field goal and another ended when the Rams were stopped just short of a first down on a fake field goal.
Technically, that represented an improvement in defensive red-zone efficiency relative to the club’s percentage over eight games. It just wasn’t good enough to allay Payton’s anxiety.
Because the Saints are scoring nearly 35 points per game, they’re likely to win even if their defense gives up a lot of yards, as long as it thrives at stopping opponents short of the end zone and forcing field goals — or creating turnovers.
Linebacker Damario Davis said the key to improving in the red zone is preparing better during the week for the plays that upcoming opponents have been most adept at running in that area of the field.
“It comes down to understanding how teams want to attack you down there and being locked into what they’re going to try to do,” Davis said. “Knowing your assignment and doing your assignment — I just think it comes down to that.”
But Davis also suggested that the Saints defense won’t want to become so preoccupied with its red zone play that it neglects other aspects of the game plan.
“We have our goals every week. All of them are important,” Davis said. “You’ve got to be good in the red zone. You’ve got to be good on third down. You’ve got to be good on first and second down in the pass game. You’ve got to stop the run. You’ve got to find a way to get takeaways. Those are our goals every week. When we do those, we’re usually successful. When we don’t, it’s not a good day.”
Injuries make impact sidelining NFL stars at halfway point
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie head coach Mike Vrabel has no time to imagine how much better his struggling Tennessee offense might be if only three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker hadn't broken his ankle in the Titans' season opener.
“You have to adjust,” Vrabel said of losing the tight end with the most receptions in the NFL between 2013 and 2017. “I think the one thing about winners is that they’re flexible and they’re able to adapt, among other things. We have to continue to move forward with the guys that we have.”
Marcus Mariota lost his favorite target, and the Titans are scraping along with the league’s 30th best passing offense after winning a playoff game last January.
“It’s asked a lot of the young guys to step up,” Mariota said.
Halfway through the NFL season, lots of stars, starters and key role players are sidelined by injuries with nobody topping the emotional departure of Seattle safety Earl Thomas after breaking his leg the same day Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert had his own gruesome leg injury. It’s making a big impact on the standings.
OH NO, JIMMY G
Trying to pick up an extra yard Sept. 23 cost San Francisco its quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, for the rest of this season with a torn left ACL when his leg buckled in the fourth quarter of a loss to Kansas City. That left the 49ers only three 2018 games with the man they signed to a $137.5 million, five-year contract after watching Garoppolo win five straight to wrap up last season.
Garoppolo’s injury came three weeks after 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon tore his own ACL for a team that had all five offensive linemen hurt knees in a game.
Now San Francisco’s playoff drought is assured of reaching a fifth straight season with the painful lesson for Garoppolo that a team needs its quarterback to be available.
“That’s something that Jimmy will probably look at differently going forward because now he’ll remember this the rest of his life,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Nothing against him. This happens with everyone. You see it every Sunday. It’s a reminder for everyone why it’s an obvious coaching point.”
SO MANY ACLS
When Texans receiver Will Fuller tore his ACL, he joined a list that includes Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee , who didn’t even make it to the regular season; Eagles running back Jay Ajayi; and Miami defensive end William Hayes, who tore his trying to avoid a roughing-the-passer penalty. Unfortunately, Hayes’ foot caught in the ground as he tried to keep his weight off Derek Carr during a sack.
MISSING ON DEFENSE
Derek Barnett recovered Tom Brady’s fumble to clinch the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory in February, but season-ending shoulder surgery has sidelined Philadelphia’s young defensive star. Green Bay lost defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson to an ankle injury.
WAITING FOR BOSA
Defensive end Joey Bosa has not played a snap this season for the Chargers because of a bone bruise in his left foot, an injury that happened Aug. 7 during training camp. Bosa, the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year, tried to get back for the regular season, then reinjured his foot Sept. 5 and has been sidelined since.
The Chargers hoped he might be back after their bye, but Bosa says he’s still facing a week-to-week situation, while people keep asking him when he’ll be ready. Being 6-2 has allowed the Chargers to stay patient and avoid rushing him back again after what happened in September.
“The second my foot is ready to practice on a Wednesday I will play that week,” Bosa said.
MISSING COOK
Luckily, the Minnesota Vikings still have Latavius Murray while they wait for the return of running back Dalvin Cook . He played three of the first four games this season after reconstructive surgery on his left knee ended his rookie season, but Cook hasn’t played since Sept. 27 because of a hamstring injury.
That’s not the only issue for Minnesota, which is second in the NFC North after playing in the NFC championship last January. Rookie cornerback Mike Hughes , the 30th pick overall last April out of UCF, tore up his left knee in October.
BATTERED FALCONS
Atlanta has simply been decimated across the board in a season that started with hopes the Falcons might be the first team to play the Super Bowl on their own field. Both starting safeties and both starting guards are out for the season, top running back Devonta Freeman (groin) is on injured reserve and can’t return until December. Even kicker Matt Bryant has been hurt.
That leaves Matt Ryan trying to carry the Falcons (4-4).
ANOTHER TANNEHILL INJURY
Ryan Tannehill has missed four straight games with an injured shoulder, the latest problem for the Miami quarterback who missed all of the 2017 season after tearing an ACL in training camp. That was the same knee that kept him out of the final four games of 2016. Tannehill hurt his throwing shoulder in Week 5 and is trying to work his way back to the field. Luckily for the Dolphins, Brock Osweiler is 2-2 as a fill-in — even with starting left guard Josh Sitton and center Daniel Kilgore both out for the season.
DISEASE NOT INJURY
Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick is off the Dallas roster as he deals with an auto-immune disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome, which attacks nerves and leads to weakness in parts of the body. He has no idea when his football career will resume after dealing with numbness in both feet and hands and one arm. “I was very relieved to finally have an idea of what it was,” Frederick said.
POSSIBLE RETURNS
Rams cornerback Aqib Talib is out at least until Thanksgiving after being placed on injured reserve after needing surgery on an ankle early this season, while the Raiders are in the same situation after putting running back Marshawn Lynch on IR last month after surgery to repair an injured groin.
AND THEY KEEP COMING
Denver lost center Matt Paradis to a broken right leg when his own quarterback rolled up on him in the Broncos’ 19-17 loss to Houston on Sunday. The 49ers lost running back Raheem Mostert to a broken arm and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to season-ending shoulder surgery in San Francisco’s win Thursday night.
Skins out 3 starters for season: Scherff, Lauvao, Richardson
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both starting guards for the Washington Redskins, Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao, will have season-ending surgery, as will wide receiver Paul Richardson.
That setback Sunday ended a three-game winning streak for the NFC East-leading Redskins.
Richardson has been dealing with a shoulder problem that now needs an operation.
Washington already was facing injury problems: Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams missed Sunday’s game after having surgery on his right thumb and could be out another two or three weeks, Gruden said, while starting slot receiver Jamison Crowder sat out the past four games with a bad ankle.
WRs Moore, Samuel bring ‘different dimension’ to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Moore has a running joke with Curtis Samuel before every game about which of the young Panthers receivers is "going to go off" that day.
Recently it's been one or the other with a big game — and sometimes both.
The two versatile and dangerous speedsters — Moore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Moore has a running joke with Curtis Samuel before every game about which of the young Panthers receivers is “going to go off” that day.
Recently it’s been one or the other with a big game — and sometimes both.
The two versatile and dangerous speedsters — Moore is a rookie, while Samuel is in his second season and essentially a rookie as well after an injury-plagued 2017 — still have plenty to learn in Norv Turner’s offensive system, but their skillset and big-play ability is making the Panthers (6-2) more unpredictable and difficult to defend.
Coach Ron Rivera said Samuel and Moore have brought a “different dimension” to a Carolina offense that has erupted for 99 points in the last nine quarters.
Both are tough to catch, let alone tackle with the ball in their hands in the open field.
So Turner is doing everything he can to get the ball in their hands, not just as receivers, but as rushers, too. Together Samuel and Moore have run 10 times for 159 yards with two touchdowns on reverses or double reverses. They also have 27 catches for 403 yards and three TDs receiving entering Thursday night’s game at Pittsburgh.
“When they’re focused, there are no young players that I wouldn’t put those guys up against in this league because they have the physicality, the playmaking ability, and the want-to,” quarterback Cam Newton said of the team’s young dynamic duo.
On Sunday, it was Samuel who had the bigger impact.
Despite playing only 17 plays, he scored on a 33-yard double reverse, a play in which he reversed field and covered 103 yards on the ground according to the NFL’s NextGen Stats. Later, he made a leaping 19-yard touchdown catch in the end zone with a defender draped all over him to help seal Carolina’s 42-28 win over Tampa Bay .
“He is just explosive and he is a dynamic playmaker,” Rivera said of Samuel. “A lot like in the mold of D.J., he is tough to bring down. … We have a couple of young guys who can be explosive.”
Moore played 53 snaps and chipped in with a 32-yard run and a 16-yard reception vs. the Bucs, one week after posting a career-best 129 yards from scrimmage in a 36-21 win over Baltimore.
Samuel is finally healthy after missing the first three games of this season with a heart issue and most of last season with a broken ankle.
“It’s amazing after what happened last year,” Samuel said of his production. “To go down unexpectedly and to fight through the offseason and preparing myself to get back from my ankle injury, and to come back and finally be out there to make plays and contribute to the team, it’s amazing.”
Tight end Greg Olsen, who has been with the team since 2011, said the Panthers have never had this many offensive players that can tear off big gains with the ball in their hands. He said Samuel and Moore are making a difference.
But Rivera is quick to point out the duo hasn’t arrived just yet. They’re still making too many “mental errors” for his liking.
“You see some of the mistakes they make on tape and you see certain things in terms of their route running, their alignments and their assignments,” Rivera said.
Newton joked it may be time to bring a “paddle” into the huddle with Moore’s name (Deniston) on one side and Samuel’s nickname (Cupid) on the other to “keep them focused.”
“If they don’t focus, they’ll let an opportunity like we had slip away,” Newton said. “They have to understand where their alignment is, what their assignment is. We ask a lot from those guys and for them to be so young and dynamic they have to be able to digest the things that we’re throwing at them.”
Rivera would like them to eliminate those mistakes before Carolina’s crucial final three-game stretch of the season, which includes two games against the NFC South leading Saints (7-1).
“They are learning and growing and their ceiling is high, so the potential for them to be better is exciting,” Rivera said. “Hopefully we can continue to watch them grow in the next few weeks — and grow quickly.”
Kicker carousel: Chargers release Sturgis, promote Badgley
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have released kicker Caleb Sturgis and promoted Michael Badgley from the practice squad.
Sturgis' release Monday came after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday's 25-17 win over Seattle. The six-year veteran is the first kicker since the Raiders' Jim
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have released kicker Caleb Sturgis and promoted Michael Badgley from the practice squad.
Sturgis’ release Monday came after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday’s 25-17 win over Seattle. The six-year veteran is the first kicker since the Raiders’ Jim Breech in 1979 to miss a PAT and field goal in three straight games.
Sturgis was 9 of 15 this season on extra points and 9 of 13 on field goals. He had missed only four extra points coming into the season since attempts were moved back in 2015.
Badgley kicked in two games when Sturgis could not play due to a quadriceps injury. He made all three of his field-goal attempts and was 7 of 7 on extra points in wins over Cleveland and Tennessee.
Badgley is the team’s sixth placekicker since the start of last season.
NFL flexes Vikings-Bears to prime time on Nov. 18
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Vikings game at Chicago from Sunday afternoon to prime time on NBC on Nov. 18.
Chicago currently leads the NFC North at 5-3, a half-game in front of Minnesota, which has a bye this week.
It’s the second time this season the league flexed a Sunday game to prime time. Previously it did so to Cincinnati at Kansas City on Oct. 21.
Dolphins’ Gase says Jones will be back in lineup Sunday
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says communication issues between defensive coordinator Matt Burke and his players need to be addressed after safety Reshad Jones took himself out of a game.
The coach declined to say why Jones, a Pro Bowl safety in 2015 and 2017, removed himself from the game. But Gase indicated he’s not comfortable with communication between Burke and his players.
Report: Chargers cut struggling K Sturgis
The Los Angeles Chargers cut kicker Caleb Sturgis on Monday after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday's win at Seattle, according to ESPN.
In other roster news, ESPN also reported that Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has an outside chance of returning to the team next month. Henry tore his ACL during an offseason workout in May.
Cardinals bring back veteran WR Wright
The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran wide receiver Kendall Wright for the second time this season, the team announced Monday.
Coming off a bye week, the Cardinals had two vacant roster spots after releasing quarterback Sam Bradford and placing offensive lineman John Wetzel (neck) on injured reserve last week. Arizona still has one vacancy to fill.
Gase says S Jones will play for Dolphins on Sunday
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase did not explain why Reshad Jones removed himself from Sunday's game, but he did confirm Monday that the safety would be back in the lineup this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.
Jones, 30, is in his ninth season with the Dolphins. A Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2017, he notched his 19th and 20th career interceptions in Miami’s season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans.
Redskins guards Scherff, Lauvao to undergo MRIs
Both starting guards for the Washington Redskins are expected to undergo MRI exams Monday.
The NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3) go on the road Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Column: Brady already was the GOAT before beating Rodgers
Tom Brady didn't have to beat Aaron Rodgers in only their second head-to-head matchup to prove he's the best quarterback of all time.
The GOAT did it, anyway.
Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and he’s still proving it every week.
Reports: Patriots sign ex-Raiders S Melifonwu
The New England Patriots agreed to terms with former Oakland Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu, according to multiple reports.
Melifonwu, a second-round draft pick in 2017, was released by the Raiders on Oct. 23 and visited with the Patriots on Oct. 26.
Steelers’ DeCastro indifferent about Bell’s return
Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro doesn't care whether All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell decides to end his season-long holdout.
"Why waste more energy on it? The first week, we were shocked by [the holdout]. At this point, what are you gonna do? Sit here
The Steelers host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
ICYMI in NFL Week 9: Saints’ Thomas phones home in key win
No real reason for everyone to flip out at what New Orleans wideout Michael Thomas did with a flip phone. He was just having a bit of fun, paying homage to former Saints receiver Joe Horne's own cell-ebration 15 years ago.
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s ninth Sunday:
BRADY VS. RODGERS WITH A TWIST
Count on Bill Belichick to dream up something to remind everyone that he’s as creative a coach as there is. The pregame focus was entirely on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers — and which QB is really the greatest of all time — before New England’s 31-17 victory over Green Bay. So, naturally, missing Rob Gronkowski and Sony Michel to injuries, Belichick figured out ways for somebody other than TB12 to shine. Kick returner Cordarelle Patterson is suddenly a running back, gaining 61 yards on 11 carries with a TD, and the go-ahead touchdown was set up by a 37-yard completion — thrown not by Brady, but by receiver Julian Edelman .
CAN HE KICK IT?
Well, um, no. Not very well. Not lately, anyway. Caleb Sturgis of the Chargers had a pair of errant extra points and also flubbed a 42-yard field-goal try, but none of that mattered, because LA defeated the Seattle Seahawks 25-17. Sturgis has blown a PAT and a FG in three consecutive games, a trio of trip-ups no NFL kicker had managed to pull off since Jim Breech of the Raiders in 1979. Overall this season, Sturgis has missed 10 kicks — yes, 10! — and is 9 for 15 on extra points and 9 for 13 on field-goal attempts.
JULIO’S IN THE END ZONE
Hard to believe, given just how good he is, but 12 games and nearly a full calendar year had passed without Falcons wideout Julio Jones scoring a TD until he took a short pass from Matt Ryan and took it 35 yards during Atlanta’s 38-14 win at the Washington Redskins. If there were any questions about what Jones means to his teammates, it was clear when dozens came streaming off the sideline to surround him for congratulations in the end zone. “We were all fired up,” Ryan said, “for him to get in there.”
___
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report
Tom Brady already was the GOAT before beating Aaron Rodgers
Tom Brady didn't have to beat Aaron Rodgers in only their second head-to-head matchup to prove he's the best quarterback of all time.
Patriots’ Edelman voices support for synagogue victims
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman expressed his support for the victims of a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting while wearing an Israeli baseball cap when he spoke to reporters after Sunday night's game.
Authorities say Robert Bowers raged against Jews as he gunned down 11 and wounded six at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27. He has been charged with murder, hate crimes and other offenses that could bring the death penalty.
Edelman said it was a “big hit to the community. And it was uncalled for.”
Patriots pull away in fourth quarter to beat Packers
Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were the headliners. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, however, delivered the big pass of the night.
For 2d straight week, Packers not good enough vs NFL’s best
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Green Bay had the ball in field goal range, on the cusp of breaking a fourth-quarter tie, when Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy knocked the ball out of Aaron Jones' grasp .
“We’re hurting ourselves with negative yardage plays and missed throws and turnovers at the wrong time,” Rodgers said.
Brady, Patriots beat Rodgers, Packers 31-17
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and James White ran for two scores to lead the New England Patriots to a 31-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
It was the sixth straight victory for the Patriots (7-2).
Gordon caught four passes for 115 yards.
