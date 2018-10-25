Saints G Peat healthy, LeRibeus to IR

The statement comes two days after ESPN reported Peterson "desperately" wanted out in Arizona and had requested a trade amid

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson reaffirmed his commitment to the team Wednesday, saying he intends to be around for "years to come."

NFL notebook: CB Peterson pledges commitment to Cardinals

The statement comes two days after ESPN reported Peterson “desperately” wanted out in Arizona and had requested a trade amid the team’s 1-6 start to the season. Cardinals president Michael Bidwill and head coach Steve Wilks each had been emphatic that the Cardinals would not trade Peterson, who is one of only four players since 1990 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven NFL seasons.

After the statement was released, ESPN reported that Peterson met with Bidwill for 30 minutes on Tuesday. Per the report, the pair discussed ways for Arizona to improve, and Bidwill assured Peterson of the team’s desire to win.

–Hours after The Athletic reported some Oakland Raiders players are questioning head coach Jon Gruden after a 1-5 start and trade of receiver Amari Cooper, the Raiders’ head coach and quarterback Derek Carr refuted to reporters any speculation that the signal caller’s future with the team is in doubt.

“I don’t see us making any more trades,” said Gruden, who moments earlier said he would “never say never” about any future trades. “Certainly, I don’t see us trading our quarterback.”

Carr told reporters he expects to remain with Oakland, saying Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie have given him no reason to think otherwise. “I have confidence I’ll be here tomorrow, and when we turn this around, I’m very confident I’m gonna be here for that as well,” Carr said.

–New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison was traded to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick, per multiple reports.

The Giants traded former first-round pick Eli Apple to New Orleans on Tuesday before unloading Harrison, signaling a shift toward unloading veterans for draft compensation as New York skids through a 1-6 start.

–The Denver Broncos will not trade wideout Demaryius Thomas this week and are not actively shopping him as Tuesday’s trade deadline nears, according to a 9News Denver report.

The Broncos would probably listen if teams are interested, but it’s a “good bet” Thomas finishes the season in Denver, per the report, as more teams are interested in wideout Emmanuel Sanders, whom the Broncos have said they are not trading.

–New York Jets backup running back Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Head coach Todd Bowles said Powell, 29, requires season-ending surgery, and it is possible the issue could be career-threatening. Powell is 20th in the NFL in rushing yards while sharing the load with lead back Isaiah Crowell (sixth).

–Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is “probably” doubtful with a knee injury to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.

McVay said Kupp is making progress in recovery from a sprained MCL, which he sustained in Week 6 when he was bent back awkwardly by a horse-collar tackle from Denver safety Darian Stewart. Kupp returned for one series but sat out the rest and was deemed week-to-week.

–Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is likely to miss his fourth straight game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and might be out longer, per multiple reports.

NFL Network reports Cook, who has battled a hamstring injury since Week 2, will be out Sunday as the Vikings try to give him more time to heal.

ESPN reports many around the league expect Cook to sit out Week 9 against Detroit before the Vikings’ Week 10 bye.

–Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury in Sunday’s loss to Detroit, the team announced.

Wilson, who has a team-high 26 catches for 391 yards, is not expected to require surgery but faces a long recovery period. The team promoted wideout Leonte Carroo from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the Dolphins’ game at Houston on Thursday night.

–As injuries stack up for Minnesota, defensive end Everson Griffen returned to the team and practiced after an absence of more than a month while dealing with mental health issues.

“It felt great to see my guys,” Griffen, 30, told reporters. “I love each and every one of my teammates, and it was just good to see the smiles on their faces, and they welcomed me with open arms.”

Griffen apologized for his actions in September, when he was involved in incidents that raised concerns about his mental health, including a disturbance at a Minnesota hotel and alleged attempt to enter teammate Trae Waynes’ home.

–The Denver Broncos waived Chad Kelly a day after the backup quarterback was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing following an incident early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Englewood (Colo.) Police Department, a man entered a residence on South Lincoln Street shortly after 1 a.m. An occupant at the residence chased the man out, and a search ensued. Police later found the man, identified as Kelly, inside a black SUV near the Gothic Theater about a block away.

Kelly, 24, was placed in custody without incident and sent to Arapahoe County Jail. He was released Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond.

–Former New England Patriots coach Rod Rust died Tuesday morning at age 90, the team announced.

Rust’s coaching tenure with the Patriots began in 1983 as defensive coordinator. He held the position for five seasons, including with the 1985 team that advanced to Super Bowl XX. After one-year stints in the same role with Kansas City and Pittsburgh, Rust returned to New England as head coach in 1990.

–Field Level Media