Saints coach Payton: NFL admitted blown non-call

Mickelson maintains 2-stroke lead at Desert Classic

Phil Mickelson’s strategy for the third round at the Desert Classic on Saturday was a simple one: use his driver off the tee whenever he could to hit the ball as far as possible, then go find it and try to score.

That approach worked well for Mickelson, who fired a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 to maintain a two-shot lead after 54 holes of play at the 60th edition of this event, contested at a trio of courses in La Quinta, Calif.

Mickelson, playing for the first time this week at the Stadium Course at PGA West, enters the final round at 22-under-par 194. He had three straight birdies on holes six through eight and two more on the 13th and 14th before making a gutsy 6-foot putt for par on the 15th.

Mickelson then rolled in a 45-foot putt for birdie on the daunting par-3 17th hole, the water- and rock-surrounded “Alcatraz,” to re-establish the two-shot advantage he held after 36 holes. Sunday’s final round will be held on the Stadium Course.

“I played okay,” Mickelson explained. “My goal or game plan was to hit drivers and bomb the ball down there as far as I could to set up wedges or short irons in, even if I was off the fairway. It seemed to play out okay. I missed some putts, but I also made some long ones that were little bonuses.”

Canadian Adam Hadwin fired a 7-under 65 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course to pull into solo second place while rookie Adam Long ripped off a 9-under 63 at La Quinta Country Club to move into third at 19 under.

Steve Marino carded a 5-under 67 at Nicklaus to end up alone in fourth, four shots off Mickelson’s lead. Michael Thompson (65 at Stadium) and Patrick Cantlay (66 at La Quinta CC) are tied for fifth five shots back.

The 48-year-old Mickelson matched his career-low score with 12-under 60 at La Quinta CC in the opening round and had a 68 at Nicklaus to reach 16 under after 36 holes.

Mickelson, whose most recent win was at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship last year for his 43rd PGA Tour title and first since the 2013 British Open, will sleep on the lead for the 38th time in his career.

He will stick to his third-round strategy for the final 18 holes Sunday.

“This is a course you don’t have to be perfect on,” Mickelson said. “You have to hit a lot of good shots in certain spots, but if you miss it and miss it properly, you can still play this course. I want to come out and play aggressive and get as close to the greens as possible to make some more birdies.”

If there is a horse for the course, or courses in this case, this week, it’s Hadwin. He began Saturday’s round three shots behind Mickelson and took advantage of the easiest of the three courses in use this week to sweep to the lead while Mickelson was making the turn at Stadium.

This is the fourth consecutive year Hadwin has been in contention in the Coachella Valley, after finishing sixth in 2016, runner-up in 2017 (after shooting a third-round 59 at La Quinta) and third last year.

“I was playing one of the easier golf courses, so I knew I had to keep the pedal down,” Hadwin said after his Saturday round. “I had kind of a slowish start, and then just kind of caught fire midway, made a couple putts, hit some good shots. I’ve been playing really solid all week, and luckily I’ve got a chance going into Sunday.”

Defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain opened with back-to-back 66s in a bid to join Johnny Miller as the only player to successfully defend his tournament title (1975-76) at the event. Rahm fired a 68 on Saturday at Stadium to finish in a tie for seventh at 16 under.

“I played solid, but didn’t take advantage of chances, especially early on in the round,” Rahm said. “I’m not surprised I’m as far back as I am, but it makes me think about the shots I missed during today’s round that could have made a difference. The course is there for the taking.”

Curtis Luck, the 2016 U.S. Amateur champion from Australia who was second after a 66 at Nicklaus on Friday, struggled to a 4-over 76 at Stadium on Saturday, finishing the third round at 10 under and tied for 46th.

The field was cut to the top 73 players at 9 under after 54 holes rather than after the first two rounds as in most PGA Tour events. Jamie Lovemark withdrew from the event before start of the third round. Former Desert Classic champion Pat Perez also withdrew after four holes of the third round with a thumb injury.

