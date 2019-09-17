Saints’ Anzalone to IR; DE Granderson activated
Saints' Anzalone to IR; DE Granderson activated
The New Orleans Saints placed middle linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve Monday due to an unspecified injury.
The Saints filled the roster vacancy by activating undrafted rookie defensive end Carl Granderson. He was recently released from jail following a 43-day stay related to a sexual battery case.
Anzalone played in all 16 games (seven starts) last season with 59 tackles (45 solo), two sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles. As a rookie in 2017, he was limited to four games (all starts) due to a shoulder injury. During his college career at Florida, he was plagued by shoulder ailments.
The Saints previously had been granted a roster exemption for Granderson. As part of the exemption, which was lifted Monday, the Saints had a two-week window to decide whether to keep Granderson on the roster. The 22-year-old was able to attend meetings and practice during that period.
Granderson had been charged with touching two women while they slept at his apartment in 2018 when he was a senior at Wyoming.
He reached a plea deal in July, accepting lesser charges of sexual battery and unlawful contact, that he thought would allow him to avoid jail time. However, the deal was rejected by a district judge, who sentenced Granderson to six months in jail.
Another district judge subsequently allowed Granderson to be freed from jail early, suspending the remainder of the sentence and placing him on supervised probation.
–Field Level Media
Broncos rename stadium 'Empower Field at Mile High'
Jets RB Bell wants plenty of carries in team debut
Jets RB Bell wants plenty of carries in team debut
Le’Veon Bell doesn’t want to be a spectator in his first NFL game in nearly 20 months. He wants to see the ball a lot.
Bell makes his debut for the New York Jets on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills, and he declared himself ready to go after sitting out last season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The running back told coach Adam Gase, who calls plays, “don’t hold back.”
“I can carry 50 (times) if you ask me,” Bell said after Wednesday’s practice. “When I say, ‘Don’t hold back,’ I mean literally that. I don’t want to go out there and try to sprinkle me in or anything like that. I’m ready to play football.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment. A lot of people are excited to see me play. Quadruple that, and that’s how I feel.”
Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in the offseason. He refused to sign the franchise tender of $14.5 million with Pittsburgh last season and ended up sitting out the entire season.
“I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong,” Bell said. “I’m not trying to prove the Steelers wrong. Everybody is trying to format me with the Steelers. I’m not talking about the Steelers anymore. I’m done talking about the Steelers. I want to worry about the Bills, and I want to worry about the Jets. That’s it.
“I’m going to go out there and prove to myself I’m the same player, if not better. I want to prove to my teammates I’m the same player, if not better — and the Bills.”
Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven scores during five seasons with Pittsburgh. He rushed for more than 1,200 yards three times and was named to the Pro Bowl on each occasion.
He figures he is in the prime of his career at age 27 and he is feeling fresh after avoiding the pounding last season that a running back takes.
Gase is waiting to see Bell’s skills on display. He recently watched Steelers tape “to remind ourselves who that is back there.”
Gase said Bell is the best running back he has ever coached.
–Field Level Media
Steelers stare down Patriots in Sunday night opener
WR Brown takes umbrage with fines from Raiders
Panthers’ Newton off injury report ahead of opener
Panthers' Newton off injury report ahead of opener
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was left off Wednesday’s injury report entirely, less than two weeks after an injury scare in the team’s third preseason game.
Though Newton left the Aug. 22 game against the New England Patriots in a walking boot, head coach Ron Rivera said last week there was “no doubt” the quarterback would be ready for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Rivera added that Newton won’t be limited on Sunday.
“I feel good about the work that he has done,” Rivera said.
Newton met the media Wednesday for the first time since the injury, but he declined to discuss it, saying only, “Focused on the Rams.”
The 30-year-old and 2015 MVP is also coming off of right shoulder surgery as he enters his ninth NFL season. He completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Dolphins trade DB Fitzpatrick to Steelers
Reports: Dolphins trade DB Fitzpatrick to Steelers
The Miami Dolphins traded disgruntled
Reports: Dolphins trade DB Fitzpatrick to Steelers
The Miami Dolphins traded disgruntled defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2020 first-round draft pick, multiple media outlets reported Monday night.
If true, that would give the Dolphins three first-round picks in the 2020 draft, adding to their own and the one they acquired from the Houston Texans in the trade involving tackle Laremy Tunsil in late August. Miami also holds two first-round picks in 2021 and multiple second-round picks in each of the next two drafts.
Fitzpatrick reportedly was allowed to seek a trade, and agent Joel Segal had contacted a number of teams. The 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft apparently has been unhappy with playing multiple positions. The Dolphins used Fitzpatrick at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety.
Before the reports of the deal emerged, media reports indicated that Miami’s potential trade partners included Dallas, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Washington.
In August, Fitzpatrick’s mother ripped the Dolphins via Twitter for playing her son out of position. Melissa Fitzpatrick said Minkah was being incorrectly used at strong safety.
After a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that day, Minkah Fitzpatrick said his mother was right.
“She feels very strongly. She’s not wrong,” Fitzpatrick said. “Coach has asked me to do something right now. I got to do what they ask me to do. If we have to have some discussions in the future, we’ll have those discussions. I’m not 215 pounds, 220 pounds. So playing in the box isn’t best suited for me, but that’s what Coach is asking me to do.”
The Dolphins (0-2) have been accused of tanking this season after trading away many veteran players, including Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills in the Texans trade and linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints.
The Steelers are off to an 0-2 start, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season due to a right elbow injury.
–Field Level Media
Manning pays tribute to late Broncos owner
Runaway golf cart injures U.S. Open fans
Like father, like son: WR Beebe catches on with Vikings
Report: Dolphins' Fitzpatrick trade seems imminent
Cowboys up to 21-point favorite over Dolphins
Attorney: Brown denies new sexual misconduct claim
Colts' Reich on Vinatieri: 'Adam is our kicker'
Report: Titans to place K Succop on IR, sign Santos
Titans place K Succop on IR, sign Santos
Titans place K Succop on IR, sign Santos
The Tennessee
Titans place K Succop on IR, sign Santos
The Tennessee Titans placed Ryan Succop on injured reserve and signed kicker Cairo Santos on Wednesday.
The Titans open the season on Sunday at Cleveland.
Succop began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having offseason knee surgery, but returned for Tennessee’s final two preseason games.
The 32-year-old will be ineligible to play until Week 9.
Succop converted 26 of 30 field goal attempts and 28 of 31 extra-point tries in 16 games last season. He is 235 for 281 (83.6 percent) in field goal attempts and 314 for 323 on extra-point tries in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-2013) and Titans (2014-18).
Santos spent the offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was cut in favor of rookie Matt Gay.
Santos was 9 of 12 on field goals and 17 of 17 on extra points with the Buccaneers in seven games last season.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys make Elliott highest-paid running back
Cowboys make Elliott highest-paid running back
Running back Ezekiel Elliott and
Cowboys make Elliott highest-paid running back
Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract on Wednesday, ending his five-week holdout and making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
Elliott is in line to receive $50 million in guarantees, trumping the $45 million Todd Gurley received from the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN. Gurley’s deal averages $14.4 million annually, compared to $15 million for Elliott.
Landing the top salary figure at his position was important, Elliott said upon rejoining the team in practice at Frisco, Texas, “because I believe I’m the best.”
Elliott added, “I feel good. I’m excited to be back. I’m excited to be back on the field. I’m excited to go win some ballgames.”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier Wednesday that Elliott earned his massive payday.
“Zeke has been arguably our best player,” said Jones, who was in New York to ring the opening bell at the Stock Exchange, in an interview with CNBC. “I’m not trying to be unfair to anybody else. But he’s an incremental part to our success. We’re glad to get him booked in; we’re glad to have him on the team.
“And he plays a position that has some pretty interesting dynamics to it because running backs are short-lived, although we had what I consider to be one of the top five greatest ones in Emmitt Smith, and Emmitt ran the ball for 13 years. So you don’t have to have a four- or five-year career to be a running back. On the other hand, Zeke allows us to create such problems for the defense that then we can open it up to our passing, open it up for Dak Prescott.”
Jones added, “Zeke has a big heart. Now he’s got a thick pocketbook, too.”
Even with Elliott back at practice, coach Jason Garrett might not know until late in the week what role Elliott will play in Sunday’s opener against the New York Giants.
“He’s an experienced player,” Garrett said. “He’s familiar with our plan. Everybody loves Zeke. He’s been a great teammate for us. We’re glad to have him here. He brings juice. We’ll be in touch with our trainers. And you have to get his feedback, how he’s feeling.”
When asked when Garrett expected to see Elliott, the head coach offered the following: “He was in our 7:30 meeting; here for a full Wednesday practice,” Garrett said.
Garrett said the message to every running back on the roster will be the same: “Be ready.”
Rookie Tony Pollard is still expected to see time in the game, Garrett said. Pollard worked with the first-team offense during training camp and preseason.
Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday with the expectation that a contract extension with the Cowboys would be finalized before the Week 1 home game against the team’s NFC East rival.
Elliott bolted for Mexico in July as the Cowboys boarded a team charter for Oxnard, Calif., site of their summertime training camp.
He said he missed his teammates during his holdout.
“Where I was, I was isolated,” Elliott said. “I ate about the same food every day and things got old real quick. It was just mentally draining.”
Elliott, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $3,853,000 in 2019 and $9,099,000 in 2020. The two-time NFL rushing champion was targeting a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the position.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas’ five-year contract extension with right tackle La’el Collins that was made official on Tuesday freed up almost $6 million in salary-cap space. Even with Elliott signed, the Cowboys have a queue of skill-position talent waiting to be paid.
Prescott, who did not hold out, is reportedly chasing a contract worth $35 million or more per season.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the receiver market continues to escalate. New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $100 million deal in August, and Atlanta Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones is in line to raise the bar higher in his ongoing negotiations with Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Chargers S Phillips (broken forearm) to go on IR
Chargers S Phillips (broken forearm) to go on IR
Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips will be lost for a “significant amount of time” and put on injured reserve with a broken right forearm, coach Anthony Lynn said Monday.
Phillips suffered the injury while attempting to tackle Detroit running back Kerryon Johnson during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 13-10 road loss. Phillips moved into the starting spot after Derwin James had surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot midway through training camp.
Lynn said Phillips could return later in the season, although the player will miss at least eight weeks while on IR.
Phillips, who is in his sixth year, has 13 tackles through the first two games. He was an All-Pro selection last year for special teams after leading the league with 19 tackles.
“AP’s like a coach on the field,” Lynn said. “His versatility is huge.”
The Chargers (1-1) will host the Houston Texans (1-1) on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
