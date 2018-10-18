Saints’ already potent offense widening options
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — No team has done more to limit Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s influence on a game this season than New Orleans itself.
That was by design, and Kamara says he’s OK with it if an increasingly dynamic offense helps the Saints keep winning.
“I’m not worried about touches, whether it’s a lot or a little,” Kamara said after practice Wednesday. “Just take advantage of the plays that come.”
The Saints relied heavily on Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas in the first month of the season, when Kamara had more than 600 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage and Thomas made 42 catches for 445 yards.
In the most recent game before their Week 6 bye, the Saints demonstrated in a lopsided victory over Washington that they no longer need to do that.
Suddenly, quarterback Drew Brees had more options when deciding where to go with the ball. That development could make it considerably harder to defend an offense that twice put up more than 400 yards and at least 40 points before running back Mark Ingram or rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith had touched the ball once this season, and before fellow receiver Cameron Meredith, seen as a key acquisition in free agency, had made as many as two catches.
“Everybody on the offense can make a play at any moment,” said Kamara, whose six carries for 24 yards and three catches for 15 yards against Washington represented by far his lowest production this season. “We’re a good offense and we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Ravens coach John Harbaugh, whose team hosts New Orleans on Sunday, said the Saints have “two of the premier backs in the whole game” and an offense that is “back to full strength.”
“It kind of completes the picture that the Saints have for their offense,” Harbaugh said.
Meredith, who missed last season with a knee injury after leading Chicago in receiving in 2016, did not make his first catch with the Saints until Week 3, when his 11-yard touchdown was his only reception of that game. During the two games that followed, he caught eight passes for 103 yards.
“The more time we get together as a unit, it’s only going to progress,” Meredith said. “We’ve got young guys who are learning on the fly. All of that stuff is going to play a part.”
Smith made his first catch in Week 4, then caught three passes in Week 5 for 111 yards, including touchdowns of 62 and 35 yards.
Ingram rushed 16 times for 53 yards and two TDs, and also caught two passes for 20 yards, in his 2018 debut after serving a four-game suspension for use of a banned substance.
Meanwhile, New Orleans has found opportunities to further stress defenses by inserting Taysom Hill into games as a change-of-pace, read-option QB.
Saints coach Sean Payton said he expected his offense to eventually become more diversified as the season wore on and will “continue to look at that and keep finding ways to mix and match who’s in the game and how we can get them the ball.”
That has long been Payton’s strong suit, Brees said.
“Everybody has their package of plays, the things that they’re going to know stone cold so that when they go out there they can play with a ton of confidence and everybody knows that their opportunity can come at any moment,” said Brees, who has completed 78 percent of his passes for 1,658 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.
“One game it’s one guy carrying the load in the backfield for 100-plus yards and a couple touchdowns. The next game it might be the tight end position. The next game it might be a young guy like Tre’Quan coming up with two touchdown catches — three catches for over 100 yards. You just never know. And all those guys understand the importance of their role every week.”
Brees said the re-introduction of Ingram, combined with the emergence of Smith and Meredith, should only make it easier for the Saints’ offense to adjust during games to the way they’re being defended.
“We try to paint the picture for each guy that, ‘Hey, we’re not sure what we’re going to get (defensively), but if we start getting this, man, this is your opportunity,” Brees said.
___
Cowboys look to solve road puzzle with trip to Washington
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Well more than half of Dak Prescott's sacks and all four of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's interceptions have come on the road.
While a visit to NFC East-leading Washington on Sunday is a chance for at least a tie for first place along with their first winning record this season, the Cowboys would probably view it as a road breakthrough more than anything.
“We’ve talked about it all year,” right guard Zack Martin said. “It’s usually been reversed. We’ve usually been better on the road than we have at home. I think the biggest thing is our communication on the road has not been anywhere near how it’s been at home.”
Communication speaks to the protection issues with Prescott, whose passer rating is more than 40 points lower on the road — 67 compared to 108.
Toss in the NFL’s second-lowest road scoring average (12.3 points per game), and the Cowboys haven’t given themselves much of a chance in losses at Carolina to open the season, followed by Seattle and Houston. They’ve alternated road and home games — and losses and wins — all season.
Dallas has transformed into one of the NFL’s youngest teams over the past couple of seasons, and coach Jason Garrett has mentioned youth a few times when asked about the difficulties away from home. The question is whether it’s the primary reason.
“Possibly, but that’s irrelevant,” Garrett said. “What’s relevant is we have to do a better job of it. At times on the road, when we were all together and communicated well and everybody was on the same page, we executed pretty well. But there are too many examples in each of those games where we didn’t do that.”
While the passing yardage is close to the same, it’s somewhat misleading because the Cowboys struck for big plays early in home wins over the New York Giants and Jacksonville and turned to the running game to protect leads in the second half.
And there’s something to be said for the rushing attack, which the Dallas offense is built around, being reliable on the road. The Cowboys are averaging 119 yards on the ground in the three road defeats.
The only time Ezekiel Elliott, second in the NFL in rushing, was truly shut down was the 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. He averaged a season-low 2.7 yards per carry, and when he was stuffed on third-and-1 in overtime, Garrett was criticized for punting from the Houston 42-yard line. The Texans drove to the winning field goal.
“That’s our focus this week is going into this game, having great communication and starting fast, putting points on the board,” Elliott said.
The Cowboys are converting less than 25 percent of third downs on the road, which is partly explained by long-yardage situations caused by penalties.
There also have been several instances of silent counts gone awry, with linemen getting slow starts on snaps and causing problems for Prescott. The third-year QB has been sacked 13 times on the road compared to six sacks at home.
“Up front it’s being on the same page with the calls and communicating, whether it be different snap counts or different line calls when it’s real loud, or different signals to different guys,” Martin said. “That’s really what’s killed us the first three road games.”
The Cowboys also had two big changes to their line — one expected and one not. Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick is out indefinitely with a nerve disorder and won’t be eligible to play for at least seven more games. Rookie Connor Williams is starting at left guard.
“From Carolina to where we are now, I think we’ve come a long way,” Martin said. “I think guys are getting a lot more comfortable in there. We still have a long way to go. I think we’re making progress week by week and that’s what you want to see.”
NOTES: DE David Irving was limited in practice while still dealing with personal issues. He’s been in a custody battle involving his daughter. … WR Tavon Austin (groin) and LB Joe Thomas (foot) didn’t practice. Both injuries could be long-term issues. … LB Sean Lee (hamstring) was limited. The question with the 2016 All-Pro is whether to keep him out a fourth straight game for the extra healing time that goes with the open week after playing the Redskins.
Manning teams up with Bryant for NFL version of ‘Detail’
Peyton Manning will be doing analysis of NFL games this season after all.
ESPN and Kobe Bryant's Granity Studios announced Wednesday that Manning will be part of a football edition of the "Detail" franchise. The eight-episode series will be on the ESPN+ streaming service and debuts on Thursday.
Bryant said during a phone interview with The Associated Press that he started discussions with Manning once “Detail” premiered last April.
“I had an idea in the back of my mind once I came up with it on where it can expand to other sports,” Bryant said. “Peyton was the perfect choice. He seemingly spoke a foreign language while on the field but he can outline what he is seeing and why they are making adjustments.”
“Detail” debuted with 10 episodes during the NBA playoffs, often focusing on one player. The football iteration will carry the same blueprint. Manning’s first episode analyzes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen’s game last week against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Films will also work in collaboration with Granity Studios in producing and editing the series. Bryant said the series is an extension of Manning watching game film and saying what he usually wrote in his notebook.
Manning was courted by Fox and ESPN for their Thursday and Monday night packages but he declined. Whether this is a first step toward him exploring a role as a full-time analyst beginning next season remains to be seen.
“I’ve always enjoyed talking football with coaches, players and passionate fans, and that’s at the core of this show,” Manning said in a statement. “I’m honored to help expand Kobe’s Detail to a football audience.”
The NBA and the NFL aren’t the only sports that “Detail” will focus on. A UFC edition will debut next year when ESPN takes over as the rights holder. Bryant is also interested in adding baseball and soccer editions.
Bryant said a second season of NBA “Detail” is on track to debut after the All-Star break in February.
“I had fun looking at it analytically because that is hard to turn that off,” Bryant said. “It is taking everything as is but seeing how film should be looked at. There is a curiosity in watching the game and the broad concepts. Then everything opens up as a young kid and athlete.”
Bryant was in Minneapolis on Wednesday but said he is excited to see LeBron James’ home debut with the Lakers on Saturday against Houston.
“I think they are going to do better than what most people think. It is an exciting time for LA and to have that energy back,” Bryant said.
Texans S Hal returns with cancer in remission
Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.
Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.
Hal has been on the non-football illness list since his diagnosis in early June. With the lymphoma in remission and Hal back at practice, the Texans have 21 days to decide whether to activate him as part of the 53-man roster.
Texans coach Bill O’Brien said the team was excited Wednesday morning when it was announced that Hal would be practicing.
The team announced June 8 that Hal had been diagnosed with nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It was diagnosed after Hal reported he had blurry vision while practicing, and the cancer was discovered in his armpit and stomach.
“I had my faith in God,” said Hal, who elected not to do chemotherapy with hopes of returning to the field sooner. “I did everything I could to beat this. The cancer went away.”
Hal, a product of Vanderbilt, was selected by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 61 games with the Texans (38 starts) and has nine career interceptions.
Dolphins’ Tannehill ruled out; NFL investigating injury reporting
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7's game against the Detroit Lions as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7’s game against the Detroit Lions as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler was expected to take all of the first-team reps, per the Miami Herald. Osweiler, who started Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, met the media at the podium on Wednesday, part of the normal routine for the starting quarterback.
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Such investigations are not uncommon, particularly when involving prominent players, but there is reason to believe the Dolphins’ injury report last week was inaccurate.
Tannehill had been listed on the report as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to limited on Friday, when he was designated as questionable to face the Bears. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday, as Osweiler took some first-team reps during that practice.
If the NFL finds rules violations, it can levy punishments that include fines of the team or people involved, suspension or the docking of draft choices.
Osweiler went 28 of 44 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the overtime win over the Bears, though an incredible 274 of his yards came after the catch. He was just 7 of 16 with both interceptions on throws that traveled at least 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Tannehill, 30, has lost multiple games due to injury in three consecutive seasons after starting the first 77 games of his career. He missed the final three games of the 2016 season with a sprained ACL and all of last season after the ligament tore fully.
Ravens’ No. 1 defense: Brees test is no breeze
Baltimore Ravens: The No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the NFL led by Drew Brees is up next for the Ravens' top-ranked scoring defense. Baltimore gives up less than 13 points per game and hasn't allowed a second-half touchdown all season. Safety Eric Weddle is
Baltimore Ravens: The No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the NFL led by Drew Brees is up next for the Ravens’ top-ranked scoring defense. Baltimore gives up less than 13 points per game and hasn’t allowed a second-half touchdown all season. Safety Eric Weddle is in the crosshairs when Brees is on the other side, a challenge he’s ready to embrace. “It’s a fun challenge,” said Weddle. “The great ones always bring out the best in you, and they can bring out the worst in you too. If you make a mistake, it’s a touchdown. So that’s the pressure you like, especially for myself.”
Cleveland Browns: Leading tackler Joe Schobert said his hamstring is not “as bad as it could be,” but he will not return to the field this week, missing his first game of the season when the Browns take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Outside linebacker Christian Kirksey will start in the middle, but the Browns haven’t determined who will fill the starting spot outside this week. According to Pro Football Focus, Schobert leads the NFL among linebackers in coverage this season. Schobert identified fifth-round rookie Genard Avery as the most likely starter outside this week.
Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton enjoyed seeing Patrick Mahomes perform when the teams met last preseason and is not surprised to see his “arm talent” getting national notice in his second season. “He’s obviously been showing it all year,” Dalton said. “He’s playing really well and at a really high level. That’s the biggest thing everybody knew about him when he was coming out.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Rookie first-rounder Terrell Edmunds is six games into his NFL career and said he is understanding the importance of taking care of his body. “We’ve been non-stop ever since last college season,” Edmunds said. “Straight into draft workouts, minicamp and into the season. We’ve already played 10 games. Our whole college season is already done right now. We’ve got a whole lot of football left right here.” Edmunds said he will return home during the bye week to “get some good meals in” after living with his brother during the season.
Colts WR Hilton aims for Sunday return
Houston Texans: Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled while playing with a chest injury in last Sunday's victory over the Buffalo Bills, and he said Wednesday that his health is vastly improved. "I'm cleared to do everything, so I'm good," Watson declared. The second-year pro isn't concerned about
Houston Texans: Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled while playing with a chest injury in last Sunday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills, and he said Wednesday that his health is vastly improved. “I’m cleared to do everything, so I’m good,” Watson declared. The second-year pro isn’t concerned about the pounding he has taken this season. Watson said little ailments don’t bother him and that his track record shows he will be ready on game day with the exception of suffering two serious knee injuries. “I played through a lot of injuries before as a young kid through high school,” Watson said. “Never missed a game until I got to college where ACL was the issue and then last year, same. ACL was the issue that kept me out. Outside of that I was just always on the field playing.”
Indianapolis Colts: Receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the practice field Wednesday as a full participant after missing the previous two games with chest and hamstring injuries. It is a welcome sight with the team mired in a four-game slide and the passing attack being hindered with dropped passes. “Yeah, but at the same time, I’ve gotta make sure I’m healthy,” Hilton said when asked if he is feeling the pressure to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. “I don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself. So, for me, I’ll give it a test. We’re in a must-win game, so I’ve gotta be out there.” Hilton has 21 receptions for 294 yards and two touchdowns this season, and his presence would be a boost with wideouts Ryan Grant (missed practice Wednesday) and Marcus Johnson (placed on injured reserve) suffering ankle injuries during last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.
Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars are in an antsy mood after being outscored 70-21 over their past two games against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, and coach Doug Marrone was on the warpath during Wednesday’s practice. “There is no way anyone in this building should be comfortable,” Marrone said. “We earned that right to be where we are. We’re the ones that put us where we are.” Quarterback Blake Bortles is fine with the heat Marrone is putting on the players leading up to Sunday’s game against the Texans. “Coach Marrone felt like we needed to push that a little bit and that’s what we did today,” Bortles said. “I thought it went well. We got a lot of good reps in and it’s obviously hotter. That’s the camp feel, and I thought it was good.”
Tennessee Titans: Cornerback Malcolm Butler (one interception) hasn’t made much of an impact in his first season with the team, and he is attempting to make changes. Butler said he went back and studied his 2014 rookie film with the New England Patriots and he found some motivation while dissecting the video. “Just to see where you started out, how hungry I was back then,” Butler said. “That fire has to get back in me, and it is back in me now. It’s lit, man. I’m ready to go out there and practice right now, and play on Sunday. I am pissed (with my performance), but nobody can change that but me — no coach, no player, no teammates, no scheme, no nothing. I have to change that, and that is what I am going to do. That is what they got me here for.”
Vikings DT Richardson ‘all business’ against old team Jets
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Sheldon Richardson's NFL career began smoothly with the New York Jets, until off-the-field trouble and locker-room conflict precipitated his eventual departure.
Guided by some important gains in maturity, Richardson has found a niche two stops later in Minnesota. This weekend, when the Vikings visit the Jets, he'll have his
Guided by some important gains in maturity, Richardson has found a niche two stops later in Minnesota. This weekend, when the Vikings visit the Jets, he’ll have his first opportunity to vent any bad feelings with a winning performance against his old team for trading him.
As outspoken as Richardson has been at times, this was not a subject he was willing to touch when reporters asked him about his return to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets on Sunday afternoon.
“Another game. I never put myself above the team,” Richardson said. “Whatever personal vendetta I have is between me.”
As for the deal that sent him to Seattle for the final year of his rookie contract, right before the 2017 regular season?
“It’s a business,” said Richardson, who played one season for the Seahawks, became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with the Vikings .
Richardson played up to his first-round draft pick status by winning The Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2013. Then he had a career-high eight sacks and was picked for the Pro Bowl in 2014, the last season under coach Rex Ryan before Todd Bowles took over.
Richardson served a four-game suspension in 2015, though, for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He also was suspended for the 2016 season opener for an arrest in his home state of Missouri for driving at high speeds and resisting arrest.
Then there was his conflict with wide receiver Brandon Marshall and the public criticisms he expressed that contributed to some bad team chemistry.
“I did some things for me to get out of there for them to trade me,” Richardson said, “and other than that I put it on myself, nobody else.”
Richardson continued his candid reflection before practice on Wednesday, acknowledging the character development he has undergone.
“It was kind of self-inflicted wounds,” he said. “It’s just now me overcoming my personal battles in life. They got me out of there, and that changed everything around there. That’s pretty much it. I pretty much grew from everywhere. Every point, every phase of my life, I grew from it.”
Richardson had only one sack last year for the Seahawks, his first season in a primarily 4-3 scheme after playing in a 3-4 system with the Jets that saw him playing some at outside linebacker. With the Vikings, Richardson has settled in nicely at the three-technique position next to Linval Joseph.
He has only one sack, but less-tangible contributions in pass pressure and run disruption are more important to making coach Mike Zimmer’s system work. Richardson is tied for eighth in the NFL with 10 quarterback hits, and there’s no coincidence that defensive end Danielle Hunter is thriving off his presence inside taking on frequent double-teams.
“I’ve been really impressed with Sheldon. Not just his play, but the way he’s come in here and tried to learn the techniques we’re trying to teach him,” Zimmer said. “His professionalism, how he handles himself in the meetings, he’s been really good with everything.”
Bengals’ defense tries to pick itself up vs Chiefs’ offense
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball 46 times and got hit only once. When the Bengals' defense went with an all-out blitz in the closing seconds to try to get a hand on him, Big Ben threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown to win the game.
The Bengals’ defense had one of its worst performances against its biggest nemesis, a big reason why Pittsburgh was able to pull out a 28-21 win . Up next is an even better offense, this time in a daunting place on the road.
Oh, and they’ll play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) on a Sunday night, a prime time slot in which they have rated horribly for years. The Bengals have dropped their past eight games on Sunday night, when they’re 3-15 overall.
“Any time you want to be one of the great ones on the defense or you want your defense to have a statement-type game, you have to do it against the best offenses in the league,” defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “And right now, they’re putting up those points like they’re one of the best offenses in the league. So you’ve got to go out there and put it on ’em.”
The Bengals (4-2) barely even got close to Roethlisberger in their most disappointing showing of the season. They allowed him to complete 32 passes for 369 yards without being sacked. James Conner ran for 111 yards. The Steelers piled up 481 yards overall.
Compounding the bad day: Several players got hurt, forcing the Bengals to rely on backups on the final series. Brown was able to get off the line unchallenged to make the decisive catch on a quick slant and then run untouched to the end zone.
Their defense is depleted by injuries heading to Kansas City (5-1), which also is coming off a last-minute loss, 43-40 at New England . Linebacker Nick Vigil is out indefinitely with a knee injury, safety Shawn Williams is in concussion protocol, and cornerback Darqueze Dennard is sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Four other defensive players were limited in practice Wednesday because of injuries, although they’re likely to play on Sunday.
“It makes it harder, yeah, but we’ve got 1a and 1b,” Dunlap said.
The game matches two of the NFL’s worst defenses. The Bengals rank 29th overall in yards allowed, and the Chiefs are last .
On offense, Kansas City ranks fifth behind Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 18 touchdown passes and is fifth with a 112.2 passer rating. His 23 completions of at least 25 yards are the most in the league as well.
The Bengals know they can’t have another game with little pass rush from the line.
“We’re going to keep trying to dial it up,” defensive end Jordan Willis said. “That probably could be the main reason why we didn’t win the game — not keeping the quarterback in the pocket. Skip to this week. Mahomes, when gets out of the pocket, that’s when he’s most dangerous. So if we don’t keep him in the pocket, it could be a similar situation.”
DALTON SORE: Andy Dalton was listed with a sore back on the injury report, but he practiced fully. Receiver John Ross also had a full practice after missing Sunday’s game with a sore groin.
PRICE OUT OF BOOT: Rookie center Billy Price has been cleared to begin rehabilitation on his right foot, which has a partially torn ligament. He had to wear a protective boot for four weeks while it healed. There’s no timetable for when he could return.
STILL NO GIO: Running back Giovani Bernard is still being held out of practice because of knee and toe injuries. He’s been sidelined the past two games.
Houston’s Hal returns to practice after fight with cancer
HOUSTON (AP) — Safety Andre Hal, who is in remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, resumed practicing with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, giving the team 21 days to take him off the non-football illness list and add him to the active roster.
Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission on Sept. 18.
Coach Bill O’Brien says the players were thrilled with the news when he told them on Wednesday morning. He discussed the work Hal did to stay in shape while he was fighting the disease.
O’Brien says: “He worked very hard. Did a very good job of staying (engaged), was in all the meetings, let alone the weight room work and field work. He really stayed on top of the X’s and O’s.”
Hal is eager to get back on the field after a difficult few months.
He says: “It’s been a long wait for me. I always kept working out and kept my faith that I was going to play this year.”
Hal is 26 and in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
Broncos-Cardinals Preview Capsule
DENVER (2-4) at ARIZONA (1-5)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m., ET, Fox/NFL Network
OPENING LINE — Broncos by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Denver 1-4-1, Arizona 4-2
SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 8-1-1
LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Cardinals 41-20, Oct. 5, 2014
LAST WEEK — Broncos lost to Rams 23-20; Cardinals lost to Vikings
AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 26, Cardinals No. 31
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (10), PASS (16)
BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (11)
CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (31)
CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (31), PASS (12)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Match-up features teams with the two worst run defenses in NFL through six games. … Denver’s Von Miller and Arizona’s Chandler Jones have combined 158½ career sacks (Miller 89, Jones 69½). … Broncos have allowed 593 yards rushing past two games (270 vs. Rams, 323 vs. Jets) , most since AFL-NFL merger in 1970. … Broncos allowed 200-yard rushers in each of last two games, first in NFL history. … Denver is 3-1-1 in regular-season games at Arizona. … Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr., makes 100th career regular-season start. … Denver has lost four straight, leaving coach Vance Joseph with 7-15 record. … Broncos lost LG Ronald Leary, probably best offensive lineman, for season with torn Achilles tendon last Sunday. … Arizona has been outscored 42-0 in third quarters. … WR Larry Fitzgerald has yet to catch TD pass this season. Fitzgerald has caught pass in 217 consecutive games, second-longest streak in NFL history. … Arizona is league-worst 14 of 64 on third-down conversions and was 0 for 10 Sunday vs. Vikings. … Opponents have run 435 plays to Arizona’s 302. … Cardinals’ offense has nine TDs in six games, five by David Johnson. Johnson is averaging only 3.2 yards per carry. … Cardinals averaging league-worst 64 yards per game on ground. … Arizona’s Andy Lee is averaging 48 yards per punt, fifth best in NFL. He has four games with 50-plus yard average, tied for most in league. … Cardinals’ Christian Kirk has 25 receptions, most among NFL rookies WRs. … Arizona’s Zeke Turner, undrafted rookie, leads league with eight special teams tackles. … Cardinals S Tre Boston has three interceptions in last four games. … Fantasy tip: Maybe Denver defense’s problems finally break Johnson through to big game.
Goodell: NFL prospers from listening, learning
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is focusing on listening and learning, which has resulted in increased quality on and off the field.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is focusing on listening and learning, which has resulted in increased quality on and off the field.
“When you have people working together, listening to one another and that level of respect, I think everyone feels better,” Goodell said as the NFL fall owners meetings wrapped on Wednesday.
Goodell said overall quality and competitiveness are up across the league with a margin of victory on pace to be the third- or fourth-closest in NFL history.
While some are concerned with growing protection of quarterbacks, Goodell said the focus on player safety is coming through in every game.
“People are focusing on football and the great play of the quarterbacks. The safety of the game is better. The quality of the game is better,” Goodell said.
Goodell said he is proud of the collective work the league and union have done on social justice issues.
“The focus has been on the efforts the players have brought in their communities and they are working on the issues to make their communities better. That’s where our focus is,” he said.
Goodell was upbeat discussing offensive numbers and officiating, which he said are at some of the highest levels ever.
Players are healthy, as are viewer ratings, which Goodell chose to focus his attention on Wednesday.
In other news:
–Owners did not discuss the future of the Seattle Seahawks following the unexpected death of team owner Paul Allen. Speculation from the Los Angeles Times indicated a cross-ownership policy ended by the NFL could be designed to open the door for former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer, who owns the Los Angeles Clippers, to purchase the Seahawks and potentially move the NBA franchise to the city.
“We didn’t have any discussion of it. We think it’s inappropriate at this time to be having those discussion,” Goodell said. “The Seahawks, Paul Allen made plans, and there will be a time for those discussions.”
A succession plan was not made public. Allen never married and has no children. He has one sister.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the league as a whole expects the Seahawks to stay in Seattle.
“I can’t imagine the Seahawks not in Seattle. That hasn’t even been a thought. As a matter of fact, he was instrumental in establishing that certainty. It would really be a little unjust — the thing he did the most for in Seattle was to stabilize that franchise. We are really going to miss him. He had such influence in the league. I was certainly influenced by my interaction with him. … When we get someone of his stature to join ownership in the NFL, I just completely throw a party.”
–The Raiders are in limbo for 2019, Goodell said, saying he has not yet heard how negotiations with the city of Oakland are progressing for the Raiders to play one more season at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
“We know they are in the midst of negotiation,” Goodell said, adding he received an update on progress on the stadium construction project in Las Vegas, where the Raiders are expected to relocate in 2020.
Bills name journeyman Anderson starting QB
Newly signed quarterback Derek Anderson will start Sunday for the Buffalo Bills, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.
"It's the right decision for our football team right now," McDermott said.
Newly signed quarterback Derek Anderson will start Sunday for the Buffalo Bills, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.
“It’s the right decision for our football team right now,” McDermott said.
Rookie starter Josh Allen is out indefinitely with an elbow injury, and McDermott chose not to turn to interception-prone Nathan Peterman, who started the season at quarterback but quickly was benched in favor of Allen.
The Bills meet Indianapolis on Sunday.
Anderson, 35, is in his 13th season in the NFL and spent four seasons in Cleveland, one in Arizona and seven with Carolina. He last started a game Dec. 4, 2016, and played just one series. He was replaced by Cam Newton, who had been benched to start the game for disciplinary reasons. He hasn’t been the No. 1 quarterback of a team since 2010 with the Cardinals.
As Newton’s backup in 2017, he was 2-for-8 for 17 yards.
But with Allen out, this was the only move for the Bills.
Peterson has thrown nine interceptions in just 79 career attempts, including two in relief of Allen on Sunday. That’s an interception rate of 11.4 percent.
Spiraling Broncos head to Arizona on Thursday night
Things are spiraling in Denver. At least the Broncos won't have to worry about the cold and the snow when they journey to Arizona for a Thursday night game.
The Broncos have dropped four straight after opening with two wins. Their defense is dead last against the run and 27th overall.
The Broncos have dropped four straight after opening with two wins. Their defense is dead last against the run and 27th overall.
With the Cardinals going with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, the temptation will be to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible in this prime-time, uh, thriller.
“Oh yeah, anytime you’re losing, everybody’s fighting for their lives and fighting for their job every week at every position, it doesn’t matter,” says veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
“You just want to continue to ball, continue to do your job. There’s always finger-pointing and you don’t want to have that. We don’t want to have that at all. We want to just stay together and keep working.
“We know everybody’s fighting for their lives. That’s the NFL, though. If you don’t have that in your mind every week, that you’ve got to go out here and play great, and if you don’t your job can be on the line, then you haven’t woken up to the NFL.”
Arizona (1-5) wasn’t awake for much of the early season and was the last team to win a game. Surprisingly for such a record, the Cardinals have 11 takeaways. Not surprisingly, they have 10 giveaways.
No. 26 Denver is a 2½-point choice at No. 31 Arizona.
UPSET SPECIAL: CARDINALS, 19-16
KNOCKOUT POOL: The Texans made us sweat — what else do you do in Houston nowadays? But they came through. Now we look to the CHARGERS to do the same.
No. 29 New York Giants (plus 5 1-2) at No. 23 Atlanta, Monday night.
Falcons can score, Giants can’t.
BEST BET: FALCONS, 33-16
No. 2 New England (minus 3 1-2) at No. 13 (tie) Chicago
Notice how Patriots’ opponents always seem to be injury-ravaged?
PATRIOTS, 24-20
No. 4 New Orleans (plus 2 1-2) at No. 6 Baltimore
Big-time offense faces big-time defense in classic matchup.
SAINTS, 23-18
No. 8 Cincinnati (plus 6) at No. 3 Kansas City
Both sides come off late-game losses that are potentially damaging for long term.
CHIEFS, 33-31
No. 12 Carolina (plus 4 1-2) at No. 10 Philadelphia
Did Eagles turn around things in win over Giants on Oct. 11?
EAGLES, 30-27
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (minus 6½) vs. No. 20 Tennessee at London
Should be a better match at Wembley than last week’s rout.
CHARGERS, 23-14
No. 1 Los Angeles Rams (minus 10) at No. 28 San Francisco
Someone will stop the Rams’ run to 16-0. Won’t be Niners.
RAMS, 36-15
No. 19 Dallas (plus 1 1-2) at No. 16 Washington
Schizophrenic NFC East members; Redskins pretty good at home.
REDSKINS, 19-16
No. 24 Cleveland (plus 3) at No. 25 Tampa Bay
Two more unidentifiable teams.
BUCCANEERS, 24-23
No. 7 Minnesota (minus 3) at No. 21 New York Jets
Third game of Jets’ homestand, first tough opponent.
VIKINGS, 32-27
No. 27 Buffalo (plus 7 1-2) at No. 30 Indianapolis
Andrew Luck tips scales to Indy in matchup of very flawed clubs.
COLTS, 23-9
No. 18 Houston (plus 4 1-2) at No. 17 Jacksonville
Texans have won three straight with grit. Jags struggling in every way. But …
JAGUARS, 20-19
No. 22 Detroit (OFF) at No. 13 (tie) Miami
Rested Lions are better no matter who QBs Dolphins.
LIONS, 27-17
Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill not throwing at start of practice
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the field in shoulder pads but not throwing at the start of the team's first practice this week.
Tannehill is nursing a sore throwing shoulder and missed Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Coach Adam Gase has said Tannehill’s status is day to day.
Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards as Tannehill’s replacement. Miami plays the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Defensive end Cameron Wake returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a knee injury.
Bills name veteran QB Anderson to start in place of Allen
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are turning to newly signed veteran quarterback Derek Anderson to fill in for injured rookie starter Josh Allen.
Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday, when Buffalo returned to practice to prepare for its game at Indianapolis this weekend.
Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday, when Buffalo returned to practice to prepare for its game at Indianapolis this weekend.
McDermott ruled Allen out with a sprained elbow on his throwing arm. He says there’s no plan at this point for the quarterback to have surgery.
The 35-year-old Anderson goes from being lured out of semiretirement last week to serve as Allen’s mentor to preparing to make his first start in nearly two seasons. Anderson attempted just eight passes in three appearances as a backup in Carolina last year. He has a 20-27 record as a starter over a 12-year NFL career.
Allen was hurt during the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston last weekend.
McDermott’s only other option was turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job to Allen after a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. The second-year player already has thrown four interceptions this season and 10 in seven games, including the playoffs.
FBN–NFL Folo Stories,Advisory
Editors:
For your planning purposes, the AP will no longer provide "folo" stories with each NFL game. This will start Nov. 1, with the Thursday night game between the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.
For your planning purposes, the AP will no longer provide “folo” stories with each NFL game. This will start Nov. 1, with the Thursday night game between the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.
The folo stories were game recaps that typically were sent between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. ET, hours after each game. They had a slightly different angle to provide a fresh perspective for evening newspapers.
The AP will continue to cover each NFL game and provide multiple versions of each story with updated writethrus that can also be used for evening editions.
Broncos, Cardinals stumble into Thursday matchup
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn't shy about giving the Arizona Cardinals bulletin-board material for the Thursday night game in Glendale, Ariz.
"I wouldn't say it's a must-win," Miller said. "We're going to kick their (expletive) though. Make sure you put that up there:
“I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win,” Miller said. “We’re going to kick their (expletive) though. Make sure you put that up there: We’re going to kick their (expletive). They’re going to get our best this week.”
Not normally a trash-talker, Miller described himself as confident but not irritated as the Broncos (2-4) enter on a short week after their fourth consecutive loss, a 23-20 home defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cardinals (1-5) also enter in rough shape. They followed up a Week 5 win with a 27-17 defeat in Minnesota last week, and their offense ranks either last or second to last in a staggering number of categories: points per game, yards per game and per play, passing and rushing yards per game and per play, first downs, third-down conversions and time of possession.
Like Miller, Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen appears optimistic his team can turn things around.
“I think that the positive of this whole situation is the fact that we are a really good football team not playing very well, as opposed to a not very good football team playing to its absolute potential,” Rosen said. “Hopefully, we’re at our floor and there’s only up to go from here, as opposed to having a low ceiling and being right at it.”
The offensive struggles thrust the rookie Rosen into the lineup three weeks ago, and without much improvement, questions have emerged about the job security of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.
Asked about the matter on Monday, head coach Steve Wilks said, “I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win.”
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also took a broader view, saying the group as a whole must be better.
“It’s a team game,” he said. “Everybody’s got to be held accountable. None of us has done a good enough job to this point to be successful. To try to blame one person is not fair or right.”
Job security questions might be louder in Denver, especially given that general manager John Elway has been vocal about the team’s need to improve.
After Elway said Tuesday he hopes the team can “take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we’re fighting for our lives,” head coach Vance Joseph was asked if he feels as if he is fighting for his job.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Joseph replied. “That’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something.”
Denver has been missing its run defense over the past three weeks, as the once stout unit has completely imploded. The Broncos have allowed 738 rushing yards on 103 carries (7.2 average) since Week 4 after allowing a total of 233 on 71 carries (3.3 average) through Week 3.
“We have to go back and look at everything, from how we fit things, the fronts we play and how we tackle,” Joseph said of the issues against the run. “The first month of the season, that wasn’t a problem for us.”
The Broncos likely will be without right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and cornerback Adam Jones (quad). Left guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) was lost for the season against the Rams last week.
Four Cardinals sat out practice on Tuesday, including cornerback Jamar Taylor (back), safety Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs) and guards Mike Iupati (back) and Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring). Guard Justin Pugh (hand) was limited after missing Monday’s session.
Cowboys’ Jones denies report of Garrett extension
The DallasCowboys.com columnist who tweeted about an impending contract extension for coach Jason Garrett is "pulling one out of the air," team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.
Replying to a tweet about Garrett on Monday, writer Jeff Sullivan said, "Sounds like another extension
Replying to a tweet about Garrett on Monday, writer Jeff Sullivan said, “Sounds like another extension could be signed soon he’s not going anywhere.” Later, Sullivan added, “I have no reason to lie.”
Jones was asked about the comments and about a possible extension for Garrett, who has been at the helm in Dallas since midway through the 2010 season.
“I don’t know where Jeff is getting his information,” Jones said on Tuesday morning radio show on 105.3 KRLD-FM. “He’s pulling one out of the air there as far as any knowledge. My response should not in any way indicate that I’m thinking about it or whether it’s going to be there, it’s just not something that I would have visited with anybody about, least of all Jeff.
“I happen to know that I’ve never spoken to another soul about that as far as that is concerned.”
The Cowboys are 3-3 this season under Garrett, who is signed through the 2019 campaign. Dallas had its most impressive win of the season on Sunday, thumping Jacksonville 40-7.
Dallas is 70-56 with two playoff appearances (2014, 2016) under the 52-year-old Garrett. His tenure is already more than three years longer than any of the other six head coaches Jones has hired since purchasing the team in 1989.
Sullivan writes a weekly column for the Cowboys’ website and is the author of “America’s Team: The Authorized History of the Dallas Cowboys.”
Raiders release LB Johnson; RB Lynch (groin) injured
After reported attempts to trade linebacker Derrick Johnson failed, the Oakland Raiders released the 35-year-old veteran on Tuesday.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection played 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2005-17), becoming the franchise's all-time leading tackler before signing with the
The four-time Pro Bowl selection played 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2005-17), becoming the franchise’s all-time leading tackler before signing with the Raiders in May. Johnson had 17 tackles in six games with Oakland this season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the team tried to trade Johnson. Johnson requested his release and the team obliged, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Taking his place on the active roster is undrafted rookie linebacker Jason Cabinda, signed from the practice squad.
Coach Jon Gruden announced the moves during a wide-ranging press conference on Tuesday.
He also confirmed that wide receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are in the concussion protocol, quarterback Derek Carr (left arm) is sore but OK, and running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin strain that could be a long-term issue.
Lynch will undergo an MRI this week, per Rapoport. Lynch has rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns this season.
The Raiders (1-5) have a bye week to heal before returning to action on Oct. 28 at home against the Indianapolis Colts.
Gruden addressed a few other issues with the media Tuesday, including tweets by cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Melvin said he was “frustrated and upset” and “done trying to change my style” after getting benched last week.
“Melvin is on his seventh team,” Gruden said. “Maybe he is confused about what technique he is using. He is frustrated. I can’t blame him. …He is a good kid.”
Melvin is in his first season with Oakland after previous stints with Indianapolis (2016-17), Baltimore (2014-15), New England (2015) and Miami (2014). He joined the Raiders on a one-year, $6.5 million deal in free agency.
Gruden also gave a vote of confidence in Carr, who is tied for the league lead with eight interceptions.
“He is the strength of this football team,” Gruden said. “He is on my watch. I said it when I got here: If he doesn’t play well, I’ve failed.”
Broncos’ Miller on Cardinals: ‘Gonna kick their (expletive)’
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller didn't mince words about what he expects against the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday night's game in Glendale, Ariz.
"I wouldn't say it's a must win but we're gonna kick their (expletive) though," Miller told reporters Tuesday. "Make
“I wouldn’t say it’s a must win but we’re gonna kick their (expletive) though,” Miller told reporters Tuesday. “Make sure you put that up there. We’re gonna kick their (expletive). They’re gonna get our best this week.”
Not normally a trash-talker, Miller repeated the phrase “kick their [expletive]” multiple times during his press conference.
His comments come with the Broncos riding a four-game losing streak following a 2-0 start. The Cardinals are 1-5, with the only win coming two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers. Tension has surrounded both teams this week, with the job security of both head coaches emerging as a topic.
After Broncos general manager John Elway said Tuesday he hopes the team can “take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we’re fighting for our lives,” head coach Vance Joseph told reporters he feels like he’s fighting for his job.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Joseph said. “That’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something.”
Meanwhile, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks was asked about the job security of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, whose unit ranks among the league’s worst in almost every category.
“I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win,” Wilks replied to reporters.
