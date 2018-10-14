Ryan, Falcons hold off Winston, Bucs late
Ryan, Falcons hold off Winston, Bucs late
The Atlanta Falcons overcame four touchdown passes by Jameis Winston in his first start of the season and held on to defeat the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-29 on Sunday, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Matt Bryant kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Falcons (2-4) with 70 seconds left while hurting his leg, and a desperation lateral by the Bucs (2-3) went out of bounds inside the 10-yard line as time expired at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Matt Ryan threw three touchdowns passes, including a 6-yarder to Tevin Coleman with 6:28 left, but Winston teamed with Peyton Barber on a 5-yard score with 3:47 remaining.
Winston, suspended for the first three games and the backup in Week 4, completed 30 of 41 passes for 395 yards. He was intercepted twice.
Ryan didn’t have a turnover and was 31 of 41 for 354 yards. Julio Jones went without a touchdown for the 11th straight game, but had 10 catches for 143 yards.
Ryan, who started 12 for 12, completed 20 of 24 passes for 240 yards in the first half, leading the Falcons to touchdowns on their first three possessions and then to a 45-yard field goal by Bryant with one second left for a 24-13 lead at intermission.
Ryan had scoring passes of 35 yards to Mohamed Sanu and 9 yards to Austin Hooper, tying Joe Montana for No. 16 all-time with 273 multi-TD games, and rookie Ito Smith ran it in from 14 yards.
The Bucs scored on their first and last possessions of the first half, with Winston hitting Cameron Brate for 15 yards and then O.J. Howard from 10 yards out with 26 seconds left in the half.
Chandler Cantanzaro missed the PAT after the Tampa Bay’s first TD, but kicked a 35-yard field goal late in the third quarter. The Bucs missed tying the game when Winston’s two-point pass was incomplete after he had hit Chris Godwin for a 9-yard TD early in the fourth.
Falcons first-round draft choice Calvin Ridley, who has six touchdowns, left the game with an ankle injury after catching three passes for 47 yards in the first quarter, and Sanu was sidelined late in the third quarter because of a hip injury.
The Bucs lost six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to a calf injury in the fourth quarter.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals open to trading CB Peterson
Report: Cardinals open to trading CB Peterson
The Arizona Cardinals are open to trading cornerback Patrick Peterson before the Oct. 30 trade deadline, according to a CBS Sports report Sunday.
Peterson, 28, has seven Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods in seven career seasons, but the Cardinals are
Report: Cardinals open to trading CB Peterson
The Arizona Cardinals are open to trading cornerback Patrick Peterson before the Oct. 30 trade deadline, according to a CBS Sports report Sunday.
Peterson, 28, has seven Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods in seven career seasons, but the Cardinals are open to trading a number of players following their 1-4 start, per the report.
Various reports this season have said linebacker Deone Bucannon is on the trade block, while 2017 first-round linebacker Haason Reddick could be available as well. Both players have had limited roles this season in a new defense under head coach Steve Wilks.
Peterson has played almost every snap this year, but his ability to match up to opponents’ top receivers in man coverage might be less valuable in Wilks’ zone-heavy scheme than it was the blitz-happy defenses Arizona has preferred in years past.
Taken fifth overall by the Cardinals in 2011, Peterson has started all 117 games in his career, notching 22 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 74 passes defensed.
He is in the third year of a five-year, $70 million contract that has base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.
–Field Level Media
Bills QB Allen leaves with elbow injury
Bills QB Allen leaves with elbow injury
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans with a right (throwing) elbow injury and did not return.
Head coach Sean McDermott didn't have any details on the injury after the game, saying Allen was still being evaluated.
Bills QB Allen leaves with elbow injury
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans with a right (throwing) elbow injury and did not return.
Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t have any details on the injury after the game, saying Allen was still being evaluated. He said he thought the hit that injured Allen was late and should have drawn a flag for roughing the passer.
Allen was sandwiched by Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus after a throw late in the third quarter, and Mercilus’ helmet appeared to hit Allen’s elbow. Allen went down and grabbed at his right arm. After staying in for one play, he was replaced by Nathan Peterman and ruled questionable to return by the team.
Allen later was seen sitting on the bench without a helmet and holding his right arm. He went 10 for 17 for 84 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, along with four carries for 20 yards, before departing.
Peterman led the Bills to a go-ahead touchdown on his first full possession, hitting Zay Jones for a 16-yard score. However, Peterman threw a pair of interceptions in the final 90 seconds — first, a pick-six to Johnathan Joseph that broke a tie and gave the Texans a 20-13 lead, and then one to Kareem Jackson on the next drive to seal the Bills’ fate.
Peterman completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards with one TD and two interceptions.
The Bills signed veteran backup Derek Anderson earlier this week, but McDermott wouldn’t say if Anderson would be a candidate to start in the event Allen misses time.
“We’ll see,” McDermott said. “…We have to look at the film and see how [Josh Allen] is.”
Peterman was the team’s opening-day starter but was benched in the third quarter of a 47-3 loss in Week 1 after completing just 5 of 18 passes for 24 yards and two interceptions.
Allen entered Sunday with a 2-2 record as a starter since Peterman’s benching.
–Field Level Media
Darnold, Myers sharp to lead Jets over Colts
Darnold, Myers sharp to lead Jets over Colts
Sam Darnold became the first New York Jets rookie quarterback since Joe Namath to throw multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games Sunday afternoon, and kicker Jason Myers booted a team-record seven field goals in a 42-34 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
Darnold, Myers sharp to lead Jets over Colts
Sam Darnold became the first New York Jets rookie quarterback since Joe Namath to throw multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games Sunday afternoon, and kicker Jason Myers booted a team-record seven field goals in a 42-34 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
The Jets (3-3) have won the first two games of three consecutive games at MetLife Stadium. The Colts (1-5) have lost four straight.
Darnold was 24-of-30 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His scores – a seven-yard pass to Terrelle Pryor in the second quarter and a 32-yarder to Chris Herndon in the third quarter – opened and closed a run of 20 straight unanswered points by the Jets, who led by at least six points the rest of the way.
The efforts by Darnold and Myers provided a bit of serendipity on an afternoon in which the Jets celebrated the 50th anniversary of their lone championship team, the Super Bowl III team quarterbacked by Namath. As a rookie in 1965, Namath twice threw multiple touchdowns in consecutive games (Nov. 14 and 21, Dec. 12 and 19). And Myers’ seven field goals were one more than the previous team record, which was first set by Jim Turner on Nov. 3, 1968, a little more than two months before the Super Bowl III victory.
Jermaine Kearse had nine catches for 94 yards for the Jets, who have scored 30 points in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 4 and 11, 2011.
Andrew Luck was 23-of-43 for 301 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions for the Colts, who turned the ball over four times. Luck’s second pass of the game glanced off the hands of running back Marlon Mack, bounced off the fingertips of safety Jamal Adams and into the hands of Morris Claiborne, who raced 17 yards untouched for a touchdown.
Luck connected for touchdowns with Marcus Johnson (34 yards), Eric Ebron (18 yards), Erik Swoope (2 yards) and Chester Rogers (17 yards), the latter of which pulled the Colts within eight points with 1:51 left. But the Jets recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock.
Ebron finished with four catches for 71 yards. Adam Vinatieri kicked two field goals in the second quarter, the second of which gave the Colts a brief 13-10 lead.
–Field Level Media
Redskins capitalize on Panthers’ turnovers in 23-17 win
Redskins capitalize on Panthers' turnovers in 23-17 win
Alex Smith threw for two touchdowns and the Washington Redskins made a final defensive stand to defeat the mistake-prone Carolina Panthers 23-17 on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
The Panthers, who never led in the game and were attempting
Redskins capitalize on Panthers’ turnovers in 23-17 win
Alex Smith threw for two touchdowns and the Washington Redskins made a final defensive stand to defeat the mistake-prone Carolina Panthers 23-17 on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
The Panthers, who never led in the game and were attempting to match the franchise’s biggest comeback by digging out of a 17-point hole, reached the Washington 16-yard line in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs with three straight incompletions.
Smith completed 21 of 36 passes for 163 yards for the Redskins, who were fresh off the losing end of a throttling Monday night in New Orleans.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was 27-for-40 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Newton’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Torrey Smith allowed the Panthers (3-2) to pull within 20-17 with 8:32 left after a two-point conversion connection – again from Newton to Smith.
The Redskins (3-2) added Dustin Hopkins’ 29-yard field goal with 3:15 to play.
After building a 17-6 lead in the second quarter, the Redskins held four consecutive possessions in Carolina territory but didn’t have anything to show for those until Hopkins’ career-long 56-yard field goal with 12:46 remaining in the game. That pushed the lead to 20-9.
Washington running back Adrian Peterson gained 97 yards on 17 carries.
The Redskins scored first when Smith threw 22 yards to tight end Vernon Davis. That play came on the first snap after Panthers punt returner D.J. Moore fumbled.
Later in the first quarter, the Redskins went up 14-0 on Smith’s 2-yard toss to Paul Richardson.
It was 17-0 after Hopkins made a 49-yard field goal with 5:30 left in the first half.
Even when the Panthers scored on Newton’s 23-yard pass to Devin Funchess with 3:05 to play in the second quarter, it was followed by Graham Gano’s missed extra point. It was his first attempt since a game-winning 63-yard field goal a week earlier against the New York Giants.
Gano’s 32-yard field goal to cap Carolina’s first possession of the second half closed the margin to 17-9.
Moore, a rookie receiver playing in the state where he was a college standout for Maryland, fumbled twice in the first half.
Redskins cornerback Josh Norman intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in the first half. He’s a former Panthers standout who has feuded with Newton in the past, but he hadn’t had an interception since the 2016 season.
–Field Level Media
Wilson, Seahawks overwhelm Carr, Raiders in London
Wilson, Seahawks overwhelm Carr, Raiders in London
Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and the Seattle defense forced Oakland quarterback Derek Carr into two fumbles Sunday, as the Seahawks ran away from the Raiders for a 27-3 NFL victory in London.
With 84,922 in attendance, the largest crowd in the
Wilson, Seahawks overwhelm Carr, Raiders in London
Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and the Seattle defense forced Oakland quarterback Derek Carr into two fumbles Sunday, as the Seahawks ran away from the Raiders for a 27-3 NFL victory in London.
With 84,922 in attendance, the largest crowd in the history of NFL football at Wembley Stadium, Wilson connected with Jaron Brown for a 5-yard score in the first quarter, David Moore from 19 yards out in the second and Tyler Lockett for 10 yards in the fourth, sending Seattle (3-3) to the third win in its last four games.
Under constant pressure from a Seahawks defense that recorded six sacks, Carr threw for just 142 yards, and Marshawn Lynch was limited to 45 yards on the ground against his old team, as Oakland (1-5) lost its fifth straight.
The Seahawks outgained the Raiders 369-185.
Seattle built a 17-0 halftime lead on the strength of its defense, which forced a Carr fumble on a Frank Clark sack on Oakland’s second offensive possession.
After Jarran Reed’s recovery set up the Seattle offense at the Oakland 24, it took the Seahawks just three plays to add to their 7-0 lead, with Wilson, after bobbling the snap, finding Moore for the 19-yard score at the 14:17 mark of the second quarter.
Sebastian Janikowski had 44- and 26-yard field goals for Seattle, the first coming on the final play of the first half to give Seattle a 17-0 lead.
The Raiders lost star wideout Amari Cooper to a concussion in the first half. He was hurt on the first pass delivered in his direction, on a hit from safety Bradley McDougald.
Down 27-0 after Janikowski’s second field goal and Lockett’s TD catch, the Raiders finally got on the board when Matt McCrane, who had missed from 48 yards in the second quarter, drilled a 43-yarder with 8:30 remaining in the game.
Wilson finished 17 for 23 for 222 yards with one interception for the Seahawks, who were playing their first game outside the United States since beating Buffalo 50-17 in Toronto in 2012.
Doug Baldwin was the game’s top receiver with six catches for 91 yards.
Clark was credited with 2 1/2 of Seattle’s six sacks on Carr.
Carr went 23 for 31 with no interceptions for the Raiders, who also were beaten badly in their previous trip to London, falling to Miami 38-14 in 2014.
Daryl Worley recorded the Raiders’ interception, hauling in a deflected pass in the Oakland end zone in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
Sanders boots OT field goal as Dolphins down Bears
Sanders boots OT field goal as Dolphins down Bears
Rookie Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime as the host Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears 31-28 on Sunday afternoon.
Miami (4-2), playing without injured starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, snapped a two-game losing streak.
Sanders boots OT field goal as Dolphins down Bears
Rookie Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime as the host Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears 31-28 on Sunday afternoon.
Miami (4-2), playing without injured starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, snapped a two-game losing streak.
Chicago (3-2) blew leads of eight and seven points in the fourth quarter and had its three-game win streak broken.
The Bears, who have not allowed a rushing touchdown all season, appeared set to lose the game and that distinction when Kenyan Drake was stripped of the ball at the goal line by Akiem Hicks in overtime. Eddie Goldman recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
Frank Gore had carried for 47 yards on four carries in that drive but sat out third-and-goal from the 1 when he appeared to be tired.
Later in overtime, former Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey missed a 52-yard field goal, wide right, that would have won the game for Chicago.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 22 of 31 passes for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler, normally No. 2 on the depth chart, completed 28 of 44 passes for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
It was Osweiler’s 26th career start and his first with the Dolphins.
Wide receiver Albert Wilson was Miami’s biggest playmaker with six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Gore ran 15 times for 101 yards.
The Bears, scoreless at halftime and trailing 7-0, found the end zone the first three times they got the ball after intermission, taking a 21-10 lead. The touchdowns came on a 9-yard shovel pass up the middle to Trey Burton, a 12-yard slant pass to Allen Robinson and a 21-yard run by Tarik Cohen.
Miami started its comeback on Sanders’ 25-yard field goal, cutting its deficit to 21-10.
Chicago appeared to score on its next possession. But Cohen’s 3-yard reception was wiped out when Burton was called for picking a defender. On the next play, McDonald intercepted Trubisky’s pass in the end zone.
Miami capitalized on the turnover as Wilson took a short pass 43 yards for a touchdown. Osweiler then hit Kenny Stills in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion, tying the score at 21.
The teams then traded touchdown passes. Trubisky hit Anthony Miller for 29 yards, and Osweiler found Wilson for a 75-yard catch and run.
With two minutes left in the fourth quarter and Chicago driving for a potential winning score, Cohen fumbled at the Bears’ 45. It was forced by Xavien Howard and recovered by Kiko Alonso, leading to overtime.
–Field Level Media
Murray’s dashes help Vikings slay Cardinals
Murray's dashes help Vikings slay Cardinals
Latavius Murray rushed for 155 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown, Kirk Cousins had a passing and rushing touchdown, and the Minnesota Vikings downed the visiting Arizona Cardinals 27-17 on Sunday at Minneapolis.
Cousins completed 24 of 34 passes for 233 yards. Adam
Murray’s dashes help Vikings slay Cardinals
Latavius Murray rushed for 155 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown, Kirk Cousins had a passing and rushing touchdown, and the Minnesota Vikings downed the visiting Arizona Cardinals 27-17 on Sunday at Minneapolis.
Cousins completed 24 of 34 passes for 233 yards. Adam Thielen caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a score for the Vikings (3-2-1).
Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen completed 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards and was picked off once. David Johnson gained 55 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, Christian Kirk caught six passes for 77 yards and safety Bubba Baker scored on a 36-yard fumble return for Arizona (1-5).
Minnesota led 13-10 at halftime.
Rosen connected with Kirk three times for 47 yards during a first-quarter drive, which led to Phil Dawson’s 26-yard field goal.
Minnesota took a 7-3 lead midway through the quarter on a six-play, 75-yard drive. Murray had a 26-yard rush to advance the ball into Cardinals’ territory. He finished it off with a 21-yard burst to the end zone, the Vikings’ first rushing touchdown this season.
Johnson lost a fumble on Arizona’s next possession and the Vikings cashed in on Dan Bailey’s 37-yard field goal.
Arizona had a chance to tie it early in the second after getting inside the Minnesota 10-yard line. But Johnson was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
The defense did what the offense couldn’t, scoring a touchdown to even the score. Defensive end Chandler Jones strip-sacked Cousins, and Baker scooped up the ball and raced into the end zone with 4:24 left in the half.
Bailey drilled a 48-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the half.
Cousins hooked up with Thielen four times during a third-quarter scoring drive, including a 13-yard touchdown pass over the middle to make it 20-10.
Following a three-and-out by the Cardinals, Minnesota quickly scored again. Murray’s 34-yard run set up Cousins’ 7-yard scoring keeper.
Rosen engineered a seven-play, 67-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter as Arizona cut the Vikings’ lead to 27-17. He completed two passes for 31 yards to Larry Fitzgerald before Johnson scored on a 1-yard plunge.
–Field Level Media
Gordon, Rivers power Chargers over the Browns
Gordon, Rivers power Chargers over the Browns
Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers threw two touchdowns, Melvin Gordon ran for three scores and the Chargers shut down the Browns in a 38-14 win on Sunday in Cleveland.
The Chargers' offense confused the Browns with reverses, misdirection and pinpoint passing, handing Cleveland
Gordon, Rivers power Chargers over the Browns
Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers threw two touchdowns, Melvin Gordon ran for three scores and the Chargers shut down the Browns in a 38-14 win on Sunday in Cleveland.
The Chargers’ offense confused the Browns with reverses, misdirection and pinpoint passing, handing Cleveland its first loss at home this season.
The Chargers’ defense harassed rookie Baker Mayfield and shut down the NFL’s second-leading rushing attack
Los Angeles (4-2) compiled 449 total yards, including 246 on the ground, and held Cleveland (2-3-1) to 317 total yards.
Rivers’ numbers (11-of-20 for 207 yards and an interception) weren’t spectacular, but two touchdown receptions by Tyrell Williams were.
On his first touchdown, Williams, surrounded by three Cleveland players, ripped the ball from a defender in the end zone at the 6:34 mark of the second period to put the Chargers up, 14-3.
The second Rivers-Williams strike was good for a 29-yard score and gave the Chargers a 21-3 lead with 51 seconds left in the half.
Williams finished with three receptions for 118 yards. Gordon rushed 18 times for 132 yards.
The Chargers scored on their first possession of the game, the first time they had accomplished that feat since Dec. 24, 2016.
Rivers made it look easy, marching the Chargers 57 yards in five plays with Gordon scoring a touchdown in his fifth straight game.
Cleveland’s special teams, specifically punt returner Jabrill Peppers, gave the offense great field position in the first half.
But Mayfield was only able to produce three points. Penalties and pressure from the Chargers — he was sacked four times in the first half — stymied any momentum Cleveland might have had.
Mayfield was hobbled throughout the first half after slipping on a downs marker. The Browns also were down to just three healthy wide receivers — Jarvis Landry and rookies Antonio Calloway and Damion Ratley.
Mayfield finished 20-of-42 for 233 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Gordon, Rivers power Chargers over Browns
Gordon, Rivers power Chargers over Browns
Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers threw two touchdowns, Melvin Gordon ran for three scores and the Chargers shut down the Browns in a 38-14 win on Sunday in Cleveland.
The Chargers' offense confused the Browns with reverses, misdirection and pinpoint passing, handing Cleveland its
Gordon, Rivers power Chargers over Browns
Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers threw two touchdowns, Melvin Gordon ran for three scores and the Chargers shut down the Browns in a 38-14 win on Sunday in Cleveland.
The Chargers’ offense confused the Browns with reverses, misdirection and pinpoint passing, handing Cleveland its first loss at home this season.
The Chargers’ defense harassed rookie Baker Mayfield and shut down the NFL’s second-leading rushing attack
Los Angeles (4-2) compiled 449 total yards, including 246 on the ground, and held Cleveland (2-3-1) to 317 total yards.
Rivers’ numbers (11-of-20 for 207 yards and an interception) weren’t spectacular, but two touchdown receptions by Tyrell Williams were.
On his first touchdown, Williams, surrounded by three Cleveland players, ripped the ball from a defender in the end zone at the 6:34 mark of the second period to put the Chargers up, 14-3.
The second Rivers-Williams strike was good for a 29-yard score and gave the Chargers a 21-3 lead with 51 seconds left in the half.
Williams finished with three receptions for 118 yards. Gordon rushed 18 times for 132 yards.
The Chargers scored on their first possession of the game, the first time they had accomplished that feat since Dec. 24, 2016.
Rivers made it look easy, marching the Chargers 57 yards in five plays with Gordon scoring a touchdown in his fifth straight game.
Cleveland’s special teams, specifically punt returner Jabrill Peppers, gave the offense great field position in the first half.
But Mayfield was only able to produce three points. Penalties and pressure from the Chargers — he was sacked four times in the first half — stymied any momentum Cleveland might have had.
Mayfield was hobbled throughout the first half after slipping on a downs marker. The Browns also were down to just three healthy wide receivers — Jarvis Landry and rookies Antonio Calloway and Damion Ratley.
Mayfield finished 22-of-46 for 238 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Report: Dolphins DE Wake had minor knee surgery
Report: Dolphins DE Wake had minor knee surgery
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to have Cameron Wake back by Week 7 after the defensive end underwent a minor knee surgery, according to an ESPN report.
The procedure, to remove cartilage in the troublesome knee, can sideline players for up to
Report: Dolphins DE Wake had minor knee surgery
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to have Cameron Wake back by Week 7 after the defensive end underwent a minor knee surgery, according to an ESPN report.
The procedure, to remove cartilage in the troublesome knee, can sideline players for up to a month, but the Dolphins are hoping Wake heals quickly.
The Dolphins play the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
Wake has been dealing with the injury for a couple of weeks, but hadn’t missed a game since 2015 before sitting out last week against the Cincinnati Bengals and Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
The 36-year-old Wake has just one sack in four games this season. He has 93 overall in 136 games during a career that began in 2009 after two seasons in the Canadian Football League.
The Dolphins were also without quarterback Ryan Tannehill against the Bears, with Brock Osweiler starting in his place.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bills unlikely to trade McCoy to Eagles
Report: Bills unlikely to trade McCoy to Eagles
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is increasingly unlikely to be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported on Sunday.
The Eagles lost starting running back Jay Ajayi to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month, but are reportedly satisfied with their
Report: Bills unlikely to trade McCoy to Eagles
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is increasingly unlikely to be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported on Sunday.
The Eagles lost starting running back Jay Ajayi to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month, but are reportedly satisfied with their depth at the position, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
In Thursday night’s 34-13 victory against the New York Giants, Wendell Smallwood rushed 18 times for 51 yards and Corey Clement carried 11 times for 43 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles also have veteran Darren Sproles, who has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury but is expected back within the next two weeks.
McCoy, who set Philadelphia’s career record with 6,792 rushing yards from 2009-14, got off to a slow start this season. Entering Sunday’s game at Houston, he had 170 rushing yards and no touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Brown, Steelers rally past Bengals on late TD
Brown, Steelers rally past Bengals on late TD
For all the good vibes of a great start to the season, there was one cold dish of reality served to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday: They still can't beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ben Roethlisberger threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio
Brown, Steelers rally past Bengals on late TD
For all the good vibes of a great start to the season, there was one cold dish of reality served to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday: They still can’t beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ben Roethlisberger threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds remaining for the game-winning score to give the Steelers a 28-21 win over the Bengals. It was the seventh straight time the Steelers beat the Bengals (including playoffs).
Cincinnati took a 21-20 lead with 1:18 remaining on a 4-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon, but as it turned out, the Bengals left too much time on the clock for the Steelers.
After a defensive holding penalty on Cincinnati’s Dre Kirkpatrick gave the Steelers a first down on third-and-10, Roethlisberger hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 23-yard gain to the Cincinnati 31-yard line.
But instead of trying to set up a field goal, the Steelers threw a quick slant over the middle to Brown, who ran up the middle of the field untouched into the end zone. The Steelers were successful on a 2-point conversion attempt to go up by seven.
Roethlisberger went 32-of-46 passing for 369 yards to lead Pittsburgh, while Andy Dalton was 26-of-42 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bengals.
The Bengals opened the scoring with 4:36 left in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Tyler Boyd.
Pittsburgh answered back, going up 14-7 in the second quarter on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by James Conner.
Cincinnati tied the game just before halftime, knotting the score at 14-14 with 19 seconds remaining in the first half on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Boyd.
The Steelers took a 17-14 lead with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter on a 21-yard field goal by Chris Boswell, and then Boswell hit another field goal from 24 yards out with 3:32 left in the game to give Pittsburgh a 20-14 lead.
–Field Level Media
Raiders QB Carr leaves with left arm injury
Raiders QB Carr leaves with left arm injury
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday's game in London against the Seattle Seahawks with a left (non-throwing) arm injury midway through the fourth quarter.
Carr was hit twice while being sacked on third-and-11 with the Raiders trailing 27-0. He got up
Raiders QB Carr leaves with left arm injury
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday’s game in London against the Seattle Seahawks with a left (non-throwing) arm injury midway through the fourth quarter.
Carr was hit twice while being sacked on third-and-11 with the Raiders trailing 27-0. He got up grabbing at his left bicep and tricep and appeared to be in significant pain before walking off while favoring the arm and going to the medical tent.
It was the sixth sack and 10th QB hit against Carr in the game, as an offensive line missing starters Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn struggled in protection.
The Raiders did not issue an official update on Carr, and Oakland did not get the ball back, so it was unclear if Carr would have been able to return. AJ McCarron, who was acquired for a fifth-round draft pick during final cuts, is the team’s backup.
Carr has missed time because of injury in each of the past two seasons. He fractured his leg in Week 16 of 2016, keeping him out of Week 17 and a playoff loss. Last year, he missed one game and was bothered in others with a transverse process fracture in his back.
–Field Level Media
Cam Newton inconsistent in Panthers’ loss to Redskins
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Even after blaming pressure and contact to his throwing arm for a costly interception in the first half, Cam Newton had the game on his shoulders in the final minute.
Newton led the Carolina Panthers downfield and into the red zone before three consecutive incompletions ended their hopes in
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Even after blaming pressure and contact to his throwing arm for a costly interception in the first half, Cam Newton had the game on his shoulders in the final minute.
Newton led the Carolina Panthers downfield and into the red zone before three consecutive incompletions ended their hopes in a 23-17 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday. It was a sour ending to an inconsistent day for Newton, who had two touchdown passes but also a costly interception , an almost fumble, and enough off-target passes to cost Carolina (3-2).
“You have games and days like that,” said Newton, who was 27 of 40 for 275 yards passing. “My days of sobbing are over with. I’m excited for what the future holds. I hope we get to see this team again.”
A chance to see the Redskins (3-2) again wouldn’t come until the playoffs, and it’s on Newton to get the Panthers there. He showed flashes of that potential at Washington, connecting on five passes, including a TD to Devin Funchess and executing a near-flawless scoring drive early in the fourth quarter.
But Newton also needed a heads-up catch from left guard Greg Van Roten to avoid a potential fumble, and then gifted former teammate Josh Norman his first interception since 2016 when he lofted up a pass early in the second quarter.
“You just got to protect the football better, and it starts with me,” Newton said. “Felt like we got everything and I just got pushed in the pocket and still tried to force it.”
Despite up-and-down play, Newton had second-and-5 from the Washington 16-yard line with 47 seconds left and the chance to rally the Panthers to tie the biggest comeback in franchise history. He threw incomplete in the end zone to Christian McCaffrey and Funchess, and then couldn’t find Jarius Wright on a shorter route on fourth down.
“We had some opportunities,” coach Ron Rivera said. “You make your breaks, and we didn’t get any breaks on those.”
Newton was Carolina’s leading rusher with 43 yards on nine carries, including a 15-yard scamper untouched up the middle. He had some room to run on the final drive but opted to pass each time.
“It’s hard to run the football when you’re only getting — we just call the plays, we try to execute the plays the coaches call,” Newton said. “I feel extremely confident in (offensive coordinator Norv Turner) and the play selection that he has had up until this point, and don’t plan on it changing.”
NOTES: Rookie D.J. Moore fumbled on a punt return, setting up the Redskins’ first touchdown, and later after making one of his four catches. Asked about trying to make plays and hold on to the ball, the former Maryland receiver said: “It’s a real fine line. You got to do all of that at once and I didn’t do a good job of that.” … TE Greg Olsen had four catches for 48 yards in his return after missing three games with a broken right foot.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Joseph’s INT return for TD lifts Texans over Bills 20-13
HOUSTON (AP) — On a day Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson wasn't at his best, the defense helped the Texans pull out another win.
Johnathan Joseph's 28-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:23 remaining lifted the Texans to their third straight victory, a 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — On a day Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson wasn’t at his best, the defense helped the Texans pull out another win.
Johnathan Joseph’s 28-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:23 remaining lifted the Texans to their third straight victory, a 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The Texans trailed by three when Phillip Gaines was called pass interference on Will Fuller in the end zone with 2 minutes remaining, moving the Texans 41 yards to the 1-yard line.
But the Texans (3-3) lost 7 yards on three plays, capped by an incomplete pass intended for Ryan Griffin that Matt Milano knocked down to force Houston to kick.
A 27-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn tied it with 1:34 remaining.
Two plays later Joseph stepped in front of a pass from backup Nathan Peterman intended for Kelvin Benjamin and dashed untouched into the end zone to put the Texans on top and help them avoid their third straight overtime game.
“I kind of thought for a second to just get there and hold the ball so we can the run clock out,” Joseph said. “But then I was like: ‘A chance like that (doesn’t) come by so often. I’ve got to score this.'”
The Bills had a chance to tie after that, but Kareem Jackson intercepted Peterman with 35 seconds left to secure the victory.
Joseph’s late-game heroics helped Houston to its third straight win on a day Watson committed three turnovers.
The Bills hurried and harassed Watson all day, sacking him seven times and hitting him 12 more. Watson, questionable this week with a chest injury, was slow to get up several times and didn’t seem to be moving as well as he normally does.
Watson brushed off questions about his health, saying he didn’t “want to make any excuses,” but his teammates acknowledged the injury and said it made them want to do more to help him.
“When you’ve got a guy that sacrifices everything when he’s hurt, everybody around him better do the same thing, especially if it’s your quarterback,” defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said. “I think everybody put that on their shoulders this week and just tried to give it all up for him.”
Watson was 15 of 25 for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble.
Peterman threw for 61 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bills (2-4) after taking over for rookie Josh Allen, who left with an elbow injury late in the third quarter. Allen threw for 84 yards and ran for 20.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the game that they were still evaluating Allen’s injury.
He saw some good things from Peterman but was disappointed with his turnovers.
“At the end of the game … he was probably trying to do too much,” McDermott said. “I don’t want to paint it all bad, but we’ve got to protect the football and make sure we’re smart.”
The Bills took their first lead of the game when Peterman found Zay Jones in the corner of the end zone on a 16-yard pass that made it 13-10 early in the fourth quarter.
Lorenzo Alexander tipped a pass by Watson at the line and intercepted it on the first drive of the second half. The Bills had a first down at the 8-yard line before their offense stalled and they kicked a 22-yard field goal to cut the lead to 10-3.
Peterman’s first pass after taking over was incomplete and his second was short of a first down, and the Bills added a 52-yard field goal to get within 10-6.
Watson was sacked on Houston’s next drive and Harrison Phillips recovered his fumble at the Houston 32 near the end of the third quarter.
The Texans recovered a fumble on a punt return and took advantage of the mistake a few plays later when Watson connected with DeAndre Hopkins on a 13-yard pass to make it 7-0. A 33-yard field goal pushed the lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.
INJURIES
Bills LG Vladimir Ducasse left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. … Allen looked to be in quite a bit of pain in the sideline as trainers worked on his elbow.
WATT’S WORK
Houston’s J.J. Watt had a sack to give him at least one in four straight games and leave him tied for the NFL lead with seven this season. Watt has played well in his return after playing just eight games combined in the previous two seasons because of back surgery and a broken leg.
“I’m just trying to get better and better,” he said. “Everybody told me I was washed-up. Some people didn’t think I could get seven sacks on the season. I’m just trying to keep doing what I’m doing.”
UP NEXT
Bills: Visit Indianapolis next Sunday.
Texans: Visit Jacksonville next Sunday.
__
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Ravens dominating Titans, lead 14-0 at halftlme
The Latest on the NFL's Week 6 (all times EDT):
5:50 p.m.
The Baltimore Ravens are dominating and embarrassing the Tennessee Titans through the first half.
The Ravens lead 14-0 at halftime and have outgained Tennessee 192-69. Baltimore has converted 8 of 9 third downs, and about the only thing not to go
The Latest on the NFL’s Week 6 (all times EDT):
5:50 p.m.
The Baltimore Ravens are dominating and embarrassing the Tennessee Titans through the first half.
The Ravens lead 14-0 at halftime and have outgained Tennessee 192-69. Baltimore has converted 8 of 9 third downs, and about the only thing not to go the Ravens’ way in the first half came after officials put 4 seconds back on the clock. Justin Tucker lined up for a 60-yard field goal attempt that was well short. It didn’t count because of a false start.
Baltimore also has sacked Marcus Mariota six times, leaving home fans booing Tennessee.
First-year head coach Mike Vrabel and the Titans will be tested for a comeback. The Ravens have not allowed a touchdown in the second half this season.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
___
5:45 p.m.
Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly’s first snap in the regular season was taking a knee.
Kelly replaced starter Case Keenum with 11 seconds left in the first half with Keenum on the sideline being evaluated for a concussion. Keenum was cleared after being sacked and thrown down by the Los Angeles Rams in an earlier series.
As Kelly trotted onto the field, he received a loud cheer from the fans. Keenum and the Broncos offense struggled as they trailed 13-3 at halftime.
–Pat Graham reporting from Denver
___
5:25 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans simply cannot block the Baltimore Ravens so far in the first half.
The Ravens already have sacked Marcus Mariota six times with Za’Darius Smith having two against a Titans’ offensive line with all of its starters available.
Baltimore came into the game leading the NFL with 34 tackles for loss, including 15 sacks.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
___
5:15 p.m.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was carted off the field with a left knee injury after being taken down on a horse-collar tackle by Broncos safety Darian Stewart.
Kupp picked up 12 yards along the Broncos’ sideline when he was brought down by Stewart, who was given a 15-yard penalty. Kupp stayed down as trainers examined him. His quarterback Jared Goff came over to check on him before he was loaded onto a cart.
Kupp missed the second half last week against Seattle after being diagnosed with a concussion.
His return is listed as questionable.
— Pat Graham reporting from Denver.
___
4:50 p.m.
The Baltimore Ravens have dominated the first quarter on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
The Ravens sacked Marcus Mariota on back-to-back plays to force the Titans to punt on their opening drive.
Then Joe Flacco drove the Ravens 94 yards over 17 plays over the next 9 minutes, 9 seconds. The Ravens converted four third downs, the last on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Michael Crabtree. Flacco was 6 of 8 for 75 yards on the drive.
The Ravens also converted a fifth third down off a holding penalty on Titans linebacker Jayon Brown.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
4:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans have added Hall of Fame linebacker Robert Brazile to their ring of honor at Nissan Stadium.
Brazile played 10 seasons for this franchise when it was in Houston as the Oilers, and Brazile went to seven Pro Bowls while playing 147 games.
David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, presented Brazile with his Hall of Fame ring during a timeout in the first quarter of the Titans’ game with Baltimore. Brazile, wearing his gold jacket, kissed his ring after putting it on his hand.
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk announced she was proud to put Brazile in the “Titans-Oilers Ring of Honor” with a banner dropping at the top of the stadium unveiling the linebacker’s name.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
4:20 p.m.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff didn’t take long to heat up on a 25-degree day. He completed three passes for 63 yards to move the Los Angeles Rams into field goal range, a 26-yard chip shot from Cairo Santos in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos.
The 25 degrees at kickoff marks the second-coldest at home in September/October in Broncos team history. The coldest for this time of year was 22 degrees on Oct. 12, 1969, against Oakland.
— Pat Graham reporting from Denver
4:10 p.m.
The Dolphins and Bears are headed to overtime tied at 28-28.
The Dolphins rallied from a 21-10 deficit in the final 16 minutes thanks to two long touchdowns on short receptions by Albert Wilson.
The Bears’ Tarik Cohen lost a fumble at their 45 with 1:52 left and the score tied, but the Dolphins failed to get a first down and punted, which forced the overtime.
3:45 p.m.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has passed Joe Montana for 16th place on the NFL’s career passing touchdowns list.
Ryan hooked up with Tevin Coleman on a 6-yard scoring play for his 274th career TD.
Ryan has thrown for three touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving the Falcons a 31-22 lead in the fourth quarter.
— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.
3:40 p.m.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr appeared to injure his left arm and was undergoing further evaluation after being sacked by the Seahawks’ Jarran Reed with 8:52 remaining in the game.
Carr, sacked by Shamar Stephen on the previous play, was dropped for a 1-yard loss by Reed on third down and immediately sat up with his right hand over his upper left arm. He was escorted to the sideline and examined in a medical tent as backup A.J. McCarron began warming up.
The Raiders avoided the shutout on the ensuing play, with Matt McCrane making a 43-yard field goal to trim Seattle’s lead to 27-3.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
___
3:20 p.m.
Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left the game late in the third quarter when he suffered an elbow injury. On a pass attempt to wide receiver Zay Jones with less than 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Allen appeared to take a hit on the back of his throwing elbow.
After throwing a few warmup passes on the sideline, Allen put his cap on and Buffalo announced his return as questionable. He was replaced by Nathan Peterman.
— Kristie Rieken reporting from Houston.
2:55 p.m.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper and left guard Jon Feliciano will not return to the game because of injuries.
Cooper was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from strong safety Bradley McDougald with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter.
Feliciano, who started in place of Kelechi Osemele (knee), left the game late in the second quarter with a rib injury.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
___
2:50 p.m.
Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley will not return after leaving the game against Tampa Bay in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Ridley leads the team with six touchdown catches.
Justin Hardy took over as the Falcons’ No. 3 receiver, behind Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, following Ridley’s second-quarter injury.
Atlanta defensive tackle Jack Crawford returned after leaving the game in the first quarter with neck and head injuries. Crawford was the fill-in starter for Grady Jarrett, who missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle.
— Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta.
___
2:40 p.m.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been sacked twice, once losing a fumble, and would have been sacked on two other occasions if they had not been negated by penalties against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Raiders even called a quick sneak for Carr on fourth-and-inches from the Seahawks’ 41-yard line that failed to gain the required yardage.
Seattle, up 17-0 at halftime, has made protecting Carr a challenge for the Raiders. With starting left guard Kelechi Osemele out with a knee injury, his replacement, Jon Feliciano, left the game late in the second quarter after injuring his ribs, forcing Justin Murray to take his first snaps on offense with the team.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
2:35 p.m.
The Minnesota Vikings have rediscovered a running game on their way to a 13-10 halftime lead over Arizona.
Latavius Murray has their first rushing touchdown of the season and 66 yards on nine carries at the break. That’s more yards by one player in one half than the entire team has been averaging per game over the first five weeks. Murray is in the featured role, with Dalvin Cook out for a third time in the last four games because of a hamstring injury.
The passing attack isn’t going as well for the Vikings. Kirk Cousins has thrown an interception and lost a fumble on a sack by Chandler Jones that was returned for a touchdown by Budda Baker. The Cardinals have three sacks, four quarterback hits and five passes broken up.
— Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis
___
2:25 p.m.
Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who leads the team with six touchdown catches, has an ankle injury and is questionable to return against Tampa Bay.
Justin Hardy took over as the Falcons’ No. 3 receiver, behind Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, following Ridley’s second-quarter injury.
The Falcons’ defense, already racked by injuries, suffered another hit when defensive tackle Jack Crawford left the game with neck and head injuries. Crawford was the fill-in starter for Grady Jarrett, who missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle.
— Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta.
___
2:10 p.m.
The Tampa Bay defense is having another rough day.
Already giving up more points per game than any team in the NFL, the Buccaneers have surrendered touchdowns on Atlanta’s first three possessions to give the one-win Falcons a 21-6 lead midway through the second quarter.
Atlanta has put together scoring drives of 75, 86 and 58 yards, which is sure to turn up the heat even more on Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith. The former Falcons coach is calling plays from the press box at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Bucs defense has now given up nine touchdowns and two field goals on the last 14 possessions by their opponents. They have forced only two punts, and one other possession ended with a kneeldown at the end of the game.
— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.
___
1:55 p.m.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper left the game against the Seattle Seahawks with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from strong safety Bradley McDougald.
Cooper failed to pull in a low pass from quarterback Derek Carr at the Raiders’ 18-yard line and, after the ball fell from his fingertips, was hit in the right side of his head by McDougald, who appeared to lead with the crown of his helmet.
McDougald was not penalized for the play, and Cooper, who lay on the field for nearly two minutes, was immediately taken to the locker room.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
___
1:45 p.m.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman’s 19-game interception drought is over. Norman got his first interception since 2016 courtesy of former Carolina Panthers teammate Cam Newton.
Norman picked off Newton on a third-and-17 play early in the second quarter with Washington already up 14-0. Newton floated the ball into the air hoping to get it to Devin Funchess, but Norman and another Redskins defensive back were much closer.
It was Norman’s first interception since Dec. 24, 2016, against the Chicago Bears.
— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland.
___
1:12 p.m.
Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during the national anthem as Carolina visited Washington.
Reid, who was signed as a free agent by the Panthers on Sept. 27, resumed his tradition of kneeling during the anthem before his season debut with Carolina last week.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, and defensive end Robert Quinn stood with a raised fist, as they’ve done at earlier games this season.
— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland, and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:10 p.m.
A snow game in October? No time for cold feet.
Bundle up.
The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos will definitely be playing it cool Sunday with the temperature in the Mile High City at kickoff expected to be around 25 degrees. The forecast is calling for flurries into the afternoon.
The field was covered by a tarp hours before the game on a day that reminded everyone in town that ski season is right around the corner.
As far as coldest games in Denver history, it doesn’t come close to making the list. The most frigid game in the city was Dec. 10, 1972, against San Diego when it was 9 degrees. Last season, Denver hosted Kansas City on Dec. 31 when it was 17 degrees.
The Rams can take some cold comfort in this: It’s 65 degrees back in Los Angeles.
— Pat Graham reporting from chilly Denver.
___
1 p.m.
New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers, dealing with an illness, is with the team for its game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Jets tweeted out a photo of Rodgers standing next to coach Todd Bowles on the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and announced that “Coach Rodgers is in the house!”
It was not certain if Rodgers would be in his usual role of running the Jets’ defense during the game, or if Bowles would do so as he did last week in New York’s 34-16 win over Denver.
The 49-year-old Rodgers is dealing with what Bowles has called a “serious” illness. Rodgers had a medical appointment on Oct. 4 and was not with the team for practice the following day, when a somber Bowles revealed that Rogers was dealing with an illness.
Rodgers has not been at practice since. Bowles said Rodgers would find out the results of tests sometime in the next few days.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
Seattle faces the Oakland Raiders in Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the NFL’s first London game of the season, and the Seahawks’ first regular-season appearance overseas.
Pete Carroll will be looking to break a tie with Mike Holmgren (90) as the winningest coach in Seahawks franchise history, and Russell Wilson is 25-6 after a loss for Seattle (2-3) — for the best record for a quarterback since the merger.
The Raiders (1-4) have struggled in Jon Gruden’s return to coaching, especially on defense since trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack just before the start of the season. Oakland’s defense is ranked 30th, has the fewest QB pressures (29), is tied for the fewest sacks (six) and the third-fewest takeaways (five).
The biggest matchup of the day is the prime-time meeting involving Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (3-2) hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) and their young quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Ravens get 6 sacks in first half against Titans
The Latest on the NFL's Week 6 (all times EDT):
5:25 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans simply cannot block the Baltimore Ravens so far in the first half.
The Ravens already have sacked Marcus Mariota six times with Za'Darius Smith having two against a Titans' offensive line with all of its starters available.
Baltimore
The Latest on the NFL’s Week 6 (all times EDT):
5:25 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans simply cannot block the Baltimore Ravens so far in the first half.
The Ravens already have sacked Marcus Mariota six times with Za’Darius Smith having two against a Titans’ offensive line with all of its starters available.
Baltimore came into the game leading the NFL with 34 tackles for loss, including 15 sacks.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
___
5:15 p.m.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was carted off the field with a left knee injury after being taken down on a horse-collar tackle by Broncos safety Darian Stewart.
Kupp picked up 12 yards along the Broncos’ sideline when he was brought down by Stewart, who was given a 15-yard penalty. Kupp stayed down as trainers examined him. His quarterback Jared Goff came over to check on him before he was loaded onto a cart.
Kupp missed the second half last week against Seattle after being diagnosed with a concussion.
His return is listed as questionable.
— Pat Graham reporting from Denver.
___
4:50 p.m.
The Baltimore Ravens have dominated the first quarter on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
The Ravens sacked Marcus Mariota on back-to-back plays to force the Titans to punt on their opening drive.
Then Joe Flacco drove the Ravens 94 yards over 17 plays over the next 9 minutes, 9 seconds. The Ravens converted four third downs, the last on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Michael Crabtree. Flacco was 6 of 8 for 75 yards on the drive.
The Ravens also converted a fifth third down off a holding penalty on Titans linebacker Jayon Brown.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
4:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans have added Hall of Fame linebacker Robert Brazile to their ring of honor at Nissan Stadium.
Brazile played 10 seasons for this franchise when it was in Houston as the Oilers, and Brazile went to seven Pro Bowls while playing 147 games.
David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, presented Brazile with his Hall of Fame ring during a timeout in the first quarter of the Titans’ game with Baltimore. Brazile, wearing his gold jacket, kissed his ring after putting it on his hand.
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk announced she was proud to put Brazile in the “Titans-Oilers Ring of Honor” with a banner dropping at the top of the stadium unveiling the linebacker’s name.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
4:20 p.m.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff didn’t take long to heat up on a 25-degree day. He completed three passes for 63 yards to move the Los Angeles Rams into field goal range, a 26-yard chip shot from Cairo Santos in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos.
The 25 degrees at kickoff marks the second-coldest at home in September/October in Broncos team history. The coldest for this time of year was 22 degrees on Oct. 12, 1969, against Oakland.
— Pat Graham reporting from Denver
4:10 p.m.
The Dolphins and Bears are headed to overtime tied at 28-28.
The Dolphins rallied from a 21-10 deficit in the final 16 minutes thanks to two long touchdowns on short receptions by Albert Wilson.
The Bears’ Tarik Cohen lost a fumble at their 45 with 1:52 left and the score tied, but the Dolphins failed to get a first down and punted, which forced the overtime.
3:45 p.m.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has passed Joe Montana for 16th place on the NFL’s career passing touchdowns list.
Ryan hooked up with Tevin Coleman on a 6-yard scoring play for his 274th career TD.
Ryan has thrown for three touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving the Falcons a 31-22 lead in the fourth quarter.
— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.
3:40 p.m.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr appeared to injure his left arm and was undergoing further evaluation after being sacked by the Seahawks’ Jarran Reed with 8:52 remaining in the game.
Carr, sacked by Shamar Stephen on the previous play, was dropped for a 1-yard loss by Reed on third down and immediately sat up with his right hand over his upper left arm. He was escorted to the sideline and examined in a medical tent as backup A.J. McCarron began warming up.
The Raiders avoided the shutout on the ensuing play, with Matt McCrane making a 43-yard field goal to trim Seattle’s lead to 27-3.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
___
3:20 p.m.
Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left the game late in the third quarter when he suffered an elbow injury. On a pass attempt to wide receiver Zay Jones with less than 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Allen appeared to take a hit on the back of his throwing elbow.
After throwing a few warmup passes on the sideline, Allen put his cap on and Buffalo announced his return as questionable. He was replaced by Nathan Peterman.
— Kristie Rieken reporting from Houston.
2:55 p.m.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper and left guard Jon Feliciano will not return to the game because of injuries.
Cooper was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from strong safety Bradley McDougald with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter.
Feliciano, who started in place of Kelechi Osemele (knee), left the game late in the second quarter with a rib injury.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
___
2:50 p.m.
Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley will not return after leaving the game against Tampa Bay in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Ridley leads the team with six touchdown catches.
Justin Hardy took over as the Falcons’ No. 3 receiver, behind Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, following Ridley’s second-quarter injury.
Atlanta defensive tackle Jack Crawford returned after leaving the game in the first quarter with neck and head injuries. Crawford was the fill-in starter for Grady Jarrett, who missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle.
— Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta.
___
2:40 p.m.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been sacked twice, once losing a fumble, and would have been sacked on two other occasions if they had not been negated by penalties against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Raiders even called a quick sneak for Carr on fourth-and-inches from the Seahawks’ 41-yard line that failed to gain the required yardage.
Seattle, up 17-0 at halftime, has made protecting Carr a challenge for the Raiders. With starting left guard Kelechi Osemele out with a knee injury, his replacement, Jon Feliciano, left the game late in the second quarter after injuring his ribs, forcing Justin Murray to take his first snaps on offense with the team.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
2:35 p.m.
The Minnesota Vikings have rediscovered a running game on their way to a 13-10 halftime lead over Arizona.
Latavius Murray has their first rushing touchdown of the season and 66 yards on nine carries at the break. That’s more yards by one player in one half than the entire team has been averaging per game over the first five weeks. Murray is in the featured role, with Dalvin Cook out for a third time in the last four games because of a hamstring injury.
The passing attack isn’t going as well for the Vikings. Kirk Cousins has thrown an interception and lost a fumble on a sack by Chandler Jones that was returned for a touchdown by Budda Baker. The Cardinals have three sacks, four quarterback hits and five passes broken up.
— Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis
___
2:25 p.m.
Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who leads the team with six touchdown catches, has an ankle injury and is questionable to return against Tampa Bay.
Justin Hardy took over as the Falcons’ No. 3 receiver, behind Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, following Ridley’s second-quarter injury.
The Falcons’ defense, already racked by injuries, suffered another hit when defensive tackle Jack Crawford left the game with neck and head injuries. Crawford was the fill-in starter for Grady Jarrett, who missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle.
— Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta.
___
2:10 p.m.
The Tampa Bay defense is having another rough day.
Already giving up more points per game than any team in the NFL, the Buccaneers have surrendered touchdowns on Atlanta’s first three possessions to give the one-win Falcons a 21-6 lead midway through the second quarter.
Atlanta has put together scoring drives of 75, 86 and 58 yards, which is sure to turn up the heat even more on Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith. The former Falcons coach is calling plays from the press box at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Bucs defense has now given up nine touchdowns and two field goals on the last 14 possessions by their opponents. They have forced only two punts, and one other possession ended with a kneeldown at the end of the game.
— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.
___
1:55 p.m.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper left the game against the Seattle Seahawks with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from strong safety Bradley McDougald.
Cooper failed to pull in a low pass from quarterback Derek Carr at the Raiders’ 18-yard line and, after the ball fell from his fingertips, was hit in the right side of his head by McDougald, who appeared to lead with the crown of his helmet.
McDougald was not penalized for the play, and Cooper, who lay on the field for nearly two minutes, was immediately taken to the locker room.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
___
1:45 p.m.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman’s 19-game interception drought is over. Norman got his first interception since 2016 courtesy of former Carolina Panthers teammate Cam Newton.
Norman picked off Newton on a third-and-17 play early in the second quarter with Washington already up 14-0. Newton floated the ball into the air hoping to get it to Devin Funchess, but Norman and another Redskins defensive back were much closer.
It was Norman’s first interception since Dec. 24, 2016, against the Chicago Bears.
— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland.
___
1:12 p.m.
Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during the national anthem as Carolina visited Washington.
Reid, who was signed as a free agent by the Panthers on Sept. 27, resumed his tradition of kneeling during the anthem before his season debut with Carolina last week.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, and defensive end Robert Quinn stood with a raised fist, as they’ve done at earlier games this season.
— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland, and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:10 p.m.
A snow game in October? No time for cold feet.
Bundle up.
The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos will definitely be playing it cool Sunday with the temperature in the Mile High City at kickoff expected to be around 25 degrees. The forecast is calling for flurries into the afternoon.
The field was covered by a tarp hours before the game on a day that reminded everyone in town that ski season is right around the corner.
As far as coldest games in Denver history, it doesn’t come close to making the list. The most frigid game in the city was Dec. 10, 1972, against San Diego when it was 9 degrees. Last season, Denver hosted Kansas City on Dec. 31 when it was 17 degrees.
The Rams can take some cold comfort in this: It’s 65 degrees back in Los Angeles.
— Pat Graham reporting from chilly Denver.
___
1 p.m.
New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers, dealing with an illness, is with the team for its game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Jets tweeted out a photo of Rodgers standing next to coach Todd Bowles on the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and announced that “Coach Rodgers is in the house!”
It was not certain if Rodgers would be in his usual role of running the Jets’ defense during the game, or if Bowles would do so as he did last week in New York’s 34-16 win over Denver.
The 49-year-old Rodgers is dealing with what Bowles has called a “serious” illness. Rodgers had a medical appointment on Oct. 4 and was not with the team for practice the following day, when a somber Bowles revealed that Rogers was dealing with an illness.
Rodgers has not been at practice since. Bowles said Rodgers would find out the results of tests sometime in the next few days.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
Seattle faces the Oakland Raiders in Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the NFL’s first London game of the season, and the Seahawks’ first regular-season appearance overseas.
Pete Carroll will be looking to break a tie with Mike Holmgren (90) as the winningest coach in Seahawks franchise history, and Russell Wilson is 25-6 after a loss for Seattle (2-3) — for the best record for a quarterback since the merger.
The Raiders (1-4) have struggled in Jon Gruden’s return to coaching, especially on defense since trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack just before the start of the season. Oakland’s defense is ranked 30th, has the fewest QB pressures (29), is tied for the fewest sacks (six) and the third-fewest takeaways (five).
The biggest matchup of the day is the prime-time meeting involving Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (3-2) hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) and their young quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Rams WR Kupp leaves game with knee injury
The Latest on the NFL's Week 6 (all times EDT):
5:15 p.m.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was carted off the field with a left knee injury after being taken down on a horse-collar tackle by Broncos safety Darian Stewart.
Kupp picked up 12 yards along the Broncos' sideline when he was brought
The Latest on the NFL’s Week 6 (all times EDT):
5:15 p.m.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was carted off the field with a left knee injury after being taken down on a horse-collar tackle by Broncos safety Darian Stewart.
Kupp picked up 12 yards along the Broncos’ sideline when he was brought down by Stewart, who was given a 15-yard penalty. Kupp stayed down as trainers examined him. His quarterback Jared Goff came over to check on him before he was loaded onto a cart.
Kupp missed the second half last week against Seattle after being diagnosed with a concussion.
His return is listed as questionable.
— Pat Graham reporting from Denver.
___
4:50 p.m.
The Baltimore Ravens have dominated the first quarter on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
The Ravens sacked Marcus Mariota on back-to-back plays to force the Titans to punt on their opening drive.
Then Joe Flacco drove the Ravens 94 yards over 17 plays over the next 9 minutes, 9 seconds. The Ravens converted four third downs, the last on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Michael Crabtree. Flacco was 6 of 8 for 75 yards on the drive.
The Ravens also converted a fifth third down off a holding penalty on Titans linebacker Jayon Brown.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
4:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans have added Hall of Fame linebacker Robert Brazile to their ring of honor at Nissan Stadium.
Brazile played 10 seasons for this franchise when it was in Houston as the Oilers, and Brazile went to seven Pro Bowls while playing 147 games.
David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, presented Brazile with his Hall of Fame ring during a timeout in the first quarter of the Titans’ game with Baltimore. Brazile, wearing his gold jacket, kissed his ring after putting it on his hand.
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk announced she was proud to put Brazile in the “Titans-Oilers Ring of Honor” with a banner dropping at the top of the stadium unveiling the linebacker’s name.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
4:20 p.m.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff didn’t take long to heat up on a 25-degree day. He completed three passes for 63 yards to move the Los Angeles Rams into field goal range, a 26-yard chip shot from Cairo Santos in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos.
The 25 degrees at kickoff marks the second-coldest at home in September/October in Broncos team history. The coldest for this time of year was 22 degrees on Oct. 12, 1969, against Oakland.
— Pat Graham reporting from Denver
4:10 p.m.
The Dolphins and Bears are headed to overtime tied at 28-28.
The Dolphins rallied from a 21-10 deficit in the final 16 minutes thanks to two long touchdowns on short receptions by Albert Wilson.
The Bears’ Tarik Cohen lost a fumble at their 45 with 1:52 left and the score tied, but the Dolphins failed to get a first down and punted, which forced the overtime.
3:45 p.m.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has passed Joe Montana for 16th place on the NFL’s career passing touchdowns list.
Ryan hooked up with Tevin Coleman on a 6-yard scoring play for his 274th career TD.
Ryan has thrown for three touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving the Falcons a 31-22 lead in the fourth quarter.
— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.
3:40 p.m.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr appeared to injure his left arm and was undergoing further evaluation after being sacked by the Seahawks’ Jarran Reed with 8:52 remaining in the game.
Carr, sacked by Shamar Stephen on the previous play, was dropped for a 1-yard loss by Reed on third down and immediately sat up with his right hand over his upper left arm. He was escorted to the sideline and examined in a medical tent as backup A.J. McCarron began warming up.
The Raiders avoided the shutout on the ensuing play, with Matt McCrane making a 43-yard field goal to trim Seattle’s lead to 27-3.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
___
3:20 p.m.
Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left the game late in the third quarter when he suffered an elbow injury. On a pass attempt to wide receiver Zay Jones with less than 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Allen appeared to take a hit on the back of his throwing elbow.
After throwing a few warmup passes on the sideline, Allen put his cap on and Buffalo announced his return as questionable. He was replaced by Nathan Peterman.
— Kristie Rieken reporting from Houston.
2:55 p.m.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper and left guard Jon Feliciano will not return to the game because of injuries.
Cooper was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from strong safety Bradley McDougald with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter.
Feliciano, who started in place of Kelechi Osemele (knee), left the game late in the second quarter with a rib injury.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
___
2:50 p.m.
Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley will not return after leaving the game against Tampa Bay in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Ridley leads the team with six touchdown catches.
Justin Hardy took over as the Falcons’ No. 3 receiver, behind Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, following Ridley’s second-quarter injury.
Atlanta defensive tackle Jack Crawford returned after leaving the game in the first quarter with neck and head injuries. Crawford was the fill-in starter for Grady Jarrett, who missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle.
— Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta.
___
2:40 p.m.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been sacked twice, once losing a fumble, and would have been sacked on two other occasions if they had not been negated by penalties against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Raiders even called a quick sneak for Carr on fourth-and-inches from the Seahawks’ 41-yard line that failed to gain the required yardage.
Seattle, up 17-0 at halftime, has made protecting Carr a challenge for the Raiders. With starting left guard Kelechi Osemele out with a knee injury, his replacement, Jon Feliciano, left the game late in the second quarter after injuring his ribs, forcing Justin Murray to take his first snaps on offense with the team.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
2:35 p.m.
The Minnesota Vikings have rediscovered a running game on their way to a 13-10 halftime lead over Arizona.
Latavius Murray has their first rushing touchdown of the season and 66 yards on nine carries at the break. That’s more yards by one player in one half than the entire team has been averaging per game over the first five weeks. Murray is in the featured role, with Dalvin Cook out for a third time in the last four games because of a hamstring injury.
The passing attack isn’t going as well for the Vikings. Kirk Cousins has thrown an interception and lost a fumble on a sack by Chandler Jones that was returned for a touchdown by Budda Baker. The Cardinals have three sacks, four quarterback hits and five passes broken up.
— Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis
___
2:25 p.m.
Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who leads the team with six touchdown catches, has an ankle injury and is questionable to return against Tampa Bay.
Justin Hardy took over as the Falcons’ No. 3 receiver, behind Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, following Ridley’s second-quarter injury.
The Falcons’ defense, already racked by injuries, suffered another hit when defensive tackle Jack Crawford left the game with neck and head injuries. Crawford was the fill-in starter for Grady Jarrett, who missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle.
— Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta.
___
2:10 p.m.
The Tampa Bay defense is having another rough day.
Already giving up more points per game than any team in the NFL, the Buccaneers have surrendered touchdowns on Atlanta’s first three possessions to give the one-win Falcons a 21-6 lead midway through the second quarter.
Atlanta has put together scoring drives of 75, 86 and 58 yards, which is sure to turn up the heat even more on Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith. The former Falcons coach is calling plays from the press box at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Bucs defense has now given up nine touchdowns and two field goals on the last 14 possessions by their opponents. They have forced only two punts, and one other possession ended with a kneeldown at the end of the game.
— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.
___
1:55 p.m.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper left the game against the Seattle Seahawks with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from strong safety Bradley McDougald.
Cooper failed to pull in a low pass from quarterback Derek Carr at the Raiders’ 18-yard line and, after the ball fell from his fingertips, was hit in the right side of his head by McDougald, who appeared to lead with the crown of his helmet.
McDougald was not penalized for the play, and Cooper, who lay on the field for nearly two minutes, was immediately taken to the locker room.
— Zac Boyer reporting from London.
___
1:45 p.m.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman’s 19-game interception drought is over. Norman got his first interception since 2016 courtesy of former Carolina Panthers teammate Cam Newton.
Norman picked off Newton on a third-and-17 play early in the second quarter with Washington already up 14-0. Newton floated the ball into the air hoping to get it to Devin Funchess, but Norman and another Redskins defensive back were much closer.
It was Norman’s first interception since Dec. 24, 2016, against the Chicago Bears.
— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland.
___
1:12 p.m.
Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during the national anthem as Carolina visited Washington.
Reid, who was signed as a free agent by the Panthers on Sept. 27, resumed his tradition of kneeling during the anthem before his season debut with Carolina last week.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, and defensive end Robert Quinn stood with a raised fist, as they’ve done at earlier games this season.
— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland, and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:10 p.m.
A snow game in October? No time for cold feet.
Bundle up.
The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos will definitely be playing it cool Sunday with the temperature in the Mile High City at kickoff expected to be around 25 degrees. The forecast is calling for flurries into the afternoon.
The field was covered by a tarp hours before the game on a day that reminded everyone in town that ski season is right around the corner.
As far as coldest games in Denver history, it doesn’t come close to making the list. The most frigid game in the city was Dec. 10, 1972, against San Diego when it was 9 degrees. Last season, Denver hosted Kansas City on Dec. 31 when it was 17 degrees.
The Rams can take some cold comfort in this: It’s 65 degrees back in Los Angeles.
— Pat Graham reporting from chilly Denver.
___
1 p.m.
New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers, dealing with an illness, is with the team for its game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Jets tweeted out a photo of Rodgers standing next to coach Todd Bowles on the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and announced that “Coach Rodgers is in the house!”
It was not certain if Rodgers would be in his usual role of running the Jets’ defense during the game, or if Bowles would do so as he did last week in New York’s 34-16 win over Denver.
The 49-year-old Rodgers is dealing with what Bowles has called a “serious” illness. Rodgers had a medical appointment on Oct. 4 and was not with the team for practice the following day, when a somber Bowles revealed that Rogers was dealing with an illness.
Rodgers has not been at practice since. Bowles said Rodgers would find out the results of tests sometime in the next few days.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
Seattle faces the Oakland Raiders in Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the NFL’s first London game of the season, and the Seahawks’ first regular-season appearance overseas.
Pete Carroll will be looking to break a tie with Mike Holmgren (90) as the winningest coach in Seahawks franchise history, and Russell Wilson is 25-6 after a loss for Seattle (2-3) — for the best record for a quarterback since the merger.
The Raiders (1-4) have struggled in Jon Gruden’s return to coaching, especially on defense since trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack just before the start of the season. Oakland’s defense is ranked 30th, has the fewest QB pressures (29), is tied for the fewest sacks (six) and the third-fewest takeaways (five).
The biggest matchup of the day is the prime-time meeting involving Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (3-2) hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) and their young quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Seahawks roll behind Wilson’s 3 TDs; Raiders QB Carr injured
LONDON (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including one off a botched snap in the second quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks rolled to a 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
Chris Carson rushed for 59 yards and rookie Rashaad Penny gained an additional 43 for the
LONDON (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including one off a botched snap in the second quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks rolled to a 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
Chris Carson rushed for 59 yards and rookie Rashaad Penny gained an additional 43 for the Seahawks (3-3), who played to a vociferously supportive crowd — a London-record 84,922 were in attendance — despite the Raiders (1-5) being the designated home team.
Oakland quarterback Derek Carr left the game with an apparent left arm injury with 8:52 remaining in the fourth quarter after the last of his six sacks. He didn’t have the chance to return because the Seahawks ran out the clock.
Carr went 23 for 31 for 142 yards and was hit by Jarran Reed on third down and immediately grabbed his upper left arm as he sat up before being helped to the sideline for evaluation.
Wilson, who completed 17 of 23 attempts for 222 yards with an interception, connected with Jaron Brown for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, a 19-yard touchdown pass to David Moore in the second and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in the fourth.
After picking up a low snap, Wilson faked a throw and stepped forward, then made a throw to Moore over Daryl Worley. Moore punctuated his touchdown, his third in the Seahawks’ past two games, by accidentally crashing into and tumbling over the temporary video advertising boards set up around the field.
Sebastian Janikowski, who joined the Seahawks in the offseason after 17 seasons with the Raiders, made two field goals.
Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, playing in his first game against his former team, was held to 45 yards on 13 carries as the Raiders unsuccessfully turned to Carr and their passing game to try to catch Seattle.
Carr would have been dropped twice more had the Seahawks not been penalized on those plays.
Matt McCrane, who missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the second quarter, made one from 43 yards with 8:30 remaining as the Raiders avoided their first shutout since 2014 and the third at Wembley in the past four games.
INJURIES
Seattle: CB Tre Flowers left the game with muscle cramps with 4:08 left in the third quarter. TE Nick Vannett (back) was inactive despite coach Pete Carroll saying on Friday he would play.
Oakland: In addition to Carr, WR Amari Cooper (concussion) left the game with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks SS Bradley McDougald. LG Joe Feliciano, starting for Kelechi Osemele (knee), left the game late in the second quarter with a rib injury and did not return, and WR Seth Roberts (concussion) left with 11 minutes remaining.
UP NEXT
Seattle: Travel to face the Detroit Lions on Oct. 28 after a bye week.
Oakland: Will host the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 28, also after a bye.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Sanders kicks FG as Dolphins rally past Bears 31-28 in OT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after Cody Parkey missed a 53-yard try for the Chicago Bears, who blew an 11-point lead in the final 16 minutes of regulation and lost to the Miami Dolphins 31-28 Sunday.
Miami's Brock Osweiler threw
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after Cody Parkey missed a 53-yard try for the Chicago Bears, who blew an 11-point lead in the final 16 minutes of regulation and lost to the Miami Dolphins 31-28 Sunday.
Miami’s Brock Osweiler threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns subbing for Ryan Tannehill, who sat out because of an injured throwing shoulder. Albert Wilson turned two short passes into long touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished with 155 yards on six receptions.
The Dolphins took the kickoff to start overtime, marched 74 yards and were on the verge of victory when Kenyan Drake fumbled just before crossing the goal line. Eddie Goldman recovered for the Bears, who then drove to the Miami 35.
But former Dolphin Parkey was wide right on his attempt with 2 minutes left.
Miami (4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and ended a three-game winning streak for Chicago (3-2).
The Bears’ offense came alive after they trailed 7-0 at halftime. Miami then rallied from a 21-10 deficit in the final 16 minutes of regulation to tie the game twice and force overtime.
Mitchell Trubisky threw for 316 yards and three second-half touchdowns, but the Bears were hurt by two turnovers in the red zone. Jordan Howard lost a fumble at the 1, and Trubisky was intercepted in the end zone by T.J. McDonald.
Trubisky then threw a 29-yard pass to Anthony Miller for a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, but Miami needed only one play to tie it again, with the dynamic Wilson weaving through the secondary for a 75-yard score.
Wilson earlier scored on a 43-yard catch and run.
Chicago’s Tarik Cohen scored on a 21-yard run and had a long catch and run. Kyle Fuller had two interceptions, the second of which set up a Bears touchdown.
But Miami contained the Bears’ Khalil Mack, ending his streak of at least one sack and one forced fumble in every game this season.
Miami netted 541 yards without Tannehill, who had been nursing a shoulder injury for several weeks. He worked out before the game, and it was then decided he should sit.
Frank Gore rushed for 101 yards. Osweiler, who signed with Miami as a free agent in March, went 28 for 44 and overcame two interceptions.
INJURY REPORT
Dolphins: Miami had two defensive ends inactive and lost Jonathan Woodard in the second quarter with a possible concussion.
Bears: CB Prince Amukamara left in the second half with a hamstring injury.
ANTHEM
Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem, and defensive end Robert Quinn stood with a raised fist, as they’ve done at earlier games this season. No Bears demonstrated during the anthem.
UP NEXT
Bears: host New England next Sunday
Dolphins: home against Detroit next Sunday.
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL