Ryan debuts, but Darnold, Jets beat Falcons
Matt Ryan looked sharp in his preseason debut, going 10 of 14 for 118 yards, but the Atlanta Falcons fell to the visiting New York Jets 22-10 on Thursday night.
Ryan played most of the first half, leading two drives into field-goal range — Giorgio Tavecchio missed a 52-yard attempt but made a 24-yarder — and having his other two drives thwarted by a holding penalty and back-to-back sacks. With five games on Atlanta’s preseason slate, Ryan sat out the first two.
Sam Darnold started strong for the Jets, leading a 66-yard touchdown drive to open the game. He played three series, finishing 5 of 7 for 46 yards after going 4 of 5 for 68 yards and a TD in one possession last week. Ty Montgomery had seven carries for 36 yards and a score, a 1-yarder that capped the opening drive.
Atlanta rookie running back Qadree Ollison had a game-high 44 rushing yards on nine carries, while Ito Smith chipped in 58 total yards and a touchdown on eight touches.
–Field Level Media
Raiders hound Murray, dismantle Cardinals
The visiting
The visiting Oakland Raiders hounded Kyler Murray, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, and scored the game’s first 26 points before hanging on to top the Arizona Cardinals 33-26 on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.
Murray finished 3 of 8 for 12 yards while taking two sacks, the second of which went for a safety to make it 26-0 midway through the second quarter, his last play of the night. He had one rush for 4 yards but was largely contained by Oakland defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s blitzes.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made his preseason debut and played one series, hitting both of his attempts for 40 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Grant. Mike Glennon entered next and went 11 of 14 for 175 yards and two scores. Rookie first-round running back Josh Jacobs chipped in four carries for 21 yards.
Brett Hundley went 10 of 15 for 139 yards and a 40-yard touchdown for the Cardinals, who scored 16 points after halftime. Second-round rookie wideout Andy Isabella got loose for a 59-yard TD reception with 2:49 remaining.
–Field Level Media
Finley, Haskins impress as Bengals beat Redskins
Rookie quarterback Ryan Finley went 20 of 26 for 150 yards and two touchdowns, leading the visiting Cincinnati Bengals past the Washington Redskins 23-13 on Thursday night.
Finley, a fourth-round pick, threw touchdowns of 5 yards to second-round rookie tight end Drew Sample and 3 yards to 2018 seventh-round pick Auden Tate.
Cincinnati scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, capped by a 75-yard punt return from Alex Erickson in the fourth quarter.
Finley’s performance came while fellow rookie signal-caller Dwayne Haskins, a first-rounder, impressed for Washington. Haskins went 7 of 14 for 114 yards and a touchdown, a gorgeous 55-yarder to Robert Davis late in the second quarter.
Case Keenum started for the Redskins and finished 3 of 7 for 52 yards. Bengals starter Andy Dalton went 5 of 9 for 36 yards with an interception, which was tipped by Daron Payne at the line and then caught and returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Montae Nicholson.
–Field Level Media
Jackson dazzles, Ravens handle Rodgers-less Packers
Lamar Jackson led a pair of field-goal drives and had an electric 18-yard touchdown run called back by penalty, as the Baltimore Ravens beat the visiting Green Bay Packers in a preseason game 26-13 on Thursday night.
Jackson played two series during the first quarter before Trace McSorley took over to start the second. Jackson finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards through the air along with two carries for 14 yards. He wowed the crowd with a juking, hurdling jaunt to the end zone late in the first quarter, but Willie Snead’s illegal blind-side block brought the score back.
Ravens rookie running back Justice Hill had 49 yards and a score on 10 carries. Wideout Chris Moore had four catches for 54 yards, including a 23-yard score from McSorley in the second quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat for the second straight week, a precautionary move as he deals with back tightness. Backup DeShone Kizer went 5 of 10 for 70 yards before giving way to Tim Boyle early in the second quarter.
–Field Level Media
Eagles lose Kessler but ride Thorson past Jaguars
After losing
After losing quarterback Cody Kessler to injury early, the visiting Philadelphia Eagles leaned on rookie Clayton Thorson in a 24-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second week of the preseason Thursday night.
Thorson, a fifth-round pick out of Northwestern, finished 16 of 26 for 175 yards with a touchdown — a 38-yarder to Greg Ward Jr. — and an interception. Kessler left after four attempts and was placed in concussion protocol, a week after backup Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist. Sudfeld is expected to miss a few regular-season games.
Starter Carson Wentz, who is healthy, rested for the second straight week, as did his old backup on the other sideline, new Jaguars starter Nick Foles.
Sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew started for Jacksonville, finishing 19 of 29 for 202 yards with a lost fumble. Jaguars receiver C.J. Board had a game-high five receptions for 54 yards.
–Field Level Media
Ravens CB Young (neck) might miss season
The Baltimore Ravens might have lost nickel cornerback Tavon Young for the season because of a neck injury, coach John Harbaugh told reporters following his team’s 26-13 preseason win at home over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
“Tavon has a more serious issue than we thought. He’s got a neck issue,” Harbaugh told reporters. “… It’s a disc issue, so that’s a serious injury. He could be out for the remainder of the season. We’ll know soon, but it doesn’t look good for Tavon.”
According to the team’s website, Harbaugh later told reporters there was an “outside chance” Young’s injury could heal on its own, but said the team feels right now surgery is in the 25-year-old’s best interest.
The injury happened earlier this week at practice.
The Ravens signed Young to a three-year, $25.8 million extension this offseason as he entered the final year of his rookie contract.
A fourth-round pick out of Temple in 2016, Young has 87 tackles, two sacks, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions and a pair of fumbles returned for touchdowns in 31 career games (17 starts). He missed the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in summer OTAs.
–Field Level Media
Raiders’ Brown refutes report of retirement threat
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown told reporters Thursday night that he never threatened to retire if he couldn’t keep his old helmet, contradictory to an ESPN report from last week.
“I don’t know where they got that, who made that up, either,” Brown said after Oakland won a preseason game at Arizona, 33-26. “Why would I retire, man? I’ve got a beautiful career. I’m healthy. I love to play the game… I’m grateful to play the game.
“…I hate when my mom and my dad call me and say, ‘What the (expletive)? Retirement? Where’d he get that?’ I never said that. That’s the hardest part for me as an athlete.”
ESPN reported last Friday that Brown told the Raiders he would retire if he could not keep the helmet he’s used throughout his career (which has been phased out by the NFL), feeling that his vision is limited by other helmets that have been approved for use by the league.
Thursday was Brown’s first time speaking to the media since returning to Raiders training camp in Napa, Calif., this week. He had taken an absence to tend to his feet — which were blistered in a cryotherapy mishap and have kept him out of most camp practices — and attempt to get his helmet approved by the NFL.
Brown’s grievance against the league, arguing he should be allowed to keep using his helmet despite it being too old to be certified, was denied, but he has since used social media to seek out newer versions of the same helmet that could be approved.
Brown said Thursday he feels he’s been portrayed inaccurately by various reports over the last week.
“Absolutely, I feel misunderstood,” he said. “But I’m not here to try to win people over or make people feel a certain way about me. I’m an athlete. I’m a human being. I have tough skin, but treat me like a human. Treat me with respect.”
Meanwhile, Brown said his feet are improving and he’s close to getting back on the field, although he wasn’t ready to commit to practicing when the team gets back to work on Saturday after an off day Friday.
“My feet are healing in the right direction,” he said. “I’m just ready to be around my teammates and get to work and be with the guys.”
Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters he expects Brown to practice before the Raiders break camp on Monday to head back to Oakland. Brown ran routes and caught passes from starting quarterback Derek Carr on the field prior to the game Thursday.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Gordon reportedly willing to miss games
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is prepared to sit out regular-season games absent a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
The report adds that Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, wants to return in time for the regular season, but the sides have not made progress toward a deal.
Gordon, 26, has held out for all of training camp in search of an extension as he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019. ESPN reported two weeks ago that Gordon had formally requested a trade through his agent, but the team replied saying Gordon won’t be dealt.
ESPN also reported that wide receiver Keenan Allen injured his ankle at practice this week and will likely miss the rest of the preseason. Allen is expected to be ready for Week 1, however.
–Jacoby Brissett could open the season as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
Andrew Luck has not practiced since the third day of training camp as team officials have separately defined his injury as a calf strain, bone injury and ankle issue. Brissett started 15 games for the Colts in Luck’s absence in 2017.
While Luck said his goal is to start Week 1 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, he isn’t on the field this week for joint practices with the Browns, and head coach Frank Reich said the team needs to know who will start by next weekend.
–Aaron Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to make his 2019 preseason debut.
The Green Bay Packers announced about 90 minutes before kickoff at the Baltimore Ravens that their star quarterback would be held out due to back tightness in what was described as a “precautionary” move.
–The NFL Players Association told its players in a memo to start preparing for a potential work stoppage.
In a memo from the NFLPA, players were given directions on how to plot for what is considered an unlikely lockout scenario after the 2020 season, including money and home management during a time with no pay.
Bargaining sessions continue between the NFL and NFLPA, and more talks are tentatively scheduled for next week. The current CBA doesn’t expire until March 2021.
–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was carted off the practice field after reportedly sustaining a dislocated and fractured left ankle.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fountain will “likely have surgery right away” and called it a “bad situation for a good, young player.”
Fountain, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Northern Iowa, sustained the injury in a non-contact moment during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. His leg was immobilized, and Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that the injury was “significant.”
–Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his recent days off from throwing are no cause for alarm or a sign of a lingering injury after he reportedly played through broken bones in his back last year.
Instead, he said the six-day break he had between passing sessions were just planned time off for a 31-year-old arm. This was his longest time away from practice since he injured his throwing shoulder in 2010.
–Don’t expect to see Tom Brady on an NFL sideline after his playing career is done.
The 42-year-old quarterback, a three-time league MVP who is heading into his 20th season, all with the New England Patriots, said, “Oh, hell no, I’m never coaching. Playing is enough for me.”
The question from reporters came in the wake of the Patriots practicing this week against the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel, the Titans’ 44-year-old head coach, is a former Brady teammate who was part of three Super Bowl championship teams as a linebacker for the Patriots.
–Giants coach Pat Shurmur said all four of his quarterbacks will see playing time when New York hosts the Chicago Bears in Friday night’s preseason game.
And he plans on getting an extended look at rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft in June.
Jones was on the field in last week’s preseason opener against the Jets for just eight plays and about 4 1/2 minutes. He was 5-of-5 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown, but his action was limited because of a weather delay.
— A judge dismissed a domestic violence complaint against suspended Giants safety Kamrin Moore, citing unsubstantiated claims in a written ruling.
Moore has been on the suspended list since mid-July, when he was accused of violence against a woman he had been dating.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers’ Gordon prepared to sit Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers running
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is prepared to sit out regular-season games absent a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
The report adds that Gordon wants to return in time for the regular season, but the sides have not made progress toward a deal.
Gordon, 26, has held out for all of training camp in search of an extension as he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019. ESPN reported two weeks ago that Gordon had formally requested a trade through his agent, but the team replied saying Gordon won’t be dealt.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Gordon has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, he has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Quarterback Philip Rivers told reporters Thursday he supports Gordon.
“I know Melvin knows I’m pulling for him,” Rivers said. “And in saying that, that means you want what’s best for him. You want him to feel great. You want him to be at peace with how it all ends, and hopefully it’s right here.”
Some had interpreted Rivers’ comments from early in training camp — when he praised the depth at the position with Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome — to mean the team didn’t need Gordon.
“If he’s not here, we’ve got to go, and I think that’s what I was saying three weeks ago,” Rivers said Thursday. “We do have good players here at that position, and so we’ve got to go.
“Are we better with Melvin? Heck yeah we are. So hopefully we have him, in addition to these other guys, and then it will be one of the saltiest running back groups around. Again, I’m in no place to speak for the organization, but I know no player is in a panic right now. We want to support him. We wish he was here, but we know it’s August (15), and everything is OK at this point.”
Meanwhile, ESPN also reported Thursday that wide receiver Keenan Allen injured his ankle at practice this week and will likely miss the rest of the preseason. Allen is expected to be ready for Week 1, however.
Allen, 27, played in all 16 games for the second consecutive season last year — totaling 97 catches, 1,196 yards and six touchdowns — after missing 23 games from 2015-16.
–Field Level Media
Rodgers (back) held out of Packers’ preseason game
Aaron Rodgers will
Aaron Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to make his 2019 preseason debut.
The Green Bay Packers announced about 90 minutes before Thursday night’s kickoff at the Baltimore Ravens that their star quarterback would be held out due to back tightness in what was described as a “precautionary” move.
Rodgers did not play in the preseason opener but was expected to play about a quarter, along with the bulk of the offensive starters, on Thursday.
Rogers has 42,944 passing yards in a 14-year NFL career, almost of all of which was played under head coach Mike McCarthy. First-year head coach Matt LaFleur is taking over a team that went 6-9-1 last season.
Backup DeShone Kizer was expected to start for the second straight week.
–Field Level Media
Colts WR Fountain suffers serious ankle injury
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was carted off the practice field Thursday after reportedly sustaining a dislocated and fractured left ankle.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fountain “likely have surgery right away” and called it a “bad situation for a good, young player.”
Fountain sustained the injury in a non-contact moment during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. His leg was immobilized, and Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that the injury was “significant.”
“He’s at the hospital,” Reich said. “Gonna get the best care in the world. We’re gonna do whatever it takes to support him, and he’s gonna bounce back. He’s had a great camp, he’s worked extremely hard and looked extremely good.”
Fountain, 23, was a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Northern Iowa but appeared in just one game with no catches, spending most of last season on the practice squad. He was showing signs of development in camp, catching a team-high five passes for 63 yards in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.
He was competing for the final two or three roster spots at wide receiver.
–Field Level Media
Woods feels fine but falls behind in BMW
Tiger Woods’ physical state was in better shape than his game Thursday in the opening round of the BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.
A week after pulling out of the playoff-opening Northern Trust due to an oblique injury, Woods experienced no health issues while shooting a 1-under-par 71 at Medinah Country Club.
Problem was, 49 of the other 68 players in the field put up lower scores, leaving Woods in a precarious state. He likely will need to finish no lower than 11th place to advance to next week’s playoff finale, the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.
“I didn’t feel any tightness in my oblique at all, I didn’t feel any Woods said. “So that was a positive. I just need to clean up my rounds and get going. Seems like the whole field’s under par.”
Woods got off to a strong start, making birdies at Nos. 1, 3 and 5 surrounding a bogey at No. 4. However, his play then tailed off, and he registered two bogeys and just one birdie through the remainder of his round.
At least he doesn’t have to worry about missing the cut this week, as all players will compete for all four rounds in the limited-field event.
“I’m going to have to make a lot of birdies,” Woods said looking ahead to the next three days. “There’s so many guys under par that I’m going to have to shoot some low rounds just to get back in it.”
Woods is currently 38th in the FedEx Cup standings, and only the top 30 players after the BMW Championship will qualify for the Tour Championship.
Should Woods make it to Atlanta, it would be hard to rule him out as a contender. He won the Tour Championship last year, his third victory in the event. Woods also captured the 2007 Tour Championship at East Lake, and he won the event in 1999 at Champions Golf Club’s Cypress Creek Course in Houston.
Woods has endured an up-and-down season while occasionally struggling with his surgically repaired back. He won the Masters and posted three other top-10 results but missed the cut in the PGA Championship and the Open Championship surrounding a tie for 21st in the U.S. Open.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals interested in ex-Chargers’ DL Liuget
In need of defensive line depth, the Arizona Cardinals were to host free agent defensive tackle Corey Liuget for a visit Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Per Rapoport, Liuget has also visited the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.
Liuget, 29, has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, playing in at least 11 games per season except 2018, when a suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy and a quad injury limited him to six games.
The Cardinals’ need for line help came in part with their release on Saturday of defensive end Darius Philon, an expected starter this season who was arrested in Tempe, Ariz., two days prior for what was called suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Arizona’s unofficial depth chart now lists Zach Allen, a third-round draft pick out of Boston College, as a starter, but Liuget has experience there as well, having begun his Chargers’ career as a full-time defensive end for three seasons. He spent his fourth season split between end and tackle.
A first-round pick (18th overall) by the Chargers in 2011, Liuget has 24 sacks in his career, including a career-best seven in 2012.
–Field Level Media.
Lions’ Stafford on rest: ‘I’m not 21 anymore’
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his recent days off from throwing are no cause for alarm or a sign of a lingering injury after he reportedly played through broken bones in his back last year.
Instead, he said the six-day break he had between passing sessions were just planned time off for a 31-year-old arm.
“I’m not 21 anymore, so it’s probably pretty good to, if you can find a place in the schedule where you think you can get some rest and just kind of feel fresh again, might as well,” Stafford told the Detroit Free Press.
This was his longest time away from practice since he injured his throwing shoulder in 2010.
“It’s not easy for me but it’s probably good for me in the long run,” Stafford said. “So something that Coach (Matt) Patricia and I had talked about and probably the right thing to do. But it was good, gave me a little bit of perspective, let me coach the guys a little bit more on the sideline. But yeah, it’s not easy as a competitor to sit out, but it’s probably the smart thing to do.”
Stafford took part in the Lions’ joint practices with the Houston Texans this week. He didn’t play in the preseason opener last week, a 31-3 loss to the New England Patriots, but is expected to play as much as a quarter on Saturday against the Texans.
Struggling with the injury in 2018, Stafford threw for 3,777 yards, his lowest total since 2011, to go with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games.
He is entering his 11th NFL season. The Lions drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009.
The Lions begin the regular season on Sept. 8 at the Arizona Cardinals.
–Field Level Media
Shurmur: QB Jones will see more reps against Bears
Giants coach Pat Shurmur said all four of his quarterbacks will see playing time when New York hosts the Chicago Bears in Friday night’s preseason game.
And he plans on getting an extended look at rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft in June.
Jones was on the field in last week’s preseason opener against the Jets for just eight plays and about 4 1/2 minutes. He was 5-of-5 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown, but his action was limited because of a weather delay.
“The plan, obviously, last week was to play him longer,” Shurmur said. “But with the delay, I shut down that whole group and restarted a new group. That was the idea. Ideally, the way last week played out would have been for Eli (Manning) to play a few more plays (than three snaps), and then Daniel Jones to play a few more plays.”
Shurmur did not disclose how long Jones or Manning or any of the quarterbacks would play. The Giants’ other QBs are veteran Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta, in his second season.
“I do plan on playing all four quarterbacks, like I did last week,” Shurmur said. “We’ll see. I’d like to see Eli get a little bit more time. We’ll just see how that plays out. But there’s a chance that he (Jones) could play behind the one (offensive) line.
“I think Daniel’s going to play throughout (the preseason). We’ll just have to see how it plays out. I think it’s important for him to compete in all four of the games, and certainly you’d like him to get as many reps as you can as he gets himself ready to play.”
Jones said he’s ready for whatever Shurmur’s plan is.
“I think for everyone, it’s just to build off what we’ve done, what we did in that first game, and what we’ve done since then, and kind of taking the next step as a team,” Jones said. “I think with each group, it’s just building off what we’ve done.”
–Field Level Media
Thomas, Kokrak tie record with 65s at BMW
Justin Thomas began the day in a fog and ended his first round Thursday with a record-tying 65 and the lead in the BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.
Thomas finished at 7-under 65 to share the early lead with Jason Kokrak at Medinah Country Club. The twosome joined Tiger Woods (2006), Mike Weir (2006) and Skip Kendall (1999) as the only golfers to post a 65 on the course.
Jim Furyk, Joel Dahmen, Lucas Glover and Brandt Snedeker were tied for third at 6 under, with nine other players still on the course.
Thomas said he didn’t see the low round coming on the driving range earlier in the day.
“I couldn’t hit the ball,” he said. “I had no idea what I was doing. … I mean, I probably would say that I had the worst warmup I’ve ever had in my life this morning.
“I didn’t know what it was going to do. I didn’t know how I was going to hit it. My dad and (caddie Jimmy Johnson) and I just kind of said that we were going to have to guess out there and just try to find something.”
What Thomas found: seven birdies, no bogeys and a sweet perch entering the second round as he goes for his fourth consecutive top-12 finish and a spot at East Lake for the Tour Championship next week.
He recorded four birdies on the last six holes of the front nine, then added three in a row from No. 14 to No. 16.
“I’m usually pretty good at finding my way around a golf course and finding something, but definitely didn’t expect that today,” Thomas said.
Kokrak responded impressively to his lone bogey of the day, at No. 9, making an eagle at the par-5 No. 10, when he sank an 86-foot chip shot from the rough. The rest of his round included six birdies and 10 pars.
Furyk continued his mastery of Chicagoland golf courses, registering four birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round.
Furyk won the Medinah event in 2005, when it was named the Western Open, and posted a 59 while finishing third at the 2013 BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Ill. He also won the U.S. Open at Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club in 2003.
“Chicago has been good to me,” Furyk said.
Tiger Woods, who withdrew in the middle of the PGA Tour’s playoff opener last week due to an oblique strain, shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday. He is tied for 50th, well off the projected top-11 finish he needs to earn a place at East Lake, where he is the defending champion.
Woods notched three birdies and a bogey over the initial five holes, but he had two bogeys and just one birdie the rest of the way.
–Field Level Media
Pats’ Brady says of post-career coaching: ‘Hell no’
Don't expect to see
Don’t expect to see Tom Brady on an NFL sideline after his playing career is done.
The 42-year-old New England Patriots quarterback said after practice on Thursday, “Oh, hell no, I’m never coaching. Playing is enough for me.”
The question from reporters came in the wake of the Patriots practicing this week against the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel, the Titans’ 44-year-old head coach, is a former Brady teammate who was part of three Super Bowl championship teams as a linebacker for the Patriots.
Brady is heading into his 20th season, all with New England, fresh off capturing his sixth Super Bowl championship. Last week, he agreed to a two-year, $70 million contract extension that would allow him to become a free agent after the 2019 season.
A three-time league MVP, Brady has been selected to 14 Pro Bowls.
Since taking over the starting job in 2001, he has started every game with two exceptions: missing the last 15 games in 2008 due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and getting suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for allegedly scheming to deflate footballs.
The Patriots open the season Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough, Mass.
–Field Level Media
Reich: Colts could start Brissett if Luck not ready next week
Jacoby Brissett could open the season as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
Andrew Luck has not practiced since the third day of training camp as team officials have separately defined his injury as a calf strain, bone injury and ankle issue.
Brissett started 15 games for the Colts in Luck’s absence in 2017.
While Luck said his goal is to start Week 1 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, he isn’t on the field this week for joint practices with the Browns and head coach Frank Reich said the team needs to know who will start by next weekend. That’s when the Colts, and most of the NFL, will utilize preseason Week 3 as a dress rehearsal for the season opener.
“You have to be able to make a call and move from there,” Reich said. “Whether we’re full speed with Andrew after that third preseason game or if at that point we are going with Jacoby (Brissett).”
Brissett was 4-11 as the 2017 starter, completing 58.8 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 260 yards and four scores.
–Field Level Media
Steelers WR Moncrief (finger) returns to practice
Two weeks after breaking his right ring finger,
Two weeks after breaking his right ring finger, wide receiver Donte Moncrief is a full practice participant with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 26-year-old was back on the field Wednesday as he competes for the No. 2 receiving spot behind JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Moncrief’s experience has helped him get up to speed quickly with the Steelers, who signed the five-year NFL veteran to a two-year, $9 million contract in March.
“Cumulative reps, no question,” Tomlin said, per The Athletic. “Money in the bank.”
Moncrief caught 48 passes for 668 yards and three scores in 16 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. In four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2014-17), he caught 152 passes for 1,875 yards and 18 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
NFLPA sends players ‘work stoppage guide’
The NFL Players Association told its players in a memo to
The NFL Players Association told its players in a memo to start preparing for a potential work stoppage.
In a memo from the NFLPA, players were given directions on how to plot for what is considered an unlikely lockout scenario after the 2020 season, including money and home management during a time with no pay.
Bargaining sessions continue between the NFL and NFLPA and more talks are tentatively scheduled for next week.
ESPN reported on Thursday that the NFLPA has said all along that its mission is to “negotiate for the best while preparing for the worst.” The current CBA doesn’t expire until March 2021.
The guide, shared by ESPN, suggests the following steps for fiscal responsibility — just in case:
–Save at least half of each paycheck, if not more.
–If your current expenses are too high to save this much, you should look at ways to change your spending habits and reduce financial commitments.
–Try cooking at home instead of eating out as much.
–Designate one day a week as “no spending day.”
–Take care of major home repairs now.
–If you’re in the market for a new home, consider renting instead of buying for now.
–Find renters for your unoccupied homes or bedrooms.
–Consider selling a car you have not driven in the past six months.
Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly stated he wants a new CBA in place before the start of the 2019 season. Players would like their percentage of overall revenue to go up from the current take of no less than 47 percent.
–Field Level Media
Domestic violence case against Giants’ Moore dismissed
A judge dismissed a
A judge dismissed a domestic violence complaint against suspended New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore, citing unsubstantiated claims in a written ruling.
Moore has been on the suspended list since mid-July, when he was accused of violence against a woman he had been dating. According to the criminal report, the 22-year-old said she arrived at Moore’s residence when he didn’t respond to text messages and was confronted by another woman. The alleged victim was knocked to the ground and claimed Moore stepped on her neck, punched her and knocked her unconscious.
Moore, claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints, is away from the Giants during training camp. The team said at the time of the alleged incident that Moore was suspended “pending further investigation.”
Police did not report to the scene of the incident but the alleged victim had wounds indicative of a physical confrontation, per New Jersey Advance Media.
–Field Level Media
