Rudolph fires 2 TD passes as Steelers rout Bengals
Quarterback Mason Rudolph seemingly came into his own Monday, passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers past the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 27-3.
The win elevated the Steelers from winless to within a game of first place in the AFC North at 1-3. The Bengals fell to 0-4 under first-year coach Zac Taylor.
Rudolph, in his second start since future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sustained a season-ending elbow injury, completed 24 of 28 passing. He threw TD strikes of James Conner, who amassed 125 total yards, and Diontae Johnson.
Pittsburgh’s Jalen Samuels rushed for a touchdown.
An early Randy Bullock field goal accounted for the Bengals’ scoring.
Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton, still without top receiver A.J. Green (ankle), finished 21 of 37 for 171 passing yards with an interception and was sacked eight times — with Cam Heyward credited with 2 1/2 sacks.
Cincinnati capitalized on a Steelers turnover in the first quarter. Rudolph completed a pass to Johnson, but Nick Vigil forced a fumble and Jessie Bates III recovered for the Bengals at the Pittsburgh 15-yard line.
That led to Bullock’s 28-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Pittsburgh drove 46 yards in five plays, culminating in Rudolph’s 21-yard scoring pass to Conner on a sprint-out to flip the lead to 7-3.
The Bengals were driving well later in the second quarter and reached the Pittsburgh 18 before Dalton dropped back and had the ball chopped away by Bud Dupree. The fumble was recovered at the 29 by the Steelers’ T.J. Watt.
Pittsburgh drove the other way and upped its lead to 10-3 on Chris Boswell’s 29-yard field goal with 1:01 left in the half.
Rudolph was 17 of 18 for 133 yards and one touchdown in the first half, and he picked up where he left off after halftime. He teamed with Conner and Samuels to march the Steelers downfield, and Samuels scooted untouched 2 yards out of the wildcat for a touchdown and a 17-3 Steelers lead.
Just 1:12 later, following a Cincinnati punt, Rudolph hit Johnson on a 43-yard scoring play to make it 24-3.
Boswell’s 49-yard field goal with 5:51 left in the game made it 27-3.
–Field Level Media
Reports: NFL to meet with Brown’s accuser Monday
While Antonio Brown will debut with the New
While Antonio Brown will debut with the New England Patriots Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins, the NFL is preparing to meet the woman accusing him of rape and sexual assault in New York on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Britney Taylor, who is bringing the civil suit against Brown, has reportedly provided information to the league in advance of the meeting and has no expectation of Brown or his representatives being part of the meeting, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.
ESPN also reported Brown turned down a $2 million settlement before the suit was filed.
Brown was on the team’s game-day active list released 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday.
A previous report from USA Today said that the NFL was expected to interview the woman and Brown as part of its investigation. NFL Network reports that a third party, a rookie football player, is also expected to be interviewed as he was alleged to be in the house during one of the incidents in the civil lawsuit.
Brown has participated in practices this week with the Patriots (1-0) after being released last weekend by the Oakland Raiders.
Coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday that the 31-year-old had a “long way to go” in the offense, but he reportedly worked diligently with former Patriots wide receiver Troy Brown to get up to speed.
Brown inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020 last Saturday after his release from the Raiders.
However, NFL Network reported Patriots owner Robert Kraft was unaware of the civil suit pending against Brown when he was signed.
After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could play for the first time since Dec. 23 if he faces the Dolphins.
— Field Level Media
Koepka early Open favorite
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka fell short in his attempt to win his third consecutive U.S. Open on Sunday, but the four-time major champion has already been installed as the early favorite to win next month’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland.
PointsBet listed Koepka at 9/1 and FanDuel at 7/1, slightly ahead of Rory McIlroy (10/1 and 8.5/1), who will be an overwhelming crowd favorite as he seeks to win The Open in his home country. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods were all listed at 12/1 by PointsBet on Monday, while FanDuel had Woods at 9.5/1 and the other two at 12/1.
Gary Woodland held off Koepka at Pebble Beach to claim his first major championship and rise to No. 12 in the world rankings, but he is still only 66/1 by PointsBet.
The 148th Open Championship will be held at Royal Portrush July 18-21.
Portrush native Graeme McDowell secured his entry into the event at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month. Despite posting a solid T16 finish at the U.S. Open, McDowell is still 42/1 by FanDuel while PointsBet isn’t yet offering a future wager on the 39-year-old.
However, PointsBet is offering 5,000/1 odds on 1995 Open champion John Daly.
The Open odds (via PointsBet)
Brooks Koepka, +900
Rory McIlroy, +1000
Dustin Johnson, +1200
Jordan Spieth, +1200
Tiger Woods, +1200
Justin Rose, +1600
Francesco Molinari, +1800
Jon Rahm, +2000
Tommy Fleetwood, +2200
Rickie Fowler, +2500
Justin Thomas, +2500
Xander Schauffele, +2500
Jason Day, +2800
Bryson DeChambeau, +2800
Tony Finau, +3000
Patrick Cantlay, +3000
Sergio Garcia, +3300
Hideki Matsuyama, +3500
Henrik Stenson, +4000
Alex Noren, +4000
Paul Casey, +4000
Phil Mickelson, +4000
Adam Scott, +4000
Patrick Reed, +5000
Louis Oosthuizen, +5000
Branden Grace, +5000
Marc Leishman, +5000
Matt Kuchar, +5000
Ian Poulter, +6000
Matt Wallace, +6000
Tyrrell Hatton, +6600
Matthew Fitzpatrick, +6600
Bubba Watson, +6600
Shane Lowry, +6600
Gary Woodland, +6600
Webb Simpson, +8000
Paul Dunne, +8000
Brandt Snedeker, +8000
Danny Willett, +8000
Russell Knox, +8000
Rafael Cabrera Bello, +8000
Zach Johnson, +8000
Thomas Pieters, +8000
Eddie Pepperell, +9000
Chris Wood, +10000
Jimmy Walker, +10000
Kevin Chappell, +10000
Thorbjorn Olesen, +10000
Ryan Fox, +10000
Kevin Kisner, +10000
Haotong Li, +10000
Cameron Smith, +10000
Byeong Hun An, +12500
Emiliano Grillo, +12500
Ryan Moore, +12500
Brian Harman, +12500
Luke List, +12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, +12500
Beau Hossler, +12500
Daniel Berger, +15000
Charl Schwartzel, +15000
Kevin Na, +15000
Jason Dufner, +15000
Keegan Bradley, +15000
Padraig Harrington, +15000
Joost Luiten, +15000
Alexander Levy, +15000
Peter Uihlein, +15000
Dylan Frittelli, +15000
Bernd Wiesberger, +15000
Si Woo Kim, +15000
Kyle Stanley, +15000
Charley Hoffman, +15000
Alexander Bjork, +17500
Hudson Swafford, +17500
Austin Cook, +20000
Ross Fisher, +20000
Russell Henley, +20000
Jorge Campillo, +20000
Charles Howell, +20000
Ernie Els, +20000
Jeunghun Wang, +20000
Danny Lee, +20000
Grayson Murray, +20000
Satoshi Kodaira, +25000
Stewart Cink, +25000
Mikko Korhonen, +25000
Paul Lawrie, +25000
Shubhankar Sharma, +25000
Todd Hamilton, +50000
Darren Clarke, +50000
Mark Calcavecchia, +50000
David Duval, +50000
Tom Lehman, +50000
John Daly, +50000
–Field Level Media
Woodland rises to No. 12 in world rankings after U.S. Open win
With his first major championship win on Sunday at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland moved up to a career-best No. 12 in the world golf rankings.
Woodland beat out two-time defending champion and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka by three shots at the U.S. Open, carding a final-round 69 for a 13-under 271 total to become just the fourth player in history to record four sub-par rounds en route to hoisting the trophy.
Woodland climbed 13 spots after his win at Pebble Beach. He started the week ranked No. 25.
“I’ve worked hard my whole life. I’ve been surrounded by amazing people and I always just wanted to be successful. I didn’t know what it was, what I was going to do. I fell in love with golf, and it’s transcended to today,” Woodland said.
“People probably growing up said the U.S. Open wouldn’t suit me, because I’m a long hitter, I’m a bomber. Coming to Pebble Beach, on top of that, it’s a shorter golf course. And I went out and proved, I think to everybody else, what I always believed — that I’m pretty good.”
Woodland also rose from ninth to fifth in the FedEx Cup standings; Matt Kuchar remained in first place.
Koepka, who shot 68 on Sunday to finish alone in second place, remains the world’s No. 1 player for the 13th straight week while Dustin Johnson, who finished tied for 35th, stays at No. 2.
There was some minor shuffling among the top 10.
England’s Justin Rose, who finished tied for third at Pebble Beach, moved up to No. 3 while Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy dropped to No. 4 after finishing tied for ninth place. Tiger Woods, who won the 2000 championship at Pebble Beach by a record 15 strokes with a 12-under 272 total, remains No. 5.
Flip-flopping the final two spots in the top 10 are Xander Schauffele, who moved to No. 9 after finishing tied for third on Sunday, and Bryson DeChambeau, who dropped a spot to No. 10 with a T-35 finish.
–Field Level Media
Well-traveled QB McCown retires, joins ESPN
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10 teams, announced his retirement Monday.
His longest tenure with any franchise was four seasons, that being with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted McCown in the third round of the 2002 draft.
He started 22 games for the Cardinals, the most he had in any of his NFL stops.
“But looking back, I’m proud of how my career has gone,” he wrote at The Players’ Tribune website. “I don’t shy away from the journeyman label. I embrace it, full force.
“Because it’s been one heck of a journey.”
The journey now takes him to ESPN, where he will join the network as an NFL analyst, starting Wednesday, when he will appear on multiple shows.
“Josh knows the game and is widely respected throughout the league,” ESPN vice president for NFL studio shows Seth Markman said in a statement. “Every quarterback room he was in as a player, he made better. Now we’re excited to welcome him to ESPN.”
McCown played in 99 games (76 starts) across 16 seasons, completing 1,581 of 2,628 passes for 17,707 yards, with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.
McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017. He appeared in four games (three starts) last season, serving as a backup to rookie Sam Darnold.
McCown’s career also took him to the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.
“At the end of the day, no matter what team I was on, I tried to serve it to the best of my ability, and I tried to influence my team in a positive manner. I hope I did that,” McCown wrote.
“And I made sure that when my number was called, I was prepared, and I gave it everything I had, every time. I may not have turned out to be the franchise quarterback I set out to be back at Cardinals rookie camp, but I’m extremely proud of the career I had.”
–Field Level Media
Bengals sign RB Bernard to 2-year extension
The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard
The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year extension on Tuesday, putting him under contract through 2021.
The team did not announce contract figures, but NFL Network reports the total value of the deal is $10.3 million and includes a raise from $3.4 million to $5.9 million for 2019, plus a $600,000 guaranteed bonus due in March.
“He’s an invaluable player for us,” head coach Zac Taylor told the team’s website of Bernard. “We define what a Bengal is and he fits that description. He’s a physical and hungry accountable teammate that will do everything he can to help his teammates and that’s exactly what Gio has done for us.”
“It’s a blessing, number one, to be able to play for a long time and, number two, to be at the same place so long,” Bernard added.
Bernard, 27, has gained 5,389 yards from scrimmage and scored 27 touchdowns in 83 games since the Bengals picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
He rushed for 211 yards and three scores and caught 35 passes for 218 yards in 12 games last season as the backup to starter Joe Mixon.
–Field Level Media
Chile’s Niemann grabs two-shot lead at Greenbrier
Chile's Niemann grabs two-shot lead at Greenbrier
Joaquin Niemann shot 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead through three rounds of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Niemann, 20, stands at 15-under-par 195 heading into Sunday’s final round of the season-opening event on the Old White TPC course, two strokes ahead of Richy Werenski (who shot 65), Nate Lashley (65) and Robby Shelton (70).
Adam Long and Scotty Scheffler, a rookie, are another stroke back at 12 under. Long shot 70, and Scheffler had a 71.
Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Scheffler and Shelton entering the day, is trying to become the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour. He has eight career top-10 finishes, including two ties for fifth during the 2019 season.
“It’s a great feeling,” Niemann told reporters afterward. “I just need to “be patient and keep the emotions down and enjoy tomorrow and have a really good round.
No third-round leader has gone on to win the tournament.
Niemann had a quiet front nine, posting only a birdie at No. 6. He opened the back with another birdie, rolling in a 26-foot putt at the 10th, but bogeyed the 11th. After five straight pars, he birdied No. 17 and parred the 18th.
“For sure going to be a little nervous tomorrow, but, I mean, it’s part of the game,” Niemann said of Sunday’s final round. “I just need to — like I say every time — I just want get out there and really enjoy myself, hit the good shots, visualize my shot, and try to hit them.”
Lashley had a wild round, shooting 5-under 29 on a bogey-free front nine and even on the back after collecting three bogeys, a birdie and an eagle at the par-5 17th.
Werenski had four birdies in a bogey-free front nine and finished with six on the day. He had one bogey on the back nine.
Shelton overcame a 2-over start through five holes, getting two back-nine birdies to finish even.
Defending champion Kevin Na shot 68 and is tied for 16th at 8 under.
Kevin Chappell, who shot an 11-under 59 on Friday, had a 73 on Saturday and was eight strokes behind Niemann in a tie for 29th.
–Field Level Media
Jets LB Mosley ruled out vs. Browns
New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) also will not play against the Browns, the team announced Saturday.
Mosley sustained a groin injury in the second half of the Jets’ 17-16 season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Prior to the injury, the four-time Pro Bowl selection returned an interception for a touchdown to stake New York to an early lead.
Mosley was playing in his first game since signing a five-year, $85 million contract in the offseason.
Starting tailback Le’Veon Bell is questionable to play with a shoulder injury for the Jets, who will be without quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis).
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Steelers’ Conner reflects on cancer diagnosis
NFL notebook: Steelers' Conner reflects on cancer diagnosis
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner revealed
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner revealed he was told he was close to death when diagnosed with cancer as a student at Pitt in 2015.
Speaking recently on the “Ya Neva Know: you know what I mean?” podcast hosted by former Duke pitcher Mike Seander — better known as hip-hop artist Mike Stud — Conner said he sought medical attention when he was having trouble sleeping as he recovered from a torn MCL in his junior season.
“I’m rehabbing for that, trying to make a comeback before the season ends,” Conner, 24, said. “And then I’m rehabbing and (stuff and I get) night sweats, bro. I’m getting like 15 minutes of sleep at night, going through it. Sleep, who (doesn’t) love sleep? That’s the worst (stuff) in the world. … And so I get some tests done, and I got tumors surrounding my heart … I got tumors growing all around it, and it’s pressing.”
Doctors diagnosed Conner with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma and found tumors in his neck and chest.
“The doctor told me I had a week left,” Conner said. “He said, ‘You got about a week. If you (don’t) get this treated, you (have) about a week at the rate it’s growing.'”
–A contract staredown could become a stalemate between the Denver Broncos and second-round quarterback Drew Lock.
The Missouri product reportedly insisted through his agent on being paid a “quarterback premium” and getting a higher-value contract than left guard Dalton Risner, who was the 41st pick by Denver, one slot ahead of Lock.
9News.com’s Mike Klis reported that negotiations had stalled, and a holdout from one or both second-rounders could be in the offing. Klis added that Lock is pushing for additional guarantees or larger workout bonuses. Later Tuesday, Risner agreed to terms on his contract, leaving Lock as the only possible holdout.
–Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said he will be limited when the team opens training camp later this week, as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles sustained last December.
“We’re going to take our time,” Sanders told reporters. “I don’t even know if I’ll do the conditioning test (Wednesday). As far as practice, I’m definitely not going to be going full-go from the jump.”
Sanders did not say if he’ll open camp on the physically unable to perform list, but his goal remains to be healthy for Week 1, which he deemed a “realistic” timeline earlier this month.
–Veteran defensive end Robert Ayers announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending a nine-year NFL career.
Ayers, a 33-year-old who last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, announced the decision on Facebook, also posting a highlight video from his college and pro careers.
Ayers finishes his NFL career with 34.5 sacks in 120 career games (59 starts), including a career-high nine sacks in 2015 with the New York Giants.
–The NFL suspended Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas for three games for violating its policy on substance abuse.
Thomas pled guilty to a fifth-degree marijuana charge — a felony — in May, stemming from a January arrest after police found more than 143 grams of marijuana at his apartment. He received three years of probation as part of the plea deal.
Thomas will miss games vs. Atlanta, at Green Bay and vs. Oakland before being eligible to rejoin the team ahead of Week 4’s game at Chicago.
–Former Philadelphia Eagles safety and special teams ace Chris Maragos announced his retirement after eight NFL seasons, as he underwent his third knee surgery since 2017.
The 32-year-old tore his ACL during the 2017 season and hasn’t played since, spending all of last season on the PUP list before being released by the Eagles in February. He announced on Twitter he was having his third surgery on the knee Tuesday.
An undrafted product out of Wisconsin, Maragos played in 99 games (three starts) for San Francisco, Seattle and Philadelphia, spending his last four seasons with the Eagles. Over his last six seasons, 80.9 percent of his snaps came on special teams.
–Field Level Media
Woods concludes shaky U.S. Open with a flourish
Six birdies in the last 12 holes moved Tiger Woods up the leaderboard, but he was a non-factor in the 119th edition of the U.S. Open.
It was a minor consolation to Woods that he finished well at Pebble Beach, but he knows it was just a band-aid to a week’s worth of scabs and welts.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said after a final-round 69 that allowed him to finish at 2-under 282, well behind the leaders. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off. Turned back around and got it to under par for the week which is — normally it’s a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it.”
The final round marked the lone time Woods broke 70 in four rounds on the scenic course on the northern California coast. But it sure didn’t come easy.
Woods bogeyed four of the first six holes and appeared to be en route to a dreadful day. He bogeyed the par-5 Nos. 1 and 2 to start off the round, failing to sink a five-foot putt on the second hole.
A bogey on the par-3 fifth hole was followed by another bogey on the par-5 sixth, leaving Woods’ mood as gloomy as the cloudy sky hovering over the course.
“It was just a matter of can I somehow get it back to even par for the day and the total,” said Woods, “and that was our goal.”
The turnaround began with a birdie-2 on the 102-yard seventh hole and was followed with a birdie on the par-4 eighth.
After four straight pars, Woods finished with a flourish by nailing birdies on 13, 14, 16 and 18. Nos. 13 and 16 were par-4 holes — he began his late flurry by sinking a 40-foot putt on 13 — while Nos. 14 (582 yards) and 18 (539) were par-5s.
The ending left Woods with a positive way to conclude the tournament, even if he was never in contention.
“Just because I got off to a bad start doesn’t mean it’s over,” Woods said. “Keep grinding, keep playing. And I was able to turn my round around today as well as yesterday. So rounds that could have easily slipped away and kind of gone the other way pretty easily I was able to (get a) turnaround.”
Woods has won three U.S. Open titles, but the most recent was the memorable 91-hole playoff victory over Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines in 2008.
He said next up on his slate is getting some rest — “I think I’m going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time,” Woods said — with an eye on being physically fresh next month for The Open Championship (formerly British Open) at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
“I’m looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure out,” Woods said of a course in which he has never played or seen. “I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I’ve never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week. And definitely have to do my homework once I get there.”
–Field Level Media
Woodland nabs first major win at U.S. Open
Gary Woodland fended off a challenge from the reigning champion and won his first major championship, shooting 2-under 69 during Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on the shores of northern California.
Woodland, who’s from Topeka, Kan., finished 13-under 271 for the tournament for a three-shot victory. The 35-year-old, who was a college golfer at Kansas, capped the round with a long birdie putt on the last hole.
Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion, made it interesting, finishing with 68 after a torrid start to the round. He ended up at 10 under.
Koepka, who won last month’s PGA Championship, posted birdies on five of the first six holes. He closed with six straight pars, barely missing a birdie putt on the final hole that would have closed the gap to one stroke at the time.
England’s Justin Rose (74), Xander Schauffele (67), Chez Reavie (71) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (68) tied for third place at 7 under.
Rose shared the top spot briefly on the final day but couldn’t stay there. He was undone by bogeys on Nos. 12, 13 and 15.
Woodland’s third bogey of the tournament came on the ninth hole Sunday. He gave another stroke back on No. 12.
Even with Koepka lurking, Woodland held it together.
With a birdie on the first hole, Rose pulled even with Woodland as the leaders began the round.
Webb Simpson, with birdies on three of the last six holes, shot the best round of the day at 5 under. That put him at 3 under and tied for 16th.
“Made the eagle on (No.) 6 to start me in the right direction,” Simpson said.
Masters champion Tiger Woods shot 69 for his best round of the tournament. He ended up at 2 under and tied for 21st place.
After four bogeys on the first six holes, he had six birdies the rest of the way.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said of the reason for the change of fortunes. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off.”
–Field Level Media
Jets promote longtime exec Elhai to team president
The New York Jets promoted longtime
The New York Jets promoted longtime executive Hymie Elhai to team president Tuesday, four days after Neil Glat stepped down from the position to become a senior adviser.
Elhai, 43, is in his 20th year with the team, including the past five years as the senior vice president of business affairs and general counsel.
The promotion means the Jets enter the 2019 season with a new president, new head coach (Adam Gase) and new general manager (Joe Douglas).
Elhai will oversee the team’s business side and report to chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson. He also will work with Gase and Douglas “to integrate football and business operations,” according to a team statement.
The Jets also promoted Brian Friedman from senior vice president and chief financial officer to executive vice president and chief operating officer. He is in his 11th year with the organization.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars, WR Pryor reach injury settlement
Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and the Jacksonville
Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and the Jacksonville Jaguars reached an injury settlement after he was released last week with a minor hamstring strain.
Pryor, according to NFL Network, is now considered healthy and as an unrestricted free agent will be open to sign with any team.
Pryor was placed on the reserve/injured list prior to being released on Aug. 30, making him eligible for an injury settlement.
The well-traveled wide receiver had 16 total receptions in eight games last season while playing for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.
The former Ohio State quarterback had 1,007 receiving yards in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns.
–Field Level Media
Bears ready for another round with Rodgers, Packers
By virtue of his dominance and a near resurrection in last season’s opener, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might as well be a bleep word for Bears fans.
It was in the 2018 opener that Rodgers’ legend in the NFC North rivalry grew by quantum bounds. Down and out with a knee injury in the first half, Rodgers returned after halftime and rallied Green Bay from a 20-0 deficit to knock off Chicago 24-23. The Bears devoured Rodgers in the second meeting, recording five sacks and grabbing the 24-17 victory.
“They stuffed us pretty good,” Rodgers said.
But Rodgers is 16-5 in the all-time matchup with a passer rating over 100 and a 45-10 TD-to-INT ratio. Even if that history means very little in the opener of the NFL’s 100th season on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago, it’s safe to assume Rodgers will be ready for the primetime showdown. Wide receiver Davante Adams has seen the 35-year-old quarterback flip the switch to regular-season mode.
“I’ve definitely seen the switch,” Adams said. “I’ve seen the antennae up. It’s always a laser focus, but it heightens a little bit. From me being around here six years now, I can tell the difference. He’s ready to go.”
Green Bay unveils a new version of Rodgers — one in which he has full control of the offense at the line of scrimmage, a la Peyton Manning — under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers and fired coach Mike McCarthy had a competitively contentious relationship, a major reason there’s a new man in charge with the Packers. Another reason? The Packers’ 6-9-1 record in 2018.
Rodgers did not play in the preseason, and he said the Bears and other early season opponents accustomed to the decidedly West Coast system McCarthy installed have no idea what’s coming from the Packers’ offense.
“When they play Green Bay, it’s not just what they’ve seen for years – which was tough to stop,” Rodgers said. “Now we’re throwing new things at them with personnel groupings and motions and alignments and movement and adjustments that they haven’t seen from us. I’m obviously really hopeful that we’re going to go out and play really well, but I do feel like this is just the beginning for this offense and there’ll be a lot of room to grow.”
The Bears, who finished the 2018 season at 12-4, are looking for growth out of their quarterback in 2019. Mitchell Trubisky, who had multiple opportunities in the fourth quarter to squash Rodgers’ rally last September, enters his third season in the NFL with a division title in his back pocket and expectations for more trophies in the near future.
“His confidence is really high right now,” Bears center Cody Whitehair said. “He sees the field a lot better being in Year Two. The 2.0 step he’s taken in the offense has really helped him.”
The Bears are heavily reliant on a defense that led the league in scoring, takeaways and stopping the run, and third in total yards. Offensive-minded head coach Matt Nagy had to bring in a new coordinator to replace current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, and he found a veteran in former Ravens defensive coordinator and Colts head coach Chuck Pagano.
Pagano is expecting a jump in production from recent first-round draft picks at linebacker in support of Khalil Mack, who had a forced fumble, interception and touchdown at Green Bay in his Bears debut last year.
Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was the team’s top performer in the offseason and second-year linebacker Roquan Smith is flashing undisputed star potential. He played only eight snaps at Lambeau Field last season.
“He’s a phenomenal football player,” Pagano said. “I feel like that kid has been around for a long, long time. He’s mature beyond his years, and he understands the game, and I think it’s really slowing down for him in a short of time that he’s been with his organization and played at this level. You know, everything you ask Roquan to do, physically he’s able to do it, whether it’s being a downhill inside linebacker, playing between the tackles.”
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Smith remembers late girlfriend in Instagram post
Cleveland
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith remembered his late girlfriend in an Instagram post on Saturday.
Petara Cordero died at age 26 early Wednesday morning in Cleveland after Smith’s Lamborghini blew a tire in an auto accident. She was soon struck by another vehicle.
“God has a plan for all of us we can’t understand but she is in a better place now and she can rest easy,” Smith wrote on his account. “My wifey my best friend and the mother of my beautiful daughter. Love you baby.”
Cordero wasn’t seriously hurt in the initial Tuesday night crash in which Smith’s vehicle hit the center median on Interstate 90. But she got out of the car and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Cordero was taken to Cleveland Clinic – Fairview Hospital and was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Cordero admitted to drinking prior to the accident, according to published reports.
Smith and Cordero had a daughter — Haven — together last month. According to Cleveland.com, Cordero and her daughter had flown from Charlotte, N.C., to visit Smith.
Smith returned to practice on Saturday and was a full participant. He is listed as questionable for Monday night’s road game against the New York Jets.
Smith, 27, is in his second season with the Browns after spending three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16) and one with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017).
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots’ Brown makes trip to Miami, expected to play
Antonio Brown is heading to Miami
Antonio Brown is heading to Miami with the intention of playing for the New England Patriots in this weekend’s road game against the Dolphins, the NFL Network reported on Saturday.
Brown, the subject of a civil suit by his former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault, was under consideration for the Commissioner’s Exempt List, according to USA Today. Commissioner Roger Goodell will not enact his authority in the matter at this time, but the NFL is expected to interview the woman and Brown as part of its investigation.
Brown has participated in practices this week with the Patriots (1-0) after being released last weekend by the Oakland Raiders.
Whether Brown actually sees the field against the Dolphins (0-1) is in question, as coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday that the 31-year-old had a “long way to go.”
“Obviously, he’s not familiar with our offense,” Belichick said. “The systems that he’s been in have been quite different. Jon (Gruden, Raiders coach) does the West Coast offense, which there’s very little carryover from their system to our system. Not bad or good — just we’ve had players before. It’s just not all going to carry over, and a similar thing in Pittsburgh.
“You know, he’s working hard to pick it up, and we’re working hard to get it to him. … We try to get him caught up to speed as quickly as you can. It’s too much ground to make up in a few days, but we do the best we can and we’ll see how it goes.”
Brown inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020 last Saturday after his release from the Raiders.
After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could play for the first time since Dec. 23 if he faces the Dolphins.
— Field Level Media
Browns S Randall (concussion) won’t play vs. Jets
Cleveland Browns starting free safety
Cleveland Browns starting free safety Damarious Randall reported to practice on Saturday with concussion-like symptoms and has been ruled out of Monday’s night’s game against the New York Jets.
It’s unclear when Randall sustained the concussion, but he was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Randall was among four players the Browns said would miss the game, joining tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), running back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle). Four others — receiver Rashard Higgins (ankle), guard Joel Bitonio (abdomen), defensive end Chris Smith (not injury related) and quarterback Drew Stanton (knee) – were listed as questionable.
Smith missed two practices this week following the death of his girlfriend, Petara Cordero, who was killed earlier this week when a driver struck the couple’s disabled car. He returned to practice on Saturday and was a full participant.
–Field Level Media
Bears’ Nagy still mum on LB Smith’s absence
Shortly before their home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Chicago Bears listed linebacker Roquan Smith as inactive.
On Monday, Bears coach Matt Nagy wouldn’t elaborate much, saying only that Smith’s absence was because of a “personal issue.”
Nagy told reporters at his news conference, “It’s for us something that we’re going to leave at that right now. I’m just going to say it was a personal issue. I’m not getting into anything else until … I’m just going to completely keep it at that.”
It is unknown whether Smith, who was on the sideline for the Bears’ 16-6 home win over the Vikings, will be available for Chicago’s game this Sunday against the Oakland Raiders in London.
Fourth-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski filled in for Smith and made nine tackles, two for loss, including a sack.
“It was just something that yesterday, it was a decision that we ended up making,” Nagy said of Smith being inactive. “We thought that was what we wanted to do at the time. Our guys handled it well. They handled it great. I thought (Kwiatkoski) did a great job at responding to it. He stepped up and had a helluva game.”
The eighth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Smith played in all 19 games since he was drafted prior to Sunday, making 17 starts. He had 121 tackles, five sacks and an interception as a rookie. He has 24 tackles through three games this season.
–Field Level Media
Ex-Bucs DE Ayers announces retirement
Veteran defensive end Robert Ayers announced his retirement on Tuesday,
Veteran defensive end Robert Ayers announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending a nine-year NFL career.
Ayers, a 33-year-old who last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, announced the decision on Facebook, also posting a highlight video from his college and pro career.
A first-round pick (18th overall) out of Tennessee by the Denver Broncos in 2009, Ayers underwhelmed in Denver with 12 sacks and 37 QB hits over five seasons, starting 27 of 72 games.
He then joined the New York Giants in 2014 and impressed with 14 sacks and 36 QB hits in 24 games over two seasons, including career highs of nine and 22, respectively, in 2015. With the Bucs, he had 6.5 sacks and 19 hits in 2016 before slipping to two and 16, respectively, in his final season.
Ayers finishes his career with 34.5 sacks in 120 career games (59 starts).
–Field Level Media
Rose: New majors schedule is ‘too condensed’
Britain’s Justin Rose criticized professional golf’s new tighter schedule for its four major tournaments, saying the timeline makes too many concessions to the FedEx Cup playoffs.
“It’s too condensed,” Rose told reporters Tuesday about playing the four majors from April (the Masters) to July (the Open Championship this week). “I also think it’s pretty much driven by the FedEx Cup, wanting to finish on a certain date, everything else having to fit in where it can.
“For me, a major championship should be the things that are protected the most. That’s how all of our careers ultimately are going to be measured. Thirty or 40 years ago, there wasn’t a FedEx Cup, so if you’re trying to compare one career to another career, Jack (Nicklaus) versus Tiger (Woods), it’s the majors that are the benchmarks. For them to be tweaked so much I think is quite interesting at this point.”
The big change this year was moving the PGA Championship from August to May, slotting in between the Masters and the U.S. Open in June.
Last year, the FedEx Cup playoffs were held from Aug. 23 to Sept. 23. This year, the playoffs have been pared from four tournament to three and will wrap up Aug. 25, meaning the conclusion to the PGA Tour season no longer has to compete for attention with the NFL regular season.
Rose, who tied for third at the U.S. Open, said he didn’t play in any subsequent events before this week’s final major because of the condensed schedule.
“As a professional in terms of trying to peak for something, the process that’s involved in trying to do that can be detailed and it can be longer than a month,” he said. “I think we’re all trying to adapt. It’s about trying to peak, valley and peak again in such a short period of time. This is unchartered territory for me to take time off between majors.”
–Field Level Media
Woods’ movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open
Moving day at the U.S. Open didn’t equate to an improvement in Tiger Woods’ fortunes.
His movement was one stroke back, one stroke forward, as he had five birdies and five bogeys in an even-par 71 round on Saturday on a cool day at Pebble Beach.
Woods also is even par through three rounds with a 213 total. He knows that placement doesn’t typically equate to any final-day surge occurring at the prestigious tournament being held on the northern California coast.
“I’ve had my chances to post good rounds — today, this week,” Woods told reporters after Saturday’s round. “Today was a perfect example. I fought back, and if I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now.”
Woods felt he needed a strong start on Saturday to try to work himself in the mix. Instead, the opposite happened, as he bogeyed two of the first three holes.
“Those are supposed to be some of the easier holes, and I’m a couple over and had to fight back the entire day, and I was able to clod around a few more, which is pretty good,” Woods said.
Woods seemed to escape his fog — on a day in which low-lying clouds blocked the sun from baking the course — with birdies on Nos. 4 and 5.
But a three-putt bogey on No. 7 pushed him over for the round. Another bogey on No. 12 hurt, but Woods scored birdies on three of the last five holes (14, 16 and 18) though he had another bogey on 15.
What stuck with Woods is he felt the course conditions were more favorable than the first two rounds, yet he didn’t take advantage.
“They were able to get some mowers on the fairways, and they were a little bit quicker,” he said. “I think they did a great job of setting it up so that we can make birdies. And if you do miss them on the wrong spot, then you still can get up and down here, which is not always the case.”
The cool conditions presented another challenge for Woods, who said his body was aching throughout Saturday’s round.
“The forces have to go somewhere,” said Woods, who has undergone four back surgeries. “And if they’re not in the lower back, they’re in the neck, and if not, they’re in the mid-back and if not they go to the knee. You name it. …
“Let me put it this way, I feel every shot I hit. I think that’s always going to be the place from here going forward.”
–Field Level Media