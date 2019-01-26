Rose surges to 3-stroke lead at Farmers
Justin Rose lived up to his No. 1 world ranking to take the lead Friday in the Farmers Insurance Open, while Tiger Woods will play the weekend at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego.
Rose, a 38-year-old Englishman, shot a 6-under-par 66 in the second round to move to 15-under 129 for the tournament. He’ll take a three-shot lead into Saturday’s third round.
Woods is 11 strokes off Rose’s pace and tied for 48th at 4 under. Golfers checking in at 3 under were the last to make the cut.
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shot his second consecutive 66 to sit at 12 under to hold second place alone.
Billy Horschel (68), Ryan Palmer (67) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (72) of Spain share third place at 10-under. Rahm was 10 strokes off his pace from Thursday, playing the second round on the South course.
Rose had birdies on three straight holes on the front side, then played the back nine in 3 under. He was firing at pins all day, with four of his seven birdies coming from five feet or closer, and a sixth coming from under eight feet.
After starting on the back nine, Matsuyama played his final five holes at 4 under, with the help of an eagle at the par-5 sixth.
Woods, making his 2019 debut, repeated a 70 for the second day in a row. He was on the North course Friday. Woods, who began on the backside, had a bogey-free round other than a double-bogey on No. 18.
Rahm won the tournament two years ago for his first PGA Tour victory.
“This is my favorite golf course and favorite golf tournament,” Rahm said. “I know I can win anytime I tee up here.”
Rahm chipped in from the fringe for a par on the par-4 15th to help stay in the mix. He played the final 10 holes at 1 over and had just two birdies on the day after seven birdies and two eagles Thursday.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy surged up the leaderboard with a 65, aided by a pair of eagles, including a one-hopper into the cup from under 100 yards at the par-4 16th. He’s at 8 under and tied for ninth place along with eight other players, including Australia’s Adam Scott.
“All in all, a good round of golf, and at least I have a shot going into the weekend,” McIlroy said.
The only other time McIlroy, who started on the back, had two eagles in first nine holes came in the 2014 British Open, which he won.
“Only shooting 1 under (Thursday) on the South Course, I knew I needed to go out there and shoot something at least in the mid-60s to just make the cut, let alone get myself back in the golf tournament,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel. “So it was nice to eagle the first hole we played, and always a bonus to hole a wedge shot as well.”
Defending champion Jason Day of Australia, who also won the event in 2015, shot 71 on Friday on the South course. He’s at 6 under and in a tie for 30th.
Bears sign Jones to address kicking woes
The Chicago Bears have started the process of rectifying their kicking issues from this past season, signing Tulsa product Redford Jones on Friday after a workout that reportedly included multiple hopefuls.
Jones’ agency, EnterSports Management, announced the signing via Twitter.
The Bears are not expected to retain Cody Parkey, who is the only kicker currently listed on the roster.
Parkey, 26, not only missed seven field goals and three extra points during the regular season, his 43-yard attempt in the NFC wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles first hit the upright then the crossbar before bouncing back on the field. The Eagles advanced instead and were eliminated by the New Orleans Saints a week later.
Jones, 24, is expected to compete for the Bears’ job in training camp. The Bears have also been rumored to be interested in former kicker Robbie Gould, who is a free agent after kicking for the San Francisco 49ers the past two seasons. Gould, 36, was the Bears’ kicker from 2005-15.
Jones made 50 of his 67 field-goal attempts at Tulsa from 2015-17, and does have a kick on his resume where he hit both uprights. Unlike Parkey’s double-doink, though, that 2016 attempt against Cincinnati ended up going over the crossbar for three points.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Bears’ workout which yielded Jones, featured six kickers, including veteran Nick Folk.
NFL veteran Blair Walsh also participated, according to multiple reports. The others were Austin MacGinnis, a former college kicker for Kentucky, and former arena league kickers Josh Gable and Ernesto Lacayo.
T.O.: WR Brown wants out of Pittsburgh
Calling himself a mentor of Antonio Brown, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens said Friday that the wideout “wants to move on” from the Pittsburgh Steelers, in part because of a fractured relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Owens was asked on a Pro Football Talk podcast if he’s gotten the impression Brown wants out.
“Absolutely,” Owens replied. “He wants to move on. … I don’t like how Ben has kind of thrown him under the bus in certain instances. … I think Ben owes him a lot more respect than he has given him. … I mean even from the standpoint of him saying he didn’t know anything about a blowup [during practice in Week 17] when he was part of the blowup.”
Owens said he’s been in touch regularly with Brown, who was criticized publicly by Roethlisberger on a few occasions prior to the Week 17 dustup and ensuing lack of communication with the team.
“I’ve talked with Antonio Brown throughout the course of year,” Owens said. “And I’ve kind of known some of what has been going on. He’s leaned on me for advice, as somewhat of a mentor, so to speak. … I think with him, I think it’s a fresh start to go elsewhere and part ways with the organization and with some of the things than he and Ben have been confronted with.”
Steelers president Art Rooney II has been open about the possibility — perhaps likelihood — of the team moving on from Brown this offseason, but he’s left the door cracked for a reconciliation, assuming Brown and the team can resolve their issues. However, reports have said Brown will not return calls from Rooney, head coach Mike Tomlin or others, and there has been no sign the wideout is interested in a reconciliation.
Brown hasn’t spoken publicly on the matter, but Owens’ comments come 11 days after his former teammate with the San Francisco 49ers, Jerry Rice, said Brown told him on FaceTime that he wants to join the Niners.
Owens was a bit more cryptic with his wording, but also indicated Brown has his eyes on San Francisco.
“I talked to him on a couple of occasions, and I’m not hear to air anybody’s messages or … conversations, but he’s asked me how the Bay Area was on several occasions,” Owens said.
Brown, who turns 31 in July, is coming off his sixth straight Pro Bowl appearance after totaling 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Pro four years in a row from 2014 to 2017.
He is entering the second year of a four-year, $68 million contract extension that will pay him around $39 million over the final three years, including $15.125 million in 2019. The Steelers would save just over $1 million of his $22.2 million cap number by trading him.
Ravens, LB Mosley continue contract negotiations
Linebacker
Linebacker C.J. Mosley is one of 10 unrestricted free agents for the Baltimore Ravens and could be in line for a very big contract, but coach John Harbaugh said Friday he hopes financial limitations don’t get in the way of his return.
“Yeah, you’d rather have C.J. back,” Harbaugh at a team news conference. “There’s always the give and take of course. There’s limitations with the money. But C.J. wants to be back and we want him back, so I think that’s a really good formula for a player coming back. I’m not even going to entertain the possibility that won’t happen.”
The Ravens selected Mosley, an Alabama product, with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. In five seasons, he has 597 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.The Ravens and Mosley have been negotiating since at least the spring but haven’t come to an agreement. The Ravens and his agent reportedly held recent contract discussions.
The Ravens could choose to use the franchise tag on the 26-year-old Mosley, but that figure could be more than $15 million in 2019. Baltimore might not have that kind of salary cap flexibility.
He earned $8.7 million in the 2018 season.
Report: Vinatieri returning for 24th season
The NFL’s all-time leading scorer is coming back to pad his record.
The Indianapolis Colts and kicker Adam Vinatieri are close to a one-year deal for next season, according to multiple reports.
Vinatieri, who would be playing his 24th season, passed Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen for the scoring record in October. Andersen scored 2,544 points during a 25-year career spent mostly with the New Orleans Saints (1982-94) and Atlanta Falcons (1995-2000, 2006-07).
Vinatieri, who turned 46 in December, ended the season with 2,598 career points.
His history-making season ended in disappointment as the Colts fell 31-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, with Vinatieri missing the shortest field goal of his career — a 23-yard attempt — in the loss.
Vinatieri finished the season with 23 field goals in 27 tries and 44 extra points in 47 attempts.
The 2018 season was Vinatieri’s 13th season with the Colts. The three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection began his career with New England in 1996 and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before adding a fourth ring in his first season with Indianapolis in 2006.
Report: Rams CB Robey-Coleman fined for controversial hit
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL for the helmet-to-helmet hit that didn’t draw a penalty flag late in the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.
The controversial non-call was a major factor in the Rams’ 26-23 overtime victory last Sunday that earned the club a Super Bowl berth.
New Orleans had the ball on the Los Angeles 13-yard line with under two minutes to play when quarterback Drew Brees threw a third-down pass toward Tommylee Lewis near the right sideline. Robey-Coleman came over and obliterated Lewis with a vicious hit just before the ball arrived.
The pass was incomplete and the Saints were irate that a penalty wasn’t called.
“I don’t know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference call,” Saints coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. “That’s a tough one to swallow.”
Payton also said he spoke by phone with NFL head of officials Alberto Riveron, who confirmed the blown call.
The NFL has yet to formally address the play, which is upsetting to players and fans of the club.
New Orleans tight end Benjamin Watson challenged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to address the issue on Thursday.
“We all realize that football is an imperfect game, played, coached and officiated by imperfect people,” Watson wrote in a note posted on Twitter. “What occurred last Sunday in New Orleans though, was outside of that expected and accepted norm. Your continued silence on this matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere.
“From the locker room to Park Ave, accountability is what makes our league great. Lead by example. We are waiting.”
Bears work out potential Parkey replacements
Cody Parkey appears to be as good as gone in Chicago.
As many as seven free agent kickers, including Nick Folk, were scheduled to work out for the Bears on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Parkey, who hit the upright on a partially blocked 43-yard field goal attempt in the NFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, drew the ire of the front office and head coach Matt Nagy for his public appearances in the aftermath of the miss, casting further doubt on his standing with the team.
“We always talk about the team as a we not a me thing, and I didn’t see that as a we thing,” Nagy said after Parkey appeared on TODAY.
Folk, 34, has played for the Cowboys, Jets and Buccaneers but sat out the 2018 season.
In his last full season, 2016 in Tampa, he made 87.1 percent of his field goal attempts.
The Bears were Parkey’s fourth team in five seasons. He made 76.7 percent of his field goal attempts.
Pro Bowl serves as pleasant consolation prize for players
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would rather prepare for the Super Bowl instead of the Pro Bowl.
The same statement holds true for star running backs Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. Or wide receivers Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings and Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers. The list goes on and on.
But nobody is complaining about the chance to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The NFC will square off against the AFC in the annual all-star showdown that typically favors touchdowns over tackles.
“It’s tough being out (of the postseason),” Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a first-time Pro Bowl pick, said in comments published by the Chicago Tribune. “I did not expect it to come to an end, and how much fun we were having, you never want that to end.
“You wish you could still be playing, but you have to stay positive and pick the next best thing, and that’s coming to the Pro Bowl and going to the Super Bowl (as a guest) next week.”
Trubisky is one of more than two dozen players who were late substitutions to the Pro Bowl roster. Some are replacing injured players while others are taking the spots of Pro Bowlers from the Super Bowl-bound New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.
Mahomes is slated to start at quarterback for the AFC squad, with Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts and Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans backing him up. Luck replaced Philip Rivers of the Chargers, while Watson replaced the Patriots’ Tom Brady.
Meanwhile, the NFC’s quarterback tandem includes Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Trubisky. All three are replacements: Wilson for Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers; Prescott for Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints; and Trubisky for Jared Goff of the Rams.
The players with the season’s top two rushing totals will be on display, with Elliott (1,434 yards on the ground) and New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley (1,307) teaming up in the NFC backfield.
“(It’s) an honor and privilege to be out here with some of the best players at their job in the NFL,” Barkley told the Giants’ website. “Growing up watching some of these guys play and then to be able to play with them … is amazing.”
The Pro Bowl will feature a load of defensive talent, as well. Among the stars on display will be linebacker Von Miller of the Denver Broncos, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals.
Cowboys rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will line up alongside the Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, one of his favorite players. Vander Esch also met Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher during Pro Bowl preparations this week.
“It’s a pretty crazy journey, huh,” Vander Esch told reporters. “I don’t know if I expected it to come this fast.
“I always expected myself to be in the shoes that I am now. One way or another, I knew I was going to get here.”
NFL notebook: Panthers QB Newton has shoulder surgery
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Thursday.
The Panthers said rehabilitation for the former MVP will begin immediately, but gave no timetable for completion of that process.
Newton, 29, missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a sore throwing shoulder. The team said the procedure was successfully performed in Charlotte by team physician Dr. Pat Connor.
Newton had surgery on the same shoulder, also performed by Connor, in March of 2017 to repair a torn rotator cuff.
–The Kansas City Chiefs hired Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Spagnuolo was Reid’s top choice to replace Bob Sutton, who was fired Tuesday.
Spagnuolo worked under Reid with the Eagles from 1999-2006, before his first coordinator job with the New York Giants.
–The Baltimore Ravens announced a four-year extension with head coach John Harbaugh, putting him under contract through 2022.
“I’m very excited with this contract, the opportunity to continue our work here, and I’m humbled by it,” Harbaugh said in a statement.
Harbaugh and the Ravens reached agreement on the deal Saturday, per reports. He will meet the media Friday.
–Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is pegged as the main culprit of the dysfunction that has plagued his team’s football operations since he bought it in 2012, according to an in-depth report by ESPN.
Haslam alternately listens to too many voices or too few when making or overruling his executives on myriad decisions, leading to the team hiring its fifth head coach in the six years that Haslam and his wife, Dee, have owned the team.
Per the report, the only member of the Browns organization who voted to hire Hue Jackson as head coach in 2016 was Haslam. The other four members of his executive team wanted to hire Sean McDermott, now the coach of the Buffalo Bills.
–New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson tweeted a message to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, questioning his silence regarding the critical missed call in Sunday’s NFC Championship.
“Your continued silence on this matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere,” Watson wrote. “From the locker room to Park Ave, accountability is what makes our league great. Lead by example. We are waiting.”
–Kansas City outside linebacker and pending free agent Dee Ford said he would prefer to stay “home” and re-sign with the Chiefs.
Ford also isn’t opposed to being franchise-tagged, saying, “If it happens, it happens, and I don’t mind it.”
–New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said his Wednesday tackle of the New England Patriots’ mascot — meant in good fun — at the Pro Bowl put the person inside the costume in the hospital.
“All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard,” Adams told ESPN. “I don’t know what’s really going on, but they did tell me he’s in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. It was all about just a joke, but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good.”
A Patriots spokesman told WBZ-TV that the hit was not staged and that the unidentified man from the mascot suit is “sore.”
–Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins appears to be headed for free agency after tweeting a goodbye to the team.
Despite Seferian-Jenkins’ tweet, Jaguars director of public relations Tad Dickman tweeted that the team has not made a decision on Seferian-Jenkins’ 2019 option, contrary to any reports.
–The number of diagnosed concussions dropped significantly in the NFL in 2018, the league confirmed.
There was a 24 percent decline in concussions in the preseason and regular season, from 281 in 2017 to 214 this season. For the regular season only, there was a 29 percent decrease from 190 in 2017 to 135.
–San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg and defensive back D.J. Reed will each miss the entire offseason program due to surgery, general manager John Lynch revealed.
Richburg was bothered by a knee injury during the season and also needed work done on his quad, while Reed will have labrum surgery on Friday. The team hopes both players will be ready for training camp.
–Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald’s one-year contract is worth $11 million — the same figure he earned in 2018 — plus incentives, per ESPN.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton announced on Twitter he had surgery. Per ESPN, Charlton had surgery on his shoulder after it bothered him during the year.
–The Washington Redskins are hiring former Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton as defensive backs coach, per multiple reports.
–The Denver Broncos waived/injured wideout Andre Holmes and signed wideout Aaron Burbridge to a futures/reserve contract.
Bears DC Pagano: Not motivated to be HC
New Chicago
New Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano told reporters he’s not motivated to be an NFL head coach again.
“I’m not. I’ve done it,” Pagano said after being introduced Thursday. “I’m motivated to just help (head) coach Matt Nagy be successful. Help this organization be successful. Help these kids grow and develop.
“That’s my motivation is to be the best I can be for this organization, for the McCaskey family, for Coach Nagy and for these players and for these coaches and help develop these guys. That’s the only thing I want to do.”
Pagano, who was the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach from 2012 to 2017, interviewed for head-coach openings with the Green Bay Packers in December and Denver Broncos in January. The Denver job went to Vic Fangio, whom Pagano is replacing as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. Green Bay hired Matt LaFleur.
Earlier in Thursday’s press conference, Pagano was asked if being the Bears’ defensive coordinator is more appealing to him than being a head coach elsewhere. His response suggested he doesn’t miss the administrative aspects of the leading role.
“There’s many times when I was sitting in that chair, you know, I said, ‘Boy, I wish I was a defensive coordinator again. Man do I wish I was a secondary coach,'” Pagano said with a laugh. “It wasn’t nothing to do with coaching. It wasn’t nothing to do with the football part of it. It’s just some of the other stuff that comes with it.”
Pagano spent the 2018 season out of coaching after being fired by the Colts, with whom he went 53-43 across six seasons. He has just one year of NFL coordinator experience — 2011 with the Baltimore Ravens — after spending three years as the Ravens’ secondary coach from 2008-10.
In Chicago, he takes over a unit that finished first in points allowed and third in yards allowed this season. Pagano expects a relatively seamless transition, as the players will have some familiarity with the schemes he’s run in the past.
“There’s a lot of carryover,” Pagano said. “I come from a 3-4 background and system, so we’re not going to try to jam square pegs into round holes. There is a ton of talent here. They’ve built one heck of a roster.”
Rahm fires 62 to lead Farmers
Jon Rahm took advantage of favorable scoring conditions on the North Course at Torrey Pines on Thursday to shoot a 10-under par 62 and claim a one-shot lead after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.
Starting on the back nine, the Spaniard eagled his first hole, added another eagle at the par-5 17th and made the turn in 7-under 29. The lone blemish on his scorecard was a bogey on the par-3 third hole, but Rahm reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-8 to reach 10-under.
England’s Justin Rose also blistered the North Course, which played well more than two shots easier on average than the South Course in the first round. The world’s top-ranked player fired a 9-under 63 to share second place with PGA Tour rookie Doug Ghim.
Taiwan’s C.T. Pan is in solo fourth place at 8 under (64, North Course), with Jordan Spieth (65, North Course) another shot off the pace.
Top scores on the South Course were turned in by Brandon Hagy, Chris Stroud and Charles Howell III, who all posted 66 to tie for sixth place at 6-under along with Bud Cauley, Richy Werenski, Billy Horschel, John Chin, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.
Defending champion Jason Day (67, North Course) is in a group of players tied for 15th at 5-under. The Australian played the back nine in 4-under but mixed three birdies on the front with a pair of bogeys.
Tigers Woods was on the South Course while making his 2019 debut. He recovered from a bogey on the second hole with a pair of birdies before making the turn. After trading a pair of birdies and bogeys on the back nine he was able to birdie the par-5 18th to post a 2-under 70.
The players will alternate courses on Friday, with those who make the cut playing the final two rounds on the South Course.
Rahm’s first PGA Tour victory came at Torrey Pines in 2017, and he entered this week as one of the hottest players on the planet. Ranked No. 6, Rahm has finished in the top eight in each of his past three worldwide starts, including a victory at the Hero World Challenge last month.
“It’s definitely a golf course that suits my strengths,” Rahm told The Golf Channel. “You gotta strike it well off the tee and really well with the irons, and that’s what I did all day.
“And, you know, taking superb advantage of the par-5s is where everything got together. Didn’t make many mistakes and the ones I made, I was able to fix rather quickly. And some of them actually ended up making birdie, so there was a lot of good momentum going on.”
Rose anticipates much more difficult scoring conditions on the South Course, which he prefers to the “target golf” at last week’s Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif.
“I think it’s one of my favorite places, one of my favorite stops on tour,” Rose told The Golf Channel. “The South Course now, I’m looking forward to getting some momentum on that one. We get to play it three days in a row, so it’s nice to get the North out of the way, shoot a good score, which is what you have to do, but now I can focus on the South course.
“I’ve done well historically on tracks that are a little bit more difficult, so I was really looking forward to getting here this week and playing some good, testing golf. But obviously you’ve got the South course to come now, so you’re going to have to be right on your game the next three days.”
Rose is also adjusting to a new putter along with his switch to Honma clubs.
“Drove it unbelievably well today,” he said. “Drove it long, was able to take advantage of the par-5s out there, and putted it well enough to shoot 9-under.
“The North greens are still so good. Obviously, they’re a couple of years old, but they’re still rolling pure. So it’s the kind of golf course you feel like you want to make the most of on a day like today.”
Spieth entered the week having missed his past two cuts and without at top-10 finish since last year’s Open Championship. He was another to get it going early on the North Course, but also knows a much stiffer challenge awaits on Friday.
“I putted the ball beautifully,” Spieth told The Golf Channel. “They changed those greens on the North to the bentgrass since the last time I was here. Found a really nice rhythm. Was able to save some holes and was able to capitalize on the holes where I did have birdie putts.
“I kind of hit it all over the place, just made it work. That doesn’t work on the South Course, so I’ve got to improve certainly off the tee tomorrow. And just keep the same rhythm with the putter.”
Chiefs hire Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator
The Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs hired Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator on Thursday.
“Steve is a bright defensive mind with a lot of coaching experience and success in our league,” head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “I know him well from our time together in Philadelphia and I feel that his leadership skills and teaching abilities, combined with his scheme, will be a great fit for our team as we move forward.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Spagnuolo was Reid’s top choice to replace Bob Sutton, who was fired Tuesday, two days after the team’s overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Spagnuolo was out of the NFL in 2018 after serving as interim head coach of the New York Giants for the last four games of the 2017 season in place of the fired Ben McAdoo, posting a 1-3 record. He compiled a 10-38 record in three seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2009-11).
Spagnuolo, 59, served on Reid’s staff in Philadelphia from 1999-2006, climbing the ladder from defensive assistant to defensive backs coach to linebackers coach. He then jumped to the Giants as a defensive coordinator in 2007, winning a Super Bowl in his first year.
According to Schefter, Spagnuolo and Reid have the same agent and “a mutual respect for each other’s work.”
Spagnuolo has been a defensive coordinator in two stints with the Giants (2007-08, 2015-17), plus one year with the New Orleans Saints (2012). He also spent two years as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-14).
In four of his last five seasons as a coordinator, Spagnuolo’s units have ranked 31st or worse in yards allowed and 27th or worse in points allowed. The exception was the 2016 Giants, who finished 10th in yards and second in points.
Reports: Chiefs hire Spagnuolo as DC
The Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Spagnuolo was head coach Andy Reid’s top choice to replace Bob Sutton, who was fired Tuesday, two days after the team’s overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Spagnuolo was out of the NFL in 2018 after serving as interim head coach of the New York Giants for the last four games of the 2017 season in place of the fired Ben McAdoo, posting a 1-3 record. He compiled a 10-38 record in three seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2009-11).
Spagnuolo, 59, served on Reid’s staff in Philadelphia from 1999-2006, climbing the ladder from defensive assistant to defensive backs coach to linebackers coach. He then jumped to the Giants as a defensive coordinator in 2007, winning a Super Bowl in his first year.
According to Schefter, Spagnuolo and Reid have the same agent and “a mutual respect for each other’s work.”
Spagnuolo has been a defensive coordinator in two stints with the Giants (2007-08, 2015-17), plus one year with the New Orleans Saints (2012). He also spent two years as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-14).
In four of his last five seasons as a coordinator, Spagnuolo’s units have ranked 31st or worse in yards allowed and 27th or worse in points allowed. The exception was the 2016 Giants, who finished 10th in yards and second in points.
Tiger kicks off ’19 with 70 at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods recovered from an early bogey to start his 2019 season with a 2-under-par round of 70 in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday in San Diego.
Playing on the more difficult South Course at Torrey Pines, where Woods is an eight-time winner — including the 2008 U.S. Open — Woods bogeyed the second hole but recovered with a pair of birdies to make the turn in 1-under 35.
He got to 2 under after hitting his tee shot on the par-3 11th to within a few feet, but he gave the shot back on the next hole. Woods then traded a birdie and a bogey over the next five holes before draining a right-to-left birdie putt on the 18th hole.
“I think I probably could have shot something around 68 or 67 today pretty easily,” he told the Golf Channel shortly after walking off the 18th. “I hit a lot of good putts that were around the hole, they just didn’t fall in.”
Woods finished the day with birdies on all four par-5s on the South Course, which played almost three shots more difficult than the North Course on Thursday. Woods will play the North Course on Friday.
“Overall, shooting a couple under par on the South Course is not so bad,” he said. “But now I’m forced to have to shoot a low one tomorrow, since it looks like most of the field did over there today. I gotta go do it tomorrow.”
Thursday marked Woods’ first competitive round since the Hero World Challenge last month, and his first official round of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.
“I felt like I drove it pretty well today,” he said. “I missed a few fairways, but they were controllable. I felt like my feel was a little bit off in my distances with my irons, that’s just from not playing at a competitive speed for a while.
“Hopefully I’ll have that feel a little bit better tomorrow and start hitting them exactly pin high, which I’ve been pretty good at for my whole career.”
Weddle softens ‘Ravens or retire’ stance
A few weeks after saying he would play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 or retire, safety Eric Weddle has softened that stance.
“Obviously, I want to be back [in Baltimore]. I want to finish out,” he told the team’s website Wednesday from the Pro Bowl in Orlando. “If not, I’ve had an unbelievable experience here and loved every second. So, if it does happen that we both move on, then we do, and we’ll see if I’ll play somewhere else or hang ’em up.”
After the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs, Weddle told reporters on Jan. 7 he wouldn’t play for another team, saying, “It’s either play my last year here and that will be it and enjoy it, or this has been it. It’s pretty simple. I’m a simple kind of guy.”
Weddle, who turned 34 earlier this month, is slated to make $6.5 million in 2019 in the final season of a four-year, $26 million deal. His cap figure is $8.25 million, and the Ravens could trim that to a $1.75 million dead-money hit if they release him.
Weddle has made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons with the Ravens but failed to make an interception this season after picking off six in 2017 and four in 2016. He also broke up just three passes after a combined 21 from 2016-17.
The 12-year veteran spent the first nine years of his career with the then-San Diego Chargers, before having a fallout with team brass. He has 29 career interceptions and has scored five defensive touchdowns — four on interceptions and one on a fumble.
49ers’ Richburg, Reed will miss OTAs after surgery
San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg and defensive back D.J. Reed will each miss the entire offseason program due to surgery, general manager John Lynch revealed Thursday.
Richburg was bothered by a knee injury during the season and also needed work done on his quad, while Reed will have labrum surgery — requiring a sixth-month recovery, per Lynch — on Friday. The team hopes both players will be ready for training camp, which opens in late July.
Richburg, 27, started 15 of 16 games last season despite battling the nagging injury, after joining the 49ers on a five-year, $47.5 million contract as a free agent last March. He missed 12 games due to a concussion with the New York Giants in 2017, but has otherwise missed just two games through five NFL seasons.
Reed, 22, was a fifth-round pick in 2018 who played in 15 games (two starts) as a rookie, posting 41 tackles (three for loss) and forcing a fumble. He was also used on kick returns, averaging 30.2 yards per return on 11 chances, but he fumbled twice.
“That was a bummer because D.J. really needs the reps, but you have to take care of it, so better now than later,” Lynch said of Reed’s shoulder injury.
Lynch also said the rehab processes for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon are going “exceptionally well,” with both players hopefully on track for the start of training camp and Garoppolo potentially on track for some work during OTAs.
Both players tore an ACL last year, McKinnon just before the regular season and Garoppolo in Week 3.
LB Ford says he hopes to re-sign with Chiefs
With a potential free agent payday looming, Kansas City outside linebacker Dee Ford said Thursday he would prefer to stay “home” and re-sign with the Chiefs.
“That’s THE option,” Ford told NFL.com following practice Thursday at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. “That’s home to me. I love the community and I’m just used to that environment, so I’ll be blessed to be able to stay. We’ll cross that bridge once we get there.”
Ford earned a base salary of $8.7 million in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2018, when he set career highs with 13 sacks and 29 QB hits, shared the NFL lead with seven forced fumbles and received his first Pro Bowl invitation.
The pass rusher, who turns 28 in March, stands to earn much more this offseason. If he can’t strike a new deal with Kansas City before free agency opens in March, Ford said he wouldn’t be upset if the Chiefs applied the franchise tag to him for 2019, which would carry a one-year salary in excess of $16 million.
“That’s out of my control,” Ford said. “If it happens, it happens, and I don’t mind it.”
Should he return next season, Ford would be playing for a new defensive coordinator for the first time since he entered the league as the Chiefs’ 2014 first-round pick out of Auburn.
Kansas City fired Bob Sutton following last Sunday’s overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Ford was flagged for lining up in the neutral zone late in regulation, negating a Chiefs interception of Tom Brady that could have sealed a Kansas City victory.
“I was raised pretty much under Bob’s system, so Bob is the coach that I’m used to, that I’ve known,” Ford said. “So, it’s always shocking, but it’s a business. Bob’s an excellent coach and he’ll be fine.”
Ford has appeared in 67 regular-season games with 41 starts, registering 30.5 sacks, 136 tackles and 36 tackles for loss.
Jets S Adams says his hit put Patriots mascot in hospital
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said his Wednesday tackle of the New England Patriots’ mascot — meant in good fun — at the Pro Bowl in Orlando put the person inside the costume in the hospital.
“He [Pat Patriot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me go tackle him,'” Adams told ESPN on Thursday. “I didn’t hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard.
“I don’t know what’s really going on, but they did tell me he’s in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. It was all about just a joke, but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day, we were out here just having fun, and it wasn’t nothing intentional to try to hurt the guy.”
A Patriots spokesman told WBZ-TV that the hit was not staged and that the unidentified man from the mascot suit is “sore.”
Adams also spoke briefly about the incident on camera in a separate interview with ESPN on Thursday.
“They’re not happy with me right now,” he said of the league. “The NFL is calling my phone, blowing me up, saying that I put him in the hospital. So I’ve got to go check on him, make sure he’s OK.”
At the end of the interview, Adams added, “But, do I regret it?” before yelling, “No!”
Adams posted a video of the tackle Wednesday on Twitter, along with a caption: “This one is for every Patriots hater out there! I got y’all!”
The video shows him giving autographs to fans before saying, “I’m gonna go knock this mascot out.” Adams then runs toward the mascot, who turns to face him just as Adams jumps up and hits him high, knocking him off his feet and landing on him on the turf. As fans cheer and then boo, the mascot rolls over on his stomach, and Adams begins walking away as the video ends.
Pat Patriot’s official Twitter account tweeted in response to the video on Wednesday evening, writing “Hate us cause they ain’t us.”
Adams, 23, reached his first Pro Bowl in his second NFL season. He was the Jets’ first-round pick in 2017, going No. 6 overall.
TE Seferian-Jenkins tweets goodbye to Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars tight
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins appears to be headed for free agency after tweeting a goodbye to the team on Thursday.
“Appreciate the time Jax!” Seferian-Jenkins wrote. “It wasn’t what we wanted! But I’m happy y’all supported me and my teammates! Next chapter.”
Despite Seferian-Jenkins’ tweet, Jaguars director of public relations Tad Dickman tweeted later Thursday that the team has not made a decision on Seferian-Jenkins’ 2019 option, contrary to any reports.
Seferian-Jenkins joined Jacksonville on a two-year, $10.5 million deal last March, with the second year an option triggered by a $500,000 roster bonus due Feb. 20. If they pick up the option, the Jaguars would owe $4 million in base salary and $6.3 million against the cap to keep Seferian-Jenkins in 2019, but they would save $4.75 million against the cap by declining it.
The 26-year-old battled a core-muscle injury for much of 2018 and landed on injured reserve after five games, missing the rest of the season. He had 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown before hitting IR.
Seferian-Jenkins had 50 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 2017 with the New York Jets, his second NFL team after being drafted in the second round in 2014 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His emergence in New York came after he committed himself to sobriety, following issues with alcohol that included an arrest for driving under the influence in September of 2016.
Ravens announce four-year extension for Harbaugh
The Baltimore Ravens announced a four-year extension with head coach John Harbaugh on Thursday, putting him under contract through 2023.
Multiple reports on Saturday said the sides were finalizing an extension, with a few details needed to complete it. The team announced earlier Thursday that Harbaugh would meet the media on Friday, an indication that the deal was done.
Before the extension, Harbaugh was set to enter the final year of his contract. The Ravens announced Dec. 21 that they planned to keep him and would begin discussing an extension. Prior to that announcement, many had speculated about Harbaugh’s job security, and some had speculated another team might pursue him via trade.
Harbaugh, 56, has spent 11 seasons with the Ravens, making him the fourth-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick (19 years), Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton (12 each). The Ravens have had just three head coaches since arriving in Baltimore in 1996.
After winning a playoff game in each of his first five seasons at the helm — culminating in a Super Bowl XLVII victory — Harbaugh and the Ravens had missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including three straight years, before winning the AFC North in 2018.
They won six of their final seven regular-season games this year behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, but they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Harbaugh is 114-78 with the Ravens, including 10-6 in the postseason.
Panthers QB Newton undergoes shoulder surgery
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Thursday.
The Panthers said rehabilitation for the former MVP will begin immediately, but gave no timetable for completion of that process.
Newton, 29, missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a sore throwing shoulder. The team said the procedure was successfully performed in Charlotte by team physician Dr. Pat Connor.
Newton completed a career-best 67.9 percent of his passes in 14 starts (6-8 record) in 2018, throwing 24 touchdown passes and eclipsing 3,000 yards (3,395) for the eighth straight season. He also rushed for 488 yards and four scores.
A Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2015.
Newton is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and holds the NFL career record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (58).
