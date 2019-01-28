Rose prevails at Torrey Pines for 10th PGA win

Justin Rose wavered just briefly before turning it on again on the way to a 3-under-par 69 in the final round to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego.

Rose finished the tournament at 21-under 267 for a two-shot victory.

Australia’s Adam Scott shot 68 but couldn’t catch Rose coming down the stretch.

Rose, a 38-year-old Englishman, posted birdies on two of the final three holes.

It marked Rose’s 10th victory on the PGA Tour, and his first since last May’s Fort Worth Invitational.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (67) and Talor Gooch (68) tied for third place at 16-under.

Defending champion Jason Day also made a final-round charge, with his 67 matching his first-round score. The Australian had six birdies and one bogey in the last round.

Day finished at 14-under, which was four strokes better than last year when he needed a playoff to win. This time, he was in a tie for fifth place with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlory (69) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (72) of Spain.

Rose’s advantage dipped to one stroke early in Sunday’s round, which was contested on the South course.

Rose’s third bogey of the round came on the fifth hole, putting him at 2-over for the round. By the seventh hole, he had things straightened out to begin a stretch of three birdies on four holes.

By the time Scott notched birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 17, there weren’t enough holes left to finish a comeback. Scott also recorded a birdie on 18.

Rose took the lead during Friday’s second round and led the rest of the way.

Tiger Woods, who made his 2019 debut in the event, produced his best round of the tournament and moved all the way up to a 20th-place tie. He shot 67 for his first sub-70 round, finishing at 10-under for the tournament.

Finishing on the front side, he posted birdies on five of his final eight holes. He hit 15 greens in regulation for his best performance in that category in the four rounds.

Woods is expected to take two weeks off before his next tournament.

Sunday’s best round was turned in by Australian Cameron Smith, who shot 7-under 65 to move to 12-under for the tournament and in a tie for ninth place.

–Field Level Media