Rookies poised for more glory in soft Wyndham field

The PGA Tour’s overhaul of its schedule to line up majors in four consecutive months and move the Tour Championship in August has had a domino effect for the players and tournaments.

England’s Justin Rose admitted he struggled to properly pace himself into the lead-up to the Masters, while several other top players have taken extended breaks between majors to gear up for the marquee events in the truncated tournament calendar.

That has in turn created more opportunities for the young guns on Tour to make immediate impacts. Granted, the 2019 rookie class has long been touted as one of the most talented in recent memory, but maiden victories by Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa did come against fields with fewer top-ranked players — and Morikawa’s win came in an alternate-field event.

From the U.S. Open in June to the Open Championship last week, the list of winners included Morikawa, Wolff, Chez Reavie, Nate Lashley, Dylan Frittelli and Jim Herman — hardly a who’s who in the world golf rankings.

The subplot of this week’s Wyndham Championship is the final push for players to get inside the top 125 before next week’s start to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. But with No. 17 Webb Simpson the top-ranked player in the field, it also creates more opportunity for the young guns to make an impression against a softer field.

Simpson is coming off a tie for second at last week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and is the betting favorite by FanDuel and PointsBet at 9/1, having not finished worse than tied for 30th in his past eight events, starting with the Masters.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is second at 14/1 by both books, but Morikawa (16/1) is given the same odds as former No. 1 Jordan Spieth and lower than former Masters champion Patrick Reed (18/1).

England’s Paul Casey is the only player in the field currently within the top 10 in FedEx Cup points. He has four top-five finishes in his past 10 events along with a victory earlier this year at the Valspar, and is 22/1 by PointsBet (20/1 by FanDuel) along with defending champion Brandt Snedeker and Billy Horschel.

Right behind them is Norway’s Viktor Hovland (25/1), perhaps the most highly-touted of the rookie class. While Wolff and Morikawa have earned their first PGA Tour victories, Hovland is still searching for that maiden victory — and a ticket to next week’s Northern Trust — despite posting top 20s in each of his past three events.

SungJae Im (50/1) dominated the Web.com Tour last year and appears poised for a breakthrough. Before a missed cut at The Open, he had posted five consecutive T21 or better finishes. He also had three top 10s in a four-event stretch in the spring.

Doc Redman (70/1) would also qualify for the Northern Trust based on Cup points, but needs a victory this week.

The field includes only nine of the top 30 players in the Cup standings, but all but 10 from Nos. 85-185 in the final event before the playoffs. There are 14 players within 50 points of the cutoff line at No. 125.

An average of 2.7 players have gained a last-tournament playoff spot in Greensboro since the playoffs began 12 years ago. However, only four players have arrived at Greensboro ranked 140th or lower and earned a playoff spot.

Winner Odds (PointsBet)

Webb Simpson: +900

Hideki Matsuyama: +1400

Jordan Spieth: +1600

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Patrick Reed: +1800

Paul Casey: +2200

Brandt Snedeker: +2200

Billy Horschel: +2200

Viktor Hovland: +2500

Cameron Smith: +3300

Rory Sabbatini: +4000

Alexander Noren: +4000

Chez Reavie: +4000

Joaquin Niemann: +4000

Matthew Wolff: +4000

Charles Howell III: +5000

Lucas Glover: +5000

Martin Kaymer: +5000

Scott Piercy: +5000

Byeong-Hun An: +5000

Russell Henley: +5000

Adam Hadwin: +5000

SungJae Im: +5000

Martin Laird: +6000

Kevin Streelman: +6000

Dylan Frittelli: +6000

Abraham Ancer: +6000

Aaron Wise: +6000

Brian Harman: +7000

Kyle Stanley: +7000

Jason Kokrak: +7000

Doc Redman: +7000

Vaughn Taylor: +8000

Jason Dufner: +8000

Bud Cauley: +8000

Russell Knox: +8000

Daniel Berger: +8000

Bill Haas: +9000

Nick Taylor: +9000

Branden Grace: +9000

Sepp Straka: +9000

Denny McCarthy: +9000

JT Poston: +9000

Zach Johnson: +10000

Nick Watney: +10000

Kevin Tway: +10000

Lucas Bjerregaard: +10000

Corey Conners: +10000

Wyndham Clark: +10000

Charley Hoffman: +12500

Jimmy Walker: +12500

Ryan Armour: +12500

Brendan Steele: +12500

Troy Merritt: +12500

Bronson Burgoon: +12500

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +12500

Brice Garnett: +12500

Roger Sloan: +12500

Sam Ryder: +12500

Si Woo Kim: +12500

Austin Cook: +12500

Adam Schenk: +12500

Pat Perez: +15000

Danny Lee: +15000

Luke List: +15000

Michael Thompson: +15000

Chris Stroud: +15000

Josh Teater: +15000

Brian Stuard: +15000

Matt Jones: +15000

Shawn Stefani: +15000

Roberto Castro: +15000

Beau Hossler: +15000

Tom Hoge: +15000

Harris English: +15000

Robert Streb: +15000

Peter Malnati: +15000

Mackenzie Hughes: +15000

Harold Varner III: +15000

Joel Dahmen: +15000

Andrew Landry: +15000

J. J. Spaun: +15000

Sebastian Munoz: +15000

Luke Donald: +20000

Brian Gay: +20000

Johnson Wagner: +20000

Jonathan Byrd: +20000

Jonas Blixt: +20000

Scott Stallings: +20000

Peter Uihlein: +20000

Adam Long: +20000

Kelly Kraft: +20000

Patrick Rodgers: +20000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +20000

Wes Roach: +20000

Roberto Diaz: +20000

Seamus Power: +20000

Carlos Ortiz: +20000

Talor Gooch: +20000

Richy Werenski: +20000

Cameron Champ: +20000

Charlie Danielson: +20000

Aaron Baddeley: +25000

Stewart Cink: +25000

Sang-Moon Bae: +25000

Ryan Blaum: +25000

Patton Kizzire: +25000

Anirban Lahiri: +25000

Alex Prugh: +25000

Zack Sucher: +25000

Sam Saunders: +25000

Scott Brown: +25000

Ted Potter Jr: +25000

Stephan Jaeger: +25000

Chesson Hadley: +25000

Chase Wright: +25000

Brandon Harkins: +25000

Adam Svensson: +25000

Kramer Hickok: +25000

Hank Lebioda: +25000

Padraig Harrington: +30000

Cameron Davis: +30000

Joey Garber: +30000

Kyle Jones: +30000

Paul Peterson: +30000

Alex Cejka: +35000

Ernie Els: +35000

Fabian Gomez: +35000

John Chin: +35000

Benjamin Silverman: +35000

Boo Weekley: +40000

Hunter Mahan: +40000

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +40000

Scott Langley: +40000

Satoshi Kodaira: +40000

Cody Gribble: +40000

Tyler Duncan: +40000

Curtis Luck: +40000

J.J. Henry: +50000

Rod Pampling: +50000

Chad Collins: +50000

Brady Schnell: +50000

Will Claxton: +50000

Whee Kim: +50000

Julian Etulain: +50000

Chris Thompson: +50000

Nicholas Lindheim: +50000

Michael Kim: +50000

Martin Trainer: +50000

Anders Albertson: +50000

Seth Reeves: +50000

Steve Scott: +50000

Mike Weir: +50000

Andy Pope: +50000

John Lyras: +50000

Carter Page: +50000

–Field Level Media