Rookie wave drives betting history at John Deere Classic

Viktor Hovland has been a professional golfer for less than a month, is ranked 237th in the world and does not have a top 15 PGA Tour finish on his resume.

He’s also the betting favorite entering this week’s John Deere Classic.

With most all of the world’s elite golfers in Europe ahead of next week’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland, sportsbooks are leaning heavily on the PGA Tour’s young guns descending upon Silvis, Ill.

PointsBet, FanDuel and William Hill each listed Hovland as th e +1600 moneyline favorite on Tuesday, just ahead of fellow rookies Collin Morikawa (+1800 by PointsBet) and Im-Sung Jae (+2000), who dominated the Web.com Tour last season. Matthew Wolff, the 20-year-old coming off his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday, is tied for the fourth-lowest odds at +2200 along with Joaquin Niemann – a grizzled Tour veteran having turned pro all the way back in 2018.

Hovland was a heralded star at Oklahoma State, and the Norwegian broke Jack Nicklaus’ amateur U.S. Open scoring record at Pebble Beach last month. He turned pro after that event and hustled cross-country to Connecticut, where he tied for 54th at the Travelers Championship. Playing on sponsor exemptions, he has posted a pair of T13s with strong Sunday finishes the past two weeks.

Hovland is playing on his fourth consecutive sponsors exemption. Morikawa was riding the same train until his T2 last week secure temporary Tour member status.

According to SportsBetting.ag, it’s the first time two non-members with rookie eligibility are the top two favorites in a Tour-sanctioned event.

To put it in some context, defending champion Michael Kim – who won the event by eight strokes last year – is listed at +30000. Then again, Kim has missed 17 consecutive cuts – a streak broken only by finishing last in a no-cut field to “kick off” a miserable 2019 to date.

Each of the top five betting favorites as of Tuesday are under 23 years old.

Brian Harman, coming off a T7 at the 3M Open, is the top Tour veteran on the board at +2500. Kevin Streelman, who learned this week that he secured a spot in The Open, is also +2500. Zach Johnson has posted 41 consecutive rounds at TPC Deere Run at par or better and is on the event’s board of directors, but is only +2800 by PointsBet.

Sportsbooks aren’t being shy about riding the interest in the youth movement.

PointsBet is offering a “Top 5” finish prop, with Hovland at +425, followed by Morikawa (+450), Jae (+475), Niemann (+475) and Wolff (+525). If you’re feeling extremely bullish on the youngsters, the book is also offering a +1500 moneyline on Hovland and Niemann both finishing in the top five (including ties).

FanDuel list Wolff as the +1400 favorite to be the top American finisher, followed by Morikawa (+1600) and Harman (+1800). Hovland (+135) is the top bet to finish highest among European players, followed by Martin Laird (+470) and Sepp Straka (+600).

PointsBet JDC Winner Odds:

Viktor Hovland: +1600

Collin Morikawa: +1800

Im-Sung Jae: +2000

Joaquin Niemann: +2200

Matthew Wolff: +2200

Brian Harman: +2500

Charles Howell III: +2500

Lucas Glover: +2500

Kevin Streelman: +2500

Zach Johnson: +2800

Daniel Berger: +2800

Ryan Moore: +3000

Kyle Stanley: +4000

Sam Burns: +4000

Wyndham Clark: +4000

Ryan Palmer: +5000

Kevin Tway: +5000

Scott Brown: +5000

Bud Cauley: +5000

Joel Dahmen: +5000

Vaughn Taylor: +6000

Jhonattan Vegas: +6000

Jason Dufner: +6000

Martin Laird: +6000

Cameron Tringale: +6000

Bronson Burgoon: +6000

Nate Lashley: +6000

Sam Ryder: +6000

Denny McCarthy: +6000

JT Poston: +6000

Cameron Champ: +6000

Troy Merritt: +6600

Peter Malnati: +6600

Mackenzie Hughes: +6600

Talor Gooch: +6600

Danny Lee: +7000

Brian Stuard: +7000

Dylan Frittelli: +7000

Harold Varner III: +7000

Pat Perez: +8000

Nick Watney: +8000

Nick Taylor: +8000

Beau Hossler: +8000

Carlos Ortiz: +8000

Sepp Straka: +8000

Johnson Wagner: +9000

Brice Garnett: +9000

Austin Cook: +9000

Joey Garber: +9000

Doc Redman: +9000

Ryan Armour: +10000

Michael Thompson: +10000

Matt Jones: +10000

Shawn Stefani: +10000

Russell Henley: +10000

Roger Sloan: +10000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +10000

Hank Lebioda: +10000

Luke Donald: +12500

Matt Every: +12500

Scott Stallings: +12500

Peter Uihlein: +12500

Adam Long: +12500

Andrew Landry: +12500

Kramer Hickok: +12500

David Hearn: +15000

Andrés Romero: +15000

Jonathan Byrd: +15000

Bill Haas: +15000

Fabian Gomez: +15000

Josh Teater: +15000

Alex Prugh: +15000

Zack Sucher: +15000

Sam Saunders: +15000

Roberto Castro: +15000

Robert Streb: +15000

Wes Roach: +15000

Roberto Diaz: +15000

Stephan Jaeger: +15000

Chase Wright: +15000

Seamus Power: +15000

Adam Svensson: +15000

Tyler Duncan: +15000

Trey Mullinax: +15000

Sebastian Munoz: +15000

Adam Schenk: +15000

Stewart Cink: +20000

Chad Campbell: +20000

Ryan Blaum: +20000

Anirban Lahiri: +20000

Ted Potter Jr: +20000

Justin Suh: +20000

Tom Hoge: +20000

Brandon Harkins: +20000

Dominic Bozzelli: +20000

Oliver Schniederjans: +20000

Richy Werenski: +20000

Curtis Luck: +20000

John Catlin: +20000

Ben Crane: +25000

Robert Garrigus: +25000

D.J. Trahan: +25000

Sang-Moon Bae: +25000

Chris Stroud: +25000

Scott Langley: +25000

David Lingmerth: +25000

Kelly Kraft: +25000

Jim Knous: +25000

Benjamin Silverman: +25000

Cody Gribble: +25000

Cameron Davis: +25000

J.J. Henry: +30000

Alex Cejka: +30000

Boo Weekley: +30000

Martin Piller: +30000

Tyrone van Aswegen: +30000

Brendon Todd: +30000

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +30000

Julian Etulain: +30000

Satoshi Kodaira: +30000

Michael Kim: +30000

Anders Albertson: +30000

Ricky Barnes: +35000

Hunter Mahan: +35000

Derek Fathauer: +35000

Brady Schnell: +35000

Whee Kim: +35000

Nicholas Lindheim: +35000

Seth Reeves: +35000

Arjun Atwal: +35000

Austin Connelly: +35000

Freddie Jacobson: +40000

John Senden: +40000

George McNeill: +40000

Billy Hurley III: +40000

Chris Thompson: +40000

Martin Trainer: +40000

Kyle Jones: +40000

Jim Herman: +40000

Tim Herron: +50000

Dicky Pride: +50000

Chad Collins: +50000

Parker McLachlin: +50000

Daniel Chopra: +50000

Ho-Sung Choi: +50000

Kris Blanks: +50000

John Chin: +50000

Will Claxton: +50000

Don Fisher: +50000

Smylie Kaufman: +50000

Tom Lovelady: +50000

Ryan Vermeer: +50000

Steve Allan: +50000

Austen Truslow: +50000

Dylan Meyer: +50000

–Field Level Media